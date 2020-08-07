Post a comment

The 'Russian Coup' Plot In Belarus Was Faked By Ukraine
In mid June we reported that the U.S. is preparing a 'color revolution' in Belarus. A sub-part of that operation has been revealed today. It was designed to denigrate Russia in the eyes of the Belorussian population and its president.
Over the last years President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko has tried to distance himself from Russia and to get some benefits from the west:
But to get nearer to the 'west' also has a price. A U.S. ambassador in town means that regime change plots are never far away. The sudden attention that Belarus now receives from U.S. aligned organizations is a sure sign that one is underway.
On August 9 Belarus will hold presidential elections. Lukashenko will do his best to win again.
Color revolutions are usually launched over controversial elections. The results are publicly put into doubt even before the election begins. When the results finally arrive western media will claim that they diverge from the expectation it created and therefore must have been faked. People will be pushed into the streets to protest. To increase the chaos some sharp shooters may be put to work to fire at the police and at protesters like it was done in Ukraine. The revolt ends when it is flogged down or when the U.S. favorite candidate is put into place.
Last year the U.S. National Endowment for Democracy financed at least 34 projects and organizations in Belarus. The U.S. does not do that out of charity but to put its finger on the scale.
The U.S. seems to have at least two candidates in the race. ...
Both candidates were since removed by Lukashenko. But Svetlana G. Tikhanovskaya, the wife of one of the arrested candidates, is now presented in the New York Times as the great new hope:
In the past, Mr. Lukashenko, who commands a large and often brutal security apparatus, has never been shy about demonstrating that he can crush any dissent. But this time he seems cornered, with opposition rallies in Minsk and smaller cities attracting up to tens of thousands of people.
On Thursday, thousands came out to the Kyiv public garden in Minsk to support Svetlana G. Tikhanovskaya, a candidate whose platform has consisted of one point: Get rid of Mr. Lukashenko. People waved, clapped and shouted of the president, “Go away!”
“People just lost patience,” said Nikita, 27, who declined to give his last name, citing fear of repercussions at his work, a state-run operation.
As part of the 'color revolution' scheme the U.S. has also introduced an anti-Russian element into the game. On July 29 Lukashenko's government announced that it had busted a curious 'Russian' operation:
Escalating a simmering feud with Russia, its neighbor and longtime ally, Belarus on Wednesday charged that more than 200 mercenaries from Russia, disguised as tourists, had infiltrated Belarus on a mission to disrupt its presidential election.
Reports of a Russian mercenary force in Belarus, which could not be independently confirmed, followed months of increasingly ill-tempered exchanges between Minsk and Moscow, close but fractious allies that used to be bound together by their shared wariness of the West, but are now intensely wary of each other.
...
Mr. Lukashenko has a long record of blaming foreigners for his troubles but has only recently turned his propaganda machine on Russia, rather than Western powers like the United States, previously his favorite target.
Belta, Belarus’s official news agency, published the names and birth dates of 32 detained Russian fighters whom it described as employees of Wagner Group, a mercenary recruiting company linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a longtime associate of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.
...
On Wednesday, the government released video footage of a nighttime raid this week on a sanitarium near Minsk, where 32 Russian fighters were arrested; another one was arrested in a different part of the country. The video featured heavily armed officers from Belarus’s security service — still called, as in Soviet days, the K.G.B. — storming into guest rooms occupied by the alleged mercenaries. It showed a number of beefy Russians in handcuffs, one of them lying on the floor in boxer briefs, Russian passports and a stack of $100 bills.
The story seemed weird to me at that time. One does not hire foreign mercenaries for post-election riots but local thugs. Such an operation would also not fit to the style in which the Russian government usually acts. The tip that busted the men had come from the Ukrainian secret service, the SBU.
Today we learn what really had happened.
The busted mercenaries did not work for Wagner. They had been hired directly by what they believed was a man who worked for the Russian oil conglomerate Rosneft. They were not in Belarus to intervene in its election. They were supposed to be guards at Rosneft's oil fields in Syria and Venezuela. They were waiting for a flight to Turkey from where they would be transported to their final destination. That is at least what the men believed.
But the hiring was done by front men of the Ukrainian secret services and the story the men had been told was a lie.
That version of their adventure was revealed today by the Russian tabloid kp.ru (slightly edited machine translation):
On July 29, 33 Russians were detained in Minsk. All of them were christened a detachment of PMCs, a private military company "Wagner", accused of "preparing to participate in mass riots" and to be affiliated with local opposition candidates Sergei Tikhanovsky and Nikolai Statkevich, detained earlier. Most of this group fought in the Donbass on the side of the militia, and Kiev has already demanded their extradition. Meanwhile, a comprehensive audit of Russian law enforcement agencies shows that those who decided to earn extra money while guarding abroad ... were simply used in the dark.
According to our source in the Russian special services, the recruitment of the group began with a call from Syria. A certain "Sergei Petrovich" called the former (this is important) fighters of the so-called PMC "Wagner" with a tempting offer to work on the protection of oil facilities in Syria.
At the same time, the mobile phones did display the code of the Arab Republic (+ 963-931-42-562), however, as it turned out later, the number was virtual. It is not registered in cellular networks, its location is impossible to determine, only outgoing calls are available from it.
The story is quite long but well documented. People who had claimed to work for the Russian oil conglomerate Rosneft, but used a fake Rosneft domain for their emails, had hired Ukrainian/Russian veterans who had fought on the pro-Russian side in the civil war in the Ukraine.
The men were told that they would guard oil fields in Syria and in Venezuela. They received some money and were given tickets prepared for them for a flight from Minsk to Turkey. Those tickets were booked by an Ukrainian travel agency in Kiev which seems to have been founded solely for that purpose. But when the mercenaries arrived in Belarus they were told that the flight had been canceled. They were put into a local hotel and told to wait a few days for another flight.
The Ukrainian secret service then informed Lukashenko that a group of Russian mercenaries were in his country to launch a coup during the upcoming election. Lukashenko has publicly acknowledged that the information about the group had come from the Ukraine. Belarus arrested the men and the Ukraine immediately demand their extradition.
The kp.ru account has been confirmed by the Turkish Airlines office in Moscow. Several other details were also checked by the paper and seem to be correct. The story makes sense. The piece concludes (machine translation):
As a result, it can be stated that the Ukrainian special services managed to create a fake project, in which they involved 180 Russian citizens, while including in the first group of war veterans in the Donbas. At the same time, it is quite possible to admit that the entire fascinating and instructive story was brought to the Belorussian side in a very truncated form - without details about air tickets. Through this entire operation, the SBU seems to have intended to kill several birds with one stone - the ubiquitous, nightmarish and terrible PMC Wagner was supposed to ricochet on Rosneft - as one of the largest Russian companies, but the main blow, undoubtedly, on the Russian-Belorussian relationships. Not to mention the possible extradition of Russian citizens to Ukraine, which Kiev would be incredibly happy about - such an opportunity to avenge its sailors, whom Poroshenko sent "to slaughter" in the Kerch Strait.
According to our information, the materials on this entire special operation have already been transferred to the Investigative Committee, which, as our interlocutor put it, will give a procedural assessment of this "statement".
We can only hope that Minsk will also look closely at them.
The kp.ru investigation has made big waves in the Russian language media. It will certainly echo in Belarus and in the Ukraine.
Lukashenko should beware of anything that comes from the Ukraine. If there is an attempt to use the election on August 9 to create chaos or a coup the danger will certainly not come from Moscow but from Kiev. Since the 2014 Maidan coup the CIA has embedded itself with the Ukrainian secret service. It knows how such coups are done.
What's the Russian general treatment to their nationals that works as PMC or mercenary for hire ? Do they have laws to protect or to oblige the Russian government to help them when they operated outside the country ?
Sounds like a new kind of modus operandi being used to catch Russian nationals outside their country and one that targeted people that operated in the grey.
Posted by: Lucci | Aug 7 2020 16:41 utc | 1
thanks b... ukraine seems plagued and it has only gotten worse since the coup of 2014.... i would thank the cia and usa for that... this is quite the story..
here is a story today in cbc news of fraud which also mentions an innocent ukraine copy having its website spoofed.. i wonder if the origins of this are also in ukraine??
will be interesting to see the results of the aug 9th election coming very soon..
Posted by: james | Aug 7 2020 16:42 utc | 2
copy - company
Posted by: james | Aug 7 2020 16:44 utc | 3
Lukashenko's a fool. He should know how color revolutions work and booted ned out. Instead, he is alienating Russia who do understand well how the color revolutions work and how to neutralize them.
If the US takes control of Belarus, Russia will have enemies on every border in the west.
Posted by: Peter AU1 | Aug 7 2020 17:02 utc | 4
The whole story seemed preposterous on its face, as it would be absurd to think that Russia would be actively backing a coup in favor of pro-Western candidates. Lukashenko can be annoying and ungrateful as far as Russia is concerned, but they understand he is just trying to play Belarus' geographic position for favors from both sides. Lukashenko would have no desire to see the US actually grab the reigns, as he knows what his life expectancy would be. Mainly he's probably just awed by the enormous amount of money being thrown at the Ukraine for no reason other than to irk Russia, and thought he might as well try to dip into that. But it is a dangerous game.
I had previously heard it suggested that he likely didn't believe the coup story, but basically had just agreed to arrest the Russians at the request of the CIA, figuring it would buy him a favor from the West and keep the Russians respectful of his authority. That may be, although after hearing the rest of the story here I'm wondering if the US/Ukrainians really had played on his paranoia. If so, and assuming he is now made aware of the game, it may backfire and push him back toward Russia.
I had always assumed if there were any real attempted coup in Belarus, Russia would take much more affirmative action than in the Ukraine. After all, Putin has always been quite scrupulous about taking only legal actions, which he didn't have in the Ukraine but I imagine the Union State treaty gives Russia significant legal authority.
Posted by: J Swift | Aug 7 2020 17:16 utc | 5
Posted by: Peter AU1 | Aug 7 2020 17:02 utc | 4
I just want to agree with Peter (and B) here, Lukashenko is a fool. I've been wondering about his mental state for some time now, and it just keeps getting worse.
Posted by: Bemildred | Aug 7 2020 17:17 utc | 6
Makes me wonder...
Did someone in Mozambique actually order the ammonium nitrate six years ago? Or was it a fake Mossad operation? (Someone did pay for it, but that proves nothing.)
Posted by: Petri Krohn | Aug 7 2020 17:25 utc | 7
Great digging, B!
Posted by: daffyDuct | Aug 7 2020 17:37 utc | 8
Petri Krohn
Russian journalist contacted I think the government in Mozambique and everything was in order. Georgia port records showed it was loaded there (I forget the port), and they contacted the company who they think it was purchased from, but the current owners had only owned the company for three years and didn't have the records prior to that.
The article was at a Russian news site and I posted a link to it in one of the Beirut threads.
Posted by: Peter AU1 | Aug 7 2020 17:39 utc | 9
Batka Lukashenko reminds me a bit of Dubbya with his expresions, like for instance: people en Belorus live badly, but not for too long.... He is no fool though, likes playing the redneck.
Hard to tell what's going on underwater, next Sunday the knot will start untangling, as the US song goes, deep in heart of Texas, well, put Russia, to move all the gear up to almost Smolensk is a serious matter, doubt the guys in Moscow are gonna go for that.
Posted by: Paco | Aug 7 2020 17:49 utc | 10
This tale is fantastical, almost Disney-like, and visibly designed by people with so much hubris they thought they could easily cover their tracks. Putin's Russia will not allow Belarus to fall like Ukraine. Lukashenko needs to retire and replaced by a Putin ally well aware of the danger his nation faces. What this episode proves yet again is the Outlaw US Empire still strives to obtain its #1 policy goal of Full Spectrum Dominance and that Trump is no Dove.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 7 2020 18:14 utc | 11
Smolensk is one thing, its cathedral was visited by Napoleon and Guderian, so as a symbol is of the first order, but how about Kaliningrad and the Baltic?.
Calling the US empire an outlaw is more than plain rhetoric, to name a convicted criminal representative for Iran and Venezuela goes beyond comprehension, and decency.
Posted by: Paco | Aug 7 2020 18:31 utc | 12
I think Lukashenko knew it was a Western false flag operation from the beginning. The problem arose when he invited them to Belarus on the hope he had sufficient power to stave it off while keeping Russia at bay.
Put it simply, Lukashenko probably thought he could have the best of the two worlds: Russia would fear him over Western leverage, while the West would leave him alone over Russia leverage. This is the typical SE-Asian style foreign policy: throw one superpower against the other, generating a "dynamic equilibrium".
However, what Lukashenko did was a losing move. He didn't read the extinction of Ukraine episode correctly, and he overestimated Belarus' situation (a tiny, landlocked nation in a difficult to defend terrain, very poor, very import dependent etc. etc.). Also, Europe has a policy since the post-war which states the subcontinent should not have any non-liberal nations (no dictatorships) - hence the destruction of Yugoslavia, the destruction of Ukraine, the non-acceptance of Turkey after Erdogan, the exclusion of Russia from the European maps etc. etc.
Nothing short of his head on a pike will satisfy the West. It's better for Lukashenko to do the right thing while he can (i.e. reunite Belarus with Russia) - if not for the Belarusian people, for his own well-being.
Looks like Putin and Lukashenko are already clearing the air between them:
Putin, Lukashenko discuss detention of Russian nationals in Belarus
In Russia one can hire 33 ex-Wagner group special forces soldiers and travel with them abroad as a group without the Russian authorities taking notice? Hm, I don`t know. I have such a feeling that this isn`t the whole story.
Posted by: m | Aug 7 2020 19:10 utc | 15
@ Posted by: m | Aug 7 2020 19:10 utc | 15
Rosneft is a State-owned enterprise.
J Swift @5 "Lukashenko can be annoying and ungrateful as far as Russia is concerned, but they understand he is just trying to play Belarus' geographic position for favors from both sides."
This is what Yanukovitch tried and where did it get him? These fools think they are smart enough to play such games but evidence suggests otherwise.
Posted by: the pessimist | Aug 7 2020 19:32 utc | 17
Indian Boing 737 broke apart during the accident.
Time to write another follow up article about Boing 737 and its structural problems?
Posted by: Нешко | Aug 7 2020 20:07 utc | 18
It seems that Lukashenko realises he has been set up. He has said he wont extradite the Russians to Ukraine until the Ukrainians show proof of guilt.
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.en/https/rusvesna.su/news/1596735041
He has also said that 'no bonfire will be lit' in Minsk after the election - a reference to Yanukovitch's mistakes regarding the Maidan in Ukraine.
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.en/https/rusvesna.su/news/1596715019
He has also announced the detention of at least one person with a US passport, connected to the US State Department.
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.en/https/rusvesna.su/news/1596711945
Posted by: Ken Garoo | Aug 7 2020 20:35 utc | 19
I wonder if the CIA has had a hand in creating this clumsy scheme of entrapping Russian fighters as a cover for another scheme in which actual foreign fighters are brought into Belarus with the assistance of the US ambassador and US NGOs in that country. Then while Lukashenko is being distracted by a fake plot, the real plot to destabilise his government after the Presidential elections - should the US-favoured Tikhanovskaya not win, Lukashenko gains another term and "protests" break out - might take place.
Posted by: Jen | Aug 7 2020 20:55 utc | 20
@karlof1 (11) Do you seriously believe that Trump is personally involved in this caper? He couldn’t find Belarus on a map if his life depended on it. No, this is far more likely a purely Deep State operation carried out without any input from the President, who could not care less about such matters. His little brain is not attuned to them.
Posted by: Rob | Aug 7 2020 20:55 utc | 21
Rob @ 20:
I'm inclined to agree with you. If the US is involved, it is involved through the CIA. As B says, the CIA is ensconced with the Ukrainian SBU.
If any political side in the US is likely to be attached to this caper, Joe Biden and the Deomcrats may be better candidates: Biden and son Hunter have been involved in Ukraine in one way or another and the Democrats themselves have indirect associations with the fascist government in Kiev through the Chalupa sisters (Alexandra and Irena) and cybersecurity company Crowdstrike. It was Alexandra Chalupa and Crowdstrike who tried drumming up the whole Russiagate scam that has infected and poisoned US and UK politics.
Posted by: Jen | Aug 7 2020 21:06 utc | 22
definitely cia... they are running thru the ukraine apparatus and i note in the report from tass that some of these 'mercenaries' also have usa passports with links to usa state dept... so, again we are going to have to wait and see what comes of it all.. early voting started aug 4th, although the election is aug 9th..
https://tass.com/world/1186463
Posted by: james | Aug 7 2020 21:53 utc | 23
Petri Krohn | Aug 7 2020 17:25 utc | 7:
Did Vasco da Gama actually establish sea contact between Mozambique and the Mediterranean in 1498 for Portugal? Or was it a fake Mossad operation?
Posted by: David G | Aug 7 2020 22:18 utc | 24
Posted by: David G | Aug 7 2020 22:18 utc | 23
No, that is just you confusing further south of Africa with further north of Africa. Good compasses are not what they used to be, i've observed some failing pretty recently. Get a new one.
Posted by: Vasco da Gama | Aug 7 2020 22:29 utc | 25
Posted by: David G | Aug 7 2020 22:18 utc | 23
Aha! I think you're onto something... and if a 'fake' Mossad operation is itself fake then what even more sinister and covert organisation lies beneath? Morlocks! and so on, ad infinitum.
Posted by: Patroklos | Aug 7 2020 22:32 utc | 26
Kinda warning by Dmitry Poliansky on the eve of Belarus Election....
https://twitter.com/Dpol_un/status/1291771882463797248
Posted by: H.Schmatz | Aug 7 2020 23:09 utc | 27
Odessa port is the next one:
https://twitter.com/O_Rich_/status/1291698965377880064
Russia aka Putin did it!
Posted by: Wolle | Aug 8 2020 0:15 utc | 28
It has become clear already in 2014, as the coup in Ukraine unfolded, that the Russian secret services FSB as well as the Russian leadership are totally inept in dealing with emergencies even inside the former USSR. How is it possible that so many Russians could have been recruited by the Ukrainian SBU with FSB being in the dark. Unbelievable!
Posted by: stan | Aug 8 2020 0:22 utc | 29
@stan(#28): Your view of the world looks unidimensional, like a kneeling ant! Sorry!
If Russia does offensively interfere in Ukraine, it was devil!
If Russia does not offensively interfere in Ukraine, it was devil also!
They took Crimea back and that's all folks!
FOAD!
Posted by: Wolle | Aug 8 2020 0:41 utc | 30
Some remark:
The western sanctions doesn't start with the Crimea overtake!
The west was shocked, but shortly after the MH17 down, sanctions are overflowed!
Think about it!
Watch the timeline!
Posted by: Wolle | Aug 8 2020 0:53 utc | 31
MH17 looks like a flashback to KAL007 to me, the evil is always Russian and every where!
KAL007 was shot down by Russians, after some thousand kilometres in high sensitive Russian air space partially shadowed by RC-135 spy plane. Extremely devilish!
MH17 was IMHO shot down by drunken Ukraine forces:
https://youtu.be/Q3MomxNHnUA (video from July 16th, 2014)
Of course there are NO operational BUK systems and NO fascists in the ATO zone in east Ukraine! And a SU-24 can't fly higher then 6km! Believe me, it's in Wikipedia!
Posted by: Wolle | Aug 8 2020 1:20 utc | 32
Posted by: Jen | Aug 7 2020 21:06 utc | 21
Agreed. Indeed it was Alexandra Chalupa who was the first of the DNC to claim having been "hacked by Russians" even before the main Wikileaks hoax was created. And she was working closely with the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington.
Overall this operation is typical of intelligence agencies. It's both somewhat complicated and somewhat inept. Reminds me of the CIA operation to kidnap some Arab in Switzerland which was completely unraveled by the Swiss law enforcement due to inept CIA contractor OPSEC.
Posted by: Richard Steven Hack | Aug 8 2020 1:23 utc | 33
@ 22
Trump had knowledge of the plan, he stalled the weapon sales to Ukraine earlier because he knew the ultimate destination.
The question is, did he do that to interfere with deep state activity or for political leverage?
Posted by: Fractional Ownership | Aug 8 2020 1:26 utc | 34
Rob @20--
Most of my prose indicates CIA. Trump has never repudiated the policy goal, which he easily could have. That he has chosen not to while signing off on the actions he's responsible for shows where his values lie, not that we should be surprised since every US president since FDR is responsible for murder and worse. The Outlaw, Genocidal acts by the USA differ little from 1945's the point. Does Trump know he's Guilty? Hell yeah he does. The Commercial War he's launched against China is very likely to become a Hot War because he just can't stomach the idea of him being fired as the Apprentice POTUS he's so clearly. Putin's new class of weaponry anticipated Hillary winning and launching a hot war which is when their existence would become known as the Outlaw US Empire went down in nuclear fire. Trump's win forced the public announcement of those weapons instead, yet the outcome will still be the same. For some crazy reason, China is seen as an easier foe when it's not. Trump's Trade War followed by his refusal to do anything about COVID lost whatever advantage the Outlaw US Empire had against China. Military readiness is now in the dumpster along with the economy. All Trump has are Nukes, but so does China; and China's backed by Russia's invincible weapons. Now the world's reduced once again to another Cold War game of Chicken where the balance overwhelmingly favors Eurasia. The 2020 election won't change that equation. Since the ideologues can't win the Commercial War, they'll be faced with starting a Hot War over Taiwan or retreating from their Commercial War. But the Chinese and Russians figured all that out when Trump got elected.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 8 2020 1:37 utc | 35
good qucik overview wolle.. thanks...
Posted by: james | Aug 8 2020 1:44 utc | 36
Belarus's president Alexander Lukashenko took office in July 1994: he has been president for 26 years! No wonder the population wants change. On RT I saw a video showing the three female opposition leaders united in a forbidden open air rally.
Lukashenko already disqualified two of them. No need for a US or Ukraine to interfere in the election, the sitting president Lukashenko is doing fine all by himself.
Posted by: Antonym | Aug 8 2020 2:22 utc | 37
Jen @Aug7 21:06 #21
If any political side in the US is likely to be attached to this caper ...
At the highest levels, I don't think there are political sides that contend for power in USA. I think there are opportunistic compatriots that coordinate their actions.
Looking for the cleanest dirty shirt is a foolish exercise.
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Aug 8 2020 2:42 utc | 38
democrats are warmongers, republicans are warmongers. often they find bipartisan agreement on which wars to monger.
Posted by: pretzelattack | Aug 8 2020 4:38 utc | 39
this attempt at foreign destabilization didn't work any better than the last aborted "coup" in venezuela.
Posted by: pretzelattack | Aug 8 2020 4:51 utc | 40
If one has a vivid imagination it's not hard to imagine that Lukashenko has been talking to Putin ever since opposition to his tenure reared its NED head. Lukashenko can't be a complete moron if he's held onto power for more than 20 years.
Not yet 26-year Putin, having alerted 26-year Lukashenko to the cornucopia of CIA's cheap tricks, probably told him to blame Russia for the presence of the 200+/33(?) arrested Russian citizens. That would encourage the CIA/NED pro-democracy wonks to believe even more of their own bs than usual, making it easier to finger them in time to round them up as soon as the post-election riots begin.
It won't surprise me if most of the depraved CIA/NED ratbags in Belarus disappear permanently. That would give the CIA and Gene Sharp's ghost something to ponder, and Putin something to smile about.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Aug 8 2020 5:07 utc | 41
Maybe the venezuelan authorities should investigate their harbour's depots looking for ammonitrate as well.It makes the perfect alibi for an israeli missile attack.When the next missile hit Odessa,Bandar Abbas and Maracaibo might be on the list too.
Articles on Beirut on Agoravox ,a French citizen media website,arboring many comments,but the space to comment does not open to me,how come?
This is really out of bounds.Fukus and Israel threatens Lebanon,for over a month,lebanese government accused Israel for menacing its citizens,Netanyahoo showed the world some hangars to hit a few years ago,because of Hezbollah.Now that it happens everybody is on denial.I just do not understand.Just compare the explosion in Syria ,about five months ago,with the one in Beirut Port.
Posted by: willie | Aug 8 2020 9:23 utc | 42
Macron,who opposed EU-funds to help southern european countries being conditioned by the so called "frugal" counties like Netherlands,Austria and Denmark,is likely to condition any help of Lebanon,to its rejecting hezebollah legitimacy in that country.He is Rotschild's boy,owned by Israel,like Pompidou in his time,who was president when money printing by Banque de France was abolished in the seventies,and all of the financial leverage was given to private banking entities....
Too bad no sniper vised this viper.
Posted by: willie | Aug 8 2020 9:29 utc | 43
Posted by: pretzelattack | Aug 8 2020 4:38 utc | 39
I simultaneously shudder and laugh at those who still believe those two repugnant orgs are fundamentally different by TYOOL 2020.
Posted by: J W | Aug 8 2020 9:44 utc | 44
willie"Netanyahoo showed the world some hangars to hit a few years ago, because of Hezbollah.Now that it happens"
Now that it happens? Israel has been hitting targets it says are Iran or whatever regularly. Is there anywhere that Israel said it would target that warehouse?
Nutty shows cartoon bombs as well
Posted by: Peter AU1 | Aug 8 2020 10:06 utc | 45
On a completely different topic, but one that dwarfs even the Beirut blast:
Pompeo's makes a statement of great import a couple of days ago, the MSM poodles ignore it even though the speech is on par with Winston’s Iron Curtain address delivered at the Westminster College in 1946, not because the current Sec of State’s greatness is anywhere near that of the great Briton, just the opposite, but in terms of the impact on the world at large.
The legal and even more so the practical implications of the Pompeo’s announcement are akin to the building of the Berlin Wall, the irony is it was built by the party that ran scared of the West, the current one has the West building it.
https://www.state.gov/announcing-the-expansion-of-the-clean-network-to-safeguard-americas-assets/#.Xys8E1HlioQ.twitter
Posted by: Baron | Aug 8 2020 13:43 utc | 46
" Belarus's president Alexander Lukashenko took office in July 1994: he has been president for 26 years! No wonder the population wants change.
And how long has Putin been in power ?
Posted by: Fog of War | Aug 8 2020 14:53 utc | 47
Ah, Ukraine. If countries were toilets, Ukraine would be the equivalent of a portable loo in the closing hours of a metal festival, filled beyond the brim and half toppled.
---
Great work, B!
Posted by: Scotch Bingeington | Aug 8 2020 15:30 utc | 48
@karlof1 (35) Essentially, what you are saying is that the buck stops with Trump, which is a statement that can be made of every President or head of state. And what I am saying that I doubt that Trump knows or understands a great deal of what the government he ostensibly leads is doing under his nose. So although he is technically responsible for the Belarus bungle, he most likely was unaware of its existence until after the fact. Did he OK the overall policy of meddling in Eastern European affairs? Quite possibly, but mostly in the sense of going along with what his handlers told him was an established policy that he should support. Of course, all of this is speculation about Trump's personal involvement--yours, mine and everyone else's.
Posted by: Rob | Aug 8 2020 16:17 utc | 49
Go shoot an American and make the world a safer place.
The are clinical insane.
Posted by: Den lille abe | Aug 8 2020 16:35 utc | 50
Pretty much my entire life have watched Ukrainians migrating to Chicago. The crop the past twenty years has been breathtakingly dumb.Posters here think going maskless is the height of idiocy. What would you say about construction workers twenty floors up who refuse to wear harness or safety line? And lunch on vodka and Marlboros?
Only thing stupider than a Ukrainian (meaning current Ukrainian migrants) is the NYT reading, NPR listening fool who pays attention to this detritus. And of course the CIA analyst who attempts to work with them. Would have to guess the ones we see in Chicago are smarter, healthier, more energetic than those who stay at home. Even the Ukrainian Village residents who have been back to the old country recently say their country and countrymen are pathetic.
Posted by: oldhippie | Aug 8 2020 18:13 utc | 51
45#. Peter Au
NOT that particular hangar,but the fact that every occasion he can find,Netanyahu shows to be willing to wipe out their enemy without regard for innocent population.
Posted by: willie | Aug 8 2020 18:28 utc | 52
I'll tell you what's really going on here. Those sneaky Russians are well aware Biden is doing a good enough job of subverting his own campaign. They know he, like his opponent, offers no relief from the constant militarism and forever wars that the American public is fed up with. They know he, like his opponent, is corrupt and represents corporate interests and that the American public sees him as out of touch and incapable of offering anything in terms of substantive change. They know that so long as Biden doesn't offer any kind of viable alternative to the status quo his candidacy is going to be weak and ineffectual and that there isn't much of anything they could do that could possibly enhance that effect. So, they're content to sit back and let nature take its course. In other words, they realize the best way to interfere in the American elections... is by NOT interfering with them.
And how could the Americans possibly counter such a strategy?
The deviousness is off the charts.
Damn those Russians!
LOL
Posted by: Steverino | Aug 9 2020 13:35 utc | 53
