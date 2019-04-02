Post a comment

Turkey's Problems Will Change The Dynamics On The Idlib Front
In Sunday's the local elections in Turkey the opposition parties won in the three biggest cities, Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. They managed to do that by concentrating their forces. The Kurdish aligned HDP made no nominations in cities where the main opposition party, the Kemalist CHP, already had a strong standing. HDP voters voted for the CHP candidates which brought them over the line. The CHP likewise held back in HDP strongholds which allowed the HDP candidate to win in Diyarbakir.
The elections show that Turkey is not a dictatorship (yet) and that voters still can change the political picture. The opposition parties also showed some unusual flexibility and presented candidates that were acceptable by a wider electorate than previous ones:
The winners of Istanbul and Ankara, Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas, are not the typical hardcore Kemalists who despise the women in headscarves and anything that is visibly religious, always alienating the average Turk. Quite the contrary. Yavas is a politician from the nationalist right, and Imamoglu (whose surname literally means, “Son of Imam”) is an unusual figure in his camp who can recite the Quran. During his campaign, Imamoglu recited the Quran in a mosque, to honor the victims of the massacre in Christchurch. Such actions have capitalized on the “religion card” that Erdogan has exploited for too long.
The loss of Istanbul, at a very small margin, is seen as a personal loss for President Erdogan, who started his national political career some 25 years ago as mayor of that city. It is no wonder then that the Erdogan's party, the AKP, is now demanding recounts.
The CHP win in the big cities and in the liberal tourist centers along the Mediterranean coast does not mean that Erdogan is defeated or his power diminished. In total his AKP and its allied parties won 51.63% of the nationwide votes. The municipalities in Turkey depend on handouts from the national government. As Erdogan controls the central purse he can easily squeeze the cities the opposition won. The next nationwide elections will only be in 2022 which gives him time to take on other problems and to recuperate the losses.
There are plenty of problems that demand his attention. Turkey's credit bubble, which helped Erdogan to win the presidency, is bursting:
Turkey's interest rates remained at record low levels from 2009 to 2018, which caused the country's credit bubble to go into overdrive. Turkey's low interest rate era ended in 2018, when the central bank hiked rates from 8% to 24%. Rapid interest rate hikes cause credit bubbles to burst, which then lead to credit busts and recessions.
Over the last two quarters Turkey's GDP declined. The country is in a recession. Inflation is near to 20% which leaves no room to lower interest rates. Before Sunday's election the central bank of Turkey propped up the Lira. It will have to end that or will otherwise diminish Turkey's foreign currency reserves. After the long build up of the credit bubble it will take years for the economy to return to a steady state. There is little room for the government to turn the economy around.
Erdogan's decision to become more independent of NATO is also taking its toll. Buying the Russian made S-400 air defense system secures Turkey from a potential U.S. attack but also means that its access to 'western' weapons ends. Germany stopped cooperation for the production of a new Turkish tank even before the S-400 issue came up. Today the U.S. halted all F-35 fighter plane deliveries and training for Turkey. This will be a loss for both sides but add to Turkey's economic problems:
“Because Turkey is not just an F-35 purchaser, but an industrial partner, blocking delivery of these systems represents a major escalation by the United States as it threatens to impose serious costs on both sides,” Hunter said.
Reuters reported last week that Washington was exploring whether it could remove Turkey from production of the F-35. Turkey makes parts of the fuselage, landing gear and cockpit displays. Sources familiar with the F-35’s intricate worldwide production process and U.S. thinking on the issue last week said Turkey’s role can be replaced.
Russia will be happy to supply Turkey with Su-35 fighter planes. They are arguable better than the F-35 and will likely be cheaper. But they will come with a political price.
Turkish supported Jihadis still hold Syria's Idleb provinces and need to be removed. Erdogan tried to turn them into 'moderate rebels' but failed. Russia has for some time pressed Turkey to become more active in Idleb and to do more common Turkish/Russian patrols. These alienate the Jihadis, some of whom start to see Turkey as an enemy. Russia intends to do everything possible to intensify that feeling, while urging Turkey to finally solve the problem.
The U.S. still wants to 'regime change' Syria and will keep the northeast under its control. Trump's idea to led Erdogan establish a security zone along the norther border was buried by the hawks in his administration. While that may comfort the Syrian Kurds with whom the U.S. is allied, it will further alienate Turkey. The removal of U.S. troops from northeast Syria is quickly becoming a common Turkish, Russian and Syrian aim.
A country that gets rejected by its NATO allies, is angered by U.S. moves to its south and under economic pressure will be easier to convince to follow Russia's advice with regards to Syria. We can therefore expect that the dynamics at the Idleb front will soon start to change.
More like jive Turkey, amirite?
I kid, but it's getting pretty hard to keep track of all these global hot spots. How many regional conflicts are the Neocons and their Israeli handlers planning on inflaming?
By my count we've got Syria and Iran along with Russia, all of which are intrinsically linked to one another. There's also Venezuela, which now also includes both Russia and China providing material - if not moral - support to the battered Maduro government. Then there's the delicate issue on the Korean peninsula, which certainly wasn't made more stable as a result of the Consulate invasion in Spain. Add to that the rising tensions in the South China sea, the deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan - which has seemed untenable for years anyway - and if I didn't know better I'd say WWIII is well under way. Am I forgetting anything? Oh right, there's the ongoing assault/siege on Yemen and the ongoing drone campaign in Somalia for good measure.
Now it's just a question of who's going to sink someone else's ship or submarine first. Can anyone sale Gulf of Tonkin? Can't wait to see what kind of horrors the Zionist menace has up its sleeve to get things kicked off for real.
Posted by: SlapHappy | Apr 2, 2019 2:24:57 PM | 1
Forbes is lying. Turkey isn't in crisis because it propped up a financial bubble and then magically decided to raise its interest rate.
Here's the real reason:
From the link above, here's the excerpt of interest:
Increased costs of borrowing in dollars and the fall in global trade, along with the risk of an outright trade war between the US and China have led to foreign investors holding back from putting their money into weaker or troubled emerging economies like Turkey, Argentina, Venezuela, and even Indonesia. Their currencies have plunged, driving up costs of borrowing even further and leading a flight of capital by rich Turks or Argentines. William Jackson, the chief emerging markets economist at the consultancy Capital Economics, said: “The scale of the tightening of financial conditions is similar to that during the 2011-12 eurozone debt crisis.”
With the news that Turkeys’s Trump, Erdogan lost local elections in the big cities like Ankara and Istanbul because the economy has gone into a slump, the Turkish lira has gone into meltdown. Turkey’s central bank has used up one-third of its dollar reserves in trying to prop up the Turkish lira and, after that failed, the government is now blocking ‘short selling’ and banks lending money abroad. Erdogan has refused IMF funding because it would mean severe austerity and loss of control over government policy. But the lira is still slipping.
Erdogan tried to turn them into 'moderate rebels' but failed.
Did Erdogan really try, or was it just kabuki theater?
The U.S. still wants to 'regime change' Syria and will keep the northeast under its control.
Is it too much to acknowledge that the cynics were right?
Trump's idea to led Erdogan establish a security zone along the norther border was buried by the hawks in his administration.
Well, cynics would say that this was also kabuki theater. Trump pretended 'pull-out'
was always bogus and rowing that back required some public efforts that (of course) would prove futile.
The removal of U.S. troops from northeast Syria is quickly becoming a common Turkish, Russian and Syrian aim. [Because] A country that gets rejected by its NATO allies, is angered by U.S. moves to its south and under economic pressure will be easier to convince to follow Russia's advice with regards to Syria. We can therefore expect that the dynamics at the Idleb front will soon start to change.
Turkey is reliant on Foreign Direct Investment from US and Europe. It's unclear (at best) that Russia can replace that in any meaningful way. Thus, economic problems are likely to make Turkey more compliant to US/Israel/Saudi wishes, not less.
We shall see how Turkey's economic problems play out in the next weeks and months. US-Russian tensions related to Venezuela are likely to affect the situation in Syria as well. The combination of economic hardship and Cold War geopolitics will make it difficult for Erdogan to continue to play both sides.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 2, 2019 2:41:34 PM | 3
Kemalists in Turkey used to be solid nationalists. But the newer ones seem to be toadies to the globo-homo West. I don't like Erdogan, but better Islamism than degenerate globo-homo-ism.
Posted by: Andrea Daley Utronebel | Apr 2, 2019 2:49:33 PM | 4
thanks b, for the great overview.. i am happy with the changes, although they are not huge, they are in the right direction..
the pressure has to stay on turkey as i see it.. until they have greater clarity on who their enemy actually is, they will continue to waffle.. i too hope the situation in idlib changes and the facade of erdogan and his moderate headchoppers disappears.. the financial pressure will likely ramp up on turkey for even considering jumping out of bed with uncle scam...
i still think the shit hits the fan in syria with usa-israel on the one side, russia-iran on the other and turkey playing some losing game in it all - until they smarten up..
Posted by: james | Apr 2, 2019 2:53:04 PM | 5
@ Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 2, 2019 2:41:34 PM | 3
>> Erdogan tried to turn them into 'moderate rebels' but failed.
> Did Erdogan really try, or was it just kabuki theater?
Is there anyone anywhere who actually thought that would work even if good faith attempts were made?
Posted by: Ash | Apr 2, 2019 3:31:24 PM | 6
@ Posted by: Andrea Daley Utronebel | Apr 2, 2019 2:49:33 PM | 4
You're on drugs if you think there's some kind of global homosexual conspiracy among the world capitalist class.
Whatever else is happening to Erdogan, not having to purchase the overpriced lemon F-35s has to be viewed as a good thing.
Posted by: worldblee | Apr 2, 2019 3:40:22 PM | 8
Thank you b.
That's a clever strategy that the opposition parties employed. Very interesting.
vk@
Thanks for that info. What stands out to me is that Erdogan has refused IMF funding. That's interesting, looks like Turkey is trying to keep it's options open. I'm thinking it's time to choose.
Russia!
Ah. Somehow that's such a comforting thought. Of course, I'm one of those whose brain has been messed with, consciousness transformed, the whole bit. >>>Thank you very much Russia, please, mess with me some more!<<<
I've been thinking lately that Russia has kind of coaxed China out politically on the world stage. To me, the change in China's stance seems tectonic. Previously, China has been in a defensive position in world politics. Very forward on the economic front but reserved on the political. The partnership between China and Russia seems to hold so much promise of possibility, for another future, for a different path.
I think it's a time of alignment, not just for Turkey, but for the world, for each of us.
Posted by: mourning dove | Apr 2, 2019 3:44:16 PM | 9
Erdogan is a sovereignist. As a Nato member, Turkey was doing the heaviest lifting with the largest Nato military. It never was allowed to join the EU because it was Muslim. Nato with closer ties to Israel, was an anti muslim coalition. The best move for Turkey was Eurasian integration joining the rising Chinese economy and leaving the declining European market. Thus Turkey chooses sovereignty over second class citizenship.
Ash @6:
Is there anyone anywhere who actually thought that would work even if good faith attempts were made?
Are you suggesting that Putin is a fool?
IMO Putin expected a genuine effort to be made. It wasn't. Which is strange because those that tout Erdogan's "turning east" tell us that Putin saved Erdogan from the 2016 coup.
<> <> <> <> <> <> <>
Note: Cynics are skeptical that the coup was genuine as the result of the coup was beneficial to both Erdogan and the 'Assad must go!' Coalition: Erdogan strengthened his grip on power while USA-Turk distancing allowed USA to cozy up to the Kurds.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 2, 2019 4:03:11 PM | 11
I don't think Putin expected Erdogan to seriously attempt to distance his rebel buddies from Nusra. He probably expected Erdogan to do just a show, but since it didn't cost him anything and it wasn't strategically risky to let him pretend he would act while doing nothing, he went for it. Such a bet was Erdogan's to lose, and he clearly lost it.
I just hope things stay moderately calm in Turkey, because the country has been and is still going through enough hardships as it is, it doesn't need open rebellion or military crackdown. But AKP deciding to contest the results not only in Istanbul but also in Ankara isn't the sign things will quiet down.
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Apr 2, 2019 4:26:42 PM | 12
El Cid @ 10- well said.
jackrabbit @ 11 " Erdogan strengthened his grip on power while USA-Turk distancing allowed USA to cozy up to the Kurds."
And that benefits Turkey how? That's your implication.
As for Idlib.. there's been plenty going on there... The Russians have been in there working deals with HTS to open border crossings
Turkey and Russia are doing patrols- because it's not reported here does not mean- it's non existent
b failed to mention:
Turkey trading with Iran- to the ire of the US (this goes way back, not just present day)
Turkey supporting Venezuela to the ire of the US
Turkey and the pipeline deals with Russia
Astana partnership (Turkey in partnership with Russia and Iran egads)
Turkey and Russia doing military exercises
Turkey and the US drifted apart years ago.. When Obama was in.
Posted by: puffn' stuff | Apr 2, 2019 4:57:45 PM | 13
and of course the S-400 purchase which cost Turkey the f-35 flops
the S-400's could allow Russia to create a larger A2/AD in the region
other things b forgot to mention
Posted by: Puffn'Stuff | Apr 2, 2019 4:59:43 PM | 14
puffn' stuff @13
And that benefits Turkey how?
I said it benefited Erdogan, not Turkey.
Turkey and Russia are doing patrols- because it's not reported here does not mean- it's non existent.
b reported about the patrols, writing that: Russia has for some time pressed Turkey to become more active in Idleb and to do more common Turkish/Russian patrols. (emphasis is mine)
b failed to mention ...
I think b took those things into account in his conclusion.
Turkey and the US drifted apart years ago.. When Obama was in.
My impression is that the parting was sudden, not a 'drift'. The parting occurred after the apparent coup attempt. Erdogan's power was threatened by the Russia boycott. As I noted, the coup attempt helped both Erdogan and the 'Assad must go!' Coalition. The Kurds were wary of USA prior to the apparent coup attempt.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 2, 2019 5:25:17 PM | 15
"There is little room for the government to turn the economy around."
If it can wean itself off the ideological teat of neo-liberal economics it can change things rapidly. Turkey is under attack by Wall St, The City and international finance. But it is perfectly placed, geo-strategically, to form a mutually supportive trading bloc with Iran, Russia, China and their many partners. Dropping the dollar and leaving NATO would follow.
The long struggle between the Empire, now dominated by the US, and its peripheries/victims precedes 1917 and was barely affected by the collapse of the Soviet Union. And all the advantages now lie with Eurasia with its internal lines of communication and its overwhelming mass, in terms of both resources and population.
It is time, perhaps, for us to examine the very foundations of our systems of government and the illusions of representative democracy- for it is those systems which, time and again, are used by the imperialist camp to disrupt and unbalance their opponent/victims. They do so, basically, by re-purposing the political shifts developed domestically-propaganda, xenophobia, faux nationalism, occasional but highly publicised cases of social mobility, liberalism as a velvet glove worn on the iron fist of total surveillance and full spectrum ideological hegemony- in systems which while apparently democratic are actually impossible for popular movements to take over and control.
The least remembered lesson of the Russian revolution was that of the soviet, the grassroots council which put decision making in the hands of the working people. It didn't last very long, thanks to the rabid response it provoked from the imperialists who did not rest until hierarchy and authoritarian structures had been restored. They understood that, without local active grassroots control over decision making even a fully nationalised economy would lead to a society in which all the weaknesses of capitalist society would be mimicked and reproduced.
Posted by: bevin | Apr 2, 2019 5:37:48 PM | 16
It's been a slow afternoon here, and my only unread books are on depressing topics. So I've killed some time looking up Foreign Leaders the US has either ousted or killed. I'm sure the list is incomplete, but time to halt anyhow.
1953 Mohammad Mosaddegh survived but forced out of office
1954 Jacobo Arbenz survived but forced out of office
1961 Fidel Castro survived invasion attempt and many US murder plots
1964 Joao Goulart survived but forced out of office
1988 Manuel Noriega survived but put into prison for the rest of his life
2004 Jean-Bertrand Aristide survived but forced out of office
2014 Viktor Yanukovych – see “fu*k the EU" Nuland - survived but forced out
2016 Recep Tayyip Erdoğan survived coup
1961 Patrice Lumumba executed shortly after being forced out of office
1963 President Ngô Đình Diệm did not survive removal
1965 Rafael Trujillo did not survive removal
1973 Salvador Allende did not survive removal
1991 Saddam Hussein weakened, finally removed by US invasion and executed
2011 Muammar Gaddafi - see “gleeful Hillary” - did not survive removal
Given the success rate here, Erdogan must have decided he needed to improve his odds for Round 2. True or not, it's an assumption in mil-blogs that if Country Y sells you a weapon, that weapon will not perform well against Country Y's military forces. This is said to be why the apartheid Jewish state was comfortable with Egypt getting F-16 fighters.
If Erdogan buys Patriots, they're going to be useless if his NATO "allies" decide to do another "Libya" operation. He wants insurance, and the S-400 provides that. So long as Turkey remains in NATO, Russia's immunity to S-400 rockets isn't going to be an issue.
I really do wish the mideast bloggers I used to rely on would come out of hibernation, for the scant reliable news from over that way has left me in the dark as to what's going on - especially in Syria.
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Apr 2, 2019 6:09:55 PM | 17
@ El Cid #10
I wonder how interested China is in assisting Erdogan, for he has been involved in the general hell-raising in their western Xinjiang province. Recruiting young men to fight for ISIS has been the game, and some of those are going to survive and go back home.
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Apr 2, 2019 6:29:46 PM | 18
It seems that Turkey's problems are manageable, perhaps a short recession and a limping recovery, both needed to restructure the economy. I checked some stats and quotes. This is from Modern Diplomacy (seems an investor oriented commentary without clear axe to grind):
The position of Turkey is aggravated by the uncertainty of foreign capital about the independence of the Central Bank, its concerns about the unpredictability of the country’s policy and the adequacy of its economic course (first of all, its adherence to ambitious projects with questionable economic efficiency).
The stats are not THAT bad. Turkey lived through a panic last summer, afterwards the exchange rate stabilized. The restructuring is necessary because Turkey had more than a decade of quick growth that was in part relying on increased manufacturing and export, but in a major part on real estate and foreign loans that fueled real estate and consumption. The stream of foreign investments is much thinner so the country has to adapt to a much tighter balance of trade.
The good news are that the drop in the exchange rate by ca. 1/3 (one needs 4 lira to purchase the dollars that could be purchased one year ago for 3 lira) was followed by three-fold reduction in the trade deficit. A combination of lower real wages and employment and thus lower consumption, and more favorable terms of trade for the exporters.
So far, political losses seem manageable. Erdogan always collected a bit above 50% of the vote, and has some room for handling a drop to a bit below. In that respect, the data from the last local elections does not represent any earthquake. Extensive repressions cowed the media and politically, they require that the population believes in his conspiracy theories. But ALL Turks believe in conspiracies, in part because of actual historical experience, they differ on "details" and Erdogan electorate believes him.
Concerning the politics, Turkey is a bit peculiar because of the ridiculously high threshold of popular vote that is necessary to benefit from proportional representation. Thus there are only 4 parties that count and it is hard to introduce a new party. Of those, repressions may bring "pro-Kurdish" HCP under 10% or not, if happens, Erdogan wins. CHP seems to eternally get 25%, these Kemalist would need to replace old and unimaginative leadership. There are also more "objective reasons" why it is hard. Then there is a Fascist-Kemalist party. If they get 10% as they did in the recent election cycles, Erdogan has an insurance policy if AKP drops under 50%. Basically, for Erdogan to become a member of opposition one needs a shift in party support above 10%, while Turks seems to be a loyal lot in respect of their parties.
The current/coming crisis in itself is too mild. Some charismatically led opposition is needed, but this is easier said than done. Personally, I detest Erdogan for boofonery, cronyism, repressions, criminal foreign policy (e.g. decisive contribution to the rise of ISIS), but he is also mercurial in a good sense, namely he is capable of adapting. Picking some fights with NATO can bolster his stature as an independently minded leader who is making Turkey great again, and help decreasing defense spending -- great time to postpone purchases of costly imported weapon systems. Trumpian sanctions have limited impact given that USA represents ca. 7% of trade and bolsters the Turkish victimhood scenario that Erdogan's electorate believes -- it always helps to have valid excuses.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Apr 2, 2019 6:35:01 PM | 19
bevin @16--
Good points. The Soviets were built atop the previously existing village councils run by village elders. Native Americans--North and South--had similar governing elder councils which I suspect are Asian in origin and tens of thousands of years old. Narrative Control now seems to be a hot topic as it should be since an attempts being made to retain what was built during Russiavape. But most of that's all about here, not Turkey. The Turks are controlled by a narrative tailored to their national situation. When Russia entered the Syrian fray in 2015, I opined: Wouldn't it be something if Russia and Turkey became allies as NATO tries to wean former Warsaw Pact states away from Russian influence. Ukraine as yet isn't totally lost; and with the Comic in charge the last laugh will likely be at NATO's expense.
We shall need to see how time shapes the outcome. Economically, Turk Stream coming online in the 4th quarter of 2019 will be a major boost, and commerce throughout the region ought to increase as peace is further established. But for the region to really begin its return to prosperity, the Outlaw US Empire military presence must be evicted and never allowed to return. And for that to happen, it was important for Erdogan to continue with a legislative majority. Realpolitik means I don't have to like Erdogan as long as he continues to be useful.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 2, 2019 6:50:21 PM | 20
As mentioned above, here's why Turkey is wise not to buy F-35s:
https://taskandpurpose.com/pentagon-f-35-assessment-2018
"The Pentagon's Latest Assessment Of The F-35 Is In, And It Ain't Pretty"
Posted by: ben | Apr 2, 2019 7:01:53 PM | 21
politics:
I'm not quite convinced.
The last paragraph sounds logical, but these conditions have been valid for a while, without much happening in Idlib. So what has changed that would make it more probable now? Because the elections are over and there's nothing left to pressurize Erdogan about?
@Jackrabbit 15:
The parting was before the coup, in Feb. 2016 to be precise. The Neocons tried to get Erdogan to invade Syria (i.e. start war with Russia), he wanted NATO backing for that but didn't get it, so he decided to see what arrangement Moscow could offer him. The coup attempt followed shortly thereafter.
economy:
Trying to 'crush' Turkey financially failed before and will fail again, China won't allow that to happen. However the 'uncertainty' is a welcome opportunity to unload useless $$$ (a.k.a. 'capital flight').
The term 'credit bubble' is misleading. Turkey's economy was running hot, its finance sector overblown, current account really bad for some years. Things have changed though, right in the middle of transition.
Posted by: smuks | Apr 2, 2019 7:08:32 PM | 22
> Are you suggesting that Putin is a fool?
Not intentionally, no. He's been in the public eye long enough to have proven otherwise. I'm skeptical he actually believed it would happen though, even if he believed Erdogan to be a good faith actor (I'm skeptical about that too).
As for the coup in Turkey, I don't consider myself well enough informed to have any idea what really happened there.
Posted by: Ash | Apr 2, 2019 7:24:57 PM | 23
Smuks @ 22:
"... Turkey's economy was running hot, its finance sector overblown, current account really bad for some years ..."
Are these not symptoms of a probable credit bobble, especially if the financial sector is awash with far too much bank lending coupled with artificially low interest rates (even if they are at 10% when they should be higher to discourage excessive lending) and the national current account is consistently in deficit (an indication of excess capital sloshing through the economy)?
An economy that's "running hot" - in whatever, but one might presume in property speculation or excessive government spending on too much infrastructure of dubious worth eg many dams on rivers that happen to pass through Syria after leaving Turkey - is another symptom of a bubble.
Posted by: Jen | Apr 2, 2019 7:25:29 PM | 24
@mourning dove 9
China couldn't change its foreign policy strategy while it still needed the Dollar.
In an alliance with Russia since 2014, it can be much more assertive and independent.
I kept wondering why that didn't happen earlier, had been expecting it for many years.
My best bet is that a. neither were militarily 'ready', and b. Moscow actually would have preferred allying itself with Europe, and then cooperate with China as equals. The way things are going, it will always be Beijing's 'junior partner'.
Posted by: smuks | Apr 2, 2019 7:35:21 PM | 25
@Jen 24
Not saying there were no bubbles in real estate etc. - but what's a 'credit bubble' supposed to be?
Lots of capital flowing in, also lots of lending as in any 'economic miracle land'. Maybe 'too much', but measured against what? (Also, there's no such thing as 'artificially low interest rates'.)
Posted by: smuks | Apr 2, 2019 7:43:37 PM | 26
reply to smuks 25
"Moscow actually would have preferred allying itself with Europe, and then cooperate with China as equals. The way things are going, it will always be Beijing's 'junior partner'."
I agree and I think he held to that hope until he saw US's treachery in Libya.
There is a photo of him taken when the No Fly Zone was agreed to at the UN. He looked so happy probably believing that disaster had been averted.
There is another photo of him when he realized he had been played. That was the end of any thoughts of Partnership with the West. He turned to China and has never looked back and IMO won't until the US falls beneath its own weight and the world resets.
Posted by: frances | Apr 2, 2019 7:43:55 PM | 27
Smuks @ 26:
By "artificially low interest rates", I meant interest rates being held down by banks because of political expediency.
In the Turkish context, I suspect that's because President Erdogan, being a highly religious Muslim (outwardly at least), is opposed to high interest rates because of their historic association with usury in Islam, not because he might be under pressure from the IMF or some other external organisation to keep interest rates down. The notion of using interest rates as a tool to control the money supply and money flows could be lost on him for religious reasons.
Yes I agree the language used to describe bubbles as "credit bubbles" or "debt bubbles" is very sloppy.
I'm sure there's an opportunity for Turkey to benefit from China's Silk Belt project and to join the alternative money transfer system that China and Russia have organised in the event of their both being sanctioned by SWIFT. China could impose a condition on Turkey of surrendering all Uyghur jihadis currently in Idlib if Ankara wants to be part of the project and to receive Chinese investments.
Posted by: Jen | Apr 2, 2019 8:01:53 PM | 28
Smuks @ 25, Frances @ 27:
Putin wasn't President of Russia at the time the no-fly zone was agreed to at the UN Security Council meeting in 2011. Had he been, he might well have advised the Russian representative not to agree to the no-fly zone.
Posted by: Jen | Apr 2, 2019 8:11:41 PM | 29
@bevin 16
Good point indeed - seems we're going back to Lenin's famous:
"Communism is Soviet government plus the electrification of the whole country."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GOELRO_plan
Democracy and capitalism are mutually exclusive (at least in the long run). Capital will always try to capture political power by controlling key institutions like pol. parties, the media, education. Good laws can limit its influence, but it'll always try to (re-)expand.
As for electrification, we could have had it much earlier, had it not been for the oil industry and the petrodollar system. Now climate change is forcing us.
@frances 27
Libya wasn't the first such 'disappointment' though. In Syria, it looked like some agreement could be reached - but then came Ukraine and the sanctions, and Moscow had no choice but to ally itself with Beijing. That really sealed it imo - probably would have happened anyway sooner or later.
Posted by: smuks | Apr 2, 2019 8:20:00 PM | 30
smucks
To me, a fundamental difference in the partnership between Russia and China, and the entire concept of Eurasian integration, is a change from that paradigm of junior and senior partners or other similar form of heirarchal structure. It's one thing that I find so promising about it. It proposes a new form of relations and a different way of thinking.
Posted by: mourning dove | Apr 2, 2019 8:33:35 PM | 31
"... opportunity for Turkey to benefit from China's Silk Belt..." <- Jen
Perhaps, but indirectly. Directly, I doubt that infrastructure is a bottleneck in Turkish economy, Erdogan actually was attentive to infrastructure even if some of his ideas were too grandiose (like his palace). Turkey needs to change gears toward balanced trade. I did not see very disconcerting symptoms of the flight of hot capital -- the currency exchange crisis was ca. 9 months ago and lira actually recovered some ground and remains stable IMHO. The industries that can export exists, the European markets are not about to close, American market is of secondary importance, regional markets -- also secondary importance, but any politically driven bad news happened already.
Concerning regional influence, Turkey has ties with Turkic nations of Central Asia, but transportation to Central Asia is so-so, and there Silk Road may help.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Apr 2, 2019 8:33:43 PM | 32
@Jen 28
Interest rates, set essentially by the Central Bank, reflect the needs & growth of the 'real economy'.
The faster it grows, the higher average returns on investment, the higher the appropriate interest rate(s). Whether high or low, it's always 'artificial' - I find this term rather strange when talking about things determined by humans.
Controlling money supply through interest rates has never really worked. When there's a bullish euphoria, banks hand out credit and people 'invest' (or rather, speculate) no matter the rate. In times of bust and crisis, they don't. The problem is that there's no rate that is universally appropriate for any sector or type of business, it may be too high for most industries but really cheap for real estate speculation.
So, I don't think it has anything to do with religion, it's just normal EM growth pains.
Turkey's geostrategic location is quite interesting, to say the least, so it can definitely benefit from Eurasian integration plans. It doesn't even need to formally align itself with China/Russia to do so, but it needs China for financial protection (currency swaps) and Russia militarily (S-400).
...and why would China want the uyghur jihadis back? Aren't all countries (east and west) glad if their 'crazyheads' head out and die on some far-away battlefield?
Thanks for pointing out that Putin wasn't president in 2011, I keep forgetting. But my impression was always that P. and M. coordinated their actions quite closely, so I doubt it would have made a difference.
Posted by: smuks | Apr 2, 2019 8:46:53 PM | 33
reply to Jen 29
"Smuks @ 25, Frances @ 27:
Putin wasn't President of Russia at the time the no-fly zone was agreed to at the UN Security Council meeting in 2011. Had he been, he might well have advised the Russian representative not to agree to the no-fly zone."
Quite true, but I don't think that is an issue. As he was PM at the time, in between his terms as President. Medvedev was President and I think we can be sure they were working hand in glove.
Posted by: frances | Apr 2, 2019 8:47:36 PM | 34
@mourning dove
Sounds nice, but is it grounded in reality? Power/ influence/ hegemony are not a matter of decision or deliberation, but rather based on economic, military, political and cultural potential. Even if Beijing wanted, it couldn't decide to deal with South Africa or Bolivia as 'equals'.
Posted by: smuks | Apr 2, 2019 8:56:40 PM | 35
Russia will be happy to supply Turkey with Su-35 fighter planes. They are arguable better than the F-35 and will likely be cheaper. But they will come with a political price.
The Turks may have a choice between the Su-35 and the Su-57. Seems Russia has hastily defined an 'export' model of the latter for customers who might be in the market for a stealth jet airplane which isn't an F-35.
U.S. Withholding F-35 From Turkey Could Give Russia The Chance It Needs To Export SU-57
The Su-57 is still an unfinished airplane, but as most people know, so is the F-35. The Russians simply cannot afford to build a version of the F-22, and they haven't bothered to try. Which is the reported reason India dropped out of the 'partnership'. But the machine has many virtues, including a (probably) lower cost than the F-35, a longer range, and in the case of a close-up 'fur-ball' knife fight, it would do very well. There is another potential customer for the Su-57 - China.
At first that puzzled me, for the Chinese have their own stealth programs, and they're reported to be doing well with them. Very well in everything except a suitable jet engine. Since the Russians have been burnt by Chinese copying, they might be offering a 'tie-in' deal. Purchase some of our S-57s and we'll sell you the new engines for your own airplanes when those engines are ready.
If the Su-57 got enough foreign orders the unit costs would come down to the point the Russians could afford the planes themselves.
China mulls to buy Su-57 stealth fighter jet from Russia
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Apr 2, 2019 9:36:10 PM | 36
@ b who wrote
"
Erdogan's decision to become more independent of NATO is also taking its toll.
"
I think the execution of this decision is causing Turkey the most of its economic problems. Its currency lost 3% today and sanctions by the US are being threatened which will give the private finance folk reason to manipulate the Turkish lira even more.
smuks commented above
"
Interest rates, set essentially by the Central Bank, reflect the needs & growth of the 'real economy'.
"
This is text book BS when in real life the Central Banks are privately owned and don't have the best interests of the public on their radar. They work with the private currency markets (except China) and the private BIS to produce the 3% loss that the Turkish lira took today.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Apr 2, 2019 9:51:03 PM | 37
smucks
I think that fully appreciating, or even truly understanding, the concept of a multipolar world requires a paradigm shift, especially for Westerners who are indoctrinated by unipolarity from a very young age. Rather than relations between nations being defined on the terms of power/influence/hegemony, multipolar relationships are built on trust, mutual respect, and an understanding of the differences between various partners. It creates that situation where the whole is larger than the sum of it's parts. While the paradigm of power/influence/hegemony (Unipolarity) may not allow for a relation between different countries as equals, multipolarity does.
On a personal level, I don't feel less equal to someone who is stronger, richer, or more educated, and I'm assuming that you don't either. Nations absolutely can have relations as equals despite their differences socially, politically, economically, militarily etc.
Posted by: mourning dove | Apr 2, 2019 10:24:37 PM | 38
smucks
Also, how does a system which doesn't allow the freedom to choose the nature of relations come to be defined as "reality"? And an inescapable one at that. It's a paradigm, not a natural law, and not reality.
Posted by: mourning dove | Apr 2, 2019 10:37:21 PM | 39
