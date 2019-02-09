Post a comment

Racism And The Fight Over Venezuela
The U.S. coup attempt in Venezuela is not only about oil and general U.S. imperialism. It is attempt to bring a specific type of people back into power. The same type of people that rule in Washington DC.
The Nation describes how the U.S. has long funded and manipulated the opposition in Venezuela. The Random Guy™ Juan Guaidó, who claims the presidency, was created through this process:
How Washington Funded the Counterrevolution in Venezuela
Self-declared president Juan Guaidó comes from the right-wing, US-backed student movement that tried to subvert Hugo Chávez’s government.
The piece includes this revealing sentence:
A former USAID/OTI member who helped devise US efforts in Venezuela said the “objective was that you had thousands of youth, high school, and college kids that were horrified of this Indian-looking guy in power. They were idealistic.
Being "horrified" that the "Indian-looking" Hugo Chávez was in power does not seem "idealistic". One might call it racist though. A number of those white, well off, U.S. trained college kids joint politics in right wing parties. They wanted to take power. But to sell one of theirs as a leader of a country where the majority is mestizo was a problem.
To solve that problem the Random Guy, despite being known only by 20% of Venezuelans, was selected to lead the U.S. coup attempt:
A figure named Juan Andrés Mejía would have been next in line but for reasons that are only now clear, Juan Guaido was selected.
“There is a class reasoning that explains Guaidó’s rise,” Sequera, the Venezuelan analyst, observed. “Mejía is high class, studied at one of the most expensive private universities in Venezuela, and could not be easily marketed to the public the way Guaidó could. For one, Guaidó has common mestizo features like most Venezuelans do, and seems like more like a man of the people.
Guaido is a stand in. He was selected because he somewhat looked like the majority of the people of the country.
The two pictures below further demonstrate the role race plays in the conflict in Venezuela.
Venezuela currently has two assemblies that claim the right to legislate. In 2015 the opposition won a majority in the National Assembly, the original parliament of Venezuela:
However, the Venezuelan Supreme Court barred four lawmakers from taking their seats while it probed allegations of electoral fraud. As a result, only 163 of the 167 lawmakers were sworn in on January 5. The next day, three opposition deputies were sworn in over protests by members from the legislature’s minority who announced their intention to challenge the move.
The Supreme Court of Venezuela then held that the National Assembly was in contempt of the court. The move created a political stalemate. To solve it the president called for the election of a Constitutional Assembly. Its main task is to consider constitutional changes. But it can also overrule legislation that the National Assembly makes. The Supreme Court accepted the solution. The National Assembly, the rotational presidency of which Random Guy took at the beginning of this year, is since only a secondary parliament.
There is a visual difference between the two assemblies:
Via VOA - bigger
Via BBC - bigger
The rich in Venezuela are overwhelming white people. They long ruled the country. The mestizo majority are the poor. Hugo Chavez brought them to power. The white people want the power back.
This obvious racist aspect of the conflict is missing from the general reporting of the issue. It only comes to light in the published visuals.
The race conflict is of course not unique to Venezuela. In the U.S., especially under Trump, racism is also prevalent. It is, I believe, the subliminal reason why the U.S. ruling class is joint in the effort to regime change Venezuela.
Posted by b on February 9, 2019 at 02:59 PM | Permalink
"The Papal Bull "Inter Caetera," issued by Pope Alexander VI on May 4, 1493, played a central role in the Spanish conquest of the New World."
"The Bull stated that any land not inhabited by Christians was available to be "discovered," claimed, and exploited by Christian rulers and declared that "the Catholic faith and the Christian religion be exalted and be everywhere increased and spread, that the health of souls be cared for and that barbarous nations be overthrown and brought to the faith itself." This "Doctrine of Discovery" became the basis of all European claims in the Americas as well as the foundation for the United States’ western expansion."
It's worked so well in the Western Hemisphere for 500 years, why should the descendants of Europe stop now?
Posted by: Enrico Malatesta | Feb 9, 2019 3:29:22 PM | 1
The Monthly Review piece several of us praised in the previous threads talked about this gilded youth vermin.
The racial motivations of these attacks associated with violent street protests, known as guarimbas, are apparent, and speak to what has been described as a “class/race fusion” with “deep roots in the country’s history.” The protesters are mostly the grandchildren of the middle class that emerged in the period of modernization and “whitening,” with important links to the country’s elite, forming a middle class-elite alliance known as sifrinaje. The international media has largely ignored these nuances, but a rare and telling exception is a 2017 article in Bloomberg Businessweek on nightlife among young protesters, whose gathering spots include upscale rooftop shisha bars, with one protester quoted as saying “You protest in the morning, but that doesn’t mean you stop living.”
Here's their murderous racism, specifically targeting people to burn them alive based on color.
Also among the targets, tragically, were people, specifically those seen as typical chavistas—i.e., poor and brown-skinned. The most visible of these was the attack on Orlando Figuera, a young Afro-Venezuelan supermarket worker, whose gruesome burning alive, as countless onlookers did nothing to intervene, was captured on video. While Figuera did not survive his attack, another victim from a similar background, Carlos Ramirez, did, albeit with severe burns covering his body. Ramirez later recalled pleading for his life, shouting “Don’t kill me! I’m not chavista! Please don’t kill me!” as street protesters brutally beat him and set him ablaze.
https://monthlyreview.org/2018/06/01/the-politics-of-food-in-venezuela/
How telling that the Democrat party and the US liberal media, normally so interested in flashpoint racism, care nothing about this openly murderous racism on the part of Venezuela's "opposition".
"The rich in Venezuela are overwhelming white people."<=
? what percentage of the overwhelming white group members are also dual citizens ? educated in a foreign country? own the businesses or are children of those who own the businesses and farms?
especially as compared to the non white dominate group?"
Robbing the people of a foreign nation of their right to self determination is frequently supported by Zionist controlled nation state invasion, regime change, and war. Zionism, a system of economics which tolerates no competition from an economic interest, a political system or a social stratification.
Zionism is about developing monopoly power and establishing competition free markets, controllable political environments, and selecting for its adherents funding, educational and vocational opportunities that keep the Zionist always ahead and always in control. I am not so sure it cares much about race? During WWI and WWII Zionism weaponized the Jewish Race in order to accomplish its object to take the oil from the Arabs..
Posted by: snake | Feb 9, 2019 4:08:55 PM | 3
Chavez/Maduro have always been reflexively described as “authoritarian” or a “dictator” by the press and politicians in USA-Canada, no matter the actual record of democratic practice in Venezuela. The source of the animosity has always been the left-wing politics and the development of an economic system not in keeping with the neo-liberal model espoused by the North Americans. I’m not sure racism plays a large role, or at least is not the ultimate motivator of the animosity. There is definitely, in recent statements of Canadian officials, a veneer of paternalism, and it has become clear that Canada has been running its own version of America’s NED in the name of an activist foreign policy couched in the rhetoric of human rights. (Canadian mining companies working internationally have a terrible human rights record, rarely discussed or acknowledged domestically). The project to install political leaders who will revert Venezuela back to neoliberal principles while fooling everyone that it is actually a “return to democracy” has been a pet Foreign Affairs Canada scheme since 2014.
(see this 2017 profile of former Canadian ambassador to Venezuela Ben Rowswell for more on that:
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/ben-rowswell)
Posted by: jayc | Feb 9, 2019 4:15:10 PM | 4
Hi everyone,
Strategic Culture ran an article by Eric Z. on Canada/Christia Freeland-Venezuela-Ukraine. Quite interesting.
Thanks B!
Posted by: Roza Shanina | Feb 9, 2019 5:34:56 PM | 5
Trump is about to be backed into a corner by an FBI investigation and outmaneuvered by Nancy Pelosi on funding his Wall.
A well-timed war in Central America can help him on both accounts.
Posted by: ralphieboy | Feb 9, 2019 5:38:51 PM | 6
Trump's urgent need for that wall of his is becoming increasingly clear.
Posted by: frances | Feb 9, 2019 6:10:40 PM | 7
I'm "whiter" or rather "pinker" than anyone in any of the pictures and I'm not at all keen on socialism or communism or any other -ism (all lies, untold roads leading to "fascism"/totalitarianism by any name or "brand") but (or rather thus) the USG can go fuck itself and leave Venezuela and everyone else alone. In this context I don't even care much if the top echelons in places like Venezuela and Cuba are as thoroughly corrupt and blood-soaked as the ones in "the west" are (such allegations or proof thereof is the proverbial weak sauce). I used to care and such but not any longer, because if that's all there is at the various "tops" (and this seems to be the case most of the time) then at least I don't want it all controlled by a single consolidated group of "synergetic" evil as is the case in "the west"; instead I want various "elites" divided according to sovereign countries so that the rest of everyone everywhere has a fighting chance at something better, somewhere, at some time, some solution which doesn't rely on "saviors" and other criminals hiding behind lies and empty promises of any kind or the futility of inviting one devil in to try to kick another devil out.
That's utopian for sure but even so the US is never coming off my shit list until they've had a revolution or two, maybe not then either, nor the EU, and it's much more likely they'll both destroy themselves first before anything like that happens.
By the way this is what I consider being right wing, but names don't matter, they will only be abused. For the sake of a joke let's call it "far out" right wing and see how long it take the various morons in charge to subvert it as they did with "alternative" :D
Aztec women ftw!
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Feb 9, 2019 6:14:40 PM | 8
Further to #1. A subsequent Papal Bull, Sublimus Deus, promulgated by Pope Paul III in June, 1537 effectively revoked the racist Intercetera, finding that indeed the Indians were human with souls and hence could not be unilaterally dispossessed of their lands by European sovereigns. However, as with most 'international law' might makes right instead.
Posted by: John Gilberts | Feb 9, 2019 6:18:10 PM | 9
Reading Guaido's recent remarks, one wonders if this coup project is not stalling out. Threatening Venezuela's military officers with war crimes charges - "crimes against humanity" - based on the humanitarian aid caravans seems more a flailing about for a pretext rather than the unrolling of a solid plan.
https://www.france24.com/en/20190209-venezuelas-guaido-wont-rule-out-authorizing-us-intervention
I wonder if this whole plot was predicated on the misguided assumption that the military would in fact switch sides. Perhaps an intelligence source fed bad intelligence, or perhaps bad intelligence was stove piped into the system.
Posted by: jayc | Feb 9, 2019 6:27:33 PM | 10
I sincerely hope we are witnessing yet another massive FAIL in the making..
Posted by: Lozion | Feb 9, 2019 6:35:16 PM | 11
Thanks b. Excellent post.
Posted by: mourning dove | Feb 9, 2019 6:50:38 PM | 12
The topic was also recently discussed at Black Agenda Report:
https://www.blackagendareport.com/racist-imperialist-war-venezuela
Posted by: John Anthony La Pietra | Feb 9, 2019 7:06:20 PM | 13
An historical overview of the venezuelan predicament from Michel Chossudovsky who was on the ground working with reformists in Venezuela since the 1970's. His study commissioned by the government concluded that close to 70% of the population was without reliable access to sufficient quantity of affordable and nutritious food. The masses of metiszos, africans and indios will not go back to pre-bolivarian years. If they must, most will fight the latest ''european'' coalition for their know what awaits them, if the compradors come back to power. http://gunsandbutter.org/blog/2019/02/06/venezuela-from-oil-proxy-to-the-bolivarian-movement-and-sabotage
Posted by: Augustin L | Feb 9, 2019 7:07:51 PM | 14
Thanks for the posting b
Another cancer represented by the philosophy of those religions that think their way is the only way and all other are lost sheep.
The science says we are all mongrels in ways that make the bias of these folks that believe they are better than others the vileness it represents.
And as I continue to beat on my MoA comment drum, global private finance is the base religion of the West that provides underlying support for the "better than others" belief that b is depicting here as racism.
Everyone in the West is currently a member of the God of Mammon religion whether you want to or not. The social narratives that private finance creates, requires and supports are "all" bad for everyone but the elite that own finance, property, government puppets, etc.
If society makes all of global finance public utilities, in one fell swoop the "better than others" belief is eliminated.
I challenge others to posit a better way forward for humanity. I "believe" that China/Russia are forcing this existential debate of humanity and for that I thank them.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Feb 9, 2019 7:10:20 PM | 15
But this is pretty obvious.
For people here who isn't from the Americas: this continent always had, for specific historical reasons, built its class relations (relations of production) on race.
The story is too long to tell, but I highly recommend reading Nancy Isenberg's White Trash. Isenberg is a historian who demonstrates, by overwhelming evidence, that behind race discourse in the USA, there is class. The analogy also serves for the rest of the Americas.
Indeed, the direct relation between race and class is so obvious to the average inhabitant of the Americas, that it doesn't even need to be said: it is implicit; part of the landscape, so ubiquitous that nobody consciously notices anymore. This even get to the point where there are some modern leftists (often, from the many black movements) that state race preceeds class!
Venezuela also has the particularity that much of its elite is also Jewish (Henrique Capriles is the example that is nearest to us), so Mossad and Israel has a big presence there.
Although grabbing real resources to cover the hyper-speculative totally rigged Western “free” markets of all kinds is by far the main reason for “spreading democracy” there is a small secondary reason. It is to distract us all from how blood soaked, rottenly corrupt, increasingly totalitarian the Western regimes are. As a few other commentators said - there is nothing leftwing or rightwing here, it is not even neo-colonialism, it is not even about race, nor about history; this is the old fashioned robbery and murder, that is the practice of getting rich or richer. Republicans - Democrats tout le temps la meme chose - the single gang of criminals. Exactly the same for sickly decadent Europeans (where I come from). The human stratum of robbers, rapists and murders, well educated, well spoken, dressed in nice white collars, driving expensive cars, that is the “respectable successful people”.
@ snake 3, you forgot to add Anglo to your Zionists, to define who the leaders of the robbers & murderers are, but otherwise I agree. Whether robbing & murdering is packaged as a communist revolution or a democratic revolution or ....., its strings are always pulled by the same “elite” and for ultimately these same nefarious reasons. The rest is a narrative for the stupid credulous.
Posted by: Kiza | Feb 9, 2019 7:40:11 PM | 17
Funny but unz has an article up on the whiteness of the Cuban revolutionary leaders and current government
Is it racism? Or do racial differences play a part that allow whites to be disproportionately represented much like jews are disprortionately represented in certain segments of white society (science, legal, financial). Speaking of which Spain had a significant Marrano poulation following the Inquisition so presumably a number of those who immigrated to Latin America were Marrano, either from Spain or other European colonial power since Spains Blood Statues to provide written documentation of Old Christian lineage in order to travel to the New World may have limited some.
Probably some or all of the above.
Posted by: Pft | Feb 9, 2019 7:40:31 PM | 18
Race is for sure a widely overlooked relevant aspect. His enemies used to call Hugo Chavez 'mono', a monkey. And I agree with vk (16) that in the Americas class and race often are de facto synonymous.
Posted by: Pnyx | Feb 9, 2019 7:51:41 PM | 19
Well at least one Dem has a voice. Ro Khanna seems to support brown Venezuelans.
"Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Saturday warned Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó against any attempt to authorize U.S. military force to strengthen his claim to power.
“Mr. Guaido, you can proclaim yourself leader of Venezuela but you don’t get to authorize US military interventions. Only the US Congress can do that. We will not,” Khanna tweeted."
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/429275-dem-lawmaker-tells-venezuelas-guaido-you-dont-get-to-authorize-us-military
Posted by: dh | Feb 9, 2019 8:12:39 PM | 20
As a dark skinned Afro-mestizo hispanic that has had too many encounters with Venezuelans these past years as they have massively abandoned their homeland, I can relay that YES the white rich upper middle class Venezuelans are racist arrogants pieces of shit.
I worked at a nightclub as a bouncer and I told the sexy Venezolana bartender that I drove a Dominican BMW, I said it as a joke since what I actually drive is an old beat up Corrolla. The car is so common in DR that it's almost synonymous with Dominicans.
So she asked me to take her home. I was chuckling inside just waiting for her snooty nosed sexy self to discover what her chariot really was going to be.
It just so happened there WAS a BMW parked behind my car. I still roll laughing on the floor recalling her face, standing next to the actual BMW while I unlocked the door to my TOYO. The look of horror in her eyes was priceless.
She asked me if that was REALLY my car?
I smiled from ear to ear and said YES, this is a DOMINICAN BMW, par excellance.
I asked her if she was gonna get in?
She looked back at the club and then at me, her response was that she forgot something and that it was, OK.
I told her I would wait, she got mad, but faked a smile and said it was ok. BWHAHAHAA
Yes the rich white elite is shit, they are stinking arrogant bastards that give you looks of contempt and talk to you as would a plantation owner to a slave in those movies of the South.
I always hated them, yes, I hate them. I was glad that Chavez came to power to CRUSH them.
They came to Miami as God's gift to the world, buying up real estate, driving fancy cars and throwing their weight around.
Their white faces and snooty laughs were everywhere but many of them after awhile hit hard times and they ended up poor.
This didn't happen to all of them but it did to a few of them, then the poorer darker mestizo Venezuelans began to arrive and these guys were cool. I enjoyed interacting and working with these down to earth people, engineers, business owners and lawyers, really nice normal individuals much unlike the first group that nobody could stand.
More of them are still arriving and I feel for them, however I don't want the USA to invade like in Libya, I don't want that.
I'd prefer the army carrying out a coup.
However bad Trump might seem to be to many I still prefer him over Hilary.
I think he's freaking awesome!!
MAGA!!!
Posted by: Fernando Martinez | Feb 9, 2019 8:17:37 PM | 21
US capitalists don't care about race, except to use it as a divide-and-conquer tactic. They were perfectly happy to have Obama in the White House for 8 years, and the heads of many corporations are people of color. They destroyed Yugoslavia and Ukraine, even though the residents of those countries are melanin-challenged. They are preparing for war with Russia.
Venezuela has oil and the US wants it. There is no racial motivation.
Posted by: wagelaborer | Feb 9, 2019 8:19:42 PM | 22
@19
Oddly I just finished up White Trash a few months and definetely recommend it. My impression from her book is that white lower class have a lot in common with African Americans in terms of brutal treatment from upper class strata, but tend to be in denial about it and view themselves as above blacks. She included Lyndon Johnson's infamous quote of "if you tell the lowest white person that he is above the greatest black man, he won't notice that you're picking his pocket all day,and he'll empty his pocket for you" - this is a Cliff Notes version of the book.
Posted by: Schmoe | Feb 9, 2019 8:40:50 PM | 23
While race is a factor in Venezuela, a more predominant long term strategy employed by the US is to bring in youth from foreign countries for education and indoctrination especially in Ivy League schools. These youth become loyal to US interests via ego building and perks and are educated in the ways of neoliberal economics. A stable of these folks is on hand when needed during interventions and coups. I saw this first hand in 2001 when the US brought 3000 Sudanese young men over to the US (the Lost Boys) Even though most were not inducted into Ivy League schools, the more talented and intellectual ones have become loyal US citizens and now are returning to Sudan in positions in the Finance Ministry and other important roles. Eventually this will aid the US corporate owners in Controlling the oil wealth as well as the rich farmlands and other treasures in South Sudan. Of course this same long term strategy has been in play with Latin American youth for decades.
Posted by: Linda Amick | Feb 9, 2019 9:08:37 PM | 24
The Mexican race was started about twenty minutes after the first Spanish ship arrived.
John Anthony La Pietra@13
Thank you for that link, great article. My jaw dropped when I saw that depiction of Chavez. Wow.
Posted by: mourning dove | Feb 9, 2019 9:39:36 PM | 26
most white folks are antisemites that is why many black folks trust jewish leaders we always look out for are brothers.
a shared history of violence victimhood and bondage mealds the black man and jewish leaders togerher
Posted by: minora | Feb 9, 2019 9:39:46 PM | 27
"Debate about the origins of syphilis has continued for nearly 500 years, ever since early sixteenth-century Europeans blamed each other, referring to it variously as the Venetian, Naples, or French disease. One hypothesis assumes a New World origin, and holds that sailors who accompanied Columbus and other explorers brought the disease back to Europe. Another explanation is that syphilis was always present in the Old World but was not identified as a separate disease from leprosy before about A.D. 1500. A third possibility is that syphilis developed in both hemispheres from the related diseases bejel and yaws. New studies by paleopathologists Bruce and Christine Rothschild favor a New World origin." (from Anthropology Magazine)
The New World source was not, as it turns out, the Native Americans who transmitted syphilis to the Spaniards, the disease was found in Llamas of the New World not the people.
Posted by: Babyl-on | Feb 9, 2019 9:40:21 PM | 28
What be wrote in this piece is true, I have no issue with it. But it is like a red rag to the bull-cretins of the left, all the anti-white racists, the frustrated social climbers, the sexually frustrated dick thinkers (just read above, they self-identify).
As a child I was given a history lesson how Spartacus’ rebellion against slave owners failed because Spartacus’ slaves only wanted to reverse the roles of the slaves and the slave holders, not to change the system. I realise now how relevant that historical lesson is, regardless of whether it really applied to Spartacus’ slave rebellion. Most of those who identify their oppressor by the color of the skin (instead of what is in the brain and in the heart), just want to quickly transfer themselves from the Dominican BMWs into the German ones.
This selfish stupidity (of the left) is exactly why the misery of the human condition is so persistent.
Posted by: Kiza | Feb 9, 2019 9:43:58 PM | 29
@ 22 said;US capitalists don't care about race, except to use it as a divide-and-conquer tactic."
" Venezuela has oil and the US wants it. There is no racial motivation."
These two points are absolutely true, and from the same old playbook..
The uber capitalists use the first to attain the second...
Posted by: ben | Feb 9, 2019 9:49:13 PM | 30
thanks b and to russ @2 for bringing KC's link forward again... this is worth highlighting for what it says about these freaks...
speaking of freaks, my wife brought the globe and mail home today - something she rarely does.. it is canada's national paper.. the cover article is a hit, or hate piece on russia taking crimea - no surprise there... and further into the opinion section doug saunders interviews browder and why browder is unhappy canada isn't doing more with the magnitsky act.. here's where i am going with this...
freeland has been actively involved in the hate russia mems, just like she has spearheaded the lima group and regime change agenda for venezuala.. if there was one canuck who i would really like to see powerless, it is her... she was the one to get this magnitsky act passed in canada.. in fact, stephane dion stepped down, as he had too much integrity to allow for something like to be passed as foreign affairs minister previous to freeland..
Posted by: james | Feb 9, 2019 9:50:56 PM | 31
@kiza - that is just the regular house troll that always posts under a different name.. most regulars at moa see that for what it is..
Posted by: james | Feb 9, 2019 9:53:47 PM | 32
I don't think racism has much to do with Trump's Venezuela policies.
If there is any racism involved it's green. Funny how racism has cropped up as the answer to many problems in the last 20 years when it's the same today as it has always been,,, Greed, Power and Control. Most of the major wars in the past were White's vs White's. JMO
Posted by: ken | Feb 9, 2019 10:01:08 PM | 33
@ minora 27
Your comment is typical in exhibiting complete lack of understanding of history. In the briefest, the Jewish masters have a tradition of using the radicalised and the extremists to achieve the situation they want, but they never share the costs or the power with the cannon fodder of their revolutions. For example, did they sacrifice any Israelis to help the Syrian terrorists they supported?
Exactly the same will happen between US Blacks and the Jewish “leaders”, as you so appropriately called them. The rest is the usual “revolutionary” narrative of the revolutions for profit. Naturally, there are many powerless Jews who are lumped into the White Opressors, White Trash etc etc, just the same as most other hard-working struggling Whites.
Posted by: Kiza | Feb 9, 2019 10:11:19 PM | 34
"... and seems like more like a man of the people."
Similar to the Obama strategy in operation. Look and sound the hoped-for "Change We ..." (fill in the blanks) role but in reality create a political space for the business-as-usual agenda and then sit back a do little while channeling inner frustration on Tuesday morning Drone killing lists.
Malcolm X had the description right. They live in the House and work for the Master.
Posted by: imo | Feb 9, 2019 10:14:31 PM | 35
@35 imo - check out the link @13 John Anthony La Pietra..
Posted by: james | Feb 9, 2019 10:28:41 PM | 36
My final comment here. Not being an Italian, I am truly proud of the Italians for preventing EU from the Bannana Community’s adoption of Guaido as El Presidente of a sovereign country Venezuela (what the hell does it matter to them who rules the faraway Venezuela, and who gives a sh** who the EU declares President? I hereby declare my friend’s pat rat to be the President of EU). Secondly, for confronting the French sleazebags after their involvement in Libyan and Syrian AngloZionist “revolutions”, which resulted in hundreds of thousands killed and millions of refugees. Not everybody in Europe is rotten and decadent like the Chorus of the Slaves of Hebrews (my favourite satirical meme from Aida for the plentiful white slaves of their Jewish masters).
Posted by: Kiza | Feb 9, 2019 10:43:57 PM | 37
You're welcome, and thanks back, to mourning dove @26 & James @36 [as of this writing].
Posted by: John Anthony La Pietra | Feb 9, 2019 10:48:40 PM | 38
Another possibly useful link:
https://www.gregpalast.com/in-venezuela-white-supremacy-is-a-key-to-trump-coup/
Posted by: John Anthony La Pietra | Feb 9, 2019 10:56:36 PM | 39
Re: race in the US
It only takes a cursory examination of statistical data regarding race in the US to realize that it is much more than a divide and conquer strategy. Not only poverty and incarceration rates, but also longevity and health outcomes by race. Even access to healthy food and clean air are disproportionate. Food deserts and pollution are much more prevalent in areas which are predominantly non-white. The list goes on and on. Acknowledging the white supremacist nature of the Empire is the first step towards true solidarity with those who have been most victimized by it.
Posted by: mourning dove | Feb 9, 2019 10:59:20 PM | 40
Thanks, b. I appreciate your making this point.
Racism is inherent in imperialism and colonialism - this aggression doesn't work without racism. Imperialists and colonists couldn't sleep at night, untroubled by conscience, without racism. Wars don't work without racism. Racism is one of the best tools developed to pit one body of humans against another. It hasn't gone away. It's part of the way that wealth is stolen from one class of people and transferred to another class, and part of the way that these systems of theft are maintained.
Just as all the struggles are part of the one class struggle - between the rich, who steal wealth from those whom they consequently impoverish, and the poor, who struggle to be liberated from this criminal rape - in the same way, racism is a handmaiden of the ruling class.
Thus, the cause of racism is more economic than we might think. No surprise then that the solution lies in socialist principles that strive for equality between all members of a society and solidarity with other societies.
Another good commentary from Black Agenda Report is this one that illustrates the many great successes of socialism today to raise the lot of the oppressed and the hungry: Can the “Wretched” Rule? On Socialism, the State, and the Future of Humanity
It speaks of revolutionary socialism and the imperialist enemy:
The biggest problem standing in the way of revolutionary socialism, let alone European social democracy masquerading as socialism, is the U.S. imperialist system and its relentless attack on any efforts of the oppressed to break their chains wholly and completely. And it is precisely for this reason that it is merely a fantasy to believe that the struggle to bring socialism in the United States will not involve a revolutionary struggle against the state, especially given that the U.S. state apparatus is not only organized to destroy the lives of Black Americans and other oppressed peoples within its own borders but also to wage global war to the point of annihilation to ensure that Bezos, Buffet, and rest of the billionaire class maintain the stolen wealth of the planet’s working people.
Imagine, if we could see racism as the class struggle that it is, and unite as one subject class to end the plunder of the one ruling class.
Posted by: Grieved | Feb 9, 2019 11:04:24 PM | 41
Enrico Malatesta @1
This process begins with the sudden issuance, by North Americans, of an ultimatum, obviously impossible for any government to accept, demanding that Venezuela hold Presidential elections within Eight days !
It put me in mind of one of those famous conquistador events in which an uncomprehending gathering of south americans would listen, puzzled and apprehensive, while a Spanish Priest, surrounded by heavily armed soldiers, raced through a pronouncement explaining-in Latin I believe- that the Pope had ordered that they immediately signify their acceptance of Christianity and the Emperor Charles V, their allotted ruler, or they would lose any rights they might have.
Once that formula had been muttered the Spanish considered themselves at liberty to to do anything they chose, in the line of murder, rape, enslavement and expropriation.
Nothing has changed except that now the pronouncements come from the media and the political caste and the empty religion they claim to be practising they call democracy.
Posted by: bevin | Feb 9, 2019 11:08:25 PM | 42
John Anthony La Pietra @ 39
Thanks again!
Posted by: mourning dove | Feb 9, 2019 11:10:36 PM | 43
Grieved @41
Hell yeah!!!
I haven't read the article yet but I'm just about to. Thank you.
Posted by: mourning dove | Feb 9, 2019 11:14:32 PM | 44
JayC
Note that Rowswell went to the same hallowed halls of learning (aka CIA U) as Guiado
"he was educated in Washington, D.C., where he attended Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service from 1989 to 1993, and was one of only a handful of Canadians enrolled there...the Inter-American Development Bank headquartered in Washington..paid for Rowswell’s schooling."
Posted by: bevin | Feb 9, 2019 11:16:27 PM | 45
Educating a bunch of rich white, or at least lighter, college kids to go home and overthrow a progressive government which is serving the needs of the poorer, darker citizens is exactly what is happening to Nicaragua. Now "progressives" are swallowing the hook, line and sinker that Ortega is a dictator and is robbing Nicaragua. Progressive singer recently asserted that the government had wrongly shut down a women's health clinic and banned its director. I wrote my friend Dorothy Granada who has been providing women's health care in Nicaragua for several decades and she wrote back that the clinic in question was serving as a conduit for funding these students who are blocking roads, keeping farm women from markets and attacking people. The director in question was in fact sent back to her home country, appropriately in my opinion.
So while we defend Venezuela, please add a focus on Nicaragua. AND Haiti where citizens are resisting fraudulent elections and are being heavily attacked. See haitisolidarity.net
Posted by: Carolyn Scarr | Feb 9, 2019 11:18:29 PM | 46
First paragraph of a piece by Decameron at SST
"It's a sad fact that the full and unconditional pardon given by President George H.W. Bush to Elliott Abrams (a member of the second generation neo-conservative royalty by way of marriage to the daughter of neo-con co-creator, Midge Decter), protected him from disbarment and possible prison. Abrams, who pled guilty to the crime of lying to Congress in the investigation of the Iran-Contra, embraced the plea option reportedly in order to avoid heavier charges from the office of then independent counsel, Lawrence E. Walsh, prosecutor in the Iran-Contra cases. Bush is gone, Walsh is gone, but Mr. Bush’s Attorney General William Barr is – surprise – now Attorney General of the United States."
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/02/decameron-déjà-vu-all-over-again.html
I believe this has a direct relation to future actions by the Trump regime regards Venezuela and Iran. Venezuela and Iran will need their nut protectors and somebody to watch their back as this will be an exceptionally dirty fight.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 9, 2019 11:32:02 PM | 47
@36...
Indeed a grim picture and racism existed (and exists) across the spectrum.
However, correlation does not necessarily imply causation.
The point about Obama is the cynical scripting and central casting efforts to manufacture consent etc. Fundamentally it is a criminal thing and a rot at the core of the soul. I blame the current round (my late boomer gen) on Bill Clinton and possibly even more so, UK's Tony Blair who scuttled up through the Labour (Workers) party to gut it out and silence the voices from below. A right sellout for some silver pieces that war criminal stooge. Once the tone at the top is set then the rest mostly follows through momentum.
The real cunning recent colonial systems happened to have mostly white faces but that is only skin deep tribal issues (note Japan in Asia and China). The real criminal class has all colors and is fundamentally the same. It's not by the people for the people etc, but rather an elite (and usually a comprador role).
Here (below) is one example which the current US hegemony is simply replicating. And I have little doubt the British learned it from some earlier empire. And I have little hope that emerging empires in Indo-Asia will not also embrace the methods in due course as necessity bites.
https://www.checkpointasia.net/how-britain-plundered-45-trillion-from-india/
Posted by: imo | Feb 9, 2019 11:35:17 PM | 48
As a side note. When I started to learn more about the current nation of China, it was impossible not to consider China's history of the past 500 years, a history of increasing contact with western imperialism, culminating as we know in the 110 years of deliberately introduced opium addiction, the "century of humiliation" that debilitated China while the western imperialists stripped its vast wealth. And the racism that has been practiced against Chinese people and especially workers in the west is as appalling as any.
But it was all to do with money. First comes the material superiority (or the greed), and then comes the racist judgment of inferiority. Racism is a kind of extreme snobbery.
I've had money in my life, and I noticed how easily one could develop a lack of caring for those who don't have it. Something in the mind draws comfort from blaming others for their lack of the same privilege you have. I do believe that racism is almost entirely grown out of this sense of material privilege over others.
We may not be racist at the moment, but we can always become racist, given the right prompts. Politicians know this, and Bob Dylan's song from the early sixties, Only a Pawn in Their Game, is still perhaps the best illustration of how it all works.
Actually the Buddhist teachings show that the fabricated construct called the ego spends all its energy, not simply trying to prove to itself that it exists (which cannot be proven by the way), but additionally that it is better than others. It is the best.
This is the struggle within our own minds. Using others as the reference in our struggle to prove to ourselves that we exist and have substance.
So out of this human condition, the rich develop their own elitism, naturally. It's then only natural for them to pass that along as racism among the classes to be ruled.
~~
Just some musings, make of them what you will.
Posted by: Grieved | Feb 9, 2019 11:39:59 PM | 49
I agree with Kiza and especially on Italy :)
Many good comments from a lot of people as is often the case.
This is unlikely to be at the same high level since it's about a Russian reporter in Venezuela figuratively doing what must be the monetary equivalent of "crazy Ivan"'s :P with dollars and generally seeing a broader picture as far as anecdote/personal experience allows ie. it could be wildly misleading because it depends on who he meets by chance (but at least he tries to meet a lot of different people).
There's the translation in English and the original in Russian:
http://thesaker.is/reporters-diary-from-venezuela/
http://www.aif.ru/politics/world/dollary_ne_menyaem_valyuta_agressora_reportazh_aif_iz_venesuely
It's a mixed bag :)
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Feb 9, 2019 11:43:20 PM | 50
I’m confused. Some who hold race does not exist are most insistent one race (whites) is against all the other races. Besides being reverse racism it also smacks of cognitive dissonance.
My contention is that racism today is engineered much like antisemitism was and is engineered by groups serving to benefit. For the elites its pretty much a divide and rule tool, and for others its a means to get benefits for their group. This does not mean racism does not exist, there will always be individuals who dont like those who are different (both black and white), and this is not limited to race.
The bell curve shows the main differences between races is simply in the proportion of individuals of each race who are cognitively elite or cognitively deficient. You may substitute congnitively with physical as you wish. Most of each race is remarkably similar. Perhaps race is a poor word, call it human variance resulting from different paths of evolution of people of a certain geographical and cultural region that has taken thousands of years and would take just as long to reverse after their migration. To deny this would be to deny evolution.
Today the global elite make up members of all races. In fact I have reason to believe the cognitively elite believe they are evolving beyond homo sapien 1.0 . Some call it transhumanism. Those who will be left behind are most of humanity and will likely suffer the same fate as the neanderthal, although like the neanderthal and homosapiens some degree of cross breeding is taking place between human 1.0 and elites making up human 2.0.
Dont take your eye off the ball and fall into the white is the boogeyman trap. Thats what they want. There is no reason all races should not join together and oppose these elite driven tactics to assume total control over everbody
Posted by: Pft | Feb 9, 2019 11:46:13 PM | 51
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |