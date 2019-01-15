Post a comment

Putin Asks And Trump Delivers - Here Is A List Of All The Good Things Trump Did For Russia
Slate's Fred Kaplan writes:
The Washington Post’s Greg Miller reported Sunday that President Donald Trump’s confiscation of the translator’s notes from a one-on-one conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2017 was “unusual.” This is incorrect. It was unprecedented. There is nothing like it in the annals of presidential history.
Not really. Other U.S. leaders held long private meetings with their counterparts without notes being taken.
When Richard Nixon met Leonid Brezhnev he did not even bring his own interpreter:
George Szamuely @GeorgeSzamuely - 20:57 utc - 14 Jan 2019
Nixon would meet Brezhnev alone, the only other person in attendance being Viktor Sukhodrev, the Soviet interpreter. "Our first meeting in the Oval Office was private, except for Viktor Sukhodrev, who, as in 1972, acted as translator." Nixon on Brezhnev's 1973 visit. RN, p.878 . Therefore, the only "notes" that would exist would be those of the Soviet interpreter. Not sure he would have time to make notes and translate and, even if he did so, whether those notes would be housed in any US archive.
Nixon's White House office was bugged. There are probably tape recordings of the talks. There might also be recordings of the Trump-Putin talks.
At their 1986 Reykjavik summit Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev talked without their notetakers:
Mr. Reagan and Mr. Gorbachev began their second day of talks with a private meeting that had been scheduled to last 15 minutes but ran for nearly 70 minutes, with only interpreters present. They met in a small room in the Soviet Mission, with the Soviet leader seated in a small armchair and Mr. Reagan on a sofa.
In the afternoon, they meet alone for a little over 20 minutes and then again for 90 minutes. All told, the two leaders have spent 4 hours and 51 minutes alone, except for interpreters, over the two days here.
The archives of the Reykjavik talks do not include any notes of those private talks.
But, who knows, maybe Nixon and Reagan where also on the Russian payroll, just like Donald Trump is today.
bigger
Only that Trump is controlled by Putin can explain why the FBI opened a counter-intelligence investigation against Trump (see section three).
That the FBI agents involved in the decision were avid haters of Russia and of Trump has surely nothing to do with it. That the opening of a counter-intelligence investigation gave them the legal ability under Obama's EO12333 to use NSA signal intelligence against Trump is surely irrelevant.
What the FBI people really were concerned about is Trump's public record of favoring Russia at each and every corner. Trump obviously wants better diplomatic relations with Russia. He is reluctant to counter its military might. He is doing his best to make it richer. Just consider the headlines below. With all those good things Trump did for Putin, intense suspicions of Russian influence over him is surely justified.
Trump launches attack on Syria with 59 Tomahawk missiles - CNBC, April 6 2017
Trump to promote U.S. natgas exports in Russia's backyard - Reuters, Jul 3 2017
Trump Urges East Europe to Loosen Russia's Grip With U.S. Gas - Bloomberg, Jul 6 2017
Trump signs bill approving new sanctions against Russia - CNN, Aug 3, 2017
Trump gives green light to selling lethal arms to Ukraine - The Hill, Dec 20 2017
Trump says Russia is helping North Korea avoid sanctions - CBSNews, Jan 17 2018
Trump's 'energy dominance' strategy is undercutting Russia's influence and business in Europe - Reuters, Feb 9 2018
Trump looks to deter Russia, China with $686B ask for Pentagon - The Hill, Feb 12 2018
American General In Syria Confirms US Forces Killed Hundreds Of Russians In Massive Battle - The Drive, Mar 16 2018
Trump orders expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats, closure of Seattle consulate - CBS, Mar 26 2018
Trump vows periodical dispatch of US troops to Baltic states, step up air defense - Lithuania Tribune, Apr 3 2018
Trump opposes Nord Stream II, questions Germany - AA, Apr 4, 2018
Trump just hit Russian oligarchs with the most aggressive sanctions yet - Vice, Apr 6, 2018
Trump orders missile strike on Syria military targets - CBSNews, Apr 9 2018
Aluminum Stocks Jump As Trump Sanctions Target Putin Pal - Investors, Apr 9 2018
Russia ‘deeply disappointed’ at Trump’s withdrawal from Iran deal - Times of Israel, May 9 2018
Trump to NATO allies: Raise military spending to 4 percent of GDP - AlJazeerah, Jul 12 2018
Trump says U.S. ties to NATO ‘very strong’ - Politico, Jul 12, 2018
U.S. to sanction Turkey for receiving S-400 missiles - Ahval, Jul 27, 2018
Trump administration to hit Russia with new sanctions for Skripal poisoning - NBC News Aug, 8 2018
Space Force Is Trump’s Answer to New Russian and Chinese Weapons - FP, Aug 10, 2018
US Sanctions Chinese Entity Over Purchase of Russian Fighters, S-400s – Treasury - Sputnik, Sep 20 2018
Trump hints at punitive action against India for buying S-400 from Russia - India Today, Oct 11 2018
Trump Agrees to Boost Pentagon's Budget to $750 Bln in 2019 - Reports - Sputnik, Oct 12 2018
Trump says US will withdraw from nuclear arms treaty with Russia - Guardian, Oct 21, 2018
When one adds up all those issues one can only find that Trump cares more about Russia, than about the U.S. and its NATO allies. Only with Trump being under Putin's influence, knowingly or unwittingly, could he end up doing Russia so many favors.
Not.
Posted by b on January 15, 2019 at 02:12 PM | Permalink
not! good post b!!! no sarc// code necessary!!! thanks.. all of this craziness defies any sort of logic... sarcasm is a good response!
Posted by: james | Jan 15, 2019 2:16:18 PM | 1
Another situation that demonstrates how controlled the US corporate press is. It really doesn't matter what Trump does, they will smear him as an agent of Putin. I'd like to know how many Americans believe it.
Posted by: NoOneYouKnow | Jan 15, 2019 2:20:33 PM | 2
b you need to tweet this Robert Reich maybe he'll come to his senses.
Posted by: George Lane | Jan 15, 2019 2:24:53 PM | 3
The Russian MoD's supercomputer playing Risk suggested that Trump accommodate his supporters.
Posted by: Fec | Jan 15, 2019 2:49:24 PM | 4
As shown in this article, a recent Senate bill shows clearly how Washington has a two-faced approach when it comes to dealing with Russia and Syria:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/01/the-united-states-senate-saving-syria.html
Congress, with or without Donald Trump's influence, has proven that it simply doesn't care about the geopolitical repercussions of its actions.
Posted by: Sally Snyder | Jan 15, 2019 2:59:27 PM | 5
A few more just for kicks.
WAR READY: Trump deploys TANKS to Estonia as NATO builds up HUGE army on Russian border
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/764014/Trump-US-military-Estonia-Nato-defence-Stoltenberg-Russia-border-Putin-threat
Tillerson. Oil. Russian dupe?
U.S. Rejects Exxon Mobil Bid for Waiver on Russia Sanctions
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/21/business/energy-environment/treasury-exxon-mobil-sanctions-waiver.html
U.S. reshaping budget to account for Russian military threat
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-military-russia/u-s-reshaping-budget-to-account-for-russian-military-threat-idUSKBN13U0CX
RT and Sputnik forced to register as foreign agents.
Russia's RT America registers with DOJ as a foreign agent
http://money.cnn.com/2017/11/13/media/russia-rt-fara/index.html
What is happening at the UN with Trump’s delegation?
Watch Nikki Haley's brutal takedown of Russia at the U.N.
http://theweek.com/speedreads/690467/watch-nikki-haleys-brutal-takedown-russia-un
Additional sanctions not under the old sanctions.
U.S. Punishes Chechen Leader in New Sanctions Against Russians
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/20/us/politics/trump-sanctions-russia-chechnya.html
No more Russian flights over the US based on previous treaty
US 'to restrict Russian military flights over America'
Both Russia and the US are among the 34 signatories of the Treaty on Open Skies, which allows ratified member states to conduct unarmed aerial surveillance flights over each other's territory.
The flights are intended to foster transparency about military activity.
US officials are reportedly preparing to announce restrictions on Russian military flights over America.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/us-russia-military-flights-america-planes-relations-washington-dc-moscow-trump-putin-nato-a7967496.html
Kaspersky Labs banned.
Trump signs into law U.S. government ban on Kaspersky Lab software
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-cyber-kaspersky/trump-signs-into-law-u-s-government-ban-on-kaspersky-lab-software-idUSKBN1E62V4
And this after Kapersky helped the NSA find one major data breach.
Russian firm that was barred from U.S. networks as a spy threat helped NSA nab suspect in massive breach
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/russian-firm-barred-from-us-networks-as-a-spy-threat-helped-the-nsa-nab-suspect-in-massive-breach/2019/01/09/4cbae45e-141b-11e9-b6ad-9cfd62dbb0a8_story.html?utm_term=.a1c6bb2659ab
A Russian American was put on sanctions list based on Forbes list of Russian billionaires. This guy founded a high tech industrial laser company employing over a thousand American workers. Forbes realized they f'ed this guy over and took him off their Russian billionaire list. But too late--he remains sanctioned.
2 Trump Moves Cost This Russian-American CEO $2.3B
https://www.forbes.com/sites/petercohan/2019/01/14/2-trump-moves-cost-this-russian-american-ceo-2-3b/#7dabae3f18af
Posted by: Erelis | Jan 15, 2019 3:42:28 PM | 6
@ NoOneYouKnow | Jan 15, 2019 2:20:33 PM | 2
In my experience, just about everyone here, including hordes of supposedly educated people who really should know better, believe it. They really do. However, most of them don't care--it's merely something to snark about or score points in a political conversation with, not anything they perceive as an actual threat to their way of life.
Posted by: AshenLight | Jan 15, 2019 3:52:13 PM | 7
It's nothing more than the undying legacy of anti-communism and racism thrown in for good measure. It echoes the German Nazis and their treatment of Slavs (slaves, unter menchen). We need only look at how the US viewed the Japanese (and the Germans) during WWII, with Roosevelt calling for their extermination (I'll find the source).
And of course, there's US slavery and extermination of the original inhabitants that also feeds into the psychosis.
Posted by: William Bowles | Jan 15, 2019 4:01:45 PM | 8
But, Rachel Maddow told me that Trump is Putin's puppet. It was on TV, so it must be true.
Posted by: Peter VE | Jan 15, 2019 4:12:40 PM | 9
William Bowles 8
London was said to be very subdued the day news came through that Sweden's Charles the twelth had been crushed at Poltava in 1709 . North Western European economic interests have clashed with Russian across many centuries .
Had Charles been successful in the Ukraine a new level of English and Swedish alliance was in the offing .
Posted by: ashley albanese | Jan 15, 2019 4:19:37 PM | 10
I just read about Trump's AG candidate, commenting on the 'Russian interference' in US elections ....and i'm struck that these are not stupid people....they are either totally IGNORANT of the facts and analysis .....or they are good ol boys, ready to tow the deep state lie, so they too can feed at the trough. It saddens me in either case ....what hope can one entertain when such cretins and low lifes are the supposed LEADERS of the democratic west. I hold no hopes.
Posted by: James sullivan | Jan 15, 2019 4:22:27 PM | 11
Thanks b
But, but, but, how are the trolls around here going to spin this or are they just going to ignore it?
Posted by: psychohistorian | Jan 15, 2019 4:25:14 PM | 12
Proof by absurdity
Trump and Deep State work together. MAGA is a policy choice as much as it is a campaign slogan.
Everyone wants to rail against the anti-Trump forces. Oh it feels so good. That Trump has proven to be a faux populist like Obama is ignored. WTF?
Welcome to the rabbit hole.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 15, 2019 4:48:13 PM | 13
I didn't live through the entire Anti-Communist Crusade, but was certainly cognitively aware of it from JFK's inauguration in 1961 until the USSR's dissolution. I very closely studied the events that led to an emergent Russian Federation and the device meant to corral the "Near-Abroad"--The Commonwealth of Independent States. Admittedly, I was somewhat horrified by Yeltsin's attack on Russia's Duma's White House in 1993 and eagerly read Kargalitsky's account as it was the only one written by a Parliamentarian in English and published in 1994. It was possible to discern the outright looting of Russia and former Soviet nations, but the depth of evil involved wasn't made clear until some publications in the late 1990s documenting the Rape of Russia; all of which made clear what the underlying intent of the Anti-Communist Crusade entailed, and that that Crusade wouldn't end until Russia was absolutely broken and enslaved by NATO/Outlaw US Empire. As many have opined, the Cold War/Anti-Communist Crusade never ended; rather, it just entered a new phase/chapter, and that's what we're living through today. But as b portrays, the level of hysterics paraded via BigLie Media go far beyond anything from the previous chapter and probably outweigh those employed during Red Scares I and II combined.
It seems fairly plain to see that delusional madness and anger have combined as the motivating factors, but why/what sparked them and when? IMO, when was during Carter's presidency with the why/what being several seemingly disparate but connected happenings: Church Committee Hearings; Stagflation; Iranian Islamic Revolution; OPEC actions; losing grip on Latin America; informal end to War on Poverty, and institution of Neoliberalism and Zerosumism; changing of Coldwarrior Guard to Israel First Coldwarrior Guard. The culmination was CIA gaining control of Executive with DCI GHW Bush becoming Veep to senile, dementia addled POTUS Reagan.
Interconnected with the above is the prepping of the World Trade Center buildings for demolition during Clinton's 2nd term, the operative question being: Would the False Flag be perpetrated by Gore/Liberman, or was Bush/Cheney deemed to do the deed by Deep State actors; or does this aspect even matter--Liberman was as much of a Neocon as Cheney, all 4 are Israel Firsters, and Gore was already a War Criminal due to his participation in Clinton's numerous illegalities. Sure, the Bush/Cheney cabal was more radical; but given what we observed during Clinton/Gore, Deep State support was quite abundant. The dismemberment of Yugoslavia was finished and Kosovo created, Afghanistan was already targeted and Joint Vision 2010--the blueprint for the Outlaw US Empire's Full Spectrum Dominance Policy--was published in 1996. Interestingly, at no time known to me has the Policy articulated by the authors of Joint Vision 2010 or its update Joint Vision 2020 been announced by any POTUS or senior member of the Duopoly as THE #1 policy goal of the Outlaw US Empire despite both papers being available to the public. (If he were still alive, IF Stone would have written about both umpteen numbers of times; while true to form, BigLie media remains 100% mute.) Despite all the preparations and Trillions of dollars spent and looted, The failure to implement the Yinon Plan seems to be directed at Russia, although it was indigenous Iraqis who are responsible for the plan's defeat.
So, is the lying vitriol we're subjected to the result of Russian actions or the inability to attain the #1 policy goal due to mistakes made at all levels--Deep State and Federal Government? Recall that Russia/Putin didn't start to actively parry Outlaw Empire moves until 2008, well after the Yinon Plan's defeat by Iraqis.
Posted by: karlof1 | Jan 15, 2019 4:54:00 PM | 14
This inane narrative has gone too far. It's actually threatening chances for human survival with its nationalism, poor focus, and banality:
--
"The key focus of the so-called "left" in the world's most polluting country, run by an ecocidal vandal who deserves to be in the running for most destructive rulers of all time, is whether or not that vandal is taking orders from the Russian Federation.
Let me repeat that: in the most wasteful society in human history, the forces designated to oppose the rape of the planet and corporate slavery are concerned with treason and betrayal of the "nation."
MSNBC: "The worst case scenario that we`ve all been talking about, which is the possibility that the president had somehow been co-opted and was in the pocket of the Russians."
THIS is the "worst case scenario" according to the "social justice" network of the American "left?"
If we were to step back and look at this terrible situation honestly, we could only conclude that American liberals, and the Democratic Party, are right-wing nationalist forces concerned with geopolitical gambits and preservation of military alliances.
This isn't the politics of 2019, or 1999. It's the politics of 1819 - but even then, it's the right wing politics of 1819, as there was already a left dedicated to popular solidarity and social ownership existing, clandestinely, in the shadows of European cities.
It's worth analyzing how a "Seattle" would play out if it were to occur in the context of today's US political discourse: the protestors would be seen as nationalist anti-Semites doing the bidding of Putin, and perhaps Xi Jinping. The leaking of the Multilateral Agreement on Investment would be condemned instantly as "information warfare." A focus on environmental issues would be viewed in the context of "energy geopolitics." Indymedia would be shut down by the authorities as a vehicle for "sowing discord" in Europe against NATO and liberalism."
Posted by: Blooming Barricade | Jan 15, 2019 5:02:35 PM | 15
The current round of bullshit is not about justifying the investigation, it is about concealing Mi6 taking a leading role in the attempted coup.
Posted by: Anon | Jan 15, 2019 5:08:17 PM | 16
@14 karlof1... good post.. i don't know the answer to your questions, but it seems like a bit of both but mostly the later... i am unaware of this joint vision 2010 paper..
Posted by: james | Jan 15, 2019 5:09:32 PM | 17
As b points out, and Erelis @6, among others confirms, Kaplan's article in Slate is worthless. Discredited by everything that has happened over the past two years.
The question is whether it matters. Who reads Slate? Are those who follow Kaplan anything more than partisans, far beyond the reach of logical argument, committed to the Zionist project and US hegemony, who read him for comfort and laughs rather than critically.
Kaplan, after twenty odd years of consistently being wrong and consistently impelling the United States into foreign disasters, costly in lives and treasure, is a busted flush politically. The only people his ravings effect are the true believers who are simply looking for someone to articulate their idiotic prejudices.
This, after all is a man whose wife, an Obama/ Clinton favourite, parodying Marie Antionette, midwifed the Bandera Reich in Kiev.
There is little point in arguing with him, just feed him ever more rope and he will hang himself, his spouse, his country(s) and the Ukraine and its allies too.
Posted by: bevin | Jan 15, 2019 5:15:14 PM | 18
It is posts like yours Jackrabbit that give 13 a bad name.
Posted by: bevin | Jan 15, 2019 5:16:39 PM | 19
We are being played
Pat Buchanan gets it (ht Zerohedge): Is">https://buchanan.org/blog/is-bolton-steering-trump-into-war-with-iran-135696">Is Bolton Steering Trump into War with Iran?
There are other signs a confrontation is coming soon. The U.S. has objected to Iran’s pending launch of two space satellites, saying these look like tests of missiles designed to deliver nuclear warheads....
In short, forces are moving in this country and in Israel to bring about a U.S. confrontation with Iran — before our troops leave Syria [NYT says troop withdrawal is estimated to take 4-6 months].
But the real questions here are not about Bolton or Pompeo.
They are about Trump.
We saw the exact same dynamic when Obama was the populist hero. As Obama betrayed his base and acted against what people had expected from him, Obamabots insisted that Obama was playing 11-dimensional chess and that their hero's intentions were pure. It was all bullshit.
Trump brought on Nikki Haley, Bolton, and Pompeo. Trump nominated Gina Haspel, acolyte of his supposed nemesis Brennan, for CIA director. Trump approved termination of JCPOA.
And Trump's administration claims to have defeated ISIS. They say that USA actions were responsible for 99% of the anti-ISIS effort. Why make such a claim after Trump said in his campaign: "Let Russia take care of ISIS"? My best guess: They want to portray themselves as the 'good guy' to Western audiences and when they act against Syria in the future, they will attempt to convince the Syrian people that the 'Assad must go' Coalition was responsible for eliminating ISIS.
And Trump's duplicity extends beyond Russia and Syria. He pretended to make a peace deal with North Korea but refuses to complete it. He railed against TPP but included TPP provisions in the new North America free-trade agreement. He said he would prosecute Hillary but backed within days of being elected saying: "the Clintons have been through enough" (what have they been through?!?), he said he would "drain the swamp" but has added to it, he put Jared Kushner - a supporter of illegal settlement building - in charge of Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts, etc.
Welcome to the rabbit hole.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 15, 2019 5:24:49 PM | 20
Missing link, Buchanan: Is Bolton Steering Trump into War with Iran?
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 15, 2019 5:28:12 PM | 21
Jackrabbit | Jan 15, 2019 5:24:49 PM | 20
We saw the exact same dynamic when Obama was the populist hero. As Obama betrayed his base and acted against what people had expected from him, Obamabots insisted that Obama was playing 11-dimensional chess and that their hero's intentions were pure. It was all bullshit.
It was obvious from jumpstreet what Obama was all about! I never for once believed anything he said but I looked at what he did. A gangster from Chicago. In some respects he was a black Carter, designed to act as an interregnum. It was Carter who kickstarted the occupation of Afghanistan. It was Carter who bumped up the nuclear weapons programme.
Trump is just a naked version of every prior US prez.
Posted by: William Bowles | Jan 15, 2019 5:46:38 PM | 22
Ted Koppel:
“I don’t need you guys anymore,” Trump told me.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/dont-expect-trump-to-go-quietly/2019/01/14/d8104e3a-1458-11e9-b6ad-9cfd62dbb0a8_story.html
"Untethered from any political responsibility whatsoever, he can be expected to capitalize fully on his new status as political martyr and leader of a new “resistance” that will make today’s look supine."
Posted by: Fec | Jan 15, 2019 5:54:25 PM | 23
William Bowles @22:
Trump is just a naked version of every prior US prez.
It is very unusual for a populist to win office in USA. I would say that today it is virtually impossible due to the money-based US electoral system. Once this fact is understood, it becomes clear that BOTH Trump and Obama are each faux populists.
The faux populist leader model is actually well suited for an inverted totalitarian government like USA. And I've previously described a number of elements that make up this model such as the need for partisans (Obamabots/Trumptards) that vehemently defend the popular hero as he betrays his base while bogus accusations from political opponents spark a knee-jerk reaction in the hero's base and prepare the ground for the next faux populist leader.
I've made a substantial case for Trump's having been chosen to follow Obama. I look forward to any comments you may have regarding that the argument that I've set forth.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 15, 2019 6:20:14 PM | 24
@ 24
Kudos for alluding to Wolin, shunned by his Princeton colleagues after publishing Democracy, Inc.
Trump is a black swan summoned by Hillary Clinton.
Unfortunately, the Left has not handled the loss well.
See Ted Koppel above.
Posted by: Fec | Jan 15, 2019 6:33:16 PM | 25
@ Jackrabbit | Jan 15, 2019 6:20:14 PM | 24
Trump campaigned as a populist, the principal time the term applies, and also as president. Witness the current impasse over a border wall which is an appeal to the ordinary people who elected Trump, and he often wears that silly MAGA cap which appeals to his electorate.
populist: a person, especially a politician, who strives to appeal to ordinary people who feel that their concerns are disregarded by established elite groups.
Trump on the campaign trail was a populist as you admit at your link: "Trump was the ONLY populist on the Republican side (out of 19 contenders!)." That's how he got nominated and then elected in a huge upset, appealing to ordinary people which the other candidates couldn't do. Trump wasn't chosen by anybody, but he was (and is) ridiculed by many.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Jan 15, 2019 7:27:41 PM | 26
Come now, Trump closed down the government to please Putin.
What could be a better gift to Putin than the closing of the US gov?...yet the "resistance" says nothing - why?
Posted by: Babyl-on | Jan 15, 2019 7:51:44 PM | 27
Given the part we know about how self serving, corrupt and incompetent our IC is I fear it is the tip of the iceberg. So many decades they have learned they can do as they will with impunity. If I am not mistaken they are partly self financing through likely illegal and unethical activities. They have gone rogue. Currently the dems think it's fitting however they will also feel the bite. How will we ever gain control of our country.
Posted by: Jared | Jan 15, 2019 8:06:04 PM | 28
Don Bacon @26:
How Trump and Obama got elected is clear. But just because they ran as populists doesn't mean that they have a populist agenda. I think I've been pretty clear that they have each made decisions and taken actions that furthered the establishment over the people.
And running as a populist doesn't mean an automatic 'win'. For example, voters are going to be skeptical about the motives of a billionaire running for office, question the ability of a novice politician, and be distrustful of a man who has had 3 wives and 4 bankruptcies.
In 2008, the Deep State needed to "turn the page" from Bushes militarism and Obama embodied that "change". In 2016, the Deep State needed a nationalist that could revive patriotism in order to meet the challenge from Russia and China. I don't think this was accidental.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 15, 2019 8:22:18 PM | 29
Which are more salient--domestically: The attacks on Russia or those against Trump? Lots of Trumpian, GOP and Corporate Democrat policy ploys go against the majority of the polity and the National Interest. Unfortunately, the bloc known as the Resistance includes a 5th Column consisting of most Corporate Democrats, who are essentially Republicans wearing donkey heads. BigLie Media wants to promote the GOP & Corporate Democrat policy ploys, so the anti-Russian news assault serves to cover-up popular domestic issues, like this one regarding taxation and related income disparity. (Amazing that 60 Minutes provided Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez airtime to outline her proposals--airtime that was meant to cut her down to size but backfired.)
As I outlined earlier, what I see as the struggle is for control of the Federal Government--CIA/Deep State vs the American People--with the Anti-Communist Crusade used as cover to diminish rights while enriching actors controlling government, which is exactly what we see now. Yes, Trump's a player, but with few friends and little coaching. Arguably, his only asset is the position he occupies.
Posted by: karlof1 | Jan 15, 2019 8:29:05 PM | 30
@ karlof1 | Jan 15, 2019 8:29:05 PM | 30
Which are more salient--domestically: The attacks on Russia or those against Trump?
Of course the attacks against Trump by the establishment are more important, designed to bring him down. The American people have been conditioned by the press in American Exceptionalism, so they expect that those people in the world who were not wise enough to be born Americans ought to suffer for it especially if they are -- yuk -- Russian. So anything the US government does against Russia is accepted as a given, no big deal, run-of-the-mill.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Jan 15, 2019 8:53:38 PM | 31
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |