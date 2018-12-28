Post a comment

Syria Sitrep - Army To Regain Northeastern Territory - Political Isolation Ends
The fallout from U.S. president Trump's decision to retreat from Syria develops as expected.
Trump had announced a rapid draw down of U.S. troops in Syria. Later he spoke of a controlled process that would allow Turkey to take over the U.S. occupied areas in northeast Syria. That plan, probably initiated by National Security Advisor John Bolton, is totally unrealistic. Such an wide ranging occupation, which would be resisted by many powerful forces, is not in Turkey's interest. Nevertheless, the Turkish president Erdogan will use the threat of a Turkish invasion to press for a dismantling of the Kurdish YPG forces which the U.S. trained and equipped.
This morning the Syrian Arab Army (red) announced that it entered Manbij, west of the Euphrates. It established itself on the contact line between the Turkish supported forces (green) and the U.S. supported Kurdish YPG (yellow). The Syrian flag was raised in Manbij city. The move comes after U.S. troops and their Kurdish proxy forces voluntarily retreated from the area. Manbij was threatened by the Turkish military and its Jihadi proxy forces. To prevent a Turkish onslaught, the local armed groups, who collaborated with the U.S. military, invited the Syrian army to take over. This pattern will repeat elsewhere.
A Kurdish delegation is currently in Russia to negotiate a further take over of the U.S. occupied northeastern provinces of Hasaka and Qamishli by Syrian government forces. The Kurds still hope for some autonomy from the Syrian government that allows them to keep their armed forces. But neither Damascus, nor anyone else, will ever agree to that. There will only be one armed force in Syria, the Syrian Arab Army. It is possible though, that some Kurdish units will be integrated within it.
A Turkish delegation is also in Moscow and tomorrow Erdogan will visit there. Russia spoke out against the U.S. plan to let Turkey take Syria's northeast or even parts of it. Erdogan will not get Russian or Iranian support for any such move. Moreover, he will be pressed to leave the other areas of Syria Turkey currently occupies.
U.S. troops are for now expected to continue the occupation near the Euphrates where the fight against remands of the Islamic State is ongoing. They wont stay long. Trump successfully insisted, against the wish of his military, to completely pull out of Syria. The people who argue against the move are, not coincidentally, the same people who furthered the rise of Islamic State. After Secretary of Defense Mattis resigned over the issue further efforts by the military to delay the retreat will likely be futile.
To cover the withdrawal from Syria the U.S. military established two new bases in Iraq. These are also blocking positions designed to prevent over land traffic between the Levant and Iran. It is unlikely that the U.S. will occupy those bases for long. The Iraqi parliament is already moving to again throw out all U.S. forces from its country.
The military moves come along new political ones which reestablish Syria as a pivotal Arab state.
Yesterday the United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in Damascus. Bahrain will follow next. Kuwait will reopen its embassy in January. Oman never closed its embassy in Damascus. Of the Gulf countries only Qatar, allied with Turkey, and Saudi Arabia have jet to announce a revival of their relations with Syria. Before the war on Syria started, the UAE and other gulf countries financed several large investment projects in Syria. These will be revived and help the country's economy back onto its feet. Egypt is expected to follow the move of its Gulf sponsors.
Underlying the UAE move is a strategy of countering Turkey's neo-ottoman ambition. Syria is (again) seen as the bulwark that protects the larger Arabia from Turkish marauders. It signals to Turkey that any attempt to take over more of Syria will be resisted by the Gulf states and possibly even by Egypt's army. Egypt is, together with Russia, mediating between the Kurds and the Syrian government.
The Arab move is also perceived as a counter to Iranian influence in Syria. In this it will fail. Syria was rescued from the all out attack on it by Iran's intervention. It was the Iranian General Soleimani who convinced Russia to commit troops to Syria. It was Iran that spent billions to prop up the Syrian government while the Gulf Arabs spent even more to take it down. Syria will not forget who are its foes and who are its real friends.
Air traffic connections from Damascus to Arab countries are coming back. Last week a direct connection with Tunisia was revived. In January Gulf-Air, the official airline carrier for Bahrain, will again offer flights from Damascus. The Arab League, which in 2012 kicked out Syria, will invite it back in. Syria may well accept the offer, but only in exchange for a large compensation.
An Israeli air attack on Syrian military installments on December 26 largely failed. The Israeli jets fired some 16 stand-off bombs from Lebanese air space. They cowardly hid behind two commercial airliners which were on their way from the Gulf to Europe. This made it impossible for the Syrian air defense to directly attack the Israeli jets. Most of the Israeli projectiles were destroyed by the Syrian short-range air defenses. A Syrian missile was fired against Israel proper. It was a reminder that new rules of engagement, as announced, have been established. Attacks on Syria will be replied to by direct attacks on Israel. The missile shot ended the Israeli attack.
Israel, like others, will learn that any further attacks on Syria are futile and will only lead to effective retaliations. The war on Syria, while not yet over, is drawing down. Syria's political isolation is ending. Those who insist on continuing it will in the end lose out.
Posted by b on December 28, 2018 at 08:53 AM | Permalink
Great post b. My worry is that with the drawdown in Syria, Trump will move to attack Iran directly.
Posted by: Mike Maloney | Dec 28, 2018 9:37:13 AM | 1
Remains to be seen whether Erdogan's jihadi hordes are prepared to duke it out with the SAA.
BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Turkish military, alongside their rebel allies, have allegedly begun their Manbij offensive in northeastern Aleppo.
According to a statement from the Free Syrian Army (FSA), their troops and the Turkish Army have begun their battle to capture the city of Manbij from the “PKK terrorists.”
One would think the presence of Russian forces among SAA units would stifle any appetite for confrontation.
Posted by: Juan Moment | Dec 28, 2018 9:39:43 AM | 2
Does anyone have a description of a modus vivendi for the MENA and maybe the rest of the world that might keep the species (most particularly my and the rest of our grandchildren) alive and un-looted by the Few, as this and possibly other “wars” wind down (or just get displaced to new “Areas of [Un]Responsibility,’more likely)?
I note that the current iteration of the vastly compendious US Imperial War Department’s “Dictionary of Military and Associated Terms,” http://www.jcs.mil/Portals/36/Documents/Doctrine/pubs/dictionary.pdf, uses the word “war” some 36 times, in many contexts with bureaucratic or yuuuge policy implications. But nowhere is that word, “war,” defined, in that lexical explication of all the big complex words and phrases the War Department finds it useful and necessary to define with some specificity (and re-define regularly, to comport with whatever the latest BS “doctrine” and salients the Empire is invested in. (“Policy,” of course, is another often-used — 62 times — yet undefined term there, as are “national interest(s)” — 4 times —, and “national security,’ — 58 times —.
And of course “success,” used 6 times but undefined.
And really tellingly, in my humble estimation, and totally unsurprisingly, “VICTORY” is neither used nor defined. Given that it sure seems “success” and “victory” are measured only by wealth transfer to the war contractors, career advancement by the Brass, and of course “body counts” (undefined term), rather than producing what we mopes popularly think and still believe the term to mean.
So, returning to my opening question, what does any modus vivendi that does not involve activation of planning documents like this, “Trends and Implications of Climate Change for National and International Security,” https://apps.dtic.mil/dtic/tr/fulltext/u2/a552760.pdf, from the Defense Science Board, on how the Empire’s military and commercial interests will take control over the planet as the collapse of habitability of the planet occurs? And is there any way to get there?
Posted by: JTMcPhee | Dec 28, 2018 10:04:46 AM | 3
An interesting post as usual, but missing discussion of the key factor: demographics.
The Syrian civil war was ignited by the Syrian government's deliberate creation of a population explosion. They criminalized the sale and possession of birth control, propagandized that it was every woman's duty to have six kids each, got the population to double, and then double again, and then... oops! The aquifers had been drained to below a kilometer deep and things fell apart. No, 'global warming' had nothing to do with this.
So as important as political factors are, the big issue will be resources and demographics. The notion that Syria can instantly turn itself into another Singapore is absurd, that's not going to happen anytime soon.
The refugees will help Syria by reducing pressure on resources. It's hard to tell what's going on as regards their population dynamics: presumably most Syrians are no longer having six kids a pop (?), but there is demographic momentum to contend with (i.e., with a young age distribution even two kids per family will result in the population doubling or tripling before stabilizing).
Syria is not that big a place, and it has little in the way of fresh water or other resources. If people remain crushed into poverty with no jobs for young people, that's not a recipe for long-term stability. Will Russia feed them? (Russia has a. lot of food, nowadays). Will the Syrian government try to avoid repatriating their citizens who fled? Will they try to drive some remaining groups of their population out into the refugee stream? Will they, as so many other governments have done (like Iran!), switch from encouraging people to have enormous families to encouraging them to have small families? And what will you do with a rural economy largely geared to low-level farming that no longer has the water to operate that? How quickly can they switch to manufacturing? - and remember, there are lots of poor countries all over the world competing for jobs via low wages, that's not automatic.
These factors are where the real future of Syria is to be decided, but there is a total ban on discussing this in the corporate press. One wonders if this ban on discussing demographics has percolated up to include government officials? Have government officials come to believe their own propaganda, that more people are ALWAYS better regardless of circumstance and so we can't even think about it?
But as the old saying goes, amateurs talk strategy, and professionals talk logistics.
Posted by: TG | Dec 28, 2018 10:18:20 AM | 4
@ Mike Maloney | Dec 28, 2018 9:37:13 AM | 1
My worry is that with the drawdown in Syria, Trump will move to attack Iran directly.
No chance of that. Iran is too strong, with many missiles aimed at US forces and installations in the Gulf.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 28, 2018 10:22:49 AM | 5
@ Mike Maloney | 1
My worry is that with the drawdown in Syria, Trump will move to attack Iran directly.
Never going to happen. It was discussed before on MoA, its literally impossible for US to win over Iran. Therefore we'll continue to see sanctions (less and less effective) + inciting "colour revolutions", thats it.
Posted by: Harry | Dec 28, 2018 10:23:35 AM | 6
Posted by: TG | Dec 28, 2018 10:18:20 AM | 4
"The Syrian civil war was ignited by the Syrian government's deliberate creation of a population explosion."
What cr*p! Total fake. The drought was caused by the Turks cutting the water in the Euphrates, and all the Syrian women I know (many) never once mentioned being pressured to have children.
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 28, 2018 10:34:56 AM | 7
Events are moving faster than I expected. The reason for the Syrians already being in Manbij is that there are not that many Kurds there. It's not really part of Rojava. But yes, I do agree the Kurds are in the middle of making a deal with Asad. And the presence of Syrians in Manbij is a sign that the discussions are well advanced. I should think the Kurds will be able to keep their autonomy - Asad has accepted that for the Druze in the south, for example. But they'll be essentially disarmed, to satisfy Erdogan, as happened in KRG, which will be a model.
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 28, 2018 10:41:02 AM | 8
Thanks b and I agree also Amerika won't attack Iran for the above reasons given.
Posted by: jo6pac | Dec 28, 2018 10:43:24 AM | 9
At SyrPers, Canthama offers the following recaps:
"Over the years SyrPer has been a beacon of information about events in Syria, over the past 2 weeks we have shared at Syrper news and events that would prove completely correct, the only focus and genuine interest is to share unbiased information for the good of all Syrians and the legit Syrian Government.
"As we approach the last phase of the war of aggression against the Syrians, many more moments of tensions and aggressions will continue to happen, and as the Syrian Government has done for years, the reaction to events may not be what the vast majority of people believe it is right and just, but what pays more dividends on the long run, and the Syrian Government has been consistent on this approach for many years, patience and forward looking strategies.
"Today, the Syrian MoD has announced that the SAA will be in control of all the Manbij pocket, as we mentioned at Syrper many times this week. US and French forces are still inside the pocket but leaving it, there is a bit of tension with thousands of SAA arriving inside the city and illegal occupiers leaving it, but this is done peacefully.
"As we also mentioned about the combined effort Russia-SDC-Syrian Government in Khmeimim airbase for the past 3 days, the Egypt-SDC-Syrian Government high level talks and finally the Russia-SDC-Syrian Government talks in Moscow lately, all indications that a broader deal was reached and the domino effect will happen in the next weeks/months, a gradual handover, meaning border control, security and Government institution return to all land illegally occupied the US,France and UK.
"As we also broke news yesterday about new embassies being re opened in Damascus, besides the UAE and Bahrain that was already announced, it is now public that Kuwait has also followed and soon we will all hear about Egypt, Iraq, Tunisia and many more. With Arab embassies back to Damascus, it will be then the time for Europeans, Latina America, Africans and Asians. Many people disagree with Damascus’ welcome to many Arab Nations returning embassies and relationship with Syria, but President Assad has been consistent and adamant that he has no prejudice to State to State relationship, with any country, he understands that many countries abandoned Syria in fear of retaliation by the coalition of evils, while the very same coalition of evils members were dominated by passing groups and that things could change, he was and he is dead right about that.
"We will continue to see good news still in the few days left from 2018, stay tuned. God bless Syria and the Syrians, they not only defended their country against utter evil, they defended the whole humanity."
And:
"A very good day in Syria. After the US announced its withdrawn from Syria, many positions on the chessboard started to move around. Iraq Army and PMU just entered Syria, east of the Euphrates to help annihilate the last ISIS terrorists there, both Syrian and Iraqi Gov agreed on it as the C 4+1.
"All pieces are falling into the right places.
"On the other side, massive turkish backed wahhabeasts are advancing toward Sajur river, where the SAA has placed its main force with tanks and artillery. Hopefully the wahhabeasts will do something really stupid and attack the SAA, then all North/NW of Syria can be finally liberated from this Muslin Brotherhood plague.
"The events are unfolding quite rapidly in Syria now, few more days to end the year and yet we will see many good surprises."
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 28, 2018 10:58:27 AM | 10
There are many autonomous areas in the world, listed here. The Kurds may get one in Syria (and Russians should get one in Ukraine).
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 28, 2018 10:59:17 AM | 11
Re: drought in Syria
Please read William R Polk analysis, this interview is from October 2013.
FYI, Polk not only speaks arabic, he composes poetry in arabic, and he has met with virtually every leader in mideast over many years of service for USA, going back to Nasser.
quote
ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:
William Polk was a voice of caution against U.S. intervention in Iraq. And he is once again urging caution, this time against intervention in Syria. He knows the country; he traveled there for the first time in the 1940s. Polk served in Policy Planning at the State Department under President Kennedy. He also taught for many years, first at Harvard and then at the University of Chicago where he founded the Center for Middle Eastern Studies.
William Polk says the roots of the Syrian uprising began with climate change and the devastating four-year drought in the Eastern Mediterranean, much like America's Dust Bowl.
WILLIAM POLK: The wind blew all of the [crops] all away. The farmers were thrown off their land. There were 800,000 Syrians who lost their livelihood. Two hundred thousand of them simply abandoned their land. And there wasn't any California for them to run away to, so they all ended up in the slums of Damascus and Aleppo, and the various other cities. And obviously, they were angry.
And they, unlike the Okies in America, they demonstrated against the government. And the Syrian government at that time was very authoritarian, and it regarded what they were doing as subversion. And so, it tried to crack down on them and that spread the revolt all over the country. That started in March of 2011 - that's when really the civil war started.
endquote
there is a lot more here:
http://news.wypr.org/post/syrian-civil-war-rooted-drought-years-fighting-began#stream/0
Posted by: mauisurfer | Dec 28, 2018 11:03:30 AM | 12
Funny how the BBC is very quiet about this....not a peep.
The dog that failed to bark....
Draw your own conclusions. The plan has failed...
Posted by: Emmanuel Goldstein | Dec 28, 2018 11:09:42 AM | 13
@ Don Bacon | 11
The Kurds may get one in Syria
Kurds can get cultural autonomy, at the most. No economic, political, military autonomy of any kind.
If Kurds had played their hand right much earlier, they could have gotten a bit more, but they made one dumb miscalculation after another, and now they have no cards left to play. Their strongest card (US support and military presence) just went out of the window, and Assad will hardball them into surrender as Kurds have no other options. We already see that happening with SAA taking over Manbij province. Soon other areas will follow.
Posted by: Harry | Dec 28, 2018 11:14:41 AM | 14
Time for Putin to show what side he is on when it comes to Turkey as he meet Erdogan:
Raqqa residents protest against Turkish threats of military offensive against Syria
https://www.sana.sy/en/?p=154503
Posted by: Zanon | Dec 28, 2018 11:18:28 AM | 15
@mauisurfer | Dec 28, 2018 11:03:30 AM | 12
re: climate change
Oct 13, 2014
Pentagon report on the impact of climate change (now 404)
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel: "Rising global temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, climbing sea levels, and more extreme weather events will intensify the challenges of global instability, hunger, poverty, and conflict. By taking a proactive, flexible approach to assessment, analysis, and adaptation, the Defense Department will keep pace with a changing climate, minimize its impacts on our missions, and continue to protect our national security." . .here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 28, 2018 11:21:21 AM | 16
Trump Scores, Breaks Generals’ 50-Year War Record
His national security team had been trying to box him in like every other president. But he called their bluff.
By Gareth Porter • December 28, 2018
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/trump-scores-breaks-generals-50-year-war-record-syria-mattis-dunford/
Posted by: mauisurfer | Dec 28, 2018 11:25:15 AM | 17
Mike Maloney
"My worry is that with the drawdown in Syria, Trump will move to attack Iran directly."
Very true, that is the goal of Trump, Bolton, Pompeo, they could do it easily too unfortunately.
Syria is done just like Afghanistan, Iraq. Iran will be burnt this time I am afraid.
Posted by: Zanon | Dec 28, 2018 11:25:24 AM | 18
- Operation Timber Sycamore:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timber_Sycamore
Posted by: Willy2 | Dec 28, 2018 11:28:16 AM | 19
@ Zanon | Dec 28, 2018 11:25:24 AM | 18
re: Trump will move to attack Iran directly
Very true, that is the goal of Trump, Bolton, Pompeo, they could do it easily too unfortunately.
Wrong. There's no "easily." Iran has thousands of missiles trained on US targets in the Gulf, including 40,000 troops and the Fifth Fleet. Hezbollah also, with Tel Aviv in its sights.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 28, 2018 11:36:59 AM | 20
Remarks by President Trump to Troops at Al Asad Air Base | Al Anbar Province, Iraq
There will be a strong, deliberate, and orderly withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria — very deliberate, very orderly — while maintaining the U.S. presence in Iraq to prevent an ISIS resurgence and to protect U.S. interests, and also to always watch very closely over any potential reformation of ISIS and also to watch over Iran. We’ll be watching.
1) Trump has back-tracked on his reason for leaving Syria.
Now claims an ISIS resurgence is possible.
This sets the stage for a possible re-commit of troops or delay in pulling them out. As b has previously pointed out, US could have easily finished off ISIS if they cared to do so.
2) There is no timetable for troop withdrawal from Syria.
Withdrawal was reported to be immediate, then within 30 days, then 60-90 days, now it is simply "very deliberate, very orderly".
3) No plans to return Eastern Syria to Syria
French, British say that troops say they will remain and Turkey got green light to enter also.
4) Adventurism continues
The Israelis were probably hoping that Syria would down a passenger airliner in their Christmas attack. This "outrage" would've given Trump reason to recommit troops and possibly even bomb Syria.
The rush to announce US troop withdrawal suggests that there was coordination with the Israeli attack that occurred only 11 days after the announcement.
5) Mattis' resignation - a PR stunt?
Mattis' resignation burnished Trump's credentials as a peacemaker. But Mattis' objections make little sense if Syrian territory will not actually be handed back to Syria! Unless you think Mattis resigned over the Kurds (LOL!) instead of over allies like Israel and KSA.
Note: Mattis' objections are very much in line with what 'Deep State' opponents of Trump say. But it was Trump that nominated Mattis for DefSec! And it was Trump that brought in Bolton and Pompeo and Nikki Haley and Brennan's gal Gina Haspel at CIA.
Mattis was also the one leading the charge for pulling out of Yemen. Now that he's gone, his 'moral stance' seems like empty rhetoric.
Lastly, the old warhorse had to retire sometime - he's 68. And his replacement is likely to be as bad or worse.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Dec 28, 2018 11:41:19 AM | 21
It is good time for Syria, the country is healing and progress will resume strongly, of course it will take time to spread the new wealth through out the country but Syria will emerge stronger, it gained a tremendous strength by resisting NATO/GCC/Israel all together and over 500,000 terrorists throughout 8 years (guesstimate).
Well done b, excellent and accurate article.
Posted by: Canthama | Dec 28, 2018 11:42:27 AM | 22
news report eadline:
'We're no longer the suckers': Trump to US troops during first visit to combat zone
That would include Mattis and a long string of other generals, reminding of Harry Truman.
A couple of Truman quotes: "It's the fellows who go to West Point and are trained to think they're gods in uniform that I plan to take apart". . ."I didn't fire him [General MacArthur] because he was a dumb son of a bitch, although he was, but that's not against the law for generals. If it was, half to three quarters of them would be in jail."
So good for him. We may not care for Trump personally, but that doesn't matter when he calls a spade a spade concerning national policy.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 28, 2018 11:47:58 AM | 23
One large question will be the actions taken by Saudi Arabia. After all, they were complicit in funding at least one terrorist group, and probably more indirectly. If they now suggest that they will "rebuild" parts of Syria containing mainly (or entirely) the Sunni groups - it is clear that that may be looked at as a "poison pill" by the SAA.
Posted by: stonebird | Dec 28, 2018 11:52:15 AM | 24
With the SAA entering Manbij, Erdoğan has said "in a speech on Friday that with the withdrawal of the YPJ "there will be nothing for us to do there," according to Reuters. Crucially his words came just after the Syrian Army announced its entry into Manbij."
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-28/us-troops-out-syrian-army-manbij-handed-back-damascus-turkey-poised-invade
Posted by: Blue | Dec 28, 2018 12:01:21 PM | 25
The Syrian people have immensely suffered but have survived and defeated the coordinated US/UK/NATO attack on their country. The US button pushers thought Syria would collapse but the US Empire of Insanity has been defeated.
Syria's victory is not just its own but also represents the coalescing multifarious East that will not be defeated or subdued by the West.
US foreign policy is manipulated by the UK, Israel, and Saudis for their own nefarious purposes. Their dual-passport holders are in important positions of influence in the US. But I do not blame foreign entities for the demented US foreign policy - I blame the US citizens pushing the buttons and I blame the American people for allowing what they know in their hearts is wrong and evil but hide behind their ignorance. Blaming some foreign other for US foreign policy is as bad as demonizing Russia and China for what the US is itself is doing.
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Dec 28, 2018 12:04:53 PM | 26
Posted by: mauisurfer | Dec 28, 2018 11:03:30 AM | 12:
Please read William R Polk analysis, this interview is from October 2013.
Please read Seymour Hersh "The Redirection" from 2008:
The new American policy, in its broad outlines, has been discussed publicly. In testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in January, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said that there is “a new strategic alignment in the Middle East,” separating “reformers” and “extremists”; she pointed to the Sunni states as centers of moderation, and said that Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah were “on the other side of that divide.”
. . .
Nasr compared the current situation to the period in which Al Qaeda first emerged... Then, as now, many of the operatives who were paid with Saudi money were Salafis...
This time, the U.S. government consultant told me, Bandar and other Saudis have assured the White House that “they will keep a very close eye on the religious fundamentalists. Their message to us was ‘We’ve created this movement, and we can control it.’ It’s not that we don’t want the Salafis to throw bombs; it’s who they throw them at—Hezbollah, Moqtada al-Sadr, Iran, and at the Syrians, if they continue to work with Hezbollah and Iran.”
. . .
In the past year, the Saudis, the Israelis, and the Bush Administration have developed a series of informal understandings about their new strategic direction. At least four main elements were involved ... Fourth, the Saudi government, with Washington’s approval, would provide funds and logistical aid to weaken the government of President Bashir Assad, of Syria. The Israelis believe that putting such pressure on the Assad government will make it more conciliatory and open to negotiations. Syria is a major conduit of arms to Hezbollah. The Saudi government is also at odds with the Syrians ...
<> <> <> <> <> <> <> <> <>
Plans to destablize Syria and sponsor a Jihadi proxy army were laid well before the drought. AFAICT, peaceful demonstrations were hijacked by Syrian Muslim Brotherhood (sponsored by outside countries) who used violence and then claimed an "uprising"..
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Dec 28, 2018 12:11:13 PM | 27
Don Bacon
I believe a conflict with Iran is bound to happen, everything is really in place. The work for regime change in Iran has been going on for many decades now.
Hezbollah, Iran, Syria could try as much as they want but they lack power in every possible framework of a war and will lose tremendously if they go all out.
HEzbollah would be attacked by Israel and if Syria tries to involve itself (with what power? concering the syrian war), they will be struck too.
Like the regime change of the past, all attacked nations have lacked counter force as of anti-missiles systems for one.
Posted by: Zanin | Dec 28, 2018 12:15:57 PM | 28
Peace in the new year in Syria would indeed be a great moment. Whether it comes to pass, we'll see, but the US leaving (if it does) certainly makes that outcome more likely.
Posted by: worldblee | Dec 28, 2018 12:19:03 PM | 29
@ AriusArmenian | Dec 28, 2018 12:04:53 PM | 26
The US button pushers thought Syria would collapse
Yes.
CS Monitor, Dec 14, 2011:
The State Department official, Frederic Hof, told Congress on Wednesday that Assad's repression may allow him to hang on to power but only for a short time. And, he urged the Syrian opposition to prepare for the day when it takes control of the state in order to prevent chaos and sectarian conflict.
"Our view is that this regime is the equivalent of dead man walking," said Hof, the State Department's pointman on Syria, which he said was turning into "Pyongyang in the Levant," a reference to the North Korean capital. He said it was difficult to determine how much time Assad has left in power but stressed "I do not see this regime surviving." . . .here
Frederic Hof is currently Nonresident Senior Fellow, Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East. Atlantc Council. Alas, Hof hasn't kept up with his tweets, his penultimate one was Jun 2, 2016 -- "On the way to Wroclaw to present Atlantic Council Freedom Award to White Helmets." . .here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 28, 2018 12:19:21 PM | 30
@ Zanin | Dec 28, 2018 12:15:57 PM | 28
I believe a conflict with Iran is bound to happen
Having a belief is one thing, factual analysis is another. You need to become familiar with military reality. And if Washington ever believed such an attack were feasible, which it isn't, it would have been done by now.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 28, 2018 12:25:01 PM | 31
While I applaud the good events occurring in Syria, I'm worried that those most responsible for the carnage will escape the fate that ought to befall them as has happened all too often before and humanity will again be denied justice. And thus having gotten away with massive murder yet again they will try once more for their dream of enslaving humanity.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 28, 2018 12:25:11 PM | 32
@karlof1 (32)
Yes, I agree; Tony Blair should be transported to the ICC NOW.
Posted by: bjd | Dec 28, 2018 12:30:13 PM | 33
Don Bacon
I just made clear many factual reasons. Look at Libya, look at Serbia, look at Iraq.
Matter of fact look at Syria. Syria is interesting, because there people saying the same thing as you do now, back then. 'If US attacks (which they have) or if they occupy Syria (which they partly have) Iran would respond, Hezbollah would respond'. Fact is that didnt happen.
Already now Iran is under heavy economic sanctions, already Iran is infiltrated. Look how easily Israel murdered scientists or how they repeatedly managed to crash nuclear sites in Iran.
This if anything shows the strength and powers these regime have.
And just because something hasnt happend yet doesnt mean it could happen. Thats a fallacy.
Repeating "you are wrong!" wont do it either.
Posted by: Zanon | Dec 28, 2018 12:36:59 PM | 34
Preferably in irons....
Posted by: Emmanuel Goldstein | Dec 28, 2018 12:39:09 PM | 35
don @ 30
thanks for that
good to remember the 2011 usa govt view of syria
yes, that was obama/hillary in charge
the same team that destroyed libya
they were as wrong as bush2 was about iraq/afghanistan
and why did usa commit these blunders? what was our motivation?
israel
Posted by: mauisurfer | Dec 28, 2018 12:41:24 PM | 36
a reply about war with iran
the only thing that has prevented usa destruction of iran
is that israel would be destroyed in the process
by iran of course, but also by hezbollah rockets in lebanon
this is really the same situation as exists in korea
destruction of DPRK is not difficult for usa
but DPRK rockets would destroy Seoul in defense/retaliation
Hezbollah is the deterrent
and israel failed in its last invasion/bombardment of Lebanon
Posted by: mauisurfer | Dec 28, 2018 12:48:12 PM | 37
War with Iran may be difficult, even nonsensical but the fact is, once Iran gains full membership is SCO and Russia deploys it's hypersonic strategic missiles, it will become impossible.
That will make the coming months very tense because neocons don't think like the good folks at MoA.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Dec 28, 2018 12:54:38 PM | 38
I think neocons still believe that Zbig Brzezinski was right: to win global hegemony requires that Ukraine and Iran be allied with the West. They already have Ukraine (well, most of it).
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Dec 28, 2018 1:01:30 PM | 39
What the Outlaw US Empire has of Ukraine isn't worth one sheet of toilet paper, meaning it's absolutely worthless.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 28, 2018 1:15:07 PM | 40
Too many of those protesting the removal of U.S. forces are authors of the catastrophe that tore Syria to pieces, reports Max Blumenthal
">
>
> This October, when Iran launched missile strikes against ISIS, nearly killing the ISIS emir, Baghdadi, the Pentagon complained that the missiles had struck only three kilometers from U.S. positions. The protest raised uncomfortable questions about what the top honchos of the Islamic State were doing in such close proximity to the American military, and why the U.S. was unwilling to do what Iran just had done and attack them. No answers from the Pentagon have arrived so far."
https://consortiumnews.com/2018/12/27/trump-critics-of-syria-withdrawal-fueled-rise-of-isis/#comments
Posted by: mauisurfer | Dec 28, 2018 1:19:12 PM | 41
@40 Right. What Brzezinski wanted from Ukraine was a NATO base in Crimea. Putin spoiled that plan. He probably thought the US could control the Persian Gulf too. The man was a Cold War relic.
Posted by: dh | Dec 28, 2018 1:30:34 PM | 42
Differing opinions between Gareth Porter and Jonathan Cook. Hopefully, their debate will become a mighty roar capable of overcoming BigLie media interference so that the many brainwashed millions will finally snap out of their stupor. The planning was in place since the latter 20th Century, so it shouldn't be too hard to discern which foreign entity drove it forward the most.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 28, 2018 1:31:10 PM | 43
thanks b.. excellent overview and sentiment to which i concur...
@7 laguerre.. thanks for saying what i too thought.. TG is the new cs?
Posted by: james | Dec 28, 2018 1:39:26 PM | 44
Syria's territory belongs for thousands of years to the people of Syria. Not Turkey. Not the United States. Only Syria's government has the right to control and/or occupy Syria's territory with Syria's military.
Posted by: SUSAN LINDAUER | Dec 28, 2018 1:43:32 PM | 45
@45 susan.. i agree.. maybe the usa can go fix libya where it still has some military bases... look at all the good work they did their - NOT... that is probably what they envisioned for syria too... the usa goes from making one mess to another and ironically the democrats never saw a war they couldn't go along with... and i thought it was the republicans that were into war 24/7.. you might enjoy the link that b shared in this post under ''the same people'' by max b...
Posted by: james | Dec 28, 2018 1:53:06 PM | 46
usa state dept announcement...
Israel's Right to Self-Defense
https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2018/12/288282.htm
usa condoning israels missiles into syria.. what i have come to expect from the exceptional nation...
Posted by: james | Dec 28, 2018 2:05:00 PM | 47
@25 "in a speech on Friday that with the withdrawal of the YPJ "there will be nothing for us to do there,"
That seems like a strange thing for Erdogan to say. Why single out the YPJ? I thought that was the Kurdish girls brigade. Maybe he sees them as more of a threat than the YPG. Surely he should be talking about the SDF as a whole and what kind of deal they make with the Syrian government.
Posted by: dh | Dec 28, 2018 2:05:45 PM | 48
Turkey will not get support from anyone other that the US to takeover North-East Syria. So Turkey now has to put up or shut up. It will never have a better time to take over land and indulge it's Ottoman dreams. If it doesn't do so now, it probably never will. In my view, Turkey will back down but the temptations must be enormous and the green-light, from the US, dazzling (what other inducements may be offered).
For the US deep state the real danger is that a new form of conflict resolution is developing with Russia creating a model which is guided in balancing everyone's interests, not closing the door on anyone, and talking, talking, talking.
A whole model of chaos orchestrated by the US/West which only advances US/Western strategic interests (we see this in South America, North Africa, Libya, Europe, Kosovo, Ukraine, Korea, etc) is under threat.
Should the Russian approach be successful' in Syria, then Iraq will follow, then Ukraine, etc. Attacking/de-stabilising Iran will become a distant dream. It will seem to the US deep state, military, politicians, etc. like the Domino Theory beginning to take effect. Can the US deep state allow this to develop?
For now the US will continue to hang on in North-East Syria and offer inducements to Turkey while looking for a new Proxy acceptable to everyone. What do you feel about Al-Qaeda? They're not such a bad lot?
Posted by: ADKC | Dec 28, 2018 2:07:57 PM | 49
@44 james
many are the spawn of cs...and here they come, dipping their toes and shiny new names into the waters of this thread... ;)
It is after all, a military topic. Budgets are unlimited for such discussions.
Posted by: Grieved | Dec 28, 2018 2:11:43 PM | 50
