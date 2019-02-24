Post a comment

Venezuela - There Was A Riot At The Border But What Else Did The "Aid" Stunt Achieve?
Yesterday's "humanitarian aid" stunt at the Colombian-Venezuelan border was supposed to achieve four points:
- to breach the border and thereby open venues that could later be used for the passage of arms and fighters,
- to incite large scale defections from the Venezuelan army and police forces,
- to demonstrate to the outside world that the Random Guyaido, who declared himself president, has a large following and is thereby legitimate enough to support him,
- to deliver justification for further steps against Venezuela.
Point 1 was clearly not achieved. A few hundred young men attacked the Venezuelan National Guard force that closed off the border. Attempts were made to ram "aid" trucks through. Random Guyaido was nowhere to be seen. The whole thing ended in a minor riot. The violent attackers received gasoline and made Molotov cocktails to attack the guards and set the "aid" trucks alight. The riots continued (vid) until about midnight but neither any rioters nor the aid passed through the border.
The New York Times headlines, and Guaido claimed, that some "aid" passed into Venezuela from Brazil:
Some Aid From Brazil Pierces Venezuela’s Blockade, but Deadly Violence Erupts
Down in paragraph 17 of its story the NYT admits that its headline is fake:
But as of Saturday night, the trucks remained stranded on the border, according to Jesús Bobadillo, a Catholic priest in Pacaraima, the Brazilian border town.
Bloomberg's bureau chief in Venezuela confirmed that the "aid" never entered the country:
Patricia Laya @PattyLaya - 4:31 PM - 23 Feb 2019
An important note from our reporter on the Brazil border @SamyAdghirni: while the aid is technically on Venezuelan territory, it hasn't crossed security or customs checkpoints
The attempt to incite defections of Venezuelan security forces largely failed. A handful of National Guard foot soldiers went over to the Colombian side. But the National Guard lines held well even under a hail of stones and fire and the units were quite disciplined in taking and holding their positions. The military of Venezuela stays firmly on the side of the state.
The "aid" nonsense did not help to brush up Guaido's legitimacy. Defying a court order Guaido left Venezuela and entered Colombia. If he ever goes back he will have to go to jail. The large mobilization inside and outside of Venezuela he had promised completely failed to appear. The melee at the border crossing only showed that his followers are a gang of brutal thugs.
Guaido also lost his original legal position. He claimed the presidency on January 23 under this paragraph of article 233 of the Venezuelan constitution:
When an elected President becomes permanently unavailable to serve prior to his inauguration, a new election by universal suffrage and direct ballot shall be held within 30 consecutive days. Pending election and inauguration of the new President, the President of the National Assembly shall take charge of the Presidency of the Republic.
That the "elected President becomes permanently unavailable" was never the case to begin with. But if article 233 would apply Guaido would have had 30 days to hold new elections. The 30 days are over and Guaido did not even call for elections to be held. He thereby defied the exact same paragraph of the constitution that his (false) claim to the presidency is based on.
All the above will not change the U.S. urge to "regime change" Venezuela. But it will certainly lower Guaido's support within the country as well as his international standing. It demonstrated aptly that he is nothing but an empty suit.
The last aim of yesterday's stunt was to give justification for the next steps towards "regime change" - whatever those steps may be. The success of achieving that aim was never in question as all U.S. media and politicians were already backing Trump's plans by accepting the "humanitarian aid" nonsense in the first place:
Bernie Sanders @SenSanders - 18:47 utc - 23 Feb 2019
The people of Venezuela are enduring a serious humanitarian crisis. The Maduro government must put the needs of its people first, allow humanitarian aid into the country, and refrain from violence against protesters.
This response to the fake socialist is warranted:
Roger Waters @rogerwaters - 22:27 utc - 23 Feb 2019
Replying to @SenSanders
Bernie, are you f-ing kidding me! if you buy the Trump, Bolton, Abrams, Rubio line, “humanitarian intervention” and collude in the destruction of Venezuela, you cannot be credible candidate for President of the USA. Or, maybe you can, maybe you’re the perfect stooge for the 1 %.
When the day was over Guaido and his U.S. handlers put out some statements that they probably wrote even before their "aid" stunt failed:
Juan Guaidó @jguaido - 2:33 utc - 24 Feb 2019
Translated from Spanish
Today's events force me to make a decision: to raise the international community formally that we must have open all the options to achieve the liberation of this country that struggles and will continue to fight.
Hope was born to not die, Venezuela!
To advance on our route, I will meet on Monday with our allies of the international community, and we will continue ordering upcoming actions to the internal of the country. Internal and external pressure are essential for liberation.
Hope was born not to die!
Marco Rubio @marcorubio - 2:43 utc - 24 Feb 2019
Marco Rubio Retweeted Juan Guaidó
After discussions tonight with several regional leaders it is now clear that the grave crimes committed today by the Maduro regime have opened the door to various potential multilateral actions not on the table just 24 hours ago.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will arrive in Colombia tomorrow to tell Guaido how to proceed. The focus will most likely be on how to start a sabotage campaign and a low level guerrilla war within Venezuela. Both will certainly hurt the country and its people but they are unlikely to achieve the larger "regime change" aim.
Fact free propaganda by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is already preparing a wider field:
Secretary Pompeo @SecPompeo - 3:25 utc- 24 Feb 2019
Cuban agents are directing attacks on the people of #Venezuela on behalf of Maduro. The Venezuelan military should do its duty, protect the country’s citizens, and prevent the Havana puppeteers from starving hungry children. #EstamosUnidosVE
The Economist is speculating about the consequences of military intervention in Venezuela, also known as a war of aggression. It is not (yet) convinced that it is the immediate way to go, but foresees that it is likely the only way to actually "change the regime":
Outsiders tend to play down the ideological commitment of some in the armed forces. [...] There are many guns in the hands of pro-regime militias. Venezuela has a tradition of guerrilla warfare.
An American invasion would thus be highly risky. It would also be counter-productive, because it would deprive a new government of legitimacy and revive anti-imperialism across Latin America when the main issue is the defence of democracy. Yes, Cuba is intervening in Venezuela, and there is scant evidence that Mr Maduro will go peacefully. Even so, maintaining the broadest possible political front against him remains the best option.
The next steps the U.S. will take will "soften up" its target for an upcoming invasion. They will include further measures to make Venezuela ungovernable and to starve its people into submission. One possible step, even while legally unjustifiable, is a sea and air blockade. The "soften up" phase will take many month, if not years, to achieve some noticeable changes on the ground. Only then will further action be merited. The actual point in time will depend on how it may influence Trump's domestic standing.
Would launching a war on Venezuela help him to get reelected or will the war have to wait until he won his second term?
Posted by b on February 24, 2019 at 09:48 AM | Permalink
Very good analysis. Looks like US plans failed.
Posted by: Matthiew | Feb 24, 2019 9:57:47 AM | 1
Very well written, b. But I worry about what will happen next. The economist talking about a blockade is a very bad sign.
Be watchful for the moment the forces behind this strategy talk less and less about democracy and kittens and unicorns, and more and more about "maintaining credibility." When they state they've invested too much to leave the job unfinished, or that the US can't abandon her aallies. Because I just can't imagine they will just give up and let it go. A second failure so soon after Syria would pretty much mean America's regime change days are over.
Posted by: Lysander | Feb 24, 2019 10:11:24 AM | 2
A series of CIA or "Special forces" assassinations seems more likely in Venezuela. Think of the heavily armed mercenaries "arrested" in Haiti, sent back to the US where they have been freed. (Last bit subject to confirmation). They must have been there to "help" the US-backed Government eliminate opposition or to provide armed support for the present "President".
Posted by: stonebird | Feb 24, 2019 10:17:11 AM | 3
b to answer your question:
Would launching a war on Venezuela help [Trump] to get reelected or will the war have to wait until he won his second term?
None of the above.
Trump will not have a second term. And there will be no US invasion, of course, during Trump's first term.
Posted by: donkeytale | Feb 24, 2019 10:26:24 AM | 4
Isn't Random Guydo's 30 days in the rotating presidency of the National Assembly over as of today? What is the incoming president' view on all this? Is he or she going to continue the coup, or hang Guydo out to dry?
Posted by: Q | Feb 24, 2019 10:28:29 AM | 5
Re: Q @5 "Isn't Random Guydo's 30 days in the rotating presidency of the National Assembly over as of today?"
It doesn't matter here in the land through the Looking Glass, where most people don't count to 30, can't remember, don't know, and don't want to know.
Posted by: Perimetr | Feb 24, 2019 10:32:36 AM | 6
The Economist first says: An invasion would 'derive a new government of legitimacy'. You think the American Warmongers have not given birth to Guaido their bastard child already?
Then this dozy from the Economist: 'Yes, Cuba is intervening in Venezuela'!?? No f...ing wonder no one trust the American/Western media.
The charges and the whining on venezuelan security forces 'agression' yesterday on and about the borders is a flat senseless lie.
Let the maduro´s armed forces and security DO ten percent
(10%) of what the United states FBI and national guard did
in WACO, Texas in autumn of 1993.
Rebels with children burnt alive... and tanks tearing up resident homes.
Remember that the state, in any modern nation legal system is the sole owner of the monopoly use of force.
Maduro has been enormously self restrained and cautious so far against this stooge of Washington and Langley.
Let him use 10% of the US Waco recipe instead.
We should thank Bernie for so clearly revealing his true colors, in case anyone had illusions to the contrary. After serving as court jester to usher in the Queen (Hillary), he trumpets the Russiagate narrative even while being labeled a Kremlin stooge. No doubt he will try the same role in 2020 for some corporate Dem like Kamala Harris. Tulsi Gabbard stands alone as the only candidate rocking the Empire's boat on foreign policy matters.
Posted by: kabobyak | Feb 24, 2019 10:46:04 AM | 9
Here's an example of a Dutch Disease country, for comparison:
Nigeria also has the largest proportion of people living bellow the World Bank's definition of extreme poverty (under US$ 1.90). Why isn't the USA trying to send humanitarian aid there?
Also, if Nigeria has so much oil, why isn't the Western powers invading it?
Simple: Nigeria's oil is already under the Western multinationals' control:
The Nigerian capitalist economy operates mostly for the foreign multi-national oil companies. There is little investment outside of energy. Overall investment to GDP moves with the vagaries of the crude oil price and since the sharp fall after 2010, it has fallen to a 20 year low.
The U.S.'s problem is that Russia is already in Venezuela. (See this: https://russia-insider.com/en/breakdown-russias-huge-financial-and-military-stake-venezuela/ri26328)
It is also evident that Maduro is following Putin's playbook to the letter in the way that he is responding to the U.S. provocations, managing to stymie them at every step, while not offering any legitimate reason for retaliation.
In my opinion, it is likely the presence of Russian advisers, both next to Maduro and at the top or the Venezuelan military, that is keeping the military loyal. As well, I would suspect that Russian special forces are helping to prevent U.S. special forces from infiltrating Venezuela.
Venezuela is beginning to look like a replay of Syria, with Russia standing in the way of U.S. regime change plans. The big difference is that in Venezuela, Russia has already ensured that the Venezuelan military has the tools and training to do the military job without overt Russian intervention.
It is in the economic area that overt Russian intervention will be the key to saving Venezuela. At the same time Venezuela will be the laboratory for the proving of Russia's economic prescriptions for countering the 'Globalists' economic hegemony.
Posted by: dh-mtl | Feb 24, 2019 10:56:39 AM | 11
The Battle at the Border was the neocons' plan B. There is no plan C or D, etc. Trump's Southern Hemisphere Dream Team rolled out the old, expired game plan from thirty years ago. They have no clue what to do next. Killing off Guaido looks like an attractive option as it makes him a martyr and gives them another chance to pick someone who has more support among the military.
Posted by: RenoDino | Feb 24, 2019 11:09:41 AM | 12
If Mr. Bolton is really in charge there probably will be an invasion. This is another chance to see how much of a hollow front man Trump is. After Caracas Tehran may be next, or perhaps Tehran is next. The U.S. is not a real country, it is a colony pretending to be an empire, a pale reflection of its past master from London many years ago, an extended series of military bases.
Posted by: David Carson | Feb 24, 2019 11:11:20 AM | 13
@11 Excellent post. Russia (and to a lesser extent China) are making all the right moves.
It's not enough for those who would like to see Russia submarines off the the coast of Florida but 'all options are on the table' as they say.
Posted by: dh | Feb 24, 2019 11:15:57 AM | 14
dh-mtl
My analysis mirrors yours exactly. Russian Finance Ministry has already provided Maduro a draft proposal for revising his economy. I think this occurred in December when Maduro was in Moscow. Russia, having secured themselves both economically and militarily, may be providing a roadmap for other countries to counter the Evil Empire.
Posted by: lgfocus | Feb 24, 2019 11:20:39 AM | 15
Here's the picture of the Brazilian "aid":
“Ajuda humanitária” do Brasil para Venezuela são duas caminhonetes
The venezuela-us.org domain you linked to for the constitution seems to be the victim of a legal dispute:
https://www.whois.com/whois/venezuela-us.org
Posted by: MG | Feb 24, 2019 11:29:28 AM | 17
Juan Guaidó -- what a comprador loser. Maduro had the perfect response: if he's president, then let him call an election (or words to that effect). I suspect the whole recent border 'gig' was staged to get him out.
Now Pence can meet with him f2f and share a 'Christian' prayer (or three) for peace and harmony and forgiveness, the American Jesus way. Perhaps Boy-Bush and Tony Blair (and little Aussi, Johnny Howard) can all gather together down Colombia way and channel the Big Creator for some neocon policy advice (& 'crucify them' strategy) -- apparently "HE" used to drop in for breakfast with them in the good olde days of Plunder & Blunder.
B. Sanders -- what a shallow grave of 'socialist' hope and expectations. That whole Democrat domain is a dead-zone of hypocrisy, imo: he puts new meaning into the "BS" initials. With such talent for re-framing himself on the run, he'd make Obama and Trump look like hold outs to the neocon MIC if he got in. Caveat emptor!
Posted by: imo | Feb 24, 2019 11:30:17 AM | 18
Very well written, b. But I worry about what will happen next. The economist talking about a blockade is a very bad sign.
...
Posted by: Lysander | Feb 24, 2019 10:11:24 AM | 2
It's only a sign that the author of the Economist story hasn't asked Russia & China, who both support Maduro, how they would react to a blockade. There are plenty of options, from providing armed escorts for deliveries to inflicting damage on uppity, illegal, blockaders.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Feb 24, 2019 12:24:30 PM | 19
"Would launching a war on Venezuela help him to get reelected or will the war have to wait until he won his second term?
The answer to the first question is obviously no. His voters do not want another war. It is already more then enough that he does not end the ongoing war despite statements to the contrary.
There will be no re-election. This balloon could only take off because its opponent was the most unpopular woman in the usa. The Democrats can put up a broom. It will win.
Posted by: Pnyx | Feb 24, 2019 12:34:18 PM | 20
Excellent commentary b. I have the following thoughts:
I'm expecting a blockade.
The war can't be won by blockade alone. Venezuela will adjust. So the maximium effect (economic and psychological) actually comes in 4-6 months.
I doubt that there will be a US invasion.
The combination of blockade and civil war could lead to regime change. And if it doesn't, then some false-flag tragedy will be used to bring Columbia into the war to finish off Maduro.
The wildcard is Russia and China. Only their support might prevent a toppling of Maduro. But Venezuela is not Syria. It will be difficult for Russia and China to provide the necessary support in the USA's "backyard" but with time, they have a better opportunity to do so.
USA+allies will move swiftly
The longer it takes, the more likely that Russia and China can help Maduro. USA will want to end this in months, not years. They learned some lessons from Syria.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Feb 24, 2019 12:34:29 PM | 21
Lima Group honcho Canada, whose FM Chrystia Freeland is up to her elbows in Venezuela toiling and moiling as a junior partner in the failing US regime change fiasco, is actively involved in other regional destabilizations. Canadian Special Forces have recently been observed and photographed in Haiti, as Yves Engler reports. Another reminder that the Venezuelan debacle may be only one component of a larger regional push back into what both Canadian and US officials have referred to as 'our backyard.'
Canadian Military in Haiti. Why?
http://yvesengler.com/2019/02/22/canadian-military-in-haiti-why/
"Canadian troops may have recently been deployed to Haiti, even though the government has not asked Parliament or consulted the public for approval to send soldiers to that country..."
Posted by: John Gilberts | Feb 24, 2019 12:36:07 PM | 22
I see a direct US war or even a proxy war in Venezuela as relatively slim. All that barking from Pence and Pompeo is worse than their bite. There is no stomach for another prolonged conflict.
Posted by: Jonathan Everett Gillispie | Feb 24, 2019 1:05:48 PM | 23
Hey b,
Since you supported Sanders in the Democratic primary and Trump in the general election and even after the general election, perhaps you can share your thoughts on these two now?
Do you still believe the pretense that Sanders is both independent and a true progressive?
Do you still believe the pretense that Trump is "at war" with the US Deep State? (and therefore Trump must be good for the rest of the world)
<> <> <> <> <> <> <> <> <>
I, along with some others, warned about Sanders being a sheepdog. You ignored that. I linked to this BAR post that made that case many times: Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders: Sheepdogging for Hillary and the Democrats in 2016. I also noted (as did others in alt-media) that Bernie acknowledge that he was a long-time friend of the Clintons, how Bernie would not criticize Hillary about character issues or her email troubles, how he pulled punches during the race, and ultimately supported Hillary in the general election despite being totally disrespected by Hillary.
I, along with some others, warned that Trump was just more of the same (faux populist: the Republican Obama; Zionist, etc.) but you ignored those warnings also - despite occasionally being harshly criticized as pro-Trump in some comments at MoA.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Feb 24, 2019 1:07:10 PM | 24
thanks b... step one, in many that are going to happen from the exceptional nation....
good comments from others here.. thanks!
Posted by: james | Feb 24, 2019 1:08:34 PM | 25
