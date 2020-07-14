Post a comment

Syria - Attacks On Turkish-Russian Patrols Endanger Ceasefire
The Syrian province of Idleb continues to be a hotbed for Jihadis. Since the last Turkish Russian ceasefire agreement the Turkish army deployed more and more troops in Idleb to bring the various Jihadis it unofficially supports under control.
The main Jihadi group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has now taken the role of a Turkish proxy force. All other groups were told to submit to it and after a few rounds of infighting during which dozens were killed most of them did do so.
One condition for the ceasefire was the re-opening of the M4 highway which connects Latakia with Aleppo. Common Turkish Russian patrols were established to control security on the road. If the re-opening does not happened the Syrian and Russian forces will attack to gain control over at least the southern part of the Jihadi held (green) area to regain full control of the economically important road.
HTS and other 'rebels' arranged 'protests' against the first patrols and tried to prevent them. After a few minor incidents Turkey told them to stop it. It is not interested in another round of fighting against the Russian supported Syrian side.
But the trouble continues. Earlier today some Jihadi attacked a common Turkish Russian patrol along the M4 highway east of the town Arihah. (Google map)
The suicide attack was by an explosive filled car which had been hidden in a garage right next to the M4. An armored Russian vehicle was thrown off the road and a Turkish mine protected vehicle was damaged. Three Russian soldiers were injured as were several Turkish ones.
A group of Chechen Jihadis, Khattab al-Shishani, claimed responsibility for the attack:
Our Knight attacked the negotiations table, to sign it with his blood, fire, steel and blazing heat.
The group published pictures of the incident.
There is also a video of the attack.
The same group had claimed a similar incident about a month ago. But it is doubtful that such a Chechen group exists at all. The Chechen Jihadis in Syria are not known for suicide bombings. They are mercenaries who train other groups and fight for money. It is more likely that some disgruntled folks from HTS or some other Jihadi outfit are trying to undermine the Turkish role in Idleb and the Turkish-Russian ceasefire agreement.
The Russian military responded to the attack with airstrikes on local headquarters of HTS in Benin and Jabal Al-Zawiya.
The Turkish Defense Ministry issued a statement:
The 21st Turkey-Russia Joint Patrol was targeted by terrorists with a car bomb to disrupt efforts to ensure an environment of peace and trust in Idlib. Two vehicles in the convoy were partially damaged. There was no loss of life. United Patrol Activities carried out within the framework of TR-RF Consensus will continue by taking all necessary measures.
That the Turkish statement speaks of a 'terrorist' attack is interesting. Turkey had always claimed that the Jihadis in Idleb are solely 'moderate rebels' who fight to 'liberate Syria'. That Turkey announced the continuation of the patrols shows that it currently has no interest in any escalation.
But a new escalation will come. Despite all other difficulties caused by sanctions, the pandemic and the economic consequences of Lebanon's bankruptcy Syria and its allies are committed to regain control over Idleb province.
It is Russia that is currently holding them back. But should another attack on a Russian patrol cause serious casualties that restraint is likely to vanish.
The Russian military responded to the attack with airstrikes on local headquarters of HTS in Benin and Jabal Al-Zawiya.Wouldn't surprise me if the local Turkish Army commanders supplied the Russians with the co-ordinates of those headquarters. Most armies don't mind dying for their countries but the possibility of Turkish soldiers dying because some jihadi pricks want to make a point is beyond the Pale.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Jul 14 2020 17:38 utc | 1
Thanks for the Syria update b.
While others may disagree, I respect the breath of world issues and facets of our civilization war that you chose to cover. The coverage you provide is journalism that is not available elsewhere.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Jul 14 2020 17:39 utc | 2
To what extent might the Hagia Sophia take-over and this attack be related to Erdogan's ambitions in Libya?
Was Hagia Sophia take-over a retaliation for this: Mysterious airstrike hits Libyan airbase controlled by Turkish-backed forces?
Was this attack in Idlib a warning after this: Libyan House Of Representatives Grants Egypt Right To Military Intervention?
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jul 14 2020 17:54 utc | 3
This thread claims responsibility rests with "Turkistan Islamic Party"
https://twitter.com/MichaelNo2War/status/1282947469966483456
Posted by: jayc | Jul 14 2020 18:47 utc | 4
Wondering about HTS itself. These guys (the former Jabhat al Nusra) have been the toughest and most violent of the jihadis before IS came on the scene. As best as I can I tell, they were native Syrians. Are they now in the vanguard of converting Turkey’s newest province (Idlib) into a Turkish language only enclave? Do those clowns even speak Turkish? This entire war and the organization of these insurgent armies has been very confusing and chaotic- I can only imagine all to the advantage of NATO participants.
Posted by: DougDiggler | Jul 14 2020 19:11 utc | 5
Another angle of the video, trust Southfront to get the scoop on it as always
https://southfront.org/first-person-video-shows-moment-of-car-bomb-attack-on-turkish-russian-convoy-in-syrias-idlib/
Posted by: Et Tu | Jul 14 2020 19:24 utc | 6
By the way, what the hell is going on with the new clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-53402476
We just had India v China, Iran nuclear facilities blowing up, Libya flaring up between Turkey and Egypt... do we really need another hot spot right now???
Posted by: Et Tu | Jul 14 2020 19:31 utc | 7
Turkey's military is embezzled in Libya and cannot act efficiently in Edlib. In addition Turkey is now considering the HTS more as as a thorn than an ally. This is probably why the HTS, seeing their end nearing and the support of Turkey waning, want to show some independence to attract more jihadists in their ranks to pursue their agenda of reviving ISIS
Posted by: Virgile | Jul 14 2020 20:02 utc | 8
thanks b.... i agree with your conclusion at the bottom... this can only go on for so long before another event happens and russia will respond aggressively...
Posted by: james | Jul 14 2020 20:12 utc | 9
I understand that it is impossible to foresee all the moments and control absolutely everything. But shouldn't the route of the convoy be controlled from the air by UAVs/drones? Oddly enough, a suicide car was able to freely approach a military police convoy. I mean, the UAV/drone was supposed to detect in advance a [strange] car approaching the route of the convoy and clearly intending to break into the convoy.
Obviously, what happened is an occasion for the Russian military to improve their attitude towards the proper escort of military police convoys.
DougDiggler no, HTS was part of IS. And when Bagdadi decided to discard AQ and go solo, his second in command Joulani asked AQ for the permission to form new AQ branch in Syria. Then he and part of the former "AQ in Iraq and Syria" broke off and began fighting with Joulani for control. ISIS kicked Nusra (now HTS) from the east, and Nusra with help from other jihadi groups forced ISIS out of Darra and Idlib.
But the fights were brutal for both sides. Without this internal jihadi civil war, SAA might not have lasted until Russia came to Syria
Posted by: de4thwolf | Jul 14 2020 22:31 utc | 11
*began fighting Bagdadi for control.
Posted by: de4thwolf | Jul 14 2020 22:32 utc | 12
alaff 10
If a car is parked in a garage or otherwise hidden until the convoy is passing, how will a drone see it. If it is only a few hundred meters off the road, by the time it s spotted moving towards the convoy, it is too late.
"Obviously, what happened is an occasion for the Russian military to improve their attitude towards the proper escort of military police convoys."
You've got to be a real dumbfuck if you think that. Russians do take risks when trying to prevent or stop wars. A big difference to the yanks that just bomb everything in sight.
Posted by: Peter AU1 | Jul 14 2020 23:23 utc | 13
I'm a first time poster who has come to regard the barflies and this site with appreciation and respect (save for the evident trolls who have attached themselves like barnacles). Thanks b. for the Syria update. Always useful.
Mannequin
Remind me why the RF forces in Syria transported all already defeated terrorists to Idleb
Posted by: Sadness | Jul 15 2020 0:02 utc | 15
Sadness @15--
It was done as part of the deconfliction effort to protect civilians from harm since they were being used as shields by said terrorists. Not only were lives saved but also lots of vital infrastructure was kept intact or unharmed by further combat. The idea was novel and successful. The protraction of the situation in Idlib is completely separate from the actions that ensconced terrorists in the province. Recall that this continues as a war brought by NATO against Syria in an attempt to overthrow the legal government and enslave the populace.
Posted by: karlof1 | Jul 15 2020 0:22 utc | 16
Thanks b.
This is the kind of reporting I come here for.
Keep it up!
Posted by: Cadence Calls | Jul 15 2020 4:33 utc | 17
DougDiggler @ 5:
Hayat Tahrir al-Shams (HTS), the former Jabhat al Nusra, if it had ever been separate from ISIS, might have been made up originally of native Syrians (and in particular, those Syrians who defected from the Syrian military back in 2010 or 2011) but over the years, after losing so many fighters, have recruited foreigners to their cause.
One of the biggest foreign contingents in those jihadi groups, if not the largest such contingent, comes from western China (Xinjiang province) and is made up of Uyghurs and their families. Other Central Asians are also said to be in Idlib province at present.
"Analysts: Uighur Jihadis in Syria Could Pose Threat"
"From China, Chechnya and beyond, foreign jihadists flocked to Syria. Is Idlib their final stand?"
Jenan Moussa's 2017 documentary "Undercover in Idlib" is still available with English sub-titles on Youtube.com.
The make-up of these jihadi groups has been as fluid as the groups themselves are. They may be one thing today, and another thing tomorrow.
Posted by: Jen | Jul 15 2020 4:56 utc | 18
karlof1 16 Sadness 15
It brought the jihadis under state control where they could be wound down. Perhaps that will succeed, perhaps not. If it does not work, many families will need to be annihilated as the mothers will bring the little tykes up to be just like their daddy.
Posted by: Peter AU1 | Jul 15 2020 5:31 utc | 19
It is high time to get it straight.
Turkey passed a law naming HRS terrorist organizatikn
HTS = UK/US outfit from the beginning;
tried to take over Aleppo, pushed out into
Idlib.
Turkey=Turkish controlled rebels must give up
their commanders and accept Turkish-designated
uniforms and commanders.
Since Turkey moved into Idllib many militant groups
abandoned HTS, and HTS is hurting.
HTS used to control. aid — not any more
US tried to send message to defectors — killed
defecting leader in a strike recently
UK/US expected their HTS outfit. remain
in control of the province and constitutional
committee could not start work until HTS represents
IIdlib — under a new invented name.
The only aid approved by UN is using Syrian
controlled M5 and Russia-Turkey controlled M4.
The attack was a mistake —not only will Russia target
them, but Turkey will send ground troops to control
and. allow more local militia to escape HTS
control.
Please try to understand what is going on.
Russia and Turkey are implementing the same
strategy utilized to control YPG Kurds — and joint patrols
along Turkey border.
Western push to prevent Syria and Russia beat
HTS is now slowly undermined by Russia and Turkey.
How can you mistake HTS for Turkish proxy?
Posted by: Bianca | Jul 15 2020 6:03 utc | 20
Bianca # 20
How can you mistake HTS for Turkish proxy?
There is no mistaken identification here.
Turkey is annexing Idlib and using whatever proxy it can buy to achieve that end. The funds to purchase the jihadis comes from USUKI via various channels.
Turkey will not leave Idlib unless it is thrown out by the Syrian Arab Army with assistance from Russia. The government of Idlib is in Damascus and led by Mr Assad. The Russians and Assad are in no rush but they will clear the USUKI murderous scum out soon it seems.
Twitter reports indicate that for the past months Turkey has been delivering multiple convoys and weapons to Idlib province. Turkey does not need this volume to defend its watchtowers in the province. Turkey intends to attack the Syrian Arab Army as it clears the jihadis. This clearance might commence any day as it has been building for weeks.
My view is that Russia and Syria have extended sufficient rope to Erdoghan to hang himself. Mind you Erdy may have tied himself in knots over Libya and be assaulted on both fronts simultaneously it seems.
Time will tell.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Jul 15 2020 8:33 utc | 21
Thanks b, aa always. Thanks Bianca @20 I have no idea who is who, but your description sounds plausible. Obviously this is not my blog, and I am a rare poster, but - guys, can we try to stay polite and not descend into the petty abuse that plagues some other sites?
Posted by: Tim Glover | Jul 15 2020 8:33 utc | 22
Sadness #15
Remind me why the RF forces in Syria transported all already defeated terrorists to Idleb
There were a number of vital tactical reasons to clear the jihadis from the east toward Deir Ezor and then the south that borders on Jordan and Israel illegally occupied Syrian land of the Golan Heights.
Leaving that nest of jihadis in the South west would mean that the perpetual belligerence of Israel and the USAI captive kingdom of Jordan would continue to attack Syrian civilians in that region. ie a rerun of the daily experience of civilians in Palestine.
Israel was providing advanced medical support for injured jihadis as they were transported to the Golan Heights district where Israel had established hospitals. The porous borders here meant that an avalanche of arms could be brought across and were brought across. You will find numerous stories of large arms caches being unearthed in Daraa after the jihadis got either bussed north or conveniently escorted through the illegally Israeli occupied Golan Heights.
At the same time those Syrians that sought to end their fighting and return to civil society in Assads Syria were granted some equivalent of absolution and in return had to commit to non violent civil society norms.
Bussing the remainder to Idlib got them out of the direct mendacious clutches and rearmament reach of the USAI.
It also compressed the killers into one zone between Syria and the untrustworthy but negotiable Turkey. It also put pressure on the Kurds in the far north to strike a deal with Assad for protection of get slaughtered and evicted.
Predictably the Kurds blundered and believed that the USAI promises to 'come to their aid' meant military action instead of cigarettes in the post. The Kurds got dealt the devil card and have retreated east opening the far north west to Syria/Turkey contest. The Kurds have lost the entirety of the Syrian western districts and all those houses are now settled by the jihadi new settlers.
It is militarily and socially better to have the criminal jihadis in one cauldron to be eliminated. Turkey shipped many off the Libya to die and now might try to return them to save his dreamed of annexation of Syrian land.
While they are stuck in that cauldron with only the Turkish border to cross that is good for Russia and better for Syria. It is bad for Turkey as the rats are returning to home.
Now Erdogan is out in the open, he has failed entirely to guarantee access along the entirety of the M4 joining Aleppo and Latakia. Soon there will be one almighty push into Idlib city and the the province split by conquering Syrian Arab Army.
The sideshow regarding the contested religious Citadel/Cathedral/Mosque is a win for Erdogan and his Sunni Brotherhood faction and just in time as he is about to get his treacherous arse kicked in Libya AND Syria. That man (among others) needs some distractions right now.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Jul 15 2020 9:13 utc | 23
Meanwhile, we are just days away from the Three Gorges Dam failing and conveniently destroying the Sponge City of Wuhan. Afterall, China is as much at war, revising the definition of war to encompass contemporary complexities, now as it was at war with Japan in 1938 when Chiang Kai-shek decided to sacrifice greater than 800,000 lives and create millions of flood refugees. History repeats, especially when you never learn from it. Or rhymes at least. America is not immune. Look at 9/11. The end justifies the means they say but what if the means are the end?
Posted by: 450.org | Jul 15 2020 13:47 utc | 24
However, would Russia actually to admit to causalities in such a precarious situation ? Judging by the video and photo evidence, I have a hard time believing no one got killed.
Posted by: Fog of War | Jul 15 2020 14:09 utc | 25
Posted by: 450.org | Jul 15 2020 13:47 utc | 24 "America is not immune"
Such a stange example you gave...what has to do 9/11 with this?You say its been an act of war?Even my dog knows it's been an inside job..it had nothing to do with war..America is immune yes,like others thug states.Then I missed a bit of anti-chinese propaganda..even in the Syrian topic you find something to blame China..Reporting like this are gems for me because of the complexity of this matter(at least for me)..read as I do and learn from other people here who really seem to know the things going on there.Why you didn't mention the millions of refugees that the zionist war in Syria had caused?
Posted by: LuBa | Jul 15 2020 14:41 utc | 26
Fog of War @Jul15 14:09 #25
I also have a hard time believing that Turkey and Russia suffered nearly equally.
To have maximum impact, the detonation would have been as close to one vehicle as possible, not between vehicles. So my guess is that a Russian vehicle was targeted.
Russian Service Members Received Minor Injuries In M4 Bombing (Video)
The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria claimed that several Turkish soldiers were also injured in the explosion. Turkey has not yet provided details on this issue.
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jul 15 2020 14:53 utc | 27
LuBa @26: "...even in the Syrian topic you find something to blame China."
"Demonize China!" is the current top priority of the Mighty Wurlitzer. They need lots of repetition to swing public opinion around so the order has come down to the corporate mass media and its social media sock puppets to throw everything they've got at China. They are so desperate with this anti-China campaign that they even have Democrat Party trolls who work for David Brock like the one you responded to pitching in to help with flinging their feces at China. They have to include digs at China in everything that they do for the time being.
This level of desperation is really off the charts. Even during the height of the Russiagate hysteria the empire's trolling wasn't this bad. This either exposes the weakness of the imperial establishment's position or it indicates that they are trying to build up for something big; probably both.
Posted by: William Gruff | Jul 15 2020 15:29 utc | 28
this 450.org is a real shill and troll... b - get rid of them..
many others - thank you for your comments...
Posted by: james | Jul 15 2020 16:07 utc | 29
Posted by: james | Jul 15 2020 16:07 utc | 29
The more the trolls grasp at straws, the more unoriginal they become.
Also, I'm surprised that the US still haven't blamed China for their 2 LSTs burning in homeport or the four(!) fighter crashes since 15 May.
Posted by: J W | Jul 15 2020 16:38 utc | 30
There are a lot of bizarre ideas on this thread of comments, unless there's some real evidence. Firstly HTS never had anything to do with ISIS/Da'ish. They have a similar doctrine, that's all. HTS was mainly Syrian, and Da'ish mainly foreigners. Da'ish came from Iraq, and their main centres are still there.
The Chechens are not simply mercenaries, but jihadis who may be being paid, but who left their country to fight for Islam in Syria, after being defeated by Russia at home.
The Uyghurs of the Turkistan Islamic Party similarly, only they hadn't been defeated in Xinjiang, but at the time they were under pressure from the Chinese. It was a big mistake, as the Chinese under Xi Ping have undertaken a much more nationalist Han policy, as we see in Hong Kong, and the Chinese profited from the manifestations of Uyghur Jihadism in Syria to justify a severe crackdown in Xinjiang, including the concentration camps of which we hear so much today. I'm pretty sure that the Jihadis who took my Syrian student on the road to Aleppo were Uyghurs - he described them as 'slitty-eyed'. I recounted this story to you back in 2017. They asked him to recite the Surat al-Baqara (Sura 2 of the Qur'an, the longest). He didn't know it, but quickly figured out they didn't know it either, so recited Quranic rubbish until they got fed up.
I doubt very much whether Erdogan wants to annex parts of Syria. It would be more trouble than it's worth. He's more interested in a buffer zone to protect Turkey from turbulent events, particularly Syrian Kurds who might help Turkish Kurds.
Equally, the reconversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque probably has nothing to do with all this. It's a project that has been brewing for some time, probably in Erdogan's religious electoral base, a movement against Atatürk's secularism. It's very hard for Christians to complain about, particularly the Pope, when the Catholic Church has resolutely refused to hand over the mosque in Cordoba to a similar status of museum, and continues to arrest and fine Muslims who attempt to say their prayers in the mosque. That's a scandal, but we don't hear about it, because it's only Muslims, and they don't matter.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jul 15 2020 17:00 utc | 31
To what extent might the Hagia Sophia take-over and this attack be related to Erdogan's ambitions in Libya?
=
Was Hagia Sophia take-over a retaliation for this: Mysterious airstrike hits Libyan airbase controlled by Turkish-backed forces?
Was this attack in Idlib a warning after this: Libyan House Of Representatives Grants Egypt Right To Military Intervention?
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jul 14 2020 17:54 utc | 3
I doubt Hagia Sophia is anything to do with it. It probably more to do with Turkey that moving in SAM into GNA forces airbase.
Posted by: Lucci | Jul 15 2020 17:11 utc | 32
" I doubt very much whether Erdogan wants to annex parts of Syria. It would be more trouble than it's worth. He's more interested in a buffer zone to protect Turkey from turbulent events, particularly Syrian Kurds who might help Turkish Kurds. "
The buffer zone excuse is also used by a certain " shitty " country. What do you call a permanent buffer zone ?
Posted by: Fog of War | Jul 15 2020 17:19 utc | 33
Laguerre @Jul15 17:00 #31
... the reconversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque probably has nothing to do with all this. It's a project that has been brewing for some time ...
Erdogan's controlled the timing of the take-over of Hagia Sophia. Naturally he knows the impact that the take-over would have in Greece and Russia.
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jul 15 2020 18:05 utc | 34
Posted by: Fog of War | Jul 15 2020 17:19 utc | 33
I didn't explain my views in full, because it was a general round-up post.
The territory occupied by Turkey is in general inhabited by Syrian Arabs and Kurds. There are Syrian Turkmens (i.e. ethnic Turks), widely scattered, and many of whose fighters have been sent off to Libya to be a Foreign Legion for Turkey.
Integrating such a rebellious lot into the Turkish state would be very difficult. Change of population would be difficult.
That's why I say that's Erdogan's aim is a buffer zone, to keep the jihadi and Syrian Kurdish pests out of the homeland.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jul 15 2020 18:28 utc | 35
