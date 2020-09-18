Post a comment

New Documents Reveal Secret British Efforts To Arm, Assist And Propagandize 'Moderate Rebels' In Syria
In November 2018 some anonymous people published a number of documents that had been liberated from a clandestine British propaganda organization, the Integrity Initiative.
The same group or person who revealed the Integrity Initiative papers has now released several dozens of documents about another 'Strategic Communication' campaign run by the British Foreign Office. The current release reveals a number of train and assist missions for 'Syrian rebels' as well as propaganda operations run in Syria and globally on behalf of the British government.
Moon of Alabama, as well as other sites, had published a series of pieces about the Integrity Initiative. There were also connections between the Integrity Initiative and the Skripal 'novichok poisoning' affair.
They newly released documents about British operations in Syria are accessible under:
- Op. HMG Trojan Horse: From Integrity Initiative To Covert Ops Around The Globe. Part 1: Taming Syria I
- Op. HMG Trojan Horse: From Integrity Initiative To Covert Ops Around The Globe. Part 1: Taming Syria II
All the now published documents archived in one file are available for download under:
Most of the documents are detailed company responses to several solicitations from the Foreign Office for global and local campaigns in support of the 'moderate rebels' who are fighting against the Syrian government and people.
The documents lay out large scale campaigns which have on-the-ground elements in Syria, training and arming efforts in neighboring countries, command and control elements in Jordan, Turkey and Iraq, as well as global propaganda efforts. These operations were wide spread.
Most of the documents are from 2016 to 2019. They detail the organization of such operations and also portray persons involved in these projects. They often refer back to previous campaigns that have been run from 2011/2012 onward. This is where the documents are probably the most interesting. They reveal what an immense effort was and is waged to fill the information space with pro-rebel/pro-Islamist propaganda.
The documents are not about the 'White Helmets' which were a separate British run Strategic Communication campaign financed by various governments. While the operations described in the new documents were coordinated with U.S. efforts they do not reference the CIA run campaigns in Syria which included similar efforts at a cost of $1 billion per year.
The various projects and the detailed commercial offers to implement them from various notorious companies are roughly described in the above two links. I will therefore refrain from repeating that here. Some of the documents' content will surely be used in future Moon of Alabama posts. But for now I will let you rummage through the stash.
Please let us know in the comments of the surprising bits that you might find.
Posted by b on September 18, 2020 at 15:51 UTC | Permalink
thanks b... i will look at them and get back on this..
Posted by: james | Sep 18 2020 16:22 utc | 1
Documents the "war crimes industry" of the UK, and others, as expressed in Libya and Syria.
Assad has indicated he will pursue reparations from the nations that have killed 400,000 citizens, destroyed or stolen his industrial infrastructure (whole factories broken down and trucked into Turkey).
One reason why the US and UK and France want Assad dead is the tens of billions of dollars they will have to pay the Syrian people for the genocidal war waged for a decade in order to kill Assad and break Syria into pieces.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Sep 18 2020 16:32 utc | 2
This confirms the UK has essentially kept the same military doctrine it adopted by necessity in 1945, which is: attach itself to the USA, focus on intelligence, punch above your weight. Ideologically, they rationalize that by attributing themselves the role of the cultured province of the USA; "Greece to the USA's Rome".
The British were always fascinated with intelligence/paramilitary forces. In their vision, it gives you (a nation) an air of sophistication, a civilizing aspect to the nation that wages this kind of warfare.
After the Suez fiasco of 1956, the UK gave up direct interventions in the Middle East. It now only intervenes there under the skirt of the USA. Of course, whenever they can, they do that with their weapon of choice, which is intelligence. So, yeah, these documents don't surprise me.
A question: the documents refer to FCO/MOC. FCO is the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, but what is the MOC?
Posted by: Julian | Sep 18 2020 17:12 utc | 4
@ James
OT
I notice you've been trolling the Colonel again, you commie, lol.
Posted by: sleepy | Sep 18 2020 17:30 utc | 5
@ sleepy... the guy acts like an old man, fighting last centuries battles and calling everyone a commie... i shouldn't be having that much fun with him!
Posted by: james | Sep 18 2020 17:57 utc | 6
This is an entirely criminal operation.
Beyond that, it highlights what an actual "meddling" program looks like, in scale. That is, it is not $40,000 worth of lame Facebook ads.
Posted by: jayc | Sep 18 2020 17:58 utc | 7
if Russia hadn't agreed on the ridiculous "moderate rebels" name tag, this would not have occurred. Russia has itself to blame for this.
Posted by: Hoyeru | Sep 18 2020 18:11 utc | 8
So James Bond becomes a head-chopping jihadist in Syria.
Meet Bond. Jihadi Bond.
This is nothing more than British state terrorism.
Meanwhile, America and Britain are pushing another proxy "human rights" group to replace their increasingly discredited White Helmets jihadist auxiliary.
Meet the “Violet” Successors to the White Helmets’ Syria Propaganda Throne
https://orinocotribune.com/meet-the-violet-successors-to-the-white-helmets-syria-propaganda-throne/
Posted by: ak74 | Sep 18 2020 18:22 utc | 9
I've been looking through the documents and this is pretty damning stuff. I like the ones marked "GrassRoots" for all the astroturfing they're proposing. Orwellian speak at its finest.
Posted by: One Too Many | Sep 18 2020 18:26 utc | 10
Has any link between the recruitment and transfer of foreign fighters from immigrant communities in various European countries to active conflict zones, specifically in the Middle East and North Africa, been proven and/or revealed yet? Have the intelligence services (or elements within national intelligence services) involved been identified?
Posted by: Red Ryder | Sep 18 2020 16:32 utc | 2
One reason why the US and UK and France want Assad dead is the tens of billions of dollars they will have to pay ...
Any judgement would be ignored no matter the amount, especially the United States. Another reason why they're called FUKUS.
Posted by: One Too Many | Sep 18 2020 18:52 utc | 12
Has it been proven, or can it be, that forced immigration flows caused by population displacement in conflict zones correlate and are utilized by said services in these an/or other operations?
What other aspects of coordination can be seen? Services? Govt? Private/corporate? NGO? Which fields? Financial, logistics, communications, what types of technologies being utilized?
Pages marked "Albany - PART A – METHODOLOGY"
M&C Saatchi as a Consortium member assure the MOR project will have the benefits of strategic, polished communications and a state-of-the-art production hub.
Looks like they went top shelf and spared no expense, well at least to UK taxpayers. But wait, US taxpayers also get in on the fleecing:
M&C Saatchi’s current work in Syria for the US Department of Defense positions it as the global choice for strategic communications in the region. From building digital-audio capabilities to developing hypertargeted campaigns to undermine the influence of VEOs, the organisation is trusted, proven and immediately ready to deliver.
Posted by: One Too Many | Sep 18 2020 19:10 utc | 15
The question which sprang to mind upon seeing the marked-up & indexed map of NATO's tr-r-raditional Christian Sadism in Syria was "What would NATO's map of Hong Kong, Belarus, Venezuela, Iran, Russia & China etc. etc. look like?"
We know how unoriginal the West's copy cat 'intelligence' agencies are, so one imagines that non-Western intelligence agencies, populated by adults with a mental age greater than 10, would find the principles underlying this template "useful". Just for starters, it offers scope for guessing/predicting the way this network of trouble makers communicate and co-ordinate.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Sep 18 2020 19:10 utc | 16
I wouldn't mind betting that the reason this info has seeped into the public domain could be traced back to inter-agency bragging, self-stimulation and back-slapping. One of Xymphora's September 17 posts focused on AmeriKKKa's Military Messiah Syndrome inspired by an article from ex-"UN" weapons inspector, Scott Ritter.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Sep 18 2020 19:47 utc | 17
Thanks. But for some reason, the link for downloading 'all documents in one file' does not work. Would be nice if someone can make a mirror link(s).
Posted by: alaff | Sep 18 2020 19:52 utc | 18
No right click and save. Just click on the link to get to the download page.
Posted by: One Too Many | Sep 18 2020 19:58 utc | 19
@alaff The archive may not be in rar format, never mind the extension. 7Zip extracts it just fine, but not as rar archive. I think it's a zip archive.
Posted by: Tod | Sep 18 2020 19:59 utc | 20
Posted by: alaff | Sep 18 2020 19:52 utc | 18
Here's the direct link without the download button:
https://cdn-109.anonfiles.com/z9B2AeRbob/d396f611-1600459833/Complete%20FCO.rar
Posted by: One Too Many | Sep 18 2020 20:01 utc | 21
Posted by: Tod | Sep 18 2020 19:59 utc | 20
No, it's a rar file. 7-Zip can un-compress rar files:
UNRAR 5.61 beta 1 freeware Copyright (c) 1993-2018 Alexander Roshal
Archive: Complete FCO.rar
Details: RAR 5
Posted by: One Too Many | Sep 18 2020 20:25 utc | 22
Posted by: One Too Many | Sep 18 2020 20:25 utc | 22
You are right. There's something wrong with my 7Zip install.
Posted by: Tod | Sep 18 2020 20:56 utc | 23
On another matter, new proofs about poisoning of Navalny:
His team members videotaped how they collected the bottles from his hotel room. They somehow entered the room while it was still not cleaned by hotel staff. There were three bottles of carbonated water, two empty, one half full. Half full bottle had traces of "Novichock" (still no explanation what German military learned about this substance, but they established that it is "from Novichock family", one of younger sisters?).
One may ask many questions like
1. Is the miracle of Navalny's recovery the result of not drinking three full bottles but merely 2 and half? Or only one bottle of the three was poisoned, so Navalny had a lucky draw in Russian rulette: first bottle fine, second bottle fine, third bottle -- he was too full to drink all of it. Personally, I have a habit to consume a lot of liquids, as in the past it was recommended to avoid a recurrence of kidney stones, but of all drinks, carbonated water seems too thirst quenching to guzzle bottle after bottle. I even read an advise that excessive consumption of carbonated water can damage enamel of your teeth ...
2. Why the people who poisoned Navalny with a copious amount of carbonated water let it stay in the room for hours after he checked out? If they controlled the content of hotel fridge, they could order a less leisurely schedule for cleaning the room and erasing the traces.
3. Is there a possibility that Navalny team tampered with bottles? Either before Navalny drink that water or after...
BTW, as I have read about many mysterious deaths, the most reliable method to create such a mystery is to enter the room of the soon-to-dead person, through him (usually male) out from the window, and then have a collaborator who would bang the head of the victim on the pavement to prevent a miraculous survival. That could happen to the James Le James Le Mesurier, a fall from 3rd floor gives a high chance of staying alive, but professionals can take care of that. Many people ended their lives like that in Ukraine -- fall from a window.
One puzzle is the same as with
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Sep 18 2020 21:42 utc | 24
From Chinahand:
Enver Hoxha: “together the Chinese and the Albanians are a fifth of the world’s population”
One wonders what documents continue to molder in the British Archives under 100 year seal orders from WW2 that perhaps provide proof of more direct collaboration between Hitler and Chamberlin that would help prove or disprove the assertions made by Cynthia Chung about such collaboration since the USSR was seen by the British as the #1 enemy, not Hitler.
@24 Piotr Berman
The hotel room was not cleaned because Russian law enforcement had already contacted the hotel and told them not to touch anything. Navalny's team arrived before the local cops turned up to secure the room.
There were three bottles because Navalny's wife was with him: two bottles on one side of the bed, another on the other side.
Agree with you that death-by-mini-bar seems too.. imprecise.. when the person you are targeting is travelling with an entourage, and also agree with the idea that if you can sneak a poisoned bottle into the room then you can sneak back in and remove it afterwards.
Apparently Navalny was traveling with a core six-person entourage. Five were long-term, one was new. Then he gets sick, and now the five old-timers are still with him but the newbie left Germany at the first possible opportunity. To London. Of all places.
Really does make one think, doesn't it....
(with a nod to John Helmer over at Dances With Wolves)
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Sep 18 2020 23:59 utc | 27
In the past Christian and Muslim missionaries / mullahs used to spread ideology as non state tentacles into other nations. Today some government backed NGOs even spread trained terrorists in foreign countries. For Pakistan this is now its main export product. Plausible deniability less and less.
Posted by: Antonym | Sep 19 2020 2:09 utc | 28
There was a propaganda video on YouTube in 2013 from an al-Nusra training camp in Jordan. I noticed the presence of Western or Gulf Arab military trainers. The people trained were not "moderate rebels", but al-Nusra / ISIS or whatever it was called at the time.
One of the documents in the first batch is a map of a training site in Jordan. Can we geolocate this and check if it is the same camp.
Here is what I wrote about the video in 2013:
US trainers?
Here is a fresh Jabhat Al-Nusra propaganda video from a training camps in Daraa. Extremely well organized and disciplined. In resistance organisations I have previously seen this level of refinement only in Hezbollah videos.
Makes me wonder who are the trainers and organizations of all this. Not Syrian, that we know. One signature clue would be the playground built by the trainers; is this Russian Spetsnaz, al Qaeda or US Navy Seals? I am no expert on military training, but I think the playground has a US feel to it.
Another clue is the foreign trainer seen unmasked but blurred at 7m 35s in the video. After the Boston bombing all conspiracy theorists were pointing to the khaki color tactical pants that the "Craft International" operatives were wearing at the bomb scene. Well, this guy is wearing the same pants. The question is, is this guy an American Craft International operative or is he a Qatari who just went to Craft International traning before he was sent to Syria? And yes, violence does solve problems. -- Petri Krohn (talk) 06:23, 28 May 2013 (UTC)
The video ("جبهة النصرة - معسكرات شهداء درعا" – Victory Front - the martyrs of Daraa camps) has been pulled from YouTube because "This video has been removed as a violation of YouTube's policy on violence." Copies are still available here, here, here, here, and here. -- Petri Krohn (talk) 09:15, 29 May 2013 (UTC)
All the copies of the video I linked to have now been deleted from YouTube. Searching for the name of the video in Arabic shows a few old posts.
Posted by: Petri Krohn | Sep 19 2020 2:30 utc | 29
@ Yeah, Right | Sep 18 2020 23:59 utc | 27 someone here at moa posted a southfront article on this one women connected to london a few days ago... maybe it was bemildred.. i can't remember.. either way, i read the article... i can't remember her name, but she was covered well in the south front article..
here is her name, and here is the article - Maria Pevchikh
Posted by: james | Sep 19 2020 3:30 utc | 30
Petri Krohn
Playgrounds are the same world over. Look up the British relationship with Gurkha's from Nepal. Gurkha's are a long way different to the assorted head choppers of five-eyes war of terror, but it gives an understanding of how the brits can work with people of vastly different beliefs to further their own ends.
Posted by: Peter AU1 | Sep 19 2020 3:36 utc | 31
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Sep 18 2020 23:59 utc | 27
We agree that it is damn hard to SELECTIVELY target someone by placing poison in a minibar, UNLESS you are the companion in the same room. Even the dotting wife could administer the poison if solemnly and credibly assured (Skripals are reputed to be OK) that the hubby will survive and his fame will shine all the more. Under such assurances, even the victim could do it to himself.
On the other hand, putative murderers within security services could sweep the room early in the full majesty of the law. Asking the hotel not to touch the room and not showing up for many hours is not a mark of a high priority operation.
Also, if the poison is potent even if considerably diluted, was it really that hard to make sure that half-a-bottle would be lethal?
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Sep 19 2020 5:44 utc | 32
What an apparatus is the British war machine, writ large in these documents.
This is how the British government mobilises the war effort: a "corporate-grassroots interface" on a global scale, mobilising many into their employ, programming these employees with the personal-responsibility abrogating ideology of "the team", and indoctrinating them with slogans, mantras and feel good jargon which discourages reasoning. Practising this discourse is "empowering". (Charitable foundations find this irresistible -they talk the same discourse, use the same imagery). Analytical creativity is personalised and rewarded by positions of leadership, with secret conduits to journalists-by-appointment who can be trusted to conjure storylines for synecdoche narratives to be featured in the media.
The object of desire is the removal of President Assad and his replacement with their man. There is a whole British working culture dedicated to this outcome. But the unspeakable is that the outcome also requires employing those who are tasked with doing "whatever it takes".
Vested interest and ideological extremism are generally very compatible. A pay check will suffice. Those dogged toilers for the British Great Game are as culpable as the jihadi questers for an Islamic state. They have paymasters who Rule.
Vanessa Beeley, Eva Bartlett and Witney Webb, plus many anonymous others, have done the moral people of this world an incomparable service with their relentless forensics of the war on Syria. This is a most depraved war, and the most exploited victims of this war have been children. In the war to sell this war to the western public, little children have been used most cruelly- abducted, made to suffer, murdered, their bodies (alive and dead) used for agitprop, made to pose or perform for propaganda, corrupted for treats, trafficked for profit.
Every corroboration of the lie of chemical weapons use by the Syrian government is in collusion with this barbarous cruelty to children.
In 2011 my husband and I travelled around Syria blithely unaware of the horrors to come, even though in the Turkey where we lived (just a day's busride away) our Turkish friends were pro Brotherhood- ergo anti Assad. Assad/The enemy.
Some of us are active in the decline of the west. Some are interested spectators. The capitalist system in its present form is the biggest accelerator but opportunistic amorality has added weight to the slide.
But if Syria the nation of religious tolerance, President Assad, the Syrian people and the Syrian Arab army can prevail, then maybe humanity has a chance.
Posted by: Australian lady | Sep 19 2020 8:38 utc | 33
How much did this clandestine facist invasion of the Middle East cost the British tax payer? What’s the ‘bottom line’ ?to what benifit to the tax payer ? A very neat buseness model for the rich arms industry investors. Fermented trouble at tax payer expense. Boosting arms industry’s sales and profits.
Look at the human cost in terms of misery! regarding millions of refugees the funding of the refugee camps / consontration camps done at taxpayers and charity expense.
The evedence contained in these documents would keep a war crimes court busy for several years.
Sanction U.K./US ban there citizens from entering other country’s.
As to for the poor tax payer ———-
Ha ha ha bet your sorry now ! You voted in those facist Tory swine lap it up ! Ignorant fools. How’s ya virus doing.
Bet you wish you all voted for Jeromy Corbyn! The best prime minister we never had. Suck it up and suffer.
Ditto Adolf Trump.
Posted by: Mark2 | Sep 19 2020 8:49 utc | 34
Mark2 @ 34
Very good point Mark2 couldn’t have put it better my self.
But you forgot to mention ———
This very same deranged buseness model as profitable as it is for them, has now been deployed in the U.K. and USA. It’s allways been there of course, but now it’s in overdrive, they are bleeding their own public to death. Using the virus for profit.
Posted by: Mark2 | Sep 19 2020 9:13 utc | 35
So where did the UK get the money to implement all this?
Posted by: Ruth El Heri | Sep 19 2020 9:13 utc | 36
Ruth El Heri @ 36
Good question. The Tory’s sold our publicly owened library’s our police stations extra, they put our young students into a life time of debt. They sold our national health service.
Then using this bogus war to channel the profit via tax haven, arms investing, shell company’s channeling that profit into there own hidden wealth. Mainly tax free.
Whilst Julian Assange faces a kangaroo court.
Posted by: Mark2 | Sep 19 2020 9:28 utc | 37
A Col rank is for the best under achievers
Posted by: Noel Grannell | Sep 19 2020 9:53 utc | 38
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-54215915
Posted by: Noel Grannell | Sep 19 2020 10:11 utc | 39
The MOC is the Military Operations Centre in Jordan.
https://www.thenational.ae/world/syrian-rebels-get-arms-and-advice-through-secret-command-centre-in-amman-1.455590
https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/syriasource/the-moc-s-role-in-the-collapse-of-the-southern-opposition/
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/syrian-mp-israel-jordan-behind-rebel-attacks-on-syrian-army-596420
Posted by: Antifa | Sep 19 2020 10:12 utc | 40
Lord Palmerston to the prime:
"Liberty and confusion abroad.
Peace and stability at home.
That is my motto prime minister"
In other words revolution everywhere except here.
And to this the british arranged fake attacks on the British monarch with unloaded guns and those concerned were told about it afterwards.
The young prince who would become Edward VII knew about such secrets and was to be instructed by Palmerston as a young adult. He came to play a major role in bringing about the first world war despite not living to see it happen.
But admiral Fisher, one of the organisers of Britains modern navy predicted already in 1908 that the war would begin in august of 1914.
The 19th century was crowded with british machinations and todays 'Soros-funded' grooming of young enemies to the rivals had a counterpart in the networks known as the several branches of young europe and young america.
This was the background of the quote from Palmerston.
Posted by: Peter Grafström | Sep 19 2020 10:51 utc | 41
Posted by: Australian lady | Sep 19 2020 8:38 utc | 33
"The object of desire is the removal of President Assad and his replacement with their man."
Can we be sure about this? From my perspective, the narrative war machine has shown great success in making the brand name 'Assad' what it is today. So anchored is the negative image of the brand that there is no need to justify any action against the nation as whole.
Invade and occupy a third of the country? Yes, because Assad. Confiscate vital resources from a devastated nation? Absolutely, we are talking about Assad here people. And we'll throw in more sanctions for good measure. Acts of war on a weekly basis from particularly bellicose neighbour? You bet. And careful with that line of questioning - sounds like you are defending Assad the butcher.
My impression is that in the zero-sum great game the west is playing, keeping Syria (and much of the world) down is what truly matters.
Posted by: robin | Sep 19 2020 11:09 utc | 42
I can't open any of the links because of Trojan horse, phishing etc
Posted by: Ruth | Sep 19 2020 12:08 utc | 43
As in the docs ref. to by b, Ark, founded by Alistair Harris and James Le Mesurier, White Helmets creator and boss, - deceased via a dash/push from a rooftop in Istanbul..- website:
ARK has 478 employees. It is incorporated in Dubai, privately owned.
Alistair Harris and Lara Challita, part owner, 40%, of ARK, (see corp. chart below) published some papers together (with other author-s): ex. best known, “Terrorism and Political Violence,” 2011.
quote:… Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has positioned itself at the vanguard of a media revolution in which terrorist groups both create and frame news events to an unprecedented extent.
corp ownership chart
papers by Harris
https://www.researchgate.net/scientific-contributions/Alistair-Harris-2002678432
Linkedin profile Harris
In short, while ARK looks like an offshoot of, or very similar to, the White Helmets, it is more ‘intellectually oriented’ as in ‘controlling the narrative’ and ‘influencing strategies’ …and its website does not sport any pedophile symbols.
Posted by: Noirette | Sep 19 2020 16:58 utc | 44
@ 44 noirette... i too looked up ark and saw what you have shared here... they run a company in turkey as well which i asked my turkish friend to look up...PPM ARASTIRMA HIZMETLERI
LIMITED SIRKETI
ISTANBUL & GAZIANTEP,
TURKEY
COMPANY NO: 7330410420
i didn't feel i got very far with it all so i never felt like posting on any of it...
Posted by: james | Sep 19 2020 18:32 utc | 45
If ‘they’ are capable of setting up and secretly funding a sophisticated clandestine network like this. Imagine then what they are capable of doing secretly to win an election in their own country again using tax payer money. Useing the media, infiltrating the opposition party’s ect ect. No general election would ever be fair. I suggest that is exactly what is happening ! Your very mind is being controlled.
The best way to free your mind is to fight them back.
Posted by: Mark2 | Sep 19 2020 18:54 utc | 46
Those of you who are beginning to wake up about the underestimated role played by the british empire are recommended to check out the archive of americans4innovation regarding the extent to which that british empire has moulded the powerstructure of the US.
They were motivated to research that topic because they wanted to figure out why patents seemed to be confiscated with reference to national security.
It turned out that patents were handled by a private british company and, as I understand it, not by a genuine US authority.
They mention one influential figure who they say 'hoovered up' innovations for the elites.
They believe they have at least to an extent framed in important features of the deep state.
There is little doubt that Britains influence over the deep state makes it easier for things like the integrity innitiative and other secret innitiatives to remain unknown.
Posted by: Peter Grafström | Sep 19 2020 20:08 utc | 47
Peter Grafström #47
Thank you for that reference to A4I. There be a fascinating trove of thoughts.
Who would have thought that Perfidious Albion would ever do such a thing.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Sep 19 2020 22:26 utc | 48
Posted by: ak74 | Sep 18 2020 18:22 utc | 9
So James Bond becomes a head-chopping jihadist in Syria.
Meet Bond. Jihadi Bond.
Learn your history. This practice has been ongoing since before the days of "Lawrence of Arabia" and the Sykes-Picot Agreement.
As J. Mascis has succintly put it - What Else Is New?...
P.S. Thanks for the heads up, b!
Posted by: LXV | Sep 20 2020 8:27 utc | 49
Here is one connection to White Helmets (Mayday Rescue)
-> /028 Other FCO Files/1.9 Resources_TGSN.pdf
"Finance Officer – Rasha Alfakhry. Rasha Alfakhry will serve as Finance Officer, based in Istanbul. Supervised by the Team Leader, she will
manage all financial components of the project, including payroll, expenses, record keeping, budgeting, and financial planning for the
project if funds and donor appetite increase or decrease.
Rasha has over 12 years’ experience in financial analysis and risk management. She was the Grants Manager at Mayday Rescue for
four years, where she managed over subgrant projects totalling over $10 million per year. At Mayday, she built the grants department
including hiring and training all grants staff, developed SOPs and grant management policies, and supervised compliance between
financial and technical components of projects as well as managing partnerships. She is experienced in working closely with beneficiaries
and implementing organisations alike to determine the most appropriate financial operating procedures to their needs and context, as
well as to build their capacity to manage grants on their own in the future. Before the Syrian revolution, Rasha managed credit risk
assessments for the Bank of Syria and Overseas. "
Posted by: Shurikan | Sep 20 2020 17:28 utc | 50
@24 Piotr Berman
Elena Evdokimova has interesting analysis and info on persons in Tomsk. Maria Pevchikh is a local candidate whose husband is seen wrapping the bottles. In the video - one broadcast in news bulletin - a man goes into the bathroom entrance and appears to put a plastic bag onto the door handle. Will this be the claim - that the Door-knob smearers have been at it again? Will they say that Navalny contaminated the outside of the bottle after touching a door handle? They never have said his wife was with him, nor who helped drink the wine, that we didn't see, a half-full bottle. And what is the little reddish blob on the bed?
ON Syria - Hamish de Bretton Gordon, interviewed on August 24 on ABC RN, from Salisbury, about cholinesterase inhibitors, has just published his book on Syria, Salisbury and Saving lives at war. He has been a key cyber-warfare agent for the UK government, in interviews and articles about Syria, Salisbury and now Navalny - as well as his actions in Idlib and Hama for years, with David Nott. But his actual activities remain obscure, like those of Mesurier. Perhaps the FCO docs reveal more?
Posted by: David Macilwain | Sep 20 2020 23:29 utc | 51
hello,
downloaded "Complete FCO.rar" but it seems to be password protected.
has anyone else had this problem? I can't seem to find where the password might be located.
Posted by: josh | Sep 21 2020 4:31 utc | 52
