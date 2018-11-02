Post a comment

The Film The Israel Lobby Doesn't Want You To See
Today The Electronic Intifada published the first two parts of "The Lobby – USA", a four-part undercover investigation by Al Jazeera into Israel’s covert influence campaigns in the United States.
The planned broadcast of the film was prevented by Qatar, which owns Al Jazeera, on behalf of Israel.
From EI's description:
To get unprecedented access to the Israel lobby’s inner workings, undercover reporter “Tony” posed as a pro-Israel volunteer in Washington.
The resulting film exposes the efforts of Israel and its lobbyists to spy on, smear and intimidate US citizens who support Palestinian human rights, especially BDS – the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement.
It shows that Israel’s semi-covert black-ops government agency, the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, is operating this effort in collusion with an extensive network of US-based organizations.
These include the Israel on Campus Coalition, The Israel Project and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
It is amazing that Israel gets away with such spying and intelligence operations against U.S. citizens and within the United States.
Israel and its lobby did a lot to suppress the movie and its wider distribution. That can only mean that it is good and deserves a large viewership.
Watch it here.
Posted by b on November 2, 2018 at 03:28 PM | Permalink
Here are some interesting comments from Mike Pompeo regarding Israel's role in the Middle East:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/10/washingtons-chosen-template-for-middle.html
Apparently when it comes to geopolitics, the Middle East and Washington, beauty really is in the eye of the beholder.
Posted by: Sally Snyder | Nov 2, 2018 3:35:43 PM | 1
Thanks for rescuing this FYI from the comment queue and putting it on the main menu, b! Books and films detailing the corrosive, corrupting affect AIPAC has had on the Outlaw US Empire and elsewhere exist but never have they circulated enough to fully inform US and global citizenry. This film will suffer a similar fate unless folks like us spread it around.
Posted by: karlof1 | Nov 2, 2018 4:18:23 PM | 2
The second episode in particular is quite good, regarding circumvention of campaign finance laws and focus on Iran.
Posted by: altruisticpunisher | Nov 2, 2018 4:19:18 PM | 3
thanks b... i agree strongly with your last comment.. we talked about this 4 part series about a month ago and had a link to it in one of the comment threads, prior to the electronic intifada link.. i have only watched part 1 of the 4 to date..
Posted by: james | Nov 2, 2018 4:38:15 PM | 4
Thanks for the information. I'd already been to the electronicintifada after being pointed that way by a link at the xymphora site, but had carelessly noticed only episode #1. I've now downloaded a copy of the first two shows, and am in the process of turning the mp4s into DVDs. My next problem will be to find anybody who will even accept them. Most everybody I know either 1) has the attention span of a gnat or 2) doesn't give a hoot, for they know Holy Israel is pure and good in all ways. Lots and lots of fundamentalists around here.
Posted by: Zachary Smith | Nov 2, 2018 4:51:06 PM | 5
Did the Saudi blockade, and the Saudi Trump accusation of Qatar being a state sponsor of terrorism have have anything to do with the film, as in pressuring Qatar not to release it. Trump's US views as terrorists only those who oppose Israel. Qatar although wahabbi, is part of the anti Israel group of nations.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 2, 2018 4:52:38 PM | 6
Perhaps it is relevant to point out here that the antidefamation has been running undercover operations against civil rights organizations here in California for years. They also sent in their agents to spy and black and antiwar groups going back decades.
Posted by: ToivoS | Nov 2, 2018 5:43:33 PM | 7
https://www.google.ca/amp/s/arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/11/how-did-iran-find-cia-spies-they-googled-it/%3famp=1
Posted by: Ninel | Nov 2, 2018 6:09:53 PM | 8
A bit O/T but the day before the Pittsburgh shooting the ADL Issued a report about increased antisemitism and warning of antisemitic incidents in the run up to mid term elections. Coincidental timing I guess
In January the Pittsburgh police had a active shooter drill in the same area of Pittsburgh as the synagogue, half mile away at the Jewish Community Center.
A week before the drill this is when Bowers set up his account on Gab and began his online antisemitic rants. So little has been reported about him and his interactions with others so limited a Pittsburgh paper called him a Ghost person. Apparently he has had some run ins with the law/courts that have been witheld.
The synagogue that was shot up serves Conservative Jews which are considered by Orthodox Jews and Israels Right Wing Party much like liberal Democrats are considered by right wing Republicans. No love lost there.
You may fill in the blanks
Posted by: Pft | Nov 2, 2018 7:14:14 PM | 9
I watched the 1st and don't need to watch the rest. I am 70, my first wife of 17 years is Jewish, and in my early 20's I already knew how those that own global private finance are behind the myth of capitalism.
I don't need to know more data around the preservation of private finance as the king of monotheistic religions in our world. That is the show that we are seeing proxies play and going oooh ahhh.
We are seeing centuries of class based social organization finally collapse because they can't resolve the global debt bubble without disclosing the inherent genetic stupidity of human risk management done by those behind the curtain of the capitalism myth. If those who own global private finance act like they are better than the rest of us and they don't have the science to back it up then why should humanity have FAITH that in them making all the big social decisions.
And when global finance is public, folks will have to hold bake sales to fund wars and elitism.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Nov 2, 2018 8:50:10 PM | 10
Interesting how this subject is not attracting any comments from the usual suspects, other than the few stand up citizens. Nobody wants to touch it with a ten foot pole.
The documentary is not offering anything new, other than the viciousness and the new MO that the state of Israel has adopted dealing with criticism. What is revealing and most damaging in this documentary, is the relation Israel has developed with the Muslim governments among the GCC? This documentary is more damaging in the Muslim world than in US or Europe.
The US lawmakers and some of the Europeans don’t really care how they are looked at by the citizens because of this film. They have pledged their eternal support and know they will weather any attempt to discredit them by the resistantce groups and they are pretty much immuned. And, it will show the state of Tennessee for the fools that they really are. But nothing more.
Can’t quite say that about the Muslim leaders. People like MBZ et al, are on notice.
What does anyone make of the rapproachment between Israel and Oman? That is a total surprise.
Posted by: Alpi | Nov 2, 2018 9:30:16 PM | 11
I tried to post my comment over an hour ago and saw that it went into the ether and trashed my personal data for MoA
Sorry for the duplication
Posted by: psychohistorian | Nov 2, 2018 9:48:39 PM | 14
Thanks b, but It'll NEVER see the light of day here in the U$A.
The propaganda express rolls on, here in the heart of empire. If it's not seen by the people, it never happened.
The challenge, as always, is how to disseminate reality to the bulk of working class Amerika..
I'm afraid doing so is, for now, a lost cause.
Posted by: ben | Nov 2, 2018 10:09:01 PM | 15
@14
It isn’t really important for the US population to see this. They will see it as a Muslim propaganda piece anyway. AIPAC will see to it.
But it is super important for the Muslim world to see this. That is where Israel’s undoing will be possible by fracturing their ties to the new super-princes, and then it will gradually migrate to Asia, Europe and maybe finally to US.
Posted by: Alpi | Nov 2, 2018 10:38:32 PM | 16
Alpi @ 15 said;"It isn’t really important for the US population to see this. They will see it as a Muslim propaganda piece anyway. AIPAC will see to it."
Yes, probably true, but, would be nice to see it aired anyway, on the odd chance someone might rethink their positions with regards to Israel. But, my point, and yours, I'm afraid is moot, because of suppression of any information by MSM regarding Israel that differs from the narrative produced by the MSM propagandists...
Posted by: ben | Nov 2, 2018 10:55:42 PM | 17
16
It's not the external threat you need to focus on. It's the internal threat of the Evangelical-Rabbinical-Mormons in thrall to Jerusalem, under the seemingly insane idea the a religion that openly rejects Christ is somehow the BFFs with what are admittedly I-got-mine-so-let's-pray-for-more-wealth-and-call-ourselves-Xtians.
I almost died laughing when, at a recent religious business conference with many import-export arms traders and government contractors, the opening speaker, a 'good Muslim' who works for Mil.Gov, opened with a bit about "Jews being tight with their wallets", and in a room of openly bunko artists and war profiteers who like to call themselves Xtians, you could have heard a pin drop.
The look on his 'good muslim' face when he bmobed was like "Wha-a-a-t?" ha,ha,ha.
L-3 and On to Tehran! Flags are already streaming behind pickup trucks where I live. The huge flags and roaring diesels will be after Rab-Eva-Mors win Tuesday.
Then hell will come for breakfast.
Posted by: Anton Worter | Nov 2, 2018 11:34:07 PM | 18
I agree with those who advise movie will not be seen in USA.. While watching screen went black; message said to see the rest of the movie must update browser (yeah, imprint a mark on computer Search algorithms to protect Israel work off sound, so put the video script in text files to accompany video CD.
Today, a friend stopped and ticketed in a large Southern Town discovered cop had implanted a sound listening device beneath the car.. passenger said driver was not violating law.
To avoid censure-ship, we mailed one or two CDs / zip code per mailings; our competition
was the censure .We put full text file of the movie content on video CD; CD owners made
copies and handed them around or mail them one or two per zip code at a time; it worked
FTP encrypted content remains a good way to transfer books and digital content
Posted by: snake | Nov 3, 2018 12:52:37 AM | 19
This is only the tip of the iceberg of their operations. The whole BDS movement has them scarred to death and they are organizing in their community to strangle the movement before it takes off. The Talmud says: “If someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first.” This instinct to take every measure, even the most aggressive, to defend the Jewish people is hardwired into Israel’s DNA
This will be a struggle to the death.
Posted by: dltravers | Nov 3, 2018 1:07:15 AM | 20
Agree with the article. An independent news service in Aussie recently posted a series of hard hitting articles on Palestine and the brutal, murderous occupation by Israel. I vocally supported the publication of these articles, and attracted the ire of a couple of Zionist zealots who repeatedly smeared me as Anti Semitic and a 'jew hatred' because I agreed with those articles. One of these people went running off to Facebook, and now been suspended for 3 days, after being suspended for 24 hrs earlier in the week. As the article pointed out, this is the new tactic of these people; to smear anyone for speaking the truth about Palestine. Look at Jeremy Corbyn in the UK.
israel interferes with u.s. politics more than any other country, but all the msm do is scream "russia"
Posted by: pretzelattack | Nov 3, 2018 2:51:58 AM | 22
Al Jazeera exposing propaganda and influence peddling is a bit like Al Capone exposing the evils of bootleg liquor.. pot meet kettle
Posted by: Dan | Nov 3, 2018 3:15:59 AM | 23
Is this not the modus operandi of the deep state itself? If the world wants real peace then it needs to remove this cancer from its body. Else it is armagedon
Posted by: Hem Lock | Nov 3, 2018 3:43:57 AM | 24
@20 pretzelattack... exactly! which begs the question, who is running usa and western media? signs are very suggestive, but one will get labelled for even suggesting this...
Posted by: james | Nov 3, 2018 4:17:50 AM | 25
oh, i think money and power run u.s. politics. the israelis have both, but they aren't the only ones pushing the anti russian propaganda, it's the defense contractors and resource extractors, too. it's a rotten empire, with various factions.
Posted by: pretzelattack | Nov 3, 2018 4:50:28 AM | 26
Dan 21
Al Jazeera is not so much exposing propaganda and influence. That's a norm. Qatar as an anti Israel country is exposing Israel.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 3, 2018 4:54:35 AM | 27
When it comes to Trump, Israel, and the middle east, everything is interlocked and related.
Erdo's piece in the WaPo. MBS is Trump's man in Riyadh and MBS is the target not King Sal.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 3, 2018 5:26:16 AM | 28
The US itself is occupied territory, just like Palestine. The day the people of the USA decide to get free of their shackles that day will be the end of the cancerous outpost in the Middle East called Israel.
Posted by: Hem Lock | Nov 3, 2018 5:54:50 AM | 29
Anton Worter@ 16
Spot on. I grew up in the Bible belt and know that sort of consciousness. So long as politicians pander to the 'Christian' (what a joke) vote, nothing will change in the US and it will be, as you said, onward to Iran! I go back to the US every so often to my birthplace to see family and every time I go it is worse. All I can do is try to educate them (most of them are aware), but then I have to shrug my shoulders and watch the train wreck barreling down the tracks, kind of like that old movie "Runaway Train". Where's Manny Manheim when you need him?
Posted by: m | Nov 3, 2018 7:02:41 AM | 30
Bookmarked for another day, thanks.
Posted by: Paul | Nov 3, 2018 7:08:54 AM | 31
Nationalist, globalist, invasion, Soros, neocon, bankers, usury, coastal elites, Hollywood liberals..…
the growing list of words that have been declared semitically incorrect.
Forbidden words
More words will be added to the growing list of forbidden words
Speech itself will become impossible unless you use the correct words
the words they taught you
We will shape the world with words
“Hate speech” .... “You are not cooperating”
“I use the words you taught me. If they don't mean anything any more, teach me others. Or let me be silent.” - Samuel Beckett, Endgame
Posted by: karin | Nov 3, 2018 7:26:45 AM | 32
It's a pity it took so long for someone to produce an illustrated version of Walt & Mearsheimer's The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy but, then again, all good things take time...
---------------------
"It is amazing that Israel gets away with such spying and intelligence operations against U.S. citizens and within the United States."
If you spell it correctly, including Congress Critturs' favourite keyboard letter, it's not so amazing.
(How many Congress Critturs are not millionaires?)
Ta-da!
It is amazing that I$rael get$ away with $uch $pying and intelligence operation$ again$t U.$. citizen$ and within the United State$.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Nov 3, 2018 8:18:13 AM | 33
The issue is not so much Israel. The issue is Saudi Arabia, Israel and their fight against the Muslim Brotherhood, Quatar, Turkey and Britain and their support of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Donald Trump Jr met Gulf states emissary offering election help – report
Citing several anonymous sources with knowledge of the meeting, the Times said Trump Jr met at Trump Tower on 3 August 2016 with an emissary for the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Also present, the paper said, were an Israeli specialist in social media manipulation, Joel Zamel, and Erik Prince, the founder of the private military contractor formerly known as Blackwater.
Zamel represented a firm that employed several Israeli former intelligence officers and specialized in data collection and social media persuasion. At the time of the meeting, the Times stated, “the firm had already drawn up a multimillion-dollar proposal for a social media manipulation effort to help elect Mr Trump”.
But Russia.
Posted by: somebody | Nov 3, 2018 8:25:32 AM | 34
...
Erdo's piece in the WaPo. MBS is Trump's man in Riyadh and MBS is the target not King Sal.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 3, 2018 5:26:16 AM | 28
Trump wants AmeriKKKa out of the Military Adventurism business.
So do Putin & Xi. All three leaders are aware of Yinon.
Time is running out for "Israel."
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Nov 3, 2018 8:39:03 AM | 35
Thanks b, I'm with psychohistorian no need to view even more ziostate crime porn. I am kinda wierded out tho as you tend to take a strong stance against 'the Jews did it' nonsense.... yet see fit to disseminate just that with this post.... it is a most bothersome problem separating the J word from the conversation on the ziostate and it's crimes...I have been shouted down on other pages as hasbera for suggesting discussion on how to do this...either way I salute you and mean no offense by my observation.
Hoarsewhisperer.....ye$ funny how alot of that $ is just recycled us tax revenue. We are paying for our own demise in the west.
Posted by: Tannenhouser | Nov 3, 2018 9:10:30 AM | 36
MoA is a true public service. We resolutely reject racism and anti-Jexish rhetoric, but we will not be cowered by the (mostly) Jexish run mass media. We have also published about these eye opening exposes and all are invied to check our websites for hourly news updates 24/7 https://hpub.org/article-69073/ https://www.huffingtonpostforum.com/index.php?topic=7398.msg8027#msg8027 https://www.huffingtonpostforum.com/index.php?topic=7347.msg7975#msg7975 https://www.huffingtonpostforum.com/index.php?topic=7229.msg7855#msg7855
Posted by: Daniel Bruno | Nov 3, 2018 9:10:56 AM | 37
Zionist bullies organized and coordinated by the state of Israel
That's what comes across in these films loud and clear.
Bribery and lobbying is not enough for them. Now they have resorted to intimidating our kids.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Nov 3, 2018 9:46:05 AM | 38
It is amazing that Israel gets away with such spying and intelligence operations against U.S. citizens and within the United States
Posted by: john | Nov 3, 2018 10:35:46 AM | 39
The film shows that they have been more busy bringing the fight against anything pro-Palestinian on campuses and tv than to fight white supremacists and racism.
The hysterical rants against Iran of Natanyahu and MbS just prove they are afraid of one thing : a country with an efficient education system (Iranian students get scholarships everywhere when they apply).
Posted by: Mina | Nov 3, 2018 10:52:15 AM | 40
@23 dan.. i agree with peter au @27 and @28..
al jazeera sure ain’t in israels back pocket.... consider it an alternate viewpoint, which is sorely lacking in today’s ‘’free press’’... lfor the past month while on a holiday, i have been reading the turkish press english version regularly too.. they really haven’t let up on the kashoggi affair... that they offer a slighty different view is also obvious... it pays to keep an open mind with regard sources and the stereotyping of sources... why every once in a while a thread of truth will come out of the western msm too, as odd as that might seem!
one only has to look at the atrocities israel has commited in the past year to appreciate how fucked up the command is and how out of sync they are with the rest of the world.. i would like it to change, but the msm for the most part just rubber stamps a continuation of it... wher is the challenging opnions and alternative perspective on israel? sure isn’t to be found in the msm at present... al jazeera on the other hand, qualify, especially if some leverage is needed and the buyout from israel doesn’t match.. obvioulsy electonic intifada really qualifies... do you have a prob with them too? curious.....
Posted by: james | Nov 3, 2018 11:10:37 AM | 41
Oh goodie, Raid for CS! I was going to say Kryptonite but Superman he ain't. So I doubt he'll come crawling here. I guess this is one way to get a hasbara reprieve!
So kidding aside. Ask yourselves, who are the real merchants of anti-Semitism? It's like I've been saying Zionism is many things that should be condemned: supremacist, fascist (anti-Democratic, anti-free speech and so on), even terrorist since acts of terror are executed on its behalf and it's so much more, but it wouldn't be able to carry out all the preceding with total impunity without abusing power on many levels and at the highest level in many countries and especially in the U.S. and U.K.
So IMO, the film grazed the surface, although, it touched on important facets of that abuse: influence peddling, censorship, attacking free speech and the right to protest, very lightly touched on media and government corruption, and finally its efforts to recruit and poison minds at the academic level, which represents harnessing power for the future.
Ironically, I watched Bill Maher this week and he touched on Trump's pathological deception and how he, Maher, has an innate aversion to deception. He had a guest at the beginning who wrote an article on the Pittsburgh incident, who was obviously Democrat, and what I would call a rabid Zionist who by the way loved Trump's annexation of Jerusalem to the Jewish cause. So Maher, who claims to hate deception, went on about Israel, condoning what Israel has to do to survive, IOW, like it's a necessary evil, but not using evil to describe it, when in fact for starters, Israel is holding an entire population of millions in an Apartheid perpetual life sentence while it steals their land and ethnically cleanses them. So then Maher's aversion to deception stops at the edge of Zionism.
THIS is the quintessential liberal today -- A FAKE. Liberal in all things but Zionism. At least on the Right, what you see is what you get. This is only a fraction of how Zionism is distorting morality and the truth.
I have to say that while EI and AJ accomplish some good in getting out the truth, it's just not enough. BDS is very powerful, that's why Zionists are on the offensive in universities, but it can't remain on that level alone. It must reach powerful unions, the entertainment industry, sports and despite the disappearing billboard in the film, billboards everywhere. But it's not going to happen because Trump and Congress are going to make it illegal and punish countries that don't make it illegal.
There's only one way to stop this. Jews must stop it. In another universe where someone else has the power, right? Or we could clone courageous individuals like Gilad Atzmon.
This excerpt from his biography solidifies what he really stands for and not the way he's painted even with EI. Anti-Zionists must stop shunning him like he's a pariah.
Three weeks before the end of his military service, in the wake of the war, his troupe visited an IDF detention camp at Ansar, Lebanon. He later wrote that this was a 'life-changing' experience, coming into direct contact with the conditions of captured Palestinians, some locked in solitary confinement in what he took at first to be 1 metre square concrete boxes for guard dogs. During a guided tour, he states that, as he peered across the barbed wire at the POWs, he felt that ‘the place was a concentration camp. The inmates were the 'Jews', and I was nothing but a ‘Nazi’.'
He just defined the foundation of Zionism. He sees what most don't. Our efforts are impotent and stagnant without that kind of courage to disavow in every sense, even when the consequences are ridicule, defamation and isolation. The victims of Zionism already are too many to count. The ghosts of their bodies cover the wasteland in countries that Zionism has touched, not to mention those whose careers have been ended by speaking out.
Zionism didn't make the desert bloom; it turned it into a sea of Red.
Posted by: Circe | Nov 3, 2018 11:47:43 AM | 42
International polling consistently ranks Israel as one of the least popular countries in the world. Israel's own newspaper, Haaretz, once ran a front page story when a poll ranked North Korea rather than Israel as the most loathed country on the planet. Among the US's European allies, the percentage of citizens that view Israel favorably is in the single digits. The United States is the only industrialized country in the world in which a majority of citizens see Israel positively, a fact that few Americans know. Anyone who tells the truth about Israel is slandered as an antisemite. The late Bob Simon of CBS news learned that being Jewish does not protect you from that slander.
Americans are living in a bubble. The truth is not permitted within the bubble. That is why this documentary will never see the light of day in the US.
Posted by: David | Nov 3, 2018 3:08:23 PM | 44
