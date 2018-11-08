Post a comment

Two 'Russian Influence' Campaigns Claim Victory - One Is Real, The Other One Fake
Two new 'Russian' campaigns claim victory in their disinformation acts against the 'west'. One is real and the other one is fake. But - as usual by now - 'western' media mistake one for the other. For them the real one is fake and the fake one real*.
Proud Bear, a collective of GRU spies, celebrates its success in arranging Britain's exit from the European Union. It rented billboards in London to claim victory.
Last night the GRU agents launched their @Pr0ud_Bear Twitter account and their webpage proudbear.ru to proudly confess their deed and to celebrate success.
Putin riding Brexit bulldog Arron Banks - video
The GRU officers ask for donations. They want to rent the animated billboard at Waterloo Station to show the real man behind Brexit. A bare breasted Putin "taking back control" while riding Big Ben with the Russian flag flying on top of it.
The billboard rent for two weeks is £55,000 of which, as of now, £1,206 have been raised.
In a press notice the 'GRU Informatsiya Directorate' notes:
"The group hopes to counter recent unwarranted negative publicity about the GRU by putting up advertisements highlighting their part in Britain’s imminent liberation from the EU.”
The British disinformation agency Reuters calls the GRU billboards "spoof" and the GRU campaign a "stunt". That is disingenuous. Proud Bear is certainly more real then the Novichok poisoning of the now vanished Skripals and more real than the 'hacking' of the DNC servers blamed on Fancy and Cozy Bear.
Hidden in the source code of the Proud Bear website (in Firefox: "view-source:https://proudbear.ru/") is a meta text written in Russian. It begins (machine translated):
Financing Proud Bear is fully secured by the proceeds from the sale of giant eggplants grown on offshore land in Panama and watered solely with tears of Georges Soros.
But seriously, all of us are volunteers and are engaged in this project only because we are really concerned about the state of health of our democracy and the fact that not one of our leaders and a very small number of active politicians show any readiness to move their goals and protect her.
We know about the existence of Putin’s political machine aimed at destabilizing our society. We see its methods aimed at provoking discord and inciting nationalist enmity. And yet, those in power are in no hurry to respond. The 2016 referendum on UK membership in the European Union is an excellent example of such sabotage. The sea of evidence that Russia had a hand in one of the most significant political decisions of our generation is simply ignored by our government. Theresa May prefers to promote Brexit’s ridiculous plan instead of stopping for a moment and truly investigating the question of whether Russia's influence was really decisive in the vote. The UK immediately needs a Muller-style investigation into Russian intervention in the Brexit campaign.
The British government denies that Russia had any influence in the Brexit campaign. That is not astonishing. Real GRU operations are executed flawlessly and stay secret until they are intentionally revealed. It did simply did not see the Russian hands behind it.
The hidden message goes on to lament about Russian and western campaigns to "destabilize democratic regimes" and lauds Russian journalists for revealing "the corrupt and antidemocratic nature of power in Russia."
That sounds like a typical GRU faint. Mirrors behind mirrors. In their hidden statement the Proud Bear agents play British victims while being the Russian source of the influence campaign that led to Brexit.
The Daily Beast is more inclined then Reuters to believe in the truth of the Russian menace.
It claims that the Russian Internet Research Agency in St.Petersburg is celebrating its great success of manipulating the U.S. midterm elections:
The Mueller-indicted Russian troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency is apparently declaring victory in the U.S. election and warning the “citizens of the United States of America” that “your intelligence agencies are powerless.”
“Despite all their efforts, we have thousands of accounts registered on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit spreading political propaganda,” read a statement attributed to the St. Petersburg-based organization. “These accounts work 24 hours a day, seven days a week to discredit anti-Russian candidates and support politicians more useful for us than for you.”
The statement appeared on a website titled the “Internet Research Agency American Division” that popped up over the weekend. Featuring a clip art logo of a green goblin typing on a laptop, and packed with absurd boasts about the IRA’s prowess, the site at first appeared to be a lampoon. But on Tuesday night it posted a previously unseen list of 100 IRA Instagram accounts that Facebook confirmed as authentic.
The unnamed website found 100 Instagram accounts that were "authentic"? Who knew that any such exist?
The website, which the Daily Beast does not dare to name, is usaira.ru. BBC Russia took a look at it and also seems to believe (machine translation) that the IRA is behind it.
The Instagram accounts listed on the site, for example instagram.com/immi.great, are - as of now - all dead. Facebook claims that it already deleted many of the named accounts before the usaira.ru website went up. (Immi.great though is also a Youtube account of Dmajan Denoble, a legitimate lawyer who gives immigration advice.)
But how can Dana Rohrabacher, the most pro-Russian representative, lose in the midterm election if the Russians influenced it?
To me the usaira.ru site seems fake. A spoof or stunt created to further defame the Russian web company which the Muller investigation accused of selling advertisement space on the inspiring web- and Facebook pages it built for that purpose.
It is possible that the Atlantic Council's DFRLab created the usaira.ru site to promote its censorship campaign? Quite so.
Proud Bear though is real. Russia is always proud to parade its troops (vid) when it celebrates victory. Britain is in political chaos over Brexit. The GRU won. It comes out into the open, offers vodka and celebrates it.
That's how its done. Nastrovje!
*Note: The above may contain traces of snark.
Posted by b on November 8, 2018 at 05:17 PM
lol! this stuff is too crazy for me...i guess i need more sleep or something.. proud bear.. i like the name...
on another note, i see the dems in the usa are worried the mueller investigation is in trouble, given the new guy who replaced sessions.. apparently they are raising questions over his position.. see the emptywheel articles from today.. they can't stop chasing the russian demons.. meanwhile, trump visits putin this weekend in paris... who set that up? the atlantic council??
Posted by: james | Nov 8, 2018 5:34:41 PM | 1
I like the Russian humor. Lavrov's been known to crack a joke or two on Russian influence.
I have no idea if GRU tipped the balance in Brexit or if they simply sat back and watched, but this satire campaign will really stir things up by highlighting the idiocy of the ruling class for all the peasants to see.
Posted by: Peter AU | Nov 8, 2018 5:37:49 PM | 2
I think that the British have long since lost their sense of irony (something that, allegedly, Americans never had).
Postings like this can be taken too literally and I wouldn't be surprised if it ends up on Newsnight as 'proof' of Russian meddling.
I know I'm being a killjoy but it's all nonsense; the idea that Russia arranged Brexit is ludicrous. (But, it's your own fault if craigsummers starts referring to this article to prove his point).
Posted by: ADKC | Nov 8, 2018 5:43:15 PM | 3
Proud Bear use language on Facebook and Twitter like Borat Sagdiyev when he go to America to make cultural learnings that make glorious nation of Kazakhstan.
Proud Bear ... I liiiike!!!
Posted by: Jen | Nov 8, 2018 6:13:09 PM | 4
Sarcasm can be tricky, especially in an era where the annihilation of mankind has a silver lining.
Posted by: librul | Nov 8, 2018 6:18:22 PM | 5
ADKC - some Brits do retain their sense of irony - I think it's wonderful that Brexiteers bang on about regaining British sovereignty from the EU when they are determined to continue to give away British sovereignty by remaining a member of the Washington gleeclub aka NATO. If anything, the Conservative Brexiteers want to give away more sovereignty to Washington than they will get back from the EU. But the best might be yet to come when Corbyn and the Labour Party win the next general election. All the neo-liberal constraints the EU imposes on its members will be dead and gone, and Corbyn and the Labour Party can return to their democratic socialist roots and sometime in the future a British Labour government might decide to launch a European Socialist Union. With ten more years of neo-liberal austerity in the EU and the failure of the right-wing government in Europe, Europeans might well welcome the ESU with open arms.
BTW, the Proud Bear thing is far more likely to be some Brits taking the piss than the GRU. Any country that still finds Dinner for One funny after watching it over fifty times has a questionable collective understanding of humour
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Nov 8, 2018 6:32:41 PM | 6
AhHa! So, now we have the answer as to why Craig Murray felt the need to defend George Soros today.
After all the evidence-free accusations justifying sanctions and diplomatic expulsions, it's clear there are no rules whatsoever governing the current Cyberwar. Recent revelations that Bellingcat's an agent for Daesh and Saudi's having tortured another journalist to death not publicized by BigLie Media also play into the game. That Democrats are absolutely unwilling to accept the fact that it was a LEAK not a Hack that led to the damning dissemination of HRC and DNC illegalities that certainly meddled in the 2016 election and are in despair that the "worst AG in US history" according to the ACLU finally got fired since that supposedly threatens their Russiagate project.
Otherwise, it all screams Distraction from other far more important happenings, in particular the upcoming Paris Peace Forum and Macrons remarks in its anticipation, which I explored on the latest open thread.
Posted by: karlof1 | Nov 8, 2018 6:37:00 PM | 7
What is vyaexit?
Posted by: hopehely | Nov 8, 2018 6:59:32 PM | 8
You all may think this mockery from the Russians is amusing, but I find it insensitive.
We all know that prostitutes have self esteem problems, and this targeting of American media, Facebook, etc. can only set these people back into feeling even worse about themselves..
Well, ok, only the ones that can understand they're being mocked, but still!
Posted by: Xeno | Nov 8, 2018 7:04:23 PM | 9
Mueller in trouble? You mean 2 years of thrashing about, convicting people with perjury traps and procedural garbage to come up with what we always knew was there ... absolutely nothing?
Posted by: SteveK9 | Nov 8, 2018 7:13:49 PM | 10
As I wait for my previous comment to materialize, I'll note this point: according to RT, a new law says Russian servicemen cannot share info about themselves or most of their or their fellow servicepeople's activities online. Thus, GRU personnel would be lawbreakers if they actually did this spoof.
Posted by: karlof1 | Nov 8, 2018 7:19:06 PM | 11
If they did this than the GRU are morons. Once the hurt starts this march I wouldn't put it past the Tories to invade Russia as a distraction. Nukes be damned.
Posted by: UserFriendly | Nov 8, 2018 7:29:37 PM | 12
I thought the Brexit referendum was the result of a private chat between Rupert Murdoch and David Cameron, and that the high finance lobby of the City of London was the main interested party in Brexit’s ultimate success. And that the whole “Russia is sowing discord” meme was simply a means of explaining the IRA’s wildly disparate messaging.
Posted by: jayc | Nov 8, 2018 7:52:40 PM | 13
Meanwhile in Norway...
Ben Hur: "Ramming speed" naval battle scene
Stars and Stripes: Norwegian frigate could sink after being rammed by tanker
The Norwegian frigate KNM Helge Ingstad, right, after a collision with the tanker Sola TS, in Oygarden, Norway, Thursday Nov. 8, 2018. Norway's military says the 127-man crew on a Navy frigate has been evacuated after the ship was rammed by a Malta-flagged tanker while docked in a Norwegian harbor.
MARIT HOMMEDAL/NTB SCANPIX VIA AP
The ship, which had recently taken part in the vast Trident Juncture NATO military drill in Norway, is "strongly listing," Stensoenes told a news conference Thursday afternoon. The frigate was lying in the water almost on its side with its stern under the water.
Greek owner should lay down the Ouzo..
Posted by: Greece | Nov 8, 2018 8:02:10 PM | 14
UserFriendly
The Conservatives invade Russia - I wouldn't put it past them but with the effects of the austerity pogrom on the British military it would be a complete effing disaster. As that self-identifying "great military thinker", Fred Reed said "military stupidity comes in three levels: normallly(sic) stupid; really really stupid; and invading Russia." Even Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery, 1st Viscount Montgomery of Alamein, KG, GCB, DSO, PC, DL had as his first rule of war "Don't go to Moscow", his second rule of war was something about land armies and Asia but that was during the American War on Vietnam clusterfuck, so I reckon his updated three Rules of War would now be:#
Rule 1 - Don't go to Moscow
Rule 2 - Don't go to Moscow
Rule 3 - Don't go to Moscow
The trouble is the Conservative government is so stupid they might actually go to Moscow.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Nov 8, 2018 8:05:39 PM | 15
On a more serious note:
The Russians, or rather Putin and his crew, do interfere in the West, it's their views on the family, gender, immigration, sovereignty of countries, secure borders, the need to defend the Judaeo-Christian culture, and stuff like that. These beliefs are directly opposite to the project of the Western progressives who favour borderless world, unlimited immigration, multy culty, non traditional families, transitioning .....
More to the point, Putin's take on the world and societies in it resonates with the great unwashed of the West, many if not the majority, have the same beliefs (hence Brexit, the turmoil in Italy, Hungary, the election of populist politicians ....).
The thing is the Western progressives cannot admit to any of it, they have to find a diversion, a plate of red herrings, as many fake reasons as possible to demonise and eventually destroy Russia to save their human soul re-engineering project, hence false flag ops, Novichok, election interference, the downing of commercial planes ....
Posted by: Baron | Nov 8, 2018 8:10:20 PM | 16
GRU is military intelligence. SVR or Foreign Intelligence Service... I guess this is more on the civilian or diplomatic side of things.
SVR https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foreign_Intelligence_Service_(Russia)
GRU https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Intelligence_Directorate
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 8, 2018 8:11:21 PM | 17
Who are Fancy Bear? Can someone give me a serious answer to this question? I don't really know who any of these groups are.
Sorry, it's just that I'm trying to make sure that I'm keeping track of this whole stupid ant-Russia fiasco.
And what about this "Internet Research Agency?"
Posted by: TruthFinder | Nov 8, 2018 8:30:37 PM | 18
17
http://fancybear.net
They hacked and released a lot of WADA medical records that showed US and other athletes drugged to the eyeballs on prescription steroids for 'medical problems' such as asthma and so forth.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 8, 2018 8:51:59 PM | 19
TruthFinder @ 17:
George Eliason's article on Fancy Bear at Off-Guardian is about as close an answer to Fancy Bear's identities as you're likely to come.
https://off-guardian.org/2018/06/25/who-is-fancy-bear-and-who-are-they-working-for/
He has identified them as a bunch of Ukrainian nationalists. One of their aims is to create and stir up precisely the confusion, chaos and exasperation that you are feeling.
Try to keep an open mind as to who or what is working for whom or what and don't fall into the trap of trying to discern logic and rationality in what is going on and keeping it all in order mentally or on a spreadsheet.
Posted by: Jen | Nov 8, 2018 10:22:32 PM | 21
The GRU is no longer known by this acronym since its name changed, as President Putin noted when he addressed officers of that organization 6 days ago celebrating its 100 years of service.
As with so many things Russian, it's a solemn and serious occasion. During the few minutes of Putin's address to his esteemed colleagues, he shows himself as a true commander in chief, with total gratitude for the sacrifice and dedication to honor and duty shown by heroes past and present in service of the fatherland.
Intelligence is revealed in its truest form, as the intrepid handmaiden supplying vital information to inform military tactics during the protection of Russia. This is very real, one understands, and means the difference between life and death, victory and surrender. Because the agents gathering intelligence adhered to their code and would never surrender and never give up, Russia has survived, even through the worst of upheavals.
And there is peace in Syria. And "we", says Putin, "have dealt a blow to the terrorists and prevented them coming here." And there really is a "we". This is what it feels like to be in a nation united in its sense of self, and enmeshed in real wars of survival, with real people doing real things.
Bring Back the Feared Name! Putin Proposes Reintroducing the "GRU" Intelligence Agency!
Posted by: Grieved | Nov 8, 2018 10:34:26 PM | 22
Jen @ 20
Who is George Eliason who wrote the piece at off guardian. Other than him being an American journalist in Donbass, I haven't found much on him.
The current great power war in the nuclear age is information, economic and a small percentage of kinetic in the form of proxies, eg ISIS AQ ect.
On the information war, Russia holds the aces as US is the aggressor and Truth is on Russia's side. If Russia were not firing back in the information war then the leadership would be remiss in not protecting their country.
Fancy bears and now proud bear's humor is very similar to Lavrov's and Putin also likes a bit of humor. Fancy bears made public WADA's records on athletes shortly after Russia was kicked out. Proud bear is now mocking the UK anti Russia establishment, very much a satire on the stupidity novichok and the other childish anti Russia stuff the UK establishment has come out with.
I think both entities are quite likely to be official Russia.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 8, 2018 11:28:02 PM | 23
@ Grieved
I had noted the change in name earlier but GRU is easier to remember. Still the same entity.
In interviews, Putin when asked who he respected most, said it was the agents that that work under cover for most of their lives, sacrificing friends and family for country. In that interview he said that a number went away to foreign countries during soviet times and are still there working under cover and loyal to the Russian federation.
When asked who he disliked the most, or had the least respect for - it was those that betray their own country.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 8, 2018 11:39:31 PM | 24
Borat at a US rodeo. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePQ9_re7f1A
Was not able to find something similar with Borat in the land of Fawlty Towers and Grenfell.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 9, 2018 12:27:52 AM | 25
Facebook,twitter, Instagram. If you're basing your anything on what you read on these sites, you could be a friggen moron.
Posted by: ben | Nov 9, 2018 1:07:25 AM | 26
Oh, what crap! It's obviously some UK political faction pulling a stunt, probably Tory anti-Brexiteers preparing for a leadership challenge. They will lift the curtain soon to reveal.
Move along, nothing to see here!
Posted by: BM | Nov 9, 2018 1:19:51 AM | 27
Posted by: Grieved | Nov 8, 2018 10:34:26 PM | 21
(Putin's Russia)
Putin's stature was cemented when, following the Kursk disaster, a few months into his Presidency, he said "If you're looking for someone to blame for this, blame me. I'm the President and I'm responsible."
Big difference from Western governments hijacked by Right Wing cranks, who waste a lot of time and energy dreaming up reasons to blame someone else for their own blunders. Putin is held in high regard among citizens in the West for his reluctance to blame-shift unlike our home-grown political liars and tricksters.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Nov 9, 2018 1:55:57 AM | 28
It certainly looks like a cynical attempt to hammer into British minds that "the Russians manipulated us into Brexit for their interests and against ours." And then anti-Brexiteers and anti-Russian types can cite this as "proof". And they will.
Proud bear and proud boys ...
somebody is playing games
not so sure the successful psychop
shines a light on itself
Posted by: not so proud | Nov 9, 2018 2:57:16 AM | 30
@16
"More to the point, Putin's take on the world and societies in it resonates with the great unwashed of the West, many if not the majority, have the same beliefs"
No, we don't. Especially not when it comes to social issues. Issues like gay marriage and unrestricted abortion access enjoy widespread support in much of the west, especially among young people (Ireland's referendum on legalizing gay marrige, which resulted in a crushing victory for the yes vote, is the most extreme example).
In economics, people want decent jobs (and job security) again. A desire to return to protectionism does not represent some sort of rebellion against Enlightenment ideals. The two things are not mutually exclusive. The British and American empires were both built on strategic use of protectionism.
And even in places like the American Bible Belt, polling shows significant support for things like Medicare for All government funded healthcare, a thoroughly progressive concept, despite constant media propaganda against it.
I'm not even sure where you're getting the idea that Putin represents purely nationalist economic policy. He leans neoliberal and favors free trade. He was criticizing Trump's tariffs back in May, and was talking about wanting a free trade deal with Egypt just last month.
Even if none of the above were the case, it wouldn't mean any significant amount of people in the west look up to Putin, for the simple reason that few people (at least in the English speaking world), pay any attention at all to Putin or Russia. It simply isn't on most people's radar (as the Dems recently discovered when polling showed essentially no one among the public cares about 'Russiagate'. Less than 1%; within the margin of error). Most people simply think and talk about Russia far less than people who visit sites like MoA.
Posted by: Merasmus | Nov 9, 2018 4:23:45 AM | 31
