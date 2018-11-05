Post a comment

November 05, 2018

This NYT Cartoon Helps Trump To Win

The New York Times cartoonist claims that:

Protecting U.S. borders from illegal entry by foreigners is not a valid mission for the U.S. military.

Illegally invading and destroying countries in the Middle East, to the benefit of the Zionist entity, is a valid mission.

It is highly doubtful that U.S. voters agree with that take. Most of them seem to believe in the "Defense" moniker of the War Department.

Cartoons like the above can only help Trump win the midterm elections. One wonders why the NYT is willingly playing into his hands with this.

