Post a comment

Judge Identifies CIA Related Man Who Led The Raid On North Korea's Embassy In Spain
A Spanish judge released new information about a raid on the embassy of North Korea in Spain. The leader of the raid was a shady U.S. 'activist' who earlier reports from Spain associated with the CIA.
On March 13 the Spanish newspaper El Pais Spain reported that Spanish authorities identified two CIA related persons who took part in a raid of the North Korean embassy in Madrid. The raid happened on February 22, a few days before the Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi, and seemed designed to influence that event. We asked Who Ordered The CIA To Assault North Korea's Embassy In Spain?
The embassy raid was no normal thievery. There were eight people in the embassy when it was raided at 3:00 PM local time. They were bound, bags were put over their heads and some were interrogated. The thieves left with computer hardware and the cellphones of the personnel.
The Spanish version of the El Pais piece included this detail (machine translated):
After analyzing the recordings of the security cameras in the area, questioning the hostages and analyzing the diplomatic vehicles used in the flight, it has been possible to identify some of the assailants. Although the majority were Koreans, at least two of them have been recognized by the Spanish information services for their links with the American CIA.
The indications that point to the US espionage service, in probable cooperation with that of South Korea, are so strong that Spanish interlocutors have contacted the CIA to ask for explanations. The response was negative, but "unconvincing", according to Government sources.
Two days after the El Pais report the Washington Post national security reporter claimed that the raid was done by a shady group of allegedly North Korean revolutionaries. The report was based on anonymous sources and a 'former' CIA analyst. The group was identified as Cheollima Civil Defense or Free Jaseon.
As the group and its website had all the signs of a CIA regime change front Moon of Alabama headlined:
CIA Blames Its Proxy For Its Raid On North Korea's Embassy In Spain
We also noted that the British Sun related the group to the South Korean spy service which is essentially a subsidiary of the CIA.
Yesterday a Spanish judge lifted the seal of the case and issued arrest warrants against two of the people involved in the raid:
De la Mata identified citizens of Mexico, the United States and South Korea as the main suspects being investigated on charges that include of causing injuries, making threats and burglary. He named Adrian Hong Chang, a Mexican citizen living in the United States, as the break-in’s leader.
Hong Chang flew to the U.S. on Feb. 23, got in touch with the FBI and offered to share material and videos with federal investigators, according to the court report.
...
While in Madrid, Hong Chang also applied for a new passport at the Mexican Embassy, the investigation found, and used the name “Oswaldo Trump” to register in the Uber ride-hailing app.
...
Others identified as part of the assailants’ group were Sam Ryu, from the U.S., and Woo Ran Lee, a South Korean citizen. Their whereabouts and their hometowns weren’t immediately known. None of the suspects were thought to be still in Spain, the judge wrote.
The New York Times adds:
Mr. Hong Chang left for Lisbon and then boarded a plane to Newark Liberty International Airport, where he landed on Feb. 23, according to Judge de la Mata. He said that Mr. Hong Chang got in touch with the F.B.I. and offered to share “audiovisual material” obtained during the embassy attack.
On March 20 the Cheollima Civil Defense group uploaded a new short video to its Youtube channel. It says "Recently, on our homeland's soil .." and then shows a man, face hidden, taking pictures of the deceased North Korean rulers Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il off a wall and smashing them on the floor. Embassy grounds are considered to be territory of the country they represent. It is likely that the video "on our homeland's soil" was made during the raid on the North Korean embassy in Spain.
After the Spanish judge's report appeared, the Cheollima entity published a Facts about Madrid pamphlet that confirmed its role and its contact with the FBI. It claims to feel betrayed:
No information about Madrid was shared with any parties with the expectation of any benefit or money in exchange. The organization shared certain information of enormous potential value with the FBI in the United States, under mutually agreed terms of confidentiality. This information was shared voluntarily and on their request, not our own. Those terms appear to have been broken.
Some time later, some journalists began writing speculative stories about the incident in Madrid, and the identities or affiliations of those involved, citing US government sources. That information was leaked to the media was a profound betrayal of trust. We ourselves never spoke to the media or shared any information with them.
We did not begin this work without full knowledge of the risks we bear. Freedom has already been paid with the blood of families and colleagues. Some of us will be imprisoned, tortured or killed in the course of this fight. But to share information that may help identify any of us who take risks to protect others is to aid and abet the regime in Pyongyang. The leaks and breaches of trust were abhorrent acts pursued in the name of political expediency, in service to a regime who has tortured and killed millions.
The person identified as leader of the raiding party, Adrian Hong Chang, is a know anti-North Korea activist. He usually goes under the name Adrian Hong, not Hong Chang as the AP and NYT reports claim:
Hong was the co-founder and Executive Director of Liberty in North Korea (LiNK), an international NGO devoted to human rights in North Korea. In May 2006, LINK helped arrange the first asylum to be given to North Korean refugees by the US.
Hong was arrested and deported from China for his efforts to help North Korean refugees living in the country illegally.
...
In 2009, Hong was selected as a TED fellow and an Arnold Wolfers Fellow at Yale University.
Adrian Hong Chang via TED
A 2007 UN Human Rights Council paper (pdf) list Hong as a member of Freedom House, a neo-conservative infested influence organization largely funded by the U.S. State Department.
Over the years Adrian Hong wrote several op-eds for U.S. outlets. A 2011 piece in Foreign Policy calls for violent regime change:
The time to topple the criminal government in Pyongyang is now. Here's how to do it.
The very progress of our global civilization is for naught if we continue to let the very idea of North Korea exist. North Korea is not a failed state, with warlords fighting for land and treasure. Its atrocities do not stem from factional fighting, crimes of passion, or mob violence. It is on another level entirely — a staggering system entirely built and mastered for the express purpose of propagating human suffering and ensuring the continued exploitation of the people so that the very few can benefit.
It is a moral obligation of the highest order that the international community intervene. What can be done, we must do — and now is the time.
Foreign Policy and other outlets introduce Adrian Hong as "Managing Director of Pegasus Strategies LLC". There are several companies under that name but none that seems to be related to Adrian Hong.
Cheollima, as the Adrian Hong's related regime change entity calls itself, is a mythical winged horse in Asian folklore. Pegasus is a winged horse in Greek mythology.
A 2016 San Diego Union Tribune piece introduces him as:
Hong, a San Diego native, is president of the Joseon Institute, an independent think tank undertaking policy-relevant research and planning in preparation for dramatic change on the Korean peninsula. He was imprisoned in China in 2006 for helping North Korean refugees escape.
At one point the Cheollima Civil Defense Group renamed itself to "Free Joseon". The Joseon dynasty ruled Korea from 1392 to 1897. It went down when Japan tried to gain control of the country which it achieved a few years later.
The Joseon Institute in New York(?) is preparing for regime change in North Korea:
The Joseon Institute draws on on cutting-edge research from the Korean Peninsula and the region, as well as international best practices and learnings from other sudden transitions in the past century, successful and failed, to best prepare for a new North Korea. A core team of scholars and staff in New York City works with a wide-network of world-class scholars, resident and non-resident fellows, policymakers, practitioners, researchers and volunteer collaborators around the world.
While much of the effort remains highly sensitive, the resulting research, blueprints and action plans will be provided to key government stakeholders invested in the future of the Korean Peninsula. Full cooperation, information sharing and assistance will be offered by the Joseon Institute to whatever entity is presiding over change.
While the Union Tribune introduces Adrian Hong as "president of Joseon Institute", the 'Institute's website says that the 'Leadership' of the group is "To be announced." Its 'Senior Fellows' and 'Fellows' are "Undisclosed." The site list twelve 'Planning Commissions' and four 'Task Forces' but zero content or persons related to them. It lists more than 23 'currently available positions' but seems to have hired no one. The two 'Events' listed at the site are from 2015. It says that Facebook hosted an event on April 1 2015 in New York about Education In A New North Korea. The 'Event Overview' lists a "Introduction to the Joseon Institute - Adrian Hong". There is no evidence that the event took place. The latest 'News' item on the site is an August 10, 2017 Update From The Joseon Institute with lots of claims of work done but zero content or links that provide evidence of such work.
The board of advisors of the Joseon Institute consists of a former prime minister of Libya who was "elected" after the murder of Muhammad Ghaddafi, a former prime minister of Mongolia, and the conservative Member of the British Parliament Fiona Bruce. A 2011 Financial Times piece - Christian Tories rewrite party doctrine - associates Fiona Bruce with evangelical Christians. Evangelicals are involved in "rescuing" North Korean defectors in China, something that Cheollima entity and Adrian Wong also claim to have done.
One wonders if any of these persons know of the high honor bestowed on them by being named as advisor to the empty hull of a regime change 'Institute'.
The other persons involved in the raid, Woo Ram Lee and Sam Ryu, are unlike Adrian Hong not easily identifiable.
The case of Adrian Hong and the raid on the embassy in Madrid will likely escalate. The Washington Post notes that the Spanish judge seeks their extradition from the United States to Spain where they will face up to 28 years in prison.
The NYT adds that the group has evidently prepared for a legal fight:
Lee Wolosky, a former national security and State Department official in several American administrations, said he had been retained as legal counsel by the group, which he said was called the Provisional Government of Free Joseon, or Cheollima Civil Defense.
Wolosky is a high caliber lawyer who for many years served on the National Security Council. As private lawyer he was involved in several legal cases related to 'national security'. He at least once used a variant of graymailing, 'a defensive tactic in an espionage trial whereby the accused threatens to reveal secret information unless the charges are dropped':
Wolosky has led or co-led some of the firm's high-profile matters in recent years, including [...] Restis v United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), a precedent-setting private defamation case in which the United States Government asserted the state secrets privilege, resulting in a victory for Wolosky's client UANI.
Should Wolosky defend Adrian Hong in a legal fight against the Spanish extradition request he might threaten to reveal secrets the U.S. would not like to have published. The case would then be put down.
Hiring Wolosky must be expensive.
Adrian Hong and the Cheollima group, if it exists at all, have no apparent sources of income. One wonders through which routes the U.S. and/or South Korean secret services finance this game.
Posted by b on March 27, 2019 at 02:21 PM | Permalink
b wrote; "While in Madrid, Hong Chang also applied for a new passport at the Mexican Embassy, the investigation found, and used the name “Oswaldo Trump” to register in the Uber ride-hailing app."
Geez, proof history is sometimes funnier than fiction.
And this from the article;" a staggering system entirely built and mastered for the express purpose of propagating human suffering and ensuring the continued exploitation of the people so that the very few can benefit."
There are those that would say, instead of a description of the DPRK, this could apply to the U$A's corporate empire..
Posted by: ben | Mar 27, 2019 2:49:02 PM | 1
Here is a look at what one former American president had to say about trusting his own intelligence network:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/02/americas-intelligence-community-can.html
With the technological changes in the world since this president's assessment of the U.S. intelligence community, it is not terribly surprising that there are elements that are seeking regime change around the world.
Posted by: Sally Snyder | Mar 27, 2019 2:51:34 PM | 2
Pegasus, hmm, where else have I heard that name recently? NSO? Just a coincidence I'm sure.
Thank you b.
Posted by: mourning dove | Mar 27, 2019 2:54:41 PM | 3
@mourning dove
Insightful!
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Mar 27, 2019 3:35:34 PM | 4
Very good bit of information.
Totally plausible.
Just what might have been the aims of doing this?
Posted by: JOHN CHUCKMAN | Mar 27, 2019 4:46:42 PM | 5
Mourning dove @ 3 its all over the place.. have a look
www.cnn.com/2019/03/26/asia/china-russia-north-korea-workers-intl/index.html < 10,000 workers returned.Mar 26, 2019 ·
https://www.thedailybeast.com/heres-how-china-plays-north-koreaand-trump <=china v NK v Trump missile tested on November 29, 2017,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chollima The Chollima Statue s symbole of advance of Korean society at the speed of the Chollima Chollima is an important symbol in North Korea . It is used as the nickname of its national association football team .
Russia, China tells U.N. ...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-sanctions-un-exclusive-idUSKCN1R70AT
NK embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. China repatriates "more than half ...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/China%E2%80%93North_Korea_border defector activities reported.
Chonma-ho (Pegasus) NK Main Battle Tank factories (MBT) - https://www.militaryfactory.com/armor/detail.asp?armor_id=392
Kim's Visits Xi China 2019
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/08/business/china-north-korea-kim-trade.html
..
The National Animal Of North Korea Is A Chollima (Like a ...
https://unrealfacts.com/the-national-animal-of-north-korea-is-a-chollima-like-a-pegasus/
http://www.thestandard.com.hk/breaking-news.php?id=124638 < cars made in NK serve in china.
https://aw.my.com/us/news/general/north-korean-firepower
https://www.janes.com/article/87374/uscg-enforces-north-korea-sanctions-in-the-east-china-sea
https://www.pegasuscommodities.ca/?_escaped_fragment_= exports to Pacific-Rim..
https://www.chinesecars.net/free-information/made-north-korea?page=6
https://www.theepochtimes.com/north-korea-china-leave-us-little-choice-but-to-build-more-missiles_2817850.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/11/what-north-korea-really-wants-from-china-is-membership-in-the-belt-and-road.html
Posted by: snake | Mar 27, 2019 4:47:30 PM | 6
Can't get much Cold War 1-like it appears. Points out the large faction with a large vested interest in keeping Cold War 1-like tensions alive and kicking. That the main basis for all that is centered within the Outlaw US Empire seems a given.
All too often it's easy to forget that it's not the USA's federal government that's evil; rather, it's those who use the government as a tool that are the evil doers.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 27, 2019 4:55:24 PM | 7
Jackrabbit 😉
Snake, this is what I was referring to -
https://citizenlab.ca/2018/09/hide-and-seek-tracking-nso-groups-pegasus-spyware-to-operations-in-45-countries/
Posted by: mourning dove | Mar 27, 2019 5:13:11 PM | 8
US has become the quintessential Banana Republic. You don’t like a policy, you can have it changed and/or derailed by hiring people to influence or stage events, i.e false flags. You dont like a senator or a representative’s stance on an issue, pay lobbyist to change his mind, or change him/her altogether.
The figurehead we call the president has no power whatsoever against the established scenario written for him. He follows it or he will be smeared, and maybe even eliminated.
Government of the thugs, by the thugs, for the thugs. That is what we have become. A hopeless society with nowhere to go for help. Garden of Eden not.
Posted by: Alpi57 | Mar 27, 2019 5:17:10 PM | 9
Wolosky is also the former U.S. Special Envoy for Guantanamo Closure. In that capacity he had to be very highly security cleared and able to deal in highly secret ways with foreign governments.
Thanks for your excellent work on this! The operation stinks heavily of CIA. Possibly you have an asset who went off
the reservation. But given the amount of people involved and the ease
by which they fly around, interact with FBI, etc., one can only assume they are officially sanctioned and protected. How long has Adrian Hong been working for the CIA, assuming he is in this instance?
Well, it is pleasant to see how trustworthy and willing-to-cooperate the USA is while preparing for the next Kim--Trump meeting. One could not sell this plot line to to any publisher.
Posted by: jrkrideau | Mar 27, 2019 5:24:00 PM | 11
It' being reported that Trump has told the Russians that they must get out of Venezuela and that all options are on the table.
This kind of dumb talk makes war much more likely.
Posted by: Tsar Nicholas | Mar 27, 2019 5:35:32 PM | 12
Joseon is a direct reference to the last Korean monarchy. There is a powerful tradition of emperor worship in Korea. There's already enough of that revived by the Kims.
Posted by: steven t johnson | Mar 27, 2019 5:38:51 PM | 13
thanks b... this is quite fascinating... obviously it wouldn't work for south korea and north korea to work out a mutually favourable end to the division they have experienced thanks the usa.. no.. the usa has to ensure that they can't reunite, or only on the terms that the usa dictates..
the espionage on the north korean embassy looks like a real screw up on the usa's part... i am sure the usa will use every measure to shut it down, or claim ignorance.. that is what exceptional nations do.. see @12 for another fine example..
Posted by: james | Mar 27, 2019 5:41:45 PM | 14
Come on, this must be the worst-executed 'raid' of the century.
It's like a public demonstration - they might as well have sprayed 'CIA was here' all over the building, as in 'Life of Brian'.
So there's two options: Either the operatives failed miserably, or it was purposefully obvious.
Take your pick.
Posted by: smuks | Mar 27, 2019 5:42:12 PM | 15
smuks | Mar 27, 2019 5:42:12 PM | 15
“Purposefully obvious”. Just to show who is really in charge of our government and who the N. Koreans and other adversary should negotiate with.
When agreement reached, send the figurehead for the photo-op and the signatures.
Posted by: Alpi57 | Mar 27, 2019 5:58:08 PM | 16
Wolosky has led or co-led some of the firm's high-profile matters in recent years, including [...] Restis v United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), a precedent-setting private defamation case in which the United States Government asserted the state secrets privilege, resulting in a victory for Wolosky's client UANI.
Insightfull readers might have quessed that UANI is a proxy of Israeli faction against Iran.
The Restis dude is Greek (he is jewish) shipping tycoon that used his bank to issue loans to Chinesse assets for buying Iranian oil for China, Obama let UANI off the hook to allegedly protect Israeli informants (within Iran, China, or the Greek banking system? ). He also holds (or used to) a big portion off assets of the second biggest rival FC 'Panathinaikos' to FC 'Olympiakos' of E.Marinakis who might be acting as lending a cover to CIA/Mossad in attacking Turkish/Iranian interests.
Welcome to the rabbithole...
https://www.the-american-interest.com/v/alexander-clapp/
Posted by: beware gift bearers | Mar 27, 2019 6:15:27 PM | 17
OT--FYI--OT
China makes a declaration. Apparently it learned from its Syrian experience that staying silent isn't always productive, that there are times it's required to speak out:
"China: 'Latin America doesn't belong to any country and it is not anyone's backyard.'"
The Dragon has blown smoke into the face of the American Eagle.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 27, 2019 6:52:04 PM | 18
Phrase 'Great Leap Forward' in internet searches is associated with the Chinese Space Programe.
Wiki links for the Chollima statue in NK link to refferences on 'Tulpar' which is another refference to mythical Pegasus flying creature but this time from ancient folklore of Kazakhstan, which as we all know housed former USSR's space programe.'Tulpar' is used as a name for one of the NSO Group spyware servers that were allegedly identified/uncovered by project 'Athena' on the internet.NSO a likely IDF cyberwar front civilian company associated with the Pegasus applications they developed, that were involved in spying at Khashogi whereabouts for Saudi and MbS.
Deep rabbithole alright...
Posted by: beware gift bearers | Mar 27, 2019 6:55:19 PM | 19
The whole affair is beginning to look as if whoever carried out the raid misunderstood something or the raid did not succeed in the way its perpetrators or their sponsors had hoped for. So Adrian Hong is being put out to dry and to take the whole blame instead of part of the blame. Perhaps he was even set up.
Juan Guaido must beware, as his use-by date must be fast approaching, that he might also be set up for another provocation (which he is expected to carry out) in or near Venezuela which might not end well for him.
Posted by: Jen | Mar 27, 2019 7:40:18 PM | 20
@Alpi57 16
There've been competing factions in DC for a long time. It's not surprising that when one tries to negotiate, the other looks for ways to sabotage this. Reminds me of the Klingons. (Same goes for Israel.)
It's another reminder that there's no 'good' and 'bad' countries, not even 'national strategies' - there's usually a variety of currents in a capital's political circles.
@james 14
I agree about the reunification, but once the US is too busy at home, it can (will) happen.
But I really don't think the operation's a screw-up. It's too screwed up for that.
@karlof 18 - thanks for the link, interesting.
In Syria, China couldn't be too outspoken since that would have alienated the Saudis. Beijing wants the entire Middle East, not just one of the 'sides'. In Venezuela, no such ambiguity is needed.
Posted by: smuks | Mar 27, 2019 8:38:28 PM | 21
@21 smuks... thanks.. i think we view it differently.. here is from one of b's links above.. clearly they hadn't anticipated the women jumping out of a window... i think it is sloppy work on the part of the cia myself... it happens..
"Spanish police learned about the break-in after the wife of an embassy employee escaped by jumping from a window. When officers went to check on the situation, Hong Chang allegedly greeted them at the door and pretended to be a diplomatic official, the investigation found.
He sent the officers away with assurances everything was fine, paving the way for the invading group to make a getaway in the embassy’s cars.
A police investigator with knowledge of the case told the AP that “this attack, whatever it is, would have gone unnoticed if it wasn’t for the woman who escaped.”
Posted by: james | Mar 27, 2019 8:42:58 PM | 22
Juan Guaido must beware, as his use-by date must be fast approaching, that he might also be set up for another provocation (which he is expected to carry out) in or near Venezuela which might not end well for him.
Posted by: Jen | Mar 27, 2019 7:40:18 PM | 20
There was an anecdote about an actual professor of logic. While he sat in a streetcar, a woman asked him "How many stops from here to the Central Station"? "Three", replied professor. When the streetcar stopped again, the woman asked "so now only two stops?" "No, four", replied professor. The expiration date of Juan Guaido is further and further away.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Mar 27, 2019 9:00:48 PM | 23
the sarcastian tribes of syriana have blonde hairs and blues eyes some even looked like brad pitts and matt demon.
also many russians have blondes as well
this seems like a classic animal assad putin suckers punch tug and then a reacharound
after salsbury fair poison mass murders,brexit vote rig and usa electing frauds we cannot trust russians ever again to do the right things anymore already
Posted by: sven | Mar 27, 2019 9:05:22 PM | 24
Bolton made me say it!...nyuk-nyuk-nyuk-nyuk!😜
So who's twisting Trump's arm???
GOOD! Maybe now the hypocrisy will finally end around here.
Posted by: Circe | Mar 27, 2019 9:48:04 PM | 25
James@22
I agree with smucks on the issue of the raid. It's too screwed up to be a screw up. Securing the area and the hostages is really really basic stuff. To screw that up is very hard to imagine. I think that it sends a message to the world that the US is going to do whatever, wherever, whenever. That seems to be the only clear message coming from Washington anymore.
Posted by: mourning dove | Mar 27, 2019 9:55:13 PM | 26
Oh and Trump added: ...all options open.
RUSSIA GET OUT...ALL OPTIONS OPEN
🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂
Posted by: Circe | Mar 27, 2019 10:09:36 PM | 27
@4 Jackrabbit
Pegasus is how the Israelis helped MbS get rid of Khashoggi, cause the Israelis more than anyone (maybe second to Trump!) have an interest in helping the Wahhabi monarch survive.
Posted by: Circe | Mar 27, 2019 10:23:25 PM | 28
@ Circe with the links to the Trump threat to Russia about Venezuela assistance....thanks
A guy (me) takes a few days off and the world goes to hell.....interesting to come back to this escalation of geo-politics.
I read somewhere skimming to try and catch up that China has publicly said that the US should not rule Latin America or such wording.
When does the fun start?
Posted by: psychohistorian | Mar 27, 2019 10:25:38 PM | 29
...
And this from the article;" a staggering system entirely built and mastered for the express purpose of propagating human suffering and ensuring the continued exploitation of the people so that the very few can benefit."
There are those that would say, instead of a description of the DPRK, this could apply to the U$A's corporate empire..
Posted by: ben | Mar 27, 2019 2:49:02 PM | 1
It's also a very snug fit with "Israel" - hardly surprising considering the organisation is a neocon rats nest.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Mar 27, 2019 10:39:49 PM | 30
Hong Chang, Juan Guaido Why do these guys all look like pretty boy millennials? Building heroes for their revolutions? It looks like counter foreign policy run by Captain Kangaroo (Bolton). Sort of like a G Gordon Liddy type operation from the '70's. If it was not so destructive it would be funny.
Posted by: dltravers | Mar 27, 2019 10:59:07 PM | 31
@29 psycohistorian
https://www.newsweek.com/china-us-venezuela-russia-troops-backyard-1375871
The U.S. is trying to pressure and trick China into doing business with Guaido and his representatives. So far China has resisted and is in Russia and Venezuela's corner, refusing a visa to Guaido's rep who was set to attend the IDB meeting in China. China has also joined Russia in vetoing a U.S. resolution on Venezuela at the U.N. and supported Russia's resolution instead. China has also offered Maduro help with Venezuela's electrical grid and supports Russian troops in Venezuela. China should stick with this support, because the U.S. is trying to separate China and Russia on the issue of Venezuela by any means. If China succumbs it will end up limited in its non-compromised oil import options and if tensions were to escalate in future between the U.S. and China over Taiwan or South China Seas or another reason, the U.S. using its oil producing vassals would be able to turn off the spigot on China. Already China has narrow non-compromised options. China likes to sit on the fence, but if the U.S. wins on Venezuela and heads its own oil cartel then it'll be game over China.
https://dialogochino.net/25289-venezuela-crisis-touches-down-in-china/
Posted by: Circe | Mar 27, 2019 11:40:15 PM | 32
Judging by the expression on Trump's face on the occasion of his first visit to the CIA as POTUS, I'm betting that the Mossad-infested CIA's days are numbered.
I'm also confidant that Trump isn't happy about US Politics being dominated by the pro-"Israel" Lobby and M-IC shareholders Lobby.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Mar 28, 2019 12:07:17 AM | 33
@ Circe with the response about China and Venezuela...OT...OT...OT
This is related in the sense of it being more an example of end game strategies like the Spain raid of this posting/thread
I agree that China and Russia in combination are key to responding to this aggression by the US. I am not surprised by China's entry into this battle, rather than say Syria, because it more clearly represents the social organizational structure conflicts that China has with the US.
China and Venezuela are both trying to use forms of socialism that represent challenges to the private finance controlled Western system. China also has a significant amount of loans invested in Venezuela and so this adds to them holding their position.
We are approaching the historical inflection point that Trump has been steering the world towards. The elite of the West are instantiating a level of geo-political crisis within which they hope to forge a new world "playing field" that keeps some remnants of the West of old after the world Debtapoclypse is sorted out.
What will the public be told about what really happens behind the scenes?
Posted by: psychohistorian | Mar 28, 2019 12:29:40 AM | 34
Circe @32
Chinese development finance often delivers a corruption-filled sugar high to the economy, followed by a nasty financial (and sometimes political) hangover.”
What that article is saying is that China is trying to do what the World Bank and the IMF has been doing since the end of World War II to maintain the West's old colonies at arms length. That is one of the cruxes of what is going on. China is challenging the old colonial order using tried and true western tactics.
Trump came in gunning for China with a trade war and worked to pick off their old ally North Korea at the same time offering them the riches of the West. Whomever is planning all of this is using every trick in the book short of a shooting war to win against Iran and North Korea as well as preserve and expand the Empires domains. In the end they will obtain Venezuela, they appear to have dented China economically. They are turning the screws on Iran and North Korea as well as continuing to expand NATO into the heart of Russia.
It would not be beyond their means to try to cut off oil to China at some point in the future. A war against Iran tying up the Gulf would go a long way to achieve those ends. The hearts and minds in the US are no where near ready for that since all the propaganda has been focused on Russia. Four more years of Trump and we may have that war.
Trump appears to have brought in a sinister group that has grand ambitions and I think the core is tied to our great ally in the Mideast. It is quite a spectacle and it cannot end well for the planet. Cutting off essential resources to superpowers always leads to massive global war.
Posted by: dltravers | Mar 28, 2019 12:40:07 AM | 35
We are approaching the historical inflection point that Trump has been steering the world towards. The elite of the West are instantiating a level of geo-political crisis within which they hope to forge a new world "playing field" that keeps some remnants of the West of old after the world Debtapoclypse is sorted out.
What will the public be told about what really happens behind the scenes?
Posted by: psychohistorian | Mar 28, 2019 12:29:40 AM | 34
I usually interpret facts differently. Number one, "forging a new world that keeps some remnants of the West..." does not sound plausible, instead I see probing and pushing the envelope on what they can get away with WITHOUT ANY THOUGHTFUL LONG TERM PERSPECTIVE. And what USA can get away with is piracy. Declare sanctions, confiscate a few billions, then go after banks etc. that belong to supine vassals and collect more. In some sense, the money involved are sufficiently big to ruin affected countries (not EU vassals who can afford more) but for USA, it is a rather small fraction of the military budget, so the imperial operation is a net loss. But how immensely satisfying it is! We are kicking ass! We are number one! And the vassals are "on the winning team" that right now piles upon Venezuela.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Mar 28, 2019 12:54:16 AM | 36
Guaido has had a lot of money and effort put into him, does he think that those "investors" are forgiving? He would be a perfect burning effigy, a victim of Maduro.
Has it occurred to anyone that Muller did not need to exonerate Trump. A quintessential corrupt policeman, with a strong track-record of creating crimes of those his masters want destroyed, Muller could have packed up a few false accusations without blinking or could have just made an open-ended report. But it appears that Trump has proven himself as a pliable servant of the Deep State. Trump has drained a small patch of the swamp, just enough to build a hotel for Ivanka and Jared. Comparing with the Jussie Smollett crime case, which appears to have been dropped to protect the leaders in DNC, Michelle Obama and Soros, whilst the Rome is burning we have two groups of minions viciously fighting each other for the good graces of the Western Deep State/Israel, which team oppresses and lies better. It is a competition between the employees. The agent-of-change, swamp-drainer Trump reminds so much of Obama.
It has been quite a while since any worthwhile regime-change op worked, low value Macedonia and Armenia excluded. Korea and Venezuela are two worthwhile targets but not going well. Both appear poorly thought-out with a stench of a desperate grab for resources and markets to extend the rotten and collapsing system. Threatening Russia regarding Venezuela is a comedy with a terribly tragic ending. As most pessimists were predicting for the Syrian situation, the US Empire will not just fade out, it will go out in blazing fireworks of nuclear weapons. The deeper US sinks, the more chance it will launch.
PS. After a two-year asymptotic approach and lots of media sewage, Trump ended up in the same position that Hillary would have been on day one: we can bring any weapons, including nuclear, into your front yard, but Get Out!!!, everything is on the table if you try to defend in our back yard those we want to crush!
Posted by: Kiza | Mar 28, 2019 1:43:14 AM | 37
@35dltravers
That's exactly how I see it. However, I'm still hoping it doesn't work out that way. Besides Russia getting in the way and pre-empting a takeover, something unforeseen, like a massive market crash could mess with their plans. Trump is pushing his luck. He could unwittingly trigger something like that. 4 more years on this course won't end well. Either it's a market crash or war. No good will come of this. So maybe the best that can happen is for Russia to put the kabosh on their plans.
North Korea will not give up the nukes, and it can't continue with blistering sanctions. Trump will get frustrated because he can't get his way and give in to his loud-mouth impulses and tweet tirades. China has to step up and take the pressure off North Korea.
Kiza
Trump did not give in to the deep state, and Mueller put the decision in the hand of his boss, Barr, chosen by Trump. Trump was gunning for Venezuela and Iran from day one. He wanted the U.S. to take over Iraq's oil, and since that didn't happen, he's going for the other two. Trump knows that whoever rules oil output rules the world and he wants it all. He's a greedy, power-driven bastard. The only positive is that he's not that young and maybe the KFC will get him first.
Posted by: Circe | Mar 28, 2019 2:03:30 AM | 38
Thanks b another good one and thanks mourning dove and jackrabbit for a great peek at NSO and Pegasus.
Putin and his preemptive block on venezuela is new. Perhaps the attack on the eastern orthodox church and the wholesale theft of its properties in Ukraine was a final step too far for the neo pirates of the west. Perhaps this one stupid move has switched the dynamics.
Trump like Bill and Hillary is a gouger, an opportunist thief so trawljng for cash from the Saudis and the descendents of the North Korean royals is his game. He and his entire family team is a thief so he is just in for his turn and he has no concern for the human cost.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Mar 28, 2019 3:16:36 AM | 39
The US State Security services are simply distancing themselves from their own raid party in Madrid. "See? We're not the same, we're even squabbling among each other." Standard plausible deniability.
More piquant for me is the role of the Spanish. Their police gets alerted to an active emergency at the DPRK Embassy; when they arrive at the scene, a random dude at the door basically tells them to stay out of it and immediately they go "Oh that's alright then", and back off. My reading is that the Spanish govt is making some noise for domestic consumption ("we have to be seen to be doing something"), while making sure not to step on the toes of the CIA, which would end badly for them. No arrests, no perps suspected to remain in-country--nothing to see here folks, move along.
Posted by: Ma Laoshi | Mar 28, 2019 4:02:25 AM | 40
