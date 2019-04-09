Post a comment

The Demise Of The 'Western' System
A U.S. made fighter jet that is claimed to evade radar, finally evades radar:
Japan's Air Self-Defense Force says an F35A fighter jet disappeared from radar over the sea off Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Japan Time.
ASDF officials said the aircraft took off from Misawa air base at around 7:00 p.m., and disappeared at a point about 135 kilometers east of Misawa City.
This again proves that Donald Trump is right:
"Amazing job … so amazing we are ordering hundreds of millions of dollars of new planes for the Air Force, especially the F-35. You like the F-35? ... you can't see it. You literally can't see it. It's hard to fight a plane you can't see," Mr Trump said in October.
Or is he?
The F-35 may have some good electronics but is not a good plane to fly against any competent competitor. The Marine version which can take off and land vertically, is a remake of the Soviet Yakovlev 141 which first flew in 1989 (vid). The derived Air Force and Navy versions do not have the vertical take off and landing capabilities, but inherited the disadvantages the basic design brings with it. The F-35's stealth does not work against modern radar:
[T]o shoot down F-35 one has to have two different bands radar, good sensor-fusion algorithms and decent signal processing protocols and voila'. S-300 PMU2 Favorit can do this, certainly S-400, and its inevitably coming iterations for which there is literally a line of customers, can. In general, this whole BS about "stealth" should end at some point of time--it was a good propaganda while it lasted. Reality is, with modern processing power and radar design F-35 is not survivable against modern cutting edge air-defense and air-forces.
The Turkish President Erdogan knows this. That is why he is not deterred by U.S. threats to not sell F-35s to him while he buys Russian air defense systems. He just flew to Moscow to discuss futher purchases which will likely include a Russian designed fighter:
The two sides must "strengthen cooperation in the military-technical sphere," Putin told Erdogan as they met in the Kremlin. "These regard first of all the completion of the contract to supply S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Turkey," he said. "There are other promising projects on the agenda related to the supply of modern Russian military products to Turkey," Putin added.
The U.S. no longer builds capable weapons. As Ian Welsh wrote yesterday in America: A Failing State:
The US military is showing signs of being unable to create effective advanced military equipment: as with the F-35, which basically can’t fly. It is showing signs of intense incompetence, as when it let multiple planes be destroyed on the ground by a hurricane rather than, uh, fly them out or get them under effective cover.
Other examples of the incompetence of U.S. military design are the Littoral Combat Ships, which are essentially unarmed fast boats. The "stealth" DDG-1000 Zumwalt class destroyers were supposed to support ground troops with their long range guns. Built at $4 billion a piece the ships are now losing their guns because the ammunition turned out to be too expensive to buy. Before that they lost much of their stealth capabilities because some necessary communication equipment was left out of the original design. The ships new task will be that of a missile launch platform, a job that any commercial ship, carrying containerized Russian missiles (vid), can likewise fulfill.
Ian points out that the lack of military competence is just a symptom. The real problem sits much deeper:
The US is a gold flecked garbage heap slowly rolling towards the ocean. On fire.
There is a lot of ruin in a nation, but for almost 40 years now America’s elites have treated the US as something to loot, and assumed that the good times would keep rolling. They were uninterested in actually governing. They were happy to move much of America’s core manufacturing overseas, to the most likely nation to replace America as a hegemon, because the Chinese were smart enough to make American elites rich.
The European Union suffers similar problems. Brexit is just one symtom of its demise.
Alastair Crooke thinks that the 'western' system at large is crumbling down:
Wherever one looks, it is evident that the post-war Establishment élites are on the backfoot. They maintain a studied panglossian hauteur.
...
More fundamentally, the question is rarely asked: can America truly Be Made Great Again (MAGA), its military totally renewed, and its civil infrastructure refurbished, when starting out from a position today (year to date) where its shortfall of Federal revenue to expenditure is 30%; where its debt is now so great that the US may only survive by again repressing interest rates to a (zombifying) near zero?
And again, is it truly feasible to force manufacturing jobs back to a high-cost base America, from their low-cost, offshoring in Asia – against the backdrop of an America made progressively ‘higher-cost’, through its locked-in monetary inflation policies – except by crashing the value of the dollar to make this high cost base platform globally competitive again? Is MAGA realistic; or will the re-capture of jobs back to the US from the low-cost world end by triggering the very recession which the Central Banks so fear?
And as the post-war élites in America and Europe become more and more desperate to maintain the illusion of being the vanguard of global civilisation, how will they cope with the re-appearance of a ‘civilization-state’ in its own right: i.e. China?
I recently re-watched the record breaking Chinese series Story of Yanxi Palace (vid). It is in all aspects better than anything Hollywood produces. Such cultural products are the next realm where China will beat the 'west' by a large margin.
The 'western' élites dragged it down. It is no longer superior. Something will have to give.
Here is an article that looks at the cost of flight helmets for the F-35:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/08/united-states-military-spending-coffee.html
On the upside, the Named Executive Officers at American defense contractors are doing very well financially thanks to the unfettered generosity of U.S. taxpayers.
Posted by: Sally Snyder | Apr 9, 2019 1:08:41 PM | 1
The ruthless neo-colonialists of 21st century
Posted by: Never Mind the Bollocks | Apr 9, 2019 1:11:40 PM | 2
It's almost as if these "western" elites represent an occupying power tasked with stripping America of assets before steering it into a war it can't win.
Posted by: SlapHappy | Apr 9, 2019 1:12:53 PM | 3
Western humanity has been run into the ground by a cabal of elite that own global private finance and everything else.
They have managed to brainwash Americans into believing that profit is a necessity in every human interaction or development and it has a higher priority than function or service (which is the really sick part)
The complete demise of the Western system with the private jackboot on finance cannot come soon enough.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Apr 9, 2019 1:30:55 PM | 4
maga - and then boeing got in the way, lol...
Mission Readiness Starts with Services
As a part of Boeing Global Services, U.S. Army Services is designed to support to the Army’s entire spectrum of platforms and equipment. The global U.S. Army Services team works side-by-side with customers to fully understand mission requirements, while delivering quality customer service and providing the highest levels of readiness to Army soldiers, operators and maintainers.
how about something more then a cheap slogan?? and while yer at it, can you come up with another for boeing??
Posted by: james | Apr 9, 2019 1:32:54 PM | 5
"More fundamentally, the question is rarely asked: can America truly Be Made Great Again (MAGA), its military totally renewed, and its civil infrastructure refurbished, when starting out from a position today (year to date) where its shortfall of Federal revenue to expenditure is 30%; where its debt is now so great that the US may only survive by again repressing interest rates to a (zombifying) near zero?'
And, of course we should add, by entrusting the job to a real estate conman, a man spent a major portion of his life, too, to conning the government out of his tax revenues?
It's actually all more than a little absurd. American has become something like a gigantic Monty Python skit.
"MAGA" of course is just a new take on "the American Dream," a somewhat pathetic old advertising slogan created in the unique heydays after WWII.
You cannot make it 1957 again.
https://chuckmanwordsincomments.wordpress.com/2018/05/08/john-chuckman-comment-china-america-rivalry-issue-of-americas-economically-backward-policies-you-cant-bomb-your-way-to-prosperity-american-dream-gone-trumps-effort-to-make-it-1952-a/
https://chuckmanwordsincomments.wordpress.com/2018/10/10/john-chuckman-comment-american-politics-constant-toying-with-advertising-slogans-avoids-dealing-with-reality-american-dream-and-make-america-great-again-are-fantasies-heres-a-few-hard-realiti/
Posted by: JOHN CHUCKMAN | Apr 9, 2019 1:36:03 PM | 6
America is an infant Nation that is yet reach the age of 250 years trying to dominate the 5,000 years old Chinese Nation, the 1,031 year old Russian Nation and the 2,500 year old Persian Nation who control the largest Landmass on the Planet that contains all the Natural Resources that they could possibly ever want. Leading this folly is a Delusional National Security Advisor and a Fundamentalist Christian Zionist Fanatic leading another Christian Zionist Political Novice President who they can tell all sorts of lies to make him do their bidding.
Posted by: William H Warrick III MD | Apr 9, 2019 1:38:34 PM | 7
sally, those half million dollar F-35 flight helmets are quite impressive.
Posted by: annie | Apr 9, 2019 1:40:43 PM | 8
ASDF jet disappears over the sea off Aomori
The Nips love irony just as much if not more than I do.
So the irony of a 'smart' fighter jet designed to make money disappear in vast quantities, teaching itself to disappear, won't escape them.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Apr 9, 2019 2:14:39 PM | 9
$11 Billion in tariffs to protect Boeing from Airbus is Trump's latest move. Overall, the tariff hits numerous products but the main emphasis is protecting Boeing. But who pays the $11 Billion? American consumers.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 9, 2019 2:24:22 PM | 10
Re: Alistair Crooke's comment on the "shortfall of Federal revenue to expenditure," such statements are not reflective of reality and are not germane to anything. A country that prints its own money cannot incur debt, thus cannot default on it. The quote/unquote debt crisis is pure fiction that serves only to enrich certain vested interests and perpetuate a hoax of power on society as a whole. I highly recommend a study on MMT.
The purpose of a fiat currency is to facilitate trade in a given denomination and that denomination gains legitimacy through being the only form of payment acceptable for taxation. The Federal government does not run off tax revenue because it printed the money in the first place. The Federal government can print as much money as it wants and while the effects of dilution are undesirable, those are merely artifacts of a game created to divert productive economic gains to a small cadre. Arguably, America has not had any meanignful productive economic gains in decades, yet the "debt" is larger than ever, the stock market higher than ever, and inequality higher than ever.
While States rely on US dollars the same way individuals do, it is simply not true that debt is meaningful at the Federal level. Pure baloney.
Posted by: Covergirl | Apr 9, 2019 2:26:14 PM | 11
Part of the problem may be that the American oligarchy is now believing its own bullshit, or put another way, has descended into decadence.
The United States has morphed stories many times - from a land of opportunity via theft from Natives/occupying new land, to jobs and growth opportunities via the Industrial Revolution, to economic prosperity through rebuilding other nations torn apart by war.
Under these lenses - particularly the last one - the Ukraine, Libya, Syria and other "freedom and nation building" exercises make sense.
The problem is that it is still unclear that the other major nations are willing to get themselves into another major war with each other - from which the US can sell into, both during and after.
Another way to look at it is the Dr. Michael Hudson model: that any economy which permits interest bearing debt to, by natural law, greatly exceed organic economic capability to repay and is thus doomed to cataclysm - the increase of the FIRE sector (Finance, Insurance and Real Estate) from 12% in the 80s to well over 40%, maybe 50% or 60% today, would be a good indicator.
Under the Dr. Michael Hudson model - the "western" tradition is the abolishing of the debt jubilee, replaced by the Roman looting of foreign lands model.
Note that the debt jubilee model can still work: a 100% or 150% inflation over a 1-3 year period would do it, accompanied and followed by policies which restrain FIRE going forward. However, the unwillingness of the oligarchy to accept/understand/implement is very clear.
Interesting times.
Posted by: c1ue | Apr 9, 2019 2:31:57 PM | 12
According to Google...
"An F-35A in 2019 is expected to cost $85 million per unit complete with engines and full mission systems."
That's enough loot to buy 4 of those nifty little Learjets and a year's supply of fuel; or 1 Learjet and $64 million change.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Apr 9, 2019 2:40:11 PM | 13
Thanks for the Story of Yanxi Palace link. Bookmarked.
Posted by: Paul | Apr 9, 2019 2:50:34 PM | 14
Three important, fundamental questions are raised by b requiring qualification followed by further questions: What constitutes the "Western System"? Is there a corresponding "Eastern System" and how do they differ? And just what sort of system(s) are we discussing? The first hit on a Yandex search using the term Western System links to a refuse collection company called Western Systems located in the states of Oregon and Washington!
Are we to discuss geopolitics; geoeconomics; the Western System of Piracy known as Colonialism; the Western Slavery System; Western Warfare Systems; Western Ideological Systems; Western Financial System; Western What?
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 9, 2019 3:02:00 PM | 15
In addition to generating catastrophic levels of biosphere-destroying waste, the "Western System" is now also wasting humans on an unprecedented scale, just walk certain streets of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, practically any large city.
Posted by: Trisha Driscoll | Apr 9, 2019 3:11:26 PM | 16
Rambling thoughts:
Can America be made great again? Of course it can. Corruption, particularly on the military/empire side is sapping its strength. All America needs to do is ... stop trying to rule the World. America's resources are huge, otherwise the country could never get away with the idiotic policies it has been following for so long. Will it give up those policies? It's hard to say. Every country has an 'elite' ... the question is to what degree does that elite care about their own country. Elites that care only for themselves are very common. Look around the World ... why do so many countries stay down for so long? Because their elites are selfish.
Trump may really be doing America a big favor. His foreign policy is so blatantly obnoxious, and over the top now, that one would think that the rest of the World would finally get fed up and opt out. Why haven't they? Because many of these countries and certainly their elites have been very comfortable living inside the American Empire. That is true for China as well. Their development could never have been so rapid without being part of the American system. And, if you don't think that is true simply look at the dollar value of China's exports to the US.
America could have kept its empire and expanded it to Russia as well, if it had played nice, instead of behaving like jerks (Israel is a BIG problem here). Times of empire have generally been good for civilization. Normally, when empires fall, there is chaos, war and a lot more bloodshed. That may not happen this time ... because of nuclear weapons. The big countries cannot fight wars any more. In fact, technology has reached a point where nations really do not need wars at all to prosper, if that were ever true. What is happening now is that a certain group of elites really enjoys playing at war and competition, etc. It's fun for them, and they really can't accept that it is all pointless now.
Posted by: SteveK9 | Apr 9, 2019 3:13:39 PM | 17
@ Covergirl | Apr 9, 2019 2:26:14 PM | 11
But – please do not forget that, thanks to the “Federal” “Reserve” (it's neither) every single US dollar comes into circulation as debt. The Fed creates the money out of thin air, but does not create enough to cover the interest, and as that interest piles up the US falls deeper and deeper into debt – real, honest-to-goodness, actual debt.
Posted by: AntiSpin | Apr 9, 2019 3:21:02 PM | 18
The problem isn't just a Western one. The whole world is 'managed' in a private capitalist or state capitalist way. We are almost at the end of a capitalist large-scale cycle, overproduction is becoming more pressing day by day. This is primarily due to capitalism's inability to adequately produce and allocate what is really needed. The Keynesian way out is no longer one, nor Chinese construction-Keynesianism, even less the u.s. military- Keynesianism.
At the end of such cycles the main world powers usually go to war. This 'solution' is profoundly irrational by now because of the existence of 'über'-weapons that renders the earth uninhabitable for humans when used.
We need a different, ecological form of economy. And we need it now.
Posted by: Pnyx | Apr 9, 2019 3:30:59 PM | 19
The F35 seems to have one strong point in that it can fly higher than S-200 A.A missiles (even if they may have been updated? S-200 were supposed to be improved by the introduction of the advanced radar of the S-300 series, but the range would be the same as before).
The recent attack on the Iranians who were claimed to be in Aleppo, apparently was via Jordan and Iraq (and of course over US held territory in Syria.)
It is a bit of an open question whether they were "seen" by Syrian radar or not. Both sides have expressed different opinions.
Posted by: stonebird | Apr 9, 2019 3:31:51 PM | 20
"Enemies of the Islamic Republic like Trump & the idiots around U.S. ruling apparatus are going down the drain."
He also re-emphasized Iran's position on nuclear weapons:
"Contrary to enemies’ beliefs, IRI’s dignity & power doesn't come from nukes. We’ve always stressed that nuclear weapons violate our religious principles & we don't need nukes. Iran’s power & dignity in view of Muslim World emerge from people's resistance, sacrifice & insight."
But that doesn't mean Iran doesn't seek to utilize products of nuclear technology.
"Iran unveils 114 new achievements in nuclear technology," short vid at link.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 9, 2019 3:34:22 PM | 21
I know of F-22 destroyed at Tyndall during hurricane Michael, but I have not heard of any F-35 being destroyed. Can anybody tell me where the F-35s were located?
Thank you.
Posted by: DC | Apr 9, 2019 3:34:43 PM | 22
@ Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 9, 2019 3:02:00 PM | 15
By "Western Civilization", we basically mean capitalism. Historically, you could trace it from the rise of the Iberian colonial empires (Portugal and Spain) and, definitely, the world sculpted by the British, French and Dutch empires from the 18th Century onwards. That's the geopolitical meaning.
Ideologically, "Western Civilization" is the one laid out by Greco-Roman civilization, in the Ancient Age. When a right-wing ideologue tells you the term, chances are he/she is referring to this (since they pay special attention to the cultural aspect of societies, often as a substitute for ethnogenesis). That's the cultural meaning.
Alternatively, we could use the term in a pure political meaning. In this sense, Western Civilization is basically Western Democracy, by which I mean the republican and parliamentary models of nation-States. So, any country that runs a representative democracy within the frame of a republic or a parliament may be considered "Western". If this is the criterium, then Western Civilization as a worldwide consensus was born with the French Revolution of 1789.
Bonus: there's also an ideology born during the Cold War called "Atlanticism". This ideology states that the USA is the inheritor of the European legacy, in all aspects (culturally, economically, socially), and, therefore, a continuation of (a perfected form of) the old world colonial empires and European prestige. This ideology, of course, was custom-made to legitimize NATO, and is still a very popular ideology - specially among the British and many French and German conservatives (Angela Merkel being an example of an Atlanticist).
Covergirl, I sometimes look back at the attempted grift posed by the so-called Simpson Bowels group, and how we at least avoided that particular bullet.
Posted by: Bart Hansen | Apr 9, 2019 3:42:13 PM | 24
@ annie #8
Regarding those helmets, I've never owned an electronic device which didn't eventually fail. I wonder what will happen to the airplane and pilot if his headpiece stops working. Besides the mechanical aspects, I'd expect the helmet could be hacked, either in real time or by a hidden bug.
Hope the Japanese pilot can get rescued. Flying over the ocean with a single engine isn't something which I'd want to do.
News stories of the B-21 Bomber are starting to surface. According to them it is invulnerable in every way. The Chinks and Ruskies can't see it with their radars, not even the S-400s - unless those radars can focus in on something which will look like an underfed mosquito. Because it will fly at night it can't be seen by the naked eye. A person gets the impression from the articles that the US doesn't really need any other weapons besides this one.
America's Lethal New B-21 vs. the B-2 Stealth Bomber
What if the Russians and Chinese decide not to surrender as soon as this Bomber takes flight? I'm going to guess it's vulnerable to at least a few countermeasures which nobody is talking about.
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Apr 9, 2019 3:54:29 PM | 25
Covergirl @111
These dollars are worthless unless others who can't print them need to get their hands on them. The US happens to be in a position where other countries for various reasons need them. IMO, that is a very enviable position that is being severely abused by the US. Should this force others to stop using the dollar then it will fall to its intrinsic value. Zero.
There is something wrong with your theory but I'm not sure what it is.
The idea of printing fiat has been tried by many countries over time and most have failed miserably. I don't see why the US experiment should turn out any different.
Posted by: arby | Apr 9, 2019 4:03:20 PM | 26
Yes, a little off topic, but related. The poverty rates for the USA, 2017, 39.7 million (13.9%). Families relying on SNAP cards, in excess of 45 million. Department of Offence (Defence), 714 billion USD, plus. Demise of a system? Well ya, no kidding. Waving flags, ..."thank you for your service"..., a sickening spectacle of hubris and banality. And Trump does not see this crap under his nose? He makes me sick just looking at him.
Posted by: Taffyboy | Apr 9, 2019 4:08:40 PM | 27
"When ldrs in Israel & India show a moral bankruptcy in their readiness to annex occupied West Bank & IOK in defiance of int law, UNSC resolutions & their own Constitution for votes, don't their ppl feel a sense of outrage & wonder how far they will go simply to win an election?"
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 9, 2019 4:09:35 PM | 28
In the course of closing out the browser pages I'd opened about the F-35, I ran into this nifty bit of information.
Manufacturing for the pilot’s helmet of the F-35 exclusively in Israel.
How very nice! Giving the apartheid Jewish state total control over all information reaching every F--35 pilot in the world shows how trustworthy those fine folks must be. Just a minor 'tweak' of the data would cause a pilot who thought he was flying level at 10,000 feet might actually be headed down at a small angle towards the land or ocean. Softwared "backdoors"? Would the people who tried to murder every single person on the USS Liberty do such a thing?
Surely not.
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Apr 9, 2019 4:13:14 PM | 29
Trump is such a bitter, nasty babyman. Today Airbus stock fell 2.3% because loudmouth Trump is threatening to slap tariffs on Airbus and a whole host of other EU products including automobiles, motorcycles, aircraft parts, automotive parts, a list of agricultural products including fruits, cheeses, olive oil, sea food, handbags, clothing, you name it.
Nitwit can't get Boeing off the ground so he's punishing workers in the EU. Looks like the Chinese are stepping in. They have been meeting with EU members in Brussels today. We'll see what comes out of that.
https://www.ft.com/content/c381615a-5a55-11e9-9dde-7aedca0a081a
Chinese are also putting an order for 100 Boeing 737s on hold.
Chinese lessor suspends Boeing order
Trump tantrum in 3 2 1....!
Posted by: Circe | Apr 9, 2019 4:13:48 PM | 30
Don't be so triumphalist. One could argue that it is the COIN focus and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that weakened the US military.
The US Military was investing in counterinsurgency for a long time. This allowed state adversaries to outcompete it. Now the focus will change and most resources will be allocated towards countering near peer adversaries.
The US has now started testing hypersonic weapons. It also has the best submarine fleet, someting Martyanov accepts. It does have serious problems though, such as its aircraft carrier centric fleet.
Posted by: Passer by | Apr 9, 2019 4:14:21 PM | 31
vk @23--
Thanks for taking a stab at my queries for b. One correction. The Atlantic Charter established the Atlanticist ideology when stated on 14 August 1941 by Churchill and FDR. A book on my shelf might interest you, A Short History of Western Ideology: A Critical Account by Rolf Petri, 2018.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 9, 2019 4:29:36 PM | 32
Yves Smith of nakedcapitalism had pegged this "demise" several years ago when she talked about the "crapification" of goods and services. She's still at it: Boeing Crapification: Second 737 Max Plane Within Five Months Crashes Just After Takeoff.
Is Western Civilization's "demise" due to greedy, short-sighted business interests? I think that's only part of it. The other part is a cultural malaise that allows the crapification. And here, the hubris of the elites is paramount cause they supported the corruption of ethics by sidelining critics with initiatives like Best of All Worlds and protected banker looting by claiming that "financial innovation" needed to be safeguarded.
The neoliberal Best of All Worlds theory says that our politics incorporates all views that are worthwhile. Because if an idea is worthwhile it will find a following and get heard. It ignores the fact that vested interests with great resources have the ability to smack-down critics.
The US government chose to protect "Financial Innovation" after the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. This was largely an excuse for not prosecuting bankers. It meant that customers were responsible for their choices, even if they have limited information about the choices they are making. Facebook's "move fast and break things" has a similar feel.
But Obama and his Treasury Secretary Tim Geitner had to do something so they set-up an elaborate hoax: they created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau but made those protections subject to Federal decisions by a new group: the Financial Stability Oversight Council. The result protects banks and the political establishment: when the Financial system fails again (due to "financial innovation", no doubt), instead of a government bailout, they'll be a consumer bail-in.
"Innovate or die!" LOL. Greenspan's Body Count is up to 265 as of December 2018.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 9, 2019 4:33:56 PM | 33
George Galloway's current observation:
"Bottom Line: 'the ruling establishment in this country fear and loath #Corbyn for a simple reason whatever their fabricated criticisms. They know in the final analyses they cannot count on him to govern in the interests of the rich and powerful at home and imperialism abroad'."
Pretty good, terse encapsulation of what the "Western System" is composed of and does.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 9, 2019 4:39:37 PM | 34
"[F-35] finally evades radar."
Damn you, b! Now I have to clean tea out of my keyboard!
Ian Walsh may be correct that the US military "is showing signs of intense incompetence," but I want to assure the readers that the US military is the least incompetent sector of American society by a very large margin.
I am sure everyone knows I harp about "identity politics" the way some others here go on about "da Jooos!", but understanding the true nature of identity politics is essential to understanding how America became so comfortable with being profoundly incompetent.
Identity politics is constructed around the notion that an individual can achieve status from being victimized by something supposedly outside their control. White people thinking bad thoughts about specific ethnic minorities victimizes them and causes members of those minority groups to fail to succeed in society, for example, or men having penises causes women to be victimized by degrading penetration in the course of normal intercourse. This victimization has become the source of status in large portions of western culture, and as such it has become something of a rite of passage for young people transitioning to what passes for adulthood in the West to seek out the various ways in which they are victimized. For examples of acceptable categories of victimhood I have had obese acquaintances confide to me that they were victimized by their bodies, and other acquaintances who were suffering from depression claimed to be victimized by their own brains! Some claim both their own brains and bodies to be victimizing them. Considering this, can it be any surprise that one's own incompetence is now seen as a source of victimhood, and thus a wellspring of synthetic social status? This, by the way, is also why any sort of criticism of anyone for being stupid has become verboten in western culture. Being stupid and incompetent is a source of status as valued as winning a marathon and more valued than earning a PhD in America.
As this warped social cancer has grown to dominate American culture the population has become much more comfortable ridiculing intelligent people than stupid people. Is it any wonder Trump won the election?
To put it bluntly, incompetence has become a respected character trait within American culture, and this elevation of incompetence to revered status is what results in American designed airliners slaughtering their passengers and crew, or allows the American president to shrug off crimes against humanity with "Aw, shucks, we done screwed up and tortured some folks. We're incompetent, what can we say?"
This cultural cancer is terminal. It cannot be fixed because it permeates society at all levels. In fact this reverence for incompetence is even more entrenched among those with university educations in America as American college campuses are where identity politics indoctrination is most extreme. The very institutions that should be promoting skeptical inquiry, the society's immune system against credulity and stupidity in other words, are themselves vectors of the disease. Furthermore, America's entire corporate mass media feeds the American public an alternate reality in which this identity politics disease is actually normal and healthy. Americans cannot break out of this on their own because earning status from being human refuse is so much easier and rewarding than actually being a worthy and worthwhile human being.
That's pretty cynical, but the rest of the world needs to come to grips with that reality if humanity is to survive America's cultural cancer and mass delusion.
Posted by: William Gruff | Apr 9, 2019 4:40:23 PM | 35
Corbyn on the current "Western System" being employed within UK--Austerity. See the video at link.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 9, 2019 4:44:07 PM | 36
The US has little chance of being great again. A military does not make a country great which is why the founders despised standing armies.
The population today is for the most part uneducated and unskilled and importing more of the same by the thousands. Having a degree in no way means one is educated today. Any products made are of very poor quality including military. The reason things seem so expensive is the dollar has been destroyed by inflation > 10% from the useless wars and other government waste. Hey, You want to believe the governments claim of < 2%,,, o k a y,,, but it ain't so.
To give you an idea as to how bad the dollar has been trashed,,, In the 1980s I raised a family of four on $16 per hour. Built a house, stick by stick and took flight lessons. My wife did not work.
Try doing that today (lol).... The nations wealth and soul has been sucked dry. And Government,,, just a big money black hole.
Posted by: ken | Apr 9, 2019 4:55:58 PM | 37
@35 Ah so you are the new Hitler.....just kidding William. Seriously, you have touched on a taboo topic so don't expect a lively discussion. As I'm sure you know it always leads to charges of racism, sexism etc.
Posted by: dh | Apr 9, 2019 4:58:02 PM | 38
Bart Hansen @24, did you get tripped up by a spellchecker? I think you meant Simpson-Bowles, as in this.
Posted by: John Anthony La Pietra | Apr 9, 2019 5:10:46 PM | 39
@ Posted by: William Gruff | Apr 9, 2019 4:40:23 PM | 35
I think both -- the postmodern Left and the alt-right -- are two faces of the same coin: both sides refuse to admit the problem with Western Civilization is systemic (structural, economic) and claim the problem is with moral decay. The only difference is that one side claims moral decline should be solved by going all-in (the Left) and the other side claims it should be solved by going back through time (the Right). Both sides are wrong -- indeed, so wrong, that the USA transitioned from one side to the other (Obama to Trump) without significant changes in the economy.
@ Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 9, 2019 4:29:36 PM | 32
Yes, but Atlanticism only became "cool"/mainstream in the 1970/1980s, when mainly the French postmodernists popularized it and thus made it acceptable to the Western Left-wing also. Before that, Atlanticism was more a thing closed to the right-wing and the European deep state.
William Gruff @35--
I don't think it's "terminal" as such behavior's a hallmark of USA's culture and society, having aroused the curiosity of numerous writers beginning with de Tocqueville and more recently reflected in these two works: Richard Hofstadter's Anti-intellectualism in American Life, 1963; and Michael Kammen's People of Paradox: An Inquiry Concerning the Origins of American Civilization, 1972. I would agree that an update is required to those general works, but there are monographs showing a very different world, Barbara Ehrenreich's Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting By in America, 2001, and its 2005 sequel, Bait and Switch: The (Futile) Pursuit of the American Dream would be good examples.
IMO, the rise of "identity politics" is closely related to the atomization of society. I don't know if you're familiar with Henry Giroux, but he wrote "Donald Trump and the Plague of Atomization in a Neoliberal Age" shortly before the 2016 election. It appears there are millions of people who are resisting and attempting what might be termed a restoration of the basic American Ideal as stated within the Constitution's Preamble thanks to Trump and his crew epitomizing Ugly Americanism. Whether we/they/us are capable of retaking our nation from what must be admitted are terroristic Misleaders remains to be seen but must be attempted.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 9, 2019 5:27:19 PM | 42
@42 I see identity politics as a Sixties phenomenon. Well before Trump. It has certainly accelerated in my lifetime to the point where it dominates political discussion. It could be economic or endemic….I don’t know. Everybody has a voice now thanks to the internet so it could just be a basic human desire to keep pushing the envelope. Nothing stands still for long.
Posted by: dh | Apr 9, 2019 5:56:57 PM | 43
In 1999 the late Peter Gowan finished his brilliant book The Global Gamble: Washington's Faustian Bid for World Dominance:
"The most likely variant may be back to the future: back to 1920s-style grossly unequal states in Western Europe with narrow social bias alongside broken down regimes in the East; rising xenophobia and neo-fascist currents in the West, continuing stagnation and mounting social degredation. Only the democratic deficit may be different. We had thought that interwar capitalist society was a thing of the past, a deviation overcome by social progress. But it turns out the postwar gains were the deviation and the interwar state is again the norm. Postwar social progress was, it seems, a tactical, aberrant form of Europian capitalism made necessary by the challenge of Communism. We know now the second half of that sentence whose first half, so strongly believed in 1989, stated: " Western-style welfare capitalism is better than Eastern Communism..." The second half went unnoticed ten years ago. It reads: "but Western-style capitalism only existed because of communism." Europe seems to be drfifting towards a divided, turbulent and ugly future.
Posted by: Lochearn | Apr 9, 2019 6:07:04 PM | 44
The alternative to "Western" culture is Eastern culture. The essential conceptual difference is that Western culture is ideals based, effectively reductionistic, while Eastern culture tends towards a more contextual, binary philosophy.
These reflect very different, but complimentary concepts. As mobile organisms, we naturally think we are going someplace and it will be better than here, so we seek ideals. God as ideal of wisdom and judgement, heaven as ideal of "life everlasting, perfection, etc. Gobs of money, wealth and power, for the more literal minded. The Eastern view tends toward seeing both sides of the coin and the context it is imbedded, though it doesn't compete well in the short term, with Western drive and desire. Motion creates order. Or else.
They actually have different concepts of time. We see ourselves as discrete individuals, moving through our environment and so think of the future as in front of us and the past behind. While the Eastern view is the past is in front and the future behind, as what is past and in front are known, while the future and what is behind are unknown. Which accords with being part of one's reality, as events are perceived after they occur and then it all flows onto other events.
The mind does function both ways; Reductionism and contextualization. Cycling between the two, to create more complex knowledge of reality.
As for money, it is a contract that enables mass societies to function, with one side an asset and the other a debt. Basically a voucher system. Yet we have come to treat it as a commodity, to mine out of society. Since we experience it as quantified hope, we try to save and store it, which originally drew much of it out of circulation and so the issuing powers had to add more, even though it wasn't backed by communal assets. Now banks loan it out, keeping it in circulation, but that means they have to create debts, in order to back it. Much of which is government debt. So the end result is that we are blowing up other countries, as an effect of trying to save money. Here is an essay I posted to medium, trying to flesh that out; https://medium.com/dialogue-and-discourse/the-worm-in-the-apple-of-modern-capitalism-a46081000d5a
Posted by: John Merryman | Apr 9, 2019 6:19:31 PM | 45
@ ken #37
To give you an idea as to how bad the dollar has been trashed,,, In the 1980s I raised a family of four on $16 per hour. Built a house, stick by stick and took flight lessons. My wife did not work.
Earlier today I was trying to get a bunch of files into pigeon hole folders so as to manage them, and found a 1938 Reader's Digest article titled Tomorrow's Airplanes. It predicted airliners would be flying 300mph at 30,000 feet, and that a passenger might someday expect to pay $450 for a flight from the US to Europe. Curious as to how would work out in today's money, I plugged the numbers into an online inflation calculator.
$450 in 2019 US Dollars equaled $25.10 in 1938 money. The results window said today's dollar has depreciated 94.4% since then. We drive cars and use phones and house appliances which spy on us, pay sky-high rates for second class health care, and pat ourselves on the back as being better off than all those countries with "socialized" medicine.
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Apr 9, 2019 6:24:26 PM | 46
Let's say the cheerleaders are right, I'm not saying they are, and the F35 is a great plane and can't be detected by anything. With everything including weapons and fuel placed internally the amount of fuel carried by each plane is not substantial. The critics counter that the F35 can loiter on station and be refueled by tanker. Unless your enemy is incredibly stupid you shoot down the tanker, maybe get lucky and get an F35 at the same time, and the F35's high tail it home. Cheerleaders also brag that the aircraft carriers and their escorts will easily shoot down any barrage of missiles launched at the carrier. Maybe, maybe not. If they do indeed shoot them all down then go after the the supply ships and fleet oilers. Without oil, the rest of the ships use oil for propulsion, food and jet fuel the carriers head for home. Thus an intelligent enemy will go after the supply ships if they can't get the carriers.
Posted by: snedly arkus | Apr 9, 2019 6:43:06 PM | 48
Dear MoA barflies,
Relax, that Japanese pilot was trained in super-secret special Ninja methods and technology that not only teach and enable ninjas to disappear using will and imagination, but also anything they are using or travelling in, no matter how large or expensive it is, or how many unwilling people they have to disappear along with them.
A major part of the Ninja technique in disappearing is to stage the disappearance in such a way that it looks like an accident.
Therefore, if the search teams find evidence of damage or a collision suggesting that the jet fell into the sea after take-off or because it ran out of fuel, that is all part of the camouflage that the ninja pilot set up.
Though you can find many Youtube videos and websites like NinjaEncyclopedia.com on how to disappear like a ninja, you will find none that teach the super-secret Ninja method of disappearing like a ninja F-35 pilot and taking the plane with you, leaving behind just enough of a false trail so as to fool search teams.
http://www.ninjaencyclopedia.com/techniques/hide.html
Posted by: Jen | Apr 9, 2019 7:03:38 PM | 50
"Such cultural products are the next realm where China will beat the 'west' by a large margin."
I live in China and I only agree with that statement because China is good at copying what works in the west and because the west is in decline. Unlike Japan and Europe which are cultural goldmines, China is a cultural dessert: I am speaking as an average Joe observer on the street, not as someone selling investment art to the Chinese elites.
In one way they have an excuse because the cultural revolution destroyed most of China's artists, but China never did have any world standard music, never had any world standard painting, etc. Sure, the different dynasty leaders produced pottery and some 'art' but I would argue that its value is its age, not its beauty: go to the National Palace Museum in Taiwan to see the best bits that were rescued for yourselves. Go to the Yau Ma Tei theater in Hong Kong for a taste of original Chinese theater (all in Chinese) but I suggest you take ear plugs.
Let me state that I do not know much about Chinese literature although I do know that this is one of the richest areas of Chinese culture.
Hong Kong had built up a reputation for film making, Bruce Lee and the like, but that is now in decline. The only musicians you will see in China are the western backpackers busking for some cash. No original bands in bars or anywhere else - unlike Japan where music is everywhere - with the exception of western bars where there are cover bands. There are also western educated classical musicians, but classical music is not Chinese culture, it is western culture. As for drawing/painting, you will find lots of Chinese making copies of western classics, but not much in the way of original art, although as more western educated Chinese return to China this is slowly changing - for the first time ever I saw an artist with an easel at a tourist spot last week.
Of course, the Chinese government (which controls everything) has the money and appears to be willing to spend it to give themselves a cultural identity. We will see what they manage to cobble together. They will produce something as they can afford to hire the best.
There is no sophisticated religion binding together the Chinese: they do 'ancestor worship' but it is trivial and is not really 'worship' or a a religion, it involves a couple of ceremonies a year where people pay respect to dead ancestors that they knew when they were alive (grand parents etc).
Posted by: aspnaz | Apr 9, 2019 7:11:27 PM | 51
Karlof1 @42 sez: "the rise of "identity politics" is closely related to the atomization of society"
Indeed! I would argue that "identity politics" is the very mechanism used by the elites to achieve that finer granularity of atomization beyond the nuclear family. Millions of individuals all seeking out the unique ways in which they are personally and individually victimized by their environments and the members of their own social class through microaggressions and some cultivated perception of personal slights works to maximally fragment society. What better way to achieve the ultimate division of society than to recruit you victims to concoct the rationale for their own isolation from each other?
Posted by: William Gruff | Apr 9, 2019 7:40:46 PM | 52
Well, Turkey TV shows are also not so bad.
https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Series/MagnificentCentury
Dunno what is there but my mother was hooked in a moment, line and sinker.
What about degradation of Western world - it was outlined by one BBC operative in one lesser known novel right after WW2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nineteen_Eighty-Four
How the West can only sustain their educational-technological-civilizational level if being help on the verge oif destruciton by a peer enemy. And how it all would be reverted once the threat of military defeat be removed off the table.
1949 - 2019. In 70 years the process he described surfaced so visibly, that even Paul Craig the Captain Obvious Roberts is now writing about the seeds of it http://www.unz.com/proberts/the-growing-opposition-to-factual-knowledge/
Maybe in few years he in his analysis would reach good old Orwell's insight. But maybe not: Western civilization is in continuous regression afterall.
Posted by: Arioch | Apr 9, 2019 7:49:28 PM | 53
Within the Giroux article I linked to @42 is a reference to an article entitled "Terror's Atomization of Man" that was the second installment of a Commentary Magazine series, "The Crisis of the Individual." What follows are the editor's introductory remarks to the series, which might well be said today, 73 years later:
"The problem is stated as follows: 'In our time the individual human being has been more violently debased than in many centuries. Every aspect of the human personality—his civil rights, his individuality, his status, the dignity accorded him—all have been violated. Millions have been tortured and murdered. . . . Yet the inviolability of the individual human being has been so much a part of Western civilization that it has been taken for granted. Whatever advances we hoped for in our culture were based on this ideal....
"It is not alone that this ideal has been crushed by tyrannical rulers, but it is feared that it is dying in the hearts of men. But this would mean an ominous lowering of the level of political and moral life.
"The series seeks answers to questions such as these: “Why is this happening to us?” “Where did our Western civilization go wrong?” 'Is this merely a transition to a new society with better values?' 'Is the contemporary crisis due to technology and large-scale planning, or their present day misuse; or to a distortion of basic ideals which would require a renascence of religious belief or some other inner revaluation of values?'"
The lead article for the series also sounds quite apt for today: Reinhold Niebuhr’s article, "Can Civilization Survive Technics?" It appears all the articles in the series can be found via search, but not through the archives of Commentary. It certainly seems to dig into b's topic with intellectual rigor despite its age. Hopefully, some enlightenment can be found within the three articles I linked.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 9, 2019 7:52:35 PM | 54
BTW, can the "relativization of objective facts" in the "post-truth" world be called Identity Politics applied to facts, not to human beings?
The all more pervasive Coincidence Theory... Observing a Kalashnikov burst "think tanks" and "experts" kind of prove - with 100% rigorous scientific accuracy - that all the bullets flew their perfectly individual trajectories with not a slightest communication and coordination between them in flight. And MSM with politicians rightfully observe that every that bullet was absolutely dumb and uneducated and only competent in making a loud sound, huffing and puffing so to say. So, there is no "larger picture" and all the bullet holes were perfectly random events. Ever.
Posted by: Arioch | Apr 9, 2019 7:52:57 PM | 55
Liberal elites like "Identity politics" not because of what it highlights but because of what it erases: class.
Consequently, the politicians most hated by liberal elites are not Republicans and Tories but (the very few) politicians on the (real) Left, which is not the Liberal pseudo-left, who still speak to class: Corbyn and to a lesser extent Sanders.
Posted by: WJ | Apr 9, 2019 8:00:50 PM | 57
> Ideologically, "Western Civilization" is the one laid out by Greco-Roman civilization, in the Ancient Age.
@vk #23
That is the pretense. The reality is different.
"Greco-Roman civilization" means, well, Roman Empire, fermented by Greek philosophers and mathematicians (back then mathematics meant just science and engineering).
Posted by: Arioch | Apr 9, 2019 8:06:38 PM | 60
Western Civilization then relentlessly chased and destructed Roman Empire. First in western Europe. Then in Britannica (England).
Posted by: Arioch | Apr 9, 2019 8:08:22 PM | 61
Then in Eastern Europe. And finally the once proud Roman Empire was overrun....
Posted by: Arioch | Apr 9, 2019 8:09:28 PM | 62
....overrun in her last capital of Constantinople....
Posted by: Arioch | Apr 9, 2019 8:10:32 PM | 63
@54 Cont'd--
I tried to find the additional essays in the series but they apparently aren't available electronically, unless they're behind a paywall at Commentary. One note on the source, it's not anyway near like the magazine of today, with its ties to radical Zionism and Neoconism, the very ideological forces the series exposes and rails against. Another item of interest I discovered is the second essay at this link "Will Nuremberg Serve Justice? What are the issues of Nuremberg and how did they arise?", which is as relevant for our time as it was when published in January 1946 before the trials were completed.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 9, 2019 8:22:06 PM | 66
I feel a false flag op is near.
US is shell entity being contrlled by others.
The general public will figure it out
a little too late.
Posted by: jared | Apr 9, 2019 8:24:39 PM | 67
Your faction is losing b.
Posted by: sentinel-H345 | Apr 9, 2019 6:56:28 PM | 49
Because they don't do their homework, and are beguiled by surface matters.
That nation has been kept back for 40 years now. They now control every single religion.
Posted by: Realist | Apr 9, 2019 8:47:47 PM | 68
The nation state as a fundamental unit of man's organized life has ceased to be the principal creative force: International banks and multinational corporations are acting and planning in terms that are far in advance of the political concepts of the nation-state. Zbig 1969
Land Grab aka Territorial Expansion and Resource Extraction runs apace. Does it matter whether ISrael is commanding the actions, or the USA, the City of London or some other entity?
The big players don't care where they reside as they endeavor to rape and pillage.
Domestically, they squeeze the commons more and more; little by little or in greater measure when they can do so.
Posted by: fast freddy | Apr 9, 2019 8:48:47 PM | 69
Big fan of B's work, but this (quoted excerpt below) is just ridiculous and seems to be spoken/written by someone completely out of touch with how most American movies are made in 2019.
"I recently re-watched the record breaking Chinese series Story of Yanxi Palace (vid). It is in all aspects better than anything Hollywood produces."
For one thing, "Hollywood" is an outdated way to describe American movie production. Sure there are a few huge bloated studios whose on-the-ground execs are located in and around Hollywood, and who dedicate their budgets to re-making every superhero movie ever produced as well as attempting to put out previous foreign language "blockbusters" (such as "The Secret in Their Eyes" - highly recommended Argentinian cinema), but most American movies are now financed by loosely affiliated groups of production firms based all over the country.
In addition, I see nothing super special about the movie that B linked here. If one is going to make such a sweeping statement about the quality of such a film, and on top of that compare it to literally everything "Hollywood" - there needs to be at least some kind of qualification, not to mention quantification behind the critique/comparison.
TL/DR to B: What's the last American movie you watched and liked, and what's so great about this Chinese flick you've linked us to on YouTube?
Posted by: KC | Apr 9, 2019 8:51:48 PM | 70
In response to my own comment, I meant to say the following:
...as well as attempting to put out previous foreign language "blockbusters" (such as "The Secret in Their Eyes" - highly recommended Argentinian cinema) in English language versions with big, often fading, Western movie stars,...
Posted by: KC | Apr 9, 2019 8:53:26 PM | 71
51
There is a Reuters article up that I will not link to that details a class action lawsuit brought against Boeing by shareholders. This is not to be confused with lawsuits brought on behalf of the families who lost loved ones nor the lawsuits by the Boeing pension funds that will lose with the demise of Boeing.
And the Liberace grifter is telling the EU that they have to shoulder a tariff on Airbus because Boeing is corrupt.....
When does the world grind to a halt and what does that look like?
Or as someone above commented, it is time for a Huuuuge false flag to change the focus bigly because the West is ok with not playing fair or having morals other than fealty to the God of Mammon.....and it will take breaking trust with the rest of humanity to bring it down.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Apr 9, 2019 9:01:27 PM | 73
39 - John, my spelling was as intended.
Posted by: Bart Hansen | Apr 9, 2019 9:15:10 PM | 74
@William Gruff - #35
That has to be the biggest load of horsesh*t couched in comfortable terminology that I've ever encountered in comments here, and I've been following B since the Billmon days.
Identity politics is truly a scourge and excuse mechanism, but it has absolutely NOTHING to do with the happenings that B is discussing in this post. Not only that, but your opinion seems to be thinly veiled racism, typical of the capitalist class in the US which has for centuries now played the plebes (white, black, red, brown and yellow) against one another in order to exploit that labor and usurp/hide away the national treasure. Mainly from the perspective that poor whites, through their *slightly* elevated social status have been propagandized for a hundred years to attribute the failure of some minority groups to achieve the apparent successes and perceived generational mobility/ability to pass down accrued wealth to their imagined cries for government handouts and reparations, in lieu of "hard work" and "pulling themselves up by the bootstraps."
Too bad, because indeed incompetence is a celebrated trait in some sectors of American society - namely, the VERY RICH and VERY CONNECTED - who we all just witnessed paying hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to get their incompetent kids into otherwise not all that difficult university degree programs. Then of course there's the Bush and Clinton (crime) families not to mention the absolute moron and complete fraud Donald Trump who currently occupies the White House, mainly by virtue of the failure of the previous black guy to appease the left and the former's years-long campaign to play to ignorant Americans and their false beliefs about race (the birth certificate thing and false accusations of affirmative action/bad grades). In fact, Obama was indeed a huge failure - but not because he was stupid or incompetent. It was the opposite - he failed most of us because he was smart, accomplished, well spoken and just so happened to put the interests of the UBER rich, Wall Street, and corporations - many of whom use a culture false meritocracy to promote the very same incompetence you bemoan as "identity politics" to positions of great wealth and power, not to mention worship among the petty plebes who must be constantly propagandized by the not-liberal corporate MSM to put the very rich, our betters, on a pedestal while we are conditioned to hate the "welfare queens" and beneficiaries of "affirmative action."
Nah, the idiots who designed the F-35 and every other failure of a military program are the same incompetents who crashed the world's economy in 2008 (and got very rich from it, often at taxpayer expense - gotta pay those bonuses) are the same corporations keen on gutting regulations so that they can dump arsenic into our drinking water are the same heartless politicians such as the Repubulican leadership of Michigan who allowed thousands of children (mostly black, of course) to be poisoned over the span of many years (you do know lead decreases IQ, correct?) are the same mealy mouthed 'liberal' pundits who told us to trust the technocracy and our leaders like Obama (who also let the kids in Flint, MI rot as a service to the corporate owned right), etc.
Blame identity politics for what it is - another cudgel used by the neoliberal crony capitalist banks and corporations to divide the poor and middle class along easy to spot lines while they continue to exploit and poison us. The incompetence, however, starts at the top and in the upper white crust.
Posted by: KC | Apr 9, 2019 9:15:21 PM | 75
So, there is a propulsion to events.
History isn't exactly controlled by anyone.
Posted by: donkeytale | Apr 9, 2019 9:19:06 PM | 76
@William Gruff - My apologies. I seem to have taken you at opposite intention there. You are indeed very correct and if there was an edit feature I would go back and make a few changes. What you describe is INDEED 'horsesh*t' but like me, you are criticizing it, not promoting it. My apologies again.
Posted by: KC | Apr 9, 2019 9:19:12 PM | 77
