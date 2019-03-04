Post a comment

Venezuela - Random Guyaidó Returns Only To Again Be Ignored
Juan Guaidó, the random guy who claims to be 'interim president' of Venezuela, just arrived (vid) back in Caracas. He was not arrested. It seems that President Maduro's strategy is to simply ignore Guaidó and to wait until the guy campaign runs out of steam. Meanwhile U.S. media and the Trump administration are doing their best to further that.
The New York Times reported of Random Guyaido's plans to return to Venezuela:
Guaidó Vows a Prompt Return to Venezuela, as Unity Starts to Fray
The piece included this curious passage:
These regional allies are among the 50 countries, including the United States, that have recognized him as president, not Mr. Maduro, who swore himself in in January for a second term after an election widely viewed as undemocratic.
Is it unusual that someone swears "himself" into office. It is also not what the constitution of Venezuela proscribes:
Article 231: The candidate elected shall take office as President of the Republic on January 10 of the first year of his constitutional term, by taking an oath before the National Assembly. If for any supervening reason, the person elected President of the Republic cannot be sworn in before the National Assembly, he shall take the oath of office before the Supreme Tribunal of Justice.
So what really happened on January 10 in Venezuela? Helpfully the NYT provided a link in the passage above. It goes to this story in the January 10 edition of the Times. It says:
When President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela was sworn in for his second term on Thursday before the country’s Supreme Court, ..
...
The presidents of Bolivia, Cuba, El Salvador and Nicaragua did attend the ceremony, along with representatives from China, Mexico and Turkey.
Maduro did not swear "himself in", he was "sworn in". He took the oath in front of the supreme court which is fully consistent with the constitution. (The National Assembly is held in contempt of a judgment by the supreme court and was therefore not eligible.) The Miami Herald has a short video of the scene.
So while on January 10 the NYT correctly described that Maduro was "sworn in", it now claims that he "swore himself in". Why the Times is doing that is quite obvious. It was the U.S. puppet Juan Guaidó who "swore himself in" as 'interim president' in a form that is inconsistent with what the constitution demands. As CNN reported at that time:
National Assembly President Juan Guaido swore himself in as President of Venezuela today before a massive crowd of supporters in Caracas.
“Raise your right hand, today, January 23rd 2019, in my condition as President of the National Assembly, invoking the articles of the Constitution – before Almighty God,” Guaido said, as the mass of supporters raised their hands. “I swear to formally assume the power of the National Executive Office as the President of Venezuela.”
To cover for the non-legal way Random Guyaidó "swore himself in" the Times now alleges that President Maduro did similar. The difference in the wording seems minor, but it demonstrates the utter contempt for the constitution and laws that Guaidó and his supporters have shown.
Juan Guaidó left Venezuela on February 22 in defiance of a court order to stay in the country. That is why he still might get arrested. But if he had not returned then his career as 'interim president' would have ended. The NYT report above and similar pieces in other media agree on that:
If Guaidó returns home only to be arrested, the opposition’s campaign — which has brought thousands of Venezuelans into the streets in recent weeks — could be stopped in its tracks. But if he remains abroad, the effort could also falter.
There is a third way in which the opposition's campaign might fail. It can simply be ignored. Just don't look (vid) and the monsters will fail.
Guaidó called for new rallies in his support:
"I'm heading home," Guaido tweeted on Monday morning. In recent messages to his supporters, Guaido has appealed for huge demonstrations coinciding with his arrival as a way to pressure Maduro to resign. Workers set up a stage in a Caracas plaza where demonstrators plan to gather, and protests were planned elsewhere in the country.
It is an inconvenient day for rallies in Caracas. It is carnival, a holiday in Venezuela, and many people are out of town. It is also unclear how much momentum the guy's supporters have left after his 'humanitarian aid' stunt failed and after his week abroad during which he appeared to be completely delusional:
Q: Do you see any way to get rid of Maduro?
Guaidó: I see many ways of getting rid of Maduro. He’s completely isolated, so much so that his only recourse is to continue to repress and use force against the people of Venezuela. The use of force is by paramilitary groups, it isn’t even the National Guard.
Q: Is the army split? There were 200 defections from the military, but many officers have not defected.
Guaidó: Two hundred is only a small portion. The vast majority of the armed forces, 80 percent, support me and reject the regime. It’s just the top people who continue to hold on. There is a lot of fear, because of the types of tactics that they’re using.
Over the weekend John Bolton, Trump's National Security Advisor, again did his best to convince the people in Venezuela that the imperial U.S. is behind every step Guaidó takes:
John Bolton @AmbJohnBolton - 1:59 AM - 4 Mar 2019
Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaido has announced his planned return to Venezuela. Any threats or acts against his safe return will be met with a strong and significant response from the United States and the international community.
Bolton may have hoped that Guaidó would be arrested. If that was his plan it failed. But such tweets have an effect. They demonstrate that Guaidó is a U.S. puppet and that does not increase that persons support. At least not in Latin America.
In a Sunday interview on CNN Bolton also took care (video, transcript) to lessen Venezuela's neighbors' support for the U.S. directed scheme:
BOLTON: [..] I think since most of my tweets also come out in Spanish, because we want to reach the Latin American audience in particular, that a lot of people, especially on the political left, in the hemisphere and around the world, now understand that the failed experiment of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro needs to end.
So, I would like to see as broad a coalition as we can put together to replace Maduro, to replace the whole corrupt regime. That's what we're trying to do.
...
TAPPER: But do you not see that the United States' support for other brutal dictators around the world undermines the credibility of the argument you're making?
BOLTON: No, I don't think it does. I think it's separate. And I think, look, in this administration, we're not afraid to use the phrase Monroe Doctrine. This is a country in our hemisphere. It's been the objective of American presidents going back to Ronald Reagan to have a completely democratic hemisphere.
I mentioned back in -- at the end of last year that we're looking very much at the troika of tyranny, including Cuba, Nicaragua, as well as Maduro. Part of the problem in Venezuela is the heavy Cuban presence, 20,000 to 25,000 Cuban security officials, by reports that have been in the public.
This is the sort of thing that we find unacceptable. And that's why we're pursuing these policies.
There are some 20,000 Cuban doctors working in Venezuela. I find no report that any Cuban security officials have appeared there.
By mentioning Reagan and the two hundred years old Monroe Doctrine, Bolton makes sure that neither the political left nor the right in the Americas will support any action the U.S. is going to take. The people there know what the U.S. has done to them throughout the centuries and they will oppose any future intervention. That Bolton openly threatens to continue that imperial behavior makes it more difficult for other countries to support it.
It also makes it much more difficult for Guaidó to gain larger support. Ken Silverstein, who is just back from Venezuela, finds that while even Chavismo supporters may not love Maduro, everyone really dislikes his fake competitor:
Maduro does not appear to be widely liked, but he is certainly more popular than the widely reviled and mocked Juan Guaido, President Donald Trump’s toy poodle.
Maduro can sit this out. Guaidó's claims to the presidency are clearly illegal. He has failed to gain support at every step of his way. The army stands strongly behind the government. No human waves appeared to carry the 'humanitarian aid' across the border. The opposition does not know what to do next.
All neighboring countries spoke out against a military intervention. Russia and China will prevent negative steps at the UN. While the U.S. wages an economic siege against the country, others are willing to help. Sanctions alone hardly ever bring a government down.
Maduro can simply let Guaidó clown around in Caracas or wherever he wants to go. The guy seems unable to deliver results. The longer his campaign takes the less support will he have. In a few month the whole thing may well fizzle out.
What will Bolton do when he finally recognizes that fact?
As shown in this article, it appears increasingly likely that Venezuela is being used as a proxy for the new Cold War:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/03/venezuela-proxy-for-cold-war-part-2.html
Over the past week, Russia has made its plans for Venezuela very, very clear and yet Washington's John Bolton insists on taking a war footing.
Meanwhile,
Guaido Arrives in Venezuela After Warning Maduro Against 'Kidnapping'
https://sputniknews.com/latam/201903041072935075-guaido-maduro-last-mistakes/
Which also show that it is Guaido (and the US/EU) that sets the agenda in Venezuela, not Maduro.
Posted by: Zanon | Mar 4, 2019 2:12:37 PM | 2
"Any threats or acts against his safe return will be met with a strong and significant response from the United States"
Next step for Bolton and Abrams may be to hit Guaido and blame it on Maduro.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 4, 2019 2:16:09 PM | 3
Maduro will let it sit for a few days. Long enough for whatever protests do materialize to peter out. The chavistas will mobilize their own crowds. Then the warrant will be enforced.
Posted by: Caesar | Mar 4, 2019 2:22:57 PM | 4
From Reagan on, Granada, Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, Haiti, Yemen, Ukraine, back now, to Valenzuela. U.S. involvement in the internal affairs of these countries, What does it show? The worlds only superpower, wages war on countries that can't fight back like the more powerful countries in the world. The bully on the block?
Posted by: Eugene | Mar 4, 2019 2:34:39 PM | 5
Es gibt ein Video seiner Ankunft in #Caracas. Die jubelnde Menge seiner Anhänger ist recht überschaubar, da die Kamera hauptsächlich den Himmel zeigt.
A video shows his arrival in Caracas. The camera goes to the sky, shows a very small group of his friends.
Posted by: Gerd Müller | Mar 4, 2019 2:35:40 PM | 6
The lesson the regime changers will learn from Venezuela is that invoking US intervention from the outset was a mistake. It certainly excited Guaidó’s core fanatic supporters, but alienated everyone else, including right-wing governments in the region. It would have been best to paint it as a solely Venezuelan affair, to be ‘helped’ along by the Forces of Freedom at the eleventh hour after months of massacres have been placed at Maduro’s feet by the media.
At this point, Guaidó’s little putsch is dead in the water. Venezuela will not be a color revolution, it must be a civil war.
Posted by: Caesar | Mar 4, 2019 2:39:33 PM | 7
I'm literally quaking in fear at the though those Cuban doctors and medics might invade the US. I mean, they could make healthcare better and more affordable, and after 15 years of seeing the powers fighting to resist improved Medicare for All (and they must have our best interests at heart, after all), I know such a thing would be entirely un-American!
Posted by: worldblee | Mar 4, 2019 2:41:08 PM | 8
"Russia and China will prevent negative steps at the UN" not sure how they are going to do that? Since unilateral sanctions against a UN member are illegal under International law in any case, as are secondary sanctions, this has not stopped the US breaching International Law and the UN Charter in other situations. Now with the "prize" of the greatest reserves of oil on the planet at stake I can assure you the US will not go quietly into the night, its credibility is at stake.What needs to be done is for Venezuela to find new markets for its oil sales and for Its friends to step up to the plate, [because oil is a fungible commodity] buy as much oil from them as they can. Kim Jong-un was right in his description of John Bolton, "human scum".
Posted by: Harry Law | Mar 4, 2019 2:46:03 PM | 9
Given how violent and destructive interventions by the United States in other countries have been, anyone who calls on the United States to intervene in his country is beneath contempt.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Mar 4, 2019 2:50:39 PM | 10
I typed the above and posted it to the open thread while b was putting up this new thread.
So, now that Guaido's past his sell date, what will the shelf-stockers at the Outlaw US Empire do? Will they try to promote a different product as new and improved? No carriers or other Naval forces have sailed to provide the required support for an invasion, so that option seems to no longer be on the table. IMO, it's now likely a bottom-up countermove will occur throughout the region that will culminate in finally eradicating Outlaw US Empire influence.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 4, 2019 3:03:41 PM | 11
After a week or so of minimal support growing Guaidó clown will rightly fear for his life and depart for Florida to rule in abstentia.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Mar 4, 2019 3:04:19 PM | 12
"I beseech all Venezuelans to notice the fact that I'm heading home"
Posted by: Full Spectrum Domino | Mar 4, 2019 3:13:44 PM | 13
Funny how Americans who claim to not want any more foreign adventures are 4 square behind Trump for another adventure in Latin America. Some day a serious study of why Americans are so in love with sociopaths will be done.
The only good news is the fools running the other governments on the Southern land mass now that they have discovered that they were supposed to supply the cannon fodder to destroy Venezuela and have all been told they are next have finally woken up to the fact that this is a really bad idea.
Posted by: BraveNewWorld | Mar 4, 2019 3:17:34 PM | 14
@Karlof1 (11)
I wish it could work that way: just ignore him. He (Guaido) will fade away.
I am afraid that at this point many people have to admire his guts. He probably
has attracted more followers that see in his "bravado" a possible winner.
Because, at the end of the day, people tend to favor the winners. They are
less concerned with ethics and law but favor end results.
The resiliency of an opponent in politics in general serves him well.
Guaido reminds me of Aristide who commited crimes every week but was "ignored"
by the then Government under pressure from the US embassy.
He eventually rose to be a popular choice for the Haitian People. That in the end
he only ruled to pander to the US wishes going as far as selling his country's riches
for peanuts and a bit of power.
This is why I am not convinced of the wisdom of "ignoring" the usurper.
The authorities could arrest him and judge him and sentence him in a public trial.
Country would be immediately quieter, because an entity deprived of it's champion
wilts and fails.
Trump and the rest of his clown posse know an invasion is out of the question. If one were to happen by the US Trump could kiss his reelection goodbye. It's one thing to convince the US public that we had to go into Iraq because they had WMD's but no justification to "keep us safe" by going into Venezuela. Pundits and warmongers blame the "loss" of Syria, a gift to the Russians they say, on Obama turning chicken and not enforcing his red line. Reality is the American public said a collective no to escalating the war on Syria because they saw no threat. In the case of Venezuela the US was banking on it's Latin American poodles to invade and now that they have refused it's a whole new ball game.
In local circles it's well known that Maduro haters intentionally killed many of their own people, during their staged for the camera violent protests, to blame it on the government. If the Gweedo charade loses momentum Gweedo better have an escape plan as he will be brutally killed, sacrificed by the US actually, and the blame placed on the government to re energize the movement.
Posted by: snedly arkus | Mar 4, 2019 3:43:28 PM | 16
carl d #15
Are you out of your mind? Equating Aristide with Gweebo? Where are you coming from?
Posted by: ToivoS | Mar 4, 2019 3:52:14 PM | 17
The idea of merely ignoring Random Guyaidó is a good first step toward ensuring that he's made to look silly whenever he appears in public spaces. Venezuelans could organise a Cavalcade of Clowns to follow him around 24/7. Some could carry placard poles with unfurled strait-jackets held aloft.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Mar 4, 2019 3:55:09 PM | 18
What will Bolton do when he finally recognizes that fact?
Like the other NeoNaziCons....... He will Triple Down!
Posted by: ken | Mar 4, 2019 3:56:10 PM | 19
ToivoS
Aristide is one of the meanest leaders around. He committed every crime on the books.
Massacres, agitation, arson, rapes, murders, you name it he did it.
He also is a product of the CIA through that mental institution in Canada. After his stay there
he went to pursue his training in Israel where he stayed for three years.
MSM lied about him and presented him as a Messiah, a saviour. In fact he aligned
the economy according to the wishes of the US and IMF, murdered his political opponents
imprisoned under false accusations a raft of opponents, had a convent raped
because he has a feud with another priest. The list is longer than my two arms and yours
combined.
It's loverly to see the NYT folks living up to their motto. Again.
"All the news that's fit to fake."
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Mar 4, 2019 4:13:42 PM | 21
Spanish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell, making capers to try to answer, in a reasonable way, the incisive questions by Spanish journalist Ana Pastor last Sunday night, stating that while they recognize Guaidó as interim president, when go treating any issue related to Spanish citizens´ interests in Venezuela, they recur to the legtimate authority,i.e., President Maduro... He also recognize that nobody, not even the US, would have thought that Maduro would show such resilience....
All his capers, were then translated into roman paladino by Spanish professor of Political Science, Juam Carlos Monedero, get:
I translate @JosepBorrellF: Although we are a sovereign country, Trump forced us to recognize the self-proclaimed Guaidó even though it was against international law. Maduro keeps ruling, Trump has screwed up again and we have done the imbecile. It's what happens when you improvise.
Extract from the unpayable interview, with Spanish subtitles to compensate the bad sound:
https://twitter.com/MonederoJC/status/1102568364776538112
Posted by: Sasha | Mar 4, 2019 4:19:48 PM | 22
Maduro's strategy of ignoring Guaido, even though the government could (and should) arrest him and charge him with treason and conspiring with the enemy, resembles the Russian strategy of ignoring Alexei Navalny even though Navalny has frequently flouted the home arrest restrictions on his movements (by flying to Spain or Switzerland to confer with his controllers) and should be serving jail time for embezzling funds from a Russian state timber company and for fraud in a case involving French cosmetics company Yves Rocher. Due to the continuing studied lack of attention on the part of Moscow, Navalny continues to be a very minor footnote in Russian politics in spite of all the money that has been thrown at him by US regime change agents.
Guaido's confreres who landed in hospital or the morgue (Nemtsov-style) through their adventures with Colonbian courtesans should be fair warning to the would-be boy President that he may end up the same way. (Why does the US pick on people with shady histories and habits to be its "revolutionary champions"? That must say a great deal about the people who choose the likes of Guaido, Navalny and Nemtsov to be shining lights for democracy.)
Another precedent that comes to mind is the 2014 Umbrella Revolution in Hong Kong which originated as a student protest that was later hijacked by activists known to have visited US State Department officials in Washington earlier in the year. The activists escalated their demands from universal suffrage and other freedoms to removal of the Hong Kong government. Apart from local Hong Kong police arrests of the main activist instigators like Joshua Wong (Scholastica movement) and of people involved in individual acts of violence or damaging property and moves to clear streets and stop blockades by protesters, Beijing made no moves to stop the protests and allowed them to peter out once the general public in Hong Kong was fed up with the would-be Maidanauts.
If Maduro can continue to ignore Guaido, he can have the satisfaction of seeing Washington persist in throwing more money down this particular black hole; better still, he may have the satisfaction of seeing Donald Trump sack John Bolton for the latter's failure to remove him and his government.
One problem that could arise though is if the US and UK resort in sending their war-worn pets from Idlib province in Syria into Colombia and Brazil to fight border wars against Venezuela or act as suicide bombers in driving trucks and ramming traffic in towns near the Venezuelan border.
Posted by: Jen | Mar 4, 2019 4:24:38 PM | 23
thanks b.. insightful as always...
thanks also to the many fine comments by everyone here..
@11 karlof1 - i like your analogy...
however, i find myself leaning a bit towards carld's position, with the one obvious caveat that i think @3 peter au's scenario is a distinct possibility.. i am not convinced ignoring randomn guy is the way to go, although i think it has worked up to this point... at some point the pushing is going to get harder.. whether the us takes out guaido, or resorts to some other insane tactic - has to be kept in mind.. it is true, russias approach has worked in syria, and yet the usa continues to try to fuck up everything it touches.. leaving random guy free to roam makes sense up to a point.. however, if as @3 peter and i think - he is going to possibly get shot and it will be blamed on maduro, isn't a pretty scenario.. i suspect it is being seriously considered at this point..
what will the ramifications of that look like?
Posted by: james | Mar 4, 2019 4:33:46 PM | 24
Unpayable meme....
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D00iDBdXcAEm0Bi.jpg
Translation of Guaidó´s thoughts:
"Sometimes I think I'm the most idiotic person in the world ...
Then I think of those who think that I am president ... and it all passes ..."
Posted by: Sasha | Mar 4, 2019 4:35:11 PM | 25
Thankfully Maduro and the Venezuelan people have a good and muy inteligente ally in Russia; Russia and the legitimate Syrian government effectively & patiently countered every blundering and illegal move the the US made in Syria and will do so again in Venezuela. Their other good and muy inteligente ally Cuba defeated the US once in the illegal debacle at the Bay of Pigs and so will again in Venezuela.
Posted by: YoungAmerican | Mar 4, 2019 4:35:11 PM | 26
Not arresting Guyaido was a wise move from Maduro: the dogs bark and the caravan moves on.
Posted by: fayez chergui | Mar 4, 2019 4:36:58 PM | 27
Gweedos arrival at the airport was "stage-managed" with reporters and multiple International "observers", journalists and diplomats(?) in attendance. If he had been arrested it would have played right into the US story, and the MSM would have been all over it.
What is possible now is that Qweeedo will try something else and THEN be arrested. I am doubtful that Maduro will simply let him fade away.
One possibility is that the "Assembly", who have been silent, will become the next focus, or he will try to meet members of the Army personally. (ie treasonable demands to abandon their posts?).
Posted by: stonebird | Mar 4, 2019 4:37:43 PM | 28
@Posted by: Jen | Mar 4, 2019 4:24:38 PM | 23
One problem that could arise though is if the US and UK resort in sending their war-worn pets from Idlib province in Syria into Colombia and Brazil to fight border wars against Venezuela or act as suicide bombers in driving trucks and ramming traffic in towns near the Venezuelan border.
Then those will be dealt with the same way they were in Syria by SAA and its allies....
Posted by: Sasha | Mar 4, 2019 4:39:55 PM | 29
This is one big wow. Carl D is trying to convince us that Aristide was a CIA asset. If so why did Bill Clinton as the US president overthrow his government? As inept as he might have been in confronting US imperial power there is little doubt what he was trying to achieve and that was an independent Haiti free from US monopoly control. No doubt he failed. The forces he was confronting were simply to powerful. He lost to US imperialism.
Carl D I have no idea where you are coming from but to accuse Aristide of being a US (via the CIA) puppet is totally wrong. Peoples from throughout the Caribbean know the dangers of confronting US power and Aristide provides them with a very clear example for how difficult that can be.
Posted by: ToivoS | Mar 4, 2019 4:48:42 PM | 30
Truly, the effort in Venezuela reminds me of some kind of Monty Python skit.
I do think the US has established a sequence of events here that will become the gold standard for blundering arrogance.
Meanwhile, the dictators, kings, and murderers running places like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and a dozen other places are just fine.
And Israeli snipers can kneel behind a fence weekly and slaughter unarmed people who demonstrate for some rights.
There's only one criterion that counts. Do you or do you not toe the American line?
Posted by: JOHN CHUCKMAN | Mar 4, 2019 4:50:24 PM | 31
@Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Mar 4, 2019 3:55:09 PM | 18
The idea of ignoring Guaidó has more to do with the Carnival Cavalcade of today in Caracas, being a holiday, to not embitter nor waste the party to the suffered Venezuelan people, who has all the right wishing to enjoy the Carnival, after the battle orchestrated by Guaidó and his US puppet masters past weekend.
That Guaidó has chosen this very day to return to Venezuela with suc hfanfarría only could be interpreted by the Venezuelan people as an intend to keep them under continuous stress by trying to get them out of their festivities, they will not forget, the signs of who is Guaidó really, a scumbag only thinking of profit for himself, keep ammounting.
Posted by: Sasha | Mar 4, 2019 4:57:00 PM | 32
I really do enjoy a chuckle when I read the pronouncements of certain trolls :-)
"Maduro is weak because he doesn't take this very aggressive course of action that, I, an obvious expert, suggest"
"Putin is weak because he doesn't take this very aggressive course of action that, I, with all my expertise, suggest"
Several years ago, you could say that this is one opinion, and who is to say it is wrong.
Now, however, with the benefit of the history of the recent years, it is very hard not to notice that the "expert" has a hard time adjusting to reality.
Pres. Putin has taken careful steps and resisted being goaded into certain actions, at the risk of being called weak. But the results show his course to have been reasonably successful.
Pres. Assad has done the same. If everyone realised he was weak, then why is his popularity so high? Perhaps he's not weak. Perhaps he's just smart.
Or,
could it be? I don't know, could it possibly be that the "expert" is ... maybe ... wrong?
Demonstrably wrong?
Catastrophically, never-take-advice-from-this-person wrong?
So Thank You trollies for a good chuckle :-)
Posted by: Deltaeus | Mar 4, 2019 5:08:34 PM | 33
ToivoS 30
I got to get an insight into the indicidual through the eyes and ears of the
Haitian Communist party leaders, Max Bourjolly and Rene Theodore
that I met in Europe and had correspondence with them.
I met Henri Namphy and at the question: why didn't you arrest Aristide while you had
weekly reports of his crimes and wrongdoings? Answer: pressure from the US Embassy.
Aristide campaigned with a platform of apparent opposition to the US, fumed publicly
about the IMF, the World Bank and such. Yet his tenure was one of perfect alignment
with IMF policies.
Why did Clinton dump Aristide?
He didn't. the Army did it. The US then spent billions maintaining Aristide on
the front page, embargoed Haiti, prevented essential drugs from reaching the country,
including anti tuberculosis drugs(!) gave him access to Haitian Govt accounts,
while he enlisted an army of lobbyists and personalities each receiving 10,000USD per Month
among which were several actors like Julia Roberts and others.
He eventually pledged the Iridium deposits in Haiti (36,000,000,000USD according to
German and Swiss financial sources.
He sold the Telephone Company to an entity connected to the Clintons for a tenth of
its value after his restoration to power.
Aristide was always a divisive figure, sowing hatred, promoted the lynching by fire of
opponents even doing so during a discourse at the National Palace. He was ruthless,
promoted gang killings, abductions, kidnappings etc. He was also a music composer,
a poet and a skilled communicator.
He is remembered in the DR as having abused children while in the Salesian Seminary.
How do I know these things? I hail from the next door country and had access to numerous
Haitian and Dominican sources and followed the events there with utmost attention.
james @24 & et al--
A provocation is designed to provoke so that the reaction can be used as leverage to increase the tension level. If the provocation is met with no response, then there's nothing to be used as leverage. Think about that and the events at Kiev's Maidan and how they unfolded. I recall the excellent affect placing small flowers in the barrels of National Guard rifles during Vietnam War protests generated.
In this case, let's recall who holds the political upper hand--the lower classes and military: they are symbiont now and likely to remain that way. The minority are actively involved in making life more miserable for the majority--is that wise politically? Economically? Have they in anyway enhanced their ability to regain political power, or have they only guaranteed they will lose what little clout they enjoyed ten years ago. Wouldn't it be far wiser for the opposition to make accommodations with the majority and attempt to work together to improve their nation so everyone wins and thus regain some of the political power they've uselessly thrown away? In other words, where are the enlightened, wise, sage members of the opposition, certainly a few exist?
As for the Outlaw US Empire getting its paws on Venezuela's resources, I'm sure they'll be allowed to purchase as much as they want, but will be barred from ownership. And to buy, they'll need to use Venezuelan currency as the dollar's no longer welcome.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 4, 2019 5:19:21 PM | 35
From this article by Katu Arkonada,"Except for power, everything is illusion" published at Rebelion.org, some data which have not been pulished so far about the Venezuelan oposition and the final sad conclusion for Guaidó...(Traslation and bold is mine).
When one is in Venezuela, the days seem weeks, and the weeks, months, due to the political intensity with which everything is lived.
That is what happened with the month between January 23 and February 23. 31 days that shook Venezuela, Latin America, and the world, with 2 additional extensions, February 25 with the meeting of the Lima Group, and the 28 and 29 with the United Nations Security Council.
Once this endless succession of D Days, marked both by Venezuelan actors and by external agents, whether the United States, Colombia or the European Union, we can say without any doubt that the offensive started on January 23 failed, presented to international public opinion as the final battle for Venezuela, which culminated on February 23 in a "humanitarian siege" (in the words of Ivan Duque) that would implode the "Maduro regime."
But all those days passed, we entered in March, and Nicolás Maduro continues to govern Venezuela, Guaidó has not added more diplomatic recognitions than he already had when he proclaimed himself President, the Trojan horse of humanitarian aid did not enter into Venezuelan sovereign territory, The United States has less support than ever for a military intervention on Latin American soil, and the dizzying events have failed to break either the Armed Forces or Chavismo as a political bloc.
In fact, and although it has not been much commented, the Venezuelan opposition beyond the violent movement Voluntad Popular that represents Leopoldo López and Juan Guaidó, and Primero Justicia de Capriles, has not joined the media circus and coup of the last weeks, and keep a prudent silence. Not even one of the 4 governorates controlled by Accion Democrática (AD) of Ramos Allup has recognized Guaidó, especially that of the border state of Táchira, which was one of the main bets of the United States and its internal allies.
On January 23, Juan Guaidó, President of the National Assembly in contempt, proclaimed himself in a plaza in Caracas from a spurious interpretation of the Constitution that he considered that there was an absolute lack of President Nicolás Maduro, who had sworn in days before as dictated by the Venezuelan Constitution of 1999, on January 10, and before the Supreme Court of Justice. In presence by the way, of more than 80 governments of the world, among them Mexico, or the Vatican.
Then began a period of 8 days given by the European Union to Maduro to call elections, on pain of recognizing Guaidó, something that never ended up happening. Also, February 23 was set as the deadline to end the coup offensive.
And the new D-Day arrived, on February 23, with a humanitarian concert the previous day that aimed to whitewash the interference and disguise it as legitimate concern of the world of mainstream artists for the humanitarian situation in Venezuela. The concert was held in Cúcuta, a Colombian border town with more than 50% of its population living in poverty, and near La Guajira, where hundreds of Wayuu children die each year from malnutrition.
And D Day happened, and only left the violence provoked by groups of criminals from Colombian territory, and protected by the Mobile Anti-riot Squad (Esmad), attacked with Molotov cocktails the Bolivarian National Guard that defended the Venezuelan side, burning a truck in which among his remains was not found "humanitarian aid", but material for the guarimbas.
And we had a new D-Day on February 25 with the meeting of the Lima Group in Bogotá, which was not attended by one of its members, Mexico, but the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, although that country does not belong to the Lima Group, accompanied by Guaidó. And again a new D-Day passed because the Latin American countries made it clear, seconded by the European Union, that if the problem is political, the solution can only be political, never military. At that meeting, Bolsonaro's Brazil, through its Vice President Hamilton Mourau, made it clear that they do not consider, under any circumstances, a military intervention, advocating a peaceful solution and diplomatic means, and assimilating the position of Iván Duque and U.S.
The bonus track arrived, before the end of February, with the meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations, and the veto, by Russia and China, to the resolution of the United States that sought recognition to the National Assembly in contempt of Guaidó as the "only democratically elected institution in Venezuela".
And so March arrived, and although the political, economic and media war continues, the coup against Venezuela that began on January 23 was defeated. And Guaidó, although traveling by plane of the Armed Forces of Colombia, has verified the maxim of Lenin that except for power, everything is illusion. Without political power, mobilization, economic, or the armed forces, without any power inside Venezuela, the support of Colombia and the United States is of no use.
The battle of Venezuela was won by Chavismo without any doubt, but now for the war to end once and for all, the involvement of all of Latin America and the Caribbean is needed. The road is marked by the Montevideo Mechanism promoted by the governments of Mexico, Uruguay and Caricom, with a very simple bet, dialogue between the parties without preconditions.
We hope that there is a sector of the Venezuelan non-violent opposition that is willing to that dialogue.
Posted by: Sasha | Mar 4, 2019 5:28:59 PM | 36
Posted by: CarlD | Mar 4, 2019 3:32:50 PM | 15:
... an entity deprived of it's champion wilts and fails.
Guaidó is more chump than champ.
He failed to call for elections and now has no legal basis to claim the Presidency.
He's much more likely to be "martyred" by the dark forces backing him than he is to ever gain the Presidency. Such an event would spark a 'civil war' that would really be a foreign-backed attempt to overthrow the Venezuelan government (similar to Syria).
Of course, I hope I'm wrong cause the Bolton-Guaidó follies have been so entertaining.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Mar 4, 2019 5:31:53 PM | 37
@35 karlof1... i understand how the strategy works and as you know, i've found russias approach to syria brilliant.. i like the approach so far, but i fear for random guy's longevity here...he is as a complete tool for usa's interests.. it would be best if he remained alive, as opposed to dead, but i wonder at what point the usa wants to ramp up their insanity, that he gets taken out and they manufacture a this type of false flag to go to the next stage?
lets all hope for the best for venezuala and the worst for those who are clearly meddling in the affairs of venezuala - the usa, canada and etc.. this regime change approach has got to stop..
Posted by: james | Mar 4, 2019 5:56:51 PM | 38
I am sure many readers of this column are aware that Guaidó gained prominence through his participation in student protests that involved protestors exposing their buttocks. I hope someone will appreciate this poetic take on Guaidó's career.
The JackAss of CaracAs.
The jewels of Venezuela.
The wealthy, white and young
One day festooned the capital
By baring all their bums.
And one among the many,
So marvellous of haunch
The JackAss of Caracas.
Was bum-boy par excellence.
The CIA were drooling,
NED could hardly wait
They had never seen an asshole
Quite so sure to consummate
The plans they’d always harboured
For Chavez and his train,
The JackAss of CaracAs
Would make things right again.
They whisked him off to Washington
And had no end of fun
As they trained him in the basics
Of regime change 101.
They taught him how to grovel,
Bow and scrape without a glitch.
The JackAss of CaracAs
Would be the perfect bitch.
The stakes were just enormous,
There’s gold in them there hills,
And oceans still of oil,
Just waiting to be drilled.
They stitched their plan together
And could not contain their glee
For the JackAss of CaracAs
Fit their scheming to a T.
Step one was economic;
Bring Maduro to his knees;
With sanctions, theft and sabotage
They pulled this off with ease.
They staged a lot of protests,
Violent as all get out,
Where the JackAss of CaracAs
Would scream and stomp and pout.
Step two: the Constitution.
The part they liked the most
Was the part about the President
Abandoning his post.
They knew it had no bearing
As Maduro took his place
But the JackAss of CaracAs,
With such a pretty face,
Claimed that he had been elected,
And Maduro was a fraud,
And that he enjoyed the backing
Of the Lima Group and God.
Not to mention Trump and Pence –
the latter phoned him, sure as sin –
And the JackAss of CaracAs,
Claimed the President was him.
So the folks of Venezuela,
So deprived in many ways,
Have a Presidential surplus
In these dark and stormy days.
One gained office through election,
Not through trickery and stealth;
But the JackAss of CaracAs
Was elected by himself.
Posted by: Roger Milbrandt | Mar 4, 2019 6:18:33 PM | 39
CarlD has almost hijacked the thread with his astonishing, unsubstantiated and in some cases clearly ludicrous charges against Haiti's most popular politician.
Aristide was twice removed from power by US and Canadian backed thugs. He was exiled to Africa and has been prevented from seeking election by the US and its ton ton macoute puppets. Carl D describes him as a CIA asset sponsored by the Clintons. Bear that in mind when CarlD advises, in true gangster fashion, that Guiado be treated thus:
"The authorities could arrest him and judge him and sentence him in a public trial.
"Country would be immediately quieter, because an entity deprived of it's champion wilts and fails."
Now we know what Bolton wants, the opposite to the course that b suggests, in his post, that Maduro has decided upon.
Posted by: bevin | Mar 4, 2019 6:24:07 PM | 40
Jackrabbit @37 & james @38--
A number of unknowns outside of Venezuela have died there since the opposition began its violent provocations and no civil war has ensued. Adding Guaido to that number isn't going to change the situation--he was an unknown before and will be unknown again when buried whenever he passes. The Outlaw US Empire again failed to do proper research in its planning--it forgot that despite their differences, the Latin American nations are still a community; and that when one is violently destabilized, the entire community is also destabilized to a degree and also suffers. Then there's the deeply ingrained hatred of Yankee Imperialism that even Comprador governments must consider as their minority position is always threatened by their close Yankee ties.
So, Those idiots following the Yankee diktat that recognized the usurper still wouldn't endorse Yankee military intervention--and that was prior to Rubio's tweet and Trump's neocons voicing their approval. The actual reaction to an Outlaw US Empire invasion would be a continent-wide reversal of every Comprador government resulting in a permanent divorce between the two continents, for Yankees seem utterly incapable of changing their ways. Canada would be the only nation remaining in the Western Hemisphere under US manipulation. It seems that someone within the Outlaw US Empire's military understands that, which is why nothing has occurred.
The neocons have lost, which means they'll double-down yet again--but what is there to double-down to? Invasion including insurgency's out. Making Guaido a martyr will fail. I expect the unilateral sanctions to be challenged within the USA as one trial is already pending. My thinking cap can't come up with anything else.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 4, 2019 6:40:37 PM | 41
@41 karlof1... i like what you say.. don't get me wrong, lol... i am just anticipating some type of false flag to up the ante here.. hopefully it all fizzles into a nothing burger, but the usa seems intent on redeeming itself based off it's failure or stalemate in syria... these folks are batshit crazy.. that much is obvious..
Posted by: james | Mar 4, 2019 6:45:20 PM | 42
The oil , gold and resources of Venezuela are the cherries on top. The real target is Socialism.
The latest triple threat is the "Troika of Tyranny". These include Cuba, (very little oil) and Nicaragua, (no oil) as far as I know.
Posted by: arby | Mar 4, 2019 7:01:08 PM | 43
james @42--
But if an invasion's out-of-the-question, what does a false-flag provide the Yankees? IMO, they're check-mated.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 4, 2019 7:15:52 PM | 44
The "Troika of Tyranny" is Trump, Netanyahu, and Mohammad bin Salman.
Posted by: Musburger | Mar 4, 2019 7:30:51 PM | 45
karlof1 @41
Adding Guaido to that number isn't going to change the situation
I disagree. I hate to say "this time it's different" - but it's true. How many of the others were recognized by other nations? How many times did USA+allies take action to secure Venezuelan funds for those other guys?
Outlaw US Empire again failed to do proper research in its planning ... the Latin American nations are still a community ... deeply ingrained hatred of Yankee Imperialism
I think you're underestimating the neocons and the craven leadership of USA's Latin American poodles. In fact, they are working hard to make intervention in a Venezuelan civil war into something that originates from the LA poodles via the Lima Group.
actual reaction to an Outlaw US Empire invasion
And now you present a strawman. USA didn't invade Syria, and they're not likely to invade Venezeula. USA participation will be covert (like in Syria). Insurgents will be recruited from Lima Group countries.
The neocons have lost, which means they'll double-down yet again--but what is there to double-down to? Invasion including insurgency's out. Making Guaido a martyr will fail.
The "failures" in Iraq and Libya didn't stop them from moving against Syria. And Obama's failure to bomb Syria after his "red line" was crossed didn't mean the end of the Syrian conflict - they adapted: they created ISIS. Russian intervention has stopped them either. They still continue to f*ck with Syria.
Now there's a new dynamic: an intensified Cold War. With Cold War imperatives pushed by all the usual chickenhawks.
I think maybe you need to update your understanding of what they are up to. Don't underestimate their ability and willingness to destroy when they can't conquer.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Mar 4, 2019 7:33:25 PM | 46
arby @43: The real target is Socialism.
I think the target is broader than that. It is anyone that could oppose them. That's why they attack socialism; use McCarthyist smears; conduct a war on whistle-blowers; run faux populist candidates; work to effect controlled opposition in EVERY sphere of public life; etc.
They no longer seek consent of the governed, now they seek submission of the weak.
Welcome to the rabbit hole.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Mar 4, 2019 7:42:33 PM | 47
@Karlof1 (11)
I agree mostly with this.
Guaidó: The longer Maduro ignores Guaidó, the more he becomes irrelevant. At the same time his value to the 'movement' as a matyr increases; so he is more valuable dead than alive. Wonderful opportunity for a false flag assassination. Eventually even Guaidó with figure this out and will only have Maduro to protect him; lovely turn of events.
Elections: Overall problem is most people will be thinking: "If Maduro is more popular why not hold an election and settle the issue?" So Maduro will have to call an election at some point.
Oil: Since the US has had a long term plan to keep the know-how on refining Venezuelan heavy oil from Venezuela; Maduro really has nowhere else to sell the oil to, except possibly China. Also Venezuela doesn't have a ready source/supply of Naphtha to reduce the viscosity of these oils, so their options are severely constrained. This is where I suspect you'll see Russia/China step in with a quick Naphtha project on Venezuelan soil, as well as some form of floating refinery for the resultant product; but this will take time; the time it takes Guaidó to properly wither on the vine. So the longer Maduro can keep a small hope of Guaidó succeeding and thus the US still hopeful the more time he has to get this stuff done.
S.America Strategic changes: Bolton made an error by using the words "Monroe Doctrine"; that effectively scared off the rest of the Latin American Strongmen; their people won't accept this. So the US is in this alone.
Prognosis: Maduro will endure, and win the next election; but their will be some negotiated agreement with the more conservative forces.
They'll find a way to fudge it.
Posted by: HossCara | Mar 4, 2019 7:47:32 PM | 48
How do you piss off Venezuelans?
Have creepy, Yankee, imperialist Bolton support your coup detat.
I hate Neocons and even I fell for it
Neocons are so good at lying they can mesmerize anyone, I fell for the '50 countries recognize President Guaido but only five, Iran, Russia, China, Syria, and Cuba still support Maduro'
But wait, there are almost 200 member states in the UN that already recognized the govt of Venezuela, they don't have to affirm support for Maduro, they have to rescind it. This means that 150 still recognize him and his representatives.
Neocons are so good at lying, it is second nature to them.
Posted by: Christian Chuba | Mar 4, 2019 8:04:29 PM | 49
@ Christian Chuba | Mar 4, 2019 8:04:29 PM | 49
You're right, and those 100-plus nations have within their borders the vast majority of the world's population.
As Abby Martin put it: "By 'international community' they [the US] really just mean a minority led by the white, imperialist and colonizer nations, erasing non-white nations as members of the international community.”
She's done an actual count. It's here --
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ii5MlQgGXyk
Posted by: AntiSpin | Mar 4, 2019 8:16:57 PM | 50
HossCara @48: Bolton made an error by using the words "Monroe Doctrine"
This strikes me as distancing so Lima Group can be the hero.
Look for Lima Group to stare down USA invasion and instead implement a "local solution" that "helps the Venezuelan people" by toppling Maduro (just as USA would like).
This kind of maneuvering is standard operating procedure now.
Welcome to the rabbit hole.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Mar 4, 2019 8:42:43 PM | 51
Minor usage error: "It is also not what the constitution of Venezuela proscribes" should be "prescribes" as "proscribe" means prohibit.
Posted by: Sam F | Mar 4, 2019 8:57:32 PM | 53
I always saw the US meddling into Venezuela as a non-lose plot by the US Deep State. If it miraculously succeeded, then finally one US victory. If it did not succeed then there are two options: either Trump will send the fleet in direct contravention of his electoral promises (non-renewable El Presidente) or he will be blamed for another US defeat this time near home (again non-renewable El Presidente). No need to impeach, just put the fool into a lose-lose situation.
There is very close to zero chance of US regime change succeeding. The Depp State preferred plan is a US military intervention: those who are saying that there is no US fleet near the Venezuelan Coast forget that it is about two days of sailing away. The sock puppet Guaido will suffer untimely death, and/or some other false flag, and the humanitarian fleet will arrive and start bombing. Venezuelan military is definitely not a pushover, it is one of the best trained and the best equipped militaries in South America, this is according to the Russian military instructors who trained them. Venezuelan military is not like the Iraqis or the Libyans. It would make minced meat of any mercenary army that Brazil, Columbia etc could send, only a direct US attack could crush the Venezuelan Military. But then the guerrilla resistance would devastate the occupying army.
Therefore, the military scenario would be US destruction of the Venezuelan military, followed by an occupation by the Brazilian and Columbian "peacekeepers" as clay pigeons for guerrilla's shooting practice. This plan would have been put into practice already, if it would not cost hundreds of US lives to crush Venezuela and if any dumb boots could be found for the Venezuelan ground.
Therefore, no US military intervention and toasted Trump are the most likely outcome. The dimwit just walked right into the Venezuela trap - he was going to solve Venezuela which neither Obama nor Bush could, never understanding that there was a very good reason why his more capable predecessors failed. He may try to blame BullbyTon and Pompous Maximus, but those two minions of the Deep State are well protected.
Posted by: Kiza | Mar 4, 2019 9:18:40 PM | 54
These regional allies are among the 50 countries, including the United States, that have recognized him as president, not Mr. Maduro, who swore himself in in January for a second term after an election widely viewed as undemocratic.
Something got mixed up by an intern at the NYT. They had an article about Bush, who swore himself in as President of the Untied States 19 years ago in January.
Posted by: notheonly1 | Mar 4, 2019 9:19:32 PM | 55
David D wants us to know that he "got to get an insight into the indicidualas" involving his close contacts with the Haitian communist party. This does not make much sense. The Haitian communist were never an important political movement on that island. Aristide was an important political figure. He was over thrown by the US government led by Bill Clinton. And what in the hell in "indiciduals" and substituting "individuals" in that sentence still makes no sense.
Posted by: ToivoS | Mar 4, 2019 9:36:48 PM | 56
A friend of mine and I started a challenge - who is the Dumbest One of Them All in the public domain. This is out list in the diminishing order of Stupidity:
1) the guarimbo who threw a Molotov Cocktail on his own truck with guarimbo supplies dressed up as humanitarian aid - I know that there are those who would claim this was part of the plan, but the video quite clearly shows that this cretin should not apply for the Columbian athletics team,
2) Guaido - the guy just does not show any sparks of intelligence
3) Trump - yet another puppet in this list of dumbos
4) Maduro - maybe they choose bad photos of the guy, but he is definitely not as switched on as Chaves was; could not Venezuela have found somebody smarter?
It is ironic but obvious that this US attack on Maduro gives him more credibility and popularity than he deserves. It is a fine line, but Maduro may be thanking US for this poorly prepared and dumb attempt to depose him.
Posted by: Kiza | Mar 4, 2019 9:53:11 PM | 57
@44 karlof1.. i wouldn't put it past the neo cons to find some way to try an invasion of venezuala on false pretense of course... these whackjobs are hard to put down.... obviously nulands cookies aren't enough for the job..
i like the set up kiza talks about, but i don't know that these neo cons are that smart.. i doubt it.. they are like zombies in the movie 'night of the living dead'..
how do they pick these kinds of retards for important positions in the usa gov't??
Posted by: james | Mar 4, 2019 10:00:05 PM | 58
CarlD @ 34: Nice try Carl, how about some links to buttress your opinion?
Posted by: ben | Mar 4, 2019 10:13:31 PM | 59
@36 Sasha
Translators are the greatest heroes and heroines in this war of words raging around the world. Thank you very much for this excellent piece, and your other comments.
So it was Lenin who said that, apart from power, everything else is illusion? I had seen this concept presented once in a TV drama as coming from Stalin - brilliantly formulated as: "Power, the one aspect of the human condition that you cannot fake."
Regardless of the source, it's absolutely and perfectly true. And because of this there will be no invasion by the US, because the US doesn't hold that power. It could reach out its fist, sure, but its pants would fall down at home. It's in an impossible situation. It doesn't have the real power to play this game.
I also note your point about the national holiday. It may be that Guaido will remain at large for some time, or he may very soon face justice. Either way, it only points to who holds the power. Everyone is waiting for Maduro's reaction. Let 'em wait.
~~
And one other thought is that usually the cops leave the small crooks on the street, because they need informers to lead them to the big fish. So Navalny in Russia, etc, is a spent force yes, but also a live piece of bait to attract the seditious forces. If a nation arrests every troublemaker they know about, they won't get any more leads to the next troublemakers or the ones they don't know about.
And as for false flag, at this stage it stands a very good chance of being deconstructed by forensic efforts - probably globally around the Internet as well - practically before it happens. And as karlof1 pointed out, a false flag and then what? How to follow it up with any action on the ground, where reality lives?
Posted by: Grieved | Mar 4, 2019 10:16:15 PM | 60
Once the United States is ready to invade Venezuela, the CIA will murder Random Guyido, and blame it on Maduro as a false flag operation.
carl d.
just a different question. It seems you addressed me as "Toivonen". Are you a Finn? I have never used that handle.
Posted by: ToivoS | Mar 4, 2019 10:39:41 PM | 62
Roger Milbrandt @39
Thanks for that serving of poetic justice.
That'll have to do for now until karma catches up.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Mar 4, 2019 11:08:49 PM | 63
The imposter is the CIA's useful idiot.
Cannot he see now that he could be the red flag
And probably will be when you remember what happened at the Maida.
Sacrificing him with a US agenda would not let Bolton or Pompeo bat an eye lid.
There will be other imposters in the wings waiting for American glory.
Posted by: Jack | Mar 4, 2019 11:50:04 PM | 64
Perhaps Guaidó could be taken into "protective custody", a kind of house arrest for his own safety.
The greatest danger right now is that Guaidó's own political party will kill him to fulfill Bolton's "red line" warning.
President Maduro could claim that he has uncovered a plot to kill Guaidó, and for his own safety Guaidó needs to be in "protective custody", so that the US will not have an excuse to invade the Country.
Posted by: RamboDave | Mar 5, 2019 1:22:33 AM | 65
Kiza 57
Time will tell regarding Maduro. I think Maduro, like Assad, will withstand the US attack.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 5, 2019 3:12:40 AM | 66
Opening up civil war in Latin America is like opening pandora box. Even the lima group nations aren't as stabiles as VZ. Gang violence and openly armed militia are common problem in latin America and most of their law enforcers do not have absolute edge in deterrence and damage control the US law enforcer has.
Depending on the NATO involvement it could be either Africa 2.0 or Middle East 2.0
Posted by: HW | Mar 5, 2019 3:43:21 AM | 67
To answer b's last question. Bolton would probably be out of office by then.
Posted by: Steve | Mar 5, 2019 3:53:10 AM | 68
An Ocean of Lies on Venezuela: Abby Martin & UN Rapporteur Expose Coup - Empire Files
On the eve of another US war for oil, Abby Martin debunks the most repeated myths about Venezuela and uncovers how US sanctions are crimes against humanity with UN Investigator and Human Rights Rapporteur Alfred De Zayas.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ii5MlQgGXyk
Posted by: John Doe | Mar 5, 2019 4:55:06 AM | 69
Why Only Fools Trust America’s Mainstream ‘News’ Media After the 2003 Invasion of Iraq
Here will be yet another current example to demonstrate that all U.S. mainstream ’news’ media hide from their respective publics that the U.S. Government is lying, when the U.S. Government lies — i.e., that all of the mainstream ’news’ media in America hide the truth, when the Government itself is lying. In other words: the U.S. mainstream ’news’ media are propaganda-organs for the U.S. Government.
http://thesaker.is/why-only-fools-trust-americas-mainstream-news-media-after-the-2003-invasion-of-iraq/
Posted by: John Doe | Mar 5, 2019 5:02:47 AM | 70
Media Propaganda on Venezuela Debunked - Revolution Tube
The media constantly portray Venezuela as an economic basket case run by a dictator and in need of foreign military intervention. Is this the case?
This video debunks the common myths and fake news surrounding the country.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BemFqGBSq3g
Posted by: John Doe | Mar 5, 2019 5:09:07 AM | 71
Inside Venezuela’s subsidized food markets
https://twitter.com/timand2037/status/1100221377842434048/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stz8XjK4SzE
Posted by: John Doe | Mar 5, 2019 5:15:27 AM | 72
What's happening with Venezuela?
@WikiLeaks' publication of US coup manual FM3-05.130, Unconventional Warfare [UW], provides insight
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/us-fm3-05-130.pdf
https://wikileaks.org/wiki/US_Army_Special_Operations_Forces_Unconventional_Warfare,_FM3-05.130,_30_Sep_2008
Posted by: John Doe | Mar 5, 2019 5:23:07 AM | 73
Interesting change in wording from Washington: Random Guyaidó is no longer the "legitimate President" of Venezuela, he has now become the "interim President".
Bad choice because according to the Venezuelan Constitution Random Guyaidó ceased being the "interim President" exactly 30 days after he declared himself to be the "legitimate President".
Astonishing display of amateurism from the likes of Bolton.
Which, I suppose, is just Bomber Bolton being consistent.
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Mar 5, 2019 6:00:05 AM | 74
Bevin correctly noted that CarlID's post about Aristide is "inaccurate":
CarlID: He eventually pledged the Iridium deposits in Haiti (36,000,000,000USD according to German and Swiss financial sources. <= this is a total speculation, I could not find any data on Haitian deposits except that the CURRENT government wants to give a concession to a Canadian company to explore what is there.
CarlID: He sold the Telephone Company to an entity connected to the Clintons for a tenth of
its value after his restoration to power. <= cash strapped government do sell telephone companies etc., in the light of reckless iridium story, "one tenth of value" is another dubious speculation. One has to note that there was a period when extortionate phone rates were very important in finances of governments in places like Haiti or Mali with many economic migrants in touch with their families. Technology made it a thing of the past, and the value of phone concessions dropped hugely.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Mar 5, 2019 6:07:11 AM | 75
In editing I lost comments on other dubious claims of CarlID. The claims of Aristide "sawing hatred" are VERY dubious as it can be checked in Wikipedia, tales of him abusing youngster while in Salesian order are unsourced, etc. etc. Most importantly, no government appeared in Haiti that is more competent or more well intentioned that Aristide's, so the claim that letting a politician stay at large can lead to a calamity is not bolstered by this example.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Mar 5, 2019 6:14:09 AM | 76
zanon is a fucking idiot . holy shit get a load of the stupidity on this fucking guy
Posted by: panon | Mar 5, 2019 6:30:15 AM | 77
Regime Change is Urgently Needed…in Washington
https://off-guardian.org/2019/02/27/regime-change-is-urgently-needed-in-washington/
Posted by: Joohn Smith | Mar 5, 2019 7:34:04 AM | 78
@ 52 MarkMosby
What struck me about the Russian Embassy report is the fact that Skripal is not Russian at all, but Ukranian, born in Kiev.
No wonder some UA / Canadiens are making their big mouths heard..
Posted by: eddie | Mar 5, 2019 7:52:32 AM | 79
More realistic analysis:
Former Adviser to Venezuelan President Chavez: 'There's No Way to Save Maduro'
https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201903051072961217-venezuela-maduro-crisis/
Posted by: Zanon | Mar 5, 2019 9:16:52 AM | 80
A friend of mine and I started a challenge - who is the Dumbest One of Them All in the public domain. This is out list in the diminishing order of Stupidity:
1) the guarimbo who threw a Molotov Cocktail on his own truck with guarimbo supplies dressed up as humanitarian aid - I know that there are those who would claim this was part of the plan, but the video quite clearly shows that this cretin should not apply for the Columbian athletics team, ..................
Posted by: Kiza | Mar 4, 2019 9:53:11 PM | 57
One can connect the dots with the incident which claimed perhaps the first live in the heroic struggle of Guaido revolution: some of his friends attended the "benefit concert" in Cúcuta and got poisoned with laced drugs by local prostitutes -- this is what you get if you do not study customer satisfaction posts at Craig list, valor took the place of caution. The examples listed by Kiza could be used in public education ads "This is your brain on drugs".
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Mar 5, 2019 9:18:43 AM | 81
We shall see Zanon, etc., Maduro was picked by Chavez as his vice and to takeover after his death. I'm fairly sure the Venezuelans are aware of that. Unlike Lenin Moreno of Ecuador who turned out to be a traitor to Correa.
Posted by: arby | Mar 5, 2019 9:22:17 AM | 82
