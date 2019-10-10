Post a comment

"Top Secret" Russian Unit That "Destabilizes Europe" Is A Well Known Small Arms Training Base
Two days ago the New York Times published a sensational story about alleged Russian fiendishness. It was headlined:
Top Secret Russian Unit Seeks to Destabilize Europe, Security Officials Say.
According to the story unit 29155 of the Russian military intelligence service GRU is responsible for the Skripal affair in Britain, the attempts to murder a Bulgarian arms dealer, a failed coup attempt in Montenegro and a 'destabilization campaign' in Moldavia. All those alleged operations have a common aspect. They failed to achieve their alleged objective. But the NYT piece does not emphasize that. It instead raises a very scary picture:
Western security officials have now concluded that these operations, and potentially many others, are part of a coordinated and ongoing campaign to destabilize Europe, executed by an elite unit inside the Russian intelligence system skilled in subversion, sabotage and assassination.
The group, known as Unit 29155, has operated for at least a decade, yet Western officials only recently discovered it. Intelligence officials in four Western countries say it is unclear how often the unit is mobilized and warn that it is impossible to know when and where its operatives will strike.
The purpose of Unit 29155, which has not been previously reported, underscores the degree to which the Russian president, Vladimir V. Putin, is actively fighting the West with his brand of so-called hybrid warfare — a blend of propaganda, hacking attacks and disinformation — as well as open military confrontation.
The author, Michael Schwirtz, promoted the story on Twitter:
Michael Schwirtz @mschwirtz - 15:57 UTC · Oct 8, 2019
The Russian operatives who poisoned Sergei Skripal with a nerve agent in Britain last year were members of a highly secretive spy unit that until recently was unknown to Western intelligence agencies. My latest dive into Russian spycraft.
"Western officials only recently discovered" the "highly secretive spy unit". One wonders how they did that. The best guess is that they googled it:
Leonid Ragozin @leonidragozin - 1:31 UTC - 9 Oct 2019
One of Russia’s most prominent investigative journalists, Sergey Kanev, says there is nothing super-secret about unit 29155 of GRU which NYT reported on yesterday. When you google, the unit’s address and commander’s name pop up on numerous yellow pages type sites.
“If you searched the Internet better, you’d find his [commander Averyanov’s] home address, dacha near Istra and his car’s number plate. There is even his mobile phone, which you could call”, Kanev asks.
The Russian news outlet Vedomosti.ru looked further into the story (machine translated):
The GRU military unit of military unit 29155, which was named in the publication of The New York Times by the secret elite unit of the GRU, which is destabilizing the situation in Europe, is an ordinary intelligence training course. Vedomosti was informed about this by a former intelligence officer and a person close to the intelligence agencies.
...
According to a person close to the special services, military unit 29155, also known as the 161st training center and located in the Moscow district of Izmailovo (in the east of the city), is short-term military intelligence training courses that have existed since the Soviet Union, where its military personnel improve their skills in shooting training, radio communications and other special disciplines - unlike the Military Diplomatic Academy, where scouts receive fundamental training. Judging by the information on the website on the history of special services “History of Russian special services and law enforcement agencies”, military unit 29155 functioned as a GRU training center back in the 60s.
A publicly well known unit, which for more than 50 years acted as a small arms training center, is now 'destabilizing Europe' with operations that were, like the Skripal affair, obviously made up by 'western' spy services, or failed amateur coups attempts like in Montenegro. Its commander's personal data are available on the net. The NYT story itself confirms that there are even pictures from inside the training unit's premises:
Photographs of the unit’s dilapidated former headquarters, which has since been abandoned, show myriad gun racks with labels for an assortment of weapons, including Belgian FN-30 sniper rifles, German G3A3s, Austrian Steyr AUGs and American M16s. There was also a form outlining a training regimen, including exercises for hand-to-hand combat. The retired G.R.U. officer confirmed the authenticity of the photographs, which were published by a Russian blogger.
The headline "Russian spies learn to identify and use foreign small arms" was probably not sensational enough. The NYT thus presents some 'western' intelligence balderdash and fear mongering.
The 'so-called hybrid warfare', of which Russia is again accused is, like the regularly cited Gerasimov doctrine, the invention of a 'western' journalist who, like Michael Schwirtz, misreports on Russia:
[T]o my immense chagrin, I created this term, which has since acquired a destructive life of its own, lumbering clumsily into the world to spread fear and loathing in its wake. Back in February 2013, the Russian newspaper Military-Industrial Courier — as exciting and widely read as it sounds — reprinted a speech by Gen. Valery Gerasimov.
...
The problems with this formulation are numerous, though. Gerasimov was actually talking about how the Kremlin understands what happened in the “Arab Spring” uprisings, the “color revolutions” against pro-Moscow regimes in Russia’s neighborhood, and in due course Ukraine’s “Maidan” revolt.
...
What we call “hybrid war” in Russian thinking is actually two separate things. What Gerasimov was talking about was the use of subversion to prepare the battlefield before intervention, precisely the kind of operations used in Ukraine.
How the laughable Skripal story the MI6 spread or the unsuccessful attempts to kill some Bulgarian weapons dealer are supposed to "destabilize Europe" is hard to understand. How a training unit with a well known commander, which existed for more than 50 years and has pictures of its premises publicized, can be "top secret" is a mystery. But what is understandable is that some author writes 2,000 words of such nonsense. It obviously pays well.
Posted by b on October 10, 2019 at 10:08 UTC | Permalink
The USA had around 17 Intelligence Agencies when the original “high probability” of Russian involvement in the leaking of DNC materials Report was issued. Sounds like there’s a need for a few more.
Posted by: Cortes | Oct 10 2019 10:23 utc | 1
The NYT story sounds live an Integrity Initiative anti Russia piece to me.
Posted by: Denise | Oct 10 2019 10:29 utc | 2
WELL... at least rhey didn't name it Speial Executive for Counter Intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extorrion (SPECTRE)
Posted by: opereta | Oct 10 2019 10:34 utc | 3
The Russians ate my homework.
Posted by: Seamus Padraig | Oct 10 2019 10:49 utc | 4
Yes, sadly there will be many Americans & other armchair warriors believing this nonsense and tomorrow it will be quoted as evidence... Thank you for clarifying the lies. GMJ
This just in,
U.S. military high command just commissioned a top secret elite training facility just south of area 51 in the Nevada desert. It is rumored that the purpose of this project is to train all U.S. military forces how to stop shooting people in their own countries and stealing all of their shit.
And in other news, U.S. Intelligence agencies feed the NYT a fake story that they dutifully repeat like a trained seal begging for their next fish. These guys have no self-respect.
Is our MSM lazy, stupid or evil, is there a meaningful difference between being evil and being lazy?
Posted by: Christian J Chuba | Oct 10 2019 10:57 utc | 7
There is indeed a subversive unit operational in my country. It is the unit sitting in power, squandering assets to the empire of which it is a vassal, and curtailing the rights of it citizens further and further, including human rights.
I for one welcome the Russian unit, and will have coffee and cake ready.
Posted by: bjd | Oct 10 2019 11:18 utc | 8
Thank you Moon of Alabama for you invaluable daily work!
It is nearly as funny as it is sad having, once again, to note how these NATO clowns (whose level of incompetence is about that of their "experts" Luke Harding or Eliot Higgins) deserve to disappear in the dustbins of history. Incredibly shameful! And these are "the strategists" in whose hands the future of the American and western citizens lies!! Alarming!! It is high time to blow the whisle within NATO. I learned that thousands of whistle blowers were stifled in the Pentagon these few recent years only though.
Posted by: Red Corvair | Oct 10 2019 11:55 utc | 9
@ Cortes | Oct 10 2019 10:23 utc | 1
More like: Seven, around two, wrapped by one.
Posted by: jared | Oct 10 2019 12:02 utc | 10
I stopped reading Big Media(tm), I only read small media, it saves a lot of time, you are not as misinformed, and YOU get to decide what it is worth. Reading NYT just gives them undeserved credibility for their constant lying
Posted by: Bemildred | Oct 10 2019 12:36 utc | 11
Putting to one side, momentarily, the lies of this NYT article (since when did any of the MSM ever print the truth about anything?) and let's pretend that this small unit (its location presumably *within* Russia itself) does "interfere" in the politics and so on of European/US countries (balderdash, for sure). My view would be, in such a case: so what? One small unit?
Umm, are only the US-Europe-IS permitted to have (as they most assuredly do across the world, and *not* just within their own borders, either) political "destablizing units"? Well, of course. We're the righteous, the exceptional, the paleskins (oh, so are Russians paleskinned, hmm), the civilized, humanitarian (we only bomb, destroy, slaughter, starve for the good, the betterment of those we do those things to). Our secret agencies, military, spies, coups, color revolutions, interference in other countries politics is all with goodness at heart and in mind. Bullshit of course - begging the question: Do those who propagate such utter twaddle really believe what they write, say?
How does (or would) one small unit compare to the monstrous secret agency construct that exists in the US alone (never mind IS or UK)? Would the efficacy of such a small unit were it for its alleged intent indicate that all the USUKIS $$$$ spent on *their* agencies of disruption, coup fomenting, political interference (really existing and for many decades so) has a colossal waste of taxpayer funds that would have been far more productively spent on providing medical care free of private profiteering, decent housing for the working classes and poor, good infrastructure, real jobs, free and really good education?
The US-UK-IS need to stop throwing stones through their glass houses and start putting right all of the wrongs they have done and continue to do both within their own countries (well, IS is of course occupied Palestine) and apologize fully to those beyond their borders whose countries and peoples they have, over the centuries, destroyed.
Posted by: AnneR | Oct 10 2019 12:47 utc | 12
@AnneR
There's even a synonym for what you call 'paleskinned': Caucasian. Now what could be the origin of that word....
Posted by: bjd | Oct 10 2019 12:53 utc | 13
see, it's because the russians are so fiendishly effective--why, one "buff bernie" ad destabilized the entire political system of the united states!
Posted by: pretzelattack | Oct 10 2019 12:55 utc | 14
Another stunning example of why the MSM enjoys the sterling reputation it has today, not to mention why so many newspapers are going under.
Posted by: GeorgeV | Oct 10 2019 12:57 utc | 15
This just in,
U.S. military high command just commissioned a top secret elite training facility just south of area 51 in the Nevada desert. It is rumored that the purpose of this project is to train all U.S. military forces how to stop shooting people in their own countries and stealing all of their shit.
Posted by: Josh | Oct 10 2019 10:56 utc | 6
Oh wow, must be launched by a Russian infiltration of the US High Command, determined to subvert the long-established US military passion for killing innocent people and genocide, and training them to operate more professionally. What is more, according to the 18th US Intelligence Service - NYT - Smolenkov said it was President Putin himself who ordered the formation of the unit.
Either that, or the purpose of the unit is not to stop shooting people and stealing from them, but the opposite.
Posted by: BM | Oct 10 2019 13:09 utc | 16
Now the highly respected NYT could not possibly be publishing lies.
The only explanation for the secretive unit's lack of secrecy is that it's using a sneaky Russian tactic of hiding in plain sight. Just like with the Novichok on Sergei Skripal's door handle - right under the Met's noses for two weeks before anyone discovered it.
Posted by: Brendan | Oct 10 2019 13:24 utc | 17
@1 cortes "The USA had around 17 Intelligence Agencies" Actually to their credit they didn't perform that assessment. They became gun shy after they were blamed by Bush and Cheney for "faulty intelligence" on WMD. The media lied about that too. They wouldn't go along with it so Brennan hand picked a few "intelligence analysts" to produce that report. They probably got big raises and promotions after that.
Posted by: goldhoarder | Oct 10 2019 13:25 utc | 18
Russia doesn't need to destabilize the West … the West is doing a pretty good job destabilizing itself. Or maybe Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Nanacy Pelosi and other elite politicians are all Russian agents?
Posted by: JohnH | Oct 10 2019 13:45 utc | 19
Gee, how odd that a Zionist rag would be concerned with Russia destabilizing Europe?
I always believed Zionists were the ones trying to destabilize Europe! Isn't the massive Arab migration to Europe, blowback from the Zionist-instigated ME wars, the most staggering destabilization strategy?
Imagine Russia also doing Zionist bidding and getting no gratitude? But, honestly, you do have to kinda admit that Russians smile upon a disjointed Europe. So, factually, technically, there is common ground between Russian and Zionist interests, right? Therefore, Zionists now think it's okay to be friends with Russia. Ergo, enter Trump the Chosen...(bite my tongue)peacemaker? to point out the Zionist policy change to the American unwashed mass weaned on McCarthyism.
After all, there are over a million Zionist Russian squatters on the West Bank...everyone should be friends with Russia, noh?
Looks like NYT, didn't get the new policy memo from headquarters in Israel.
NYT, apologize immediately to Russia for this tempest-in-teapot fabrication!
Posted by: Circe | Oct 10 2019 13:58 utc | 20
From the Moscow Times (I lke the "pulp fiction" comment at the end):
" PA / TASS
A top-secret Russian military intelligence unit has been engaged in a campaign to destabilize Europe, The New York Times has reported, citing intelligence officials in four Western countries that only recently discovered the unit’s activities.
GRU Unit 29155 reportedly oversaw a campaign to destabilize Moldova, an arms smuggler’s assassination attempt in Bulgaria, a thwarted coup in Montenegro and the poisoning of a defector in Britain. Russia’s Defense Ministry had in 2012 awarded bonuses to Unit 29155 along with two others that were later suspected of involvement in the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and the 2016 U.S. election interference campaign.
news
Britain Accuses Russia's GRU Military Intelligence of Global Cyber Attacks
Read more
“They were officers who worked undercover and as international agents,” The New York Times quoted an unnamed retired GRU officer with knowledge of Unit 29155 as saying.
The retired officer said the Moscow-based Unit 29155 specialized in preparing for “diversionary” missions — “bombings, murders, anything” — in groups or individually.
The unit has operated “for at least a decade” but it’s “impossible” to know when and where its operatives will strike, the NYT cited Western intelligence officers as saying. Its known operations have largely been unsuccessful — the defector in Britain and the Bulgarian arms dealer both survived their assassination attempts, while the coup attempt in Montenegro ultimately failed.
The unit’s unpredictability and sloppiness could be “part of the game” of psychological warfare, the publication quoted former Estonian intelligence chief Eerik-Niiles Kross as saying. “They want to be felt,” Kross said.
Unit 29155’s commander, Major General Andrei Averyanov, was reportedly photographed in 2017 alongside one of the two suspects behind the poisoning of GRU defector Sergei Skripal in Britain last year. While the photograph was not published, the report’s authors say its existence suggests that Unit 29155 is a tight-knight community. Western intelligence believes the unit is so secretive that other GRU members might not even be aware of its existence.
However, Russian investigative journalists have cast doubt on whether Unit 29155 is that secretive, saying its address, as well as Averyanov's information, can be easily found in a Google search.
Additionally, “attempts to frame it as some kind of all-Europe, all-roles kind of force sound [like] a little bit of a stretch,” Russian security analyst Mark Galeotti wrote.
“The members of the unit cited and the nature of the operations to which one can plausibly link Unit 29155 look to me much more indicative of a dedicated Spetsnaz special forces unit committed to mokrie dela, ‘wet work’ assassinations and sabotage,” Galeotti said.
The Kremlin referred The New York Times’ queries to the Defense Ministry, which did not respond to requests for comment.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the NYT report "pulp fiction" during talks with reporters Wednesday.
Posted by: Really?? | Oct 10 2019 14:25 utc | 21
Excellent, insightful work. It begs another question that someone brought up above. Who coordinates these fabrications? Is it an II type-cutout pushing talking points out to its stenographers? Or is it more hands-on, meaning a media cutout operation that literally assigns stories to individual "reporters"?
The II information op makes it seem like the editorial process of "playing the great Wurlitzer" is diffuse, farmed out to multiple, overlapping cutouts. But what branch of the War Department coordinates it all?
Posted by: casey | Oct 10 2019 14:27 utc | 22
In other news: some bridges in NYC are being offered for sale.
Posted by: Miss Lacy | Oct 10 2019 14:37 utc | 23
Argumentum ad nauseam or argument from repetition or Argumentum ad infinitum is the false proof of a statement by (prolonged) repetition, possibly by different people. This logical fallacy is commonly used as a form of rhetoric by politicians, and it is one of the mechanisms of reinforcing urban legends.
Modern politics is fraught with examples of argumentum ad nauseam, and wide acceptance of many policies and perspectives is driven in part by the endless repetition of slogans. The exercise of argumentum ad nauseam can be widely observed in the distribution of "talking points," which are collections of short phrases that are issued to members of modern political parties for recitation to achieve maximum message repetition.
The rumor is that the US State Dept regularly send out "talking points" to the six corporations that control 90% of the MSM, a sensible, probable claim which I will often repeat.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Oct 10 2019 14:42 utc | 24
For some truth to balance this propaganda out I am copying a comment I added last night to the weekly Open Thread
Below is a link to an article at The Register techie blog that, at least, all Americans should read and grok
Remember the FBI's promise it wasn’t abusing the NSA’s data on US citizens? Well, guess what…
The take away quote
"
The FBI routinely misused a database, gathered by the NSA with the specific purpose of searching for foreign intelligence threats, by searching it for everything from vetting to spying on relatives.
In doing so, it not only violated the law and the US constitution but knowingly lied to the faces of congressmen who were asking the intelligence services about this exact issue at government hearings, hearings that were intended to find if there needed to be additional safeguards added to the program.
That is the upshot of newly declassified rulings of the secret FISC court that decides issues of spying and surveillance within the United States.
"
Posted by: psychohistorian | Oct 10 2019 14:45 utc | 25
After Congressman X discovered several persons in Washington speaking in Russian, he introduced a bill to require search engine companies and website owners to remove and ban all materials in Russian from the global web and to outlaw the Russian language world wide.. those caught speaking Russian would be jailed, and nations allowing communications in their country to be Russian (spoken or written) would be sanctioned, their bank accounts confiscated, and the next born of their leadership would be required to be born naked. An unnamed spokesman for Russia is said to have said that if the USA were to pass such a bill, Russia would remove all the pictures, and movies of good looking Russian women .. from the publicly paid for, privately controlled Global web.. a threat which MSM anchor person Big Golly Gee said would shut down the web.. Groups are organizing to demonstrate against such a bill.. a lobbyist spokesman might have said if the bill becomes law, it will likely cost millions more to influence legislation, if there are no .you know. to help.
I found this link and would like everyone's opinion can what is being said be authenticated to be true?
operatives in very high place
Don't look now, but another unnamed source thinks the 6 persons who own 90% of the media probably said no government has the power to shut down the public paid for, privately controlled Internet, nor can a government require privately owned MSM to remove Russian language websites, or pictures of good looking Russian women; such a move she thinks they might think would create mass Hysteria among wall street and beltway crowds.
Posted by: snake | Oct 10 2019 14:46 utc | 26
Donald J u Trump is the new and improved stable, albeit somewhat blubbery genius, MI6 James Bond prototype sent by Kissinger aka 'M' on a To Russia with Love, part II common mission to kiss and make up with Putin and together save the world from Z-Empire's greatest nemesis dr. NO and his latest global threat--anti-Zionism rebellion, codename, BDS, repeat code, BDS.
Yes folks, Putin has gone over to the dark side. Only on the surface does the charade linger. Russia is gradually being sucked into the ZioEmpire thanks to Donald Ju Trump.
Posted by: Circe | Oct 10 2019 14:47 utc | 27
AnneR @12
You've very well expressed my take on the whole current Western geo-political model.
In latest news, the 29155 have just gone deep underground, and have changed their call-sign to b.i.a.e.e. Who, exactly, are these clowns we supposedly depend upon for our safety?
Posted by: J_Syddo | Oct 10 2019 15:32 utc | 28
Do you mean to tell me that the NYT might not be reliable nor truthful? Shocking!!!! Next, you'll be telling me that there is gambling in the back of Sam's Place! (apologies for the old movie reference which many millennial won't understand as they watch their comic book movies)
Posted by: Bogart | Oct 10 2019 15:34 utc | 29
Psy op, spy op.
Like speaking Chinese, its all in the pronounciation :-)
..or not.
- Shyaku
Posted by: Shyaku | Oct 10 2019 15:40 utc | 30
Don't ya just love it when the profit and propganda motives converge?
Posted by: ben | Oct 10 2019 15:53 utc | 31
This is what having control of all of the mainstream media looks like when distraction is the name of the game. Distraction from what? From the
ongoing Justice Department investigation of the origins of russiagate, which last I heard was in Rome. I hope they have actual powers in pursuing credible malfeasance on the issue, not just more of the same.
"The Russians are Coming" is a really good bit of fabrication movie I like to revisit from time to time when it gets a replay on tv. The comedy therein is excellent, Alan Arkin at his best, in a lovely New England setting. Mainstream media? Once upon a better time it was.
Posted by: juliania | Oct 10 2019 15:53 utc | 32
Christian @7
The short answer is yes to all, and add BOUGHT by the "dark" money the CIA, NSA, and Defense agencies get from their drug sales. Capital says if you're going to be corrupt, go in style - highest possible bidder, no questions asked, get out of jail free card in the mail.
Posted by: ProWorks48 | Oct 10 2019 15:55 utc | 33
circe26;bernie will end the zionist takeover the world?ha ha.Trump are our savior,or Gabbard.
Posted by: dahoit | Oct 10 2019 16:09 utc | 34
How the laughable Skripal story the MI6 spread or the unsuccessful attempts to kill some Bulgarian weapons dealer are supposed to "destabilize Europe" is hard to understand.
___________________________________________
It's not hard to understand if one keeps up with the US-dominated Western Hegemony's rigorous analysis of the diabolical power of Russian influence.
After all, 17 US intelligence agencies and a chorus of Western mass-media news and analysis sources have definitively established that the dastardly Russians can influence, even control, the outcome of the West's free and fair democratic elections-- and, according to this consensus, they can accomplish this by means of an Internet company that produces a few thousand US dollars' worth of Internet social-media advertisements, i.e. commercial clickbait.
If a few memes, and ads showing Jesus arm-wrestling with Satan, or promoting a coloring book of images of Bernie Sanders as a musclebound superhero, were enough to allow the foul Usurper Trump to preempt Empress-in-Waiting Clinton from her rightful seat on the Oval Office Throne, surely the sensational items you mention are more than sufficient to destabilize a continent!
Posted by: Ort | Oct 10 2019 16:17 utc | 35
casey @22 asked: "But what branch of the War Department coordinates it all?"
The organization handling the coordination isn't part of the War Department at all. The keyboard for the "Mighty Wurlitzer" is in Langley, Virginia.
The CIA was created to compartmentalize the ho-hum everyday murder done by the military from the really evil deeds of empire maintenance.
Don Bacon above @24 mentions that the US State Department regularly sends out guidelines, but it is the CIA that fine tunes the narratives from day to day. CIA operators meet with their assets at a few major media nexus points, or just call or email them, and plant the basic directions for the day's narratives. Sometimes they offer specific details as well, or even whole canned phrases that the CIA wants placed on heavy rotation.
While some corporate media staff are literally on the CIA payroll (such as at the
New York Langley Times, Washington Bezos Post, and the CIA News Network (CNN)), most of the ones that are used for narrative spinning just have "relationships" with their handlers. In many cases these relationships are started at college, which is why the CIA maintains operations on the campuses of all of the Ivy League and most of the other top schools.
If the reader is interested in some of the ways that the CIA develops these "relationships" such that they empower the CIA to control supposedly "independent" journalists I would be happy to provide the details, but just know that some of the methods are identical to those used in criminal gangs to bond new members.
Posted by: William Gruff | Oct 10 2019 16:24 utc | 36
Josh @6 just let slip that Area 51 isn't located in New Mexico as millions were led to believe and where the "invasion" took place as it's actually in Nevada! The genuine killers and destabilizers are always homegrown. What was it Mark Twain said? I'll paraphrase: There's no greater criminal organization in America than Congress. And you can bet the likes of Marco Rubio will be citing the Times's article as the gospel, while his fellow Senators all nod their addled heads in agreement.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 10 2019 16:24 utc | 37
thanks b..
this is much like integrity initiative and cambridge analytics.. i suspect the cia has a number of irons in the fire along the same lines.. if you want to know what the cia is spinning - read the nyt and wapo, with that in mind..
Posted by: james | Oct 10 2019 16:32 utc | 38
It must be true, there's a Wikipedia article:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_29155
Posted by: Keith McClary | Oct 10 2019 16:36 utc | 39
The political cartoon b used when he announced this new article via Twitter ought to head this page as it forcefully reinforces his message.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 10 2019 16:39 utc | 40
The Russian government is not really benign you know. Neither are the Chinese or uranian governments. That’s just the nature of capitalist states. They help keep their ruling classes in power while subjecting their populations to all kinds of propaganda bullshit. It’s possible to criticize the US government AND these other governments as well. b and many readers of this blog however seem to see the world of nation states in black and white.
Posted by: Ninel | Oct 10 2019 16:39 utc | 41
@39 karlof1... i agree! great pic that sums it up really well!
Posted by: james | Oct 10 2019 16:44 utc | 42
@ 40 ninel... i don't think folks at moa are that black and white as you suggest.. however, it helps to get the message out in the west we most of us live that the usa-uk and etc, are not the lilly white angels that our msm makes them out to be either..
Posted by: james | Oct 10 2019 16:47 utc | 43
@Ken McClary (38)
I hope you realize the owner of Wikipedia, one mr. Jimmy Wales, sits on the board of the New York Times' sister rag, The Guardian newspaper, UK mouthpiece of the secret services, and that this Wales/Wikipedia has involved itself over the last years in desecrating the pages of the likes of John Pilger and George Galloway to name just two, furtermore has been busily making the blog 'Bellingcat' a citation-worthy 'news'-outlet, all the while rubbing elbows with The Integrity Initiative and The Guardian's sore loser Luke Harding.
Speaking about subversive, this lot are, ...
Posted by: bjd | Oct 10 2019 16:55 utc | 44
The instantaneous appearance of a Wikidpedia article to accompany the media agitprop shows it is clearly being fed to them by spooks.
Posted by: nemo | Oct 10 2019 16:56 utc | 45
Moscow Times:
"Unit 29155’s commander, Major General Andrei Averyanov, was reportedly photographed in 2017 alongside one of the two suspects behind the poisoning of GRU defector Sergei Skripal in Britain last year. While the photograph was not published, the report’s authors say its existence suggests that Unit 29155 is a tight-knight community."
Wow! Now there's a rock-solid gold nugget that we can take right to the bank!
p.s. For those who may not know, The Moscow Times is a Western, fifth-column operation gnawing away at Russia from the inside.
Posted by: AntiSpin | Oct 10 2019 16:58 utc | 46
Exhibit in the "History of mass delusion"
https://twitter.com/nycjim/status/1182207362968543232/photo/1
66% Americans trust CIA.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Oct 10 2019 17:30 utc | 47
p.s. For those who may not know, The Moscow Times is a Western, fifth-column operation gnawing away at Russia from the inside.
Posted by: AntiSpin | Oct 10 2019 16:58 utc | 45
It also shows a different approach of Russian authorities, they believe in vaccination with live viruses.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Oct 10 2019 17:32 utc | 48
@43 bjd... i am pretty certain ken was being sarcastic in his comment on wikipedia.. and as @44 nemo notes - it is another cia outlet for the braindead..
Posted by: james | Oct 10 2019 17:59 utc | 49
Why would Russia or Putin interfere when the Empires doing such a splendid job of destabilizing itself? Greetings from the People's Republic of California, where they can't even keep the power on when the wind blows.
Posted by: Shadow | Oct 10 2019 18:12 utc | 50
William Gruff 36
"If the reader is interested in some of the ways that the CIA develops these "relationships" such that they empower the CIA to control supposedly "independent" journalists I would be happy to provide the details, but just know that some of the methods are identical to those used in criminal gangs to bond new members."
Have you ever heard of the Pilgrims Society?
If so, is this a conspiracy theory or is there something to it?
Supposedly the aim of this shadowy group is to ensnare journalists in an international spy web.
There is a Wiki entry:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pilgrims_Society
There is also this website with exhaustive info on the history and membership of this "1001 club."
https://isgp-studies.com/pilgrims-society-us-uk
The Dutch fellow who put that site together also has a page at Wikispooks.
Wondering what in-the-know analysts think of this.
Posted by: Really?? | Oct 10 2019 18:46 utc | 51
HAW HAW HAW HAW HAAAAW...
Another BIG FAIL from the whore media...this time exposed in nanoseconds...
Also interesting to note that the usual 'friends' of this forum are conspicuously absent...I guess they're still trying to figure out some angles to try to poke holes in this obvious sideplitter of comical fail...
[Well we did have one extremely dumb attempt to try to bring China and Russia into this as 'not being angels either'...]
Like that matters to people...news flash to Einsteins with similar brain-dead ideas...
WE DON'T LIVE IN RUSSIA OR CHINA...
If their ruling elite is taking their people for a ride, it's THEIR PROBLEM...NOT OURS
[Although they seem to be pretty content with the truthfulness of their powers that be...seems 84 percent of Chinese TRUST their govt, according to Forbes...compared to 33 percent in the US...LOLOLOL]
Posted by: flankerbandit | Oct 10 2019 19:11 utc | 52
Meant to link to this chart showing people's trust in govt by country...
Posted by: flankerbandit | Oct 10 2019 19:13 utc | 53
The country destabilizing Europe is the US. Sanctions costing the EU billions every year. Diaspora destabilizing EU societies and burdening them financially. Preventing the EU and Russia becoming trading partners and blocking cheaper energy supplies are all on the US agenda.
Manufactured events like the Skirpal affair etc. prevent detente.
The Times story sounds like the CIA and Mossad had a baby. A clumsy attempt at misdirection.
Posted by: CD Waller | Oct 10 2019 19:47 utc | 54
Russians don't need a damn spy base to destabilize Europe and the US, they already have Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, they are doing a bang-up job at it and leaving a trail of destruction behind them that will take decades to clear up, giving Russia lots of breathing room to pursue its own objectives with minimal interference.
Posted by: ralphieboy | Oct 10 2019 20:02 utc | 55
Karlof1 - I believe it was this "there is no native criminal class - excepting Congress."
Posted by: Miss Lacy | Oct 10 2019 20:09 utc | 56
On topic: the NYT nonsense might only be page filler, I struggle to call something as irrelevant as that propaganda. For anyone sheltered the initial allegations amount to little more than what is called a "gun nut" in the US :) (but then people make it into something even more retarded like some kind of "instant spetsnaz, only add water").
Off topic: Flankerbandit it looks like you lost sight of the horizon there (I don't remember the word for it, I'm not a pilot). Both the US, Russia, and China can easily mess up my tiny life despite me not living in any of them.
If a chart says x% of people somewhere trust their government according to Forbes (who I don't see any reason to trust) then beyond a very limited feelgood "x% happy flowers today" value for those who want such a thing to be true (like getting a good "score" on some happiness index or welfare index and similar —the bureaucratic versions of beauty contests, look how many there are!) I wish none of all of those things (charts, groups of people, trust, governments, "news") were my problems but sadly they'll insist upon it :)
(Sorry about cramming too much into that paragraph).
Maybe it helps that I am 100% certain I can make a chart showing how many % inconvenienced I'm likely to already be by charts, groups of people, trust, governments, and "news" :D
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Oct 10 2019 20:09 utc | 57
Or maybe it's just me, even the government of the Maldives manages to annoy me at times XD (not their latest Russian(?) thing though).
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Oct 10 2019 20:13 utc | 58
Unit 29155 is not much more than a firing range if what Roman Dobrokhotov says in this Twitter thread is correct (Dobrokhotov is editor in chief of 'The Insider', a partner of Bellingcat):
(machine translated from https://twitter.com/Dobrokhotov/status/1181941015193755649 )
Ruslan Leviev @RuslanLeviev: Well, here’s another third “tourist from Salisbury” spent a lot of time in military unit 29155 - a spot in the Skhodny district is just military unit 29155 ru.bellingcat.com/novosti/russia… pic.twitter.com/Dw2zY6sBn0
Roman Dobrokhotov @Dobrokhotov: Yes, he was clearly training there at the base. But here is the conclusion that this military unit in itself is some special unit, it seems to me to be a mistake
nemalevich @pustota: Well, so far everything looks like this is a base for training saboteurs on the profile of wet affairs abroad, right?
Roman Dobrokhotov @Dobrokhotov: Well, a shooting range and all that. They need to train somewhere ...
And it was indicated in our last article
The fact that certain people went to unit 29155 does not necessarily mean that they ever met each other, much less that they worked together. It only means that they fired guns in unit 29155.
That Twitter thread starts off with an argument between the two anti-Kremlin journalists, Dobrokhotov and Michael Schwirtz (author of the discredited NYT article). Dobrokhotov accuses Schwirtz of not giving any enough credit - even though the NYT article was mainly derived from "information we already published with @bellingcat" - and that the NYT article contained inaccuracies and incomprehensible conclusions.
Posted by: Brendan | Oct 10 2019 20:22 utc | 59
@Really 21
From the article: "The unit’s unpredictability and sloppiness could be “part of the game” of psychological warfare, the publication quoted former Estonian intelligence chief Eerik-Niiles Kross as saying. “They want to be felt,” Kross said.
This is a perfect of what Glenn Greenwald noted among Russiagaters was that countervailing evidence was in fact proof of the conspiracy. You see, the group was deliberately incompetent which proves they were highly trained mean people. I remember one so-called cyber expert claim that what looked like utter incompetence of Russia hackers was deliberate ploy which of course proved their hacking.
Posted by: Erelis | Oct 10 2019 20:32 utc | 60
Really?? @51
There are many supposedly "secret societies" and elite and private clubs, in a few cases even exclusive fraternities, that serve the purpose of ensnaring individuals useful to the elites. Individuals playing at being "journalists" will convince themselves that they want membership to these clubs as it gives them "access" to people in powerful positions in society. Of course, many of those clubs have "perks", and no small amount of those perks are not ones that someone who works in a public-facing job such as in the mass media will want to become common knowledge that they are partaking in. And partake they must before the journalist will be granted the "access" they tell themselves they are seeking. For an example that has been in the news a little lately, think perks like private fantasy islands loaded with amphetamined young women with raging hormones who are all lubed up over their aphrodisiac proximity to wealth and power.
There are many other more mundane-seeming perks as well. Easy "loans" (the CIA is swimming in black market cash... they call it "off-budget financing"), getting recommendations for the choicest jobs (think you'll get turned down for a job at WaPo if you are recommended by Bezos himself?), help with "indiscretions" ("That DUI was just a one time thing! Honest!") and so on.
But the CIA sometimes plays hardball with their "recruiting" as well:
CIA campus recruiter: "You have to go through the initiation to join this cool fraternity. See that Mexican bum over there? You have to shoot him with this gun."
Future imperial stenographer: "I can't kill someone!"
CIA campus recruiter: "Sure you can. It's just a Mexican bum. Anyway, the gun is only loaded with blanks, but the bum doesn't know that, so this will be really funny."
Future imperial stenographer: "Well, OK then."
Disposable human: "Please don't shoot! I'll do whatever you want!"
Future imperial stenographer: "Hahaha! Then die!" [BLAM!!]
Future imperial stenographer: "WTF?!? His head just exploded."
CIA campus recruiter: "Wow! You really killed him! We've gotta make sure nobody finds out about this or your future career at CNN will be over before it starts! Gimme that gun and I will get rid of it for you."
Posted by: William Gruff | Oct 10 2019 20:37 utc | 61
In any case, Nuland said "Fuck the EU", so Pooty-Poot is just doing her bidding. The EU and Russia must disembowel each other so we can feed on their remains. Now that we have failed to divide the Russians, Chinese, Iranians, Syrians, Turks and whatnot from each other, there is only the EU - old reliable - to make war with. They suck at war now anyway, and they're rich!
/sarcasm
Posted by: Bemildred | Oct 10 2019 20:40 utc | 62
Circe, various
Dear Circe, you started riding the anti Trump charger from day one and this is pretty understandable.
Then along the way, you have gathered the notion that Valdimir Putin is a repulsive anti-hero.
I do not blame you for it. You were hurt by two things: the lack of an energetic blow back
by Putin to the downing of the Russian observation plane, and the shutting down of the S300
in view of the Israeli incursions.
You and me as well as many others are not world leaders. We are laypersons interpreting events through our emotions.
Putin is a Chief of State. The Russian Federation depends on his wisdom. Whatever his feelings may be, he has to react coldly, taking into account a lot of issues and collaterals.
If he feels Russia is not yet ready to take the gamble of squaring off with the US, he has his reasons. Who are you and I to think otherwise?
For example, now that the training of the Syrian S300 operatives is completed, he has warned Israel not to attack Syria and his command has been obeyed.
Putin is jockeying to be a peace broker. To be accepted by all parties, he has to court all those concerned.
Putin aims to win while firing a minimum of shots and is making headway.
So please, reconsider, if you can.
Regards
Posted by: CarlD | Oct 10 2019 20:58 utc | 63
CarlD @ 63
My sentiments exactly 100%. !!
I would add - - -
We have to pragmatically priorities who we criticise !
And considering the terrible crimes committed by the west, President Putin would be way way down on my hate list.
Consider what this world would look like if he hadn’t been there this last 10 years ? I dread to think !!!
Posted by: Mark2 | Oct 10 2019 21:18 utc | 64
yeah carld... well said, but trying to convince folks who wallow in the western msm that putin is anyone other then trumps boss isn't worth the effort.. if the media says putin is trumps boss, then clearly it must be so!!
Posted by: james | Oct 10 2019 21:25 utc | 65
The Moscow Times newspaper that refers to Unit 29155 as a "tight-knight" community must have had a Freudian slip in making and overlooking that typo.
Surely its reporters, whoever they are, wade in the same social circles as those who work for the New York Times and the Guardian. They might even be the same people.
Posted by: Jen | Oct 10 2019 22:42 utc | 66
Oh dear, CarlD @ 63, I think you'll be branded a Trump supporter.
Posted by: Jen | Oct 10 2019 22:45 utc | 67
Another good sample in the 'fake news' collection. Shows perfectly how much the western MSM journalism has degraded. There's no news anymore. In a direct sense. Mean, when something happens somewhere, and journalists do their job, informing the society about it. There's no more things like that in western MSM journalism (not sure this word still can be used to describe their "job"). They now create, invent news. In a direct sense. Literally. They now make something that does no exist in reality, they "inform" the society about things that never happened or about words that have never been spoken.
Putin mentioned this at the Russian Energy Week Forum when a moderator asked him about the "end of the Western liberal model". Putin then replied that he never said anything like that. But for Western journalists this is not important. They now take the original source material, edit it, censor it, remove what is inconvenient for them, compose individual passages. The result is something completely new, which often has nothing to do with the original source material. The meaning in this new material is completely distorted, completely different.
This new, distorted, artificially created material is presented to society as "news". Based on this "news", Western political elites build their policies, make decisions, shape their attitude. Again, as Putin pointed out precisely:
Keir Simmons: But in an interview with the Financial Times, you seem to suggest that you predict the end of liberal democracy and that was interpreted as you celebrating a success over the United States and the western way of doing things.
Vladimir Putin: This is not a correct interpretation of what I have said, or rather it is a very loose one. This is how the problem is interpreted by those who want to believe that this is how we formulate our policy, that we do it as you said. I did not say what you have just said. I did not. Where did you get it? This happens very frequently, when one notion is replaced with another. First the replacement, and then criticism based on this false information.
Moon of Alabama perfectly showed how this works in a recent article where the BBC “journalist” studied Syrian “hospitals” in caves. From several different videos, a report was artificially (and of course intentionally) compiled showing a picture that had nothing to do with reality, and this report was presented to the public as "news". There have already been hundreds, thousands of such reports in western MSM.
Well, The New York Times "journalist" now made another such report, inventing a nonexistent "top secret Russian intelligence unit". A big part of Western society will swallow this one, as it swallowed hundreds and thousands of other such "news" about Russia (and not only about Russia, by the way).
Is there nothing these presstitute slime will stoop to in smearing Russia, China, Iran or anyone else standing in the way of the Anglo Zionist Empire's deranged lust for full spectrum dominance. This cretin probably had his story written for him bby one of the intelligence agencies. People like Schwirtz are the lowest of the low. Zero integrity or morals.
Posted by: Gezzah Potts | Oct 10 2019 23:24 utc | 69
Clearly the Integrity Initiative crew have received more funding from MI6 and can pay their NYT journalists again.
The USA has a vaguely secretive unit that is a serial aggressor and continuous perpetrator of crimes against humanity that is ignored by main stream media:-
Department of Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.
A certain Ms Mandelker has suddenly resigned from that position after being called out at a public forum for her Crimes Against Humanity. Readers might take a peek at that story at astutenews.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Oct 10 2019 23:58 utc | 70
@ William Gruff 61
Double Plus Plus...
Posted by: flankerbandit | Oct 11 2019 0:52 utc | 71
@ Carl D and Mark 2
Well Said...
Posted by: flankerbandit | Oct 11 2019 0:57 utc | 72
@ Uncle Tungsten
Re sanctions and Mandelker...she's about as repulsive as a viper swallowing a fluffy leopard Cub alive...same for her boss Mnuchin...the Sanctions King himself.
Posted by: flankerbandit | Oct 11 2019 1:07 utc | 73
CarlD #63, not only is squaring off with the USA or Israel pointless for leaders like Putin but it would also be detrimental to his main aim of restoring regional peace and building relations with middle east leaders. The USA and Israel play for exclusivity in their relations while Russia seems to aim for multilateral relations.
Additionally Putin has a parliament to respond to and I get the impression that unlike the USA Congress, the Russian Parliament is not trained like pavlovs dogs. For rabid political ignorance and financial gouging, there is no better example than the two houses of the USA political establishment.
I also se Putin as cautious in his speach and adverse to war mongering cant. Not so Trump and his clown cart of advisers let alone the Congressional dogs of war.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Oct 11 2019 1:13 utc | 74
UNSC approves Erdogan's gift to Syria <70,000 well rested, better trained Daesh terriorist to be freed just in time to save Idlib.
Both USA and Russia voted down France, Germany, Belgium, Britain and Poland's demand to end Turkey's "Operation Peace Spring (invasion into northern Syria)". My conspiracy theory, Turkey to spring from the SDF prisons spread throughout Syria 70,000 well rested better trained Daesh terrorist and family members just in time to save Idlib.
Posted by: snake | Oct 11 2019 5:07 utc | 75
@75 smith.. this shit affects us directly and big time.. why do you think we have crystia freeland in the position she is? i almost feel like saying to you 'wake up', but it is a bit rude to say that.. i suppose i just did~
Posted by: james | Oct 11 2019 5:24 utc | 76
It's an old game. Here's the voiceover from Kubrik's Strangelove>
"For more than a year, ominous rumors have been privately circulating among high level western leaders, that the [Russians] had been at work on what was darkly hinted to be the ultimate weapon, a doomsday device. Intelligence sources traced the site of the top secret Russian project to the perpetually fog shrouded wasteland below the arctic peaks of the Zokov islands. What they were building, or why it should be located in a such a remote and desolate place, no one could say. "
When was it that Europe was "stable"? I forget... I had been under the impression that instability is normal for living dynamic social/econo "machines"...while death is characteristic of stability.
This begs question> is US desire of "stability" the semantic equivalent to a death wish? (for Europe) or a projection of its own moribund "stability", one of ketosis, a pathology...?
Just wondering...
Posted by: Walter | Oct 11 2019 6:15 utc | 77
Another excellent expose, unfortunately, it doesn't matter.
The oligopoly (the "meritocratic") know what they know...
Posted by: c1ue | Oct 11 2019 6:27 utc | 78
Walter @79: Stable is a healthy equilibrium system, fixed permanently is dead. We are living in the period of most rapid change in human history, forcing it ourselves, and these stupid shits say they want stability. What they want is permanent priviledge for them and their friends with no accountability.
Posted by: Bemildred | Oct 11 2019 10:47 utc | 79
@ #79 "stability" and "equilibrium" is yes technically as you say, we agree.
However my suggestion is that the semantic value, as they use the word, clearly means something else. I proposed with sarcasm that it means ketosis, the organism devouring itself - a pathology leading to the silence and very quiet equilibrium of death. Worms...
Yes, what they want is not real stability, rather it's permanent disequilibrium favoring themselves.
This is not a realistic goal. It's a circumstantial hallucination, delusion, and when one acts on ones hallucinations and delusions one is liable to make very grave errors withing the arena of reality...the assumption of both internal and external stasis necessary for their dreams cannot exist.
Thanks for the formal and correct definition, and remarks. One forgets that not everybody knows what "stability" and so forth actually means at the lab bench, or in the realm of good sense.
Posted by: Walter | Oct 11 2019 11:21 utc | 80
I checked out the Wikipedia page for Unit 29155 mentioned above. In the history of the page, I see the Wiki-handle 'Philip Cross' already has been tinkering with it.
Yes, that is THE Philip Cross, part of a network that has committed character assassinations on the Wiki pages of every dissident that opens his/her mouth in the UK and US, while deleting any objections to the government narrative. Wiki-users have discovered that the network is so ingrained that it essentially impossible to change pages it has been editing to something more neutral.
Craig Murray did a great expose of him a few months ago.
Michael Schwirtz and others have posted misleading tweets about what was in his NYT piece. After it was pointed out that personal information on Averyanov was openly available on the internet, Michael Schwirtz and a couple of British journalists tried to argue that Schwirtz had already pointed that out:
Leonid Ragozin @leonidragozin Replying to @leonidragozin
“If you searched the Internet better, you’d find his [commander Averyanov’s] home address, dacha near Istra and his car’s number plate. There is even his mobile phone, which you could call”, Kanev asks.
Michael Schwirtz Verified Account @mschwirtz Replying to @leonidragozin
I’ll direct you to my Twitter thread from yesterday about the details we found in the public domain. What is not public is this unit’s responsibility for the Skripal poisoning, Montenegro coup attempt etc. Plus he mischaracterizes our Berlin reporting. Read the article"
https://twitter.com/mschwirtz/status/1181873127573397504
Roland Oliphant @RolandOliphant Replying to @leonidragozin
I think that is all referenced in the piece to be fair. Including his address and his car.
https://twitter.com/RolandOliphant/status/1181857338661232640
Shaun Walker Verified Account @shaunwalker7 Replying to @brezaleksandar @leonidragozin
Mark Galeotti raises some fair points about the broader strategic claims but all the stuff about his house and car and the online stuff is clearly mentioned in the piece!
https://twitter.com/shaunwalker7/status/1181868203070431233
In fact, Schwirtz's NYT piece only says: "According to Russian records, General Averyanov lives in a run-down Soviet-era building a few blocks from the unit’s headquarters and drives a 1996 VAZ 21053, a rattletrap Russia-made sedan."
The important fact that is omitted is that the information in those "Russian records" is easily available on the internet (and not leaked, as many readers might be led to believe). There is therefore nothing secretive about the commander of the "highly secretive spy unit" - a fact which contradicts the impression given in the NYT article.
Posted by: Brendan | Oct 11 2019 12:04 utc | 82
Walter @80: Yes, I did overlook that, it gets too messy when I think about it, Freud, psychotherapy, but avoiding all that again, I think many high social status people do view being ejected into the underclasses as a death metaphor. Tom Wolfe did a hilarious book on that subject a while back, "Bonfire of the Vanities", he is great on the overclasses. "A Man in Full" is another one.
Yes, it is very unrealistic, and death wish certainly works as a joke or a metaphor for it. I've been working to keep myself healthy so I can stick around and watch it since around 1980 when I realized they were going to double down after Vietnam. Then Bush the Lesser lit the afterburners in 2001 and I realized I have good chances to make it. Now, I think we are there.
Posted by: Bemildred | Oct 11 2019 12:48 utc | 83
NYT quote: "According to Russian records, General Averyanov lives in a run-down Soviet-era building a few blocks from the unit’s headquarters and drives a 1996 VAZ 21053, a rattletrap Russia-made sedan."
Posted by: Brendan | Oct 11 2019 12:04 utc | 82
An abandoned training camp for NYT writers was found in a remote nook of Adirondacks. From paper trash that remained our reporters reconstructed the training method. Stage 1: read several pulp fiction novels. Stage 2: Modify sentences to convey a mood as in those novels. 3. Remove some adjective to make it appropriate for high-brow NYT. This is how the above sentence looked at stage 2:
According to grimy Russian records, now decrepit General Averyanov lives in a run-down Soviet-era building a few trash-strewn blocks from the batshit covered unit’s headquarters and drives a 1996 VAZ 21053, a rattletrap Russia-made sedan."
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Oct 11 2019 12:55 utc | 84
Piotr #84
LOL You made my day.
Posted by: CarlD | Oct 11 2019 13:24 utc | 85
Eagerly awaiting Mr B's analysis on the Iranian Tanker missile attack.. or alleged such... not a lot of public info out there yet to dissect i guess
Posted by: EtTuBrute | Oct 11 2019 13:24 utc | 86
What the NYT failed to disclose is an elite unit of the CUBAN military, Brigade Quattro Nueva, is actively pursuing TOTAL DOMINATION of the political process in WADC, as a SLEEPER CELL, through their four agents of the Guerreros de la Justicia Social, working together with a Senior Commandant of the Communist International, Bernardo Sanderioso, (his real name) to overthrow the US Executive and collapse America's economic system, in a devious secret plan: Operación de Fronteras Abiertas, being run at the highest level of Cuban government, by none other than Fidel Castro!!
Oh,... wait,...
Happy Friday, everyone. Pray for Japan, and 100,000 tanks of highly radioactive sludge stored in the open at Fukushima directly in the super-typhoon's path, and for those tens of millions of Scandanavian downwinders where the spent typhoon is predicted to dump meters of radioactive snow in a week from now.
"You can never be too rich, too thin or too paranoid!"
Posted by: Jack Martin | Oct 11 2019 14:54 utc | 87
@ Bemildred (#83)
fyi, I never advocate (except for kindness and peace), and have zero political opinion. I have opinions of or in History. Call me "Johnathan Hoag" (The Unpleasant Profession of JH being a novelette in the genre of SF...)
The classics say those whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad. batchitcrazy would work...
I too (with the advantages of a Marxist-educated US mother) expected the present day freak show, (since the political coup and murders of the 1960's it became obvious, and yes, the desperate crimes of "9-11" suggested "afterburner" (good choice!) and I too want to see how it runs...the destruction promised by the gods...
Violence, the primary mechanism of this flailing desperate "leadership" class, almost always indicates incompetence, fear, and panic - and a crises. Violence almost always brings secondary effects that undermine any advantage.
On YT there's stuff on the collapse of 1177 BCE --- and these are valuable to understand the present rhyming of History...the "sea-people" of 1177 BC being similar to the Africans invading Europe now.
In the fullness of Time I would not be surprised to see Chinese or Russian APCs and MPs - in US cities...ketosis being the pattern, and plunder stymied by the classical empires - Russ Chin, etc etc - resurgence, is liable to result in civil chaos and poverty...and the attendant neglect of dangerous critical installations - nukepower station reactors and fuel pools, petrochemical plants, and of course the humanity...feed the starving...as the Red Army did as the European nazi forces were liquidated. Perhaps the Russians now realize that the nazis were merely one example of the fascism lurking in England and the US, which now proposes to do what the nazis failed to do, to Russ.
Regional governors would, one speculates, invite foreign force, ask for help --- but not happily, rather in crises and real need. This remains only a speculation and hard to imagine...but history is filled with similar situations
The powerdown 'speriment seems to have failed...eg people did not fight, they helped each other. The secondary effect is to reject the commercial power and move to cut their controlling strings...one way or another...and failed too by igniting political animus that may not please the greedy "suits"...a disequilibrium of political force not in their favor. People sat together and discussed the self-evident fact that the ordinary fall breezes are not "emergencies"...and so on, in dialectic, until they concluded that they were being manipulated by the greedy econopolitical actions of richphucks.
They ended the experiment early. Episode 2,0 will, one may expect, include some new elements...most probably their basic stuff - more violence and more BS...
Posted by: Walter | Oct 11 2019 15:23 utc | 88
Putin is actively fighting the West with his brand of so-called hybrid warfare — a blend of propaganda, hacking attacks and disinformation — as well as open military confrontation.
The US accusing its designated enemies of doing close to the same as what it does itself, appears, at first blush, to signal a lack of creativity. Projection 101. A primitive blame game, like little kiddies exasperated to the max.
*Mia did it not me! She is bad not me! ... No yo no have my toy you won’t gimme yours!*
One would imagine they might be more creative. Yet, maybe the larger public wouldn’t believe hidden ‘operatives’ / assassins were plotting to kill Pence, Oprah, Pocahontas; or that major forces were moving to colonise Mars, taking over Italy, Alaska, or whatever. The credibility of the accusations rest on familiarity of the moves.
Of course, sanctions are missing from the list as that is a USA prerogative, for now. How long that will last idk. This topic is generally left in the shadows as it aint looking good…
Posted by: Noirette | Oct 11 2019 15:58 utc | 89
'We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality." Said Karl Rove, back in the Cheney days.
We are far down the path now, and the "Reality-Based Community" of then now wears pussy hats and screams about impeachment for "emoluments" and attacks politicians for "misgendering" (i.e. using correct English pronouns).
Maria Zacharova testified that Kerry arrogantly told her the obvious, that the US media and its lackeys control the international "conversation" (as they call the world-wide media propaganda), and that anything Russia had to say would be ignored.
I would try to google her testimony, but the Reality Based Community has screamed for censorship of search engines and social media ever since their chosen one lost to the man they hate for the color of his orange skin, making search engines rather useless for finding information that goes against the Official Narrative.
People who say things like "Why don't the Russians just put out the truth?" show a remarkable lack of understanding of how the Mighty Wurlitzer (h/t Frank Wizner) works.
Posted by: wagelaborer | Oct 11 2019 17:12 utc | 90
Eva Bartlett wrote an article on her recent and first trip to Crimea. An upbeat article that one could give to any friend or relative as a mild but potent red pill who are still suffering under the spell of the corporate MSM:
https://www.mintpressnews.com/return-russia-crimea-story-referendum-lives-since/262247/
Posted by: PJB | Oct 11 2019 21:23 utc | 91
