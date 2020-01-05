Post a comment

Iraqi Parliament Expels Foreign Militaries From Iraq
Updated throughout - 16:06 UTC
As predicted here, here and here:
The National @TheNationalUAE - 14:34 UTC · 5 Jan 2020
Iraqi Parliament has voted for ending the presence of foreign troops in Iraq, limiting arms to the Iraqi states and to lodge an official complaint against the US at the UN.
From the National report:
Parliament voted on a five-point action plan that would require the Iraqi government to end the presence of foreign troops in the country, and withdraw its request for assistance from the anti-ISIS global coalition. This would require new legislation to cancel the existing agreement.
Parliament also called on the government to ban the use of Iraqi airspace by any foreign power.
The Iraqi foreign minister has been directed to head to the UN to lodge an official complaint against the US strike.
The Iraqi Prime Minister and the whole cabinet supported the resolution.
Before the vote Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi told the parliament that he was scheduled to meet with Soleimani a day after his arrival to receive a letter from Iran to Iraq in response to a de-escalation offer Saudi Arabia had made. The U.S. assassinated Soleimani before the letter could be delivered by him. Abdul-Mahdi also said that Trump had asked him to mediate between the U.S. and Iran. Did he do that to trap Soleimani? It is no wonder then that Abdul-Mahdi is fuming.
The Prime Minister's letter to the General Secretary of the UN and the Secretary of the UNSC is here.
Foreign troops in Iraq included about 5,000 from the U.S. as well as a number of other NATO countries engaged in training Iraqi troops. There are also Turkish troops in north Iraq who fight against the PKK. Those will also have to leave but may not do so voluntarily.
Without any bases in Iraq the U.S. position in Syria will become untenable.
Elijah J. Magnier @ejmalrai - 14:40 UTC · Jan 5, 2020
#Iran #IRGC commander #QassemSoleimani managed to reach with his death what he couldn't reach when he was alive. That is his last spectacular act for Iran and for the "Axis of the Resistance": legislation forcing the US to withdraw and cease all kind of collaboration.
It is somehow ironic that the U.S. has spent lots of lives and money to "spread democracy" in Iraq only to be kicked out through an Iraqi parliament vote.
There is a clear danger in this act. The Trump administration is now likely to see Iraq as completely in the Iranian camp. That never was and never will be true but that is how it will be seen. The U.S. may therefore again start to pay (with Saudi money?) Sunni extremists, i.e. ISIS, to change the current situation to its advantage.
That is one reason why I recommend to Iraq to invite Russia to train its army.
the other day my enemy
looked me in the eye
I cried DEFENSIVE ACTION!
then shot him till he died
I heard there was a warrant
out for my arrest
I decided to de-escalate
and bought a bullet-proof vest
when the SWAT team came
to take me from my home
I declared my hope for peace
and launched a lethal drone
the incendiary device
took the SWAT team out
peace had been achieved
of that I have no doubt
so if you have an enemy
who exhibits mal-intent
take quick, defensive action
with wrath that's heaven sent
IMO this likely means Civil War in Iraq.
IMO USA will not leave Iraq. USA is not wanted in Syria, yet they stay "to fight ISIS". They will stay in Iraq for the same reason (under UN 2249).
IMO USA will continue to attack Iraqi PMU leaders (assassinations) based on supposed attacks against US facilities/personnel. This will effectively be supporting the Sunni/ISIS side in the Civil War.
IMO the Iraqi Civil War makes it very difficult for Iran to continue to support Assad. Something USA+Israel are happy to see.
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 5 2020 15:23 utc | 2
"We have learned today from #Iraq Prime Minister AdilAbdl Mahdi how @realDonaldTrump uses diplomacy:
#US asked #Iraq to mediate with #Iran. Iraq PM asks #QassemSoleimani to come and talk to him and give him the answer of his mediation, Trump &co assassinate an envoy at the airport."
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1213833855754485762
Posted by: Fec | Jan 5 2020 15:23 utc | 3
Oh dear, Donald, what have you done? This situation is looking increasingly dangerous. Apart from the usual bunch of psychotic neo-con hawks, the insane Satanyahu and the usual MIC suspects I find it very hard to understand who benefits form this whole Iran scenario - although given that we live in a world where might is right and money is king (and hang the consequences) perhaps its simply enough that the aforementioned get their desires and if lots of brown people die, what the hell - they're only brown people after all.
I think now would be a good time to reflect on the words of a REAL American hero - General Smedley Butler....'war is a racket'...
https://richardhennerley.com/2019/10/25/war-is-a-racket-said-a-true-american-hero/
I am sure it has been discussed here before but I missed it. It would seem to me that there has never been a better time for Izzreal or Saudi for that matter to stage a false flag and get Iran dealt with once and for all. The opportunity may never be this ripe again.
Posted by: jef | Jan 5 2020 15:26 utc | 5
They just voted for ending the presence of all foreign troops. Russians would be foreign troops too.
Posted by: Andrew Subbotin | Jan 5 2020 15:27 utc | 6
*somehow ironic*
Posted by: Ghost of Soleimani | Jan 5 2020 15:27 utc | 7
That is the only thing they could do? Yikes the americans must be shaking...
Isnt it this demand Syria have put forth for 8 years when it comes to american troops inside Syria?
UN resolution, for what reason? All western nations would support the move by the US. Perhaps even Russia/China.
Demand US to close its embassy!
Posted by: Zanon | Jan 5 2020 15:29 utc | 8
Population of south Gulf coast right now is sh*****g bricks.
Will US voluntarily leave Iraq? I doub't. But they have no capabilities to safely bring massive ground reinforcements via sea through Iran's waters.
And if KSA tries with ISIS v2 it may find itself under attack from Houthis again.
Posted by: Abe | Jan 5 2020 15:32 utc | 9
Fec
#US asked #Iraq to mediate with #Iran. Iraq PM asks #QassemSoleimani to come and talk to him
Wow. Iraqis was used by Israel/US/Saudis to make the Solimani assassination possible. There were no talks planned with the saudis, it was trap, just to get Solemani to Iraq so he could get killed.
Posted by: Zanon | Jan 5 2020 15:33 utc | 10
Great heavens - Donald Trump has turned into a liberal Democrat!!
I mean, if I had wanted Hilary Clinton to be president, I would have voted for her!
Posted by: TG | Jan 5 2020 15:40 utc | 11
Will Trump Comply?
One thing I do know is that he is surrounded by people who will insist that he ignores the Iraqi govt by calling them all 'Iranian proxies' and 'take the oil'. After all, we need some way to pay for all of the munitions we use to kill native born Iraqi's, the people we call 'proxies'.
Posted by: Christian J Chuba | Jan 5 2020 15:41 utc | 12
Trump-Kushner is no different than Hillary, Schumer, Nadler, Schiff, Epstein, Maxwell, Weinstein, Wasserman-Schultz, Bibi. Trump is no friend to American citizens just like all of Congress.
There will be no draining of any swamps. Trump-Kushner just another Bibi lackey.
Posted by: Jerry | Jan 5 2020 15:48 utc | 13
BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. strike in Iraq that killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani was a reaction to military provocations by the Islamic Republic, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.
“The American action was a reaction to a series of military provocations for which Iran is responsible,” Ulrike Demmer said during a regular government news conference.
“We also see with great concern Iran’s activities in the region. We stand before a dangerous escalation,” she said, adding that Germany would work to de-escalate the situation.
------
Now USA can stop Nord Stream militarily, destroying ships or German business leaders giving a string of economic provocations with security implications. Bundestag is a tame creature after all.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Jan 5 2020 15:48 utc | 14
So... he wanted to deliver Iran's responsible to Saudis, to de-escalate and have peace?
I wonder who would've wanted that stopped at all cost (cough Israel cough)
Posted by: A | Jan 5 2020 15:51 utc | 15
Impeachment with GOP support could be just around the corner. And who lost Iraq??? He would be a dead man walking in that case. I can't see the evangelical crowd saving him. President Pence. Might have to get use to that.
Here is a link to a twitter account with a good video of massive crowds on the streets of Mashhad awaiting the arrival of Qassem Suleimani. Very powerful.
https://twitter.com/sonofnariman/status/1213792565075550208
Posted by: Tom | Jan 5 2020 15:55 utc | 16
There will be no draining of any swamps. Trump-Kushner just another Bibi lackey.
Posted by: Jerry | Jan 5 2020 15:48 utc | 13
1. Draining swamps was a marker of progress in the past. >>Wiki:But in the late 1960s and early 1970s, researchers found that marshes and swamps "were worth billions annually in wildlife production, groundwater recharge, and for flood, pollution, and erosion control." This motivated the passage of the 1972 federal Water Pollution Control Act.<<
2. To recognize this vital role, parties should adopt more acquatic symbols. Caymans are a bit too similar to alligators, but, say, Alligators vs Snapping Turtles?
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Jan 5 2020 16:02 utc | 17
A video which says it all...
Gen. #Soleimani, enemy of Daesh and Trump!
Trump has threatened #Iran with destroying its cultural sites but that is not his only similarity with Daesh, they both hated General Soleimani.
https://twitter.com/PressTV/status/1213804505537679362
Posted by: Sasha | Jan 5 2020 16:02 utc | 18
Posted by: Tom | Jan 5 2020 15:55 utc | 16
Yes, it might just be that this debacle provides the extra impulse to get him removed. Can't say I can even imagine what that would look like, but there would seem to be a good argument now that he must be restrained somehow. Somebody needs to tell Pompeous to stop digging the hole deeper (shutup) too.
Posted by: Bemildred | Jan 5 2020 16:02 utc | 19
Pence was in the team advising this "solution", as reported by Sputnik..he is equally culprit...or more...
Posted by: Sasha | Jan 5 2020 16:04 utc | 20
They are calling him the "Commander of Hearts"...some mages which explain this fact...he was always so close to the people...this is why there is no equivalent military or political figure in the US to retaliate...simply, there is no one humble enough...
Not just a commander but a national figure who conquered hearts of millions...
Posted by: Sasha | Jan 5 2020 16:12 utc | 21
I doubt Jared will be doing much, (if any) shuttling around the middle east anytime soon. Actually, I doubt he leaves the continental U.S., he would be my prime target.
Just a tip for Iran, easiest targets in the world would be any Trump property. Rent a room, hotel go boom. Vacancies abound at all Trump properties. U.S. would be hard pressed to justify military action because one of his hotels go boom. Then hit Jared.
Life has shown me, that sometimes, you just have to go toe to toe. I think Iran is at that point. I also don't think Russia will allow U.S. to use nukes. If they do, the world deserves to be de-populated.
b4real
Posted by: b4real | Jan 5 2020 16:14 utc | 22
This does not mean Iraq is now in Iran´s side, but in its own, an normal act of sovereignty.
The US can understand whatever they want, we are accustomed at their fake evidence and fakke news, and their twistting of reality and facts.
It´s the atrocity of the assasination by treachery and ambuss of Soleimani has united Iraq and Iran, the whole Ummah, and I would say the whole world, since there is nobody in its cabals who can understand, less tolerate this, except for a bunch of criminals in Washignton and Tel Aviv.
not oly Iraq, but the wordl must say ENOUGH!
Posted by: Sasha | Jan 5 2020 16:18 utc | 23
I posted this earlier on the Saker's site, once I heard that Soleimani was travelling to Iraq as an envoy. Then I checked here and B was already posting another great article.
So Yes, if we take this as truth, which I see no reason to deny as it comes straight from the horse's mouth (PM of Iraq himself), then this could be the reason why Israel targeted Soleimani's convoy at the airport.
Think about it, they either gave the US the coordinates and a US drone/helicopter took the shot OR the Israeil drones did the deed themselves. Why? Well if in fact there was a Saudi or US plan to mediate with Iran through Iraq, that would be a nightmare for Bibi (he doesn't get his war against Iran while at the same time already being charged for corruption at home and therefore can't be saved from possible prison time). War is the only thing that'll allow him to continue staying in power and not head to jail.
Also, think further, murdering Soleimani benefits no one more than Bibi. The only next logical question is who exactly pulled the trigger? If indeed Israel (which I currently am leaning more towards) then Trump jumped in and took the blame only to shield Israel (he is after all a good friend based on his actions of MIGA)... but why would he put his neck on the line? Well, for one he knows that the MENA would explode if it was found that Israel murdered Soleimani and co. On the other hand Trump (maybe if true in his 'drain the swamp' talk) is planning to use this opportunity to pull out troops from the Mideast.
I, like so many of us here on these boards, (and believe me I've been losing so much sleep these past 3 days simply by staying glued to my screen following every word said and written about the most recent developments), we are not privy to the behind the scenes happenings. Fortunately we have great individuals such as the Saker or Bernhard, as well as so many others who have some connections and insight to help us understand the situation better.
I guess we will learn more as we move forward.
Just as a side note, I have spent these past 3 days since the murders happened to try and respect the calls for mourning for Suleimani & Muhandis. No drink, no smoke, and I even went to a local Orthodox church and lit 2 candles this morning in memory of the recently deceased. I'm not a religious person and I never attend service, but being baptized at birth into the Eastern Orthodox Christian faith I felt this was a unique moment. If God were to hear my prayer this one time, by doing what I did he'd understand how important this prayer was for peace and safety for all those innocent in this world.
May we all go forward as brothers and sisters, put aside any petty beef between Muslim and Christians, and cease to allow ourselves to be divided by those who truly are evil!
Posted by: Forward | Jan 5 2020 16:23 utc | 24
Posted by: b4real | Jan 5 2020 16:14 utc | 22
Iran and "proxies" have clarified that targets will be military and civilians not touched.
They are meticulous about the moral high ground.
Posted by: somebody | Jan 5 2020 16:23 utc | 25
Retwitted by Mark Sleboda...Sen Rubio claiming for the creation of a independent Kurdish state, so as to show, as this commenter poins out, that the problem goes beyond Trump,...
https://twitter.com/JasminMuj/status/1213856214880280576
Posted by: Sasha | Jan 5 2020 16:27 utc | 27
"That is one reason why I recommend to Iraq to invite Russia to train its army."
Russian troops in Iraq would not be accepted by the usa and would be regarded as casus belli. The third world war would be the consequence.
B, do not delude yourself that the u.s. leadership will stop at anything.
Posted by: Pnyx | Jan 5 2020 16:28 utc | 28
Probably a coincidence, but the next morning
Trump got an offer on his DC Hotel ...
Posted by: anon | Jan 5 2020 16:30 utc | 29
Also retwitted by Mark Sleboda, largest crowd ever seen in Ahvaz, Iraq/Iran border, an area allegedly, by the US stablishment, largely opposed to Iran...waiting for Soleimani and Al Muhandis to arrive...
https://twitter.com/AmirAminiMD/status/1213828930458804224
What will be in Mashhad, cannot imagine...
Posted by: Sasha | Jan 5 2020 16:32 utc | 30
Both Iraq and Iran should call this festive day "Suleimani Day".
Posted by: bjd | Jan 5 2020 16:35 utc | 31
Posted by: Bemildred | Jan 5 2020 16:02 utc | 19
I don't think that would happen, Bush proved you could be a total fuck-up and as long as you were killing brown people you had the backing of both sides.
Posted by: Tobi | Jan 5 2020 16:36 utc | 32
This is truly shocking: Trump assassinates diplomatic envoy he himself arranged for..
Posted by: bjd | Jan 5 2020 16:40 utc | 33
Iraq needs some Russian "diplomacy" - the S400 and related Defensive systems. Iraqi soldiers could go to Chechnya, RU for training.
Posted by: lgfocus | Jan 5 2020 16:40 utc | 34
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Jan 5 2020 16:02 utc | 17
I agree, draining the swamp would be an ecological desaster.
How about a racoon riding an alligator versus a star nosed mole?
Posted by: somebody | Jan 5 2020 16:41 utc | 35
If the U.S. lured Soleimani to Iraq with a promise of negotiations with the Iraqis as mediators and then proceeded to kill him, surely that would be an impeachable offense. Particularly in view of the failure to brief Congress.
Posted by: lysias | Jan 5 2020 16:41 utc | 36
@31 bjd Vile freak.
Posted by: Eric | Jan 5 2020 16:41 utc | 37
Good, eradicate all judeophilic anglo pigs from the region.
Posted by: Goy Pride | Jan 5 2020 16:42 utc | 38
Posted by: Tobi | Jan 5 2020 16:36 utc | 32
"I don't think that would happen, Bush proved you could be a total fuck-up and as long as you were killing brown people you had the backing of both sides."
Well, I can't really dispute your point, but I have seen them exercise prudence in the past, when their own asses were on the line.
Trump already put a target on his own back, no need for others to follow along. But we will see, I make no predictions at this point.
Posted by: Bemildred | Jan 5 2020 16:43 utc | 39
I've read a report that it was Israeli intelligence that supplied the U.S. with Soleimani's coordinates. I wonder if they're the ones who supplied the intelligence about the allegedly imminent attacks.
Posted by: lysias | Jan 5 2020 16:45 utc | 40
Pat Lang has closed the comments section from view, unless you register, most probably to avoid reading all the schadenfreude he so usually spends with all the peoples in the world, especially European....
Very brave from his part...
Posted by: Sasha | Jan 5 2020 16:48 utc | 41
@Tom (16) I think that you do not understand the mindset of right wing Christian evangelicals. They pray for a world-ending conflagration that will usher in the second coming of their messiah. Hence, what appears to rational people as a foolish and incredibly dangerous action by Trump appears to these evangelicals as an action to fulfill God’s plan. I expect them to be very supportive of God’s president in every way that they can.
Posted by: Rob | Jan 5 2020 16:51 utc | 42
Iraq will have to ask another country to provide air support. Iran can't do it. But
Russia has those capabilities. I wonder if relations b/w Iran + Russia will warm in 2020.
Posted by: David | Jan 5 2020 16:51 utc | 43
b.
There is a clear danger in this act. The Trump administration is now likely to see Iraq as completely in the Iranian camp. That never was and never will be true but that is how it will be seen. The U.S. may therefore again start to pay (with Saudi money?) Sunni extremists, i.e. ISIS, to change the current situation to its advantage.
That is one reason why I recommend to Iraq to invite Russia to train its army.
1. Kurdistan will try to internationalize the conflict and get the upper hand in contested areas - see here.
2. Iranian weapons are a lot cheaper.
3. If Saudi tricked Suleimani by getting Iraq to "mediate" (Iraq's prime minister was expecting a message by him on the mediation when he was assassinated), Saudi will get targeted.
Posted by: somebody | Jan 5 2020 16:52 utc | 44
There is a clear difference to "expel all foreign troops" and "expel all US troops".
Clearly the former includes the latter.
But does the former include mercenaries/civilian combatants?
Does it include civilian non-combatants, such as advisers?
How will al these subtleties be explained by the different parties?
Posted by: bjd | Jan 5 2020 16:57 utc | 45
The Russians would agree to train Iraqi forces because they do the training, as they have with the Donbass battalions and the Syrian Army, back in Russia. They won't put boots on the ground in Iraq because they don't want any spreading their force structure across two wild battle zones, Syria and Iraq.
Also, with the agreement will be the diplomacy Russia will insist on. They can also direct humanitarian assistance (alongside China's input), which will ameliorate any GRU, SVR presence in Iraq. Perhaps, Wagner or other PMC might be inserted for securing Russian technicians needed to upkeep and train maintenance on Russian weapons systems.
Ultimately, the logic is for Iraq to obtain S-400 defense systems and some EW, which could also integrate with Syrian systems.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Jan 5 2020 16:58 utc | 46
Red Ryder @46
Yes, S400 is big part of Russian diplomacy. As Putin says "If everyone isn't safe, no one is safe".
Posted by: lgfocus | Jan 5 2020 17:03 utc | 47
I see there is another person using the moniker "Tom". Very well, I'll be "Tom_LX"
Posted by: Forward | Jan 5 2020 16:23 utc | 24
... then Trump jumped in and took the blame only to shield Israel (he is after all a good friend based on his actions of MIGA)... but why would he put his neck on the line? Well, for one he knows that the MENA would explode if it was found that Israel murdered Soleimani and co.
I know I'm stretching this one but could the Jeffrey Epstein Data Base be one of the skeletons that might be used against Trump to make him dance as necessary ? That story has become a none story faster than spring shower.
Posted by: Tom_LX | Jan 5 2020 17:06 utc | 48
I am reposting this because the recent developments all point finger to this. BTW, in no way am I excusing Trump as a victim.
The Ziocon-Deep State-Kosher Nostra Mob has the disposable President, aka the Orange Man aka Drimpf by the balls. The Mob was going to get its war with Iran anyway - most likely after the re-election of Drumpf. But now Satanyahu desperately needs a war to stay out of prison. So the ZOG neutered Drumpf by impeaching him out of thin air (while ignoring many legitimate grounds). Drumpf now needs every vote in Senate, and the war with Iran is the ticket. With this war Drumpf just lost his practically guaranteed reelection chance. Of course this is the preferred outcome for the Mob anyway. Now the Mob will have its cake and eat it too. It will get its preferred President (another Bush or another Obama or another Clinton - of either gender, etc. ).as well as have its Iran war.
Posted by: Nathan Mulcahy | Jan 5 2020 17:06 utc | 49
Posted by: bjd | Jan 5 2020 16:57 utc | 45
And do they have the power to implement it?
It does not matter. Iraq has become unsafe - and illegal - for NATO troups. It has also become unviable for Western interests. There is nothing left to "win" there.
Posted by: somebody | Jan 5 2020 17:07 utc | 50
IMO this likely means Civil War in Iraq.Your fear is incomprehensible. Who would be fighting Who? The Sunnis have had it as a fighting force.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 5 2020 15:23 utc | 2
What is likely to be happening, as you're right that the US will not quit Iraq willingly, is increasing public and armed resistance to the US, as indeed happened under Bush, but very probably more. There's no doubt that the US can hold out for a while, but a renewed US full military occupation would not be appreciated back home, not the body-bags implied.
b's estimate is right. When, as I understand it, the US public largely applauds the slaughter of Sulaimani, and any US acts against Iran in consequence, they're thinking of casualty-less, cost-less, air-strikes. Not ground military operations. Things though have already diverted from that vision, and ground combat is in prospect as US troops hole up in their bases, with only helicopters and aircraft being a secure route in or out, and roads necessary but increasingly dangerous.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jan 5 2020 17:09 utc | 51
We ignore the fact that the U Sis a rogue state and have been for decades. The US since creation was always beyond the law but there were opposing forces that questioned its rogue state status which does not exist currently. Since Iraq or Syria does not posses the power to expel US forces just like they dont like in the occupied golan or Syria or kurdistan etc.. The US will never leave.. Not willingly.. Massive drain on resources and force will be necessary to make the US leave where the prospect of large scale annihilation soon to follow. Betting the US tries to gage Iranian defences soon.. With more to follow like what they do with Syria.. Overwhelming responses will see iran destroyed so they need to act smarter and wait.. Actually all responses towards Israel no matter what will make the US fly out on the first ship sailing.. Sure israel can use nukes if it does not want to exist any longer..
Posted by: Igor Bundy | Jan 5 2020 17:09 utc | 52
NATO members have “suspended” their training programs in Iraq, and their response to the demand foreign forces leave will be a strong indication of future force realignments. The official German response suggests that they may try to ride out the immediate visceral reactions to position as the calm mediator and retain the troop presence. i.e. the Americans went “rogue” in alliance with Israel, and it will require neutering that influence to move forward. A trump impeachment may come into play as part of a western realignment or restructuring of mid-east position.
Posted by: jayc | Jan 5 2020 17:10 utc | 53
Now what? It would be really smart for all U.S. forces to immediately leave Iraq. Unfortunately, the U.S. .Gov seems to have a severe allergy to smartness.
So then what? Simple! About a hundred other countries that are now occupied by U.S. forces will immediately demand that those forces must leave too. Bad mojo indeed.
Comrades of the world, and especially of my beloved Middle East, yeah, after these days of lack of sleep and mourning, finally, and in spite of the mean of the world,
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
To all the fallen...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HnIpcAoEUQ
Posted by: Sasha | Jan 5 2020 17:14 utc | 55
Tom_LX @ 48
I don't think that "Jeffrey Epstein Data Base" is in the least bit irrelevant.
Posted by: Evelyn | Jan 5 2020 17:14 utc | 56
This is beginning to look like we may have actually entered WWIII - the war where the World actually unites to take on the Evil Empire and its vassals.
These words keep propping up in my head “There are decades when nothing happens, but there are weeks when decades happen”,
Vladimir Lenin.
Posted by: lgfocus | Jan 5 2020 17:14 utc | 57
@24 Forward. Nice post, me too.. Amen & Alhamdilulaye.
Posted by: Lozion | Jan 5 2020 17:20 utc | 58
Wow the iraq PM office just stated that The US government had asked Iraq to invite Soleimani to iraq for face to face deescalation talks with the US then murdered in the airport. Even by outlaw empire standards this was insane they murdered a diplomat on talks they invited him to. US diplomacy has been on decline for decades but this is reckless terrorist diplomacy, with a single action the US has lost the middle east and killed the value of US assurances and diplomacy
Posted by: Kadath | Jan 5 2020 17:23 utc | 59
