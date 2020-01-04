Post a comment

The Revenge For The Assassination Of Qassem Soleimani
The Trump administration is telling fairytales about its murder of Major General Qassem Soleimani. He was not planing any "imminent attacks" on the U.S. or its interests in Iraq. Reports which claim that while calling Katyusha rockets "sophisticated weapons" can obviously be ignored. In no way was Soleimani a legitimate target for a U.S. attack. No Orwellian State Department briefing can change that.
Fact is that Trump is following the plan of the Foundation of the Defense of Democracy (FDD) which was originally founded as EMET (Hebrew for "truth"), "to provide education to enhance Israel’s image in North America." Undercover video from Al Jazeerah caught the Israeli ex-intel official Sima Vakhnin-Gil in 2017 saying "We have FDD" when she was asked how Israel lobbies for its interests.
Dan Cohen @dancohen3000 - 5:23 UTC · Jan 4, 2020
FDD is an Israeli government front group. Trump mega donor Bernard “Iran is the devil” Marcus pays 1/3 of its budget. FDD advisor Richard Goldberg was appointed to National Security Council to push for attacking Iran. FDD continued to pay his salary.
FDD was tasked by Israel to instigate a U.S. war on Iran. Following FDD's plans Trump and his advisors are trying to provoke Iran to retaliate in a way that allows them to launch such a war.
There is a historic example of how Iran reacts to such U.S. provocations.
The U.S. attack:
Iran Air Flight 655 was a scheduled passenger flight from Tehran to Dubai via Bandar Abbas, that was shot down on 3 July 1988 by an SM-2MR surface-to-air missile fired from USS Vincennes, a guided missile cruiser of the United States Navy. The aircraft, an Airbus A300, was destroyed and all 290 people on board, including 66 children, were killed.
The Iranian retribution:
Pan Am Flight 103 was a regularly scheduled Pan Am transatlantic flight from Frankfurt to Detroit via London and New York. On 21 December 1988, N739PA, the aircraft operating the transatlantic leg of the route was destroyed by a bomb, killing all 243 passengers and 16 crew in what became known as the Lockerbie bombing.
The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) claimed to be responsible for the bombing of the plane. It had used a Palestinian cutout in Lebanon to plant the bomb. But for political reasons the official investigation was manipulated and the blame for the Lockerbie bombing was put on Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi who had absolutely nothing to do with it.
The murder of the passengers and crew of Iran Air Flight 655 and the retribution for it were five and a half month apart. This gives us a hint of how long it might take for Iran to prepare the retribution for the U.S. assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani. There is also the political calender that has to be considered. If an Iranian revenge act is of a kind that could help Trump to get reelected it must wait until after the U.S. election. If the revenge act is of a kind that could hurt Trump's poll numbers it must come during the last few months of the campaign.
We will know that it has happened when this flag comes down:
video - bigger
SIFFAT ZAHRA @SiffatZahra - 10:52 UTC · Jan 4, 2020
First Time In The History, Red Flag Unfurled Over The Holy Dome Of Jamkarān Mosque, Qom Iran.
Red Flag: A Symbol Of Severe Battle To Come.
#Qaseemsulaimani
Barzan Sadiq @BarzanSadiq - 12:32 UTC · Jan 4, 2020
A red flag unfurled above the minarets of a Mosque in the #Qom. in Arabic were the words: "Those who want to avenge the blood of #Hussein." Red flags in Shiite tradition symbolize both blood spilled unjustly and serve as a call to avenge a person who is slain.
Sara_Haj 🇱🇧 @Sara_Haj - 12:45 UTC · Jan 4, 2020
It is a #Shia thing for those who understand our ideology & history, thus our commitment, patience & persistence!
The red flag was raised over Jamkaran mosque in #Qom yesterday & it won't be taken down until revenge is fulfilled. #Soleimani
Iran has to take revenge for the outrageous assassination of Soleimani to prevent future assassinations of a similar kind. The U.S. broke the rules when it killed an active commander of another country outside of a declared war. New rules must now be established to regain a balance.
Iran will likely prepare multiple venues and methods for retribution. It might execute only one or several of those. The targets will be of at least equal size and symbolic importance (slow loading but excellent) as Soleimani. The head of the CIA or Vice President Pence would probably be adequate targets. But they are likely too well protected to be accessible. The sinking of a large U.S. combat ship will also be considered. There are a number of other possibilities for sufficient 'surprises'.
The murder of Soleimani was not the only message Trump sent to Tehran:
Hala Jaber @HalaJaber- 21:13 UTC · Jan 3, 2020
.31/ #Trump’s letter to #Iran, delivered earlier today via the #Swiss embassy in #Tehran (the representative of #US interests in Iran) included a call for calm & non-escalation & offered incentives, a former Iranian diplomat told @AlMayadeenLive
.32/ #Tehran regarded #Trump’s requests as “childish behaviour.” An appropriate written response, to the American message, was sent back via the Swiss embassy.
.33/ #Tehran apparently refused to receive a second letter, also from #Trump & sent with an Arab mediator who arrived to Iran this morning, Musawi told @AlMayadeenLive
.34/ The former Iranian diplomat, Amir Musawi, also told @AlMayadeenLive that the ”surprises” will become apparent in “Iran’s deterrent reprisals.” “Americans should prepare for surprises, in response to the assassination of General #Soleimani & #AlMohandis.”
Trump himself offered up targets:
Elijah J. Magnier @ejmalrai - 14:33 UTC · Jan 4, 2020
#BreakingNews:
#US asked #Iran, according to sources in #Tehran, to limit its response to the assassination of Brigadier General #QassemSoleimani to a "similar response".
This means when confirmed, @realDonaldTrump is offering to Iran the life of a US four-star general.
#US asked #Qatar to mediate w/ #Iran over the retaliation to the assassination of #QassemSoleimani. Deputy PM/ FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with his counterpart Javad Zarif and offered "nuclear deal" and lifting sanctions in exchange of no response.
For Donald Trump everything is just a deal. But it is obvious that Iran will reject all such offers. It can not ideologically justify abstaining from revenge for its most prominent martyr in exchange for some material benefit. Trump will not get this but for Iran it is simply unthinkable and impossible.
Iran's revenge act can not be done within U.S. borders. That would be interpreted as a direct attack and could be used as a pretext for war. Iran will also want to have some plausible deniability for whatever happens. It must therefore exclude incidents in the Persian Gulf or near its shore. East Asia would be the preferable venue. Like it did in the Lockerbie case Iran is likely to use cutouts to execute its plans.
Soleimani's main task was to build and support external groups that are able to resist their local enemies as well as able to act on behalf of Iran. He excelled in his job for over 20 years. Iran has now many friends who it can ask to execute whatever it decides should be done.
Soleimani was also a commander who could restrict the actions of the groups he supervised through his personal relations with them. That he is no longer able to do so increases the risk that some of those groups and fighters will take their own measures to exact revenge for his death. It could create problems if any such act is falsely attributed to Iran.
The U.S. did not murder only Qassem Soleimani. On December 29 it also killed 31 Iraqi government forces. Five days later it killed Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF/PMU/Hashed al-Shabi) and leader of Kata'ib Hizbollah Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. There were also four IRGC and four Kata'ib Hizbollah men who were killed while accompanying their leaders. The PMU are under direct command of the Iraqi Prime Minister. They are official Iraqi defense forces who defeated ISIS after a bloody war. Their murder demands that their government acts against the perpetrators.
Several of the Shia PMU groups have already declared that they will do whatever they can to evict the U.S. military from Iraqi soil. Some 5,000 U.S. and other NATO forces are in Iraq to train Iraqi government troops. They live on the same bases as Iraqi army troops and PMU groups who their commander in chief calls Iran supported terrorists while he is killing their leaders.
Today they finally recognized that this might be a problem. This morning their U.S. command ordered a halt of all training activities. The Iraqi government also issued an order that, for the time being, no further U.S. operation may take place in Iraq. Tomorrow the Iraqi parliament will meet to consult over a law that would evict all U.S. troops. There is currently some disunity within the Shia majority in the parliament. Should it fail to evict the U.S. the Shia PMU groups will act on their own. Not because of Soleimani or Iran, but because their comrades and leaders were killed. They will attack the U.S. military wherever they can. The situation for the U.S. in Iraq would then soon become untenable.
Iraq will continue to need capable foreign troops to train its still feeble army. It should ask Russia and China to provide them.
The removal of U.S. forces from Iraq will be the first act of revenge for Qassem Soleimani's death. More will follow in due time and with the appropriate severity.
Posted by b on January 4, 2020 at 17:30 UTC | Permalinknext page »
Iranian revenge may well be served cold, but with the emotional resonance of assassinating such a high-profile figure, it will be difficult for the leaders to hold back the tide. Some kind of action will come quick, even if not the one that brings down the red flag.
Posted by: aniteleya | Jan 4 2020 17:44 utc | 1
There are reports of rocket attacks against US bases in Iraq right now, allegedly no one was hurt and no damage,
hopefully that wasnt the work of Iran, otherwhise is is a pathetic response compared to the killing of Soleimani Iran need to retailiate where it hurts, if they are going to retaliate that is.
Posted by: Zanon | Jan 4 2020 17:45 utc | 2
Tribal responses trap all sides.
Who is capable of representing and justly settling the issues of all the peoples?
Come the day, come the person.
Posted by: powerandpeople | Jan 4 2020 17:49 utc | 3
Blaming Iran for Lockerbie is on par with blaming Iran for 911, predominately since the claims lack any evidence.
Posted by: Zanon | Jan 4 2020 17:52 utc | 4
I've always avoided the use of "terror" or "murder" to describe attacks on military targets and I will do so here too. Its a hugely risky move and obvious provocation that Iran can't ignore, but I don't think its out of bounds. This guy was involved in numerous hot conflicts and could have been considered a high-value target in any of them. He was not a diplomat nor politician, he was a military commander engaged in war.
That said, I'm not saying I agree with it and would also agree that the goal was to stoke war.
Posted by: Daniel Lennon | Jan 4 2020 17:56 utc | 5
Why on earth do you falsely quote insidious Wikipedia disinformation?
When has the IRCG ever claimed responsibility for the Lockerbie terrorist attack? Never!
According to Wikipedia an anonymous caller claiming to represent a group called “guardians of the islamic revolution” claimed responsibility. Not even the name points to the IRCG. The linking of that sentence to the Wikipedia page for the IRCG is insidious disinformation.
And, well, there was also an anomymous caller claiming that the “Mossad” was responsible. Will you now write that the “Mossad” has claimed responsibility?
Posted by: Paul | Jan 4 2020 18:01 utc | 6
b, the US controls "Israel". Thinking that "Israel" set up a think tank to trick or manipulate Trump into declaring war on Iran confuses the situation. Iran has been a target of Western interests stretching back to the 1920s -- way before Israel was even founded. It was the US/British who toppled its gov in '53, and there are plenty of other examples of egregious interference in other MENA countries before '67.
The US ruling class -- large banks, oil companies, mining companies, arms manufacturers -- wants a war on Iran in a vain attempt to recover the general rate of profit
when its economy is about to default in the coming recession.
Posted by: David | Jan 4 2020 18:03 utc | 7
Hey Zanon,
When on the previous thread I posted something about what Magnier had said regarding Trump trying to get Iran to temper its response, you said of this information "its fake of course".
Now, b above has reproduced the same extract from Magnier. Care to tell us how you know that it's fake?
Posted by: expat | Jan 4 2020 18:06 utc | 8
My @6 was meant for @1..
Here is Paveway IV's post for the prior thread to complement b on the red flag symbolism:
"The Shia Red Flag was raised on the top of the Jamkaran Mosque in the Iranian city of Qom, second largest in the Persian country, after General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ (IRGC’s) elite Quds Force, was assassinated in an aerial attack when his vehicle was targeted in the Baghdad International airport. The Red Flag is the flag of Imam Hussein and marks the colour of blood which, many say, symbolises revenge and an impending severe battle."
I wonder what Sheik Imran Hosein makes of this..
Posted by: Lozion | Jan 4 2020 18:07 utc | 9
Sitting in coffee shop in Chicago listening to Americans. The general sentiment is they had it coming and Iran should be nuked.
Glass parking lot is the desired end.
This sentiment is bottom to top in America. Measured response? No way can Iran 'measure' a response.
More generally the sentiment is that a little war in Iran, a few nukes, is not even a big thing. Football scores more important.
Posted by: oldhippie | Jan 4 2020 18:11 utc | 10
The Pan Am/Iran/Vincenns story may well be true. Rolling Stone did a spread on that long ago. The deal was supposed to be that the cia "licensed" a weekly heroin shipment by one of their stooges, a regular thing. The Iranians knew. They made the stooge an offer. He was supposed to ship a special package, not smack, just this once, a special favor. He did it. Only an idiot would have said no. So the story went. Seems reasonable. Payback's a bitxh.
But the interesting thing b says is the the PMU and the US FU's share the same bases.
What could go wrong?
Posted by: Walter | Jan 4 2020 18:18 utc | 11
The current rocket attacks whe the Shia are still mourning, are mist probably fals flag by ISIS cells to cause Iraqi civilian victims with which the US tries to victimize and justify itself and create confussion enough amongst just recently united Iraq with the common goal of evicting the invasors from their country.
No way iran of the Shia militias would have answered so fast.
A blue on blue attack to further demonize Iran and the PMU, if was not yet enough with Pence Twitting whtever it passes for his stuffed brain.
Posted by: Sasha | Jan 4 2020 18:21 utc | 12
"Sitting in coffee shop in Chicago listening to Americans. The general sentiment is they had it coming and Iran should be nuked.
Glass parking lot is the desired end."
That's pretty much the picture i get from reading responses in UK MSM, not only from English, but many giving American addresses. They are all pretty much thoroughly brainwashed, believing as gospel the lies they've told, and still think that they are the "White hatted, good guys, who do good things for the places they bomb and invade".
it seems they will be supportive of an attack on Iran, and if their maniac "leaders", the basement crazies who got out of the basement, realise this, it increases substantially the chances of a "hot" war. In that case, should it escalate out of control, your Chicago coffee deadheads will get the Glass parking lot they want. It just wont be in the ME. Or Russia. They can have their very own, in their own back yard.
I love and greatly appreciate your analysis and I'm very grateful you take the time and effort to do all this. But I don't believe for a moment Iran had anything to do with Lockerbie. Targeting a civilian airline would never be the kind of revenge they would take.
What Iran did do is take the matter to court and eventually the US agreed to 62 million in compensation in 1996.
Then there is the matter of the unsolved bombing of the minivan owned by Will Rogers, captain of the Vincennes on March 10th, 1989. No one was hurt and the FBI never managed to solve the case. Or perhaps figured better not to draw attention again to Iran Air 655. Perhaps that incident helped convince the US to settle the case with Iran.
But Lockerbie? Not a chance.
Posted by: Lysander | Jan 4 2020 18:23 utc | 14
Jared Kushner would seem like somebody they’d consider targeting
Posted by: Ebolax | Jan 4 2020 18:23 utc | 15
I would highly recommend not staying at any Trump hotel, not that I've ever had the inclination to do so.
Posted by: Trisha | Jan 4 2020 18:26 utc | 16
@Daniel Lennon (8)
"That said, I'm not saying I agree with it and would also agree that the goal was to stoke war."
If Iran had just come out of New Year's festivities and out of joy droned Mike Pence somewhere in the UK or wherever,
would you have commented "Iran's goal was to stoke war"?
Or would you have called it what it actually was: an act of war, and thus a declaration of war,
between two countries that were not at war?
Posted by: bjd | Jan 4 2020 18:26 utc | 17
@oldhippie (13)
That's literature. Keep it coming.
Posted by: bjd | Jan 4 2020 18:30 utc | 18
Russia is unlikely to tolerate the destruction of Iraq yet again and it's descent into Libya-like chaos - which is what could happen if the US refuses to leave. Russia is unwilling to see a repeat of Libya. My speculation is that Russia might have issued very severe warnings to the US with respect to this to deter such conduct, similar to what seems to have happened when the US threatened Venezuela. One example of such a possible threat that I see as plausible might be that if the US takes further action in Iraq likely to result in civil war, Russia will totally destroy every US base in Syria (which on the invitation of the Syrian President they are legally entitled to do at any time).
The alleged recent movement of Russian strategic command aircraft to Syria, capable of controlling the launch of strategic ballistic missiles, might be directed either to assist Russia in controlling any escallation connected with the destruction of US bases in Syria, or it could be to control the threat of Israel launching a nuclear attack against Iran, in the event of a war against Iran and Iran's inevitable reprisals against Israel.
Russia repeatedly emphasises that it is not the world policeman, which is why Russia is normally very restrained in responses to US aggression, and responds only in relation to threats to Russian national security; nevertheless the breakdown of Iraq due to the refusal of the US to leave would certainly pose serious threats to Russian national security, and President Putin has been signalling recently that Russia's tolerance for US lawlessness is coming to an end.
Posted by: BM | Jan 4 2020 18:31 utc | 19
Everything Trump does this year will be focused on getting re-elected in November. Everything! Trade wars? Sanctions? Assassinations? Focus on them and wrestle with smoke.
Many continue to underestimate the determination and political nous of this man. I am often reminded of a quiet comment made almost as an aside by his daughter Ivanka during an interview given before the 2016 election: I have never known my father to fail at anything he has decided to do.
That may not be word perfect, and I apologise for the lack of a verifying link. But can we please stop underestimating him? He has straddled the world for four years now. His only peers are Putin and Xi.
Posted by: Hal Duell | Jan 4 2020 18:32 utc | 20
When President Trump announced the assassination of General Qassim Soleimani, he said that there was "unambiguous" information that Soleimani was planning attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria. My first thought was what were the sources of that "unambiguous" information? I'll bet dollars to donuts that it was Israel's Mossad. The sheer precision and timing of that "hit" had all the smell and feel of a Mossad operation. While the US did the actual killing, the Israelis did the 'fingering.' Trump's closeness to Benjamin Netanyahu also plays into this scenario. I won't fall-off my bar stool in shock and surprise should such a joint operation prove to be true.
Posted by: GeorgeV | Jan 4 2020 18:33 utc | 21
“America is something that can be easily moved. Moved in the right direction. … They won’t get in our way … Eighty percent of the Americans support us. It’s absurd.” Benjamin Netanyahu
This bold statement of Israeli/Jewish hubris remains as true today as it was when he said it, over 20 years ago. This fact is only understood by examining 'who' controls the media.
Israel requested this hit. And the Americans were stupid enough to oblige.
Posted by: Jose Garcia | Jan 4 2020 18:43 utc | 23
The subject is 'revenge' and what Iranian authorities may or may not do.
The 'big picture' is re-building the security (and well-being) of ordinary Iranian, Syrian, Iraqi, Yemeni people - and all other decent people of the Middle East and beyond.
Tribal reaction is deep and strong. We all know and experience that.
But to achieve 'the big picture' the first instinctive hind-brain reaction must be set aside - or at least, allowed to 'recede'.
Of course there must be re-balancing, which carries with it a feeling of vindication, if not revenge.
Lavrov said in June 2019 "Those who rely on inciting tension between Arabs and Persians, Arabs and Kurds, and inside the Arab world – between the Sunnis and the Shiites, are not guided by the interests of the peoples of the region, but by their own narrow geopolitical motives."
Well the USA Government is guilty must apologise publicly and humbly. Compensation must be paid.
Dialogue started.
USA has not legally declared war on Iran. This is murder. Murder of an Iranian Government employee. He may also have been covered by a diplomatic passport. If he is (I don't know) this has major repercussions for Diplomatic immunity.
The USA 'new' unilateral principle is that any official in any country may now be murdered by the USA government at the whim of the President of the day.
Clearly, decent people in USA need to campaign to limit Presidential powers.
Revenge creates a spiral of escalation which becomes a vortex of destruction, perhaps global.
How does that improve peoples daily lives?
The duty of government is ensuring the security of its people. Does 'revenge' achieve this in the years ahead? It is the instinctive option, yes, but is it the BEST long term option?
In the end, parties must meet, compensation paid, and the hard slow work of building acceptable inter-state relations based on rule of law and the UN Charter re-commenced.
In my view,there is no other option that meets the long term need of ordinary people.
But building this requires special people. Not wreckers and haters.
Will the urgency of the situation see them emerge?
Posted by: powerandpeople | Jan 4 2020 18:43 utc | 24
The assassination of Qassem Soleimani answers the question b asked two days ago: What Will The Trump Administration Do When Iraq Asks U.S. Troops To Leave?
- The US will not wait for Iraq to ask them to leave. Instead they will act immediately and preemptively. (They already did.)
- They will disregard any agreement with Iraq and start shooting at anyone they wish.
Posted by: Petri Krohn | Jan 4 2020 18:47 utc | 25
@powerandpeople #5:
“Fuck you for your thread derailment attempts”
Posted by: Chevrus | Jan 4 2020 18:48 utc | 26
I suppose Donald better not get in front of any large crowds over the next year. Should make campaigning somewhat problematic.
Posted by: John Merryman. | Jan 4 2020 18:49 utc | 27
@b
Sorry, b, but the Lockerbie plane was bombed BY THE CIA in order to terminate some of their own agents, who were considered to be too dangerous for the Agency.
See "20 Jahre nach Lockerbie – CIA-Aktion als Terror" - https://www.lochmann-verlag.com/lockerbienr67
Google-translation to English: https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=auto&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lochmann-verlag.com%2Flockerbienr67
Posted by: Joerg | Jan 4 2020 18:49 utc | 28
CNN is desperately pushing the trope that 'Trump and his military commanders hastily assembled a situation room at Mar-a-Lago.' No evidence, no eye witnesses, no communique with WADC, no confirmation from Trump himself. Check, and mate.
Having 'beheaded' Trump and launched what will be enormous death and destruction, the PNAC pesharim and their Neocon noodniks are desperate to deflect responsibility onto Trump, essentially they are 'necklacing' Trump and the Republican administration using the compliant poodled MSM.
This allows the DNC WarHogs to pretend to be the 'People's Populist Party of Peace' at their Convention in July, and bring about the final Bolshevik takeover that Brexit and Hong Kong and a 1,000,000 man Deplorable march on Milwaukee had threatened to defeat.
The high crimes of the Biden's, Kerry's and Pelosi's in Ukraine, and the genocidal crimes against humanity of Maidan itself, are now ink-blotted out of history.
The Neocons did it. They really did it! Any cogent political world analysis is drawn into a cauldron and destroyed. Everything devolves to 'Trump, Russia and Iran' now. Deep State wins!
Posted by: Paul Leibowitz | Jan 4 2020 18:51 utc | 29
Come to think of it, just having the occasional firecracker going off would have him jumping off the stage and that wouldn't look good for such a tough guy.
Posted by: John Merryman. | Jan 4 2020 18:52 utc | 30
David
Ridiculous attempt to protect the israelis,
Trump puts Israel first,
Congress did not get advance notice of the assassination of Suleimani, but Israel did:https://twitter.com/mattdpearce/status/1213209701321719811
Posted by: Zanon | Jan 4 2020 18:52 utc | 31
Excellent essay. Wish I knew how to find all of the things that you do. Bravo.
Posted by: Regg | Jan 4 2020 18:59 utc | 32
Demons(*) of the USA (United Satans of AngloZion (tm)) stalk the planet, murdering with impunity, thieving without consequence, openly lying without even minimal pretense, casually destroying the biosphere on which all planet life depends.
Welcome to 2020.
(*) agents of the bipartisan political class, the donor class, and the military/security/industrial class
Posted by: Trisha | Jan 4 2020 19:04 utc | 33
I posted the following, ate dinner, came back and saw *b* has a new post.
Considering I spent quite a few hours on the comment, I think it would be appropriate to give additional info concerning the the zionazis plan for Iran.
IMO, as long as the zionist-state & its minion jUSA exist, Iran is to be nuked if they don't surrender.
>>>
I've been reading all of the blogposts by *b* & comments here the past 2 weeks regarding Syria/Iraq/Iran.
There are alot of good comments but, very few possible 'future scenario descriptions'.
Well, I'll take a stab-at-it.
But, before doing so, I'd like to point out something here for everyone.
No one has mentioned, what I consider 2 *smoking gun* tell-tale signs/evidence on what the real game plan is from Nutandyahoo, his stooge the Dump and the Malignant Manatee Poopeeo.
1) The July 3, 2019 US Airforce RC-135V Rivet Joint provocation over Sirri Island and Abu Musa.
*b' was one of the very few that reported on the failed-attempt to start a bombing campaign, with nukes/bunkerbusters, on Iran:
***On Eve Of 4th Of July Parade U.S. Attempts To Lure Iran Into Shooting Down Another U.S. Plane***
"...Trump recently threatened to 'obliterate' some areas of Iran should it attack "anything American":
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump - 2:42 utc - 25 Jun 2019
....Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!
This led to speculation that Trump was threatening a nuclear strike...."
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/07/on-eve-of-4th-of-july-parade-us-attempts-to-lure-iran-into-shooting-down-another-us-plane.html
Concerning the nukes well, nobody has mentioned the "new nuke doctrine" either i.e. the 11 June 2019 Doctrine for Joint Nuclear Operations" release by the Joint Chiefs of Staff :
https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Nuclear_Operations-4.pdf
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=11+June+2019-Doctrine+for+Joint+Nuclear+Operations%22+Joint+Chiefs+of+Staff%27s+website&t=ffcm&ia=web
Now here's the important part.
Who was in charge of the USAF when the Global Hawk-drone got shotdown the 20th June and this spy plane flew over Abu Musa & Sirri Is. on the 3rd of July?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Iranian_shoot-down_of_American_drone
A guy, not a goy, by the name of U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff David Goldfein.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_L._Goldfein
READ these links even though it's wikipedia.
2) And what about Poopeeo, unintentional let slip that he's been bombing the PMU-Iraqi Shia Militias many times before!!?
HERE at 38 seconds he fucks-up and says it(!) :
*USA: Pompeo, Esper confirm airstrike on Iran-backed forces in Iraq*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHoOwA-4aVE
How did I find this?
Because this guy mentioned it and, I finally found the video-clip:
https://twitter.com/Brasco_Aad/status/1212062583269842945
Now, let me ask 1 question.
What would You do if someone just murdered your father and said with gun in hand and putting new ammo in it, "I'm not gonna hurt You"?
I don't think there is any choice here.
Expect the same from Iran.
X-
Posted by: Veritas X- | Jan 4 2020 17:01 utc | 485
Posted by: Veritas X- | Jan 4 2020 19:07 utc | 34
The article mentioned in Joerg's comment seems to wrap up the entire Lockerbie story and a continuing link to the present in the final name mentioned, Robert Swan Mueller, makes the thing extremely interesting. As an aside to all of this including its potential to lead to the destruction of everything, I have written an epitaph for all of those who have made it into the 2020s: I have seen the future and it sucks.
Posted by: exiled off mainstree | Jan 4 2020 19:07 utc | 35
As some commenters suggest, it is possible Trump is thinking to nuke Iran as "deterrence", but any short of total anihilation of the iranian people will not prevent them fighting back, killing thousand of american soldiers and shutting-off all oil from KSA and Gulf countries from the rest of the world for many many years, because of course all the oil refineries, oil terminals, and oleoducts will be targeted and the Straight of Ormuz closed by many thousand mines.
Well, ok, somebody could suggest that this exactly what he wants, because right now Trump has a good "window of opportunity" to withstand the complete shutt-off of oil from the ME due to the fracking "miracle" that can sustain the US economy for years, and the countries more affected will be of course China (world Nº 1 oil importer) and the UE (with his heavy oil dependence); Russia will be the oher great beneficiaries of the oil at 150-200$/bbl, and of course the fracking companies in bankrupcy now.
The financial system of USA would be seen as a safe haven for everyone (more money for the bankters) and the chinese economy will collapses in few months withou the ME oil, the following internal chinese turmoil in the hiper-populated cities could end the rule of the Communist Party in China and probably the division of the country in many more "manageable" entities. All wihout attacking China or the UE directly...
The dissolving of the UE will be also a consequence of the acute economic crisis
MAGA through war (the history of WWI and WWII shows that wars was the way America Was Made Great in first place)
So at the end, I do not know who was the real target, may be more than one (a gambit of the pawn to take the queen), and as Brzezinski said once asked about the result of fuelling jihadism in the ME and Afghanistan after the 9/11, he said something like "some few thousands american lives was worth to pay to get rid of the Soviet Union"
May be there are short term possibilities that this or similar Machiavelic scheme could work, but even in that case, the medium term consequences for the USA will be devastating
In traditional Arab culture, a mediator - someone with the trust of both parties, objective, and who has the stature and ability to force compliance should a possible agreement be abrogated - brokers a 'pause', consults with both parties, to convey expectations.
If the mediator considers the parties 'reconcilable' he arranges a "sulha" - a meeting where the leaders concerned meet face to face to to haggle out the details.
Only Putin or Xi has such stature, only Putin may be able to enforce agreement.
Reconciliation requires a level of respect for the other. The US respects no one, not even Putin.
Iran has zero reason to trust any US agreement (JCPOA?)
The US brings $ to its negotiations(offer to lift sanctions) reflecting its values-$, Iran looks for justice(punishment of those who did the deed), reflecting its value of life.
The red flag says there is no possibility of reconciliation.
Posted by: Les7 | Jan 4 2020 19:10 utc | 37
@Isabella comment (16):I remember the "crazies in the basement" comment by George H.W. Bush referring to Rumsfeld, Cheney and a whole host of other lunatics. I fear that your assessment might be correct...we shall see.
Posted by: Gregory | Jan 4 2020 19:17 utc | 38
The US shows every symptom of an empire on the brink of collapse: an irreconcilably divided and decaying citizenry, racial and cultural incoherence, a totally detached oligarchy, no overarching mission or narrative, and an over reliance on international mercenaries to fight its wars. By 2009, soldiers of fortune outnumbered US military personnel 3-1 in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Add in the war-profiteers, wide open borders, collapsing infrastructure and history-making wealth inequality, and an entire generation of healthy young white men destroyed by drugs and suicides, a despair engineered by Jews, who unlike Iranians, mock us as they do it. Let's see tranquility on the home front survive skyrocketing food and gas prices.
A war with Iran is our line in the sand as well. All white men must boycott the military, which is run by people who despise us more than any supposed international enemy ever will. The last 3 years of having our rights and civil liberties whittled away show that it is white Americans who will always be the US plutocracy's first and last enemy. If you are currently serving, you can get honorably discharged by declaring yourself a worshipper of Asatru and anonymously emailing your superior officers pretending to be a deeply concerned member of Antifa. Even if open war doesn't break out, the recent massive troop buildups in the Middle East guarantee you will be a target. Let Zion send its anarchist neo-liberal foot soldiers in your place!
We must prepare our own populist anti-war protest movement to bring the war home. We must remain steadfast in the face of a coming era of political repression nobody has seen in generations.
The people of Iran are not our enemy. They share the same abominable foe and deserve our solidarity. They must know that the citizens of America are ignorant of who rules them, and that decisions made using our flag are not made by us.
In the name of the existence of our people and the future of our children, and even broader in the name of humanity, we must ensure that this will be Judah's last war.
Only then can we all be free.
https://national-justice.com/op-ed-line-sand
Posted by: Adam | Jan 4 2020 19:18 utc | 39
I don't think that the Lockerbie Bombing was an IRGC revenge attack. I've seen evidence that it was a CIA operation to take out a group of American whistleblowers who were returning to DC with evidence of CIA drug operations in the Middle East. That better explains the cover-up which tried to frame Gaddafi. BTW, I think that IRGC stands for ISLAMIC Revolutionary Guard Corps.
b,
The act of vengeance will and should include the planners and the paymasters. The executors of this crime are mere court jesters that will jump as high as they can when they are told to do so.
Taking out a no-name four star American general would be a waste of time since none of them, right up to chairman of joint chiefs, have a life or career worthy of comparison with General Soleimani.
A surgical strike that will take out Evelyn/Jacob Rothschild, Paul Singer and Sheldon Adelson et al not to mention a few evil men in Israel will only be the appetizer of the things to come, for the life of many of these vermin will not measure up to one Ghasem Soleimani.
Having said that, Iranian leaders also have the life of 85 million Iranians and many more in the ME to consider and an offer to settle things with the US surely must be considered, after the above-mentioned characters have been taken down.
And in the end Zionism needs to be purged and taken down. For that is the true evil in our time and will consume all of us if not acted upon. Might as well be the Iranians to start the process.
Posted by: Alpi | Jan 4 2020 19:27 utc | 41
I have a good scenario of what might happen next though it depends on some things to occur first.
We know already that Binyamin Netanyahu praised the assassination of Qassem Soleymani almost as soon as it took place. That may be a good indicator that Satanyahu's fingerprints may be all over the plot to kill him.
General elections in Israel are scheduled for March. As reward for his role in the plot, the US govt steamrolls the Israeli political and legal authorities into making Satanyahu Prime Minister again. Any semblance of democracy in Israel, if that ever existed there, is instantly incinerated and of course there'll be protests and riots against Satanyahu but the fellow and his odious wife Sara are in power once again as virtual monarchs.
Out of the blue, the Satanyahus are invited to attend Victory Day parade in Moscow. The Russians are wangling an investment deal too good to resist. The Satanyahus accept the invitation and fly to Moscow.
There'll be people there waiting to meet and greet them ... with an arrest warrant signed by the Iranian government and police authorities.
Posted by: Jen | Jan 4 2020 19:28 utc | 42
thank you b... i see you articulated a paragraph that is out of grasp of the american msm crowd, so i am going to repeat it.. it is worth repeating...see bottom of post... my main thought is that no matter what happens everything will be blamed on iran - false flag, and etc. etc. you name it... all bad is on iran and all good is on usa-israel.. that is the constant meme that the msm provides 24-7 and that us politicians and the state dept run with 24-7 as well. it is so transparent it is beyond despicable..
@ 13 old hippie.. that about sums up my impression.. thanks
@ 22 BM.. thanks.. i share your perspective, but am not as articulate..
here is the quote from b..
"The U.S. did not only murder Qassem Soleimani. On December 29 it also killed 31 Iraqi government forces. Five days later it killed Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF/PMU/Hashed al-Shabi) and leader of Kata'ib Hizbollah Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. There were also four IRGC and four Kata'ib Hizbollah men who were killed while accompanying their leaders. The PMU are under direct command of the Iraqi Prime Minister. They are official Iraqi defense forces who defeated ISIS after a bloody war. Their murder demands that their government acts against the perpetrators."
Posted by: james | Jan 4 2020 19:29 utc | 43
It goes a bit too far to take any bullshit message seriously (even if it comes from Magnier), just to stick to the theory that Tronald doesn't want a war. He wants war, he'll force it if he has to, and not long before the elections. By November, the campaign will be in full swing. Mark my words.
Posted by: Pnyx | Jan 4 2020 19:29 utc | 44
@ 45 alpi.. true.. thanks... cooler heads are not running things here though...
@ 46 jen... would be a nice way for it to go.. more beautiful symmetry would be netanyahu being assassinated if anyone is looking for retribution here...
Posted by: james | Jan 4 2020 19:32 utc | 45
OT
There is also more to Walter's story on Lockerbie. The highlights are that Syria caught wind of the plot and alerted German Intelligence,even specifying the flight from Malta. The Germans passed the message on to th CIA. They 'ignored'? the warning and arranged for one of their own to be on board, who carried some inconvenience truth about arms deals. This is why the original investigation focused on Syria, only later to shift to Libya - also a politically motivated decision.
Posted by: les7 | Jan 4 2020 19:35 utc | 46
John Merryman. | Jan 4 2020 18:52 utc | 33:
Dangerous but funny. A better idea is getting a car to backfire.
Posted by: Ian2 | Jan 4 2020 19:36 utc | 47
@13 oldhippie; @16 Isabella:
You guys are right on money! I'm a retiree in my seventy's. My social circles are old school college graduates in late fifties to late seventies, supposedly the segment of population wise enough to decipher world affairs. But no, they care more about who's gonna win today between Titans and patriots or whether Tiger Wood will win another major in 2020. US murder of another nation's leader has no frigging importance in moral or consequential terms. Such is the general IQ status of the west today. Really, it takes someone intelligent and inquisitive enough for years and years to really get aghast and appreciative enough to ponder what the murder of Soleimani in Trump's hand in the manner it was executed would mean to world peace. MSM counts on this stupidity and thrives in lies and false-flag propaganda.
@14 Walter:
I agree with you. Libya had no incentive whatsoever to carry out something such as Lockerbie. What did Gaddafi hoped to accomplish by such a feat? Get Libya nuked and rouse all Muslim to confront Uncle Sam for a mass slaughter? Iran was the only nation with a 'legitimate' reason. For some events one never finds the smoking gun. Years later Uncle Sam stuck a smoking gun (and the smoke persisted for years) into Gaddafi's hand, killed and mutilated his body after taking $3 billions silence money from him. Now we have a failed state in Libya and Uncle Sam laughing all the way to the bank. Such is life in early 21th century.
Posted by: Oriental Voice | Jan 4 2020 19:40 utc | 48
The Iranians know who the real enemy is. The US(Trump) is just the dumb executioner - they'll get their response in due time. In the mean time, the 1st response will be felt in Tel Aviv.
Since coming to office, pompous Pompeo's been tripping back-n-forth between Tel Aviv and DC, taking his mad orders from Bibi.
One thing for sure, US presence in the ME is on borrowed time.
Posted by: Zico | Jan 4 2020 19:42 utc | 49
I'll say it again, MBS is fair game..
Posted by: Lozion | Jan 4 2020 19:46 utc | 50
My understanding of the Lockerbie plane explosion is that two rival US intel agencies were involved.
The CIA were involved in a heroin trafficking ring in the Middle East. A rival intel organisation, the DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency) were on the CIA's trail. Two DIA agents were going to board the doomed jet with evidence against the CIA. The CIA discovered that the DIA agents were to board the jet and alerted their collaborators in Lebanon.
One of these collaborators had a contact who happened to be a relative of the then Syrian President Hafez al Assad. This contact put the collaborators in touch with someone who swapped a bomb for whatever was in the DIA agents' bags. The people involved in the swap may have been bankrolled by the Iranian government or one of its agencies.
The explosion destroyed the DIA case against the CIA and the CIA was free to continue with its heroin trafficking shenanigans.
Posted by: Jen | Jan 4 2020 19:49 utc | 51
Israel wanted USA to go to war with Iran even well before the Syria debacle. Consequential considerations of such an event caused the US to hesitate, especially after UK parliament voted against being a partner to such a shenanigan. Now a US-Iran War may well be at hand. Whether this would conflagrate the whole ME, and later the whole world, remain to be seen.
Posted by: Oriental Voice | Jan 4 2020 19:50 utc | 52
Expect more US hits against resistance leaders in the coming weeks. Any attack on Iran would bring into play Iran's allies throughout the region, so the Trump admin will likely be trying to take out their leadership before the strikes on Iran begin.
Posted by: Peter AU1 | Jan 4 2020 19:57 utc | 53
US soldiers ready to die for Israeli interests under Israeli command:
“The United States and Israel enjoy a strong and enduring military-to-military partnership built on a trust that has been developed over decades of cooperation,” said USAF Third Air Force commander Lt.-Gen. Richard Clark, who also serves as the commander for the deploying Joint Task Force – Israel.
...
According to Clark, the US and Israeli troops will work side-by-side under each other’s relevant chain of command.
“As far as decision-making, it is a partnership,” he continued, stressing nonetheless that “at the end of the day it is about the protection of Israel – and if there is a question in regards to how we will operate, the last vote will probably go to Zvika [Haimovitch].”
Washington and Israel have signed an agreement which would see the US come to assist Israel with missile defense in times of war and, according to Haimovitch, “I am sure once the order comes we will find here US troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the State of Israel.”
And those US troops who would be deployed to Israel, are prepared to die for the Jewish state, Clark said.
“We are ready to commit to the defense of Israel and anytime we get involved in a kinetic fight there is always the risk that there will be casualties. But we accept that – as every conflict we train for and enter, there is always that possibility,” he said.
https://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Juniper-Cobra-begins-with-US-and-IDF-troops-simulating-missile-attacks-544598
Posted by: RST | Jan 4 2020 20:05 utc | 54
We need to consider if and how the US stays in Iraq if told to leave. How does the US embassy
/base function as an armed enclave, available only by air and that subject to being shot at? How is this practical? The politics of such refusal is horrendous as the US gets marked as Crusaders, invaders and enemies. There is a good chance of the US fighting in the midst of civil war as Vietnam on steroids.
Suicide as a technique in Vietnam was Buddhist monks protesting. Suicide in an anti-American war will be a very different matter.
Posted by: Eighthman | Jan 4 2020 20:05 utc | 55
Hi BJD,
I suppose that is a different way to look at it. But I think you are missing an important distinction, which is that Soleimani wore a military uniform and Pence doesn't. I think your comparison would be closer if we assassinated a mullah, and not killed a general involved in military operations.
Posted by: Daniel Lennon | Jan 4 2020 20:08 utc | 56
re: Peter AU1 | Jan 4 2020 19:57 utc | 57
You are 100% correct.
I said that a few days ago.
Any Iraqi with ½-a brain knows this now.
Best 'the resistance' in Iraq start taking-out all helicopters & SO-groupings asap.
"The Enemy from within" are there not to protect Iraqis; they there for the Empire.
Sad but true.
X-
Posted by: Veritas X- | Jan 4 2020 20:16 utc | 57
Magnier's article is out:
https://ejmagnier.com/2020/01/04/what-comes-next-after-the-us-assassination-of-qassem-soleimani-the-options/
"The US did not plan to kill the vice commander of the Iraqi Hashd al-Shaabi brigade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes when it assassinated Iranian Brigadier General Qassem Soleiman"
How the US fucked up again..
Posted by: Lozion | Jan 4 2020 20:16 utc | 58
Eighthman | Jan 4 2020 20:05 utc | 59
Here is a possible way: The US forces are friendly with the Sunni Iraqi military. Those are the ones being assisted. Those are the ones that are stationed around the US bases. Step one: decapitate the Shi'ite militia so they cannot respond effectively. Step 2: support a Sunni military coup to overthrow the elected government. Maybe ISIS could ramp up its attacks on the militias at this point? We then have a friendly "Saddam Hussein" in power again!
Posted by: TheBAG | Jan 4 2020 20:19 utc | 59
Lockerbie was Iran ???? Now there you lost me completely.
Former DEA agent Lester Colman tried to inform the gov. and the Public. He was made out to be crazy. Well there is enough other information around to suggest that Colman was telling the truth and payed a huge price for doing it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lester_Coleman
Posted by: Tom | Jan 4 2020 20:25 utc | 60
A new California law fines you $1,000 if you shower and do 1 load of laundry in the same day. And if the Gov declares a drought, the fine goes up to *$10,000*.
https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1212888685970100230
Posted by: Helmut | Jan 4 2020 20:30 utc | 61
And in this time of war b smokes the peace pipe with Max B by providing the "which was originally founded as EMET" link.
Posted by: Realist | Jan 4 2020 20:32 utc | 62
A peaceful solution is obvious.
The actions of the US was a war crime. Those that are responsible should be arrested and handed over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for prosecution. This would obviously include Trump, Pompeo and Esper (as well as a number of others).
The US should then negotiate reparations with Iran.
If the US/West will not do so, if the people of the US/West democracies do not insist, if we do nothing then we are all guilty of this War Crime. I don't really think we can have this any other way.
Posted by: ADKC | Jan 4 2020 20:33 utc | 63
The suggestion that Iran was behind Pan Am 103 is total nonsense and speculation. At the time, pretty much any thing that blew up anywhere was treated as Iranian terrorism, including the crash of TWA 800 in Long Island NYC which the NY Times had pretty much blamed on Iran outright.
Posted by: Cyrus Safdari | Jan 4 2020 20:35 utc | 64
Just a reminder...
https://www.nytimes.com/1998/12/17/us/impeachment-overview-impeachment-vote-house-delayed-clinton-launches-iraq-air.html
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ENVYRPHXkAIxyiC.jpg
Posted by: Helmut | Jan 4 2020 20:38 utc | 65
George V 24
Same here. A drone/missile strike to take out a leader, claim he's responsible for many deaths ("millions" DJT), and then claim innocence at any response is a classic Israeli tactic. They did this to test Iron Dome. There had been a ceasefire with Hamas, Israel killed a Hamas leader they claimed responsible for an attack 6 months earlier, and then pointed out Hamas when the usual rockets were launched.
Posted by: Curtis | Jan 4 2020 20:40 utc | 66
@b
Attributing Panam bombing to Iran, is not substatiated, the documents and refernces you are pointing to, have no value. Please be resaobale, do not promote false sotries. Please.
Also look at the result of catoshrophy: who benefitted from the incident? Panam was a bankrupted company and did not exist afterward. That was an American criminal way to closedown a public company.
Please study more and more. When you undestand deeply, make an apology, and prevent damages that you are spreading.
Posted by: arata | Jan 4 2020 20:42 utc | 67
First I want to express admiration of Iranian courage in resisting the corrupting influence of Zionist expansionism and condolences for the immense loss of a brave hero and unparalleled military leader, Soleimani, who was not a general's general, but a soldier's general admired by many.
Iran is a bastion of resistance against Zionism and therefore the number one target and enemy of Zionists. Despite, the invasion of Iraq, Israeli assault on Lebanon, proxy invasions of Syria and Yemen, and the severest of sanctions, the Iran domino remains standing. For this reason, Zionist Trump came into power guns blazing against Iran, intent on its destruction. There was no doubt on that, and his assassination of Iran's most revered general removes all doubt on his intent. The murder of Soleimani represents a cowardly act typical of a coward like Trump not to have to face a foreign opponent and military leader like Soleimani leading the Iranian offensive against Zionism and the looming war on Iran. But mark my words, Soleimani's spirit will be there on the battlefield of any war initiated by Trump and his cabal.
Trump, the jackass liar that he is, justifies his barbaric act as a response to an imminent threat against U.S. forces and personnel. THIS IS A BALD-FACED LIE. If the threat were imminent then the logical urgent step would have been to sabotage the ACTUAL threat mounted as Soleimani did not arrive in Iraq to carry out any attack himself. This proves Trump is lying when he bragged this lie to the crowd at yesterday's rally. The truth is really that Trump wanted a shrewd Iranian general and formidable opponent out of the way to facilitate the Zionist goal to take on Iran. Trump resorted, as usual, to his con way of fooling everyone with this fabrication. Also, Soleimani had the stature to become the next President of Iran, and this was a sobering thought feared by the Zionist Trump cabal. Imagine a man of strength and intelligence, feared by many but loved by more, ruling Iran. Gutless, crass Trump killed that potential. As I wrote previously, Trump killed the albatross and misery will follow him for it. All said, Iran did have every right to avenge the killing of numerous militia by the U.S.; the funeral of which Soleimani was to attend in Iraq, making the act perpetrated on him from a drone all the more repulsive and dishonorable. It was as if yellow-belly Trump shot Soleimani in the back robbing him of the dignity of death in battle he deserved as a warrior of his calibre, albeit not of the glory that will never be Trump's.
IMHO, Iran should first and most importantly, ferret out TRAITORS not loyal to the cause of resistance who delivered Soleimani to the enemy. Iran needs to tighten its security and scrutinize, clean up and enhance its intelligence network especially in view of escalating momentum towards war. It must use this time of mourning to rally public sentiment both in Iran and Iraq and strengthen its alliances great and small to the cause of resistance to imperial domination and, regionally, OCCUPATION--Zionist U.S. OCCUPATION in the Middle East. Unifying, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, even Palestine to the cause of ending ZIONIST U.S. OCCUPATION and ousting America from the Middle East and derailing corrupt Zionist expansion and influence should be PRIORITY NUMBER ONE. This means decrying high and low the monumental destruction, corruption and evil that this occupation has wrought on the entire Middle East and the hardship of massive displacement suffered and being suffered by millions.
That is the fundamental goal, however, ending the occupation in Iraq by U.S. forces first is Iran's domino to victory. As far as retaliation, in my view, the multi-pronged strategy (death by a thousand cuts) I hear and read Iran might be contemplating would be more effective than one spectacular event, because it would make clear the ubiquitous nature of Iran's reach, and make the Zionist American opponent think twice about attacking Iran with deadly tentacles that will activate and mobilize anywhere to the detriment of its enemy.
Posted by: Circe | Jan 4 2020 20:46 utc | 68
@13 oldhippie & @16 Isabella
You're right. And no US politician is going to show any remorse for Soleimani. It would be political suicide.
There may be a few mutterings about the 'risk of war' but Trump shut that down yesterday when he said he "wants to prevent war, not start one."
Posted by: dh | Jan 4 2020 20:50 utc | 69
I guarantee that the Pentagon or some other US agency is currently aggressively manipulating the online discourse to create the illusion of popular support for this brazen assassination, so let's not be so quick to assume all America are on board with nuking Iran over this.
I personally noticed that I couldn't get a public comment on a Fox News video on YouTube but there was a non-stop deluge of pro-Trump, anti-Iran/anti-Democrat drivel that seemed artificial. Astro-turf like you read about.
We're on a war footing here in America now and the system is going to pull out all the stops to make sure dissenting voices are drowned out - both figuratively and literally - to manipulate nthe public into supporting another war for Israel.
Also, it wouldn't surprise me if Israel fired the missiles and used either blackmail (via Epstein) or a threat against Trump to get him to take responsibility. They love sending our boys to fight their wars.
Posted by: Information_Agent | Jan 4 2020 20:52 utc | 70
@ Circe
“... Also, Soleimani had the stature to become the next President of Iran, and this was a sobering thought feared by the Zionist Trump cabal. Imagine a man of strength and intelligence, feared by many but loved by more, ruling Iran. ”
Second that.
As I mentioned in my previous post, the real culprits are the zionist/Jews sitting in control of our government and world finance/media. They should be the target. The rest of these minions take orders. Once eliminated, you will see that the rest will breath a sigh of relief as they, deep down inside, are sick of being stooges. There are a few patriots left in US soil. They just need a push to take our country back and free the rest of the world of this nightmare.
Wishful thinking? Maybe, but I have to conjure up some optimism for the alternative is quite dark.
Posted by: Alpi | Jan 4 2020 21:01 utc | 71
Information_Agent
Yes I also noticed this, what I believe is most depressing is how dumb people are. Trump/White house tell alot of lies which then become the truth for alot of his supporters and he also manage to get MSM where he wants, because MSM do not seems to care either, they are on-board when it comes to war.
And yes additional to that, a clear psychological operation going on to get the propaganda out.
I try to counter it on social media, I hope everyone here also do the same.
Posted by: Zanon | Jan 4 2020 21:09 utc | 72
Posted by: powerandpeople | Jan 4 2020 18:43 utc | 27
The USA 'new' unilateral principle is that any official in any country may now be murdered by the USA government at the whim of the President of the day.
While this may have been a de facto reality for some time I have to agree that something unprecedented has happened here and a line has been definitely been crossed. I cannot recall an act of this kind in the last 50 years especially in the extent to which it seems to take for granted an underlying legitimacy and thus an naive openness, almost childlike in its self-belief. If this had happened before it would have been shrouded in anonymity, obfuscation and plausible deniability. It would have been strung out through third-parties and subterfuge, with patsies waiting to cop the fall. I think every government in the world is trying to understand what this now means, especially since those damn drones are everywhere. Was this a mistake, or do they not care—or is this the Trump factor: rules simply do not apply to him ('I make the rules—you're fired Soleimani!)?
Posted by: Patroklos | Jan 4 2020 21:27 utc | 73
John Clark : "Reciprocity." That's a clever name for it. Revenge is a very, very, very dangerous motivation.
Robert Ritter : Are you able to handle this operation or not? What I'm looking for here is a simple yes or no.
John Clark : What you're looking for is a political mess.
Robert Ritter : Yes or no?
John Clark : Is that what they want? Because that's what this is.
Robert Ritter : They want what every first-term administration wants - a second term.
from the movie Clear And Present Danger
Posted by: Curtis | Jan 4 2020 21:43 utc | 74
Patroklos @77
Its about conditioning people that its the new normal. Anything goes, “do as thou wilt”. So long as it serves the interests of our masters. With no fear that MSM or alt media can or will provide sustained or effective criticism, and the corruption of religious or secular morals among the population thanks to hollywoods cultural marxism/propaganda and corruption of christianity , they can get support among the people for just about anything. People can be made to believe anything. The past 100 years has proven that beyond all doubt. With all doubt now removed they can show their true colors and this will be accepted as the new normal.
Posted by: Pft | Jan 4 2020 21:48 utc | 75
IIRG responsible for PANAM/Locherbie bombing???!!!
I don't feel so guilty now about not getting around to sending you $50NZ cash after your last call for financial support. (If you want a note of currency that has blue mushrooms on it then you will just have to buy it yourself! https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/notes-and-coins/notes/banknotes-in-circulation/banknote-features-for-each-denomination/50-dollars)
Posted by: tucenz | Jan 4 2020 21:53 utc | 76
There should be a space between the link and the last bracket- this will work.
https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/notes-and-coins/notes/banknotes-in-circulation/banknote-features-for-each-denomination/50-dollars
Posted by: tucenz | Jan 4 2020 22:05 utc | 77
Iran had nothing to do with the Lockerbie bombing. To find out who's most likely to be guilty, just look at who was closely connected to the bomb. Two things about the bomb were very close to at least one western intelligence agency: the bomb-maker's handlers and the location of its detonation in the plane's luggage container. Unfortunately, even the skeptics completely ignore these glaring facts.
Posted by: Brendan | Jan 4 2020 22:07 utc | 78
The problem with the US is most everyone in the US military, US citizenry, and US government believe their own Exceptionalism propaganda and act accordingly. Attacking the PMU units of the Iraqi army was certainly an unwise decision, but killing Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis is an act of complete moronic insanity!
Posted by: Dick | Jan 4 2020 22:13 utc | 79
True asymmetrical revenge does not necessitate killing anyone. In fact, to do so brings you down to the perpetrators level.
Would it fix our world to kill all the Jews? How about all the Zionists, the Muslims, the Christians, the Chinese?
The fix to the Western world is elimination of global private finance at the core of the social contract that very few discuss. That is the asymmetrical revenge that would be more meaningful than killing any person or group of people....the social contract needs to change to take away the power/control that global private finance gives to a small number of people....and even if we knew who they are and killed them we would still have the structural issue to change.
China and other country's are showing the way. The masses of the West need to wake up and smell the social structure. Tit for tat killing is not the solution to change the smell.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Jan 4 2020 22:18 utc | 80
My first thought with all of this has been, why now? After reading I have a possible answer.
Background:1. The Russians have been building up in Syria for a major assault on remaining ISIS on the Syrian/Iraq border, the Iraqi/Iran forces announced that the planned assault would begin hours before the five Iraq/Iran military bases were hit. 2. Israel just suffered a defeat when they launched six missiles at Syria and five were taken out by Syria using Russian supplied weaponry. The sixth missile fell in the desert, was recovered by Syria and given to Russia.
These two events are key; the US/Israeli ISIS teams in Syria and on the Iraqi border were about to be wiped out and control of the border by Syria leaving the US northern Syria installations without a supply line. The Israeli failed attacked showed that the Syrian defense systems were now fulling integrated with Russia and that the upcoming attack on ISIS would probably end them as well as Israel's ability to destroy Syrian/Iranian sites in Syria.
I think the US military and Pompeo panicked, they came up with a quick casus belli by having one of their proxies lob missiles at a US encampment with the intent of killing a US citizen. They then hit the Iraqi/Iran teams that were part of the planned Russian assault shutting down the planned Russian attack. Pompeo and the Generals immediately flew to Fla to tell Trump what they had done. Silence from Trump,why? Because he knew that this decision was a trap to damage his reelection, he saw the plot which is why he stayed in Florida.
Then things really went sideways IMO. Israel seeing it's chance in the confusion, used it's pawn Pompeo to order a hit on the airport killing the General, you will note that Israel says it was told before the hit, my guess is no, they told Pompeo to take the hit and he did.
Israel immediately said it had nothing to do with the decision, Pompeo immediately said Trump ordered it. Trump was forced to say it was his decision and defend it IMO.
Yes it is possible that Trump was told of an opportunity to take out the General but the MIC/Pompeo know Trump historically pulls back from attacks, remember the Bolton fiasco with the tankers, with the drone, they couldn't get Trump to attack then, why would he now attack a Iraqi airbase when the attack on the Iraq/Iran bases was such a disaster for US Iraqi relations? Why would they bother to ask him now after having put him in a box with the first strikes?
Now there is talk that Trump has sent a Qatar rep to Iran to cut a deal. THAT is his initiative, none of the prior events are his initiatives. Could be wrong, and for all that is not to like about Trump he is not stupid, his goal is to win a Pulitzer prize as the peace president.
Yes he rants about Iran, the guys who finance his campaign demand that, but push come to shove, who the hell wants to be remembered as the guy who started a nuclear war...and lost??
Posted by: frances | Jan 4 2020 22:22 utc | 81
Told you all it's Nutandyahoo who is in charge of jUSA. The Tronald is only his stooge:
Patriot Ali
@LogicalAnalys1s
Viral video shows official from SaudiArabia congratulating Israel pm Netanyahu over the death of #Qasem_Suleimani . Video is spreading like wildfire in pro #Iran accounts 😡
World OSINT
/>
1:04
8:44 AM - 4 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/LogicalAnalys1s/status/1213501484790407171
X-
Posted by: Veritas X- | Jan 4 2020 22:28 utc | 82
Superior analysis! Thank you:)
Posted by: SharonM | Jan 4 2020 22:33 utc | 83
FYI--FYI--FYI--
Canthama tweet about SyrPers site:
"To all SyrPers: While the site does not return, we have gathered few SyrPers at Taxi's place https://platosguns.com/ , in the case you want to keep up the lively discussions that we used to have at SyrPer, please stop by."
Posted by: karlof1 | Jan 4 2020 22:40 utc | 84
If i were Ivanka... i dont know how well i would sleep at night. Damocles' sword forever hanging, perhaps even more after Trump leaves office.
Maybe a bit personal, but since she's also an advisor and therefore official member of his shitshow regime, can anyone think of a better way to get back at the Dotard Donald Sitting Duck?
Posted by: Et Tu Brute | Jan 4 2020 22:42 utc | 85
Posted by: Veritas X- | Jan 4 2020 22:28 utc | 86
Thank you for the video, in the comments below several say that the video is not about the killing but was a call he received congratulating him on running again.
Posted by: frances | Jan 4 2020 22:47 utc | 86
Of course, there is a violent agreement in the WH on making appear Soleimani, and for extension Iran, as culprits for every evil in the world has been, so as to jusitfy/cover their unjustifiable evilness.
After Pence Twitted Soleimani was responsible fro 9/11, soon, I guess, we will learn he was also who was managing the bull who killed Manolete...by remote control...
The position of German government could result very telling for those wondering about the blame sharing here....
Posted by: Sasha | Jan 4 2020 22:55 utc | 87
It might be a mistake to focus on revenge or at least to solely focus on that:
· The US and Israel have declared war by their action which provides Iran with a clear unambiguous casus belli (legal reason for war) and arguably also a ultima ratio (war as last resort). Iran is thus legally entitled to choose to wage war freely without any unusual restrictions including inside the US and inside Israel.
· A narrative of revenge rather than war can be misused by the US and Israel to try to absolve themselves from what they did but it doesn't change what the US and Israel did.
· Russia and China or anyone else have no way to "take back" the US-Israeli declaration of war, and the US (and Israel) themselves don't seem able to or be sincerely willing to do so (their words are dirt to begin with) and even then Iran doesn't have to accept any such attempts.
· I would assume that Iran even before the assassination expected to be attacked (again) and including on Iranian soil (again) and including possibly with nuclear weapons, this is the pre-existing context and likely won't limit Iranian decisions and actions.
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Jan 4 2020 23:01 utc | 88
Veritas X check your sources.. face palm..
Posted by: Lozion | Jan 4 2020 23:05 utc | 89
@ Posted by: psychohistorian | Jan 4 2020 22:18 utc | 84
Thank you. Someone making sense.
Most are talking about this like it's halftime in a sporting match - completely juvenile.
Iran needs to pull back and focus on making themselves stronger in economy and technology and for strong ties with other responsible players. They have opportunities with many countries which are increasingly disenchanted with the west. And the west is headed for an economic beating - which explains the desperate behavior.
Even if Iran is very careful in their behavior Irael is going to continue to press for war - the psychotic fears most those that he has attacked.
But maybe with careful behavior and planning and efforts to repair and maintain ties the Iraninans could be ready for that eventuality.
Posted by: jared | Jan 4 2020 23:05 utc | 90
In all of this, and the many comments, I must praise Circe for this final one @ 72. It strikes a definitive chord:
"...That is the fundamental goal, however, ending the occupation in Iraq by U.S. forces first is Iran's domino to victory. As far as retaliation, in my view, the multi-pronged strategy (death by a thousand cuts) I hear and read Iran might be contemplating would be more effective than one spectacular event, because it would make clear the ubiquitous nature of Iran's reach, and make the Zionist American opponent think twice about attacking Iran with deadly tentacles that will activate and mobilize anywhere to the detriment of its enemy."
It is clear that Qasseem Soleimani was of a stature for Iran that his legacy will be part of the determination for what follows in the eyes of his dedicated compatriots. I agree with Circe here - what will immediately follow is important. It might even include the extraction from Syria of American influence, which would require the cooperation of Assad. I am remembering that Iraq's foreign minister recently gave a speech concerning the unification of Arabic countries toward a peaceful end. That now must include the departure of US troops and is the antithesis to war, something that would make a commendable legacy for both generals who have now had their funeral at an important spiritual center.
War is not on. The fall of the black domino is. But this is not retribution; that will come. Bravo Circe; good post.
Posted by: juliania | Jan 4 2020 23:08 utc | 91
Snake Plissken needs to push the button on ZOG/America for a much needed reset. Maybe that's Iran getting ready to push the button.
Posted by: Deathevokation | Jan 4 2020 23:11 utc | 92
" I cannot recall an act of this kind in the last 50 years especially in the extent to which it seems to take for granted an underlying legitimacy and thus an naive openness, almost childlike in its self-belief..."
patroklos @77
Doesn't Osama bin Laden count? Obama ordered and took open credit for the assassination of dozens of individuals, many of them later shown to have been totally innocent of any involvement in politics, many children etc.
And then, of course there was one Colonel Ghadaffi publicly assassinated, after his surrender, with extreme brutality.
The only new thing about this is that the victim was a person of power and eminence.
Posted by: bevin | Jan 4 2020 23:17 utc | 93
frances @ 85, this also sounds excellent. It comports with much of what has been said heretofore. Nor does it disagree with Circe's analysis of Iran's moves foreward. Thank you both.
Posted by: juliania | Jan 4 2020 23:17 utc | 94
Pepe Escobar: "According to my best Southwest Asia intel sources, “Israel gave the US the coordinates for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani as they wanted to avoid the repercussions of taking the assassination upon themselves."
https://thesaker.is/us-starts-the-raging-twenties-declaring-war-on-iran/
Posted by: Thom Prentice | Jan 4 2020 23:19 utc | 95
If you want to know how we are inching toward a global war, here is how:
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001051077946825-trump-says-soleimani-killing-was-warning-threatens-to-hit-52-iranian-sites/
And Trump is the number one culprit. Please, no more excuses for this pathetic animal.
Posted by: Alpi | Jan 4 2020 23:23 utc | 96
And here I was thinking Iran has been trying to provoke us into a war by firing on oil tankers this year. Silly me.
Posted by: themistakenpresident | Jan 4 2020 23:23 utc | 97
I should add, for what it is worth, that I too disagree with b's attribution to the Iranian government of the Lockerbie bombing.
It is dangerous to accept the imperialist narrative unless the proof adduced in its support is overwhelming. All Lockerbie taught us is that Scots Judges are as easily manipulated and venal as judges-all retired lawyers- everywhere else are. And we knew that already.
Incidentally Craig Murray, again, has a very interesting post on the matter today.
Posted by: bevin | Jan 4 2020 23:24 utc | 98
Posted by: librul | Jan 4 2020 17:40 utc | 1
If your interested go to the site,
Committee of Debate on the Holocaust or
CODOH
or the Ron UNZ website, who is jewish by the way,
https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-holocaust-denial/
Finally thier was a piece that kinda backed your assertion on the above website whereby a Prominent New York rabbi stated , we need spill our blood to get in the negotiations for a middle east homeland.
If the current Iran/US 'war' has been fully6 manufactured by Isreal you have NEVER been paying attention. Millions more blood spilt for a supposedly 'chosen' people who in reality fail to show any humility or compassion for the fellow human beings.
Posted by: col from OZ | Jan 4 2020 23:26 utc | 99
Espen and Trump have made it clear that they will hold Iran responsible for whatever may happen in the region and that they will strike in response or preemptively. Essentially, that makes the real Iranian reaction largely irrelevant. And Israel could create a false flag incident #a la USS Liberty. Or some rogue groups that Iran cannot control might attack US troops or installations. Whether by design or accident, there will be a pretext to base another military strike against Iran on. And then another, until a full blown US-Iran war erupts which Bibi, Lieberman & co so desperately want.
Years of relentless demonization of Iran in the US and the UK have brainwashed large swaths of the population. They will accept a war against Iran, albeit reluctantly, as long as not too many Americans get killed in its wake.
I don't believe for a second that the US would "accept" a limited retaliation. They will jump at any opportunity. Lindsey Graham stands between Trump and impeachment and that warmonger is on record for seeking to bomb Iran's oil refineries. Incidentally, he was the only senator who Trump consulted prior to the murder. Could well be that Graham is right now the real P0TUS , at least until the senate has voted on impeachment. Conveniently, pelosi has put the impeachment on hold, thereby prolonging that situation. Coincidence? I don't think so.
Maybe the Israelis/neocons fear that Trump might lose in November and want to start the war while Bibi's favorite lapdog is still P0TUS. Not, that the Democrats are peacelovers (except for Sanders and Gabbard). But they might be more afraid of a negative reaction by the electorate.
Murdering Suleimani NOW was not some hasty decision without a plan. I am afraid, it was done to get THE ultimate war in the middle east going, no matter if and how much restraint Iran will show.
I do think, btw that Trump blew his reelection by killing Suleimani. Another warmonger will assuredly take his place.
Posted by: max | Jan 4 2020 23:27 utc | 100
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |