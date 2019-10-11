Post a comment

October 11, 2019

Trump Brings Troops Back Home To Saudi Arabia

Monday: Want to bring back US forces engaged in endless wars: Trump

"We want to bring our troops back home. It''s been many many years. It''s been decades, in many cases. We want to bring our troops back home. I got elected on that. If you go back and look at our speeches, I would say we want to bring our troops back home from these endless wars," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Friday:

Lucas Tomlinson @LucasFoxNews - 17:50 UTC · Oct 11, 2019

Pentagon: Since May, U.S. forces have increased in Middle East by ~14,000: statement. There are currently more than 60,000 U.S. troops deployed to various countries and aboard warships.

Dan Lamothe @DanLamothe - 17:50 UTC · Oct 11, 2019

Pentagon just announced the deployment of two more fighter squadrons, one air expeditionary wing, two Patriot batteries and one THAAD unit to Saudi Arabia just now, moments before briefing with senior officials.

None of which is able to defend Saudi Arabia against another drone or cruise-missile attack.

The troop should be reminded that deployments in Saudi Arabia can end in unfriendly ways.

