Post a comment

Saudi Arabia Retreats From The Troubles Its Clown Prince Caused
When the Saudi King Salman promoted his son Mohammad bin Salman (MbS) to Defense Minister and then Crown Prince the expectations were high. But three of the major projects Muhammad since launched soon ran into trouble. Now initiatives are under way to limit the damage he caused. The end of the five year old Saudi war on Yemen is coming into sight. The public offering of the Saudi state owned ARAMCO oil company is finally taken place but with a much lower valuation than originally planned. The thirty month spat with Qatar is under repair.
On August 17 2019 a Yemeni drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil installations proved that the Saudis had lost the war. Moon of Alabama's headline empathized the effect that it would have:
Long Range Attack On Saudi Oil Field Ends War On Yemen
Today's attack is a check mate move against the Saudis. Shaybah is some 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) from Houthi-controlled territory. There are many more important economic targets within that range. [...]
The attack conclusively demonstrates that the most important assets of the Saudis are now under threat. This economic threat comes on top of a seven percent budget deficit the IMF predicts for Saudi Arabia. Further Saudi bombing against the Houthi will now have very significant additional cost that might even endanger the viability of the Saudi state. The Houthi have clown prince Mohammad bin Salman by the balls and can squeeze those at will.
A month later another large scale attack disabled half of the Saudi oil output.
The Saudis since rented additional U.S. military units to provide more air defenses around their oil installations. But U.S. air defenses are not effective against the kind of attacks the Yemenis launched. The Saudis had no choice but to sue for peace.
For several months there have been talks in Oman between Saudi official and Houthi delegations. An preliminary agreement was found but no official announcements were made. That changed today when Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir made a comment that for the first time recognized the Houthi as a legitimate Yemeni entity:
Speaking on the situation in Yemen, al-Jubeir said that there is a possibility of reaching a truce in the country, which could be followed by a settlement.
“Yemen is of particular importance to us, and Iran’s intervention there is devastating. The only solution in Yemen is political, and the Houthis are the ones who started the war, not us.”
“All Yemenis, including the Houthis, have a role in the future of Yemen,” he added.
Today the Saudis also released some 200 prisoners who belonged to the Houthi. They were flown to Yemen's capital Sanaa. The preliminary agreement foresees the forming of a common government by the Houthi and the Saudi controlled former president Hadi.
This is not yet the end of the war. It will take quite some time before a new Yemeni government will evolve as the Saudis still have some unrealistic demands:
Saudi Arabia seems more open to some kind of coexistence with the Houthis in north Yemen through taking control over them from Iran. After signing the Riyadh power-sharing agreement between the separatist Southern Transitional Council and the UN-recognised government in Aden, Saudi Arabia and the UAE seem to be ready to move on to the next phase of their gouty war in Yemen.
Instead of the endless fighting, Saudi Arabia is trying to convince the Houthis to sever ties with its regional rival, Iran. After all, all the Houthis want is legitimacy of their new strategic posture in Yemen. This, in their view, must be cited in a similar power-sharing agreement that guarantees their share in a federation-like new system that includes president Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi’s government and separatists in the south.
Iran had never "control" over the Houthi. Even the U.S. State Department has recently changed course and finally admitted that:
In a shift that analysts said reflects progress in Saudi talks with Yemen’s Houthi rebels to end the Yemen war, State Department Iran envoy Brian Hook said today that Iran does not speak for the Houthis, whom he described as playing a more constructive role in issuing a cease-fire proposal.
“We should recall that the Houthis proposed a cessation of missile and air attacks with Saudi Arabia just days after the Iranians struck Saudi oil installations on Sept. 14,” Hook told journalists at the State Department.
“The Houthis’ de-escalation proposal, which the Saudis are responding to, shows that Iran clearly does not speak for the Houthis, nor has the best interests of the Yemeni people at heart,” Hook said. “Iran is trying to prolong Yemen’s civil war to project power. Iran should follow the calls of its own people and end its involvement in Yemen.”
Hook’s comments praising the Houthi de-escalation proposal stand in contrast to how he described the Houthis, in a September Wall Street Journal op-ed, as an Iranian proxy group. He further characterized the Iranian-Houthi relationship as a “strategic alliance.”
Neither are the Houthi under Iranian control nor is Hizbullah in Lebanon. These groups are independent political entities which make their own decisions in their own interests. Iran helps those groups during times of need as they will help Iran when necessary. Hook's claim that Iran is trying to prolong Yemen’s war is without any basis.
Iran has enabled the Houthi to resist throughout the 5 years of war the Saudis waged on them. Drones and missiles parts provided by Iran to the Houthi allowed them to compel the Saudis to file for peace. It is thereby highly unlikely that the Houthi will dissociate themselves from Iran. They will agree to end their attacks on Saudi Arabia if the Saudis end their attacks on Yemen and pay for the damage their war has caused. If the Saudis do not agree to that more of their helicopters will come down in flames and more of their oil installations will be set on fire.
The war on Yemen was started by clown prince Muhammad bin Salman who was then Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia. He had hoped for a fast victory but the well equipped Saudi military proved to be incapable of defeating barefoot Houthi in the mountains of north Yemen. The war costs the Saudis several billions per month and threatened to ruin the state.
Muhammad Bin Salman's other projects did not go any better. He had planned to sell shares of Saudi Aramco at international stock exchanges and at a total valuation of 2 trillion dollar. The move was supposed to bring in $100 billion to finance a further industrialization of the Saudi economy. After many delays Saudi Aramco is now finally making its initial public offering. The shares will start trading on December 11. But the stock will only be listed at the Saudi Tadawul exchange.
The initial share price offer puts the value of the company at $1.7 trillion which is higher than the $1.5 trillion estimate international banks had published. Today the Saudis announced a large cut in their oil output to increase the global oil prices and the company's valuation. That might attract more urgently needed buyers to the IPO. But the stocks will still be sold to mainly domestic entities, if needed with some pressure. Instead of attracting $100 billion of fresh money from abroad some $25.6 billion will be taken out of the left Saudi trouser pocket to be put into the right one. The economic benefit for the country is dubious.
Two and a half years ago the clown prince tried to attack and occupy Qatar. The given ideological reason was the Qatari support for the Muslim Brotherhood. But the real reason was the Saudi need for more money which MbS tried to gain through a real estate and resource grab. The project failed when Turkish troops came to Qatar's aid. The Saudis and its UAE allies then tried to isolate Qatar with an embargo. That failed too but caused the Saudi rulers additional headaches which is why they now push to end the conflict:
[N]ow more than two years on, signs of economic and political fracture are beginning to show not in Qatar, but in its embargoing neighbors. It is these indications that may help explain the countries’ recent conciliatory gestures, including the resolution to join the Arabian Gulf Cup in Doha and contemporaneous remarks by Saudi and Emirati officials suggesting a newfound openness to ending the dispute.
...
Since the oil crash of 2014, which saw prices plummet from more than $100 per barrel to below $30, all GCC countries have sought to offset enormous budget deficits by embarking on painful, fundamental changes to their oil-based economies.
...
As it happens, the GCC members that have gone the farthest in imposing unpopular reform measures are the blockading states, whereas Kuwait, Oman and Qatar have deferred implementation of the VAT and other structural reforms.
The Saudi rulers fears that their own population will point to Qatar and demand an increase in welfare or lower taxes. If all GCC countries, including Qatar, agree to take the same steps that the Saudis had to take, the chance of a revolt would decrease.
Qatar's foreign minister has recently made a 'secret' visit to Riyadh and the Saudi King has invited the Emir of Qatar to the next GCC meeting. But Qatar has a budget surplus while the Saudis have a 10% deficit. Qatar has no need to follow the economic policies of the other GCC countries. It will only do so if the Saudis are willing to offer something for it.
Three of the clown prince's major projects have failed. On top of that comes the reputational damage that the murder, on MbS' order, of Jamal Khashoggi caused. That the Saudi king has now taken steps to limit the overall damage may have come through the influence of Muhammad bin Salman's younger brother, Khalid bin Salman. KbS had been the Saudi ambassador to the U.S. Since February 2019 he is the Deputy Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia. He was involved in the talks with the Houthi. It is possible that the king will finally recognize that MbS is not good enough for his job and that Khalid may a better successor to the throne than his brother Mohammad.
Posted by b on December 6, 2019 at 18:59 UTC | Permalink
Israel tests nuclear capable ballistic missiles with a range of up to 2,000 km over Tel Aviv. IDF's 215th division drills for war. Hezbollah's armies are back at Israel's borders...
B I hate to break it to you but Yemen is a side-show. We're about to see a major event next week and I've been trying to tell this to people in this thread but getting little attention. The Saudi IPO was finnished just in time, the US Budget postponed until December 20 all for a reason. And the Jerusalem Post posting an article on how a war with Iran might begin, to condition and prepare people. We're this close now and the Abraham Lincoln is back in the Gulf from its port call in Bahrain, so let's please focus on the essential.
Posted by: Alexander P | Dec 6 2019 19:13 utc | 1
I always look for positive news at the end of the year. This just might be it!
Posted by: Maracatu | Dec 6 2019 19:16 utc | 2
The attack on Saudi oil facilities was September 14, 2019.
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Dec 6 2019 19:18 utc | 3
Oh, I see that b is referencing an earlier, less destructive attack.
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Dec 6 2019 19:19 utc | 4
I should think that the King's other surviving brothers will still want their turns as King, if only to forestall the current Clown Prince's accession on his father's death. Khalid bin Salman would be wise to support his uncles and to come to some arrangement with them in which he acts as a de facto regent during their reigns. They are all not likely to last long anyway individually but at least collectively they may gain enough time to work out what to do with Mohammad bin Salman and how to get rid of him.
Posted by: Jen | Dec 6 2019 19:22 utc | 5
@1, Alexander P,
Measure the distance from Iranian anti-ship missiles to the Abraham Lincoln. If the ship is within range, no war will begin against Iran.
When US naval vessels are out of missile range from Iran, then you might keep a close eye on things.
Similarly, if Israel begins a war against Hezbollah, there will first be a large movement of Jews out of Haifa and Tel Aviv. That's the clue that the IDF is getting ready to start something they can't finish.
Yemen was no sideshow. It was an event that proved asymmetrical warfare can punish and win against all odds and every disadvantage of wealth, numbers, superior arms, and SuperPower support.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Dec 6 2019 19:23 utc | 6
How timely your article is! Trump helped and protected that butcher MBS and now karma returned to bite him in the ass. A Saudi national training in Florida shot up a U.S. naval base in Pensacola Florida killing 3 and wounding countless other service members.
That's what happens when you aid and abet the real enemy. But noooh, let's attack Afghanistan or Iran instead!
TRUMP IS KISSING THE SAUDI RING. FLORIDA HAS THE POWER TO THROW TRUMP OUT OF OFFICE.
Posted by: Circe | Dec 6 2019 19:33 utc | 7
North Korea is a cautionary tale. Moves toward peace are not always what they seem.
It seems to me that everything ultimately hinges on the Iranian conflict. Nothing will really be resolved until peace or war with Iran.
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Dec 6 2019 19:37 utc | 8
@ Posted by: Alexander P | Dec 6 2019 19:13 utc | 1 with the scenario of escalation of conflict in the ME
I agree that what you posit is possible and desired by some but question the details. Empire needs a REAL war to distract the Western masses and focus that energy on a Trumped up (pun intended) enemy.
B's posting though is interesting in that it speculates a change to Saudi Arabia leadership which could change the dynamics in the region significantly. And given more of b's posting about developments in Yemen and Qatar, who knows what will evolve.
In the mean time the West is still under the dictatorship of global private finance and is warring against China that has a public finance core to its civilization.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 6 2019 19:45 utc | 9
@6 Not if the Lincoln is the False Flag target, their sacrificial lamb. The carrier was in the Arabian Sea near Oman until November 20, there was no reason for it to be moved into the Gulf now. Now it is within sight of Iranian oil fields. Currently no other carrier is in the area and we know that they are capable of sacrificing an old and soon to be decommissioned Carrier for their nefarious plans.. And two days ago the Pentagon said Iran was moving short range missiles into Iraq. I don't think under such a scenario they could previously start evacuating Israeli cities but if the Lincoln gets attacked/sunk then Israel will certainly move and evacuate!
Posted by: Alexander P | Dec 6 2019 19:48 utc | 10
Khalid-Mohammed, tomahto, tomayto, 3 brothers, three stooges, who cares! Take a cue from the French. They solved the monarchy problem with riots, revolution and a guillotine.
Posted by: Circe | Dec 6 2019 19:52 utc | 11
Saudi Arabia is the USA's most important ally. If it falls, it would be a huge blow to the American Empire (Petrodollar).
MbS' theory to nuclearize Saudi Arabia is failed by design. It was tried in Brazil of the 1990s. It even has a name in Economics: it's called "dependency theory".
The dependency theory states that a commodities exporting country can easily industrialize if it saves cash from said exports in order to buy machinery and know-how from the industrialized nations. Other more sophisticated versions call for the perfect timing of the commodity cycles in order to hoard cash but the principle is the same.
This theory is a fallacy because that's not how the capitalist system works:
First, capitalism is not a national system, but a global system: the nation-State only exists insofar as it is a subdivision of the capitalist order; not the opposite. There is no "American capitalism", "European capitalism", "African capitalism" or "Japanese capitalism": there's only one capitalist architecture that divides its composition (quantitatively and qualitatively) across the entire globe.
Secondly, capitalism, as a social system, needs to reproduce itself. Capitalism does this with valorisation, i.e. the accumulation of surplus value, which comes from the conversion of human labor into abstract labor (value). This whole mass of value is then separated into two parts: the first -- simply called "capital" (C) -- is used to reproduce the entire already existing mass of capital (i.e. reproduce the entire society as it already is); the second is the profits, i.e. the excess value that goes beyond the mere maintenance of the existing state of the society. That means the industrialized nations will always absorb more value than the non-industrialized nations, since they have larger concentrations of capital (i.e. a higher organic composition of capital).
Thirdly, commodity exporters will always have to burn their reserves eventually because their exports are inelastic, i.e. demand doesn't grow as supply grows after an absolute point. As b highlighted in his post, the Saudis had to lower oil production in order to raise its prices -- but they sold less, as they had to lower production. They only did it to speculate in the stock markets -- which is fictitious capital.
The only Third World country which managed to get out of this trap was China. China managed to do that for the simple reason it is not a capitalist country, but a socialist one.
Last week I noticed that a news report on the Oman negotiations referred to Khalid bin Salman as "KbS". One would not use the three-letter acronym ("JFK", "LBJ") unless he was seen as a potential challenger to MbS.
Posted by: Petri Krohn | Dec 6 2019 20:08 utc | 13
Amazing the effort to maintain the Narrative while admitting defeat:
"'Yemen is of particular importance to us, and Iran’s intervention there is devastating. The only solution in Yemen is political, and the Houthis are the ones who started the war, not us.'"
One of the major blocks deterring Iran's proposed HOPE collective security agreement now seems to be moving out of the way. IMO, its adoption is the only rational way forward to providing the groundwork for the region's BRI projects to begin. Then the biggest nut/knot can start being cracked/cut--Occupied Palestine. It's genuinely possible to envision the evolution of Eurasia once the Evil Outlaw US Empire's removed from the scene. And the same applies to the bigger planetwide picture.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 6 2019 20:20 utc | 14
and this will not sit well, flashback memories:
Terrorism Probe Opened After Pensacola Shooter IDed As Saudi National Mohammed Alshamrani; Was There For Pilot Training
"The AP is reporting that the suspect in Friday's shooting at a Navy base in Pensacola, Fla. is a Saudi Arabian national. He was attending aviation school in the US, which should raise eyebrows: The last group of Saudi nationals who sought flight lessons in the US pulled off 9/11."
And Really Alexander P @ 6. U.S.A will not take on Iran. Oh they may try a Bagdahi - only $15 man? or a frame up
Why the english markings?
Posted by: Likklemore | Dec 6 2019 21:03 utc | 15
Finally, vk, you write something that I agree with.
Capitalism is a globalist system, but you are kidding yourself if you think socialism as envisioned by Marx is not equally a globalist system.
World socialism in its Hegelian dialectic, seeks the supranational supremacy of the worker-class with no international boundaries. It also seeks the destruction of the nation.
Thus, the only non-globalist and tenable system is one that begins with a nationalist paradigm. You can have a socialist-tempered nation or a capitalist-tempered one. In the end, the daylight between the two is miniscule enough and yet people will die swearing against the other.
Go figure.
Posted by: Nemesiscalling | Dec 6 2019 21:21 utc | 16
@15 We'll see, I hope to be wrong of course as a war there would cause global calamities.
But let's face it, the sudden draw down in Afghanistan and renewed push for peace there, the increase in troops in Saudi Arabia. Jordan apparently conducting war drills against Israel, now Israel doing its own drills and missile tests. Bibi again saying Israel would occupy the Jordan valley, one indication too many for me that something big will give soon, even in a volatile region as this one.
Posted by: Alexander P | Dec 6 2019 21:37 utc | 17
thanks for the links Circe 7@ and @ Likklemore @ 15
can't sell airplanes if you d/n first train the pilots to fly them. X needs the business<= imagine training exercise<=practice taking out that tall building
Posted by: snake | Dec 6 2019 21:40 utc | 18
@ 17
Not yet widely recognized but with all of Trump's efforts and his predecessors the U.S. dominance in ME is now surpassed.
U.S. has always blown the Saxophone at Israel's command. Now, still blowing against the wind to keep pretences up and help Bibi to distract from his indictments.
The U.S. has been defending Israel since Palestinian lands were craved up and then stolen. U.S. has set up a base in Israel. Does the U.S. now have to sign a defense treaty with Israel?
US-Israel Defense Treaty Gaining Steam After Pompeo & Netanyahu Meet
A proposed US-Israeli defense treaty is gaining steam after a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (currently representing an 'interim' government) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Lisbon this week.
Speaking of the controversial defense pact, Netanyahu told reporters of the Wednesday discussion: “The meeting with Pompeo was critical for Israeli security,” and added, “We agreed to promote a defense pact.”
However, such a controversial pact wold have a long way to go in the domestic politics of both nations, considering it would commit the United States to war to defend Israel. This also at a time when Israel has frequently attacked what it deems 'Iranian targets' inside Syria and Iraq in what both countries have condemned as acts of brazen aggression.[.]
But the proposal is currently having a more direct impact on Israeli politics, given that opposition rival to Netanyahu, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, has vehemently opposed it amid stalled power-sharing negotiations which could send Israelis to the polls for a third time within a year. The opposition says such a defense pact is an invitation for Washington to meddle in Israeli affairs.
[.]
(emphasis as found)
He he he. Oh My, on two counts.
Gantz the former military man objecting.
Signing a treaty with an interim head of state who is under indictment for bribery.
I find times are a changing.
Posted by: Likklemore | Dec 6 2019 22:14 utc | 19
Excellent as usual. Many thanks.
Two minor issues:
1. Paragraph 2: “emphatized” looks like it should be “emphasised”; and
2. Recent months there’s been silence on the links between the Russian Federation and the Saudis referred to in various places during the first half of this year. Have you become aware of any developments?
Posted by: Cortes | Dec 6 2019 22:18 utc | 20
Jen at #5
King Salman is the last of the brothers. These are the Suderi Seven, the sons of the founding monarch, King Abdel Aziz, by his favourite wife, Queen Suderi.
The Al-Saud dynasty now has to pass, not just from one King to another, but from one generation to another. And it could very well skip a generation or two, since this line of brothers have been ruling Saudi Arabia since the death of Abdel Aziz, and that was back in 1953.
I would guess that giving the Crown Prince additional powers was King Salman's way of easing in this generational change. He has seen MbS in action, and if he doesn't feel MbS is the best for the job, he can name another of the princes as Crown Prince and heir.
Antoinetta III
Posted by: Antoinetta III | Dec 6 2019 22:33 utc | 21
"They solved the monarchy problem with riots, revolution and a guillotine.'
Yes Circe, that was in 1793. And within nine years the First Consul was Emperor. He was followed, in 1814 by Louis's brother, who was followed by another brother, who was followed by a cousin, who was followed after a brief republic, by the Emperor's nephew.
So the solution was only temporary until Bismarck, without a guillotine stepped in.
Posted by: bevin | Dec 6 2019 22:36 utc | 22
Antoinetta by all accounts King Salman is not making rational decisions. The succession will be decided by a free for all and there will be blood.
Posted by: bevin | Dec 6 2019 22:39 utc | 23
Is this what you mean Alexander P?
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201912061077506395-irans-fm-javad-zarif-claims-israel-testing-nuke-missiles/
Posted by: bevin | Dec 6 2019 22:42 utc | 24
Louis XVIII was the son, not the brother, of Louis XVI. He was the brother of Louis XVII. Perhaps that 's what bevin meant.
Posted by: lysias | Dec 6 2019 23:01 utc | 25
no war will begin against Iran.
Bingo!
They hold he Jokers in the deck.
A world depression would start in 15 minutes after an attack on them.
Posted by: Duncan Idaho | Dec 6 2019 23:02 utc | 26
thanks b... thanks to the commentators as well...
i notice in the quick overview on KBS in wikipedia - "According to Hürriyet columnist Abdulkadir Selvi, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Gina Haspel had possession of the "smoking gun phone call" in which crown prince Mohammad was recorded giving orders to his brother Khaled, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US, "to Silence Jamal Khashoggi as Soon as Possible". The subsequent murder is the ultimate confirmation of this instruction."
i am wondering if KBS is the cia's new first choice here??? is that possible??
and then in one of today's usa press releases we have the same tired condemnation of iran trotted out.. of course the houthi are stooges for iran according to usa state dept... " The past five, six months, Iran has become increasingly more aggressive. There is a trajectory, right, where they have first increased the operational tempo of the Houthis against the Saudis, then raised the rhetoric and the temperature in Iraq against U.S. personnel, moving on from there scuttling boats in Fujairah, then kidnapping boats, then shooting down U.S. drones in international airspace, and most recently Abqaiq, targeting directly with their own missiles Saudi oil facilities."
there is other interesting comments further down in this press release....
the way i see it, the usa is using ksa as a wedge to pursue its ongoing middle east agenda... i can see the wedge breaking at some point.. maybe not right away, but it is in the usa-israels interest to have the wedge around for as long as useful... i still think MBS is walking a dangerous line in all this...
Posted by: james | Dec 6 2019 23:03 utc | 27
@ Posted by: Nemesiscalling | Dec 6 2019 21:21 utc | 16
You're just reflecting the dominant thinking of your time.
It's true that the dominant ideology of the 20th Century was nationalism. But just because nationalism is still the dominant ideology in our times, it doesn't mean it will be so forever.
Make no mistake: the nation-State will disappear. The future of humanity is unified in the whole Earth. If space colonisation happens, then the people of the time will have another problem in their hands -- but that's not for us to contemplate, not the problem of our times.
@28 vk
What you are saying is quite frightening.
But also humorous because even if humanity were to assemble and build another Tower of Babel, the Lord will promptly tear it asunder.
Those with good sense always question centralized rule by technocrats. Whether good intentions or not, it always leads to evil.
The nation state is the only thing which keeps alive our essential human difference.
Vk, I will continue to pray for your conversion.
Posted by: Nemesiscalling | Dec 7 2019 0:14 utc | 29
@20 Cortes. The budding Russia/Saudi relationship is huge, and I think that is sending the US into panic mode...
An article comes to mind from the Economist(yuck) dated Feb 24, 2018. While I will not attempt to butcher the html, the internet savvy can throw the following phrase in a search engine.
"OPEC mulls a long term alliance with Russia to keep oil prices stable"
Posted by: AntiCapital | Dec 7 2019 0:27 utc | 30
"OPEC mulls a long term alliance with Russia to keep oil prices stable"
Posted by: james | Dec 7 2019 0:31 utc | 31
vk | Dec 6 2019 23:20 utc | 28:
Make no mistake: the nation-State will disappear.
No. The concept of the nation-state will never disappear. The only change would be the border. So, in the unified planet example, the border would be at least the exosphere or at most the heliosphere if Earth.Gov gets greedy. Extra-terrestrial colonies could get messy if the heliosphere border isn't recognized.
Posted by: Ian2 | Dec 7 2019 0:45 utc | 32
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |