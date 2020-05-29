Post a comment

Begun The Civil Wars Of 2020 Have
Two days ago a policeman in Minnesota, who was well known for his brutality, murdered a black man, George Floyd, by suffocating him during an arrest for allegedly paying with a fake $20 bill. (video, longer version) It was one of many such murders.
Spontaneous peaceful protests against the regime ensued.
Yesterday afternoon the regime sent in its provocateurs. One of allegedly six was a white man in black clothes, masked with a professional gas mask and carrying a black umbrella. He was filmed as he started to smash shop windows even while protesters told him not do do that. (video). When people got suspicious of him the man walked away, his umbrella still up. (video). He was later identified as a member of the St. Paul police department.
Into the night the protests grew and took on a socialist tone when people started to communalize the goods offered at a local Target market known for its extensive surveillance. Later the local McDonald's restaurant was also liberated by fire.
The regime gave up. Police fled from the 3rd Precinct in a large convoy (video, video). Soon after that the precinct was set on fire. (video)
These are not race riots. Many of the protesters are young people of white color. (video, video)
Throughout the night more buildings were set on fire.
bigger
The local regime governor order his national guard to intervene.
The president threatened to kill the unarmed protesters:
...These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!
Trump's wordplay had an historically racist undertone:
“When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” is a threat coined by Miami Police Chief Walter Headley, who promised violent reprisals on black protesters in 1967. He also said: “We don’t mind being accused of police brutality. They haven’t seen anything yet.”
Twitter marked the president's tweet as 'glorifying violence' but did not remove it.
bigger
Early this morning Minnesota State Police had come back to the scene. It arrested a dark skinned CNN reporter in front of the running camera (vid). The reporter had asked the police where they wanted his crew to setup. He did not get a response. No reason for his arrest was given. Another CNN reporter, this one of white color, was also approached by police but was permitted to stay:
CNN's Josh Campell, who also was in the area but not standing with the on-air crew, said he, too, was approached by police, but was allowed to remain.
"I identified myself ... they said, 'OK, you're permitted to be in the area,'" recounted Campbell, who is white. "I was treated much differently than (Jimenez) was."
Jimenez is black and Latino.
After CNN called on the governor the reporter and his crew were released. Here he explained what happened. The police did not apologize to him.
bigger
There are now public calls for further protests in many more cities. Those are likely to escalate.
Calls for President Xi of China to provide the American rebels with the means to defend themselves against the regime have not yet been answered.
Posted by b on May 29, 2020 at 12:14 UTC
LOL and China should support them as we do in HK
Thanks b for the links.
Posted by: jo6pac | May 29 2020 12:25 utc | 1
This reads like self-parody or even sarcasm.
Posted by: bob sykes | May 29 2020 12:29 utc | 2
"Later the local McDonald's restaurant was also liberated by fire."
Liberated by fire? What does this mean? Like liberating the soul of a witch from her temporal body by the spanish inquisision?
Posted by: ahaas | May 29 2020 12:51 utc | 3
Regime forces moving in to commit genocide! We need a UN-sponsored no-fly-zone NOW!!!
Posted by: Cycloben | May 29 2020 12:55 utc | 4
I was interested to see the report which said no attempt was made to extinguish the fire in the 3rd precinct police department, which is why it is so big in the photo. The cops and firefighters just withdrew and watched from a distance.
Posted by: Laguerre | May 29 2020 12:55 utc | 5
Love the title of this piece, b.
Yoda-speak is quite popular with comedians in Oz.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | May 29 2020 13:00 utc | 6
The empire is fast imploding than I had expected. Bravo!
Posted by: Steve | May 29 2020 13:11 utc | 7
Trump is getting more and more unhinged.
Just look at this tweet 10 minutes ago.
Posted by: vato | May 29 2020 13:12 utc | 8
"Hong Kong must have democracy, Venezuela must have democracy, Iran must have democracy" - say Trump, Hillary, Biden, Rubio, the MSM, etc....
Posted by: Nathan Mulcahy | May 29 2020 13:17 utc | 9
@ahaas 3 "We had to destroy the village to save it."
Posted by: par4 | May 29 2020 13:18 utc | 10
Last night I was watching local TV news (a BIG exception), and every time the actors playing the role of a journalist (yes, that's what they are) said that "George Floyd LOST his life while in police custody"! Yes, he lost his just like that, like I sometime lose my key. No he was KILLED, MURDERED by police - he just didn't lose his life.
Posted by: Nathan Mulcahy | May 29 2020 13:25 utc | 11
Thank you b for this post, I promise to behave myself!
My advice to the protesters and the commenters ——
Don’t get played !
And ‘b’ knows it ( thank goodness)
Posted by: Mark2 | May 29 2020 13:27 utc | 12
They need soms funding and weapons for the armed moderate opposition.
The rest of the world should impose draconian primary and secondary sanctions on the US, US government and law enforcement personnel, their known and unknown accomplices and family members.
Since the US dollar is used as a weapon of war, its use in international trade should be regulated like the trade in arms and dual-use goods.
The euro, ruble, yen and yuan will serve the world just fine.
The US should be excluded from SWIFT. No weapons import/export. All US ships on a sanctions list, a maritime blockade.
The EU should use the blocking statute to maximum effect to ensure democracy and human rights or total economic collapse, whichever comes first.
Posted by: Peter | May 29 2020 13:28 utc | 13
it almost feels like our host is enjoying this.
isn't it great Amerika is on fire, b? are you delighting in making snide, sarcastic comments about China coming to the rioters defense?
the elites are making an end-times push for total control thanks to their contrived pandemic, and b is laughing it up over social unrest in the states.
Damned good article, B. Pretty straight view of the situation, in my humble opinion. I particularly enjoyed the parting shot.
P.S. If the regime does not want riots, then perhaps they should entertain the notion of not killing the locals.
If they do want riots, it looks like they figured out how to get them.
Posted by: par4 | May 29 2020 13:18 utc | 10 @ahaas 3 "We had to destroy the village to save it."
Damn, you beat me to it.
Posted by: Richard Steven Hack | May 29 2020 13:43 utc | 16
No surprise, for sure.
It appears Mr. Floyd and the officer involved were known to each other too, worked as bouncers together.
Riots in Ohio and Kentucky too.
The political hacks in charge seem taken aback.
Takes me back to the sixties, it does.
"Rivers of blood, Years of Darkness."
Posted by: Bemildred | May 29 2020 13:46 utc | 17
It's not a civil war until the *other* civilians start shooting at the rioters. At this point, it's just the usual police repression.
Now given that thousands of people who previously never owned a firearm have now acquired them - although it is unclear how many of them will be concealed carriers, given the variance in state laws - it's only a matter of time before some people start shooting. Like the Korean shop owners in LA notably did during the Rodney King riots IIRC.
But it won't be a civil war until a significant number of people on both sides are actually shooting.
There's a guy named Selco Begovic who survived the civil war in Bosnia. He writes articles for prepper Web sites and he has book out. He has vividly described conditions of life in a civil war. Most people in the US are not going to handle that sort of thing well. Try this one as it pertains to b's post.
How the SHTF in Bosnia: Selco Asks Americans, “Does this sound familiar?”
Posted by: Richard Steven Hack | May 29 2020 13:54 utc | 18
When b unleashes his sarcastic wit, he cuts like a knife through any issue.
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | May 29 2020 13:55 utc | 19
"The British government protested against the arrest of the journalists"
Tell the f**king British government that Julian Assange is a journalist.
Posted by: Nathan Mulcahy | May 29 2020 14:03 utc | 20
Malcom X was right, and now the chickens come home to roost...
Posted by: Citizen of the World | May 29 2020 14:05 utc | 21
This reads like self-parody or even sarcasm.
Posted by: bob sykes | May 29 2020 12:29 utc | 2
I had problems of that nature myself. What is the adequate marking of sarcasm, so the reader would detect that a paragraph or entire post does not represent the views of the writer. I was thinking about introducing a tag {snark} {/snark}, but this is problematic given difficulties in using {a href="..."} {/a} tags. Perhaps one can use capital letter.
SNARK START.
b is ignoring the central issue in these events: distrust of some segments of the population toward police. Mind you, the majority of the population supports indefatigable efforts of police to maintain peace, order, road and street traffic etc., but, lamentably, there exists a substantial minority that does not. Police from the myriad of American jurisdictions (cities/towns, countries and states all have separate police forces) performs many thousands of actions each day, and one the average, only 3 of them, on the average, result in fatalities. While there is a room for improvement, the incessant harping about isolated incidents, again, 3 incidents in the vast country, poisons many minds. Who benefits, who foments that distrust?
Russian government media and Russian trolls!
SNARK ENDS.
I read more than once that the sinister influence of Russian trolls and openly Russian media like RT and Sputnik follows a well design plant to foment distrust toward American institutions, amplify racial tensions etc. Now I am lazy to find links because it is hard to make a proper selective search.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | May 29 2020 14:05 utc | 22
It's just great.
The rioters will get their playstations (sic Tucker Carlson) and rid the atms of money.
24 hour news cycle.
Return to normalcy.
Restart countdown to next event of police brutality against blacks.
In the words of my old coworker: "What a system..."
It sure is.
Posted by: Nemesiscalling | May 29 2020 14:07 utc | 23
I’m going to assume you were drunk when you wrote/posted this. The quality of this site has fallen off a cliff in the last year.
Posted by: Brett | May 29 2020 14:12 utc | 24
Not a civil war, not even close. Please notice the mixed ethnicity of the protesters and rioters. Riots are the primary way that change is initiated in a political system that was designed by our founding slaveholders to prevent change. Rioting is as American apple pie and war.
Posted by: Gareth | May 29 2020 14:20 utc | 25
I hear Mossad trains U.S. police forces, thus we may all become Palestinians.
Posted by: norecovery | May 29 2020 14:31 utc | 26
Did the Canuck, Chauvin, fear for his life? And what is the detailed careful investigation by the authorities into the incident going to investigate? The agent provocateur cop smashing windows? The Minneapolis/St. Paul PD is the true gang of thugs, needless to say.
You've got a fairly homogeneous population in your native country, b, though there's some Turks making trouble now and then. You may look down your nose at the trouble we have with diversity here, but all in all, it's remarkable how well America deals with diversity, far better than Germany has dealt with hers, I'd say! You have no cause to be snarky. There will be no civil war here and no systematic genocide. It's been much worse and getting better.
Posted by: jadan | May 29 2020 14:39 utc | 27
The worldwide social uprisings of 2019 were only put on pause by the Covid scare and its Social Distancing, and is now to resume..
Posted by: Lozion | May 29 2020 14:47 utc | 28
Russia and China have called for a special UN Security Council meeting to discuss the killing of thousands of civilians by the America regime over the last decade by state security forces. Both Russia and China have called for releasing from concentration camps tens of thousands of imprisoned African and Mexican Christians.
In response, American regime spokesman claimed the accusations were false and that both China and Russia were illegally arming insurgents with mean tweets.
Posted by: Erelis | May 29 2020 14:48 utc | 29
b, thank you for George Floyd piece it’s a blessing in disguise and hope it spread.... while Minnesota burning and dying so are HongKong.... but, but according to western media and Mike Pompeo and pro democracy actives "Liberate Hong Kong Revolution of Our Times Five Demands Not One Less Never Forget in unity In solidarity.."
The double standard impossible not to see and voice one opinion now! . While Minnesotan and others are angry taking their anger at the racist police with widespread looting and destroying States and private’s properties not only in Minnesota but other cities as well. "Liberate Minnesota Revolution of Our Times..... Never Forget in unity In solidarity.."
While Americans’ racist and violence altitude going on for years and HK it's peaceful protest - one needs to ask? How many innocent victims killed by HK police? None not a singe live excepts the riots murdered an innocent old man openly in the public and burnt another senior in a parking area.
As a minority, stand solidarity with George Floyd and the people being oppressed in America. BTW where are those peace loving people the 5eyes, EU???
Posted by: JC | May 29 2020 14:55 utc | 30
Minnesota's governor is in a difficult situation:
On one side, he must keep his Police happy. The Police is the Praetorian Guard of a governor, so he must never directly and openly criticize the organization, no matter what. Doing so, he's not just risking his and his family's lives, but, worse, he's risking being toppled.
On the other side, he must pay attention to his working class base. The working class is the ultimate source of power, as it is the producer of all the wealth any society has and will have. They pay the taxes which keep the Government (Police Department included) alive. If the working class unites, it is an unstoppable force, so the governor must always be aware to not pushing it into a revolutionary stage.
--
Now, let's assume the best case scenario happens: revolutionary stage.
If that happens, then it will be a turning point in US History. The Federal Government (USG) would have to intervene directly, sending the Army (because the National Guard wouldn't suffice).
The Army would then have a decision to make: join the revolution or crush it.
The USG will also anticipate this and make sure the Army will stay loyal.
This will create a make or break scenario for the USA. If the USG gets its way and the revolution is ultimately crushed, then the US Army will arise as essentially a Christianized, Neofascist force. That would be the case because, in order to keep the Army loyal to the USG, the Pentagon would have to chose, promote and recruit Christian fundamentalists from the heartland - most of them being neonazis - to clash in the front-lines against the enemy. Those will be the soldiers who will get the decorations, promotions etc. The Pentagon, in one generation time, will become a Christian fundamentalist institution, probably with neofascist inclinations if not outright neonazi. This would present an immediate issue to the rest of the world - specially Venezuela, Iran and China.
If, however, the revolution is victorious, then it will be interesting to see what will emerge from this new USA: will it be another social-democrat style renaissance or will it be a true communist revolution (with American characteristics)?
Interesting times.
The true enemies of humanity are corporations, so the violence is not a "civil war", but revolt. Along those lines, it's not "looting" but sabotage. And the "police" are not peace-keepers but militarized enforcers.
It's a complete waste of time engaging in electoral "politics." Politicians are corporate whores doing their master's bidding, as are the "police."
Thanks b, for another incisive post.
Posted by: Trisha | May 29 2020 15:02 utc | 32
Posted by: Zanon | May 29 2020 14:33 utc | 27
"Every police in this world have the right to shoot people that destroy public protery, looting, rioting.
You can get shot for alot of less actually legally in any western state."
Nice one double standards.... only America and western power can shoot and killed, but not China, right? Peaceful demonstration
my foots.... I hope it spread far and wide especially into more Neoliberal States...
Posted by: JC | May 29 2020 15:05 utc | 33
One your best Mr B.
ROFL
One wonders how long before the king of passive trolling, Putin, will offer to 'mediate' just as Trump did, either as a joke or, more likely, out of sheer arrogance and ignorance, offering to mediate between India and China's in their latest land dispute...
Posted by: Et Tu | May 29 2020 15:09 utc | 34
Nemesiscalling | May 29 14:07 @ 23
It's just great. The rioters will get their playstations ... Restart countdown to next event of police brutality against blacks.
What some see as an expression of rage against an unjust system, white apologists dismiss as lawless opportunism.
This POV deflects from serious questions like why the killer cop was still on the police force and why the other three officers did nothing to stop the murder of a man in custody.
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | May 29 2020 15:14 utc | 35
Well I must admit I’v got an each way bet on this two horse race ! If trump orders a curfew, I get my way with a proper virus lock down. If not well ! who knows how far this will go.
SNARK
BUT SERIOUSLY this one murder by the cops is the straw that broke the camels back. The public won’t accept an ’investegation’ or inquiry.
Those cops need to be charged thrown into prison, and a clear example made of them !
Until then mr president just kkkeep diggin deeper the whole
You’all in.
Posted by: Mark2 | May 29 2020 15:17 utc | 36
What Alexander (Boris) Johnson and Dominic Cummings want to do is topple Sedwill and establish a fascist state run by a combination of big business (oligarchs) and the State. To get a better idea of it all please watch UKColumn News at UKColumn.org who do a thrice weekly newscast. This is the only truly independent news broadcast left in the UK. by: Hudd @ 63 from yesterday
--Regime forces moving in to commit genocide! UN-sponsored no-fly-zone [needed ]NOW!!! by: Cycloben @ 4 elites are .. push[ing] for total control thanks [under contrived pandemic cover], to unrest social America. by: lizard @ 14 re: par4 10 @ahaas 3 "We had to destroy the village to save it." it's only a matter of time before some people start shooting and from the link "those differences were used to make chaos" RSH@ 18.. I read more than once that the sinister influence of Russian trolls and openly Russian media like RT and Sputnik follows a well design plant to foment distrust toward American institutions, amplify racial tensions etc. by: Piotr Berman @ 22
You folks are ignoring the duty of the governors to do as the constitution, they claim gives them the authority to rule, demands.
The Bill of Rights amendments (1st ten Amendments) requires that certain rights be protected.. Among them is freedom of speech, which means no one can be denied access to the public or private media, yet those elected to the duty refuse to make laws that protect the websites and materials on the social media from refusal to allow their speech to be heard.
The interesting point about those Bill of Rights Amendments is that were conditions precedent to ratification of the Constitution.
I saw it argued that failure on the part of those elected to the duty to maintain, by force or law, absolute assurance that every governed person in American can actually exercise his or her right to free speech, means the conditions upon which the permission to install the constitution and to form, from that installed constitution, a constitutionally authorized government has been abdicated by failure to maintain the preconditions. The argument suggested there is no longer a ratified constitution and therefore no authorized government.
Bill of Right Amendments (BORA) guarantee unabridged free speech? Since one cannot speak without media (air, digital bits on analogue networks or whatever), free speech includes unlimited and uninterrupted access to all media, public and private, and all of its parts? .. So do private party take downs, blocks, search engine delistings, and targeted denials of service infringe BORA? Do the NDA non disclosure and secrecy agreements deny BORA? Authorities shooting persons in a racially charged environment usually brings as the next stage, outside shooters who shoot persons on both sides, as happened in Ukraine.
B is correct.. there is no legitimacy remaining in the government. It has become a weapon, tool or device to allow a few to manipulate the masses. .
and Trisha @ 33 affirms. The true enemies of humanity are corporations, so the violence is not a "civil war", but revolt. Along those lines, it's not "looting" but sabotage. And the "police" are not peace-keepers but militarized enforcers. It's a complete waste of time engaging in electoral "politics." Politicians are corporate whores doing their master's bidding, as are the "police." by: Trisha @ 33
Posted by: snake | May 29 2020 15:26 utc | 37
There are some hopeful signs.
Many whites are appalled by the killing of George Floyd and have joined the protests.
In addition, the woman who made a false claim of being threatened by a black bird-watcher in Central Park was quickly fired from her high-paying job for her racist action.
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | May 29 2020 15:26 utc | 38
@Zanon 27
Every police in this world have the right to shoot people that destroy public protery, looting, rioting.
You can get shot for alot of less actually legally in any western state.
You are clueless. Try getting shot in the Netherlands, or in Germany. It will be quite hard. But don't let facts get in your way
Posted by: tageslicht | May 29 2020 15:38 utc | 39
Thank b.
We will be heading out to be legal observers here in OR. Some of your readers seem to have no clue what it is like to be a black male in the USA. Or maybe the thought of being stopped constantly by the slave force because your skin is white gives them a thrill sad really. The police at their core are a racist organization used to keep slaves and then freed slaves in check. Their are good cops out their just like their are good soldiers, but sadly they more often then not stay silent when their fellow police or soldiers kill, steal, rape.
For you arm chair observers one of the things that provocateurs do is get the protestors riled up, how many here on this site are on edge? How many here would love to take the man down, If you were black in America triple that feeling. Police abuse is a daily issue for black men, covid hit the black community much harder then the white community, and the racist president has made the situation for blacks that much worse.
The black communities have one thing going for them that we don’t Community. They have a history of real organizing.
I agree this is the beginning it may come in fits and starts but it is coming
Posted by: Susan | May 29 2020 15:48 utc | 40
I hope they don't let the military get involved, especially with their "we had to destroy the village in order to save it" mentality.
Posted by: Tobi | May 29 2020 15:55 utc | 41
The only thing of merit in this piece is the information that a white agent provocateur - a cop - helped instigate the rioting/looting.
I know this aint twitter, but it should be accompanied with the warning "This post glorifies violence."
Beyond that I had begun to wonder last night if the cop murdering Mr. Floyd wasn't actually meant to provoke this whole debacle. Think about it: four cops blatantly murdering someone in broad daylight while bystanders beg them to let the man up. The cops didn't even try to stop those bystanders from recording the whole thing with their mobile devices. WTF? Martial Law and the cancellation of the election? The whole thing stinks to high heaven.
Only began visiting this site near the beginning of this year, so I can't really comment on if this deviates from the earlier work of the mysterious b. So now I've fallen into the rabbit hole of conspiracy, but Trump is becoming ever more unhinged and desperate.
When I said at the beginning of the pandemic that we're going to learn things about ourselves we really did not want to know, there was an inkling in the back of my mind of this sort of progression.
Posted by: vinnieoh | May 29 2020 15:58 utc | 42
UPRISING
the riots, the fires
the president liar
the tweets from the streets
trying to conspire
the agent, the glass
the umbrella and gas mask
the Autozone torched
the housing collapse
the German, the blog
the talk talk talk talk
the finger-fuck smut
all goddamn day long
the poet, the words
the bath and the turd
the crush of the herd
non-fiction: absurd
Blacks occupy a disproportionate piece of those in poverty.
Poverty breeds a lot of different evils and many of them are self-defeating cycles.
Ask blacks if their lot has improved with being affiliated with the democratic party.
And them ask why BLM is hitched to the Democratic party's wagon.
You will come to see that like many posters have mentioned, the elites want a fractured racial divide in this country.
Be careful who you call freedom fighters and victims in this day and age.
...
As I already linked in the off-topic forum, a particular instance of police brutality sticks out to me from early 2000s in my native Portland. James Chasse, A white, schizophrenic man was savagely beaten and died in custody by police.
It was not a national conversation, but, apparently when you attach a minority to an instance of police brutality, it becomes political opportunism.
...
Was b alluding to his suspicions of the riotting as being staged/paid-for events?
Posted by: Nemesiscalling | May 29 2020 16:07 utc | 44
Susan @41--
Reported on the Floyd murder here and elsewhere yesterday and agree with many of your points. Discussing this with wife last night, I argued the riotous reaction was unfortunate but rational as it was most likely the cops who started the riot as usual and as b noted in his report. I've also been speculating on what will occur over this weekend and into next week as a large fraction of the 130 million unemployed won't be able to pay their rent/mortgage as the eviction waivers expire. I too recall the 1960s, but the social chemistry, rationale and targets will be different this time--the Parasites on Wall Street and at the Fed banks ought to become targets this time and deservedly so.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 29 2020 16:16 utc | 45
For following the rebellion in Minneapolis from up and close, I recommend the live-streaming from Unicorn Riot accessible on YouTube. Totally gripping!
Posted by: JPM | May 29 2020 16:37 utc | 46
Posted by: Susan | May 29 2020 15:48 utc | 41
Susan it maybe sarcasm, but genuinely it raises the problems being another male black or any races. I'm a male senior Chinese almost shot by a white cop in our city's fleas market. I survived cuz learned about surviving if encounter a cop... Black lives matter and genuine progressive groups and not from neoliberal.
Whether you like it or not it's coming and hope soon than later and may even stop a much bigger conflicts with China.
Posted by: JC | May 29 2020 16:37 utc | 47
@Zanon This is not a site for racist thug opinions like yours. Glorifying in the state murdering minorities is very Germany 1933.
Posted by: American Hunter | May 29 2020 16:39 utc | 48
Posted by: karlof1 | May 29 2020 16:16 utc | 48
Damn good freaking points 130 millions Karlof1. gotta give you credits for hindsight, within weeks may grew and spread to other States too. It's god answering to the Christian or Muslim prays?
"large fraction of the 130 million unemployed won't be able to pay their rent/mortgage as the eviction waivers expire. I too recall the 1960s,
I remember while living in LA Watt riots August 11, 1965, my room-mate who participated in the looting and was thankful almost shot by the cops. Ran for his life without taking any of the loots...,
Posted by: JC | May 29 2020 16:53 utc | 49
So the killers name is Chauvin? Wow, the devil really has the wicked sense of humour.
Nicolas Chauvin (French: [ʃɔvɛ̃]) is a legendary, possibly apocryphal French soldier and patriot who is supposed to have served in the First Army of the French Republic and subsequently in La Grande Armée of Napoleon. His name is the eponym of chauvinism, originally a term for excessive nationalistic fervor, but later used to refer to any form of bigotry or bias (e.g., male chauvinism).
Posted by: hopehely | May 29 2020 17:01 utc | 50
Tucker Carlson like most neo-confederates defending systemic racism and lynchings on this thread are full of sh*t. Degenerate looters standing on stolen land and trying to obfuscate what is obvious for all to see... Chump and his neo-confederates are playing with fire, it seems blacks and lefties also own guns. Russia and China should raise the issue at the UN.
Posted by: Sol Invictus | May 29 2020 17:05 utc | 51
Now making my morning rounds of news sites, I came across this RT report of Trump and Pompeo being trolled by the editor of Global Times:
"Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China’s state-owned Global Times newspaper, trolled Trump on Friday for his apparent hypocrisy. As protests and riots consumed the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong last winter, Trump signed an act mandating a yearly review of the city’s autonomy and allowing Washington to sanction Chinese officials it claimed had unfairly cracked down on the protests."
I see that the CIA controlled Asia Times completely ignored the events in Minnesota while publishing 6 stories on Hong Kong. The editorial mentioned in the RT item is here, is very powerful while being even handed, and isn't portrayed correctly in the RT item. An excerpt:
"It has been about a year since riots broke out in Hong Kong, and the radical protesters' violent crimes are numerous. They made lethal attacks on the police and citizens who do not support them, smashed stores they dislike and destroyed countless subways and other public facilities. But Hong Kong police only shot at a rioter once since he was trying to grab the officer's gun. Hong Kong police made no more shots at the rioters and no radical protesters have been killed on the spot.
"However, the US government, Congress and public opinion have been accusing Hong Kong police as violent and applauded Hong Kong's riots as a 'beautiful sight' of democracy. They encouraged Hong Kong's violent protests by saying that the US stands with the people of Hong Kong. It seems that Washington has given all its care, which should have been provided to Minnesota and the lower classes, to Hong Kong's radical protesters."
Just to be clear, Mr Floyd's murder was an execution no different from a lynching. There're other irregularities in the affair--investigation of counterfeit currency is the provenance of the Secret Service, but there were none of its officers called to investigate at the scene.
The 1960s riots showed the Outlaw US Empire for what it is, and in many respects it hasn't changed much. There's a lot of anomie and related stress. The livelihood and basic security of millions is threatened by entities who control government and many people are aware of that fact. It was just announced that the .1% just gained another $500 Billion over the 10 weeks of pandemic, with 16 new billionaires being coined during that time! What will arise won't be like the 1960s race wars; what we'll see are the first genuine counterattacks in the longstanding Class War and perhaps the beginning of a revolt that should've occurred decades ago.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 29 2020 17:11 utc | 52
the st paul police dept is truly fucked if that white guy with the umbrella works for the dept... that is one fucked up set up if that is the case...
thanks b.. good post! i don't agree with @ 14 lizards take on where you are at here... the fact is the usa has stirred up a lot of the shit in hong kong.. your statement at the end is right on...
as for the uk wanting to defend journalists, like @ 20 Nathan Mulcahy notes - they are 100% full of shit as witnessed in their approach to assange...
Posted by: james | May 29 2020 17:14 utc | 53
The cop that killed George Floyd has just been taken into custody ! Must be a deferent police station I’d imagine.
Posted by: Mark2 | May 29 2020 17:33 utc | 54
This article illustrates how the protests have spread nationwide, from big cities to small towns and suburbs. Here's another report about the CNN arrests that has the following comment:
"'They arrested a CNN reporter and camera crew for reporting the news but not Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed George Floyd on camera,' tweeted attorney Midwin Charles. 'The irony astounds me.'"
Indeed, the state police have yet to arrest the killer and his abettors. Clearly, their priorities aren't correct at all. But what needs to follow is a conviction for 1st degree murder and further convictions for aiding and abetting a murder. That outcome must occur this time.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 29 2020 17:35 utc | 55
someone is saying the cop and floyd worked as bouncers at the same place and knew one another... i don't know if that is true... bill wade is saying this at pat langs
here..
Posted by: james | May 29 2020 17:35 utc | 56
I practiced my rusty Russian and checked news about police-citizen conflicts in Eastern Europe. In all four stories police showed restraint.
In Mari-El (rural autonomous region of Mari, a nationality of Finnic group), a policeman noted a women standing in line in the village open-air market without a mask. After being told that this is a (ticketable?) offense, 38-old women started to walk away, and after being pursued, she bit right palm of the policeman. So she will have a criminal case.
Earlier, in a similar situation, a woman in Chelabinsk (a major city in the Urals) have beaten up a policeman in a similar situation. At least this is what she is accused of.
More dramatic events followed the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in Ukraine last week. In Brovari, a town within commuting distance from Kiev (Kyyv, if you will). there was a dispute between two groups about the market share in the bus transit. Altogether, about 100 men formed two groups and proceeded to shoot each other, amazingly enough, nobody was killed. 11 people were arrested. According to reports of the media unfriendly to the government, local police joined one of those groups, and the arrested people were from the other one. There are some videos of the shootout, unfriendly media looks for more.
More dramatically still, a group of 8 men went fishing in a privately owned pond. After a relaxing day, the host (who is leasing the pond) provided the visitors with food and drink, but after a while, 6 men were soundly asleep (relaxing day, relaxing drink?) and the remaining two had a heated dispute with the host, and after an exchange of insults, the latter took his hunting weapon and gunned them down, plus five of the sleepers. For some reason, one sleeper managed to wake up and fled. The host notified police himself.
However, according to the media unfriendly to the government, the story is more dramatic and actually, explainable. It was not a pond for tourists (such exist too) but for raising fish, and the local police was pestering the lessor for a tribute in money and fish. When he refused, they arranged a "visit" by 8 veterans of National Guard (volunteer units fighting with separatists or shlepping around other regions of Ukraine), and the visitors had quite a few guns with them -- on a photo, one looked like a soldier killed on a battlefield, (semi?) automatic next to his body. The food and drink they consumed was not a culmination of a tourist visit but a scene of extortion. BTW, given poor outcomes of Russian police with unarmed women, no wonder that the local police in Ukraine used outside help.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | May 29 2020 17:35 utc | 57
@ 58 karlof1.. but that outcome never comes in the usa with regard to police behaviour...
Posted by: james | May 29 2020 17:37 utc | 58
Interesting that in THE USA you can be executed for allegedly passing off a counterfeit $20 bill at the same time the FED conjures up a few extra trillion for da boyz.
Posted by: arby | May 29 2020 17:50 utc | 59
Thanks JC
Trump is setting up Chinese in this country as we speak stay safe please
We lived in Taiwan back when our kids were young spent a lot of time all over Asia
My first time in China was in the early 80s with a climbing expedition then for what ever reason every 7 to 10 years we go back. The changes are crazy! Now my daughters have both lived or climbed there, so a piece of me lives in China I think. I just can’t imagine the stupidity of Trump kicking out all the PHD students!
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/05/29/chin-m29.html
Posted by: Susan | May 29 2020 17:51 utc | 60
Zerohedge is reporting that the US military has sent a Reaper drone to perform surveillance over Minneapolis (this is the same type of drone used to kill suspected terrorists). I assume the drone is unarmed for now, but it's only a matter of time till the Police departments are given armed drones to suppress the poor people. You can't be a Democracy at home and an empire aboard, the violence of empire will always turn against the very idea of democracy
Posted by: Kadath | May 29 2020 17:58 utc | 61
A civil war created the USA.
a civil War shaped this in his current form.
a civil War will end it.
Posted by: NTG | May 29 2020 18:09 utc | 62
"If police in Germany, Netherlands and in the rest of europe actually used their power to stop crime europe would not have parallelled societies and soaring gang crime. But just like in America Europeans are even more afraid to crack down on crime commited by minorities."
Zanon@47
Congratulations Zanon on winning today's prize for fascistic rubbish!
There is no evidence that Floyd was engaged in a crime. The evidence that the cops, who have, as individuals and as a department, a record of murdering people while pretending to be doing their jobs, were responsible for this killing in overwhelming.
Like others I welcome the long overdue reaction by the people of St Paul to this criminality. Neither the judiciary nor the legislature shows any interest in righting wrongs or even protesting against them, so the people, in self defence, are bound to do so.
In this particular case it is of more than passing interest that one of the leading Democratic candidates for the Presidency and a current VP nominee possibility, Amy Klobuchar is as responsible as anyone for what occurred.
https://readersupportednews.org/opinion2/277-75/63165-rsn-amy-klobuchar-minneapolis-police-and-her-vp-quest
Posted by: bevin | May 29 2020 18:11 utc | 63
@VK 32. Christainiized Neofacist force?
I’ve read some inaccurate rubbish before in my 63 years but this is one of the best howlers yet.
Christian theology and teachings are an anathma to violence, degradation, bigotry, racism, hate and any other negative emotion that can be perpurtrated by Homo Sapiens.
Satanised is, I believe, what you meant to say. All these persons claiming to be Christian but preaching guns, vengence, ill will or any other anti social behaviour towards their fellow brothers have nothing to do with being a Christian.
Posted by: Beibdnn | May 29 2020 18:32 utc | 64
Posted by: karlof1 | May 29 2020 16:16 utc | 48 et al.
the poice provocation kicking up the violence suggests the oligarchy is employing a diversion from their looting using the old divide and conquer technique beloved by imperialists to pit whites against blacks in a kind of race war. Demonize the black "looters" in white minds is the idea. To what extent it works depends on the ordinary people. Not hopeful.
Posted by: Blue Dotterel | May 29 2020 18:33 utc | 65
Protestors Criticized For Looting Business Without Forming Private Equity Firm First
Posted by: Vintage Red | May 29 2020 18:35 utc | 66
@72 yes I saw that.
Clearly one of the funniest headlines I have ever read.
Posted by: Nemesiscalling | May 29 2020 18:40 utc | 67
james @62--
Yeah, I know that all too well, but it must change. The "bouncer" story seems to come from Raw Story, although I can't currently locate the link. Negative fallout affecting Klobuchar's record as DA is rapidly rising:
"'Her failure to prosecute police who killed black men was matched by racially slanted eagerness to prosecute black men on the basis of highly dubious evidence, [Links in original]'" wrote Norman Solomon in a blistering article that ought to kill her chances at any further political office.
Killer-cop Chauvin's been arrested, but only for 3rd degree murder when it was so clearly an execution and premeditated. The entire affair stinks as IMO it was a set-up, particularly if the Raw Story report's true.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 29 2020 18:53 utc | 68
The Revolutionary Guards have offered to arm the Moderate Rebels in the US. They can have one of the oil tankers make a drop off at Miami Beach.
Posted by: Al Kiani | May 29 2020 19:01 utc | 69
This reads like satire and maybe it's intended as satire, but the fact of the matter is, the reality from which satire was once abstracted and the satire itself have merged and are now one. We are immersed in the Singularity and our mental models are no longer capable of processing it all. Reality and satire are now one and the same. Nothing distinguishes one from the other.
Anything and everything is on the table and anything is possible. Trump as POTUS is the grotesque burnt orange shining example of this maxim. His inauguration ushered in a new paradigm — one of so many to come at rapid pace. The concept of "peace of mind" is a historical relic. Helter Skelter is here. Manson's vision is manifesting, brought to you by the folks that brought it the first go around but this time the zeitgeist is perfectly prepared.
Donnie's Tiananmen. How will he fare? He's stoked all of this for his own delight. Will the protesters all across the once great land march on the White House and root out the orange dildo and hoist him up by his own petard on the White House lawn for all the world to see? For some, many even, that's a dream come true and since anything is now possible and anything goes, don't scoff at the notion. It just may happen and perhaps the Praetorian Guard will stand down like they did on 9/11.
Gee, I wonder who trains the police officers? Funny how that's never covered or mentioned. It's a crucial point of discussion and investigation related to endemic police brutality in America and yet there is virtually no investigative reporting related to it. Recruitment, training, culture and incentives are at the heart of the matter. Police culture is largely a culture of unaccountability and police unions cement this unaccountability in place. Police forces consistently recruit bad cops and nothing significant has been done to change this. Training is all wrong. Cops are trained to treat citizens, especially off-white citizens, as Israelis treat Palestinians. I wonder why? Cops are trained as an occupying force rather than as public servants in place to serve and protect ALL citizenry regardless of race, color, creed or sex.
All of that being said, none of this will be addressed and nothing will be done about it. It's too late for reform. The window for radical reform and/or reconstitution has long since closed. COVFEFE-19 has snipped the rusty wire that holds the anger in. Chaos, like the genie it is, is out of the bottle and since Trump is the Commander in Chaos, there will be no getting the genie that is chaos back in the bottle. The Constitution is defenseless against this. Trump has proven it. The Constitution was never all it was cracked up to be. That is as much a fact now as gravity is a fact.
Welcome to the Wild West. America should soon be renamed Deadwood.
Posted by: 450.org | May 29 2020 19:06 utc | 70
The comments section here shows the unusual headline is very accurate. In summary after spreading mayhem globally, the corrupt inhuman violent nature of many of the people in power in the USA, is coming home to roost.
What should have been a wealthy society able to provide for all has devolved into a kleptocracy protected by a militarized police force whose only goal is to provide more wealth and power to those who are already wealthy and powerful.
It is a shame that a few small business owners will bear the brunt of this violence that should be directed at the media, the politicians, social media companies big corporations and the banks who have collectively looted the American people and got away with more than a few flat screen TVs.
Posted by: Ike | May 29 2020 19:10 utc | 71
I live in the Uptown area of Minneapolis (straight west of the 3rd precinct by about 3 miles). Over here they are boarding up the commercial area on West Lake St. Most of it appears to be broken windows the night before, although there is some report of looting (Cub, Walgreens), but no fires.
Since there is no nightlife, nefarious night time activity is so much easier. In the past a Thursday night would be full of people at bars and restaurants. Now the commercial areas are ghost towns (and the grocery stores are closing early).
Also, the police seem to love those flash bang/noisemaker things they fire. Overnight it sounded like a 4th of July celebration (without as much bass).
What also seems to be annoying is how often the police are actually from somewhere else - the killer of Floyd lives in Oakdale which is east almost to Wisonsin. My neighbor talks of a cop he's related to by marriage who calls Minneapolis "a cesspool" and lives in a northern suburb.
Posted by: duffolonious | May 29 2020 19:34 utc | 72
B's narrative is entertaining but seems skewed at times.
He states that there was and agitator who was from another police department. That up to that point that the protests has been largely peaceful and that the agitator was then chased away. And then the peaceful protestors went on to burn various stores/buildings.
I cannot know the truth. But I would also suspect that much if violent protest stems from outside sources. The question would be who are these people and what is their objective.
The tweet attributed to Trump was certainly stupid. Law and order is needed but militarism is not. Not that it excuses the tone of the tweet, but this points to the fact that Trump does not do his own tweeting. Who would think that he would? I am pretty sure that Trump is not well versed in historical events - was probably having cocktails when events transpired in Miami. It is one of Trumps strengths that he is something of a simpleton.
Posted by: jared | May 29 2020 19:41 utc | 73
Posted by: Richard Steven Hack | May 29 2020 13:54 utc | 18
Huge difference between Yugoslav/Bosnian civil war and current situation is that former was instigated by powerful external enemies that wanted Yu to break up (mostly US, Germany etc.).
Situation with US now is purely local made (Israel/Jews included as always, but they are US "allies").
Shit in US is definitely not in any way sponsored by traditional US enemies like Russia and China.
Posted by: Abe | May 29 2020 19:55 utc | 74
"Yesterday afternoon the regime sent in its provocateurs."
This sounds like the Mubarak regime. Anyway, we all know who is responsible: Vladimir Putin. For some reason the MSM has been quiet about his links with the Black Lives Matter movement they were pointing out a few years ago.
Posted by: Edward | May 29 2020 19:57 utc | 75
duffolonious @72--
Thanks for your report from Minneapolis! You make an excellent observation that cops, teachers, and other basic government employees once lived within the community where they worked, but that's not been the case for decades now, particularly in gentrified cities, with the suburbs becoming the new slums. As I'd expect, the main center of viral outbreak in your state is the Twin-Cities Region, as were the protests. But were there protests elsewhere within Minnesota? Now that the main killer's been arrested, do you think the protests will cease?
Posted by: karlof1 | May 29 2020 20:00 utc | 76
And to continue with my comment above, for successful "civil" war you usually need powerful external sponsor to provide weapons and other resources to one side. Without it it is all over too soon as government has too much fire power initially.
Eg. Syrian "civil" war lasting nearly a decade (if blind ones ignore all those states supplying "rebels" with guns and manpower).
So, if there is a civil war in US, it will last about 10 hours total.
Posted by: Abe | May 29 2020 20:06 utc | 77
I realize you are smart and well read, and therefore you surely know that police shootings of black men pale in comparison to police shootings of white men. And black men shoot more other black men that police, by a long shot. And black men shoot more white men, also. And on and on forever more.
Posted by: rexl | May 29 2020 20:18 utc | 78
@ 68 karlof1... i agree with what is said in the first article you linked to... thanks for that... they never address illegal police actions, so this is what they get..
@ 72 duffolonious.. thanks for the insiders view and extra commentary...
@75 edward.. they are really slow on the job today... i suspect emptywheel are at the front of the line and have put the word out it is putin and friends behind this..
Posted by: james | May 29 2020 20:20 utc | 79
This reads like self-parody or even sarcasm.
Posted by: bob sykes | May 29 2020 12:29 utc | 2
This posting is way, way over the top. I never imagined that I would find such an article here. Did b. really write this?
Posted by: carl | May 29 2020 20:33 utc | 80
this was cold blooded murder. all 4 of the cops should be charged, the killer being charged with 3d degree murder is a joke.
Posted by: pretzelattack | May 29 2020 20:49 utc | 81
To those who say that there will be no civil war in the U.S., I would respond that we are only in episode 1 of what could turn out to be a long running series. There are well over 300 million firearms in this country, many of them in the hands of hate-filled, violence-prone, racist, fascist meatheads. They would no doubt welcome the opportunity to kill blacks, Hispanics, Muslims, Jews and leftists. As for America’s police officers, many are fully onboard with that agenda and will join in the fun. Both the Republican and Democratic Parties will plead to restore order, which is always code for suppressing the unruly masses.
Posted by: Rob | May 29 2020 20:50 utc | 82
I know b is not American by birth, but the language in this post has particularly poor grammar and mis-used words. Much more than the infrequent misspellings or usages in the posts here.
Posted by: teri | May 29 2020 20:50 utc | 83
here come the linguist specialists with friends in tow.. it was only a matter of time...
Posted by: james | May 29 2020 20:53 utc | 84
This is what Jimmy Dore (from Chicago originally) thinks of American cops' mindset and culture...and he comes from a family of cops:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cOgPt3kRUQ
Posted by: gm | May 29 2020 20:56 utc | 85
When do the snipers start shooting the people on both sides?
Posted by: BraveNewWorld | May 29 2020 21:01 utc | 86
I just read this excerpt from a sermon delivered on June 28, 1903 by Rev. Montrose W. Thornton, pastor of the first A.M.E. church in Wilmington, Delaware. The sermon was delivered on the heels of yet another unpunished lynching.
"The white man, in face of his boasted civilization, stands before my eyes tonight the demon of the world's races, a monster incarnate, and in so far as the negro race is concerned seems to give no quarter. The white is a heathen, a fiend, a monstrosity before God, and is equal to any act in the calendar of crime. I would sooner trust myself in a den of hyena as in his arms.
With a court, law, and officers of law in his hands the despised negro can expect no mercy, justice, nor protection. The negro is unsafe anywhere in this country. He is the open prey at all times of barbarians who know no restraint and will not be restrained.
There is but one part left for the persecuted negro when charged with crime and when innocent. Be a law unto yourself. You are taught by lesson of outrage to save yourself from torture at the hands of the blood seeking public. Save your race from insult and shame. Be your own sheriff, court, and jury, as was the outlaw Tracy. Die in your tracks, perhaps drinking the blood of your pursuers. Booker T. Washington's charity, humanity, advice of forgiveness, love, industry, and so on will never be reciprocated by white men."
And now here we are 117 years later. Black America is still making the simple demand to not be killed.
Posted by: Sol Invictus | May 29 2020 21:03 utc | 87
James @ 56:
Before he moved to Minneapolis some time in the past few years, George Floyd lived in Houston since the 1990s at least where he was active in the local hiphop scene as Big Floyd and worked with local rapper DJ Screw, who is no longer alive. (I'm not sure when DJ Screw died.)
Before COVID-19 hit Minneapolis and closed down the city's night-life, Floyd worked as a bouncer at a place called Big Conga Latino. Quite possible that as a bouncer Floyd would have had to call police and he and Chauvin (his killer) would have met.
Posted by: Jen | May 29 2020 21:19 utc | 88
thanks jen.... sounds like that makes sense from the angle your articulate.....
@ 85 gm... others would benefit from watching that jimmy dore vid.. thanks..
Posted by: james | May 29 2020 21:25 utc | 89
Just finished listening to the latest interview given by Michael Hudson, "Defining a Tyrant," whose focus is on the necessity of applying debt forgiveness to those residing within the Outlaw US Empire as the economic affects of COVID-19 will be much worse than we've already seen. Those who want to get to the current moment can begin listening at the 40 minute mark (yes, it's just audio). You'll need to note that the unemployment numbers as I've been writing for awhile now are greatly understated, although the host Gary Null does allude to that reality as NYC itself is emptying out--imagine Wall Street sitting in the middle of a ghost metropolis. As you'll learn, Trump's MAGA Mantra is 100% hollow without enacting a wide ranging debt write-off--even if factories could be put back into business, the Outlaw US Empire's economy would still remain very uncompetitive because of the issue of debt service and privatized health care--issues I've written about before.
And so the main topic: Civil War. Or, is it? Reality demands it be named Class War, for that's what it is in reality. Hudson maps out how its done and by whom while naming the abettors. The Popular Forces number 280 million, not including those too young/old/infirm to bear arms. The Forces of Reaction minus the paid forces of coercion number well under 100,000. Even adding in police and military, it's still 280 million to perhaps 10 million. And even if only half of the 280 million stand up, that's 140 million. The rallying cry ought to be It's better to die standing up for your rights versus groveling on your knees. Too bad all of the above's too large for one Tweet.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 29 2020 21:26 utc | 90
The way they provoked the violence on smashing shop windows with forehammer is exactly what was witnessed inParis when apparent "black block" types did the same and then got back in their policevan.
I note that in France Riot police is clad in robocop armour and that this armour is a weapon in itself,it deshumanizes the man inside to himself,and to others.A strike of his arm is much more powerful than if he were dressed as your american cop on patrol,probably they give them steroid or something to be able to move rapidly with all the weight.They must feel like the Hulk!
Now it would be a sign of peaceful government if just any political party would make a ban on those outfits.
Posted by: willie | May 29 2020 21:31 utc | 91
I'm referring to last years Gilets Jaunes protests of course,but this way of disrupting legal protest and manifestations has been regular since Sarkozy's time as president,he who give France away to NATO.
Posted by: willie | May 29 2020 21:34 utc | 92
So the medical examiner concluded that there was no evidence of choking or suffocation, and instead was the result of his "restraint" exacerbating underlying conditions, and suggesting there was the possibility of intoxication or drugs, which is the basis for the pre-determination that Chauvin will only be charged with 3rd degree murder, which of course they'll try to whittle down to manslaughter (the coincidental charge.)
Let me see if I've got this straight: a man that is being restrained by the neck, who eventually dies from no other action, who repeatedly pleads that "I can't breath," who onlookers see and record that the man can not in fact breath, and the medical examiner finds no evidence of choking or strangulation.
Further, Officer Chauvin, in close physical contact with the eventual corpse of his victim, must surely have felt the life ebbing from George Floyd. No way no how this mother fucker gets charged with anything other than 1st degree murder. His accomplices get charged with accessory to 1st degree murder.
Posted by: vinnieoh | May 29 2020 21:51 utc | 93
I urge people to follow the on-the-ground heroic reporting by Unicorn Riot (Facebook, Youtube, etc.). They are doing the work the other new agencies are too chicken-poop to do themselves.
Posted by: Norogene | May 29 2020 21:52 utc | 94
New cell phone video's been released and broadcast showing Floyd being pinned down by multiple killer cops, not just Chauvin. Now that Minnesota's top politicos have publicly called the execution a murder, the protesting might abate; however, IMO, that would be the wrong course of action. Protests must continue to point at the underlying cause of the execution, and that's the socio-policital-economic structure of the Outlaw US Empire with its many perversions and gross immorality--the basic components of the Class War.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 29 2020 21:53 utc | 95
To deflect from disastrous predicament and violent threats about shooting citizenry, Trump just announced he was quitting the WHO. Trump said that he gave them a 30 day deadline to negotiate... Two weeks ago. He can't even stick to his own word ! Guess who will not be party to any international investigation on Covid-19 ? Trump says "China are in total control of the World Health Organization". Make no mistake about it they definitely are now ! Can't be more imbecilic than stable genius. He's basically destroying the columns of the temple. China and Russia are probably screaming 4 more year, 4 more years...
Posted by: Sol Invictus | May 29 2020 21:56 utc | 96
Note to peaceful protestors: CAPTURE THE PROVOCATEUR!!!!!
If you see somebody doing this shit, don't wag your finger at him, get that fucker and firmly-but-peacefully eject him from the crowd.
Posted by: Dr Wellington Yueh | May 29 2020 21:59 utc | 97
This is the tinder we have all been praying wouldn't get sparked.
While it isn't a "civil" war, it can turn into one the minute the racist right-wing vigilante types (that stood on their state capitol's steps not several weeks before in full gun salute and regalia) come after those that are rioting now. Then we have serious problems.
Posted by: Norogene | May 29 2020 22:01 utc | 98
Unicorn Riot and Unicorn Riot FB Minneapolis Mayor Frey's imposed a curfew beginning at 8pm perhaps going through the weekend. Twin City St. Paul has joined it.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 29 2020 22:01 utc | 99
Posted by: Abe | May 29 2020 19:55 utc | 74 Shit in US is definitely not in any way sponsored by traditional US enemies like Russia and China.
Agreed. Although given that frickin' Israel does some training of US police kinda makes me wonder.
With Whom are Many U.S. Police Departments Training? With a Chronic Human Rights Violator – Israel
Israel Security Forces Are Training American Cops Despite History of Rights Abuses
Posted by: Richard Steven Hack | May 29 2020 22:06 utc | 100
