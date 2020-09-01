Post a comment

Election 2020 - The Color Revolutions Are Coming Home
Yesterday the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party Joe Biden was allowed to leave his basement for a "campaign event" in Pittsburgh.
Here is one of the curious things he said (vid):
"Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year, look, here's, the lives, it's just, when you think about it."
As Caitlin Johnstone sarcastically commented:
It's a good thing Obama intervened to coalesce the party against Bernie Sanders during the primaries or else they might have nominated an unelectable candidate.
During his speech Joe Biden rejected accusation that - if elected - he would implement policies that most Democrats favor:
"I am not banning fracking," Joe Biden says in his speech in Pittsburgh. "Let me say that again. I'm not banning fracking, no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me."
A pro-Trump super PAC has aired ads in Pennsylvania falsely claiming Biden wants to ban fracking.
The same holds of course for Medicare for All.
Biden also said:
"Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting."
To which Kyle Kulinski remarked:
No normal human being with half a brain thought Joe 'crime bill' Biden was pro rioting and looting. But now he breathes life into the smear with this crap.
They have the political instincts of a dead gopher.
And Alan MacLeod snarked:
2020 election is like:
Trump's team: "Biden is a radical who'll give you healthcare, promote racial justice and fight the billionaires."
Biden: "I promise you I will do none of those things."
Biden is taking political positions that are way more conservative than his party's base. That may win him some republican votes but it also makes sure that the more progressive voters will not turn out or will vote for some third party candidate.
Asides from that it is obvious that Biden has some mental problem. That is likely the reason why the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi urged him not to debate Donald Trump:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden cancel his three scheduled debates with President Trump because the commander-in-chief would "belittle" the forum and engage in "skullduggery."
"I don't think that there should be any debates," Pelosi said out of the blue at a news conference at the Capitol, saying she doesn't want the debates to be "an exercise in skullduggery."
"I wouldn't legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States. Now I know that the Biden campaign thinks in a different way about this."
The Biden campaign indeed wants three debates between Biden and Trump:
"As long as the [debate] commission continues down the straight and narrow as they have, I'm going to debate him," Biden said, adding that he'd call out any Trump lies in real-time.
"I’m going to be a fact-checker on the floor as I’m debating him," he added.
The quotes above demonstrate that such a "fact checking" strategy for Biden comes close to political suicide. If there are live debates between Biden and Trump the more confused old man will lose out. That is - for now - Joe Biden.
The Democrats know that. They are preparing a well known tactic to snap some victory from the likely defeat. As we described in a peace about Belarus some months ago:
Color revolutions are usually launched over controversial elections. The results are publicly put into doubt even before the election begins. When the results finally arrive western media will claim that they diverge from the expectation it created and therefore must have been faked. People will be pushed into the streets to protest. To increase the chaos some sharp shooters may be put to work to fire at the police and at protesters like it was done in Ukraine. The revolt ends when it is flogged down or when the U.S. favorite candidate is put into place.
If one replace 'U.S. favorite' with 'borg favorite' one can foresee how such a situation might develop.
Democrats under Hillary Clinton advisor John Podesta have war-gamed such scenarios. Their "Transition Integrity Initiative" report presumes, without much basis, that Trump will steal the November election:
Like many authoritarian leaders, President Trump has begun to lay the groundwork for potentially ignoring or disrupting the voting process, by claiming, for instance, that any mail-in ballots will be fraudulent and that his opponents will seek to have non-citizens vote through fraud. Similarly, he has frequently expressed the view that he is entitled to additional time in office and that his opponents are seeking to steal the election.
Diana Johnstone has looked at the details of the report. She concludes:
The classic regime change scenario involves a contested election, mass street demonstrations including civil disobedience and finally, military intervention.
So, to start with, the gamers posit an authoritarian leader who won’t step down. That’s Trump.
Next, “a show of numbers in the streets – and actions in the streets – may be decisive factors in determining what the public perceives as a just and legitimate outcome.” In an interview, stressing “the flaws in our electoral system,” Transition Integrity Project organizer Gilman said that what we need “is for people to be prepared to take to the streets in nonviolent protest” if appeals to officials do not suffice.
“We’ve learned over the last couple of months, since the Movement for Black Lives protest really took off again in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, that taking to the streets and showing commitment to a democratic process beyond just the ballot box is a really important part of driving change.” The demonstrations must be nonviolent, Gilman stressed.
As the Transition Integrity Project report put it, “the scale of recent demonstrations has increased the stakes for the Democratic Party to build strong ties with grassroots organizations and be responsive to the movement’s demands.”
The Democrats are ready to litigate the election as long as possible:
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told supporters Wednesday night his campaign assembled a team of 600 lawyers to fight against efforts he expects from President Donald Trump to limit voter participation in the upcoming election.
The former vice president made the remark when asked at a fundraiser what he planned to do to address the "very real concern" that the president would try to suppress the vote.
...
The team of 600 lawyers, along with 10,000 volunteers, would be in every state to figure out if any "chicanery is likely to take place."
A week ago Hillary Clinton urged Biden to not concede the election "under any circumstances":
[Clinton] said this year’s election day results might point to Trump having a narrow advantage. But in that case, Clinton said, “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out.”
...
“Eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” Clinton said.
The task to preemptively seed doubts over the election results fell to a company that serves the Democrats' campaigns:
A top Democratic data and analytics firm told "Axios on HBO" it's highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted.
...
Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these. This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.
...
"When every legitimate vote is tallied and we get to that final day, which will be some day after Election Day, it will in fact show that what happened on election night was exactly that, a mirage," [Hawkfish CEO Josh] Mendelsohn said. "It looked like Donald Trump was in the lead and he fundamentally was not when every ballot gets counted."
It seems clear that the Democrats will contest the election unless Joe Biden wins an electoral college majority. If Trump wins they will draw out any concession until the last mail in vote is counted and litigated through the last level of jurisdiction. They hope that the accompanying media attention, social media marketing and street action will wear down the support for Donald Trump.
The Democrats have already bought an echo chamber that will amplify whatever claim they will make:
The group, Defeat Disinfo, will use artificial intelligence and network analysis to map discussion of the president’s claims on social media. It will seek to intervene by identifying the most popular counter-narratives and boosting them through a network of more than 3.4 million influencers across the country — in some cases paying users with large followings to take side.
The large tech companies will work on the Democrats' side:
Facebook is preparing steps to take should Mr. Trump wrongly claim on the site that he won another four-year term, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Facebook is also working through how it might act if Mr. Trump tries to invalidate the results by declaring that the Postal Service lost mail-in ballots or that other groups meddled with the vote, the people said.
Street action will be implemented by well financed groups:
The Open Society Foundations, the philanthropic group founded by the business magnate George Soros, announced on Monday that it was investing $220 million in efforts to achieve racial equality in America, a huge financial undertaking that will support several Black-led racial justice groups for years to come.
...
Of the $220 million, the foundation will invest $150 million in five-year grants for selected groups, including progressive and emerging organizations like the Black Voters Matter Fund and Repairers of the Breach, a group founded by the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II of the Poor People’s Campaign. The money will also support more established Black civil rights organizations like the Equal Justice Initiative, which was founded by the civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson and depicted in the 2019 movie “Just Mercy.”
The Open Society Foundations will invest an additional $70 million in local grants supporting changes to policing and criminal justice. This money will also be used to pay for opportunities for civic engagement and to organize internships and political training for young people.
With so much money in play a lot of people can be incentivized to take to the streets. These will be 'peaceful protests' but rioting may happen alongside them just as it did for the last 95 days in Portland and in many other places.
The Democrats have chosen an extremely weak candidate. To still have a chance to regain the presidency they are preparing for a strategy that is similar to the color revolutions the CIA has for many decades used against unwanted foreign governments.
Just like the weapons and tactics of foreign wars have found their way back into the streets of U.S. cities the color revolutions the U.S. applied elsewhere are now coming home.
I see no sign that Trump will sincerely contest the election should the vote be clearly against him. But the race is tight and the outcome will likely be decided in a few contested states. The Democrats are willing to battle for each of them. How can Trump respond to their plan to win a contested outcome by the means of a color revolution no matter what?
The best policy is likely to take the high ground and to expose the Democrats' campaign for what it is.
But Trump being Trump will not have the patience to sit through the process. He, and his supporters, will likely counterattack with all the means they have.
The lively street actions of the recent weeks may in retrospect look like the quiet before the storm.
Posted by b on September 1, 2020 at 18:09 UTC | Permalink
Trumpery.
The one who is trying to delegitimate the election is Trump. The nonsense about voter mass mail-in vote fraud proves this. That alone proves everything in this post is wrong, akin to insisting "Black is white, because."
Posted by: steven t johnson | Sep 1 2020 18:23 utc | 1
So Biden supports both Fracking and the Green New Deal at the same time? How does that work out? He should definitely not appear at any live debates.
Posted by: Moe | Sep 1 2020 18:30 utc | 2
Here in Illinois mail votes must be postmarked by November 3 and received by November 17. Many states are using postmarked by November 3 and received by November 10. Either way absolutely guarantees no final election results before November 18. By then expect chaos.
Should also remind all that US does not have national elections. We have 3000 county elections that formerly all happened on same day. County clerks and county boards of election commissioners have substantial latitude for mischief. On their best day, these hacks are suspect. The Rube Goldberg mechanisms are retained to enable mischief.
Posted by: oldhippie | Sep 1 2020 18:36 utc | 3
It is simply amazing that Biden is the Democratic nominee for president. Either the Dems have a master plan (which is something the Saker is inclined towards) or they have gone bananas.
I don't know what ahppend to Joe but he is clearly incapable, and although I think he is wicked (eg Ukraine, Burisma, Clinton crime Bill etc) he is being cruelly used/abused by politicians who ought to know better.
Posted by: Tsar Nicholas | Sep 1 2020 18:41 utc | 4
Indeed, what dems are trying to do and have since his inauguration is to wear down his support.
I don't believe that Biden is a weak candidate. Sanders was too risky in that Americans do not want major expansion of welfare and medicare (although I would see Medicaid expansion as a larger safety-net). The Dem estab was too powerful to let Bernie in. Besides, he didn't even put up a fight. He is very, very naive.
Not so with the Rethugz who were genuinely surprised that DJT won in 2016. They didn't defend their party because they were too gobsmacked by the insane levels of support for POTUS' nationalist-messaging.
To summarize: Elite dems are vastly more organized and dictatorial within the DNC than the loosely-confederated GOP which has a disparate electorate which was heavily infiltrated by nationalist sentiment.
The Dems have contingency plans galore and what their elite wanted was Biden. It makes no difference that Bernie was more electable.
But they are still very stupid to think that Trump support is or would be waning.
On the contrary...
Posted by: NemesisCalling | Sep 1 2020 18:43 utc | 5
In 2000, it was R-Party Stormtroopers led by Bolton and the USSC that made Bush POTUS--what many described as a Judicial Coup then and later. But did that outcome really matter since 911 was going to occur regardless of who won in 2000. As has been observed by many over the past decades, electoral presidential politics has always been undemocratic and rigged in some manner. The one saving grace of Madison's political theory was that of competing factions and interest groups balancing each other, but that was thrown out in favor of having one faction/political party control the Executive instead of keeping with the original plan for the loser to become Vice-President and thus maintain a countervailing power within that branch that we can now see as having been essential to the success of Madison's plan. 200+ years later, we can see how poorly designed Madison's construct has become and the prescience of those known as the Anti-Federalists in their insistence that the Executive be given fewer powers and be more closely controlled.
I again link Finnian Cunningham's op/ed, "Why the US is Doomed," which looks at what is easily seen on the surface. For those wanting to look into the fine print, I suggest Hudson's newest essay, "How an 'Act of God' Pandemic is Destroying the West," which deals with the actual political-economy driving force behind both Trump and Biden. I've voted for an alternative party candidate since 1992 and will do so again. Yes, I'm aware that won't change our direction. I again post Cunningham's conclusion:
"What the US needs is a mobilization of the population against the corrupt oligarchy of which Trump and Biden and their party cronies are creations. Until that happens, the US is doomed to descend into even more failure with frightening potential for civil war and fascism. All because the political disease of American corporate capitalism is allowed to persist."
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 1 2020 18:45 utc | 6
#1, elections all across the world, throughout history, were based on passion and number of votes. If everyone voted equally, the entire world would be in a different shape. The whole foundation of democracy is based on "if you don't vote, the more passionate members of the society get a share of your vote".
Posted by: A | Sep 1 2020 18:56 utc | 7
Interesting, i have been expecting somewhat of a similar scenario myself also... one wonders how much chaos will be generated internally, and how much potential that will offer for some overdue payback for the decades of US foreign meddling. From "friends" like Italy 1948 to "foes" like Belarus 2020, China and Russia must be salivating and well prepared with all sorts of options, surely. Just imagine a sniper on the loose in an armed to the teeth Antifa vs MAGA's scenario and all the dominoes that could knock down... Schadenfreude aside... we may have interesting times ahead indeed.
Posted by: Et Tu | Sep 1 2020 19:00 utc | 8
@Moe | Sep 1 2020 18:30 utc | 2
Biden should definitely appear in live debates. Why should he hide from the voters?
Posted by: Norwegian | Sep 1 2020 19:02 utc | 9
Democrats folded with barely a whimper in 2000 and 2004. This time I expect them to whimper somewhat more...then fold. Appeasement is part of the Democratic leadership’s DNA. And Biden, that senescent empty suit, whose chief accomplishment in life was to float to the top, is nothing if not a supreme appeaser.
Democrats exist only for the purpose of providing a nominal opposition, enough to co-opt any movement on the left. But they mostly just rubber stamp Republican initiatives. Heck, they even renewed Trump’s massive surveillance powers with nothing more than a voice vote. Talk about being covertly in bed with Trump? You bet.
Posted by: JohnH | Sep 1 2020 19:09 utc | 10
b: The best policy is likely to take the high ground and to expose the Democrats' campaign for what it is.
It would be best if b and others WHO KNOW BETTER exposed the US political system for what it is.
Sadly, too many are willing to pretend that there is nothing wrong with two parties that are merely fronts for the same interests: Deep State, MIC, business groups and Israel.
karlof1 @6, quoting Finnian Cunningham gets it right: "The best policy is likely to take the high ground and to expose the Democrats' campaign for what it is."
Voting for one of the two major Parties is wasting your vote. Instead, vote for any third-party like: Greens; People's Party; Pirate Party, etc. Or 'deface' your vote with a write-in (Putin, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, etc.), or just don't vote.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Sep 1 2020 19:09 utc | 11
"It is simply amazing that Biden is the Democratic nominee for president. Either the Dems have a master plan ... or they have gone bananas..."
The Democrats, led by Obama et al, are not very bright. But they are easily understood- they genuinely feared the Sanders campaign and the movement it was starting. Sanders' policies were, and are, very popular and the Democratic leadership knew it. They were determined to keep the USA safe for neo-liberalism even if that meant facilitating Trump's re-election.
As a matter of fact they have rather enjoyed having Trump as President- he has done nothing that they really disapproved of, he has greatly boosted the Black Community's view that they have no choice but to vote Democrat, even if that means backing a racist Tory like Biden, and in the end he, like them, has been a pliant tool in the hands of the MIC and the Deep State.
It is no accident that among Kamala Harris's contributors were Trump, Kushner and, of course, Mnuchin- Trump is actually a Democrat of the Clinton persuasion and greatly preferred over Sanders.
Incidentally, in their corrupt campaigns against Sanders in both 2016 and this year the Democrats have provided masses of evidence that postal voting and delayed counts are open invitations to criminals of the sort who run the DNC. The insecurities of the various voting systems have been obvious since 2000 but Democratic lawmakers who by definition have benefited from the current system have missed numerous opportunities to reform it- and now their are hoist be their own petard.
The weakness of Biden's candidacy is so obvious that the question of his corruption, in plain sight, in Ukraine has not even been raised.
The mind boggles at the notion that anyone will vote for Biden. Or Trump. The electoral system is simply withering away into irrelevance- the "most important election ever' in the minds of some liberals is looking much more like the final whimper of a clapped out system. What comes next looks more and more like a Second Amendment celebration.
Posted by: bevin | Sep 1 2020 19:18 utc | 12
For some time Mexico and Canada have had citizens who sense their countries have been kicked in the slats by Washington. You might find there are people a bit closer than Russia to USA who are salivating at watching for benefits that might arise to them from discord in USA.
Posted by: watyler | Sep 1 2020 19:20 utc | 13
I find it hard to believe that Sleepy Joe took most of the states on Super Tuesday. I was shocked that so many people would vote for someone who even then was showing signs of not playing with a full deck. That vote had to be fixed. If so, why would the DNC run a fraudulent vote and pick Joe? Did the DNC have no intention of winning? Where they scared of an outlier winning the nomination? Couldn't they find someone in the hundreds of millions of American citizens who would be a viable candidate? Most of the candidates had that "last chicken in the shop look" and had more than one skeleton in the closet. Time is running out to replace Joe if that is what they plan on and that is what I think they will do. Elections where one side runs a disastrous campaign usually result in a review of what went wrong and make the necessary changes. The DNC spent the last four years in denial and are stuck with the same script this time around with a dash of insurrection thrown into the mix. I hope there will be debates. I have the popcorn on standby.
Posted by: Tom | Sep 1 2020 19:21 utc | 14
My wife and I have agreed that we are going to the polls in person.
What a mess this election is going to be. You can bet your bottom dollar that Democrats will be
creating massive fraud and not only via the mail-in ballots. Corruption is the DNC's most prominent feature.
Howard Hawkins or Trump? I am a Green Voter but I loathe and fear the DNC and there should be payback for
their treason before and after 2016.
Posted by: librul | Sep 1 2020 19:23 utc | 15
As the Rabbit announced several days ago, there's now a People's Party within the Outlaw US Empire and it held a virtual convention few would know about unless they read about it here or at the party's website. One thing's certain, lots of bandwidth will be used up and electrons flung every which-way as writings related to the election increase in number. Chris Hedges put it all thusly:
"Only one thing matters to the oligarchs, it is not democracy, it is not truth, it is not the consent of the governed, it is not income inequality, it is not the surveillance state, it is not endless war… it is the primacy of corporate power, which has extinguished our democracy and left most of the working class and the working poor in misery."
Lack of numbers and visibility ensures the People's Party will go nowhere in 2020. But if it can stick to fundamental issues of political-economy and the lack of justice for all while avoiding identity politics, it might gain traction since so many are turned off to the usual, longstanding bullshit.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 1 2020 19:23 utc | 16
Orrrrrrrr Biden continues to fragment, suffers a miserable defeat and we never get to see if or when the above scenario plays out.
How many Republicans are going to be tempted to jump ship for a candidate that has difficulty completing a coherent sentence? How many progressives are going to hold their noses and vote for no benefits and more foreign wars?
If DNC aren't colluding with the GOP to keep Trump in office,
they are doing a good job of looking like it.
Posted by: Carol Davidek-Waller | Sep 1 2020 19:24 utc | 17
I cannot find any other "reasonable" explanation - it appears the dummies are throwing the election for the chosen one.
Everything is B/S.
Posted by: jared | Sep 1 2020 19:28 utc | 18
It appears that the repubs are going to have to carry Biden to the finish.
My vote does not count anyway as I live in a blue zone, so I intend to write in Tulsi.
Otherwise I suppose I would be forced to accept Trump.
It's just total B/S. Tired of pretending.
Posted by: jared | Sep 1 2020 19:31 utc | 19
Both these guys are clueless about the existential threats that the human race is facing - ecological catastrophe and nuclear war of some kind. It's a near miracle that the species has made it this far with all the suicidal technology at its disposal.
Neither of these two wankers has a clue - I put moderates like Sanders and Warren somewhat in the same place as the progressive democrats of the FDR administration all those years ago - they would have made enough reforms to the currently corrupted corporate capitalist system to keep it working better and alive. A green new deal is certainly imperative within the next few years, or else...the consequences are dire. But meanwhile back at the ranch, we have these two nitwits fighting it out. I haven't heard Biden say much of anything progressive in his life and his current "centrist", really, right-wing rhetoric, will not play well with the sizeable progressive minority in the Party - he could well lose a legitimate election having alienated them; like trump would lose alienating his crackpot evangelical wing.
Color revolution or clear electoral victory, how any kind of a Biden administration is going to get us through any of these two existential threats is beyond me. The democratic leadership and all the Oligarchs behind them are clueless, cruel, wantonly greedy and power mad. The super-rich will in fact get what they want and need pretty much regardless of which of the two is... uh...elected.
Posted by: michaelj72 | Sep 1 2020 19:31 utc | 20
I disagree on this one.
By itself, a colored revolution can get nothing. The "dictator" can wait for the time when protesters get tired.
In truth, a colored revolution is a democratic disguise of a coup. In order to succeed, the military and/or the police chiefs must take side with the protesters. Generally speaking, they had been previously bought by some US agency.
In that case of a colored revolution at home, life-long mass protests would give nothing, but eventually legitimate the want of the current military/intelligence deep state.
What should be thought about is that strange story from the WaPo:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/amid-fears-that-trump-might-not-leave-office-two-lawmakers-press-for-pentagon-assurances-on-the-election/2020/08/28/f6bff17a-e966-11ea-bc79-834454439a44_story.html
That story looks somewhat fabricated, because Milley and Esper are asked by two Representatives who came themselves from the military/intelligence apparatus. And the Wapo is The Voice of Pentagon.
What does that mean?
Posted by: Parisian Guy | Sep 1 2020 19:33 utc | 21
