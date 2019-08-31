Post a comment

Syria - Coordinated Foreign Airstrike Kills Leaders Of Two Al-Qaeda Aligned Groups
Some three hours ago an air- or missile strike in Syria's Idleb governorate hit a meeting of leaders of the al-Qaeda aligned Haras-al-Din and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) aka Jabhat al-Nusra. Both were killed. It is likely that leaders of other Jihadist groups were also present. The hit completely destroyed a Haras al-Din guesthouse or headquarter. The Syrian Observatory says that more than 40 people were killed in the strike. The hit will make it much easier for the Syrian army campaign to liberate Idleb governorate.
Since yesterday evening a unilateral ceasefire has been observed by the Syrian and Russian forces. Today none of their jets bombed targets in Idleb governorate. Whoever carried out today's strike must have coordinated that with the Russian command beforehand.
The Observatory notes (machine translated):
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights documented the killing of more than 40 people from jihadi groups, including leaders, as a result of rocket attacks on the headquarters and meeting room of the “Haradh al-Mu'minin” operation, whose guards are the main pillars in addition to other jihadi groups, in the area between Kefraya and Maarat Masrin east of Idlib The strikes were the result of aerial bombardment by international coalition aircraft, and the Syrian Observatory has just published that it rocked more than 7 fierce explosions in the area between the city of Idlib and the town of Kefraya east of the city on Saturday afternoon, 31 August, caused by rocket strikes targeting Headquarters for the guards faction It is not known whether the strikes were carried out by international coalition aircraft over Turkish territory, or whether they were long-range missiles ...
The impact of the strikes was quite impressive:
Videos shows that the target was a two story house and some side buildings in the middle of an orchard. The house pancaked and is completely destroyed. The so called 'White Helmets' swarm all over the place. One wounded child is visible in the first video.
The strike might have been carried out by either the U.S. or by Turkey. It is likely Turkey that has the better on-the-ground intelligence insight on these groups as Turkey has for years directly supplied them with weapons, munitions and other goods. The Turkish President Erdogan changed his position on Idleb after his recent visit to Moscow. He stopped the supplies to the 'rebels' to allow the Syrian campaign against them to succeed. The so called 'rebels' Turkey has long supported now turn against it.
Another detail that supports this hypothesis is the sudden lack of anti-armor missiles in the hands of the 'rebels':
The use of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) by militant groups against the Syrian Army in Idlib province has fallen to almost zero as of the final days of August.
...
Since the Syrian Army kicked-off its Greater Idlib ground offensive against Islamist groups in early May, about 100 guided missiles from various systems have been used by militant groups during the three and a half months since.
It is pretty obvious that Turkey has ended its missile supply to the 'rebels':
[O]ne only needs to assess the current attitude on pro-militant social media right now – an attitude which is highly critical of Turkey’s lack of intervention in Idlib, a major part of this lack of intervention being identified by these sources as the sudden “collapse” (or rather, withholding) of ATGM supplies by Turkey.
The cutting off of supplies for the Jihadists in Idleb and the closing of the borders to 'rebels' who want to flee to Turkey has made the country a target for those fighters. The Turkish president may well have calculated that killing their leaders now will lessen the danger of getting attacked by them.
Abu Muhammad al-Joulani, the leader of HTS, had led several campaigns against Syrian government forces.
It was Joulani who had the command over all Jihadis and 'rebels' in Idleb in their fight against the Syrian army.
Haras-al-Din has sworn allegiance to Al-Qaeda leader Aywan al-Zawahiri. Joulani, the leader of HTS/Nusra, claimed that he had ended his relation with al-Qaeda but he never publicly retracted the loyalty oath he had given to al-Zawahiri.
The death of the leaders of these groups will not end the existence of these entities. History shows that leader assassinations tend to bring more competent and more brutal leaders to the fore. But for at least a short while there will be more discussions about the new leaders and directions into which the groups will move than preparations on the front lines. This distraction can be used by the Syrian army to progress in its campaign.
The Syrian army is preparing to liberate Idleb governorate starting from the south with the most likely next target being Maarrat al-Nu'man. There is also a buildup of tanks and troops west of Aleppo city. The general attack axis of both fronts will run along the M5 motorway. In the west a third front will run along the M4 highway with the first main target being the city of Jisr ash-Shhugur. The front there is more difficult because the area is mountainous and held by Turkman and Uyghur fighters who still seem to have Turkish support.
The current unilateral ceasefire, which I presume was only announced to allow for today's hit, will end again soon. It was likely the last one before the real big fight to liberate Idleb governorate begins. As the 'rebels' and Jihadis no longer have access to fresh supplies the speed and the progress of the campaign will likely be impressive.
Update (16:40 UTC): The U.S. claims to have carried out the strike.
Bull's eye
Posted by: Stephane | Aug 31 2019 16:22 utc | 1
I like how when the U.S. does an airstrike the White Helmets and SOHR can only produce one wounded child but whenever the Russians bomb it's '40 people were killed' not '40 people from Jihadi groups'.
Our propaganda is boundless.
Posted by: Christian Chuba | Aug 31 2019 16:37 utc | 2
the usa claiming to go after al qaeda, as opposed to supporting them 24/7 is refreshing... i wonder how long this will last? how's it going with the ongoing training of moderate headchoppers down in al tanf? how are the white helmet brigade doing with the usa-uk-israel money flow? has that all of a sudden dried up and no more chemical weapon stories to go with all the financial support they continue to get from same?
this is some positive news b.. thanks for these updates...
Posted by: james | Aug 31 2019 16:49 utc | 3
Excellent News.
Thanks b.
Look's like "someone is trying clean-up some *loose ends* ".
I wonder who?
I say, gobble-gobble.
"Gobble-Gobble" said Erdogan in Moskva, eatin' his ice cream.
"He made Me an offer I couldn't refuse", said the turkey i.e. top-modern 5th generation as well as a Turk-in-Space 2023.
:) X-
Posted by: Veritas X- | Aug 31 2019 16:54 utc | 4
@Christian Chuba @2
Why don't you read the piece before making snarky remarks on it?
SOHR says, quoted above, "40 people from jihadi groups, including leaders".
Also the Russians did NOT do comit this strike.
I guess I got my wish that a Kaliber cruise missile decides to make an inspection of the area and take out a few of the anglo-zionist terrorist. Good on whoever rid the earth of this scum of the earth. Cheers!!
Posted by: Tonymike | Aug 31 2019 16:55 utc | 6
So is the further indication of a coordinated strategy among Trump (US), Putin (Russia) and Erdogan (Turkey)?
Posted by: donkeytale | Aug 31 2019 17:02 utc | 7
This guy is usually well informed. This seems to confirm my take.
Brasco_Aad @Brasco_Aad - 39m Turkey provided the US with intelligence & coordinates. Russia cleared Syrian air space & informed Damascus. Former Al Qaeda commander Sheikh Nabil Naeem: ''When we (Jihadis) r of no use anymore to the US, they will get rid of us.''
Is this a case of "dead people tell no tales" perhaps? The US has never wanted to eliminate terrorists before...
Posted by: Norwegian | Aug 31 2019 17:26 utc | 9
Erdogan is finally doing now what the Astana agreement was requiring him to do: Eliminate the Jihadists hiding under the label 'rebels' in edlib.
Putin must have told him that if he doesn't do it Russia and the Syria army will and that the Turkish soldiers on the way will risk to be killed.
By indirectly helping the SAA, Ergoan is starting his u-turn vis a vis Bashar Al Assad. He had no choice but he is hiding behind the ' US coalition' for the attack for fear of facing the wrath of the Jihadists and their Turkish supporters inside Turkey. It will come through car bombs inside Turkey and he may be ready for that. Yet he has to create a false flag attributed to the jihadists inside Turkey to justify his u-turn to his supporters. It may come very soon. He has been hunting the gulenists, now he will hunt the Jihadists....
Posted by: Virgile | Aug 31 2019 17:32 utc | 10
@b @5
Enormous respect for you b, yours is one of very few sites I continue to read daily. I totally agree with your world view. To be fair to Christian Chuba though, I think that was exactly his point.
Posted by: Tim Glover | Aug 31 2019 17:34 utc | 11
Are these strikes the start of a cleanup/coverup procedure to wipe off all evidence of 'foreign' command & control euipement, documents and witnesses etc...
That hints that the battle of idlib can now be finished.
Posted by: Go Figure | Aug 31 2019 17:35 utc | 12
Thanks again for the Syria update b
I think the quote in your comment # 8 says it all
"
Former Al Qaeda commander Sheikh Nabil Naeem: ''When we (Jihadis) r of no use anymore to the US, they will get rid of us.''
"
The US axis of evil does not want their perfidy becoming public knowledge by the capture of any leadership that might start talking.
If there is more leadership at that level in Syria, they are marked men and not long for this world.
I would add that Erdogan is a marked man as well now as I don't expect that all will die in the ensuing battles and none like being turned on.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Aug 31 2019 17:37 utc | 13
A thing of beauty. Golem's got the intel and Satan has the bombs. They probably made a deal for the northeast. Mr. Reconciliation (Vlad) and the SAA are kicking back for a moment and Jewlani is up in smoke. So many options: 1) keep the takfiris off balance with something fast and ferocious. 2) Let the takfiris kill each other for "leadership." 3) Let the takfiris keep pushing at the northern border and make Turkey deal with them. The tumor is crying, pass the kleenex.
Posted by: street worm | Aug 31 2019 17:38 utc | 14
If the US and Turkey are now going to bail on the jihadis then it’s game over for them. The SAA and Russian military forces will now roll them up.
The question is what will Bibi do? He needs continued fighting in Syria, another civil war in Lebanon and the US to initiate military hostilities with Iran. Trump may not oblige unless he believes it aids his re-election campaign.
Posted by: ab initio | Aug 31 2019 17:48 utc | 15
It is odd that the US is killing the leaders of its allies. Someone must have threatened to reveal US support for AlQaida in Syria. This is probably a message to any jihadist that has info about the US role in Syria - think about speaking and die.
Or
Maybe this was for Bibi to conceal Israel’s support for AlQaida.
Something is up.
Posted by: Alaric | Aug 31 2019 17:55 utc | 16
Israel is the big loser. One step closer for Assad to prepare to deal with the Trump Heights.
Posted by: el Gallinazo | Aug 31 2019 18:23 utc | 17
On August 30 Russian special forces made a deep penetration behind takfiri lines and eliminated at least 16 terrorists based close to Qasabiyeh, about 10 miles south of the site of the US strike. Maybe the Yanks were afeered that the Rooskies would capture some of the CIA's honchos with incriminating connections?
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/08/31/russian-special-forces-eliminate-entire-ahrar-al-sham-terrorist-unit-in-idlib-syria/
Posted by: Yonatan | Aug 31 2019 18:37 utc | 18
Here is the CENTCOM statement.
Notable sentence:
With our allies and partners, we will continue to target violent extremists to prevent them from using Syria as a safe haven.”
"allies and partners"
Remember that Lavrov always talks about the U.S. as "partners" The CENTCOM statement is referring to Russia by using that word.
@Posted by: b | Aug 31 2019 18:38 utc | 19
The thing is that it is time ago that the Russians do not talk about the US as "partners" any more....
CENTCOM could have strike AQ in Syria since 5 years ago....an chose to not do it...the same in Yemen...and in Afghanistan...If it would be for sharing intelligence, I am sure the Russians would have been gald to share any so that AQ would be wiped out.
This is obviously what many peers are guessing here, an intent on silencing those who could fall in the cauldron and spill the beans....plus an electoral campaign move, as it was the airstrike of the last election combined with France and UK...
Posted by: Sasha | Aug 31 2019 18:56 utc | 20
...
The question is what will Bibi do? He needs continued fighting in Syria, another civil war in Lebanon and the US to initiate military hostilities with Iran. Trump may not oblige unless he believes it aids his re-election campaign.
Posted by: ab initio | Aug 31 2019 17:48 utc | 15
Bibi will do Something Stupid. Trump's 'gift's' to "Israel" (Jerusalem & rule over Golan) were an IQ test which Bibi failed spectacularly. If Bibi still doesn't twig that he's been gamed then Trump could underline the fantasy by 'giving' "Israel" something equally laughable such as Manchester, UK, or the Auvergne, Fr. Or both...
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Aug 31 2019 19:02 utc | 21
everyone who can should make a donation to southfront.org They provide a valuable service and are one of the few websites where one can get the information on Syria
Posted by: Mischi | Aug 31 2019 19:10 utc | 22
this is a good turn of events - great coordination between Turkey, Russia and the USA. finally something by the three that I can agree with
"Dead men tell no tales." - english proverb
nor can they now murder, wage war, or chop off any more heads
on to Idlib City
btw, as an aside, Putin has done a good job with the sticks and carrots show with Erdogan.
Posted by: michaelj72 | Aug 31 2019 19:15 utc | 23
@ 8 b... the only way it makes sense for turkey to give the info to the usa, is the usa doesn't want the ''moderates'' they supported, coming out with dirt on the usa.. so, the usa has to get rid of the dirt people have on them... why wouldn't erdogan give that info to russia?? what kind of deal is erdogan hoping to cut with the usa at present?? something weird about that as i see it..
@20 sasha.. ditto your comment..
Posted by: james | Aug 31 2019 19:18 utc | 24
Kill them before they talk I guess. It is funny, Russia, despite funding RT, always seems happy to take the US fear of being found out as a negotiating unit.
Posted by: Michael Droy | Aug 31 2019 19:19 utc | 25
US were supplying highend or mil tech electrical components for the jihadi drones targeting the Russian airbase, so most likely had or still have a few people in Idlib. US probably had the intel on the meeting from their own sources rather than through Turkey.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 31 2019 19:20 utc | 26
I would be willing to bet that the US did this in part to relieve some of the pressure on Erdogan
those hundreds and perhaps soon to be thousands of jihadists and their families wanting to flee into Turkey are not going to be so easy to handle.. in the short or the long run - I also doubt that europe is looking forward to getting any more head choppers as "refugees" either
Putin cut a deal with the sultan while he was in Moscow looking at new fighter planes and attack helicopters too (maybe soon to be used against the Kurds?)
Posted by: michaelj72 | Aug 31 2019 19:41 utc | 27
According to South Front it was a US coalition missile strike:
https://southfront.org/u-s-led-coalition-strikes-al-qaeda-positions-in-idlib-kills-dozens-of-terrorist/
On August 31, the US-led coalition struck headquarters of al-Qaeda-affiliated Ansar al-Tawhid northwest of Idlib’s city center in northern Syria.
Local sources said that the headquarters, located in the vicinity of the town of Kafarya, was leveled to the ground by several precision-guided missiles.
“U.S. Forces conducted a strike against al-Qaida in Syria leadership at a facility north of Idlib, Syria … This operation targeted al-Qaida leaders responsible for attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians,” the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in an official statement.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 40 terrorists, including commanders, of Ansar al-Tawhid and other al-Qaeda-affiliated groups from the so-called Wa Harid al-Muminin operations room were killed in the U.S. strikes.
Posted by: Barovsky | Aug 31 2019 19:42 utc | 28
It's almost funny. Most people here think the USA did the bombing to silence the al CIAda leadership. But anyone with two brain cells on active duty fully understands their relationship, and the majority, who are in fact brain dead, don't care. Maybe they just don't want the memory of Saint McStain besmirched.
Posted by: el Gallinazo | Aug 31 2019 19:52 utc | 29
It appears the USA has taken credit.
Posted by: steve | Aug 31 2019 19:54 utc | 30
It's hardly surprising if Erdogan decides to abandon the Jihadis of Idlib. Not a fundamental interest, and the Syrian refugees cause trouble. Not evident for the US though, if they really did take part. Survival of the Jihadis is part of the plan to disrupt Syria. If the US carried out the airstrikes, that needs to be explained.
Posted by: Laguerre | Aug 31 2019 20:19 utc | 31
If the US does, indeed claim 'the credit.' It is all of a piece with the Empire's totally incoherent strategy.
These jihadi militias have been working for the United States for more than fifty years. They have had to put up with all sorts of shit from Uncle Sam before, but that was in the days when the Empire was, in its own mind, untouchable and able to do what it chose.
Those days have come to an end.
Maybe this does signify that the US doesn't want the militia leaders to tell all. But what can they tell that the world hasn't already deduced?
We all knew that Al Qaeda was founded by the US, who trained, paid and deployed it. That is why it is in Syria.
Suppose that the dead leaders held a Press Conference to tell the world who they worked for, wearing their CIA supplied uniforms and flashing their bank statements: nobody would have covered the story. All mentions of their confessions would have been suppressed.
The US simply doesn't care who knows how shady and corrupt their policies are. Just so long as John Q Public's TB Newsman doesn't confirm it.
If the US is indeed killing off its allies it is making a big mistake. The kind of mistake that brings the day when Latin American soldiers are imposing curfews in White Plains and Wheeling, a lot closer.
Posted by: bevin | Aug 31 2019 20:35 utc | 32
The godfather cleaning up loose ends. Hi, CIA, we are going to be meeting over at that two story safe house you set up for us in the orchard. Is there anything in particular you want us to do on your behalf? Enjoy your seven virgins you suckers.
LOL. How many times was al Baghdadi said to have been killed in a US air strike?
Let’s see if the Iranian tanker is allowed to off-load it’s oil.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Aug 31 2019 20:46 utc | 34
Se foi a coalizão dos EUA, então foi "queima de arquivo".
Posted by: Cleiton | Aug 31 2019 20:47 utc | 35
I am surprised that leaders of the various jihadi groups still have meetings in spite of the risk that meetings held in their groups' headquarters pose. Do they not use mobile phones to communicate or do their pseudo-Islamic beliefs forbid them from using phones or any other electronic or electrical items on Saturdays? Surely by now the jihadists should suspect that physical meetings in their HQs could be set-ups for bombing attacks?
BTW Christian Chuba's remark @ 2 was commenting on SOHR's bias against the Syrian govt and its allies, and the Coventry-based one-man group as a propaganda tool.
Posted by: Jen | Aug 31 2019 20:47 utc | 36
In my view, this US strike against its own assets in Syria is comparable to the string of Russian strikes we saw against Russian assets in Donbass. Oh, sorry, Texas says Russia had nothing to do with those killings....
The point is that assets get liquidated if they don't conform sufficiently to post-conflict 'realities'...
Posted by: Paul m kane | Aug 31 2019 20:48 utc | 37
I doubt the US did this, US and Israeli choppers have been flying (their funded and supported) terrorist leaders to save zone when getting cornered by the Syrian army, nonetheless good riddance.
Posted by: Hannibal | Aug 31 2019 20:55 utc | 38
The Pentagon seems to want to take credit for the attack. They still trying to seduce Turkey into buying American weapons. Who knows what the outcome of that will be.
At what point in this final battle will the US be forced out of Syria?
Posted by: CD Wallet | Aug 31 2019 20:56 utc | 39
I haven't seen this mentioned yet but I would think that much of the US military in the ME is also now at risk of coming home in body bags.
I wonder what the US soldiers think of this double dealing?
Where are the 9000 to remain in Afghanistan going to hide? How many are still in Iraq?
Who will be the last to die for perfidious empire?
Posted by: psychohistorian | Aug 31 2019 21:07 utc | 40
US attacked to "clean" the evidence of their prior support.
Who cares?
The important thing is they killed some terrorists.
These "dead enders" are never going to leave on their own, nor will they stop fighting. If they run out of ammo, they'll strap on a bomb and drive into Syrian troops or civilians. They live to die.
It's a good thing a big bunch of them were liquidated today.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Aug 31 2019 21:20 utc | 41
First of all thanks to b for keeping a close eye on Syria and putting it into a continued context.
This is not to discourage anyone or b but while it is newsworthy to know what is being said why should we believe or assume these people died three hours ago?
I'm not doubting a strike took place but I am doubting we know the purpose and results of that strike. I am saying "how do we know?" because SOHR and the US are the only sources so far (sputniknews is reporting what the US said, not confirming what might have actually happened).
Am I wrong?
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Aug 31 2019 21:25 utc | 42
I meant to include that I don't trust SOHR or the US, I assume they're lying.
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Aug 31 2019 21:28 utc | 43
Rings true. Its may also be of psychological nature: To "remind" the Jihadis that Erdogan is still the master of their (Syrian) universe, so they do not get too many ideas now, after anti-Turkish sentiment rises in Idlibstan.
Still, especially for fear of refugees, a fast and decive Idlib operation of the SAA is not in Erdogans interest right now.
I also think he would actually be happy to have the Idlib problem solved too, but the Refugees are a political danger of epic proportions for Erdogan.
So the ceasefire Erdogan requested and Putin approved may take longer than we all hope. I would be most happy if the operation could resume in some days, but it would not suprise me to have again 8 months of standstill.
That was at least SF reporting directly on the event of the latest ceasefire, and they even spoke of the possibility of it lasting many years, until a Turkish annexiation.
Knowning SF is close to Russian gov, military and diplomatic circles, this reporting does carry some meaning i fear.
But again, i would be happy to be wrong on this. And maybe this Turkish airstrike was a sign it could be speeded up. Maybe Erdogan did not expect this big of hate against him from the Jihadis, after he successfully requested a ceasefire from Putin and now changed his stance towards an SAA operation.
We will see.
Posted by: DontBelieveEitherPr. | Aug 31 2019 21:41 utc | 44
Whoever did the strike knew the terrorist leaders were meeting and where they were to be found. Draw your own conclusion.
Posted by: What did I just read | Aug 31 2019 21:43 utc | 45
Sasha and others - CENTCOM has been hitting AQ-S and Khorasan Group leadership targets in western Syria since September 2014. I'm generally not a fan of these types of leadership decapitation airstrikes. Some one here (maybe "b" himself?) said that it just brings shrewder and more vicious leaders to the top. But in this case I'm for it, as the delay in replacing leaders and planning will help the SAA to gain in Idlib and perhaps to liberate the entire province.
Posted by: Geno | Aug 31 2019 22:13 utc | 46
From the Sputnik link:
“Earlier, the Russian military's centre for reconciliation announced that a truce would enter force in the Idlib de-escalation zone on Saturday, with the centre calling on the leaders of armed groups operating in the province to stop their provocations and join the peace process instead.”
Clearly the US is not going to stand for any stinkin’ peace process, no sir!
Posted by: nwwoods | Aug 31 2019 22:20 utc | 47
The White Helmets were on hand at the location in which all the terrorist leadership in the region were gathered. Damn, what a coincidence.
Posted by: nwwoods | Aug 31 2019 22:24 utc | 48
War is for the pacification of generations. World War I was a joint project of the European aristocracy and guided throughout by zio-masonic viziers, ultimately taming the revolutionary energy of youthful European manhood and setting up the conditions for a reprise only 20 years later.
The project in Syria was the same, with Russia joining the fray in 2015 and pushing all actors towards a (temporary) final settlement, in close cooperation with 'partners' every step of the way.
In Yemen it was somewhat different, with no Russian participation and so an Iranian intervention was invented to make it all seem more plausible. In all instances those who would pick up arms to fight their own version of Great Satan have been largely exterminated.
Near where I live is a monument dedicated to aboriginal people who died fighting for Kings and Queens in two world wars, who had been killing them all along. It is a kaaba stone, painted white, suspended high atop the statue and which foolish young men are told they should dance around until death do they part.
Posted by: C I eh? | Aug 31 2019 22:42 utc | 49
A short ceasefire can make sense for all sorts of reasons but a long ceasefire does not make military sense since it allows time for new entrenchments. The way I understood it the point of doing things the way the SAA did was to allow the islamists to exit any of their existing defenses leaving those mostly or completely empty. If similar defenses are created or strengthened wherever they went then that's void.
If there is an excruciatingly slow "rolling siege" moving from one town or village to the next then its ultimate cause should be due to politics and playing for time, otherwise it can end up only looking like sadism.
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Aug 31 2019 22:48 utc | 50
CENTCOM has been hitting AQ-S and Khorasan Group leadership targets in western Syria since September 2014
@Posted by: Geno | Aug 31 2019 22:13 utc | 46
Really? Hmmm...and why do you think we have not been bombarded since then 24/7 by the MSM and TV with all what the US Americans love bragging?
Better, why Tucker Carlson, "The Voice of America", has not told us about it?
The Khorasan Group? You must be kidding me...Yeah, with all what the US love the Iranians...so as to go cleaning their gardens...that they previously messed up...This is why now Trump is saying that there must be Iran, Pakistan, India, and Russia who must clean the mess in Afghanistan...but the he will elave there some about 8000 marines...to clean, yeah...
Posted by: Sasha | Aug 31 2019 22:59 utc | 51
It's time for cleaning. Who needs wittnesses, right? Two flies with one hit. USA is a winner again.
Posted by: hestroy | Aug 31 2019 23:00 utc | 52
I've gotta agree with Hannibal @ 38 and SRB @ 42. You've got a video of a house being flattened and a crazy story of who was killed. Who filmed the video? And why would america kill it's proxy leaders? That makes very little sense if you want to keep recruiting boogeymen.
I believe there's more to this story, than's being revealed at this time and i don't yet believe the present storyline.
Posted by: aye, myself and me | Aug 31 2019 23:14 utc | 53
IMPORTANT Update 31 Aug 19:
The attack was NOT against Jihadis!
Rumours are circulating in Syrian social media that the US air / missile strike on Idlib on 31 Aug 19 was undertaken to take out several important (not yet named) Iranian and Syrian negotiators who were meeting with a group of foreign contractors / mercs who were embedded with the Jihadis.
The Iranian and Syrian delegation were to negotiate the 'surrender' of the foreign contractors and several foreign Jihadi commanders (also mercenaries). These foreign fighters were acting as advisors and trainers for the Jihadis and are believed to have had direct links with US and Israli intellence.
The Contractors / Mercs (who were told they had a price on thier heads and would never get further than Turkey) had apparently agreed to name drop and expose logistic support in return for complete immunity and a free pass out of the region.
This meeting was so important that the Russians and Syrians agreed to an immediate cease fire around Idlib whilst the meeting took place.
The US disrupted the meeting with high explosive munitions (of yet unknown type) and killed several key Iranian and Syrian negotiators, along with all of the foreign contractors / mercenaries. A number of escorts / guards from each delegation were also killed.
The US strike was of a high precision nature and very hard - with each target being hit multiple times to ensure 100% lethality.
This US action appears to have been a clear attempt (successful by all current accounts) to prevent very sensitive intel, including names of US and Israeli personnel in theatre, from reaching the Iranians, Syrians, and Russians (and perhaps even the public domain if leaked).
This fits with the current speculation that the US was 'cleaning up' or 'covering up' a potentially embarrasing mess.
Apparently, so important was this US strike that the US (apparently but not confirmed yet) used its (until now) hidden electronic warfare capability in the region to disrupt Syrian (and Russian?) air defence systems - all of which failed to even detect, much less intercept, the US missiles / glide bombs / drones.
NOTE: This story is still developing and there are many rumours on both Syrian and Iraqi social media that Israel may have actually carried out this attack but with Uncle Sam providing diplomatic cover and taking the blame to prevent further inflamation in the region.
Posted by: Ian Franklin | Aug 31 2019 23:22 utc | 54
Sasha - Those CENTCOM strikes in western Syria were noted by the press, just not by Tucker or most other MSM. The MSM's attention, when not focused on internal politics, was on ISIS in northeastern Syria and as you know the baaad baaad Assad line. The first CENTCOM strike aganst AQ in northwestern Syria was on 22 or 23 September 2014. There were several after that by both the Trump and Obama administrations.
As for the Khorasan Group to my knowledge they had nothing to do with Iran. They were referred to by that name NOT because of the province in Iran, but because the term 'Greater Khorosan' includes northwestern Afghanistan where many of them served with AQ. the group has now been rebranded with various new names. Current leader is said to be Egyptian, Mohammed Islambouli. A former operational commander killed by a CENTCOM airstrike in July 2015 was a Kuwaiti, Muhsin al-Fadhli. Former chief bombmaker, also killed in July 2015, was French, David Drugeon.
Posted by: Geno | Aug 31 2019 23:34 utc | 55
Apparently, so important was this US strike that the US (apparently but not confirmed yet) used its (until now) hidden electronic warfare capability in the region to disrupt Syrian (and Russian?) air defence systems - all of which failed to even detect, much less intercept, the US missiles / glide bombs / drones.
@Posted by: Ian Franklin | Aug 31 2019 23:22 utc | 54
This, added to the news shoutted to the four winds that CENTCOM has strike AQ, comes to confirm that this is not but a propaganda operation for the already defeated US campaign in Syria.
Recall the fireworks of some years ago...
April Fool´s Day must come earlier than I thought...
Posted by: Sasha | Aug 31 2019 23:52 utc | 56
@Posted by: Geno | Aug 31 2019 23:34 utc | 55
Yeah...but why nobody has heard about that?
And those surnames...Islambouli, Al Juliani, why not Al Macareni?
This is a bad joke!
It could well be highly likely that those alleged "leaders" of AQ do not even exist at all.
The "leaders", I fear, really wear other surnames, more como de Virginia del Este o Tel Aviv del Oeste....
Posted by: Sasha | Aug 31 2019 23:58 utc | 57
I only hope the good of Konashenkov comes setting the record straight in his usual no nonsense style before I go.
Posted by: Sasha | Sep 1 2019 0:01 utc | 58
I sure hope the Americans/whoever didn't kill Abdullah al-Muhaysini, the "Victor of East Aleppo". His incompetence was one of the best tools the SAA had in its fight against the jihadists. Perhaps in a few months he'll return to Damascus a hero as an operative of Syrian Air Force Intelligence.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Sep 1 2019 0:08 utc | 59
Oh freaking come on b, this is the Anglo-Zionist empire getting rid of their hired guns. Just like Erdy was been doing. Payroll records are being shredded at the CIA and Pentagon as we speak. Remember McCain was a direct liaison with these guys.
"Some three hours ago an air- or missile strike in Syria's Idleb governorate hit a meeting of leaders of the al-Qaeda aligned Haras-al-Din and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) aka Jabhat al-Nusra."
Everybody and their mommas know who funded the above merc group and who advised them. The same "who" that would know when and where exactly they were having this little meetup. Shit aint hard to figure out.
Posted by: O | Sep 1 2019 0:31 utc | 60
lots of juicy rumours, lol... moa has a pretty hard core crowd that don't accept the idea usa-israel have any good intent, especially with regard to syria.. it's just years of observation on what gets said, verses what take place.. so, if there is a wee bit of truth to geno or ian franklins comments - which is possible, it doesn't change the patterns on the skin of a leopard... no offense to leopards..
Posted by: james | Sep 1 2019 0:34 utc | 61
I am sure the history buff here are well aware of the Late Roman Empire hiring "barbarian tribes" to augment the legions and then stabbing them in the back, history is just repeating itself.
Posted by: O | Sep 1 2019 0:41 utc | 62
The USA attacks the jihadi/contractor leadership; the Russians and the SAA are relentlessly attacking the remaining jihadi real estate; the Turks are closing the border to jihadis who want to flee the bed they've made. Desperate times need desperate measures. It just might be time to stage a "Syrian regime chemical weapons attack" preferably on a medical facility.
Posted by: loneplateau | Sep 1 2019 0:45 utc | 63
I don't the US has any need to hide their support of "moderate rebels" at this stage. Pretty much common knowledge for anyone interested.
Suspect is a decapitation - remove leaders to disrupt for easier clean-up. Time foreign fighters to move on and others to drop weapons and return to farm.
US seems to be extricating self from ME. What's next?
Posted by: jared | Sep 1 2019 0:45 utc | 64
It would be good if the bastard(s) who organised the van attack against children being evacuated from Foua and Kfarya was among those who died near Kfarya.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Sep 1 2019 0:53 utc | 65
US seems to be extricating self from ME. What's next?
Posted by: jared | Sep 1 2019 0:45 utc | 64
A more concise question, what will Israel do next? Doubtful they have given up on the "Greater Israel Project".
Posted by: O | Sep 1 2019 1:02 utc | 66
Sasha - Islambouli is a well known terrorist. He has been on the US designated terrorist list since at least 2005:
https://www.treasury.gov/press-center/press-releases/Pages/js2960.aspx
He attempted to assassinate Mubarak in 95. He is the younger brother of Khalid Islambouli who was successful in assassinating Anwar Sadat in 81 and has Chechen and Pakistani jihadi factions named after him.
I don't capisco Italiano but I get your drift. I have no doubt that asshats like Bibi or 'the moustache-of-idiocy' Bolton would sell their souls to AQ to advance their agendas. Your al-Giuliani reference is on point, but I suspect Rudy is a bit too cowardly and too stupid to pull it off.
Posted by: Geno | Sep 1 2019 1:03 utc | 67
Funny how the corporate media are now using labels like "Al-Qaeda" and "jihadists" in reference to this incident, when for years they would have us believe there were only "moderate rebels" and "brave first responders" operating in Idlib.
Posted by: 0use4msm | Sep 1 2019 1:05 utc | 68
Funny how the corporate media are now using labels like "Al-Qaeda" and "jihadists" in reference to this incident, when for years they would have us believe there were only "moderate rebels" and "brave first responders" operating in Idlib.
Posted by: 0use4msm | Sep 1 2019 1:05 utc | 69
Yep and that is the mind control propaganda que for the masses that the Anglo-Zionist just bombed the 'enemy' and not their hired merc/ally group.
Posted by: O | Sep 1 2019 1:10 utc | 69
" Apparently, so important was this US strike that the US (apparently but not confirmed yet) used its (until now) hidden electronic warfare capability in the region to disrupt Syrian (and Russian?) air defence systems - all of which failed to even detect, much less intercept, the US missiles / glide bombs / drones.
@Posted by: Ian Franklin | Aug 31 2019 23:22 utc | 54"
At this point, the US and it's online cheerleaders are just living in a fantasy world.
Posted by: what did I just read | Sep 1 2019 1:13 utc | 70
Gotta like that cartoon, radical rebels vs. moderate rebels vs. Russians here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Sep 1 2019 1:31 utc | 71
OK,now the adults have entered into thread as of late, but these earlier postulations here are all based on very skinny factual evidence that Sunny@42 has pointed out. For instance, I'm suppose to believe the absurdity of a large group of mercenaries ie. guys with guns, being driven back from the Turkish border with what, water cannons? LOL! Then a picture of a large plum of black smoke at some distance, as evidence of 40 deaths;but in this world of hoax's why not just make it 400? Habeas corpus- produce the corpse,or evidence of the crime. This incident is just another Catch22 make believe,like so many things in this world today. I could belabor this but I'll spare you all and leave you to your own devices. Good night.
Posted by: mungo | Sep 1 2019 1:41 utc | 72
We dont know for a fact these terrorist leaders were killed. Indeed, they could be on a helicopter headed to Afghanistan right now.
Posted by: what did I just read | Sep 1 2019 1:45 utc | 73
@ 73
More likely Libya. That's the hotspot right now. Most of the 'leaders' have likely already been sent and their now trying to airlift as many jihadist's as possible, before the SSA ends it for hopefully good.
Posted by: aye, myself & me | Sep 1 2019 1:50 utc | 74
Sasha at 57 may be correct, doubt people claimed killed were killed.. a new show in the old theater.
Are contract clauses are enforceable.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/52172.htm
Posted by: snake | Sep 1 2019 1:54 utc | 75
Sunny and Mungo #'s 42 & 72
Valuable assets are always presumably removed beforehand, but both of you are right, nothing is proven.
I see no imminent replacement for the jihadi narrative, which replaced the evil Soviets narrative, except of course the alien invasion narrative, they apparerently have canned and placed on a shelf for the time being. I suspect this means a slow and more patient replacement of the imagined US hegemon and it's currency.
Globalists must know they have not won hearts and minds with their fabricated realities, and so they will let us breathe for a moment, before starting it all over again.
Posted by: C I eh? | Sep 1 2019 2:03 utc | 76
The interview with Lula is another important signal Globalists have reached a deal, and are moving in lock step to deliver 'solutions' to the problems they have made.
Posted by: C I eh? | Sep 1 2019 2:11 utc | 77
Posted by: C I eh? | Sep 1 2019 2:03 utc | 79
The key term is 'valuable assets'. A term that changes meanings throughout someone's career in the 'intel business'. Valuable asset one day, disposable asset another. Whether these guys were actually killed of course no one really knows but they were killed out of the narrative and the effect is the same, demoralization of the lower ranks. More specifically that they will not get paid.
Like some have said the command cadre of these rebel/merc groups may have been airlifted to some other theater of war, however the majority of their sub units will be leader less and penniless.
Like you I don't see global controllers totally abandoning the jihadi muslim terrorist narrative just yet but it does seem to be losing some its impact on the masses(anecdotal).
Perhaps if those leaders were air lifted out and the next theatre of war will be the major cities of the empire to reinforce the narrative?
Posted by: O | Sep 1 2019 2:20 utc | 78
aye, myself & me - you might want to try hitting the refresh button before posting again...
Posted by: james | Sep 1 2019 2:41 utc | 79
@ james # 82
I do james i do. But my shaky fingers aren't as nimble with the mouse as the keyboard and i know the task can probably be done with the keyboard, this 'ol dinosaur doesn't know how and kinda dogged at learning new tricks, so stuck with the mouse and trying to tap the write selection. I will endeavor to do better in the future since we can't edit, nor delete our own posts. Nothing wrong with self moderation tho, eh?
I'll shirk away for now.
Posted by: aye, myself & me | Sep 1 2019 3:02 utc | 80
This is simple. US and Turkey are in a major
standoff. This is the real story , the central one.
It started by West supported HTS and associated
groups. mounting increasing attacks, including
drone attacks. The cause was greater ability by
HTS. to resupply. Culprits were found — few groups
that signed up with Turkey were moonlighting, and took
advantage of their freedom of access to supply HTS
which has plenty of money. Russia and Syria took care of
that, and cleared up the highway, the presence of Turkish checkpoint is neither here nor there. Ceasefire was
announced, so not much need for Turkey to explain
what is going on —- just issued blanket support for
all groups under its command.
I hope people realize what a value are these groups
in preventing US/YPG movement along Turkish
border. Then the sequence of events
1/. Turkey goes to Moscow and talks buying Rusdian warplanes
2/. Turkey and Russia in agreement on Idlib
3/ US stalls the Turkish operation in revenge
4/ Turkey declares it will move alone and US cannot drag feet
5/ Turkey talking of East Euphrates not just few miles in
6/ Turkey said it will not take US excuse of ISIS
7/. US goes to the heart of Idlib
This is telling all the jihadist groups that Turkey cannot
protect them — in hope of starting chaos among these
groups, especially as some of them used to be formerly
armed and trained by CIA.
Turkey now is in serious trouble if the groups under its control
panic. On the other hand —- who do they have to trust?
They were sold before to ISIS and Kurds, so US cannot be
trusted.
But what is US supposed to do? Cannot shoot with
blanks. Kurds are only decorative command over
Arab region. Turkey can crush them easily, unless US
decides to bring ground troops to prevent Turkey advance.
The key things to watch — how will groups react , blame Turkey or US. Second, depending on the reaction of groups —- Turkey
Turkey can move either faster, to challenge US tactical delaying, or change plan of attack.
Think of global news: India just started payments on Russian
S-400, snd just signed up for purchase of dozens of Russian
planes, and upgrade of existing ones.
Posted by: Bianca | Sep 1 2019 3:20 utc | 81
The sound of (Western) silence is, as they say, deafening.
Another Syrian Victory – and West’s Telling Silence
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/08/30/another-syrian-victory-and-wests-telling-silence/
Posted by: AK74 | Sep 1 2019 3:50 utc | 82
As b. states turkey has stopped delivery of heavy weapons to the jihadists, and the jihadis threatened to initiate a terrorist campaign in Turkey. More like than not, that was one of the items on the agenda at the very conference which was destroyed by American missiles. So Erdogan had every incentive in the world to provide targeting information to CENTCOM.
Posted by: ioana | Sep 1 2019 4:13 utc | 83
This is Trump putting his re-election above the desires of Netanyahu and the Pentagon and State departments attempting to maintain a foothold in Turkey by helping to neutralize an immanent migration of terrorists into Turkey. The Israelis are the big losers with the massive strengthening of Syria, the arrival of lethal and effective drone warfare in Yemen and the defeat of KSA, drone technology in the hands of Hezbollah and Iran, and Iraq about to boot the US out of Iraq. The noose is closing on the Israelis and they are too rabidly dogmatic to do anything about it. Next up is international isolation as BDS gains adherents. I don't see Netanyahu winning re-election, but it doesn't matter. The Israeli electorate is too far right to change its course; Israel is now on track to be swallowed by a one-state solution within ten years.
Posted by: JNDillard | Sep 1 2019 4:14 utc | 84
Could the US be trying to make life difficult for Erdogan as payback for calling Trump's bluff on sanctions for the S-400 purchase via this and not threatening WW III over this and the recent Homs/Idlib offensive, like Trump/Bolton did last year when Russia/Syria threatened to take Idlib? If this was as it is being presented (not expressing any opinion on that), this seems to be a message that the US doesn't want Erdogan to keep Idlib and/or the US wants those jihadi's to not only return to Turkey, but do so with an attitude problem.
Posted by: Schmoe | Sep 1 2019 4:15 utc | 85
The White Helmets were on hand at the location in which all the terrorist leadership in the region were gathered. Damn, what a coincidence.
Posted by: nwwoods | Aug 31 2019 22:24 utc | 48
Bullseye!!
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Sep 1 2019 4:48 utc | 86
I cannot be the only one to regard the Ian Franklin to6h as exactly that - tosh. This is paper thin nonsense of the type which is SOP whenever the empire is sprung committing a particularly egregious act.
While this nonsense isn't targeted for general consumption, it need be said this flavour of lame propaganda is aimed at the rightist elements in the US who have the unmitigated gall to delve further into situations than is good for them.
The brand of human who once cried "As if a bunch of cave-dwelling sand-n+++ers could do that to us", frequently have a profile in the totally paranoid murk of the white supremacist core of the rethug party and need be led away from the truth that the gr8 patriots regularly sell their ideological brothers out.
So in a fit of victim blaming the dead AQ types are tarred with the treason brush. Get in quick and early so as to make boring old evidence, proof or whatever 100% un-necessary eh.
I got no love for the al-Nusra / HTS mob, but I guarantee any one of those deaded by drone yesterday, will have more principle in their little finger than the entire agency/joint chiefs pr1cks who instigated this, have all rolled together.
The cold blooded careerists who congregate in the war room have been knocking off their former brothers in arms to cover their tracks since Vietnam at least, but most probably since they took advantage of the internecine niggles of native americans.
This faithless, untrustworthy scum who have amply illustrated the depths of whitefella perfidy have just about run out of 'partners' to use then cast aside - meaning the jig is up, the world has run outta witless fools who haven't been taken advantage of so the empire will die with barely a whimper - just lots of individual cries of incomprehension - from the amerikan 99% who will be knocked just like it says on the detergent bottle. "kills 99% of all household germs", the one percent will quietly exit via pre-arranged escape hatches.
Posted by: A User | Sep 1 2019 7:27 utc | 87
The jihadis received two very important messages in as many days, received load and in crystal clear clarity.
The first message was from the Turks: "Borders are closed to jihadis, we don't want you, we leave you to your fate".
The second message was equally clear - top leaders (allegedly) of several jihadi groups (allegedly) killed (allegedly), the buildings where they were meating [that was a mistype, decided to leave it in place!] flattened.
Also in this context is to be viewed the sudden (in the "last days of August") cessation of supplies of ATGM missiles.
My conclusion is this.
1) At least one faction of the US (probably including more than one interest-party, but almost certainly including CENTCOM since they allegedly carried out the strike) has finally seen enough of the writing on the wall to agree to a change of policy direction. That doesn't necessarily mean final acceptance of Syria's destiny (yet), but it certainly includes a recognition that the US's recent military actions in the region (maybe confined to Syria but probably the region as a whole) are having results contrary to US strategic interests. This faction would have to include sections of the US military who have been critical of some of the developments, so it may or may not reflect increased recognition for that faction; is there any connection with top level manpower changes in the Ministry of War and the Pentagon? - no idea, haven't been following it at all. It is also possible that Ministry of War/Pentagon are tooth and nail against it.
2) This is probably part of a deal between Russia, Turkey and US. Putin is one who is not averse to pragmatic compromises, as long as the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. It might be many of us on MoA would be unhappy with some of those compromises, but probably we will never know what was in the deal.
3) Part of the deal involved the temporary ceasefire, so that people would not by default assume Russia carried out the strikes. This is important on several counts, particularly: unambiguous message to the jihadis, and clear signal that "the US is really doing something positive against terrorism" (allegedly).
4) I would say most probably Trump was one of the interest-parties in the faction in (1). It is good for his electioneering. All the more so if it directly leads to an acceleration of the roll-up in Idleb. If so, Trump would have by-passed Pompeo, Bolton, his "ME Envoy", the CIA, and those sections of the military pig-headed enough to want to continue with the old policy. Maybe it will make it politically easier for Trump to carry out some of his other (alleged) wishes involving reductions of troops in the region, by creating de-facto changes on the ground.
5) There is no reason to believe that part of the deal involves the pull-out of the US from Syria and other countries in the region; but that could well be a virtually inevitable consequence, and this must have played a role in CENTCOM's acceptance of the deal. Memories of Vietnam anybody?
Some additional notes:
Assuming the meeting really involved some top-level jihadi leaders (indeed, we have to take for granted there really was a meeting at all!), the meeting would have had to discuss (a) sudden loss of Khan Shaykhoun including the breach of strong defences south of Khan Shaykhoun that they were heavily relying on; (b) sudden loss of resupply of ATGM missiles; (c) failure of Turkey to resupply during the assault on Khan Shaykhoun, closure of Turkey's borders to jihadis, refusal of Turkey to allow jihadi "refugees" into Turkey, even shooting a couple of jihadis at the border; (d) what to do about all these matters and how best to proceed, possibly including putting aside some greavancies between groups and possible new alliances.
There can be no question that if the meeting was real, the strike will have left the jihadis in disarray - most probably critically so - and there may be serious conflicts between groups. Some of their energies after this will be taken up with killing each other instead of fighting off the roll-up. The groups will be less coordinated with each other, and less able to upt up effective resistance. Some groups may decide to negotiate with the Russians, and may even change sides.
What is certain is that the main dual message was aimed at and delivered to the rank and file, and can have only one meaning: "your time is up, all your sponsors have deserted you, you have no hope, shrivel up and die". The effect on the jihadis will be highly demoralising. Some jihadis - some of the most extremist - as a result, will be even more determined to fight to the death (but conversely, at least one can be sure that they will eventually be neutralised); others will continue fighting but ineffectively; others will want to negotiate.
It will probably have a dramatic effect on the course of the Idleb campaign.
Note that Russia says they cleared the airspace. It may be that they permitted the US to fly out the key leaders allegedly in the meeting by helicopter, and transport them to Afghanistan or somewhere else. That is definitely not something Putin wants (he knows for certain they will cause problems for Russia's underbelly from Afghanistan), but maybe it is a pragmatic compromise if the US guarantee not to further obstruct the roll-up in Idleb. The US might have been able to evacuate certain US military advisors at the same time, who were at risk of being captured by the Russians and Syrians.
It is also possible the US used an opportunity to eliminate leaders with too much uncomfortable information, before they could be captured.
Either way, the most important result of the strike will be (a) disarray, and (b) demoralising effect on the rank and file.
Expect some dramatic developments in the Idleb campaign.
Posted by: BM | Sep 1 2019 8:16 utc | 88
I cannot be the only one to regard the Ian Franklin to6h as exactly that - tosh. This is paper thin nonsense of the type which is SOP whenever the empire is sprung committing a particularly egregious act.
Posted by: A User | Sep 1 2019 7:27 utc | 92
Exactly, and very stupid nonsense at that. Not even remotely consistent.
Posted by: BM | Sep 1 2019 8:22 utc | 89
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201909011076696072-syria-idlib-us-air-strike/
"The Russian Defence Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said in a statement on Saturday that the US had launched an air strike in the northwestern province of Idlib without notifying Russia and Turkey, in violation of all previous de-escalation agreements."
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Sep 1 2019 9:04 utc | 90
@Ian Franklin
Pure nonsense. Zero factual base.
@all
Those who doubt the story as I wrote it please present facts not pure fantasies.
For the record - two Jihadi outlets also asserted that Joulani was killed.
The U.S. claims to have carried out the strike.Is the Washington Borg now going to claim thay with Abu Muhammad al-Joulani, the leader of HTS, dead, HTS really is a moderate force fighting for freedom and democracy. It's a shame that John McCain is dead (well, not really) as he would soon be on the Sunday talk shows decrying this as a terrible war crime, but at least I hope we won't have to see this.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Sep 1 2019 9:42 utc | 92
650 migrants on 16 kanoos come ashore at Lesbos island within one hour.That's what I'd call an invasion.
Posted by: willie | Sep 1 2019 10:04 utc | 93
I have no facts, b, but what my guts advice out of experience, which could be sumarized by this:
Then, it is the Russain MoD denying any kind of coordination by them or Turkey with the US strike...thus, no "partners"...CETCOM lies....as it is the custom...
Posted by: Sasha | Sep 1 2019 10:27 utc | 94
@Posted by: Sasha | Sep 1 2019 10:27 utc | 94
Anyway, "jihadi outlets" is not what I would consider a trustworthy source...They are part of US propaganda operation indeed...in the "War of Terror"...
Posted by: Sasha | Sep 1 2019 10:50 utc | 95
@Posted by: Sasha | Sep 1 2019 10:27 utc | 94
This guts advice, of course, does not come out of thin air, but, precisely, out of the lack of facts always there are from US propaganda.
For example, we were told that Osama Bin Laden, the very "leader" of AQ General Staff, was killed in an ambush in his own domicile in Abbotabad ( Pakistan )...and that then his corpse was thrown to the sea by the SOF involved, who, moreover, happened to die ( some of them... ) in quite strange cicumstances short time after that...Then we have that testimony of former and late PM ( for short time...) of Pakistan, Benazhir Bhutto, on that, really, OBL had died time before that ambush took place in an hospital, because, estaba muy malo de lo suyo, kidneys failure...Then, this woman, who, had all the face of being a trustworthy person ( in my gut considerations...)was, as well, assasinated...
Well, I have no "facts" why, but my gut tells me I should trust Madam Benazhir Bhuto, call it instinct if you want.... if not because we have a lot of precedents on so many "leaders" of AQ/ISIS, authors of 9/11 and several attacks in Europe who happened to be long time acquaintances of NATO intelligence services and whose passports, astonishingly, appeared appropiately left in their cars or intact at the very place of the events...amongst the rubbish...
Posted by: Sasha | Sep 1 2019 11:23 utc | 96
