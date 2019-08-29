Post a comment

Saudi Arabia Acknowledges Defeat In Yemen - Starts To Sue For Peace
Two weeks ago we wrote that war on Yemen will soon end. The Saudis lost their ally, they lost the war and would have to sue for peace. They are now doing so. But they fighting in Yemen will continue until that country finds a new balance.
Today the United Arab Emirates airforce bombed the Yemeni proxy forces of its 'ally' Saudi Arabia:
Yemen's internationally recognized government accused the Emirati air force of attacking its troops Thursday as they were heading to the key southern port city of Aden to fight separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates. The airstrikes killed at least 30 government forces, a Yemeni commander said.
...
Col. Mohamed al-Oban, a commander of the government's special forces in Abyan province, said the troops were on the road, headed from Abyan toward Aden on Thursday, when the strikes took place, killing at least 30.
...
At least six raids were carried out by Emirati warplanes around the temporary capital, according to government military sources who asked to remain anonymous.
Southern separatist forces under the Southern Transitional Council and supported by the UAE hold Aden. Between 1967 and 1990 south Yemen, then named the People's Democratic Republic of Yemen, was separated from the mountainous north. After uniting with north Yemen the south became neglected even though its eastern desert holds most of the country's hydrocarbon resources.
bigger
The Wahhabi Saudis want a Yemeni government that is not controlled by the Zaydi-Shia Houthi with whom they fought dozens of wars over two provinces that Saudi Arabia once annexed. They also want to control Yemen's oil and a pipeline from the Saudi oil region to a harbor in Yemen. It would help Saudi oil exports to avoid the Iran controlled Strait of Hormuz.
The UAE is big into the port business. It wants to control the strategic port of Aden and other Yemeni harbors on the southern coast. As it has no direct border with Yemen it largely does not care who controls the rest of Yemen.
The UAE leader Mohammad bin Zayed (MbZ) is not an absolute king. He is the son of the Emir of Abu Dhabi, one of the seven emirates that form the UAE. His aggressive foreign policy, with military engagement in Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya, has come under criticism of the rulers of the other emirates. Wars are expensive and bad for regular business. MbZ's alliance with the Saudi clown prince Mohammad bin Salman (MbS) was seen as dangerous. While the Saudis would like the U.S. to wage war on Iran, the UAE, and especially Dubai, would become a casualty of such a war.
In June the emirs decided to change cause. The UAE retreated from active war in Yemen and started to make nice with Iran. It hoped that the southern separatists it had trained would keep Aden under control and continue to do the UAE's bidding. The Saudis and the 'legitimate government' under Hadi they control do not want to condone that.
The Saudis are extremely angry that the UAE changed course:
But this month, at his Mecca palace, Saudi King Salman took the unusual step of expressing “extreme irritation” with the UAE, his closest Arab partner, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The comment appears to be evidence of a fissure in the alliance, which is led in practice by the king’s son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), and the UAE de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ).
...
The king’s annoyance was voiced in a conversation on Aug. 11 with President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, head of Yemen’s Saudi-backed government, according to two Yemeni sources and one other briefed on the meeting.
Hadi’s forces in Aden had just been routed by troops supported by the UAE, as nominal allies in the country’s south turned on each other in a power struggle.
The Saudis must end the war against the Houthi that was launched at the behest of its clown prince. The war has cost the Saudis an enormous amount of money even as they are still losing it. Only yesterday 25 of their forces were killed in a Houthi ambush. With the help of Iran the Houthi acquired long range missiles and drones and they now use them in volleys that reach deep into the Saudi's land:
Beginning on Aug. 24, the Houthis said its forces conducted two drone strikes on the King Khaled airbase in Khamis Mushayt and the Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia. A day later, another round of drone strikes were reported on both targets.
On the same day, ten Badr-1 ballistic missiles were reportedly fired into Saudi’s Jizan city. However, Saudi officials reported that the country’s air defense systems shot down six ballistic missiles. The officials did not confirm if more missiles were included in the barrage.
On Aug. 26, another ballistic missile, the newly-announced Nakal missile, was reportedly fired at Saudi troops near Najran. Later in the day, another round of drones were reportedly intercepted near the King Khaled airbase in Khamis Mushayt.
As drones were hitting the King Khaled airbase, a separate attack was purportedly occurring near Riyadh with the new Samad-3 suicide drones. If confirmed, this marks the second time Houthi drones have hit the Saudi capital. The first was a reported strike on an Aramco facility near the capital last month.
On Aug. 27, the Houthis showcased another newly-announced ballistic missile, the Qasem-1, by allegedly hitting Saudi troops positioned near the Yemeni border in Najran. Another drone was intercepted and destroyed by Saudi forces over Khamis Mushayt as well.
And yesterday a new cruise missile, the Quds-1, was launched towards the Abha airport. Though, Saudi officials stated that the missile was intercepted and destroyed.
The Saudi king must have recognized that he has no longer any chance to ever win the war. It seems that he asked the Trump administration to work out an agreement with the Houthi:
The Trump administration is preparing to initiate negotiations with Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in an effort to bring the four-year civil war in Yemen to an end, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
The effort is reportedly aimed at convincing Saudi Arabia to take part in secret talks with the rebels in Oman to help broker a cease-fire in the conflict, which has emerged as a front line in the regional proxy war between Riyadh and Tehran.
The brother of the clown prince came to Washington to prepare for the talks:
Prince Khalid met with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday and discussed “U.S. support for a negotiated resolution between the Republic of Yemen government” and a breakaway group known as the Southern Transitional Council, according to a statement from State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.
The Hadi government is irrelevant. The Southern Transitional Council will demand independence from the north. The Houthi will demand to control the north and reparations for the war the Saudis waged against them. North Yemen's infrastructure is largely destroyed. It will cost several dozens of billions to rebuild what the five year long Saudi air war destroyed. As the Houthi can continue to harass the Saudis at will, even in their capital, their is no way out for the Saudis but to pay whatever the Houthi demand.
It was the clown prince Mohammad bin Salman who launched the war in Yemen soon after he came to power. It was supposed to defeat the Houthi within a few weeks. Five years later and after at least a $100 billions was spent on it, the Saudis have lost the war.
Will the King hold his son responsible for the large loss of money and face that he caused?
Posted by b on August 29, 2019 at 19:22 UTC | Permalink
As shown in this article, the United States and Saudi Arabia have one thing in common:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/04/what-saudi-arabia-and-united-states.html
Brutality knows no bounds.
Posted by: Sally Snyder | Aug 29 2019 19:42 utc | 1
Phrases like "internationally recognized" do so much propagandistic harm.
Posted by: paul | Aug 29 2019 19:42 utc | 2
Well, it's like Crooke said, they can't deliver anything now, they will be focussed on saving their own ass for the forseeable future, King Salman and his kid. The King was not that thoughtful a ruler in his previous posts either, I have read, had a tendency to reach for the sword when opposed. What will they learn from it? Probably not much.
Posted by: Bemildred | Aug 29 2019 19:44 utc | 3
Hmm... If I were Houthi, I would reject mediation by the Outlaw US Empire which is a party to the aggression against me. I would demand Russian or Chinese mediation and make it a mandatory condition for peace that the Saudis join onto and work to make Russia's Persian Gulf collective security pact reality.
But what about the South and the large al-Ciada presence there and in the East?
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 29 2019 19:44 utc | 4
So, the poorest nation on earth defeats Saudi Arabia and America? Do I have that right?
Maybe someone should ask Trump: "How come America never wins wars under your Presidency, Mr President?"
Posted by: timbers | Aug 29 2019 20:04 utc | 5
timbers @5--
Trump didn't begin Outlaw US Empire involvement in Yemen, Obama did, unless you want to go further back in time.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 29 2019 20:11 utc | 6
True but he did lose it now, didn't he. Unless you want to forward in time.
Posted by: timbers | Aug 29 2019 20:18 utc | 7
Considering how the US is both an active enemy and entirely untrustworthy and incapable of honoring or complying with any decision they sign on to, negotiate, or dictate I doubt they can mediate anything unless by mediate one means threaten, and I don't believe threats will work or matter.
Or maybe the US thinks they could switch sides and trade selling out the Saudis for influence with the Houthis, I don't know if that is a possibility at all or if the Houthis would be interested in anything like it. I couldn't trust that either.
Isn't it more likely that the Houthis will continue to destroy the Saudis until they disappear completely?
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Aug 29 2019 20:28 utc | 8
By the way who would the US and Saudis acknowledge by talking to and would it be the right person(s)? Asking since I don't know.
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Aug 29 2019 20:36 utc | 9
this war on yemen was one big cluster fuck for yemen, but think of all the usa military gear that got sold... one fringe benefit is it looks like the mental monkeys uae and ksa are at odds with each other over the loss of yemen bananas.. well, uae is still working on it in the south.. at some point this craziness has to stop, but i doubt as karlof1 notes, the usa can be an honest broker in anything! thanks for the update on this b!
Posted by: james | Aug 29 2019 20:41 utc | 10
Will Houthis now go after the Government in South for a unified country?
Posted by: Muzaffar | Aug 29 2019 20:45 utc | 11
Timbers
So what? When the United States loses enough wars against shithole countries Washington might decide that like the rest of the world war should be regarded as a last resort rather than the first resort as it is now. Perhaps Trump is more radical than he is thought to as a non-interventionist. Perhaps he is better read than most American when it comes to Clausewitz and his famous dictum that "war is the mere continuation of war with other means".
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Aug 29 2019 20:50 utc | 12
SRB @8 & 9--
"Yemen Houthi chief negotiator, Mohammed Abdul Sallam met today the special envoy of Russia, Mekhail Bogdanov.
"In the Omani capital Muscat, they discussed the developments in Yemen and how to move forward in bringing peace to Yemen."
Same man was recently in Tehran. I know Zarif's ongoing shuttle diplomacy includes Yemen and the collective security proposal. The video of his I linked to on the open thread was mostly about security and the new multipolar reality. The process is moving slowly, but it has at least begun. IMO, a Eurasian nation must be the mediator, one that has credibility with all factions.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 29 2019 21:07 utc | 13
b writes, "Five years later and after at least a $100 billions was spent on it..."
wasn't $100 billion more or the less the figure that MbS shook out of all his relatives and the saudi business elites when they were all kidnapped, I mean, 'invited' to the Ritz hotel and held hostage and uh... tortured... some of them for weeks before they gave up their often illicit gains.
With the world as it is now, with near absolute impunity for all the world's powerful and super-rich, I can hardly believe the MbS will be held in the least responsible for any of his vast war crimes and crimes against humanity against the poor peoples of Yemen.
Posted by: michaelj72 | Aug 29 2019 21:08 utc | 14
Ghost Ship @12--
LOL! Good garble of that famous quote.
Muzaffar @11--
IMO, longstanding tribal animosities will prevent that from happening. Houthis may try to regain the regions annexed by Saudis, however.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 29 2019 21:24 utc | 15
@8 What the US thinks is irrelevant. It comes down to what Israel wants and they we see a Saudi defeat in Yemen as a victory for Iran.
Posted by: dh | Aug 29 2019 21:28 utc | 16
I wonder how the Houthis will be able to guarantee they will get billions to rebuild the infrastructure the Saudis destroyed, That should be the minimum besides peace. Vietnam thought they would get billions when they won that war but it never happened for the misfortune of many hundreds of US POWs.
Posted by: gepay | Aug 29 2019 21:57 utc | 17
The kind of war the Houthi are fighting now is very different from what I remember being fought before. This kind of strategic bombing campaign prompts two question: Why does anyone think strategic bombing will work? And, who is paying for the missiles and drone program?
Posted by: steven t johnson | Aug 29 2019 22:02 utc | 18
Thank you karlof1.
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Aug 29 2019 22:11 utc | 19
I would expect that the Houtis will relax when the house saudomi is destroyed.
Posted by: ruca | Aug 29 2019 22:18 utc | 20
I saw the headlines on France24. According to them the UAE bombed "terrorist".
Funny, the times they are a-changin'
Posted by: Petri Krohn | Aug 29 2019 22:40 utc | 21
steven t Johnson @18--
Who's paying? Houthi society in a very socialist manner, presumably, since everything's being supplied indigenously--except the blueprints as was discussed several days ago.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 29 2019 22:43 utc | 22
Karlof1 @ 15:
"... Houthis may try to regain the regions annexed by Saudis, however."
Part of the southern Hejaz region along the KSA's Red Sea coast has history and cultural traditions in common with Yemen, and there may be a question mark over how loyal the people in that area are to Riyadh given that the Saudis invaded the area and made it part of the KSA by force back in the 1920s.
If this part of the Hejaz unites politically with Yemen, other parts of the Hejaz as far north as Mecca and Medina, and possibly even farther north, may try to break away from the KSA.
This would partly answer Gepay's query @ 17: the Yemenis would gain custodianship of the Islamic holy cities and Hajj pilgrims' donations would help pay for reconstruction.
But can we assume the Houthis want to unite all of Yemen, and not just control what used to be North Yemen and part of southern Hejaz in an enlarged North Yemen?
Posted by: Jen | Aug 29 2019 22:51 utc | 23
While I’m very satisfied to see the criminals lose their war in Yemen ....i’m Cautioned that the evil forces will learn nothing more than: ‘let’s find another way”. That seems to be the way of the world...evil is afoot, and there is no stopping it in drinks and drabs...no more than if the socialists had won the Spanish civil war.
Posted by: Bread on waters | Aug 29 2019 23:16 utc | 24
Marvellous reporting 'b'.
Canadians, and there are lots here, will be aware that this disgusting war against the people of Yemen- for that it what it was, a war of starvation and the bombing of civilian targets- was supported to the hilt by Trudeau and the fascist Freeland.
Their motives? Partly appeasement of the US and partly support for corrupt businesses supplying arms to the Saud family.
Incidentally Israel, too was snout deep in this trough of Arab blood.
Posted by: bevin | Aug 29 2019 23:22 utc | 25
Jen @23--
That certainly is the unknown question. Given Arab tribal revenge culture, however, IMO Houthis will try to exact as much damage on Saudi as possible, but Saudi will defend the holy sites as best as they can. I once opined the Houthis could drive up the coast, but I think that's beyond their current capabilities.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 29 2019 23:33 utc | 26
The war in Yemen was an Israel/UK/US war from the begining - fundinding/training and to some extent even leading both sides against one another for the purpose of feeding the Military Industrial Complex and redrawing borders based on known deposits of oil.
The claim of Iranian or Hezbollah participation was always a farce, with the same staged picture of missiles in a warehouse shown over and over as 'proof' of same.
The people of Yemen have suffered and died, mainly through starvation, in unknown numbers. To declare 'defeat' and withdraw after achieving all your goals is as wise an exit strategy from Globalists as you'll likely ever see. Expect more of these admissions of defeat from the objective winners of these wars over the next several years, including in Syria.
Posted by: C I eh? | Aug 30 2019 1:17 utc | 27
Phrases like "internationally recognized" do so much propagandistic harm.
Posted by: paul | Aug 29 2019 19:42 utc | 2
That's because "sheeple" are not used to parsing. "Internationally recognized" is one of those phrases that are informative by exclusion. Not "democratic" or "democratically elected" but "internationally recognized". Love Assad or hate him, he had an opponent when he run for presidency, unlike Hadi, the selection of candidates was not marred by assassinations of the members of the committee that approved them (or just Hadi), Assad is actually leading the government and resides in his country, and he is not begging foreign powers to help starving his own people.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Aug 30 2019 1:19 utc | 28
Part of the southern Hejaz region along the KSA's Red Sea coast has history and cultural traditions in common with Yemen, and there may be a question mark over how loyal the people in that area are to Riyadh given that the Saudis invaded the area and made it part of the KSA by force back in the 1920s.
Posted by: Jen | Aug 29 2019 22:51 utc | 23
More precisely, Najd, where ar-Riyad (the capital) is, is the Wahhabi heartland (for 200+ years), Hejaz is dominated by Wahhabis, to be sure, but it has much more fresh "normal Sunni" tradition, being a Hashemite monarchy until Saudi conquest ca 1923, and to the south of Hejaz is Asir that had strong Yemenite traditions, I am not sure how strongly preserved. Before Muhammad there was a very sharp division between southern Arabs (Yemen, Oman, Arabia Felix on Roman maps) and northern (Arabia Deserta on Roman maps), and while southern Arabs were assimilated linguistically, they have their dialects. religious identities and traditions that are separate. They know that they were "civilized" about 1000 years before northern Arabs, their Sunnis have a special "jurisprudence" (there are several of those, but Yemen is separate), their Shia are unique as well, the ruling sect in Oman has a name used as an invective by northern Sunnis (being neither Sunni nor Shia) etc. Asir was part of that milieu.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Aug 30 2019 1:34 utc | 29
So, $5 billion in payments would be what, @ $56 a barrel, about 90,000,000 barrels of oil. IIRC, the Saudis are pumping about 8 to 9 million barrels a day. So, they'd have to pay 10 or 11 days worth of their oil output to resolve the damage that they've caused. Yes, I know that they are close to running a deficit these days, but still, the Sauds can afford that. They'll make the deal.
Posted by: Monty Hall | Aug 30 2019 1:36 utc | 30
@25 bevin.. and do you think it would be any different under scheer or a conservative gov't? harper went down to washington in 2003 to apologize to the usa over the fact chretien didn't agree to the war in iraq... unfortunately for us canucks the choices in this upcoming election are grim... i have always avoided to 2 main parties - liberals and conservatives, for obvious reasons..
Posted by: james | Aug 30 2019 2:08 utc | 31
Posted by: C I eh? | Aug 30 2019 1:17 utc | 27
Good contrarian thinking. You make an excellent point
Posted by: Nathan Mulcahy | Aug 30 2019 2:22 utc | 32
Posted by: dh | Aug 29 2019 21:28 utc | 16
@8 What the US thinks is irrelevant. It comes down to what Israel wants
You're right, partly right. Right about Israel, not right about the USA. AmeeriKa is an umbrella for Israhell.
The Houthis’ slogan, known as the sarkha, or scream, is “God is great, death to America, death to Israel, curse on the Jews, victory to Islam”.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/B0AM_CpCMAEX8eD.jpg
Posted by: UN observer | Aug 30 2019 2:23 utc | 33
@ Monty Hall # 30
Wow Monty, what a deal, deal of the century for the saudis. However our host stated above it would cost many dozens of billions of dollars, so perhaps you should multiply your numbers by twelve, at least? Can they last nearly four months without pulling their visas and mastercards?
Posted by: aye, myself & me | Aug 30 2019 2:26 utc | 34
"[...] almost all the Persian Gulf’s fossil fuels are located underneath Shiites. This is true even in Sunni Saudi Arabia, where the major oil fields are in the Eastern Province, which has a majority Shiite population.
As a result, one of the Saudi royal family’s deepest fears is that one day Saudi Shiites will secede, with their oil, and ally with Shiite Iran.
This fear has only grown since the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq overturned Saddam Hussein’s minority Sunni regime, and empowered the pro-Iranian Shiite majority."
Source: One Map That Explains the Dangerous Saudi-Iranian Conflict, The Intercept, January 7 2016
Posted by: UN observer | Aug 30 2019 2:32 utc | 35
Piotr Berman @ 28:
24 candidates nominated and applied to contest the Syrian Presidency in 2014 but just three of them (including Bashar al Assad) met all the necessary conditions needed to run. So Assad had to nominate and submit an application to run for the Presidency, and receive approval from 35 politicians in the Syrian parliament, just like the other 23 applicants.
Posted by: Jen | Aug 30 2019 3:29 utc | 36
Out of curiosity, where can one find evidence of Iranian material assistance to the Houthis in any shape or form? B cites the example of missile technology.
Posted by: Ninel | Aug 30 2019 3:34 utc | 37
Posted by: C I eh? | Aug 30 2019 1:17 utc | 27
To add to your point, the Anglo-Zionist empire has been drone bombing the place for almost 2 decades now, long before MBS ever came on the scene.
Posted by: O | Aug 30 2019 3:51 utc | 38
Yemen must demand the return of lost territory and full compensation for damages before ending the war. Yemen can bomb its oil infrastructure and desalination plants. It can now do it.
Posted by: El Cid | Aug 30 2019 8:43 utc | 39
Posted by: Jen | Aug 30 2019 3:29 utc | 36
That just means that in Syria, they feel obliged to go through the motions of people's rule, as their state has no other legitimacy. Compare to Eastern Europe including GDR where the ruling parties would not have survived elections without Soviet boots on the ground. They all had elections though the results used to be (non) surprising.
You can read the civil proxy war in Syria as a conflict between religious legitimacy and the Baath party. In Yemen there are several tribal and religious systems of loyalty and legitimacy that have been fighting each other for a very long time. Once you take the mediation out of these systems there is chaos. The colonial borders don't form nations and they don't apply.
Iran seems to have solved the problem of religious legitimacy by a mix of secular state and religious authority, but they could only do that on the basis of an absolute Shia majority. It is no recipe for a mixed religious tribal state.
Parts of Europe continued to be tribal (monarchy) until 1919, long after religion had ended to be the source of legitimacy, there was still family.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 30 2019 9:23 utc | 40
Interesting to see UAE's turnabout
To paraphrase Nasrallah:
People in Glass Towers shouldn't throw Rockets
I wonder what the Houthis will ask of MbZ to keep Dubai (and the Emirates) intact; negotiations on Al Dhafra would be a good start.
Posted by: ziogolem | Aug 30 2019 10:05 utc | 41
Perhaps Trump is more radical than he is thought to as a non-interventionist. Perhaps he is better read than most American when it comes to Clausewitz t
You're quite the comedian.
Posted by: bongo_Jones | Aug 30 2019 10:09 utc | 42
re #28
I recently came across a commenter elsewhere who consistently uses the phrase "occupied Palestine" in place of the "internationally recognised" term Israel.
Informative by exclusion indeed.
Posted by: augrr | Aug 30 2019 10:53 utc | 43
I see my comment @ 36 was trolled by Somebody @ 40 who presumes to know all about the cultural mindset of people in the Middle East.
I don't suppose reminding people that Syria has been fighting an invasion of an army (in all but name) - whose fighters were recruited from all over the world through social media platforms by various Western and theocratic Middle Eastern governments and defence elites using propaganda, lies and caricatured Wahhabi Islam to dupe these cannon fodder fighters - since 2011, will work much as it seems some people clearly fail to learn anything much even when the information is punched right through their heads.
Posted by: Jen | Aug 30 2019 11:13 utc | 44
OT: I just want to say that B's "deep battle" piece from Aug. 15th appears to have been spot on. The SAA and Russians are ripping things up going north now. Turkey is not talking much about it, busy with other things. Today Turkish FM said Turkey will leave Syria once political settlement is done.
Posted by: Bemildred | Aug 30 2019 11:31 utc | 45
To answer Ninel's question, the only physical intercepts of material were insignificant.
A few small skiff's filled with AK47's and a some RPG's that were manufactured in Iran but could easily have come from Somalia on the secondary market.
The more likely scenario is that Iranian engineers assisted the Houthis technically in helping them modify their existing missile arsenal, make remote control speedboats, and the recently introduced drones. In essence, they didn't give the Yemenis fish, they taught them how to fish. That the likes of Haley and Pompeo self-righteously fuliminate over this while we sell the Saudis cluster bombs makes me sick.
"Out of curiosity, where can one find evidence of Iranian material assistance to the Houthis in any shape or form? B cites the example of missile technology. Posted by: Ninel"
Posted by: Christian J Chuba | Aug 30 2019 11:42 utc | 46
Posted by: Jen | Aug 30 2019 11:13 utc | 44
Does your black and white view of the world allow for the possibility that interested parties have hijacked justified grievances? Or that fighters risking their life believe in what they are fighting for, because of religion or tribal loyalty, or ownership? Mercenaries are not very good fighters as Saudi Arabia just found out.
And that very often people are on no side because all sides are bad? If you do not wish to fight a war you have to flee, and that is - according to the UN - 5 million Syrians - over a million in Europe and what I can see in Germany most of them are young men, ie they are escaping military service.
To believe that a family can remain in power since 1971 in a country and hold meaningful elections requires a lot of naivety.
Or that we live in a world where medieval concepts coexist with modern organisation and science?
And no, I am not just talking about the Middle East. 20 percent of the US population reject evolutionary theory and half of them believe in the will of god guiding it.
What is your bet that this ape brain we own develops enough to deal with climate change before we become evolutionary extinct? As may very well be the will of god(s).
Posted by: somebody | Aug 30 2019 11:57 utc | 47
@ Posted by: Monty Hall | Aug 30 2019 1:36 utc | 30
No, because there's a cost to extract and transport the oil.
Not every oil field is profitable at USD 56.00-60.00 a barrel. In fact, I would risk to say that only few oil fields are profitable at that price range (the Brazilian pre-salt being one of them).
The only reason countries continue to pump and sell oil at those prices is because the fierce competition among the oil exporter nations (market share). Russia has already stated they will only stop extracting oil when the price goes to zero.
@Karlof1 you are so right, the Houthis should demand direct talks to KSA, this is how they can squeeze these criminals in Riyadh. I still see this war taking a bit more time, the coalition of idiots freak show ain't over yet, the criminals will still try to save face, so a few more bombs in KSA's oil industry and infra structure can speed up the direct talks.
Posted by: Canthama | Aug 30 2019 12:36 utc | 49
