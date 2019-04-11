Post a comment

Met Police Arrests Julian Assange
An hour ago the Metropolitan Police arrested Julian Assange, the publisher and editor of Wikileaks, in the Embassy of Ecuador in London. RT has video of the arrest from outside the embassy.
A police statement said:
Julian Assange, 47, (03.07.71) has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Met Police (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador, Hans Crescent, SW1 on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates' Court on 29 June 2012, for failing to surrender to the court.
The MPS had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster Magistrates' Court, and was invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum.
He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as is possible.
This was inevitable.
Ecuador has a new government that asked to receive a loan from the International Monetary Fund. The U.S. conditioned its agreement to the loan on the lifting of the asylum for Assange which the previous Ecuadorian government had granted to him.
After some legal hustle in the Britain, which will take time, Assange will likely be extradited to the United States where the Justice Department holds at least one warrant against him.
Wikileaks was the media outlet for several embarrassing leaks of secret U.S. government papers. It is unclear for which of these publications the Justice Department will indict him.
But the case against Assange is not about justice. His publication of state secrets was obviously an act of journalism and free speech. But the deep state was embarrassed and demands revenge.
The best Assange can hope for, after the judicial process ran its course, is a pardon by the president of the United States.
Make no mistake, this will be a test of the US Constitution.
Today the US became the Soviet Union.
This is who you are.
Posted by: hosscara | Apr 11, 2019 6:34:06 AM | 1
Dirty. Evil. Phuquing. Bastards.
Posted by: Theophrastus | Apr 11, 2019 6:48:55 AM | 2
If the englanders don't show some spine and I just don't see them doing so as they're all distracted by eu nonsense - even Jeremy Corbyn may be persuaded to be circumspect over Jullian, Mr Assabge is f**ked.
Once the yankee butchers get their claws on him and slot him in a super-max Julian I doubt he will ever see daylight again.
Anyone who is in perfidious albion should get to london and express dissent as loudly as possible.
Posted by: Did | Apr 11, 2019 6:49:58 AM | 3
A direct quote of Trump 10th of October 2016:
"Wikileaks. I love Wikileaks."
https://twitter.com/GarlandNixon/status/1116284364374138880
Somehow b, as you say, Trump is likely to forget all about this quote. I'm sure it will be used by his Democrat enemies though.
Posted by: johnf | Apr 11, 2019 6:50:56 AM | 4
Dead mans switch anyone...?
Posted by: Dan | Apr 11, 2019 6:53:57 AM | 5
It may have been inevitable, but it's heartbreaking all the same. He doesn't look as though he's up for what they have in store for him. It says everything that one immediate reaction is fear for him.
Posted by: mena | Apr 11, 2019 6:58:35 AM | 6
This is a personal tragedy for Assange, while the fact that Ecuador's new government wants to continue enserfing the people to the IMF and US-driven globalization is a tragedy for the whole people and their ecology (the global ecology). Assange is just the first of what will be billions of victims of the final destruction of the Amazon.
The U.S. MSM publishes illegally leaked classified information on a regular basis, so what is in the mystery indictment? I do find it disgusting that the U.S. MSM regularly dismisses wikileaks as an 'agent of Russia'. Don't expect to find any allies for freedom to publish or protect sources there.
Posted by: Christian J Chuba | Apr 11, 2019 7:09:24 AM | 8
One of the bravest men of our time. He along with Chelsea Manning offer the very definition of courage and honor.
I don't even want to believe this has happened, that he will end up in the hands of the vicious people running Washington, the people we see treating Venezuela with state terror, who daily kill in Syria, in Yemen, in Afghanistan, and a dozen other places.
Our world is literally turned upside down with genuine evil prevailing almost everywhere.
I wonder in just what form the President of Ecuador will receive his thirty pieces of silver from Pompeo and Bolton?
Deposits in a Swiss bank account or a disguised special new aid package for the country?
Posted by: JOHN CHUCKMAN | Apr 11, 2019 7:09:39 AM | 9
Today April 11 / 2019 marks , " The Law perverted ! And the police powers of the state perverted along with it ! " ( The Law by Frederic Bastiat ) 1801-1850.
Posted by: Ray | Apr 11, 2019 7:11:03 AM | 10
Even if Trump has nothing personal against him, the whole bogus "Russian collusion" tied to "Russie stole stuff and gave it to Wikileaks" means that he can hardly pardon him without the whole conspiracy circus beginning anew.
Now, considering that Assange might be tried for treason by the US, and therefore risks death penalty, should probably halt any deportation, if the UK actually respected the European human rights charter - after all, this angle has been used repeatedly to argue that some jihadis shouldn't be extradited to various Middle-Eastern countries. Of course, I fully expect the British leadership not to give a damn about it, this time.
Posted by: Clueles Joe | Apr 11, 2019 7:12:22 AM | 11
If the UK government extradites Assange to the USA, in spite of having denied for years having any such intention - and in spite of the fate that undoubtedly awaits him there - it will be committing yet another vile, cynical crime.
But the UK government has never had any moral principles. I repeat, never - except perhaps when Mr Gladstone was Prime Minister.
Mr Assange will join Socrates, Jesus Christ, and innumerable other brave people who persisted in telling the truth loudly and clearly, when the powers that be didn't want them to.
Blessed be his name, and may God be with him.
Posted by: Tom Welsh | Apr 11, 2019 7:15:03 AM | 12
@ b,
Surely you joke, pardon by the Orange One, fat chance that ever happen in the land of the free and home of the brave, of course the great Obama must have been salivating all those years wishing he had the opportunity to do the alphabet agencies dirty work, so sad, so bad, Mr Democratic Shit !!!
Posted by: terrorist lieberal | Apr 11, 2019 7:19:07 AM | 13
It is clear why they, the military, wanted him: because identities of military personnel in combat zones were leaked and that augmented the risk for retributions against the families of such military in the Us. Assange probably didnt have a chance to go through the large document dumps but, believing he was protected by the mighty he didnt see the danger looming.
Focusing on Assange as a brave freedom fighter instead of a Cia asset appears at least to me to put him at greater risk. He probably cant expose this secret. All the more since his masters probably havent given him any formal documents(?) But those who want to help him can expose it by pointing to the incongruencies. E.g. Assange having a good time with the Us ambassador in Iceland according to WL staff. Point out that the Usg recruited him at a young age and then pumped up his ego by way of the msm to make him feel invulnerable.
This ought to be labeled grooming.
Pretending that he is a real independent actor like all his admirers do may lead to worse consequences than to expose it as a psyop. His Well-meaning admirers might get him crucified.
It is striking how many of the altmedia who still dont understand that wikileaks was a usg psyop from the very beginning.
And although the altmedia keep pumping the same narrative about embarassing info for the government, the real impact totally ignored by the msm was to assist the previously announced Us geopolitical project of regimechange (or worse) of 7 countries in five years.
Otherwise normally very observant analysts seem to have a blind spot in this case. Cass Sunstein the tsar of cognitive infiltration loved the plan behind the WL. But some altmedia are not suspicious?
Posted by: Peter Grafström | Apr 11, 2019 7:22:11 AM | 14
Very sad news indeed to see.
What a craven liar and coward the Ecuadorian President is, accusing Assange of abusing the Ecuadorian embassy staff's generosity while keeping Assange under surveillance in the last several months. Moreno then uses corruption allegations against him as an excuse to withdraw asylum from Assange and allow London police to enter and arrest the Australian.
At least the police needed several people to pick up a physically weakened Assange and carry him out. What embarrassing PR this is for the London Met.
At the same time, Brexit has been delayed to October later this year. Was there some agreement between the UK and Ecuadorian governments to coordinate their actions?
Posted by: Jen | Apr 11, 2019 7:25:49 AM | 15
The "Justice Dept." has a horde of lawyers who are proficient at sophistry and through the right twisting of words a crime will be invented. He will be buried in a maximum security federal prison with a life sentence.
As a great man from another place and time said: "Show me the man and I'll show you the crime".
Glasses will be clinking in American halls of justice. Now, if they could only hope for a change of leadership in Russia, they could have Snowden too.
Of course the Brits will have to put on a show of impartiality. So they'll drag out the legal proceedings for a decent interval. It's one of those classic situations we've grown rather fond of where the sentence comes first, then the trial.
Posted by: erik | Apr 11, 2019 7:35:52 AM | 16
I posted this in the Open thread, but since this has been opened up I might as well move it here
whatever happened to that old "insurance" file WikiLeaks put out way back in 2011 when this whole thing started which they threaten to release the encryption keys for if Assange was arrested/harmed. Did they already release the contents through WikiLeaks. I recall that one of Assange's old partners turned traitor after he was bribed by the US and stole thousands of documents and passwords in an effort to sabotage WikiLeaks. If Wikileaks does have anything they've been holding back, now is the time to release it. Wikileaks may have western legal tradition on it's side, but in the Outlaw empire the law means nothing, only force and bribery hold sway.
In a larger sense, while the US empire may have won this round, they may end up rueing this day, as I am certain there are dozens of closet Wikileaks supporters within the US/British governments who will be outraged by these actions and they will strike back in their own ways. At the very least I suspect that Moreno will suffer severe consequences from this action. We already know that some of his own diplomats leaked this expulsion in advance in hopes of sabotaging it and the former President Correa has just declared Moreno the 'Greatest traitor in Ecuadorian history', so I gleefully expect some daggers to find their way into his backside in the near future (most probably leaking documents to WikiLeaks showing Moreno's involvement in massive corruption - not that there's anything unique about corruption in South American governments)
Posted by: Kadath | Apr 11, 2019 7:39:40 AM | 17
@Clueles Joe 11: Sadly Jihadists and Islamists are on the side of NATO, while Assange is opposed to it, like any citizen respecting basic values of democracy. That is sadly our reality.
Posted by: DontBelieveEitherPropaganda | Apr 11, 2019 7:43:33 AM | 18
Disgusting.
All those police to arrest someone in poor health on such a trivial offence of skipping bail for allegations that were dropped. Brave.
Of course we know the real reason is that he's going to be extradited, but how stupid do they think we are that they are still carrying on with the pretense this is over a bail offence?
Can't bring myself to read any of the corporate press as it will no doubt be full of anti-journalists gloating over the arrest of their better, too stupid even to realise this precedent can now be used against even the corporate whores if they step out of line.
A sad day.
Posted by: Daniel | Apr 11, 2019 7:46:58 AM | 19
Dan @5 Dead mans switch anyone...?
I am not counting on anything alike, since he was cut from public networks, I assume he would either have disabled or trusted it with someone.
On another note: i understand b's frustration, but there's still a battle to fight in the uk's judicial system. Not that it matters to the empire failing uk's assurance to equador of no extradition to a torturing, death penalty state, but it might matter to the arbitration involved.
Posted by: Vasco da Gama | Apr 11, 2019 7:50:59 AM | 20
An important story may be found by asking what happened to the protective vigil for Assange? It was my impression or understanding that people were there outside the embassy around the clock to watch over Assange? In the video of the arrest one seems to see some of their signs against a fence. Were people cleared out by the police before the arrest?
Posted by: paul kane | Apr 11, 2019 7:51:27 AM | 21
Some people are making fun of Julian Assange. Very disrespectful, karma is a bitch.
Hopefully the people at Wikileaks have some dirt in the vault to ease the plight of Assange.
Posted by: Symen Danziger | Apr 11, 2019 7:57:45 AM | 22
Lol, the pathetic UK government, they spent years denying that the US had placed an extradition warrant out on Assange and that they only wanted him for jumping bail, but less than 2 hours after arresting him, before they've even brought him to the judge on the bail jumping claim, they reveal that he was arrested based on a US extradition warrant. They can't even assert enough independence to bring Assange before their own judge on their own supposed "charges" before prioritizing the US claims against Assange. The UK government can't manage Brexit (they can't abolish it outright because their too cowardly to face their own voters but they can't stand doing what the voters want so they just kick the can down the road and hope everyone will forget it) and now they can't even face their own Judges because their afraid one of them *might* make a judgement that further embarrasses the government publicly, so they try to make it an extradition treaty only issue so they can hopefully dodge the required legal review and pretend nothing happened - talk about a bunch of pathetic, political cowards, there's not a single Winston Churchill among them, just a whole hoard of Neville Chamberlains and Tony Blairs.
Posted by: Kadath | Apr 11, 2019 7:57:46 AM | 23
Journalism is dead. Because apart from a few such as b, they are being very quiet...
Scary.
@3 I'm a minimum wage monkey with no time or money. Frustrating...
Posted by: Some Random Passer-by | Apr 11, 2019 8:03:27 AM | 24
@23 A great week for the UK: persecuting a journalist on behalf of the US and tossing democracy out the window with a Brexit delay long enough to do a second referendum.
My own gov never fails to revolt me.
Posted by: Daniel | Apr 11, 2019 8:04:47 AM | 25
May you live in interesting times
- Chinese curse
It IS going to get interesting.
Posted by: librul | Apr 11, 2019 8:05:44 AM | 26
Until today, in the US 411 meant "information".
No longer. . . .
Posted by: John Anthony La Pietra | Apr 11, 2019 8:06:50 AM | 27
@ tosser at https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/04/met-police-arrests-julian-assange.html#c6a00d8341c640e53ef0240a49f632a200b
There's always one. Nevermind WL carefully removed identifying information of military personnel, there is always one type who claims that WL released nothing of import and Julian is a deep state plant at the same time as the type asserts treasonous info was released,
Nevermind Assange ain't an amerikan so cannot be committing treason agin amerika, or the rather obvious contradiction of working for the deep state AND committing 'treason'. I used to think such types whose presence is inevitable in any thread about the hero of our age, were agency plants but now I acknowledge the % of tossers online at any time is higher than I once imagined.
Posted by: Did | Apr 11, 2019 8:09:05 AM | 28
The best Assange can hope for, after the judicial process ran its course, is a pardon by the president of the United States.
And he will probably get one as he has access to kompromat on Trump...
Posted by: ralphieboy | Apr 11, 2019 8:11:37 AM | 29
@paul kane 21
Of course people were cleared out by the police before the arrest, and of course those people complied. So much for the protective vigil. When push came to shove, none of them was willing to put themselves on the line.
Then again, it would probably require a full-scale war to free Assange from the clutches of the empire. Think about that. A full-scale war just to rescue one man.
@Kadath 23
You say that the UK government can't manage Brexit. Au contraire, the UK government is managing Brexit just fine - from their own point of view - and for the exact reasons you gave. But they're not being cowardly, they're being smart. Think of it in military terms. A frontal assault typically has the least likelihood of success. So the idea is to outmaneuver the enemy.
Posted by: Cynica | Apr 11, 2019 8:12:49 AM | 30
@Did #28
All of Wikileaks' care did nothing for it. The empire still labeled it - publicly, in a show of strength - as a hostile intelligence service. That was essentially a declaration of war by the empire. It also shows how threatened the organization is by Wikileaks. So Wikileaks might as well have released all documents unredacted. It probably still can - if so, there may be no time to do so like the present.
Posted by: Cynica | Apr 11, 2019 8:26:46 AM | 31
Just like in 1984 the Evil Rich/Power will hook him up to the rat cage and he
will confess.
God Speed Julian. You've done more to expose the Evil rich than any of us could ever dream of. My eyes are wide open.
Posted by: So | Apr 11, 2019 8:27:25 AM | 32
With Bolsanaro in charge in Brazil, Glenn Greenwald could be next. Something I am sure he is very aware. It's also curious that no more of Snowden's documents have been published. I've wondered if they have threatened Greenwald and he is withholding the information, to keep himself out of some dungeon somewhere.
Posted by: SteveK9 | Apr 11, 2019 8:29:52 AM | 33
Posted by: SteveK9 | Apr 11, 2019 8:29:52 AM | 33
"I've wondered if they have threatened Greenwald and he is withholding the information, to keep himself out of some dungeon somewhere."
No one needs to threaten Greenwald to get him to withhold information. He withholds out of elitist conviction. In his way he's just as much of an elite gatekeeper as anyone at any MSM outlet. (And really an outfit like the Intercept is just a thinly veiled extension of the MSM.)
It's amazing how for many people, even going to work for a predatory billionaire as Greenwald has, or collaborating as part of that billionaire's project as Snowden has, doesn't automatically peg one as a system stooge.
@SteveK9 #33
1. Information "piracy" may have to take to the high seas.
2. Maybe it would be best to release the rest of Snowden's documents now. Tit for tat.
Posted by: Cynica | Apr 11, 2019 8:38:05 AM | 35
The best Assange can hope for, after the judicial process ran its course, is a pardon by the president of the United States.
Which, whoever will be, will be the smart thing to do if he/she wants to keep America's soft power from continuing to bleed out.
@SteveK9 #33
1. Information "piracy" may have to take to the high seas.
2. Maybe it would be best to release the rest of Snowden's documents now. Tit for tat.
Posted by: Cynica | Apr 11, 2019 8:38:05 AM | 35
This WILL NOT happen. Greenwald, his billionaire backer (who owns the docs technically as crazy as that sounds) and his website are all an example of the "acceptable" counter narrative. Greenwald should deserve no respect, he chose money and fame over integrity. That much has become clear. I think the same of Scahill and a few others, though I hear little from him now.
Sad days. Money will buy a LOT of people. Even those we believe it won't as they are "principled" or once carried conviction . Hell, I imagine most of us are vulnerable to that as well.
Posted by: GeorgeSmiley | Apr 11, 2019 8:46:18 AM | 37
It's amazing how for many people, even going to work for a predatory billionaire as Greenwald has, or collaborating as part of that billionaire's project as Snowden has, doesn't automatically peg one as a system stooge.
Posted by: Russ | Apr 11, 2019 8:37:22 AM | 34
I don't know. I still read Greenwald on twitter. You just have to pick through where he is dancing on a thin line and in some places openly speaking truth.
Pretty hard to live on next to nothing and get heard and also enjoy a bit of life as well.
Obviously he is getting paid very well but I don't see him as a MSM stooge and propagandist.
I don't bother with the intercept.
Posted by: arby | Apr 11, 2019 8:47:14 AM | 38
I doubt that Trump will have to intervene. If we cast our minds back to David Hicks and Chelsea Manning, the Yanks wanted both of them to rot in jail for Eternity but 'time served' for both was considerably less. There was also a swarthy, savvy, well-educated bespectacled Brit picked up about the same time as Hicks. I've forgotten his name but he was released in response to strident demands from UK.gov. Ozzies were very pissed off with the Liberal Govt for not following UK.gov's example re David Hicks.
Superficially, at least, it seems that the US is happy to 'prove' its relentless invincibility, to as wide an audience as possible, when pursuing The AmeriKKKan Way regarding certain 'evildoers' and then going back to sleep.
If there's a short-term bright note to this story it's the fact that Scum Mo announced the start of Oz Federal Election campaign yesterday and Assange will become an election issue. Scum Mo's Liberals are already in deep doodoo with the electorate for delaying the Banking Royal Commission for almost 2 years. The RC found that all of the big banks and other financial institutions had been engaged in widespread deception, theft and fraudulent behavior. The Royal Commission was given a limited time to produce a report and did NOT set up a compensation body or procedure for the tens of thousands of victims of bank malfeasance.
So Scum Mo will be tempted to grow a pair and demand that Trump send Assange back to Oz because the Libs were going to be toast anyway and Saving Julian might help some people to forget what greedy dishonest assholes the Libs are.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Apr 11, 2019 8:49:21 AM | 39
Yes I would have hoped to see JA walkout like John Wayne but let's not forget the psychological ordeal that he has endured for years locked up in the embassy. Anyone can be cracked, given enough time. Let's hope his spirits rise once again.
Posted by: morongobill | Apr 11, 2019 8:51:27 AM | 40
Peter Grafström - can you provide some facts to back up your speculation ? He had a good time with and iceland ambassador? whoa.
"Pretending that he is a real independent actor like all his admirers do may lead to worse consequences than to expose it as a psyop. His Well-meaning admirers might get him crucified.
It is striking how many of the altmedia who still dont understand that wikileaks was a usg psyop from the very beginning.
And although the altmedia keep pumping the same narrative about embarassing info for the government, the real impact totally ignored by the msm was to assist the previously announced Us geopolitical project of regimechange (or worse) of 7 countries in five years.
Otherwise normally very observant analysts seem to have a blind spot in this case."
I'm totally open to the idea of limited hangouts and cognitive infiltration but is there any big there, there?
Posted by: Augold | Apr 11, 2019 8:52:18 AM | 41
I'm not sure Assange will end up in solitary in a U.S. Supermax prison as many so-called progressive Clintonists are hoping and gloating over. From memory the ECHR regards solitary as torture particularly over long periods and the United Kingdom judiciary (who will make the decision) have an established policy of not extraditing prisoners who will be tortured. So, my assessment is, he will be extradited once the US DoJ has given assurances he will not be held in solitary, but it will be a very sad day for press freedom in the United Kingdom.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Apr 11, 2019 8:53:04 AM | 42
Posted by: arby | Apr 11, 2019 8:47:14 AM | 38
"Pretty hard to live on next to nothing and get heard and also enjoy a bit of life as well."
I've heard about the lavish "next to nothing" Greenwald lives on. Doesn't quite sound the same as my next-to-nothing. As for getting heard, that's mathematical: There's an direct relationship between one's utility to the empire and how much one "gets heard".
In this case, Greenwald collaborated with the NYT, WaPo and Guardian to curate Snowden's alleged trove (which stopped appearing at all long before it was supposed to be exhausted), in order to release heavily censored portions in a form these MSM elitists judged was suitable for the people to see.
The basic message, which Snowden himself also has spewed in many speeches, is that the Deep State is basically good, and certainly necessary, it just has committed some abuses and needs "reform" and "oversight".
That's Greenwald's #1 service for the empire so far, to be the lead man in co-opting the whole Wikileaks-whistleblower movement, since so many people are so interested in "leaks" (even though they never tell us anything we didn't already know from plain sight).
There we have it! Extradition will (most likely) occur..
Assange indicted over ‘conspiracy with Chelsea Manning in 2010’ – DOJ statement
https://www.rt.com/usa/456244-assange-manning-us-indictment/
Posted by: Zanon | Apr 11, 2019 9:11:08 AM | 44
We do all hope that Assange's arrest will motivate all those with access to other incriminating data to release those, via Wikileaks or other. The first comment here accurately describes it: (the UK and) the US - and let's add the whole silly 'five eyes' and western front - has become the new Soviet Union. Roles have reversed; it's not about ideology but about power structure.
Here's for Assange to become the Sakharov of our time. However, that would mean we foster the hope or expect that our western hemisphere could birth a Gorbachev-type idealist who can attain power long enough to destroy the power base.
Posted by: Josh | Apr 11, 2019 9:18:26 AM | 45
@Russ #43
There's a difference between intelligence agencies per se and the Deep State. Snowden seems to believe that intelligence agencies per se aren't a bad thing, but that the Deep State is. When he talks about reform and oversight, he seems to imply - if not outright assert - that reform and oversight is needed to eliminate the Deep State.
Posted by: Cynica | Apr 11, 2019 9:20:41 AM | 46
It was the US state that was embarrassed, not the deep state. Randomly invoking the pseudo-concept of "deep state" is about as useful as chattering about "totalitarianism."
The punishments ordained by the Espionage Act are as severe as for treason, if I recall correctly. But the legal standard to be met is significantly lower than for treason. To my eye, this suggests the Espionage Act is unconstitutional. As I recall it has not been used much, likely because for one thing prosecutors know it is dubious law. Of course, the moral standards for judges starts at "dregs of humanity," and doesn't rise much higher, so this is a feeble hope.
As for the ludicrous suggestion Trump might pardon or commute Assange? Trumpery, pure Trumpery.
Posted by: steven t johnson | Apr 11, 2019 9:30:22 AM | 47
Whats depressing is the smearing, nasty comments being directed against Assange, on social media alot of people support him but a greater part slander him and think this political persecution is hilarious. What a sick mentality, - by a majority of liberals.
Posted by: Zanon | Apr 11, 2019 9:38:18 AM | 48
b.
The message of this article is terrible. Essentially you are saying that Assange is doomed and nothing can be done, and at the same time suggesting that there is no need to get too agitated because he will get pardoned. (If this is what you believe and/or the message you intended to convey then why bother to write at all? By your post's own yardstick; it's pointless and a waste of your, and the reader's, time.)
Both messages are wrong. It is not true that nothing can be done, and it is not true that Assange will be pardoned.
The UK could just arrange a quick rendition for Assange but this would just expose the whole UK system of government to ridicule and dissent with consequences that should matter far more to UK elites and politicians than Assange's fate (combined with the current Brexit fiasco it would amount to the evaporation of the UK's apocryphal "unwritten constitution"); in typical high-handed English superiority terms it might be expressed as "We're not bloody Equador!" (we'll see)-so it's not a done deal and there is time to organise a proper campaign*.
In Assange's case the US deep state wasn't "embarrassed", it was threatened; and a life long example is what is required (much like sticking a severed head on the castle wall). If Assange is handed over to the US then I would expect that he will disappear into the US prison for the rest of his life (which is what happens to those individuals who genuinely threaten the US system [at least those who are not assassinated]).
In a previous article you wrote about the end of the western system. Assange's potential fate is about the end of a particular aspect (dissent, free press, freedom of expression, protection of the 4th estate) - either, it matters to westerners (in which case the western system might mean something) or it doesn't (in which case the western system is a fraud and we're actually living in a totalitarian nightmare).
*BTW: Am I the only one who questions whether there is a real campaign in place for Assange?
Posted by: ADKC | Apr 11, 2019 9:43:05 AM | 49
it might be interesting to hear views of certain politicians, such as Jeremy Corbyn, views on this.
but then again, perhaps not.
these days he seems more preoccupied with the rights of the Palestinian peoples,
and such things as gay rights, climate change etc
Posted by: chris m | Apr 11, 2019 9:51:52 AM | 50
He looked like a 70 year old. The cruelty he has had to stand is imposing. Best wishes for him. But it wil hardly be of any help.
Posted by: Den Lille Abe | Apr 11, 2019 9:54:42 AM | 51
The key was already given about the intentions and content of the allegations against Assange: they allege that Assange conspired with Manning to 'unlock' the code of leaked information. In other words, they want to connect the 'publishing' (which is protected by the US Constitution)with the act of 'hacking/leaking'; they want Manning and Assange to be seen as co-conspirators and fuzzy up the delineation between them. Look for this as their main strategy; look for this as the narrative which the MSM will dutifully vomit onto us.
Posted by: Josh | Apr 11, 2019 9:56:53 AM | 52
@Cynica #30,
oh, I quite agree that the UK government is deliberately torpedoing Brexit through a deliberate campaign of profound incompetence in the hopes that this will allow them to prevent Brexit without outraging the voting public. However, my assertion is that the US & UK elites while think this campaign is oh so clever and will allow them to subvert the will of the people, they are in fact showing their true incompetence by choosing this method of Publicly campaigning on one policy to get elected, then deliberately and obviously sabotaging it.
in civics 101 we are taught that the advantage of a Democracy is that an "informed populous, making informed decisions will enact informed policies that accurately represent the will of the people (and hopefully be the best policies overall). of course, we all know in reality that the political & economic (and now the technical elites) have always despised the whole concept of Democracy because it restricts their power. Their current vision for subverting the will of the people is through total information control or the "control of the narrative" as they call it. But at the end of the day all this really means is a massive domestic propaganda campaign aimed at the seething masses of plebeians aimed that tricking the masses into voting as the elite require. However, a Democracy is still a Democracy so deliberately mis-informing the populous into voting for policies that are bad for the people, but good for the elite will create a dispirited, apathetic population that isn't politically invested in the government.
Now people might say "see the elites succeeded, they crushed the democratic will, got their policies enacted and successfully replaced Democracy with Oligarchism while the sheep did nothing". But this is actually where the elites (Political, Economic and Technical) show their utter incompetency in understanding statecraft and governance. The greatest danger to any state is NOT foreign invasion or even a rebellion by the peasants. Rather it is internal conflict between the elites within the society. When civics 101 teachers say that "informed populous, making informed decisions will enact informed policies that accurately represent the will of the people", what they really mean (without being able to forthrightly state) is that through the mandate of the vote the populous will resolve specific conflicts between the elites and that the legitimacy resolution of the dispute is intrinsically & inseparably tied to the legitimacy of the vote. If the elites sabotage the legitimacy of the vote by propagandized the masses so that they can't make informed decisions or become to apathetic to vote, then the entire process by which Western Elites resolve internal conflicts in irrevocably tainted and delegitimized, what will happen next time the elites have an major internal dispute? The losing side will simply see the failure of their political position as the result of them not being corrupt and dishonest enough to beat the other side so they will response by trying to subvert the other side's policies through even more corrupt and dishonest actions.
Hilary vs Trump is a good example of where the US (and the west in general) is heading, there's scarcely a hair's difference between the policies these two advocated and the terrible consequences that the commoners will be subjected to regardless of who ended up winning the presidency. However, that hair's difference, while having no real impact of the massive majority of the world's population, it still meant tens of BILLIONS of dollars going to one group of elites vs another group of elites. Everyday, throughout the world, people are killed over essentially trivial amounts of money ($20 drug deals gone bad, $10,000 life insurance schemes), does anyone really think that in a conflict over billions of dollars, Western elites will behave any differently than a street corner drug dealer. Bear in mind, that we have overwhelming evidence that the Iraq War, the Libyan war and the Syrian "civil" war were about Western interest's desire to loot these countries natural resource (and the Western tax payer to boot!).
Linking this back to Assange, he campaigned against the Western Elites control of the narrative and for that "crime" they will destroy him whatever the cost to the Empire's prestige, reputation, trust and self-worth. But as I said, their too greedy to see the bigger picture and how their actions against truth, justice, and democracy will place the dagger in the hand that slits their own throats. What group (the public at large, the military, a subgroup of the elite, etc...) specifically does the deed is irrelevant, without a legitimate way to resolve the inevitable internal conflicts between the elites, the end result is clear, societal collapse.
Posted by: Kadath | Apr 11, 2019 9:56:58 AM | 53
Reading the user comments on Assange's arrest in the 'Washington Post' story, all I can say is that we in the U.S. are a bunch of jingoistic morons. We are exceptionally narcissistic and small minded.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/wikileakss-julian-assange-evicted-from-ecuador-embassy-in-london/2019/04/11/1bd87b58-8f5f-11e8-ae59-01880eac5f1d_story.html?utm_term=.82cc871b70df
Posted by: Christian J Chuba | Apr 11, 2019 9:57:12 AM | 54
steven t johnson @47:
As for the ludicrous suggestion Trump might pardon or commute Assange? Trumpery, pure Trumpery.
Bears repeating.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 11, 2019 10:04:15 AM | 55
the uk/usa axis of evil at its finest - how i hate them both -there is no justice in a world where war criminals are still roaming our streets
Posted by: bob | Apr 11, 2019 10:05:23 AM | 56
Paul @21
Yes there were people on watch. Sadly many were undercover cops, the worst slime on the planet.
https://twitter.com/CassandraRules from Cassandra Fairbanks shows two of the scum and there are reports of others. It is hard to try and protect those that the state would do away with when in company of those that say “ Anything you do or say may be used against you in a court of law. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tr_R9s7gMgk&list=PLStMKLDGm15dQJwTuraTJbqaVvu96Uujl here are the scum denying that they are cops. You will also find them on the stairs doing the arrest.
Posted by: onelostsock | Apr 11, 2019 10:08:30 AM | 57
No its not likely that Trump would pardon, but also, this is not a Trump operation, rather it is the same deep state groups that just failed in their Muellergate - FBI/CIA.
There is already talks about russian hackers aiding Assange.
We also have lousy Sweden that suddenly say they want to take a look at the rape claims again!
Posted by: Zanon | Apr 11, 2019 10:11:05 AM | 58
I had a feeling this would be the tack the USG would take. Stops them getting tangled up with issues around the 1st Amendment:
WikiLeaks Founder Charged in Computer Hacking Conspiracy
https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva/pr/wikileaks-founder-charged-computer-hacking-conspiracy
Russ @43,
Indeed. It's almost as if the Snowden--Greenwald affair were an intended or at least foreseen and allowed limited hangout operation one aim of which was to discredit the "irresponsible" leaking of Assange while establishing Greenwald as paradigm for all correct left-libertarian critiques of the US.
On the other hand, if the Snowden--Greenwald *were* simply a limited hangout thing, then it was far more successfully and realistically contrived than most of our current very mediocre intelligence agency operations have been. The rush to apprehend Snowden en route to Central America, the forced detainment of Greenwald's partner in the UK, the MI5-6 destruction of the Guardian servers and subsequent takeover of the newspaper...all these events really happened and clearly were much more serious endeavors than the obvious staged operations like Steele, Russiagate, Skripal which followed after.
So I think that the Snowden--gGreenwald---Poitras thing started as genuine and then was subsequently coopted and controlled via Greenwald and Omidar's Intercept. What I don't know is whether Greenwald entered the Snowden affair already coopted or whether he became so willingly sometime later. For lots of people like Greenwald--achievement oriented, desirous of public fame and respect, interested in obtaining personal wealth and stability--a very "soft" touch is all that's needed by our intelligence ops to arrive at an understanding between them.
Posted by: WJ | Apr 11, 2019 10:23:00 AM | 60
Posted by: Zanon | Apr 11, 2019 10:11:05 AM | 58
Of course it's a Trump thing as well. The 'deep state' IS the state! TRump serves the purpose of 'opening doors' for the rest of the gangsters, much the same way as successive Labour govts, here in the UK, opened the door for even more reactionary Tory govts.
It's an issue of style versus substance. Ignore Trump's 'style', not that he has much, and concentrate on events. They're seamless. The process continues as it has done for decades.
Excuse me, pardoned by Trump??? Surely you jest! Assange is being arrested for conspiring with Chelsea Manning to reveal confidential information and conspiring to hack into U.S. Military systems to accomplish such.
Trump's stooge and Justice Department equivalent of Trump's favorite solicitor Roy Cohn, namely WILLIAM BARR, is responsible for Assange's arrest under U.S. warrant issued be same Justice Department under WILLIAM BARR. Assange was arrested for charges relating to Chelsea Manning's disclosures regarding Iraq. Trump and Barr are using the Manning case to get Assange! There will be NO PARDON!
Assange may have a viable defense, however, but more charges may be brought afterwards to ensure he doesn't escape indictment and later conviction.
His fate is in the hands of the British legal system. If he is extradited, it will be game over for him.
Posted by: Circe | Apr 11, 2019 10:31:44 AM | 62
The shameful thing is that there are people in the UK, citizens of the UK, who are prepared to join the police to do this sort of thing to their neighbours. The problem isn't the politicians, it is the scum bags who will action their commands for a few quid. If you want to sort out the problem, sort out the scum bags who took the silver, the elites have nothing without the scum.
Posted by: aspnaz | Apr 11, 2019 10:38:19 AM | 63
It's not Trump to whom Assange should appeal but Sheldon Adelson and Bibi Benjamin$ NetanYahoo.
Posted by: WJ | Apr 11, 2019 10:38:48 AM | 64
Circe@62
There are no rules, there are rich people and there are poor people. The law is what the rich want to happen. Asange is toast because the rich people, the Sheldon Adelsons of this world, want him dead.
Posted by: aspnaz | Apr 11, 2019 10:41:38 AM | 65
Remember this: ASSANGE WAS ARRESTED UNDER THE AUTHORITY AND DIRECTION OF WILLIAM BARR, TRUMP'S STOOGE AT JUSTICE.
Let me also remind you that Chelsea Manning was freed after clemency and Trump's Justice Department arrested her and threw her into solitary confinement for refusing to help them get Assange!
THIS IS YOUR DARLING TRUMP!!!
Posted by: Circe | Apr 11, 2019 10:43:07 AM | 66
If one were to change the calendar to 1938 or so, and the names to Goebbels et al, one would recognize the character of the criminals.
This is a typical nazi "action" against people who have failed to conceal evidence of major war crimes. Their "crime" is reporting crime.
One sees clearly where the heart of the nazi has always been> and an interesting paper on this @ http://katehon.com/article/hub-world-evil-british-deep-state
The German nazis were curated by CoL and Wall-Street bankers to ruin USSR and loot Russia. As we see this remains a basic, essential, nazi goal of the Anglo-Saxon nazi heartland, er. "Heimat" - England and their servile willing US accomplices.
Posted by: Walter | Apr 11, 2019 10:43:37 AM | 67
apanaz @63,
Alas, states use propaganda for a reason. It works.
Posted by: WJ | Apr 11, 2019 10:50:43 AM | 68
@50 Chris m
For God's sakes, stop blaming Jeremy Corbyn! Corbyn a target and victim as well! Don't you effing get what's going on??? No dissent against Zionist subversion anywhere. None. Zilch. Period.
Posted by: Circe | Apr 11, 2019 10:51:24 AM | 69
If Assange isn't protected, when will people of conscience demonstrate that the war-pimping frauds in the US media aren't safe either?
Posted by: BDrizz | Apr 11, 2019 10:52:58 AM | 70
It is nearly 1600 GMT, and Jeremy Corbyn has stll made no statement. Five hours after the event.
In the run up to Easter, we ought to remember that all teh friends of Jesus ran away when he was arrested.
Posted by: Tsar Nicholas | Apr 11, 2019 10:53:19 AM | 71
Seems before the weekend Assange will be already in the United States. Thrown into an iron cage. Like Maria Butina. Like Viktor Bout. Like Konstantin Yaroshenko. Like other victims of the American regime.
"Democracy" requires victims.
pardon does not mean resurrecting.
I pray for Julian, of journalism
Posted by: softcheese.com | Apr 11, 2019 11:02:01 AM | 73
The real Iraq War criminals are free.
- Madeline Albright: "We think it's worth it" to kill 500,000 children.
- Bush Admin and neocons lied to start the war a war that cost trillions of dollars wasted; thousands of deaths
- Multiple grievous human rights abuses now engraved in memory: Abu Grave; Faluja; Rendition and Torture; Guantanamo, etc.
And the same lousy criminal asshats brought us the Afghanistan debacle, color revolutions, and the Syrian Jihadi proxy war.
As long as the real criminals walk free, they will continue to drive their criminal agenda.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 11, 2019 11:03:31 AM | 74
In the indictment, the government alleges that Assange worked with Chelsea Manning to obtain classified documents. Prosecutors say that Manning accessed classified government files, provided them to Assange, and later worked with Assange in an attempt to crack the password of a classified government network.
The indictment outlines communications between Manning and Assange from the spring of 2010. WikiLeaks later released a major cache of State Department cables, and
Prosecutors also argue that Assange actively encouraged Manning to access files, at one point saying, “curious eyes never run dry in my experience.”
Currently, the only charge Assange faces is one count of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. The maximum penalty for the violation is five years in prison, but the government could bring additional charges against Assange at a later date.
Assange indictment hacking conspiracy
Trump was pissed Obama commuted Manning's sentence. Now he's after two birds with one stone.
Posted by: Circe | Apr 11, 2019 11:09:57 AM | 75
Here's hoping for a massively damaging WL dump if J is extradited..
Posted by: Lozion | Apr 11, 2019 11:15:07 AM | 76
Barovsky
I think you are wrong, sure Trump cannot be trusted, however he have been positive on Wikileaks earlier compared to deep state groups that have tried to catch Assange since the beginning - but as I said earlier too Trump wont pardon Assange so in the end it doesnt matter who is "behind" this.
Posted by: Zanon | Apr 11, 2019 11:17:23 AM | 77
@Zanon 58
Firstly, I suspect Assange must be somewhat relieved that the next stage has finally begun. He looked to have aged significantly in that embassy over the last 6? years.
Secondly, I doubt Trump will do much until he needs too. If Assange is still there in the lead-up to the next election AND the Deplorable vote will make a +ve difference for Trump then he (Trump) will suddenly find the 'reason' to consider (at least through the election cycle) to talk about granting Assange a pardon (under certain conditions of course). Remember the Aussie David Hicks who went very quite after his early release etc.
Thirdly, all Assange needs to do is keep sane, eat good Yankee prison food and get fit at the tax payers expense while his lawyers work out the game.
And fourthly, if he has not got the Wikileaks organization set up to run without him, and there is no good dirt on the various power processors tucked away for a rainy day, then his time in the media sun is really at twilight, imo. But he will still go down in history as a someone who fraught back at the criminal corruption rampaging through our era.
Posted by: imo | Apr 11, 2019 11:18:01 AM | 78
If convicted, Assange will rot in prison. Trump will never pardon him. The Intel agencies will not permit any pardon. And it is apparent that Trump has dreams of his daughter having a political career aimed at the Oval Office, and if not her, certainly, his son-in-law, and if not him, his son Don Jr. All the reasons why he will never go against the Intel Community again. He has sold out everyone so far. And Assange means nothing to Trump.
Assange faces a weak conspiracy charge for now. But they will hit him with much more once he is on US soil.
Unless Assange has Intel he can bargain with, he's doomed.
I hope I am totally incorrect. I hope he can beat the charge(s).
But the enemies are vastly stronger and determined to draw blood.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Apr 11, 2019 11:24:53 AM | 79
A friend of mine is a retired intelligence asset. What he has to say may upset lots of you. So be it. Everyone wants heroes but others say no more heroes anymore.
WikiLeaks is accused of releasing the DNC mails via a Russian hack but the Wikileaks organization denies Russia was the source yet declines to offer proof, allowing the false perception to persevere. Why does Wikileaks persevere in concealing the otherwise well known fact it was the assassinated Seth Rich leaked the DNC mails? Is it because Assange’s currency as an intelligence agency asset isn’t yet entirely exhausted?
Possibility 1) As stated at this website previously, the point of charging Assange with an older crime could be to bury the prime witness (Assange) in maximum security where any testimony threatening John Brennan’s CIA invented DNC ‘hack’ narrative will never come to light.
Possibility 2) This is part of a staged event by the USA’s neocon/Christian Zionist alliance in the CIA, working with MOSSAD (recalling Assange’s MOSSAD connections attested to by former CIA clandestine services officer Robert Steele) to sink the neoliberal element of the USA’s intelligence establishment; where Trump will pardon Assange for Assange’s cooperation with the Justice Department in sinking the Obama/Clinton/John Brennan clique behind ‘Russiagate’ (finally resolving the DNC mails.)
Consider this: certain alternative media stars either fail to realize or selectively black out the fact Julian Assange was a critical gear in the intelligence agency (primarily CIA & MOSSAD) information operations responsible for the so-called ‘Arab Spring’ … leading to not only revolution and counter-revolution in Egypt but also the overthrow of Gaddafi and the Syrian ‘civil war.’ How do alternative media stars Glen Greenwald, Chris Hedges, Caitlin Johnstone, Vanessa Beeley and Raul Ilargi Meijer (among others), when defending their perception of Assange as a hero, drive that square peg into the round hole of Wikileaks supported the intelligence agency geopolitical engineering called the Arab Spring?
Posted by: bSirius | Apr 11, 2019 11:25:02 AM | 80
Many readers here will be hearing from Glenn Greenwald about the arrest of Assange as if He(Greenwald)just loves Julian so much and is just so upset by his arrest. DO NOT BELIEVE HIM. Take the time to look back at what Greenwald has said - such as claiming that Assange is not a journalist because he does ont "curate" the material he receives for anything other than authenticity.
According to Snowden and Greenwald if a journalist does not contact the government in advance and agreed to censor the material for "sources and methods" then they are not journalists.
Glenn Greenwald has made a fortune off Snowden - including $250 million from Pierre Omidyar an oligarch for The Intercept which clearly supports the oligarchy and its interests. Greenwald has stated clearly in the past that he does not consider Wikileaks a journalistic operation. Greenwald still has perhaps thousands of Snowden documents which he refuses to release - then he gets $250 million from the oligarchy. Sure there is "journalism" as long as the CIA can review what you publish first. One of the founders of the Intercept is Laura Pordris who produced a psyco-hit piece on Assange.
In this environment if you Trust these people without question you are risking being mislead. Like a good propagandist Greenwald is out now singing the tune which will gain him trust so he can slip in the propaganda effectively when the time comes.
Posted by: Babyl-on | Apr 11, 2019 11:32:21 AM | 81
Terrible news to awaken to. More than ever, the Outlaw US Empire has proven itself to be just that, an International Criminal of the worst sort. The basic facts prove Assange's innocence, but since when did fundamental things like facts get in the way of Outlaws. The message for Russia and China ought to be very clear; and to President Moon, too, who's supposed to have a summit with Trump today. Of that, we should expect nothing. About the only hope Assange has is a change in POTUS to someone who actually honors and abides by the US Constitution.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 11, 2019 11:32:40 AM | 82
For everyone here who dreams Trump will pardon Assange; you are high on the Trump spiked juice! Trump is 110% behind WILLIAM BARR. He'll never pardon Assange. No doubt Trump wanted Manning arrested! He thought Manning should have gotten the death penalty. He never agreed with the commutation of Manning's sentence. This has Trump's fingerprints all over the place.
@71Tsar Nicholas
Will you stop attacking Corbyn already!!! Corbyn is getting it from the Ziomedia and the establishment left, right and center every day! Why do you think that is??? Do you want to give them more ammunition to throw at him??? Don't you want him to get to lead and change this shet? HE KNOWS, HE SEES -- THAT'S WHY THEY'RE TRING TO TAKE HIM DOWN FOR CRISESAKE! They want him to open his mouth and trash the justice system! DON'T YOU GET IT? If he gets to have power then he can try to change things. If he talks now he'll fall straight into the trap! Stop attacking him; he's not part of the cabal doing this!
Posted by: Circe | Apr 11, 2019 11:38:00 AM | 83
82 Cont'd--
I should also observe that more honor exists in a pile of maggot-filled manure than in the entire body of Lenin Moreno. He ought to become bug-splat.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 11, 2019 11:42:19 AM | 84
Now we know why Chelsea Manning was arrested and thrown into solitary confinement. That is the way the US breaks its' victims like Butina (67 days, plus sexual and physical maltreatment, etc.). Chelsea will be brainwashed until she testifies against Assange. Note that Chelsea's re-arrest happened not so long ago - so the whole thing has been planned for some time (This includes placing "US Secret Police" outside the Embassy to stop any attempt at getting him out before Ecuador folded).
Note also that the UK Judges are biased from the start. (Calling Assange "narcissitic", and then the US ones will be participating in one of those "show Trials" so beloved by Totalitarian Regimes.
Posted by: stonebird | Apr 11, 2019 11:45:27 AM | 85
I don't believe my source was serious re: Assange pardon, so hold your Trump spiked bug juice. The only thing Trump's fingerprints are on is his own scrotum. The guy's an idiot. Someone else's prints are all over this. Trump is an idiot prisoner of his own making.
Posted by: bSirius | Apr 11, 2019 11:45:40 AM | 86
Would've been so much easier just to saw him into little pieces and carry them out separately...
Posted by: ralphieboy | Apr 11, 2019 11:46:01 AM | 87
Oh for crisesake! Trump put his YES-man William Barr in to head Justice. William Barr is behind the Assange warrant. PERIOD. NOTHING TO SPIN HERE. TRUMP WILL NOT PARDON ASSANGE. PUT DOWN THE TRUMP HOPEY JUICE. END OF STORY.
Posted by: Circe | Apr 11, 2019 11:47:38 AM | 88
Kevin Gosztola and Aaron Mate have good twitter threads analysing the indictment:
https://twitter.com/kgosztola/status/1116341233289396225
https://twitter.com/aaronjmate/status/1116330261321527299
Posted by: George Lane | Apr 11, 2019 12:00:09 PM | 89
bSirius @86:
The only thing Trump's fingerprints are on is his own scrotum. The guy's an idiot. Someone else's prints are all over this.
This!
Clinton - McCain - Brennan - Mueller - Bush
With little help from their friends.
<> = = <> = = <> = = <> = = <>
Circe @88:
Trump put his YES-man William Barr in to head Justice.
Wm Barr is close to Mueller (and Bush), not Trump (AFAIK).
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 11, 2019 12:01:33 PM | 90
@ morongobill #40
Anyone can be cracked, given enough time. Let's hope his spirits rise once again.
Yes, he had been enduring psychological torture. Also, he looked bad to me in the photograph I saw. There is a possibility he will now get a medical exam and treatment for whatever physical ailments he might have. Unfortunately there is at least the same possibility the Brits will do things to make his condition worse.
They have the "Skripal" tradition to draw upon in that regard, so the UK government might even be tasked to execute him by this means.
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Apr 11, 2019 12:04:14 PM | 91
@circe #83
"Will you stop attacking Corbyn already!!! Corbyn is getting it from the Ziomedia and the establishment left, right and center every day! Why do you think that is??? Do you want to give them more ammunition to throw at him??? Don't you want him to get to lead and change this shet? HE KNOWS, HE SEES -- THAT'S WHY THEY'RE TRING TO TAKE HIM DOWN FOR CRISESAKE! They want him to open his mouth and trash the justice system! DON'T YOU GET IT? If he gets to have power then he can try to change things. If he talks now he'll fall straight into the trap! Stop attacking him; he's not part of the cabal doing this!"
What twaddle! It reminds me of those who think QAnon is right about Trump. Time to stand up and be counted.
Posted by: Tsar Nicholas | Apr 11, 2019 12:05:11 PM | 92
if these subhuman pieces of garbage had even the slightest self awareness they'd realize how repulsive and petty this makes them look. it starts with fabricated charges (since dropped) in sweden then leads to prick judges abusing the already kafkaesque bail system to hang a pathetic parking ticket level charge over assange's head despite the obviously warranted concern that he could never get a fair trial (which has been proven by the actions of those very same fascistic judges). as i'm sure many MoA readers are aware, that warrant was from 2012. when you consider he's already been under effective house arrest for the past 6 to 7 years it's even more vile and vindictive.
he's also been convicted by the dictatorship of the majority where the majority is comprised of dumbass mass media consumers who have been told it's The Two Minutes Hate every time assange is mentioned. that same media is having a collective orgasm today and their cowardly smugness is palatable.
as with venezuela, syria and all the other "bipartisan" matters that expose the chthonic heart within every western "elite", this will be a glaringly visible lesson about who is and isn't the actual "Resistance". i predict everyone from sanders to beto to warren will acquiesce if not outright join the chorus singing the praises of whatever punishment is meted out by trump and his obese enforcer pompeo.
tl; dr - maybe he should have gone to russia instead.
Posted by: the pair | Apr 11, 2019 12:09:57 PM | 93
A pardon from this President? Never will. Even Pompeo Magnus states that WikiLeaks is a tool of the Russian government. I see more charges leveled at Assange. And fulfilling his full term in prison. I’m sure that those embarrassed by the leaks will try somehow to get him “whacked” in there. I have nothing but profound contempt for this generation of rulers in the Western world. From King Bibi to the Liberal from New York, Trump, to the mistress of the EU, Theresa May, they are all the worst of the worst.
Posted by: Jose Garcia | Apr 11, 2019 12:14:37 PM | 94
The USA and the UK, that is, the Big Satan and the Little Satan. Sounds familiar, doesn't it, the mother country and its former colony surrounded by three more pairs of eyes: Canada, New Zeeland and Assange's country of origin, Australia, which has not ever lifted a finger to protect or defend one of its own citizens (as the US never fussed about its sailors on the USS Liberty or the bulldozing of Rachel Corrie in Palestine). Now the Anglo-American world moves into high gear to defend liberty, democracy, rule of law and...all the privileges of their top tiers. Ultimately it all comes down to politically leveraging rape allegations in Sweden. How sweet it is! How appropriate in the time of the Pussy Grabber.
Posted by: Quentin | Apr 11, 2019 12:15:36 PM | 95
Right on Jack Rabbit
Posted by: bSirius | Apr 11, 2019 12:17:47 PM | 96
Let's not forget that one of Wikileaks employees was kidnapped while hiking somewhere in Scandinavia if I recall correctly, so it's safe to assume that he was tortured into revealing whatever he might have known about any sort of dead man's switch before being killed and disposed of.
Posted by: SlapHappy | Apr 11, 2019 12:27:22 PM | 97
It was about time for this process to start: the process of forcing American journalism to defend Free Speech. The process of forcing American patriots to put up and fight for freedom or shut up and accept tyranny of the deep state. The process of the entire American legal system to defend and enforce the 1st Amendment. How is the Assange case any different than the the Pentagon Papers case? There is NO difference. It iw IMPOSSIBLE for them to convict Assange of ANYTHING. This fact could not have been revealed and concluded as long as Assange was in the embassy. I'm glad he was taken out of there. Now the real deal begins. The World is watching.
Posted by: Stephen Douglas | Apr 11, 2019 12:32:39 PM | 98
Chelsea Manning refused to testify before the Grand Jury. She has suffered terrible consequences for refusing to testify against WIKILEAKS. TRUMP called her TRAITOR. He never wanted her sentence commuted. Trump's Justice had Chelsea Manning ILLEGALLY SURVEILLED FOR MONTHS while she was free. TRUMP is behind all of this, and the warrant for Assange was executed under the authority of William Barr, Trump's henchman at Justice. NO SPIN.
@92 TN
You're with the Corbyn takedown. Are you a Zionist? Don't bother.
Jackrabbit, WILLIAM BARR, is Trump's Roy Cohn! He's the one holding back the unredacted Mueller Report. He's with Trump all the way. Mueller refused to okay or to be a part of William Barr's synopsis letter to Congress whitewashing the report, okay? This is one of the times I will disagree with you for good reason. William Barr is Trump's stooge even before his appointment to Justice when he was on Fox railing against Mueller. William Barr is Trump's defender all the way. There is no way to spin this. Barr may have worked for Bush Sr. way back but he has been Trump's solicitor at large defending him since DAY ONE on Fox, and that's why Trump fired Sessions to put Barr in, so stop trying to spin this with bull.
Posted by: Circe | Apr 11, 2019 12:44:26 PM | 99
Oh fuch!
Posted by: BM | Apr 11, 2019 12:52:13 PM | 100
