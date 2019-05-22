Post a comment

Venezuela - After Opposition Support 'Deflated' - U.S. Targets Food Aid Supply
The hot-air figures the U.S. used for its regime change efforts in Venezuela failed to do their job. The New York Times declares their movement "deflated".
Eleven hours after the story went live (and the White House had called?) the headline changed.
While it still repeats propaganda claims, the report makes clear that Guaidó is lacking public support:
CARACAS, Venezuela — It was a daring gambit: Juan Guaidó, Venezuela’s opposition leader, stood by a military base alongside dozens of uniformed officers and political allies, calling for a military uprising against President Nicolás Maduro.
...
Three weeks later, Mr. Guaidó is shuttling among a half-dozen safe houses to escape capture. ... And the protests that filled the streets with Mr. Guaidó’s supporters are dwindling ..
...
Weakened and unable to bring the political crisis gripping Venezuela to a quick resolution, Mr. Guaidó has been forced to consider negotiations with Mr. Maduro. Both sides have sent representatives to Norway for talks, a concession Mr. Guaidó previously rejected.
This change is a turning point for the opposition, which in January had gathered momentum, attracting broad international backing and huge crowds of supporters. Now, that momentum has nearly dissipated — a testament to Mr. Maduro’s firm hold on power even as the country crumbles around him.
The government of Venezuela is talking with some of the opposition parties, there is no confirmation yet that Guaidó's party, which is the most radical opposition element, is actually involved. It is doubtful that the government would want to 'negotiate' with it.
Interestingly the NYT now leaves out the false "interim president" attribute that it previously used to describe Guaidó.
That Guaidó failed with his clownish coup attempt does not mean that the U.S. will give up on its regime change efforts.
Venezuela's economy is in a deep economic crisis. The cause are not the minor socialist attempts its government made, but the economic war the U.S. is waging against it:
United States sanctions are ravaging Venezuela’s vital oil sector and imports, making it increasingly difficult for Mr. Maduro to govern. The country largely ground to a halt over the weekend because of a lack of fuel — a shortage that Mr. Maduro has blamed the sanctions for.
Luckily no one in Venezuela has yet to die for lack of food. But there are severe problems:
[T]hree years have passed since oil prices plummeted from over US $100 a barrel in early 2014 to around US $40 in early 2015. Three years have also gone by since the first sanctions against Venezuela were implemented by the Obama administration, since being intensified by the current US government. The result has been a combination of these two factors with the enormously complex structure of the Venezuelan food system, which is reliant on imports, heavily colonised by northern tastes and swollen by the oil boom of recent decades. Currently, and despite all efforts, the dynamics of food-access depends on income: those who have more money eat more and better.
In 2015 the opposition used its support from large producers, importers and distributors to create artificial scarcity of food and hygiene products. The government responded by creating the Local Provision and Production Committees (CLAPs) which deliver monthly packages to more that 6 million families:
The CLAP program is an arrangement between the government and grassroots groups aimed at distributing subsidised food and other basic household goods to low income Venezuelan households.
The poor welcome their packages but the more wealthy opposition supporters in the U.S. and on the ground always hate the program:
While Venezuela’s commune movement largely supports the CLAPs, the opposition has long claimed the program discriminates against households that don’t support the government. According to the government, the CLAPs have reduced hunger and food scarcity across the country.
The packages program is means based. But there are also CLAP markets (vid) where everyone can buy. CLAP does not discriminate between government or opposition supporters. It just happens that the poor are not the ones who support the neo-liberal politics the opposition parties prefer.
During recent riots opposition supporters burned down CLAP storehouse and packaging centers.
The Trump administration is now joining the opposition effort to increase the number of people in Venezuela who go hungry:
The United States is preparing sanctions and criminal charges against Venezuelan officials and others suspected of using a military-run food aid program to launder money for President Nicolas Maduro’s government, according to people familiar with the matter.
...
Sanctions and fraud indictments are under consideration against Venezuelan military officials and politicians as well as Venezuelan business people and foreign partners, the sources said.
...
Many Venezuelan families rely on the subsidized food program, known by its Spanish initials CLAP, for their basic necessities in the oil-producing South American nation ...
How can a Maduro government subsidized food program "launder money for President Nicolas Maduro’s government"? Their is no logic in the argument the Trump administration makes.
The move will be ineffective. It will not help to 'regime change' the government. Targeting subsidized food distribution for the poor will not increase support for the opposition. Any disruption of CLAP will be blamed on it. The less the people receive, the more they will dependent on even a reduced CLAP and on other government programs.
It is pure viciousness, not thought through politics, that drives this.
Posted by b on May 22, 2019 at 02:41 PM | Permalink
Good old (for now) archive.org has two captures of the page (May 21, 2019, at 21:54:35 and 23:36:04); both feature the original title - https://web.archive.org/web/20190521233604/https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/21/world/americas/venezuela-juan-guaido-nicolas-maduro.html">https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/21/world/americas/venezuela-juan-guaido-nicolas-maduro.html">https://web.archive.org/web/20190521233604/https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/21/world/americas/venezuela-juan-guaido-nicolas-maduro.html
Posted by: Vasco Valente | May 22, 2019 3:01:42 PM | 1
Former top US official confirms: military action against Venezuela will become a Vietnam 2.0 for the US imperialists
Posted by: Never Mind the Bollocks | May 22, 2019 3:03:12 PM | 2
Most DS Americans don't care,,, they've been hoodwinked into believing it's all due to socialism. I've stopped buying Citgo gas as it appears the US may end up stealing the money like it has Venezuela's gold and other US holdings. Russia and China could help by helping them build refineries and develop oil fields but they don't appear to want to. Venezuelans are stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Posted by: ken | May 22, 2019 3:09:19 PM | 3
And here's my comment that the NY Times refused to post yesterday May 21st when I first read the NY Times fables you start with:
But Juan Guaidó has no legitimate claim to the presidency. He’s not some party to a contested election. He’s just Trump’s pick.
So there’s pretending he’s representing some kind of valid opposition is just delusional.
And the NY Times seems to have forgotten that the Supreme Court shut down the Venezuelan National Assembly because it wasn’t passing laws/governing.
So what is there to “negotiate”?
Answer: Nothing.
Don’t like Maduro then win against him in at election time, don’t sit out the next presidential election. Also don’t call for the US to attack Venezuela if you want to be treated as legit opposition.
Submitted May 21st 8:13 PM Eastern
Gee, I wonder why my comment wasn't approved at the NYT? Sarcasm.
Posted by: Jay | May 22, 2019 3:25:31 PM | 4
The Venezuelan government documented all major acts of financial-economic aggression from the US, which is published as a impressive timeline of US Sanctions, Violations Against Venezuela on SputnikNews, this Monday evening.
It shows very clearly the desperate effort of the empire to destroy the State that wants to be independent, have free education, free medical care, social programs, intent to care for the poor and even dare to develop the independent crypto currency 'Petro'
The best way to beat the media channels and congo's of the empire who try to put the blame for the economical crisis on the Bolivarian government, is to republish this list where ever you can.
There already is a
The House Organ of American Empire™ wrote:"Three weeks later, Mr. Guaidó is shuttling among a half-dozen safe houses to escape capture." I propose a more accurate version: "Three weeks later, Mr. Guaidó is shuttling among a half-dozen safe houses to escape assassination by the CIA."
Posted by: Peter VE | May 22, 2019 3:36:58 PM | 6
@ken #2:
Russia and China could help by helping them build refineries and develop oil fields but they don't appear to want to.
Both Russia and China are, in fact, developing oil fields in Venezuela.
Venezuela should focus on improving food security. There’s enough arable land in Venezuela to feed everybody many times over, but it has to be worked efficiently. Trying to grow food in a public square in the middle of Caracas is not an efficient use of labor. Venezuela should ask Bolivarian activists to move to the countryside and work the land using modern agricultural machinery and fertilizers. Russia and China can help with that.
Posted by: S | May 22, 2019 3:41:08 PM | 7
In this article it is stated:
“Luckily no one in Venezuela has yet to die for lack of food.”
I certainly hope that you correct, but are you saying that these reports are incorrect, or did I misread something?
https://www.democracynow.org/2019/5/1/economist_jeffrey_sachs_us_sanctions_have
“More than 40,000 people have died in Venezuela since 2017 as a result of U.S. sanctions, according to a new report by the Center for Economic and Policy Research co-authored by economists Jeffrey Sachs and Mark Weisbrot. The report examines how U.S. sanctions have reduced the availability of food and medicine in Venezuela and increased disease and mortality. We speak with Jeffrey Sachs in our New York studio. In the report, he writes, “American sanctions are deliberately aiming to wreck Venezuela’s economy and thereby lead to regime change. It’s a fruitless, heartless, illegal, and failed policy, causing grave harm to the Venezuelan people.”
Trump Has Murdered Over 40,000 Venezuelans With Sanctions
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/trump-has-murdered-over-40-000-venezuelans-with-sanctions-6eb3e7f0eb7f
Posted by: stever | May 22, 2019 3:41:24 PM | 8
I republished a Dutch translation of the "timeline of US Sanctions, Violations Against Venezuela", referring to the original source.
I would encourage your to refer to the original english tekst , translate it in your own language and republish it wherever you can.
Ah crap.very first post fucks up the format. OK, I won’t mention it anymore. Yes, there’s the « reader view » which form ats it down to like 3 words perline. A happy medium, say 10-15 words perline is perfect (as it is by default) . Sorry for whining about this again. I won’t mention it again. Isn’t there some code that would fix the width, and nt let it get f’d up ?
Posted by: Featherless | May 22, 2019 4:12:34 PM | 10
I supposed it'd be amiss of us not to point out that the deliberate targeting of the food supply of the civilian population is a crime against humanity and a violation of "International Law", but once again the American people and their government have shown that they just don't care about "Law" or "Humanity". During "O-bomb-ya", I was infuriated by his complete denial of US actions that were blatant violations of International Law (and as it turns out domestic law as well), however Trump's administration is even more warmongering belligerent, this really is nothing less than pure gangsterism without even a legal fig leaf to justify it. The US was never a moral power, but the frequency of these crimes certainly seems to have accelerated over the past 5 or 6 years (especially over the past 2 yrs), it seems every day the US is threatening, attacking, insulting or sanctioning some country. Unfortunately, this process of threatening countries every day can't continue forever, eventually some country will stand up to the US and force them to put up or shut up and given how delusional the US has been behaving since 2001 I don't think they will make a rational decision.
Posted by: Kadath | May 22, 2019 4:37:02 PM | 11
Has Venezuela counterattacked? ZeroHedge reports thousands of managers being laid-off by major corporations and the total demise of Dressbarn, which is closing all of its 650 stores. And if not Venezuela, then it must be Iran, or China, or Russia, or any other nation other than the USA. Ah Ha!! I have it! Trump's secretly sanctioned his own economy! What's that? It's not a secret? It's all due to the Trade War Trump escalated that began under Obama?! But, just look at the Markets! They're all close to their all time highs! Surely that's a sign of good economic health and we shouldn't be concerned about these permanent layoffs and store closings, right?
Trump bankrupted most of his business ventures. Jack Rabbit may have been onto something as the Deep State couldn't have found a better candidate to oversee the USA's bankruptcy, although Trump wasn't its primary agent.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 22, 2019 4:55:33 PM | 12
I wonder if, at this point, the Trump regime/deep state have a rational goal for its efforts against Venezuela. Are they planning to starve VZ into surrender? Are they just throwing a tantrum? In Syria, with Iran and Venezuela, the regime's actions are incoherent and half-assed at best.
Posted by: NoOneYouKnow | May 22, 2019 4:57:39 PM | 13
thanks b... "The cause are not the minor socialist attempts its government made, but the economic war the U.S. is waging against it" exactly... and this is what the west is now known for - financial sanctions on countries that don't want to bow and be servant to them.
ditto @ 6 peter ve and @11 kadaths comments too...
the usa is fucked.. not sure how the world moves to a multipolar one, or to a world where different systems of living will be allowed.. it is so bizarre just how vicious and hostile the usa system is towards a country that doesn't allow itself to be exploited 24/7 like all the other well behaved countries... too bad the nyt pimps for this same ideology 24/7 and people even bother to read it..
Posted by: james | May 22, 2019 5:09:07 PM | 14
NoOneYouKnow @ 14:
Part of your answer is that the US government does not want a socialist government that succeeds in getting rid of poverty in its own backyard. Because if a socialist government can and does succeed, that in itself is a message to other poor people, especially other poor Spanish-speaking people, and there are millions of those in the US. Washington can't afford to have its own plebs with pitchforks arriving on its own doorstep.
The US has been starving North Korea since the end of the Korean War with one set of sanctions after another of varying severity and by timing its military exercises with South Korea close to the NK border at rice-sowing and rice-harvesting times in NK. Most of the conscripts in NK's army are farm labourers. (NK doesn't have agricultural machinery because of the, er, sanctions.) How did that work out for the US? NK still hasn't surrendered.
Posted by: Jen | May 22, 2019 5:29:31 PM | 15
@iano #9,
There is a far better one done by Romain Migus in french actualized each month:
Chronologie des sanctions économiques contre le Venezuela
Posted by: Made in Quebec | May 22, 2019 6:22:58 PM | 16
Part of the assault on Venezuela's related to its hydrocarbons. Today, I received word of a new report by my pals at the Post Carbon Institute: "How Long Will the Shale Revolution Last?: Technology versus Geology and the Lifecycle of Shale Plays." The email announcement contained a graphic showing the increase in horizontal lateral drilling lengths and water injection volume from 2012-2018 that prompted me to click the link to this report synopsis. The summation is similar to a similar report on NatGas:
"The [advanced] suite of drilling techniques 'have lowered costs and allowed the resource to be extracted with fewer wells, but have not significantly increased the ultimate recoverable resource ... Technological improvements 'don’t change the fundamental characteristics of shale production, they only speed up the boom-to-bust life cycle'."
And the resource inputs are driving up costs which indicate the maxing out of extraction rates and signal the coming onset of decline. The same goes for NatGas extraction. The US Government likes to denounce nations that subsidize the cost of hydrocarbons to consumers and Venezuela has gotten its share. But what's never mentioned is the US Government does the same thing albeit in different ways. A longstanding canard is wells run dry, only they don't. What happens is the remaining hydrocarbons become too expensive to extract and the well gets capped until at some future point it becomes economical to resume. The USA contains thousands of capped wells and will create thousands more.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 22, 2019 6:23:48 PM | 17
Jay at 4 Your post looks OK for the Times. Maybe you didn't post because you don't have an account? I post there under the Spanish version of my name. Thanks to the Simpson family, "Bart" was already taken
Posted by: Bart Hansen | May 22, 2019 6:45:46 PM | 18
Stever at 8 Thanks for mentioning the Jeffrey Sachs piece. In the past he has had some rough patches here, but this research indicates his good will.
Posted by: Bart Hansen | May 22, 2019 6:48:13 PM | 19
This just in from Code Pink
"Breaking news: The governments of Venezuela and Turkey have agreed to sign a Protecting Power Agreement that would allow the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC to be under the charge of the Turkish government. To be operative, however, it must be approved by the State Department. Please sign this petition urging the State Department to give its approval.
It is in the U.S. interest to approve this agreement because then the Venezuelan government will approve a similar Protecting Power Agreement reached between the United States and Switzerland to give the Swiss government control of the US Embassy in Caracas and provide critical functions such as assisting U.S. citizens.
There are disagreements within the US government, however, with the John Bolton faction wanting to hand the Venezuela Embassy over to the representatives of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, even though they have no control inside Venezuela and would not be able to carry out any of the functions of an embassy. We must convince the more rational members of the Trump administration that approving the Protecting Power Agreement between Venezuela and Turkey is in the interest of the U.S. government and in the interest of the people of both nations."
They have a petition online asking the State Dept to accept Turkey's offer www.codepink.org
Posted by: frances | May 22, 2019 7:29:20 PM | 20
frances @21--
The Trump administration has "rational members"? Oh yeah, that's right. I did write that the plans made by psychotics can be rational, but I was just paraphrasing Chomsky.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 22, 2019 8:08:15 PM | 21
AmeriKKKa's ham-fisted clumsiness and ineptitude in Venezuela is crying out for a ditty about deflection. There's a ready-made oldie from last century which ties together a similarly disparate, nonsensical, and parallel cast of characters...
The Walrus: John Bolton
A King: Nicolas Maduro
A Cabbage: Juan Guaido
Cabbages and Kings
The time has come, the walrus said,
To speak of other things.
Of shoes and ships and sealing wax,
Of cabagges and kings.
And why the sea is boiling hot,
And whether pigs have wings.
Kaloo Kalay no work today,
For cabbages and kings
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | May 22, 2019 8:13:10 PM | 22
Excellent primer from socialist leaning website for anyone wanting to know more about the politics of food in Venezuela. Very well researched and documented, and a great history lesson on Venezuela in general.
https://monthlyreview.org/2018/06/01/the-politics-of-food-in-venezuela/
Posted by: KC | May 22, 2019 8:44:45 PM | 23
"Venezuela's economy is in a deep economic crisis. The cause are not the minor socialist attempts its government made, but the economic war the U.S. is waging against it."
Well, well well, i thought that the US is "rapidly collapsing", or was it "World to the US: you are fired" as some in the Alt Media assured me? How could the rapidly collapsing US, that is being fired by the whole world, do that? And how could they put the iranian and turkish economies in deep economic crisis as well? How could they get EU and India to cave? I mean, the US is rapidly imploding, right?
Man, many of you guys (i won't say gals because gals usually don't do that) underestimate you opponents. Or want the good things to happen until you are young. Or alive. Do you really think that reality cares about what you want? Or about what i want? No.
Meanwhile, some like Escobar are waking up and smelling the cofee - a long civilizational conflict is coming.
This is the latest - Britain's Largest Cell Phone Networks Drop Huawei Phones From 5G Launch.
Japan, UK Join US crackdown on Huawei. (I remember the idiots bragging how the UK would defy the US on Huawei).
"Japanese-owned chip designer ARM Holdings has notified its staff to halt "all active contracts, support entitlements, and any pending engagements" with Huawei and its subsidiaries in order to comply with the recent US clampdown"
"ARM is the foundation of Huawei’s smartphone chip designs, so this is an insurmountable obstacle for Huawei," said Geoff Blaber of CCS Insight, adding: "That said, with an abundance of companies in Huawei’s supply chain already having taken action to comply with the US order, Huawei’s ability to operate was already severely affected."
Canada works to ship Huawei CFO to US, calls on democracies to counter "China's aggression".
More bans on Chinese companies in the US incoming.
Germany joins US, Wants Turkey to Drop S-400 Missile Systems Deal With Russia. (I doubt that Turkey will agree with that though. But their economy will be in deep sh).
Now Bannon says the US is going to destroy Huawei and Trump boasts that he is owning China in the trade war. Now why would they be boasting so loudly about that if the US is "rapidly collapsing"?
It will be difficult for foreign users to stop using Google services and switch to Chinese analogues. Outside of the Chinese market, most use Google and other US apps and services. Chinese apps are currently not as popular and not known for high quality.
China will have to create a global information infrastructure rivaling Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, etc. This will take lots of time. And will be in trade war and various sabotage conditions. The global dominance of the english language as above national lingua franca is also helping US information dominance.
The estimates from before 5 years were about China catching up with the US GDP in 2024.
The estimates from before 1 year (after the trade war started) were about China catching up with the US GDP in 2031.
And with the further escalating trade war, (IMF projects bigger losses for China than for the US) who knows how much this will be postponed? 2035? 2040? Until China's bad demographics kick in and China gets old before it gets rich? The US needs to slow down China so that exactly this happens. And this will be their strategy.
Things that could stop the US. Europe? No. Latin America? No. Russia? Weak economic growth, stagnant incomes, poor demographics.
A powerful earthquake in California? This will do it.
US debts? Problem can be fixed by raising retirement age, or cutting benefits by 17 % - 20 %. Will this increase internal problems in the US? Yes. Will this collapse the US? Most likely no. Now, if you look at projected US debt levels for 2050, they are very high. So at that point there will be a significant loss of power for the US. But the way i see it, no "rapid collapse" anytime soon.
In the words of the pro-russian South Front itself - Hybrid wars forever. Or at least for a long time.
Posted by: Passer by | May 22, 2019 8:51:24 PM | 24
@ Passer by | May 22, 2019 8:51:24 PM | 25
Yes, you're probably correct in that it'll be a long and painful path until this show comes to a screeching halt. But there's also the possibility of some unexpected events that may accelerate the decline of the US dramatically. After all, it's just physics - maybe there's a merciful butterfly somewhere that is just about now flapping its wings.
Posted by: Hmpf | May 22, 2019 9:09:38 PM | 25
@Passer by #25: The increasingly aggressive U.S. actions based on complete lies and fabrications betray their desperation and serve as a strong indicator that their collapse has already begun. Right now we are witnessing a collapse of international standing and trust the U.S. has been enjoying since the end of WW2. Economic collapse will follow. China will never forget this blatant unprovoked aggression. They will build their own processor architectures, their own operating systems, their own application ecosystems, and eventually take the international market away from the U.S. The arrogant U.S. has just signed Silicon Valley’s death warrant. Now let’s get back on topic, which is Venezuela.
Posted by: S | May 22, 2019 10:35:34 PM | 26
Kadath@11 and Passer @25 I wonder if it would be proper to say, the American people are law abiding and are among the most humane in the world, but it is highly doubtful the American people have a government, instead, it seems, The USA, a global armed rule-making structure, base in Jerusalem, has the American people and there is little the American people can do about it. It will be interesting to watch as the globalist try to smash the Chinese by making the American people even more poor than they already are.." The Japanese tried that at Pearl Harbor expecting 25 to 30 years for the USA to recover, only to discover within 4 years. propaganda propelled, human rights driven Americans (not the economics driven USA) made a mountain of from the bomb dust at Pearl. Further I think Russia can quickly replace Intel and the arm processor .. with the new processor Russia has already developed..
Trump bankrupted most of his business ventures. Jack Rabbit may have been onto something as the Deep State couldn't have found a better candidate to oversee the USA's bankruptcy, although Trump wasn't its primary agent.Posted by: karlof1 | May 22, 2019 4:55:33 PM | 12z
I too believe Jack Rabbit has driven the nail that will hold..Trump is a Hitler boomerang, Hitler was a Trojan planted to destroy Germany, ..and .
Posted by: snake | May 22, 2019 10:38:21 PM | 27
A "Rapid Collapse" of the US is a highly subjective term, if you mean, will the US collapse overnight due to a single crisis event? Then no, that is highly unlikely because even modest modern states have comparatively large reserves of the resources (financial, political, cultural) which they can leverage to endure multiple crisis one after another or even several major crises simultaneously. Turkey is an example of this, as it has endured multiple crises (military, political, diplomatic, economic & monetary) since 2014 and no one is predicting an immediate collapse of the state, the overall situation is just predicted to get worse.
However, if you mean a "Rapid Collapse" within a single human lifetime, then that is much more possible. The Soviet Union had been dealing with a progressively worse economic and social situation since at least the mid-1970s before it collapsed, so that was a single generation, or put another way there were people old enough to remember Tsarist Russia who lived through world war 1, the revolution, the Russian civil war, world war 2 and then saw the collapse of the Soviet system. There were even more people who lived during the height of the Soviet system (mid-1950 to mid-1960s) who also lived to see the collapse (almost 2 generations, nearly 40 years). If we assume a similar situation for the US, whether you think of the height of American power as 2000 or 2003, then the collapse still comes long before 2050. Admittedly, applying the lessons of the Soviet System to the current American is an imperfect comparison, but the points I am making are
1. the US is quantitatively weaker in many respects (politically, culturally, economically, militarily, monetarily, diplomatically) now than it was previously, it has expended significant resources in the pursuit of an ever greater Empire and in doing so it has burdened itself with the higher upkeep costs required to maintain this enhanced Empire, this makes it less able to endure future crises (financial, militarily, diplomatic, etc..) that will certainly arise in the future.
2. People tend to overestimate the changes that will occur over a short timeframe (say within 5 years) and underestimate the changes that will occur over the long timeframe (within 10 or 20 years). The trend we've seen from the US over the past 15 years is increasing political and social instability, international hostility, exorbitant spending, and most notably an inability to resolve actual problems. Everything just gets kicked down the road for the next administration to deal with (I personally remember President Bill Clinton complaining about the need to solve the problem of illegal immigrant and that was more than 20 years ago). Eventually, the US will run out of road and they will have to "shed" or "default" on many of the obligations of the current US Empire, in doing so, it will effectively cease to exist as we currently recognize it and will be replaced by something else, just as the Soviet Union ceased to be and was largely replaced by the Russian Federation. The maddening questions facing us is how will the current US Empire end and what exactly will replace it.
Posted by: Kadath | May 22, 2019 10:44:20 PM | 28
...
In the words of the pro-russian South Front itself - Hybrid wars forever. Or at least for a long time.
Posted by: Passer by | May 22, 2019 8:51:24 PM | 25
Thanks for listing the MSM-promoted bullhorn factors, and 'forgetting' the jeopardy these factors impose on the Impunity Myth which the Yankees, intoxicated by their own bullshit, seem to have fallen in love with to the point of demented stupefaction.
Impunity is very fragile daydream and the US is exposed on hundreds of indefensible fronts worldwide.
The question now is WHEN will it all come crashing down, not IF.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | May 22, 2019 10:59:09 PM | 29
@Passer by 25
Did you really post ". . . why would Trump be boasting so loudly. . ."?
I would also add that your comment on a 17% -20% reduction in benefits solving retirement issues is way off if you consider state and municipal pension obligations, and even more off if you consider unfunded Medicare obligations, and not even close to reality if you add union, state and municipal healthcare liabilities.
Posted by: Schmoe | May 22, 2019 11:09:49 PM | 30
Passer by @25
Sadly many here will see your comment as an affront instead of a warning to avoid group-think.
I use the term "dreamers" for those that think that USA is fated to fall. But that term doesn't really do justice to the phenomenon.
Some of them hope that Trump is working against the Deep State. Some hope that Trump is really pro-Russia. Some believe that Europe really is against JCPOA and really will develop a backbone. And most accept the false narrative that democracy works! despite clear signs that politics has been gamed so much that, for the most part, it works AGAINST the people.
I have written many times of Kissinger's 2014 WSJ Op-Ed in which he called for meeting the challenge from Russia and China. Part of Kissinger's prescription was MAGA. And sure enough, in 2016, a MAGA nationalist was elected, and neo-McCarthyism was initiated.
IIRC, Kissinger explicitly said that saving the Empire will go through stages. Trump is one stage. You may think he's a dip-shit that f*cks up everything he touches, but he's just part of team Deep State - he's not allowed enough personal power to actually f*ck things up. Don't be fooled by his two-faced act or the 'kayfabe' between Trump and Deep State or Trump and establishment Democrats.
<> <> <> <> <> <> <>
After the 2008 global financial crisis, establishment mouth-pieces repeatedly told the public that nobody could've foreseen the danger. But many of us know that was a lie.
Now some ask that we not to see the determination of the Empire to smack-down its rivals. One commenter here actually claimed, on several occasions, that there is no Cold War and attempted to distract us by drawing false equivalences between Empire and the upstarts. How many rushed to challenge such nonsense? Very few.
Note: To acknowledge that the Empire has strength and determination is not to say that they are right or that they will prevail.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | May 22, 2019 11:22:53 PM | 31
Thank you to those that see value in my comments.
I honestly just hope that we can avoid nuclear war and the worst forms of dystopia.
I think it helps when people are informed and have some basis for understanding the relevant issues. I think more people will be looking for that understanding as various conflicts heat up.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | May 22, 2019 11:42:35 PM | 32
stever @ 8
AMY GOODMAN: How did you come up with the number 40,000 dead as a result of these crippling U.S. sanctions?
JEFFREY SACHS: Let me be clear: Nobody knows. This was a very basic, simple calculation based on estimates of universities in Venezuela that mortality had increased by a certain proportion after the sanctions. I don’t want anyone to think that there is precision in these numbers.
This is the cheapest kind of propaganda and is so over the top... well, I suppose it will work with the people who believe the Russiagate thingy.
Posted by: Procopius | May 23, 2019 1:28:08 AM | 33
S #35
You are clearly infatuated with jackrabbit and so too with your image but that does not make us 'other' stupid. I appreciate jackrabbits regular reminders and asides because he shakes me by the collar and politely whispers 'wake up and put the cool aid down". I am grateful for those reminders.
But S, your insulting put downs to others here are just boring, Trumpish if I can use that term. Try a little enlightened compassion and contribute to our search.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | May 23, 2019 1:42:49 AM | 34
@Passer by #25
Your commentary exhibits a large numbers of misunderstanding and/or overlooking of important details.
Let's start with: "It will be difficult for foreign users to stop using Google services and switch to Chinese analogues. Outside of the Chinese market, most use Google and other US apps and services. Chinese apps are currently not as popular and not known for high quality."
Foreign users don't need to use Google. China has its own search engine, as does Russia. Even in the US, there are still a large number of companies, including Microsoft, that can deliver search. Android in turn is not a gate towards cellular. Besides AOSP, there are plenty of cell phone operating system software which a company could choose to adopt. They just use Android because it is easier - note that interoperability really doesn't matter. Play store matters somewhat more, but the reality is that you do not have to list an app in Play Store in order to install on a phone, unlike iOS/iPhones. The Chinese apps comment is utterly wrong; Chinese use Chinese apps plenty. It is just that the language barriers work both ways - foreigners don't have any particular reason to use WeChat any more than Chinese have a reason to use Whatsapp.
As for quality: WeChat is able to selectively filter out images embedded in chat messages - that technological capability is beyond Twitter, Facebook or Google at the moment, granted that they have less reason to want to do so. The capability, however, is really impressive because it functions at the packet level.
Net net: you are ignorant over real state of what Chinese tech can and cannot do.
Next wrong assertion: "China will have to create a global information infrastructure rivaling Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, etc."
First of all, these companies have a global structure *only for their own purposes". Google, Miccrosoft, Twitter, Facebook, etc don't actually have anything to do with the actual information pipes, the last mile to the consumer, the telecoms and their regulation, etc. Even the Internet - the actual computers handling the data are, by and large, not operated by the above companies. They have enormous infrastructure but it is for their own purposes, and it is equally wrong to say that the billion plus citizens of China (numerically greater than the US and EU combined) have greatly less internet usage/traffic than the US and EU. Alibaba and Tencent have enormous infrastructure too, it is just (rightly) focused on their core audience. You confuse the state of a 3rd world nation and its "free riding" on infrastructure vs. what China can and has done.
"The estimates from ..."
China's GDP was 6% of US GDP in 1984. In dollar terms, it isn't equal but it is absolutely greater in purchasing power parity. And more importantly, a "recession" in China is 6% growth while a boom in the US is 1.78% growth (2007) - even the "travails" of China today still have that nation gaining ground, by any measure, on the US.
"Things that could stop the US."
Ongoing growth of inequality leading to UberTrump I and SuperUberTrump II in the 2nd to 5th elections from now.
US deficit spending causing overall debt to increase beyond 100% of GDP to 150% of GDP - which at present rates, could be in a double handful of years.
US decisions on more foreign entanglements creates a 2nd Vietnam - the first Vietnam is what forced the US off the gold standard and to unilaterally break the original Bretton Woods agreement.
The list goes on and on and on.
Note that I actually agree that the US could still turn things around, but only if the people running things either do a 180 on policy or they get kicked out en masse. Between Citizens United and normal oligarchical grip on power, I don't see that happening.
"US debts? Problem can be fixed by raising retirement age, or cutting benefits by 17 % - 20 %. Will this increase internal problems in the US? Yes. Will this collapse the US? Most likely no. Now, if you look at projected US debt levels for 2050, they are very high. So at that point there will be a significant loss of power for the US. But the way i see it, no "rapid collapse" anytime soon. "
Utterly, absolutely wrong. I agree that US debts are easily fixable - you simply inflate like mad. But the people who have the wealth now - and also hold the reins of power - won't allow this to happen.
Cutting benefits and that kind of crap won't do it, nor will raising retirement age.
The US deficit today has an average interest rate of 2.5%+ ; it was 2.2% or so 1 year ago. US Treasury link
That additional 0.3%, for the entire US Federal debt of $22.3 trillion, equals an additional $67 billion in interest payments every year. To put this in context, this is almost 2% of the entire federal budget.
Pimco says that the interest rate needed for a stable national debt in the US is 1.7%; we're 0.8% over that.
More critically, the entire US debt is 25% of the entire planet's GDP. Foreigners, both governments and individuals, used to buy a significant fraction of new US debt - they stopped doing so in 2012.
Debts that can't be repaid, won't be.
All in all, your clearly provocative post has added insight or information to me.
Posted by: c1ue | May 23, 2019 1:44:34 AM | 35
Considering Karlof1 @18
Per impressive reliability of Dutchsinse' earthquake forecasting, Oklahoma alone has over 500,000 existing oil/gas/fracking wells [incl. active and inactive], each of which penetrates into the tectonic plate. These collectively may act to weaken the resistance of even the thicker areas of the plate to upheaval forces. To wit, Oklahoma's recent spate of quake activity, albeit the magnitudes do not force much attention.
There may be downside surprises to deep-well drilling of Earth's crust, which penetrations are only in
the last 125 years.
And there is no historical data, at all, of effects from Terahertz electronic wave effects. Such effects are being quietly used in recent years to survey/map mineral, etc resources at very deep-earth levels [extending the already known effects associated with radar, etc. to deep-earth depths and into mountains, at which terahertz-frequencies have hitherto unparalleled abilities]. This is even done from airplanes flying far above ground level.
The astoundingly cheap energy from crude oil has already passed and there is no sure substitute. Unlimited resource-grabbing is prime action of the 0.01%, and the only way they know to preserve their accumulated privileges even if their flailing and "Got mit uns" yields WW3. [WW2 Wehrmacht belt-buckle slogan.]
Posted by: chu teh | May 23, 2019 1:56:30 AM | 36
uncle tungsten 37
Might pay to read it again.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | May 23, 2019 3:05:51 AM | 37
Uncle Tungsten @37
Thank you for your wisdom as always , regarding jackrabbit he is a bedrock on this site !
The genuine commentators on this site may disagree but have the best motives, (right over might) we should rise above the devide and rule ,and reckonise it for the subconcouse mind control that it is. We can all contribute to the pool of enlightenment!
All except those that come here with deliberate disruption motives. ‘s’ Your good too ! Time to mob up. Ya all.
Posted by: Mark2 | May 23, 2019 3:36:46 AM | 38
My above comment now should read uncle tungstone@34
The numbers changed
Posted by: Mark2 | May 23, 2019 6:08:04 AM | 39
@ karlof1 | May 22, 2019 6:23:48 PM | 17 <>
Improvements in efficiency create increases, not decreases, in consumption of resources. This is generally known as "Jevons' Paradox"..
Jevons was examining coal extraction and use, but the principle seems to be universal, and of course in the specific example of extraction "frackoil" there are obvious similarities in chemistry and physics.
Most people are deceived when they are induced to believe in other-then-Jevons.
Who, here, has realized this? Yup, almost nobody...
Why is it that so few know of this basic principle in engineering?
You wanna know who (of what) rules you, ask, who cannot be criticized?
You can't criticize a thing if you do not understand that it exists...
Posted by: Walter | May 23, 2019 6:59:34 AM | 40
I'm a bit confused about that Venezuela list of US sanctions. Seems they started counting in 2014?? What about prior to that? Were there no sanctions? Because Venezuela was a mess long before 2014. I remember talking to Venezuelans and who actually lived there not expats, and they told me crazy stories of not being able to purchase products and having their apartments taken by the government as early as 2005.
I'm very torn on this subject as I know lots of good Venezuelans who have suffered under Chavismo. At the same time I believe it did help the ultra poor in Venezuela. But it seems Chavez was too extreme and cut off his own foot. The best would be for them to start anew and of course without US influence or intervention. But it might be too late, too many superpowers have too much invested in this apple.
Venezuelans are doomed either way we can just hope this doom does not spread to other Latin American nations.
Posted by: Comandante | May 23, 2019 8:35:38 AM | 41
I'm a bit confused about that Venezuela list of US sanctions. Seems they started counting in 2014?? What about prior to that? Were there no sanctions? Because Venezuela was a mess long before 2014.
Posted by: Comandante | May 23, 2019 8:35:38 AM | 41
Venezuela was a mess for a long time indeed, why do you think Chavez got to power? Because the parties that dominated Venezuela before him lost credibility. This is also the reason why the opposition is so fragmented. Imagine that both two dominant parties in UK loose credibility, loose election to an upstart movement and fragment among hellish infighting. Of course, that would not happen in UK, but if both major parties messed up too much, it is conceivable (what, they DID mess up too much already?).
Posted by: Piotr Berman | May 23, 2019 9:48:01 AM | 42
Hansen:
"Maybe you didn't post because you don't have an account?"
So you don't understand what "submitted" means?
The NY Times chose not to post my comment. That you just invent some reality where that means I don't have an account with the NY Times' comments forum speaks to your desperation to excuse the NY Times and its lying about Venezuela.
When I submitted my comment, I expected the NYTimes would reject it. They're not into allowing challenges to the groupthink that is their "reporting" on Venezuela. The NY Times is far more likely to post comments challenging "Russia-gate".
Posted by: Jay | May 23, 2019 9:50:41 AM | 43
@ passer by 24
"Now why would they be boasting so loudly about that if the US is "rapidly collapsing"?"
“Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
Posted by: manny | May 23, 2019 9:51:10 AM | 44
Procopius @ 33
Not sure how this has anything to do with Russiagate
From the report:
http://cepr.net/images/stories/reports/venezuela-sanctions-2019-04.pdf
“According to the National Survey on Living Conditions (ENCOVI by its acronym in Spanish), an annual survey of living conditions administered by three Venezuelan universities, there was a 31 percent increase in general mortality from 2017 to 2018. This would imply an increase of more than 40,000 deaths.”
Posted by: stever | May 23, 2019 9:59:31 AM | 45
@Passer by | May 22, 2019 8:51:24 PM | 24
Yours was such a large collection of nonsense, I won't try to answer point by point.
Your general message was that the U.S. is still unstoppable. If so, why did the U.S. overwhelmingly lose (9-128) a vote in the UN on Jerusalem as Israel's capital? This happened in spite of Nikki Haley's threats to "take names".
Okay, I'll address one of your points.
And with the further escalating trade war, (IMF projects bigger losses for China than for the US)
China’s growth forecast for 2019 raised by IMF despite trade war and global downturn.
Posted by: Cyril | May 23, 2019 11:22:52 AM | 46
Walter @40--
I'm well aware of Jevon's Paradox; it got lots of discussion at The Oil Drum over its years of operations. Outlaw US Empire behavior is to use up resources at an ever increasing rate as you note, while its actions against Venezuela and Iran have caused them to slow their rate of resource use so more will be available to them in the long term, perhaps the only aspect of sanctions that are positive for the targeted nation.
chu the @36--
It's possible all the fracking will loosen the triple-junction and failed rift that underlies the Mississippi River Valley, the triple-junction being roughly located where the states of Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Illinois intersect. The region's known as the New Madrid Seismic Zone. IMO, action will occur at the Mendocino Triple Junction well before New Madrid; but then, Geologic Time is fickle and something might happen later today.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 23, 2019 11:31:17 AM | 47
41;The doom is spreading in Latin nations?No,the doom in Latin nations neocapital doom.
Posted by: dahoit | May 23, 2019 12:06:40 PM | 48
IMO, the comments by Passer by are very similar to ones I often see on Zero Hedge. This sureness of greatness and strength seems to be based on the propaganda machine of exceptionalism.
I cannot see a policy of such negativity succeeding. Sanctioning, threatening, embargoes, bombing, 200,000 tons of diplomacy acts. Never a positive, not one. I'm not a big believer in Karma but I do think that such negativity will not ever produce a satisfactory positive result and will cause deep failure at some point.
Posted by: arby | May 23, 2019 12:54:51 PM | 49
Recall, the recent Venezuela Failed Coup care of the Trump admin. is the *first* time
that post-ww2 in ‘developed’ countries, it was summarily announced by the US,
followed by the endorsement of several EU countries (some had more gingerly positions..)
that a constitutionally elected President, Maduro, was not the leader of the country, and some ‘opposition’
person, Guaido, became, by fiat, as proclaimed by the ‘democratic world’, an interim
President who had all Supremo powers.
Err what? Usually when regime change is implemented, violence and murdering those in power,
ex. Saddam, Milosevic, Kahdafi, is a necessity.
This change of scenario did not work out!
Posted by: Noirette | May 23, 2019 12:55:27 PM | 50
