Post a comment

Syria - Turkey Fails In Idleb, Is Unwilling To Take The Northeast
The neoconservatives in the Trump administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton and the Syria envoy James Jeffery, are scrambling to save their plans for Syria that President Trump disposed of when he ordered a complete retreat.
Those plans were for a permanent U.S. occupation of northeast Syria, the reduction of Iranian influence within the government held parts of Syria and an eventual disposal of the Syrian government under President Assad through negotiations. These were unicorn aims that had no chance to ever be achieved.
Moreover Trump had never signed off on these ideas. Back in April he had announced that he wanted U.S. troops out of Syria. He gave his staff six month to achieve that. But instead of following those orders Pompeo and Bolton tried to implement their own plans:
Late last year, some of the president’s hawkish advisers drafted a memo committing the United States to a longer-term presence in Syria that included goals of an enduring defeat of the Islamic State, a political transition and the expulsion of Iran, officials said. The president has not signed the memo, which was presented to him weeks ago.
In fact, Trump had warned his aides for months that he wanted out of Syria in short order.
Bolton’s Iran plan never really took effect at the Pentagon, where officials were not officially tasked with any new mission in addition to the operation against the Islamic State. Military officials likewise viewed Iran’s expansion into Syria as problematic, but they were skeptical about the lack of a clear legal justification that would be required for offensive military action against Iranian-backed forces.
Trump recognized that those plans were nonsense and ordered to end them. In that process he came up with a likewise unicorn idea - to hand northeast Syria to Turkey to fight the already defeated Islamic State. Turkey does not want northeast Syria. It does not want to risk a bloody war against the Kurds that would be required to sustain such an occupation.
The only appropriate solution is to hand control of northeast Syria (yellow) back to the Syrian government (red). Damascus would disarm the Kurds or integrate them within its national army. They would be under control and no longer a threat to Turkey. Everyone could live with such an easy solution.
Everyone but the neocons.
Today National Security Advisor Bolton is on his way to Israel to cook up new plans:
A Trump administration official told reporters traveling with Bolton that Bolton intended to discuss the pace of the drawdown, as well as American troop levels in the region. Bolton was expected to explain that some U.S. troops based in Syria to fight IS will shift to Iraq with the same mission and that some American forces may remain at a key military outpost in al-Tanf, in southern Syria, to counter growing Iranian activity in the region.
Bolton’s also was to convey the message that the United States will be “very supportive” of Israeli strikes against Iranian targets in Syria, ...
I bet that neither of those points was signed off by Trump. The publication of these ideas is another attempt by Bolton to push his personal policies to the front.
Erdogan, asked by Trump to take northeast Syria but unwilling to do so, raised demands that the U.S. is unlikely to fulfill:
Turkey is asking the U.S. to provide substantial military support, including airstrikes, transport and logistics, to allow Turkish forces to assume the main responsibility for fighting Islamic State militants in Syria, senior U.S. officials say.
The Turkish requests are so extensive that, if fully met, the American military might be deepening its involvement in Syria instead of reducing it, the officials added.
Bolton will later fly to Ankara and discuss the Turkish plans:
Participants will include White House national security adviser John Bolton; Gen. Joe Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs; and James Jeffrey, the State Department envoy for Syria.
One U.S. official said the administration is unlikely to provide all of the military support the Turks are seeking, especially on air support.
Without U.S. air support Erdogan can not attack northeast Syria. The Turkish air force is weak. Many of its experienced pilots were fired for alleged support and involvement in the coup against Erdogan. The airforce is unable to provide the necessary 24/7 support its soldiers would need. There is also strife within the Turkish army command. If he would order an attack, Erdogan would only go for the Kurdish areas along the northern border, not for the Islamic State. That again is something the U.S. does not want at all:
Many experts and officials also fear the Turks may target Kurdish fighters who have long provided the U.S. with solid support in the campaign against Islamic State militants and endured considerable loss of life.
To try to mitigate these risks, Mr. Jeffrey, the State Department envoy, is seeking to forge an arrangement with the Turks that would allow them to enter northern Syria while avoiding largely Kurdish areas, say U.S. officials familiar with the plans.
Mr. Jeffrey and his State Department team have created a color-coded map of northeastern Syria in an attempt to negotiate a power-sharing plan that could avert a costly Turkish-Kurdish fight in the area. ... One former U.S. official described the map as “Sykes-Picot on acid,” ...
The idea is delusional. There are no borders between Kurds, Arabs and other ethnicities in northwest Syria. The populations is mixed. Only the ethnic percentages vary from town to town. Implementing the idea would lead to ethic cleansing and an everlasting war.
The Kurds are no longer willing to follow the U.S. lead.
Mr. Jeffrey has asked Gen. Mazloum Abdi, the Kurdish commander of Syrian fighters, to hold off on making any deals with President Bashar al-Assad’s government while the Trump administration tries to develop its strategy.
"F*ck you," said General Abdi, as the Kurds continue to negotiate:
Syrian Kurdish leaders aim to secure a Russian-mediated political deal with President Bashar Assad's government regardless of U.S. plans to withdraw from their region, a senior Kurdish official told Reuters.
The Kurdish-led administration that runs much of northern Syria presented a road map for an agreement with Assad during recent meetings in Russia and is awaiting Moscow's response, Badran Jia Kurd, who attended, said.
A deal between the Kurds and the Syrian government "is inevitable" says a senior Kurdish military official. The U.S. proved again to be unreliable and the Kurds have nowhere else to go.
None of the new plans and ideas Bolton presents make any sense. They are unlikely to have Trump's blessing. While the U.S. retreat from northeast Syria may be delayed another month or two, it will likely proceed.
The last week saw new developments in Idleb governorate. Idelb is largely ruled by the al-Qaeda organization Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), the former Jabhat al-Nusra. There are also many other groups under Turkish control. But Turkey had recently transferred many of those fighters to attack the U.S.-Kurdish held Manbij at the Euphrates. That attack was stopped when the Syrian army took control of the area.
While the Turkish supported groups in Idleb were weakened, HTS used the occasion to reinforce its control. On Monday HTS (grey) attack the areas west of Aleppo which were held by Nour al-Din al-Zenki. The once CIA supported Zenki became 'famous' when in 2016 some of its fighters published a video in which they beheaded a sick ten year old boy for no discernible reason.
During the last five days at least 130 people were killed in the Idleb fighting. Zenki was eliminated from the area it held (stripped grey) and its remaining fighters fled to the northern Afrin canton which is under Turkish army control. HTS took control of Zenki's heavy weapons including four tanks.
HTS now controls all areas next to Turkey and the Turkish controlled Afrin. It sent ultimatums to other groups in Idleb and demanded additional control over the towns Maarat al-Nu’man and Ariha in the south of the governorate. As none of the other groups can withstand HTS it will likely soon control these towns. Taking them gives HTS full control over the M4 and M5 highways. Control of the highways can be used to generate money and as an asset in future negotiations.
The Astana agreement between Russia and Turkey over Idleb stipulated that HTS would be pushed back 15 miles from the government held areas. The M4 and M5 highways would be reopened to traffic for government traffic. Turkey was supposed to implement and guarantee those points. Not one of these points has been achieved. The Turkish soldiers stationed in six observation posts around Idleb governorate are hostages to HTS. As Turkey failed to deliver on its promises Syria and Russia have all rights to ignore the agreement, attack HTS and to liberate Idleb.
That Turkey failed in Idleb makes it more likely that it will refrain from invading northeast Syria. Its army positions in Syria are already in trouble. Why add new ones to the mess?
Posted by b on January 5, 2019 at 02:20 PM | Permalink
It looks like the US advisors like Bolton are really circling around looking for another way to get into the fight. Air support for the Turks in an ongoing massacre might suit them. Will the Russian allow it though?
You mentioned Sykes-Picot. The whole situation reminds me of the late great Yugoslavia and the Balkan Wars. Divide everybody up by ethnicity or religion (Croats are Catholics, Serbians are Orthodox not to mention the various Muslims and Albanians lurking about) and set them at each other's throats.
Time for the Russians to remind the Americans they said they were leaving and if they don't leave now, the door will hit them on the way out. The clock is ticking.
The situation in Syria is coming along nicely. Kurds negotiating with Damascus, Turk proxies all out of Idlib and AQ takeover of Idlib. Much harder now for the US and UK to stand up for the 'people' of Idlib when the offensive goes ahead. Be interesting to see what the color coded map of Syria looks like at this time next year.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Jan 5, 2019 2:45:41 PM | 2
With apologies to b
I know people get a bit touchy about pointing out typos, but there is a certain mordant humour to:
"Implementing the idea would lead to ethic cleansing…"
When as we know the neo-con thinkophobes underwent 'ethic cleansing' a long time ago!
Posted by: Ross | Jan 5, 2019 2:53:21 PM | 3
It looks like Bolton and Pompeo are making last attempts to turn things around, presumably with Netanyahu's involvement in the conspiracy. I wonder whether they, and Trump, even understood what an irreversible decision announcing the pull-out was. Once Trump had told the Kurds to piss off, they were bound to go and make a deal with Asad. I said this on here weeks ago immediately after the announcement; it was obvious. Trump telling them not to is not going to have any effect. I really don't think they understood the political consequences. There you are, the leaders of the most powerful nation on earth, and they don't even bother to consult advisors (mind you, Washington advisors are pretty idiotic too).
Posted by: laguerre | Jan 5, 2019 3:05:34 PM | 4
b, this is a very complete article, thank you for that. It is impressive how some folks are completely against the Syrian Government to make a deal with the Syrian Kurds or Syrian Arabs/Assyrians/etc... from the SDC. This resistance to this concept of peace and unity should raise concern of a hidden agenda to keep Syria off balance for a long time, who would win with this strategy ? None other then the apartheid regime of Israel. Keep that in mind when anyone from MoA hear someone utter negative against the Syrian Gov dealing with the SDC.
Posted by: Canthama | Jan 5, 2019 3:25:19 PM | 5
Trump ,must fire Pompeo and pornoschache.
Posted by: Carlos Mamawe | Jan 5, 2019 3:55:16 PM | 6
Its being reported by FARS that the US is still providing the SDF with arms and ammunition. They claim that a long convoy of almost 200 US army trucks, carrying weapons, munitions and logistical equipment, left the US bases in Iraq on Saturday and arrived in coalition bases in Raqqa, Manbij and Ein Issa in Northeastern Syria. The Kurdish militia reported that the trucks with arms and ammunition cargo is to be delivered to the SDF.
True or fake news, who knows? Seeing as Trump is in no hurry to pull out it rings true to me, they need to maintain supplies and relations with the SDF so long as they have troops there
Posted by: Pft | Jan 5, 2019 4:03:07 PM | 7
I am much more skeptical.
Trump claims Mattis' resignation as a 'win' but allows Bolton to continue his neocon machinations?
Numerous MSM articles appear about Trump's standing up to the Generals: Mattis, Kelly, Dunford, etc. Yet Bolton feels free to conspire against the President's agenda?
The narrative that Trump is fighting for his campaign promises but allows Bolton and Pompeo to scheme against him is nonsensical.
My view (which I've repeated numerous times at MoA) is that Trump is a faux populist. He is the Republican Obama - pretending to be a populist peacemaker while working for the establishment. The "populist hero" is a gimmick that reinforces people's belief in USA democracy and the righteousness of USA actions. The Trump/Deep-State conflict is a propaganda psy-op.
The Israeli Christmas attack was likely an attempted false flag (trying to get SAA to shoot down a civilian airliner like they did weeks before to a Russian military plane). It was likely coordinated with USA because Trump's "pull out" announcement and Mattis' resignation occurred only days before.
Trump leads the political wing of the US Deep State. They know that they don't have public support for stepped up military operations in the Middle East. But they have an agenda (anti-Iran, pro-Israel) that requires that they re-commit to ME. They need a false flag.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 5, 2019 4:14:07 PM | 8
For the US to withdraw like this will prove to the region and the world that the US has been defeated and is just a paper tiger. Next, Iraq will be wanting the US to get out. Attacking Iran will become a fantasy. And this could just spread and spread.
This could well be the start of an incredible diminishment of US influence in the region (and then the rest of the world). Negotiations with Syria and Russia could mitigate at least the look of what is happening, but no effort is made in this regard.
For these reasons it just feels over-optimistic (to me) that the US will just pull-out like this.
Posted by: ADKC | Jan 5, 2019 4:37:34 PM | 9
Trump is certainly a 'faux populist' all right wing populists are. That is what fascism is, empty promises to the people while promoting the interests of the 1% and violently dismantling the democratic structures that might be used to control the state.
Trump is all about attacking democracy, making voting tough, promoting the Courts over the legislatures, dismantling regulations and silencing critics.
We all knew that.
But the notion that it is part of a complex and tightly scripted conspiracy in which he plays his public part and the deep state play theirs, pretending to be at odds with each other, is bizarre.
There is collusion alright: all involved want to rip off the taxpayers and cram the people back into their box. But there is a genuine struggle going on within the ruling class over how best to run the scam in a changing world- whether to attack Russia and/or China, whether to settle for cheap gains in Latin America and Africa, for example, and wait until things swing in Uncle Sam's way again, whether to push the Europeans into full Cold War brinkmanship mode, whether to calm down Israel or whip it up into a frenzy...
The world's a complex place and Washington's influence is declining quickly, people are panicking. And it is all real.
Posted by: bevin | Jan 5, 2019 4:40:54 PM | 10
PROTOCOL No. 7
UNIVERSAL WAR
3. We must be in a position to respond to every act of opposition by war with the neighbors of that country which dares to oppose us: but if these neighbors should also venture to stand collectively together against us, then we must offer resistance by a universal war.
4. The principal factor of success in the political is the secrecy of its undertakings: the word should not agree with the deeds of the diplomat.
5. We must compel the governments of the GOYIM to take action in the direction favored by our widely conceived plan, already approaching the desired consummation, by what we shall represent as public opinion, secretly promoted by us through the means of that so-called "Great Power" - THE PRESS, WHICH, WITH A FEW EXCEPTIONS THAT MAY BE DISREGARDED, IS ALREADY ENTIRELY IN OUR HANDS.
6. In a word, to sum up our system of keeping the governments of the goyim in Europe in check, we shall show our strength to one of them by terrorist attempts and to all, if we allow the possibility of a general rising against us, we shall respond with the guns of America or China or Japan. (The Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905 - Ed.).
Posted by: Albert Pike | Jan 5, 2019 5:11:13 PM | 11
Trump is a businessman, first and foremost. His view of the presidency is essentially being CEO of United States, Inc. His policies are aimed at removing what he sees as bad deals for the employees and shareholders of that corporation. Basically it's about profit and loss. He sees border security (building the wall) as necessary to stop the outflow of money and lives as the result of illegal immigrants. He sees businesses moving operations back to the US as necessary to reduce the US's economic dependence on the rest of the world. He sees maintaining and strengthening US military might as necessary for providing a service to the rest of the world that they will pay a fair price for. The tariffs and trade deals are also about the US being paid fair prices (in his eyes). Thus Trump is essentially mercantilist in his outlook.
Of course, a businessman is not the same thing as an economist, and Trump is no economist. He seems to focus entirely on what Frederic Bastiat called "the seen" and thus to ignore "the unseen" (i.e. the bigger picture). This is entirely in line with being a businessman. Businessmen typically concentrate on their own narrow interests. Under free enterprise, the interplay among their various narrow interests results in the common good being served regardless - but it almost goes without saying that we certainly don't live under free enterprise today.
Trump is a populist in the sense of wanting economic benefits to be enjoyed more broadly by the American people, instead of primarily benefiting an increasingly tiny elite. He doesn't seem to understand that US economic benefits are primarily the result of the US dollar being the world reserve currency (which is, of course, enforced by US military might) - or, at least, he doesn't seem to understand that his policies could well bring an end to that situation. This is why the aforementioned elite is trying to steer him away from his own policies and outright opposing him when it can't.
None of the above is a justification of Trump and his policies, just an observation.
Posted by: Cynica | Jan 5, 2019 5:12:10 PM | 12
The real wolves in sheep's clothing were the ascendance of Clinton, Blair, and the like in the early 1990s- as the populations of the West had grown weary of the Cold War establishment and largely favoured, if not a progressive agenda, then certainly a reallocation of resources away from national security towards serious environmental issues etc. Such faux progressive figures never faced anything like the extreme pressure focussed on Trump. I certainly wouldn't endorse Trump, but he has faced the treatment one would expect for any unvetted person who approaches actual position (as with Corbyn).
The neo-cons may hold appointed office under Trump, but little of their policy initiatives gain any traction. A year ago, their plan was to move into a full military confrontation with North Korea. The propaganda trail had been well laid, and a major conference with an "allied coalition" had been set for Vancouver to unveil the strategy - but it was quietly cancelled and effectively dropped for unknown reasons. Now there is utter incoherence in Middle East strategy. The only effective foreign policy for the US right now is the hawkish stance on China, which is being lead by economic wonks not neo-cons. And this plan is running into serious complications regarding the global economy. I think the rise of Clinton and Blair heralded a generation of rather mediocre political figures whose legacy will be the abrupt decline of the Anglo-Euro geo-political position, which is being realized right now and there is indeed a sense of panic.
Posted by: jayc | Jan 5, 2019 5:26:59 PM | 13
Interesting article here on how Trump is a pied piper for the NWO agenda. I have made similar points before. Worth a read regardless of which camp you are in
http://www.alt-market.com/articles/3620-trump-is-a-pied-piper-for-the-new-world-order-agenda
Posted by: Pft | Jan 5, 2019 5:44:02 PM | 14
Bevin @10
I had the same view of Jackrabbit's theory and, to be honest, I found the constant re-statement of the theory a bit annoying but I am beginning to change my mind.
Some reports are just too ludicrous to take at face value, e.g. the reports that Trump visited the troops in Iraq over Christmas to forestall a coup attempt was just impossible to accept as anything but a fairytale.
Today I listened to a review of possible Democratic contenders for President and they were all doomed to lose to Trump. Even Sanders could only claim he was the "best candidate to beat Trump" (the only "acceptable" policy objective?). The rest were vapid or destined to be derided, any true radical was just not included.
As for scripting complex scenarios, Tom Secker has a site/ blog which provides more than enough evidence that this has been happening for a very long time.
Trump supporters, even those that post on MoA, are completely lacking in policy objectives for Trump and have no interest in making any demands/expectations or even taking active measures to support Trump policies. How can this go anywhere, other than another 4 years to give Trump a chance, followed by another desperate vote for some other con-(wo)man promising change if you only trust me?
In short, the whole Trump drama is becoming hard to believe. It seems fake!
Posted by: ADKC | Jan 5, 2019 5:44:27 PM | 15
@b
This is the best. I continue to be astounded at the quality of your journalism. The work required to put this superb analysis together, with its multiple links to sources, is something I can only salute, mutely.
Many, many thanks.
Posted by: Grieved | Jan 5, 2019 6:10:12 PM | 16
bevin @10:
But the notion that it is part of a complex and tightly scripted conspiracy in which he plays his public part and the deep state play theirs, pretending to be at odds with each other, is bizarre.
I would've agreed with you before Obama. I followed the criticisms of Obama from true progressives closely. It was clear within 2 or 3 years that Obama was betraying his 'base'.
His lofty rhetoric didn't match his actions. His Nobel Peace Prize can only be viewed today as a ruse. He talked of peace and fairness but worked behind the scenes to further the establishment.
Fast forward to the 2016 election where Sanders was a sheepdog and Hillary ran a terrible campaign. It's difficult to look back and not be at least somewhat suspicious of the 2016 election. A populist nationalist was what the Deep State NEEDED to face the threat from Russia and China to their NWO project. And that is what they got. After recognizing the threat in 2013-14 (when Russia countered the Empire in Syria and Ukraine).
Similar excuses are made for both Obama and Trump. We are told that they were FORCED to succumb to Deep State scheming and political power. But a much more logical view is that these "populists" know exactly what they are doing: they know what their 'job' is to serve the establishment and act as the leader of the Deep State's political arm. In return they get financial gain, social standing, and life long protection. Sweet.
Obama 'turned the page' on the Bush Administration's warmongering. He promised a more peaceful USA. But he conducted covert wars and bragged of his drone targeting.
Trump 'turned the page' on Obama's deceitfulness. He promised to put 'America First' but within months attacked Syria with missiles "for the babies". Evidence that his first attack was prompted by a false flag didn't deter him from attacking AGAIN - also based on a false flag. Trump is still helping the Saudis in Yemen. And he's not doing what's necessary to get peace in Korea.
Obama promised 'transparency' ("Sunlight is the best disinfectant") but 'no drama' Obama protected CIA torturers, NSA spies, and bankers. Trump promised to "drain the swamp" but has welcomed oligarchs and neocons into his Administration.
How much sly BS do we have to see before people connect the dots? A real populist will NEVER be elected in USA unless there is a revolution; USA political elites are fully committed to a neoliberal economics that make society neofeudal, and a neoconservative-driven foreign policy that demands full spectrum dominance that brooks no opposition to its NWO goals.
Anyone who believes otherwise has drunk the Kool-Aid, an addictive, saccharine concoction, provided without charge and in abundance.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 5, 2019 6:10:33 PM | 17
@10 bevin - "the notion that it is part of a complex and tightly scripted conspiracy in which he [Trump] plays his public part and the deep state play theirs, pretending to be at odds with each other, is bizarre...it is all real."
Thank you for putting this into words. Ockham's Razor has worked just fine to parse the situations we have seen arise in the last two years. I completely agree with your scenario of the changing world and the shifting power balances.
It is a rapidly changing world, and the struggle of those who think they own it is to see each day if they can still control it. Some days they can't.
Posted by: Grieved | Jan 5, 2019 6:19:18 PM | 18
If Trump really cared about the USA, he would have called out the fraud that is the USMCA so called Trade deal which will place multinational corporations in total control of the resources of the US Canada and Mexico - usurping the Congresses and checks and balances of all three nations - subverting ALL with appointed committees which answer to no one except other committees within its own body.
Instead, Trump is defrauding all of us by, firstly, signing it quietly, and secondly by proclaiming it to be a good thing for the USA. It is much like the TPP.
Posted by: fast freddy | Jan 5, 2019 6:20:51 PM | 19
Thank you, b. And also, I agree with laguerre @ 4 that the announcement of the pullout set in motion events that now make it inevitable. With the US record of abandoning its adherents to their fate in other regions, the Kurds must have been primed for such a betrayal, so while it has been an effort on their part that has perhaps prolonged the conflict, they can be forgiven for the amount of trust they have had that US goals would coincide with theirs. They at least live there; we do not.
I am hoping that Bolton's trip to Israel will help convince any sane individuals in politics there that perhaps new leadership is needed in that country rather than in Syria
Posted by: juliania | Jan 5, 2019 6:32:42 PM | 20
bevin @10
There is precedence for corrupt organizational cohesion so strong that it lasts for decades. Tammny Hall's political patronage "machine" thrived from 1850's to the 1930's. Under "Boss Tweed", it was described as:
It's hard not to admire the skill behind Tweed's system ... The Tweed ring at its height was an engineering marvel, strong and solid, strategically deployed to control key power points: the courts, the legislature, the treasury and the ballot box. Its frauds had a grandeur of scale and an elegance of structure: money-laundering, profit sharing and organization [organized crime].
IMO Tammany Hall was "Deep State"-lite: corrupt and operating behind the scenes but only focused on a local area.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 5, 2019 6:36:34 PM | 21
b,
Excellent SitRep on the US, Turkey, Kurds and Idlib. Spot on presentation.
All the facts on the ground indicate the flow of things is toward Russia and Syria having it their way.
It will be a long withdrawal for all the reasons you delineate.
But what we have seen over the final battles of 2017 is rapid collapse by ISIS and al Nusra when the Russian Aerospace and the Syrian forces engage in earnest.
If al Nusra is not extricated from Idlib, they will be eradicated. As for the sleeper cells of ISIS being reorganized as an insurgency by the US, it will be hunted down and liquidated by elite units of Syria, Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.
General Gerasimov and US JCS Chairman Dunford met in Moscow to discuss Syria. Al Tanf is where the US wants to hold. Reports say the Russians want no more for the US in the short term for Russian and US troops to co-occupy that base and zone. If the US refuses, it could become a Khe Sahn for the US and its proxies. It can be defended by the US only by air and missiles. If they use either, the base will be flattened by Iranian and Syrian missiles.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Jan 5, 2019 7:03:53 PM | 22
Implementing the idea would lead to ethic cleansing and an everlasting war.Precisely what the MIC would want.
Posted by: anti_republocrat | Jan 5, 2019 7:20:27 PM | 23
Hopefully this latest pie in the sky plan will fail and Bolton will be circling the drain.
Posted by: CD Waller | Jan 5, 2019 7:20:39 PM | 24
I continue to be astonished that through the waves of corporate BS; the truth continues to shine through here. If Donald Trump has done one thing it is forcing the Kurds to see reality; they are on their own in the middle of nowhere. Survival lies in rejoining Syria with Russian protection. I am convinced that a group of oligarchs runs the global economy. They are doing the damnedst to destroy nation states to get rid of taxes and negate national environmental and labor regulations. Syria is the first case of a developing state resisting this attack and reconstituting itself. If Syrians succeed, it gives hope that the people of the rest of the world can regain their sovereignty.
Posted by: VietnamVet | Jan 5, 2019 7:22:58 PM | 25
Grieved @18
The "Occam's Razor" test, which I consider simplistic and would not use to defend a position of mine, actually works out in favour of Jackrabbit's theory.
For any of the implausible circumstances that you have to accept if you wish to "believe" in almost anything surrounding Trump, Jackrabbit just has the easier, more sensible explanation of it's "fake".
Posted by: ADKC | Jan 5, 2019 7:29:03 PM | 26
thanks b... very insightful as usual... i am amazed how you put these dispatches together as well.. thank you...
i am kinda torn on the jackrabbit / bevin take... i kind of see it that there is a lot of cross way traffic going on and although i do believe trump represents the 1%, it doesn't seem to be playing out exactly as planned... trumps suggestion of pulling out seems off script.. sure, another ff is coming down the pike with an even bigger usa and friends attempt to overthrow assad... i could see that, but i think it is also possible things aren't going exactly according to plan.. so, i guess i am seeing it a bit more like bevin here if i understand bevin and jackrabbit properly...
my friend in turkey is telling me the M4 and M5 are open.. i have asked for a media link.. his son is in syria at present as part of the turkish army...
as for dual citizenship bolton and this freak jefferies - they seem to be pushing the same tired agenda that is going nowhere.. they want to deal with anyone but syria/assad and are aghast at the thought the kurd leadership would work out a deal with syria... i am really hoping that happens sooner then later... these usa leadership, or are they israel sychophants? need to give up the ghost on destroying syria... they need to consider the mess they made in libya and shut the fuck up.. i know that is not likely to happen, but i can dream... i am happy we have temporarily held off being in ww3 so far... it could change, but russia has played the long game and have been successful to date... turkey even seems to have given up its crazy erdo-ottman dream for the time being..
Posted by: james | Jan 5, 2019 7:32:08 PM | 27
Whatever Trump is up to and whomever is supporting him is not easily found. I view him more as a personally driven anomaly to the order. Why would he destroy something he spent a lifetime building which is his brand? He must have been self deluded and naive about what the press was going to do to him.
As far as who he draws on to help him in his administration he has not much a a choice of who to work with as they are all educated along the same lines and in the same institutions. The deep state has a very deep bench.
Some things he does is refreshing and some beyond absurd. Most is portrayed in the worst light possible in the press which requires some deep research and time to think through. He has almost no chance of winning a second term and everything he has done will unravel like a cheap sweater after he has gone. His only hope of winning is complete chaos in the opposition which is possible.
I truly believe he is personally driven to get out of Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan along with Korea if a peace deal can be reached. He has been saying it and the state has been hysterically fighting back. If he could make peace with Russia he would do that as well. Given the anti Russia hysteria he is extremely constrained.
He stands alone, a short term anomaly in a system based on war. For good or ill, it is happening.
Posted by: dltravers | Jan 5, 2019 8:02:16 PM | 28
