Post a comment

DHS: Russia Will Interfere With U.S. Elections By Promoting Alleged Russian Interference With U.S. Elections
The Hill writes (emphasis added):
Russian media and other groups are intentionally “amplifying” concerns around mail-in voting in order to undermine the 2020 U.S. elections, a report compiled by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) made public Thursday found.
...
“Russian state media, proxies, and Russian-controlled social media trolls are likely to promote allegations of corruption, system failure, and foreign malign interference to sow distrust in democratic institutions and election outcomes,” the Office of Intelligence and Analysis wrote.
Do these DHS folks ever look into mirrors?
And what exactly are the Washington Post and New York Times pieces below doing but "to sow distrust in democratic institutions and election outcomes"?
What’s the worst that could happen?
The election will likely spark violence — and a constitutional crisis
What Will You Do if Trump Doesn’t Leave?
Playing out the nightmare scenario.
Those scenarios are the Color Revolutions Coming Home and they are promoted not by Russian media but by the U.S. establishment.
As Whitney Webb writes of the Transition Integrity Project (TIP) war games:
A group of Democratic Party insiders and former Obama and Clinton era officials as well as a cadre of “Never Trump” neoconservative Republicans have spent the past few months conducting simulations and “war games” regarding different 2020 election “doomsday” scenarios.
Per several media reports on the group, called the Transition Integrity Project (TIP), they justify these exercises as specifically preparing for a scenario where President Trump loses the 2020 election and refuses to leave office, potentially resulting in a constitutional crisis. However, according to TIP’s own documents, even their simulations involving a “clear win” for Trump in the upcoming election resulted in a constitutional crisis, as they predicted that the Biden campaign would make bold moves aimed at securing the presidency, regardless of the election result.
This TIP war game (pg 17f) is indeed the plot for a coup:
bigger
It is amazing how all this is unfolding in plain sight.
Posted by b on September 4, 2020 at 7:23 UTC
At first those who they wish to destroy, the gods drive mad.
I fear for the world. The Democrats and their supporters have truly taken leave of their senses.
If the U.S.A. is to implode, I hope it doesn’t take down the rest of the world.
Posted by: Beibdnn. | Sep 4 2020 8:22 utc | 1
He who points the finger merely reveals their own prejudices. It doesn't matter which 'side' wins, human beings all over the world will lose because whichever half of the empire party attains victory - whether it be by having more amerikans vote for him or by winning in court, it isn't going to make one iota of difference to Joe/Jo Blow. The ruling class will still be in power screwing 99.999% of us over while laughing up their sleeves.
Posted by: Debsis dead | Sep 4 2020 8:27 utc | 2
There is a clear comparison with a mafia protection racket.
You the American public need our protection from these fictitious outside threats plus you may get ya place trashed by those black folk.
So vote for us or you may regret it !
But don’t forget how that always ends badly. The mafia then own you, take you over, bleed you financially dry, force you to do their criminal activity !
Make a stand now, or roll over.
The US elite are using pure psychological projection —- accusing others of what they have clearly been doing them selves. Interfering in other people’s elections. I won’t list them, we all know that list.
It’s for the American public to stand up against their morally bankrupt leaders. On the streets.
Posted by: Mark2 | Sep 4 2020 9:00 utc | 3
The USA establishment seems to be run by b-rate comedians. And their media seem to be in the hands of circus performers.
Posted by: Steve | Sep 4 2020 9:06 utc | 4
This TIP war game (pg 17f) is indeed the plot for a coup:
It's also the template for the AmeriKKKan Belarus Regime Change fiasco.
i.e. declare an election to be invalid before Election Day.
The only difference is that the US Regime Change plot is in WRITING.
Dumfuckery, much?
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Sep 4 2020 9:34 utc | 5
I don't see the downside of a political collapse and civil war in the Imperialist States. The worse it gets there, the better.
Posted by: Biswapriya Purkayast | Sep 4 2020 9:56 utc | 6
Perhaps the Democrats should have spent the last four years trying to push through the "radically revamped set of democratic rules" rather than dicking around with Russia-gate. But, no, they're morons so they'll wait until after the election to do it.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Sep 4 2020 10:08 utc | 7
I wonder how long will it take the united states to impose a kind of yellow star "Russia-lover" so as to righteously direct public hate and anger towards those harbouring it.NATO=NAZI in my book.Look at the logo,there's a styled swastika in it.Antifa,black block all over nato countries are like trained jihadists,stormtroopers for fascism.
Posted by: willie | Sep 4 2020 10:13 utc | 8
I woke up to Cornel West on the amerikan progressive's dilemma this morning & I have to say it made my day.
Dr West is more articulate, far more uncompromising vis a vis the dems and more lyrical than I have seen him be on amerikan TV. The show was aljazeera's "Bottom Line". Some may criticise West for not being this uncompromising on amerikan TV but if he were, little would change - it is highly likely he would lose his establishment gigs as well as the amerikan TV spots he gets - for what? One spiel changes SFA and the little crumb of power he has (being a so called distinguished academic at amerika's two most infamous ivy-league cesspits), would be snatched away for nothing.
AJ is just as, if not more compromising than MSNBC in many ways, but that was not seen here. I suppose distance between AJ head office & washington DC allows them a little more latitude.
West is primarily promoting the people's party & some will claim that his stance on Biden - i.e. vote for Biden cos Trump is a fascist, could rule out much support for West let alone have many amerikans listening to his apposite, laden with meaningful allusion & relevant references from 2000 yo philosophers n 400 yo dramatists.
I don't feel that myself - no one can be certain Dr West won't eventually be compromised but right now he is telling the truth - not to power where no one will listen, but to humans who should listen & should try to follow his myriad lyrical & apposite connections
Posted by: Debsisdead | Sep 4 2020 10:19 utc | 9
Someone wrote:
I don't see the downside of a political collapse and civil war in the Imperialist States. The worse it gets there, the better.
The downside is that China becomes the financial capital and number one economy in the world.
Do you really want that?
Posted by: Jl | Sep 4 2020 10:56 utc | 10
the Psychological-spoils resulting from the efforts of the conquerors (reputaturds) and dividers (democraps) have been produced and distributed in so many different forms, and packaged in so many different packages, that the psychological-spoils are running into each other.. competing for space in the same brains. This confusion has deconfused the oldest of the confused, confused brains virgin to confusion.. and reconfused those brains that were in confusal recovery or who had already recovered; as a result, the confusion war has started I think but I am just not sure maybe it will start, or maybe its already over? Any way B's article is well taken.. I think?
..Beibdnn. @ 1 says: "If the U.S.A. is to implode, I hope it doesn’t take down the rest of the world."
<==Humanity across the globe may be forced to decide does it want: A) to remain confined in a 24/7 monitored nation state cell, ,..or B) does it want to experience individual liberty and practice social democracy?
If A, King of the mountain economics will dictate and nation state wars on behalf of its Oligarch constituents will continue. If B, human rights and human dignity will deny winner take all economics and world wars will be reduced to local skirmishes?
I am confused.. either the Oligarchs use the system to control humanity or the system uses the humanity it governs to make rich, the Oligarchs? The constitutions of most nations were designed to implement colonial policy, <=that is, the system would keep safe the oligarch and his or private property, while at the same time, it would allow the Oligarch to extract from the governed colonist whatever the Oligarch needs or wants.
Posted by: snake | Sep 4 2020 11:01 utc | 11
China may gradually reduce its holdings of US Treasury bonds to about $800 billion from the current level of more than $1 trillion, as the ballooning US federal deficit increases default risks and the Trump administration continues its blistering attack on China, experts said.
China, the world's second-largest holder of US debts, has been systematically but determinedly trimming its holdings of US bonds in recent years. In the first six months of this year, China dumped about $106 billion worth of US Treasury bonds. On a yearly basis, China's holdings of US bonds dropped by about 3.4 percent as of the end of June.
"China will gradually decrease its holdings of US debt to about $800billion under normal circumstances. But of course, China might sell all of its US bonds in an extreme case, like a military conflict," Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Thursday.
One reason for the bond selling is because Beijing is increasingly concerned about the potential risks behind surging debt level in the US, experts said.
https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1199833.shtml
Posted by: Mao | Sep 4 2020 11:18 utc | 12
The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion as huge government expenditures to fight the coronavirus and to prop up the economy have added more than $2 trillion to the federal ledger, the Congressional Budget Office said.
The spike in the deficit means that federal debt will exceed annual gross domestic product next year — a milestone that would put the U.S. where it was in the aftermath of World War II, when accumulated debt exceeded the size of the economy.
The $3.3 trillion figure released Wednesday is more than triple the 2019 shortfall and more than double the levels experienced after the market meltdown and Great Recession of 2008-09. Government spending, fueled by four coronavirus response measures, would register at $6.6 trillion, $2 trillion-plus more than 2019.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/02/budget-deficit-to-hit-record-3point3-trillion-due-to-virus-recession.html
Posted by: Mao | Sep 4 2020 11:20 utc | 13
There are only 4 goals worth pursuing:
1) Insure your security (to the degree that is possible, because no one is ever "safe")'
2) Extend your lifespan, to enable you to get to 3);
3) Develop or take advantage of the development of technology to stop being a chimpanzee;
4) Get laid as often as possible (prior to 3).
Everything else that is going on is irrelevant. So everyone is predicting riots, civil war and a Constitutional crisis. So what? All that means is that everyone is in agreement that this is what they actually want. Because obviously the whole thing is going to be a self-fulfilling prophecy and at least some people's actual plan.
You all want a war of all against all? OK - that's what I'm fixing to give you.
Posted by: Richard Steven Hack | Sep 4 2020 11:26 utc | 14
Maybe they mean the Russians staying at the Carlton in London?
#14 = non sequitur united
Posted by: carmen notinterested | Sep 4 2020 11:32 utc | 16
Why does Whitney Webb her site remind me of a local beer?
Posted by: Tuyzentfloot | Sep 4 2020 11:38 utc | 17
Go ahead an laugh, everybody, but the insanity-level delusion driving these people is real. The fact that some Russian comedian on a talk show will ridicule them for being hysterical just fuels their hysteria even more. These are the global-scale versions of "snowflakes" melting down from geopolitical "microaggressions". They are trying to turn America, and even the entire Anglosphere, into a "safe space" for their hysterical delusion by throwing up an information wall, "cancelling" everything that "triggers" them from social and mass media; basically the geopolitical version of sticking their fingers in their ears and shouting "Nah nah nah!! I can't hear you!"
This can only deepen the delusion in America.
Posted by: William Gruff | Sep 4 2020 11:42 utc | 19
Jl @10: "The downside is that China becomes the financial capital and number one economy in the world. Do you really want that?"
Sounds good to me. Where's the problem with it?
Anyway, short of a nuclear attack there is nothing the US can do about China being the #1 economy in the world. Bio attacks have already been tried to economically cripple China but they failed badly, so what's left for the US to try to hold China down?
Posted by: William Gruff | Sep 4 2020 11:50 utc | 20
It is amazing how all this is unfolding in plain sight.
It's able to "hide in plain sight" because the present structural contradictions of the USA make it political (in the broad sense of the word, meaning here the struggle for social power) expedient. People are ignoring or agreeing with it because it makes sense socially.
Politics is not a contest to see who's scientifically right - if that was the case, only Ph.D.s would be elected - but the raw struggle for power. The situation of the USA is one of permanent (chronic, structural) decline. In such scenario, there's not enough for everyone anymore. The situation is already polarized - it simply doesn't make any sense logically for any side to accept a victory of the other in what is essentially an arbitrary game (election).
Every historian knows the Republican (the original one being the Roman Republic) system is inherently unstable precisely because of that fact: it tries to solve very serious problems with an infantile game (elections). It naturally brews political polarization and civil war. The civil war is the most perfect manifestation of a republic, its synthesis.
To think that simple communications (i.e. one knowing) does not solve structural contradictions. That would be Habermaisianism, which, as we know, is simply not science, does not correspond to the real world.
I'll repeat what I said in a previous thread :
The "colored revolution" idea is currently irrelevant. There is no foreign power playing the deus ex machina.
There is only one entity which theorically could plan a colored revolution in order to grasp power. It is well known, it's the imperial deep state (heads of the military/intelligence apparatus).
But it already owns the top power. It doesn't obey Trump. It controls him. Such colored revolution would be useless.
What we are seeing here is nothing more than words coming from mainstream media about an hypothetical scenario (contested election results) which happens to be just one of the steps of any classical colored revolution. This is not an actual colored revolution in the making.
These are pre-election games. Maybe the deep state is preemptively accusing the KamalaHarris/Clinton/Israel side to plan to disturb the beginning of the second Trump/deepState presidency.
Posted by: Parisian Guy | Sep 4 2020 11:59 utc | 22
Mao @13: "The spike in the deficit means that federal debt will exceed annual gross domestic product next year — a milestone that would put the U.S. where it was in the aftermath of World War II, when accumulated debt exceeded the size of the economy."
A crucial difference between then and now is that now there is no potential for an extended period of massive economic growth to diminish the scale of that debt. The entire world, less the Soviet Union, was America's marketplace for it enormous industrial capacity back after WWII, but today not only are those markets mostly saturated but America no longer has much of an industrial capacity anyway.
Short version: The USA cannot grow its way out of debt this time. Treasuries will suffer from that.
Posted by: William Gruff | Sep 4 2020 12:00 utc | 23
There will not be a civil war, because 99% of USA inhabitants don't want civil war.
Medias and Internet are deceptive. They put the focus on the remaining 1%.
Posted by: Parisian Guy | Sep 4 2020 12:07 utc | 24
The Israeli government approved a grant to a Tennessee-based Christian Zionist organization that is on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s watch list of hate groups, according to a government spreadsheet acquired by the Forward.
The document, which details payments approved to entities around the world by Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs in the first quarter of 2020, was uncovered through a Freedom of Information Act request by the Israeli Freedom of Information Movement and the Israeli news website The Seventh Eye, and shared with the Forward.
The document showed a transfer of $40,000 to a group called Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, which has lobbied to pass laws preventing state agencies from working with groups that support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, and has recently been active in mobilizing Christian Zionists in South Africa, a prime target of Israel’s public-diplomacy efforts.
Asked about the grant, the group denied that it had received any money from the Israeli government or from Concert, a company funded by the Ministry of Strategic Affairs. A ministry spokesperson declined to speak about PJTN specifically, but shared a three-sentence statement saying that the government’s activities “are done in a legal and professional manner.”
https://forward.com/news/national/453335/israel-proclaiming-justice-nations-muslim-hate-south-africa/
Posted by: Mao | Sep 4 2020 12:07 utc | 25
Patrick Lawrence: Voting in a De-Facto Military StateJohn Pilger @johnpilger
Between Biden and Trump, U.S. voters have no alternative to our anxious empire’s lawless conduct abroad.
In Shanghai, the writer Eric Li told me: "In China, the governing party never changes, but policies do. In the US, the governing party changes, but policies don't." Trump or Biden, the November 3 election in America is the antithesis of democracy.
https://twitter.com/johnpilger/status/1301499723413676033
Posted by: Mao | Sep 4 2020 12:16 utc | 26
The US has imposed sanctions on senior officials in the International Criminal Court (ICC), including chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the court of "illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction".
The Hague-based ICC is currently investigating whether US forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
The US has criticised the court since its foundation and is one of a dozen states which have not signed up.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-54003527
Posted by: Mao | Sep 4 2020 12:25 utc | 27
Kudos to Russian government, military and other intelligence folks, and not the least, Vladimir Putin. hey had enough foresight in early 2000 to see downfall of US cancer, and they prioritized development of new weapons.
It is only this clear technological advantage of Russian nuclear and strategic weapons that will prevent nuclear holocaust US will be tempted to start during its demise.
Posted by: Abe | Sep 4 2020 12:27 utc | 28
Vk @21 says "Politics is not a contest to see who's scientifically right - if that was the case, only Ph.D.s would be elected - but the raw struggle for power." Yes, profit is not a desirable, instead profit is a measure of the unfairness, in-balance and in-equality the system supports and maintains.. all fair systems properly officiated by disinterested un-entangled governors will produce a zero sum zero profit.. The same market, the same barriers to success, will be faced by the same people, each trying to get a bit ahead of the competition, and each will for a time succeed to that top position, only to be toppled back to a worker in the next instance. In a fair, unbiased system the numbers (profits) eventually balance out.. the job of the governed is to maintain the un biased nature of those they permit to govern. Rule of law is the most powerful weapon the Oligarch have ever devised.. but it is also the weapon the oligarch choose most often to conduct for themselves a benefit by extracting it from those the government governs.
Posted by: snake | Sep 4 2020 12:32 utc | 29
"Russian media and other groups are intentionally “amplifying” concerns around mail-in voting in order to undermine the 2020 U.S. elections"
So when Trump raises concerns over mail-in voting and the likelihood (scratch that, make it: 1000% guarantee) of the
DNC (scratch that, make it: thoroughly corrupt DNC) using mail-in voting as a method of cheating
then the headlines will read some variation of (you can think of some):
Trump echoes Russian concern over mail-in voting
Trump promotes Russian propaganda about mail-in voting
Trump and Russians on same page about mail-in voting
---
This Green Voter (me) is going to love-and-hate voting for Trump
this time around.
The Democrats (and the media) aided and abetted the intelligence agencies' treasonous coup attempt - Russiagate.
There *****has****** to be a price for such treachery. The Democrats earned my vote for Trump.
It pains me to do it, but ongoing actions by the Democrats keeps egging me on to follow thru and vote for Trump.
Posted by: librul | Sep 4 2020 12:52 utc | 30
Eric X. Li: A tale of two political systems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0YjL9rZyR0
Democracy is Failing | Eric X Li | Oxford Union
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kqwMKyBvLc
New World Disorder | Erix X. Li | Oxford Union
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVyHAQh2VTE
Posted by: Mao | Sep 4 2020 12:53 utc | 31
@ Posted by: Mao | Sep 4 2020 12:16 utc | 26
The CCP is not a party in the Western sense of the word. The comparison made by your friend is absurd.
Top French Intel Boss Reveals Operation Beluga: US UK Plot to Discredit Putin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18tW6iza1x8
Novichok, Navalny, Nordstream, Nonsense
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/09/novichok-navalny-nordstream-nonsense/
Posted by: Mao | Sep 4 2020 13:14 utc | 33
In an op-ed published on Thursday in the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz and his Roosevelt Institute colleague Kitty Richards argue that rather than wait for Congress to provide financial aid to deal with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, state and local governments should increase taxes on "their wealthiest residents" to "bolster their local economies" and meet pressing needs or else Americans will be forced to suffer an "unacceptable alternative" characterized by socially-damaging austerity and a long-lasting recession.
Richards and Stiglitz make the case that "the economic impact of the pandemic is daunting, and it would be better for the federal government to step in." According to the pair of economists, the federal government—unencumbered by balanced budget rules hampering many states—"could solve the problem tomorrow by providing fiscal relief to states and localities, like the $1 trillion provided by the HEROES Act that passed the House in May" before languishing on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) desk.
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/09/03/either-raise-taxes-wealthy-fund-recovery-or-expect-years-grinding-recession-argues
Posted by: Mao | Sep 4 2020 13:19 utc | 34
vk @32: "The CCP is not a party in the Western sense of the word."
True, in the simplest terms it is a "mass-based organization". Britain's Labor Party had some loose similarities back before they got Blaired and purged. I cannot think of any one word labels that describe what it is, though, and a proper description would be too long for a Twitter post. At least "party" is something that westerners can relate to.
Posted by: William Gruff | Sep 4 2020 13:23 utc | 35
DHS is currently headed by a 44 year old former lobbyist and good old boy. He cannot possibly have a clue what his 240,000 staffers are up to. Meaning that army is available for other work.
Trump has entirely neglected to take charge of the federal bureaucracy. Draw any conclusion. It is a madhouse, normal rules or analyses do not apply.
Posted by: oldhippie | Sep 4 2020 13:26 utc | 36
@ Posted by: Mao | Sep 4 2020 12:16 utc | 26
The CCP is not a party in the Western sense of the word. The comparison made by your friend is absurd.
Posted by: vk | Sep 4 2020 13:02 utc | 32
---
I'm noticing a pattern with vk's frequent denials of reality
- "The riots and arson in Kenosha were not really riots nor arson"
- "The BLM +AntiFa rioters are not really BLM and AntiFa, they're obviously white supremacists in disguise just out to smear BLM and AntiFa"
- "The Chinese Communist Party is not a political party"
Amusingly demented to say the least
Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 13:27 utc | 37
A US federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the controversial National Security Agency (NSA) surveillance program exposed by whistleblower Edward Snowden was illegal. The ruling stopped short of calling the program unconstitutional.
The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said that the program, under which the NSA collected and analyzed bulk data provided by telecommunications companies, was in violation of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and could have been unconstitutional.
"Seven years ago, as the news declared I was being charged as a criminal for speaking the truth, I never imagined that I would live to see our courts condemn the NSA's activities as unlawful and in the same ruling credit me for exposing them," said Snowden, who fled to Russia after exposing the program, on Twitter. "And yet that day has arrived."
https://www.dw.com/en/nsa-snowden/a-54797779
Posted by: Mao | Sep 4 2020 13:40 utc | 38
Posted by b -- "It is amazing how all this is unfolding in plain sight."
So now the US leadership is revealed to the world as also:
-- not sanity capable ( they are now stark raving drooling mad )
-- not logic capable ( they pervert even the meanings of words )
-- not truth capable ( they say black is white, white is black )
-- not shame capable ( they accuse others of their own crimes )
Posted by: kiwiklown | Sep 4 2020 13:42 utc | 39
Biswapriya Purkayast @ 6 -- "The worse it gets there, the better."
Yuppp, for the rest of the 7,000,000,000 global human beings not living in the great exceptionally delusional shining city on the hill... that printing press masquerading as a nation.
Posted by: kiwiklown | Sep 4 2020 13:45 utc | 40
Jl @ 10 -- "Do you really want that.... China becomes the financial capital and number one economy in the world?",
William Gruff @ 20 -- "Sounds good to me. Where's the problem with it?"
Yuppp, as William says, there is nothing the US can do about China being the #1 economy in the world. Why? China is ALREADY numero uno in PPP terms.
Posted by: kiwiklown | Sep 4 2020 13:50 utc | 41
@ Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 13:27 utc | 37
I never said the night troublemakers in Kenosha were white supremacists. Just because they are non-Antifa/non-BLM, it doesn't mean they're white supremacists. You're literally lying.
The six or seven arson that happened in Kenosha my or may not be considered riot. From where I come from (a Third World country), they are just troublemakers surfing on the vacuum left by political polarization. It's not BLM's or Antifa's fault if the American insurance sector sucks (remember, it had to bailed out by Obama in 2009), or that aunt May doesn't have enough money to retire and thus incur the risk of having a small business without insurance (i.e. that the American SS sucks).
See, those are two separate problems: one thing is the social injustice that triggers the protests (of which 93% are peaceful, according to a recently published study); another thing is the USA's economic decline, which makes those protests sting more than they should.
The CCP is not a political party in the Western sense of the word, for many reasons. I'll just point out the main ones:
1) it has an army (PLA);
2) it has direct jurisdiction over the means of production, be them public or private (inspectors);
3) it competes above the sphere of the other "normal" Chinese political parties (yes, they do exist). Those other political parties can behave like political parties, but the most they can do is to gather an annual meeting with the CCP to discuss some non-deliberative issues and give it a non-deliberative documents with suggestions.
@ Posted by: William Gruff | Sep 4 2020 13:23 utc | 35
No. The Labour Party never had anything to do with the CCP. It's a full-fledged Western-style party, and always was.
In the Worst of Times, the Billionaire Elite Plunder Working Class America
https://www.counterpunch.org/2020/09/03/in-the-worst-of-times-the-billionaire-elite-plunder-working-class-america/
Yanis Varoufakis: capitalism isn't working. Here's an alternative
In his new book, the economist imagines a future transformed by Covid-19 and sketches a daring vision of democratic socialism
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/sep/04/yanis-varoufakis-capitalism-isnt-working-heres-an-alternative
Posted by: Mao | Sep 4 2020 13:53 utc | 44
vk @43
Britain's Labor Party never really took power, which is required for some of the points you made about the CCP in post 42. A revolution would have been necessary for that; nevertheless, the Labor Party was a mass-based organization that could have become something like the CCP if they had the fortitude for revolution.
Few people in the West have any idea what the CCP actually is, so to help with understanding we need bridging concepts and metaphors and things that they do understand that have some similar characteristics. In my opinion being a mass-based organization is one of the CCP's most important features, if not the most important feature, as that is something people in the West can build on, giving it their own local characteristics, to take power and guide their own societies.
Posted by: William Gruff | Sep 4 2020 14:11 utc | 45
No b, it is not amazing. The DHS knows the lobotomized American sheeple much better than you do. They will believe anything the corporate media say. They still believe in 2016 Russian collusion. You can’t cure stupidity.
Posted by: Nathan Mulcahy | Sep 4 2020 14:13 utc | 46
@ Posted by: William Gruff | Sep 4 2020 14:11 utc | 45
I'm talking about the structures of both parties. The Labour Party was always molded - since its foundation - in the traditional Western style. There was never any chance it would seize power, it was just the voice of the unions (as an equal part) in the Commons. Indeed, it supported British imperialism during the pre-war period.
"...the Biden campaign would make bold moves aimed at securing the presidency, regardless of the election result..."
This is worrisome. Given that Trump's entire first term of office was beset by the Russiagate ad infinitum attacks, and given that the primary results were gamed in almost every instance, the above would seem to be the next step. After all, we saw the Republicans inflict their version in 2000, and what about those crossover friendships besides?
Thanks to Debsisdead @ 9 for the Cornel West link. He's one of the People's Party people.
Posted by: juliania | Sep 4 2020 14:25 utc | 48
It is amazing how all this is unfolding in plain sight.
Why? After the Warren Commission, 9/11, Iraq Weapons of Mass Destruction, Assad gassing his own people, Litvineko, the Skripals, MH17, etc., etc., the CIA/Deep State know that they can sell any story, no matter how preposterous, through their captive media. When the time comes they will simply blame this on Trump or the 'Russians'.
Posted by: Parisian Guy | Sep 4 2020 11:59 utc | 22
'But it already owns the top power. It doesn't obey Trump. It controls him. Such colored revolution would be useless.'
If this is so, why have they spent so much time and effort the last 4 years trying to get rid of Trump, to the point of tearing up the constitution and sabotaging the economy. Parisian Guy, the facts on the ground belie your assertion.
Posted by: dh-mtl | Sep 4 2020 14:33 utc | 49
"Just because they are non-Antifa/non-BLM"
Posted by: vk | Sep 4 2020 13:51 utc | 42
---
You have absolutely no way of providing any sort of reliable evidence or proof of that, since neither BLM nor AntiFa keep nor publish membership lists. Nor is there any central organisation with the ability to offer reliable confirmations or denials of membership claims. Anyone can be a member of one or both.
It's just a convenient evidence-free assertion on your part.
An unprovable claim upon which to build a false narrative.
------
"It's not BLM's or Antifa's fault if the American insurance sector sucks ...... or that aunt May doesn't have enough money to retire and thus incur the risk of having a small business without insurance,"
I see, it's the fault of everyone BUT BLM /AntiFa that the protests they organised and attended resulted in widespread arson and destruction, and cost many citizens of Kenosha their life-savings, years of work and investment, their livelihoods and future security.
Got it.
-------
"The CCP is not a political party in the Western sense of the word, for many reasons"
The main one being that it does not allow any potential alternatives to it's rule to ever develop.
Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 14:40 utc | 50
Sorry to say, much as I would wish otherwise, I have the impression that as in the past Cornell West at the last minute supported Obama, his fluidity (on which I do agree with Debsisdead) is going to be not in opposition to Biden, but in support of "the lesser evil" as he sees it. Gives me doubts about the People's Party, I am sorry to say. Hope I am wrong. I still am concerned about the timing of that body of personalities, will be happy indeed if I am wrong in my misgivings.
Posted by: juliania | Sep 4 2020 14:45 utc | 51
@ Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 14:40 utc | 50
Did you just edited my sentence just to build a fictitious argument? American imbecility at its peak.
On a side note, another factor that demonstrates the CCP is not a Western-style political party: it makes people like Contra-Conspiraloon crying in a corner, impotent, like a bunch of snowflakes.
“....neither BLM nor AntiFa keep nor publish membership lists. Nor is there any central organization...”
So what the heck are these organizations? They appear to be primarily advertising campaign and public relations initiatives. The object of the extensive advertising seems to be to keep these organizations content free.They are blank slates on which the reader will find whatever he wishes. Those who stare at the blank slate and see nothing but a blank are not proper citizens, they are outcasts.
Someone pays for all the media exposure.
Posted by: oldhippie | Sep 4 2020 14:53 utc | 53
Posted by: dh-mtl | Sep 4 2020 14:33 utc | 49
It takes a special kind of stupid to believe any smear piece aimed at foreigners from the US govt/MSM when they have been incompetent AND caught blatantly lying domestically.
Which are most Americans.
The main one being that it does not allow any potential alternatives to it's rule to ever develop.
Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 14:40 utc | 50
So does good ole' oligarch USA but whataboutism am I right?
Posted by: J W | Sep 4 2020 14:55 utc | 54
Ghost Ship @7
"Perhaps the Democrats should have spent the last four years trying to push through the "radically revamped set of democratic rules" rather than dicking around with Russia-gate. But, no, they're morons so they'll wait until after the election to do it."
But you seem to be assuming that the Blue Faces (of the Janus Party) are truly, at some level or other, interested in anything that approaches a democracy...They are no more interested in such an entity than is their conjoined twin, the Red Faces. Were they to have even an iota of interest in the Demos having any real say in their own governance (i.e. a democracy), they'd have struggled mightily over the decades to rid the republic of the Electoral College as a first step. Then they'd have been amenable to the development and full participation of other parties, if only in order to weaken the Red Faces...
But in the end both Blue and Red Faces are interlocked with the same $$$ soaked plutocratic ruling elites (indeed some members of both houses in Congress belong to this group, if only on the lower rungs).
The Russophobia is really being cranked up to absolutely puking levels; Sinophobia will no doubt receive like attention at some point. Iranophobia may take a back seat for a while - but who the fuck knows??? Franchement, those countries seem to be sane, non-blood lusting (i.e.NOT Moloch worshiping, unlike this one which ties Moloch to Mammon completely and totally without a speck of moral conscience).
Posted by: Anne | Sep 4 2020 14:57 utc | 55
@ Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 14:40 utc | 50
Did you just edited my sentence just to build a fictitious argument? American imbecility at its peak.
Posted by: vk | Sep 4 2020 14:52 utc | 52
----
Nope
But since claiming I did will give you something to talk about in order to distract from what I said, I'm sure you'll hammer on about it at every available opportunity.
Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 14:59 utc | 56
@ Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 14:59 utc | 56
Here's my full statement, which you edited out (from #42):
Just because they are non-Antifa/non-BLM, it doesn't mean they're white supremacists.
The bold part is the part you edited out.
Which is empirically true: not every people who are not non-Antifa/non-BLM are white supremacists.
I never stated, in comment 42, that the rioters in Kenosha were all non-Antifa/non-BLM. I made the case (convincingly and, dare I say, decisively) that the two murdered people by the militia boy weren't Antifa/BLM - but that was in another thread, not here.
So, all in all, you literally did what you stated you hated about liberal media: fake news.
Someone pays for all the media exposure.
Posted by: oldhippie | Sep 4 2020 14:53 utc | 53
----
Quite a lot of it is provided free of charge by the corporations which own those media orgs.
Some Corporations even make large multi-million donations to BLM.
For no other reason than that corporations certainly have the best interests of Black Americans centered right at the heart of everything they do.
Obviously.
This is so obvious as to require no further explanation. Indeed any one questioning it is clearly nothing but a disruptive nasty Nazi
Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 15:07 utc | 58
Posted by: vk | Sep 4 2020 15:07 utc | 57
Right on cue, exactly as predicted
Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 15:09 utc | 59
Conspiracyloon & Oldhippie
What part of ‘No justice no peace’ don’t you understand ?
I notice you exclude George Floyd and Jacob blacke out of your twisted narrative.
Lap it up.
Posted by: Mark2 | Sep 4 2020 15:10 utc | 60
Posted by: Mark2 | Sep 4 2020 15:10 utc | 60
Right on cue, exactly as predicted
Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 15:13 utc | 61
Re the "The CCP is not a political party in the Western sense of the word" discussion.
Whatever the truth of that statement, I would add that neither the Democratic nor Republican Parties are similar to other "Western" parties.
I'm no expert, but I don't know of any other major country where the mechanics of choosing party nominees is so heavily regulated by laws that treat the parties as quasi-state institutions. I think that in most cases in other countries, parties make their own rules for choosing candidates, which they should, because they are, ultimately, voluntary associations. Having public elections to choose candidates blurs the distinction between parties (which are, basically, clubs) and state institutions. The status of the two major parties in the US verges on being one of entrenched state-approved institutions.
Then of course there are the fact that these laws are different for all the states, even for federal elections.
And how about the near total absence of any conception of party discipline, a common feature in pretty much all "Western Democracies"?
In the US, it's nothing for prominent elected officials of one party to publicly endorse candidates of the opposing party, totally without consequences. Has anyone ever heard of, say, a member of the Democratic part being expelled for being too much like a Republican? I haven't. No, for that, you have to wait until the next primary, conducted by rules specific to each state. It's a total dog's breakfast, which is the intended result.
Posted by: expat | Sep 4 2020 16:10 utc | 62
Please people, let's try not to feed the troll.
Posted by: farm ecologist | Sep 4 2020 16:13 utc | 63
@ Posted by: expat | Sep 4 2020 16:10 utc | 62
I agree with your statement. The Democratic Party and the Republican Party are definitely not political parties in the traditional Western sense of the word.
Those two parties are more than parties. They are the American electoral machine in itself. They are the electoral system. The most illustrative aspect of that are the voting maps, which they delineate (gerrymandering).
vk @64
Thanks for that. Your formulation of the issue is much more succinct than was mine.
I think that this is a much-overlooked aspect of US politics - that is, how atypical it really is among its "allies" because of the entrenchment of the two parties in the state apparatus.
Other "democratic" countries have their share of political problems, of course, but not this particular one - the quasi-official status of the two main parties.
Posted by: expat | Sep 4 2020 16:49 utc | 65
@ Posted by: expat | Sep 4 2020 16:10 utc | 62
Posted by: expat | Sep 4 2020 16:49 utc | 65
I think of them as gangs, criminal gangs. Freebooters, Pirates, Free Companies. If you think about it, a lot of governments start out as gangs. The present two-party system got cemented into place in the period after reconstruction failed, up to around 1890-95, which is when we started working on our overseas empire.
It is remarkable to see, once you know what to look for, how quickly those two "enemy" partys will collude to prevent any threat to their racket. We took redistricting out of the legislature's hands here in California, and the consequences are still working out, BUT one of the consequences is we are a one party state now, and this has forced a more competitive politics here. But the Democratic hammerlock on our politics is not yet broken.
Posted by: Bemildred | Sep 4 2020 17:20 utc | 66
"It is amazing how all this is unfolding in plain sight."
Not really, b. if you consider how divided the US population is; and divided on just about every level possible. "White/Black;" "North/South;" "East/West;" "Patriot/Commie;" "Liberal/Conservative;" "Gay/Straight;" "Pandemic/Plandemic;" "Less Filling/Tastes Great;" etc. This has been a deliberate process since the institution of federal governance in this part of North America. But don't talk about class division; that just might provoke a real discussion on something like real equality and fairness. See b., the ruling class here (the Lords of Capital, as Glen Ford refers to them) have got the rest of the population sniping at each other over the afore mentioned "issues" that they (the Usual Scumbags as I refer to them) are able to carry on with their own plays of power and domination as they please; I'm sure this is well known to you as the same effing thing has been played out time and again over the centuries. It almost seems that in terms of the US ruling elite, we are seeing the same type of phenomenon (war within the ruling class) that has given rise to the various mythic structures; a "war in heaven" if you will (Robert Graves wrote an excellent study of this).
I wonder what kind a myth the survivors of an all out nuclear exchange will craft out of what amounts to squabbling amongst psychopathic trillionaires...
Thanks for bringing this up, b.
Posted by: robjira | Sep 4 2020 17:27 utc | 67
I notice you exclude George Floyd and Jacob blacke out of your twisted narrative.
Lap it up.
Posted by: Mark2 | Sep 4 2020 15:10 utc | 60
----
The the only two names you know, and the only reason you know those two names is because of the incessant and very selective corporate media blanket-promotion of those two names, due in very large part to their skin colour
But there are thousands of similar victims you know nothing about, simply because you were not encouraged to be outraged about them by your extremely selective media and corporate controllers.
A critical thinker might ask "Why these two and not any of the others, particularly those with differing levels of melanin" And "Why now?" And also "Why only selective parts of the story?"
-----
"what part of ‘No justice no peace’ don’t you understand ?"
Congratulations, yet another public daily virtue-signalling performance completed, to meet your corporate-mandated daily quota.
Keep this up and your corporate supervisors might soon award you with that "Morally Superior Virtue-Signalling Corporate-Drone of the Week" plaque which you have for so long desperately coveted.
Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 17:28 utc | 68
@Mao (12) You repeat a common misconception about the U.S. government being forced someday to default on its debt. That can and will never happen for the simple reason that U.S. controls its own currency and can create as much money as it needs whenever it wishes. Governments that control their currency are not like private households and businesses that can, indeed, run out of money. Governments can simply will new money into existence with a simple computer keystroke. Please try to understand why this is so before you pontificate further on economic matters.
Posted by: Rob | Sep 4 2020 18:08 utc | 69
Rob,
Paying back debt with worthless paper amounts to a default IMO.
Also the US has already defaulted on their debt when Nixon took them off the Gold Standard.
Posted by: arby | Sep 4 2020 18:12 utc | 70
Paying back debt with worthless paper amounts to a default IMO.
Posted by: arby | Sep 4 2020 18:12 utc | 70
----
Well don't go telling the Chinese that, nor indeed any holder of US treasuries, otherwise you'll start a war.
Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 18:24 utc | 71
@arby (70) You are presuming the simplistic view of massive inflation in the U.S. If anything, there will be deflation as the economy tanks. Just look at present-day circumstances. The Fed has literally pumped trillions of new dollars into the U.S. economy without creating even a whiff of inflation. Inflation is not simply a matter of too much money in the system, it is a matter of demand for products and services exceeding what the system can supply. When the economy is intrinsically weak, pouring in money will not by itself increase demand. Economists liken it to pushing on a string.
Posted by: Rob | Sep 4 2020 18:34 utc | 72
C-C @ 68
How very odd we are in agreement over this and that. Shouldn’t happen too often in a proper comments thread.
Have to disagree about Floyd and Blake as victims. Blake is from a prominent family of local politicians. As they are all interviewed on the TV none of the relatives seem the least bit emotional. Perhaps because the gun that shot him had no muzzle flash, no smoke, no recoil. The cop holding the gun seems to be holding it rather limply, like it was only a prop. Which it is. No splatter, no splashback. At a range of less than a foot cop supposedly misses 3 out of 7. And again no emotion at all. Of course 4 point blank hits from a S&W .40 with hollow points leaves the victim alive. We see the relatives on the TV, the victim is mum.
Floyd was a five time loser who miraculously made quick and easy parole each time. In Texas. And then gets a job working security. Where he works with a cop who is willing to work security with an ex-con. His porn film appearances and notorious drug usage don’t cost him that security gig either. None of this is real. This is theatrical.
Cops kill all the time and they are racists. The cause celebre is a sham. Don’t believe any part of it.
Posted by: oldhippie | Sep 4 2020 18:35 utc | 73
"It is amazing how all this is unfolding in plain sight."
Clearly not an accident.
I believe this would be described as: Sowing Discord.
Why does someone do that?
Is it being done by outside actors?
List the ways this is being done and who is behind it.
It is very hard to fight, clearly.
Is it the behavior of someone pursuing public interest?
Posted by: jared | Sep 4 2020 18:53 utc | 74
@ Posted by: robjira | Sep 4 2020 17:27 utc | 67
That is what they would have you believe.
Perhaps we will find the WE have much in common.
Posted by: jared | Sep 4 2020 18:55 utc | 75
Rob @72
We do have inflation. In the Stock market, in some real estate.
If all a country had to do is print money then there would be a lot of rich countries and no poor ones. Even the Romans debased their coinage by putting in less and less precious metal.
Posted by: arby | Sep 4 2020 19:05 utc | 76
The deep state controls Trump.
If this is so, why have they spent so much time and effort the last last 4 years trying to get rid of Trump,[ . . .]
Parisian Guy, the facts on the ground belie your assertion.
Posted by: dh-mtl | Sep 4 2020 14:33 utc | 49
Your "fact on the ground" is not a fact. It's nothing but your believing about what their actual intent was. Remember what Chuckie Schumer said "They have six ways to get rid of you until Sunday".
If Trump is still here, it's not because they tried and failed. It's because they only wanted to continuously threaten him in order to control him. And Trump almost always complied in the end.
Posted by: Parisian Guy | Sep 4 2020 19:11 utc | 77
Brief off-topic replies.
Abe made me want to write about Russian hypersonic nukes:
Use them to obliterate any and all US nukes in the boost phase or/and coast phase. Nuclear or conventional warheads depending on target characteristics and local context like which phase is being intercepted.
If they haven't already figured that out (it would be a surprise to me if it is so) I hope they're working on it.
(China and North Korea too, and Iran but only with conventional warheads since they don't have or want nuclear weapons).
China being number one:
They already are or there wouldn't be any "conflict" from the "Sore Loser #1" :P
I remember all the same noise about Japan several decades ago. 7-11 is owned by Japanese and I love it :)
The noise out of the US is all about "free lunch" because they're assholes so used to eating other people's food without asking or apologizing. Europe gladly fed them to shut them up but the US has become too greedy.
Hah, I even start to sound Chinese myself now, saying it this way strikes me as so very Chinese as if I was an annoyed auntie lol ("Fattie don't eat so much lah", "Stop complaining lah") :D (okay, Singapore Chinese, I'm sure Chinese Chinese don't go around saying "lah" :) (miss you SG <3).
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Sep 4 2020 19:15 utc | 78
I'm always astounded by how ignorant of the outside world middle America is. Both US and foreign people here never mention it as a problem, the US people perhaps because they presume it as a taken, the non-US people because they don't know. I, as a non-US person, was astounded when attending a conference in southwest Colorado some years ago, to discover when I turned on the radio that there were only right-wing and religious stations.
Those people are never going to hear anti-Trump views. That news is only going to remain on the coasts. I don't see Biden overcoming the problem.
Posted by: Laguerre | Sep 4 2020 19:19 utc | 79
did @ 9, thank you for the link to dr. west's fabulous interview. i was dismayed however by his take on putin & xi...it's perplexing a thinker with such range, memory & natural curiosity follows the west's diatribe on russia/putin & china.
Posted by: emersonreturn | Sep 4 2020 19:33 utc | 80
Parisian @77
If Trump is still here, it's not because they tried and failed. It's because they only wanted to continuously threaten him in order to control him.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
You have to be pretty gullible to believe that. Its a compelling story that many people want to believe. But the fact is that the appearance that trump is constantly at war with the deep state is what gives Trump credibility. That storyline plays especially well out in the hinterlands where the election will be decided. But its all kayfabe
Posted by: jinn | Sep 4 2020 19:37 utc | 81
If they want to try a Color Revolution in the USA, there is an organisation that knows how to defuse the situation. Unfortunately, the organisation is headed by V. Putin.
Posted by: passerby | Sep 4 2020 20:16 utc | 82
Re: CCP as a western party
Yes, the CCP is a willed-reality of Hegelian-materialists. There is no oppositional party.
It will be as long as they can keep it.
It is the subsuming of natural religion and the attempt of imposing an eternal truth upon the material world.
It is just this and nothing less.
Posted by: NemesisCalling | Sep 4 2020 20:19 utc | 83
Parisian Guy @24: You only need a small percentage of the population willing to fight a civil war.
Mao @27:
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the court of "illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction".
What goes around, comes around Mikey. DC's hypocrisy is...
vk @42: It was explained to me that the CCP sees itself, not the citizenry, as the State.
expat @62: I never liked the Party Whip idea. The US should dispense with political parties; it only creates division. The Representatives should just represent their constituency and the nation in general. IIRC, Washington warned everyone about the dangers of political parties. Naturally, we ignored his warnings.
Rob @69: The US does not control it's currency. The Federal Reserve Bank does and it's a private entity.
Sunny Runny Burger | Sep 4 2020 19:15 utc | 78:
Yes! A lot of people forgot about Japan in the 80s. I remember US media screaming that they're taking over the World and buying up prime US real estate. I remember the cheap quality products accusations thrown at them. Hell, does anyone remember the very first Honda Civic? A total POS. Look at what Honda have become today. The US MSM all went silent after the Plaza Accord.
Posted by: Ian2 | Sep 4 2020 20:19 utc | 84
Rob@69: If the US government Governments can simply will new money into existence with a simple computer keystroke, then why does the US government sell gold for dollars??
Posted by: passerby | Sep 4 2020 20:20 utc | 85
@ Posted by: NemesisCalling | Sep 4 2020 20:19 utc | 83
It is the subsuming of natural religion and the attempt of imposing an eternal truth upon the material world.
That's not truth. China's ancient religion and culture were destroyed well before the 1949 Revolution: in the 1919 one (the Republican Revolution led ultimately by Sun Yatsen). The CCP was just one of the many fruits of that violent and sudden secularization process of Late Feudal China (Manchu dynasty) - that it ended up being the ultimate victor in the civil war that ensued is immaterial to the subject of the death of Chinese imperial culture.
@ Posted by: Ian2 | Sep 4 2020 20:19 utc | 84
They are (for now) the Chinese government de facto, but they aren't the Chinese government in general and they don't consider themselves so.
A Chinese citizen today can clearly make the distinction between the CCP, China (as a millennial people) and the Chinese government (as the Chinese State; the repository of the "Mandate of the Heavens"). They know they are Chinese living in the Communist Era. There's no operation in propaganda being made in China to make the CCP appears as a synonym of China: the newspapers of the CCP are distinct from the newspapers of the Chinese State, in their reports and other speeches they clearly differentiate the CCP from the Chinese government and their "Two Sessions" are explicitly organized in a way that it is visible that the CCP is different from the Chinese State.
The Chinese know who they are and where they are, that's for sure. They don't have the God Complex of the West; they don't share the West's universalist ideology.
The downside is that China becomes the financial capital and number one economy in the world.
Do you really want that?
Posted by: Jl | Sep 4 2020 10:56 utc | 10
Short answer, yes.
Long answer Yes. Public finance and an economy not based on MIC, Hollywood and Cheesies.
Posted by: Tom | Sep 4 2020 21:01 utc | 87
thanks b for drawing attention to the whitney webb article...
thanks deb for the cornell west interview.. i agree with juliania on the end result of his siding with the lesser evil.. why is that al jazzeera interview so skewed on the audio level?? the voice level of steve clemons to cornell west is really out of whack...
the way i see it, as a few others have said here - there really is no surprise how this is unfolding in plain sight... the empire is in fast decline - much faster then even i imagined as recent as a year ago...
Posted by: james | Sep 4 2020 21:23 utc | 88
Parisian Guy @Sep4 11:59 #22
Yes.
Furthermore, Deep State selected MAGA Nationalist Trump to win in 2016 (and Obama in 2008, and so on ...)
The Office of the President of the United States is too powerful to allow a democratic choice. There will never be a true "populist outsider" President while the Deep State is in control.
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Sep 4 2020 21:26 utc | 89
Has anyone heard the tape? I so, link please!
Belarus state TV releases recording of Warsaw-Berlin phone call on incident with Navalny
MINSK, September 4. /TASS/. Belarus’ state television channel ONT on Friday released a recording of a telephone call about the incident with Russian opposition blogger Alexei Navalny that was intercepted by Belarusian intelligence.
In the English-language recording of the call between Berlin and Warsaw provided in Russian translation, two individuals discuss the materials on Navalny. The caller from Berlin says that everything proceeds as scheduled and the materials will soon be referred to the German chancellor’s administration. The chancellor, according to him, is to come out with a statement soon.
When asked by the Polish official whether Navalny’s was really poisoned, the caller from Berlin said it doesn’t matter since any methods are good in warfare.
The caller from Warsaw says that the scandal could be used to discourage Russian President Vladimir Putin from trying to influence the situation in Belarus and the best way to do it to drone him in Russia’s problems, especially now, ahead of elections in Russian regions. The Berlin caller says he is addressing that matter.
Posted by: Petri Krohn | Sep 4 2020 21:30 utc | 90
Zuckerberg has entered the battlefield:
Mark Zuckerberg Warns There is Risk of Civil Unrest During and After US Presidential Election
The original (published on Axios) is from today in the morning.
He repeated his previous argument, but the interesting here is that now he's going public, which means he's directly entering the political arena.
My bad. The Axios article is from today, but is relative to a program that will air on September 8th (therefore, it must be from a previous date).
@ 90 petri.. that is the problem.. until they release something, it is all conjecture..
Posted by: james | Sep 4 2020 21:55 utc | 93
@ NemesisCalling | Sep 4 2020 20:19 utc | 83 who wrote
"
It is the subsuming of natural religion and the attempt of imposing an eternal truth upon the material world.
It is just this and nothing less.
"
LOL!!! Project much?
Natural religion? Is that the one your bully Trump exudes with every tweet? Or is natural religion the one that gives Trump the right to come grab your wife's pussy?
Eternal truth? Everything I read about the CCP is that they are continually learning and evolving unlike the monotheistic religions that just need enough faith to believe anything.
The America I was taught about prided itself on the separation of church and state....not so much now with the In God We Trust motto.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Sep 4 2020 22:03 utc | 94
https://www.tvr.by/eng/news/obshchestvo/o_falsifikatsii_otravleniya_navalnogo_perekhvachennyy_razgovor_varshavy_i_berlina/
Lol here it is from the Belarus State TV website. Completely indistinct english utterly obscured by a Russian language voice over.
Possibly the best trolling ever.
Well done Lukashenko
Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 22:07 utc | 95
Alleged "intercepted recording" begins @1:28
Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 22:13 utc | 96
Posted by: jinn | Sep 4 2020 19:37 utc | 81
It looks you absolutely misunderstood my point, then you preferred to believe it was a dumb one.
My story is mine. It has no relation with the hinterland's story.
Trump is not in a personnal war against the deep state. He just often wish to make happen whatever stupid idea he had yesterday. For that reason, the deep state needs to keep him under control.
@JackRabbit It's not very often I like your comment;=}
@Ian2 #84
For a civil war, a small % of the population could be enough if they are trained warriors, and the remaining is unarmed.
Here, there is something like one firearm for every citizen.
And the trained warriors should come from the disbanding Army, or from foreign countries. I don't see that happening.
Posted by: Parisian Guy | Sep 4 2020 22:15 utc | 97
Posted by: jinn | Sep 4 2020 19:37 utc | 81
It looks you absolutely misunderstood my point, then you preferred to believe it was a dumb one.
My story is mine. It has no relation with the hinterland's story.
Trump is not in a personnal war against the deep state. He just often wish to make happen whatever stupid idea he had yesterday. For that reason, the deep state needs to keep him under control.
@JackRabbit It's not very often I like your comment;=}
@Ian2 #84
For a civil war, a small % of the population could be enough if they are trained warriors, and the remaining is unarmed.
Here, there is something like one firearm for every citizen.
And the trained warriors should come from the disbanding Army, or from foreign countries. I don't see that happening.
Posted by: Parisian Guy | Sep 4 2020 22:15 utc | 98
Possibly the best trolling ever.
Well done Lukashenko
Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 22:07 utc | 95
---
They probably came up with the idea having viewed that ridiculous Rittenhouse "I just shot somebody" video, with the impossible to understand completely indistinct audio where Rittenhouse allegedly incriminated himself in Public for the whole world to hear . . . allegedly.
Posted by: Contra-Conspiraloon | Sep 4 2020 22:22 utc | 99
@ Posted by: Parisian Guy | Sep 4 2020 22:15 utc | 97
According to the US Army's own Unconventional Warfare (hybrid warfare) manual, only 10% of the total population is enough, provided at least 80% is "neutral" (i.e. apathetic or susceptible to go to your side).
