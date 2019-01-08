Post a comment

Turkey Rejects New U.S. Syria Plan - Humiliates John Bolton
On Sunday National Security Advisor John Bolton tried to set conditions for a U.S. retreat from Syria:
Bolton, on a trip to Israel and Turkey, said he would stress in talks with Turkish officials, including President Tayyip Erdogan, that Kurdish forces must be protected.
...
Asked whether a U.S. withdrawal would not take place in Syria until Turkey guaranteed the Kurdish fighters would be safe, Bolton said: “Basically, that’s right.”
...
"We don’t think the Turks ought to undertake military action that’s not fully coordinated with and agreed to by the United States at a minimum,” Bolton said, “so they don’t endanger our troops, but also so that they meet the president’s requirement that the Syrian opposition forces that have fought with us are not endangered.”
Turkey was not amused. The YPG Kurds, which the U.S. uses in Syria as cannon fodder to fight the Islamic State, are the same organization as the PKK which acts as a terrorist group in Turkey. Turkey can not allow that group to exist on its border as an organized military force.
When Bolton landed in Turkey today he received a very cold welcome. The planned meeting with the Turkish President Erdogan did not take place. The meeting John Bolton, Joint Chief of Staff Joe Dunford and Syria envoy James Jeffrey held with the Turkish National Security Advisor Ibrahim Kalin was downgraded and took less than two hours. A planned joint press conference was canceled.
The U.S. delegation did not look happy, or even united, when it left the presidential compound in Ankara.
via Vivian Salaman - bigger
Shortly after Bolton's meeting Erdogan held a speech to his parliament group. It was a slap in Bolton's face. Via Raqip Solyu:
Erdogan says he cannot accept or swallow the messages given by US National Security Advisor Bolton in Israel.
Erdoğan, “YPG/PKK are terrorists. Some say ‘don’t touch them because they are Kurds’. This is unacceptable. Everyone can be a terrorist. They could be Turkmans. Their ethnicity doesn’t matter. Bolton made a big mistake by his statements”
Erdogan on the Syria policy chaos in Washington: "As it happened in the past, despite our clear agreement with Trump on US withdrawal from Syria, different voices started to come out from different levels of the American administration."
Erdogan says Turkey continues to rely on Trump’s view on Syria and his decisiveness on the pullout. "We, largely, completed our military preparations against ISIS in accordance with our agreement with Trump"
"Saying that Turkey targets Syrian Kurds, which is a lie itself, is the lowest, most dishonorable, ugliest, most banal slander ever" Erdogan added.
Erdogan's communication director gave the last kick:
Fahrettin Altun @fahrettinaltun - 14:17 utc - 8 Jan 2019
U.S. National Security Adviser @AmbJohnBolton held talks with his Turkish counterpart @ikalin1 at the Presidential Complex in Ankara today.
I hope that he got a taste of the world famous Turkish hospitality during his visit.
An editorial in the Erdogan aligned Daily Sabah called Bolton's ideas a soft coup against Trump.
And with that, Bolton was humiliated and the issue of the U.S. retreat from Syria kicked back to Trump.
We have seen a similar scheme in U.S. negotiations with North Korea. Trump made a four step deal with Kim Jong Un. Then the borg in form of Secretary of State Pompeo tried to change the deal, and demanded that North Korea fulfills step four before the U.S. will take step one, two and three. When he then flew to North Korea he was ignored by Kim Jong Un and only met with lower level staff. It required Trump's intervention to keep the talks alive.
Erdogan likewise had a deal with Trump about the U.S. retreat from Syria. Bolton tried to change the deal, to add conditions and to prolong the timeline. When he arrived in Ankara he was not only ignored by Erdogan, but scolded. It will require Trumps intervention to bring the issue back onto its tracks.
If Trump does not move, Erdogan is likely to seek a military escalation. His army will probably fire artillery on this or that Kurdish position near the Turkish border. It may even invade a few towns. Not necessarily to hold them, but to increase the pressure on the U.S. occupation force.
Turkey originally planned to first take Manbij on the western side of the Euphrates. But Manbij is blocked by Syrian troops, now reinforced by Russian military police patrols. Erdogan will not dare to attack them.
Erdogan wants the U.S. to leave Syria and to take with it the arms it handed to the YPG to fight ISIS. He wants the Syrian government to retake northeast Syria and to bring the Kurds under control. That would eliminate the danger to Turkey.
Since Trump announced that U.S. troops would soon leave Syria the fight against the remaining ISIS forces near the Iraqi border increased in pace. ISIS' territorial hold is now down to two or three villages. Sunday night it used another spat of bad weather due to which the U.S. air force could not provide air support to the Kurdish led proxy force that fights ISIS. An ISIS counter attack ensued and killed some 25 of the U.S. supported forces. This was likely the last significant battle for ISIS. The Islamic State is down to a few hundred fighters who have no way to escape. They will be bombed to smithereens.
In Idleb governorate al-Qaeda aka Hayat Tahrir al Sham continues to consolidate its hold. It issued several ultimatums to Ahrar al-Sham and other 'moderate rebel' groups that still hold parts of the area. When it is finished with the elimination of its competition it will likely shell Aleppo city and attack the Syrian government lines. That will restart the war over Idleb.
bigger
The last time the Syrian government planned to cleanse Idleb of the Jihadis, the U.S. intervened and threatened to attack the Syrian army. Russia forged the Astana agreement under which Turkey agreed to eliminate HTS. It failed to fulfill its promise. The Syrian army is thus free to solve the problem.
But what will the White House do? Will Bolton (should he still be NSA by then) press for defending al-Qaeda? Will Trump agree to that?
Posted by b on January 8, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Permalink
Once again it raises the question - who is in charge of the White House? Our Great Leader turns out to be a spineless, confused, coward.
Posted by: mike k | Jan 8, 2019 11:59:10 AM | 1
Bolton had dinner with Trump on his return, but only one scoop of ice cream.
Posted by: Fec | Jan 8, 2019 12:07:12 PM | 2
Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer...
Posted by: c1ue | Jan 8, 2019 12:10:59 PM | 3
Rand Paul will publish a scathing indictment of Bolton and the neocons... when he stops laughing.
Posted by: Fec | Jan 8, 2019 12:13:50 PM | 4
Erdo wanted to turn Bolton into sandwiches, but he'd handcuffed himself to a general.
Posted by: Fec | Jan 8, 2019 12:19:20 PM | 5
In the distance I hear the sound of keyboard artists hammering out the latest ingenious explanation of how this all proves that Erdogan and the neo-cons (secretly allied)are about to betray the Russians and invade Syria in order to fulfill Israeli objectives.
Such theories should distract nobody from the importance of this confirmation that the US is going to withdraw its penny packets of vulnerable troops. And that the UK and France will be following suit too. And the Iraqi parliament is not going to offer them more comfortable billets in Iraq either.
Posted by: bevin | Jan 8, 2019 12:26:33 PM | 6
Posted by: mike k | Jan 8, 2019 11:59:10 AM | 1
Our Great Leader turns out to be a spineless, confused, coward.
Nah, he's a fucking genius grifter playing Bolton and the other neo-cons like no-one else could. And also shitting on the Democrats by conning them into aligning themselves closely with the neo-con scum. I'm still expecting Trump to be a full two-term president with better foreign-policy chops than any of his predecessors since FDR.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Jan 8, 2019 12:27:53 PM | 7
The Turk vs Syrian army would be interesting.
Posted by: Don Task | Jan 8, 2019 12:29:40 PM | 8
https://www.globalresearch.ca/bolton-threatens-syria-us-troop-withdrawal-on-hold-permanent-us-military-base-on-syria-iraqi-border/5664843
"On Friday, a State Department official said “(w)e have no timeline for our military forces to withdraw from” the country. Delay may turn out to be not at all.
On Sunday, a senior Iraqi parliamentarian said
“(t)he Americans have built a military base in Erbil (in) the Iraqi Kurdistan region to use…against Iraq’s neighboring countries, in particular Iran and Syria.”
Iraqi media said the Pentagon has 14 military bases in the country – along with a reported 18 in Syria. The US is highly unlikely to abandon them, especially ones considered most strategically important.
An earlier report indicated the Pentagon intends establishing a permanent base along the Iraqi border with Syria. Turkey reportedly established one or more military bases in northwestern Aleppo.
On Saturday, a senior Trump regime official said US forces may remain indefinitely at the (illegally established) al-Tanf base in southeastern Syria near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders..."
Posted by: ninel | Jan 8, 2019 12:31:29 PM | 9
It's so damn obvious! You either do it the US way or not at all, or, we'll blow you to pieces!
Posted by: William Bowles | Jan 8, 2019 12:33:05 PM | 10
Sooo satisfying to read about that asswipe Bolton getting the smackdown he so thoroughly deserves from Erdogan and the Turkish government. Bolton seems so stupid and clueless, i.e. to arrogantly fly to Turkey and start telling them what they can or cannot do to the YPG. Egads what an ass clown.
Posted by: Deschutes | Jan 8, 2019 12:45:49 PM | 11
thanks for the overview b! it would seem that erdogan and russia are aligning very well at this point in time.. the usa and it's poodles have been sidelined... bolton looks like a fool, but he is good friends with netanyahu and that is all that matters to him probably... i am sure the usa is going to cook up something, as they have been the prime driver for getting rid of assad and supporting as they say - the syrian opposition...
Posted by: james | Jan 8, 2019 12:47:41 PM | 12
Very significant progress report, b. It's beaut that Trump's dealings with some major world leaders appear to have earnt the respect of other leaders. It's also 'interesting' that Erdogan decided that if he's not talking to Trump then he's not talking to the USG. This will become the New Normal, imo.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Jan 8, 2019 12:56:18 PM | 13
reply to:
"... not talking to Trump then he's not talking to the USG. This will become the New Normal, imo.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Jan 8, 2019 12:56:18 PM | 13
I agree, that seems to be the mindset of the new Mexican govt as well. I wonder if Putin may have whispered in Edogran's ear in support of this approach?
Posted by: frances | Jan 8, 2019 12:59:54 PM | 14
"Turkey[...] Humiliates John Bolton"
Is it even possible to humiliate a sociopath with zero morals?
Posted by: Dick Lenning | Jan 8, 2019 1:08:04 PM | 15
It's amusing that Trump gave the "Israeli's" AND the Neocons enough rope to hang themselves and they could hardly wait to shove their heads in the noose and jump...
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Jan 8, 2019 1:11:08 PM | 16
Interesting article on Russia and Iran’s reaction to Trump’s announced troop withdrawal from Syria.
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2019/01/iran-russia-reaction-us-trump-syria-afghanistan-withdrawal.html
The gist of the article, long but well worth a read, is that the troop withdrawal itself, even if it does go through, is overhyped and that American policy regarding Syria and the region remains essentially unchanged.
It gets into much more detail but here is an excerpt:
Yet, when geopolitics and regional security are considered, many Iranian and Russian officials are skeptical about the withdrawal and do not see it as a significant shift in Washington's Syria strategy. This probably explains why Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani have refrained from commenting on the plan so far. The chief of staff for the armed forces of the Islamic Republic, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, argues that given the massive US presence in the region, the Syria pullout is no policy reversal. In Russia also, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has cast doubt on the implementation of President Donald Trump's order.
Posted by: Daniel | Jan 8, 2019 1:12:50 PM | 17
Every king has a jester. In Trump's case, he has three: Pompeo, Bolton and Haley.
Posted by: Fec | Jan 8, 2019 1:14:26 PM | 18
I told youse that going to Israel first was a mistake; putting on those goggles and "rubbing their thighs" over a 3D look at the new temple and a souvenir kippah got them.
Posted by: Bart Hansen | Jan 8, 2019 1:26:03 PM | 19
Am always amazed to see how tiny Bolton is compared to then other adults. If he don't have a mustache, he could pass for an early adolescent. Unfortunately for us, his behavior like his stature, is that of a troubled teen.
A draft dodger (National Guard) during Viet Nam who blames peace activists for the US's inability to prevail, he has dedicated his life to preventing peace from ever breaking out again.
I don't understand why Trump, given his platform of military disengagement, nominated him or tolerates his flagrant usurpation of power.
Posted by: CD Waller | Jan 8, 2019 1:29:01 PM | 20
@6 bevin
All very nice but what about the rickety bridge behind this fantasy?
-----
He [Erdogan] wants the Syrian government to retake northeast Syria and to bring the Kurds under control. That would eliminate the danger to Turkey.
Gee, I sure would like to see a link to a quote where Erdo specifically says that! There's a difference between being sure of what Erdo wants and quoting him on it.
I'm not buying your interpretation of what Trump wants from NK and I'm not buying that Trump wanted to withdraw and leave everything up to Erdo, Putin and Assad. It just doesn't fly.
Trump ALWAYS wants too much. Look at what he's doing with China, look at how he's grinding in his heels on the Shutdown, even after losing the House, he wants what he wants and he'll lie and cheat to get it. Do you also buy that thousands of terrorists are coming in through the southern U.S. border? I Don't think so!
All this vacillating, posturing and kabuki theater by Trump means one thing: he was never serious about the pull-out in Syria or Iraq, he is and always will be in the Zionist camp, his goal is to contain Iran not only with the sanctions, but in and through Syria and he's not going to give an inch on the Zionist agenda to contain Syria's defense systems, and use Israel to attack Iran's positions repeatedly, and satisfy the Saudis as well in their Syria aspirations. He will make the ground fertile for Israel and GCC continued interventionist operations. So ask yourself how he plans to accomplish that without any U.S. support? Putin has already proven he's limited in his response to Israeli military intrusion. Some form of control will be sought by whatever means necessary even false flag.
Again, Trump never gives in, he didn't give in to Zionist/Neocon pressure because he was always on board, otherwise, he wouldn't have given an inch even to them. It's not in his nature! So, this is an evolving ruse that Trump has been in on from the start. ...Next phase of the campaign in Syria will take shape with or without Erdo on board.
Posted by: Circe | Jan 8, 2019 1:30:31 PM | 21
@1
That is easy, Netanyahu.
Posted by: BraveNewWorld | Jan 8, 2019 1:36:19 PM | 22
To set conditions to Turkey, and from Israel on top of that, was not a very wise strategy to say the least.
Posted by: Jean | Jan 8, 2019 1:38:24 PM | 23
Just a thought about Idlib at the end of b's article; Al-Nusra was/is supported and armed by Israel and Al-Quaeda by Saudi Arabia if my memory serves me. The quantity of arms dumps found near Daa'raa and the Golan (both US and Israeli arms) are massive. Presumably they are stll being supplied by the same people as before. So I would expect "Al Quaeda" to advance towards SAA lines around Idlib province fairly soon.- as b says. This could be the "next" phase Trump referred to.
Israel, for it's part will continue to find ways to attack Syria (Gov.). One way they have already used is to "hide" behind US planes, flying a supply route from Jordan and then turning left at Tanf. (Used to attack "Iranians" near Palmyra, really SAA). same idea as later used in the downing of the Russian jet, plus the probably aim of their "Christmas" attack. This is possibly one more reason why the US will want to keep Al-Tanf. Particularly as there was the idea floated that they will continue to keep air-control over east Syria. Air attacks on Deir Ezzor could be then be repeated.
Although the "Kurds" are mentioned as the forces in SE Syria, there are a number of ex-ISIS and other turncoats that joined the SDF in the south, who are generally not mentioned. Some maps published on Twitter etc. only show the Rojava area as Kurdish and the Southern part of the east Euphrates either as "empty" or ISIS held. ie Most of the frontier with Iraq. The Kurds did not have the men available to hold this territory neither did they have the motive.
So the area that the Kurds want, and that the Turks don't want them to have is the northern part of the east Euphrates area. What of the other bit? Held by re-turncoat ISIS/SDF members as the basis for a new terrorist homeland? I don't know, but the "oversight" seems to be deliberate.
Posted by: stonebird | Jan 8, 2019 1:44:06 PM | 24
I still maintain that the US&Co. are in the best position in 30 years!
Posted by: Chevrus | Jan 8, 2019 2:08:52 PM | 25
b: We have seen a similar scheme in U.S. negotiations with North Korea... It required Trump's intervention to keep the talks alive.
But Trump's "intervention" hasn't accomplish anything.
Just as USA hand-wringing hasn't stopped them from supporting the Saudi and UAE genocide in Yemen.
<> <> <> <> <> <>
Remind me again why Trump announced the "immediate" troop "pull out". Oh yeah 'cause he wanted to fulfill his election promises. 22 months before the next election. I remember the dreamers jumping for glee and telling us that the 2020 Presidential election had begun.
So Trump had 22 months to pull out the troops in an "very orderly, very deliberate" way, but he chose to antagonize and disrespect Mattis instead. Oh, and then look foolish as he walked it back.
OR, maybe, PERHAPS, it could consider the possibility that Trump's announcement was simply positioning himself before the Israeli Christmas attack?!?!?! It's kinda an important issue because if a ff was intended, it's likely that there will be other attempts to get it right.
No agreement with the Turks means that USA has to stay to protect the Kurds.
It's not Bolton that looks foolish. It's his boss: for hiring him, and for backing away from the troop withdrawal.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 8, 2019 2:15:54 PM | 26
@ 26
Not sure Trump had much choice. Adelson and the Mercers wanted Bolton and the Koch Bros. wanted Pompeo.
Posted by: Fec | Jan 8, 2019 2:22:42 PM | 27
I think they (US/Turkey) will manage this, after all, this is the turks that have tried to cancel russian s400 deal with Russia just to get a better deal by the US. Just wait and see.
Posted by: Zanon | Jan 8, 2019 2:28:26 PM | 28
stonebird @24--
HTS, al-Nursa, al-Ciada, are all one and the same organization having altered the logo several times to avoid being labeled the terrorist organization they are, and are supported by the same nations since their inception in the late 1970s. (Actually, the concept--Death Squads--was formed much earlier.) You may recall how an organization called the Red Brigades was used in Europe during the Cold War or know about NATO's Gladio cells. They are all essentially the same thing working under the aegis of the same master--the Outlaw US Empire: The Great Satan.
HTS is already being attacked by RuAF within Idlib. SAA forces are further massing for the postponed Idlib Dawn assault. Assad cannot allow any further terrorization of Aleppo's civilians or suffering of loyal Syrians within Idlib. The recent meeting between the Russian and American General Staffs will have delivered the Russian/Syrian position straightforwardly--Stay out of our way so you don't get hurt. Bolton's Turkish treatment also reinforces that message to US Military. SAA's rank & file are more than ready to rout HTS and finish liberating their nation.
Posted by: karlof1 | Jan 8, 2019 2:29:19 PM | 29
@25 Chevrus.. i am curious if you want to elaborate on your viewpoint.. thanks...
Posted by: james | Jan 8, 2019 2:34:41 PM | 30
on al masdar news now..
"US National Security Advisor John Bolton has reportedly told Turkish officials that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s article, which was published on 7 January 2019, was wrong and offensive."
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/war-of-words-bolton-fires-back-at-erdogan-claims-nyt-op-ed-was-offensive/
Posted by: james | Jan 8, 2019 3:11:21 PM | 31
DJT and Bolden, classic "good cop, bad cop"..
Posted by: ben | Jan 8, 2019 4:04:29 PM | 32
I don't understand why people hate Trump?
He's bringing back our soldiers and he's not allowing a milenary civilization to continue to be destroyed.
How is this not a good thing?
He's defying the establishment.
He's challenging the US's current mortal enemy, China.
I LOVE the Chinese, but I LIVE in the USA so who do you think I'm going to root for?
Trump is resolving the migratory madness, no more illegals making the dangerous trek.
Trump is helping dismantle the EUSSR.
It's a great time to be alive.
Posted by: Fernando Martinez | Jan 8, 2019 4:10:42 PM | 33
I'm not sure that calling the leader of the USA a 'coward' (#1) is truly correct. What we are seeing in many places but mainly in the US is that so many decisions at the international level are made or heavily influenced by either the 'Deep State' or by military men. Either way Democracy has been killed off over the last 50 years or more. Hopefully there will be a great disintegration of the structures that led to this. I think it is a bit like the Tower of Babel all over again. Trying to organize human beings into one mass of humanity with one language and one culture and one unit of monetary value will fail time and time again. There is so much overreach as far as the EU is concerned let alone what it would be like at a higher level ! Beak up the UN (lessen its power...) ! Break up larger nations into smaller more autonomous statelets a bit like Switzerland ... :-)
Posted by: imoverit | Jan 8, 2019 4:12:43 PM | 34
This is confirmation of what I have been saying for days now.
Bolton wants Turkey to invade northern Syria BUT agree not to touch the YPG.
Erdogan wants Turkey to invade northern Syria BECAUSE he wants to crush the YPG.
The obvious lesson to draw is that the Kurds can not trust anything that either man says.
The obvious next step from the Kurds is to stop listening to the USA and Turkey and swap sides to the Assad Government.
That isn't in any way a "bold" prediction.
It is inevitable, precisely because Erdogan's latest dummy-spit is proof-positive that if the Kurds don't jump into bed with Damascus then they are going to be crushed under the boot of Erdogan's armed forces.
The Kurds will jump.
They. Have. No. Other. Choice.
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Jan 8, 2019 4:26:02 PM | 35
@31 James That Erdogan op-ed merely spells out exactly what the Turks intend to do i.e. to invade northern Syria to slaughter (sorry, "intensively vet") the YPG.
Bolton is "offended" by it because it lets the cat out of the bag i.e. it puts a lie to Jeffrey's plea to the Kurds not to do a deal with Assad until the USA has had time to hammer out a side-deal with Erdogan.
The Kurds now know exactly what that deal entails i.e. their slaughter at the hands of the Turks.
The Kurds will act accordingly i.e. they will do the very thing that Jeffrey's is pleading with them not to do.
They. Have. No. Other. Choice.
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Jan 8, 2019 4:31:31 PM | 36
Yes, just like Obama played 11 dimensional chess, according to his countless fans, we now hear from Trumpians, Putin-heads and now even Erdogatians that all those guys are playing 11 dimensional chess. What a flaming load of crap. They are all lying thugs.
Posted by: paul | Jan 8, 2019 4:33:38 PM | 37
I beg to differ with your assessment that the YPG is the same as the PKK. Kurdish politics are complex, and despite sharing ethnicity, there are great differences in ideology, objectives, loyalties, and tactics between the factions in Turkey, Syria, Iran, Iraq, and even Armenia. The YPG has not conducted terror tactics or harmed civillians, and Turkey is the only country to characterize them as terrorists.
I recall your condemnation of the illegal occupation of Syrian territory by US forces, and the ridicule poured on those who said Assad must go. Well, Turkey is one of those states who are guilty of those charges. In addition, they are more guilty than others, because they have been proved to have assisted, armed, trained, and done business with Islamic militant groups that were certainly terrorists. Bolton's terms to Erdogan only helped to show up the real Turkish long-term interest, to cleanse large swathes of territory of all Kurds - and they have had good practice in such undertakings as Armenians, Greeks, Alawites, and Christians will attest.
Posted by: SPYRIDON POLITIS | Jan 8, 2019 4:53:25 PM | 38
So Paul, are you an Obamian?
Was ZERO yer HERO?
He caused this mess the slaughter of thousands and the hands of his pet Jihadis?
Now the Democrats have adopted jihadi tactics to gain power.
Is that what your Obamians do?
I heard some guy call people who support the POTUS policies; Trumpers.
So maybe you're an OBUMPER an Obama Trump hybrid?
Posted by: Fernando Martinez | Jan 8, 2019 4:54:08 PM | 39
Is Trump preparing the ground to kick Bolton out and give a blow to the neocons that have taken over the us foreign policy? It does look like that. Bolton's daysat the white house are counted. pompeo might follow as he is manipulated by the neocons and jeopardizing the north Korea process.
Maybe it is the time where Trump will finally show presidential
Posted by: Virgile | Jan 8, 2019 5:19:30 PM | 40
@40 Virgile "Is Trump preparing the ground to kick Bolton out"
No. Trump does not need to prepare any ground at all. He need only say "you're fired!".
"and give a blow to the neocons that have taken over the us foreign policy?"
No. He can fire all of them, and do it tomorrow.
He hasn't done that because he has no idea what he is doing.
That's all you need to understand: Trump has been elected into a role for which he is incompetent, and because of that incompetence he is now attempting to herd cats.
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Jan 8, 2019 5:25:28 PM | 41
Fernando Martinez @33--
You seem confused about a great many things, most importantly that China is your enemy--it is most certainly not. It's promoting an economic model where everyone wins, whereas the US Government implemented the Neoliberal economic policy in 1978 that promotes Zero-sum outcomes where only a few get ahead at the expense of all others--Think of the board game Monopoly, and you'll have a good grasp of that concept.
Here I submit for your edification the Preamble to the 1787 US Constitution which is supposed to provide the rationale for the aims/goals of governing the nation:
"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."
Please note which words are capitalized for emphasis and which are not. Now ask yourself how it is Zero-sum outcomes jibe with the "promote the general Welfare" clause? This is but one of numerous contradictions I could list proving that the USA isn't being governed in line with the fundamental rationale. Isn't a system aimed at seeing everyone win compatible with the above cited clause whereas Zero-sum is in complete opposition?
I heartily suggest you reexamine your position on immigration, particularly considering the surname you've adopted. All people living everywhere on the planet are the kin of immigrants, except for a select few that never left Africa, the birthplace of all humanity.
As for paul, it's the nom de plume of a drive-by troll, and is best ignored.
Posted by: karlof1 | Jan 8, 2019 5:29:10 PM | 42
I rather think that instead of firing Bolton as NSA head, Trump should give him a minor position, with a title that makes it sound important, similar to what the Russian government did with neoliberal economist Alexei Kudrin in making that fellow Chairman of the Accounts Chamber (equivalent to Chief Inspector of the Government Audit Office) in 2018. As C1ue @ 3 says, Trump should keep his enemies closer than his friends.
Posted by: Jen | Jan 8, 2019 5:39:04 PM | 43
