Post a comment

After U.S. Strike On Iraqi Forces Its Troops Will (Again) Have To Leave
Within Syria @WithinSyriaBlog - 17:43 UTC · Dec 29, 2019
Trump just made the mistake of his presidency.
That may be true or may be not true. Here is what happened.
On Friday a volley of some 30 107mm Katyusha rockets hit the K1 base which houses Iraqi and U.S. troops near Kirkuk, Iraq. One U.S. mercenary/contractor died, two Iraqi and four U.S. soldiers were wounded. Instead of finding the real culprits - ISIS remnants, disgruntled locals, Kurds who want to regain control over Kirkuk - the U.S. decided that Kata'ib Hizbullah was the group guilty of the attack.
Kata'ib Hizbullah is a mostly Shia group with some relations to Iran. It is part of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) which were founded and trained by Iran to stop and defeat the Islamic State (ISIS) when it occupied nearly a third of Iraq and Syria. KH is like all PMU units now under command and control of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.
To take revenge for the death of one of its mercenaries the U.S. air force attacked five camps where Kata'ib Hizbullah and other Iraqi forces were stationed:
In response to repeated Kata'ib Hizbollah (KH) attacks on Iraqi bases that host Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces, U.S. forces have conducted precision defensive strikes against five KH facilities in Iraq and Syria that will degrade KH's ability to conduct future attacks against OIR coalition forces.
The five targets include three KH locations in Iraq and two in Syria. These locations included weapon storage facilities and command and control locations that KH uses to plan and execute attacks on OIR coalition forces.
All of the KH positions that were hit were in the western Anbar desert, 450 kilometer away from Kirkuk. KH has bases on both sides of the Iraqi-Syrian border where it is engaged in fighting the still active ISIS. The results of the air strikes were devastating:
Elijah J. Magnier @ejmalrai - 6:20 UTC · Dec 30, 2019
32 killed and 45 wounded the count of #US violent aggression on #Iraq security forces brigades 45 and 46 last night on a military position established to counter-attack and raid #ISIS remnant at al-Qaem, the borders between Iraq and Syria.
The al-Qaem/al-Bukamal border station is the only open one between Iraq and Syria which is not under U.S. control. The U.S. was furious when the Iraqi prime minister Adil Abdul Mahdi allowed it to be established. It was previously attacked by Israel which had launched its assault from a U.S. air force base in east Syria.
TØM CΛT @TomtheBasedCat - 6:11 UTC · Dec 29, 2019
It wasn't just Hezbollah Battalions members who were affected, there are also wounded among the ranks of the Missiles Forces / Rocket Battalion which is considered a separate unit apart from the numbered brigades.
The dead include Abu Ali Madiniyah, the commander of the 1st battalion of the 45th Brigade.
The strikes were in total disregard of Iraqi sovereignty and against forces under direct command of the Iraqi state:
In a statement, Abdul-Mahdi said Defense Secretary Mark Esper had called him about a half-hour before the U.S. strikes to tell him of U.S. intentions to hit bases of the militia suspected of being behind Friday’s rocket attack. Abdul-Mahdi said in the statement he asked Esper to call off U.S. retaliation plans.
The statement said Iraqi President Barham Salih also received advance notice from a U.S. diplomat, and also asked unsuccessfully for Americans to call off it off.
The strikes were designed to kill those who still fight ISIS in its most virulent hide outs:
Rania Khalek @RaniaKhalek - 18:44 UTC · Dec 29, 2019
The PMF group that was hit by the Americans has been fighting ISIS for years. They were on the front lines protecting Iraq from ISIS in Syria and engaged in the ongoing battles with ISIS in the Syrian and Iraqi deserts. They were THE line of defense.
The American attack on this PMF group is not only a disproportionate act of revenge, it is also a threat to regional security. AND it’s pathetic for a so-called super power to get into a fight with a small militia.
Here is video of the bloody aftermath.
There are some 5,000 U.S. soldiers in Iraq in bases which also house 10,000nds of Iraqi soldiers and PMF troops. Revenge attacks are now inevitable:
In the aftermath of the American strikes, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said, “We have already confirmed our rejection of any unilateral action by coalition forces or any other forces inside Iraq. We consider it a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of Iraq and the region,” according to a statement released on Iraqi state television.
Abdul-Mahdi now finds himself facing the nightmare possibility of Iranian-linked paramilitaries, whose political wings hold enormous sway over his government, going to war with American forces on Iraqi territory, which would compound a disastrous few months in which the deaths of hundreds of protestors have been laid at his feet, prompting him to hand in his resignation to parliament.
The coming days and weeks will answer a number of questions about how this perilous situation will play out, primarily how far are the paramilitaries willing to act upon their rhetoric which has endlessly stated that the American presence in Iraq is a continuation of the occupation, in addition to their readiness to take military action in order to force out the Americans, “once again”.
The U.S. and Israel have already killed hundreds of Iraqi forces that are aligned with Iran. But these were the most egregious strikes. There is no doubt. The U.S. forces will have to (again) leave Iraq:
Brasco_Aad @Brasco_Aad - 19:55 UTC · Dec 29, 2019
Iraqi PMU Asai'b Ahl al-Haq statement on the American attack on Iraq tonight:
''The American military presence has become a burden for the State and a source of aggression against our forces and therefore it has become mandatory for all of us to expel them from Iraq.''
U.S. President Donald Trump had declared that he wants U.S. troops to leave the Middle East. But the 'deep state', the Pentagon and State Department bureaucracy, have resisted any such move:
Pompeo, Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, flew to Palm Beach, Florida, after the operation to brief President Donald Trump.
Esper said they discussed with Trump “other options that are available” to respond to Iran.
...
Trump was at Mar-a-Lago but did not appear with his top national security officials. After Pompeo and Esper spoke, the president traveled to his private golf club in West Palm Beach. The White House did not immediately say why Trump returned to the club after spending nearly six hours there earlier Sunday.
Yesterday's attacks guarantee that all U.S. troops will have to leave Iraq and will thereby also lose their supply lines to Syria.
One wonders if that was the real intent of those strikes.
Posted by b on December 30, 2019 at 8:03 UTC | Permalinknext page »
Instead of finding the real culprits - ISIS remnants, disgruntled locals, Kurds who want to regain control over Kirkuk - the U.S. decided that Kata'ib Hizbullah was the group guilty of the attack....
Yesterday's attacks guarantee that all U.S. troops will have to leave Iraq and will thereby also lose their supply lines to Syria.
One wonders if that was the real intend of those strikes.
Just like with 9/11 and Iraq where the US government immediately pushed its pre-existing agenda, so the US doesn't care who really launches attacks on US and US-client positions in Iraq and Syria but automatically assigns them to Hezbollah and thus to Iran, in accord with the pre-existing neocon wet dream of provoking a full-scale war with Iran.
If that's the US intent, to escalate against Iran, and if conversely the Iraq government is serious about kicking out the US military, we'll have the confrontation discussed in the open thread.
As for the idea that Trump was briar-patching here, wanting a good legalistic pretext to withdraw troops from Iraq (which would then trigger the practical supply-based pretext to withdraw them from Syria and not "take the oil" after all), well even if he had such confused thoughts, we've already seen how spineless he is about trying to assert his will over that of the neocon bureaucracies, civilian and military. Do we really expect them to agree to vacate Iraq merely because the legally constituted supposedly sovereign government told them to? It seems more likely they'll tell the government they're not going anywhere and demand that the government help them suppress non-governmental resistance to their ongoing presence, or else. (I don't know if there's yet been a formal order to leave from the Iraqi government, or just rhetoric in an attempt to save face.)
Good article, thank you:) So you're wondering if Trump murdered a bunch of people in Syria and Iraq in order to leave the Middle East? I've yet to catch a glimpse of Trump fighting a "Deep State".
Posted by: SharonM | Dec 30 2019 8:41 utc | 2
It sounded to me as though the typically ignorant Americans, may be even Trump himself, but certainly Pompeo, to judge from what he said, didn't understand that Kata'ib Hizbullah in Iraq have nothing to do with Hizbullah in Lebanon. They are completely separate organisations. But ignorant Washington lights upon them because the same name. Classic American error.
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 30 2019 8:48 utc | 3
looks to me like a mindless reflexive "blame it on iran" response rather than some obama style 11 dimensional chess (not that obama was doing that, it was just always trotted out to support whatever corrupt sellout he was engaged in at the time)>
Posted by: pretzelattack | Dec 30 2019 9:26 utc | 4
The attackers build sofisticated launching platform to secretly transport the rockets inside iraq but left it unharmed with 4 iranian made rockets. pictures
The targets on the iraqi defece force where preplanned. 1+1 = FF.
The mediahype for the initial attack and no media attention on the attacks on the iraqi headquarters is another clue.
Posted by: Gary | Dec 30 2019 9:35 utc | 5
For those of us fed up with U.S. intervention and foriegn adventures; I would suggest just a wee bit more patience.
Our ignorance, arrogance, hubris, and murderous behavior will finally be our undoing.
There is a saying (not said enough) that there is another super-power; the rest of the world...
We may now be seeing that alt-superpower emerging albeit, slowly.
But I also sense a quickening...
Posted by: V | Dec 30 2019 9:36 utc | 6
So by your analysis either:
a) the Generals devised a way to create more bloodshed and kill more US soldiers so that they can leave with their tails between their legs instead of under previously 'peaceful' and more dignified terms?
b) Trump approved the strike knowing this would cause retaliations and would then use the US' untenable position and mounting losses as justification to pull out, in blatant defeat leading into an election, and outmanoeuvring his generals, assuming he could even get the withdrawal he has thus far failed to achieve?
Sorry, but neither scenario seems even remotely possible or that well thought through.
Posted by: Et Tu Brute | Dec 30 2019 9:41 utc | 7
"Yesterday's attacks guarantee that all U.S. troops will have to leave Iraq and will thereby also lose their supply lines to Syria."
That statement would fill me with joy if true. So if you are confident in making that statement, then I would very much like you to explain in support of that statement, because I have no idea why you are so confident.
Posted by: braithwa842 | Dec 30 2019 9:42 utc | 8
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 30 2019 8:48 utc | 3
"Kata'ib Hizbullah in Iraq have nothing to do with Hizbullah in Lebanon. They are completely separate organisations. But ignorant Washington lights upon them because the same name."
Whether it was ignorance or deliberate confounding makes no difference toward the goal of blaming Iran and trying to provoke Iran.
How can they launch 30 rockets and only kill one person?
Posted by: Johny Conspiranoid | Dec 30 2019 10:45 utc | 10
After U.S. Strike On Iraqi Forces Its Troops Will (Again) Have To Leave
yeah, like the old adage about quitting smoking...
it's easy, done it many times!
Posted by: john | Dec 30 2019 10:46 utc | 11
I'm much less sanguine than b about the probable result of this butchery.
The arsholes in control of deep state initiatives generally do pride themselves on their ignorance of any culture not based upon amerikan ivy league. They tend to take perverse delight in sh1tting on the idiosyncrasies of another culture and then say "oops we didn't know - sorry" whilst also creating the false meme of it all really being the other fellas fault because, "nobody told us" ignoring the fact they are the invaders, so it is down to them to know what's what.
If the yanks double down on that one right now by trying to create the belief among amerikan idiots that Kata'ib Hizbullah = Hizbollah "see we always told ya those Lebanese under the thumb of that Nasrullah tyrant are all terrorists", I don't think thay will get away with it. It will become obvious that it was all about shutting down the border base and even if the dems want to ignore cos Nettyahoo has told them to, the amerikan media has gotten so hysterical about the need to get rid of the buffoon, some will dig up all sh1t they can to hurl at WH. The dems are simply too fragmented angry & stressed to organise a clear consistant message be pumped out.
However if the other piece is in play, the one run by the mob who have swotted up on the complex rivalries which some militias thrive on, they likely believe everything has been correctly timed to mix this issue in with those before xmas demonstrations against all established political movements in Iraq.
Blind Freddy can see that entire thing is a classic amerikan pre-coup strategy, in which case the amerikan smarties will be hoping the Iraqi government makes a big noise about the bombings, so they can crank up the proxies and create a Libya like major incident.
Now that last option is more unlikely but it is a possible scenario.
At some point the pricks will begin to kick back.
Posted by: A User | Dec 30 2019 10:53 utc | 12
Posted by: Russ | Dec 30 2019 10:10 utc | 9
Whether it was ignorance or deliberate confounding makes no difference toward the goal of blaming Iran and trying to provoke Iran.You haven't understood that an innocent target was hit because the US leadership is too ignorant of what any normal leadership would know. b is right that it might lead to demands for the US to leave, if the US is going to attack government supporters, one of the Shi'a militias who did the hard work of defeating Da'ish in Iraq.
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 30 2019 11:35 utc | 13
Blind Freddy can see that entire thing is a classic amerikan pre-coup strategy, in which case the amerikan smarties will be hoping the Iraqi government makes a big noise about the bombings, so they can crank up the proxies and create a Libya like major incident.
Posted by: A User | Dec 30 2019 10:53 utc | 12
You're as bad as Trump and Pompeo. There won't be a coup in Iraq, because there isn't any potential Iraqi government more suitable for US interests. I've posted that point a good number of times on here. But people recycle their ignorance, whatever anybody says.
That was why the bombing was particularly stupid. It was weakening the compliant government who are willing to tolerate the US.
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 30 2019 11:47 utc | 14
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 30 2019 11:35 utc | 13
"You haven't understood that an innocent target was hit because the US leadership is too ignorant of what any normal leadership would know. b is right that it might lead to demands for the US to leave, if the US is going to attack government supporters, one of the Shi'a militias who did the hard work of defeating Da'ish in Iraq."
You haven't understood that the US government doesn't care how many innocent targets are hit (or for that matter that from the US point of view there are no "innocents", only enemies to be attacked and resources to be expended), they care only about their brutish aims and are increasingly heavy-handed and stupid about going after these aims.
Of course it leads at least to political demands for the US to leave, though as I wrote in my first comment I haven't seen whether or not there are yet formal demands; until then it's just empty rhetoric. And then we'll see how real any such demands are. In the past they were sham - the US "leaving" meant staying, just primarily in the Western desert.
If the Iraki government insists on any real change to the status quo, the regime-change-seeking color revolution will really kick into high gear.
Mercenaries are people who kill other people for money.
In America mercenaries are culture heroes. When heroic Special Forces tire of meddlesome bureaucratic restraints they become mercs and defend America for real. And get rich in process. What's not to like? Plus they get all the coolest and newest toys and props and wardrobe.
A nation where little boys want to grow up to be mercenaries and whole industries strive to push boys in that direction is a nation that no longer needs to exist. The rot is top to bottom. Every class, every tribe, every cohort, every club in America thinks mercs are just the best. Ragheads who kill mercs just gotta die.
Posted by: oldhippie | Dec 30 2019 11:52 utc | 16
It may be that Trump got mousetrapped.
In terms of the 2020 election one might consider that being seen to lose (that's when they're shooting at you when you leave) may in the ultracon mind be seen as a way to weaken Trump, while in the general population many would be happy if the US were to leave Iraq, even under fire. So the ultracons may not get the result they like, because they're delusional.
But I doubt they're leaving.
If they stay they'll be staying under fire. Until they leave.
Minds one of Vietnam...
However, the recent naval maneuvers in Gulf of Oman demonstrated the ability to close the strait...Kinzal is "deployed" at antipodal loci...and generally this is not the world that was yesterday.
Like Ripper said, two can play the game...
Posted by: Walter | Dec 30 2019 11:54 utc | 17
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 30 2019 11:47 utc | 14
"There won't be a coup in Iraq, because there isn't any potential Iraqi government more suitable for US interests...That was why the bombing was particularly stupid. It was weakening the compliant government who are willing to tolerate the US."
You just got done saying how stupid the US leadership is, and here you say it again, yet in the same breath you say they're too smart to work for a coup since they've calculated they can't do better than the current government.
As always, you can count on the asshole US government and its bloated military to indiscriminately kill more people in Iraq/Syria/Yemen/Afghanistan/Pakistan/Libya/Palestine/Venezuela/Bolivia/Sudan/Somalia/Ukraine etc. If there is one country in the world which makes life on Earth miserable, unjust, with 'war without end' it is the asshole USA! USA is easily the most hated nation on Earth, and you can see why from this article!
Posted by: deschutes | Dec 30 2019 11:56 utc | 19
You just got done saying how stupid the US leadership is, and here you say it again, yet in the same breath you say they're too smart to work for a coup since they've calculated they can't do better than the current government.
Posted by: Russ | Dec 30 2019 11:55 utc | 18
Really? Is that what I said? Try reading my comment for once.
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 30 2019 12:03 utc | 20
yet in the same breath you say they're too smart to work for a coup since they've calculated they can't do better than the current government.
Posted by: Russ | Dec 30 2019 11:55 utc | 18
Really? Is that what I said? Try reading my comment for once.
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 30 2019 12:03 utc | 20
I did read it once, and then a second time, and then quoted it in my reply. Now I just read it a third time, and I'll quote it again: "There won't be a coup in Iraq, because there isn't any potential Iraqi government more suitable for US interests."
If it's not supposed to be the US government making that assessment, then who is? Leprechauns? Space lizards? As for this being a "smart" assessment, I did indeed infer that you think it's smart for the US to view the situation that way. Now you're saying otherwise?
At any rate, like I said if the Irak government insists that the US military really leave, I doubt the US will still see that government as still being suitable for US interests, whatever their prior assessment.
Consider the erstwhile "allies" under direct threat from these militias and the opportunity which was created to directly act against that threat. Useful tools need to be protected until they can be used again.
Posted by: UnionHorse | Dec 30 2019 12:32 utc | 22
It could be a lonely pompeo move. He went to iraq on saturday, ordered the attacks personally, flew to trump to explain on sunday. Partner in crime, Bibi must be reelected and wants to sell a deal with the arab dictators, therefor he needs a aggressive iran.
I hope the KH will not take the bait, hurt the leaders later and in a places where they dont want to fight, Riad, Cairo, tel aviv, NY. Let the government deal with the occupation for the moment, make it a focus point of the election, the americans can't bomb democracy, at least not directly.
Posted by: Gary | Dec 30 2019 12:40 utc | 23
"It's quiet....it's too quiet." Hence the motivation behind this grossly disproportionate and misguided attack. One can well imagine with peace breaking out in Syria and Iraq some bored colonel staring at all this ammo and ordnance and his frustration at not having met his monthly blood and guts budget for the blood-drop counters in the Pentagon. One need not get too involved in the possible political machinations behind such pointless and fruitless American violence. The attack was meant to prolong not protract American military activity in the fervid hope of enemy escalation which in turn means, to counter crazy Trumpian notions of "stupid wars", Pentagon escalation of budgets and body bags. Indeed the Deep State is running out of fig leafs to cover continuing killing colored people. Thank God there are over a billion Chinese or what would a frustrated colonel to do?
Posted by: Neocynic | Dec 30 2019 13:16 utc | 24
Posted by: Johny Conspiranoid | Dec 30 2019 10:45 utc | 10
Unusually ineffective, like the "rockets" from Gaza
Posted by: xLemming | Dec 30 2019 13:30 utc | 25
Given it was Trump who broke negotiations with Iran, attacking an Iranian-supported militia is not Deep State, it's Trump. Encouraging protests against the government to push it into breaking with as many people as possible leads it to depend solely upon the US, and fight the Iranian-supported militias. And that again means, fighting for Trump against Iran. So far as the US being "defeated," it's other people dying, which the US can do forever. But if the killing goes on indefinitely that still makes trouble for Iran, which is still a "win."
The Deep State is for ninnies who prefer crackpottery to Marxism. And believing Trump is for people who are deeply reactionary.
Posted by: steven t johnson | Dec 30 2019 13:57 utc | 26
Yet more evidence of the cognitive rot in the western elites. They have basically total control of government, the media, the law... AND THEIR ACTIONS HAVE NO CONSEQUENCES (for them, that is). So they can run over everything, trash everything, and nobody can stop them, they will continue to be honored and held in respect etc. So of course our policies are simply insane.
Trump was attacked simply because - for at least a few things - he told the truth, and threatened to actually enact the popular will, such as in not wasting a trillion dollars a year on endless pointless foreign wars and maybe even defending our own borders for a change. The crazy "Trump is Putin's agent" nonsense has largely worked to pressure him, as Trump is now effectively governing as Hillary Clinton would have. The tragedy of Trump is that he had the brilliant PR skills to take on the corporate press and get elected, but he doesn't have the intelligence or administrative abilities to enact any of his promises.
But note today's headlines: it's all about the impeachment circus and other nonsense. That we are at war (?) with Iraq doesn't merit a mention... And in the corridors of power the champagne glasses clink, and the contractors get billions, and they give each other awards, and complain about how bad Trump is...
Posted by: TG | Dec 30 2019 13:59 utc | 27
Hello *b'.
1st, a prayer for the dead. Simple Men only trying to protect their families from the anglozionist creation called Daesh.
Amen.
I understand your....conjecture(guess):
"Yesterday's attacks guarantee that all U.S. troops will have to leave Iraq and will thereby also lose their supply lines to Syria.
One wonders if that was the real intent of those strikes."
However, imo, it's a little-bit more complicated than *Tronald Dump vs Deep State*.
I always try to apply Occam's Razor as a start with in-depth analyses.
Let's make it simple.
So.
Nutandyahoo faces prison time and a 3rd inconclusive election this spring.
The ONLY thing that will save his skin is... a short and winnable war, bought, fought & paid for by yankee-doodles.
No. This is not the big 1 which is planned for AFTER November 2020.
The Tronald D. & Nutandyahoo are at this moment "caught in between a rock and a hard place(am. slang)".
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=caught+in+between+a+rock+and+a+hard+place&t=ffcm&ia=web
The 2 of them know this, as well as their Kosher Nostra-Zionazis bosses.
How do they get Nutandyahoo re-elected again as PM(?) is the #1 objective at the moment for these pigs.
So.
What's the easiest alternative for the piggie?
It's kill /provoke Hezbollah so they retaliate as their leader Hassan Nasrallah has boasted about after the retaliation strike on Isn'treal 1 September 2019:
From The Saker -
*Nasrallah: Hezbollah has no more ‘Red Lines’ Against Israel, all Occupied Palestine can be Targeted*
https://thesaker.is/nasrallah-hezbollah-has-no-more-red-lines-against-israel-all-occupied-palestine-can-be-targeted/
*Nasrallah: US-backed Axis Defeated, We Have Enough Missiles to Redraw the Map of the Middle East*
https://thesaker.is/nasrallah-us-backed-axis-defeated-we-have-enough-missiles-to-redraw-the-map-of-the-middle-east/
What is happening now is, the Tronald & Nutandyahoo are... "calling Nasrallah's bluff" in the high-stakes poker game called, the Middle East.
At the moment, Lebanon is in chaos, courtesy of....the anglozionists.
A limited bombing campaign on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon is the PRIMARY objective before the big war after the re-election of the Tronald in November. And, a formal alliance treaty with the UsofA! This is what Nutandyahoo wants and needs now!
The Tronald wants to wait until after he's re-elected.
Probably a ....compromise has been discussed which will look like this:
1- Provocation against Hezbollah now complete.
Wait for Hezbollah's retaliation.
2- Any, I mean any, real or even FF-false flag attack on american assets in Iraq will be blamed on Hezbollah.
Escalation by more american bombings of Hezbollah in Iraq or Syria or Lebanon.
3- Final Objective is a american bombing campaign on all suspected missile sites in Lebanon.
Unfortunately, these people are not normal.
The trick in understanding them is, think like a psychopath when dealing with, psychopaths.
Once Again, Prayers for the Dead.
X-
Posted by: Veritas X- | Dec 30 2019 14:14 utc | 28
@17 Walter
In the event it escalates, the politics could work out the other way. I.e. wrap oneself in flag, get PR points now, consequences later...
Depends on the timing relative to elections.
Posted by: ptb | Dec 30 2019 14:15 utc | 29
Many thanks, B, some vital information!
Well, who knew that in the country of Iraq there are so many places named "Waterloo"?
Posted by: Scotch Bingeington | Dec 30 2019 14:46 utc | 30
This supports my take that the U.S. will have to leave:
#Iraq Grand Ayatollah Sistani, in the same line of my thread today, responded to the #US criminal act against Iraqi security forces at the Syrian borders:
"We condemn this hateful attack against the Iraqi security forces and emphasizes the necessity to respect Iraq sovereignty" +
Sayyed Sistani:" No excuse to violate #Iraq sovereignty even to respond to unlawful attacks by unofficial groups. The Iraqi authority is the one responsible to deal with any abuse (not the #US). Iraq should not be a platform to sort out regional and international disputes".
Basically, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani condemns the #US criminal act which could justify any response against US forces in #Iraq as a retaliation against the killing of 35 Iraqi security forces guarding the borders against #ISIS
Not that Sistani talks of "Iraqi security forces" as KH is part of the them while the U.S. always claims that KH is an Iranian proxy.
Re: Posted by: Veritas X- | Dec 30 2019 14:14 utc | 28
Could be onto something there - next Israeli election in March so we may have another 2 months of these provocations if you're right.....
Great - and we also have the circus back home firing up in the next few weeks.
Posted by: Julian | Dec 30 2019 14:54 utc | 32
deschutes@19
I'm a pacifist, but I am so incensed with the behavior of the USA that I now want their entire nation to go get eff'ed...
I have met and interacted with numerous people from the USA, and it has been largely a great experience (bar one idiotic, patriotic, nuke-happy supremacist), but I have lost all hope for their culture now. They are a vampo-zombie culture...brain-dead and searching for souls to destroy and brains to eat, and every utterance from the Wurlitzer should and will be regarded as the brain-dead rambling of knuckle-headed miscreants.
Dear USA, your people are fantastic (mostly), but your ruling-cast/overlords are the worst dogs ever born on this planet... Just saying.
Apologies for being so inflammatory, but I've had it with them.
Posted by: Jon_in_AU | Dec 30 2019 15:01 utc | 33
@33 Jon_in_AU
You can add Australia and Britain to that description of the U.S.;)
Posted by: SharonM | Dec 30 2019 15:59 utc | 34
Starting last Friday Iraq, China and Russia are running naval exercises in the Gulf in the face of being told not to by the US
The US "needs" to show it is still in change in Iraq and the single ruler of the world.
Empire needs to die from a thousand cuts and take itself down instead of a super WWIII that everyone loses from. My read is that this process is occurring but is ugly as hell.
Yes, empire needs to leave Iraq just like it needs to leave South Korea and lots of other places. Hopefully this will be the start of the fall of that string of dominoes.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 30 2019 16:03 utc | 35
@33
Not at all inflammatory Jon_in_AU. I'd say rather well put indeed :-)
Posted by: deschutes | Dec 30 2019 16:20 utc | 36
@Posted by: deschutes | Dec 30 2019 16:20 utc | 36
Indeed, my opinion too, nothing of inflamatory there, quite benevolent in gacy, especially with Us people, amongst whom there are those who elected and keep supporting at and discharging Trump from whatever he does..
Posted by: Sasha | Dec 30 2019 16:34 utc | 37
btw *b'.
I think You are doing a fantastic job with your work & analyses.
:)))
&
re: b | Dec 30 2019 14:48 utc @ 31
Your up-to-the-minute-info referencing from Elijah J. Magnier shows everyone that, *You are On-the-Ball*.
Thanks.
X-
Posted by: Veritas X- | Dec 30 2019 16:50 utc | 38
The Republican Party (USA) is to the Irish Republican Army
as
Hezbollah (Lebanon) is to Kataib Hezbollah.
Confusingly, support in the USA for the Irish Republican Army has come from (mostly)
Democrats.
I confess that my first exposure to Kataib
Hezbollah came yesterday from Reuters
and thought the articles were talking about a branch of
Lebanon's Hezbollah.
Just revisited Reuters and observed an interesting trick.
Perhaps it was just coincidence but the article did a line break
two times between Kataib and
Hezbollah.
The article did clarify in it's own meager MSM way that the two are
distinct.
The article ended with this:
"Lebanon’s powerful Shi’ite group Hezbollah, also backed by Iran, also condemned the air strikes, calling them a blatant attack on Iraqi sovereignty, security, and stability."
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security-usa/top-iraq-militia-chief-warns-of-tough-response-to-u-s-air-strikes-idUSKBN1YY0II
Posted by: librul | Dec 30 2019 16:58 utc | 39
the real intend of those strikes?
Clearly to provoke the proverbial false flag. When government credibility is this low, something has to be done.
This one will probably completely bring down the USA's facade of "freedom"
Posted by: Just Me | Dec 30 2019 17:01 utc | 40
IMO the attack on US positions which resulted in a solo mercenary dead and some wounded is a false flag to provoke a change of regime more favourable to the US in Iraq and most probably a short war on Iran.
Since the "protests" in Iraq started, there were reported attacks on the Green Zone...Strangely the "protesters" developed an astounding affinity for attacking Shia militias HQ ( when they were those who liberated several Iraqi cities from ISIS...), setting them on fire. which then resulted in counterattacks by the so called militias, resulting in an igniting of what at first sight would be peaceful protests on improvement general life conditions in the country.
These "revolts" started after the border crossing with Syria was oppened to commercial traffick, a point just protected by Hashd Al-Shaabi and its filials...and just the point which has been a target of Israeli Air Force in the past....
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1211538358381563905
Just an attack on Hashd Al-Shaabi and associated militias was suggested by the Washington Institute much before any rocket fell in the Green Zone or any US base in Iraq...
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1211534895744536576
Then, who is currently running the WH, along with "raptured" Pompeo? Who travelled to Iraq in a lightning trip past saturday?
https://twitter.com/Cukullen/status/1211630432443351040
Finally who two are in the need of a short war because on the verge of being jailed/impeached?
https://twitter.com/PressTV/status/1211247164107689984
Btw, have the Russians pronounced themselves on this clear attackon Iraqi sovereignty?
The Chinese do...
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1211662146460889089
The attack "coincided" in time, almost simultaneously, with an alleged US "tip" on a coming terrorist attack in St. Petersburg ( notice that these attacks always are going to happen in St, Petersburg, could it not be a US managed terrorist cell to manipulate the Russians whenever they need?, why they always know about it? ...)of which Putin has already thanked Trump by phone...Was this timely done to keep the Russian from pronouncing themselves on this clear rupture of international law so as to make them appear as inconsistent, as happened with their soft stance towards the coupist facist regime in Bolivia, which happened at a time when most probably negotiations on the Christmas prisoner swap between Donbass and Ukraine were taking place?
Posted by: Sasha | Dec 30 2019 17:03 utc | 41
thanks b and for your post @31 too.. sistani quote "Iraq should not be a platform to sort out regional and international disputes". yes, but until iraq gets rid of the usa off their soil, usa and israel will continue to bomb iraq in the selective manner it is doing.. i hope iraq can move forward with this.. i am not confident..
thanks also for highlighting the area and the fact that this is the one border crossing that isn't overseen by the usa between syria-iraq.. thus it was bombed by israel and now this.. seems to continue the theme of usa-israel supporting isis..
as for who did this, the usa is very unlikely to come up with any proof other then the FF details @5 gary lays out.. thanks gary..
thanks also @ 3 laguerre for that clarification on who is who here... i wouldn't have known that and the msm would definitely not be letting me know it either..
@33 jon_in_au... ditto your comment, and sharons coment @34.. you can add canada to the list as well.. the western world has really descended into willful blindness at this point... there is no other explanation for it.. great book btw margaret heffernan's willful blindness..
Posted by: james | Dec 30 2019 17:11 utc | 42
For some reason, many people that are pro-Putin/anti-American are the biggest apologists for Trump and act as though Trump vs. Deep State and Trump vs. Democratic Party are real fights.
Apparently this Trump support is meant as anti-Imperalist statement.
Yet Trump has shown himself to be a team-player, just as Obama who was another faux populist. In North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Iran, Israel-Palestian conflict, Russia, Bolivia, Assange+Manning, etc. What is different? How has Trump changed anything?
In the same vein, Bernie and Tulsi supporters insist that questions about the sincerity of these candidates doesn't matter because they support the causes of their flawed hero, even if the candidate him/herself is only there as window-dressing. So the illusion of democracy continues as dumbasses happily go along.
!!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Dec 30 2019 17:22 utc | 43
@Posted by: Sasha | Dec 30 2019 17:03 utc | 41
Well, it seems that the Russians finally have pronounced themselves...but a day later...
https://twitter.com/PressTV/status/1211671800746299392
Posted by: Sasha | Dec 30 2019 17:34 utc | 44
Hard to know who made the attack on US backed mercenaries.
US has out-sourced the war, which may mean they lose control of political considerations.
Pure evil.
I wonder, to what extent is globalism intertwined with zionism?
US is not so much global police force as global enforcer.
The US is not so much a nation as weapon of globalism - global oligarchy.
The people of the US are a resource to the rulers.
The US has a pretense of democracy.
Cognitive dissonance.
Posted by: jared | Dec 30 2019 17:42 utc | 45
start killing americ*nts...theyre all cowards unless 10 to 1
Posted by: Blooble | Dec 30 2019 18:21 utc | 46
@ Vertias X
Well said. Y
our take rings true. Thanks
Posted by: casey | Dec 30 2019 18:29 utc | 47
last spring pompeo made an unscheduled stop over in iraq (abandoning meeting in Berlin with Merkel), demanding the removal of PMF's from iraq https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/07/world/europe/pompeo-cancels-berlin.html
The Iraq stopover followed new warnings by Mr. Pompeo and the White House national security adviser, John R. Bolton, that Iran and what they called its proxy forces appeared to be preparing for attacks against United States troops and other interests in the region.
....officials have told The New York Times that new intelligence has raised concerns about Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and its connections to some of Iraq’s Shiite Arab militias.
"Why Pompeo Flew to Baghdad in a Hurry" https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/05/17/why-pompeo-flew-to-baghdad-in-a-hurry/
according to former Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad Allawi, Pompeo’s unscheduled visit to Iraq came after Israeli intelligence indicated that “a stockpile of Iranian ballistic missiles were found in Iraq.” In an interview with the Iraqi TV channel Al Sharqiya, Allawi said he had recently met with senior U.S. officials in Amman, Jordan, who told him of the Israeli intelligence, which included “on-the-ground photographs and not just satellite imagery.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-iran-iraq/u-s-pressures-baghdad-over-iran-backed-militias-idUSKCN1SL0F6 "U.S. pressures Baghdad over Iran-backed militias"
Spokesmen for two Iran-backed paramilitary groups said there were no plans to target U.S. forces, saying talk of threats was “psychological warfare” by Washington......“American claims are baseless. It reminds us of the big lie of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq,” said Laith al-Athari, a spokesman for the Iran-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq group, referring to the pretext for the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
while i agree the US used the attack in Kirkuk as an excuse to attack the base, this has been a long term goal for the US and the idea it's part of a plot to get US forces out of iraq goes counter to those goals. the question is why now? this US threat (or demand) has been hanging since last spring.
Posted by: annie | Dec 30 2019 18:33 utc | 48
Indeed, defensive strikes properly would be those legitimately, if done, by Iraqi PMU once its on public domain that ISIS is recruited, funded, armed and trained by NATO/Israel, and that the US keep looting Iraqi oil since almost two decades ago....non stop...while at the same time no infrastructure in the ocuntry previously intentionally destroyed by the uS air strikes has not been rebuilt....
If there would be any kind of international law in force in this world, it would the US who should be paying non stop for all the irreparable damage it has done to this country ( and others..)based on alreayd proven lies...not the other way around....
But, as we live already in Orwell´s world, and under the "Ministry of Truth"´s rule...and the Russians congratulate themselves any time Trump throws any crumb at them...well, will we have to wait for the Chinese? ( wondering what Elijah Magnier means with that of wait for 2020-2021...)
Posted by: Sasha | Dec 30 2019 18:40 utc | 49
According to Al Mayadeen News & ELINT News :
>>>
US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Schenker: Targets struck in Syria were even more important than those struck in Iraq
Local source @24Badia reports the US airstrikes against 2 Iraqi Hezbollah targets in Syria hit around the T-2 base in the Syrian desert.
https://twitter.com/ELINTNews/status/1211703150207524867
According to special sources to #البادية_24 that the raids of the international coalition during the night of yesterday hit hezbollah headquarters in the oil station T2 (Al-Kam) located on the administrative border of Baditi Deir ez-Zor and Homs al-Sharqiya and indicated that the raids indicated that the killed and wounded ranks of the party
8:26 AM - 30 Dec 2019
They were transported directly to hospitals of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in al-Bukamal city in Deir ez-Zor province
It is worth mentioning that the raids targeted five locations in Iraq and Syria, according to the coalition statement, and the air strikes that targeted a base of The Iraqi Hezbollah near Al-Qaim killed 24 members and injured 50 others
0s 1 retweet 7 likes
U.S.: Shankar: Sites targeted in Syria are even more important than targets hit in Iraq
9:31 AM - 30 Dec 2019
https://twitter.com/24Badia/status/1211685040360509442
>>>
Regarding my use of the word *Hezbollah*, it means "Party of God".
The Lebanese-*Hezbollah* is what most people think of when they hear the word Hezbollah.
The Iraqi-*Kataib Hezbollah* means the "Brigade of the Party of God".
Both are Shia Militias that were nurtured & are now supported by Iran.
Both groups are fighting against Daesh/ISIS in Syria.
If all this is confusing for anyone, it's primarily the Shia/Shiite Arab & Iranian connection that is important here.
Still cofusing?
It's kind'a similiar to the *similarities* of Saddaam Hussien's Iraqi *Baath Party* and the Syrian *Baath Party*; "Ba'ath Party (Arabic: البعث Al-Ba'ath or Ba'ath meaning "renaissance" or "resurrection") is a secular Non-Aligned Movement ".
""Ba'athism, which is an ideology mixing Arab nationalist, pan-Arabism, Arab socialist, and anti-imperialist interests.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Baath+Party&t=ffcm&ia=web
X-
Posted by: Veritas X- | Dec 30 2019 18:48 utc | 50
Russ @ 15 stated;"If the Iraki government insists on any real change to the status quo, the regime-change-seeking color revolution will really kick into high gear."
Yep, it's a pretty good guess, given recent history..
Jrabbit @ 43 said;"For some reason, many people that are pro-Putin/anti-American are the biggest apologists for Trump and act as though Trump vs. Deep State and Trump vs. Democratic Party are real fights."
Yes!! Again, the recent history of the U$A's/ DJT's behavior patterns proves this point. It's definitely part of the show...
Posted by: ben | Dec 30 2019 18:49 utc | 51
veritas... let me simplify the dogma for you according to usa-israel - shia, or shite - bad... sunni - good... shia/shite - iranian... sunni - friendly headchoppers, isis and etc... that is pompeo - netanyahu logic for dummies..
Posted by: james | Dec 30 2019 19:11 utc | 52
Thank you, b.
What a sad day. The wheel has come full circle. There was nothing good in the building of the enormous military complex in Iraq undertaken back at the invasion of Iraq by the US, an invasion so many of us protested against. All US of A flags ought to be flying at half mast because of this atrocity. I don't have one, or I would do so. And indeed, as was depicted in a movie back years ago, it would not be outrageous to fly them upside down. And that should have happened long before this.
What is outrageous is this country's continued presence in Iraq.
Posted by: juliania | Dec 30 2019 19:27 utc | 53
Meanwhile...in Istanbul...the city where some suicide themselves...others are experiencing great success...AfterLife of "moderate rebels"...not precisely in the Jannah...for yo uto see that all this of the "jihad" is a joke...These are mercenaries.Period...
Mohammad Alloush, leader of the "Jaish al-Islam" responsible for executions, kidnappings, wanting to exterminate Christians and Shiites and cage women and children to use them as human shields, has opened a restaurant in Istanbul; where he fled after being defeated in Syria.
https://twitter.com/14Milimetros/status/1211708521479364609
Posted by: Sasha | Dec 30 2019 19:28 utc | 54
@Posted by: Sasha | Dec 30 2019 19:28 utc | 54
People who have been plundered by him or his thugs, or have had any of its relatives assassinated by this scum, could start suing him, now that he is located...and enjoys quite a full wallet by what the images show...
Posted by: Sasha | Dec 30 2019 19:40 utc | 55
I beg to differ. The Yanks aren't going nowhere. The occupation has made a lot of people very rich/corrupt and they'll fight to keep things the way they are - same sh*t in Afghanistan. Almost all the politicians in the Iraqi parliament were bussed in after the invasion. They know where their bread is buttered.
I'd even suggest the grand Ayatollah's also been compromised. Not once has the old dude ever rasied his voice against the occupation. Al-Sadr's been bought by the clown princes down South in the Persian gulf.
As things stand, nothing will happen. A few rockets will be tossed at some random US base which will miss their target and all will call quits and return to business as usual.
The real issue here though is how Trump is now trapped in a very vulnerable/dangerous position. The impeachment thing has put him right where the deep state wants him and he'll do whatever they ask from now on.
Posted by: Zico | Dec 30 2019 19:46 utc | 56
@ Jon_in_AU | Dec 30 2019 15:01 utc | 33
I am a transplant in the USofA. No offense taken. In fact, as others have pointed out, you are right.
Many many yers ago I used to puzzle people by saying that Americans have to decide whether they are (a) really bad people, or (b) are good people ruled by very bad people because there is no democracy there. Now, after many years, I assume that the number of people who would react puzzled today is much much lower.
Posted by: Nathan Mulcahy | Dec 30 2019 19:46 utc | 57
Sasha 54 & 55 - assassination would be simpler.
Posted by: oldhippie | Dec 30 2019 11:52 utc | 16
"Mercenaries are people who kill other people for money.
In America mercenaries are culture heroes. When heroic Special Forces tire of meddlesome bureaucratic restraints they become mercs and defend America for real. And get rich in process. What's not to like? Plus they get all the coolest and newest toys and props and wardrobe.
A nation where little boys want to grow up to be mercenaries and whole industries strive to push boys in that direction is a nation that no longer needs to exist. The rot is top to bottom. Every class, every tribe, every cohort, every club in America thinks mercs are just the best. Ragheads who kill mercs just gotta die."
Old Hippie, are you a USAan? I completely agree with you, but as someone who is not a USAan and hasn't been to the USA, I am reluctant to say the whole place is completely fucked.
Posted by: tucenz | Dec 30 2019 19:58 utc | 59
To underscore that this is the end of US occupation of Iraq, as b says, just try to picture how a new war against the democratic, non-Saddaam government of Iraq that we installed will play out in tortured (oh the irony) media accounts of how more US servicemen and women will have to die fighting the government that they and their fathers died to install.
It’s an utterly incomprehensible rationalization lane.
The End.
House of Cards...
Posted by: ritzl1 | Dec 30 2019 20:11 utc | 60
Oh, mate, this have all Kushner´s signature.. all the way...Meanwhile the old man is playing golf...
It is all about weakening the popular militias, as were the "peaceful protests", as the most effective sector of Iraqi Armed Forces against ISIS...ISIS just launched an offensive today in Mosul...For what it seems they just expected the PMU to be shocked enough...This comes also to justify US continuous presence in Iraq...to make the partitions and guarantee Israel´s expansion...
Reported violent clashes between Iraqi militias and Daesh in southwest Mosul
Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq and elements of the Daseh terrorist group had violent clashes in the al-Makhazin area, in the Al-Hadr district in southwest Mosul, as confirmed by the Al Mayadeen correspondent in Baghdad.
He added that Iraqi Army planes bombarded Daesh members who were among the attackers of the 44th Popular Mobilization Brigade in western Mosul, noting that six Daesh troops were killed in air strikes in that area.
The Popular Mobilization announced Wednesday that its forces had rejected a Daesh attack in the Balad district of the Salah al-Din governorate.
The Popular Mobilization media reported that the 88th Brigade forces repelled an attack by extremists in the Al-Mu'tasim area of the Salah al-Din governorate.
On the other hand, Qais Khazali, general secretary of the Iraqi movement Asaib Ahl al-haq, said in an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen that "some parties want to dissolve the Popular Mobilization, approve the deal of the century and resettle the Palestinians in Iraq."
Posted by: Sasha | Dec 30 2019 20:18 utc | 61
The U.S. Iraq embassy is now the largest embassy in the world, about the size of Vatican City. It is THE weapons supply depot for mercenaries in the Middle East region, acting as a WalMart for implements of destruction. Freight planes fly in under diplomatic immunity, and billions of dollars of goods are distributed to further U.S. policy.
Baghdad embassy has a snowball's chance in hell of being shut down. If Iraq says "leave", US will say "is our sovereign territory, make us"; Iraq does the math and backs down; and the situation flywheels on same as it ever was. Not going to happen. Pompeo would go to war first. Please factor in how valuable the embassy is to America's geopolitical policy here.
Posted by: Imagine | Dec 30 2019 20:28 utc | 62
- I wouldn't be surprised to see that it was an act of "Asymetric Warfare" against the US. In an attempt to make the US overreact. One another very well thought out plan concocted by the iranians.
- I have heard stories that the iranians are very shrewd sophisticated tacticians. In the (very) early 1980s the iranians were the masterminds behind several attacks on the US marines and the italian soldires in Beirut, Lebanon. Back then the CIA knew that these attacks were "supported" by Hezbollah and Iran. But the CIA was never able to find out which persons were responsible for carrying out those attacks.
Posted by: Willy2 | Dec 30 2019 20:52 utc | 63
>Dear USA, your people are fantastic (mostly), but your
>ruling-cast/overlords are the worst dogs ever born on
>this planet... Just saying.
>Posted by: Jon_in_AU | Dec 30 2019 15:01 utc | 33
My Fellow "Americans" aint so great. It's OK to be sick for a few days, a week at the most. After that, anybody still sick is a lazy work-shy Useless Eater. They honestly believe that a million people sleeping in their cars, or on the street, or couch-surfing prefer to live that way and brought it all on themselves.
"Freedom" means free to starve under a bridge. So far the hungry and homeless passively exercise their freedom to starve while stores are stuffed with food and the necessities of life. How much longer will that passivity last?
Uncle Sam knows that refugee camps are good recruiting grounds for gangsters, irregular mercenaries, and fanatical headchoppers. He might want to consider that US refugee camps will soon be as fertile as those in Africa and Southwest Asia.
Posted by: Trailer Trash | Dec 30 2019 20:54 utc | 64
@old hippie #16:
Visiting my mother recently, brother was there watching 'kids' cartoons that have many adult layers, thus entertaining to us as well. The advertising was clearly aimed at girls/boys: girls=BARBIE, boys=GUNS. No bicycles or sports equipment, no art supplies, no adverts for events or museums, nothing wholesome at all in the adverts. Girls should stay home and paint themselves, boys should go kill other people.
Forty years ago, my then young niece wanted only trucks for birthday gifts, and we all thought this was a hopeful sign that maybe we'd finally stopped mentally poisoning our youth. Sigh...
Posted by: Dr Wellington Yueh | Dec 30 2019 21:02 utc | 65
@46 Blooble
I'm willing to bet you have never met a United States citizen. Have all the hatred you want for the US government but there is no justification whatsoever for your lowlife comment.
Posted by: Fractional ownership | Dec 30 2019 21:09 utc | 66
Any post WWII US regime is criminal by natural, it commits crimes against humanity, war crimes and any other sort of crimes, what they did in Iraq is no different from what they did in Syria during the hoax CW false flag, another crime. The question is, will there be consequences for the crimes ?
The US regime clearly did not influence much in the recent power transition in Iraq, a first according to Elijah Magnier, then we have the catastrophic and sometimes Don Quixote like events in northern and eastern Syria, a fair question may be asked, is Trump looking for a way out that does not rely on the Deep State power ? I sincerely do not know, for one side, US presence in Iraq will be tense, any sole US soldier will be a target, not to mention contractors or embassy personnel, staying in Iraq will be a danger 24X7, so until when then ? Should the US leave Iraq, then Syria is next, it is simply impossible to stay in eastern Syria without presence and air space control in Iraq. So time will tell, was this another US crime against humanity/war crime or was that a US pathetic way to create a pretext to leave Syraq ?
Posted by: Canthama | Dec 30 2019 21:09 utc | 67
Perhaps U.S. petrodollar hegemony is ending: https://ejmagnier.com/2019/12/30/china-iran-russia-alliance-ending-us-unilateral-global-hegemony/
But that doesn't mean the Zionists and Anglo-Zionists won't stop making worldwide trouble cause there's too much money at stake.
Posted by: Deathevokation | Dec 30 2019 21:22 utc | 68
Posted by: ritzl1 | Dec 30 2019 20:11 utc | 60
To underscore that this is the end of US occupation of Iraq, just try to picture how a new war against the democratic, non-Saddaam government of Iraq that we installed will play out in tortured media accounts of how more US servicemen and women will have to die fighting the government that they and their fathers died to install.
It’s an utterly incomprehensible rationalization lane.
The media line always has been incomprehensible to anyone with a brain. If it comes to that they'll just resuscitate the old "Iraki ingratitude" theme and say the government has been realigning itself away from its "benefactor" and toward the evil Iran and Russia. That will satisfy anyone who's already satisfied with the party line on Russian and Iranian "aggression".
I see no evidence that Americans will begin to oppose any war until they perceive it to be economically biting them directly. So far they don't think Pentagon budgets are a problem.
all public figureheads are puppets, cannot stand that the idea of 4d chess trump persists in this generally intelligent forum!
he was bailed out in the 90s by the R family, apart from a hundred other compromising entanglements
Posted by: KenK | Dec 30 2019 21:38 utc | 70
@ tucenz | Dec 30 2019 19:58 utc | 59
... as someone who is not a USAan and hasn't been to the USA, I am reluctant to say the whole place is completely fucked.
___________________________________
I appreciate your politeness and circumspection, tucenz.
But as someone who is a USAan, and has lived here for more than six decades, I assure you that the whole place is completely fucked.
Oh, there are a few redeeming bits and pieces here and there, so "completely" may beg the question-- perhaps it would be more precise to say "thoroughly fucked". ;)
Happy New Year.
Posted by: Ort | Dec 30 2019 22:00 utc | 71
Here's how my mother's Facebook feed covered the event:
The United States carried out airstrikes against five locations in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, targeting multiple weapons and munitions depots linked to Iran, two U.S. officials said.
The weapons and lethal aid stored at the sites had been used in a series of recent attacks on bases of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria, the officials said.
Interesting that someone skimming the first couple paragraphs of the article would come away thinking that Iran is in league with ISIS. And that the name of the airstruck party was deemed an unnecessary detail -- it appears 0 times in the text.
Posted by: M | Dec 30 2019 22:03 utc | 72
Posted by: Russ | Dec 30 2019 12:24 utc | 21
It always amazes me how often those commenters here who are opposed to US policy, actually swallow US positions whole, and believe the US is capable of doing what they detest. It is not the case.
The US agreed to the present PM, and has agents in the Iraqi parliament to ensure that no vote goes against the US, but then they bomb the allies of the government, because the US can't get the name right, and bombs the wrong people. How is that going to play?
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 30 2019 23:04 utc | 73
@ Posted by: Sasha | Dec 30 2019 20:18 utc | 61
WINNER!
This is still all about kicking out the Russians (Syria) and overthrowing the Mullahs in Iran. It's about CONTROL. US loses control (as much as it is a complete, bloody mess there, the US is STILL in control [no other power is able to push people around like the US]). Lastly, The Plan has been around for a LONG time now: refer to End of Days. Religious fanatics are in control around the world. Chopping off heads, bombing penned up children (Gaza) and droning people to death will continue until either "we" or "they" are destroyed.
Posted by: Seer | Dec 30 2019 23:10 utc | 74
@ Posted by: M | Dec 30 2019 22:03 utc | 71 who wrote
"
Interesting that someone skimming the first couple paragraphs of the article would come away thinking that Iran is in league with ISIS. And that the name of the airstruck party was deemed an unnecessary detail -- it appears 0 times in the text.
"
This speaks to the question raised by @ tucenz | Dec 30 2019 19:58 utc | 59
... as someone who is not a USAan and hasn't been to the USA, I am reluctant to say the whole place is completely fucked.
Most Americans are still brainwashed and in denial but there are cracks in the facade, says a 71 yr old American.
@ Posted by: Sasha | Dec 30 2019 20:18 utc | 61 which was followed by Seer | Dec 30 2019 23:10 utc | 73 who wrote
"
This is still all about kicking out the Russians (Syria) and overthrowing the Mullahs in Iran. It's about CONTROL. US loses control (as much as it is a complete, bloody mess there, the US is STILL in control [no other power is able to push people around like the US]). Lastly, The Plan has been around for a LONG time now: refer to End of Days. Religious fanatics are in control around the world. Chopping off heads, bombing penned up children (Gaza) and droning people to death will continue until either "we" or "they" are destroyed.
"
Yes, if the US is kicked out of Iraq they will not be able to hold the oil fields in Syria, etc. IMO, The Plan that you refer to is a strategy to maintain control of the social contract of the West that has global private finance, unlike the no usury and public finance centered China and followers alternative social contract...a civilization war with lots of pieces on the board moving around crazily.
The China trade deal
The North Korea end of the year whatever
The South Korea end of the year and no agreement on ongoing US troop presence
The OPCW scandal that keeps growing in visibility
Russia/Europe gas pipelines
Occupied Palestine, Yemen, Bolivia, Venezuela, etc.
if/when the dominoes start to fall, it will still be unclear of the final outcome until the dust settles a bit, literally or figuratively.
Maybe it will be a slow motion train wreck with some parts that just look like they happen fast.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 30 2019 23:42 utc | 75
My guess; this is a State Dept effort headed up by Pompeo (who has been noticeably quiet in defending Trump during this Dem run ham fisted impeachment fiasco) and was done to undermine Trump.
The fact Pompeo told Trump in person only after the fact tells you all you need to know about whether Trump would have ok'ed the attack. The fact Trump went back to his place in Fla tells you Trump is aware of his treachery and needed to confer with his people privately, his people control the security at his resorts.
Pompeo has not been at Trump's side lately and the story was it was because he was working on running for the Senate. My guess on this is he would have needed Trump's war chest to support his candidacy and he was told no. I base that on the latest story being he will be staying on in the WH instead.
Given the Iraqi leadership were against the attack, Trump would probably have held off until he had a better idea of what happened. He needs to call then now and commiserate for the human loss and political fallout.
Trump gets praise for the attack from the mindless including the media (safe bet: if the US media is for Trump he did something really wrong), gets the blame from the Iraqi and will get the fallout from whatever happens next. What to do?
Trump should declare the attack as having clearly now "won the war" and announce on Jan 1 that all troops in Iraq are coming home immediately. He should get the Iraqi govt to agree with him on both counts, which they will. Maybe have Iraq give Pompeo a medal for having done a "great job."
He should then ask for Pompeo's resignation and leave the spot open to appoint Flynn as soon as Trump is reelected.
Posted by: frances | Dec 30 2019 23:57 utc | 76
psychohistorian@74:
"...Maybe it will be a slow motion train wreck with some parts that just look like they happen fast."
Last week I was shopping at a thrift store for a couple of paperbacks to keep me company first week of the new year. Poured over the shelves, but could only find two that I've read before but would like to revisit. The first is John Grisham's "The Chamber". Mighty depressing but as I couldn't remember how it ended, or even the twists and turns of the plot, as one of his earlier writings what the heck, it just said 'read me'. Published in l994 so before the world changed, and not for the better.
Coming on here, your statement above quoted is exactly the way the novel goes. So, you probably are on track.
The other book, which I am saving for last in this traditionally polar vortex week hereabouts in the mountain desert country, is "The Places In Between" which I remember for its interspersing of Elliot's 'Four Quartets" verses - and was heartbreaking when I read it early days of war in Afghanistan. Written by Rory Stewart who visited that country before...in 2002.
Feels like I live in one of those Places Inbetween just now. A slow motion trainwreck that is the sun returning to these parts now, as the year turns.
'Read me', it said.
Posted by: juliania | Dec 31 2019 0:13 utc | 77
@Zico 56
I tend to agree with your assessment. Neither Trump or any other US decision-maker has any intention of relinquishing this key foothold in the ME, especially not after the effort it took to get there. Trump's 'bring the troops home' is fodder for the base that can never be verified or legislated. This is a messy sub-chapter in a long & extraordinarily complex struggle for hegemony in a post-Saddam Iraq between a cunning regional power and a blunt super-power (on the wane = trigger-happy). 30 ww2-era half-assed rockets fired from the back of a couple of Toyotas could (as b said) be anyone from the gun-nut two doors down the street to Quds, or even US-proxies who never thought they'd actually hit anything. As always the tragedy of the ME and American adventurism is awful suffering. What seems odd is the way the US is systematically alienating the allies it cultivated against ISIS (Peshmerga Kurds and now the PMUs). It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if the key factor here was good ole incompetence—never underestimate the stupidity of idiot bureacrats and armchair generals who, like Trump, can be heard saying "Whaddya mean it's a different Hayzbollah? Ain't theys all the same? Just blow them all up and let Gawd sort 'em out—now shuddup so I can tee off!"
Posted by: Patroklos | Dec 31 2019 0:24 utc | 78
Below is a link to a ZH posting that has a take away quote fitting this thread
"US Dominance In Mideast Is Over": Iran Declares After Joint Drills With Russia & China
The take away quote
"
And Kataib Hezbollah — which lost at least 24 of its members with scores more wounded in the US airstrikes — urged all Iraqi paramilitary groups to work to expel American forces from Iraq.
“We have no choice but confrontation,” a Kataib Hezbollah statement said. “Trump should know that he will pay a heavy price in Iraq and the countries where his criminal forces are present.”
"
I also read somewhere today that Al Sadr in Iraq is saying he wants the US out............
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 31 2019 0:30 utc | 79
@72 Laguerre, are you inferring this strike was supposed to hit Leb Hezbollah but CENTCOM fucked up because of a name confusion?
Wow, to say I was about to defend you Vs Russ because you actually lived in Irak, making you knowledgeable..
Posted by: Lozion | Dec 31 2019 0:33 utc | 80
On the other hand, Qais Khazali, general secretary of the Iraqi movement Asaib Ahl al-haq, said in an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen that "some parties want to dissolve the Popular Mobilization, approve the deal of the century and resettle the Palestinians in Iraq."
Posted by: Sasha | Dec 30 2019 20:18 utc | 61
Well if that doesn't look like someone in Bibi's pocket I don't know what does. Sasha,Do you know if this was said before or after the strike and if after, how soon after? Thanking you in advance for any info.
Posted by: frances | Dec 31 2019 0:41 utc | 81
"..The US agreed to the present PM, and has agents in the Iraqi parliament to ensure that no vote goes against the US, but then they bomb the allies of the government, because the US can't get the name right, and bombs the wrong people. How is that going to play?"
Laguerre@72
Are you suggesting that the Administration in Washington is divided into warring factions whose policies and actions are often contradictory? That, in this case, the US is shooting itself in the foot by provoking a reaction unnecessarily?
If so I am in agreement- many commenters begin by presuming that everything that the US does is carefully planned and cunningly calculated to benefit the Empire. After two decades of miscalculation and self harm in the middle east- trillions of dollars spent and nothing gained, a strategic position in 2019 that makes that in 2000 look positively unassailable. A quagmire besides which Vietnam was a minor local mistake without long term consequences... after all this there are still those who argue that this unprovoked, sudden attack on an allied government, an ally purchased at great expense- was part of a sensible strategic plan. When pressed commenters tend to come up with the idea that the US is sealing its alliance with Netanyahu by doing this.
As if Netanyahu would last thirty seconds without US support! Likud is about the only party in the middle east which the US can count on. Giving up the US grip on Baghdad to assist Likud's election campaign would be thoroughly irrational, like betting a million to make a dollar.
What these attacks, about which I suspect that Trump was barely aware until they occurred, really signify is that once again the US is herding everyone in sight -Sistani, the pro US kleptocrats in Baghdad, and everyone else into defensive alliances against the US and Israel. Having pushed Turkey into Russia's embrace and Russia into China's arms and Iran into the Shanghai alliance they are now working on the few holdouts. There aren't many left: Qatar is gone, for example and the UAE seems to be faltering. That leaves the Saudis, General Sissi and the Hashemite King, none of whom looks either strong or reliable.
Quite a contrast, in fact, with the ways things looked in 2000. And wholly attributable to the fact that the way the US works war is not an option but a necessity-the weaponry has to be sold and the demand for ever more maintained. And the Arms manufacturers (aka Merchants of Death) run the Pentagon and the political parties. And it makes absolutely no difference to them what the results of the wars they sponsor are. And that is supposing they ever bother to find out. If they lose nobody is told about it, for a decade or so, if they kill a million kids and create ten million obsessed with revenge, they don't care- they never get attacked, they never get sanctioned. They get promotions. And make enormous fortunes without breaking sweat. It has been quite a while since the world saw anything like this-an Empire not succumbing to the inevitable ascendancy of rivals, slowly yielding its hegemony and sinking into a community of equal powers, but a demented giant threshing around in a fury of self destruction, invariably choosing the most damaging course, unerringly aiming to do itself the maximum damage, bent upon ensuring that what could go wrong does go wrong, intent on anticipating the moment of national peril by wrecking every chance of popular rallying to its defence, by using its expiring energies to push the poor into starvation-snap!- and the vulnerable into desperation.
Posted by: bevin | Dec 31 2019 1:03 utc | 82
@81 bevin, reading you makes me think of the Tarkin Effect..
Posted by: Lozion | Dec 31 2019 1:29 utc | 83
goto wikipedia "Type 63 multiple rocket launcher"
This "107mm rocket" is actually a Chinese design from the sixties, which is/was operated by 30 different countries, including Lybia which had been the hardware source for many militias since 2011...
Therefore, there is nothing specifically Iranian on the four missiles which were "found', save for the paint job.
Posted by: Parisian Guy | Dec 31 2019 1:33 utc | 84
@ Posted by: juliania | Dec 31 2019 0:13 utc | 76 who referred to T.S. Elliot and the Four Quartets
The issue I have with Elliot's characterization of Science is that he compares it to the "answer" of monotheistic religion rather than as the human process of exploring the unknown unknowns.....and revising theory accordingly.
From the MoA Christmas thread
"
It's been said; "the search for spirituality is holy, religion is crowd control".
Posted by: ben | Dec 27 2019 4:56 utc | 115
"
I respect some of the moral myth that comes from religions but not the hubristic answer the monotheistic ones claim.
That monotheism erased from history books the Crab Nebula supernova event in 1054 because it didn't fit their answer is all the example I need of its disservice to humanity. Add to that the Christian abandonment of condemnation of usury and allowing their "faith" meme to be coopted by the global private finance cult (In God We Trust) to control the Western social contract provides further claims against our species benefit from them.
Enjoy your read.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 31 2019 1:57 utc | 85
The Kata'ib Hizbullah attack was a tit for tat response to a previous
American attack-
"On June 17, 2018, positions of Iraqi, Lebanese, and pro-Syrian regime Shi'ite forces were attacked at the Iraq-Syria border. According to various reports, some 50 men were killed in the attack, 24 of whom belonged to militias that are members of the Iraqi Al-Hashd Al-Sha'bi (Popular Mobilization Units – PMU) umbrella organization. It should be noted that under Iraqi law, the PMU is part of the Iraqi armed forces and subject to their general command, that is, to the Iraqi prime minister."
Hizbullah brigades are threatening retaliation. This might escalate
out of control.
Posted by: evilempire | Dec 31 2019 2:07 utc | 86
I.1.
At face value the false flag was dumb and the "response" to the FF was dumber. This was far too blatant and arrogant for it to have any positive consequences for the US or Israel in the region or even among "allies" and it's so small as to provide no meaningful help to US-supported terrorists in Syria.
What then? Maybe at a stretch a little overkill during misdirection or cover for something or someone slipping over a border or something like that but nothing more (so that's what I would look for).
The only other thing I can think of was that it was normalization (of such attacks) for future misdirection. Still at hefty price tag for the US and Israel though, because people see and notice.
Only my opinion.
I.2.
I haven't tried to look very hard and I don't think it matters in this case but to sate my own curiosity here's an improvised timeline from Al Jazeera reporting (not the attacks but the reporting about the attakcs):
Iraq28 Dec 2019 00:12 GMT
Iraq rocket attack kills US contractor, wounds military personnel
Iraq29 Dec 2019 20:12 GMT
US targets pro-Iran militia bases in Iraq, Syria raids
Thus roughly 44 hours between the US false flag and the US "response". Some speculate that the US "response" was by drone.
The lack of details or facts in reporting such as time of attacks and means of attack annoy me both when it comes to the MSM and press in general and statements from belligerents like the US.
It might not matter like in this example but it could matter and should be a habit for the "professionals" shouldn't it?
- - - - -
II.
"…the gun-nut two doors down the street…"
Yay! Pew-pew :D
I apologize for my misplaced sense of humor.
And if one looks beyond my extremely context-less and possibly distasteful misuse of a quote I completely agree it could have been anybody, but it was the US or Israel in one way or another and certainly not Iran.
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Dec 31 2019 2:26 utc | 87
Below are some related short Reuters quotes
"
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Monday he was willing to work with Iran-backed militia groups - his political rivals - to end the United States military presence in Iraq through political and legal means.
If that does not work, he will “take other actions” in cooperation with his rivals to kick out U.S. troops. Sadr’s militia fought U.S. troops for years following Washington’s invasion and toppling of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Sadr, who portrays himself a nationalist rejecting both Iranian and U.S. influence, called in a statement on Iran-backed militias to avoid “irresponsible actions” that can be used to justify attacks on Iraq.
"
"
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that U.S. air strikes on Iraq and Syria were unacceptable and counterproductive, and urged all sides to avoid fuelling tensions in the region.
The U.S. military carried out the strikes against an Iranian-backed militia group on Sunday in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.
"
"
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq said on Monday that United States military air strikes targeting Iraqi paramilitary groups will force it to reconsider its relationship and work with the U.S.-led international anti-Islamic State coalition stationed there.
Iraq’s National Security Council said in a statement the U.S. air strikes were a violation of sovereignty and that U.S. forces acted based on their own political priorities and conclusions.
Protecting Iraq, its military bases, and all troops stationed there is exclusively the responsibility of Iraqi security forces, the council said.
"
"
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned air strikes by the United States on several bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia group in Iraq and said the attack would have consequences.
“The prime minister described the American attack on the Iraqi armed forces as an unacceptable vicious assault that will have dangerous consequences,” his office said in a statement.
The government will announce its official position following a meeting of the National Security Council later on Monday, Abdul Mahdi said.
"
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 31 2019 2:50 utc | 88
this is the work of Pompeo, Asper, and of course the Israelis
and further adds to the chaos inside the region, hence more control by the outside super-power actor
US "consideration" for Iraq consists merely in phone calls 30 minutes before the strikes that you are going to bomb the f**king shit out of their troops and allies, all of whom have been a bulwark against an ISIS resurgence
hence, the US takes advantage of a disarray among the Political Elites in Iraq; and also works to assure something of a resurgence of ISIS; and complicates the opening the highways connecting Iran, Iraq and Syria; and moves the US slightly closer to all-out war with Iran. all in one series of air strikes
Posted by: michaelj72 | Dec 31 2019 2:59 utc | 89
The people of the US are a resource to the rulers.
The US has a pretense of democracy.
Cognitive dissonance.
Posted by: jared | Dec 30 2019 17:42 utc | 45
You forgot "property"; Usians are government property.
No where to go on this planet without paying taxes; don't pay taxes; lose your passport.
Pretty scary if one really thinks about it...
Posted by: V | Dec 31 2019 3:02 utc | 90
@75 Frances
Bringing back Flynn would be amazing.
My guess is his stance towards Iran (hawkish) has no doubt changed after three years of being thrown under the bus by his fellow country- and servicemen.
...
I hope this event fundamentally changes Ttump's trust with the Pentagon to make decisions when he is out or looking away.
My theory has always been that Trump was deeply influenced by the Beirut Marine Barracks bombing when DJT was cutting his teeth in politics back in the 80s.
But how much aggression is POTUS willing to stand behind when it comes to Iran? I do find it hard to believe that killing 40 Iran-backed personnel was orchestrated just so Trump could order withdrawl.
However, as we all know, life is so so cheap in the MENA.
I hope it was ordered without DJT knowing the ramifications or not knowing at all.
Posted by: NemesisCalling | Dec 31 2019 4:19 utc | 91
psychohistorian@74:
"...Maybe it will be a slow motion train wreck with some parts that just look like they happen fast."
And juliania @76
The times we are living in remind me of a quote from Vladimir Lenin
“There are decades when nothing happens, but there are weeks when decades happen.”
Posted by: lgfocus | Dec 31 2019 4:20 utc | 92
frances@75 - I find it most remarkable that Trump has not Tweeted anything regarding the US strike. He usually has some opinions he wants us to hear - mostly about himself. Silence, though? Uncharacteristic.
I'm also inclined to think he was blindsided by this and resents the 'surprise'. He's probably skeptical enough to figure out by now it was a weak false flag, whether he wanted the counter-strike or not. I can only guess that Pompeo and the US Israeli Foreign Legion (formerly known as CENTCOM) went off the farm here to see how far they could nudge Trump. Dumb idea, though. Trump won't play that. Now Orange man angry. He doesn't like being pointed in a direction or boxed into a corner if there's no direct benefit for him. He knows it would be a disaster and something the Israeli Foreign Legion (aka CENTCOM) will f'k up on a grander diplomatic scale. Trump is rounding up the wagons at Mar a Largo scheming his next move. Kind of a toss up at this point, but it doesn't feel like prep for a Trump Ballistik scorched-earth moves. Maybe he's too old for them.
Posted by: PavewayIV | Dec 31 2019 4:57 utc | 93
@ frances #75 and PavewayIV #92 with the Trump is not in the know conjecture.
So you are also saying that Trump was fed the Russia deep dirt about the potential attack to feed to Putin but not the scheme in Iraq?
Maybe yes, maybe no in my book. If he really was played on this then the firing of Pompeo seems imminent. But given all the shit going down in all the various countries, I still find it hard to believe Trump is not on top of all of it and playing his part for effect or obfuscation.
There is still only ONE Money Party in empire and Wag the Dog was just a movie. I don't see any of these folks working for you nor I.
If anything, IMO, it is a battle among the layers of elite for long term control and culling the rich herd around the world so none get too uppity.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 31 2019 5:29 utc | 94
Below is a Tom Luongo link that supports the theory that Trump was out of the loop on the Iraq raid....and MOA is linked to in the article
Did Pompeo Go Off Reservation in Iraq Attack?
The take away quote at the end of the article
"
This move by Pompeo looks like a classic pre-emptive move to bind Trump down force him into a war which will be unpopular back home. The only one who wins with this attack is Israel.
U.S. troops are now less safe, effective forces fighting ISIS have been neutered and the Iraqi government is in shambles. Good job Mike.
Mike wants his golden parachute back to the Senate where he can continue doing god’s work for the Israelis, one more voice in a U.S. Senate seemingly without a limit on its thirst for power and the blood of the world.
This won’t end well and Trump better get his Flying Monkeys under control quick or he won’t be President much longer. Because when the body bags start, he’ll be the one who gets blamed.
"
I still would not rule out Good Cop/Bad Cop done by effective Wag the Dog producers
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 31 2019 5:47 utc | 95
Some of these comments bring Karlof1 and Black Swans back to the surface of whatever goes on in my head :)
Silence from Trump could be all the Black Swan warning one gets (I'm not a Twitter...ist(?) so maybe this is already a defunct notion).
Or it's only because of the approaching New Year's and wishful thinking ;)
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Dec 31 2019 5:59 utc | 96
NemesisCalling, PavewayIV,psychohistorian
Remember back in the day when Iran shot down the drone and Bolton and Pompeo were screaming at Trump to attack? He listened, looked like he would go along and then shut it down saying that the loss of life for a drone was not justified. He wants to be the President who ended all US wars.His weapon of choice is financial, sanctions, trade agreements.There is no way Trump wanted this attack.
This the Deep State and Israel using a willing Pompeo to do a hail Mary pass to force Trump into a war so Nancy can cry, more proof he is insane, unfit to lead and needed a vote of congress/snark. They have no candidates, they have to destroying politically before the election if they are to survive.
Paveway IV, that is great observation about Trump not tweeting, bless him when is he ever silent, that alone says he had nothing to do with this.
The FF in Russia must infuriate Trump; he must realize he was used to put Russia on the back foot, having to wait to speak out against the attack on Iraq, Syria and by proxy, Iran.
Did you see on ZeroHedge tonight that Fox has the top lead shows with Hannity and Tucker? My guess is he is speaking with them both tonight among many others.
Luongo has an article up, also on ZeroHedge, calling for Pompeo to be fired and laying the planning for this at the feet of the Pentagon and Bibi.
Keeping in mind the old saws; never wound a king and if you don't like the game, change the rules, let's see where this is by midweek. Good night all:)
Posted by: frances | Dec 31 2019 6:03 utc | 97
Just may have found an ideal replacement for Pompeo: Col Douglas Macgregor.
At the Conservative Tree House (a truly worthwhile website especially for the backstory on impeachment) there is a Fox video worth watching with this intro:
Well, well, well…. we are not alone in our suspicions of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley.
Tonight Col Douglas Macgregor outlines his own suspicions about the U.S. military attack in Iraq and Syria that parallel our initial gut reaction. Macgregor states his belief that President Trump is being “skillfully misinformed”.
Enjoy! I didn't post the links because at this late hour I might do them incorrectly, my apologies.
Posted by: frances | Dec 31 2019 6:17 utc | 98
Our ignorance, arrogance, hubris, and murderous behavior <= one of the features of the constitution of the USA is that it grants to those who govern, the absolute right to do whatever they do, without input, knowledge of, or restraint from those who are the governed. Those governed by the USA are never briefed or given explanations as to why...unless
the brief or explaination fits the narrative from which all USA/MSM propaganda is produced. =>
will finally be our undoing. <= so I question why use use the word "our" <=what you have said is the master has cut the lease that keeps the dog from murdering innocent persons. Persons injured by the unleashed dog will sue the dog's owner
There is a saying (not said enough) that there is another super-power; the rest of the world...
We may now be seeing that alt-superpower emerging albeit, slowly. But I also sense a quickening... by: V @ 6
Yes, I agree V@6 <=the nation state system is the problem. Its a structure that divides and distributes fractional shares of the 8 billion people in the world into 206 jail like containers. Once in a container, an armed legal system enforces behavior and a private propaganda system controls beliefs; the governed become the slaves of the governors.
The nation states have no protection against Infiltration by Mafia type persons or entities (MTPE)to positions of power.. once a MTPE becomes the government the government becomes a tool of the MTPE rendering mo one safe, the MTPE owns everyone and everything because the MTPE controlled government, controls and owns everything.
Russ@15 says =>"..the US government doesn't care how many innocent targets are hit (or for that matter that from the US point of view there are no "innocents", only enemies to be attacked and resources to be expended), they care only about their brutish aims .. ." <=my point exactly.. the is a night and day difference between the governors and the governed. The USA governs America, but it is not America. The Iraq government governs Iraq, but it is not Iraq.
Posted by: snake | Dec 31 2019 7:19 utc | 99
Pompeo, Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, flew to Palm Beach, Florida, after the operation to brief President Donald Trump.
Trump did not know about the U.S. strike ahead of time? So who is Commander in Chief of the U.S. military?
Posted by: Cyril | Dec 31 2019 7:53 utc | 100
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |