Post a comment

Disunity Of U.S. Commmand Lets Afghan Rebels Win The War
The U.S. war on Afghanistan continues to fail. Disunity of command and lack of political foresight guarantee that the U.S. will be losing it.
Throughout the last months the 'moderate rebels' in Afghanistan made great strides against the U.S. sponsored government forces.
- Last week a convoy of some 40 trucks loaded with military equipment was ambushed and destroyed (pics, vid). It was the largest such incident since the Soviets left Afghanistan.
- Also last week a large bomb hit a security compound within the fortified international quarter of Kabul. At least five people died and some hundred were injured.
- On Sunday a car bomb hit the convoy of the governor of Logar province. Eight of his body guards died in the attack.
Earlier today a raid on a military training center for the National Security Directorate, the Afghan CIA offshoot, killed some 200 forces. The attacking rebels used a U.S. made armored Humvee to drive into the compound and exploded it. A infantry unit followed and shot up the survivors.
Many successful raids on outlying security posts and police checkpoints are no longer mentioned in western media. The Afghan government has stopped to provide casualty numbers.
U.S. foreign policy thinking on Afghanistan is as inept as ever. Witness the head of the Council of Foreign Relation agonizing over what not to do:
Richard N. Haass @RichardHaass - 13:36 utc - 14 Jan 2019
Neither winning the war nor negotiating a lasting peace is a real option in Afghanistan. Just leaving, though, as we are about to do in Syria, would be a mistake. What we need is an open-ended, affordable strategy for not losing.
What please is a strategy of not losing? Especially when the situation on the ground has for years been getting worse despite several large U.S. surges.
The Soviet war in Afghanistan lasted nine years. But it was largely successful in building a stable government and the Soviets left a mostly competent Afghan military behind. Three years later Russia ended its financial support for the Afghan government. Only that gave the guerrilla the chance to destroy the state.
After 18 years in Afghanistan the U.S. military seems still unable to create and train competent local forces.
The $8 billion spent on the Afghan airforce have resulted in a mostly incapable force that depends on U.S. contractors to keep its birds flying. This was the result of unreasonable decisions:
Aviation experts have criticized a decision to phase out the old workhorses of the Afghan forces — Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters — for American-made UH-60 Black Hawks.
Mr. Michel, the retired general, said the Mi-17 was “the perfect helicopter” for Afghanistan because it can carry more troops and supplies than the Black Hawk and is less complicated to fly.
“Let’s be candid,” he said of the switch. “That was largely done for political reasons.”
The U.S. military built an Afghan force in its own image:
American trainers have built an Afghan Army that relies heavily on air power that the air force might not be able to provide for years, said John F. Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghan reconstruction.
Why the U.S. military, which since Vietnam proved inept at fighting local guerrilla, believed that its ways of fighting suits an Afghan force is inexplicable. If the Taliban manage to win without an airforce why should the Afghan military need one?
The only 'effective' Afghan units are the CIA controlled brigades which are known for the very worst atrocities on the civilian population:
As Mr. Khan was driven away for questioning, he watched his home go up in flames. Within were the bodies of two of his brothers and of his sister-in-law Khanzari, who was shot three times in the head. Villagers who rushed to the home found the burned body of her 3-year-old daughter, Marina, in a corner of a torched bedroom.
The men who raided the family’s home that March night, in the district of Nader Shah Kot, were members of an Afghan strike force trained and overseen by the Central Intelligence Agency in a parallel mission to the United States military’s, but with looser rules of engagement.
The report, unfortunately published on December 31, includes many such examples. Kate Clark adds of a more recent incident:
A survivor of the attack carried out in Surkai village in Zurmat district, in Paktia province, described to AAN how five men in his family, including three university students, and a neighbour, were summarily executed and how he was questioned by an American in uniform accompanying the Afghan gunmen. The Paktia governor’s spokesman has also confirmed that ‘foreign troops’ were involved in the operation (and the US military spokesman has said the US military was not involved).
While the U.S. military and diplomats and the Afghan military try to make nice with the Afghan population, these CIA proxy forces continue to alienate it. It drives recruits to the Taliban:
[T]he units have also operated unconstrained by battlefield rules designed to protect civilians, conducting night raids, torture and killings with near impunity, in a covert campaign that some Afghan and American officials say is undermining the wider American effort to strengthen Afghan institutions.
Those abuses are actively pushing people toward the Taliban, the officials say.
It is likely that today's large attack on the NDS compound hits CIA controlled forces:
Many of the strike forces were officially put under the control of Afghan intelligence starting in 2012. But senior Afghan and international officials say that the two most effective and ruthless forces, in Khost and Nangarhar Provinces, are still sponsored mainly by the C.I.A.
This conflict between militarized CIA proxy forces and forces trained by the U.S. military played out in every recent war the U.S. waged. In Iraq CIA sponsored Shia units clashed with Pentagon sponsored Sunni militia. In Syria this CIA trained 'rebels' ended up shooting at U.S. military trained 'rebels' and vice versa. In Afghanistan the rogue force under CIA control is some 3.000 to 10,000 strong. It large alienates the same population the Afghan military tries to protect.
Unity of command is an important condition for successful military campaigns. As the military works in one direction while the CIA pulls in another one, the campaign in Afghanistan continues to fail.
A similar split can be seen in Afghanistan's political field. The CIA is notorious for bribing Afghan politicians, while the military launches anti-corruption campaigns. The political system installed by such competing forces is unsustainable.
The last Afghan election with the top candidates being the Pashto Ashraf Ghani and the Tajik Abdullah Abdullah, was marred in irregularities. The uncertain outcome led the U.S. to fudge the results by making Ghani president and Abudullah his 'chief executive'. Both are now again competing against each other in the elections that are to be held later this year. They will be as irregular as all elections in Afghanistan are. The disputed outcome might well lead to new clashes between ethnic groups.
This upcoming conflict will further weaken the Afghan state. Why hasn't anything be done to prevent it?
Posted by b on January 21, 2019 at 02:24 PM | Permalink
thanks b.. in answer to your question at the end - is expressing ineptness 24/7 the actual game plan?
Posted by: james | Jan 21, 2019 2:46:24 PM | 1
I hate to say it, but I think the right thing to do here is to just hand it NOT to the Russians, NOT to the Pakistanis, but to the Iranians.Iranians can control Afghanistan and bring law and order there -- and essentially neutralize all forces that can create NOT only regional problems -- but global ones. I am NOT a supporter of the Iran's Mullahs, but I do know that they have the capability to manage the chaos in Afghanistan very effectively. By walking out of the JCPOA and sanctioning Iran, the Trump administration gave Iran's mullahs every reason to subvert US on the ground. Trump never thought through the implications of all this and had his ear to an upstart, usurping, inexperienced Prince in Saudi Arabia... who has turned everything he touches into shit. Sometimes in life you have decisions between bad and worse. And we're only making matters worse with our decisions in the region -- and specifically in Afghanistan.
Posted by: ayatoilet | Jan 21, 2019 2:47:02 PM | 2
@ b who asks
"
This upcoming conflict will further weaken the Afghan state. Why hasn't anything be done to prevent it?
"
Stability is not part of the strategy. The opposite is.
With empire, war as a hammer makes everything a nail that never gets set entirely. And some get bent over horribly, etc.
Make global finance a public utility and wars would stop because there would be none to pay for them with their children.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Jan 21, 2019 2:48:31 PM | 3
what a nightmare!
Posted by: annie | Jan 21, 2019 2:57:01 PM | 4
@1 @3
While appearing weak, incompetent and clueless the US implements chaos exactly as intended. It works in Congo, it works in Libya, it works in South America and it works in Afghanistan. Chaos is very profitable for extracting resources and supplying and controlling the world narcotic business.
Posted by: ADKC | Jan 21, 2019 2:57:44 PM | 5
Why hasn't anything been done to prevent it? Perhaps because of the rot of corruption is so pervasive within the U.S. Government, that it's not doable.
Posted by: Eugene | Jan 21, 2019 3:00:07 PM | 7
The USA goal is an incompetent state, a permanent war and the destruction of any stable Afgahan government that could make relations with neighbouring states. Permanent conflict prevents unity and transnational trade through the region. Same goes for the Baluchistan rebels in the south. Isolate Iran is all and no strategic care or thinking about anything else.
The USA will fight until the last Afghani civilian is killed.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Jan 21, 2019 3:02:50 PM | 8
The US military recently conducted a raid against a Taliban detention center. They rescued ~40 ISIS members held by the Taliban and flew them to parts unknown. One US Ranger was seriously injured in the firefight and died of his wounds.
The ISIS members were possibly transferred to Afghanistan from Syria, courtesy of the US military.
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.en/https/colonelcassad.livejournal.com/4714794.html
Posted by: Yonatan | Jan 21, 2019 3:12:44 PM | 9
Afghanistan and Iraq have been a through success, defense contractors are raking in massive profits and job security seems assured unless an accidental peace breaks out.
Posted by: Tobi | Jan 21, 2019 3:29:52 PM | 10
@ADKC
So just how many resources have been extracted from Afghanistan after 17 years of chaos? Excluding heroin.
Posted by: c1ue | Jan 21, 2019 3:34:23 PM | 11
@c1ue | Jan 21, 2019 3:34:23 PM
Why would you exclude the most profitable one?
Posted by: ex-SA | Jan 21, 2019 3:52:36 PM | 12
What the US never gets is that other countries in the world have their own security concerns, and they often differ from US interests.
General McChrystal in his assessment for Obama in August 2009 made it crystal clear that Pakistan fears a growing US-fostered India interest in Afghanistan, and acts accordingly. Pakistan doesn't want to become an Indian sandwich (my words), with deadly foes on both eastern and western borders. So Pakistan supports the Taliban. Always has, always will. Nevertheless, Obama stupidly said in his December 2009 speech at West Point (after sending 70,000 more troops) that Pakistan is a US ally, and Washington continued to send dollars to Islamabad.
And now a new complication. As the US piles on Iran, that country is supporting the Taliban in western Afghanistan, further insuring that the US and its Kabul puppet government will fail.
The current US-Taliban "peace" talks? The two parties have different objectives. The US wants the Taliban to surrender, and Taliban wants the US to leave their country.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Jan 21, 2019 4:08:31 PM | 13
The groups taking part in the Moscow negotiations agree that NATO must leave for a political solution to become possible. But NATO forces refuse to leave, thinking they somehow know better as in the examples b provides. ADKC is correct since Afghanistan is the best location to base operations to foul attempts at Eurasian integration/unity. And since Outlaw US Empire policy is to prevent any such attempts, it will remain there for 100 years if required, just like Gitmo. Most unfortunate is the UNSCR allowing the Empire to be there in the first place, which was a massive mistake on the part of Russia and China. IMO, the Outlaw US Empire will remove forces from Africa to save money if that's what it takes to keep forces in Afghanistan. And of course, such truths cannot be told to the USA electorate; so, the euphemisms and false justifications to remain will continue to pollute and be used to smear anyone advocating troop removal as being soft on terrorism.
Posted by: karlof1 | Jan 21, 2019 4:08:52 PM | 14
It would be indeed ironic if the US war in Afghanistan, fought every year 18 times over the last 18 years - because the US keeps applying the same tactics from one year to the next - were eventually to deliver Afghanistan to the Russian Federation as an ally and trading partner and to China as a major node in the Silk Road project, site of major infrastructure projects and linking Russia, Central Asia and the Middle East with India and East Asia.
The longer the US stays in Afghanistan, the more it will end up isolating itself.
Ditto for Australia, since Australian forces are mingled with US forces there. The same will go for Britain, Denmark and any other country whose forces are fighting with the US.
Posted by: Jen | Jan 21, 2019 4:25:47 PM | 15
b: What please is a strategy of not losing?
They have already floated such a strategy: replace US troops with contractors.
This guarantees control until US government is ready to abandon Afghanistan altogether; at which point the contracts are not renewed. In this way, US army isn't the loser.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 21, 2019 4:26:44 PM | 16
Is netanyahou still 4 stories underground near IDF hq's?
Posted by: Inflatable armies | Jan 21, 2019 4:44:44 PM | 17
@ karlof1 | Jan 21, 2019 4:08:52 PM | 14
The groups taking part in the Moscow negotiations agree that NATO must leave for a political solution to become possible.
The Taliban has made it quite clear that, beyond its demand that the US leave Afghanistan, there is no substitute for victory. From a 2016 statement:
The Islamic Emirate has not readily embraced this death and destruction for the sake of some silly ministerial posts or a share of the power. On the contrary they epitomize the nation’s hopes and aspirations for a just and peaceful government that will strive to build our beloved nation on the basis of Islamic law, social justice and national interests.
The people of Afghanistan readily sacrifice their sons to achieve this objective. And the Emirate – as the true representative of our people – will not end its peaceful and armed endeavors until we have achieved this hope of Afghanistan. . .here
Afghanistan is the best location to base operations to foul attempts at Eurasian integration/unity.
The US "New Silk Road" strategy is decades old, involving the State Department, USAID, and the US Chamber of Commerce, and principally includes economic interests in Central Asia (the -Stans). Afghanistan is the geographical keystone of this effort.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Jan 21, 2019 5:01:20 PM | 18
closing time. time to leave.
Posted by: Toxik | Jan 21, 2019 5:06:11 PM | 19
The Taliban ruled the place when we got there an it will be ruling the place when we leave whether is 10 more years or 100 more years. It was obvious from the beginning and only those out of touch with reality cannot see that plain and simple fact.
A decent background can be found here...Afghanistan">https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2016/02/15/afghan-history-suppressed-islamists-heroin-the-cia/">Afghanistan Part I: Fake Islamists, Heroin & The CIA
Posted by: dltravers | Jan 21, 2019 5:33:44 PM | 20
It is here..
https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2016/02/15/afghan-history-suppressed-islamists-heroin-the-cia/
Posted by: dltravers | Jan 21, 2019 5:34:42 PM | 21
This is correct but far too text bookish. 18 years ago, NATO should have aided the Afghans to ship the Arabs in country back home. Reconstructed any damage and left. From the Greeks to the Soviets no invader has been able to kill most of the males and conquered the land. There are too many mountains and valleys for the defenders to hide and recuperate. Dick Cheney may have even known this. But, 2.1 trillion dollars has been transferred to his cronies, job accomplished.
Posted by: VietnamVet | Jan 21, 2019 5:37:20 PM | 22
c1ue @11
Afghanistan is hugely resource rich. For example, Afghanistan has considerable lithium reserves. Lithium is an important strategic resource particularly for the future.
Taliban are believed to earn huge amounts from illegal mining while the unrest deters legitimate investors particularly China. It is believed that only the US can bring enough peace to allow legitimate commercial development.
So money is being made by the West in Afghanistan in the same way that it is made in Libya and Syria; rebel groups extract the resources and sell at below world market prices. China is also kept out and OBOR is threatened. The US cannot really withdraw because if peace returns to Afghanistan, China will win the commercial contracts (because they will offer a better price), ordinary Afghans will likely benefit more, but the US will lose out.
Gains need to be looked at not only in terms of profits, but controlling resources, restricting supply, denying resources, etc.
The US are not in Afghanistan for charity, if there was no money to be made, resources to be extracted/controlled the US would never have been in Afghanistan in the first place.
And as for heroin as a narcotic, Afghanistan produces 90% of the world's supply and is effectively a monopoly. A monopoly on whatever industry is able to make super-profits. It is the US (not Afghanistan or the Taliban) that control this heroin monopoly.
Posted by: ADKC | Jan 21, 2019 5:40:16 PM | 23
Don Bacon @18--
Agreed, but it appears few are willing to see what is a lynchpin point for Outlaw US Empire strategy to obtain global control; or if it can't attain that goal, then to deter others from winning at the Empire's expense. As I see it, the future key is India/Pakistan détente, which would provide a solution for both Kashmir and Afghanistan--for without India's weight added to those of the other regional nations, the Empire cannot be forced to leave without resorting to force-of-arms, which no regional nation wants to attempt as that will just serve to worsen the plight of Afghans and generate more refugees. Getting India and Pakistan into the SCO was a necessary first step, although progress is slow as anticipated--but at least there's progress where none existed previously. What's required is Indian leadership to complement that of Imran Khan's. Hindis must come to the realization that Hindu nationalism is a dead-end as it prevents the regional cooperation required to solve problems and advance Win-Win commerce--and such a realization goes for all regional players.
Posted by: karlof1 | Jan 21, 2019 6:02:54 PM | 24
US thinking on war and geopolitics done by military operations:
Don't ever stop (or leave) and keep spending on weapons and "democracy".
Notice that the "strategy" is never about a definition of victory/winning.
This is about creating permanent, unending chaos and gathering Trillions of dollars.
Those are the end product of never stopping or leaving and military operations while nation-building, winning hearts and minds, and creating phony elections that can pick whoever the US wants as its puppet.
It's a con game, a racket, criminal and perpetual since before WWI.
In fact, Afghanistan is under-performing. Only one trillion wasted there so far. Should be 2-3 times that if you look at the policy and operations in Iraq as the ideal model. Almost 5 Trillion wasted there.
The US is even failing at failing if you look hard at the dollars wasted in Afghanistan.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Jan 21, 2019 6:04:09 PM | 25
The CIA acts like their shit doesn't stink, "we can't tell you about our successes..ha ha ha" they say.
Nor can the CIA tell you that they are spending 1/5 what the DoD spends to create shit-holes across the globe...and supreme ignorance in the world's oldest Democracy. Nope, the CIA man/woman always knows best..."if you only knew what I knew [but can't tell you] you'd realize we really are the smartest in the room" CIA apparatchiks are often known to say.
At least we get technology development, an industrial base and decent manufacturing jobs out of DoD, but with the wanton waste at CIA all we get, for the hundreds of billions spent every year, is a world-wide wasteland of shit-holes and...grotesque stream of misinformation that weakens the country with every passing year.
Posted by: S Brennan | Jan 21, 2019 6:13:14 PM | 26
S Brennan @26--
"At least we get technology development, an industrial base and decent manufacturing jobs out of DoD..."
None of those things are worth the opportunity cost; and that's certainly the worst justification I've read for the murdering of tens of millions and immiseration of scores of millions more innocent people.
Posted by: karlof1 | Jan 21, 2019 6:55:44 PM | 27
Heroin
Posted by: dan | Jan 21, 2019 7:12:31 PM | 28
Old Mongolian coots sunning themselves were overheard reminiscing about the good old days: Genghis Khan and all that; in Toronto, there are still hockey fans who reminisce over the Toronto Maple Leafs last championship team, back in 1967. Canadians still swear allegiance to the head of the dysfunctional 'royal' family of Britain: British Empire once upon a time and all that.
So it takes a while, maybe a long while, to get over what used to be.
The Americans used to be, in their minds, pretty all round number one. Best toilet paper; best straws for the best soft drinks; biggest stretch limos. Manifest destiny on steroids. And they had Hollywood and the advertising industry to color anything whatever spin pleased their vanity. American flags were, maybe still are, all the rage, and a few years ago, and it wouldn't surprise me if the same were true today, their military was the most esteemed institution in the country. We're number one; we're number one.
So it may take a while to adjust to the new circumstances. The American wars of aggression - which are just organized profitable mass murder and destruction on a massive scale - have been carried out with more or less at-home impunity, except for the cost in PTSD and thousands of suicides and a few trillion dollars blown up. But the new circumstance is that a lot of people get that the Americans are disgusting wackos, and people are more and more developing means of fighting back effectively. And its time to do something about a few hundred billion plastic bags in the oceans, and stuff like that. American phosphorus bombs dropped by Americans on the people of a city that Americans don't know exist has lost its appeal. Time to get real, America.
Posted by: Robert Snefjella | Jan 21, 2019 7:14:53 PM | 29
The purpose of many wars today is not to win. Its to create instability and chaos, reduce population, prevent economic growth and resource utlization, increase arm sales and provide a training ground for your own forces as well as extremists who may be used elsewhere, protect the heroin trade and keep the fighting going on as long as possible
When Trump took over the US had 7000 troops in Afghanistan, many of them safely tucked away in fortesses and never see any action. He increased that to 14,000 and now says he will cut back to 7000. Of course, like in Syria it seems this has triggered an escalation in violence or reporting. A never ending cycle. These forever fake wars will continue....
Posted by: Pft | Jan 21, 2019 7:28:05 PM | 30
Has anyone here ever met anyone who works in a munitions factory? I haven't. Robots make the bombs.
ISLAMABAD — U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said on Saturday that Washington was ready to “address legitimate concerns” of all Afghan sides in order to restore peace in Afghanistan. Since being appointed in September, Khalilzad has met with all sides, including the Taliban, Afghan officials and Pakistan's political and military leadership in efforts aimed at finding a negotiated end to America's longest war in neighboring Afghanistan.//
The US managed the overthrow of the Afghanistan government seventeen years ago, then creating a puppet government with a feckless army to fight the Afghan resistance while assassinating many of the Afghan leaders who fought to regain their country, and now the US is ready to “address legitimate concerns” of all Afghan sides?
Well the Afghan officials are US puppets, so rule them out of legitimate concerns (as the Taliban has done). Pakistan? They fully support the Taliban's return to government, so that's a "legitimate concern" as is the Taliban's return to power.
Anything less ain't gonna work, that's obvious. Khalilzad was appointed in September to achieve results in six months, which is soon. So get with it, Zalmay. Get the US troops out of there as the Taliban demands in your "peace" talks.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Jan 21, 2019 8:21:20 PM | 32
@ADKC
No one disputes Afghanistan has enormous reserves of all sorts of minerals - the British tried to go there 100+ years ago for the same reason.
However, the resources being there is very different from actual harvest, nor are there significant resources being extracted for which the negative would benefit anyone (as in the Middle East).
My question, which you did not address, was whether resources outside of opium have been extracted, have any realistic chance of being extracted, or conversely existing extraction which benefits a foreign power is being interdicted.
The answer to all 3 scenarios, as far as I can tell, is a resounding no. In which case, what possible point of continuing to plow resources into this losing conflict?
Posted by: c1ue | Jan 21, 2019 9:01:28 PM | 33
[T]he units have also operated unconstrained by battlefield rules designed to protect civilians, conducting night raids, torture and killings with near impunity, in a covert campaign that some Afghan and American officials say is undermining the wider American effort to strengthen Afghan institutions.
The "special forces" and the people trained by them don't follow rules. This has been going on for a long time.
FREE OF OVERSIGHT, U.S. MILITARY TRAINS FOREIGN TROOPS By Dana Priest July 12, 1998
The Clinton administration has enforced a near-total ban on the supply and sale of U.S. military equipment and training for the Colombian military because of its deep involvement in drug-related corruption and its record of killing politicians, human rights activists and civilians living in areas controlled by guerrilla groups.
The piece goes on to say that Special Forces were immune from this ban on training a foreign military to kill politicians, human rights activists and civilians". It names dozens of nations where this was happening.
Of course not all US Special Forces are wild and lawless. Unfortunately the ones who do behave are at risk of being killed themselves.
Green Beret killed by strangulation reportedly turned down illegal money from Navy SEALs
The Green Beret was murdered because he was NOT dishonest.
The Pentagon is belatedly cracking down. Or at least pretending to.
Pentagon ready to 'admit problem' of rampant Special Forces crimes – report
Whenever you have a combination of lousy leadership and "Special Forces", there is going to be a problem. Australia has recently made the news in that regard.
The Abuse Scandal Rocking Australia’s Special Operations Forces
Individually, each claim is staggering: apparent execution of detainees; reported use of so-called drop weapons, planted to cover up unlawful killings; confirmed reports of commandos flying a Nazi flag on a combat patrol; alleged “blooding” of rookies, initiation rites in which newcomers were pressured to execute unarmed men. In one particularly sadistic case, a prosthetic limb was allegedly pilfered from the corpse of a dead Afghan, only to be repatriated and repurposed as a novelty binge-drinking implement.
At some point a Special Forces person is going to shrug and say "so what?" He or she knows they can double or triple their pay with Blackwater-type mercenary forces. So except for taking minimal precautions against going on trial, they can do as they please.
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Jan 21, 2019 9:15:51 PM | 34
The base attack took place in Maidan Wardak Province, where US Special Forces troops were evicted five years ago for atrocities.
In 2013 President Hamid Karzai demanded the withdrawal of all U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) from Wardak province after charges that U.S. special forces stationed in Wardak province engaged in harassing, annoying, torturing and even murdering innocent people.
A Memorandum of Understanding signed May 12, 2012 between the U.S. military and the Afghan Defence Ministry was trumpeted by the Obama administration as giving the Afghan government control over such operations.
But a little-noticed provision of the agreement defined the “special operations” covered by the agreement as those operations that are “approved by the Afghan Operational Coordination Group (OCG) and conducted by Afghan Forces with support from U.S. Forces in accordance with Afghan laws.”
That meant that the SOF was still free to carry out other raids without consultation with the Afghan government, until Karzai threw them out. But not the CIA.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Jan 21, 2019 9:16:09 PM | 35
@ 30 Pft
The idea that the US isn't REALLY trying to win wars strikes me as more of a rationalization of failure than a real explanation. The US is an economically declining power that is trying to use its military dominance to maintain, and ideally increase its power. So wouldn't it be in the US's best interests if Afghanistan or Iraq (for example) were completely controlled by US controlled puppet governments, and US controlled corporations were making huge profits by exploiting those countries mineral and human resources? Wouldn't that be far more profitable than the mere creation of chaos?
Part of the reason I tend to find your ideas less than plausible, Pft, is that you always seem to vastly exaggerate the competence and power of the US or transnational elites you suspect are controlling everything. So I don't think the US's wars are either "fake" or "forever". Instead they are failures. And they can't last forever, because the corrupt system that generates them needs some successes, and soon, in order to continue to survive.
Posted by: Glenn Brown | Jan 21, 2019 9:27:10 PM | 36
@ ADKC | Jan 21, 2019 5:40:16 PM | 23
So money is being made by the West in Afghanistan in the same way that it is made in Libya and Syria; rebel groups extract the resources and sell at below world market prices.
Do you have any evidence to support that claim?
(So I agree with c1ue, it isn't true)
Posted by: Don Bacon | Jan 21, 2019 9:45:30 PM | 37
A little off-topic, considering the geopolitical context: last week the US Senate revived a bill that, if passed, would give the green light to US sanctions against China over the country's perceived treatment of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/africa/us-senate-revives-bill-that-could-sanction-china-over-treatment-of-its-muslims/2019/01/18/9c3ee14c-1af6-11e9-a804-c35766b9f234_story.html?utm_term=.f76e8c6bd729
The text of the bill, originally introduced last year by Senators Marco Rubio and Robert Menendez:
https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/99fabecb-6144-4736-b144-c909da49e292/230FC485E5EAF3EB3242A5F64B4A2479.dav19069.pdf
Posted by: Jen | Jan 21, 2019 9:57:33 PM | 38
The Americans are like a mad gifted juggler of death; able to keep so many bombs in the air simultaneously in so many places. As a prelude to Afghanistan, and Libya, and Syria, and even remnants of Yugoslavia, there was Iraq.
From a Jan 21st, 2019 article at GlobalResearch by Prof. Souad N. Al-Azzawi re a 1991 episode of the continuing US war on Iraq:
Number of American coalition troops: 670,000 mostly Americans
Number of combat aircrafts: 2,250 mostly Americans (1800)
Total sorties flown from Jan. 17- Feb. 28: 65,000 days and night
Bombs dropped on Iraqi cities and withdrawing army: 88,500 Tons
in addition to 297 Tomahawk missiles and 35 CALCMS.
Number of Depleted Uranium projectiles fired: 940,000 plus 14,000 by British troops
Number of bombs dropped on cities: 210,004
Number of Cluster bombs dropped: 39,336
Number of Smart bombs dropped: 9,342
Air to ground missiles fired: 5,930
Resulting in 3968 schools and educational facilities destroyed and 39 universities and schools of higher education destroyed, and 90 tv and radio broadcasting facilities and museums and archaeological sites and so on ....
And that was just the opening salvo.
Posted by: Robert Snefjella | Jan 21, 2019 9:57:56 PM | 39
