Post a comment

Boris Johnson Seizes Power
The British Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson wants to lead Britain to an exit from the European Union without a specific agreement that would regulate the various details. A majority in Parliament is against leaving the EU without a deal.
Parliament will convene again in early September. The Brexit date is October 31. The opposition planned to seek legislation to stop Brexit and/or to hold a vote of no confidence in the Boris government. This would install a new government with the sole task of preventing Brexit without a deal.
The problem is that the process takes time and Parliament days are limited. The government has several means to prevent Parliament from having enough time to discuss the issue and to vote on it. Today it used a quite effective one.
The Johnson government, only inaugurated weeks ago, asked the Queen to announce its legislative program, a ceremonial event known as the Queen's Speech. Custom demands that Parliament is shut down for several weeks before the Queen's Speech is held. Parliament will thus have little chance to prevent a no-deal Brexit:
The government has asked the Queen to suspend Parliament just days after MPs return to work in September - and only a few weeks before the Brexit deadline.
Boris Johnson said a Queen's Speech would take place after the suspension, on 14 October, to outline his "very exciting agenda".
But it means MPs are unlikely to have time to pass laws to stop a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.
Tory backbencher Dominic Grieve called the move "an outrageous act".
The Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is not amused about the unexpected move. Many members of Parliament will, like Dominic Grieve, be against this power grab.
Unfortunately there is little they can do:
A number of high profile figures, including former Prime Minister John Major, have threatened to go to the courts to stop it, and a legal challenge led by the SNP's justice spokeswoman, Joanna Cherry, is already working its way through the Scottish courts.
Britain has no written constitution. The courts rule along precedence and the government would thereby likely win the case:
BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said the precedent was for Parliament to be suspended before a Queen's Speech, and it would be "impossible" for the Queen to reject the government's request to do so now.
He said that convention lifted the pressure off the Queen and to some degree, in some people's eyes, depoliticises it.
"The fundamental is the Queen acts on the advice of her ministers - in particular, on the advice of her prime minister," he added.
Laura Kuenssberg said only a small number of government ministers knew about the plan in advance, but the government would argue it was "a bog standard Queen's Speech process", despite all of the surrounding noise.
In a letter to the Members of Parliament Johnson only allows for one day, September 9, for a Parliament sitting.
The prime minister, not elected through a general election, is essentially making a power grab. Closing down Parliament at the moment when the most significant decision on the future of the country is at stake is a deeply undemocratic move.
Britain is on its way to falling apart.
Posted by b on August 28, 2019 at 11:36 UTC | Permalinknext page »
A power grab against a power-grab by a Parliament that aren't interested in delivering on their Brexit promise to the UK electorate.
As a supporter of more direct democracy in western democracies I'm bound - even though I politically am on the left - to support Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson - Strange bedfellow.
I will say to the Left folk of UK that oppose Brexit. Take heart in the fact that:
"ye are the many they are the few"
And if decisions are taken in London rather than in Frankfurt - It will be easier to establish this fact in legislation - though by all means - not easy.
Posted by: Bjorn Holmgaard | Aug 28 2019 11:53 utc | 1
A battle against the democratic deficit of the EU. A few days ago it was by appointing new Peers to the House of Lords, now it's having the Queen shut down the elected house of government.
Posted by: GlassofWater | Aug 28 2019 11:58 utc | 2
I don't think this move is undemocratic. It's the parliament which is undemocratic since it refuses to respect the vote of the people
Posted by: Tim | Aug 28 2019 12:01 utc | 3
Britain was in pieces in 2015 when a General Election was held and the Conservatives formed a Govt after receiving 12 million votes. UKIP got 4 million votes and one MP. You knew then, that democracy was over under the current system.
In the 2016 Referendum, given the choice to "Remain" or "Leave" the European Union, a majority voted to Leave.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7k9fE28koW4
In 2017, the Govt called another General Election, both main parties canvassed on respecting the Referendum result. Since then, Parliament has done all it can to obstruct Brexit, supported by the MSM.
The Govt has done nothing since 2016 to plan for Brexit, facilitate it happening, adjust the economy or make any contingency plans. The Govt and Parliament have been grossly incompetent.
See also Jonathan Pie https://youtu.be/-IL2XwSkFJQ?t=97
OBTW I can only think they’ve put off the Brexit date to 31 Oct in the hope of reducing the risk of summer riots.
Posted by: Stubbs | Aug 28 2019 12:22 utc | 4
Come back Mrs May, all is forgiven. They could have voted for her deal but they snubbed her and kept on asking for more. She must be quietly feeling rather smug at the moment.
Posted by: john wilson | Aug 28 2019 12:29 utc | 5
Britain is a joke if not a criminal state.
No doubt the criminal Joker Trump has his lawyers trying to determine how he can similarly suspend Congress.
Posted by: donkeytale | Aug 28 2019 12:29 utc | 6
So...do we hate chess players that win?
Posted by: Anacharsis | Aug 28 2019 12:34 utc | 7
"Closing down parliament at the moment when the most significant decision on the future of the country is at stake is deeply undemocratic move."
This is odd framing. The referendum was June 23, 2016, more than 3 years ago. The UK has held a general election in that time. Had Parliament wanted to definitively say "the UK will not leave the EU" they have had the ability to do so.
The problem is basically this: According to polling 1/3rd of Labour voters are pro Brexit. So Labour has been unwilling to commit to a remain position, essentially their strategy has been to rubbish whatever deal is created in the hopes of slow-walking Brexit to death. Parliament has effectively been fighting a procedural battle against Brexit, and are now howling with outrage that Boris would dare fight a procedural battle for it.
Fuck 'em. This would possibly be anti-democratic (whatever that actually means) if this was happening weeks after the referendum. This would be anti-democratic (again, whatever that means) if Parliament had not had the opportunity to vote on or debate Brexit. Neither is the case.
Now, I have no particular position on Brexit qua Brexit. I do worry deeply about democracy. Because it seems like we don't understand it anymore. Because voting isn't Democracy. Referendums have been used to end Democracy as often as not. Democracy, fundamentally, is this: Almost everyone in a polity agreeing that almost everyone else in a polity is a legitimate participant in the political process. That's where democracy starts. It proceeds from there with an agreement on a process by which that participation occurs. Because of the agreement on legitimacy, people accept that the outcomes of the process are legitimate, even if they are not their preferred outcomes.
Increasingly it seems like this is not the case. It seems like any outcome that people don't like, is being decried not just as bad not just as an error, but as fundamentally illegitimate. It disturbs me when people try to turn political systems into calvinball by claiming whatever rules or outcomes of the process they don't like are "anti-democratic". Because when "democratic" becomes an abstract word that people just use to mean "good" we forget that democracy is fragile and requires participation and tolerance. And once that's forgotten...
Well, hopefully nothing, hopefully the passions of the hour that strain will not break our bonds of affection. But otherwise your best case scenario is the US Civil War, a relatively short, relatively limited conflict after which humpty-dumpty is put back together again. The worst case scenario involves a very ambitious man talking about how all the endless squabbling and factionalism has brought the country to ruin, and how it is necessary that we see ourselves as a single people, with a single government seeing to their interests, guided by a single strong and capable leader.
Posted by: Grimgrin | Aug 28 2019 12:44 utc | 8
From June:
"Brits oppose proroguing Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit by two to one
... a new YouGov survey finds that by 47% to 24% Britons are opposed to Brexit being forced through in such a manner. A further 29% of Britons responded “don’t know” to the question.
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/inlineimage/2019-06-11/Proroguing%20Parliament%20support%20oppose-01.jpg"
Posted by: GlassofWater | Aug 28 2019 12:54 utc | 9
I think the mood in the UK has changed substantially. Many of the oldies who wanted Brexit have died in the intervening years since the referendum....and been replaced on the voters roll by youngsters who do not have Little England attitudes.
So, I think the next election will be fought on the issue of whether to have another referendum. If the electorate put such a govt in power....then UK can have another referendum within months. The democratic will of the electorate to Brexit will have been honoured, and a democratic will to return to the EU would also be honoured. Who can complain?
I'm equally positive the EU would give the UK a rain check on returning.
Posted by: Guy THORNTON | Aug 28 2019 12:56 utc | 10
Posted by: Guy THORNTON | Aug 28 2019 12:56 utc | 10
"I'm equally positive the EU would give the UK a rain check on returning."
--Of course the EU would...like a sugar baby who needs to pay her damn bills.
Posted by: Anacharsis | Aug 28 2019 13:08 utc | 11
IMO It would be better for Corbyn and Labor to let Brexit happen (while railing against the disaster-in-the-making). Post-Brexit, Labor would easily win power and could reverse implement the necessary social protections.
But I'm fully expecting that a Corbyn will call for a vote and fear-mongering will lead to remain prevailing. Which IMO is exactly Boris Johnson's (true) strategy.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Aug 28 2019 13:09 utc | 12
"Democracy, fundamentally, is this: Almost everyone in a polity agreeing that almost everyone else in a polity is a legitimate participant in the political process. That's where democracy starts. "
That is worth copying and keeping.And repeating.
The truth is that Brexit is only legitimate as a means to an end. And that is how the millions of people who voted for it saw it.
The end in question was a re-ordering of the state, a re-alignment of priorities with those adopted during and after the World War: re-investment in and de-privatisation of the NHS; increasing pensions to make them sufficient to sustain life; the restoration of dignity at work and cutting unemployment, now used as a means of lowering living standards.The renationalisation of utilities and transportation.
In other words an end to austerity and the waste of public resources on vanity projects such as the attacks on Iraq and Libya. A reconnection with the progress towards social equality and community.
And those were the aims of the Corbyn movement within the Labour Party. And it was to thwart those ends, for which Brexit was a means, that the shameful alliance between the Tories, the Ulster Unionists, the Scottish National Party, the Liberals and, most notably the Blairite-which is to say proto-fascist- majority of the Parliamentary Labour Party, to prevent either the defeat in Parliament of the government and a General Election or a sensible negotiation with the EU in order to disentangle the UK.
The result, which will please the Blairites, Liberals, SNP as well as the Tories (though they will all wage pillow fights in Parliament) is going to be the systematic dismantling of the last reforms left from the C20th. And the discrediting of the Parliamentary system.
Posted by: bevin | Aug 28 2019 13:20 utc | 13
I disagree.
The UK fell apart right after the referendum, this move by Boris is to make sure the outcome of a democratic vote is followed through.
The majority of our politicians, civil servants etc are based in london and are London centric. This is why brexit has been teetering on the edge of oblivion since the vote. Its like asking the pigs to run the abattoir, of course they would chose against their own slaughter.
Once the referendum result becomes a reality the country will start to pull together again, while its all up in the air the division will continue. All the time a chance of reversal remains the loud noise will continue.
Posted by: JDL | Aug 28 2019 13:23 utc | 14
Analysis from Pat Leahy at the Irish Times:
The reported decision of British prime minister Boris Johnson to suspend - or “prorogue” - parliament for over a month as the clock ticks down to the Brexit date of October 31st will provoke a huge storm in the UK and almost certainly incite a parliamentary rebellion that his government is likely to lose.
This is most probably his intention. Such a defeat will likely lead to a general election in early October - if not before - in which Johnson will enjoy significant advantages. Some recent polls suggest that the Conservatives enjoy a strong lead and Johnson’s novelty as a prime minister, as well as his enormous capacity to speak to voters and be listened to, will make him a hot favourite to beat his rivals, especially Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn, in a short, sharp campaign.
Crucially, Johnson can go to the country before Brexit - enabling him to run on a promise of delivering Brexit with or without a deal on October 31st, his already familiar mantra since taking office in July. Equally crucially, the election will come before the negative effects of a no-deal Brexit are felt by voters. So Johnson is in a pretty good position to fight an election in the coming weeks.
Why would he want an election? The first rule of politics: you have to be able to count. Johnson has no parliamentary majority, and he watched - and participated - as Theresa May was destroyed by her inability to command a majority in the House of Commons.
Whether Johnson presides over a deal, or a no-deal Brexit, he would face the same tyranny of the parliamentary numbers. The effects of a no-deal would destroy his government; but a deal might do the same, as Tory ultra-Brexiteers - and perhaps the DUP, depending on how a new deal treated the North - would surely stand against it.
So without an election, Johnson faces a choice between the devil and the deep blue sea. If he wins an election, however - and this may be his best shot at that - he can either do a deal (and he stands a chance at getting a tweaked deal from the EU with a new mandate) and get it through parliament or he can hold out for a no-deal, which he can survive with a majority.
Getting a majority without the need for the DUP could allow them to revert to a much more sensible NI-only backstop. But to be honest, part of me feels Johnson has accepted No Deal wholesale at this point.
Posted by: GlassofWater | Aug 28 2019 13:25 utc | 15
I tend socialist and have to say Corbyn is a great disappointment and a disgrace. Everytime he had the chance to say something important or pick a side, he failed. Sure establishment is all against him and he would never become a PM but he still had the chance to be a great voice and a great leader in this time for Brittain. But his flip flopping makes him look like a weak flacid old man.
I have no problem with Porton Johnson taking over and delivering brexit. That's what he promised. Time to deliver.
Posted by: Comandante | Aug 28 2019 13:42 utc | 16
Gotta love how Dear Leaders always give themselves a magic wand which makes their actions "legal". Canada has the ultimate magic wand which they call the "Notwithstanding Clause". Those two magic words allow the government to override the Charter of Rights for up to five years. Then it has to wave its magic wand again.
In Uncle Sam Land the president simply declares "Emergency!" then shoves the most hated group of the day into concentration camps. Sometimes a judge objects, but how many military divisions does a judge control?
Will peons ever figure out that the facade simply covers up Might Makes Right? What really matters is, who commands the loyalty of the armed forces. As long as the entire UK military and civilian police obeys Boris the Boor, and the military maintains its monopoly on violence, it is not a failed state.
Posted by: Trailer Trash | Aug 28 2019 13:46 utc | 17
If the British Parliament cannot sit and debate, I am sure the Scottish Parliament will.
Posted by: Petri Krohn | Aug 28 2019 13:51 utc | 18
So, the queen has a chance to show whether she is a meaningless rubber doll string puppet or a tiny tiddly bit more than that; whether she has one tiny iota of moral authority, or absolutely none whatsoever. If the latter then the constitutional monarchy must be removed.
Precedent is only precedent. Protocol is only protocol. There is no rule - no precedent even - that says that the queen must under absolutely every single circumstance be 100% subservient to her "advisors" - if there was, then the constitutional monarch would not be a constitutional monarch but nothing more than a derisable puppet on strings. Just herein lies the true test of whether this constitutional monarchy can justify its existence or not. If it cannot, then it must be thrown on the rubbish heap of history where it belongs.
The "No deal Brexit" is a treacherous device that serves the interest of a few corrupt elites and betrays the people of the United Kingdom that the constitutional monarchy is in theory supposed to serve - and every reasonable definition of the national interest. The people of the UK did not vote in the referendum for their government to obstruct the negotiations at every step and to manipulate the outcome in this treasonous manner, therefore any claim this represents the will of the people and a democratic process must be rejected as a deception. This is a deliberate and planned sabotage of the referendum result. Not at any stage since the referendum has either May's government or Boris Yeltsin/Johnson's government negotiated with the EU in good faith nor acted in good faith.
If the queen refuses to serve the people of the United Kindom and the national interests of the United Kindom, then she and her entire constitutional monarchy must be removed forthwith.
This monarchy is not without a history of treason and treachery against the United Kingdom. The family is a German family from the House of Hannover, and during the two world wars against Germany it is known that the British Royal family acted in some cases against the national interests and in support of the Germans. Their loyalty at the time of two wars with Germany was stained.
When an official of the palace Anthony Blunt was exposed as a Soviet spy he was arrested and should by law have been tried for treason. But as a senior palace official intimate with the monarch he knew too many secrets about the British monarch's actions during the wars with Germany. These secrets may have come out in a trial, so Blunt was allowed to go to the Soviet Union where he remained for the rest of his life.
The queen could for example insist on delivering the Queen's Speech within a few days - which would automatically be followed by a vote, and therefore also a vote of no confidence (of course she would not do this because it would hand Jeremy Corbyn a guaranteed victory). She could also appoint a date for the Queen's Speech in December, which would ensure that the parliament would not be recessed before the 31st October. There would certainly also be other options available.
I say this to the people of the United Kingdom:
Come out onto the streets in every city and every town in your hundreds of thousands or even millions to protest the deliberate sabotage of the Brexit negotiations and the wilful betrayal of the referendum result. Demand that both this government and this monarchy submit to the will of the people, and immediately resign. Demand that the government act in good faith in the interests of the whole nation, and appoint a cross-party committee to deal with the EU in good faith to try to reduce the damages as far as possible. If the queen complies with Boris "Yeltsin"'s coup d'état, then demand the abolition of the constitutional monarchy.
To the people of Scotland and the people of Northern Ireland:
Declare independence immediately. Reject this treasonous government and treasonous monarchy. The people of Wales should also consider whether they should initiate further steps towards independence.
Posted by: BM | Aug 28 2019 14:02 utc | 19
There is an irony here. Johnson has been able to take over without facing the electorate because of the polite constitutional fiction that it is the same Conservative government continuing and nothing has changed. Yet he justifies the prorogation of parliament by the argument that it is a new government and a new Queen’s Speech is thus needed. Johnson is of course famously in favour of having cake and eating it, but the chutzpah of this is breathtaking.
--https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/
Posted by: William Herschel | Aug 28 2019 14:21 utc | 20
Ultimately it is far from clear to me whether the secret primary goal of Boris "Yeltsin" is a no-deal Brexit or to force an annulment of Brexit. Either way he is using deception as a tool to achieve special interests of a very very tiny minority in full knowledge that the destructive methods he is adopting are to the huge detrement of everybody else; and either way the intention will be to use the chaos and devastation that result to push through yet more draconian emergency powers that further empower the police state and enable a permanent destruction of what little democratic powers remain.
Posted by: BM | Aug 28 2019 14:27 utc | 21
@ BM | Aug 28 2019 14:02 utc | 19
There's that fallacy again: if YOU don't personally agree with a decision taken, then it must be illegitimate. Or "treasonous"--or "betrayal"--or whatever other pseudo-dramatic cutouts you wish to drag on scene.
Posted by: Anacharsis | Aug 28 2019 14:32 utc | 22
Do not prorogue Parliament
Parliament must not be prorogued or dissolved unless and until the Article 50 period has been sufficiently extended or the UK's intention to withdraw from the EU has been cancelled.
Sign this petition
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/269157
Over 375,000 signatures as of now 15:40 UK time
Posted by: Barovsky | Aug 28 2019 14:41 utc | 23
Do not forget that the Brexit referendum was not legally binding - it was a request for Parliament to invoke Article 50.
And I believe that most all who voted for Parliament to do so also assumed and expected that the government would succeed in negotiating a deal with the EU before leaving and not just drive the bus off a cliff...
Posted by: ralphieboy | Aug 28 2019 14:43 utc | 24
Queen approves UK government's request to suspend parliament during crucial Brexit period
My (mis)understanding of the Brexit Show is based on the perception of many EU citizens that the EU is a NWO-type govt with limited transparency & accountability, dictatorial authority, and the power to overrule the wishes of individual member states. There also seemed to be a pecking order among members when the Euro was introduced/ imposed as the New National Currency of most, but not all members.
The EU seems to me to be a half-baked delightfully vague dogs breakfast with anti-democratic characteristics for 2nd and 3rd-ranking members.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Aug 28 2019 14:57 utc | 26
Serves them right. These autocratic fuckers get exactly what they deserve. Ok, maybe not, exile in some forlorn place of the British Empire might be more appropriate.
The only mandate they have is that of the British people, who voted to leave the European Union. The vote wasn't about if they would leave with a deal, no deal, or the Deal of the Century. It was to leave. if voters assumed they would only leave with a good deal, they were illiterate fools and will also get the fate they deserve with a no-deal crash.
That the referendum wasn't binding only goes to prove my first point: that the UK system is undemocratic and the parliament is a bunch of entitled assholes. People surely voted as if it was a *true* referendum - the binding one.
Not that UK is the worst system ever, mind you; France's "popular referendum" is showing to be a complete scam as well right now, with the obligation of having something like 4.5 *million* people signing it just to have the authorities considering putting the issue to a popular vote. But then, we already knew French politicians mostly hate democracy - just like their British and US counterparts.
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Aug 28 2019 14:58 utc | 27
I have no great love for the EU but Bojo's attempt to turn the UK into the US's 51st state is not what I had in mind.
See eg: https://truepublica.org.uk/united-kingdom/how-uk-food-standards-are-already-falling-to-accommodate-american-trade-deal/
https://truepublica.org.uk/united-kingdom/boris-johnsons-trade-plans-from-g7-will-be-catastrophic-from-the-amazon-to-the-nhs/
Posted by: Barovsky | Aug 28 2019 14:58 utc | 28
The "Leave" campaign broke the law in the referendum, using illegal funding to tell a pack of lies. Therefore it is null and void, and has no legal or moral weight whatever. Anyone saying that ignoring the referendum result is ignoring democracy is talking nonsense.
Posted by: Tim Glover | Aug 28 2019 15:06 utc | 29
I heard Trump was still looking for more territory to buy. Boris thinks that trading England for the Brooklyn Bridge and the Metropolitan Correctional Center would be a good deal...
Posted by: Trailer Trash | Aug 28 2019 15:16 utc | 30
One point worth reflecting upon is that Corbyn campaigned against Brexit and that in doing so he probably mobilised a significant portion of the traditional Bennite anti EU vote behind him and against Brexit.
In other words had Corbyn not felt bound by Labour policy to argue for Remain the vote against the EU would have been significantly larger.
Now he is in the position of having his enemies just where he would want them. There is nothing that he can do to prevent Brexit. Those who fear it most fear socialist government more. While he goes through the motions of protesting, Brexit will become a fact.
And when it does so the question which naturally arises is the one that the Labour left, a great majority of the membership and an even greater majority of the electorate, want.
Namely, What sort of country do we want the UK to be?
That is a question none of the other parties, including the Blairites want to be asked.
In their view it is not within the purview of the people, but a matter to be decided by elites, in Brussels, Washington and Westminster.
Following the Queens Speech there will almost certainly be an Election.
On the one hand the Tories will push their thin, satellite nationalist agenda, a warmed up version of Churchill's lifelong sense that he was, like his mother, an American. On the other there will be, uncomplicated by Remain/Brexit matters Labour's Manifesto.
Posted by: bevin | Aug 28 2019 15:28 utc | 31
I read this blog nearly every day, but very rarely write anything here. I have the utmost respect for Bernhard, and also many of the regular commenters on here. I am not in your class.
However, I completely disapprove and disagree with almost everything b has written here. Maybe its because I live in England, and he lives in Germany.
I think Bernhard is one of the best analysts and writers in the world.
I wrote this on Craig Murray's blog, which is also sometimes extremely high quality, but now, my posts very rarely appear, or if they do, it is many hours later, so I can't have a discussion on Craig Murray's blog, which I have been able to do for most of the last 10 years.
I don't know why.
This is what I wrote.
"I voted to leave The EU, because The EU is a very important part of the Globalist New World Order of which I do not approve, because it is a Centralised Dictatorship, which in my view is very close to whatever political label you despise (and we might actually agree on that).
Because I voted to leave the EU, as did the majority in a Referendum, I expect the most basic rules of Democracy, to be obeyed by the people we elected to do what we told them to do, and which they quite clearly agreed to do, but have not yet done.
So do it.
We told you.
It seems the Queen agrees.
All other arguments are irrelevant if you believe in the concept of Democracy."
Tony
Posted by: tonyopmoc | Aug 28 2019 15:30 utc | 32
Custom does not demand that Parliament is shut down for several weeks before a Queens Speech. Parliament is NORMALLY shut down for a few weeks because NORMALLY there is a General Election before a Queens Speech. We are not having a General Election.
The UK is indeed breaking up. A united Ireland is imminent, as is an independent Scotland.
Posted by: Vivian O'Blivion | Aug 28 2019 15:32 utc | 33
From where I sit, the British people voted to leave the EU in order to regain control over their democratic institutions and national welfare programs that had been superseded by unelected bureaucrats in Brussels. This was, and is, a noble goal. What they are getting, however, is further erosion of their democratic institutions and eviscerating of their national welfare programs by the national and transatlantic elite. How that result is "the will of the people" escapes me. As others have noted, "Leave" was sold explicitly with the understanding there would be an orderly exit, to now "leave" in a bulldozer again appears to me contrary to 'the will of the people'.
BM makes a great case for the jettisoning of the monarchy if they follow Johnson's "advice". But alas, I'm sure they will act like the spineless creatures they are and smile as their kingdom burns. Disaster capitalism is the only winner in a no-deal exit, the elite will prosper, the citizenry will suffer as they must.
Posted by: Don Wiscacho | Aug 28 2019 15:35 utc | 34
Johnson plans to make a sinpa ( go away ( sin pagar )without paying/repairing the EU funds/ agreements the UK has served itself of/ from so far...) on behalf of a so needed, by the US ( in front of his isolation due its thuggish stance towards anybody else in the world...) free trade agreement with the US ( under the US arbitrary terms, since it will not have any other available in the world after making a sinpa going out of the EU...) and thus, selling the interests of the country to a foreign country.
The "bill" of a Brexit without agreement ( and one with agreement too, btw...), will be payed at "equal" share by the UK working class, hence the Labour leaders are and have always been against Brexit. The Brexit campaingn was designed and orchestrated by Bannon on behalf of current US interests on disintegrating the EU, or, at least, breaking one of its major powers, the UK apart through his minions of UKIP. These are only scoundrels who only think of personal profit willing always to be sold to the best postor. You have not but to see how Farage breaks his chest laughing anytime he is in public or in private ...
The ultimate goal of this vermin is provoking a social outbreak out of the unrest provocated by the economic auterity measures a hard ( or even a not so one ) Brexit will undoubtely provoke, when an authoritarain rule to control the mobs will follow ( for that it is necessary to suspend the organ where people´s representatives work, as it is trying Trump in the US, btwv...)
The Trump presidency was the starting point of a worried International Fascist which seeks to place its peons before the mother of all crisis explode, so as to guarantee for them the usual profit rate under any condition. No ther goal all these rabid anti-communists/anti-socialists ( those at the planning table along with those here and there who rised Trump to power, by campaigning for him and now trying to justify Johnson´s move on closing Parliament...) were pursuing. As a proof how all the "new fascists" formations designed, created and funded by Bannon are trying to throw national people against each other at every country of the EU, but not only, they do also at the US, where the mother of all crisi is about to start.....
As I see it, the riotters in HK serve a double purpose for International Fscist, justify the government use of brute force, ( hence the challenge positted to the CPR.... ), even when the protests are peacefull, justified and legitimate ( that those of HK are not...),and at the same time, the use of the payed/trainned riotters as death squad battalions against the most dissenting genuine population, as we are seeing is happening in HK too, and already saw happening in the Ukraine
https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/newsfeed/001/139/551/59f.png
Posted by: Sasha | Aug 28 2019 15:37 utc | 35
This important matter with its myriad of details is now up to the queen and the prime minister, both unelected to their positions in this 'democracy.' Perhaps the queen could appoint one of her princes to run things, as in Saudi Arabia?
Posted by: Don Bacon | Aug 28 2019 15:43 utc | 36
i just hope this doesn't hurt the queen or her kids in the next election! i'm not a fan of joe rogan but he put it perfectly about 20 years ago: "a queen?!?! are you guys fighting dragons off with a catapult and shit!?!? you don't have a 'queen'; you have a millionaire without a job."
not to drag canadia into the discussion again, but this reminds me (a lot) of a similar stunt from 10 years ago or so. one of the fun bits:
"Mr. Harper acted after getting the approval of Governor General Michaëlle Jean, who represents Queen Elizabeth II as the nation’s head of state."
and a year later the idiot with mental patient hair (on the canada side) did it again. choice bit:
"Mr. Harper called Governor-General Michaëlle Jean yesterday morning to ask her to give a Speech from the Throne on March 3 - delaying Parliament's return by 22 sitting days - and allowing the government to table a budget on March 4."
oh, silly medieval commonwealth...we can't quit you.
it only works for so long, though.
Posted by: the pair | Aug 28 2019 15:44 utc | 37
Quite the dog and pony show this whole Brexit matter, as if the fundamental parts of the Anglo-Zionist empire will change. The people of Britain and just like USians will still have a political class subservient to the zionist cause. NATO will still bind on the vassal states of the Anglo-Zionist empire together.
Brexit is just another level to the gold dress/blue dress, yanni/laurel, social manipulations, ambiguous imagery for the masses.
Posted by: O | Aug 28 2019 15:47 utc | 38
As we can see at MoA where a swath of never heard from before dingbats who claim this silencing of Parliament will be a "one off" & "in the interests of democracy" rather than a new convention for a dictatorial and tyrannical government to avoid being held accountable ever, are spamming the thread, because the Johnson louche has ordered the launching of a thousand cummingsbots.
This will not end well the Australian political structure never recovered from that old slapper Betty's interference in their parliamentary system when the tory puppet queen dismissed the Whitlam administration, a complete negation of democratic principles. The result there was all 'acceptable' political views becoming so compressed that there is no real difference between the parties on the most vital issues, leaving nonsense neolib wet dreams as the only area of competition. Citizens left unable to express their views quickly find that all the politicians become corrupt and self-serving which is what happened in Oz where politicians' energy is devoted to advancing personalities rather than policies.
Exactly the same well not quite the same as it will be worse in england - at least in Oz there is a written constitution but england lacks that leaving the government free to make it up as they go, in concert with the monarchy who let us not forget, held back from dismissing the Wilson government solely out of concern that the Mountbatten line could dominate over the established Windsor lineage. As per usual the monarchy's self interest was what decided that as the two faced harridan claimed to be operating in the interests of 'democracy'. Sorry 'democracy' and hereditary heads of state picked only from the wealthiest families, are mutually exclusive.
For centuries up until now, the englander government has been held to account by parliament. Now that the government can conspire with the aristos to close parliament, this government will be unaccountable to any person, group or institution.
Johnson will be watching the polls and unless they show a definate margin for the tories, there will be no election this year perhaps not any year, especially if he can claim that holding an election could precipitate the break-up of the UK which is a pretty much guaranteed side effect of this.
All this just to swap one pissant neolib trade agreement for what will be very likely a worse neolib trade agreement with the US?
Madness - but englanders have become so brainwashed by bulldung from all sides SFA of em can conceive how minor the long term economic difference will be for them following a tory brexit - unless they are rich, in which case a tory led brexit will guarantee no taxes for the elites but no wage security or occupational health and safety protection for ordinary sh1tkickers an inevitable outcome of a tory government sure, but a tory brexit makes that end so much easier to achieve.
Good job englanders - you've really f++ked yerselves this time.
Posted by: A User | Aug 28 2019 15:53 utc | 39
About time the remainiacs got a taste of their own medicine. We have had 3 years of these losers blocking our departure.
We voted leave and leave we must, with or without a deal. Get on with it and get us out.
Posted by: Super Siddo | Aug 28 2019 15:56 utc | 40
Just the sort of thing Bismarck would have done.
Posted by: lysias | Aug 28 2019 15:59 utc | 41
is this some sort of karma for all the years of british imperialism imposed on the world the past few centuries? definitely not ''instant karma'' to use lennons song title...
thanks for the different perspectives here... i too thought of @12 jrs comment - "But I'm fully expecting that Corbyn will call for a vote and fear-mongering will lead to remain prevailing. Which IMO is exactly Boris Johnson's (true) strategy." but not ''fully'' expecting that myself...
and i too thought of @19 BM's overview on the queen, but alas as @25 b has updated us with - that ain't gonna happen either...
i think britian finds itself exactly where it ought to, with an unelected prime minister who is dictating to everyone else what is going to happen here... britian gets the treatment it has visited on countless people over the past few centuries.... i hope the scottish and irish people can get out from under the burden of being attached to britian as best they can..
Posted by: james | Aug 28 2019 16:04 utc | 42
@ Tony 32
I could not agree more!
Numbers play into it also for me. We live in a country of 60/70 million people and we struggle to get our politicians to do as they are told. The higher the population of a country the less democratic they become.. Look at China, India, USA.
Its bad enough been 1/60,000,000. Can you imagine trying to control your political class been 1/500,000,000 or even 1/1,300,000,000.
think about it.
Posted by: JDL | Aug 28 2019 16:06 utc | 43
bullshit, bullshit, bullshit !
UK is not falling apart at all !
i'm french and i can say that this is the country like France who's staying in EU that are falling apart!
How can u say that B. Jonhson doesn't respect democracy??? a vote for leave has been voted 3 years ago and the mafia of remainers with the help of T. May didn't respect it yet ! for 3 years british have waited for the leave! BJ just want to respect the vote of the referendum and leave this EU completly corrupted!
Posted by: berti | Aug 28 2019 16:08 utc | 44
Interesting that b wants democracy for the U.K. where the people already voted to exit the EU. But not for the people of Hong Kong.
Communist dictatorship is fine and referenda that don’t meet objectives should be flouted. All in the name of democracy. Hmmm!!!
Posted by: ab initio | Aug 28 2019 16:17 utc | 45
The remainers will reap what they have sowed: chaos.
We have to wait and see what Boris' true intention is, he cannot be trusted. But if he delivers Brexit it is a step in the right direction. From my perspective the important thing is to respect the 2016 referendum and deliver a death blow to the totally corrupt and undemocratic EU.
Posted by: Norwegian | Aug 28 2019 16:21 utc | 46
Uk MPs have been given various opportunities by May's government to propose/discuss/vote on various Brexit options.
They clearly cannot find a way to implement Brexit voted by the people.
They therefore are not qualified to democratically lead the country, and Johnson's move is a reaction to this reality.
Whether one likes or not Brexit, Democracy (power of the people) is with Johnson, for the best and worse...
Posted by: Manu | Aug 28 2019 16:28 utc | 47
I don't know how well this will all work out, but I do know this.
The EU is a burgeoning totalitarian state, like the old Soviet Union but without even the pretense of caring about your fellow citizen. There is increasingly no democratic control of key decisions. Maybe they'll botch it, but there is nothing irrational in UK citizens wanting out.
And really: if the the good guys play by the rules, and the bad guys don't, the bad guys will win. Why don't we hear screaming like this when some politician is elected on one platform and then immediately changes position once elected? Or when unelected judges simply cancel laws that the rich don't like? The other side doesn't play fair. I for one am encouraged that Boris Johnson is at least playing the game to win.
Posted by: TG | Aug 28 2019 16:31 utc | 48
'We Remainers yield at once, with humbled mien, because with all our faults, we love our Queen.'
Posted by: Mooser | Aug 28 2019 16:32 utc | 49
Cui bono?
Who benefits with the UK leaving the EU?
I think the City of London Corporation benefits in multiple ways
1. They don't have to expose themselves to scrutiny by any
2. They keep their debt lock on the UK
3. The EU that didn't create a sensible financial system as part of the "marriage" loses direct access to one of the existing centers of global finance and with mostly Germany propping up the rest the debt strain will become worse.
4. Further disintegration of country alliances makes them easier to control financially because of debt/finance.
The social safety nets are being shredded throughout the Western "democracies" which is the Shock Doctrine approach and it continues to work because none but the China axis are challenging the global private cult of finance who are running the shit show we are watching.
Follow the money and watch what they do, not what they say. This WWIII. Got Fear so you are obedient yet?
I continue to hope the China axis wins over all countries but US/UK/Occupied Palestine so folks can more clearly see the finance actors behind the curtain of geo-politics.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Aug 28 2019 16:32 utc | 50
Posted by: b | Aug 28 2019 14:52 utc | 25
Irony, thy name is Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor!
Posted by: O | Aug 28 2019 16:37 utc | 51
Best of luck to Boris Johnson. The remainers lost the referendum, but have done everything in their power to block the implementation of Brexit. Led by the City of London they've done everything they could to set aside the democratic will of the people. This has gone on for years and is an absolute disgrace. To borrow a phrase from Victoria Nuland in a different context 'F*ck the EU'.
Posted by: SteveK9 | Aug 28 2019 16:37 utc | 52
The other side gave its best shot to stop Brexit, now its Boris's turn. Brass balled power grab, I love it.
Maybe now people will see that despite his antics, this guy is no clown. Believe that he is at your peril.
Posted by: morongobill | Aug 28 2019 16:44 utc | 53
The article by Chris Patten to which b links at the close of his piece includes this paragraph:
As a result, the Labour Party is now led by Jeremy Corbyn, an old-fashioned far-left socialist. And 90,000 Conservative members, whose views have become more extreme as their numbers have fallen, recently selected Boris Johnson as their new leader, and thus as the country’s new prime minister.
In other words, Patten views the resurgence of actual social democratic ideology in the Labour Party in Britain as being just as equally crazy as the Tory program. This viewpoint naturalizes the post-Thatcher Blairite revolution in Labour and in fact pretends as though Thatcher's radical destruction of Britain's social democratic tradition never happened.
The U.K. is a failed state--or failed empire--but not because the majority of Labour voters support Corbyn.
Corbyn is not perfect, but he is in an extremely difficult situation. It is not fair to present his popularity as just as much a sign of Britain's decline as Johnson's takeover.
Posted by: WJ | Aug 28 2019 16:55 utc | 54
Brexit is a Trump-esque phenomenon, with the 'deplorable' Brexiteers wanting to burn down the system they think is failing them, but aided by Tory lies and propaganda and skullduggery.
While there is truth to the anti EU stance, the UK government has failed its people by not planning and downright refusing to accept the realities of the situation. They are asking for a divorce but want to keep all of the benefits of marriage and don't want to accept the framework because the UK still thinks it is a special snowflake.
You people who want Brexit are going to get it.. good and hard. You will find your place in the new world order when you try to negotiate trade agreements and find out that your former colonies and adversaries have very long memories and they aren't good ones. For one I'm sure Trump will have a deal of the century for you!
Despite my tone, I do feel for the little people of the UK because they are the ones who will suffer, while the lords and ladies will manage to profit from this bust out.
Posted by: Roy G | Aug 28 2019 16:58 utc | 55
"The most significant decision on the future of the country" has been taken. Repeatedly. By the People of Great Britain. As for the obfuscating and beholden carpetbaggers in the way, well, the Queen gets big kudos for having big kajones. She will suffer some wrath over this in the future, rest assured.
That's the good part.
Now is there any merit to the rumor HRH has asked Prince Andrew to convene an interim Parliament composed of teenage girls? That in my opinion would be a tactical misstep in a strategy otherwise well-played.
Posted by: FSD | Aug 28 2019 17:12 utc | 56
I will be surprised if UK is allowed to leave the EU, except in pieces. Joining a federation is always a one-way ticket, whether the joining was voluntary or not. The Confederate States of America was completely destroyed after they tried to leave, and that seems to be rather typical.
Maybe folks here recall when Greece got uppity ten years ago. They were financially crushed by the EU, especially the German bank gangsters. I wonder if they will ever recover.
Why to Englanders think they will be allowed to leave? Are they special? The concept of self-determination is a cruel joke, like tying a carrot to stick that the donkey can never reach.
Posted by: Trailer Trash | Aug 28 2019 17:13 utc | 57
I haven't read all the comments, but I haven't understood referendums being ignored ever since the wonderful OXI vote in Greece. That's when I lost faith also in the Real News network, as after doing a good job of covering what was happening in Greece, they switched to TINA, as also did Naked Capitalism, although to be fair the latter had been pushing that all along.
Being no economist at all, I frankly got completely bemused, as it did seem to me Jeremy Corbyn became opposition leader for socialist reasons and socialist reasons favor people over big government allied with corporate/bank shenanigans, which to me more and more the EU does represent. Britain had very good laws before they allied with the EU, and it seems to me they can do so again, along with ties to many Commonwealth countries that foster trade.
I will also remark that Ireland has to sort itself out, border or no. And it has been doing so. I don't foresee a return to brutality there. But it is up to them.
Plus I see the last link b gave in his piece above is to the 'last British governor of Hong Kong'. Well, I would say his opinion would be at the very least a jaundiced one.
Posted by: juliania | Aug 28 2019 17:20 utc | 58
PS: As a native kiwi, I love the Queen. Bravo, your majesty!
Posted by: juliania | Aug 28 2019 17:22 utc | 59
It comes down to this (and then I will shut up):
I think Bernhard is one of the best analysts and writers in the world.
I wrote this on Craig Murray's blog, which is also sometimes extremely high quality, but now, my posts very rarely appear, or if they do, it is many hours later, so I can't have a discussion on Craig Murray's blog, which I have been able to do for most of the last 10 years.
I don't know why.
This is what I wrote.
"I voted to leave The EU, because The EU is a very important part of the Globalist New World Order of which I do not approve, because it is a Centralised Dictatorship, which in my view is very close to whatever political label you despise (and we might actually agree on that).
Because I voted to leave the EU, as did the majority in a Referendum, I expect the most basic rules of Democracy, to be obeyed by the people we elected to do what we told them to do, and which they quite clearly agreed to do, but have not yet done.
So do it.
We told you.
It seems the Queen agrees.
All other arguments are irrelevant if you believe in the concept of Democracy."
Tony
Posted by: tonyopmoc | Aug 28 2019 15:30 utc | 32
Thank you, Tony.
Posted by: juliania | Aug 28 2019 17:32 utc | 60
Boris Johnson wants to be seen to be compelled (forced by the "out of touch" MPs who are "failing the British people") to call for an election.
When Boris Johnson calls an election he will then (shortly after) ask for an article 50 extension (because discussions are in progress with the EU about a deal [to do otherwise will make him look disingenuous, manipulative and a liar]). He will then go to the country as the defender of Brexit (a "good deal" or a "no-deal") to secure a 5-year mandate (his real aim). After Boris Johnson has been re-elected it will gradually dawn on everyone that we are back in Teresa May territory (and the UK will never leave the EU).
Boris Johnson will not secure a no-deal Brexit and then call an election because:
1. He does not want a no-deal Brexit (he is a "remainer"; he doesn't want to leave the EU at all).
2. He fears the Churchill War Victory Effect, i.e. that Churchill won the war, was celebrated for this and then the ungrateful British-people overwhelmingly voted for a Labour (real Socialist programme) government. Boris Johnson has written a biography of Churchill and will be very aware of the parallels.
3. He is a coward, he fears to call an election (it must be seen to be "foisted" on him) and he fears the consequences of a no-deal Brexit.
The only problem so far is that the MPs won't cooperate to organise a vote of no-confidence. It the MPs did this and were successful then Boris Johnson will be seen to be "compelled" or "forced" to call an election. Whilst many people won't accept this it is much better for Johnson's election chances for him to be seen to be "compelled" rather than be seen to "choose" to call an election.
Any MP/party that won't support a vote of no confidence is effectively supporting Johnson and the Conservatives because they fear the politics that Corbyn represents far more (and will not give Corbyn any legitimacy at all even if the consequence is a no-deal Brexit).
The whole "passing legislation to block a no-deal Brexit" is absolute rubbish. There are any number of established constitutional ways in which the Government can prevent this - it is a total non-issue. Such legislation could only be passed if the government allowed it. For example, if MPs did succeed in passing all the hurdles (which is not possible), then the Government could just create a load of "Brexiter" Lords, at the last moment, to prevent such legislation.
There is only one way to stop Johnson (and his supposed "no deal" Brexit) and that is a vote of no confidence. Bizarely, only Corbyn (who would personally be okay with leaving the EU) and the peoples ballot can really secure a Brexit (either a deal or no-deal). Faith in Johnson is entirely misplaced.
The real spanner in Johnson's plan might be Macron. With the UK gone, Macron would have an enhanced status and would be much more able to move the EU in the direction he wants. Why should Macron agree to an article 50 extension? If Macron does agree to extend article 50 it will illustrate that Macron is weak and a coward because he cannot even take what he claims to want even when it is right in front of him.
Posted by: ADKC | Aug 28 2019 17:34 utc | 61
City of London wants to break the world into a myriad of fiefs. To get the ball rolling they will dismantle the UK. Once Scotland and Ireland are independent the pressure for everyone else, from Quebec to Catalonia, Venice to Hong Kong, will make the trend essentially unstoppable.
All sovreintist movements worldwide are essentially controlled by the managers of Brexit. They desire a world government and so they are now moving irrevocably towards that goal. We think in hours, days, weeks, months and years, at best. They think in centuries and millennia and so making the future as different from today as was the medieval era is hardly difficult to conceive. In fact a medievil social order with technology used to bind everyone to their station and caste is what they most ardently desire.
Who would be empowered if 700 or 1700 provinces were seated at the replacement United Nations? Large nation states, especially the United States, are the only potentially viable opponents of oligarchy, technocracy, corporatism and finance.
So yes, Brexit will happened and there's not a damn thing atomized, addicted and zombified mindslaves can do to stop it. The media told you you wanted multipolarity and right on cue you're going to get it.
Posted by: C I eh? | Aug 28 2019 17:41 utc | 62
I decided a review of the affair is warranted prior to opining. In 2015, the Tories fashioned the EU referendum act, which was required to authorize the polling which then took place in 2016, with the Tories split on the question, Johnson campaigned to Leave. Cameron's Tory government campaigned to Remain, lost, Cameron resigned and was replaced by May. IMO, the geographical voting distribution is far more important than the votes by party, and a map displaying those results is shown at the above link. From the above link, IMO, the following provides the salient point-at-issue:
"The European Union Referendum Act required a referendum to be held on the question of the UK's continued membership of the European Union (EU) before the end of 2017. It did not contain any requirement for the UK Government to implement the results of the referendum. Instead, it was designed to gauge the electorate's opinion on EU membership." [My Emphasis]
Indeed, it was a conscious decision by Cameron to adopt the will of the voters as if the outcome was binding, which as shown above it was not. Johnson, who led the Tory side of Leave, refused to become PM to implement the result he engineered--why he did so is a very good question that I don't believe has been satisfactorily answered. Same with Cameron; why did he choose to act as if the result was binding? How many of the public knew the result either way was non-binding; how many thought it conceivable for Leave to occur even if Remain won?
IMO, Leave appears to be a Tory project so it can regain its ability to act unilaterally, but it wanted to Leave on its own terms--but why a Remainer was appointed PM to implement a Leaver policy has never made any sense. Now the initial results are finally matched with the players--Johnson the Leaver is now PM and proposes to exit without any "deal" being arrived at to allegedly soften the exit. There wasn't any condition attached to Leave in the vote, but did voters expect the application of conditions? This last question IMO is where the referendum failed to assess the voter's wishes.
IMO, Johnson should carry out what was deemed to be the people's mandate even though it legally wasn't to be followed by a general election to install a new government that the people best judge capable of starting whatever remains of the UK off on the right foot as it regains its independence.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 28 2019 17:44 utc | 63
"Britain is on its way to falling apart" into a closer approximation of self-determination. The center may indeed not hold. Who but the center enshrined and appointed the center?
@57 trailer trash
"The concept of self-determination is a cruel joke, like tying a carrot to a stick that the donkey can never reach."
The pro forma and hollowed-out gesture of self-determination is preserved so long as the elite retain manufactured consent and can effect the levers pulled behind the voting booth curtain.
Note the neutering of 'democracy' via managed circularity:
"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society." --Eddie Bernays, Propaganda
Then this the other week from NYT Editor Dean Baquet:
"We built our newsroom to cover one story [the Trump-Russia Collusion hoax], and we did it truly well."
As one would build a widget manufacturing plant, impervious to the spontaneous and often capricious arrival of reportable world events.
Johnson and Trump are shortening the string that separates the carrot from the stick.
Posted by: FSD | Aug 28 2019 17:48 utc | 64
Boris Johnson Is Planning A Series Of Extreme Measures In The Coming Weeks To Force Through Brexit
BuzzFeed News has learned that in the last few days, Johnson’s senior team — led by his chief of staff Dominic Cummings and director of legislative affairs Nikki da Costa — has explored a number of increasingly controversial proposals it could deploy depending on the success of rebel attempts to thwart Brexit. The ideas under consideration include:
Attempting to disrupt a Commons debate on Northern Ireland power-sharing due on Sept. 9, a day which could be used by rebels to attempt to delay Brexit. It is described by Johnson allies as a “time bomb” set for them in the final weeks of Theresa May’s premiership.
Determining whether Johnson would be breaking the law by ignoring any successful rebel legislation or refusing to resign in the event he lost a vote of no confidence.
Using a variety of mechanisms, including a potential budget, to create new Commons debates and further reduce time for rebels to act.
Using the prorogation of Parliament to “kill the bill” by rebel MPs and force them to table it again after the Queen’s Speech on Oct. 14.
Creating new bank holidays to prevent the House of Commons from being recalled during the prorogation period.
Filibustering any bill by rebel MPs attempting to force Johnson to delay Brexit when it reaches the House of Lords.
Ennobling new pro-Brexit peers as a last resort to kill any such bill in the Lords.
Exploring what the consequences would be if Johnson advised the Queen not to give royal assent to any legislation passed by Parliament delaying Brexit.
There are only 15 Parliament days left until October 31.
Indeed, it was a conscious decision by Cameron to adopt the will of the voters as if the outcome was binding, which as shown above it was not. Johnson, who led the Tory side of Leave, refused to become PM to implement the result he engineered--why he did so is a very good question that I don't believe has been satisfactorily answered.
IMO, Leave appears to be a Tory project so it can regain its ability to act unilaterally, but it wanted to Leave on its own terms--but why a Remainer was appointed PM to implement a Leaver policy has never made any sense.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 28 2019 17:44 utc | 63
It is a political switharoo on the masses. Like Obama implementing a republican health care plan on the US.
"Withdrawal from the EU has been advocated by both left-wing and right-wing Eurosceptics, while pro-Europeanists, who also span the political spectrum, have advocated continued membership and maintaining the customs union and single market. The UK joined the European Communities (EC) in 1973 under the Conservative government of Edward Heath, with continued membership endorsed by a referendum in 1975. In the 1970s and 1980s, withdrawal from the EC was advocated mainly by the political left, with the Labour Party's 1983 election manifesto advocating full withdrawal. In 1987, the Single European Act, the first major revision of 1957's Treaty of Rome, formally established the single European market and European Political Cooperation."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brexit
Similar to the gun debate in the US it was the conservatives who initiated gun control laws(see Mulford act) in the nation but now the parties have switched stances.
The overlords still get what they want by duping the masses into believing in false promises
Posted by: O | Aug 28 2019 18:08 utc | 66
Yesterday H.R.H Prince Andrew was sweating, and not just because he was playing golf in a hot country. The Epstein imbroglio is gathering speed, inconvenient facts are coming to light. Today - prorogue of Parliament is filling the news cycle and Randy Andy is forgotten for as long as this contrived political theatre runs, and it looks like being a box office success. This has been trailed and trial balloned for weeks, all they have done is bring it forward for maximum shock effect to haul Randy Andy's sorry ass out of the fire. The real dirty villainy has taken place on an island in the Carribean, and all of this Johnsonite flummery is a diversionary event to take the minds of the peons off the real issues just under the surface. keep this in the back of your mind as this kabuki unfolds....looking at the hard right junta around the Cabinet table, this was the only way they could forcea do-or-die through by October 31st anyway and it was already planned. The prospect of Randy Andy being subpoenaed or even arrested, telescoped the project timetable....jus' me reading between the lines as one is wont to do.....great work Bernhard, the content and comments here are always first class...one of the best analysis sites on the net...
Posted by: Emmanuel Goldstein | Aug 28 2019 18:11 utc | 67
correction: It is a political switcharoo on the masses.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Switcheroo
Posted by: O | Aug 28 2019 18:12 utc | 68
Parliament has been in recess since mid-July. I don't recall even one person arguing that we have been a dictatorship during the past six weeks. The Remoaner majority in the leaderships of the political parties has been undermining democracy since 2016 by seeking to thwart the expressed wishes of the British people. Nobody else.
Posted by: Tsar Nicholas | Aug 28 2019 18:16 utc | 69
@juliana #60
I voted to leave The EU, because The EU is a very important part of the Globalist New World Order of which I do not approve, because it is a Centralised Dictatorship, which in my view is very close to whatever political label you despise (and we might actually agree on that).
Because I voted to leave the EU, as did the majority in a Referendum, I expect the most basic rules of Democracy, to be obeyed by the people we elected to do what we told them to do, and which they quite clearly agreed to do, but have not yet done.
Juliana I ask in all sincerity, when have you voted for one thing and not gotten exactly the opposite? Even if you did get something by voting for it was it still there 2 or 3 election cycles or governments later?
I understand why so many are determined to maintain the democratic illusions which have defined our very indentities but who can look at the blond and orange apes and not conclude we are being had every minute of every day?
Nothing could make me vote for any one of these preselected bafoons, nor could I ever get behind anyone of them, for any reason whatsoever, because I've finally grown up.
Posted by: C I eh? | Aug 28 2019 18:16 utc | 70
@60 juliania.. while i agreed with much of tonys comment, and always appreciate and generally agree with yours too, the way i see it is boris johnson has no regard for the interests of the people... his acts here are just a con..the move he has made today is more of the same.. he wasn't voted in as pm, but he is going to ram something thru that is clearly very contentious... if boris had any honour or character this would be done very differently.. it seems to me the main thing is to keep corbyn out of power by the elite.. boris is indeed serving the elite, as is the queen..
Posted by: james | Aug 28 2019 18:23 utc | 71
Posted by: bevin | Aug 28 2019 15:28 utc | 31
That is a truly outstanding post, Bevin. I agree entirely. Furthermore ...
and i too thought of @19 BM's overview on the queen, but alas as @25 b has updated us with - that ain't gonna happen either...
Posted by: james | Aug 28 2019 16:04 utc | 42
On balance, I think that is probably for the better (unless the Tories again manage to fake the election result and get a win). (This does not in any way absolve the queen from her responsibilities, which she has now reneged on).
After the queen's speech, there will be a no confidence vote and an election. Serious election fraud aside, Corbyn ought to win, and he will be in avery good moral position.
The damage from the no-deal brexit was already done by May, and is so set in stone that any alternative under the current regime could be hardly any better. On the other hand if Corbyn gets in office he will be able to take a fresh start on a fresh page, and try to find pragmatic solutions to mitigate the problems through constructive dialogue with the EU. That is what Corbyn is good at, he is beyond question the best man for that job. The UK will be out of the EU, which is a good thing, and that will hopefully accellerate the eventual collapse of the EU as it now stands. Germany will be keen to make up with the UK because the UK export market is vital for the German economy. Despite the massive fear of Corbyn by the elites (including EU elites as far as I understand), The EU will probably cooperate with Corbyn because Corbyn will look for sincere and constructive dialogue which will be a welcome respite from the destructive and arrogant tantrums of May and Boris "Yeltsin". Any solutions found by Corbyn would nevertheless be in the context of being outside the UK not inside. I am confident also that he would be prepared to make pragmatic compromises to ensure a hard border is avoided in Ireland and an acceptable solution found.
That's my opinion. The reality, of course, is always more fanciful than anything we can conceive of, though!
Posted by: BM | Aug 28 2019 18:41 utc | 72
b @65
All of these points are either established (and well-known by all MPs) or interpretable (with justification) as a defence against abuse of process by those MPs who wish to remain. The only thing of any consequence is taking anyway the legitimacy of Boris Johnson by a vote of no confidence.
Johnson and his government may wish to explore "....refusing to resign in the event he lost a vote of no confidence" but, in such an event, Johnson and his government would be over. It follows that if the "anti-no-deal Brexit MPs" will not cooperate on a no-confidence vote they undermine their own position of decrying the government's legitimacy and make their own plans to grab control of government business illegitimate. MPs cannot claim to be on the wrong side of the road when the means of crossing it are in their own hands.
Posted by: ADKC | Aug 28 2019 18:53 utc | 73
It might help to get your facts straight. It is not customary to have a long suspension of democracy prior to a monarch's talk. This is the longest shutdown of democracy since 1945. A Lord Falconer (really) has tweeted that the recent suspensions of democracy prior to a monarch's little talk were "2010, 3 days, 2012, 7 days, 2013, 12 days, 2014 , 20 days, 2015, 3 days, 2016, 5 days, 2016, 6 days".
Posted by: Bird Brain | Aug 28 2019 18:58 utc | 74
BM #19, "if the Queen has moral authority" I nearly choked on my beer. While Prince Andrew screws Epsteins slave children just for fun!
Any Queen worth her crown would have expunged his title and entitlements.
The Queen of England has abdicated all moral authority and just counts the coins pouring in to the house of Windsor.
Will no one eradicate this loathsome monarchy?
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Aug 28 2019 19:02 utc | 75
@ b #65
So perhaps b we're seeing the Bernaysian paradox ('managed direct democracy') bursting to the surface in all its irreconcilable glory and fatal internal contradiction. In order to accomplish the Sovereign Will of the People, the People's Chamber (Managed Democracy's installed loggerhead 'paid to pay lip service' to sovereign prerogatives) must be shoved to the side. Intractable and unaddressed corruption forces these extra-constitutional measures.
If we find the spirit and intent of Popular Will better served by recessing the very institutions meant to actualize it, then Managed Democracy has truly been unmasked for the circular sham it is. Of course this path is fraught with its own separate catalog of perils. One of the key dangers of the State of Exception (Agamben) is its tendency towards lastingness. Just as with Quantitative Easing and the repeal of price discovery, how can Central Banks reintroduce the Uncommanded Economy? The prevailing control paradigm has to collapse before authenticity is allowed back in. Authenticity must spring from predecessor ashes. It can never be re-commissioned by seated interests.
“One of the essential characteristics of the state of exception-the provisional abolition of the distinction among legislative, executive, and judicial powers-here shows its tendency to become a lasting practice of government.”
― Giorgio Agamben, State of Exception
Posted by: FSD | Aug 28 2019 19:14 utc | 76
This recently on Brexit from the Morning Star...
The New LeFT Brexit Campaign is a Force For Solidarity and Understanding
https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/e/new-left-brexit-campaign-force-solidarity-and-understanding
"...The new Leave campaign provides a voice for that class solidarity. It represents the silent workplaces denied state aid because of the EU's competition laws. It explains that our derelict regions and crisis-ridden social services in Britain and across the EU, are the result of EU austerity policies that imposed the cost of the bankers' crisis on working people. The arguments that are needed to arm the labour movement will only come from a much strengthened left campaign against the EU..."
Posted by: John Gilberts | Aug 28 2019 19:17 utc | 77
Bird Brain @74
But leave out facts that are inconvenient, why dontcha:
"In the United Kingdom the party conference season is the period of three weeks in September and October of each year, whilst the House of Commons is in recess, in which the annual political party conferences are held." - Wikipedia
Trades Union Congress from Sun 8 Sept to Wed 11 Sept
Liberal Democrats from Sat 14 Sept to Tue 17 Sept
Labour from Sat 21 Sept to Wed 25 Sept
Conservatives from Sun 29 Sept to Wed 2 Oct
Greens from Fri 4 Oct to Sun 6 Oct
Only a vote of no confidence matters (and it needs to be soon), everything else is a distraction.
Posted by: ADKC | Aug 28 2019 19:17 utc | 78
@ Trailer Trash (57). Britain’s situation is not like Greece’s, as the former controls its own currency and the latter does not. That gives Britain much greater ability to manage its own economy, though they will likely screw it up massively nevertheless.
Posted by: Rob | Aug 28 2019 19:17 utc | 79
Thank you A User #39, the bunya nut republic down under is a mighty good example of one that has 'really fucked yerself this time'.
Part of the five eyes loony vassals crawling up the Trump arse,
playing belligerent attack dog just like its mates occupying Palestine,
entertaining US bases all over the land,
buying piles of war making crap that doesn't work from the USA
Poor fella, my country.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Aug 28 2019 19:19 utc | 80
everywhere the battle is between the Rothschild crowd against the people: Brexit, Gilets Jaunes, Trump vs. the Globalists, the hatred of the western European populations for Brussels, etc.
Posted by: nietzsche1510 | Aug 28 2019 19:37 utc | 81
@ Posted by: berti | Aug 28 2019 16:08 utc | 44
There's no need to fight. All the West is degenerating:
Salvini sidelined as M5S and Democrats agree Italy coalition
Russia pushing 'unsuitable' nuclear power in Africa, critics claim
Polling Picture Comes Into Focus: Biden Leads a 3-Way Race at the Top
And those are just the headlines I quickly recovered from today.
The reason the West is desintegrating is very simple: the pot is too small for everybody:
Take the earnings results of the top 500 companies by stock market value in the US, S&P-500. With nearly all results in for the second quarter of 2019 ending in June, total earnings (profits) are up only 0.5% and sales revenues up only 4.7%. After taking into account current inflation, real earnings were negative and revenues barely positive. And that’s for the top 500 companies.
For the smaller companies, the situation is even worse. Earnings are down over 10% from last year and revenues up only 2.2%, or flat after inflation. Excluding the finance sector, earnings would be down 21%. A sector analysis shows that the retail sector did best as the American consumer went on spending, along with the finance sector. But productive sectors like technology saw a 6.3% fall in profits. And that is key.
For the first half of 2019, the earnings are in negative territory compared to a 23% rise in the first half of 2018. And the forecast for Q3 earnings is for a further fall of 4.3% yoy.
Everywhere, domestic production is dropping back. The usual answer is to sell more overseas through exports. But here the world trade picture is looking bleak. The Dutch database company CPB provides monthly world trade figures. And in June, world trade fell by 1.4% over May and compared to June 2018. Indeed, world trade has fallen since October 2018 by 3.5%.
That's why the two Western countries in Asia -- Japan and South Korea -- are now bickering between themselves: both have similar sizes, are more or less at the same geographical location and have more or less the same economy in structural terms. They occupy the same niche in the world economy, and now there's space for only one of them.
More on the decline of the West:
Vice labor minister quits over alleged plan to take bribes for easing entry of foreign labor into Japan
Let the barbarisation of Japan (the West's exotic delicate little flower) begin.
Crystal Ball gazing--
Many opine the EU will need to restructure upon UK's exit. Many, including myself, opine the EU ought to dissolve itself and join the now forming continent-wide EAEU/BRI Structure of which whatever the UK becomes will also want to join. There's a great displeasure with the EU's construct and it seems incapable of selfreform, which was a point at issue driving the Leave position. Discontent over EU membership existed prior to Cameron's becoming PM in 2010 where it was important enough to be a campaign issue.
Given all the many convolutions, the sentiment to Get Out & Get On With It is difficult to pooh-pooh.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 28 2019 19:48 utc | 84
In the UK and parliamentary systems, general elections elect parties, and the party (or coalition) with the most seats itself elects the Prime Minister. He is never elected by a general vote of the people. He then appoints the other Ministers after consultation with members of his own party or with the coalition parties. Britain has been doing its version of democracy this way for around 200 years.
The direct election of a Prime Minister would be a Presidential system, and the electee would be a President. The Prime Minister in Parliament would be appointed by the majority party or coalition. France and Russia have this system. The US and most of Latin America have the Presidential system. Japan and most of Europe have the British parliamentary system.
Is that really too hard to understand?
Posted by: ROBERT SYKES | Aug 28 2019 20:08 utc | 85
The reality is this - - -
The United Kingdom is broken ! Beyound repair !
The elite have a smug expression on there faces!
It’s called devide and rule !
Devided by leavers and remainers.
Devided by young and old.
Devided by rich and poor.
Scotland, Irland, Wales and England all devided.
Perminatly. It’s over.
The 50% That voted Brixit on the strength of fake main-stream news/ mind programming , there now brain dead ! Sorry
Boris will sell the U.K. to Trump in return for (he thinks) a place at the top facist right wing table.
And all the while Israel has hollowed out both US and U K politics with lobby groups and blackmailing polatians ect.
Sadly it’s to late to stop them.
We’v been made redundant as human beings.
‘Agenda 21’
I did warn people on this blog a year ago and got slapped down.
Posted by: Mark2 | Aug 28 2019 20:34 utc | 86
@ 85 robert... thanks for the reminder.. it works the same in canada... however kim campbell was leader for the tories when mulroney stepped down and no one voted for her either... when they did vote, she was gone... the same thing is happening here with this weasel boris... it is an essentially 'ramming it down people's throats' agenda.. if that is democracy - no one wants it anymore... he, you and i know this is very undemocratic what he is doing..
@ 84 karlof1... and what happens to the eu currency? after all it is the financial lords who are calling the shots as i see it.. they have set it up this way and as we heard from mark carney the other day - they have more grand plans in place as well.. either way, little people will be screwed... i say burn the bankers at the stake.. until that happens, it will be business as usual...
@72 bm.... the queen is a good part of the problem, in spite of all the formalities around the british parliament system and the canuck one for that matter... people are tired of these meaningless formalities where the same shit gets done to them 24/7..
Posted by: james | Aug 28 2019 20:36 utc | 87
I disagree heavily on various conclusions.
Looking at how the EU has handled Brexit it ought to be clear to anyone that the EU is 100% fascist.
A deal you can't ever leave? Is there any way one could make it more plain and simple? Such contracts are clearly illegal and immoral in every system of justice worth anything at all.
A deal where you can "leave" by agreeing to another deal where you can't?
I do not understand how it is possible not to see that for what it is —fascism— no matter what opinion one has about anything and I find it worrying that so many both here and elsewhere seem unable to see it.
If nothing else (but there is plenty) the EU itself by its actions and reaction has made Brexit into the most significant victory against fascism on a continental scale in Europe since WWII.
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Aug 28 2019 20:43 utc | 88
B When will you do a post to explain to us why EU is so great ?
You never come up with any argument other than leaving the EU is bad, mmmmkay wevy wevy wevy bad just like the msm
Posted by: hugo | Aug 28 2019 20:47 utc | 89
It's the old May's government that's treacherous, not Johnson. He's doing what was the will of the 17.4mn people who voted to leave in June 2016. Good on him, and may he succeed.
Posted by: Baron | Aug 28 2019 20:48 utc | 90
1) If Johnson - whom I don't much care for - uses the constitutional powers of his office to fulfill his commitment to Brexit , exactly how is that a "power grab"? Maybe instead they should just hold the Brexit vote again, and again, until it finally comes out with the desired result?
2) I predict Scotland will not attempt to actually leave the UK for many reasons including A) Their budget spending is double or triple the allowable level for membership to the EU and the eurocrats can't make an exception for Scotland without increasing separatist anger in member countries already subject to austerity; B) The Scots would lose the substantial subsidies they get from Westminster, which would increase their deficit further; C) The Brits would do to them what the EU has tried to do with the UK on Brexit: "Give us what we want up front, and then hope we will give you what you want. Take it or leave it".
Posted by: zeta | Aug 28 2019 20:55 utc | 91
fascinating points @50 psychohistorian & @62 C I eh?
This is all at the behest of those who run the U.S.
(which may indeed be The City Of London, or those who run that)
They also "win" if the opposite comes to pass,
That is, should a major player default on its debts and get away scot-free.
Well let it fall apart I say.
Posted by: ziogolem | Aug 28 2019 21:02 utc | 92
(Continuation of @90)
3) If the Queen accedes to Johnson's request, it will be because of the answer to this question, and no other: "what is best for my family, ie the House of Windsor". What does she care about politics?
Posted by: zeta | Aug 28 2019 21:07 utc | 93
First, the customary disclaimer: I'm just a rubbernecking spectator watching the Brexit debacle, the SNP debacle, and even the Skripal debacle from across the pond.
But I find George Galloway's take credible and persuasive; sorry if this link has already been posted:
BoJo clears decks by shutting down Parliament – Galloway
Despite my settled antipathy towards Boorish Johnson, who I called the UK's "Village Idiot Laureate" long before he got kicked upstairs, I see his supposedly horrifically anti-democratic actions arising from the obvious need to "think outside the box" and finally break the years-long parliamentary logjam.
The nominal pseudo-"democracy" in the pathetic, corrupt, decadent, and abiding status quo doesn't seem worth defending. Unsophisticated maxims like "Hell, something's gotta give!", "Get 'er done!", and even "S*** or get off the pot!" come to mind.
Put slightly differently, the shocked and appalled hand-wringers seem to prefer that the UK government be left to "democratically" perpetually dither and spin on the Brexit question until doomsday. Boorish may have sinister ulterior motives for forcing the issue, but his detractors and political rivals have no one to blame but themselves if he benefits from a surge in popularity from a public desperately hoping for someone to force the issue.
Posted by: Ort | Aug 28 2019 21:14 utc | 94
The end in question was a re-ordering of the state, a re-alignment of priorities with those adopted during and after the World War: re-investment in and de-privatisation of the NHS; increasing pensions to make them sufficient to sustain life; the restoration of dignity at work and cutting unemployment, now used as a means of lowering living standards.The renationalisation of utilities and transportation. bevin @13 <=in other words retract from privatization all that the UK has squandered to its wealthy friends in governmental acts of privatization? Boston is full of bridges please select one or more..
When the wealthy persons in American were faced with a people's democracy 1776-1789, the wealthy and powerful came together and wrote their thoughts into words, that described what they wanted out of a government that would govern Americans, and they called the result a constitution. Interesting the constitution they wrote contained a surefire and fail-safe way to get the rich man's constitution ratified. When those words were ratified, presto the old democratic government (Articles of Confederation) was replaced with the Rich Man's Republic (the USA, 1789). What would happen to Bexit if something like ratification made the old government stand down and the new government begin? instead of the rich and powerful handing the people a government, the people would be in the position to hand the rich and powerful a government backed by ratification of the people.. ??
Once the Bexit becomes a reality; the country will start to pull together again.. by: JDL @ 14
Will peons ever figure out that the facade simply covers up Might Makes Right? What really matters is, who commands the loyalty of the armed forces. As long as the entire UK military and civilian police obeys Boris the Boor, and the military maintains its monopoly on violence, it is not a failed state. by: Trailer Trash @ 17 I think ratification Trumps?
<= if something like a referendum ended the current government, there would be no paid military that's how the USA came about.. a bunch of people just wrote up a proposed constitution and said it is to be the government as soon as it is ratified, then they said how it is to be ratified. One never known whether or not the voters would ratify a new constitution but if one were ratified, by say a majority affirmative vote of every single person on English soil, what would be the result. ?
There are some very interesting binary situations developing in Britain.
Posted by: snake | Aug 28 2019 21:16 utc | 95
All the signs are aligning for a major false flag - probably on 10/4 - something truly huge like a plan to nuke San Francisco. This action would have the impact of silencing any member of parliament from exercising the ancient parliamentary right to ask about it, especially if a gag order went out in the media in order to enable the action.
Posted by: Thomas Busse | Aug 28 2019 21:23 utc | 96
The European Union was created and shaped to serve the interests of the transnational capital and corporations, especially those the other side of the Atlantic in the US. The smoke screen of so called Brexit, a project of the same elites who created the EU, only serves the interests of those same elites in turning the EU more neoliberal and less social.
The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about Brexit
What is written in the marble of the agreement guarantees not only that the euro does not have a State that supports it, but that its financial capital remains London, so that a fundamental part of the financial interests that operate in the Eurozone are outside the Union jurisdiction. The state orphanage of the euro is thus perpetuated because every serious project of political integration would require recalibrating the free movement of capital. And the regulatory impotence of the Union is guaranteed, because a part of the regulated are outside its jurisdiction, and the others can simply threaten to be (without the Union being able to do anything to prevent it, courtesy of the right to freedom of establishment and of free movement of capital). In this way, not only does the City win (and the shareholders of the Paris and Frankfurt stock exchanges losing), but so do all the great financial capital holders, as the asymmetry is insurance against an eventual European political will aimed to regulate financial activity seriously.
In other words, the agreement perpetuates the spraying of sovereignty that is characteristic of the Eurozone. And that spraying benefits not only the City, but also the great capital holders, European or not(...)
That the EU should disolve or be reformed to better serve the interests of its peoples, and not only conserve but reintegrate and reinforce the welfare state the European peoples awarded themselves by fighting and leaving their blood in the battle fields of the last great war, take it as discounted, and many of our representatives in the EP fight for this outcome with our mandate, or at least manage to denounce the obvious selling out of certain representatives and unelected officials lobbing for spurious interests contrary to those of the peoples of Europe.
.
But that the peoples would benefit from a hard breaking up, once, not only their educational systems and socioeconomic policies, but their industry, agriculture, cattel raising, mining, shipbuilding and each and every business or slight economic activity under the sun, be it at familiar or industrial scale, was or dismantled or conveniently shaped, reduced, or simply, wiped out, to better conflude in the union, is something any person with two fingers of forehead would easily understand, as it easily would be understood by anybody who would have invested so much in a business venture which then pass through bad times, of course would not throw all its effort and money out of the window, but would fight to keep at least part of its huge inversion alive while it manages to reconvert it into a more productive state
Only people who makes a living of moving money from one place to another, without ever playing its own flesh and money, and even when that happens,that they play their money, they manage to go without paying the count, or are rescued y the huge monetary interests behind them, give them a damn what could happen to millions of people in Europe, especially if this people live tha other side of the Atlantic and these people are thinking of benefitting from a naufrage caused by themselves. These are the same people who manipulate electoral processes around the world with the help of obscure new corporations which manage big data and spin doctors of clear fascist ideology....
For the UK subdits here pretending to believe they have decided anything in the whole Brexit issue, in case you are so genuinely naive, a bath of reality. But for your long story as commenters ( at least so long as mine...) at several blogs of the so called "alt-media" and obvious access to so many sources, allow me to have doubts about your naivety, since all this has been aired enough for you to know...Why am I not surprised to find that you were also strongly supporting Trump and the bloggers campaigning for The Donald past 2015/2016...?
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/mg9vvn/how-our-likes-helped-trump-win
Mr. Brexit
All was quiet for about a year. Then, in November 2015, the more radical of the two Brexit campaigns, "Leave.EU," supported by Nigel Farage, announced that it had commissioned a Big Data company to support its online campaign: Cambridge Analytica. The company's core strength: innovative political marketing—microtargeting—by measuring people's personality from their digital footprints, based on the OCEAN model.
After the Brexit result, friends and acquaintances wrote to him: Just look at what you've done.
Now Kosinski received emails asking what he had to do with it—the words Cambridge, personality, and analytics immediately made many people think of Kosinski. It was the first time he had heard of the company, which borrowed its name, it said, from its first employees, researchers from the university. Horrified, he looked at the website. Was his methodology being used on a grand scale for political purposes?
After the Brexit result, friends and acquaintances wrote to him: Just look at what you've done. Everywhere he went, Kosinski had to explain that he had nothing to do with this company. (It remains unclear how deeply Cambridge Analytica was involved in the Brexit campaign. Cambridge Analytica would not discuss such questions.)
For a few months, things are relatively quiet. Then, on September 19, 2016, just over a month before the US elections, the guitar riffs of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising" fill the dark-blue hall of New York's Grand Hyatt hotel. The Concordia Summit is a kind of World Economic Forum in miniature. Decision-makers from all over the world have been invited, among them Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann. "Please welcome to the stage Alexander Nix, chief executive officer of Cambridge Analytica," a smooth female voice announces. A slim man in a dark suit walks onto the stage. A hush falls. Many in attendance know that this is Trump's new digital strategy man. (A video of the presentation was posted on YouTube.)
A few weeks earlier, Trump had tweeted, somewhat cryptically, "Soon you'll be calling me Mr. Brexit." Political observers had indeed noticed some striking similarities between Trump's agenda and that of the right-wing Brexit movement. But few had noticed the connection with Trump's recent hiring of a marketing company named Cambridge Analytica.
Posted by: Sasha | Aug 28 2019 21:23 utc | 97
The EU is a globalist project to dismantle nation states and end corporate taxes and regulation. Likewise, democracy was neutered in the USA and UK for the sake of a global empire. The Atlantic Empire is failing. Globalists and Nationalists are fighting over the leftovers. There cannot be democracy without a government. Boris Johnson’s Hard Brexit will kill the United Kingdom. The British Isles will splinter into fiefdoms of Old England, Scotland, Ireland, City of London and Wales. There will be nothing of matter left to restore democracy. Corporate Barons will be finally free to do whatever they and Prince Andrews damn well want without the worry of justice.
Posted by: VietnamVet | Aug 28 2019 21:27 utc | 98
QE2 congratulates herself after prorogueing Parliament
Posted by: zeta | Aug 28 2019 21:57 utc | 99
Shouldn't the headline read something along the lines of "Boris Johnston consolidates power"? I know it's not as dramatic, but it's far more honest. Unless, of course, one believes that the government of the day shouldn't be allowed to govern. And that allowing a ragtag group of MPs to act against the instruction of their electorate, despite most of them promising to honour that instruction at the last general election?
Posted by: Tony | Aug 28 2019 22:02 utc | 100
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |