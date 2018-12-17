Post a comment

How Putin's Russia Weaponizes X
Q: What do humor, health information, giant squids, robotic cockroaches, tedium and postmodernism have in common?
A: Russia weaponized them.
Back in March 2016 we created a list of news items that accused Russia and its bear riding president Vladimir Putin of weaponizing things.
Others have since copied the idea.
Several of the pieces listed in it are products of the recently uncovered British government financed disinformation campaign, or of similar efforts by other governments. But these are only a part of the general anti-Russian reflex that is ingrained in our 'western' culture. Nothing else can explain the craziness of these 'weaponizing' claims.
The updated list with some 65 issues, ideas and things that Russia allegedly 'weaponizes' will hopefully help to convince people that most of what is said or written about Russia is likewise blatant nonsense.
- How Putin's Russia turned humour into a weapon
BBC, December 2018
- Weaponizing an Economy: The Cryptoruble and Russia’s Dystopian Future
U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), November 2018
- Weaponizing Religion: Putin's Philosopher Ivan Ilyin
Daily Kos, November 2018
- The Russians Are Weaponizing Health Information
History News Network, September 2018
- Russian trolls are weaponizing the vaccine "debate" to divide Americans
Big Think, August 2018
- US Accused Russia Of Weaponizing Space Due To “Abnormal Behavior” Of “Mysterious” Satellite
Raw Conservative Opinions, August 2018
- It's been 5 months since a Putin critic was found murdered in London, but almost nothing's happened since — and Russia is weaponizing the silence
Buisiness Insider, August 2018
- Weaponizing hypocrisy, in Russia and beyond
Columbia Journalism Review, July 2018
- How Russia Is Weaponizing International Students in the New Cold War
Alternet, June 2018
- Weaponizing culture: “civilizationism” and nationalism in Putin’s Russia
NED, March 2018
- Vladimir Putin Outwitted Megyn Kelly by Weaponizing Incompetence
The New Yorker, March 2018
- Britain accuses Russia of ‘weaponizing information’ with 2017 cyberattack
New York Post, February 2018
- Is Russia Weaponizing The Giant Squid?
Alltime Conspiracies, January 2018
- The Weaponization of Tedium Is Putin’s New Strategy (Op-ed)
Moscow Times, December 2017
- How Russia Weaponized Social Media With 'Social Bots'
November 2017
- Russia has weaponized the energy sector in war against the West
The Hill, October 2017
- Russia’s Facebook ads show how Internet microtargeting can be weaponized
Cornell University, October 2017
- 'Russia weaponizing Facebook' is a tipping point for how much we rely on tech, says author
CNBC, October 2017
- Putin threatens the world with weaponizing terrorism
Ukraine Military Pages, September 2017
- Russia Has Weaponized Energy
August 2017
- Postmodernism Weaponized: Russia's Assault on American Science
American Council on Science and Health, August 2017
- How Vladimir Putin weaponized the internet
The Week, June 2017
- Weaponizing Kleptocracy: Putin’s Hybrid Warfare
Hudson Institute, June 2017
- Shaheen Says Russia 'Weaponizing' NatGas, Calls for More Sanctions
Natural Gas Intelligence, May 2017
- Eurovision, Russia, and weaponized disability
Euromaidan Press, March 2017
- Russia Is 'Weaponizing Misinformation,' Says UK Defense Secretary
NBC News, February 2017
- 'Meet The Press' Roundtable: Russia Weaponizing Intelligence; Replacing Obamacare
Real Clear Politics, January 2017
- Believe it or not: Western media uncovers Putin plan to ‘weaponize’ 14-legged squid
RT, December 2016
- Russia has weaponized the American press
Vice, October 2016
- Putin ‘Weaponizing’ WikiLeaks to Help Trump: Clinton Campaign
Bloomberg, October 2016
- Commentary: Hybrid Business -- The Risks In The Kremlin's Weaponization Of The Economy
RFERL, July 2016
- Putin weaponizing Judo by distributing 7 million free copies of his book
SOTT, July 2016
- Latvia Decides Putin Is Weaponizing Names - Bans Russian Names for New Babies
Russia Insider, June 2016
- Putin is Weaponizing Popularity: Newsweek is not Amused
Off Guardian, June 2016
- Migrant crisis: Russia and Syria 'weaponising' migration
BBC, March 2016
- UK Says Russia Weaponizing 'Brexit' - Russian Embassy Slams Charge
Russia Insider, March 2016
- How Russia Is 'Weaponizing' Migration to Destabilize Europe
Bloomberg, March 2016
- Is Putin Weaponising Stupidity?
The Blogmire, March 2016
- NATO commander: Russia ‘weaponizing’ Syrian immigrants
World Tribune, March 2016
- Russia Is Weaponizing Dolphins - Europe Quakes In Terror
Russia Insider, March 2016
- Russia accused of ‘weaponizing’ Syria refugees
CNBC, February 2016
- Russian Hackers Used Weaponized Word Files to Infect Ukraine's Power Grid
Softpedia, Jan 2016
- Russian Hackers May Have Weaponized The Grid, And It’s Got US Intel Spooked
Daily Caller, January 2016
- Russian “Weaponized Default” Will Cause Financial Collapse Of Entire Western World
Satu Insan, January 2016
- Russia's Population Is Being Weaponized
RealClearWorld, December 2015
- From commodification to weaponization: the Russian language as ‘pride’ and ‘profit’ in Russia's transnational discourses
International Journal of Bilingual Education and Bilingualism, December 2015
- “Weaponizing” Federalism? Russia and the Debate on Federalism/Decentralization in Ukraine and Other Post-Soviet States”
Ukrainian-Canadian Congress, December 2015
- Weaponized AK47 NAILGUN - Russian Life Hack (vid)
Youtube, November 2015
- Russia is Weaponizing Culture
Integrity Initiative, November 2015
- Weaponized Default: Russia's Ultimate Answer to Western Aggression?
Russia Insider, September 2015
- Russia May Soon Have Weaponized Robotic Cockroaches
Modern Notion, September 2015
- Russia Has Weaponized Its National Trauma
ReadRussia, September 2015
- Putin Has Weaponized Soviet History
Newsweek, July 2015
- WEAPONIZATION OF FINANCE: Russia is turning to the Chinese yuan
Business Insider, June 2015
- How Vladimir Putin Weaponized Russia’s Media
Defense One , April 2015
- Hearing: Confronting Russia’s Weaponization of Information
Foreign Affairs, April 2015
- Weaponizing Weather: Russia And North Korea Might Be Able To Control The Weather, CIA Allegedly Fears
Inquisitr, Feb 2015
- The Menace of Unreality: How the Kremlin Weaponizes Information, Culture and Money
The Interpreter, November 2014
- Russia Is Weaponizing Jedi Mind Tricks
Vice News, April 2014
- The Russians Have Weaponized Photoshop
Global Voices, March 2014
- Whistleblower says Russians got antigravity weaponized spaceships
Lunatic Outpost, August 2012
- Weaponizing the Russian language in Latvia again
Thoughts From Latvia, December 2011
- WEAPONIZING NATIONALITY: AN ANALYSIS OF RUSSIA’S PASSPORT POLICY IN GEORGIA
International Law Journal, Summer 2010
- More on Neo-Soviet Russia Weaponizing Psychiatry
Publius Pundit, August 2007
Again, it's pure projection. These vermin are literally incapable of looking at anything except in terms of how it can be used as a weapon (or how it can be destroyed), so they automatically attribute that fundamentalist way of looking at things to everyone else, and especially to the "enemy". So by definition anything Putin and the Russians do is some kind of "weaponization".
I think they must be weaponizing vodka too. I've got a terrible hangover this morning.
Posted by: dh | Dec 17, 2018 9:38:59 AM | 2
Yes! All true! But I weaponised Vladimir Putin to make media profits, newspapers (Guardian!), radio (BBC), internet (Bellingcat). Evidently only the Brits understand me. The US does the same in a different style.
Posted by: Quentin | Dec 17, 2018 9:40:02 AM | 3
Here is what Americans really think about the anti-Russia hysteria coming from Washington:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/08/americans-on-russia-will-of-people.html
Washington has completely lost touch with what Main Street America really believes.
Posted by: Sally Snyder | Dec 17, 2018 9:44:29 AM | 4
until the US actually incorporates term limits the same corruption will continue unabated
Posted by: old Bill | Dec 17, 2018 9:47:49 AM | 5
The BBC has become Monty Python I await the BBC report on Putins westernization of silly walks.
Posted by: TJ | Dec 17, 2018 9:59:16 AM | 6
The BBC has become Monty Python I await the BBC report on Putins weaponizzation of silly walks.
(NB autocorrect is to blame for the westernaization / weaponisation fiasco in the previous message, please disregard )
Posted by: TJ | Dec 17, 2018 10:01:04 AM | 7
Putin has weaponised autocorrect
Posted by: deathistheirpower | Dec 17, 2018 10:09:24 AM | 8
@7 No need to apologize. Russia has weaponized autocorrect.
Posted by: dh | Dec 17, 2018 10:10:39 AM | 9
@8 Beat me by a minute!! I guess you have been weaponized.
Posted by: dh | Dec 17, 2018 10:13:00 AM | 10
And besides humor I am sure Putin is also weaponizing calenders, at least in Japan. Maybe in exchange for keeping the Kuril islands: Putin calendar sales surpassing those of Japanese stars in Japan
What I am wondering is, if the socalled "Western Elite" maybe actually believe what they are saying and are not aware that it is a self-created illusion they are chaught in. Otherwise I can not understand why they are again and again surprised if Russia is not behaving they way they expected.
Posted by: Fran | Dec 17, 2018 10:20:44 AM | 11
@10 ...says the weaponized bug bot
You are so weaponized you don't even know you are a weaponized, weapon wielding weapon of weaponization
Posted by: deathistheirpower | Dec 17, 2018 10:23:51 AM | 12
Our force of global warming hydrocarbons will take care of the weaponized bears that Putin rides.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Dec 17, 2018 10:28:08 AM | 13
Yes, these are projections, and they tell us the final world war, a war of aggression by the US against China and Russia, will be a total war beyond our imaginations. (Unless real leftists and real lovers of peace can stop it.)
Posted by: fairleft | Dec 17, 2018 10:28:53 AM | 14
Some people get weaponized on business trips to Moscow. This video shows how they do it...
Posted by: dh | Dec 17, 2018 10:36:48 AM | 15
I think this insane epidemic illustrates the degree to which the Western propaganda system has completely decoupled the population from reality. Now whether it's believed or not is neither here nor there as it's built upon decades of anti-communism and the inherent racism of the Anglo-Saxon Empire that has demonized the Russians as essentially backward peasants who cannot be trusted. Worse still, the Russkies have ginormous weapons!
It would be ludicrous if it wasn't so dangerous.
Posted by: William Bowles | Dec 17, 2018 10:48:39 AM | 16
@ Sally Snyder | Dec 17, 2018 9:44:29 AM | 4
Why are you continually blog-whoring yourself on a blog you don't like?
Posted by: PhilK | Dec 17, 2018 10:52:08 AM | 17
The underlying problem: Russia has weaponized telling the truth.
Posted by: Peter VE | Dec 17, 2018 10:59:02 AM | 18
And now I have successfully weaponized Moon of Alabama!
Posted by: Putin | Dec 17, 2018 11:00:15 AM | 19
i agree it is all true russia and putin never stopped being the bad guys shirley you have seen enough movies to understand the threats here hare here.
russia wants to push israel into the see they also will not let the innocent go home to crimea and khazaria
they see us as a threat in greater israel madigascar is out.at least sophie was given a choice already.
bullies must be taught a hard lesson the russians today can be conquered easily they want freedom jeans and big macs they should be allowed to eat and wear what they want and along with the new un immigration compact allowed to travel where they want when they want and pick a home wherever
Posted by: danny | Dec 17, 2018 11:03:42 AM | 20
I agree that both 'sides' in a phony cold war 2.0 weaponize just about anything of a controversial nature or event in civilization. Both sides are advancing agenda that are leading humanity in the same direction even as they create a false adversarial paradigm. This has been termed non linear psychological warfare under which such a confusing array of created realities leaves the greater public unable to define what is real or a fabrication. It takes at least two or more to create the illusions and the 'other' can simply be created/funded as controlled opposition and then even this can be published to further create more confusion within the confusion. Carl Rove told us this. He just didn't tell us that the 'Empire' also includes Russia, China and any number of other corporate national jurisdictions.
About half an hour ago I opened News.Google.Com
these are some of their major headlines:
Russians sought to recruit 'assets' through social media, Senate told
- CNN . one hour ago
Russua favored Trump, targeted African-Americans with election meddling,
reports say
- NBC News . one hour ago
New report on Russian disinformation, prepared for the Senate, shows
the operation's scale and sweep
- The Washington Post . today
Senate report finds millions of social media posts by Russians aimed
at helping Trump, GOP
- USA TODAY . 2 hours ago
Silicon Valley may have done 'bare minimum' to help Russia investigation,
Sentate Intel Committee told
- CNN . one hour ago
I opened the one from the Washington Post:
Headline:
"New report on Russian disinformation, prepared for the Senate,
shows the operation’s scale and sweep"
Subtext:
"The report, a draft of which was obtained by The Washington Post,
is the first to analyze the millions of posts
provided by major technology firms to the Senate Intelligence Committee."
The headline is meant to give the impression that the report was
prepared at *The Behest* of the Senate. If you read the
article it would have you believe that it *was* written at the behest
of the Senate but does not say that specifically.
Well? Was it? I have tried to track it down and could use some assistance.
Buried in a CBS NEWS version of the article is this sentence:
"The Committee welcomed the research effort without endorsing either report's findings."
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-reports-detail-sophistication-of-russian-influence-efforts-in-u-s/
USA TODAY says it *was* "Senate Reports". The lead paragraph is this:
"WASHINGTON – The Senate released Monday a pair of reports that found Russia
engaged in an all-out social media campaign on Donald Trump's behalf
during the 2016 election and continued to support him after he took office."
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2018/12/17/russia-social-media-senate-report/2334382002/
All these articles reference some of the authors as:
"Oxford University’s Computational Propaganda Project"
My question is whether "Oxford University’s Computational Propaganda Project"
is tied to "Integrity Initiative".
Posted by: librul | Dec 17, 2018 11:12:26 AM | 22
It seems Russia has weaponized the African-Americans too:
Russian Effort to Influence 2016 Election Targeted African-Americans
Posted by: vk | Dec 17, 2018 11:19:06 AM | 23
More seriously, this is not "stupidity" of the political class, as some pundits would have you believe. It is a well thought-out retrenchment plan of attempting to institute a new "iron curtain" to separate Europe from Asia after the demise of unipolarity.
Posted by: Putin | Dec 17, 2018 11:23:05 AM | 24
And the BBC, had this to say today:
Russia 'meddled in all big social media' in US election, says report
Russia allegedly used every major social media platform to influence the 2016 US election, a report claims.
Research is expected to say https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-46590890
(my emph. WB)
The report was put together by University of Oxford's Computational Propaganda Project and the social network analysis firm Graphika.
https://www.graphika.com/solutions/
People are building their careers on this garbage!
Posted by: William Bowles | Dec 17, 2018 11:35:31 AM | 25
Putin | Dec 17, 2018 11:23:05 AM | 23: new "iron curtain"
=
Iron Curtain ==> Psyop Cage
=
Secret police and snitches ==> Channel thought via media echo-chamber
=
McCarthyist smear: "Russian agent" ==> McCarthyist smear: "Putinbot" / "useful idiot"
=
Capitalism vs Communism ==> Unipolar (NWO) vs Multi-polar (United Nations)
=
Containment ==> Attack via Color revolution / Proxy Armies / Propaganda / Sanctions
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Dec 17, 2018 11:58:37 AM | 26
Putin has weaponizing the stupidly of the zionist msm.My God.
Posted by: dahoit | Dec 17, 2018 12:08:36 PM | 27
Putin @23--
Yes, I'd agree that's part of its purpose--to prevent the unification of Eurasia, which as I wrote last week's proceeding apace. They're trying to wall off Japan too, so I wonder if Japanese media's as flush with the same garbage as BigLie Media.
Russia's weaponized Arctic Ocean or perhaps Russia's weaponized the lack of proper marine maintenance. Russia's also weaponized the Outlaw US Empire's lack of naval or other Arctic Ocean land-based infrastructure--there's zip to support any off-shore drilling from Alaska's coastline. IOW, Russia's weaponizing a plethora of Outlaw US Empire weaknesses.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 17, 2018 12:16:12 PM | 28
We used to get completely weaponised on a bar on Alexandrovsky Park in St Petersburg, so much so that by the time we wanted to go home they had opened the bridges over the Neva and we had to wait until they closed again, re-weaponising ourselves in the meantime. The White Nights are beautiful beyond belief.
Posted by: Montreal | Dec 17, 2018 12:21:29 PM | 29
This is my favourite...
Vladimir Putin Outwitted Megyn Kelly by Weaponizing Incompetence
The New Yorker, March 2018
I love the insinuation that CNN didn't suspect that Megyn is a bimbo until she tried to outsmart Putin.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Dec 17, 2018 12:24:29 PM | 30
Putin has weaponized health care. My premiums went up and it’s tough to pay.
Posted by: Jose Garcia | Dec 17, 2018 12:31:26 PM | 31
@ 27 karlof1
And what the Sputnik article refers to as the heavy US icebreaker Polar Star is more roughly one half the size of the nuclear powered Russian icebreaker 50 Years of Victory, 50 лет Победы.
I suspect the Russians would call the Polar Star a light icebreaker. Sputnik probably probably being polite.
Posted by: jrkrideau | Dec 17, 2018 12:56:26 PM | 32
Way back in the 1950s the Pentagon (specifically the Air Force) was all atwitter over unsubstantiated reports (again leaked by the Air Force) that the Soviets (read: the Russians) were building a nuclear powered strategic bomber that would have unlimited range and flight time. Well now. You know what that means? We gotta have one too! So guess what. The Air Force dutifully volunteered to save the US and Western civilization from being bombed back to the stone age and godless communism all at the same time by building a nuclear powered bomber of our own. To make a long story short the effort failed miserably. The project managed to last into the Kennedy administration but was cancelled in favor of developing submarine launched ICBMs. While the nuclear bomber program died it's spirit lived on. During the Carter administration the then chief of Air Force intelligence (yes I know there's no such thing) became convinced that the russkies were building ground-based and orbiting death ray machines to use against US satellites and ICBMs. Thus was born "Star Wars." Of course this fit in perfectly with the Reagan administration's defense views even though the engineering and science simply didn't exist then of now. Well as the french say the "more things change the more they remain the same"
Posted by: GeorgeV | Dec 17, 2018 1:00:57 PM | 33
"So what's the big problem with rap music in Russia, and how does Mr Putin plan to control it? Here's what we know." https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-12-17/vladimir-putin-wants-the-kremlin-to-take-control-of-rap-music/10625876
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Dec 17, 2018 1:11:25 PM | 34
Some people get weaponized on business trips to Moscow. This video shows how they do it...
https://youtu.be/8cs4tKdiiI4 Posted by: dh | Dec 17, 2018 10:36:48 AM | 15
Move over Russia make room for the Chinese weapon program.. its much more dangerous than the Russian disinformation program, unlike Russia, the Chinese circumvent the USA Senate, the President, and the SCOUS and go directly to the poor, innocent governed humans, lending them money, creating for them jobs and developing infra structure to make life easier; such will be the end of us all. WE MUST REMEMBER Aake news and made up fictions are produced by the six entities that own 92 of the media. Without the Internet and other public infra structure, the media could not smear you with its dirty tricks. Someone please pass the soap.
Posted by: snake | Dec 17, 2018 1:15:43 PM | 35
"weaponizing terrorism"? because until putin all "terrorists" sat around talking and sipping tea like the goddamn mclaughlin group? then again, given the outsize influence of objectively insane think tanks in DC, maybe they were onto something.
funny how this can also be seen as what psychology types call "projection". in a culture like the west's (especially the states) where the economies are built on warfare and financial voodoo, everything is either "weaponized" or collateralized. look at anything on that list and it's something from which someone "atlantic" has tried or will try to make money. of course, many things start out weaponized and are then collateralized. weaponized taxes? weaponized corporate welfare?
Posted by: the pair | Dec 17, 2018 1:17:03 PM | 36
To get an idea of how Gladio 2.0 is now investing each corner of our lives, including art and education, I saw recently on the flyer of a sculpture exhibition in a 5-eyes country that two artists, one born in 1901 and one in 1914 were "famous Cold War artists".
Of course, there was nothing political in their work, the first died in 1966 and the other in 2003...
In EU universities you now see all sorts of "labs" popping out, with EU funding from the "digital" budget. They are trying to recruit people with a very odd profile: ambitious, ONG oriented, IT familiar. The reason why these labs insist on the ONG type activities is dubious. An example of US/EU sponsored project involving refugees in Greece, neurosciences and mobile phones (check Harvard/Data&Society: Refugee Connectivity)
Posted by: Mina | Dec 17, 2018 1:19:30 PM | 37
"Oxford University’s Computational Propaganda Project"
The acronym for that shady outfit would be OUCPP. Say that acronym quickly several times and you WILL be in Monte Python country.
Posted by: Bart Hansen | Dec 17, 2018 1:20:01 PM | 38
@33 Probably the best way to handle rappers is to shower them with flashy cars and bling.
Timati for instance is very friendly with Putin.
https://russiainyourface.com/2015/12/08/russian-rapper-timati-releases-new-hit-single-about-putin/comment-page-1/
Posted by: dh | Dec 17, 2018 1:27:59 PM | 39
@#33 see also : https://www.voanews.com/a/putin-rap-must-be-controlled-not-banned/4702678.html
hey, if a bunch of white/israeli suburbanite music executives in LA can control rap, it should be pretty easy.
side note: rap is officially banned in iran. some say it's been deemed "satanic". years ago when i was grooving to das efx or public enemy i'd have disagreed but now that the big names are drake, minaj and meek mill...only malevolent supernatural evil can explain that.
Posted by: the pair | Dec 17, 2018 1:28:55 PM | 40
And now I have successfully weaponized Moon of Alabama!
Posted by: Putin | Dec 17, 2018 11:00:15 AM | 19
And I weaponized you, Vladimir Vladimirovich!
Posted by: Masha and the Bear | Dec 17, 2018 1:59:54 PM | 41
I'm shocked to learn that "Russia is weaponizing its Coast Guard", https://warisboring.com/russia-is-weaponizing-its-coast-guard/
The author seems quite angry the Russians are using their "Coast Guard" of all things, to defend their coast. He thinks they should have used their Navy instead!
"The use of the Russian Federation Navy to close the strait would have been more likely to escalate because it would have been a military-on-military clash. In contrast, using the Russian coast guard made it a law enforcement issue rather than a military-sanctioned act of war. Russia is adept at using legal channels to pursue violations of justice. It now appears willing to use its coast guard for this purpose.
Onshore, the situation in eastern Ukraine has been stuck in a rut. Perhaps the escalation in the Sea of Azov was seen by the Russians as a means to break the impasse, using the flimsy legal cover provided by the coast guard. No similar terrestrial options exist, as the Russians have exhausted their plausible deniability for operations by police, volunteers and undercover “little green men.”
While Russian seizure of the Azov coast was anticipated, it was not expected to use its coast guard. Utilizing the Russian coast guard in this way opens a new range of options for Moscow, in the Sea of Azov and beyond."
Posted by: Glenn Brown | Dec 17, 2018 2:08:07 PM | 42
Russia/Putin weaponized dolls with their Matryoshka trojan horse within a trojan horse!
Posted by: Casual Observer | Dec 17, 2018 2:25:34 PM | 43
Easy way for an author to get an article published.
Although likely covered by weaponizing incompetence and stupidity, Putin has certainly weaponized the Outlaw US Empire's appalling lack of a professional diplomatic corp--just look at who he gets Trump to nominate to key diplomatic positions. Indeed, perhaps this ought to be enlarged to include weaponizing mediocrity as portrayed by Trump's entire Cabinet. We can also see the great strides Putin's made in making the Outlaw US Empire appear as the Ogre it is by weaponizing Anglo-American Exceptionalism. It seems, given the above list and its additions via comments, that the Outlaw US Empire is most exceptional at being incapable of weaponizing anything aside from its #1 go-to--The BigLie.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 17, 2018 2:38:03 PM | 46
The Oxford University’s Computational Propaganda Project and the Integrity Initiative Project are run by people.
These people display a stunning level of immorality by lying and war-mongering.
Some of the people at the Oxford University’s Computational Propaganda Project and the Integrity Initiative Project are banal presstitutes ready to oblige the top clients (management) for a modest pay, whereas others are real criminals whose ideas and orders have been endangering the western civilization -- and humankind at large.
It would be proper to publish a roster of the presstitutes and their idiotic managers working at the Oxford University’s Computational Propaganda Project and the Integrity Initiative Project
Posted by: Anaya | Dec 17, 2018 2:52:00 PM | 47
@45 They look like happy smiley people untroubled by any ethical issues...
https://www.oii.ox.ac.uk/people/
Posted by: dh | Dec 17, 2018 3:00:26 PM | 48
Hey guys, guys, you are not getting the point man. There is something really creepy about this Russia place, like Midas. Everything they touch turns to weapons. I seen it here as well, every Russia thing is trouble of some kind, like there is nothing else that comes from there. I seen Russian people and they ok, but now I'm frightened to get close to them in case I turn into a weapon. Aan here too guys, Russia touches the west an the west as consecunce are all buying weapons an using them everywehere, they cant do nothin cause Russia makes them weaponators too. Oh my, we are doomed man and waponized press freakin me out aaaaaaahhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Posted by: Strategic Message Code One | Dec 17, 2018 3:04:33 PM | 49
SMCO @47--
You must be from a Baltic statelet as they've been telling that story since 1991.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 17, 2018 3:20:13 PM | 50
With all the enduring US wars everywhere, and Russophobia hysteria, I often wish Russia would just pre-emptively nuke ALL US military and govt installations, bases, pentagon, whitehouse, weapons companies and labs, everything like that, and get it over with.
Posted by: Featherless | Dec 17, 2018 3:29:30 PM | 51
Point is, dropping by to look at native Russian vlogs away from all this nonsense, for me, give me a regular Russian any day over a poncy pom or a wanky yankee
Posted by: Sadness | Dec 17, 2018 3:34:18 PM | 52
Bipartisan panel: US must prepare for “horrendous,” “devastating” war with Russia and China:
https://off-guardian.org/2018/12/17/bipartisan-panel-us-must-prepare-for-horrendous-devastating-war-with-russia-and-china/
Posted by: bjd | Dec 17, 2018 3:43:06 PM | 53
A quote from the report mentioned in (50):
"Although the NDS generally reflects the right priorities and objectives, it is not supported by
adequate investments. It is beyond the scope of this Commission’s work to identify the exact dollar
amount required to fully fund the military’s needs, but the available means are clearly insufficient to fulfill the
strategy’s ends.
This is true despite the two-year funding increase for FY2018 and FY2019 provided by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018."
Posted by: bjd | Dec 17, 2018 3:48:24 PM | 54
"Oxford University’s Computational Propaganda Project" is funded by European union!
See last block of text here:
http://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2017-11-03-top-democracy-award-fake-news-research-project.
Posted by: Zanon | Dec 17, 2018 3:49:51 PM | 55
Its ok SMCO @47.
remain calm, just poke a poppy or a rose in the gun barrel and blow them kiss.
I am wondering if there are any academics amongst that Oxford Internet Institute that study obsessive disorders or have published on the current media obsession/paranoia with Russia.
How do researchers in ponds such as OII check in with each other to eliminate mass hysteria?
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Dec 17, 2018 4:02:17 PM | 56
Russia weaponised [bad] movies;
https://www.reddit.com/r/ShitLiberalsSay/comments/7khmhq/russian_hackers_are_behind_the_poor_ratings_of/
Posted by: Ike | Dec 17, 2018 4:08:36 PM | 57
And now Putin's Russia has weaponized Mueller's probe?!
Mueller Dropping Russia Probe, Says Trump Working for Israel and Saudis | New Eastern Outlook
Posted by: ex-SA | Dec 17, 2018 4:11:28 PM | 58
The Russia "did it" is part of The Rise of the Weaponized AI Propaganda Machine
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49060.htm
Posted by: Zanon | Dec 17, 2018 4:19:22 PM | 60
Seems like the renewed anti russian psyops is a cover for the possible ukrainian false flag/war coming weeks:
"Russia deploys ten fighter jets to Crimea amid rising tensions with Ukraine "
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/12/17/583233/Russia-fighter-jets-Crimea-armed-provocation
Posted by: Zanon | Dec 17, 2018 4:24:15 PM | 61
What would be particularly interesting is also to see how the money flow is helping the (we all know it) struggling news organizations. I believe many of these quasi-journalists are going hat in hand to various agencies that have some of that propaganda money. Most of them would need to work for weeks getting paid a measly amount, but doing a couple of these anti-Russia pieces gets them paid well. I certainly think the Guardian has such an arrangement with MI5/6.
The recipe is using the wonderwords like Putin, Russia, 'weaponizing', hackers, cyber, fake news...
Posted by: Josh | Dec 17, 2018 4:26:27 PM | 62
40 Glenn Brown
I'm shocked to learn that "Russia is weaponizing its Coast Guard", https://warisboring.com/russia-is-weaponizing-its-coast-guard/
I believe the Saker was pointing out a few days ago that the Border Guards were often more like spetsnaz than what we in the west think of as a border patrol. The Russian Coast Guard has probably maintained the tradition.
Posted by: jrkrideau | Dec 17, 2018 4:31:02 PM | 63
My dog got weaponized
Posted by: X | Dec 17, 2018 4:37:50 PM | 64
"Mr. President, we must not allow a weaponization gap!"
-- Gen. Buck Turgidson
Posted by: Amerikanski | Dec 17, 2018 4:45:50 PM | 65
I see culture's already been deemed weaponized, but here's Putin's actual plan he laid out in his speech to a meeting of the Presidential Council for Culture and Art in St Petersburg two days ago. Introductory remarks:
"... global competition in creating best conditions for self-fulfilment and revealing the potential of each individual is growing, and the world’s leading powers including Russia, rightly see it as a key to the future. Of course, a significant role here will belong to establishing a vibrant, rich cultural space, which will be interesting and attractive not only for the citizens of our country but also for the whole world."
Meanwhile within the Outlaw US Empire, Boy Scouts of America is about to file for bankruptcy thanks to the many sexual abuse lawsuits it now faces. This leads me to declare yet another Russian accomplishment:
Putin has weaponized Machiavellian divide and rule by enticing the Outlaw US Empire's Deep State--years prior to his birth!--to promote and escalate what's known as the Culture Wars used to ensure a continuing inability to achieve solidarity by the USA's polity.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 17, 2018 4:47:55 PM | 66
Putin has weaponized Putin.
Posted by: Balderdash | Dec 17, 2018 4:59:40 PM | 67
This is what it is all about: Money :
William Bowles said at #16
"People are building their careers on this garbage!"
Josh said at #60
"What would be particularly interesting is also to see how the money flow is helping the (we all know it) struggling news organizations. I believe many of these quasi-journalists are going hat in hand to various agencies that have some of that propaganda money. Most of them would need to work for weeks getting paid a measly amount, but doing a couple of these anti-Russia pieces gets them paid well. I certainly think the Guardian has such an arrangement with MI5/6.
The recipe is using the wonderwords like Putin, Russia, 'weaponizing', hackers, cyber, fake news..."
Posted by: Zanon | Dec 17, 2018 5:03:20 PM | 68
Posted by: Anaya | Dec 17, 2018 2:52:00 PM | 45
Anaya, I take it you took a look-see at its staff and there's a lot of them! Yeah, that's what prompted my own feelings about it. The report has apparently been published but I've not yet seen it.
The '150 million' influenced by those scheming Russkies, has been floating for awhie. I first saw it used in a Euro-based setup, funded by NATO I think. I'll try and dig it out as I remember writing something about.
Posted by: William Bowles | Dec 17, 2018 5:04:28 PM | 69
This kind of "Weaponization" is far less expensive than say an F35 or a 13bn Ford class Aircraft carrier, but the more of them you build the safer you will be from the "Weaponization" of coloring books.
Nuke crayons now!
The state of the US and its military in my view is that they can't win a war against anyone, all they can do is blow up the world with nukes - the only question is will they deny the world to everyone if they can't own it.
Posted by: Babyl-on | Dec 17, 2018 5:12:15 PM | 70
It's a shame we can't massively disseminate our weaponization of ridicule contained in b's article and our commentary. I wonder how many comedians are making good money ridiculing the entire weaponization meme, and not just in English.
What I'd like to see at all US government pressers is for uncontrollable laughter to break out amongst the press when the spokesperson begins speaking and continue until it leaves the podium, followed by the press exiting the room.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 17, 2018 5:15:00 PM | 71
News that the BBC is trying to tie the Gilets Jaunes movement to the Kremlin reaches the Russian Foreign Ministry. Betting that Lavrov, Zakharova and company are all having a laugh as well.
"Russia to turn to OSCE over reports on BBC's trying to prove Moscow behind ‘Yellow Vests’"
http://tass.com/politics/1036309
"BBC Seeks To Link ‘Yellow Vests’ To Kremlin"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YknwBSjJZWc
Just when you think British news media couldn't fall any deeper into their rabbit hole ... down, down farther they go into the abyss ... aaarrgghhh ...
Posted by: Jen | Dec 17, 2018 5:57:48 PM | 72
Karlof1 @ 69:
In case you haven't yet heard, Heather Nauert replaces Nutty Nikki as US ambassador to the UN so 'tis there that Matt Lee and his fellow journos must trek (it's gonna be a long way to NYC) to get their regular dose of laughter.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-d-day-america-germany-strong-relationship-state-department-spokeswoman-heather-nauert-a8387221.html
Posted by: Jen | Dec 17, 2018 6:05:03 PM | 73
Here in my exceptional country it is customary at the end of each year to declare a "word of the year", some from past years were truthiness, Y2K and hashtag.
For 2018 will it be "weaponize"?
Posted by: Bart Hansen | Dec 17, 2018 6:12:43 PM | 74
and then today I hit ZH and this headline:
Soviet Dissidents, America's Academia, & The Weaponization Of Psychiatry
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-16/soviet-dissidents-americas-academia-weaponization-psychiatry
but it didn't go after the current Russian govt. It pointed out how the US imitates the Soviets in weaponizing psychiatry by declaring dissidents crazy. You have to be insane to disagree with TPTB.
Posted by: Curtis | Dec 17, 2018 6:28:52 PM | 75
It looks like our media has weaponized their obsession with all things Putin and Russia.
Posted by: Curtis | Dec 17, 2018 6:30:11 PM | 76
and last but not least, Russia is blamed for inflaming the protests in France:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-14/france-turmoil-blame-russia
It reminds me of the meme taken from The Brady Bunch instead of "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia" it's "Russia, Russia, Russia."
Posted by: Curtis | Dec 17, 2018 6:33:53 PM | 77
France: No signs of russian involvement found.
https://sptnkne.ws/kq53
Posted by: Zanon | Dec 17, 2018 6:55:47 PM | 78
Jen @71--
I'm sure the comedian replacing Nauert will be just as distracting and of similar character.
Did you happen to read Caitlin Johnstone's Twenty-One Thoughts On The Persecution Of Julian Assange, particularly #s 8-10 as they relate to her essay about narratives? All our rather witty ridicule is almost totally wasted on us--we don't need to hear it; it's those people Caitlin refers to in her 8-10 that require the deep pin-prick of ridicule to snap them from their torpor and return them to reality and to rational thinking.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 17, 2018 6:57:54 PM | 79
@18 Best comment so far! Truth as the Weapon of Choice..
Posted by: Lozion | Dec 17, 2018 7:08:38 PM | 80
@Peter VE | Dec 17, 2018 10:59:02 AM | 18
The underlying problem: Russia has weaponized telling the truth.
That's the truth!
Posted by: Cyril | Dec 17, 2018 7:10:06 PM | 81
Went to the toilet this morning, the wife said I weaponized the air.
Obviously fake news.
Posted by: hosscara | Dec 17, 2018 7:26:20 PM | 82
@33 Peter AU 1
I know you know how inadequate that ABC report was about Putin and rap. A much more nuanced report comes from RT:
Putin’s take on rap, drugs, sex & protest: Don’t ban rappers, it’s the drugs we should worry about
The Russian president on Saturday warned against attempts to ban and prosecute rappers, describing such measures as “the least effective, the worst ones anyone could come up with.”
“The effect of them would be opposite to the desired one,” Putin said.
Putin correctly focused on the drugs as the true harm to a society:
"If they like that stuff abroad – God help them, they can do anything they want. We here should reflect on how to organize our work to prevent this."
As we have seen in countless theaters from China to the US - and now writ large in the motivations of terrorists, who are very much fueled by drugs - drugs have been weaponized for a long time.
Posted by: Grieved | Dec 17, 2018 7:29:00 PM | 83
Karlof1 @ 77:
Yes I have, thanks.
I don't think it is the general public so much who needs to hear our ridicule - it seems to me that the less university or college education people have had, or the less exposure to so-called "quality news media" they have had, the more sceptical and cynical they are of what they are told to believe - as it is those whose business and livelihoods revolve around creating and delivering the propaganda and the false narratives that are part and parcel of it. It is as if they have (willingly or unwillingly perhaps) joined a religious cult that has promised them false riches if they cut themselves off from reality and believe and do as they are told.
This is the creepy part: our propagandists actually do believe in what they create and disseminate.
Posted by: Jen | Dec 17, 2018 7:37:08 PM | 84
78, 79 & 80--
As Caitlin notes in her essay I linked to, if people don't/won't believe the truth they're being told--particularly truth that undermines long-held expectations/narratives--than telling the truth is essentially worthless as those people are unwilling/incapable of changing their minds so they then do the right thing in promoting their interests instead of the 1%'s. Then there's the zombified/ catatonic segment of society that won't change its mind no matter how much truth it's drowned in. I'm not suggesting we cease truth telling; rather, I'm just saying that truth telling isn't as all powerful as it ought to be thanks to centuries of indoctrination and self-censorship.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 17, 2018 7:41:13 PM | 85
Next thing you know, the media will be weaponizing all their available weapons of mass distraction
Oh wait.....bit late for that.
Posted by: time2wakeup | Dec 17, 2018 7:43:08 PM | 86
Breaking News, Anonymous intelligence sources report that Russia has successfully weaponized rational thinking, if you suspect you or a someone you know might be a rational thinker, immediately report to your local Atlantic Council affiliate to ensure that your thoughts are "Good Think" compliant.
Posted by: Kadath | Dec 17, 2018 7:46:00 PM | 87
here in ukraine we have many proofs that putin eats dog my friends do not be fooled of putins rollong around in the snow with huskys and siberian dasch hound and shitsues.
putin eats boiled dog he alsso sends the siberian puppies to north korea kim for side dish with kimchi
Posted by: normal | Dec 17, 2018 8:10:59 PM | 88
Check it out & add to your nice collection, if you want.
Russia is:
* Weaponizing 'technology':
https://www.axios.com/russia-misinformation-campaigns-us-elections-83428979-b184-4ed6-b153-25ed72d2f993.html
* Weaponizing 'the continent / Venezuela':
https://www.breitbart.com/latin-america/2018/12/11/russia-places-nuclear-capable-bombers-venezuela/
https://www.krediblepolitics.com/cs/article/breitbart-russia-places-nuclear-capable-bombers-in-venezuela
(December 11, 2018)
* Weaponizing 'Interpol red notices':
https://www.newsweek.com/russian-interpol-president-putting-fox-charge-hen-house-experts-say-1224160
(November 20, 2018)
* Weaponizing 'Heather Nauert':
https://qz.com/1468983/russian-hackers-are-weaponizing-heather-nauert-a-trump-pick-for-un-ambassador/
(November 18, 2018)
* Weaponizing 'Social media hate':
https://www.ign.com/articles/2018/10/02/the-last-jedi-study-blames-russian-trolls-for-weaponizing-social-media-hate
(October 2, 2018)
* Weaponizing 'Debt':
https://sputniknews.com/us/201806191065559610-us-debt-dollar/
(June 19, 2018)
https://money.cnn.com/2018/07/30/investing/russia-us-debt-treasury/index.html
(July 30, 2018)
* Weaponizing 'leaks':
https://www.wired.com/2017/05/russian-hackers-using-tainted-leaks-sow-disinformation/
(May 25, 2017)
* Weaponizing 'History':
https://codastory.com/disinformation-crisis/information-war/weaponizing-history-world-war-ii-memorial-attackers-aim-to-divide-poland-and-ukraine
(February 27, 2017)
mr beans
I hate you for your humours. V Putin
Posted by: vladinsane | Dec 17, 2018 8:40:36 PM | 90
The biggest weapon in the West arsenal is private finance
Private finance is the jackboot that keep nations/governments/individuals in line.
Private finance has been the primary weapon of control for centuries.
China/Russia are trying to weaponize alternative finance......and succeeding......which is why the world is all in a tither.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 17, 2018 8:41:27 PM | 91
@ Jen 82
I think it has to do with what one has studied. I have four university degrees: B.A. in Classics from Princeton, A.B. in Classics from Oxford, Ph.D. in Classical Philology from Harvard, and a J.D. from Yale. I spent a lot of time in the U.S. military: four years in the active duty U.S. Air Force, plus something like 15 years in the reserves, largely of the U.S. Navy. For as long as the original Cold War lasted and Communism ruled Russia, I was a true believer in the Cold War. It now looks to me as if I was misguided at the time, but that is what I believed, whether despite or because of my education, I don't know which.
But since the fall of Communism in Russia, I have lost all belief in anything like a new Cold War. After all, when I was in parochial school, we prayed for the conversion of Russia. Now, that has been accomplished. Russia's government is more Christian than Western governments. I think someone with a classical education like the one I got is more capable of thinking for himself. I don't think my education disabled me from thinking critically and independently.
While this Russia weaponizes everything stuff is good for a laugh for some of us, it is also as Putin has indicated above, a serious business. The repeated and repeated and repeated connection of the word 'weaponized' to Russia and Putin is intended to cultivate/encourage western hatred and fear and suspicion. And for some element of the population, it works.
It makes easier, facilitates, the work of Russia-bashing western public perception management professionals - propagandists.
It strengthens and expands an already widespread public subliminal hostile-to-Russia attitudinal 'matrix'.
It greases the skids for economic warfare - sanctions etc, and towards actual war, and for war preparation.
It provides a roadblock to the normalization of relations and reasonable discourse with Russia.
Here are a couple of examples from Canada.
A fellow connected to the federal bureaucracy - lowly position but rubbing shoulders with more influential people - offered that "You have to admit that Putin's kind of weird." Didn't say it with any passion. My answer, Why do you say that? Turned out he knew nothing substantial about Putin. Maybe he saw a picture of him riding a bear or something. But he had been injected by a knee jerk casual negative impression.
Another person of my acquaintance - school teacher - had so imbibed casual propaganda re Putin and Russia that it was a traumatic, startling experience to hear good things said about Russia and Putin. This person had no great political interest, but regularly watched conventional 'news' programming.
Posted by: Robert Snefjella | Dec 17, 2018 10:50:34 PM | 94
i like how most here have expressed a great dael of humour.. thanks!
but i want to thank b for amassing such a list of links that demonstrates just how far gone the western msm has gone.. wow..
@81 grieved. i was in banyan book store in vancouver today.. i happened to notice micael pollan has a new book out called something like ‘how to change your mind’ about doing drugs— lsd, mushrooms and stuff like that... now i am curious to read it as i like this author, and it seems he is suggesting that doing drugs seem to lessen our ingrained and more materialistic approach to life generally.. well that was what i picked up casually off my 5 minutes with the book.. i will wait until it comes out at a cheaper price, but it is a different attitude towards drugs that i thought i would share based on your comments...
@89 psychohistorian... i agree.. private finance has to be the beginning of this weaponization of everything...
keep on weaponhumourizing everything moa posters.. i like it..
Posted by: james | Dec 17, 2018 11:30:55 PM | 95
There are several logical questions to be asked from all this "weapon" talk. Namely, when is information, culture, the economy, infrastructure, sex or what have you not "weaponised?" It seems to me that Putin's alleged weapons - anti-fracking, anti-TTIP, no to NATO, socialist parties, radical activism, left wing pages - turn out to be double edged swords that always for some strange reason always seem to upset the elites. Anything that hurts them, after all, is swiftly identified as part of his dastardly arsenal. Funny how that works....
Posted by: Blooming Barricade | Dec 18, 2018 12:24:14 AM | 96
Russia has weaponised my wife, my children, or my girlfriend, my mother, my friends and the porter... somebody please save me!
Posted by: Hem Lock | Dec 18, 2018 2:23:44 AM | 97
It's hard to believe that the West's movers and shakers genuinely crave a hot with Russia and/or China. So there's got to be a logical-ish explanation for all the infantile drivel.
Greedy people don't care how 'colourful' they may seem if there's a Pot Of Gold at the End of the Rainbow. And the greediest and most mendacious of the Greedy & Mendacious are probably over-represented among the Owners/Shareholders in the Military-Security Gravy Train (M-S GT).
AmeriKKKa's doofus Military has 'eliminated' most of the pissant Imaginary Threats to 'security' and those adventures cost taxpayers at least 3 times more than they cost the M-S GT to accomplish. So, having decided that it's time to tackle some big Imaginary Threats it almost goes without saying that the M-S GT's budget will need to be increased to 'unpredictable' levels.
Because North Korea can "Manhattan" Manhattan anytime the Yanks get uppity, it's no longer a pissant threat. China & Russia on the other hand are only interested in Peace, Development & Prosperity for All, making them the Perfect (safe) New Boogeymen.
......
In his first TV interview after the election Trump said on 60 Minutes "I think politicians for a long period of time have let people down. They've let them down on the job front... they've even let 'em down in terms of the War front. You know, we've been fighting this war in the ME for 15 years .. we've spent 6 Trillion dollars in the ME... 6 Trillion. We could have rebuilt this country twice. It's unfair what's happened to the people in this country and we're gonna put a stop to it."
In my not so humble opinion he's smart enough to pull it off.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Dec 18, 2018 2:27:31 AM | 98
BB 93 Truth weaponized. Five eyes pulling out all stops in its propaganda campaign to defeat it.
Hoarsewhisperer 95 He may well be, but with the passing of several years and his actions in that time appear to be ardent zionist. The swamp to himare those that frittered away US unilateral power and those that did not sufficiently support Israel. What Trump views as the swamp is not what most of us veiw as the swamp. Kissinger was not forced upon Trump, rather his thinking is in line with that of Kissinger.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Dec 18, 2018 3:11:59 AM | 99
@ Babyl-on 68
"Nuke crayons now!"
I wouldn't be surprised if today's coloring books are loaded with militaristic themes. They've long been loaded with corporate-consumerist indoctrination, which itself is a mode of weaponization.
Meanwhile corporations like Monsanto directly inject textbooks and other materials into grade schools and kindergartens. I know the military often visits too.
