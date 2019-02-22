Post a comment

Venezuela - Abrams To Make Sure Humanitarian Aid Flights Are "Strictly By The Book"
U.S. Department of State, February 21, 2019
Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams Travel to Miami and Cucuta, Colombia
Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams will travel to Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida and Cucuta, Colombia February 21-22 to support the delivery of humanitarian aid to some of the most vulnerable people in Venezuela in response to Interim President Guaido’s request.
Special Representative Abrams will lead a U.S. government delegation to accompany humanitarian supplies to be transported from Florida to Colombia by military aircraft. While in Colombia Special Representative Abrams will meet Colombian President Duque and visiting delegations from Central and South America.
New York Times, August 17, 1987
Abrams Denies Wrongdoing In Shipping Arms to Contras
Assistant Secretary of State Elliott Abrams has defended his role in authorizing the shipment of weapons on a humanitarian aid flight to Nicaraguan rebels, saying the operation was "strictly by the book."
Mr. Abrams spoke at a news conference Saturday in response to statements by Robert Duemling, former head of the State Department's Nicaraguan humanitarian assistance office, who said he had twice ordered planes to shuttle weapons for the contras on aid planes at Mr. Abrams's direction in early 1986.
According to Strategic Culture Abrams is not the slickest of operators, for example, while leading the crusade against Nicaragua:
"Abrams solicited an illegal $10 million contribution to the Contras from the Sultan of Brunei. When North later gave Abrams the Swiss bank account number for Lake Resources, a CIA front in Geneva, he gave Abrams the wrong prefix of 368 instead of the actual number 386. Abrams then passed the account number to Brunei. In Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah wired $10 million from the Citibank branch in Brunei to the wrong account at Credit Suisse in Geneva. Due to North’s and Abram’s error, a Swiss shipping magnate was suddenly $10 million wealthier. .."
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/02/22/trump-contra-war-redux-in-latin-america.html
Posted by: bevin | Feb 22, 2019 9:53:19 AM | 1
abrams made sure only the right babies ended up on bayonets at el mozote, how can we not trust somebody like that?
Posted by: pretzelattack | Feb 22, 2019 9:56:46 AM | 2
for the first time in weeks (months?) i don't see anything about mueller or russia on the featured articles at the guardian. are they implicitly going to admit it was all bullshit, without ever acknowledging it? (by "they" i mean the msm).
Posted by: pretzelattack | Feb 22, 2019 9:58:52 AM | 3
Salvador Allende's grandson thanks @rogerwaters for supporting Venezuela.
https://twitter.com/ml_maria_/status/1098305172407795713
pretzelattack
The Mueller report might come next week, so dont worry, the MSM will be all over it for weeks.
Posted by: Zanon | Feb 22, 2019 10:09:48 AM | 4
Someone should ask 'Truthful' Elliott which book he's talking about?
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Feb 22, 2019 10:14:53 AM | 5
Roger Waters versus Peter Gabriel over Venezuela. The leader of a brilliant 1960s/70s band, affectionately known as The Floyd, versus the leader of a totally-hyped-at-the-time shit band – Genesis. Clearly, Gabriel got so much flak from friends and contacts for signing up for Branson’s concert that he pulled out. As for the sickly creature Branson he’s probably banking on getting some cheap fuel for his planes in return for his efforts.
It seems they are a pleasant family the Abrams. On her blog, Rachel Adams, wife of Elliott wrote about the Palestinians:
“Transformer-doodling, homework-losing children of Others—and their offspring—those who haven’t already been pimped out by their mothers to the murder god—as shields, hiding behind their burkas and cradles like the unmanned animals they are, and throw them not into your prisons, where they can bide until they’re traded by the thousands for another child of Israel, but into the sea, to float there, food for sharks, stargazers, and whatever other oceanic carnivores God has put there for the purpose.”
Posted by: Lochearn | Feb 22, 2019 10:27:32 AM | 6
https://sputniknews.com/latam/201902221072653394-us-aid-venezuela/
Appears weapons are being imported from Eastern Europe; same method used to supply jihadists in Syria.
Posted by: Musburger | Feb 22, 2019 10:29:56 AM | 7
It has started. WaPo is reporting that civilians have been shot at the border by Venezuelan soldiers.
Posted by: librul | Feb 22, 2019 10:34:20 AM | 8
A fatality at the Brazilian border apparently but the situation is confusing. It's unclear where the empty truck incident took place but it wasn't at the actual Venezuela/Colombia border. Mariara is a town between Caracas and Cucuta.
"One person has been killed and 12 are injured after Venezuelan troops opened fire on civilians trying to keep a border checkpoint open for aid deliveries, it has been claimed.
Troops arrived at a checkpoint set up by an indigenous community in Kumarakapai, on Venezuela's southern border with Brazil early this morning.
But when civilians tried to block military vehicles, soldiers opened fire shooting 12 and killing a woman named as Zorayda Rodriguez, 42, according to the Washington Post. "
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6732927/Guaidos-trucks-RAM-roadblocks-Venezuelan-border.html
Posted by: dh | Feb 22, 2019 10:42:41 AM | 9
Don't have the link, but I urge you to take a look at www.mintpressnews.com for an update on the "take over" of the
Venezuelan embassy in Costa Rica. The person in charge (!?) is Maria Faria whose father is in jail for his part in an
assasination attempt on Chavez. The gov of Costa Rica is not amused. These are the people who will "bring democracy to Venezuela" Right. BTW, she bribed her way into the building.
Meanwhile, the false flag may be occurring. Zero hedge has a report of a civilian at the brazilian border.
Posted by: Miss Lacy | Feb 22, 2019 10:54:00 AM | 10
Strictly by the "CIA book", that is. The one that allows Americans to cheat, lie and murder as much as they like, and then say it's all for the good of those who are cheated, lied to and murdered.
https://a.disquscdn.com/get?url=https%3A%2F%2Fpbs.twimg.com%2Fmedia%2FDi-NDu2XoAUSh6i.jpg&key=9qFiHdP41K6ADQbPq1VDSw&w=800&h=440
Posted by: Tom Welsh | Feb 22, 2019 11:08:58 AM | 11
Here is link to crazy lady who appointed herself Venezuela ambassador..
Posted by: b4real | Feb 22, 2019 11:33:34 AM | 12
Hopefully someone can explain. Current inflation rate in Venezuela is 2.6 million %! Is this correct? If so how did this happen and how is country surviving? And how is Maduro maintaining his support?
Posted by: Bc | Feb 22, 2019 11:34:44 AM | 13
Venezuela have acted naive the whole time, they know US will provoke for weeks and havent done anything. Even the ambassadors from US, EU are still in Venezuela!
China, Russia havent done anything for all these months, they are also to blame for not stopping this aggression.
Russia say, "US-run border ‘provocation’ to topple Maduro set for February 23, Moscow warns "
https://www.rt.com/news/452179-us-venezuela-provocation-border/
well act then, put a resolution in the UNSC to start with!
Posted by: Zanon | Feb 22, 2019 11:43:07 AM | 14
Be @ 13
"Current inflation rate in Venezuela is 2.6 million %! Is this correct? "
No
Posted by: arby | Feb 22, 2019 12:04:50 PM | 15
The just-published new episode of Empire Files is a gift to all infowarriors containing most relevant topical information. Share widely and kudos to Abby Martin and Mike Prysner:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ii5MlQgGXyk
“Strictly by the book....” And I believe in Santa Claus.
Posted by: Jose Garcia | Feb 22, 2019 12:25:35 PM | 17
@ 11
"The one that allows Americans to cheat, lie and murder as much as they like, and then say it's all for the good of those who are cheated, lied to and murdered."
I have come to the belief that that is what they mean by the word "FREEDOM".
Posted by: arby | Feb 22, 2019 12:33:59 PM | 18
the False flag has arrived, the Washington post is now spreading the lie that Venezuelan soldiers shot civilians - now to see if the lie takes hold
Posted by: Kadath | Feb 22, 2019 12:44:30 PM | 19
Interesting facts about the economy in Venezuela. There isn`t enough currency in the hands of the population but inflation keeps rising and stores are "empty". Some unions are asking for pay increases at the same time saying that their currency is worthless. The value of the dollar is fixed in Miami by DollarToDay or some crap like that but the government doesn`t do anything about it.
Is this Econ101 or the Twightlight Zone School of Economics.
Posted by: Victor J. | Feb 22, 2019 12:55:57 PM | 20
reply to Lochearn 6
Your post is terrifying to me, and hopefully B will approve of my reposting it in case anyone misses it the first time.
"It seems they are a pleasant family the Abrams. On her blog, Rachel Adams, wife of Elliott wrote about the Palestinians:
“Transformer-doodling, homework-losing children of Others—and their offspring—those who haven’t already been pimped out by their mothers to the murder god—as shields, hiding behind their burkas and cradles like the unmanned animals they are, and throw them not into your prisons, where they can bide until they’re traded by the thousands for another child of Israel, but into the sea, to float there, food for sharks, stargazers, and whatever other oceanic carnivores God has put there for the purpose.”"
Posted by: frances | Feb 22, 2019 1:00:47 PM | 21
>>>>: pretzelattack | Feb 22, 2019 9:58:52 AM | 3
for the first time in weeks (months?) i don't see anything about mueller or russia on the featured articles at the guardian
You spoke too soon:
'Even Nixon wasn’t like him': Trump's bid to upend Russia inquiry unprecedented, experts say
And now they've gone "live" about Manafort.
One last hurrah, one Hail Mary before Mueller says there was no provable collusion.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Feb 22, 2019 1:06:41 PM | 22
re the Daily Mail and ZeroHedge article(s) on the "shooting." Not sure that the shooting story is legit.
There are no photos of the troops shooting, there is video of the troops NOT shooting when attacked by various people, there are photos of people on gurneys with possible wounds, but we all have been down THAT road before...(White Helmets....)I will wait for the govt's take on the event.
IMO all of this is setting us up for the idiotic concert, my guess is we will see a Maidan set to music or possibly a rerun of the Vegas shooting.
BTW, I have posted the NY Times 1987 article above in reply to several Daily Mail and Sputnik posts. Thank you B for enabling me to do so.
Posted by: frances | Feb 22, 2019 1:10:12 PM | 23
Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)
Harry Belafonte
Day-o, day-o
Daylight come and me wan' go home
Day, me say day, me say day, me say day
Me say day, me say day-o
Daylight come and me wan' go home
Work all night on a drink of rum
Daylight come and me wan' go home
Stack banana (weapon crate) 'til de mornin' come
Daylight come and me wan' go home
Come, mister tally man, tally me banana (ammo crates)
Daylight come and me wan' go home
Come, mister tally man (cia man), tally me banana
Daylight come and me wan' go home
Harry Belafonte - Banana Boat Song (Day O)
https://youtu.be/6Tou8-Cz8is
Posted by: Mr. Tally Man | Feb 22, 2019 1:12:22 PM | 24
I've just been reviewing the 2011 UK doco How To Start A Revolution starring Nobel Peace Prize nominee Gene Sharp, his cute and sincere female sidekick Jamil Raqib, and a retired Military type Robert Helvey in the Pat Lang mould (swashbuckling).
It's 52 mins and is an Advertorial for Sharp's book 'From Dictatorship To Democracy' which lists 198 non-violent tactics, stunts and ploys intended to 'unsettle' a ruling Regime, the most unsurprising of which is to have the Protest Placards printed in English (for the benefit of NYT readers?). It was made when the Syria 'uprising' was beginning. It covers EVERY color revolution and uprising with AmeriKKKa's fingerprints on them including the Gene Sharp fan who attempted to 'help' the Tienanmen Square protestors.
It devotes some time to Venezuela with a drive-by smearing of Maduro. But there's something quite fruitcake-ish about Sharp. Near the end of the doco he reels off a list of countries which have benefited from Gene's wisdom - one of which was AUSTRALIA (FFS)!
Well worth a look with Venezuela Showdown 1.1 imminent.
(There are numerous links on the www)
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Feb 22, 2019 1:14:21 PM | 25
ah, shoulda known they wouldn't give up this easily. mueller doesn't have any evidence, so there will probably be a few weeks of handwringing about the report being doctored, followed by entreaties to vote for a centrist democrat to beat trump, and for god's sake don't vote for sanders, cause he can't protect us against putin or something.
Posted by: pretzelattack | Feb 22, 2019 1:14:53 PM | 26
@19 kadath... it's totally predictable... if that doesn't work, as many false flags as necessary will be used..
Posted by: james | Feb 22, 2019 1:19:40 PM | 27
Has anyone watched any of the Branson concert? It's dire.
Posted by: Domza | Feb 22, 2019 1:25:03 PM | 28
Bernie Sanders Opens Mouth on Venezuela and refuses to follow the bipartisan line that Maduro must go--but--he does say:
"I think there are serious questions about the recent election. There are many people who feel it was a fraudulent election, and I think the United States has got to work with the international community to make sure that there is a free and fair election in Venezuela,"
which we know is yet another BigLie. So, as with Syria, he's really no different on Venezuela. What a weak, disappointing old turd. No one should be surprised.
Posted by: karlof1 | Feb 22, 2019 1:38:10 PM | 29
karlof1
Why anyone even bother with Sanders - with so much he blundered before/after election, he is right there with hillary clinton.
Posted by: Zanon | Feb 22, 2019 1:46:26 PM | 30
@ Posted by: Victor J. | Feb 22, 2019 12:55:57 PM | 20
Hyperinflation can be easily explained by the fact the Venezuelan right-wing is the bourgeoisie, thus they control the circulation of goods. Without the stores (lock-out), there is not goods in a monetized society.
But that doesn't stop there: lack of circulation fuels black market. The stronger the black market, the higher the prices, the higher the inflation. To top it off, it is embargoed, so imports are not an option. In this scenario (siege + lockout), bandits thrive.
However, the situation is artificial. Where the shops are open, there is no shortage of essential goods. There is no hunger in Venezuela -- at least nothing out of the extraordinaire for capitalist standards (and specially, Latin American standards, where extreme poverty is ubiquitous). The defficiency is with the more manufactured goods (specially medicine, but alos hygiene products etc). Since Venezuela also has a very weak milk production, they also suffer with its supply and of its derivatives.
Venezuela is a textbook Dutch Disease country. It is astonishing Chávez didn't redirect the resources of the oil boom towards industrialization. Lenin and Stalin did it under a much more severe situation, so there is no excuse for Chávez putting the cart in front of the oxen.
Alleged incident 70km from the Venezuela-Brazil border leaves one dead
From Reuters: on Indigenous person was allegedly killed by Venezuelan solidiers in the city of Kumarakapay. The rumor also claims there are many wounded.
@ karlof1 | Feb 22, 2019 1:38:10 PM | 29
What a weak, disappointing old turd. No one should be surprised.
________________________________________________
As the saying goes, "should" is a bold word. You're probably aware that the Sandernistas, true to the "battered partner syndrome" nature of progressive-liberals, are ecstatic at Bernie's announcement that he's "running" again in 2020. I probably don't need to explain that I put "running" in quotes because Team Sanders' 2016 campaign was either an outright fraud, or an effective fraud steeped in political duplicity and doublethink.
Here's the end of a comment I posted in 2017 to an article touting Sanders as the obvious choice to head a new "People's Party"; it's become relevant again:
________________________________________________
In all this, those who wish, hope, or expect Bernie to get a second wind of sorts remind me of the legend of "El Cid": per Wikipedia,
... After his demise, but still during the siege of Valencia, legend holds that Jimena ordered that the corpse of El Cid be fitted with his armor and set atop his horse Babieca, to bolster the morale of his troops. In several variations of the story, the dead Rodrigo [El Cid] and his knights win a thundering charge against Valencia's besiegers, resulting in a war-is-lost-but-battle-is-won catharsis for generations of Christian Spaniards to follow.
Posted by: Ort | Feb 22, 2019 2:03:14 PM | 33
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Feb 22, 2019 1:14:21 PM | 25
“one of which was AUSTRALIA (FFS)!”
Hoarse…
Have you forgotten? 1975: CIA + MI5/6 coup against Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam
re: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nugan_Hand_Bank
Poor Gough got too curious about Nugan Hand and that simply won’t do. Next up, Malcolm Fraser who immediately flew off to DC and a meeting with Ronnie RayGun. Good ole Malcolm reportedly made time in his busy schedule for a meeting with David Rockefeller also.
Same as it ever was
Posted by: Desolation Row | Feb 22, 2019 2:03:24 PM | 34
Ort @33--
Yeah. I'll admit I'm sorta happy to be approaching the end of life's path and my existence as an intellectual of little consequence. I have little patience for the bullshit and BigLies anymore. But I don't regret having followed Socrates advice and examined life.
Posted by: karlof1 | Feb 22, 2019 2:16:57 PM | 35
@ 34
Sorry, too big hurry. Not RayGun but Gerry Ford.
Posted by: Desolation Row | Feb 22, 2019 2:21:16 PM | 36
karlof1
D's run around wanting all these nice things for Americans while they continue to support "regime change" wars that kill, maim and destroy the infrastructure of countries all over the world so our corporations can steal their resources and we keep our military/intelligence and congressional community fat and happy. When all that money we use on destruction could be used here at home on something constructive. What a bunch of hypocrites. Sanders among them.
The house even passed a bill unanimously that allows us to sanction anyone aiding in the reconstruction of any Syrian land held by the Syrian government. The demise of this country can't happen soon enough.
Posted by: lgfocus | Feb 22, 2019 2:24:16 PM | 37
reply to lgfocus 37
"The house even passed a bill unanimously that allows us to sanction anyone aiding in the reconstruction of any Syrian land held by the Syrian government."
Sadly the US is among the sorest losers of all time. Salting the earth where ever it goes.
Although, I recall Assad said that no country that participated in the country's attempted destruction could ever have a role in the rebuild, so we may be just seeing sour grapes:)
Posted by: frances | Feb 22, 2019 2:31:28 PM | 38
karlof1@29, indeed I agree with you on Sanders. I was very hopeful reading the headline at rt.com that Sanders had refused to acknowledge Guiado - well, that was a disingenuous headline to say the least - I didn't see any refusal in that first question which was whether Maduro was the legitimate president. Bernie hummed and hawed on that one for sure. The 'international community', whatever that is, has no business deciding anything!
I was earlier grateful to NZ for at least saying they would not sponsor any claimant to power when asked about the pretender, as that sort of thing wasn't their way. But Bernie is in our government and what he said there stinks.
Posted by: juliania | Feb 22, 2019 2:47:14 PM | 39
So a FF on 2-22 at the Venezuela border surprises absolutely nobody , except plant life in human form.
Posted by: Pft | Feb 22, 2019 2:52:57 PM | 40
Posted by: CE | Feb 22, 2019 12:05:32 PM | 16
Thanks so much for posting this link to Abby Martin's new piece. The interview with the UN Human Rights Investigator Alfred de Zayas is extermely revealing, I strongly recommend viewing it to really understand the situation and the machinations of the power interests that want to control Venezuela. As well as what he calls "the ocean of lies". He says so much, a very knowledgeable and truthful person, an expert in fact.
Posted by: Anon2 | Feb 22, 2019 3:01:07 PM | 41
The revolution of the bourgeois/grand children of ex cololianlists who simply cannot accept that their grandparents' loot have been taken over by the brown people.ie, Native Indians and black Africans.
What's happeing in Venezuela is a small part of a wider trend sweeping across Latin America.ie: the old colonialists want their possisions back and they have a willing partner in the US to help them achieve this dream. Thet've succeeded in Brazil, Argentina etc and won't stop until the make Latin America great again.
Funny thing about this coup is that, the execution was so sloppy that it's almost comical. Essentially some wimpy guy with very powerful connections suddenly appoints himself as leader of the country and is almost immediately legitimaized by ex-colonial powers - how democratic!
It's even got to a point where some US officials are now issueing personal death threats against members of the Venezuelan government if they don't defect. I guess one has to do whatever it takes.
As things currently stand, it's a satlemate which might end up with the bourgeois moving on to Miami to join their Cuban cousins who're still wating for the US to install them leaders of Cuba again someday.....soon(whatever that means).
PS: I heard Richard Branson is throwing a rave for the revolition this weekend. Goes to show how much vested interest are involved in this coup. It's like Cuba all over again.
Posted by: Zico | Feb 22, 2019 3:05:27 PM | 42
>>> Domza | Feb 22, 2019 1:25:03 PM | 28
Has anyone watched any of the Branson concert? It's dire.There are only about 22,000 viewers on Youtube and the shots of the very large crowd have a completely different colour balance to the rest suggesting that they were filmed somewhere else, and occasionally they pan from the performers out towards the audience but the numbers don't come close to the 250,000 claimed.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Feb 22, 2019 3:06:11 PM | 43
Sanders on Venezuela: "I think there are serious questions about the recent election. There are many people who feel it was a fraudulent election, and I think the United States has got to work with the international community to make sure that there is a free and fair election in Venezuela". Sad to see him telling half truths again and coming in on the wrong side of history. I wish he, or any of these regime change propagandists would mention some actual details about what "the serious questions about the recent election " are. The opposition boycotted and the US declared it a fraud before it even happened. Venezuela's election system is among the safest in the world, utilizing a finger print and ID technology. The election was observed by election monitoring groups and no serious problems were reported, so please Bernie what are the serious questions? Bernie needs to partner with Tulsi and have her craft his foreign policy statements to reflect a move towards peace.
Posted by: Jason | Feb 22, 2019 3:07:19 PM | 44
re Bernie
I saved this zerohedge comment from a while back because it was so through.
Enjoy.
Tomsk on July 26, 2018 · at 12:08 pm EST/EDT
It is amazing how many people actually believe that Bernie Saunders is some kind of decent guy posing an “alternative” to the other 2 contenders when his sole purpose was to round up “dissenters” and funnel them into the Hillary camp.
As Alexander Azadgan points out –
1. He voted in favor of use of force (euphemism for bombing) 12 sovereign nations that never represented a threat to the U.S.:
1) Afghanistan.
2) Lebanon.
3) Libya.
4) Palestine.
5) Somalia
6) Syria.
7) Yemen.
8) Yugoslavia
9) Haiti
10) Liberia
11) Zaire (Congo)
12) Sudan
2. He has accepted campaign money from Defense contractor Raytheon, a defense contractor, he continues his undying support of the $1.5 trillion F-35 industry and said that predator drones “have done some very good things”. Sanders has always voted in favor of awarding more corporate welfare for the military industrial complex – and even if he says he’s against a particular war he ends up voting in favor of funding it.
3. He routinely backs appropriations for imperial wars, the corporate scam of Obamacare, wholesale surveillance and bloated defense budgets. He loves to bluster about corporate welfare and big banks but he voted for funding the Commodity Futures “Modernization” Act which deregulated commercial banks and created an “unregulated market in derivatives and swaps” which was the major contributor to the 2007 economic crisis.
4. Regardless of calling himself an “independent”, Sanders is a member of the Democratic caucus and votes 98% of the time with the Democrats and votes in the exact same way as war criminal Hillary Clinton 93% of the time. Sanders campaigned for Bill Clinton in the 1992 presidential race and again in 1996—after Clinton had rammed through the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), vastly expanded the system of mass incarceration and destroyed welfare.
5. The sheepdog is a card the Democratic Party plays when there’s no White House Democrat running for re-election. The sheepdog is a presidential candidate running ostensibly to the left of the establishment Democrat to whom the billionaires will award the nomination. Sheepdogs are herders,…. charged with herding activists and voters back into the Democratic fold who might otherwise drift leftward and outside of the Democratic Party, either staying home. In 2004 he called on Ralph Nader to abandon his presidential campaign.
The Democratic Party has played this “sheep dog” card at least 7-8 times in the past utilizing collaborators such as Eugene McCarthy in 1968, Jesse Jackson in 1984 and 1988, Jerry Brown in 1992, Al Sharpton in 2000, Howard Dean in 2004, Dennis Kucinich in 2008 and in 2016 was Bernie Sanders’ turn.
6. Regardless of calling himself a “socialist” he labeled the late Hugo Chávez, architect of the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela responsible for lifting millions of lives out of poverty “a dead communist dictator.” Then he saddled up for a photo op with Evo Morales at the Vatican and also voted to extradite former Black Panther member, Assata Shakur.
7. He refers to ISIS’ godfather and warmonger extraordinaire John McCain as “my friend and a very, very decent person.”
8. He routinely parrots the DNC lines: “the Russians hacked our elections” despite there is no evidence of such hacking, but lowered his head and tucked tail when the DNC actually rigged the primary elections against him, proving he is more loyal to the Democratic (war) Party than to the millions of people who supported him and donated to his fraudulent campaign.
9. He expressed staunch support for the aid of violently right-wing separatist forces such as the self-styled Kosovo Liberation Army, whose members were trained as Mujahideen, during Clinton’s 100-day bombing of Yugoslavia and Kosovo in 1999. He has an extensive record of supporting jihadist proxies for the overthrow of sovereign governments in Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria.
10. He supported Bill Clinton’s sanctions against Iraq, sanctions that prohibited medicines for infants and children…more than 500,000 innocents killed for no other reason than that they were Iraqi.
11. He said yes in a voice vote to the Clinton-era crime Bill, the Violent Crime Control & Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which expanded the death penalty to cover 60 offenses. So he is obviously pro-death penalty.
12. In the 2016 elections, he betrayed millions of people that believed in him when after making the central point of his campaign the fight against Wall Street he instructed his followers to vote for Wall Street’s candidate, war criminal/corporate criminal Hillary Clinton.
https://imperianews.com/usa-news-analysis/liberalisms-hypocrisy-a-case-study-of-the-american-senator-bernie-sanders-and-the-ones-to-follow/
Reply
Posted by: frances | Feb 22, 2019 3:08:50 PM | 45
Posted by: Victor J. | Feb 22, 2019 12:55:57 PM | 20
I understand that people in Venezuela use plastic cards for day to day transactions, as the paper currency is scarce. I suspect those millions of percent inflation figures relate the the convertible value of the currency into foreign currency, not day to day purchases of staple foods grown in the country.
I've watched a lot of video reports from the streets recently from Telesur and similar and most people look well fed to me. You can see the contrast with Haiti - many of those oeople really do look hungry and desperate.
Posted by: Anon2 | Feb 22, 2019 3:08:59 PM | 46
Richard Branson's shill concert is going on right now, with (if we believe the google algorithm) 184 thousand viewers:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEu5bpVq6_k
@43 Ghost Ship:
The psy-op (fake images with massive crowds from a different concert) of the Live Aid are making the rounds
Real images from the actual Live Aid:
Real image #1
Real image #2
Real images #3
Notice in the real images the stage is located on the curved portion of the bridge and is positioned in a -45 degree angle (to face the crowd) relative to the flow of traffic, whereas the fake images the stage is in the middle of the bridge on a straight portion of the bridge and is faced at 180 degrees relative to the flow of traffic. Two completely different scenes!
Abby Martin's newest video: An Ocean of Lies on Venezuela: Abby Martin & UN Rapporteur Expose Coup
Video of Elliot Abrams landed and shaking hands with Colombian delegation including Colombian President Ivan Duque.
Posted by: jsb | Feb 22, 2019 3:30:16 PM | 48
RT's guy on site reckons there are 5000 at Branson's Cucuta cringe-fest.
Posted by: Domza | Feb 22, 2019 3:30:17 PM | 49
Does "by the book" refer to that decade-or-so-old alternative-power manual for fomenting coups that Wikileaks re-posted recently?
Posted by: John Anthony La Pietra | Feb 22, 2019 3:48:36 PM | 50
Elliott 'Iran-Contra' Abrams is an unembarrassed accomplished liar and warmonger, a vermin that operates at the lowest duplicitous level.
If he crosses the border into Venezuela with so-called aid shipments we might just get lucky if the Venezuelan army has to open fire.
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Feb 22, 2019 3:52:46 PM | 51
The attack on Venezuela is a flop and it isn't going anywhere. The US military has to already be extremely aware they can't possibly win (see my comment 114 in "Trump Likes 'Beautiful' Border Walls" and then Juliana mentioned/added the Darién Gap which means the US has even less options for logistics).
Venezuela already has anti-aircraft and anti-ship systems that can reach well outside its borders and of its supporters have systems that reach much further (anywhere).
- Billionaire Bernie is just another fake, as is anyone at all who's running for POTUS no matter how small their party is.
- Washington Post has no journalists at all and thus no one either outside or inside Venezuela. Ignore their noise.
- The zombie slaves of the US inside the US and elsewhere aren't going to make any difference.
- The public propaganda is not actually for public consumption, it is only for the purpose of continued delirium by the "elites" continuously telling themselves they're not addicts to evil and that they're getting away with it all even though the year is 2019 and it's incredibly difficult to figure out what they're supposedly not failing at or how they're not making everything worse for everybody including themselves (privately hoarding green waste paper is not a victory only a mental deficiency born of insecurity).
- There's no hyperinflation when it comes to oil and gold which are the de facto international currencies of Venezuela and considering a full tank of gas in Venezuela costs something like 1 Bolivar (let's call that 1 millionth of a US dollar according to the bullshit about hyperinflation) the local economy is completely unaffected. It is interesting that US dollars are practically unusable in Venezuela (as they should be because they're worthless).
- Venezuela is incredibly far off from reaching the 20 Trillion USD debt level of the US.
I'm starting to think the whole attack against Venezuela is simply noisy misdirection away from something else more significant. Either way it's going to cost the US dearly (what made them think it was a good idea to antagonize Venezuela further? If there's no war they continue to lose influence and if there's a war they lose much more).
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Feb 22, 2019 4:05:46 PM | 52
That should be Juliania with two "i"'s and not Juliana with one "i", I apologize for getting the name wrong.
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Feb 22, 2019 4:09:25 PM | 53
@ karlof1
Good quote selection of Sanders quote: '....United States has got to work with the international community to make sure that there is a free and fair election in Venezuela,"
Exemplary sample of meaningless weasel words. What 'international community' has the US engaged with which it hasn't dominated or hand-picked to serve as it's privately-owned posse? His position offers no vision or cause other than a calibrated stunt to serve private objectives. He's hugging the middle ground as a hedge.
@5 Hoarse
'The Prince' by Niccolo Machiavelli
Posted by: metni | Feb 22, 2019 4:35:15 PM | 54
to b4real. # 12. Thank you. I will try to do better. Miss Lacy.
Posted by: Miss Lacy | Feb 22, 2019 4:38:27 PM | 55
Venezuela positions S 300 at the border with Brazil
http://www.defesanet.com.br/ven/noticia/32142/Exclusivo--Venezuela-Posiciona-Misseis-S-300-na-Fronteira-com-o-Brasil/
Posted by: Cam | Feb 22, 2019 4:44:15 PM | 56
strictly by the book. and the name of the book was "Mein Kampf"
Posted by: stevelaudig | Feb 22, 2019 4:44:17 PM | 57
Seeing Elliot ( I only spread democracy and freedom ) Abrams digress into a lisping,indignant mess while being grilled by a very brave Ihan Omar was priceless. Such a display of courage is almost non existent by the invertebrates in today's political parties. Unfortunately getting your feathers ruffled is a weak punishment for genocide. As Alan Nairn pointed out years ago if all was fair Elliot Abrams would be a perfect fit in the dock.
Posted by: FH | Feb 22, 2019 4:52:13 PM | 58
Sunny@52
Venezuelas debt is 3 times GDP, and much of it in a currency they dont control
US debt equals its GDP, and all if it in its own currency
I am pretty sure dollars on the black market are in great demand.
Posted by: Pft | Feb 22, 2019 4:55:45 PM | 59
No worries, Sunny - I get so many names misspelled, and the extra "i" only indicates 'very small person' - keeps me humble! I am alarmed at how our search engines are even being destroyed as far as useful information is concerned. I scrolled and scrolled at duckduckgo, only coming up with variations on the 'Venezuela blocked the bridge' meme - that's not useful information! And I suppose with the US now blocking China's 5 whatever better technology, this country will drift further into lack of needed information than we have been. Not only schools and news media in general are being dumbed down but anything available online vastly diminished.
b and other MoA contributors will have to forgive us for no longer having acceptable information to transmit. It's not that we are dumb; we are losing access.
Posted by: juliania | Feb 22, 2019 4:57:25 PM | 60
Another Shocker
Posted by: Peter VE | Feb 22, 2019 5:33:30 PM | 61
Posted by: jsb | Feb 22, 2019 3:30:16 PM | 48
Addendum to my previous post. Finally figured out where the fake concert photos are from. They are from the 'Peace Without Borders concert of March 16 2008'. Moreover, the 300K number that has been pushed by Branson and by the MSM is no coincedence at all either. That number is the estimated number of attendees from the actual 2008 concert.
Here is the evidence:
Here is a photo of a side-by-side views of the concert from 2008 (on the left) vs. the one from today 2019 Live Aid (on the right)
Here is youtube video from 2008 concert (Please look 0:09 sec @4:36 min mark)
Posted by: jsb | Feb 22, 2019 5:34:44 PM | 62
For got to add the actual concert photo that is going around pretending to be from 2019 Venezuelan Live Aid.
Here it is; it is from the BBC.
Posted by: jsb | Feb 22, 2019 5:37:20 PM | 63
The Saker is keeping an open thread with a lot of good links by commentators as the events unfold in Venezuela in the next 48 hours: https://thesaker.is/sticky-open-thread-on-venezuela/
Posted by: m | Feb 22, 2019 5:51:00 PM | 64
we must help the children of caracas who everyday are beaten and go hungary
maduro is an anti semite and anti human we cannot allow this hitler to ignore the will of the free peoples of the world.
Posted by: daniel | Feb 22, 2019 5:55:41 PM | 65
jsb @62&63--
Excellent work! When will BigLie Media and its benefactors learn it can't get away with its shit anymore!
Posted by: karlof1 | Feb 22, 2019 6:00:05 PM | 66
Trump is accusing Cuba of having troops in Venezuela. Could Trump be wanting to do Cuba too?
Trump scraps the INF and wants to give Saudis nuclear technology, and representing the party of the Christian Right wants to force all countries to legalize homosexuality. LOL. World gets crazier every day
Posted by: Pft | Feb 22, 2019 6:08:38 PM | 67
@ Sunny Runny Burger #52
Venezuela already has anti-aircraft and anti-ship systems that can reach well outside its borders...
In my opinion any such Venezuelan systems would be smoking rubble immediately after a US attack.
Billionaire Bernie is just another fake...My search indicated Bernie Sanders has a net worth of $2 million dollars at the most. It's true the guy is far too old to be in the White House. I think he would have to pledge "1 Term" AND have a Vice President who was acceptable to most of the nation. Somebody like Tulsi Gabbard. Sanders is at least as bad as Obama, Hillary, and Trump on matters concerning the American Empire and the apartheid Jewish state. There is reason to believe he would be at least a "B-" on domestic issues.
Washington Post has no journalists at all...Instinctively I want to agree, but most likely they have some fine people there. Only that small group doesn't dare do anything except to toe the Bezos/apartheid Jewish state line.
There's no hyperinflation when it comes to oil and gold which are the de facto international currencies of Venezuela...Again, my own lookup suggests the current price of gasoline in Venezuela is about 15 cents per gallon. But as a medium of exchange that's useless, for everybody can buy it at the same price. If I'm hungry I want food, not gasoline. Gold? Anybody who has any in a hyperinflation is probably holding it very close. Regarding Venezuela's money problems, it wouldn't surprise me at all if some of those US military airplanes aren't carrying a few extra tons of Venezuelan currency each trip - to help that hyperinflation along.
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Feb 22, 2019 6:27:59 PM | 68
Pft @67--
Recent WSJ item said Trump's plan included Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. According to Pepe Escobar, Cuba has 15,000 troops in Venezuela. Any transfer of nuclear tech to Saudi violates numerous US laws and NPT as well. Trump's move on gay rights is supposed to pressure Iran.
Posted by: karlof1 | Feb 22, 2019 6:29:00 PM | 69
This is also from Saker - I will put the heading in without that attribution, sorry I am not good at appropriate links but scrolling down on the front page at that site will get you to this important message:
venezuelan-vicepresident-delcy-rodriguez-press-conference-feb-21-2019/
There are 9 purported aid trucks in Cucuta vs. what the vice president is saying are 149 being already mobilized by the Venezuelan government. She begins by thanking the Holland government for their support, remarks that there are 'no attention or programs directed to vulnerable sectors of our sister republic of Columbia' and ends by saying the Venezuelan government has apprised the governments of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic of concern about special forces arriving there.
Posted by: juliania | Feb 22, 2019 6:47:07 PM | 70
Sorry, above should read "149 truckloads per day"
Posted by: juliania | Feb 22, 2019 6:48:16 PM | 71
Did anyone else notice the news story yesterday of eight heavily armed American special forces types detained in Haiti, then taken to the airport and flown back to USA? National Post & CTV in Canada ran story, but no follow up.
Posted by: jayc | Feb 22, 2019 6:49:47 PM | 72
Curacao backs away from the aid effort.
"
Curacao government communications officer Corinne Leysner told AFP the island's parliament had agreed to act as a hub for aid "but that goods cannot leave for Venezuela until there is a safe environment to receive them."
She said the government could not permit the boat to leave with the shipment for security reasons after Maduro's government ordered the closure of Venezuela's sea and air borders with Curacao.
"It is a safety issue. Of course we want to help the people of Venezuela but we are not going to be choosing fights," Leysner said.
https://www.france24.com/en/20190222-curacao-blocks-venezuela-aid-ship-cargo-captain
In other news it looks like Peter Gabriel had second thoughts too.
Posted by: dh | Feb 22, 2019 7:15:06 PM | 73
Interesting. Curacao is mostly a Dutch semi colony.
Posted by: Nick | Feb 22, 2019 8:11:36 PM | 74
Karlof1@69
Thanks for the info. I had no idea Cuba had so many troops in Venezuela.
Not entirely sure how Trump can pressure Iran into legalizing Homosexuality. Interested in seeing how his supporters take it. Of course his mentor Roy Cohn was a homosexual who died of AIDS. Trumps also recently come out saying he wants to focus on eliminating AIDS. A tribute to his late mentor (partner?)
Posted by: Pft | Feb 22, 2019 8:20:16 PM | 75
Pft @75--
Trump's aim is based on his assumption that Iran will never allow equal rights for homosexuals, wants it to become the only nation denying them, then use the R2P concept to attack Iran.
RE Venezuela, the entire aid charade is also being utilized to promote the R2P concept as basis for invasion.
Colombian military bases leased by Outlaw US Empire can be seen on this map.
Posted by: karlof1 | Feb 22, 2019 8:36:57 PM | 76
Karlof1@76
Interesting. That would be a way to get the LGBT crowd to go along with a war against Iran, at least that portion that is not owned by the Israeli lobby
The Cuban connection adds another group that will support war on Venezuela in the hopes it could topple Cubas government, although he frankly has the support of both parties for Venezuela regime change, short of all out war
All thats needed now is Iran to be found supporting Venezuela and Venezuela and Cuba added to the list of countries supporting Terrorists. Maybe thats what the next FF brings us. After that he can get support to take on Venezuela , Iran and Cuba together and get NATO to support this. Hope not .
Posted by: Pft | Feb 22, 2019 9:10:23 PM | 77
Random Guydo crossed into Colombia to make a soeech at the live aid concert, see thread here:
https://twitter.com/conflictsw/status/1099101357158600707?s=21
Posted by: Lozion | Feb 22, 2019 9:19:18 PM | 78
He plays by the book, alright, it's called The Book of High Crimes and Misdemeanors
and those are impeachable and Go to Jail offenses
he's a monster.... But he's our monster, sayeth the spooks and Trumpster
Posted by: michaelj72 | Feb 22, 2019 9:28:42 PM | 79
Hey fellow Americans
Why go to the movies when real life is much more interesting to watch......
Watch your tax dollars at work R2Ping other countries for private profit.....by the book of course
Soon the music is going to stop with us Americans being blamed and not those who own private finance and everything else.
I guess the good news is that soon the music will stop and a new game will be arranged for us all to play....aren't we all excited?
Posted by: psychohistorian | Feb 22, 2019 9:42:13 PM | 80
Over at the Open Comments thread (thanks to M @ 64 who posted the link), a commenter (GF) there has said that 2 days after the Brumadinho dam disaster in Minas Gerais (occurred 25 January 2019), the Brazilian government allowed an Israeli plane with 136 personnel and 16 tonnes of equipment to land in the area to assist in emergency aid efforts. The Brazilian Congress had given no approval for the Israeli plane to fly in and there was no audit or control over the movements of the people and equipment on the plane. The plane stayed for 2 days and then left.
Google suggests that driving from Brumadinho to Santa Elena de Uairen at the sole Brazil-Venezuela crossover point would take 64 hours (nearly 3 days) via the BR-174 highway.
Posted by: Jen | Feb 22, 2019 9:43:40 PM | 81
As we enter the "silly season"(election fever), the disinformation will fly fast and furiously. Be careful who and what you believe. One thing you can be sure of, the empire and it's minions, have limitless amounts of $ to convince anyone that water isn't wet.
I for one, will be shocked if the Mueller investigation produces anything concrete. DJT is the perfect rep for the people he represents, and it's NOT the working classes.
Wishing the Venezuelan people all the best, as they struggle against another onslaught from the evil empire.
Posted by: ben | Feb 22, 2019 10:06:41 PM | 82
From TRNN on Venezuelan sovereignty:
https://therealnews.com/stories/what-is-at-stake-in-venezuela-national-sovereignty
Posted by: ben | Feb 22, 2019 10:10:12 PM | 83
Pompeo is very frank.
QUESTION: If you’re moving against these regimes that are not democratic, many Nicaraguan people, Cuban people are saying, “Are you going to help us next?”
SECRETARY POMPEO: Yes, President Trump’s administration has done so and will continue to do so not just in Venezuela but certainly Nicaragua and Cuba as well. <...>
@vk | Feb 22, 2019 1:50:56 PM | 31
It is astonishing Chávez didn't redirect the resources of the oil boom towards industrialization.
Industrialization requires the cooperation of the educated middle and upper classes -- but these classes were precisely the people opposing Chávez. So he needed to educate his people, and that needed time (a generation or two). Chávez died too soon.
Lenin and Stalin did it under a much more severe situation, so there is no excuse for Chávez putting the cart in front of the oxen.
The USSR had a civil war and defeated the White Army, much as China defeated its Nationalists (also in a civil war). Note that these countries were able to industrialize. Venezuela could not, probably because its elites were undefeated and were fighting Chávez hard, and are fighting Maduro even harder.
Posted by: Cyril | Feb 22, 2019 11:06:37 PM | 85
Psychohistorian@80
“Soon the music is going to stop with us Americans being blamed and not those who own private finance and everything else.”
Exactly. The script is already written. After all this support will be there for a Global Government that will issue the Carbon Dollar/Credits and monitor/control energy consumption and be run by those who today run international private finance and the major Central Banks. They will demand reparations from American Citizens in the form of a higher carbon tax and asset forfeiture ( resources, military,etc) which is why they will be supported by 95% of the worlds population. The US elite will support this after being assured of global citizenship and protection of their assets. Global citizenship entitles you to reside in any country .
They might even split us up into 10-12 pieces with each piece as a separate government along FEMA/COGS lines.
Trump will get an Oscar for his role in finishing off what Sir Bush Sr and those who knocked off JFK started. He might even get ownership of Cuba and run the country as the worlds biggest Casino
Putin probably gets to be Global President and Xi can be Minister of Security and Israel’s Sanhedrin will head the Global Justice Department, Google and Twitter will merge as the Ministry of Truth and Bibi will handle the Population Control Department aka Extermination Department. Bibi will appoint MBS as Chief Shiah Exterminator, use your imagination for the rest.
Posted by: Pft | Feb 22, 2019 11:34:38 PM | 86
'crisis', alarm, solution.
Never let a 'crisis' be wasted.
Weaponisation of 'aids' from Myanmar, Aceh,
Haiti, ............to Venezuela.
On 'opporunity'
uncle sham, the perennial opportunist.
Bush on 911
'Thru the tears, I see an opporunity'
Condi Rice,
'This crisis in Myanmar give us a wonderful opportunity'
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2013/11/open-thread-2013-24.html#c6a00d8341c640e53ef019b0128b2b8970d
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2013/11/open-thread-2013-24.html#c6a00d8341c640e53ef019b0138806c970b
Posted by: denk | Feb 23, 2019 12:02:56 AM | 87
Cyril @85--
To those who say Chavez didn't do enough, I say You'd have surrendered in 2002 and the Revolution would've died with you.
I closely watched Chavez and Venezuela. The most important accomplishment was getting the Bolivarian Constitution composed and passed into existence. The 2nd most important feat was constructing TeleSur as before it and the myriad low-power radio stations also devised there was only the elite-owned BigLie Media, Venezuelan edition. Those two stellar accomplishments allowed Venezuelans to participate in and defend their democracy. Contemporaneous with those developments was the rapid drive to improve literacy, for participatory democracy demands a literate citizenry. IIRC, literacy went from @40% to 90+% in time for the vote on the Constitution. And those are just the basic fundamentals. Land reform and redistribution was attempted as was reorganizing the petroleum industry. Could Chavez have instituted more radical reform? Yes, but at substantial risk. The recent developments prompted me to suggest that Maduro go all the way and nationalize all important businesses since he really has nothing to lose. But I'm not there observing everything, so my suggestion isn't totally credible. It's hard not to want vengeance on the reactionary forces and their stooges; but as the Russian and Chinese Civil Wars proved, it's probably better to eject those forces and most of its stooges and struggle without whatever expertise they provided.
Posted by: karlof1 | Feb 23, 2019 12:13:34 AM | 88
“one of which was AUSTRALIA (FFS)!”
Hoarse…
Have you forgotten? 1975: CIA + MI5/6 coup against Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
...
Same as it ever was
Posted by: Desolation Row | Feb 22, 2019 2:03:24 PM | 34
No, I haven't forgotten.
What makes Gene Sharp's AUSTRALIA claim so bizarre is that the entire purpose of his various Regime Change Bibles is to provide cherry-picked seeds for large anti-govt protests in order to create the illusion of a Citizen's Popular Uprising as a prelude to "Step Down" demands.
But that's not what happened to Whitlam. There were no pre-Step Down public protests. He was the victim of a Palace Coup contrived by politicians who ignored the Will of The People when making their moves.
It's 'interesting' because...
1. Gene Sharp claims Whitlam's demise as a victory for his teachings.
2. It bore no resemblance whatsoever to his recommended template.
3. Sharp was often accused of being funded by the CIA, which he tries to laugh off in the doco.
4. But he's claimed a behind-the-scenes manipulation victory, with CIA and British Empire fingerprints all over it, as a Gene Sharp victory.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Feb 23, 2019 12:28:50 AM | 89
@karlof1 | Feb 23, 2019 12:13:34 AM | 88
To those who say Chavez didn't do enough, I say You'd have surrendered in 2002 and the Revolution would've died with you.
Agreed.
I closely watched Chavez and Venezuela. The most important accomplishment was getting the Bolivarian Constitution composed and passed into existence. The 2nd most important feat was constructing TeleSur as before it and the myriad low-power radio stations also devised there was only the elite-owned BigLie Media, Venezuelan edition. Those two stellar accomplishments allowed Venezuelans to participate in and defend their democracy. Contemporaneous with those developments was the rapid drive to improve literacy, for participatory democracy demands a literate citizenry. IIRC, literacy went from @40% to 90+% in time for the vote on the Constitution. And those are just the basic fundamentals. Land reform and redistribution was attempted as was reorganizing the petroleum industry.
Good summary, thank you. Clearly, Chávez had a monumental task. He died far too soon.
Could Chavez have instituted more radical reform? Yes, but at substantial risk.
Indeed. Leaving hostile oligarchs in place has the substantial risk that they could stab the revolution in the back. (Because of this, Putin has to be very careful.)
A democratic change of government has the advantage that the change can be accomplished with little bloodshed, at least at first, and the disadvantage that the change is unlikely to last: Brazil will be undoing everything Lula did.
I would like to add another country, besides the USSR and China, that was able to industrialize after overcoming its elites: the USA.
It's hard not to want vengeance on the reactionary forces and their stooges; but as the Russian and Chinese Civil Wars proved, it's probably better to eject those forces and most of its stooges and struggle without whatever expertise they provided.
I think so too.
Posted by: Cyril | Feb 23, 2019 1:22:54 AM | 90
So the poor people of Venezuela are being attacked by: a) rich and middle-class people of Venezuela, who withhold food and essential products from them, as well as put them under extreme stress by creating hyperinflation, b) the United States, reducing Venezuela income and thus reducing its ability to help its poor. Then these two groups claim to be so worried about the plight of the poor that they threaten military action against the Venezuelan armed forces staffed by the same Venezuelan poor, unless the democratically elected, legitimate President of the poor is removed and an illegitimate usurper, President of the rich, is installed. Inversion is the hallmark of a sociopath.
Posted by: S | Feb 23, 2019 1:52:59 AM | 91
Posted by: S | Feb 23, 2019 1:52:59 AM | 91
(Venezuela's Fake Crisis)
Al Jazeera's coverage yesterday summarised the Christian Colonial assertion that Maduro should welcome the unsolicited US aid, and then allowed him enough air-time to remind everyone that Venezuela wouldn't need aid if the US-UK's hypocrites hadn't "stolen our Gold and cash reserves and blocked access to our Oil Sales revenue stream."
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Feb 23, 2019 3:02:45 AM | 92
VK @ 31, Karlof1 @ 88, Cyril @ 90:
I agree with Karlof1 and Cyril that Hugo Chavez needed time to build up the Bolivarian Revolution.
A lecturer suggested the idea in his lunchtime class on the crisis in Venezuela that Chavez should have nationalised the country's banks when he came to power in 1998. I said one thing the idea didn't take into account was that the banks were (still are?) owned by powerful individuals and families who also controlled the media and publishing industries, and owned most of the land that was in private hands. Had Chavez tried to nationalise the banking industry, the political elites could have used the media to turn the people against Chavez and run him into exile. No Bolivarian Revolution then.
In the circumstances, Chavez was wise to build a parallel state-run economy with state-run media outlets for the poor and the working class, improve their conditions and educate them and their children. He did also try to redistribute land from the wealthy to the poor and to diversify the country's agriculture by inviting agronomists from other countries (like Vietnam) to inspect the land and suggest ideas for how it could best be used.
The one thing Chavez needed, he did not have: the luxury of time. (And there rumour has it that the CIA or some other US intel agency deliberately exposed Chavez to a harmful source of radiation while he was in the US.)
The Bolsheviks in Russia in the early 20th century and Mao Zedong's Communists in China in the mid-20th century rode into power with the support of the bulk of the population who hated the Tsar and Jiang Jieshi's Guomindang respectively for their repression and corruption. They also came to power on the tail-end of two prolonged wars that either exhausted and bankrupted or destroyed the other major European or Asian nations that had been combatants.
Posted by: Jen | Feb 23, 2019 5:23:54 AM | 93
Jen@93
“The Bolsheviks in Russia in the early 20th century and Mao Zedong's Communists in China in the mid-20th century rode into power with the support of the bulk of the population who hated the Tsar and Jiang Jieshi's Guomindang respectively for their repression and corruption. They also came to power on the tail-end of two prolonged wars that either exhausted and bankrupted or destroyed the other major European or Asian nations that had been combatants.”
Nonsense. Western elites financed the Bolsheviks and Stalin then supported Mao while the US witheld aid to the KMT at the end. The wars certainly contributed to the weakening of the Czar and KMT rule but hopefully you know who started both wars . The pre US Empire operating out of the City of London before crossing the pond and operating out of DC and Wall St.
Posted by: Pft | Feb 23, 2019 7:16:42 AM | 94
LOL at comparisons to Chavez not duplicating Lenin/Stalin and Maos “success”.
First off Chavez maintained a Democracy and did not resort to bloody Totalitarian rule.
Second his technological devolopment was not supported by the West like Stalin was by FDR after he took office , or Mao was after the US sold out Taiwan when Mao was on his last legs. Soviets used British tax havens to conduct international trade. No such luck for Venezuela today.
Mao and Lenin/Stalin killed over 100 million of their constituents, which was why they were backed by the Empire.
Chavez could not anticipate the Empire going rogue and completely disregarding international law.
Some say the American people are blameless for the evil done by their elite. I say they (we) are guilty as charged for allowing these crimes committed in our names, and those citizens in EU/UK are guilty as accessories.
Posted by: Pft | Feb 23, 2019 7:41:00 AM | 95
YOU CAN COMMENT ON THIS BLOG WITH FIREFOX ONLY IF YOU SPOOF THE SITE PLATFORM TO THINK YOU ARE USING _GOOGLE_ CHROME!
You can fool this blog's software into thinking you are using the _GOOGLE_ Chrome browser by getting the "User-Agent Switcher" Firefox Add-on.
:-:-:-:-:
Syria, Venezuela, etc... The psychopaths have now completely usurped the system. The information we receive is all filtered through the CIA Mafia Media now. Here's a good example (please note the many details):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Democracy_Index
=/ The Democracy Index is an index compiled by the UK-based company the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that intends to measure the state of democracy in 167 countries, of which 166 are sovereign states and 164 are UN member states. /=
Ho, ho, ho!
Posted by: blues | Feb 23, 2019 8:01:31 AM | 96
Question:
John Bolton threatened the families of Venezuelan military personnel if they dare to defend their country and their people.
If US soldiers are ordered to go into Venezuela and kill the families of Venezuelan soldiers,will they do it?
Posted by: AntiSpin | Feb 23, 2019 8:05:14 AM | 97
@ blues | Feb 23, 2019 8:01:31 AM | 96
I use Firefox and have never had any difficulty posting comments, here or anywhere else.
Posted by: AntiSpin | Feb 23, 2019 8:07:05 AM | 98
=> @ blues | Feb 23, 2019 8:01:31 AM | 96
Yes I have noticed this. It may have to do with the version of Firefox in use (there is a totally new one), but you may have to disable NoScript.
I think the blockage also happens in a random, intermittent fashion. Obviously it should not happen at all. I surmise that a lot of people here cannot comment at all.
Posted by: blues | Feb 23, 2019 8:21:18 AM | 99
sanders is something of a tool on foreign policy. chavez had his weaknesses, too. i hope sanders can learn, because he is miles better on domestic policy than any of the hard core conservatives, democrat or republican.
the bolsheviks were not supported by the elites. that's why the elites used a proxy war to try to overthrown them after ww2.
Posted by: pretzelattack | Feb 23, 2019 8:51:14 AM | 100
