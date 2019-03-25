Post a comment

A War On Gaza For Regime Change In Tel Aviv?
An early morning rocket hit a home in central Israel today. It destroyed a house and wounded seven people, none of them seriously.
The Israeli military alleges that the rocket, with 120 km reach, was fired from the Gaza strip. It accused Hamas, the party who rules the Gaza strip, of launching the rocket. Hamas denied that it was involved.
How Israel's prime minister Bibi Netanyahoo reacts to the attack will decide about his fate in the April 9 general election.
The Israeli military deployed an infantry and an army brigade towards the Gaza strip and called up thousands of reservists.
Netanyahoo met Trump in the White House today and is now flying back to Israel. His planned speech before the Zionist lobby AIPAC was canceled as were his meetings with Congress leaders.
Netanyahoo's political competition is pushing him towards a wider escalation:
The New Right, led by Naftali Bennett, his education minister and key coalition partner, said shortly after the attack that Mr Netanyahu should relinquish his position as defence minister and appoint Mr Bennett in his place.
"Israel's deterrence has collapsed, and it has to be said in all honesty, Netanyahu has failed against Hamas,” the party said in a statement.
...
Mr Netanyahu’s chief rival in next month's election, centrist ex-army chief Benny Gantz, issued a statement accusing the rightist premier of having "bankrupted national security" by permitting such attacks.
But escalating the conflict is risky. Hamas and other Palestinian resistance organizations in Gaza surely have more rockets and will fire back.
Long time Middle East correspondent Elijah Magnier sets out the choice.
Elijah J. Magnier @ejmalrai - 15:21 utc - 25 Mar 2019
If @netanyahu doesn't attack #Gaza he will lose the elections & shows #Israel's weak retaliation power.
If he attacks and engages in a long war, #Gaza will retaliate and will bring him down.
If he limits himself to a small battle, results are uncertain.
At 15:45 utc the Israeli military started to launch air attacks on targets in Gaza which it claims are related with Hamas.
via Palestinian Voices - bigger
With more that 1.8 million inhabitants Gaza is densely populated. All attacks there usually result in civil casualties.
The situation gives Hamas some leverage that it could use to bring down Netanyahoo. There are 15 days until the election and a demonstration of Netanyahoo's inability to defend against or deter rocket attacks could easily lead to regime change in Tel Aviv.
During his time as prime minister Netanyahoo pushed for ever further isolation of the people in Gaza. It is a dead end policy. In the long term the isolation of Gaza is not sustainable. Nor is a permanent conflict in Israel's interest. But Netanyahoo never took steps to fundamentely change the situation.
The people in Gaza have little to lose. Three wars that Israel waged against the strip during the last twelve years have destroyed most of its infrastructure. The last one in 2014 killed more than 2,000 Palestinians. Israel and Egypt blockade Gaza's borders and the Palestinian Authority, led by Hamas rival Fatah, sanctioned it. There have recently been demonstrations against Hamas over the dire situation. But there was little Hamas could do to change it. It now has a chance.
We can therefore expect that Hamas will try to goad Netanyahoo into a stronger reaction. Should he limit the retaliation for today's rocket strike, more single rocket launches are likely to follow. A stronger Israeli reaction will justify to launch swarms of rockets against Tel Aviv and may well lead to a larger escalation.
If Netanyahoo loses the election other hawks will take over. The balance of power between Gaza and Israel would not change.
But whoever wins the election will have an interest in a fundamental change of the situation. A new leader in Tel Aviv might have ideas on how to do that.
Posted by b on March 25, 2019 at 01:56 PM | Permalink
If Netanyahu was smart, he would immediately launch a peace process with Hamas, saying that the rockets came from those trying to keep a state of war between Israel and Gaza. Putting in place guarantees of peace along with loosening the vice grip of sanctions, violence, and isolation that Israel imposes on the people of Gaza would get him a Nobel prize as well as swift reelection.
But of course, he's not going to do that.
Posted by: worldblee | Mar 25, 2019 2:28:51 PM | 1
wouldn't be the first time that a bunch of takfiri instigators set off an israeli overreaction aimed at hamas. i've wondered how the saudi/israeli lovefest would play out in non-syrian areas (besides the occasional fatwah) and would be 0% surprised if their "our jihadis are the good ones" tactics continue to flourish in gaza (or the west bank for that matter).
"divide and conquer" aside, it would display a monumental level of tone deafness for the israelis to start a new slaughter in the gaza concentration camp right as their "everything is antisemitism" campaign is at a fever pitch. it's difficult to play the "victim" when you're reducing children to bags of meat and keeping the white phosphorus industry in business. then again, they've done it before.
Posted by: the pair | Mar 25, 2019 2:56:31 PM | 2
Posted by: the pair | Mar 25, 2019 2:56:31 PM | 2
Must be someone with the ability of hitting Tel Aviv.
It is ominous. I guess all Hezbollah is doing here is psychological warfare. But maybe not.
Posted by: somebody | Mar 25, 2019 3:09:03 PM | 3
Anniversary of Great March to Return Protest
PREPARATIONS are underway for a “massive demonstration” to mark the first anniversary of the Great March of Return on March 30, Hamas announced today.
The organisation’s leader Ismail Haniyeh warned that the Israeli occupation has no choice but to accept the demands of the Palestinian people, “top of which is ending the siege.”
The demonstration coincides with Land Day, which commemorates the date in 1976 when Israel announced the seizure of thousands of dunams (a Middle Eastern measurement unit equivalent to around 1,000 square metres) of Palestinian land for “state purposes” and is recognised as a pivotal event in the struggle over land and in the relationship of Arab citizens to the Israeli state.
Posted by: somebody | Mar 25, 2019 3:15:31 PM | 4
Staged and collateral damage, What could go wrong with that? Hurry home, before the bogeyman gets you.
Posted by: Eugene | Mar 25, 2019 3:16:19 PM | 5
Whatever the response, you can bet that here in the land of AIPAC, the govt. of Israel will
portrayed in a favorable light.
Posted by: ben | Mar 25, 2019 4:04:21 PM | 6
Here is an article that looks at the repercussions of a decade of punishment by Israel against Gaza:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/12/punishing-gaza-economic-repercussions.html
With Washington fully backing Israel on just about every key Middle East geopolitical issue and punishing the Palestinian Authority by cutting aid in August 2018 as shown in this statement from the State Department the future of Gaza looks grim at the very best.
Posted by: Sally Snyder | Mar 25, 2019 4:07:34 PM | 7
Win-win situation for everybody except Israel and Hamas?
Blame it on antisemitic meteorites and go to bed :P
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Mar 25, 2019 4:16:02 PM | 8
neither israel or the usa is interested in peace or negotiating.. that much is very obvious.. we need more then regime change in tel aviv..
Posted by: james | Mar 25, 2019 4:19:04 PM | 9
A previously recent missile attack was denied by Hamas and claimed by what was a new unknown group whose name I can't recall. Interesting that in the very limiting confines of Gaza there could arise a group armed with missiles unknown to Hamas. That led me to think in terms of Zionist provocation to help criminal Bibi. Nutty clearly reached a dead-end policy-wise long ago and has done nothing to solve Palestine's fundamental problem of the presence of so many Zionists. Trump hasn't helped Zionistan with his illegal declaration of Golan belonging to it as it only ensures Syria will eventually regain it in what will be a ruinous war.
Nobody has mentioned the presence of an enlightened Zionist leader (is there such a thing?) amongst the candidates. But if there is one, s/he needs to be elected as at some future point Israel will be replaced by Palestine.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 25, 2019 4:24:24 PM | 10
But whoever wins the election will have an interest in a fundamental change of the situation. A new leader in Tel Aviv might have ideas on how to do that.
OMG! After years of this shet and different leaders from the center to the extreme right over decades, do you really think IZ is capable of making a just deal that doesn't rob the Palestinians blind and restrict them in every way???
And it was one damn house and no one killed. Israel has destroyed tens of thousands of Palestinian homes, and you think this gang of Zionist racist criminals poised to lead are capable of pulling fundamental change out of their ass? Zionists have proven with their oppression operation that they are not civilized people; they're not even human inflicting so much pain on a captive people for so long!
There isn't even enough contiguous Palestinian land left to constitute a state. The Palestinians have been robbed blind already! There is only one solution here: BOYCOTT, DIVEST, SANCTION THE HELL OUT OF THOSE ZIO BASTARDS AND IMPOSE A ONE STATE WITH RIGHTS FOR ALL!
That's it; that's all. There is no other option. To even speak of another solution but one state is to undermine the years of suffering, theft and indignity Palestinians have endured for so long. Everyone has a duty now to not tolerate this inhumanity any longer and to join BDS and end the Zionist war crimes and Apartheid once and for all.
Posted by: Circe | Mar 25, 2019 4:32:53 PM | 11
false flag just as puppet dictator and pharaoh signs Golan Heights into jewish slavery
Posted by: brian | Mar 25, 2019 5:45:47 PM | 12
Is there a possibility that whoever fired the rocket could have been paid by Netanyahu's political opponents or people connected to them with the intent to put pressure on Netanyahu to react in some way? He is currently Minister of Defense as well as Prime Minister.
It seems curious that just one rocket was fired and one home in Kfar Saba, not far from Tel Aviv and actually closer to the West Bank than to Gaza, was destroyed - and seven people were wounded, and none of them seriously. Can a home-made rocket built from scrap located about 100 km (supposedly) from the target have that level of precision?
Good thing that the victims lived so close to Israel's seventh largest hospital complex that they could be taken there for prompt treatment. Could the supposed Hamas terrorist have known in advance that s/he was firing a rocket into a socially well-off neighbourhood with above-average medical facilities?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kfar_Saba
I bet even Britain couldn't top that by having its most senior army nurse and her family casually traipse through a shopping mall just at the very moment a Russian turncoat spy and his daughter collapse on a park bench suffering a poisoning attack ... oh, wait ...
Does the whole incident not smell like a false flag attack on Netanyahu, at this point in time during the Israeli election campaigning period?
Posted by: Jen | Mar 25, 2019 5:46:15 PM | 13
During his time as prime minister Netanyahoo pushed for ever further isolation of the people in Gaza. It is a dead end policy.I disagree. IMO this has been a success. Each time the screws were tightened the world was given a while to adapt, then the new policy became “the norm”. Repeat to establish an even newer “normal”. Continue..
In the long term the isolation of Gaza is not sustainable. Nor is a permanent conflict in Israel's interest.Both true. The solution to each of the above was “Palestinian Removal”. If they get hungry enough, they’ll volunteer to leave. At some point a fake crisis – a “holy land” 9/11 – would be engineered, and the Final ‘death-march’ Solution would be applied to get rid of the stubborn folks still remaining.
The people in Gaza have little to lose.In my opinion if you alter that to saying they have ”nothing” to lose, it would capture the situation a little better. It hasn’t been just the three wars, but the all the thefts before them. The routine degradation and abuse by God’s Favorite People. The endless hunger – the Zionists have kept Gaza on the edge of starvation for many years.
We have the example of the USSR in WW2 at Stalingrad. If you’re a Russian soldier, you stay, you fight, and you die. The Nazis plan your extermination, and Stalingrad was as good a place to die as any. The example of the Jewish Revolt in the Warsaw Ghetto. The Nazis were finishing their extermination of the Jews, and why not fight back? So what if you die there – they’re going to murder you anyway.
In Gaza the people have watched Trump give Jerusalem to the new nazis. They’ve just seen him give the Golan to Hitler’s Heirs. They read the same news reports as the rest of us, and know of Kushner’s plan to deport all the Palestinians (and probably Israeli Arab “citizens”) to their new homes in somebody’s desert. What do they have to lose at this point?
At this point I feel a speck of sympathy for the apartheid Jewish state. The elites did NOT want the Golan presented on a platter by mr. motormouth because they had it anyway. Ditto for Jerusalem – that was just another thing for them to whine about because they had it anyway. Giving away things you don’t own is darned easy, but can Holy Israel rely on Trump to be at their back if they decide to use poison gas in Gaza? I doubt it! Would you?
“Poison gas”, you ask? The place has already been bombed to rubble, and making a ground attack is likely to be expensive. The Germans could have been successful at Stalingrad using gas, but they didn’t dare. Will the Zionists gamble Torture-Loving Trump will be OK with that?
I’d assume Gaza has had training from some Hezbollah experts. They’ve probably had experience fighting in Syria. They’ve probably scavenged some modern anti-tank weapons originating in FUKUS, Russia, Iran, and even Holy Israel. Urban warfare is really ugly stuff for everybody, but especially for the attackers. Especially when the defenders have nothing to lose.
The apartheid state’s missile defenses are mostly crap, and everybody knows that except maybe Moshe Six-Pack. Does Mike “wide-body” Pompeo care about that? Of course not – he just wants to light the fuse leading to the Second Coming. That’s the time when Jesus will do the monster-mash on the filthy Jews. With friends like Trump, Pence, and Pompo – who needs enemies.
Yes, I have a certain amount of sympathy for the apartheid Jewish state right about now. Things were going so well for them until Hillary lost in 2016. The Butcher of Libya wouldn’t have done any of that foolishness with Jerusalem or the Golan. And that’s a gal who would tolerate any level of “Muslim Murder”!
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Mar 25, 2019 6:00:29 PM | 14
Whatever the response, you can be sure that "our" representatives, from both parties, will unanimously defend Israel's "right to exist" (aka to slaughter innocent Palestinians and to steal and illegally annex land from others). Disgusting doesn't even come close to expressing my contempt for our "representatives".
Posted by: Nathan Mulcahy | Mar 25, 2019 6:13:22 PM | 15
BDS is fine, but just remember the US nearly legislated for a policy whereby anyone advocating BDS could be fined $20,000 Dollars and/or 20 years in jail. The Palestinians alone cannot change Israels murderous policies, in 2014 they [Hamas]launched 7000 rockets, they hardly hit anything, mostly blowing up the desert, worse still they admitted they never expected to hit anything. They received an Israeli response with the loss of [according to Professor Finkelstein] all those lives, 20,000 homes and $8 Billion Dollars damage. The Arc of resistance is the only force which can change the equation, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Hezbollah with their hundreds of thousands of rockets [many precision] most aimed at Metropolitan Tel Aviv where most of the Industrial capacity and population reside. Iron dome will not save them since studies by experts have concluded the Iron Dome could only intercept 5% of those rockets, they would be overwhelmed in any case. In theory No Tel Aviv, no Israel, Hezbollah are confident and waiting patiently.
Posted by: Harry Law | Mar 25, 2019 6:16:11 PM | 16
IDF confirms targeting Hamas leader Haniyeh’s Gaza office in retaliatory strike
https://www.rt.com/news/454727-idf-strikes-hamas-leader-office/
Obviously the jews provoke before the election. So nasty.
Posted by: Zanon | Mar 25, 2019 6:17:34 PM | 17
There is another possible reason for the Israeli attacks. The Gazans are planning a 1 million strong protest march next week near the boundary of their prison camp. The IDF could not make much impact on such numbers by shooting alone. I wouldn't be surprised if Booby wanted to pre-empt it to deter Gazans from protesting, and him being shown as impotent.
https://mondoweiss.net/2019/03/rehearses-million-israel/
Posted by: Yonatan | Mar 25, 2019 6:54:26 PM | 18
Know one knows who is going to win a knife fight. Hamas has nothing to lose, Israeli everything. Netanyahoo has backed the nation into a corner with no good outcome.
Posted by: steve | Mar 25, 2019 6:56:27 PM | 19
One must consider the likelihood of a false flag attack staged by ISrael and blamed on Hamas. There were no deaths and few injuries and one confined target.
This enables Yahoo Sirius to "retaliate" and strut his stuff, ya'll.
Posted by: fast freddy | Mar 25, 2019 7:18:49 PM | 20
There are no words....but if Hamas really did fire that rocket they did Bibi a huge favor. Who gains? Its not rocket science.
Truth and logic circing the drain, and the tanks almost empty , so might be time to move on.
Posted by: Pft | Mar 25, 2019 7:52:14 PM | 21
Both true. The solution to each of the above was “Palestinian Removal”. If they get hungry enough, they’ll volunteer to leave. At some point a fake crisis – a “holy land” 9/11 – would be engineered, and the Final ‘death-march’ Solution would be applied to get rid of the stubborn folks still remaining.
Well I remember some israeli official (I honestly can't tell who, I'm not familiar with these guys and their politics) saying on camera something like "well there already IS a palestine, it's called 'Jordan'". Looking at israel's politics over the mid-term, say 50 years, everything points out that this is the obvious long-term, say 100-200 years goal. If there's anyone familiar and successful about long-term goals, it's probably the israelis, so...
Posted by: radiator | Mar 25, 2019 8:04:55 PM | 22
Itamar Ben-Gvir of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party stated “it is high time to charge Gaza a heavy price.” He said that for every rocket fired from the territory, “ 30 terrorists should be killed, Gaza should be leveled and we should return to Gush Katif,” This statement together with 200 unarmed protesters shot dead by Israeli snipers and many thousands including women, children and medics injured, means that Israel are behaving just as the Nazis did, all encouraged by the US and European vassals who do not have the political will to challenge these Israeli psychopaths.
Posted by: Harry Law | Mar 25, 2019 8:37:19 PM | 23
The 120 km trajectory is a good sign of a false flag operation. To hit Tel Aviv from Gaza Hamas manufactures M-75 rockets with a 75 km range. The rocket was said to have been fired from southern Gaza to a target well north of Tel Aviv, an unlikely choice of trajectory for Hamas to make.
Posted by: larens | Mar 25, 2019 8:38:57 PM | 24
There are no moderate Israeli leaders. They all compete to show who is a more radical right winger. And That is what the Israeli population has become as well, where Eretz Israel project is concerned. So the next leader will potentially be an even bigger menace to world peace than Netanyahu.
There is only one solution.
Posted by: Alpi57 | Mar 25, 2019 9:15:12 PM | 25
...
"The Israeli military deployed an infantry and an army brigade towards the Gaza strip and called up thousands of reservists."
Whenever I hear the expression 'Israeli Military' it reminds me of a snippet from At Last The 1948 Show in which the lovely Aimi McDonald flutters onto the stage to introduce the next act...
"And now Freddy Black will sing What is this thing called, Love?"
and exits stage-left amid peals of laughter, only to return moments later to offer a giggling correction...
"I'm sorry that should be What is this thing, called Love?"
One might well ask what is this thing called the Israeli Military?
Is it not merely a bunch of armed-to-the-teeth Jews dressing up in military style costumes to indiscriminately murder Palestinians and thereby label the victims "Casualties of War"?
Is there a formal definition of war?
Are there any rules governing the conduct of war?
If so, do those rules allow for the kind of cowardly and dishonest recklessness perpetrated on Palestinians in the name of War?
-------
Putting 70+ years of wholesale theft & murder to one side, is Collective Punishment of Palestinians for being angry about the restrictions placed on their well-documented Human Rights and Freedoms, by Jews, legal? If so, how so and why so?
And if it is not legal why is nothing being done by that Beacon of Salvation & Enlightenment, the so-called International Community, to put a stop to it?
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Mar 25, 2019 10:08:09 PM | 26
@25 alpi57... that is my understanding too, but i don't know what your solution is.. the demographics of israel move increasingly to a very right wing fundamentalist judaic ideology..
Posted by: james | Mar 25, 2019 10:57:53 PM | 27
@27 Hoarsewhisperer
I don't mean to distract from the Palestinian situation in any way, but thank you for the 1948 Show. I had forgotten. I am now lost in YouTube. It could be days...
Posted by: Grieved | Mar 25, 2019 11:07:25 PM | 28
AFP news agency, March 25:
Netanyahu likening Trump to President Harry S Truman, who recognized Israel, and even to Cyrus the Great, the Persian king who freed the Jews of Babylon, as he watched the US president sign the Golan proclamation----------------
One more step to Greater Israel.
Slogan Make America Great Again is coined for suckers. In fact, this slogan should sound like this:
Make Israel Great Again.
In order to make Israel great again America should become great herself again...
Posted by: John Smith | Mar 25, 2019 11:28:56 PM | 29
Very likely this was NOT a false flag. The incident made clear what actual experts have already said: the ineffectiveness of the famous Paper Dome (a.k.a. Iron Dome). If anybody from the Israeli political class was doing it for electoral purposes, he just scored an own goal. This would hurt any of them (perhaps Nutty Yahoo the most).
Posted by: nyolci | Mar 25, 2019 11:36:52 PM | 30
A War On Gaza For Regime Change In Tel Aviv?
-------------------
No. This is the next information noise to the next crime of the Jews.
It's not just about oil & #GenieEnergy.
#Israel wants #Syria's #GolanHeights for religious reasons. They believe Syrian land was granted to them by god. This is a mentality they share with #ISIS.
The Truth about Syria's Golan Heights and #GenieEnergy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8clMNOmX_kk
Posted by: John Smith | Mar 25, 2019 11:42:09 PM | 31
Circe @ 11 said in part;
"There isn't even enough contiguous Palestinian land left to constitute a state. The Palestinians have been robbed blind already! There is only one solution here: BOYCOTT, DIVEST, SANCTION THE HELL OUT OF THOSE ZIO BASTARDS AND IMPOSE A ONE STATE WITH RIGHTS FOR ALL!"
"That's it; that's all. There is no other option. To even speak of another solution but one state is to undermine the years of suffering, theft and indignity Palestinians have endured for so long. Everyone has a duty now to not tolerate this inhumanity any longer and to join BDS and end the Zionist war crimes and Apartheid once and for all."
Yep, bottom line truth...
Posted by: ben | Mar 26, 2019 12:05:32 AM | 32
Ronald Reagan, 1980:
Israel is the only stable democracy we can rely on as a spot where Armageddon could come.
Posted by: John Smith | Mar 26, 2019 12:15:09 AM | 33
Whats left of Palestine? Have a look..
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/mapstellstory.html
Posted by: ben | Mar 26, 2019 12:16:55 AM | 34
Bibi's false flag "Hamas rocket attack": Kevin Barrett vs. Maxine Dovere
Was this the most obvious false flag PR stunt in history?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cS4OwptFVx8
Posted by: John Smith | Mar 26, 2019 12:25:05 AM | 35
Department of State:
“Israel should be admired, not attacked. Embraced, not vilified. Emulated, not ostracized.” -- @SecPompeo #AIPAC2019
Posted by: John Smith | Mar 26, 2019 12:39:40 AM | 36
Posted by: Grieved | Mar 25, 2019 11:07:25 PM | 29
(The 1948 Show)
I had to check the unfamiliar spelling of Aimi (the Lovely) and was surprised by the quantity of extracts available on the www. I might join you. It was well before the VCR era. SBS is re-running Monty Python at the rate of 2 episodes per Friday - also originally prior to VCRs.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Mar 26, 2019 1:15:05 AM | 37
...
Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose.
Nothin', don't mean nothin' hon' if it ain't free, no no.
And, feelin' good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues
You know, feelin' good was good enough for me.
Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee.
...
Janis Joplin.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Mar 26, 2019 1:26:36 AM | 38
...
Kris Kristofferson
Posted by: jonku | Mar 26, 2019 1:47:40 AM | 39
Oops!
Jonku is correct. Kris K composed Me And Bobby McGee. Janis Joplin only did what Shirley Bassey did with George Harrison's Something; breathed new life into it. George complimented Shirley on a job well done.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Mar 26, 2019 2:28:23 AM | 40
April-May-June sure looking like some very interesting months geopolitically.
Israel/Gaza
Ukraine
Brexit/UK - bye-bye May?
EU Elections - bye-bye Merkel?
Indonesia Elections
India Elections
South Africa Elections
Australia Elections
That's 25% of the G20 right there potentially changing leaders.
Topped off by a G20 Summit in Japan in June!
Some more interesting than others obviously.
ben@33.. Professor Norman Finkelstein speaking at a University in Dublin several years ago had this to say on why many people in the Solidarity Movement had gone to a one state solution… ”If you can’t get half a loaf why not ask for the whole loaf? If it seems two states is not within reach, which many people feel is not within reach, why not ask for one state, I can understand that reasoning, the logic of it, but you have to convince me of two things, number one, that two states is not within reach, and you have to convince me that one state is more within reach than two states. I think neither of those propositions is true, I think the second proposition is positively insane, if Israel will not abandon the West Bank [that claim] Israel won’t withdraw, so if that is true do you think it is going to be easy to get Israel to give up a Jewish state? Does that make any sense? If two states is remote, one state is another time warp”. I think the Professor is right, one state means a Palestinian majority in 5/10 years time, i.e. no Israel, Israel will face the 'arc of resistance' soon, and with its growing technological and military strength will eventually overcome Israel, that is why Iran, Syria and Hezbollah are in US cross hairs now, only last week Pompeo was lecturing the Lebanese on the dangers of Hezbollah and how new borders should be drawn to accommodate Israels claims to Lebanese gas fields in the Med. The Lebanese told him where to get off.
Posted by: Harry Law | Mar 26, 2019 5:26:23 AM | 42
Posted by: nyolci | Mar 25, 2019 11:36:52 PM | 31
I tend to believe false flag. Hamas would not start with rockets to Tel Aviv. They are negotiating.
The rocket made it politically possible for Netanyahu to threaten a huge attack on Gaza.
From Haaretz
Palestinian sources in Gaza say that Israel's condition for a cease-fire is an end to all activities around the border fence, including the launching of incendiary balloons and the planned Friday protest, which marks the one year anniversary of the "March of Return."
This type of protest was really hurting Israel internationally.
Posted by: somebody | Mar 26, 2019 6:51:56 AM | 43
Whatever started it they have the perfect escalation strategy. Hamas says quiet will be met with quiet and Israel says fire will be met with fire.
Posted by: somebody | Mar 26, 2019 6:55:35 AM | 44
Hoarse Whisperer @ 42:
George Harrison's "Something" was also part of Frank Sinatra's repertoire and Elvis Presley's repertoire.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAlm0qabJ30
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcIxxP_pOSc
Probably one of the most intriguing things "Something" is the number of artists older than The Beatles' generation who covered that song which must have amused George Harrison. Even Liberace did a cover.
https://secondhandsongs.com/work/2658/versions
Posted by: Jen | Mar 26, 2019 7:07:40 AM | 45
b: "But whoever wins the election will have an interest in a fundamental change of the situation."
Agreed, but that is just as true today and yesterday, and no previous Israeli leader has shown any inclination to act in a way that is "fundamentally" different.
b: "A new leader in Tel Aviv might have ideas on how to do that."
Doubtful, unless the definition of "idea" is to drop bigger bombs on the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip.
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Mar 26, 2019 7:43:48 AM | 46
US continues its trip into the Zionist Honey Trap, from which there is no return. No one trusts the word of the US not even the Zionist. My ole professor of personal communications was right: No one trusts a liar. Leaving the US but one option: Ally with other liars.
Hoarse @ 42
And then there's Bassey's classic ode to the Donald
Not to mention this neat summary of Trump's worldview.
Posted by: donkeytale | Mar 26, 2019 7:59:31 AM | 48
Posted by: Jen | Mar 26, 2019 7:07:40 AM | 45
(Something)
I was aware it has been recorded by a lot of big name artists and 'rings a bell' for many hopeless Romantics. But it's hardly surprising; it follows a winning formula for broad appeal...
- a worthy attempt at verbalising the 'mysteries' of Love.
- more sensual than sexual.
- starts soft & slow.
- builds to a gripping climax.
- comes back to earth gently.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Mar 26, 2019 8:11:28 AM | 49
Harry Law@23
"Israel are behaving just as the Nazis did, all encouraged by the US and European vassals who do not have the political will to challenge these Israeli psychopaths."
The politician you voted for has sold out to the Israel first movement: it is not countries "Us and European vassals", it is the very person you voted for who has caved in. Countries are a cop out, the people like Terresa May, Angela Merkel and the little politicians, these are the people who are enabling the Israeli massacres, these are the guilty taking the Israeli money and influence to further their careers. The people of Europe do not support this massacre, it is their unrepresentative, fully corrupt politicians.
Posted by: aspnaz | Mar 26, 2019 8:52:47 AM | 50
"But whoever wins the election will have an interest in a fundamental change of the situation. A new leader in Tel Aviv might have ideas on how to do that."
Gideon Levy, in a recent article in Haaretz, dispels any notion that fundamental change is even possible in Israel.
Levy: Netanyahu Isn’t the Problem. The Israeli People Are
https://israelpalestinenews.org/levy-netanyahu-isnt-the-problem-the-israeli-people-are/
from the article:
"Simply put, the people are the problem. Netanyahu has voters. There are those who vote for his kind. There are those who have hated Arabs long before Netanyahu. There are those who despise blacks, detest foreigners, exploit the weak and look down their noses at the whole world – and not because of Netanyahu. There are those who believe they are the chosen people and therefore deserve everything.
There are those who think that after the Holocaust, they are permitted to do anything. There are those who believe that Israel is tops in the world in every field, that international law doesn’t apply to it, and that no one can tell it what to do.
There are those who think Israelis are victims – always victims, the only victims – and that the whole world is against us. There are those who are convinced that Israel is allowed to do anything, simply because it can.
There are those who believe in the sword alone. There are those who champion aggression, in the territories and on the roads, and who don’t know any other language. There are unprecedented levels of ignorance.
There’s brainwashing to an extent unknown in a democracy. Is Netanyahu responsible for all of this? Come on.
The problem is the atmosphere, the spirit of the times, the values and outlooks that have become ingrained here during decades of Zionism.
...The apartheid did not start with him and will not end with his departure; it probably won’t even be dented. One of the most racist nations in the world cannot complain about its prime minister’s racism....That there is no ideological alternative has nothing to do with Netanyahu."
One can only imagine the reaction stateside if this article appeared in a major American publication. Politicians would be falling over themselves in a frenzy of outrage and the jewish lobbies would be pounding the drumbeats of 'anti-semite'.
Posted by: pantaraxia | Mar 26, 2019 8:53:25 AM | 51
AFP news agency
Verified account @AFP
2h2 hours ago
#UPDATE Saudi Arabia has rejected US President Donald Trump's recognition of Syria's Golan Heights as Israeli territory, condemning it as a violation of international law http://u.afp.com/JqPV #GolanHeights
Posted by: arby | Mar 26, 2019 9:55:59 AM | 52
@42 harry law... thanks for your overview on that especially the last part as i understand it too..
@ something ot - check out james browns version of the song..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4u0OwmlNfF4
@51 pantaraxia.. thanks for sharing the link.. gideon levy is good and always on the money..
Posted by: james | Mar 26, 2019 12:04:26 PM | 53
This rocket attack was a gift to Bibi, not a constraint in any manner. The one thing that could save that pathetic waste of oxygen is another war in Gaza. Taken together with the upcoming election, it's even harder to see how Hamas could possibly benefit from the situation. Therefore my money would be on a splinter group in Gaza aiming to erode popular support for Hamas, or a false flag by Netanyahoo and cohorts.
Israel now has the pretext the media desires to whitewash its crimes and the Israelis will once again be picnicking along the Palestinian border in Gaza cheering the destruction.
I can only agree with Gideon Levy quoted @51 as the explanation for the Israeli madness: they have thoroughly brainwashed themselves. Bibi isn't the cause for the racism, he is a symptom. There will be no one stepping forward from that populace who would even poke at the status quo. Change will only be imposed from the outside. Much like in the US where the 'progressives' (maximum snark) have deluded themselves into thinking Trump is the problem. Trump is the symptom, not the cause. We ourselves, both the left and the right, are the problem.
Posted by: Don Wiscacho | Mar 26, 2019 12:08:59 PM | 54
right on don - both netanyahu and trump are the symptom, not the cause... until folks are capable of seeing that, nothing is going to change..
Posted by: james | Mar 26, 2019 12:20:32 PM | 55
In this twitter post by Canthama, note that two of the states developing "nightmares" are active partners with a major component of the Resistance--Iran. This news item, was linked in Alastair Crooke's latest essay about Syria at Strategic Culture and tells us that UAE is Iran's 3rd largest outward trade partner:
"Late in December, Trade Promotion Organization announced that Iraq, China, and the UAE were respectively the top three destinations of Iran’s outward flow of trade in the first 8 months of the current Iranian year (started on March 21), adding that the country's exports to Azerbaijan had registered a 50% rise in the same period as well."
So, the political-economic relations are far more twisted and complex than appear at first. Trump's idiotic law breaking recognition of Golan as Zionist has helped to coalesce the entire Arab world with Saudi making what almost seems an unprecedented step in the MbS era of telling the Outlaw US Empire it's wrong and opposes its decision. That the UAE and Iran have reached a détente of sorts will likely influence MbS and Saudi's position, likely helped along with goading from China and Russia regarding BRI integration, which is in Saudi's great interest to become entwined as the Outlaw US Empire cannot offer anything of a similar nature.
And so we reach what ought to be Zionistan's massive problem: Being shutout of the biggest development/economic boom project in human history because of its Anti-Semitism and genocidal treatment of Palestinians. Seeing how money's more important to Zionists than morals, not allowing them to participate in BRI might just be the kick required to change their behavior.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 26, 2019 12:30:42 PM | 56
another iran surprise? how far will the usa go to re-elect netanyahu?
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/an-iranian-april-surprise/
Posted by: james | Mar 26, 2019 12:39:13 PM | 57
Was Reagan the last anti-Zionist POTUS?:
"US President Ronald Reagan on Israel's decision to annex the 🇸🇾 Syrian Golan Heights 🇸🇾 in 1981:
"'We do deplore this unilateral action by Israel, which has increased the difficulty of seeking peace in the Middle East under the terms of the U.N. Resolutions 242 and 338.'"
His attitude made UNSCR 497 possible. Trump's move shows he's anti-Reagan, which is a point his opponents could use if they weren't pro-Zionist like Trump.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 26, 2019 1:02:24 PM | 58
The Mossad can defund Hamas anytime it ceases to serve the same purposes that al CIAda and ISIS have for the CIA.
Posted by: Vonu | Mar 26, 2019 1:19:47 PM | 59
Al Jazerra has produced an update on the state of BDS is the form of a 4.5 minute video. I know China doesn't like to attach any conditions to its trade pacts; but in the case of Zionistan, China must be lobbied to make it an exception and exclude it from any BRI projects so that additional leverage can be applied in the one area the Zionists value over everything else--Money.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 26, 2019 1:33:04 PM | 60
As per the above assessment, the 'single missile at long range near a fine hospital, with seven "wounded" and none killed' seems like the most likely scenario.
So what would this accomplish? Well most people here have been saying that Benny will most likely pull some sort of military escalation in the face of being tried for various things and being called 'soft' on Palestinian "terrorists". In his position how can he not? With the official nod from The Orange One re: the annexation of the Golan to ratchet up the tension, maybe even some further escalation? A recently installed USAn base and a few pledge of allegiance papers signed might be a good trip-wire in case thins heat up... As we have seen seemingly disparate events are often planned to coincide at pivotal times. What might be some others that are ready to be sprung? Is the Donbass line ready to burst as the temps warm? Are there a few B-52s lumbering around the airspace? Maybe the regime change dream-team is brewing up something nasty and new in Venezuela having exhausted the rather dated playbook? Perhaps when the Brexit fiasco begins to boil over, there will be a chaotic chorus of events unleashed to thrill us all...!!!
Posted by: Chevrus | Mar 26, 2019 1:56:02 PM | 61
Walid makes observation; asks vital question:
"Trump & his crew have made a mockery of both #AmericaFirst & #MAGA concepts by putting the interests of a foreign country before those of the US. I just cant understand how Americans put up w/ this shit. Zionists & Evangelicals support it but why do the rest stay silent?"
My simple answer: Small minds dominated by BigLie Media.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 26, 2019 1:56:24 PM | 62
@ pantaraxia #51
Your "Netanyahu Isn’t the Problem" link was a good one. They're not going to accept anything short of a monster over there, but may well decide to pick someone for PM who is a little less 'in-your-face obnoxious' so as to look a little better on the world scene. That would surely ease the burden on the hasbara employees and AIPAC lobbyists.
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Mar 26, 2019 3:33:06 PM | 63
62 K, a quick look at wikipedia shows 69 holocaust museums and memorials in the U.S.
The big one in D.C. is likely to be on the itinerary of most tour groups. Many citizens have been taught to support Israel's right to exist. That it could be considered the wrong place to exist is another matter.
Posted by: Bart Hansen | Mar 26, 2019 3:44:08 PM | 64
Posted by: somebody | Mar 26, 2019 6:51:56 AM | 43
(March of Return protests)
"This type of protest was really hurting Israel internationally."
Thank G-d Bibi has decided that bombing the crap out of Gaza will be better for "Israel's" image than shooting unarmed protesters...?
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Mar 26, 2019 8:45:54 PM | 65
@Hoarse
Depends on whether he has a valid justification/ pretext.
My first guess would be 'some Palestinian splinter group funded by external powers'.
Really?
Remember some months ago, when Lieberman resigned: There was some violence, the IDF was mobilized, everybody expected an escalation & open war - and then, nothing. Shortly before, there had been high-level Russian-Israeli talks in Moscow.
This time looks amazingly similar. Netanyahu needs a chance to demonstrate tough leadership to win the elections. What if Hamas is willing to provide it, bc. the prefer 'the devil they know'? Launch a rocket, make sure it doesn't cause much damage, let N. retaliate and bomb the hell out of some empty buildings.
Moscow and Tel Aviv have a strategic understanding by now. Netanyahu knows how far he can go - with a new government it might be more difficult to make a deal, so both Hamas and Russia probably prefer N. to win the elections.
So I'm not too convinced of the 'false flag' hypothesis, even if intuitively it makes sense.
Posted by: smuks | Mar 26, 2019 9:33:07 PM | 66
add.:
It's easier for a right-wing 'strongman' type leader to negotiate a deal, esp. if it includes a partial withdrawal. Sharon in his late days was working towards settling matters with the Palestinians, and Netanyahu might be able to pick up the torch. A 'moderate' doing the same would be skinned alive by the media and opposition.
Harry Law @42
Both are extremely difficult to achieve, but conditions on the ground are such that 'two states' just doesn't work economically. Intermingled settlements in the west bank, Palestine too small and fractured to be viable, plus Israel needs workers, Palestinians need work. If there ever will be a solution, it will be 'one state'. With or without Jewish majority is not the main point; it will need a regional security architecture and external guarantors anyway.
Posted by: smuks | Mar 26, 2019 9:45:15 PM | 67
@ smuks #67
If there ever will be a solution, it will be 'one state'. With or without Jewish majority is not the main point; it will need a regional security architecture and external guarantors anyway.I'd appreciate a clarification of these remarks. Do you favor a single state where the Palestinians have 100% equal rights to the Jews in a Non-Jewish Israel?
And what do you mean with the "regional security" and "external guarantors" stuff? Finally, precisely when would God's Favorite People stop destroying Palestinian schools, houses, chopping down their olive orchards, and poisoning their wells?
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Mar 26, 2019 10:27:24 PM | 68
I'm (slightly) curious: a single rocket on a 120km ballistic flightpath should have been an easy intercept for the IDF's oh-so-vauntered three-layered missile defence.
Heck, if they did that in a training drill they'd be castigated for how unrealistically easy they made it for themselves.
So is anyone in Israel asking why it wasn't intercepted? Anyone at all?
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Mar 27, 2019 5:52:29 AM | 69
@69
It would have been a somehow Russian stealth modification of the large firecracker alleged Palestinians send over Tel Aviv. I was reading a local version of sputniknews in my home language on how the Serbian army downed an US stealth plane. You have to be quite uninteligent to believe it. Mind you this is official Kremlin news outlet along with RT. As far as I can tell Russians dont run the Kremlin. A yidish mafia does.
Posted by: flux capacitor | Mar 27, 2019 6:51:34 AM | 70
smuks | Mar 26, 2019 9:33:07 PM | 66
Moscow and Tel Aviv have a strategic understanding by now.
I am sure there is much more than understanding what they share.. There's collusion. Unfortunatelly poor Palestine and now Syria too share the exact same drama that they cannot make public, especially Syrians, but it will backfire and will be very ugly IMO for both 'Russians' and the Israelis. All the while the rest of the world will be whistling indifferently.. well at least for some time, until they intervened so Russ and jews could at least collect and burry their dead Catalyst could be by all possibilities Turkey's stance.
Posted by: flux capacitor | Mar 27, 2019 7:23:51 AM | 71
karlof1 | Mar 26, 2019 1:02:24 PM | 58
Reagan gave the go ahead for 'space war'. If you understand what 'space war' means you do understand it is not a visible army with visible weaponry fighting the campaigns anymore in the Global domination frontlines anymore. Mainly a visible army and its weaponry had quirks and perks which CoL (City) and their brotherly sidekick Israel could use to further own domination campaigns agendas. CoL Cabal and Israel are the 2 messianic idiots hell bent on bringing the Apocalypse. Space war is very feasible and best alternative against ballistics. So no nuke war threat too. Research German reactions when Hillary sold the US elections to Trump/CoL/Israel.... It was about 'space war' assets been turned over to the WRONG HANDS.
Posted by: flux capacitor | Mar 27, 2019 7:57:14 AM | 72
Hasbara are getting desparate if the nonsense spewed up by flux capacitor is any indication.
Posted by: SlapHappy | Mar 27, 2019 8:37:49 AM | 73
Sometimes I think people here have the attention span of fuckin goldfish
Here's the details on the last time Isreal claimed they were "hit by Hamas rockets" : Palestinian sources accuse
Israel Zio/Judeo-Nazis of staging provociation to trigger escalation
- [Hamas] said in a statement
Hamas is not responsible for the firing of the rockets tonight toward the enemy. They were fired as a meeting was underway between Hamas and the Egyptian security delegation over the understandings regarding the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian sources say that the last night rocket launches were a staged provocation designed to sabotage peace talks. Many of them claim that the provocation was staged by Israel.
Posted by: FFS | Mar 27, 2019 9:45:17 AM | 74
...
Launch a rocket, make sure it doesn't cause much damage, let N. retaliate and bomb the hell out of some empty buildings.
...
Posted by: smuks | Mar 26, 2019 9:33:07 PM | 66
Sorry, that's not possible. HAMAS' rockets are unguided. They might be able to target the N, S, E or W corner of a suburb but not an individual building. In the VERY TIGHT shots of the aftermath, with no background or adjacent buildings visible, a couple of walls had collapsed and the roof had caved in but the roof tiles were undisturbed = impossible if the rocket exploded with enough force to knock walls down. A picture of part of a rocket amid the ruins was the only 'evidence'. I think the whole thing was faked by the "Israelis."
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Mar 27, 2019 9:55:35 AM | 75
@ Hoarsewhisperer #75
I think the whole thing was faked by the "Israelis."And I think there is an excellent chance you're right. They have "motive": the rabid citizens of the apartheid Jewish state need to stay excited about the election, and become infuriated by the gall of the subhumans getting uppity again. They can thrill about SuperPM Benjamin using the unbeatable Air Force to teach the beasts on two legs a lesson they won't forget.
As for the "means", the operation would have been a piece of cake. We'll probably never know the truth, but supposing the Zionists are lying about something is the safest way to bet.
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Mar 27, 2019 11:43:45 AM | 76
@Hoarse 75
Misunderstanding. The rocket (allegedly) flew past Tel Aviv and impacted outside the city, that's why I wrote 'not cause much damage'. The IDF in turn bombs buildings in Gaza, which have very probably been evacuated beforehand. Yes, the 'rocket' could be faked - or its load could have been deliberately tiny.
Doesn't change much: limited 'attack', limited retaliation, N. gets re-elected, everyone is happy.
@Zachary 68
Do you favor a single state where the Palestinians have 100% equal rights to the Jews in a Non-Jewish Israel?
Yes. It doesn't matter what 'I favour', obviously - however my impression is that more and more people realize that two (tiny) states don't make sense, economically.
Violence (by both sides, though Israel is currently the much stronger side) will end once there'll be guaranteed equal rights for all, and not only on paper. This will not be possible without a regional security architecture comparable to the C/OSCE, involving all relevant regional actors. Which will very probably need major global powers (Europe, Russia, China, US) as guarantors of security and peace.
Maybe we're still a long way from that, but it's the only chance for peace imo - and without some kind of ideal or future vision, what hope is there? Actually, we're currently living through times of profound global changes, and what's politically 'possible' or 'impossible' can change rather quickly.
@flux capa 71
I don't understand a word of what you write.
Posted by: smuks | Mar 27, 2019 11:47:26 AM | 77
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |