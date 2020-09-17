Post a comment

CIA Intercepts Suggest U.S. Lied About Biological Weapon Use During Its War On Korea
During the early 1950s War on Korea the U.S. used biological weapons against North Korea and China. Bombs designed to spread leaflets were filled with plague infested rats and dropped on Korean towns. Various infecting insects were released. Leaflets were contaminated with small pox and then distributed. Several local epidemics were caused by these attacks.
The program was a continuation of one which a special unit of the Imperial Japanese Army had developed during the second world war. Unit 731 and its leaders were not indicted for the war crimes they had committed during the war but integrated into the U.S. biological warfare program.
The Soviet Union and China made political noise about the use of biological weapons but the U.S. stoically denied that it ever used such weapons. U.S. pilots, shot down and imprisoned by the North Korean forces, admitted that they had dropped such bombs. The U.S. then falsely alleged that the pilots had been tortured and must have lied. This led to demands to train all pilots to resist torture measures:
Since World War II the U.S. Airforce and Navy had established training courses in Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) for pilots that might be captured by enemies. During these courses interrogations were staged to provide realistic training. After the Korea War anti-torture training was added. Torture of "prisoners" was "simulated" with the trainees. Decades later, during the war of terror and on Iraq, the CIA hired two psychologists from the SERE training staff as "behavioral science consultants" to teach its agents how to use torture on prisoners. The absolutely inhuman and dangerous methods those SERE "experts" devised proliferated to the U.S. military which, together with the CIA, used them on alleged enemy combatants in Abu Ghraib, Guantanamo and other places.
Now back to the War on Korea. The Chinese and Soviets sponsored the International Scientific Commission (ISC) headed by one of the foremost British scientists of his time, Sir Joseph Needham, to investigate the use of biological weapons during the war. Three years ago we wrote about its report:
For a long time the commission's report and its appendices with the witness statements were suppressed and not available online. Jefferey Kay, a psychologist and author living in northern California, dug them up and recently published them (recommended) on the web for the first time. You can read them here:
- Report of the International Scientific Commission for the Investigation of the Facts Concerning Bacterial Warfare in Korea and China. - pdf
- Appendixes AA and BB concerning claims of air attacks against various villages in Northeastern China in the Spring of 1952. - pdf
Sir Joseph Needham was blacklisted by the U.S. during the McCarthy anti-communist campaign.
Needham's investigations have since been confirmed by other scholars investigating the general case.
Now Jeffrey Kaye has dug up additional documents which confirm the other reports of U.S. germ attacks on North Korea and China. Interestingly these documents are from the CIA.
Cover art for the CIA pamphlet release in 2013
bigger
The published documents are 1,300 items which were declassified and released 60 years after the 1953 ceasefire stopped the war. They included analysis of U.S. communication intercepts (COMINT) between various North Korean and Chinese military and political entities.
Jeffrey Kaye has read through these documents and is discussing them here in the context of what is known from other sources. He summarizes:
The COMINT cables and other intelligence reports released by the CIA in 2013 under the heading “Baptism by Fire” provide a real contribution to our understanding of the North Korean and Chinese experience of the war, as well as U.S. communications intelligence efforts. In particular, they provide a rare window into North Korean and Chinese military reactions and responses to what they said was a biological warfare attack, whose air component began in January 1952 and continued almost up to the armistice in July 1953.
...
Importantly, a selection of COMINT cables and other previously secret and “confidential” intelligence reports from the Korean War now are available to serve as historical evidence. The information from the COMINT data corroborates charges that North Korea and China were under bacteriological attack in 1952, and disconfirms some of the evidence offered suggesting the attacks were really a “hoax” or an exaggerated response to presumed, but more innocent attack.
The war crimes the U.S. committed during the War on Korea had serious historic consequences some of which continue today. There is not only a direct line from those biological attacks on North Korea and China to the CIA's torture methods at Abu Ghraib and elsewhere. The germ warfare is also a major reason why North Korea continues the development of its nuclear weapons and of the means to deliver them.
Dangerous U.S. biological weapon research is still happening today. Two years ago eminent German and French scientists publicly warned about the dangers of a new project by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The agency wants to use insects to spread viruses that can modify the genes of plants. As we stated at that time:
The mechanism of spreading infectious genetically modified viruses to genetically modify and 'heal' plants in the fields is itself full of problems and dangers. To use insects for distributing such viruses borders on insane.
If one has access to the targeted crop fields and if one has a genetically modified virus to influence the plants why would one use insects to distribute it? Why not use the well known targeted process of spraying the affected fields, just like it is widely done today? Only when one does not have access to the fields, when these are situated in a foreign country the U.S. has no access to, does it make sense to use insects for such purposes.
The idea that the real (and illegal) purpose of such U.S. research is biological warfare is not far fetched at all.
It is important to raise public awareness of past and current biological weapon programs. Jeffrey Kaye is doing yeoman's work to enable that. Please help to distribute his past and present work.
Posted by b on September 17, 2020 at 15:13 UTC
Your link for "The published documents .." doesn't work for me but this one does https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/collection/baptism-fire-cia-analysis-korean-war-overview#Daily%20Reports%201952
though there's rather a lot of them.
Thanks b
Posted by: tub | Sep 17 2020 15:24 utc | 1
thank you b... this is important.. projection as we see with the wuhan virus and where it originated is in play at present... i wish people would wait for the proof...
Posted by: james | Sep 17 2020 16:14 utc | 2
This can't be the America I grew up in..... op's it is.....
Posted by: Dennis18 | Sep 17 2020 16:32 utc | 3
A good book on this gruesome subject is A Higher Form of Killing The link is to Penguin, the publisher's website.
Posted by: lex talionis | Sep 17 2020 16:37 utc | 4
Cue the Empire apologists with jibberish like:
- it never happened;
- if it did happen, it could never happen again;
- oopsie! Just a training issue;
- why do you hate America?;
- Trump has not started a war!
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Sep 17 2020 16:39 utc | 5
So what you are saying is that the U.S. is going to add more sanctions against N.Korea and Iran for possession and use of WMD.
Posted by: Christian J. Chuba | Sep 17 2020 16:51 utc | 6
According to Dilyana Gaytandzhieva at Arms Watch the US government is still actively producing and testing biological agents. Curiously the research labs are all in countries bordering Russia - a coincidence no doubt.
https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/endless-atrocities-the-us-role-in-creating-the-north-korean-fortress-state/
The question of whether the U.S. carried out germ warfare has been raised but has never been fully proved or disproved. The North accused the U.S. of dropping bombs laden with cholera, anthrax, plague, and encephalitis and hemorrhagic fever, all of which turned up among soldiers and civilians in the north. Some American prisoners of war confessed to such war crimes but these were dismissed as evidence of torture by North Korea on Americans. However, none of the U.S. POWs who did confess and were later repatriated were allowed to meet the press. A number of investigations were carried out by scientists from friendly western countries. One of the most prominent concluded the charges were true.
In South Korea, “tens of thousands” of “guerrillas who had originated in peoples’ committees” in the South “fought the Americans and the ROK” (Republic of Korea), the Southern dictatorship set up by the US. Before hot war broke out, the ROK military “over mere weeks” summarily executed some 100,000 to 1 million (74) (S. Brian Wilson puts the figure at 800,000) guerillas and peasant civilians, many of whom the dictatorship lured into camps with the promise of food. This was done with US knowledge and sometimes under direct US supervision, according to historian Kim Dong-choon and others (see Wilson above for more sources). The orders for the executions “undoubtedly came from the top”, which was dictator Syngman Rhee, the “US-installed” puppet, and the US itself, which “controlled South Korea’s military.” After the war, the US helped try to cover up these executions, an effort that largely succeeded until the 1990s.
Posted by: Joe | Sep 17 2020 17:41 utc | 8
I echo b's exhortation to spread the news of these documents and their importance far and wide given the fact the Outlaw US Empire continues to commit War Crimes on a daily basis--has even one day elapsed since 24 October 1945 wherein the Empire didn't commit a war crime or violate some other international law? What to do with a Serial Killer Nation that's also a Pathological Lying Nation; and what of those politicos in other nations that abet its crimes and lies? Who today recalls Andrei Sakharov and the continual howling by the Outlaw US Empire about his treatment and who now visits far harsher treatment onto Julian Assange? Isn't Assange every bit as much of a political prisoner/dissident as was Sakharov? Would the rest of the world's nations miss it if the Outlaw US Empire was to suddenly vanish from the pages of time and history, for that's what must happen.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 17 2020 17:49 utc | 9
I hope it is appropriate to draw attention to the trial of Julian Assange ongoing, which Craig Murray is doing his best to describe on a daily basis. On the subject of war crimes in general, this trial looms large. As Mr. Marray himself poignantly writes:
"Please share this article by every means at your disposal as all of us reporting this truthfully are suffering extreme social media shadow banning and other suppression."
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/
archives/2020/09/your-man-in-the-public-gallery-assange-hearing-day-11/
Posted by: juliania | Sep 17 2020 17:57 utc | 10
I wonder if any of those Nazi scientist Dulles brought over had anything to do with this?
I also wonder what our host would write about if America didn’t exist.
Posted by: lizard | Sep 17 2020 18:01 utc | 11
Apologies, as I posted before seeing karlof1's post @ 9, in which he also mentions Julian Assange. Yesterday's hearing was appropriate to b's message here, since it ranged from evidence on torture to Daniel Ellsberg's testimony concerning the parallels he sees between his release of the Pentagon Papers concerning lies to Congress and the public about the Vietnam war.
Very important ongoing happenings. This is all not just history but relevant to now.
Posted by: juliania | Sep 17 2020 18:11 utc | 12
Is this fellow as good as this article makes him out to be?
"Colonel Douglas Macgregor, nominated on July 27th by President Trump to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Germany."
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/09/17/new-ambassador-attracts-the-usual-enemies-doug-macgregor-feels-the-wrath-of-the-jewish-lobby/
Posted by: librul | Sep 17 2020 18:18 utc | 13
Canadian physician John Thompson, played a key role in bringing Nazi physicians to trial ...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4487829/
Frank Olson was involved in the research for the illegal biological warfare. In the early fifties, LSD was still largely unknown to the general public, but it was one of the latest CIA playthings. In the early days they used it on themselves and their associates, of whom Frank Olson was one. He and his coworkers were invited to a "session" directed by Sidney Gottlieb himself.
During this session, Olson's simmering doubts about the work he was involved with and the people associated with it, boiled over. Under the influence of LSD, Frank Olson suddenly saw clearly how deeply evil the project and many of the people involved were.
Contrary to popular belief, LSD hardly makes you see anything that isn't really there, but it can make you see things that are there, which is actually much more frightening.
Olson was now an acute liability who had to be brought under control or eliminated, before he could make to many noises that could not be suppressed. It ended with him being thrown out of a high-rise hotel window. This is the true origin of the "LSD makes you jump out of a window" myth.
A watered-down version even fits the wikipedia Overton Window. There is a more correct and complete version somewhere on the net, but it doesn't too the list in most search engines. It can be found with some effort,I hope.
Frank Rudolph Emmanuel Olson (July 17, 1910 – November 28, 1953) was an American bacteriologist, biological warfare scientist, and an employee of the United States Army Biological Warfare Laboratories (USBWL) who worked at Camp Detrick (now Fort Detrick) in Maryland. At a meeting in rural Maryland, he was covertly dosed with LSD by his colleague, Sidney Gottlieb (head of the CIA's MKUltra program) and, nine days later, plunged to his death from the window of the Hotel Statler. The U.S. government first described his death as a suicide, and then as misadventure, while others allege murder.[1] The Rockefeller Commission report on the CIA in 1975 acknowledged their having conducted drug studies.
Posted by: Lurk | Sep 17 2020 18:25 utc | 15
US is the ONLY country in the world that has used ALL forms of WMD (biological, chemical and nuclear weapons) multiple times. Most countries in the world used zero time on all forms.
Posted by: d dan | Sep 17 2020 18:26 utc | 16
Not surprised in the slightest way. So. About this current pandemic...
Posted by: Ian2 | Sep 17 2020 18:34 utc | 17
lizard @11--
I imagine b would write about what he currently writes about--Geopolitics and topics/events relevant to international relations--and perhaps in German instead of English.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 17 2020 18:34 utc | 18
@lizard (11). The United States had no need of German Nazis in Korea, as Japanese war criminals served the purpose quite nicely. Few people in the West are aware of the U.S. collaboration with the former masters and tormentors of the Korean people. The Korean War is known in America as “the forgotten war.” Well, it is not forgotten in Korea, especially in North Korea, which bore most of the suffering. All told an estimated 4.6 million Koreans died in that war.
Posted by: Rob | Sep 17 2020 18:38 utc | 19
Here's another Zionist war crime:
https://electronicintifada.net/content/traces-poison/4588
I wonder how the "christian" zionists can spin this one? Did God say ethnic cleansing is OK?
Posted by: Paul | Sep 17 2020 18:42 utc | 20
@Lurk,
yep, biological warfare in Korea overlaps with CIA experiments in mind control and the ploy to repatriate Nazis. Frank got a conscience so they threw him out a window. Gottlieb and Angleton were some of the players, as was Jolly West.
when the ends of justify the means, anything goes, like using Nazis and pedos and satanists to develop the means of mass population control and more sophisticated methods of eugenics.
this kind of evil doesn't recognize national borders like german bloggers seem to do.
Posted by: lizard | Sep 17 2020 19:07 utc | 21
this is all largely irrelevant if nobody from some "official" world organization body such as UN brings this in form of charges against the USA. Otherwise we are circle jerking here. But we all know UN is more concerned with human rights "abuses" in Venezuela and/or Syria or/and China than this. So it's all largley a wste of time, we ALL Know USA has broken international rules many many times.
Posted by: Hoyeru | Sep 17 2020 19:14 utc | 22
"Yeah, but America wouldn't do anything that horrible these days! We're better now. You can trust us. We wouldn't hurt a flea! Really, that's all behind us now!"
It is important to note that the American public turned a deaf ear on reports of their crimes.
Posted by: William Gruff | Sep 17 2020 19:22 utc | 23
To Lizard @11 - “I wonder if any of those Nazi scientist Dulles brought over had anything to do with this?“
It does appear that Nazi Walter Schreiber was involved, maybe Kurt Blome as well. More to come on that. But the Japanese were the experts on hand. Ft. Detrick and Porton Downs and the Canadians were quite advanced too.
Posted by: Jeffrey Kaye | Sep 17 2020 19:57 utc | 24
"the American public [has always]turned a deaf ear on reports of their crimes." Indeed Mr Gruff, indeed...
And yes Karlof1, I so agree, nary a day has passed since those bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki (well, including those bombing days) that in some way, shape or form (almost always bloodily, definitely always to the detriment and destruction, one way or another, of some other people beyond these shores)the US has committed a war crime, broken international law. Of course, because it always intended to (since such laws were instituted) it either didn't sign the legal documents laying out those laws (can't have US military personnel charged with crimes against humanity, now can we?) or simply ignores the ramifications, making the "law" as it goes.
And d dan is also right: the US has NOT ceased to deploy nuclear, or rather irradiated weaponry, since 1945. The Marshall Islanders were US victims and still are. And Iraqis, possibly Libyans and Syrians also, are definitely victims of the US unconscionable use of depleted uranium cased missiles, bombs, bullets...the detritus of which are littered on Iraqi soils, afflicting generations...
Posted by: Anne | Sep 17 2020 20:03 utc | 25
And in agreement with all of those respondents who have mentioned what was MK ULTRA etc (experimental use of LSD on unsuspecting quarry in combination with psychological torture), Stephen Kinzer's book is really, if dreadfully, worth the read.
He demonstrates beyond a doubt that the halls and corridors of power, of $$$, are absolutely devoid of humanity, conscience, ethics, morality.
Posted by: Anne | Sep 17 2020 20:07 utc | 26
Wilfred G. Burchett wrote about tho biological warfare against Korea as a witness, in his book Again Korea. It might still be available on Amazon. My copy was withdrawn from the Pentagon Library (really). His Wikipidea page is https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilfred_Burchett#Bibliography
Posted by: Hutch | Sep 17 2020 20:19 utc | 27
Re connections between MKULTRA and the US BW in Korea. I’m working on an article that will connect the two, as officials involved in the BW cover-up at the time were also to be key MKULTRA figures working for the CIA. Follow my work at Medium and elsewhere and you will know more about that real soon!
I don’t like speculation. I started off on all this believing the story that Chinese torture led to false confessions of germ warfare. But the facts otherwise just became too overwhelming. The final hurdle was understanding the documents alleging a BW hoax, released by Milton Leitenberg at CSIS/Wilson Institute. I think my new article addresses that issue, if not comprehensively, at least with some real hits. Tom Powell, linked in my article has made some cogent argument against Leitenberg’s alleged Soviet and Chinese documents as well.
Thanks to all for interest in this issue!
Posted by: Jeffrey Kaye | Sep 17 2020 20:24 utc | 28
Jackrabbit #5
Trump maintains as many wars as he can in any day and some days he manages to set the foundations for more wars and possibly realy big wars. Just like many Presidents before him.
Trump likes what he does. So did his predecessors.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Sep 17 2020 20:36 utc | 29
the site "vigilant citizen" have a lot of interesting info about MKultra.
Posted by: Per/Norway | Sep 17 2020 20:37 utc | 30
this kind of evil doesn't recognize national borders like german bloggers seem to do.
Posted by: lizard | Sep 17 2020 19:07 utc | 21
Why don't you launch your own blog. Maybe you can begin by writing about lizard people or something.
Posted by: vato | Sep 17 2020 20:38 utc | 31
Thank you b. Great work. I've been searching for this answer for a decade.
Posted by: Traiano Welcome | Sep 17 2020 20:40 utc | 32
Looks like Trump already has a solution to this problem... a final solution:
Trump announces ‘1776 Commission’ to promote ‘patriotic education’
You better be fast with this Jeffrey Kaye propagation.
And when these drones start flying over US cities, how long before the government's biological warfare agents start raining down on all of us? If they aren't already...
I once saw two C-130s flying down a road at an illegal altitude of perhaps a couple hundred feet alongside the Federal Correctional Institution in Florence, Colorado - presumably from the Air Force base at Colorado Springs - with their cargo bays open, IIRC. Always wondered what sort of drop they were training for. Could have been a cargo drop, could have been something else.
Posted by: Richard Steven Hack | Sep 17 2020 21:00 utc | 34
And then there is this, which I remember reading about within the last year. A quick search on duckduckgo listed this entry first from the site The Freedom Articles. Another entry at the globalresearch site carried an almost identical article (who plagiarized whom?)
Bioweapons: Lyme Disease, Weaponized Ticks, Plum Island & More
Also see, from lymedisease.org:
Kris Newby Responds to Telford's Criticism of BITTEN
Posted by: vinnieoh | Sep 17 2020 21:02 utc | 35
@Anne, 20:03 17 Sept, 25
And so are Serbians and the Italian soldiers from the NATO peacekeeping force.
Posted by: cirsium | Sep 17 2020 21:29 utc | 36
Also, see "Toxic Syndrome" in Spain in the 80s, investigative study made by Andreas Faber-Kaiser which debunked the origins in the alleged denaturalized colza oil, and instead pointed at organophosphate pesticide, really a cholinesterasa inhibitor, produce by German chemical giant Bayer, whose use in certain form or without the oblied careful procedures onf times and concentrations, result in a powerful highly inhabilitant chemical weapon....with sequels for life...
A doctor from the Spanish Armed Forces discovered how the patients could be healed, but his research was not recognized, then buried, ending finally the patients´clinical records in the US...curiously, of all places....while some people involved in this research, prematurely died, including Andreas Faber-Kaiser...
Posted by: H.Schmatz | Sep 17 2020 21:31 utc | 37
Cue the Empire apologists with jibberish like:
it never happened; [......]
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Sep 17 2020 16:39 utc | 5
In my experience, the stuff like that (A LOT OF IT) is too boring to issue any denial. Just take care that no patriotic mainstream journalist in a NATO member or an allied country would pick up the theme. [Apparently, there are means to do it.] Professional journalists, i.e. those paid sufficiently well that they would not be comfortable being fired, know or learn quickly what is newsworthy (Navalny, a calf with two heads, fashion news) and what is not.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Sep 17 2020 21:41 utc | 38
"By any means necessary . . . "
The exceptional nation forgives its own sins.
Next?
There is no war crime the US has not committed.
There is no war crime the US would hesitate to commit.
There is no war crime that isn't in the War Planning Packages the Pentagon creates.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Sep 17 2020 21:45 utc | 39
"I cabled my first report on germ warfare to Ce Soir, based on the investigation (a few days later, huge mosquitoes made their appearance at the Panmunjom talks site, only a couple of miles distant from Chukdong. As the whole area was still under heavy snow, their appearance had a sobering effect on US journalists who had been following the official line of ridiculing the idea of germ warfare). It was difficult for Winnington and myself to accept at first that the most powerful nation on earth was using flies and mosquitoes to wage war under the flag of the United Nations. In reporting such facts as we had gathered at Chukdong we knew we would be the object of scorn and ridicule – which we were. But we had been subject to the same treatment in reporting the August 22 bomb attack on Kaesong and the related attacks, until one was finally admitted, and the same had happened when I reported the after-effects of the A-bomb on Hiroshima."
-From Memoirs of a Rebel Journalist, The Autobiography of Wilfred Burchett,
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/01/19/the-bug-offensive/
...
The US Govt Military has never been honorable. During WW2 Chemical weapons were agreed to be banned by all Nations. Yet the US were caught with a stockpile of Chemical weapons loaded on a ship docked in Italy- just in case. The ship was hit during an air attack, releasing chemical gas on the town Bari.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_raid_on_Bari
As others have noted Depleted Uranium use is a US War Crime specialty, notably used in Iraq, Balkans and other areas.
Let us not forget US supplying Saddam with chemical and bio weapons and encouraging him to use them against Iran, while later claiming Saddam "gassed his own people". Similar to the lies about Assad "gassing his own people".
Vietnam saw widespread use of Chemical weapons as well.
Covid-19 giant fucking eye roll.
Posted by: CitizenX | Sep 17 2020 21:57 utc | 40
Several decades ago, Canadian academics from York University in Toronto published reports and a book about US biological warfare on Korea. The American IR community didn't believe them -- and slammed their book -- because it only serves the empire.
Posted by: Prof K | Sep 17 2020 21:58 utc | 41
'blues' nailed AmeriKKKa's motivations in the Krugman thread...
No. They are NOT incompetent. And they surely don't need no more money (they already have it all).
The simple truth is that they are SADISTS. The NEED to watch the 99% suffer.
...
Posted by: blues | Sep 12 2020 22:00 utc | 140
AmeriKKKa's "elites" in one word.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Sep 17 2020 22:40 utc | 42
vinnieoh | Sep 17 2020 21:02 utc | 35:
There does certainly seem to be more to learn about Lyme disease’s origin in relation to Plum Island and the bioweapons program. Not so long ago I wouldn’t have thought it possible. Is there no basement to the depravity? Perhaps Jeff Kaye will find it dovetails with his work.
Posted by: David G | Sep 17 2020 22:47 utc | 43
The proto-Nazi officers running the U.S. military started developing biological weapons during WWII on orders from FDR. Post-war, covert testing was expanded to include tests on U.S. citizens.
In September 1950 in San Francisco, my mom and dad were (without consent of course) subjected to "aerosol vulnerability" tests using two types of supposedly harmless bacteria. Infections and at least one death occurred, completely mystifying doctors at SF General Hospital.
To this day, nothing is past those fuckers.
Posted by: Trisha | Sep 17 2020 23:29 utc | 44
@vinnieoh 35 and David G 43
The Plum Island NY BW labs seem almost certain to have developed Lyme disease first found in nearby Lyme CT.
There is evidence that the US created plague and other diseases in a lab in Alaska, infected mites then placed these on rats, and airdropped those on China et al, where the rats spread the mites which bite humans and spread the disease, much like early plague. US secret agencies have no moral qualms at all about torture or genocide, and regard such technology and operations as very humorous and a personal vindication, the ultimate disease.
So it seems unlikely to be coincidental that Fauci's company's coronavirus "enhancements" were developed near Wuhan, with no effort or plan to develop a vaccine, because they could not get permission to develop that privately in the US.
Posted by: MarkZ | Sep 17 2020 23:29 utc | 45
B. All you have to do is admit you got it wrong on COVID. I am extremely faithful to those I see as brilliant and I have to appeal one more last time to ask you to reconsider.
If you don't this extremely valuable blog is consigned to oblivion. It is gone. And I think you are worth so much more.
It really saddens me...
Posted by: Lochearn | Sep 17 2020 23:31 utc | 46
Suddenly no more Moslem attacks on bridges. Suddenly no more Charlie Hebdo. All that that terrorism is so yesterday now we have Covid.
Posted by: Lochearn | Sep 17 2020 23:54 utc | 47
MarkZ | Sep 17 2020 23:29 utc | 45:
Like Jeffrey Kaye, I don’t like speculation, or at least don’t like it being mistaken for fact. But I do think there are serious questions to be answered about where Lyme disease came from.
Posted by: David G | Sep 18 2020 0:20 utc | 48
Lochearn | Sep 17 2020 23:31 utc | 46:
Why is it so important to have b. bend the knee and confess a worldview that matches yours?
I agree MoA bought into the virus hysteria, and it’s disappointing, but (to bring out an old but true trope), if we demand absolute conformity from everybody to our ideas, then we’re no better than they are.
Posted by: David G | Sep 18 2020 0:27 utc | 49
To karlof1 (whose post I otherwise greatly enjoy) often uses the term "Outlaw US Empire". That is of course an insult to hardworking pirates, pickpockets and safe crackers everywhere.
It is becoming increasingly clear that the correct term is "Psychopathic US Empire"
Posted by: simplicius | Sep 18 2020 0:51 utc | 50
@ Posted by: David G | Sep 18 2020 0:27 utc | 49
More people died of COVID-19 in the USA in six months (with lockdowns, however limited they were) than in the entire Vietnam War and you think it was a "hysteria"?
I have read about Unit 731 which operated in Manchuria. The biological / medical laboratory complex there conducted experiments (of sadistic nature) on Chinese civilians and POWs, most of whom were Soviets. Other POWs experimented on included American soldiers and soldiers of British Commonwealth nations including Australia and possibly New Zealand.
Unit 731 was responsible for bubonic plague and possibly other diseases like anthrax becoming endemic in Manchuria and other parts nearby (like Mongolia, where people still sometimes eat raw or semi-cooked marmot). When the Soviets invaded Manchuria, the Japanese destroyed as many of the buildings at Unit 731 as they could, to wipe out evidence of their presence, and released hundreds, possibly thousands of animals infected with plague into the wild.
I understand there was a similar facility in Nanjing, in central China not far from Shanghai. A HREF="https://www.esquiremag.ph/long-reads/features/vivisection-japan-philippines-a00304-20200723-lfrm/">In 2006, a former medic with the Imperial Japanese armed forces revealed that vivisections and other experiments had been performed on Filipino civilians while the Philippines were under Japanese control.
Sheldon Harris wrote a book "Factories of Death: Japanese Biological Warfare, 1932–45, and the American Cover-up" on Unit 731 and the US immunity given to Shiro Ishii and others doctors and bureaucrats who devised and directed the program, if they surrendered all the information and knowledge they gained from the experiments to the Americans.
It should be mentioned that the foot-soldier doctors working under supervision in these facilities were ordered to perform such operations on pain of death themselves, just as the Japanese soldiers who participated in raping and killing women and children in Nanjing in 1937 were threatened with torture and death if they refused to do so.
Posted by: Jen | Sep 18 2020 1:00 utc | 52
Interesting we are hearing about this story now in light of the current situation with coronavirus. Is it also a coincidence that it was China and Iran which were the first hit by the virus?
Posted by: ARI | Sep 18 2020 1:08 utc | 53
Yes.
During the runup to the '16 election (in the US) there were also multiple source releases of the US military (in support of ROK) rather brutally suppressing a string of uprisings in South Korea over the span of about 10 years. Estimates of numbers killed ranged from tens of thousands to nearly 250k.
If these intel releases were true (and I don't doubt them), they would just about parallel the tactics, and resulting death toll, of the US military's suppression of Phillipino uprisings from the time of the colony's being taken from the Spanish Empire up to the start of world war 2.
Another example of such behavior can easily be proven by the historical records of US occupation of Cuba, during the same time period
Further examples of US and allied military brutality, on an industrial and frankly astonishing scale, would be the inendiary bombing of not only Japanese, but also European cities during world war 2. The overwhelming majority of casualties of these bombing campaigns were, in fact, civillian. Numbers were so high that history relies on 'best estimates'.
Then, of course, there are Nagasaki and Hiroshima. The only two publicly admitted acts of aggression using nuclear weapons during this age of our world. Almost all victims of these bombings were civillian. Death tolls, once again, are relegated to the realm of 'best estimates'.
Furthermore, those two strikes were strategically unnecessary, to any rational human being, as the war was already all but over and negotiations for surrender had already been initiated.
That's not quite half of the list. It goes on and on.
So, yeah. Those fucknobs are almost certainly up to the most despicably stupid shit they can think of at this very moment. That stupid shit almost certainly includes continuing acts of biological warfare against the human population of this planet.
P.S.
Please forgive my being impolite.
The truthfulness and accuracy of this article is very much appreciated.
Again, very good work.
Thanks B.
Wilfred Burchett was an Australian born in humble conditions in outback Australia almost exactly 109 years ago. He was a man whose qualities engender pride in me because he is a "fellow Australian". That is a rare sentiment these days. He was an eyewitness to the nuclear bombing of Japan, he walked the trail with the Vietminh and he reported on the biological warfare conducted by the US on Korea. In Australia his name is not remembered.
I recommend his autobiography.
Some commenters have mentioned Frank Olsen, the CIA agent who "fell" to his death while hallucinating with agency grade LSD. Olsen appeared to have developed a conscience over his involvement with bio-weaponry. As an interesting aside, Olsen's son and Burchett's son George met and collaborated on research of their own. Several years ago I read an article by George Burchett and Olsen in Counterpunch. What I remember is not so much the content as the connection.
Thanks b for this bio warfare update. We need more. People would be horrified if they knew what has happened, and what is happening.
Posted by: Australian lady | Sep 18 2020 1:52 utc | 62
@vato,
the focus of my blog is mostly local issues that impact the little valley where I live in Montana, a beautiful place that is being gentrified into slick unaffordability by wealthy fucks fleeing their shithole urban warzones.
I do think sometimes about cultural exchanges between my locale and our host's. just a few days ago, for example, some sexual "consent" posters were sent to the German Hygiene Museum in Dresden.
fun fact, guess what this museum was into during the third reich? I'll give you a hint: it gives Bill Gates a hard-on. EUGENICS!!!
you're welcome, Germany.
It appears from some of my readings,(sorry I do not post links.) that in order to promote the sale of pig's meat to China, the US has been spreading viruses on the Chinese producers of swine with the help of drones.
I recall that the operators of these drones were eventually captured.
With the attrition of Chinese poultry (via other viruses) and porcine production the US was going to export huge amounts of pork meat to China.
Did they use this tactic before?
You bet!
in the 1970's the Dominican Republic received a lot of swines that were inoculated with swine fever. This swine fever spread and the US advocated for the immolation of all swines whithin the Island of Hispaniola.
They offered money compensation if the pigs owners would sacrifice their swines. Probably some pigs survived but the overwhelming majority were "taken out".
Pork production stopped on the island umtil the original swine population was replaced with albino porks from Wisconsin.
These required special conditions and feed. Such food had to be imported from the good US of A.
The original pigs were lean and flavorful. The new ones are bland and lacking in character.
So, even for commercial advantages, the US has battered countries with biological warfare. Bear in mind the numerous attempts on Cuban agriculture and animal production.
The US has and will continue to export Biological weapons.
Russia and China must target with nuclear weapons all these sites where the US has been preparing biologigal weapons.
Countries harboring these laboratories of doom must know they are on the
nuclear forst strike list.
Posted by: CarlD | Sep 18 2020 1:56 utc | 64
Vk
Your death toll count for the Vietnam war does not include Vietnamese casualties. This mistake which is often made from an American perspective is lamented by many who are not of that exceptional nationality.
Posted by: Australian lady | Sep 18 2020 2:09 utc | 65
Theophrastus @Sep18 1:35 #61
That link is just a re-hashing of the same tired arguments from the astro-turfed libertarian mob (atlm) that have been refuted at moa time and time again.
What the astro-turfed libertarian mob (atlb) is really trying to do is excuse the failure of Western governments while Trump and others point fingers at China.
Once again:
- herd immunity is not a wise choice for a new virus that we didn't understand well in Feb and March;
- the virus kills younger people also;
- the real problem is that western governments never tried to eradicate the virus - their goal was only to "bend the curve" - so the virus lingers on;
- wearing masks in public places is really not as onerous as the atlb pretends;
- the charge that "we were lied to" (because nCov19 is not as deadly as claimed) is bullshit - the virus is very deadly but measures taken to fight it and improved treatment of those who are infected have reduced the death toll.
These are just a few of the more obvious points that have been made time and time again.
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Sep 18 2020 2:09 utc | 66
What is missing for a full picture is intercepts of CCP dirty laundry. Mao, who died in September 1976 managed to kill more Chinese than any foreigner, including whistle blowers. Also on his death list were rats, flies, mosquitoes and sparrows: the Four Pests campaign. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_Pests_Campaign
God knows what other crazy programs he had executed.
Posted by: Antonym | Sep 18 2020 2:28 utc | 67
Jeffrey Kaye @ 28:
You may have already heard of a film by Harvey Cashore, "Brainwashed: The Secret CIA Experiments in Canada" (2017) which examines the Canadian government's role in the MK Ultra experiments conducted during the 1950s and 1960s. Scottish-American psychiatrist Dr Ewen Cameron was conducting these experiments at McGill University in Montreal on Canadian patients admitted to his Allen Memorial Institute at that university for treatment for anxiety, depression and post-natal depression. As with other victims of the MK Ultra experiments, Canadian patients were subjected to LSD ingestion, electro-shock treatment, enforced sensory isolation, sleep deprivation (which included being exposed to light 24/7) and having to listen to looped recorded messages over and over while awake or even while asleep.
The film makes clear that these experiments began in response to the US assumption that returning US and Canadian POWs from North Korea had been brainwashed by the Russians, the Chinese and North Koreans to support Communist ideology. With no evidence to support its beliefs that any such mind-moulding had taken place, the CIA decided to develop its own methods of brainwashing to persuade people to adopt neoliberal capitalist ideology.
The mind boggles that a former Latvian President, Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, pursued postgraduate studies in child psychology at McGill University (1961 - 1965) during the period when Dr Cameron was conducting his experiments. I really do wonder if the connection is coincidental.
Posted by: Jen | Sep 18 2020 2:59 utc | 68
Heh, just found this quote I saved from a comic I had - it's so appropriate... Emphasis mine...
Why don't we just release all this stuff to the public? Effect real political change? Oh, right. Trust people to use their vote properly. Trust the courts to make the right decision. Trust the "dissent" types to argue with someone other than themselves. There's only one way to "effect real political change" this time. And that's to kill them all and start again. What? You think people want to know that the American government has been run as a criminal enterprise for decades? I'm going to be out there watching. If you blow it, I'm going to tear the entire country down and someone else can start again on all our graves.
Posted by: Richard Steven Hack | Sep 18 2020 3:12 utc | 69
@ William Gruff | Sep 17 2020 19:22 utc | 23 quote " It is important to note that the American public turned a deaf ear on reports of their crimes." and lizard seems especially pissed that b has the gall to point it out too...
@ David G | Sep 18 2020 0:27 utc | 49.. exactly, but lochearn only comes by to piss on the site with his stupid shit.. welcome to lochearns reality...
Posted by: james | Sep 18 2020 3:21 utc | 70
exactly about lochearn specifically...
Posted by: james | Sep 18 2020 3:23 utc | 71
We are become the one's our mothers warned us about...
Posted by: V | Sep 18 2020 3:26 utc | 72
@james,
what pisses me off is how easily people allow themselves to be divided and conquered.
Posted by: lizard | Sep 18 2020 4:18 utc | 73
I can tell you one particular insect that I am convinced is a bioweapon deliberately created and disseminated by the CIA; it is the Fall Armyworm Caterpillar, which is ravaging its way across Africa and now South Asia. This insect, in fact, is almost the perfect weapon; not only is it devastating, but the caterpillar broods hatch all at once in the course of a night so that the infestation appears abruptly apparently out of nowhere, while the moth responsible can fly upto a hundred kilometres so as to spread the plague further. Not coincidentally it's a native North American insect, so how it keeps appearing on the other side of the planet would be a "mystery" if it were natural.
Posted by: Biswapriya Purkayast | Sep 18 2020 4:23 utc | 74
No, no, no, not God Bless America. God damn Amerikkka!
Maybe the time has arrived.
Posted by: Circe | Sep 18 2020 4:23 utc | 75
Australian lady | Sep 18 2020 2:09 utc | 66:
I don’t presume to know your opinions on the coronavirus, but the chauvinism and tunnel vision you point out in your comment are not disconnected to the impulses behind Planet Lockdown.
The U.S. war against Vietnam being brought up in this context brings to mind the famous quote from an anonymous U.S. major, who said, “It became necessary to destroy the town to save it.” (That’s the original; it’s often repeated using “village” instead.) I feel the U.S. public have been the beneficiaries of just such altruism this year from its leaders with respect to the virus.
Posted by: David G | Sep 18 2020 4:33 utc | 76
Australian lady | Sep 18 2020 1:52 utc | 63:
I first learned of Wilfred Burchett when I read the first-person account of Maj. Gen. William F. Dean (“General Dean’s Story”, published 1954) of his experience as the highest ranking U.S. POW in Korea, captured at the start of the war and held for the duration. Burchett makes an appearance during the later part of the story, as the DPRK forces let him visit Dean in captivity. The two seem to have formed a bond of mutual respect despite their disparate politics. It’s an interesting book.
Posted by: David G | Sep 18 2020 4:49 utc | 77
"Cue the Empire apologists with jibberish like:
• it never happened;
• if it did happen, it could never happen again;
• oopsie! Just a training issue;
• why do you hate America?;
• Trump has not started a war!"
Don't forget:
• It was an isolated incident, a Few Bad Apples, or ancient history.
• Yeah, well, other countries have done bad things too.
• Freedom isn't Free!
• Support the Troops!!!
• God Bless America!!!!!
Posted by: ak74 | Sep 18 2020 6:04 utc | 78
@51 VK
3.5-4 million people died in the Vietnam War, and I believe those are very conservative numbers.
As far as American casualties go, as a rule of thumb, double the number of combat casualties to get the actual number who died as a result of the war...suicides, infections and injuries that didn't kill the soldiers immediately. That is without taking into account many cancers and neurological diseases that came about due to exposure from chemical weapons/defoliants.
I get plenty of disagreement on this, but 90%+ of Covid deaths happen to those with serious comorbidities...the vast majority would have died within two years of their pre-existing ailments.
Hysteria may be too strong of a word, but the overreaction is a result of a very spoiled society that hasn't had anything bad happen to it in a long time. Due to the risk of mutation, I feel the caution is warranted to some extent.
As for myself, I fear the economic consequences far more than the virus itself. If we in the USA were an actual society, we'd make sure those on the bottom would be protected from the economic upheaval...but we aren't....note both sides grandstanding on further stimulus but accomplishing nothing.
Posted by: Haassaan | Sep 18 2020 6:25 utc | 79
Jackrabbit @ 67
These are just a few of the more obvious points that have been made time and time again
yeah, thus adhering to one of the fundamental laws of propaganda, i.e. endless repetition, one of your specialties.
1)herd immunity has been much of the essence of biodiversity since time immemorial...it's hardly a choice.
2)that the virus kills younger people is pure anecdotal fog. influenza, pneumonia, and even heart attacks kill younger people as well, but relatively few.
3)eradicating the virus, once again, is virtually impossible.
4)wearing masks is counter productive, and a truly objective analyst would know by now that the science does not support it.
5)and NO, for fucks sake, the virus is NOT very deadly, and by now anyone making this claim is, as i said before, adhering to the order of propaganda.
Posted by: john | Sep 18 2020 9:49 utc | 80
@49
More people died of COVID-19 in the USA in six months (with lockdowns, however limited they were) than in the entire Vietnam War and you think it was a "hysteria"?
The yearly death rate in the USA from influenza is 60,000.
The yearly death rate in the USA from cancer since 2010 is 550,000 - 600,000.
The yearly death rate in the USA from smoking since is 480,000.
The yearly death rate in the USA from vehicle accidents is 40,000.
The Vietnam war lasted 10 years. So what?
So yeah, it's "hysteria".
Posted by: pete | Sep 18 2020 10:56 utc | 81
james @ 2
..projection as we seeDon't forget "Yellow Rain" in Cambodia back in the 70s/80s. Going back further, the Soviets captured some members of Unit 731 and put then on trial (Khabarovsk War Crime Trials). The American response:
The United States refused to acknowledge the trials, branding them communist propaganda.[80] The sentences doled out to the Japanese perpetrators were unusually lenient for Soviet standards, and all but one of the defendants returned to Japan by the 1950s (with the remaining prisoner committing suicide inside his cell). In addition to the accusations of propaganda, the US also asserted that the trials were to only serve as a distraction from the Soviet treatment of several hundred thousand Japanese prisoners of war; meanwhile, the USSR asserted that the US had given the Japanese diplomatic leniency in exchange for information regarding their human experimentation. The accusations of both the US and the USSR were true, and it is believed that they had also given information to the Soviets regarding their biological experimentation for judicial leniency.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Sep 18 2020 11:02 utc | 82
It is fascinating to watch the ebb and flow of the coronavirus issue in public discourse. It reveals who watches the most TV.
The coronavirus was tailored to be a biological weapon targeting China's economy, not a weapon that kills the most people. The virus was intended to paralyze China's economy, isolate China from the world by forcing its borders closed, and thus ending China's "Belt and Road Initiative". It was released at China's transport infrastructure crossroads timed to coincide with the massive travel period that accompanies China's New Year holidays so that it would spread to all corners of the country before they knew what hit them.
Far from reacting too late, as the narrative is spun in the West, the Chinese response was remarkably swift and effective, treating the appearance of the virus as the biological attack that it actually was.
It is important for people to realize that "trade wars" are the same thing as "real" wars that people normally associate with bombs and bullets and napalm and such, but just at a different stage of the conflict. All wars are about economics. All of them. The choice of weapons used in the war, whether they be sanctions or machine guns, depends upon what is available and what the aggressor can afford to use at the time. The trade war that the US launched against China is a fight to the death for the American empire. If America loses in this conflict then the American empire is finished, and the western oligarchy knows it. The petrodollar? Gone. The dollar's reserve currency status? Gone. The ability to print dollars to pay for aircraft carriers and military bases and subsidize failing strategic industries and buy giant wall-sized TVs? All gone.
It needs to be repeated: America's "trade" war against China is a fight to the death.
It is a fight that America was and still is losing.
Who here imagines that America will go gentle into its coming night? Who here truly thinks America will not do everything in its power to try and hold its hegemony together for just a little longer? Who here thinks that America wouldn't use "kinder and gentler" biological weapons to try and pull the economic rug out from under a rising global power that is destined to supplant the US? As our host points out, the US has resorted to such weapons in far less crucial conflicts. To think the US wouldn't use them now when confronted with the mortality of its empire is a naivete that borders on infantile.
So America bio attacked China, but has been crippled by the blowback from its own weapon. The whole point of using the coronavirus was to bend the curve of changes in global economic power back in favor of the US, but now America is falling even further behind China. For the American empire then, the very biggest imperative at the moment is to "re-open" its economy and try to reduce the rate at which it is losing ground.
Remember that this is in a fight to the death.
What is the mass media's duty to its country in a war?
To convince the media consumers of whatever is necessary to achieve victory.
The only hope for victory is reliant upon the American population returning to work as soon as possible, regardless of the risks from the coronavirus. Thus it is now the mass media's duty to minimize the risk and promote an air of normalcy, even though the virus continues to rage unrestrained through the population.
Really, folks, please stop watching TV. Infotainment, entertainment, all of it is toxic and rots your brain. Read a book, or take up a hobby like carving wooden figures or something if you need to fill in empty time during your day, but please stop consuming mass media.
Posted by: William Gruff | Sep 18 2020 11:46 utc | 83
No sane actor releases a disease as a "biological weapon" into the world unless they have an antidote at hand: diseases are to uncontrollable and unpredictable in their spread, that is what has prevented their use from being much more widespread that it has been so far.
Posted by: Malchik Ralf | Sep 18 2020 11:53 utc | 84
"No sane actor releases a disease as a "biological weapon" into the world..."
Too bad we are not dealing with "sane actors" here.
Posted by: William Gruff | Sep 18 2020 12:01 utc | 85
Posted by: Malchik Ralf | Sep 18 2020 11:53 utc | 87
"diseases are to uncontrollable and unpredictable"
Yep, that is the problem with all WMD, they are hard to aim and don't stay where you put them. We KNOW this already, but the military brass doesn't give a shit, they are fascinated with anything that kills lots of people fast. "Unwise" doesn't really cover it.
Posted by: Bemildred | Sep 18 2020 12:25 utc | 86
Posted by: Haassaan | Sep 18 2020 6:25 utc | 81
"As for myself, I fear the economic consequences far more than the virus itself."
Yes, that was always the real damger, the danger that the virus was just going to kill everybody was always miniscule. But, nobody wants to get sick, and people 'at risk" with this virus make up a significant part to the population, and our government is a disunited collection of corrupt weasels, so it was always BAKED IN that it was going to kick the supports from our non-resilient economy here, lockdown or no, just like in Brazil & India. I predicted in January it was going to clobber us. The Chinese locked down HARD, and their economy is taking off like a new Ford now.
Posted by: Bemildred | Sep 18 2020 12:45 utc | 87
@ Posted by: pete | Sep 18 2020 10:56 utc | 84
Don't change the goalposts.
I remember, circa March this year, when Trump and Fauci first publicly revealed their "worst case scenario" estimations if a proper, federal-wide lockdown wasn't enforced. The figure was 120,000 dead.
I also remember to see pandemic-denialists here calling those numbers "bullshit", "hysteria", "fearmongering". Here, in this very blog. The argument used was that it was as deadly (as in equal to, the same ratio) as the common flu.
The second wave hasn't even come yet and the worst case scenario already was surpassed by more than 10% (136,000 dead). Now you're moving the goalposts and using motherfucking cancer (which isn't a single disease; it's a wide family of diseases) and smoking (which also kills on a variety of ways, plus it overlaps with cancer deaths thanks to lung cancer) as the (brand new) parameter!
So, tell, me: which is the line? What will you tell when the number of deaths in the USA surpasses the 200,000 mark by years end? What will you tell when the pandemic kills 200,000 more in 2021?
@William Gruff,
what is America, Gruff? or, WHO is America? my opinion: AMERICA is a big, undefined blob in most people's minds, taking whatever shape a scapegoating brain is most comfortable with.
is the Bank of International Settlements America? how about the UN? are US based corporations America?
your attempt to be a wise person condescending to tv watchers doesn't make you appear all that intelligent, if that was what you were trying to do. not much current scholarship is able to grok the sophisticated psyops happening in the warzone between people's ears.
for example, thanks to Qanon, the topic of elite pedophiles has been reduced to nothing more than a silly conspiracy theory, with echoes of the satanic panic that accomplished the same thing in the late 80's.
I know many commenters here consider themselves to be more astute than your average joe/jane, but this forum is not what it used to be. if I link to the wrong website here (like the vagabond site), my comment will be censored.
but don't worry, conformist moonbats, just hate on the right target here and you'll be fine.
Simon Winchester's book on Needham,The Man Who Loved China, casts doubt on the germ warfare story. See pages 199-216 in the Harper Perennial edition
Posted by: John | Sep 18 2020 13:04 utc | 90
@malchik Ralf, 11.46, 87
No sane actor releases a disease as a "biological weapon" into the world unless they have an antidote at hand:
There is an antidote to hand. States and federal authorities have been stockpiling hydroxychloroquine. So, for example, the US government could afford to send Brazil two million doses of hydroxychloroquine from one of its stockpiles. The following is legal plea from Association of American Physicians and Surgeons asking for the stockpile of hydroxychloroquine to be released https://aapsonline.org/judicial/aaps-v-fda-hcq-8-20-2020.pdf
It is known that President Trump took HCQ as a prophylactic. How many other officials are/were taking it?
Posted by: cirsium | Sep 18 2020 13:04 utc | 91
Theophrastus wrote:
These two alone provide enough evidence for one to refute the official WHO-based story about this virus.
++++++++++++++++++
There is no evidence in those articles. They contain just unproven claims.
There are lots of good scientific/medical literature that explains the shortcomings and limitations of covid testing and treatment.
You can also find articles debunking the claims in your articles
https://factcheck.afp.com/new-zealand-doctor-makes-misleading-claims-about-countrys-pcr-testing-regime-widely-shared-youtube
Posted by: jinn | Sep 18 2020 13:09 utc | 92
vk @91
Your point is valid, but your numbers are wrong, though the current numbers further reinforce your point. The United States has already surpassed 200,000 fatalities from the covid. The next big spike in cases is just now warming up in the US, so I am suspecting that we may hit 300,000 fatalities before January. Given the top imperative is now to get the US economy restarted I would be very suspicious of official numbers going forward. From this point on accurate estimates of excess deaths will only become available in retrospect, I am afraid.
Posted by: William Gruff | Sep 18 2020 13:11 utc | 93
This site is good at pointing out at how a lot of the US & world press can just print whatever they want on topics like the Middle East (or almost any part of the world) and rely on the US public to be clueless enough to not call out their bullshit or slanted approach.
As for the out there, I think it is wrong to see him as a monster and a threat to world peace, or to view him in Cold War terms, despite his KGB provenance.
But that does not make him anyone worth emulating for his corrupt and authoritarian style of governance.
Posted by: Malchik Ralf | Sep 18 2020 13:13 utc | 94
lizard @92
America is the headquarters of global capitalism, and everything outside of their immediate experience of "now" is "a big, undefined blob in most people's minds".
Posted by: William Gruff | Sep 18 2020 13:19 utc | 95
Malchik Ralf @97
Who are you talking about that is "authoritarian"? Please provide concrete, proven, specific examples of this individual's "authoritarianism" that exist in the real world and not in the collective imaginations of a brainwashed population.
Posted by: William Gruff | Sep 18 2020 13:25 utc | 96
@Gruff,
I'd say the District of Columbia, the city of London and Vatican city represent the unholy trinity of global capitalism.
I would also say that the people who think ridding the world of America's imperial influence will stop the ravages of global capitalism are as delusional as the ones who think a vote for dementia Joe will help address the malaise of a hollowed out, post-industrial US of A.
gruff wrote:
Far from reacting too late, as the narrative is spun in the West, the Chinese response was remarkably swift and effective, treating the appearance of the virus as the biological attack that it actually was.
___________________________
I'm curious how you think this was expected to work.
Was China supposed to eradicate the virus and thus there was no need to prepare the rest of the world to deal with it?
In the past 20 years China has had at least 4 viral epidemics that had high case fatality rates rates (compared to ordinary flu). All of these were contained and each resulted in China becoming more prepared to deal with such epidemics going forward. The fact that China responded effectively as if they were prepared for an attack, doesn't mean they were really attacked.
It seems unlikely that this was an outside biological attack given how well prepared China was compared to the West.
Here is an article from 2016 explaining Chin's preparedness
https://www.hindawi.com/journals/bmri/2016/5717108/
Posted by: jinn | Sep 18 2020 13:56 utc | 98
When considering pandemics and death rates, let us not forget the Black Death of the 1300s.
It ravaged from China, through Eurasia, West Asia/Middle East and likely North Africa and the British Isles killing as it traveled along a goodly third or more of the population across this vast area. Millions, that is, if not tens of millions. And it continued to pop up over the centuries thereafter.
Posted by: Anne | Sep 18 2020 14:01 utc | 99
Jeffrey Kaye @ 28:
I've asked here before (several years ago now), but once more into the breach: does anyone here know of any documentary information tying Dr. Cameron to Indian residential schools in Alberta and Saskatchewan during the 60s? Does anyone here know of any detailed information concerning the MK-ULTRA program and "Yellow Lodge?" I've been looking for this kind of information since 1994 when I wrote my (suppressed) book on Indian residential schooling in Canada, but Canada's "freedom of information" laws are anything but that.
Posted by: R. Chrisjohn | Sep 18 2020 14:17 utc | 100
