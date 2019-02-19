Post a comment

Why Iran Needs To Talk With The Taliban
The Trump administration is preparing a public argument for war on Iran. The Washington Times has some 'senior administration officials' claiming that Iran is allied with al-Qaeda and thus could and should be attacked:
Iran-al Qaeda alliance may provide legal rationale for U.S. military strikes
Iran is providing high-level al Qaeda operatives with a clandestine sanctuary to funnel fighters, money and weapons across the Middle East, according to Trump administration officials who warn that the long-elusive, complex relationship between two avowed enemies of America has evolved into an unacceptable global security threat.
...
The Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) passed by Congress in the days after the 9/11 attacks provided the legal framework for President George W. Bush to order U.S. military action against the Taliban for harboring Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan. The law has underpinned the U.S. counterterrorism campaign and has largely gone unchanged for the past 17 years through three presidential administrations.
Congressional and legal sources say the law may now provide a legal rationale for striking Iranian territory or proxies should President Trump decide that Tehran poses a looming threat to the U.S. or Israel and that economic sanctions are not strong enough to neutralize the threat.
That Iran is colluding with al-Qaeda, which it actively fights in Syria and Iraq, is obviously nonsense. When the U.S. attacked Afghanistan some families of al-Qaeda fighters fled to Iran where they were put under house arrest. They were and still are hostages Iran uses to prevent al-Qaeda attacks against its country. The Washington Times admits this:
One captured 2007 document, apparently written by an al Qaeda operative, concluded that, in the wake of the 2003 U.S. invasion of neighboring Iraq, “Iranian authorities decided to keep our brothers as a bargaining chip.”
At the recent conferences in Warsaw and Munich the Trump administration failed to gain any European support for its anti-Iran strategy. Iraq has likewise rejected all U.S. attempts to position it against Iran. If the U.S. wants to attack Iran it will need to go it alone. Its 'allies' west of the Persian Gulf will give financial support but are not a serious military force. What they can do though is to ramp up terrorism against Iran.
The former Indian ambassador M. K. Bhadrakumar suspects that the U.S. is trying to envelope Iran from the east to establish land routes that can be used for such purposes. The plan includes Pakistan and even the Afghan Taliban:
[T]oday, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are Israel’s covert allies in West Asia. They are joined at the hips in the project to overthrow the Iranian regime. We may expect that the Af-Pak could become a major theatre from where their covert operations would be launched with the help of Pakistan under the watch and protection of the US to destabilise Iran. Tehran has repeatedly alleged that the two Arab states are working in tandem with the US and Israel.
After last Tuesday’s fedayeen attack in Iran’s southeastern region of Sistan-Baluchistan bordering Pakistan (in which 27 Iranian troops were killed in circumstances eerily similar to what happened in Pulwama), top Iranian generals have openly alleged the role of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence. Unsurprisingly, Saudis and the Emiratis who are bankrolling the Pakistani economy, have come to call the shots in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Tehran is expecting turbulent times.
...
[W]e have an explosive mix today, such as we have never come across before in our region and which no one could have foreseen previously — except, indeed, the astute mind of Hamid Karzai — whereby the Taliban leadership has come under immense Pakistani pressure to eschew its “Afghan-ness” and accede to the US wish list on an open-ended military presence in Afghanistan (which is also backed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE as well as Israel.)
Bhadrakumar points to several recent incidents that suggest that such a plan is indeed in the making. He urges the Indian government to renew its alliance with Iran to counter such acts.
The Taliban will not like any plan that leaves foreign forces in their country. Removing all foreign forces from Afghanistan has always been their foremost aim. Yesterday the Taliban negotiators were supposed to meet their U.S. counterparts in Islamabad where they would also have talks with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and probably with Khan's current guest, Clown Prince Muhammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. They canceled the talks on short notice. They may want to avoid additional pressure to submit to the U.S. plans of keeping some troops on Afghan ground.
Iran is also in talks with the Taliban. It may be able to offer them an alternative to the support they get from Pakistan. The U.S. has left the Afghan government in Kabul out of its talks with the Taliban while Iran kept it fully informed. Kabul may also prefer Iranian help in mediating an end of the long conflict.
Securing its eastern flank will be a high priority for Iran. A bid to change the allegiance of the Taliban from Pakistan to Iran may be the best way to achieve that.
As shown in this article, Benjamin Netanyahu is doing his best to drag the world into a war with Iran:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/02/benjamin-netanyahu-dragging-world-into.html
Israel and the United States will not stop until Iran is "re-engineered" into a nation that succumbs to Washington's will.
Posted by: Sally Snyder | Feb 19, 2019 1:32:31 PM | 1
Iran and India needs to strengthen their ties pronto and take Russia support.
Posted by: AG17 | Feb 19, 2019 1:33:42 PM | 2
He is not honest, this Bhadrakumar. Yes, good on commentary on other things, but never ever trust an Indian on anything Pakistan related, they make up things from fictional cross-border strikes to spy pigeons to God knows what else. The attack on Iran came in Balochistan.
Balochistan separatists, engaged in war against the Pakistani state since 2006 (same year Carnegie and Brookings openly advocated using Baloch separatists vs Pakistan and even Iran) are backed, and I mean openly backed, by India.
Iran has produced its greatest foreign policy gaffe in a long time in yelling at Pakistan. 'Oh the attack happened just as MbS is in Pakistan!' uh, yeah, no. Emotional IRGC generals, please bother checking to see that MbS hadn't even arrived in Pakistan yet. But these fellas still mouthed off, refusing to see reality and common sense.
Dear Moon of Alabama, MK Bhadrakumar will not tell you about an Indian spy, Kulbhushan Yadav, who'd worked out of Iran's Chabahar port city for years, being discovered and captured by Pakistan in March 2016 when he was crossing over into the Pakistani side. Revealed to have been doing what India does, supporting Baloch rebels as part of a larger strategy of trying to sabotage Pakistan-China economic expansion plans.
Do not, in addition, expect Bhadrakumar to inform you about India's 2008 Mumbai Attacks - a 4 day long affair where the Pakistani 'mastermind' was determined during the initial hours of the attack, where the gunmen camped a full day with supplies at a hotel run by an Israeli Orthodox Jewish group that runs lodges for Israeli tourists and other similar logic failures and holes and signs of India playing dark games exists.
This entire 'Saudi and UAE call the shots in Pakistan' is profuse garbage. I suppose this is why Pakistan refused to join the Yemen War and has not committed troops there, right? Or maybe this is why Pakistan refused to train anti-Assad terrorists when GCC requested it to, right?
I suppose this is why Pakistan, led by its military has recently rescued 5 out of the 12 kidnapped IRGC guards who were taken off into Balochistan somewhere on our side.
Do not, ever, expect an Indian analysis of Pakistan to be honest. Whether it is from Mr Bhadrakumar or anyone else.
Posted by: Agha Hussain | Feb 19, 2019 1:40:15 PM | 3
thanks b... it sounds complicated... pakistan seems to be the most favoured pawn that the usa-ksa-uae-israel want to use..in spite of @3 agha's comments, i don't think it is a stretch to say pakistan is in a hard place financially and would be happy to receive the money from these terrorist states to support a war on iran by converting the taliban into some type of wahabbi cult... and that is the key paragraph in M. K. Bhadrakumar's for me, which perhaps @3 agha would like to dispute??
""What the Saudis and Emiratis are expecting as follow-up in the near future is a certain “rebooting” of the traditional Afghan-Islamist ideology of the Taliban and its quintessentially natioanlistic “Afghan-centric” outlook with a significant dosage of Wahhabi indoctrination, which would make it possible integrate the Taliban into the global jihadi network and co-habitate it with extremist organisations such as the variants of Islamic State or al-Qaeda (who have proliferated in the Middle East in the recent years), so that geopolitical projects can be undertaken in regions such as Central Asia and the Caucasus or Iran from the Afghan soil, under a comprador Taliban leadership.""
these folks are truly sick in the head, and when i say that, i am not just talking about the mongrels in power in ksa-uae, but of the usa-israel leadership for entertaining this kind of sickness...
Posted by: james | Feb 19, 2019 1:54:21 PM | 4
When it comes to Iran, Trump and his minions are just as crazy as Hillary Clinton. Plenty of commentators in the alternative media were worried Clinton would kick off nuclear war with Russia, yet when it comes to Trump and Iran, most say US cannot attack Iran. Trumps hatred of Iran is based on religion so sanity does not enter into it.
Energy dominance and the need to gain control of large oil reserves adds to the motivation.
A piece currently in Sputnik on Trump admin wanting to send 'sensitive nuclear technology' to the wahhabis, Flynn, supposedly the sane element in Trump's initial gang kicked this off. Flynn's hatred of Iran was no different than Haley's, yet for some reason the likes of Saker think him the good guy and all was lost when he was toppled.
Trump is gambling everything on energy dominance. Us will be finished as any sort of world power if he fails.
Alister Crooke has several pieces up at Strategic Culture, one of which karlof1 has linked to in another thread. One is on US finance required for Trumps arms race and the exceptional amount the US government will have to borrow in the near future, and the near impossibility of raising that sort of money through normal and legit means which includes wringing the blood out of their population.
Trump needs energy dominance up and running very quickly to fund his military and other projects.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 19, 2019 2:29:04 PM | 5
I read Mr. Bhadrakumar's articles regularly. In this particular piece, he a bit of kite flying. Its not objective and seems to be influenced by the general atmosphere in India today. Alternative media sites are in love with Iran and see them doing anything wrong. They me fighting a just war in Syria but it doesn't mean they are perfect. Kulbhusan yadav, an Indian spy was caught inside Pakistan actively supporring and planning terrorist activities specially to disrupt CPEC. He was stationed in Iran and used to travel through Iran from where, along with Afghanistan, Indians were running covert ops against Pakistan. Pakistan never openly threatened or accused Iran even then but opted to improve the situation through bilateral dialogue. Uzair Baloch, a notorious gang war member from Karachi, fled Pakistan and was travelling on Iranian passport overseas. When arrested in Dubai, Iran requested that he be handed over to them. When interrogated he confessed to working for Iranian intelligence. All countries play dirty games including Iranians. Sorry to some members here but Iranians are no angels.
The attack on IRGC members was unfortunate and unjust but Iran must understand it is in interest of woeld powers to keep Pakistan and Iran apart. Tbey must not fall into this trap.
As for Mr. Bhadrakumar's assumption that Istaelis are cooperating with Pakistan, it is fotal nonsense. The plane incident he mentions in his article is pure bullshit as the Israeli journalist who reported it initially later claimed he was not sure about it. Also lately Indian media is publishing stories about Pakistanis warming up to Israelis. Its a ploy to divide Pakistan and Iran and Iranians must not get trapped for their own good and not play into the hands of Indians who want to destabilise Balochistan.
As a general rule of thumb whenever Indians give their analysis of Pakistan's motives, take it with a pinch of salt. We are arch ene8mies and are almost always on the edge on war.
Also please read up on Indian oppression in Kashmir which is the most heavily militarised region anywhere in the world. The brutality is mind numbing.
Posted by: Bilal | Feb 19, 2019 2:38:28 PM | 6
Peter AU 1 @6: Trump is gambling everything on energy dominance.
Adversarial relations with energy-rich countries like Russia, Iran, and Venezuela span at least 3 US Administrations (GW Bush, Obama, Trump) and in cases more.
And it was decades ago, that Zbig Brezinski asserted that USA had to bring Ukraine and Iran into the Western orbit to ensure global hegemony.
It's sloppy to refer to Trump when it is really USA Deep State policy that is at issue. Such sloppiness has a real effect: it promotes the illusion. Presidents are figureheads but people really really want to believe the illusion.
Also, IMO "energy dominance" is really about dollar hegemony and trade relations, especially wrt the EU poodles.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Feb 19, 2019 2:55:17 PM | 7
Craig Murray just returned from Pakistan and promises to write about what he's learned while there for 3-weeks.
Maybe he will touch on some of the issues Bhadrakumar has written about.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Feb 19, 2019 2:59:55 PM | 8
OT.
As he is on so many other issues now, Roger Waters is totally woke on Venezuela:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2621011137941425&t=136
Ya gotta love the part where he takes a swipe at Richard Branson!
Posted by: Seamus Padraig | Feb 19, 2019 3:13:51 PM | 9
Jackrabbit
It is sloppy to talk about entities without faces and the rest of the bullshit. Trump may well be just a figure head but it a reasonable name to put to current US direction.
Sometimes the US changes direction very little when a new figurehead is put in place. There have been some radical changes under the current figurehead.
Obama I would term as a ladder climbing bobbling head, but Trump, rather than just a bobbling head is part of the team.
The radical change I do think is due to a split in the US. Most here could see the US was on its way down. I believe the split is between those in the elite, the people of influence or whatever they be termed, who could see this and wanted to move to a new business model, and those who believed they could keep propping up the old business model forever.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 19, 2019 3:18:48 PM | 10
The Washington Times is only a valid newspaper in that it will disclose what the right wingnuts are hoping for in the USA.
It rarely has solid reporting; it's not the WSJ.
Everyone understands that delusional theocrats like Pence see a war with Persia as a necessity for bringing on the "end times".
Posted by: Jay | Feb 19, 2019 3:47:51 PM | 11
Thanks to the pro-Pakistani comments correcting some of the statements from the India side. It is always a good thing to have both sides of the argument represented here, and indeed we are learning as we go the continuing perfidy of the US and its so-called allies. One statement on the side of India that the Pakistani trend would be towards encouraging the Wahabbi extreme is nonsense. The people elected a leader who has vowed to fight terrorism in his country, not an extremist. Kashmir is a beautiful place; and what has been happening there for decades is a tragedy.
Posted by: juliania | Feb 19, 2019 3:58:48 PM | 12
I was wondering why Trump moved so quickly on Venezuela, before they had all of their ducks in a row.
The answer is, of course, Iran. The U.S. needs an alternative to Iranian oil, when they move on Iran. Having screwed over the Saudis in November, it is now highly unlikely that the Saudis will cover for lost Iranian oil again.
I believe that the U.S. moved so quickly on Venezuela because they thought that they could grab control of Venezuelan oil in time for implementing the sanctions against Iranian oil in April. This makes sense, if we are to believe the reports that they thought that they could overthrow Maduro in 24 hrs.
Having made a mess of this, with Maduro going nowhere, it looks to me like the U.S. will have trouble proceeding against Iran as planned.
Posted by: dh-mtl | Feb 19, 2019 4:25:43 PM | 13
To all these Pakistani lovers such as Agha Hussain, Bilal, and Juliana how do you guys think Taliban came into existence? Was it not Saudi Wahabi state and so called freedom loving US that financed and trained those terrorists? At that time the slogan was to stop the communist expansion, so what did the Afgan people end up with after all this terrorist funding? A strictly Islamist state but some what moderate. Do you know the plight of Pakistan after Afgan war? Fundamental Islam slowly morphing into Wahabism. The Pakistani army put this new guy so called secularist Imran Khan, who couldn't do a damn thing about Asia Bibi's plight and she had to flee to Canada. Of course like the bible says "What thou shall sow thou shall reap". Welcome to Wahabi Paradise Pakistan. A bright Wahabi future awaits you.
Posted by: Murali Penumarth | Feb 19, 2019 4:37:58 PM | 14
Seamus Padraig @9
Branson had this to say about investing in Ukraine in April 2015.
“Personally, I think that Ukraine is a good place to invest. I don’t think it can get financially any worse than it is today,"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wr_K-gA2rOE
The guy is a financial genius, I tell ya!
Posted by: Yonatan | Feb 19, 2019 4:51:52 PM | 15
It would be most ironic if the US government's continued hostility and aggression eventually result in Iran and Afghanistan (and Tajikistan) as well coming closer and forming an alliance. The three countries have a fair amount of history in common and some form of the Persian language is used in all three.
Posted by: Jen | Feb 19, 2019 5:10:17 PM | 16
@13
"The U.S. needs an alternative to Iranian oil". Why? The US is almost even in terms of oil imports v. exports. If I had to guess, one intended consequence of attacking Iran is that Iran will try to close the Strait of Hormuz, and oil will be $250/barrel. This will destroy China, but the US can skate by in the short term due to fracking. As a bonus, it will also throw Europe into a massive recession.
Posted by: Schmoe | Feb 19, 2019 5:37:38 PM | 17
@17
The U.S. needs an alternative to Iranian oil in order to ensure a balance of supply and demand on a worldwide (not U.S.) basis in order to prevent a price spike, which will damage the U.S. economically, and Trump politically.
That is why Trump asked Russia and Saudi to increase their oil output last June, in order to offset the Iran sanctions. It is also why Trump gave 6-month waivers to a number of countries on November 1, enabling them to continue to import Iranian oil. A side effect of the waivers was to cause a $30 drop in oil prices, thus screwing over Saudi Arabia.
Having screwed over the Saudis, the U.S. desperately needed another source of oil, under their control. Thus the urgency to overthrow Maduro.
Posted by: dh-mtl | Feb 19, 2019 5:52:36 PM | 18
the following poem and video were written for Palestinians, however it's also for Iranians, as they both have the same enemy
The Palestinian poet Dareen Tatour was arrested and sentenced to five months in prison, charged for Facebook postings (the poem below translated into English) and the video below, posted to YouTube.
Here, the poet Tariq al Haydar translates Dareen Tatour’s words into English:
Resist, My People, Resist Them
Resist, my people, resist them.
In Jerusalem, I dressed my wounds and breathed my sorrows
And carried the soul in my palm
For an Arab Palestine.
I will not succumb to the “peaceful solution,”
Never lower my flags
Until I evict them from my land.
I cast them aside for a coming time.
Resist, my people, resist them.
Resist the settler’s robbery
And follow the caravan of martyrs.
Shred the disgraceful constitution
Which imposed degradation and humiliation
And deterred us from restoring justice.
They burned blameless children;
As for Hadil, they sniped her in public,
Killed her in broad daylight.
Resist, my people, resist them.
Resist the colonialist’s onslaught.
Pay no mind to his agents among us
Who chain us with the peaceful illusion.
Do not fear doubtful tongues;
The truth in your heart is stronger,
As long as you resist in a land
That has lived through raids and victory.
So Ali called from his grave:
Resist, my rebellious people.
Write me as prose on the agarwood;
My remains have you as a response.
Resist, my people, resist them.
Resist, my people, resist them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1qnlN1WUAA
Posted by: Lydia | Feb 19, 2019 5:56:59 PM | 19
Looks like the move on Venezuela will kick off on the 23rd.
https://sputniknews.com/latam/201902201072574066-brazil-mobilizing-task-force-deliver-venezuela-border/
"According to the presidential spokesman General Otavio Rego Barros, Brazil will put humanitarian aid on Venezuelan border on 23th February at request of opposition leader Guaido, adding that he would be responsible for its distribution."
As in a comment earlier in the thread, the US needs the Venezuelan oil before the war against Iran can commence.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 19, 2019 6:07:39 PM | 20
@ Peter AU 1 #20
Your mention of Brazil caused me to make a sudden connection with the "Lawfare" coup against Dilma Rousseff. The neocons needed a right-wing govenment in Brazil to ensure there would be no friends on any border of Venezuela.
And in turn that caused me to veer into another line of thinking. Does the Orange POTUS understand that he has been snookered into completing one of Saint Obama's 'nation destruction' projects? I doubt it.
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Feb 19, 2019 6:31:20 PM | 21
@18
No one ever mistook me for an expert on regional variations in oil pricing, but what prevents a massive variation in price between Texas oil v. Saudi or Iraqi oil? They already trade separately. The market will demand something closer than $55/fracked Backen oil v. $250 for Saudi oil, but is there any reason you could not have $100 for fracked oil v. $250 for Middle East oil? Gasoline priced off $100/barrel would annoy US motorists, but the money would stay in the US and of course be a windfall for investment funds that have supported the fracking industry.
Posted by: Schmoe | Feb 19, 2019 6:37:44 PM | 22
"Securing its eastern flank will be a high priority for Iran. A bid to change the allegiance of the Taliban from Pakistan to Iran may be the best way to achieve that."
There won't be any alliance between Iran and the Taliban. Unthinkable. The Taliban are about to win in Kabul, if Trump wants to get out. No reason to concede.
Posted by: Laguerre | Feb 19, 2019 6:54:23 PM | 23
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 19, 2019 6:07:39 PM | 20
The below is also happening on the 23rd.
https://www.fort-russ.com/2019/02/who-needs-a-us-trojan-horse-when-russia-will-deliver-300-tons-of-humanitarian-aid-to-venezuela/
Posted by: jo6pac | Feb 19, 2019 6:59:39 PM | 24
@22
The oil market is an international market, not a domestic market (unlike Natural Gas which is primarily domestic).
The U.S. currently consumes about 21 million barrels of petroleum liquids per day (about 20% of the world total). It imports about 9 million barrels of liquids per day, and exports about 7 million barrels of liquids per day, for a net import of about 2 million barrels per day.
The U.S. is a big importer of 'heavy-sour' crude oil, such as comes from Venezuela, because it has refineries designed specifically for these grades. On the other hand they export 'light-sweet' crude which comes from fracking', principally to Asia, because it is easy for less sophisticated refineries to process, and it does not match U.S. refinery needs. The U.S. also exports a significant quantity of refined products, essentially acting as a custom refiner for other countries.
What you propose has two major problems. First, it would require import and export controls, which would be a hard sell for a 'free-market' economy. Secondly it would require a massive reconfiguration of the U.S. refining industry. Something that is unlikely in either the short or even medium term.
In the oil business, the U.S. is not an island unto itself. This is why Trump has paid so much attention to the international price of oil.
Posted by: dh-mtl | Feb 19, 2019 7:03:35 PM | 25
“That Iran is colluding with al-Qaeda, which it actively fights in Syria and Iraq, is obviously nonsense.”
The American people, indeed much if the world, has shown since 2001 there is no lie too ridiculous they wont believe or at least quietly go along with
As for Europe not going along, they dont care. Europeans are Trumps poodles, only useful for providing him with wives or loans from Deutsche Bank. Back in the day when the US wanted international law to be respected they needed European support. Now that they have smashed the NWO based on international law, they can and do act unilaterally.
In order to create a New New World Order, the existing order must be smashed. As a construction guy he knows you have to demolish old buildings before you can build new ones. Which buildings (used as a metaphor) get brought down this time is the question. Soviet Union needed to fall to create the current NWO, along with Chinas Communism/Socialism (all but in name), perhaps Trumps mission is to bring down his own House (US) this time, or at least demolish what little credibility it had left after Bush/Obama years following the literal demolition of WTC buildings
I am coming to think Iran is just a ruse, or just an excuse to stay in the region and give him an excuse to stay in Afghanistan and Syria. Then again I dont think anyone knows what they plan. Obviously it seems likely Venezuela will fall and another puppet regime that will allow global corporations a free reign will take over.
Posted by: Pft | Feb 19, 2019 7:21:52 PM | 26
@25
Thanks. I was aware of most of issues re: oil grades, but not aware of the amounts involved.
Posted by: Schmoe | Feb 19, 2019 7:29:01 PM | 27
@20 Trying to get the aid in through Brazil doesn't make much sense logistically. I assume they are talking about the Pacaraima border which is quite remote.
Guaido may have more luck at Cucuta if he can get a large enough crowd to overwhelm the Venezuelan military and border guards. I guess he's hoping to provoke a serious incident where somebody gets hurt.
Posted by: dh | Feb 19, 2019 7:38:57 PM | 28
dh
My guess is it will be here.
https://www.google.com.au/maps/@4.5692691,-61.2583347,10.23z
A major highway linking Brazil and Venezuela.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 19, 2019 7:47:27 PM | 29
@29 That is Pacaraima. I've been there. Not exactly a major highway and it won't be easy to bus people from Caracas. That will probably just be a diversion from the main action in Cucuta.
Anyway we can expect to see a few angry 'starving activists' shouting at border guards.
Posted by: dh | Feb 19, 2019 7:56:48 PM | 30
From the link provided by jo6pac @24
"“The situation in Venezuela is unfolding at an alarming trajectory. For February 23 an event is expected that, to paraphrase the great Latin American Gabriel García Márquez, could be called ‘a chronicle of an anticipated provocation,'” announced Zakharova.
A spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that plans were being made to introduce “humanitarian aid” to the Venezuelan people from the territory of a neighboring country. However, taking into account the position of the country’s legitimate authorities, the plaintiffs say it is “an incursion,” causing border guards and military personnel to use force, Zakharova said.
They hope to bring about a division between the military or symbolic victims, a wave of demonstrations, that allow to put in motion the version of a force action from the outside, she pointed out."
.....
I had not read this before but the way Zakharova puts it is exactly my thought on the US game plan.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 19, 2019 7:57:27 PM | 31
Posted by: dh-mtl | Feb 19, 2019 7:03:35 PM | 25
Perhaps a more explanation of the need for "heavy crude". You need a more expensive refining for heavy crude, and that makes heavy crude cheaper per ton. In other words, the profits of a heavy crude refinery come from matching a larger investment in cracking facility with the smaller price of the crude. Most probably, they may process the light crude too, but the will have too small profit margin in relation to the amortization of their capital.
Then there can be the problem of product mix. That said, US can manage without Venezuelan oil, but some companies can be hurt. But as the large majority of the crude is currently domestic, a conflict that increases oil price is in their favor. I do not expect American oilmen to cry for Venezuela. Integrated large companies and smaller domestic producers gain now, and if in the future Venezuelan oil is managed as rationally as in Angola, they will profit in the future (Angola has a lot of oil extracted by American companies, and the resulting profits are most efficiently looted. The population seems scarcely better of than in African countries without oils.)
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Feb 19, 2019 7:57:30 PM | 32
"Having screwed over the Saudis, the U.S. desperately needed another source of oil, under their control. Thus the urgency to overthrow Maduro."
dh-mtl@18
I don't see the logic behind this: right now the US doesn't have Iran's oil so there is no need to find a substitute for it. On the other hand, if the US wants Venezuela's oil-that is what Venezuela wants too- for the US to buy it, barrel by barrel, as they did throughout the last century.
There are undoubtedly interests in the States that would love to get Venezuela's oil but the Brazilian-US-Colombian axis is after something else, much more urgent, they want to wipe out all the bases for socialism in south America. And Venezuela is the one with the most potential importance.
Ever since WWII the US has been trying to eradicate socialism and radical movements likely to breed socialism around the world. They have killed millions of people but to some people this is a history that never happened. The US likes it that way, it wants people to believe that it is just interested in oil or resources. But it isn't, the resources are there for anyone ready to buy them. And just as in Venezuela the US isn't really looking for oil: it is looking for an opportunity to decapitate socialist movements, because it is determined to keep the capitalist racket going.
Posted by: bevin | Feb 19, 2019 9:05:15 PM | 33
One overlooked point on Venezuela is they own Citgo and a couple of refineries in the US . Almost 50% is pledged to Rosneft as collateral for loans. If Venezuela defaults on its loans Rosneft becomes a controlling owner of a large refinery/gasoline operation in the US
As for Venezuelas oil, the US seeks to control its production and distribution, not necessarily to extract it. They already buy 50% of what Venezuela produces. Most countries cant refune their heavy crude. Control makes it easier to manipulate prices and deny access to countries who dont play along with the Empire.
Posted by: Pft | Feb 19, 2019 9:41:29 PM | 34
Peter AU 1 @ 20, DH @ 28:
Indeed, sending humanitarian aid through two remote border towns along a highway in a thinly populated tropical forest area doesn't make sense when the aid could be transferred as air cargo from Brasilia or any other large city in Brazil to Caracas or Maracaibo or any other large city in Venezuela with good transport infrastructure.
That is why it is likely the humanitarian aid being sent to Pacaraima / Santa Elena de Uairen is not humanitarian aid as we know it. It's likely to be guns and ammunition for gangs roaming in the area. And, as at Cucuta near the border with Colombia, Venezuelan armed forces would be right to stop it.
Venezuela cannot afford to fight on two fronts to its west and southeast, with US armed forces ready and waiting to its north.
Posted by: Jen | Feb 19, 2019 11:13:00 PM | 35
@33 bevin - "the US isn't really looking for oil: it is looking for an opportunity to decapitate socialist movements, because it is determined to keep the capitalist racket going."
Thank you for putting that into words. I believe this is exactly the case. It explains all the hatred. Same thing for Iran, Cuba, China. These are all beyond the pale.
Of course the western oil companies want to take profits directly from the fields. Just as the arms makers want to sell their weapons in conflicts. And all the other interests want their pound of flesh. But behind it all is that prime reason for enmity.
Only one thing really threatens that racket, and that's socialism.
Posted by: Grieved | Feb 19, 2019 11:32:39 PM | 36
Jen 35
Very much my thought.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 19, 2019 11:49:16 PM | 37
I do have one comment that's on-topic, I hope. Magnier's latest piece is a great summary of the war on Syria, but also illustrates how Iran has evolved out of the Syria experience [my emphasis]:
Iran has adopted a new ideology: it is not an Islamic or a Christian ideology but a new one that emerged in the last seven years of war. It is the “Ideology of Resistance”, an ideology that goes beyond religion. This new ideology imposed itself even on clerical Iran and on Hezbollah who have abandoning any goal of exporting an Islamic Republic: instead they support any population ready to stand against the destructive US hegemony over the world. - Reshaping the Middle East: why the West should stop its Interventions
So, the idea of Iran playing a role with the Taliban is by no means strange, and we've seen indications of this involvement for some time now, I think. But also China is working on Pakistan, and Russia is working on India. And although each country has its own separate interests, there is common cause and common gain to be made by laying aside separateness and taking up cooperation.
It's worth combining Iran's new interests with Pieraccini's latest offering of how Russia and China are Containing the US to Reshape the World Order. And even with this little snippet that analyzes how half the world's population came together at the UN to stop the US action against Venezuela: Hands Off Venezuela: Historic Stance at the United Nations against US Imperialism.
The point here is that any country wishing to cultivate its independence can easily find, at this stage of history, that its principal interest lies in helping to contain the US. Increasingly it becomes easier to decide that the most good for a free country right now is to support, in whatever way it can, the resistance axis that Magnier suggests Iran sees as its direction.
It seems like a natural imperative then that Iran MUST be vitally interested in greater involvement with both Afghanistan and Pakistan. And that Russia and China, of course, are too. And that all these countries are very gradually combining in a shared direction, just as Turkey, in its halting way, has also without doubt been snared into what might be called the "Pax Eurasia".
The One Road will make everyone rich. All anyone has to do is allow it all to happen. The US wants to wreck all of it. The greatest aim, and profit, then for any country must surely be to join the attempt to contain the US, and let the One Road be developed.
This is the ethos that will emerge in words over time from the Af-Pak/Iran-Russia-China confluence.
~~
Lavrov said a wonderful thing at the Munich conference: "Patience always pays off. We are patient people, strategically as well."
Posted by: Grieved | Feb 20, 2019 12:18:22 AM | 38
Peter AU 1 @10
It is sloppy to talk about entities without faces and the rest of the bullshit. Trump may well be just a figure head but it a reasonable name to put to current US direction.
This logic escapes me. When you attribute motives and actions to a figurehead, you implicitly convey the sense that he/she is not a figurehead. TPTB love it when we blame transitory figureheads for all the problems and welcome the next figurehead. You would blame the snakeskin for your snake bite?
Oh my! that snakeskin just bit that women ... I sure hope the next snakeskin is nicer!/sarc
=
Sometimes the US changes direction very little when a new figurehead is put in place. There have been some radical changes under the current figurehead.
Obama I would term as a ladder climbing bobbling head, but Trump ... is part of the team.
The Bush-Obama transition was just as big as the Obama-Trump transition.
Obama was also part of the team. Not sure why you fail to see that. Obama came from a family that was connected to OSS/CIA, and he actively worked to finesse dissent to CIA/NSA and other powerful interests.
Note: Some have expressed the belief that new Presidents are trained and/or threatened to make them conform to Deep State wishes. This is bonkers. Powerful interests would not take the chance of having a President that might oppose them. It makes much more sense that a President is already vetted and approved by the Deep State well before the Presidential election. Hillary, Trump, McCain, Obama, Romney - all of these Presidential contenders have done,or would have done, what the Deep State wanted.
=
The radical change I do think is due to a split in the US. Most here could see the US was on its way down. I believe the split is between those in the elite, the people of influence or whatever they be termed, who could see this and wanted to move to a new business model, and those who believed they could keep propping up the old business model forever.
Radical change? Looks like business-as-usual to me. You've mistaken adjusting to changing circumstances as fundamental change.
Uh-oh, the orange-haired snakeskin is about to strike Maduro! Surely the peace-loving snake will grow a friendlier snakeskin next time!/sarc
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Feb 20, 2019 12:40:05 AM | 39
I have a request.
Could everyone please stop using the term al-Qaeda and start using that outfit's correct name - al-CIA-duh?
We all know that the CIA recruited and sent ter'rists to Afghanistan in the 1980s to destabilise that country. We also know that the Afghan Government, realising that the CIA's ter'rists were winning, asked Russia to provide expert assistance to help solve the problem. And we know that the CIA's response to Russia's 'interference' in Afghanistan was to AUGMENT its existing ter'rists with MORE ter'rists to create a QUAGMIRE to 'punish' Russia.
We also know that the CIA armed and branded this new batch of additional anti-Russian ter'rists with the label al-CIA-duh because the folks at CIA HQ have got a wonderful sense of humour and love jokes about mass murder.
The CIA is chock full of brainwashed psychopaths and "Israelis" who have always thought that murdering innocents can be terrific fun, unless the wrong(?) "Israelis" are being culled, er...killed. Zionist-occupied AmeriKKKa's fingerprints are all over 90%+ of the World's anti-Muslim ter'rist outfits. It's way past time to give credit where it's due by correcting the names bestowed on the CIA's ter'rist groups, by the CIA, to better reflect their usually, but not always, obvious origins.
When that time arrives and sanity prevails then every ter'rist group, regardless of what AmeriKKKa calls it, will be called al-CIA-duh or the ??? Branch of al-CIA-duh.
Thanks in (patient) anticipation.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Feb 20, 2019 12:49:39 AM | 40
@ Grieved and others
America is not the core of empire but an instantiation of its face like the British empire. The core of empire is global private finance which now owns all "things" while the rest of us own the overhanging global debt.
I just want to make clear that America is being vilified for being imperialistic when it is the core of empire than has bent America to its will since WWII
Please be clear in your characterization of the evil that we face.
90+% of Americans are not the problem and have not sold out their republic to the highest bidder like the other plus/minus 10%
Yes, the US needs to be stopped from doing the bidding of empire and prosecuted for its misdeeds along with the "war criminal leadership". And it is good to see nations combining to do do..............But if that is all that is done and the world of global private finance not brought to task for its role in our world events then what will have been gained?
A grand charade is being set up by the ruling elite to manufacture a global crisis that rearranges everything while still keeping global private finance tools in primary control while throwing America under the bus for being imperialists.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Feb 20, 2019 12:52:04 AM | 41
Jacko, your naive belief of honour amongst thieves and psychopaths, that they behave as a school of bait fish, the school twisting and turning as they they are a single mid and body is touching in its innocence.
If you wish to keep trying to drop bags of rabbit shit on my head every time I mention the word Trump, with lines of large black lettering like the stencils on a wool bale, I may start giving you a hard time.
Time for mumma rabbit to tuck you into bed and read you a fairy tale before you get yourself into trouble.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 20, 2019 12:57:54 AM | 42
Hoarsewhisperer
al qaeda is a good enough term to distinguish one arm of the cia proxy force.
A name is a name. Anyone that bothers to do a little research will understand that this is an arm of the cia. Those who do not bother will not be changed by alternative political correctness.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 20, 2019 1:20:07 AM | 43
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 20, 2019 1:20:07 AM | 43
(al qaeda is a good enough term to distinguish one arm of the cia proxy force. A name is a name.)
They're fake Islamic names and the only reason there are so many 'arms' is to help the MSM to create confusion. If it didn't matter what they call their proxies then they'd give them less deceptive names. But it does matter and if the CIA is too cowardly to give them transparent names then we should do it for them by giving ALL of their proxies CIA-prefixed names.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Feb 20, 2019 2:34:21 AM | 44
Grieved @38 magnier presents the culture of resistance as something iran developed in the war of syria and as something it "evolved" "developed"
Thats is absolutely wrong. That way of thought is Pillar in shia thought
This is article 154 of Islamic Republic of Iran Constitution 1979
Article 154: The Islamic Republic of Iran considers human happiness throughout human society as its ideal. It considers independence, freedom, and the governance of justice and truth as the right of all the people of the world. Consequently, while it completely abstains from any kind of intervention in the internal affairs of other nations, it supports the struggles of the oppressed for their rights against the oppressors anywhere in the world.
Posted by: Ox | Feb 20, 2019 2:55:10 AM | 45
It has always, and I repeat always, been an Indian tactic to make it seem like Pakistani wrongdoings alongside the US and Saudi in Afghanistan in the nineteen eighties, for which Pakistan has given tens of thousands of martyrs combating and defeating since the 2000s, somehow affected India.
It did not. India fights no terrorism. India gangrapes Kashmiri women, shoots Kashmiris in the eyes with pellet guns, has all sections of its society from professors to artists to Bollywood celebs to student unions to the Indian Twitterati in general call for Kashmiri genocide and so on.
KASHMIR IS NOT TOUCHED BY PAST PAKISTANI ADVENTURES ABROAD. Kashmir has no significant extremist element. Kashmiri groups recruit young Kashmiris to lash out at the occupation.
The 'terror attack' of Pulwama was not a terror attack, it was backlash.
Posted by: Agha Hussain | Feb 20, 2019 3:34:58 AM | 46
Zachary Smith 21
There has been plenty of commentary in the past of Trump dismantling anything Obama had done with the reasoning that it was just to give Obama the middle finger.
Trump has been dismantling many things, some that had originated at the end of WWII and throughout the cold war. But at the same time, Trump is keeping a number of things.
My thought is that he is simply dumping any any institution or so called norm that is not useful for taking the US the way Trump or his backers want to take it.
It is for that reason I don't think he has been snookered, rather, a part of what Obama was doing is useful for the new project so Trump is using it.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 20, 2019 4:10:24 AM | 47
Using the fake AQ-alliance-with-Iran intelligence is right out of the Neocon pre-Iraq invasion playbook. I already wrote some time back that Trump and his Neocon warhounds would be fabricating fake intelligence as an excuse to attack Iran. I agree that desperate times call for strange bedfellows and talking to the enemy of your enemy strategy. What's to lose? The Taliban definitely can't trust the U.S. and AQ brought only hell raining down on them, so it's time they finally aligned themselves with a steadfast resister of the AZEmpire--Iran.
I also agree that the Machiavellian Kissinger protege, Trump, wants Venezuela's oil as leverage for his scheming grand offensive against Iran.
Only one way to stop the orange Neocon crazy train. Impeach the Mthrfkor conductor! Hope the trial lasts right up to the election so Pence doesn't try to salvage the Zionist MAGA cause.
Rashida Tlaib said it best...Mthrfkor, cause that's what he is. Palestinians were born resisting! Build the RUSSIA, IRAN, CHINA WALL OF RESISTANCE. Trump is creating legions of Western traitors ready to fight back his Zionist MAGA.
Posted by: Circe | Feb 20, 2019 4:39:32 AM | 48
I know The Guardian is pretty slimey but sometimes they get it right. That piece of pond life, Jeremy Hunt, is complaining to the Germans about their moratorium on issuing export licenses for weapons being sold to Saudi Arabia which are being used in Yemen and might be used against Iran if the Saudi Arabians had any cojones (which they don't). With big multi-national defence companies such as Airbus Industries being partly-owned by the German government and private defence companies using German-manufactured parts, the German ban is very effective against non-German defence companies.
Second link is to a reposted Washington Post article
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Feb 20, 2019 4:43:53 AM | 49
Thank you Jackrabbit @7 "It's sloppy to refer to Trump when it is really USA Deep State policy that is at issue. Such sloppiness has a real effect: it promotes the illusion. Presidents are figureheads but people really really want to believe the illusion."
but @ 10 Peter AU 1 cites "Jackrabbit @7 and tries to hold journalism to its cover up format. what is the cover up format used by Journalism? Journalism uses a figure head, in order to hide the real players behind the scene. By not naming names and naming the parties pushing these Armed RULE_MAKING (nation) state (ARMS=USA in this case). Who in the deeply hidden, low profile members of the various groups in the so called deep state, is or are pushing this or that agenda? .. Who are the lobbies, where are the registered, who are their clients, that have been hired and who in various departments of the ARMS=USA is pushing this or that,
I believe the audience for Alternative News has not already accomplished a larger audience than the fake news ...is because it continues the store bought(college taught) format to explain things by leaving out the details, news is useless, and I think it has been the purpose of Journalism to keep it that way.
Hypothesis: News made useless by journalist format soon puts the audience to sleep.
what is meant by useless. No one call a congress critter and invoke a opposition force to what ever is planned behind the scenes. So when the news provides useless information after a while the entire audience goes to sleep.
Look a little deeper into the true meaning of things if the hypothesis turns out to be true, and you will see that a audience that has been put to sleep (develops a feeling that nothing they can do will change things) by news that gives them no basis for action, is a necessary precondition to the effectiveness of propaganda.
Here is what Peter AU_1 said:
It is sloppy to talk about entities without faces and the rest of the bullshit. Trump may well be just a figure head but it a reasonable name to put to current US direction.
Sometimes the US changes direction very little when a new figurehead is put in place. There have been some radical changes under the current figurehead.
Obama I would term as a ladder climbing bobbling head, but Trump, rather than just a bobbling head is part of the team.
The radical change I do think is due to a split in the US. [<= but no indication of where the split is ...or why it has occurred or how long it has been going on, or what it might mean to the news article?] Most here could see the US was on its way down. I believe the split is between those in the elite, the people of influence or whatever they be termed, who could see this and wanted to move to a new business model, and those who believed they could keep propping up the old business model forever.Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 19, 2019 3:18:48 PM | 10
Nearly everyone agrees, you talk to Trump if he agrees with urging of your talk, what you want happens. So who talked to Trump or to whomever? What was said, what does that person or corporation or foreign corporation, person or government want and why would someone give it to them? We must know that information to fully understand why things are being done the way they are.
I am very concerned that Journalism, and those who teach it, and those who hire those who have been taught, are part of the propaganda scam the world's intelligence services have used to control ARMS. Its intricate, complicated, but masking the details with figure heads may be the essence of explaining how special interest manages population control.
Posted by: snake | Feb 20, 2019 4:55:44 AM | 50
Israel and Iran are evidence of the obvious difference between Obama and Trump. Ignoring the difference by terming Trump's foreign policy "US" policy instead of Trump's policy or "deep state" policy is false. Trump is out of step with norms of US foreign policy of the Obama administration. Whether you agree or disagree with those differences or abhor both. Trump is not a figure head. His GOP toadies in Congress are figure heads. And rubber stamps for his obscene leadership.
Posted by: donkeytale | Feb 20, 2019 6:37:18 AM | 51
@35 It will be easy for the police to throw up a few road blocks on the road to Pacaraima.
But Cucuta is a busy border crossing. Lots of people will be tempted by the free stuff. (A few may even want to see Peter Gabriel). The aid could even be empty boxes….it’s just bait. Obviously Elliot Abrams and Guaido are hoping the border guards will be violent. They want pictures of border guards beating up ‘starving protesters’...preferably women.
The whole point of this expensive charade is to show the world that Maduro is a brutal dictator who starves his own people.
Posted by: dh | Feb 20, 2019 9:15:39 AM | 52
I read the linked Bhadrakumar article, and also several other of his recent articles related to Pakistan including the links in the Indian news media.
Bhadrakumar has written some excellent articles in the past but I agree with @3 and @6 that in recent attacks on Pakistan he has lost his mind impeccably. I also read the transcript of the response of Imran Khan to the Pulwama attack, which seemed - in stark contrast to Bhadrakumar's totally irrational rant - eminently reasonable and on the face of it at least totally consistent with his professed opposition to islamism, terrorism and military conflict between neighbouring countries of the region and his preference for dialogue and accommodation. Modi, in contrast to Khan, gives the impression of the petulant child that is consistent with his established behaviour. Bhadrakumar doesn't have a leg to stand on.
I suspect that the US are far more likely to be up to their eyeballs in bringing about the terrorist Pulwama attack than Pakistan - and contrary to Bhadrakumar's claims have a mega-strong interest in provoking conflict between India and Pakistan just when China and Russia are trying to edge them together. By trying to wreck tentative accommodation between India and Pakistan the US is trying to throw the wrecking ball into India, Pakistan, Russia, China, Afghanistan, and Iran, as this particular wrecking ball intimately concerns all of those countries.
If Russia happens to have concrete intelligence supporting this theory and shares it with both India and Pakistan, that just might cause the US' sadistic plot to unravel and bring about the exact reverse of what the US miscreants are trying to achieve. I hope that is what will happen. As Imran Khan said soon after his election, it is time for India and Pakistan to mend their fences and start building a win-win relationship, instead of playing out idiotic roles as proxies for the global hegemon.
As for the claim that Pakistan could/would persuade the Afghan Taliban to accept US permanent presence in their country in total capitulation to US strategic interests, that seems the height of insanity and implausibility. I am certain that is wholly against Pakistani geostrategic and national security interests, let alone the Talibans.
Bhadrakumar, your knickers are in a twist. Untangle them.
Posted by: BM | Feb 20, 2019 9:48:02 AM | 53
Peter AU 1:
behave as a school of bait fish, the school twisting and turning as they they are a single mid and body
Sadly, "go along to get along" is all too common. There's a cost, often severe, to objecting/protesting against powerful interests and those that represent them. Few wish to incur those costs. Craig Murray is a good example of this.
Steve Cohen has noted that there are no more "wise men" left in government - no 'old hand' realists remain. By the early 2000s neocons had taken over.
=
bags of rabbit shit on my head every time I mention the word Trump
If you look back @7, what I took issue with was your phrase:
"Trump is gambling on energy dominance ..."
This gave Trump far too much credit. Is he really capable of forming a complex strategy related knowledge of an industry that he isn't known as having interest in and the ability to initiate and see-through operations that could take a decade or more? And would powerful Deep State interests allow him to 'gamble' on anything of importance?
You are not the only one that refers to Trump when "Trump Administration" or "Deep State" is what you really mean. But the phrase "Trump is gambling on energy dominance" was a clear example of how well the Presidential figurehead/spokesperson works for the Deep State.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Feb 20, 2019 10:28:57 AM | 54
@46 Agha Hussain - i think that is a terrorist act when over 40 people die from an explosive device.. why call it something different? i do believe Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility... why say it isn't a terrorist act?
@53 BM... you might be right.. i don't know for sure.. i think Bhadrakumar is unhappy with modi... that much i did get from the article.. thanks for sharing your take either way...
Posted by: james | Feb 20, 2019 12:06:36 PM | 55
@48 Snake
@54 Jackrabbit
"Its intricate, complicated, but masking the details with figure heads may be the essence of explaining how special interest manages population control."
It is also mentally lazy to label so many competing interests as "THE DEEP STATE".
What is increasingly being referred to here as 'the deep state' are competing moneyed interests.
A corrupt entrenched bureuacracy
To simplify it for some, cosider these companies all being run by Madeleine Albrights. These people will eat their way through a pile of dead babies to rape and slaughter their mother if it was an obstacle to some thing they desire.
All the wasted space here dictating what this "Deep State" is needed was a couple of links to NASA and it could all be blamed equally on aliens....
b4real
Posted by: b4real | Feb 20, 2019 12:11:18 PM | 56
Wait... I thought Al-Queda were the good terrorists and Taliban were the bad ones.
Posted by: Jared | Feb 20, 2019 12:19:07 PM | 57
@56 b5real... thanks for the links! not to discount your post, or anyone's for that matter, but simplifying and saying 'deep state' or 'corporatism' aren't completely wrong either...
people use these terms to state more quickly what you imply in your post..
Posted by: james | Feb 20, 2019 2:09:36 PM | 58
The Zionists know 99.99% of people are asleep and will fall for this hilarious link.
Posted by: Kevin | Feb 20, 2019 2:39:01 PM | 59
@kevin... that is true for the most part... look at the usa going into afgan to get osama bin laden... what the fuck was that about?
however, it is a real stretch to suggest al-CIA-duh is alive and well in iran... you pretty well have to be brain dead to fall for that..
Posted by: james | Feb 20, 2019 2:41:26 PM | 60
Zarif goes off at Munich in defense of Iranian defense capabilities. Yes, as Zarif notes, Europe has a lot to answer for.
Posted by: karlof1 | Feb 20, 2019 2:47:53 PM | 61
@51 karlof1... that is a good rant from zarif... no one needs to be reminded of the hypocrisy on regular display from the west, but that is as good a place as any to see it thanks zarifs comments..
Posted by: james | Feb 20, 2019 3:08:42 PM | 62
#61 The tone and behaviour of that Imperial shill is totally unacceptable. She's talking to an acting Foreign Minister.
Posted by: S | Feb 20, 2019 5:10:04 PM | 63
