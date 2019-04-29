Post a comment

Baghdadi Is Back And Turkey Might Be His Next Target
Remember this dude?
bigger
He is back.
bigger
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, self declared caliph of ISIS, appeared in new video published today. These are the first pictures of him since some three plus years ago. He mentions the defeat in Baghouz. A speaker in the video, not Baghdadi, mentions the recent attacks in Sri Lanka which killed over 250 people and the recent ouster of Omar al-Bashir in Sudan. A short excerpt of the 18 minutes long video can be seen here.
There are three disguised people Baghdadi is talking to. The video is heavily edited and it appears that it was filmed in many takes. The visible walls are of drapery but do not seem to be the inside of a tent. The ground is flat. The light is artificial. The sound is solid but has no echos. This was probably filmed in a room of a larger house.
The gun to his right is a Kalashnikov AKS-74U with a large (45 rounds) magazine:
US journalist C. J. Chivers reported that the gun was nicknamed "the Osama" in jihadist circles, after Osama bin Laden was photographed next to an AKS-74U.
Pictures of the (now dead) leader of Al-Qaeda in Iraq Abu Musab al-Zarqawi showed the same type of gun. It is not a very practical weapon but demonstrates Baghdadi's heritage.
Baghdadi accepts the oath of loyalty from groups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Written text in the video says that the attack in Sri Lanka was in retaliation for Baghouz in Syria where ISIS made its last stand. It claims that the ISIS jihadists did not hand over any area and died fighting to the end in Sirte, Mosul, Raqqa and Baghouz. At least the claim about Raqqa is wrong. When the U.S. destroyed Raqqa some 2-3,000 ISIS fighters negotiated their exit with the U.S. proxies on the ground and moved south-east to attack the Syrian army.
Baghdadi says that ISIS will eventually win in a war of attrition against the "Crusaders". This points to a continuous, geographically dispersed terror campaign after it no longer holds any ground. At one point one of the three other people gives him a folder with some plans. The folder is marked Wilayat Turkey. (Wilayat means province of the Islamic State).
bigger
Baghdadi looks well fed. The reports of him ailing and thin are obviously wrong. His face and hands and those of his guests show no signs of harsh weather or even sun exposure.
One wonders whose guest he is.
Posted by b on April 29, 2019 at 02:34 PM | Permalink
What's the Wonder my dear?
Duh!
He is in CIA safe house in Al-Anbar.
ISI is looking for this CIA's "Patsy" hide out.
Watch this space, he has blood of 14 Pakistani soldiers on his hands via Iran hit.
We will end this MOSSAD Agent.
Posted by: shaw | Apr 29, 2019 2:43:54 PM | 1
As shown in this article, statistics show that the War on Terror has been a colossal failure:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/03/global-terrorism-and-failure-of-war-on.html
The one hundred thousand people that died in Iraq and Afghanistan due to terrorist activities would certainly agree that the trillions of dollars that have been spent on the War on Terror has done very little to remove the spectre of terrorist activities from their homes, cities and nations.
Posted by: Sally Snyder | Apr 29, 2019 2:45:43 PM | 2
Are we sure the man in the film is Bahgdadi?
Sally Snyder: The war on terror is a war of terror and in that sense, though morally reprehensible and costly, has been success. Regime change and the destabilization of the Middle East has been the goal.
It's the US ruling elite that are the true deplorables.
Posted by: CD Waller | Apr 29, 2019 3:06:16 PM | 3
@Sally Snyder[2]:
War on terror was the war on an entire civilization. Association/Replacement of the word terror was just for the public consumption. It's a simple strategy that makes the aggressors appear like the good guys who are there to defend themselves or the values they hold.
The war on civilization is never a failure for as long as the invader wins. Winning in this case means toppling a government, destabilizing an economy and dividing a population then leaving a country in chaos. It's not a foreign policy failure for the U.S. That is the policy working exactly as intended. All the talk later, where they claim that they had "bad intel" or they "made mistakes" or "miscalculated" is complete bullshit. They know what they're doing. If they didn't, they wouldn't keep doing it over and over in the exact same way.
War on the civilizations yields massive benefits. It's the shortcoming of the model of the western civilization that it continuously requires massive input that can't be achieved by the legal means of business and trade.
Posted by: Fantome | Apr 29, 2019 3:09:31 PM | 4
One wonders whose guest he is
Auntie Gina the titular head of Al-CIA-duh/ Al Qaeda/ ISIS?
{A titular ruler, or titular head, is a person in an official position of leadership who possesses few, if any, actual powers. Sometimes a person may inhabit a position of titular leadership and yet exercise more power than would normally be expected, as a result of their personality or experience}?
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Apr 29, 2019 3:19:34 PM | 5
They'd follow the money if they really wanted to end the terrorism.
In that regard, bombing Raqqa to hell was sure convenient as USA destroyed all the evidence - or at least they can make that claim.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 29, 2019 3:26:14 PM | 6
So he gets trotted out just in time to revive the "ISIS threat", and take the blame for various recent funny-smelling terrist attacks, people going to odd places like New Zealand and Sri Lanka to vent their spleens at Muslims and Christians, respectively. I have half-a-suspicion somebody is trying to get a religious war of some sort going.
They don't seem to be having that much success with getting that war going, so I expect the attacks will go on.
Posted by: Bemildred | Apr 29, 2019 3:35:23 PM | 7
Why now? Why Turkey?
It seems that Bagdatti came out of hiding to make a video threatening Turkey with attacks like what occurred in Sri Lanka.
Is it just coincidence that USA will end waivers for Iranian oil on May 2nd?
<> <> <> <> <> <> <>
PS I don't have 18 minutes for this criminal fuckwit.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 29, 2019 3:38:51 PM | 8
@Fantome, #4:
You give the leaders of the NATO countries far too much credit.
They are people thrust into the navigator's position of a ship with ten thousand buttons, and five different wheels to turn--with not a single one labeled correctly, and no education how to use them.
It is the blind, leading the blind.
Posted by: PacificaAdvocate | Apr 29, 2019 3:44:25 PM | 9
The manufacturer and distribution points for the pillow's fabric ought to be easy to ascertain thus narrowing the geographic location. My guess is a patron's house in Saudi Arabia. Compared to the terror meted out by the Outlaw US Empire, he is rather small potatoes. I hope he's captured alive by some Russian-allied forces so he can be interrogated as he knows a great many things.
There's word of a Daesh attempt to retake Palmyra, likely launched from al-Tanf. The recent spike in activity around Idlib says something's in the wind.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 29, 2019 3:50:46 PM | 10
That man is soft. Not sure how or why anyone would follow it anywhere for any reason.
@1 sounds good to me.
@8JR. Agreed. How serendipitous.
Posted by: Tannenhouser | Apr 29, 2019 3:56:38 PM | 11
Best of the ZeroHedge comments:
Payroll check to Baghdadi from Hezbollah found next ... or a Venezuelan passport.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 29, 2019 4:09:38 PM | 12
PS In case it's not clear, by "best", I mean funniest.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 29, 2019 4:11:05 PM | 13
Ah yes, who could forget this guy? The US has announced what, five, eight, times that he is dead?
Look at his skin, this fellow hasn't seen much sun, my guess is house arrest and IMO Russia, Iran, Pak are hard at working figuring out just where that house of his is.
Yes, "they" are trying to get a worldwide religious war going, and they are not fussy as to the players, equal opportunity bombings abound; but the world is now awake and wary. Very wary, and not having any of it.
As an example; did you see the reaction to Marcron in France at a stadium this weekend? The full stadium for about 3-5 minutes chanted F**K You Macron!!! in French of course:)Even the usher would not shake his proffered hand.
Posted by: frances | Apr 29, 2019 4:13:47 PM | 14
thanks b.. everyone at moa seems on the same page - isis is a usisrael project... the timing here as @8 jr points out - is interesting.. same crazy stuff as always from the folks who put out these videos.. at some point more people are not going to be duped so easily..
Posted by: james | Apr 29, 2019 4:15:00 PM | 15
Sally Snyder says:
The one hundred thousand people that died in Iraq and Afghanistan due to terrorist activities...
look sister, we can't do much about the state of things, but we can at least relay a realistic account of the extent of the atrocity…
we're talking 1 and a half million dead so far in Iraq and Afghanistan...and that's being conservative.
Posted by: john | Apr 29, 2019 4:20:19 PM | 16
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, self declared caliph of ISIS, appeared in new video published today.
Where? Where was it published? On what platform? Is it really that hard to trace the IPs?
Turkey is really determined to get those S-400s. The Empire first threatened to withhold F-35s, then to impose sanctions, then to expel Turkey from NATO, then to move its bases to Greece. Still, Turkey wouldn’t budge. Time to deploy some good old terrorism, so that the Empire will be obliged to come in and “help”.
Posted by: S | Apr 29, 2019 4:22:24 PM | 17
From zerohedge's comments, both links worth a read:
preying mantis posted
who’s your real daddy, Baghdadi? https://www.iraqinews.com/..
http://themoroccantimes.com/...
Posted by: frances | Apr 29, 2019 4:30:55 PM | 18
S @17: Time to deploy some good old terrorism ...
Erdogan knows what he's dealing with, his government used to be a member of the conspiracy.
This move by Baghdadi could backfire in a big way.
Got my popcorn ready.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 29, 2019 5:06:26 PM | 19
I have long believed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi actually is associated either with Mossad or the CIA.
That's why he's had so many miracle escapes.
That's why they never catch him and often don't even know where he is.
And we know that his ISIS never, never attacks Israeli targets or fat Saudi Prince targets.
Those would in fact be the targets of choice for any genuine jihad movement. Not Syria or Iraq, which are two states Israel has wanted to harm or eliminate for years.
ISIS has always been a fraud, a very complex and deadly one, but a fraud.
Posted by: JOHN CHUCKMAN | Apr 29, 2019 5:09:27 PM | 20
Many years ago, even before this character posed as a "Syrian rebel" who was photographed meeting with John McCain, he was outed as a Mossad agent by the name of Simon Elliot.
The guy in recent picture looks like one of Rita Katz's actors.
Posted by: Laskarina | Apr 29, 2019 5:13:11 PM | 21
It is a show to threaten Turkey with the same as Sri Lanka (where they refine lots of Iranian crude...and more...look it up). Many ties to Iran/Sri Lanka....and to Turkey. Typical nazi thugs....bribes, arson, dynamite...and patsies...in this case maybe mossad actor? Why not> Cui Bono?
As to the locus of the actor? Paramount? Warner Bros? Probably not. Does it matter?
They're parading a ringer...don't fall for the gag. Erdo won't fall for it either.
Posted by: Walter | Apr 29, 2019 6:01:01 PM | 22
Baghdadi has nice toys by his side and not just the AK-47 with the camo bit over the barrel. It looks like a camo case on night vision gear (or vidcam?) just below that, too. To quote the Joker: "Where does he get those wonderful toys?"
Ahh a new game of "where in the world is ..." except instead of bin Laden (or his stand-in) the guest in Pakistan living near a military base we have Baghdadi. Maybe Baghdadi lives in that area, too. (awaiting his execution for the media and masses). I doubt it though. I'm thinking Turkey or even Saudi Arabia.
Posted by: Curtis | Apr 29, 2019 6:08:06 PM | 23
...
This move by Baghdadi could backfire in a big way.
Got my popcorn ready.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 29, 2019 5:06:26 PM | 19
It does seem unnecessarily cheeky/ fishy.
If 'they' had fiendishly brilliant plan, why wouldn't they'd just do it and leave it to the intel wonks to figure out what went wrong?
It's big news in the J-C International media.
Al Jazeera "can't confirm the authenticity of the video."
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Apr 29, 2019 6:08:52 PM | 24
JOHN @ 20
Yep!
We have met the enemy and it is us.
Posted by: s4bj | Apr 29, 2019 6:21:33 PM | 25
"...Baghdadi looks well fed. The reports of him ailing and thin are obviously wrong. His face and hands and those of his guests show no signs of harsh weather or even sun exposure ..."
Who said that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had even left the comforts of home (wherever that was, or is) to share in the harsh life that his sadly duped followers had been urged to take up?
For all we know, that white blanket background in the pictures could be all that separates him from the film set that was last supposedly used by Stanley Kubrick while he was making "2001: A Space Odyssey" to film scenes that he might have junked and which conspiracy theorists hold were later fished out of the rubbish bin.
Posted by: Jen | Apr 29, 2019 6:40:11 PM | 26
'Baghdadi accepts the oath of loyalty from groups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Written text in the video says that the attack in Sri Lanka was in retaliation for Baghouz in Syria where ISIS made its last stand'
thsts not very believable..notice how ISIS etc not attacking any US site or waging terror attcks in USA
Posted by: brian | Apr 29, 2019 6:47:33 PM | 27
What script is the CIA running now?
Posted by: Jonathan Everett Gillispie | Apr 29, 2019 6:54:48 PM | 28
Look, look over there!!!
Another spinning plate of dying empire.
Just which countries are going to stop buying Iran oil in a couple of days?
If we are not close to a "resolution" to the global buildup, the next bunch of spinning plates should be even more interesting.
The elite who own global private finance are going to have to find another planet to rape or otherwise prepare for their outing and ultimate demise....that or blow us all up because they are humanity's real losers
Posted by: psychohistorian | Apr 29, 2019 6:57:31 PM | 29
psychohistorian @29--
The spinning plate lady who performs on a unicycle was working the halftime of an NBA game over the weekend. When she finished and had collected her plates, she handed them to an assistant on the ground who promptly dropped them all, to which I remarked--There goes Trump's Iran plan that supposed to begin in a few days!
Hudson has posted his recent appearance on The Keiser Report: "Inflation: the End?" and finds it quite humorous.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 29, 2019 7:07:28 PM | 30
Jesus, time for a new script, as one of the above mentioned. These proxy terrorists for the empire are getting redundant. It would be funny, but for the thousands they've killed and maimed.
And all for the sake of business hegemony.
Posted by: ben | Apr 29, 2019 7:24:44 PM | 31
@ karlof1 with the spinning plate lady story (LOL!!!) and Hudson link about inflation
People need to understand clearly that inflation is a term that has been abused by the elite. What is reported as inflation bears no relation to the average increase in prices.
But back to watching the spinning plates because it has been effective so far in keeping society from seeing its true internal cancer.....private ownership of global finance.
China, the socialist steamroller is coming. We can only hope it is not too late for our planet and us.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Apr 29, 2019 7:30:12 PM | 32
@jackrabbit #12: You seem to be prophetic... LNA says they have proof Turkey is supporting ISIS
Either this is a well timed smear or they have found evidence Turkey is supporting islamist factions. Either way this chimes well with other news that Trump talked to Erdogan on the phone regarding his working group proposal on the russian S400. Wonder wether Trump will ask him to postpone the deal until they workout the details (and give the empire the time to derail it eventually). Regarding the latter, the empire is getting restless.
Posted by: Gehennah | Apr 29, 2019 7:56:08 PM | 33
@ Gehennah who wrote
"
Regarding the latter, the empire is getting restless.
"
Thanks for the Turkey update.
I think that empire is not getting restless, it is getting scared. And while we all should be scared at that, I am not. I am pleased as can be that empire is being challenged and outed as the social sickness it is. Whatever happens I can't help but think it will be for the better for much of society living under the jackboot of empire.
Make global finance public instead of private and we rid ourselves of empire.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Apr 29, 2019 8:08:56 PM | 34
@ karlof1 #31
Thanks for the Hudson audio link. I found it to be excellent, and it looks as if I may have to carve out some time to read his latest book. I've had it for a while, but hadn't appreciated the importance of the subject.
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Apr 29, 2019 9:11:03 PM | 35
A history of Wahhabism which is a problem for the globe;
https://ahtribune.com/religion/155-a-history-of-wahhabism.html
The KSA, whose ass the empire kisses daily, is the main funder for these clowns.
Posted by: ben | Apr 29, 2019 9:18:09 PM | 36
Look at his hands and face. This is a white guy actor with a spray on tan.
Posted by: cassandrs | Apr 29, 2019 10:30:13 PM | 37
@35 Gehennah.. thanks for the link.. this is very predictable... the usa-israel will tell the west who the terrorists are, all the while they are literally in bed with them... no doubt, there is so dirt on turkey, but why not go closer to the source via ksa, even better - usa-israel?? the reasons to stay off on the periphery is obvious.. these same powers want to keep pulling strings on whoever is not following the empires agenda...
Posted by: james | Apr 29, 2019 10:40:36 PM | 38
Would someone please tell me if it makes sense for Baghdadi's beard to go from all black to the grey/red one we see in the supposed more recent picture?
Did he go to a hairdresser and have it colored? Is vanity a Muslim sin?
Something about the pictures makes me think it is not the same person even though the eyes, brows, nose and mouth are close enough to match.
Cui Bono? I expect we won't have to wait long to see where this fits, or is used, in the evolving geopolitical puzzle.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Apr 30, 2019 12:27:13 AM | 39
How do we know this guy is Baghdadi?
Posted by: ab initio | Apr 30, 2019 12:27:58 AM | 40
Badr claims the US is training Daesh terrorists in Al Ámbar. https://www.hispantv.com/noticias/irak/412636/eeuu-entrenar-terroristas-daesh-anbar
Posted by: Myrisa | Apr 30, 2019 1:06:06 AM | 41
cassandrs @39:
He reminds me of Sean Connery around that age, a little tubby though.
Posted by: Bemildred | Apr 30, 2019 3:31:25 AM | 42
It's interesting that Baghdadi and Bin Laden chose basically the same weapon.
Baghdadi's is the AK-74 carbine in 5.45mm x 39mm and Bin Laden's was the AK-47 in 7.62mm x 39mm.
Aparently they expect sudden, close quarters contact.
Posted by: V | Apr 30, 2019 3:42:30 AM | 43
"One wonders whose guest he is." ... Wonder no longer.
Brett McGurk
@brett_mcgurk
Follow Follow @brett_mcgurk
More
Excellent meetings with sheikhs of all major tribes in #Raqqa Province, committed to destroying #ISIS & restoring life to their communities.
https://twitter.com/brett_mcgurk/status/898680764304379904
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Apr 30, 2019 3:45:51 AM | 44
He looks well fed because it isn't filmed on location. The handout was also a nice last minute touch to the overall presentation. A reminder by the usual suspects to Erdogan that terror is just a doorstep away if he thinks of deviating any further from the script.
Pure Hollywood fiction.
Posted by: never mind | Apr 30, 2019 3:46:36 AM | 45
Posted by: Fantome | Apr 29, 2019 3:09:31 PM | 4
It IS a stupid strategy by clever people.
When the Soviet Union dissolved the US learnt they did not have the power to rule the world. It was a learning process a lot of people had to pay for.
When Putin stopped the Russian policy to go along with the United States after Libya that was it. There was a "new cold war" without the borders agreed in Yalta.
The United states have bled money in these wars financed by China. At present China and Russia are doing two things - isolate their economy from the World - Dollar - Economy by Western sanctions and integrate/protect the supply of oil Chinese industry depends on.
China - Huawei - have achieved the technological leading edge - in a way that some people in Germany think a planned market economy might be the model of the future. In any case close to everybody (exept Britain) has reverted to protecting their industries.
The United States are still dependent on China financing their debt, whilst China has found alternative routes to spend their money on the new Silk Road and Russia has developed (and tested) the technology to protect this road (I guess from the sales that are reported).
Whoever reenacted Baghdadi wants to goad the US into keeping up the small wars that do not decide anything but keep weakening the countries involved.
The time this could threaten Russia or China has passed.
If this is a threat to Turkey all it will do is drive Turkey closer to Russian protection.
My guess is the US are not behind this (they are NOT stupid and Trump wants to claim that ISIS is finished). But any combination of the countries whose status in today's world depends on US backing (or who dislike Turkey). Baghdadi has always been a secret service creature.
Posted by: somebody | Apr 30, 2019 6:36:29 AM | 46
AKSU is nicknamed Suchka (little bitch, bitchie) among Russian cops.
So, "Osama" now? My, my...
Posted by: Arioch | Apr 30, 2019 6:59:32 AM | 47
Look at his hands and face. This is a white guy actor with a spray on tan.
Posted by: cassandrs | Apr 29, 2019 10:30:13 PM | 39
When I first saw the pics I was struck by his resemblance to mid-career Sean Connery in the 2nd pic, and to a lesser extent in the 3rd.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Apr 30, 2019 7:00:54 AM | 48
...
The gun to his right is a Kalashnikov AKS-74U with a large (45 rounds) magazine:
US journalist C. J. Chivers reported that the gun was nicknamed "the Osama" in jihadist circles, after Osama bin Laden was photographed next to an AKS-74U.
Pictures of the (now dead) leader of Al-Qaeda in Iraq Abu Musab al-Zarqawi showed the same type of gun. It is not a very practical weapon but demonstrates Baghdadi's heritage.
I have a vague recollection of reading, a decade or so ago, that one of the 'improvements' introduced into the AK-74 was the use of cables and pulleys in the reloading mechanism, which AK-47 fans believed spoilt the 'simpliciy' which made the AK-47 so reliable and popular.
I had a quick look at www info on the AK-74 yesterday and couldn't find any mention of cables in the tech blurb.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Apr 30, 2019 7:35:01 AM | 49
- US journalist C. J. Chivers reported that the gun was nicknamed "the Osama" in jihadist circles, after Osama bin Laden was photographed next to an AKS-74U.
I seriously doubt this.
It sounds like the sort of cretinous horseshit presstitutes like Chivers regularly insert into their laughable MSM-propaganda, in order to gull the gullible into believing that they are reading a report from someone who knows what they are talking about, someone authoritative, well connected to "those in the know". In reality Chivers is a cheap clueless dishonest two-bit recycler of pure 100% horseshit, and you'd be a fool to take anything he says as reliable
Posted by: FFS | Apr 30, 2019 8:57:32 AM | 50
- "One wonders whose guest he is"
- b
If this were 2 years ago I'd say it was a toss-up between John McCain or Benny Nuttin'Yahoo.
Since Tokyo-Rise McCain allegedly died a while back, I'll have to pick Benny Nuttin'Yahoo now
Posted by: FFS | Apr 30, 2019 9:03:23 AM | 51
**Rose.
Posted by: FFS | Apr 30, 2019 9:03:57 AM | 52
I'd assumed the so-called ISIS attack in Sri Lanka was a thinly veiled threat against India to stop importing Iranian oil and stop buying Rus weapons systems, or else. And by "else" here, I mean a full-on chaos and destabilization op against India. This actor appears to be merely the next phase of this op, to give it a "human" face.
Posted by: Portis | Apr 30, 2019 9:16:56 AM | 53
cassandrs @37: This is a white guy actor with a spray on tan.
Bemildred @42: Sean Connery ... a little tubby though.
never mind @45: Pure Hollywood fiction.
Hoarsewhisperer @49: ... struck by his resemblance to mid-career Sean Connery
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 30, 2019 12:15:05 PM | 54
