Post a comment

How Trump's "Maximum Pressure" Campaign Against Iran Now Works Against Him
There is no evidence that Iran was behind Friday's attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
There are many parties in the Middle East and in the United States who are interested in goading the U.S. into a military confrontation with Iran. Most of these parties have the capability to launch clandestine attacks on civilian vessels. That the U.S. government would blame Iran for any such attack is obvious. But even Israeli analysts doubt that Iran is responsible for the recent incidents. The German government doubts that video the U.S. presented shows anything of significance. Others point at the suspicious timing of the incident.
bigger
Israel is of course the foremost candidate for such a false flag attack. Prime Minister Netanyahoo agitated against Iran for the last 25 years. He multiple times threatened to directly attack the country but would prefer that the U.S. would do so. The Israeli clandestine service Mossad is capable of far reaching operations. Israel's submarines are known to have operated in the Arab Sea.
The Saudis are under pressure from Houthi forces at their southern borders. The Houthi receive some material support from Iran. If the U.S. would attack Iran, the Saudis would be relieved. The Saudis need oil prices way above the current $60 per barrel to finance their state. Anything that drives up the price, like the tanker attacks, is obviously in their interest. The murder of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey demonstrated that the Saudis developed extensive clandestine capabilities and have no qualms to use them.
The Saudi partner in crime in Yemen are the United Arab Emirates under the ruthless control of Mohammad bin Zayed. Bin Zayed is a major instigator of the anti-Iranian U.S. policies. Bin Zayed hired Eric Prince of Blackwater fame to build him a mercenary army. Prince is a former U.S. Navy SEAL, a military operator trained in clandestine operations at sea. Secretly putting a sticky bomb onto some ship is exactly what SEALs learn to do.
U.S. President Donald Trump hired several Iran haters into his administration. His National Security Advisor John Bolton has for years agitated for regime change in Tehran. Bolton is known for circumventing the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He directly communicates with lower levels in the U.S. military and with its regional commanders. The U.S. Central Command now claims that:
"a modified Iranian SA-7 surface-to-air missile attempted to shoot down a US MQ-9, at 6:45am local time, June 13, over the Gulf of Oman, to disrupt surveillance of the (Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) attack on the M/T Kokuka Courageous...”
Sure - that must be right. Just like the CENTCOM claim that the tankers were damaged by limpet mines, which are ineffective when used above the waterline of a ship. The Japanese owner of the Kokuka Courageous says that CENTCOM lies, and that the ship was attacked by "flying objects". The MQ9 Reaper drone is a surveillance platform but it is also capable of firing missiles. If the new CENTCOM claim is true where is the drone video of the "Iranian attack"? How can we be sure that it wasn't a U.S. drone that fired missiles at the Japanese ship?
There is of course also the CIA. Two years ago it formed a new mission center to attack Iran:
The Iran Mission Center will bring together analysts, operations personnel and specialists from across the CIA to bring to bear the range of the agency’s capabilities, including covert action.
...
To lead the new group, Mr. Pompeo picked a veteran intelligence officer, Michael D’Andrea, who recently oversaw the agency’s program of lethal drone strikes and has been credited by many of his peers for successes against al Qaeda in the U.S.’s long campaign against the terrorist group.
...
Mr. D’Andrea, a former director of the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center, is known among peers as a demanding but effective manager, and a convert to Islam who works long hours. Some U.S. officials have expressed concern over what they perceive as his aggressive stance toward Iran.
One wonders what D’Andrea, with his experience in directing drone strikes, worked on throughout the last two years. What operations did he plan?
We know that false flags attacks are as American as apple pie. The Boston Tea Party was committed by colonial settlers camouflaged as Indians. Remember the Maine? The Gulf of Tonkin "attack" that never happened? The fake chemical attacks staged by U.S. paid actors to then be blamed on the Syrian government?
There are also a number of non-state actors who might have been involved in the tanker attacks. The MEK cult is known for committing terrorist attacks against Iran. But it is not the only group. Over the last two year alone Baluch terrorists at the Pakistani Iranian border, Arab separatists of the Ahvaz movement, the Islamic State and Kurdish groups all launched terror attacks against Iran. All these groups are financed by one or the other state actors listed above. With practically unlimited money available, they all might have developed the necessary capabilities to damage some tanker.
All the above actors have motives and the potential capability to launch attacks that they can then blame on Iran. It is no wonder then that everyone calls bullshit when Secretary of State Pompeo claims that "only Iran" could have done it. There is simply no evidence - as in zero - that Iran committed the attacks.
It is also no wonder then that even avid Moon of Alabama readers doubt this authors reporting that Iran's new strategy is to put "maximum pressure" on Trump. It sounded outlandish when it was first developed in the update to this post. But if one puts oneself into the shoes of Iranian decision makers, it suddenly becomes a realistic assessment.
A day after our first reporting on the new Iranian strategy Asia Times confirmed that the concept exists:
[T]his kind of non-lethal warning, which caused a spike in oil prices, has been in the hardline Iranian playbook since the Trump administration signaled it would take steps to squeeze the Islamic republic’s ability to sell its petroleum.
“It was being debated even before the oil waivers were revoked [in November], but largely as a possible response to an attempt to zero [eliminate] Iran’s exports,” an Iranian source told Asia Times on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak on the matter.
The idea behind this, says the Asia Times source, is to push the Saudis to tell Trump to lower the pressure on Iran:
“If MBZ tells Trump that it’s time to slow down the maximum pressure policy that is very different than [Japanese President Shinzo] Abe calling for negotiations,” the source said.
But to slow down Trump's maximum pressure policy against Iran is not sufficient. What Iran wants to do is, as we argued, to eliminate Trump's maximum pressure campaign by putting maximum pressure on Trump.
Elijah Magnier is known to have access to high level sources in Tehran. He reported last night:
Informed sources close to Iranian decision makers repeated the words of President Hassan Rouhani and the Iranian advisor to Sayyed Khamenei for international affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, namely that “if Iran can’t export oil through the Persian Gulf, no-one in the Middle East will be able do this”. The source “expects further attacks in the future, given the US decision to stop the flow of oil by all means at all costs. Thus, oil will stop being delivered to the world if Iran can’t export its two million barrels per day”.
“Tensions in the Gulf can be eased only when sanctions are lifted on Iran. Otherwise, more objectives may be targeted and the level of tension will gradually increase. [..] If Iran is in pain, the rest of the world will suffer equally,” said the source.
...
“President Trump is betting on maintaining the status-quo. This doesn’t suit Iran, because its economy will suffer dearly. Binding the deep economic wound and holding on until Trump ends his first mandate is playing into Trump’s hand and this is not going to happen. The tension in the Gulf was generated when Trump decided to pull out of the nuclear deal (known as the JCPOA). Let him pay the price now. If Iran cannot export its crude oil it means the country must be ready for war”, continue the source.
"If you want maximum pressure," Iran tells Trump, "we are able to deliver that."
No Iranian official will of course ever confirm this publicly.
What makes the situation confusing and the reasoning counterintuitive is that Iran and some of its enemies now have the very same tactical interests. Both sides now want to increase the heat in the region. That guarantees that more such attacks will happen. There are many, many potential targets for this campaign.
via Tanker Trackers - bigger
Iran's enemies hope that more attacks on tankers will goad Trump, and his British sidekicks, into a military conflict with Iran.
Iran calculates that Trump will see the danger and recognize that such a conflict would ruin his presidency. That he will accept that he has to revoke the sanctions and rejoin the nuclear deal to avoid to be blamed for unprecedented oil prices and catastrophic consequences for the global economy.
We can expect that the cat and mouse game will continue throughout the next twelve month. Trump will be under pressure from both sides. Next spring or summer is the latest point for him to decide either way. Until then we will see more casualties of this new tanker war.
Iran's enemies as well as Iran itself now have an interest that more attacks on tankers happen. But unless there is very convincing independent evidence we will never know who will have committed these. There are simply too many players who have motives and the capabilities to make such attacks happen. All of them have plausible reasons to damage more ships. All of them have plausible deniability. It is this what makes the current situation so dangerous. Luckily the problem can be easily solved.
The one who caused this conflict is Donald Trump. He is also the one who can immediately end it.
Posted by b on June 16, 2019 at 08:57 AM | Permalink
Some say we would not have invaded Iraq if Bush had not been elected.
However, the difference between Joe Lieberman and Dick Cheney is as thin as a dime.
Gore's foreign policy advisors were Zionists. The internal contest in the Gore administration would have been whether to attack Iraq or Iran first.
Posted by: librul | Jun 16, 2019 9:11:19 AM | 1
Nice summary of possibilities that have already been well-covered during the previous three days now paving the way for more of the same endlessly almost fascinating conjecture....sigh.
But you are definitely correct: someone did this for some reason. (oil price, WWIII, further proof that China is morally superiour to the evil outlaw decadent Amerikkkan Roman Empire---nah that's just an inside MoA joke---all obvious potential motives---I pick oil price!)
Signed,
Desperately Seeking Refuge in Next Open Thread
Posted by: donkeytale | Jun 16, 2019 9:27:16 AM | 2
Genuine questions here:
* How can Israelis move submarines to the Arab sea unnoticed? Thourgh the Suez canal???
* How can the Iranians provide hardware to the Houthis, given the harsh blocus that is imposed?
Thanks for these wonderful articles.
Posted by: Wong Yao | Jun 16, 2019 9:35:40 AM | 3
1. There was no real uptick in oil prices, just a tiny bounce from the week's lows.
2. The US has made no serious attempt to pin the blame on Iran (as MofA more or less says). By there standards this is a non-attempt. Rather it appears the US has merely seeked to distract attention from the probable guilty party (probably Saudi but who knows).
3. Everything indicates that this is a non-event - or at least that the US very much wants to treat it as a non-event. Centcom most of all.
4. I would agree that the US can do no more to Iran. Indeed any military action would only lead to a blocked Hormuz. Killing 1 million innocent Iranians costs the Iranians politically as much as killing warmongering 50 Americans. I'm pretty sure they can keep up those kill ratios.
5. This is all still a trade and sanctions dispute. If nothing happens then short term just more and more foreign buyers of oil from Iran with pull out to the point where Iran really may be forced to block the Hormuz / force Saudi into a neutral role interested in clear waterways.
If trade wars gets worse, then China + allies may well start to trade with Iran more, because the threat of being cut off from US banks can only be applied once.
6. Not 100% convinced that this is Iran policy and non just happenstance.
Posted by: Michael Droy | Jun 16, 2019 9:37:03 AM | 4
Speculation for consideration, living in the southern plains in the US and with so many of the oil producers and drillers here losing large sums of money an increase in the price of oil may save them or delay the inevitable. Is it possible that the purpose or motivation is to increase the price of oil. An increase in the price of oil is a double bladed sword, but so many of the oil projects that industry wants in the US would be aided by an increase in price, the pipelines, port projects, oil exports from the US. An increase that would be more than temporary would certainly help the shale boom here. It would also help the jobs and economy which is a good message for an election year. Take a look at google maps nearly anywhere in the south central plains, New Mexico, Colorado and US Bureau of Land Management areas to see just how many gas and oil wells have been drilled here and its not hard to see why an increase in oil prices would be a boom here, the oil is not needed here at this point in time.
While it is a two bladed sword high oil prices inevitably hurt the economy but that would be a year or two down the road. As far as it requiring more strife in the Middle East that would be of no great concern, its so far away for most people here, while having a job is.
Oz
Posted by: Storm in Oz | Jun 16, 2019 9:37:49 AM | 5
b mentioned above the Baluch militants. One militant group (and more?), in the Baluch area that was known to be supported by Irael is Jundallah. Israel's Mossad posed as CIA and directed Jundallah to kill Iranians. The hope in that false-flag operation was that Iran would believe American CIA was responsible for killing Iranians and thus Iran would respond in kind by killing Americans.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2012/01/13/false-flag/
Posted by: librul | Jun 16, 2019 9:47:40 AM | 6
....But I would be remiss in not giving you credit for the subtle shifting of your placing the blame squarely on the [fat] shoulders of the Orange Dummkopf....instead of his handpicked underlings....
The one who caused this conflict is Donald Trump.
And furthermore, the true reason he created this conflict makes him (and the McConnellite GOP who birthered his presidency) even more petty, racist and ridiculous: Trump simply wants to overturn every single Obama action that could ever be remotely construed as an "Achievement" in the herstory books....
Posted by: donkeytale | Jun 16, 2019 9:52:36 AM | 7
Iran knows that Trump will prefer to fire Bolton and Pompeo instead of starting a new war in the Gulf that will certainly destroy his chances of been re-elected. Yet Iran will not spell it out. It prefers to leave a doubt to allow its numerous regional enemies do the dirty work of provocations, some out of naivety, some out of paranoia, some out of greed .
As these provocations are coming from different sources it is impossible to attribute them to a specific group or to control them. The success of one will encourage another. To stop this, the USA will have to police the Gulf and expose its troops and boats to attacks, something Trump wants to avoid at any cost for fear of been drown into a full war.
Therefore ironically Iran is receiving help from the same enemies that want to weaken it. For Iran, it is a calculated gamble, but at the point where Iran's economy and the impotence of the EU a reality, it is worth it.
Posted by: Virgile | Jun 16, 2019 9:55:35 AM | 8
Perhaps Saudi Arabia has this plan:
1) Stir up trouble
2) Request escort protection from the US (they did that today)
3) Stage an attack on a US vessel in the interest of bringing the US directly into the conflict
Posted by: Timothy Hagios | Jun 16, 2019 10:02:04 AM | 9
The USA is perfectly capable of tracking each and every Iranian ship and boat in the Persian Gulf and, indeed, CENTCOM has just admitted that it sends Reaper drones out to shadow even the smallest of Iranian vessels when it sees suspicious activity.
A small Iranian runabout scoots out to the stricken tanker? No problem, we had it under surveillance and, hey, here are the videos of the crew retrieving.... something.... from that stricken tanker.
Yet - apparently - it was unable to track the Iranian vessel that ran up alongside two tankers in order to attach those limpet mines in the first place.
Because that's the thing that really nags at me: the US Navy must have a radar recording showing a small Iranian vessel running up alongside those two tankers in the hours before the explosions were reported.
Because, let's be honest here, there is no other way that Iranian forces could have attached limpet mines to the side of tankers that are already underway (and, equally, no way for scuba divers to clandestinely attach limpet mines a.b.o.v.e. the waterline when a ship is in port).
If it was an Iranian vessel that attached those limpet mines then there will be a radar track showing *that* little boat intercepting *those* big tankers. Maybe not noticed at the time, but it will be somewhere in the recordings on the Bainbridge.
So why hasn't CENTCOM released those radar traces?
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Jun 16, 2019 10:06:00 AM | 10
The Saudis are under pressure from Houthi forces at their southern borders. The Houthi receive some material support from Iran.This is not the reason the Saudis are interested in a US attack on Iran. I've said it before, and it's very simple. It's because of the Shi'a in Saudi Arabia who live on all the oil-fields. They can't ever be allowed to have a thought of independence, and so Saudi turns on other Shi'a powers - the Houthis, Iran - to cut down any nascent thought among their own Shi'a. They're totally paranoid about it, but theirs is also a correct analysis. There's no sense of nationhood in Saudi Arabia; it's just a collection of territories conquered by Ibn Saud. The Saudis never bothered with creating a nation. For example, their National Parks are, or were, called Kingdom Parks, the parks of the royal family. The Shi'a certainly would go for independence if they could.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jun 16, 2019 10:10:18 AM | 11
Could be them, or it could be THEM, or ....
Just as long we make no connection to what's happening in Idlib:
Turkey Strikes Syrian Army In Response To New Attack On Observation Post In Northern Hama
USA now talks about increasing troops in the region. Only because a few ships have been damaged. Nothing to do with Idblib. Not at all./sarc
PS Back in August 2018 USA vowed to bomb Syria if there was any attack on Idlib.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jun 16, 2019 10:13:13 AM | 12
@10 Yeah, Right
So why hasn't CENTCOM released those radar traces?
For the same reason the US never released the radar traces of the downing of MH17 that John Kerry insisted they had? : "We saw the take-off. We saw the trajectory, we saw the hit. We saw this aeroplane disappear from the radar screens. So there is really no mystery about where it came from and where these weapons have come from."
Posted by: Norwegian | Jun 16, 2019 10:20:30 AM | 13
Well whomever is behind these incidents, they have lit a fire under Muhammad bin Salman. We are flying jets around with the Saudis now to show unity, and talking about re-deploying to Saudistan.
Then there is this going on down south:
Ansarallah Warns of "Major Battle" in Saudi Territories
"It is the right of the Yemeni people to attack the enemy on its land and reciprocate the financial damage" inflicted by the Saudi-led coalition," he added.
Al-Bakhiti called on the Yemeni tribes to differentiate between state and private-owned assets and properties if the attacks start, noting that the tribal forces will surely coordinate their moves with freedom-seekers in Saudi Arabia.
"We are liberation forces, and not occupiers," he said.
In relevant remarks on Saturday Yemeni Air Force Spokesman Brigadier General Abdullah Al-Jefri underlined that the equations of war had changed by his country's missiles and drones, adding that the Saudi-UAE coalition would be forced to stop the war soon.
Posted by: Bemildred | Jun 16, 2019 10:36:29 AM | 14
Why hasn't Iran shown us what was taken off the ship?
USA claims it was a limpet mine. That should be easy to refute, if Iran wanted to. Unless it actually is a limpet mine that can be traced to Iran!
Would that mean that Iran/Iranian proxy did the attack as per b's theory? No! Just the opposite.
The grainy video released by USA would now makes sense: USA could be holding a clear, high-def video in reserve that shows that it's a limpet mine with Iranian origin. If Iran attempts to show a different object than the limpet mine that was attached to the ship, then USA would use the high-def video to catch Iran in a lie. And that lie would be sufficient in most people's eyes to "prove" that Iran did the attack.
Iran probably realizes the setup and that's why they haven't displayed the object that was attached to the ship. Better to remain silent than to 1) confirm USA claims, or 2) be caught in a lie.
If Iran, or an Iranian proxy, was attacking ships then they would take pains to ensure that it could not be traced back to them. That an Iranian limpet mine was attached to the ship would clearly be contrary to Iran's interests. It would have to have been placed there by some organization(s) or group(s) that is an Iranian adversary.
Once again, this is just a theory. But it explains why the US released a grainy video and why Iran has not shown the world the object that was removed from the ship.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jun 16, 2019 10:42:04 AM | 15
It is odd that almost no video evidence is promulgated in this event (and more so the Russian vs. USN ship cock-strutting of a few days ago - No video from the alleged helo).
"Everyone knows" that "everyone" has a convenient palm-sized, high-res, zoomable, video recorder in his pocket. It flies in the face of reason and logic that zero video evidence has been readily available and forthcoming.
Zero video footage provided. Nothing either from "thousands of satellites" in space.
MSM it seems, has a difficult role in its effort to peddle warmongering propaganda, when time after time it promulgates no viable video evidence.
For now, the average MSM consumer is not at all bothered by this fact. However, as more events occur, and no video evidence is provided, maybe...
Surely a few more people will wise up.
Also notable is that when video evidence is provided, it is generally grainy (as if it were old 8 mm film) and lacking sufficient detail. Modern video smart phones produce high resolution color videography.
Now we see some of these "news stories" (cock ups) running out of steam quickly. If a party to any such theatrical propaganda piece threatens to reveal video, well that would be bad for the credibility of the propagandist.
“No one in this world, so far as I know — and I have searched the records for years, and employed agents to help me — has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people. Nor has anyone ever lost public office thereby.”
Posted by: Kristan hinton | Jun 16, 2019 10:46:14 AM | 16
@3 Wong - they use Suez.
Iraq had US backing when it closed Shatt al Arab, so there is precedent. Question is that sanctions aren't blockade, they aren't overtly forcefully imposed. This leaves Iran in a position where it does not have obvious right to retaliation, even if the harder intent behind sanctions is very clear. This is part of how the game is played, getting the other side to make a presentable mistake that can be used as justification. Also the exact reason for applying sanctions escapes me, as does what exactly the US is demanding to lift them.
Europe has been very quiet on this. It was very obedient when Syria was targeted also, participated in Libya. What is Europe in this circumstance?
Posted by: Anon | Jun 16, 2019 10:50:19 AM | 17
Kristan hinton @16
For now, the average MSM consumer is not at all bothered by this fact. However, as more events occur, and no video evidence is provided, maybe...
Surely a few more people will wise up.
Anyone who points to this fact is quickly labeled "conspiracy theorist".
Posted by: Norwegian | Jun 16, 2019 10:54:02 AM | 18
Just some clarification: The MQ-9 Reaper is not just a surveillance platform. It is a hunter-killer drone. The admission that a MQ-9 was operating in the area elevates the US into the list of primary suspects, and as a direct perpetrator and not acting through proxies at that.
Posted by: William Gruff | Jun 16, 2019 11:02:55 AM | 19
b: There are many parties in the Middle East and in the United States who are interested in goading the U.S. into a military confrontation with Iran.
Yes.. > the immediate latching onto ‘false flag’ (even if the US, in knee-jerk response, Bolton, etc. blames Iran, that does not mean that the USA is guilty of engineering the puny ‘attacks’), and pointing the finger at some countries, USA-Israel-KSA (UAE left out? -> my first choice), is quite restrictive, similar to a pinning colored pins and arrows and notes about aims, etc. on a wall map as ppl did in WW2.
Mega-Corps and Finance are apparently not conceived of as potential culprits. (They would be drivers behind the scenes.) Rise in oil price? Iffy imho, see above.
Other possible: Small groups, ‘radicals’ with whatever aim/ideology looking for bigly effect / media hype, or some ‘revenge’ action against a specific foe outsiders can’t identify, or even, in some cases (not in this case though) random acts/events being bundled together as part of a supposed ‘concerted action’ (part of the supposed chem. attacks in Syria rested on odd events) is not considered.
Many ‘non deadly’ or ‘small’ attacks take place all over the world all the time. They are only reported on, elevated to ‘world news’ status when fitting into some MSM/Corp/Gov. narrative, to beat the drum for the present warmongers, dominant actors, etc.
Ex. In CH, 2010, a letter-bomb campaing targeted private bankers. It was quite serious. In F (wiki, and downplays severely, makes it like a little dumb caper)
https://fr.wikinews.org/wiki/Suisse_:_plusieurs_banquiers_ont_été_la_cible_de_colis_piégés
The news about it was supressed, as the banksters knew that even admitting they had been attacked and thus had to take on victim status would be horribly demeaning and …deathly!
Posted by: Noirette | Jun 16, 2019 11:08:32 AM | 20
18
Yes, the "Conspiracy Theorist" label brought to us by the single bullet marketing department at Langley.
Or, who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?
Will there come a time when "common sense" (hmmm...everyone has a high res color video camera in his pocket, therefore: several high res color video records should be presented) prevails?
Posted by: Kristan hinton | Jun 16, 2019 11:10:30 AM | 21
What proof is there that the video released by the US of "The Iranians retrieving their limpet mine" was even shot in the Gulf and not on a table in a Hollywood studio? How do we know that it was not generated inside some computer? These day computer generated images can be quite difficult - impossible to distinguish from reality.
Posted by: foolisholdman | Jun 16, 2019 11:11:27 AM | 22
Is there anyone who can advise me how - if at all - the Law of Salvage could apply in these cases?
Posted by: Montreal | Jun 16, 2019 11:12:29 AM | 23
Wong @3
* How can Israelis move submarines to the Arab sea unnoticed? Thourgh the Suez canal???
Israel has access through the Gulf of Aqaba from the Israeli city of Eilat, they don't need to use the canal.
Posted by: ToivoS | Jun 16, 2019 11:23:22 AM | 24
@3 Wong
Israel has a naval base at Eilat on the Red Sea. Officially it is only home to patrol boats, and transiting submarines there effectively requires Egyptian support for transit through Suez (https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/israel-underwater-nuclear-power-thanks-german-submarines-57517). But as b has pointed out, the Israeli navy and its submarine force operate with some regularity in the Arabian sea.
Furthermore, the Israelis have recently been involved in supporting the Saudi genocide over Yemen, and have stationed planes in Saudi Arabia. So, it is no stretch to assume that they could use Saudi ports.
Posted by: fx | Jun 16, 2019 11:27:00 AM | 25
b:
I notice that you do not mention Hezbollah in your analysis. According to Mr. Magnier, Hezbollah and other clients of Iran are a critical part of the equation as deterrents to war see here
Hezbollah is said to be ready to go to war for Iran and to bomb Israel. Yemen is already serving Iran’s objectives with its use of drones against Saudi oil facilities. The Iraqi non-state actors showed their capacities and the US got the message: US forces will be targeted in Iraq. In Gaza, the Palestinian groups deployed their new weapons and showed their readiness to join the common front in case of war against Israel. This general mobilisation has twisted the arms of the US and Israel, imposing a no-war situation in the Middle East for the foreseeable future. Today, the US and Israel have advanced weapons and the latest military technology, but their adversaries in the Middle East are also well-equipped, even if not at the same level. Their precision missiles and armed drones may be enough to maintain “the necessary” balance of power.
This makes sense to me as it is obvious that the powers involved are not actively pushing for war. The MSM is not a reliable measure. They are always beating the war drum. It sells more papers.
Posted by: TheBAG | Jun 16, 2019 11:28:05 AM | 26
Elijah Magnier's analysis certainly agrees with b's, and it is to b's credit that he changed his view on Iran's position without falling for the "Iran did it" claptrap. Kudos.
Posted by: fx | Jun 16, 2019 11:29:58 AM | 27
What I believe to be a more balanced analysis:
https://southfront.org/whats-behind-mysteriuos-attacks-on-tankers-in-persian-gulf-region/
B seems to have an agenda. Seems someone wispering in ear.
More likely Bolton is directly complicit - war criminal.
US has most to gain from this.
Thier initial claims and response are as rediculous as this admins foreign policy. Only question is Are they acting like idiots on purpose.
Posted by: jared | Jun 16, 2019 11:35:19 AM | 28
@ Jackrabbit 15
The video shows no evidence that the Iranians removed an object from the hull. They were bound to inspect the damage. The rest is guesswork or Bolton affabulation.
If there was an object, it could be Iranian-made, which even does not make Iranian a culprit. But it could be of other origin. In which case it would take Iran a while to figure out the origin. And even then I would not expect Iran to disclose the evidence in a rush. This is not the US neocon but a sophisticated nation-state we are talking about here.
Posted by: fx | Jun 16, 2019 11:40:29 AM | 29
@29 fx
Is there any solid evidence that the video shows Iranians or that the hull is of the relevant tankers? As far as I can tell it could be anything, not even the time is certain.
Posted by: Norwegian | Jun 16, 2019 11:48:20 AM | 30
I think this is the right decision. There's no reason for Iran to continue to waste time.
Better to sink as many tankers now and begin to squeeze the Americans of gas. The more the American people suffers, the better for the rest of the world.
"Counterintuitive reasoning" - exactly. I still do not buy it. This is betting way too much on the assumption that Tronald will not start a war. But if in stage 3 of the operation instead of a tanker an u.s. vessel is damaged - what then?
Graham yesterday told us what. The hatred of Iran isn't only a Tronald thing, almost the whole u.s. congress agrees. This is false flag and it will be 'successful'.
Posted by: Pnyx | Jun 16, 2019 12:02:48 PM | 32
Again, as I've noted in a different thread, an actual slowdown or shutdown of the Persian Gulf is the one way which is likely to shift Chinese veto on the UN Security council to "neutral".
If anything, the threat to Persian Gulf shipping is more pressure on China to break from US sanctions, than it is pressure on the US.
Europe is clearly ineffective and indecisive.
Russia doesn't have a dog in this fight, but would benefit from oil price increases.
China, however, has influence and credibility with Europe - plus would be severely affected by a Persian Gulf "situation". The last thing China wants is to have its difficult economic situation now put in jeapordy by energy costs.
Game theory again points to the fact that Iran doesn't want to be completely isolated. If China truly has shared interests with Iran, then they will have to show it.
A China which accepts US sanctions on Iran, isn't doing its part. This looks more like a "put up or shut up" to China than anything to do with the US/Trump directly.
Posted by: c1ue | Jun 16, 2019 12:12:04 PM | 33
The limpet mine thing, because the US military lacks imagination, is a sort of replay of the beginning events thirty years ago in the Gulf. . .from wiki--
Operation Praying Mantis was an attack on 18 April 1988, by U.S. forces within Iranian territorial waters in retaliation for the Iranian mining of the Persian Gulf during the Iran–Iraq War and the subsequent damage to an American warship. On 14 April, the guided missile frigate USS Samuel B. Roberts struck a mine while deployed in the Persian Gulf as part of Operation Earnest Will, the 1987–88 convoy missions in which U.S. warships escorted reflagged Kuwaiti oil tankers to protect them from Iranian attacks. . . After the mining, U.S. Navy divers recovered other mines in the area. When the serial numbers were found to match those of mines seized the previous September, U.S. military officials planned a retaliatory operation against Iranian targets in the Persian Gulf. . .here. . Operation Earnest Will (24 July 1987 – 26 September 1988) was the American military protection of Kuwaiti-owned tankers from Iranian attacks in 1987 and 1988, three years into the Tanker War phase of the Iran–Iraq War.[1] It was the largest naval convoy operation since World War II. . .here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Jun 16, 2019 12:25:52 PM | 34
with friends like this....
Japan demands more proof from U.S. that Iran attacked tankers
The Japanese government has been requesting the United States for concrete evidence to back its assertion that Iran is to blame for the attacks on two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, government sources said Sunday.
The request came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a statement hours after the attacks blaming Iran but without offering proof. The Department of Defense later released a video allegedly showing an Iranian patrol boat removing an unexploded mine attached to the side of the Japanese-operated tanker Kokuka Courageous.
But Japanese government officials remain unconvinced, the sources said. "The U.S. explanation has not helped us go beyond speculation," said one senior government official.". . .here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Jun 16, 2019 12:29:27 PM | 35
@b
>> Iran calculates that Trump will see the danger and recognize that such a conflict would ruin his presidency.
How so? If the public is led to believe “Iran attacked”, then the public will “accept” high oil prices (also higher profits for domestic and Canadian producers, frackers, more domestic jobs) and vent anger externally. Not anger toward White House.
Alternatively, why does a second *Trump* term matter? Lower Trump popularity sets the bar low enough for Biden to crawl over. That suits TPTB just fine.
Although losing in 2020 will hurt the Narcissist-in-Chief’s ego, narcissist Trump will get over it. He’ll enjoy life more bragging and banging after 2021 without the headaches. He’ll travel with “former head of state” status and probably be a more popular guest with other filth than Obama, Bush, or Clinton.
>> That he will accept that he has to revoke the sanctions and rejoin the nuclear deal to avoid to be blamed for unprecedented oil prices and catastrophic consequences for the global economy.
But who does it hurt most? If China suffers more than the US, isn’t that a “win”?
Posted by: oglalla | Jun 16, 2019 12:29:27 PM | 36
On a lighter note, Operation Praying Mantis (@34) reminds me of the bluegrass song "Praying Mantis Love Affair" including the refrain:
The female mantis eats her mate,
When they're through makin' love
There's nothin' left but fingernails and hair
I want an all consuming love
But let's draw the line somewhere
Cuz' I don't want a praying mantis love affair.
So let's avoid the operation this time.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Jun 16, 2019 12:35:40 PM | 37
hey b.. thanks!
Posted by: james | Jun 16, 2019 12:44:29 PM | 38
@ oglalla 36
"Iran calculates that Trump will see the danger and recognize that such a conflict would ruin his presidency. . .Iran calculates that Trump will see the danger and recognize that such a conflict would ruin his presidency. . .How so?"
US casualties is one "how so." The US press gets excited now over a few casualties, but war with Iran would bring thousands. There are 50,000 US troops at bases just across the Gulf, maximum range is 210 miles, and Iran has a full arsenal of ballistic and guided missiles. . .That's just for starters. That's why the generals are against it. It's a natural result of what the military calls "forward basing" which also applies in Korea; no US attacks there either for the same reason.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Jun 16, 2019 12:46:16 PM | 39
Kristan hinton @ 21 says:
Will there come a time when "common sense" (hmmm...everyone has a high res color video camera in his pocket, therefore: several high res color video records should be presented) prevails
granted the relationship between photography and reality is often somewhat unrequited, still, i'd be remiss not to mention what we all witnessed in high resolution on 9/11, or in decent quality 8mm color(at least once they released frame 313) in Dallas back in '63. indisputable, incriminating video evidence can, it seems, just as easily be used to justify and sustain a complete deception.
Posted by: john | Jun 16, 2019 12:47:06 PM | 40
@28 jared
It is fair and important to admit uncertainty. If you blindly hold that this is a false flag by US or similar then you will get ignored and publicly disproven (even if falsely) by tptb. If you say false flag without knowing that, then you are providing a decoy that will get ignored, instead of allowing attention to focus on the important, as in why is Iran being sanctioned, are our countries antangonising it, etc.. I think b. is being fair and presenting all feasible possibility, he doesn't claim outright authority. What is interesting is watching how the more hostile of people react to suggestions other than what suits them. If you have any more info than the rest of us then share it, because for now there is none conclusive.
Also note the "mine removal" video was daytime not night, as someone stated and I took for fact. Why IR then, maybe viz ?
Posted by: Anon | Jun 16, 2019 12:58:43 PM | 41
The context of this event of the tankers is simply War. The war against Iran is on. It began long ago. This phase is mostly economic in strategic goal. The destruction of the Iranian economy will bring down the government. That's the intention of all acts, schemes, and events we get in the news/propaganda.
Bleeding the Iranian economy is more effective than bleeding its armies and proxies.
There is a mass of young Iranians who have no affection for the government. The economy has always been weak during their lifetime. Thus, they would like change. They won't join a revolution or rebellion or actual sabotage of their own nation, but it is fertile grown of discontent. Ultimately, the theory goes, the masses will bring down the government.
So, the US and Israel, Qatar and Saudi and UAE are all in on whatever means anyone dreams up to bleed Iran's economy.
Quite simply, Iran cannot afford to go wide with its asymmetrical warfare. It must hold EU, Russian and Chinese opinion on its side. Thus, unless directly, frontally attacked, Iran must find critical nerve centers to hit back upon. It cannot unleash ballistic missiles on US bases or direct Hezbollah rocket fire on Haifa.
When and if its oil exports are totally blocked, then it can go to its powerful weapon targeting.
Until then, Iran bleeds and will bleed.
Most of all, Iran has to learn how to let Russia and China defend it. (Like North Korea has.) Iran is partner of EAEU, soon to be a full member of SCO, and vital to India's energy needs. These are positive, non-military leverages. They are two-way connections that make these big nations, all nuclear powers, stakeholders in Iran's outcome.
Three years ago, it erred in not buying the S400 missile defense.
Iran has a curious inflated view of its own military abilities.
It would do well to rethink that position.
Meanwhile, it should begin coordinating with Russia and China on its tactics. They need all the help they can get.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Jun 16, 2019 1:04:25 PM | 42
Pompeo again blames Iran for tanker attacks but insists 'we don't want war'
Pompeo said intelligence officials have “lots of data, lots of evidence” tying Iran to alleged attacks on two oil tankers traveling near the Strait of Hormuz, a transit route for Arab oil shipments to Asia. He gave no details.
He said that Washington will guarantee free navigation through vital shipping areas.
“The United States is going make sure that we take all the actions necessary, diplomatic and otherwise that achieve that outcome,” Pompeo said.
Sounds like US warships will be escorting tankers through the strait soon. One of these ships will be sunk or seriously attacked all recorded in HD of course.
By degrees the B-team moves their plan along, right under the nose of the goyim. Disheartening to see so many assumingely intelligent people debating so many unimportant aspects of these events.
Later in same article:
“Iran will not get a nuke weapon. That’s the goal,” he said when asked about the possibility of Trump sending more US troops and military hardware to the region.
“I made a number of calls to colleagues around the world yesterday. I am confident that we will have partners that understand this threat,” Pompeo said.
We WILL have partners, as in we don't have them now, but we will soon. Foreshadowing?
Posted by: Zack | Jun 16, 2019 1:07:40 PM | 43
A torpedo or missile is designed to enter the ship and explode inside. A ship with that much naphtha would have burned up and sunk if hit with a torpedo or a missile. The damage would have been much more extensive even if it did not sink. A small explosive above the waterline like a limpet mini would cause far less damage and puncture one of the compartments. That makes more sense because it would puncture the ship and create a fire. The fuel in the compartment would burn off in a much more controlled manner as it mixes with the O2 in the atmosphere.
Whomever is doing this is looking for ratings on the news not complete chaos as of yet. The object is not to sink a ship but to create a spectacle and gauge the worlds' response for their next move. It takes time to frame the minds of people for war, especially after the post 911 regional disasters.
An ecological disaster would create world sympathy and a hunt for a peaceful resolution. It would cause all the worlds players to unite, except for the US and a few other small cliques, in an action towards resolution.
I would expect more events like this on land and sea across the region slowly building resolve for war among Iran's neighbors. There is no stopping this, it is going to happen no matter who is in power politically in the West. The politicians are just paid actors too ugly to make it in Hollywood.
Posted by: dltravers | Jun 16, 2019 1:13:49 PM | 44
@ dltravers who wrote
"
The politicians are just paid actors too ugly to make it in Hollywood.
"
You mean to tell me that Trump is not alone in being a Liberace grifter? You think that there is maybe a class of people like that?
Grin. I agree that the momentum is growing for further confrontation/resolution...it is about time.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Jun 16, 2019 1:23:10 PM | 45
c1ue @33 sez: "...an actual slowdown or shutdown of the Persian Gulf is the one way which is likely to shift Chinese veto on the UN Security council to "neutral"."
Not going to happen, as I mentioned in a previous thread. The Chinese now know that there is no benefit to China to even appearing to side with the US on aggression against Iran, or any other country for that matter. Even if the US (note that I am speaking of the US and not Trump, as who is president is irrelevant) promises to end the trade war in exchange for China's cooperation the Chinese of today know that would be a lie and they know that they would be played for fools if they agreed to it.
There has been a significant change in the world over the last decade, particularly since America's attack on Libya. China's efforts at dialogue with the US are nothing more than the rational person making soothing sounds to the heavily armed raving lunatic in an effort to delay more bloodshed. The Chinese used to very much look up to the United States, but that is no more.
What's more, an open US/NATO war Iran will cripple China's BRI project for many years to come. BRI is a very big part of China's roadmap to the future, and they will defend it as best they can.
Posted by: William Gruff | Jun 16, 2019 1:31:11 PM | 46
dltravers @44
A Hellfire missile fired from an RQ-9 Reaper drone with an antipersonnel warhead (rather than anti-armor) would detonate on the outer hull and possibly only do minor damage to the inner hull of a tanker.
Just sayin`...
Posted by: William Gruff | Jun 16, 2019 1:37:54 PM | 47
@47 William Gruff
Yes, and the Japanese say the tanker was hit by flying object(s).
Operator: Tanker hit by flying object, not mine
The president of the Tokyo-based shipping firm Kokuka Sangyo says its tanker was hit by an incoming projectile. He says several crew members witnessed the source of the second blast.
There seems to zero evidence for "mines".
Posted by: Norwegian | Jun 16, 2019 1:58:04 PM | 48
This just in: Iran attacks US warships in the Gulf of Tonkin.
Apparently the Iranian attack dhows escaped: "A sailor familiar with the matter said that it was not unusual for sailing vessels to be hard to track on the high seas... Beyond difficult detection conditions, the sailor said the Maddox‘s long-range air-search radar and the Turner Joy‘s radar were inoperative.
“"We’re just happy we didn’t hit a freighter,” the sailor said."
Posted by: William Gruff | Jun 16, 2019 2:13:57 PM | 49
@Anon
Agree completely.
Just saying, if one were to factor motive the US is highly suspect.
And the rush to judgement increases cause for suspicion.
US has exhausted credibility.
Posted by: Jared | Jun 16, 2019 2:47:48 PM | 50
Waterline argument bogus
As TTG pointed out, we saw the boat hours after the attack and it is quite possible that much of its cargo of fuel was spilled so the ship's waterline would have been lower at the time of the attack. Also, all of the damage was in a straight line, so I do think that mines are more likely than airborne missiles. However, Lympet mines are applied by frogman so I doubt they could have done that while the ship was in motion.
Still don't see any mine in that horrible video
I wish our corrupt MSM would stop talking about the video showing the Iranian's removing a mine from the ship's hull when it is far from obvious that they are doing anything other than inspecting it. How much does a Lympet mine weigh, is the magnet strong enough to support its weight above the waterline? Wow, that is one badass IRGC member who can pull a mine off the side of a ship while standing on a swaying boat, overcoming the magnet, without breaking a sweat. Do our troops really want to tangle with these guys, I mean we whine about how they have killed so many U.S. troops already and that was only their proxies.
Posted by: Christian Chuba | Jun 16, 2019 3:24:18 PM | 51
Very interesting article, both the first piece and the second.
Christian Chuba
The interesting feature of the video was the number of people on the front deck of the small boat.
Seems far too many to crew a boat that size. If the video is genuine, the people on the front deck are likely to be the tanker crew the Iranians picked up, though the Iranians did pick up the crew from the other tanker. They may well have inspected both tankers after picking up the crew from the boat that rescued them.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Jun 16, 2019 3:48:04 PM | 53
Saudi crown prince accuses rival Iran of tanker attacks
In an interview with the Arabic-language newspaper Asharq al-Awsat, Prince Mohammed said Iran disrespected the visit to Tehran by the Japanese prime minister last week and responded to his diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions by attacking the two tankers.
The crown prince, however, offered no evidence to back up his allegation.
"The problem is in Tehran and not anywhere else," Prince Mohammed said. "Iran is always the party that's escalating in the region, carrying out terrorist attacks and criminal attacks either directly or through its militias."
MbS giving away the storyline as to why these attacks happened when they did?
Posted by: Zack | Jun 16, 2019 3:50:44 PM | 54
If is is Iran pulling off these small sabotage attacks, if they can continue pulling them off leaving no evidence, it will have the bonus effect of defending any major US false flag.
Japan and a few other countries are calling on the US to put up evidence for its latest claims. If this can be kept up - US making claims and other countries calling for evidence (any gulf war will hit European and Asian oil supplies), there will be the same reaction when the US tries to pull its own false flag to go to war with Iran.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-attacks-usa-pompeo/pompeo-says-u-s-does-not-want-war-with-iran-pushes-for-international-response-idUSKCN1TH0H8
"Pompeo says U.S. does not want war with Iran; pushes for international response"
"Pompeo said the United States would take “all actions necessary, diplomatic and otherwise” to guarantee safe passage through vital shipping lanes, without providing further details. The secretary of state said the U.S. was discussing a possible international response, saying he had made a number of calls to foreign officials on Saturday regarding the attacks.
He cited China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia as countries that rely heavily on freedom of navigation through the straits. “I’m confident that when they see the risk, the risk of their own economies and their own people and outrageous behavior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will join us in this.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-nuclear-eu/senior-eu-diplomat-back-from-iran-shows-support-for-nuclear-deal-idUSKCN1TH0QB?il=0
" BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU’s second most senior diplomat affirmed the bloc’s support for the nuclear deal between world powers with Iran, including via the use of a new payment system for barter-based trade designed to circumvent U.S. sanctions."
Japan is one of the countries Pompeo mentions, but as is already known here, Japan is asking for evidence to back up US claims.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Jun 16, 2019 4:03:16 PM | 55
Just noting that Tom Luongo has quoted b favorably in an article on ZH about Iran
Congrats b on the increasing recognition of your efforts
Posted by: psychohistorian | Jun 16, 2019 4:03:18 PM | 56
@51 Christian Chuba
Check the boats. The Kokuka Courageous didn't lose any fuel. Her cargo is intact.
The Altair is the one that was penetrated.
Posted by: S.O. | Jun 16, 2019 4:12:16 PM | 57
@51 Christian Chuba, @57 v
The Altair is the one that was penetrated.
It has been reported that there was no pollution from the Altair.
Oil Tanker Hit By Blast In Gulf Of Oman Seems To Have Caused No Pollution
There does not seem to be any pollution after Frontline shipping company's oil tanker Front Altair was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman, company spokesman Pat Adamson told Sputnik on Thursday
The argument that the waterline had somehow sunk is unconvincing.
Posted by: Norwegian | Jun 16, 2019 4:24:51 PM | 58
Re the blurry pentagon video and the color photograph with the two red arrows being circulated.
In the video, the depth or draft measurements can be clearly seen on the side of the ship.
In the color photograph, the ship does not have these markings. The red arrow could hide some of the markings, but not all as the markings in the video run higher up the ships side than the top of the arrow.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88aMe_FcPb4
https://s.abcnews.com/images/International/tanker-gty-jpo-190614_hpEmbed_7x4_992.jpg
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Jun 16, 2019 4:33:32 PM | 59
Christian Chuba | Jun 16, 2019 3:24:18 PM | 51 "As TTG pointed out, we saw the boat hours after the attack and it is quite possible that much of its cargo of fuel was spilled so the ship's waterline would have been lower at the time of the attack."
The section of the shpis hull that is below the waterline when fully loaded is painted red.
For the marks on the bogus pics to have been at the waterline, the ship would have been well and truly overloaded.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Jun 16, 2019 4:40:11 PM | 60
To add to my post @59 The ship in the photo appears to have depth or draft markings well to the left of the arrows.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Jun 16, 2019 4:44:15 PM | 61
