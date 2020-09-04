Post a comment

September 04, 2020

DHS: Russia Will Interfere With U.S. Elections By Promoting Alleged Russian Interference With U.S. Elections

The Hill writes (emphasis added):

Russian media and other groups are intentionally “amplifying” concerns around mail-in voting in order to undermine the 2020 U.S. elections, a report compiled by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) made public Thursday found.

“Russian state media, proxies, and Russian-controlled social media trolls are likely to promote allegations of corruption, system failure, and foreign malign interference to sow distrust in democratic institutions and election outcomes,” the Office of Intelligence and Analysis wrote.

Do these DHS folks ever look into mirrors?

And what exactly are the Washington Post and New York Times pieces below doing but "to sow distrust in democratic institutions and election outcomes"?

What’s the worst that could happen?

The election will likely spark violence — and a constitutional crisis

What Will You Do if Trump Doesn’t Leave?

Playing out the nightmare scenario.

Those scenarios are the Color Revolutions Coming Home and they are promoted not by Russian media but by the U.S. establishment.

As Whitney Webb writes of the Transition Integrity Project (TIP) war games:

A group of Democratic Party insiders and former Obama and Clinton era officials as well as a cadre of “Never Trump” neoconservative Republicans have spent the past few months conducting simulations and “war games” regarding different 2020 election “doomsday” scenarios. Per several media reports on the group, called the Transition Integrity Project (TIP), they justify these exercises as specifically preparing for a scenario where President Trump loses the 2020 election and refuses to leave office, potentially resulting in a constitutional crisis. However, according to TIP’s own documents, even their simulations involving a “clear win” for Trump in the upcoming election resulted in a constitutional crisis, as they predicted that the Biden campaign would make bold moves aimed at securing the presidency, regardless of the election result.

This TIP war game (pg 17f) is indeed the plot for a coup:

It is amazing how all this is unfolding in plain sight.

Posted by b on September 4, 2020 at 7:23 UTC | Permalink

