Post a comment

Lessons To Learn From The Coup In Bolivia
The coup in Bolivia is devastating for the majority of the people in that country. Are their lessons to be learnt from it?
Andrea Lobo writes at WSWS:
Bolivian president Evo Morales of the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party was forced to resign Sunday evening by the Bolivian military in a coup backed by the United States. Last night, Morales tweeted that he is “leaving for Mexico” after that country agreed to grant him asylum.
After three weeks of protests following the disputed October 20 presidential elections, the imperialist powers and their Bolivian client elite have overthrown the government of Morales. In the context of a deepening crisis of global capitalism and a resurgence of the class struggle internationally, including recent mass strikes among miners and doctors in Bolivia, the ruling class lost confidence that Morales and the MAS apparatus can continue to suppress social opposition.
During his twelve years in office Evo Morales achieved quite a lot of good things:
Illiteracy rates:
2006 13.0%, 2018 2.4%
Unemployment rates
2006 9.2%, 2018 4.1%
Moderate poverty rates
2006 60.6%, 2018 34.6%
Extreme poverty rates
2006 38.2%, 2018 15.2%
But Morales failed to build the defenses that are necessary to make such changes permanent. The leadership of the military and police stood against him. Why were these men in such positions?
Jeb Sprague @JebSprague - 20:19 UTC · Nov 11, 2019
The US coup connection
Officials who forced #Evo to resign worked as #Bolivia's Mil. Attachés in DC. The CIA often seeks to recruit Attachés working in DC.
2013: Gen. Kaliman served as Mil. Attaché
2018: Police Com. Calderón Mariscal was Pres. of APALA in DC
The Agregados Policiales de América Latina (APALA) is supposed to fight international organized crime in Latin America. It is curiously hosted in Washington DC.
These police and military men cooperated with a racist Christian-fascist multi-millionaire to bring Morales down.
Morales had clearly won a fourth term in the the October 20 elections. The vote count was confusing (pdf) because it followed the process defined by the Organization of American States:
The [Tribunal Supremo Electoral, or TSE] has two vote-counting systems. The first is a quick count known as the Transmisión de Resultados Electorales Preliminares (TREP, hereafter referred to as the quick count). This is a system that Bolivia and several other Latin American countries have implemented following OAS recommendations. It was implemented for the 2019 election by a private company in conjunction with the Servicio de Registro Cívico (SERECÍ), the civil registry service, and is designed to deliver a swift —but incomplete and not definitive- result on the night of the elections to give the media an indication of the voting tendency and to inform the public.
The early and incomplete numbers let it seem that Morales had not won the 10% lead he needed to avert a second round of voting. The rural districts in which Morales has high support are usually late to report results and were not included. The complete results showed that Morales had won more than the 10% lead he needed to avoid a runoff.
Kevin Cashman @kevinmcashman - 1:36 UTC · Nov 11, 2019
Eventually, the official count was released: Morales won in the first round 47.08% to 36.51%. If you had been watching the polls before the election, 5 out of 6 of them predicted the same result. Weird to have a fraud that matches up with polls.
Poll Tracker: Bolivia's 2019 Presidential Race
To allege false election results to instigate color revolutions or coups is a typical instrument of U.S. interference. In 2009 Mahmoud Ahmedinejad won his second term in the Iranian presidential elections. The U.S. supported oppositions raised a ruckus even as the results fit perfectly with previous polling.
The OAS which recommended the quick count scheme that allows for such manipulations receives 60% of its budget from Washington DC.
Western media do not call the coup in Bolivia a coup because it was what the U.S. wanted to happen:
Army generals appearing on television to demand the resignation and arrest of an elected civilian head of state seems like a textbook example of a coup. And yet that is certainly not how corporate media are presenting the weekend’s events in Bolivia.
No establishment outlet framed the action as a coup; instead, President Evo Morales “resigned” (ABC News, 11/10/19), amid widespread “protests” (CBS News, 11/10/19) from an “infuriated population” (New York Times, 11/10/19) angry at the “election fraud” (Fox News, 11/10/19) of the “full-blown dictatorship” (Miami Herald, 11/9/19). When the word “coup” is used at all, it comes only as an accusation from Morales or another official from his government, which corporate media have been demonizing since his election in 2006 (FAIR.org, 5/6/09, 8/1/12, 4/11/19).
The poor and indigenous people who supported Morales will have little chance against the far right para-militaries and police (vid) who now go from door to door (vid) to round up leftists and Morales supporters.
Evo Morales found asylum in Mexico. Bolivia will now turn into a neoliberal hell and a quasi-dictatorship. It will take time, a lot of effort and probably a civil war to regain what was lost through this coup.
What can one learn from this?
- As one person remarked to me: "When one wants to win and keep a socialist revolution one has to bring guillotines."
- Socialist movements who come into power must neutralize their biggest local enemies. They need to build their own defenses. They can not rely on those institutions, like the military and police, they inherit from previous regimes.
- Such movements must never rely on U.S. affiliated organizations like the OAS or on military and police personal that had come under U.S. indoctrination.
- A movement needs a public voice. It must build its own media locally and internationally.
Hugo Chavez knew this all this. As soon as he won the presidential election in Venezuela he built the necessary forces to defend the state. It is the only reason why his successor Nicolás Maduro defeated the coup attempt against him and is still in power.
Evo Morales unfortunately failed to follow that path.
Posted by b on November 12, 2019 at 18:08 UTC | Permalinknext page »
I'm just disappointed true leftist leaders and rebels didn't learn from past experience.
As was said to you, B., when you come to power, you have to physically liquidate the opposition leaders and the top of the national wealthy elite. As in kill them, be open about it, not just "neutralize them", acknowledge it fully, tell international community to fuck off, and show no remorse, no apologies, no regret.
I mean, it's like people don't learn from 1789-1795, 1917 and all the failed or only partly successful revolutions since the 1950s. If you want to get rid of capitalism, you have to kill the top capitalists of your country and to seize all their assets; failure to do it only ensure failure of any revolutionary attempt in the middle run.
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Nov 12 2019 18:31 utc | 1
NYT is "almost frank" today:
Evo Morales Flies to Mexico but Vows to Return to Bolivia ‘With Strength’
The ousted Bolivian president signaled that his exile would be brief, while officials in La Paz prepared to try to form an interim government.
THE INTERPRETER
Bolivia Crisis Shows the Blurry Line Between Coup and Uprising
The Cold War binary of “bad” coups and “good” popular revolts no longer applies. But the labels persist, with important consequences.
5h ago
By MAX FISHER
Another gloomy note in Business section: we will be ruled by racist lecherous robots. Two article headers next to each other:
We Teach A.I. Systems Everything, Including Our Biases
Researchers say computer systems are learning from lots and lots of digitized books and news articles that could bake old attitudes into new technology.
McDonald’s Lawsuit Targets ‘Pervasive’ Culture of Sexual Harassment
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Nov 12 2019 18:31 utc | 2
Thanks to all those commentators who corrected my mix up of Maduro and Morales.
That's why one of the first things Lenin ordered after the October Revolution (1917) was the creation of the Red Army and Red Air Force (February 1918).
P.S.: the Navy already was on the side of the Revolution, so there was no need to create a new one.
- The US = Organized Crime.
Posted by: Willy2 | Nov 12 2019 18:36 utc | 5
Msny thanks, b, for putting this coup in perspective. Excellent provision of all that we onlookers need to know about this unfortunate happening. I keep thinking of Colin Powell's rubric before or during the Iraq travesty - "You break it; you own it." I never thought of it as a positive statement before, but I now realize they did. And they still do.
The example of Venezuela is well given. Thanks too to posters on the previous thread for their reporting.
Posted by: juliania | Nov 12 2019 18:38 utc | 6
"Bolivia, With Huge Untapped Reserves, Gears Up For Soaring Lithium Demand" Yahoo [9/14/19] "Over 3,600 meters above sea level on the blinding white plain of the world's largest salt flat, landlocked Bolivia is dramatically ramping up production of lithium to cope with soaring global demand for the prized electric-battery metal. Bolivia, among the poorest countries in South America, sits on one of the world's largest lithium reserves, at the Salar de Uyuni -- or Uyuni Salt Flats -- ready to take full advantage in the coming age of the electric car. But while it sits at the apex of South America's "lithium triangle," along with Chile and Argentina, Bolivia has not had the capacity to produce the metal on a commercial scale. That will change when its Llipi plant comes online in 2020. The factory, guarded by the army because of the metal's value, will have an annual production capacity of 15,000 tons of lithium carbonate, project manager Marco Antonio Condoretty told AFP. State company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB), established by the government of President Evo Morales in 2008 to exploit lithium in the salt flats, aims to make Bolivia the fourth-largest producer by 2021. Morales, a leftist and former coca farmer, is (was) counting on lithium to serve as the economic engine that lifts his country out of poverty.[...]" Sept 2019
| Note:: The US regime wants the Lithium mines, and will do anything to get control, and that means get Morales out of office, which is happening now, two months after the Yahoo article.
Bolivia, With Huge Untapped Reserves, Gears Up For Soaring Lithium Demand Sept 2019
The US Hegemonic establishment did learn from its failure in Venezuela, in that it went for the throat vs. Morales. The playbook was perhaps closer to what was done in Ukraine, where massive violence was unleashed against the heads of the elected government, than it was to the Venezuela approach. This violence was perhaps even more brutal in Bolivia, it seems, where kidnappings and houseburnings apparently targeted those close to Morales.
Posted by: paul | Nov 12 2019 18:47 utc | 8
via CommonDreams
Bolivian Coup Comes Less Than A Week After Morales Stopped Lithium Deal
“The Sunday military coup in Bolivia has put in place a government which appears likely to reverse a decision by just-resigned President Evo Morales to cancel an agreement with a German company for developing lithium deposits in the Latin American country for batteries like those in electric cars.
"Bolivia's lithium belongs to the Bolivian people," tweeted Washington Monthly contributor David Atkins. "Not to multinational corporate cabals."
Posted by: Stever | Nov 12 2019 18:48 utc | 9
Safeguard your revolution, people.
Posted by: oct | Nov 12 2019 18:48 utc | 10
I totally agree.
And it takes a lot of ingenuity to let the OAS determine the counting procedure.
Posted by: pnyx | Nov 12 2019 18:49 utc | 11
US: "Resistance is futile. South America will be assimilated."
School of the Americas, Christian Jihad, Right-wing (and occasionally Left-Wing) death squads... South America is starting to look a lot like Afghanistan. We (the US) suck at being the Borg and I'm tired of paying for it. So, fifty more years of eager little-people immigrants to clean US toilets. Take that, EU!
Posted by: PavewayIV | Nov 12 2019 18:49 utc | 12
Excellent post. The left is often blinded by its reason into thinking it can win by argument and goodwill. But one does not bring a knife to a gunfight. Bring guillotines? Absolutely goddam right.
Posted by: Patrokos | Nov 12 2019 19:00 utc | 13
Bolivia: audios leaked from opposition leaders calling for a coup against Evo Morales
Local media point out that the destabilizing plan would have been coordinated by the United States Embassy in Bolivia prior to the elections and cites US senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, who are said to have direct contact with the Bolivian opposition in the strategy to overthrow Morales.
The plan focuses on the fact that if Evo Morales won the elections on October 20, a civil-military transition government would be established. The new government would allege fraud in the electoral process and would not recognize Morales' electoral victory.
Posted by: Tobin Paz | Nov 12 2019 19:01 utc | 14
Bolivia, Chile, Argentina for Lithium, Venezuela and Brazil for oil.
http://lithium.today/lithium-supply-by-countries/lithium-supply-argentina/
"Lithium production in Argentina experienced large increase by almost 60% between 2015 and 2016 After President Mauricio Macri removed currency and capital controls and taxes introduced by his predecessors, over 20 foreign companies began to consider opportunities in Argentina’s Lithium mining industry. Lithium production in Argentina has a potential to triple until 2019."
http://large.stanford.edu/courses/2017/ph240/hanley1/
"Despite its strong economic position in Latin America and inexpensive mining opportunity, Chile has been unable to capitalize on the market-share in this industry because of excessive government regulation. Outdated government quotas limit the amount of lithium that Chilean mining companies like SQM can extract. According to some estimates, the Atacama salt flat alone could more than quadruple production to 350,000 tons per year without extracting more brine, says Eduardo Bitran, CORFOs chief executive. [4] Meanwhile, the Australia is producing more lithium as the market expands and Chile is quickly losing market share, and its strategic partnership with the U.S. and China. [4]"
Posted by: Peter AU1 | Nov 12 2019 19:02 utc | 15
It must be said that building defenses would extend not just domestically but internationally.
Surely no socialist or people's Bolivarian government in Latin America can maintain membership in the OAS.
Any alternative organization should be Latin American only. Certainly excluding the US and its poodle, Canada.
The idea that different countries be allowed to supply a disproportionate amount of the funding, and thus get an outsized influence, should be seen to obviously privilege power over people.
Are there any Washington-based organizations that socialist countries should not withdraw from, in the long-term at least?
To this we might add a withdrawal of all multipolar states from the UN, OPCW, etc. and the formation of alternative organizations along multipolar lines. 11 straight years the US votes against an anti-Nazism resolution. Just to cite one example. At what point are the US seen to fail to meet basic criteria of global citizenship as a condition of membership, from a multipolar perspective?
I wonder if there has ever been a better moment to get non-Western great powers to agree to power sharing arrangements in these new multipolar institutions? The funding for which could come from a Toibin tax (a tax on financial or specifically foreign-exchange transactions).
How much benefit is there, really, to hosting US embassies and consulates in your country, if it aspires to resist empire? I get that there may be pros and cons, but do the pros truly outweigh the cons?
Posted by: Paul Damascene | Nov 12 2019 19:11 utc | 16
The Lithium Coup stuff is another good reason to dislike the mindless push to battery-electric cars. To replace all cars with electric cars = that many more vats of scarce expensive chemicals = that many more imperial wars to pay for said chemicals = more business as usual.
If the goal of electrifying transportation was for real then we’d see a lot more trolleybus networks being built.
Castro's revolution was as violent as it was because Che Guevara had been in Guatemala in 1954.
Posted by: lysias | Nov 12 2019 19:19 utc | 18
Lesson: The forces of Reaction never sleep, never tire, never give up. Like Tolkien's monstrosities, they must be 100% eradicated lest any spawn remain to grow anew. As I wrote earlier, that's the most disturbing historical lesson from this coup and others before it. Years ago I asked if we would need to become as evil as the evil we need to destroy or if there was some other way--the same warning Yoda gave to Luke as he entered the cave: How to purge the Dark Side without becoming it in the process. Perhaps we could raise the banner of the Just War and use that flimsy logic. Or maybe we could claim we're eliminating the cancer that grows within humanity. Do take note how the other side will say the same things.
As with all Class Wars, the forces of Reaction are in the minority and can be overcome. But once overcome, the structure of the state must be remolded such that Reactionaries can never gain domestic leverage again, which is what Chavez did in Venezuela. Unfortunately as events have shown, the Reactionaries still required elimination; restructuring is necessary but not sufficient. That's why the Soviets were keen to insure Hitler's remains will never be found, although his surrogates have risen thanks to the once hidden benefactors of Nazism--the UK and USA. And that's where we are now, mired in the Class War that's escalated into the Hybrid Third World War between the Banksters/Rentiers and debtors from all classes which is almost timeless as Dr. Hudson's explained--Will people finally win the ability to govern themselves in peace thanks to the security provided by the total suppression of the Creditor Class or will the Creditor Class win by enslaving the people via debt-peonage? IMO, that's THE question that will define humanity's future existence.
Posted by: karlof1 | Nov 12 2019 19:19 utc | 19
Followed the link in post to 'Christian-fascist multi-millionaire'. Pure Conquistador view of the world. Indios and their gods are to be crushed. White people are like gods compared to indios.
There's nothing to be done with anyone who is still like that 500 years later. If merely exiled they may return, especially when there is an available sponsor for that. Evo is not a hard man who wants the guillotine. Most decent people don't want that either. Which makes the situation continuously unstable.
It's very easy to identify what b is calling "biggest local enemies". They are white. Backed by mestizos who have been sold the notion that one drop of white blood makes them better than their countrymen. Colonialism just keeps on giving.
Posted by: oldhippie | Nov 12 2019 19:21 utc | 20
Disappointed in how LatAm can still be so vulnerable to this type of shenanigans.
Posted by: Ian2 | Nov 12 2019 19:21 utc | 21
Why didn’t Morales supporters show up to defend him in the streets?
Posted by: ab initio | Nov 12 2019 19:24 utc | 22
Bolivian unions threaten strike if peace and order not restored in 24 hours
Posted by: Bemildred | Nov 12 2019 19:25 utc | 23
ab initio @ 22
They did and they still are holding demonstrations and being put down brutally by the police, which has called in the military to help put down the demonstrations.
Posted by: lgfocus | Nov 12 2019 19:36 utc | 24
Vladimir Lenin: "No revolution is worth anything unless it can defend itself; but a revolution does not learn to defend itself at once."
Posted by: Mao | Nov 12 2019 19:38 utc | 25
Terrible news from Bolivia! Why didn't Morales put up more of a fight? Did he not learn anything from the ongoing coup attempt in Venezuela by the U.S.? And why did Morales roll over like a good doggy and concede his rightful reelection by majority vote to the USA owned and operated OAS? I'll bet the CIA wished every coup could go as easily as this one did. I read the new president of Bolivia is a christian fundamentalist asshat. Too bad :-(
Posted by: deschutes | Nov 12 2019 19:41 utc | 26
More violence is not the answer.
violence is the way of bullies.
Economic equality and rule of law will get resources to market and will feed Citizens.
Protest Loudly.
Posted by: Dfnslblty | Nov 12 2019 19:48 utc | 27
Paul Damascene @16 & Ian2 @21--
LatAm was groomed for its current existence by the Colonialism of Spain and Imperialism of the USA that complimented and gained ascendency over the efforts of Bolivar. Chavez formulated several alternative institutions to OAS but never succeeded in getting OAS disbanded. As with the Reactionaries themselves, their institutions must also be eradicated. Then there's the source of all the evil--The Outlaw US Empire and the Creditor Class that owns it. Look back 100+ years ago and you'll see the initial thrusts of that Class as it began its Financial Terrorism of all nations South of the Border--Imperialism without the continual presence of an Army of Occupation. The history is long, sordid and well documented, which makes it even more of a wonder that it is allowed to repeat itself.
It seems lots of people tune-out when Class War is intoned or shown to be at the root of what's happening. The Reactionaries win whenever that happens as it frustrates mounting a proper response. If you don't know or understand who/what is your enemy, how can you mount a proper defense then move to the offense to defeat it?
Posted by: karlof1 | Nov 12 2019 19:50 utc | 28
There is a spectrum going from cheering on from outside to every form of assistance, to steering and finally to being in control of the opposition. Since when was the US in control of the Iranian opposition? That underestimates the native component.
I think the Iranian case is a decent counterexample for Russiagate: They also had deceitful homegrown claims about fraud. But in Iran this was stopped because Ayatollah Khamenei told the opposition it was time to put up or shut up, and in the US the conspiracy claims were allowed to keep festering.
Posted by: Tuyzentfloot | Nov 12 2019 19:53 utc | 29
The fear, in English history, of a 'standing army' goes back to Charles I's attempt to use a royal army to intimidate the popular opposition. His son James II tried the same thing in 1688. But what gave the fear-which is reflected, incredibly in the US Constitution- real traction was the fact that the New Model Army which defeated Charles proved to be extremely radical. Had to be extremely radical, in fact, to prevail against the King and the royal ideology.The New Model Army, where soldiers met, elected 'agitators' and called general assemblies-'Rendezvous'- of the troops where officers were called to account, and all were equals, nourished the Leveller movement which is one of the foundations of modern radicalism and socialism, and it came far too close to power for the moderate capitalist elements who dominated Parliament. When Charles II returned to his throne-thanks largely to General Monk and his army- the fear of military power had spread from left to right.
Not coincidentally, it was said of the massive British Army in 1945 that it was the most radical army in the country's history. And it showed it by voting, almost to a man, for the Labour Party in the General Election that year. The electorate, in which the millions of soldiers, sailors and airmen were the most important element, was far to the left of the milquetoast intellectuals who ran the Party itself. It was the pressure of the demobilised soldiers which kept the party focused on its socialist programme. It was the absence of that pressure which pre-destined subsequent Labour governments to slip into the compromise cum treachery that has characterised them all over the past seventy five years.
It is noteworthy that, when Corbyn was elected to lead the Labour Party, several high ranking and recently retired Generals publicly talked up the possibility of a coup becoming necessary. It is an indication of how 'coup happy' the imperial culture has become that even Trump-whose only threat to the system is that he flaunts it without apology- has actually given rise to systematic and ongoing attempts to unseat him, unconstitutionally, by employing the CIA and the NSA against him.
We have reached the stage in Latin America, and not only there, in which the most modest programme of reform is probably going to require armed force to protect it from reactionary violence, as the capitalist class sees the last struggle approaching.
b mentions Venezuela, which had learned, after 1973 and Allende, that it was crucial to re-organise and purge the military. Of equal importance is the fact that in both Cuba and Nicaragua the left has its own 'red' army. Without them both countries would be back in the neo-liberal camp. In Haiti Aristide's government dealt with the threat of the military by disbanding it, unfortunately they didn't put together the popular militias needed to defend themselves from criminal gangs based elsewhere.
It is worth reflecting on the likelihood that these kind of considerations were behind the peculiar strategies that Pol Pot introduced in Cambodia after a generation of dealing with imperialist attacks on the peasant movement. And perhaps he was thinking of Indonesia too where the largest Communist Party in the world was drowned in its own blood in a matter of weeks- at the hands of British and US guided military death squads and islamic mobs.
Posted by: bevin | Nov 12 2019 19:55 utc | 30
The very old joke remains depressingly pertinent:
Question:,Why will there never be a military coup in the United States?
Answer: Because there is no U.S. embassy in Washington.
Posted by: David G | Nov 12 2019 20:06 utc | 31
Below is a quote from a Telesur article from June of this year
"
Bolivia has huge reserves of the maleable metal in its iconic Salar de Uyuni salt flats in southern Potosi. Bolivia is thought to have 43 percent of the world's known natural resource supplies.
However, Bolivia’s leftist government under President Evo Morales is not simply exporting the raw material to the global north for high-end manufacturing, as has been the case throughout much of the colonized Latin American region for decades. Morales's administration is determined to industrialize Bolivia and has invested huge amounts to ensure that lithium is processed within the country to export it only in value-added form, such as in batteries.
Evo has also turned around the nation's natural gas industry that used to export the raw material and import refined gas for cooking and heating. Since Morales took office in 2006, the now state-owned YPFB exports refined gas to Argentina, Peru and Paraguay, meaning far larger revenues for the public purse.
"
The link
https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Bolivia-Morales-to-Industrialize-Lithium-for-Battery-Exports---20190619-0009.html
Posted by: psychohistorian | Nov 12 2019 20:08 utc | 32
"Vote fraud" appears to have been the agreed pretext for the coup, probably decided as such months earlier. As poster above states - where does the fraud come in if the results match the prior polling? The mainstream media coverage very assiduously downplay Morales' clear lead, clear victory, and that the dispute - to the sense it actually exists since the "irregularities" remain largely unspecified - is whether Morales won outright or should face a run-off. Instead, he gets run out of the country and an unelected far-right grouping takes over. The MAS will be outlawed and the next election will not take place before widespread structural change to the economy has ensued. This was the plan for Venezuela.
A fair amount of public confusion is spawned by the failure to clarify that the term "democracy", as defined by the right wing corporatist factions in the Americas, means voting public + elected representatives + neoliberal free market economy. Most people only associate the first two with "democracy", and don't understand that demands in the media that Bolivia, Venezuela, Nicaragua etc "return to democracy" refers to the unspoken latter portion of the definition.
Posted by: jayc | Nov 12 2019 20:10 utc | 33
In addition to the burning of his sister's house and the threats against his supporters, one must recall that Bolivia's neighbors were very much on board with OAS. Chile and colombia started the action against venezuela and were quickly joined by peru, brazil and the now tragically devastated ecuador. Those countries dropped out of ALBA, the organization of s.a. countries begun by venezuela. Bolivia is still a member. chile actually has mostly contempt for bolivia, in part I think because of the unfortunate but unfortunately true prejudice against indigenous peoples, and in part because chile was the victor in a war which cost bolivia its access to the sea. bolivia lost a petition to the Hague requesting a return of this access and the chilenos are still crowing. In short, bolivia is surrounded by countries which do not wish it well. Yes, Morales has made tremendous improvements for his country. Yes, he failed to completely learn the lessons of Chavez - and Che! As for his resignation, what would you do if your family was threatened and your friends terrorized? This resignation puts him on high ground when the violence continues, as it likely will with the school of the americas crew, allegedly supported by murkans Cruz and Menendez... oh yes those guys.
Very very sad for bolivia. Remembering that the peruvian president recently resigned as well, what will happen in chile? clearly, as some one said above, the savages are going right for the throat. Was it Pompous Pompeo or horrible Pence who said "it's our hemisphere"?
Posted by: Miss Lacy | Nov 12 2019 20:19 utc | 34
The events in Bolivia highlight the amazing achievement of Chávez and the PSUV in securing the loyalty of the Venezuelan military, even in the face of “maximum pressure” from the U.S. (although the incompleteness of Venezuela’s revolution is painfully evident in other ways).
Posted by: David G | Nov 12 2019 20:29 utc | 35
@karlof1 #19:
Another 'cultural reference': Phish - Gamehendge Seems that attempts to use the Helping Friendly Book would usually go like this: Knowledge->Power->Corruption->Devastation. All parties soiled.
Sociopaths must be identified early and isolated, not allowed to breed. This treads dangerously close to eugenics, but to leave it unchecked risks a bifurcation in the species similar to Neanderthal/Cromagnon (empath/warrior), bonobo/chimpanzee (love/murder).
With so many people on the planet now, it's very hard to steer any kind of force in a hopeful direction. But it also means there are many more people working on these problems. Personally, though I'm a damaged denizen of The Beast, I'm trying to nibble away at my consumption (energy use, food/packaging). It's a slow route to what I want, and that is to starve The Beast a little more.
Posted by: Dr Wellington Yueh | Nov 12 2019 20:29 utc | 36
Dear B, please note that the WSWS and specifically Andrea Lobo are totally useless with respect to national liberation and socialist movements. They are extremely hostile to anything that is not Trockist, like the vast majority of left and marxist currents. They are almost indistinguishable from any imperialist outlet in outright hostility towards these. (Strangely, one of the accusations against Trockists from other Marxists was that they were the imperialists' lackeys in real life, and voila, the WSWS is a good illustration, to my extreme surprise.)
Posted by: nyolci | Nov 12 2019 20:40 utc | 37
"We are not liberals like Mossadegh and Allende, whom the CIA can snuff out." - Ayatollah Khamenei =)
Posted by: HD | Nov 12 2019 20:44 utc | 38
From the near the beginning of the WSWS article, as quoted above: “… the ruling class lost confidence that Morales and the MAS apparatus can continue to suppress social opposition.”
And the same article concludes:
As demonstrated by its continued subservience to the demands of imperialism and its institutions like the OAS, any future role played by Morales, MAS and their apologists will be aimed at providing a democratic cover to the reality that Bolivian economic and political life are dominated by the US and European financial aristocracies and its military puppets in Bolivia, while there is no section of the Bolivian ruling class capable of fighting imperialism.
I have mixed feelings about WSWS: the material there is of undeniably high quality, but their political and historical dogma at times seems to remove them from reality. On the other hand, they may be right.
Posted by: David G | Nov 12 2019 20:49 utc | 39
Why didn’t Morales supporters show up to defend him in the streets?
@Posted by: ab initio | Nov 12 2019 19:24 utc | 22
Because they have no letal weapons....In fact, they showed up yesterday...armed with sticks...but were soon shot with live amuniton by "police" and "military"...Anyway, they were like the people being terrorized by fascist paramilitaries in the video posted by B...what do you pretend them doing? Would yo udare to oppose those rabid dogs as well showed in the videos with sticks? h
Have you heard about Youth Pancasila in Indonesia and what they did to the communists there, unleashed by a fake media campaign of hatred orchestrated by the US? Well, these guys seem like cousins of those there...
https://twitter.com/seyfertwitt/status/1194013834312396802
Really, some of you here sound like you were morevoer mocking this poor people, asking why they do not defend themselves against this clear nazis armed to the tooth by Fascist International or calling for the assasination of the opposition by Morales when he just won...
If Morales would have killed the whole opposition and oligarchs once in power ( a thing we have not witnessed naywhere in the owrld by a leftist force in power..we simply are not the same like you...people of the US...) would have remained in power 0.1 nanoseconds, as the US would have had the best alibi, in front of the eyes of the "international community", for direct intervention on the grounds of reinstating "democracy"...and the indigenous poor people would have ceased to exist time ago...
The thing is, poor working people only have an opportunity, now in Bolivia, by constituting themselves in guerrilla, as Ché Guevara so clearly envisioned was the only opportunity for the LatinAmerican working poor people. In that travel they would need the support of others who previously had gone that path, in recent decades...or in the past centuries...internationally...and who have the same enemies...
I only would had liked Fidel Castro would be still alive to witness how that generous and clearminded man was right about Bolivia...to test that not extending the revolution when it was in march was a clear error...( as the menaces yesterday by Trump towards other socilaist countries clearly advance...)..Hence the US, by the executive hand of rabid anticommunists Christian fundamentalists of always, who now pretend to whitewash themselves through their blogs and present themselves as democratic constitutionalists ( yeah, the Constitution for me and death squads for the utermenschen, if needed with my personal participation...) did not lose a second in going after him.....
I obviously, do not expect any understanding from US people, as you several here allow yourselves even to praise just the man who bragged online of having caught such leader of the people...one in decades ( of course, not when he was at his whole strenght, as it is the custom in the US, but once that hombretón had been decimated to just 50kg weight out of extenuation and undernourissement by weeks of manhunting...I do not say you should wish the death of this man, no, as I have said, I am not like you, but at least, show a bit of dignity...and retire your respect from this extremist (fuck!), otherwise do not come here claiming for the armed revolution of the left...
The left today is disorganized and disarmed by what seemed to be the end of armed confrontation amongst classes after what seemed to be a consensus on "certain" share of wealth after WWII...This have been going changing and being dismantled since the demise of the USSR to what we are witnessing today in Bolivia...Indigenous poor people in Bolivia must not oppose mobs of armed thugs until they are organized and can oppose a more or less equal resistance, otherwise they will be exterminated in a couple of weeks ( a thing so much desired in certain US rooms...)
Precisely that was what Morales was trying to avoid with his resignation....
To those claimming for the people to go out to fight those enraged thugs, a question, why do you not go out in the US killing your clearly fascist ruling class, when you even have weapons? Consejos doy, que para mi no tengo?..
I am sure people here suggesting this to the Bolivians are USAF operatives trying to touch the balls...as they usually do with all their fake verbiage...
Posted by: Sasha | Nov 12 2019 20:55 utc | 40
Karlof1
"Years ago I asked if we would need to become as evil as the evil needed to destroy or is there another way."
"How to purge the dark side without becoming it in the process."
Is it also true that in postulating a disciplined revolution party to act in the name of society, Lenin completed the final arch in a profoundly undemocratic political trajectory?
Is our own present deep state Leninist in structure and outlook?
Posted by: James Kulk | Nov 12 2019 21:04 utc | 41
Johnbond جون بوند
@John_bondWW
Confederation of rural workers of #Bolivia, message to the right-wing traitors:
You have slaughtered the Bolivian people today and yesterday..
We overthrew dictatorships in the past in our country, it is time to act..
#EvoMorales #BoliviaCoup
https://twitter.com/John_bondWW/status/1194268653228843008
Posted by: brian | Nov 12 2019 21:04 utc | 42
BTW, that amongst your fascist US ruling class, I mean, the bipartisan gerontocracy, who has said zilch in the alleged opposition about the coup organized by themselves, shine some dign young people who, curiously, are harshly attacked, mocked and intent degrading by rabid anticommunist Christian fundamentalists from their blogs you praise here so much ...The next time that old curmudgeon insults this young woman, to see if thise who claim here for the armed revolution are able to at least, being a bit more modest and go there to shut him off...although he does not publish your comment...at least that he reads it...
https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1193972921586372615
With all his faults, which could come out of ignorance, at least she have some coherency, courage and dignity....
Posted by: Sasha | Nov 12 2019 21:09 utc | 43
#39: If Morales really was so "subservient to the demands of imperialism", why would the Empire want to remove him in such a blatant, overt coup? Accusing those fighting the Empire of somehow being the puppets of the Empire is a classic Trotskyist tactic (I call it "smearing from the left"). Of course, the Trotskyists are merely projecting, as it is them who are the real tools of the Empire. The only thing Morales can be accused of is underestimating the need to build a strong pro-indigenous pro-socialist intelligence/army/police/media complex.
Posted by: S | Nov 12 2019 21:14 utc | 44
While some bit of useful info can be gleaned from WSWS, the site exhibits some of the worst traits among Trotskists. Their hostility to any existing leftist governments and their ability to offer incredible justifications for western imperialism makes these people as treasonous frauds.
I would respectfully suggest to b to make more use of the Grayzone Project which has some sterling pieces of journalism to offer on most critical issues dealt by MoA, while being extremely picky about two-faced pseudo-revolutionary Trotskists. Incidentally, in one great article they dealt with the aforementioned fraudsters within the left.
Posted by: Constantine | Nov 12 2019 21:16 utc | 45
whenever a writer uses "left wing" to in essence mean sweetness and light, and "right wing" to mean evil/racist/corrupt, I know that the writer is mired in bias, a false binary, and an undergraduate-level appreciation of geopolitics.
just sayin.'
Posted by: Cyber Durden | Nov 12 2019 21:28 utc | 46
I see the illegal assault on Evo Morales and his country as motivated primarily by the anti socialist obsession of the private finance oligarchy and secondarily by the monopoly of energy resources.
The first one we barflies bang on about solidly so I am focussed here on the second. I see the perpetual assault on Bolivia being about its reserves of lithium and its willingness to entertain non USA partners in the development of that resource while maximising Bolivian value added production chains.
I am not convinced of the urgency of the struggle for dominance of the lithium ore extraction though as there are many reserves throughout the world.
Battery technology is accelerating in its evolution and there are some fine alternatives to lithium being installed in many countries. See the Australian manufacturer Redflow assembling flow batteries as an example. These are constructed from mundane elements with simple waste remediation aspects. Not so lithium cells.
Flow batteries are primarily applicable to stationary energy use (not mobile) at this stage but innovation is a powerful, accelerating force, ask any germanium diode.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Nov 12 2019 21:30 utc | 47
Morales success over the last 14 years documented:
https://data.worldbank.org/country/bolivia
Posted by: JR | Nov 12 2019 21:31 utc | 48
I join the motion about not offering more exposure ( when they enjoy way too much thorugh Soros funding...) to the Trotskyites...and ask the honest and vgenuine people commenting here stop throwing us leftists all into the same basket along with this obvious traitors to the working class who made that just for money and armchairs in the admnistrations and NGOs
As a sample, this vomitive comuniquee by the Revolutionary "Workers" League of the Fourth International...( quotes in workers mine...)...eternal Trotskyite equidistance...
https://twitter.com/ciudadfutura/status/1194318262575804419
They say:
Neither with Evo nor with Mesa!
For an independent political exit!
For a free and sovereign constituent assembly!
Guess what you can place substituting "independent exit" and "free and sovereign"....
If your answer in US "color revlution" you have earned 10 points...If you, besides, recognize that those claims sound suspiciously too much like those of the thugs in Hong Kong, you have earned aditional double points score...
Now I hope that the promoters of expeditive measures here once the left gains power would proaise the action of Ramon Mercader and the correct suspicions by Stalin on counterrevolution ...
Posted by: Sasha | Nov 12 2019 21:45 utc | 49
Venezuela presents an anomalous situation, born partly out of luck, in which its socialist founding figure happened to be a military man (Hugo Chavez). Chavez embarked on a military career when still a teenager and had the good fortune to be educated by nationalistic military officers sympathetic to the problems of the poor and who encouraged him to read widely. Chavez saw for himself the conditions in which the working poor lived in Caracas and his experience was instrumental in his determination to fight for social justice and reform.
At some point in his military career, Chavez became a teacher in his old military academy and he recruited many students into a revolutionary movement that he was forming in the army. The army elite tried to nip his efforts in the bud by sending him out to remote parts of Venezuela (the usual way of isolating potential rebel officers) but Chavez used that opportunity to make contacts with indigenous communities and get them on side.
He made mistakes along the way and spent time in jail, and eventually worked through the formal electoral system to come to power. By then, Chavez had had sufficient support in the armed forces and among working class and indigenous communities to be able to introduce wide-ranging social reforms and in particular set up a network of militias among the urban and rural poor.
If Evo Morales had had half of Chavez's luck and ability to seize opportunities to build up the support in the way Chavez did, he might have been able to institute a similar political/social/cultural revolution in Bolivia with a varied base of support. Morales did spend time doing military service but he did not pursue a military career; instead he came into politics as a trade union official representing coca farmers. His background is Aymara and he learned to speak Quechua as a young farmer living in Cochabamba, and his main political support is in the western and central highlands of Bolivia where Aymara and Quechua are the main languages. Significantly these areas are not the richest parts of Bolivia; the richest part of Bolivia is in the eastern tropical lowlands of Santa Cruz department where the political opposition is based and the indigenous peoples there do not speak Aymara or Quechua but are linguistic kin to indigenous groups in Brazil and Paraguay.
If anything, the political situation in Bolivia before and immediately after Morales resembles the situation that existed in Libya before and after Colonel Gadhafi. Gadhafi's main base of support was in the western part of Libya (Tripolitana) where his clan and their allies were based and which historically was linked to Morocco and Algeria. The Western-backed revolt that toppled Gadhafi was based in Benghazi in eastern Libya (the old Cyrenaica) which historically was bound to coastal Egypt.
Hugo Chavez is best compared to Mao Zedong and others who were able to gather around them very different groups with different interests and command the support of the armed forces in bringing about socialist revolutions that can sustain themselves long after the original leaders have gone.
Posted by: Jen | Nov 12 2019 21:47 utc | 50
1. I'm not a socialist or communist or on "the left", instead I care about the results, as a perhaps puerile to detractors but true example no one has to have any politics at all to teach someone how to read.
2. I can fully sympathize with the disappointment, anger, and frustration on display.
3. Even so; beware that the same sentiments and comments in this thread dovetails perfectly with how intelligence agencies would act to sabotage and use a website.
4. And also: I ask myself "So once again there is no answer provided except to kill?" with dismay because we have a whole century of history to point to where this was tried in so many different variations.
5. I am convinced no one will survive another century of that.
6. Defense is legitimate for anyone (all life) but red fascism is no better than any other kind. It's not a slippery slope, it's an immediate drop of intent.
7. Try to avoid playing other people's games.
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Nov 12 2019 21:54 utc | 51
Constantine @45:
I have only been looking at WSWS regularly for a year or so, and as I mentioned above I sometimes find their ideological rigidity baffling. But while they do indeed seem hostile to any actually existing socialism (everything is “Stalinist”), I have not noticed any “justifications for western imperialism” on the site.
The Andrea Lobo article quoted here does not do so: its two (somewhat perfunctory) criticisms of Morales and the MAS bracket a basically neutral, and as far as I can tell accurate, recitation of the facts. There’s nothing in it that otherwise validates the handiwork of the U.S. and Bolivian elites.
Can you supply examples of WSWS actively supporting Western imperial adventures? (I’m not trying to be provocative or start a fight – I’m genuinely curious.)
To be clear: I agree the phenomenon you describe exists; I’m just not aware of it at WSWS. I could name another alleged leftist frequently published at another allegedly leftist website that fits the description perfectly.
Also, please note that b does in fact link to a Grayzone piece above: the “Christian-fascist multi-millionaire” one.
Posted by: David G | Nov 12 2019 21:58 utc | 52
Constantine@45
Here's the article you were probably thinking of: https://thegrayzone.com/?s=haymarket&orderby=relevance&order=DESC
The Jacobin appears to be a very effective Omidyar style neoliberal/privileged opposition/psy-op. Formerly viable left seeming
entities have been dropping like flies: CounterPaunch, The Real News, etc. If Bernie's a sheepdog then the Jacobin/DSA is the sheepherder.
Also: Evo Morales deserves a lot of credit for getting out alive! That probably took some preparation; would that Allende had seen the signs in time. It's vital that he survives because the next battle will be hemispheric! Gachupin fuera!
Posted by: NOBTS | Nov 12 2019 22:00 utc | 53
As a bit of ease, and eventhough this has the meaning it only can have, on business opportunities in an opening Cuba, I hope Evo could see from his safe refuge in Mexico the Kings of Spain in official visit to Cuba, in front of the effigies of Camilo Cinfuegos and Ché Guevara... watching from the sides of Plaza de la Revolución...and could smile a bit, at least for just seconds...I did...
https://twitter.com/El_Plural/status/1194307480177782786
Posted by: Sasha | Nov 12 2019 22:07 utc | 54
To whomever is concerned with the coup in Bolivia, and what is to be done:
Love-thy-neighbor and Turn-the-other-cheek ..... how has that worked-out?
Why did Jews, so meek and obedient, go to the gas chambers/death camps instead of fight back?...refer to the Masada experience for possible answer. Rather than rinse/repeat and get same result, they took their time to review, then prep, and then fight back...and here we are!
Their alleged great leader Jesus of Nazareth [after all, there is only scant evidence he existed and nothing he ever wrote exists; just tales from the Gospels...see 2nd paragraph] can be re-constructed because ancient documents [Dead Sea Scrolls , etc] state his brother James was his successor as leader of his group. Brother James was apparently not love-thy-neighbor or turn-the-other-cheek kind of guy; at all. He was, in one word, VIOLENT as leader of that group, post-Jesus. And James, it seems, led to Masada.
James was violently against occupiers [Roman or any other], namely, Roman legions. The stories of and about Jesus were, apparently, composed in Rome as ploy to pacify and fatally weaken any opposition in their colonies. And it worked/works. See 2nd paragraph.
For a good read, try Robert Eisenman's "James, The Brother Of Jesus" [most recent editions recommended by Eisenman who re-wrote for readability for non-experts]. Eisenman, one of many experts, is distinguished by his forensic approach to history.
He posits that since there is little direct evidence of Jesus, then a study of his brother James, as Jesus' successor, will reveal much of the real Jesus, because James is better documented. I.e., if you know James as 2nd leader of Jesus' group, you will know more credibly about Jesus.
Posted by: chu teh | Nov 12 2019 22:08 utc | 55
S @44:
Just as a general clarification: I didn’t quote the WSWS article to endorse it, but rather just to point out that b was citing it without taking note of its critical stance on Morales and the MAS.
But, as long as we’re here, why did Morales affirmatively involve the OAS in the Bolivian election process? Is he a child that he thought it would earn him brownie points from the predators in Washington and his enemies at home?
Posted by: David G | Nov 12 2019 22:20 utc | 56
@Posted by: chu teh | Nov 12 2019 22:08 utc | 55
"What is to be done" is not to be exposed and developed here...a place infested of operatives from the enemies of the working people...
Those things must be done a la chita callando...amongst peers...as they plan their coups...
Posted by: Sasha | Nov 12 2019 22:22 utc | 57
teleSUR English
@telesurenglish
#Bolivia | Thousands of demonstrators peacefully march from El Alto to La Paz, rejecting the coup against @evoespueblo
.
https://twitter.com/telesurenglish/status/1194314713724792832
Posted by: brian | Nov 12 2019 22:25 utc | 58
Opponents of Evo Morales burned a coffin with his name in La Paz, hours after the Bolivian president announced his resignation after Army "pressures".....v
Attention ot the cross in the coffin....if more were needed, apart from b´s report, to know what these thugs are...
https://twitter.com/ActualidadRT/status/1193823591160258560
Posted by: Sasha | Nov 12 2019 22:25 utc | 59
@ Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Nov 12 2019 21:54 utc | 51; @ Posted by: James Kulk | Nov 12 2019 21:04 utc | 41
This is not a question about "good vs evil" -- this is Christian philosophy and isn't used in Marxism.
What we have is class struggle. Class struggle happens all the time, both in revolutionary and in non-revolutionary times. They arise from the inner contradiction of social formations, that is, between the productive process and the relations of production (i.e. how a society produces things to perpetuate itselfs vs. who does the dirty job and who milks it).
When we talk about revolution, violence is part of it. And for one simple reason: the class which is dominant in a given society doesn't want to give up the privilige of being dominant. In simpler terms: they will always prefer to rule in hell than to serve in heaven.
The exploited classes may or may not accept this. They usually accept when the option is worse. Historically, that means this is almost always the case: the exploited classes prefer to adapt to the system and improve within it gradually than to leap to the unknown of a new, revolutionary system. Besides, once a revolution begins, the chances of success are always extremely low, since the dominant class has, by definition, monopoly of violence. That's why revolutions are very rare in History.
So, when are revolutions attempted? According to Marx, when all the economic possibilites of the existing system are depleted. When there's no more possibility to reform the system, the system begins to deteriorate and the working classes will get to the point where it is better to risk their own lives than to continue to live like before.
So, there's no morality here. We Marxists see the world as it concretely is, not as it should be. Our concept of revolution and socialism are scientific; every decision is either tactic or strategic. It's nothing personal against the capitalists or their fascist servants -- it just need to be done if humanity is to survive (literally).
why did Morales affirmatively involve the OAS in the Bolivian election process?
@Posted by: David G | Nov 12 2019 22:20 utc | 56
Good question ....just that is under research now...as he was advised to do it by whoever...that is the Troy Horse, since the OAS veredict was the spark to start the coup..
IMO, Morales has tried always to be moderate so as to get the acceptance of the Bolivian oligarchy and American organizations, I think his aim was to clam things down...
May be we can conclude he is a it naive in that, but we must not try to compare loving kindhearted people with us activist in the "alt-media" already hardened by years of fighting the neonazi surge..You can not simply achieve certain people to think badly of other human beings...Morales is of this kind...Not a man of this modern world...
Posted by: Sasha | Nov 12 2019 22:32 utc | 61
re Bolivia...
and now I recall "The 4 Seasons Of Manuela" by Victor vanHagen. It is pertinent here because Bolivar [!] kept getting backstabbed, and his lover Manuela Saenz kept having to sort of bail him out, so that he would re-conquer and re-free peoples from their enslavers.
IMO, what Manuela really needed to do was handle [terminatedly or otherwise] his backstabbers who repeatedly undid his freeing of the people. It is a great read and, I believe, mostly a documentary. Read it maybe 45 years ago.
"Terminatedly or otherwise", does that ring the bell for you?
As in "What is needed?" to handle disloyalty to the citizenry by treasonous members of a state. [not same as disloyalty to a person.]
Posted by: chu teh | Nov 12 2019 22:40 utc | 62
@Posted by: Jen | Nov 12 2019 21:47 utc | 50
Since you mention that Chaves read a lot...and as a sample, if more was needed on typical nazi procedure...
Just an alert that was spreaded yesterday on the coming ransacking of García Linera´s residence....He is one of the greatest intellectuals of LatinAmerica and owns one of the most valuable libraries in Bolivia....( in content )
https://twitter.com/pablogentili/status/1194017933015601154
This honorable white man said in his adresss after resignation that "it has been an honor to serve as vicepresident of an indigenous president"...
Now, understand why the old Christian fundamentalist anticommunist curmudgeon always talks the hell about intellectuals...
Posted by: Sasha | Nov 12 2019 22:42 utc | 63
While TRotshyistes do not offer any solution...people are thinking..
On what´s to be done...a recent publication...
"What to do with the European far-right" by Pablo Simón
https://twitter.com/FIMarx/status/1192178027876233216
I have not read it yet
Posted by: Sasha | Nov 12 2019 22:49 utc | 64
re Four Seasons Of Manuela
Wow! checked "Thriftybooks" dealer and old paperbacks of it are from $20 to $200
The man doesn't want it read.?
Posted by: chu teh | Nov 12 2019 22:55 utc | 65
Here's a hoot! from AbeBooks
paperback good condition 40 + shipping from Venezuela for 37!
Posted by: chu teh | Nov 12 2019 23:23 utc | 66
Personally, defending a socialist revolution seems like a horrible idea, esp. since "socilist" has a way of morphing into some authoritarian then leftist disaster. I still have no idea what "neoliberalism" is but it seems mostly just to mean some mean, green-eyeshade guy taking away the punch bowl LONG after the time party animals start to get really crazy. "Capitalism" and "socialism" have, by design, a warm, fuzzy meaning to them but each has within it the seeds of excess, monopoly in the case of the one and a vicious parasitic elite in the case of the other. Capitalism doesn't necessarily involve the formation of an elite minority but socialism sure does and the experience of the last century shows conclusively that socialists think that if a little socialism is good, a lot more socialism must be fantastic.
The misues of government power under socialist (-->commie) regimes is known in excruciating detail so, b, your facile injunction to perserve a socialist revolution seems out of place given what we know.
Posted by: Col. B. Bunny | Nov 12 2019 23:24 utc | 67
Careful there, Col. B. Bunny @67, your brainwashing is showing.
Posted by: William Gruff | Nov 12 2019 23:29 utc | 68
Bolivia coup explained in four minutes....
https://twitter.com/MonederoJC/status/1194369903748419589
Coup d´Etat in Bolivia. Trump against democracy
Posted by: Sasha | Nov 12 2019 23:40 utc | 69
thanks for the overview b...
@ 68 wg... exactly what i thought..
Posted by: james | Nov 12 2019 23:48 utc | 70
Submitted for consideration:
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/11/bolivian-coup-comes-less-week-after-morales-stopped-multinational-firms-lithium-deal
And then we have this:
https://techcrunch.com/2019/11/12/elon-musk-picks-berlin-for-teslas-europe-gigafactory/
Musk!
Posted by: Lone Skum | Nov 13 2019 0:15 utc | 71
Some crawl off (perhaps wisely) to fight another day...
Some stand and fight to the last breath for the people they represent in their high office.
This is how it sounded in Chile, 11 Sept 1973:
[and now we have another '9/11' echo in European date format: 9 Nov 2019]
"Salvador Allende's Last Speech with English Subtitles"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HC8UirZLCZQ
Posted by: imo | Nov 13 2019 0:18 utc | 72
Report by Vest News on the coup d´etat in Bolivia, with images of a past documentary where you can test the quality of this man and so understand why he is not able to think so badly about his enemies and those of his people as others could do...The reporter asks him at certain moment how he must call him, Morales answer that "brother", "as we are all children of Earth"....
You will test also that, in spite of his kindhearted stance, he has not minced words when it was necessary and so he was quite honestly direct...even with The Donald...who most probably kept it hided for the opportunity of vengeance...Two qualities of men who can not be more opposed...Good vs Evil in the UN Security Council....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=at5jo-m6Y7I
Posted by: Sasha | Nov 13 2019 0:41 utc | 73
Good to see all the lefty fascists being honest about their intentions upon seizing power. Annihilate and exterminate all righty fascists - woohoo! That'll go well when the pendullum swings back.
Of course oligarch mansions remain strictly off limits, to controlled opposition phonies, no matter the banners they hold over crime scenes of Deep State and Intelligence, to hide the true story of what is taking place.
I want you to know that those calling for Bolshevik tactics are DISGUSTING. Yes you need your own media but it need not used to justify or excuse violence.
Ironically this is in fact a left wing coup of a left wing indigenous hero (Morales), Bolivian military participation nothwithstanding. Lithium is the new black gold. It is precisely the Rothschild-Octopus Global Warming crowd which has both justified and will execute coups against those who stand in the way of their devious designs.
All ye Mossadegh's with Lithium take note.
Posted by: Zedd | Nov 13 2019 0:57 utc | 74
My question for all those Trump believers is whether or not Trump sanctioned, ordered or otherwise allowed the coup in Bolivia?
Please provide supporting evidence about how your man is so much against this sort of activity.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Nov 13 2019 1:11 utc | 75
bevin @30--
Thanks for bringing the Levelers out of the closet, a movement whose history is very hard to come by because of its timeless radicalism and ancient wisdom. What one sees when reading those known as the Classical Economists is their continuous assault on two specific parasitic classes that were often present within the same person--Creditor & Rentier--and those happen to be the two classes who've benefitted the most from the rise of the Neoliberal Doctrine and its reversal and subsequent airbrushing of Classical Economics & Economists and euthanasia of Political-Economy as an area of academic study. IMO, the exposure and documentation of all that is the priceless fruit of Dr. Michael Hudson's work as it provides the explanatory power for the predicament humanity now faces. Unfortunately, all that history while vitally important comes across as being esoteric to the greater global public as nothing appears to be happening as a result of that knowledge other than the negative side where popular governments get overthrown as reactionary violence holds the field and skunks like Col. B.Bunny crow about the outcome and spit out TINA.
vk @60--
Yes, it's hard for many to grasp the amorality of dialectical philosophy when it concludes that thousands must die for millions to live freely. Eugenics was mentioned above when seeking to prevent the return of such parasites to the body politic. And as I intoned, the other side has used this same interpretation to justify its actions, although its goal is to enslave, not liberate, which is THE difference lost on reactionary apologists as @67, whose been here before spouting the same crap.
Sunny Runny Burger @51--
Exploring the Big Moral Questions despite their simplicity makes for quite the conundrum. it's almost like asking: What would God do? Perhaps that line of thinking ought to be explored some, but first some assumptions must be made: #1 would be--which people would God favor: The Masses or the Rentiers & Creditors. Following from that, #2 would be: Does God favor peaceful relations between all people or a continual state of conflict via Class War. (Of course, a differing set of premises could be provided and should if this were a seminar examining the multiplicity of possibilities.) Assumptions 1&2 could be swapped, for example: God favors peaceful relations amongst all people; so, how would he solve the inherent conflict between Rentiers & Creditors and all other people? But then we must also ask: Do we see any action being made by a God in this human drama? For me, I see none; all I see is human nature at work and culture incapable of constraining its dysfunctional actions.
The Anti-Communist Crusade claimed tens of millions of lives and has enslaved hundreds of millions more all in what was a charade to obscure the ongoing Class War between Rentiers & Creditors and the rest of humanity. What occurred in Bolivia, and is occurring in numerous other places on the planet, is a manifestation of that overall conflict. Which is the Good Side and which the Evil, and what is to be done with the Evil? Notably, both Tolkien & Lucas left God out of the equation. Both created fantasies to explore the problem of Good v Evil. We know which side the author favored by the outcome. But what of the other possibility. Col. B.Bunny clearly favors what we see as the Evil side and wants it to prevail. What of the rest of us?
What about you, Zedd @74, since you seem to want to hold the rod of self-righteousness?
Posted by: karlof1 | Nov 13 2019 1:11 utc | 76
Evo Morales
According to the constitution our country is a supporter of peace.
We want to conduct a dialog and it’s time for the U.S. to understand that the time of their constant invasions has passed.
We live in the 21st century.
This is the age of people, not empires.
Posted by: George | Nov 13 2019 1:15 utc | 77
Morales had lost much of the support of his own people as reported here and here and many people were just tired of him, after 14 years.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Nov 13 2019 1:15 utc | 78
@50 Jen. What I dont get is why Morales failed to take in from Chavez. The two were in contact before his untimely death and I'm sure he counselled him on army reforms. Could be the demographic makeup of Venezuela contributed to the Bolivarian movement. The economic struggle there is a Criollo (read European) minority Vs mestizo and indigenous peoples whereas in Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia, parts of the population (even by some with indigenous dna) resent the indigenous having any power and influence..
Morales in Mexico. That sure is interesting, AMLO a survivor of Latin America's pink tide harboring a fellow Socialista. The OAS must be furious..
Posted by: Lozion | Nov 13 2019 1:21 utc | 79
b mentions that
To allege false election results to instigate color revolutions or coups is a typical instrument of U.S. interference. In 2009 Mahmoud Ahmedinejad won his second term in the Iranian presidential elections. The U.S. supported oppositions raised a ruckus even as the results fit perfectly with previous polling.
I would point to an earlier example when Mr Milosevic was defenestrated from Yugoslavia after an election he'd just won was attributed to 'electoral fraud' and to prove this the opposition, which has turned out to be a template for such coups ever since, burned all the ballot papers.
For me Yugoslavia, in terms of manufactured wars, coups, and media BS, was where this all started in the current era.
Posted by: Ash Naz | Nov 13 2019 1:22 utc | 80
@ Posted by: Zedd | Nov 13 2019 0:57 utc | 74
This is not conspiracy. Violence has been used during History for one simple reason: it works.
Nobody's planning/scheming nothing in this blog. I'm just telling everybody that revolutions, albeit rare, do happen. And, when they happen, they are violent -- more because of the counter-revolution attempt than because of the revolution per se. This is an attested fact, no an ideological theory.
The Bolshevik Revolution, for example, only killed seven people (the takeover of the Winter Palace, 25-26 October 1917, Julian calendar). The slaughter came with the counter-revolution that tried to crush the Bolshevik Revolution (Russian Civil War, 1918-1922).
The Gordian Knot with social systems is that the dominant classes must necessarily have monopoly over violence. Therefore, no dominant class will give up their dominant status (which will happen if they suffer a revolution) in a non-violent way.
That's why social-democracy and its variants were the perfect "enemy" of the capitalists during the Cold War: they relinquished violence from the start, so the dominant classes knew the probability of them suffering a revolution was exactly zero. Indeed, that's the core concept of "western democracy"/"liberal democracy": that of the existence of domesticated opposition, what Arthur Schlesinger Jr. called in 1947 the "Vital Center". The problem here is that capitalism will collapse one day, and, while it is deteriorating, economic prosperity disappears, thus narrowing this vital center: conciliation slowly gives way to coercion. That's why people like Bernie Sanders (a gaitskellite), Lula (a bread and butter trade-unionist), Evo Morales (the peaceful socialist extraordinaire), albeit not revolutionaries, are so revilled by the capitalists: they hurt their profit rates.
@ 78 don bacon.. your post is much like bunnys @ 67... is this a feature of living life in the exceptional nation and swallowing b.s. 24-7?
Posted by: james | Nov 13 2019 1:26 utc | 82
The above discussion is interesting.......... but in the end, Morale's problem boils down to over confidence...
In a modern fiat currency economy, most of the currency consists of numbers in bank accounts held in computers.
That is, neither gold, nor silver, nor any specie represents wealth. Only notations in computer ledgers represent wealth. He who controls the banks, controls the economy, determines who is a millionaire, and who is a pauper.
Any country that makes it's currency inconvertible, makes it's people immune to bribery, for the simple reason there is no way they can be paid, except in specie.
So, Morale's problem was two fold..... a) create a police force similar to the French Gendarmes, that is a military police force, using indigines from his home turf as personnel.
b) hire hezbolla, cuba, venezuala, china, russia to train them.
c) promote only those who show exemplarly committment to the cause and produce exceptional results.
d) bankrupt the Oligarchs by the simple expedient of seizing their bank accounts
e) render the US/UK/Spanish embassies impotent via the simple expedient of denying them bank accounts, and restricting their diplomatic bags to one only larg enough to hold a few letters.
When the rioters hit the streets........
a) close all petrol stations
b) close the supermarkets
c) close the hardware stores
d) clost the petrol stations
e) shut off the water
f) shut off the power
g) send the national indigenes police attack helicopters to the sites of violence and decimate the rioters with machine gun and rocket fire.
h) follow up with ground assault.
i) kill all non-govt reporters, and destroy all non-govt media.
l) use intel services to find out who provides the $$, killing them and killing their contacts.
rinse........... repeat......... until rioters are crushed.......
INDY
Posted by: Dr. George W Oprisko | Nov 13 2019 1:27 utc | 83
Juliana Barbassa another shill for the nyt who lives with her husband in nyt... go figure...
Posted by: james | Nov 13 2019 1:31 utc | 84
More violence is not the answer. by: Dfnslblty @ 27 <=violence it is until and unless you find a more powerful alternative?
violence is the way of bullies. <=the nation states are all manned by bastards, bullies and conniving thieves who not only fight ditty, they have all the money, all the intelligence, all of the military weapons, all the legal and rule mankind power and all of the international organizations that they need to subdue your rising.. and kick your ass. .
Economic equality and rule of law will get resources to market and will feed Citizens.
Protest Loudly. says Dfnslblty @ 27
Maybe the nation states should be disarmed and the governed humans armed ? Good idea. you can be first <=go take that tank from the Sargent and tell him to do as you say..
I see the illegal assault on Evo Morales and his country as motivated primarily by the anti socialist obsession of the private finance oligarchy and secondarily by the monopoly of energy resources. uncle tungsten @ 47 them be giant words for such lowly stuff as theft.. accomplished by use of force in broad international sunlight. .
The problem is the nations states are armed, and the leaders are calling the hand of those who challenge them. The I don't care sign is directed at you <==you can give you slingshot a try.
Until all people everywhere understand=>the problem is: the leaders in charge of the nations states are greedy persons who do not want you to live or breathe their air, unless you can make them some money.
Human rights are inalienable to mankind. Yeah tell that to the hangman. But the governed, with their inalienable human rights have not shown that they are big enough to prevent those that control the nation state from dictating the rights allowed to the governed. There seems to be little that mankind can do to improve his or her lot. Until the governed quit supporting the leaders in every nation state at the same time the big guys have it.
Human rights should be the top level of all nation state domains
___|____|________|____|_______ |______|_______|______|
USA UK French Saudi Israeli Russian China African
govt govt govt. govt govt Govt govt. nations
tell Trump his power to govern is inferior to human rights...... I dare you!
Adopting the premise that human rights are superior to the weapons the leaders of the Nation states have at their disposal says otherwise. You are lucky to be a living spectator.. many who tried to watch are now
More violence is not the answer. by: Dfnslblty @ 27 <=violence it is until and unless you find a more powerful alternative? violence is the way of bullies. <=the nation states are all manned by bastards, bullies and conniving thieves who not only fight dirty, they have all the money, all the intelligence, all of the military weapons, they own the public Internet, the media, they make the laws and get you to pay for the military they use against you, .
Economic equality and rule of law will get resources to market and will feed Citizens.
Protest Loudly. by: Dfnslblty @ 27
Maybe we should disarm the nation states and arm the humans .. you can be first <=go take that tank from the sargent..
I see the illegal assault on Evo Morales and his country as motivated primarily by the anti socialist obsession of the private finance oligarchy and secondarily by the monopoly of energy resources. uncle tungsten @ 47 them be giant words for such lowly stuff as theft.. accomplished by use of force.
The problem is the nations states are armed, and the leaders that have the authority to use the nation state weapons, don't care about you <==hopefully you can give you slingshot a give.
Until all people everywhere understand the problem is the leaders in charge of the nations states are greedy persons who do not want you to live, unless your life can somehow make them some money.
Human rights are separate inalienable to mankind rights. But the governed in nearly every nation have allowed those that control the nation state to decide what the rights of the governed are and the nation states decide when then wish to honor them and when they wish to ignore them.
Human rights should be the top level of all nation state domains
| | | | | | | |
USA UK French Saudi Israeli Russian China African
govt govt govt. govt govt Govt govt. nations
Adopting this premise that Nation states must be made to serve man kind is like trying to stop a wild boar..with your bare hands.
Posted by: snake | Nov 13 2019 1:33 utc | 85
@78 sorry Don but that post reeks of links with post-mortem reactionitis. If the people were really tired of Morales they would've voted him out. That is what a democracy is. So how did he win in the first round?
Posted by: Lozion | Nov 13 2019 1:33 utc | 86
In an article in 2013 the esteemed James Petras wrote that “From a comparative-historical perspective the Morales regime would probably be considered as the world’s most conservative radical regime or the most radical conservative regime.”
https://petras.lahaine.org/the-most-radical-conservative-regime-bolivia-under-evo-morales/
Morales may have thought that by employing neoliberal-light policies even though he mouthed socialist platitudes he would be safe from the neoncons. And for a long time he was.
However, for many in Bolivia the real power lay with Juan Ramon Quintana, Minister of the Presidency, to the extent that the Morales governments have been characterized as “Quintanismo.” Here I translate from an article by Wilson Garcia Merida for the newspaper Sol de Pando:
“The absolute power Evo Morales delegated to his Minister of the Presidency gave Quintana political and adminsitrative control that went beyond the Intelligence and Security area. This ex-Army major practically owns the whole of the cabinet as well as the Finance Ministry and the armed forces including the police. All Government ministers with the exception of Carlos Romero and Milton Claros owe their positions to Quintana.
… his influence extended to drawing up multi-million dollar contracts and projects with multinationals that were in many cases detrimental to the interests of the State, and which Evo Morales was not always aware of. Quintana used the popular figure of Morales as his Trojan Horse in order to win elections.”
Has Quintana finally made his move? He certainly has been the go-to guy in the government for both police and armed forces.
Posted by: Lochearn | Nov 13 2019 1:35 utc | 87
I saw a demo of IBM Watson yesterday; one of the items shown was the top 20 news items in the 3 million English articles read by Watson (time frame wasn’t clear).
What was interesting about the graph was that there was a large spike coming out of Bolivia. As Twitter is one of the inputs, this is an interesting example of the MSM storm supporting the coup.
Posted by: c1ue | Nov 13 2019 1:54 utc | 88
Nice to know that the Woke have no compunction about liquidating those who disagree, as per commenters here.
Posted by: Fran Macadam | Nov 13 2019 2:01 utc | 89
The Aymara and Quechua speaking base should take our 2nd Amendment to heart. Hezbollah is the best recent example. Start with defending their homes, I think many already have a neighborhood watch network. I agree with other comments to ditch OAS and ban the rest of the sellout groups. The people there know how to organize. They've been fighting the Europeans for over 500 years.
Watch to see how much support for Evo there is in the military. If it fractures there is a chance near term. If not, it's more long term...
Posted by: migueljose | Nov 13 2019 2:15 utc | 90
@89 Pray tell, when a squad of djihadists chase you after USAF AC-130's gunned down all your escort details and will souvlaki you (read up on it), should you think about the immoral stance of wanting to liquidate those who disagreed with your revolution?
Posted by: Lozion | Nov 13 2019 2:17 utc | 91
So where are the shills on this site who decry nonexistent 'police brutality' against the masked, violent punks in Hong Kong...?
They are keeping mighty silent now that peaceful, ordinary folks are being brutalized by police, military and paramilitary goons in Bolivia...
Posted by: flankerbandit | Nov 13 2019 2:19 utc | 92
Lochearn...thanks for that interesting insight...that's what I call contributing to the knowledge base here...
Posted by: flankerbandit | Nov 13 2019 2:23 utc | 93
Karlof1 @ 28 --
Another thoughtful reply. Thank you. Yes, "class war" -- how rude, how beyond the pale of civil discourse.
Posted by: Paul Damascene | Nov 13 2019 2:26 utc | 94
Wow...'Don Bacon' steers us to a stink tank rage called 'Americas Quarterly'...which describes itself as 'borrowing elements' from The Economist and Foreign Policy [the official rag of the Council on Foreign Relations...
Thanks for the steer Baconator...will be sure to file that 'info' appropriately...
Posted by: flankerbandit | Nov 13 2019 2:30 utc | 95
Bolivia is divided into regions and might eventually split up. The lowland jungle area bordering Brazil is where the right wing power base is, literally home to descendants of German Nazis, see Max Blumenthal's very good article
https://thegrayzone.com/2019/11/11/bolivia-coup-fascist-foreign-support-fernando-camacho/
I don't know how much the fascists will be able to control the indigenous people because they make up over 60%, nearly 2/3 of the population, they are strong morales supporters and they live in the high mountains and altiplano. I see no way the two groups will reconcile: they both hate each other. The fascists are carbon copies of the despicable rich Venezuelans and rich Cubans in Florida who hate the dark skinned people and are generally lazy, narcisistic, pompous and not very skilled-- a recipe for returning Bolivia into a 'shithole' country for now.
Posted by: migueljose | Nov 13 2019 2:31 utc | 96
The veins-in-their-teeth crew, who are letting their bloodlust run away with them, are trolling their way to perdition. Killing that is brought to the full pitch of their fantasy would destroy both them and and their ideals, and release all the monsters from the Id. It is the hell of lies and misery that celebrates the cult of bloodthirsty purification, the insatiable Moloch that burrows into the heart, and steals a person's soul. One should stand in fear of such a fate.
Morales outlived his shelf life, face it, and even his former indigenous supporters fell away from him, as he succumbed to his own 14-year reign with dictatorial powers, and they protested against him.
But if you want to give credit to the US, be my guest.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Nov 13 2019 2:48 utc | 98
Much has been written here how Chavez was able to build a long lasting Marxist revolution that remains in power due to its execution of placing its cadre in the bureaucracy that survives leaders and pass on to its Marxist successors. Little is written here of their actual success in running a country with the largest energy reserves in the world. Venezuela is one of the if not the most resource rich country in the world.
I remember quite well my Marxist friends crowing about Chavez and Venezuela. A few of my friends took a tour organized by the government. The problem is the Marxist threw out the class that actually kept the country running and took their positions which with they had little ability. The people who keep up the infrastructure, which is complex in a modern society, are usually well paid professionals.
I remember the stories of the people who left eastern Europe and Russia when the Marxist Empire called the Soviet Union fell. The funniest stories involve sugar. It was they only thing they could buy reliably along with potatoes. The always had beautiful packages of Cuban sugar which made a great form of hard liquor when mixed with potatoes.
I used to work graveyard shifts. Russians would come in and were amazed that were were all working our asses off. They would explain that on graveyard shift they would sleep all night. I would tell them, "that is why your empire fell". Marxism creates dependence not independence.
Do not fool yourselves. Marxism is an Empire even more disgusting than Capitalism. Who the hell fled to the Soviet Union for a better life? Kim IL-Sung? Even Bernie Sanders just visited. He did not move there.
The modern day Marxist youth movement are the modern day head choppers. Lusting over blood they want to spill so they can call the shots and be at the top of their little empires. I would lump the tech fascists in with them. Together they will rule the world for a time.
Depend on the state and the state kills you when you get in their way. That goes for all of us in the society they want to build. Stalin murdered millions of loyal Marxists. Who will be their Stalin?
Morales was cut from a different cloth. He made changes without the spilling of blood. He left to end the violence. He will return without having to chop heads off.
Posted by: dltravers | Nov 13 2019 2:55 utc | 99
The Baconator strikes again...
Yeah we do want to give 'credit' to the US...as well as their Bolivian comprador elites...the School of Americas military goons that pulled off the putch...and all the other scumbags involved in this regime change...
FACT...MORALES WON THE ELECTION
Posted by: flankerbandit | Nov 13 2019 2:57 utc | 100
