Post a comment

Tit-For-Tat Bombing By India And Pakistan Could Escalate Towards A Nuclear War
Two nuclear powers are currently engaged in a tit for tat military exchange that could easily escalate into a nuclear war.
On February 14 a suicide car bomb hit a police convoy in Pulwama in the Indian controlled part of Kashmir. The suicide bomber was a local man. The Pakistan based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility and uploaded a video of the attacker.
General elections in India are due in May and the Hindu-fascist Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under pressure. The incident in Kashmir led to violence of Modi followers against Kashmiri people. Pakistan denied any involvement in the incident and called for a joint investigation.
After the suicide attack Modi immediately threatened to retaliate against Pakistan. He did so yesterday. In an elaborate operation Indian fighter jets released stand-off weapons, purchased from Israel, against an alleged JeM training camp near Balakot. India made explicit that it hit a "non-military" target.
bigger
While the Indian jets did not enter Pakistan's airspace the target was within Pakistan's undisputed borders. Small scale ground combat between Indian and Pakistani at the line of control in Kashmir is nothing unusual. But the air attack exceed the limits both sides so far held to.
Pakistan saw the incident as a failure of its deterrence. India has about 140 nuclear weapons while Pakistan has about 100. Pakistan's conventional military is inferior to India's. It therefore follows a doctrine of asymmetric escalation which allows for nuclear strikes in response to conventional military attacks.
Pakistan could not leave the hit within its own borders without response. Not responding would have set a precedence and invite further Indian attacks. Earlier today two Pakistani J-17a jets flew into the airspace of Indian controlled Kashmir and released bombs against what its military claimed to be a "non military target":
We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight.
Two rather antique Indian MIG-21 jets scrambled to chase the Pakistani fighter jets away. They were lured into the Pakistan controlled air space and both were shot down. Pakistan published pictures of one of the downed jets and claimed that the other one fell into an Indian controlled area. An Indian pilot ejected from his plane and was captured by Pakistani troops who had trouble (vid) to keep the locals from lynching him. The captured pilot was blindfolded and interrogated (vid). He identified as Wing Commander Abhi Nandan, Service No: 27981, and did not respond to further questions. His father is said to be a retried Air Marshal of the Indian air force. The pilot now seems to be fine (vid). He thanked the Pakistani military for rescuing him from the mob.
Air traffic over Pakistan and west India was shut down.
bigger
In a TV speech Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan offered talks with India and urged deescalation:
"The sole purpose of our action [today] was to convey that if you can come into our country, we can do the same. That was the only purpose of what we did," he said, referring to the engagement of non-military targets across the LoC.
...
"It is important where we go from here. From here, it is imperative that we use our heads and act with wisdom," he continued.
"All wars are miscalculated, and no one knows where they lead to. World War I was supposed to end in weeks, it took six years. Similarly, the US never expected the war on terrorism to last 17 years.
"I ask India: with the weapons you have and the weapons we have, can we really afford such a miscalculation? If this escalates, things will no longer be in my control or in Modi's," the prime minister continued.
"I once again invite you: we are ready. We understand the grief India has suffered in Pulwama and are ready for any sort of dialogue on terrorism. I reiterate that better sense should prevail.
"Let's sit together and settle this with talks," the prime minister concluded.
China, Russia and the United States have urged both sides to stand down and to deescalate the situation.
Meanwhile India falsely claimed that it shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet.
It will be up to Modi to take the next step. The captured pilot will complicate the issue for the Indian government. It must find a way to get him released.
That the Indian air force uses the antique MIG-21, which first flew in 1956, against state of the art Pakistani-Chinese F-17 again opens questions about Modi's corrupt deal to buy Rafale jets from France. As we discussed last September:
In short: The previous government signed a contract with France' Dassault to buy 126 Rafale jets for $10.6 billion. Thirty percent of the price would flow back from Dassault to the Indian state owned aviation manufacturer HAL, which would assemble most of the planes. Modi flew to Paris and changed the deal without the knowledge of his cabinet and the country's military. India will get only 36 Rafales but pay $8.7 billion for them. Thirty percent of the money would flow back to a private Indian company belonging to the largely bankrupt, privately held Reliance Group for unrelated projects and without any know-how transfer. How much Reliance, owned by the once very rich Ambani family, would hand over to Modi and his party is yet unknown. There are calls for Modi to step down which he is unlikely to do. The issue will escalate.
Not responding to today's attack will let Modi look weak and may well cost him his reelection. Responding with a new attack on Pakistan will gravely endanger both countries.
Posted by b on February 27, 2019 at 08:44 AM | Permalink
No doubt in my mind that this will get more serious. Hopefully not to the nuclear level.
Posted by: morongobill | Feb 27, 2019 9:07:41 AM | 1
Meanwhile, the empire-in-decline has a hidden agenda:
US interested in dragging China into India-Pakistan row
Posted by: Ernesto Che | Feb 27, 2019 9:10:13 AM | 2
No wonder Imran Khan talking like an adult whereas Modi running like headless chicken. The imprisoned pilot will certainly complicate the case. With Turkey by its side, the showdown will be no less Khassogi episode.
Posted by: KD | Feb 27, 2019 9:20:37 AM | 3
Message to India & Pakistan: You would better be facing off in border ceremonies, not air raids
https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/1100756185513222144
Posted by: RT | Feb 27, 2019 9:51:45 AM | 4
"Hindu-fascist"?
Is this the Empire's accepted term for India's leadership?
Hot button/buzz words- Trigger reactions
Coincidentally there was an oped (Evening Standard) calling for America under Trump to intervene to "keep the peace"
What else to do in the face of "Hindu fascism"?
Ignoring the myriad of terrorists groups that have long populated Pakistani territory, of course
Problem, reaction, solution.
Posted by: Penny | Feb 27, 2019 9:55:02 AM | 5
Modi is a typical Right-wing crank with delusions of grandeur/ omnipotence.
Al Jazeera covered the aftermath of the ter'rist bombing in India. Kahn tried very hard to persuade Modi that Pakistan would cooperate in every possible way with India in tracking down the perps. But Modi summarily dismissed the offer and swore to attack targets in Pakistan. Khan warned him against unilateral military action and promised retaliation.
One wonders if Modi thinks this interim development is a 'win' for India and if so, how so?
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Feb 27, 2019 9:56:19 AM | 6
KD "Imran Khan talking like an adult"
Is that what he was talking like?
Didn't seem that way at all
More like a challenge? A dare?
Flippin' the bird
whatever?
Posted by: Penny | Feb 27, 2019 9:57:34 AM | 7
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/if-every-debate-about-us-interventionism-was-about-godzilla-instead-4374e861ef54
Person A: Wow, things are looking really bad in Venezuela right now.
Person B: Yeah.
Person A: All that poverty and unrest!
Person B: I know, it’s terrible.
Person A: You know what we should do?
Person B: Please don’t say send in Godzilla.
Person A: What? Why not??
Person B: Because he always makes things worse! You know that! Every time we send in Godzilla to try and solve problems in the world, he just ends up trampling all over the city, knocking down buildings and killing thousands of people with his atomic heat beam.
Person A: Maybe this time would be different though!
Person B: Why in God’s name would this time be different?? You said it would be different in Iraq, in Libya, in Syria. What happened there?
Person A: He trampled all over the cities, knocked down the buildings and killed people with his atomic heat beam.
Person B: Exactly! So what makes you think sending in Godzilla would be any different this time?
Person A: Well we can’t just do nothing!
Person B: Dude, doing nothing would be infinitely better than sending in Godzilla to do the thing he literally always does.
Person A: Hey, inaction has consequences too you know! You probably don’t even talk to Venezuelans. My brother’s co-worker’s dentist is Venezuelan, and he says a Godzilla rampage is just what they need. You should listen to Venezuelans.
Person B: No matter how many Venezuelans I talk to, it will still be an indisputable fact that Godzilla rampages are always disastrous and always make things worse.
Person A: Why are you such a Maduro apologist?
Person B: What?!? I’m not a Maduro apologist! This has nothing to do with Maduro. I just remember what Godzilla is and the things he always does when we summon him up from the bottom of the sea to try and solve problems.
Person A: Look, I understand that Godzilla has made a mess of things in the past, that doesn’t mean you have to go around supporting Maduro.
Person B: I don’t support Maduro! Why do you always do this?? With Iraq you called me a Saddam apologist, with Libya you called me a Gaddafi supporter, with Syria I was an Assadist, and all I’m saying is that Godzilla is a giant nuclear monster that destroys everything in its path!
Person A: So I guess you just don’t care about the people of Venezuela then.
Person B: Of course I care about the people of Venezuela! That’s why I don’t want them to be trampled to death beneath the feet of a destructive nuclear behemoth!
Person A: Yeah but Venezuela is in dire straits right now. It’s not like sending in Godzilla could make things any worse.
Person B: Sending in Godzilla can definitely make things worse! Are you kidding me?? Have you seen Libya lately?
Person A: Oh, right, everything was so perfect in Libya before we sent in Godzilla to kill Gaddafi, I forgot. It was a perfect utopian paradise!
Person B: Nobody’s saying Libya was perfect under Gaddafi, but it was a hell of a lot better before Godzilla went on a chaotic rampage trampling and burning everything in sight. Now it’s a lawless humanitarian disaster!
Person A: You’re just a Godzilla-hating, Maduro-loving socialist.
Person B: This isn’t about socialism. It’s an established fact that sending in Godzilla literally always makes things worse and literally never makes things better. The only reason you keep shifting between straw man arguments and ad hominem attacks is because you know you’ve got no case. All you can do is keep calling me a Maduro supporter, saying I don’t care about the Venezuelan people, and saying it’s because I love socialism, when you know damn well I’m telling it like it is. Honestly, what do you think happens when we send in Godzilla again? Do you think he’s just going to be a cuddly wuddly nice guy all of a sudden and start solving problems with surgical precision?
Person A: Uhh… maybe?
Person B: He won’t! He never will! You keep hoping it will be different and it never, ever is! How do you keep making this same stupid mistake over and over again??
Person A: Well the TV told me this time it’s different.
Person B: They tell you that every time! It’s a narrative advanced by Godzilla rampage profiteers!
Person A: Hey, maybe it won’t even come to that. Maybe Mothra can sort of gently blow Maduro out?
Person B: Mothra hurts civilians too!
Person A: Nuh-uh. Her wind gusts are laser-targeted to solely affect Maduro and Venezuelan oligarchs.
Person B: That’s not even true! Anyway what happens when Mothra starts killing civilians?
Person A: Nothing a bit of Godzilla couldn’t fix.
Person B: Of course. Awesome. Excuse me, I need to go slam my head in the car door.
@7 Penny
I was referring to Imran's quote what B posted in this blog.
It says Imran extended his hand for a level dialogue but I have not seen a suitable reply from Indian side. Maybe they will reply after being constricted by the situation coming days.
Posted by: KD | Feb 27, 2019 10:58:30 AM | 9
The USA authorities are howling hysterically about unproven claims that the Iranian Islamic Republic are busily developing nuclear weapons, despite the Iranians being subject to an intrusive verification regime. The International Atomic Energy Agency says the Iranians are complying. This, of course, means nothing to the American authorities, for whom facts do not matter.
Compare that attitude to that towards the Indians and Pakistanis, both of which were allowed to develop nuclear weapons without a whimper from either western media or governments.
That disgustingly complicit complacency may well come home to roost now.
Posted by: Ant. | Feb 27, 2019 11:03:07 AM | 10
Re: #5 Penny - I think "Hindu-fascist" is an appropriate moniker for Modi, I haven't forgotten (and I doubt others have) that Modi's political rise started with the 2002 Gujarat riots where Chief Minister Modi gave tact permission for (or some have claimed directly organized) the Hindu violence against the Muslim minority in Gujarat, which left at between 1000 to 2000 dead (mostly Muslims). even if Modi is innocent of the most severe allegations, the speeches he gave before, during and after the riots and they outrageously inflammatory, not in the least bit calling for calm or reconciliation or peace (he was basically saying that the violence couldn't end until the Muslims had been taught a lesson)
Posted by: Kadath | Feb 27, 2019 11:03:26 AM | 11
I have not followed India And Pakistan at all until yesterday due to being almost entirely focused on Syria and China over the past few years. And I have no personal support of either country.
In just the past day my impression is:
* India looks utterly and absolutely ridiculous to the outside world
* India's claims have been almost entirely demonstrated to be lies
* India's sneak attack on Pakistan so far looks like a bunch of incompetent pilots dumping their payload on an empty hillside and then fleeing back across the border
* India's subsequent claims about shooting down Pakistan aircraft have been shown to be lies and not only lies but dumb lies.
* Pakistan has been very consistent with their claims and social media posts have backed them up with on site confirmation
If the threat of a nuclear exchange wasn't so real it would laughable the way India has acted over the past day.
I was bewildered but not shocked to learn of the huge Israeli regime influence with the current Indian government.
Absolutely sickening.
But we have seen it all before from the Israeli regime:
* The childish attempts to hide their losses
* The absurd attempts at claiming that other countries don't have the right to respond to their aggression
* The ridiculous claims of successful attacks with abysmal real world performance of their weapons
* The juvenile attempts at PR on social media
Best case would be for India to accept the peace overture Pakistan has extended after the military smackdown they just dished out and the current government in India is replaced with something more sane.
Posted by: Rellis | Feb 27, 2019 11:16:09 AM | 12
A nuclear war between India and Pakistan, in which half of their current nuclear arsenals would be detonated in their large cities, would put enough smoke in the stratosphere (from burning cities) to block about 10% of sunlight from reaching the surface of the Northern Hemisphere. The black smoke would be heated by the sunlight, producing a self-lofting effect, so it would remain above cloud level (in the stratosphere) for many years because it could not be rained out. The temperatures in the stratosphere would actually approach the boiling point of water, and this heat would lead to the destruction of much of Earth's protective ozone layer. UV Indices would greatly rise in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres. The loss of warming sunlight would also lead to the coldest average surface temperatures experienced in the last 1000 years in the Northern Hemisphere. This would lead to a widespread crop failures and a significant reduction in grain yields; it is predicted that 1 to 2 billion people would starve as a result.
See Climatic consequences of regional nuclear conflicts Multi-decadal global cooling and unprecedented ozone loss following a regional nuclear conflict Local Nuclear War, Global Suffering Catastrophic Climatic Consequences of Nuclear Conflict Nuclear Famine: One/Two Billion People at Risk War with 100 low yield nuclear weapons
Posted by: Perimetr | Feb 27, 2019 11:20:19 AM | 13
Modi's fascism is hardly in doubt. The same might be said of Netanyahu's.
Both men are on the verge of major elections and both are playing the war card, wars which coincide with their domestic political agendas of racism and islamophobia. Killing Pakistanis, as muslims, is designed to rally popular support just as killing Palestinians is the issue around which the Israeli elections are centred.
It is no coincidence that the Indian Air force used Israeli supplied weapons-the alliance between the Zionist movement and Hindutva is a marriage made in Hell where caste rule and the principles of racial superiority are cherished.
'Western' complacence in the face of the complementary bigotries of the Israeli and Indian governments is explained by their service as bulwarks of imperialism and ideological enemies of equality and other socialist principles. It is one of the ironies of life under empire that a third pillar of imperialist policy is the nourishing of wahhabi bigotry aiming to employ a version of islam, as distorted as Hindutva and Zionism are from the principles of Hinduism and Judaism, not to defend muslims from their enemies but to defend imperialism from its victims.
Posted by: bevin | Feb 27, 2019 11:21:06 AM | 14
@Ant #10
> were allowed to develop nuclear weapons without a whimper from either western media or governments.
Not quite so.
Actually, Pakistan got their nuclear tech (Uranium enrichment) from Netherlands.
There was an ex-Nazi physicist, one of many that was made working after WW2 towards restoring at least some Soviet economic and science scorched by Third Reich. He was assigned to help building Uranium Fluoride centrifuges there. When finally released home he memorized a lot of know-how and tried to establish Uranium enruichment facilities in Western Europe.
And for few years he worked in Netherlands. There one of his contractors was Pakistani refugee, who decided to copy know-how too, and would a Pakistan government change to his favorite clans - come back home brining U-F centrifuge technology with him. And so he did, except that Netherlands securities worked profesisonaly and arrested him red-handed with the stolen technology blueprints.
Kinda should ve the end here, but US CIA suddenly jumped into the game and coerced Netherlands to let the pakistani go and to give him compensation by providing him any other nuclear tech blueprints he would request. It took almost a year and european government was very against underground nukes proliferation, but they were just vassals and CIA was CIA, so eventually they complied and gave Pakistan all nuclear tech their refugee already stolen and all addendums he asked on top of it.
So, no, Pakistan was not "allowed to develop", he was "awarded" with nuclear tech by "western governments".
To put the cherry on top, once there was Nothern Korea and they wanted to have nukes too.
They build breeding gas-graphite reactor deriving from well-known British dual-use NPP design.
However after breeding the fissile material one yet has to extract it out of non-explosive debris, to "enrich".
And they did not had that technology. But they knew Pakistan has. And they knew Pakistan needs money, desperately. So Kim made Pakistan an offer hard to refuse and bought the copy of that very nuke technology CIA extorted from Netherlands government decade ago.
So if some American politician ever makes fuzz about North Korea having nukes - they better address their complains to Langley
Kindly note that Indians struck within 4 miles of the Line of Control which separates the disputed regions of Kashmir, in the Balakot sector of Pakistani Kashmir which also has a namesake city in another province, the one which you mentioned in your analysis. These are two different places that should not be confused. There is no logical way in which Indian jets could have treaded 70-80 km into Pakistani territory and gone back in peace. Thanks and hopeful for peace but speaking from an area close to the Indian border in Pqkistan, things are looking grim even though PM Imran Khan repeated his offer for talks to India today.
Posted by: Fez Schon | Feb 27, 2019 11:25:31 AM | 16
How many Nukes does Israel have? I love cukes! Wage Peace...
Posted by: chucknobomb | Feb 27, 2019 11:27:46 AM | 17
Re: 17 chucknobomb,
India is estimated to have somewhere in the number of 100 to 140 bombs and Pakistan is estimated to have between 120 to 150
Posted by: Kadath | Feb 27, 2019 11:33:27 AM | 18
Modi is a tool of the global private finance elite just like Trump and they are each playing their part
Got FEAR yet folks?
How much of your freedom and control over your life are you willing to give up for this fear?
Yes, India is a potential threat to China and this event shows me that Modi is like Turkey, playing both sides of the fence.
Unfortunately, I believe it is my country, America that has the most likely hood of using nukes, again.
We are all watching and participants in a major human event that is taking place. Flap your wings fellow butterflies, our future is at risk.
All this to keep the Western elite in control of society and the lifeblood of finance.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Feb 27, 2019 11:35:59 AM | 19
Oops, the last part of my comment was cut-off, Israel is believed to have between 200 to 400 nukes (mostly likely closer to 400)
Posted by: Kadath | Feb 27, 2019 11:36:59 AM | 20
@ bevin | Feb 27, 2019 11:21:06 AM
It is one of the ironies of life under empire that a third pillar of imperialist policy is the nourishing of wahhabi bigotry aiming to employ a version of islam, as distorted as Hindutva and Zionism are from the principles of Hinduism and Judaism, not to defend muslims from their enemies but to defend imperialism from its victims.
Right on bevin!
Posted by: ex-SA | Feb 27, 2019 11:40:58 AM | 21
Good background op/ed details Saudi and Outlaw US Empire links to these incidents. The conniving of the Empire shouldn't be discounted but suspected, IMO. Strategically, the Indo/Pak conflict is the most volatile area to roil and thus greatly destabilize China's BRI.
Posted by: karlof1 | Feb 27, 2019 11:48:29 AM | 22
thanks b.. ditto @21 ex-sa quote of bevin's... that is so true.. when will it ever end??
Posted by: james | Feb 27, 2019 11:52:43 AM | 23
I commented recently that Bhadrakumar's recent article on the Pulwama incident was out of touch with reality, and his accusations against Imran Khan were insanely unreasonable. Now after India launches jet fighter attacks on Pakistan sovereign territory and Khan reacts in such a wise and level-headed manner, Bhadrakumar's accusations are shown clearly for what they are.
Imran Khan's level-headed offers of talks are entirely consistent with his posture around the time of his election and reinforce the positive impression he gave then. For an elected politician, his is a rare and precious genuineness, in my opinion. The pragmatic approach he is putting foreward now was also part of his manifesto.
I sincerely hope that the egocentric right-wing nutter Modi gets thoroughly banished at the polls in May. From what I have heard alleged, that might depend on the software control of the electronic voting machines. The working classes, especially in Gujarat, according to what I have heard, are convinced the last election was fraudulent and demand a return to paper ballots.
Posted by: BM | Feb 27, 2019 11:53:33 AM | 24
From what I recall Modi's popularity has never recovered from his disastrous demonetization scheme 2 years ago that harmed the Indian poor (including a significant portion of Modi's nationalist base). Whipping up a war is the traditional way weak governments in the empire of chaos bolster their support going into election, although he appears that Modi (like Isreali, the US, England & France before him), has simply blundered into an even worse crisis - still the ball is in his court, so let's see if he doubles down like a Neo-con or tries to negotiated a face-saving exit, like a sane politician - next 24 hours will be critical (but aren't they always!).
Posted by: Kadath | Feb 27, 2019 12:02:19 PM | 25
One additional note about Pakistan's beatdown of India over the past day.
In Syria, the Israeli regime doesn't dare fly into Syrian airspace due to the state of the art air defense network. Instead the Israeli regime is forced to lob almost entirely ineffectual missiles from Lebanon like cowards. The Israeli regime attacks are so ineffectual against the Syrian air defense network that Syria has for the most part not bothered to respond.
Video after video from Syria shows their air defense network swatting 80, 90, and sometimes 100 percent of the Israeli regime missiles out of the air while Syrian stand around outside cheering the show. And the few times Syria has bothered responding to an Israeli regime attack with a small number of missiles we see leaked videos of Israelis fleeing like rats to hide in bunkers or sewers because their air defense network is such garbage.
Russian air defense tech, as demonstrated in Syria, has come so far that most of the world has not come to realize what a sea change has happened in modern warfare. Most of the mainstream media still believes the US regime can just sit idly off the coast of a county and casually lob a couple hundred cruise missiles with almost all of them hitting their targets and no fear of reprisal.
It is shocking to see India and Pakistan actually still scrambling jets to dogfight. Both countries should be able to afford the same tech Russia is using in Syria to secure their respective airspaces. We've left the era of human pilot dominance and entered the era of missile and to a somewhat lesser extent for now drone aerial combat.
With how old the jets being used by both countries it a damming indictment of their respective militaries that they have not established the same quality air defense network as Russia has in Syria and put an end to these idiotic cross border PR attacks that have grave consequences for both countries and the rest of the world.
Posted by: Rellis | Feb 27, 2019 12:06:14 PM | 26
Good background op/ed details Saudi and Outlaw US Empire links to these incidents. The conniving of the Empire shouldn't be discounted but suspected, IMO. Strategically, the Indo/Pak conflict is the most volatile area to roil and thus greatly destabilize China's BRI.
Posted by: karlof1 | Feb 27, 2019 11:48:29 AM | 22
Exactly my thoughts, Karlof1. The US is the number one suspect pulling the strings of Pulwama, desperate to sabotage the nascent hints of Indian-Pakistani compromise born out of Imran Khan's election.
Posted by: BM | Feb 27, 2019 12:15:17 PM | 27
Among the many India/Pakistan irritants, for well over half a century the unresolved issue of Kashmir has been festering.
J.K. Galbraith was US ambassador to India during the JFK presidency. Galbraith's '"Ambassador's Journal" often refers to the Kashmir problem.
March 4, 1963: "The State Department convened a meeting in London to talk about the Kashmir talks. ... I got a long and elaborate and meaningless telegram which said I should do what I had told them I was already doing."
March 7, 1963: "I have little hope of progress [being made in the forthcoming Kashmir talks].
March 12: "The fourth round of these dismal talks on Kashmir are now on.
April 5, 1963: "The [State] Department and the White House have been struggling for the last weeks on Kashmir. I have told them [the White House and State Dept.] that I will move the Indians if they will promise military aid.
Fast forward to now and one of the contextual changes that has taken place over the last decades is the huge effort at cultivating and empowering and deploying Jihadist mercenaries, head chopping wackos, Islamic extremists, etc by the United States especially; but with lots of accompaniment - eg. Israel and the UK and Saudi Arabia. Sometimes hard to distinguish now between home grown terrorism, western-stoked blow back terrorism, and deliberate attacks or false flags employing actual or the facade of Islamic terrorism.
Amitov Ghosh wrote a little gem of a book/precis - "Countdown" - on the Pakistan/India nuclear standoff; published 1999.
One of his findings based on interviews was that both sides had quite different and unrealistic ideas pertaining to the assumptions of the other side. Ghosh opined that had India not developed nuclear weapons, there would have been little incentive for Pakistan to follow suit.
There was also the inevitable hypocrisy of the nuclear powers in the West to India/Pakistan nuclear weapons:
Here is a passage near the end of Countdown where Ghosh reflects back on his reaction to the Indian and Pakistani nuclear test explosions, and the "chastisements adopted by many Western countries."
"Did they [Western nuclear powers] think that it had escaped the world's attention that between them the five peacekeepers of the United Nations Security Council still possessed tens of thousands of nuclear warheads?"
"So strong was my response against the implicit hypocrisy of the Western response that I discovered an unusual willingness in myself to put my own beliefs on nuclear matters aside. If there were good arguments to be made in defence of the Indian and Pakistani nuclear tests then I wanted to know what they were: I wanted to hear them for myself. What I heard was for the most part a strange mixture of psychologizing, grandiose fantasy and cynicism, allied with deliberate conjuring up of illusory threats and imaginary fears."
Posted by: Robert Snefjella | Feb 27, 2019 12:20:20 PM | 28
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |