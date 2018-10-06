Post a comment

Scientists Raise Alarm Over U.S. Bio-Weapon Programs
Recent evidence about deadly tests of biological substances in Tbilisi, Georgia raised alarm about U.S. biological weapon research in foreign countries. European scientist are extremely concerned about a dubious research program, financed by the Pentagon, that seems designed to spread diseases to crops, animals and people abroad. The creation of such weapons and of special ways to distribute them is prohibited under national and international law.
The U.S. is running biological weapon research across the globe:
Bio warfare scientists using diplomatic cover test man-made viruses at Pentagon bio laboratories in 25 countries across the world. These US bio-laboratories are funded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) under a $ 2.1 billion military program– Cooperative Biological Engagement Program (CBEP), and are located in former Soviet Union countries such as Georgia and Ukraine, the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa.
Until the mid nineteen-seventies the U.S. military tested biological warfare weapons on U.S. people, sometimes over large areas and on specific races. After a Congress investigation revealed the wide ranging program such testing was moved abroad.
Private companies use U.S. government controlled laboratories in foreign countries for secret biological research under contract of the U.S. military, the CIA and the Department of Homeland Security. Last month the Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva reported of one of these U.S. controlled bio-laboratories:
The US Embassy to Tbilisi transports frozen human blood and pathogens as diplomatic cargo for a secret US military program. Internal documents, implicating US diplomats in the transportation of and experimenting on pathogens under diplomatic cover were leaked to me by Georgian insiders. According to these documents, Pentagon scientists have been deployed to the Republic of Georgia and have been given diplomatic immunity to research deadly diseases and biting insects at the Lugar Center – the Pentagon biolaboratory in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi.
Al Mayadeen TV broadcasted a video reportage about the laboratory and its deadly effects on Georgian 'patients'.
Last week the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. of illegal biological weapon research in the Tbilisi laboratory:
The question of what really might have taken place at the secretive US-sponsored research facility hosted by Russia’s southern neighbor was raised by the Russian military on Thursday after they studied files published online by a former Georgian minister.
The documents record the deaths of 73 people over a short period of time, indicating a test of “a highly toxic chemical or biological agents with high lethality rate,” said Igor Kirillov, commander of the Russian military branch responsible for defending troops from radiological, chemical and biological weapons.
The U.S. rejects the claims but it does not explain the documents, what kind of research is done near Tbilisi, and the unusual secrecy and security around the laboratory.
It is not only the Russians and Georgians who are concerned about secret U.S. biological warfare research. German and French scientists recently raised alarm over another dubious Pentagon research project.
by MPG/D.Duneka - bigger
In October 2016 the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced a new project called Insect Allies:
A new DARPA program is poised to provide an alternative to traditional agricultural threat response, using targeted gene therapy to protect mature plants within a single growing season. DARPA proposes to leverage a natural and very efficient two-step delivery system to transfer modified genes to plants: insect vectors and the plant viruses they transmit. In the process, DARPA aims to transform certain insect pests into “Insect Allies,” the name of the new effort.
The scenario DARPA describes is quite complicate. If a crop, for example maize, were widely infected with some illness, a virus would be manipulated and applied to the crop. The itself genetically modified virus would genetically modify the crop to 'cure' the illness. Infected insects would be used to distribute the viruses across the fields.
The program is run by the Biological Technologies Office (BTO) of DARPA. It does not come cheap. At least $27 million have been committed to it. If the discussed program were for purely agricultural purposes why would the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which is part of the Pentagon, propose and finance such research?
Scientist from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology in Plön, Germany, and the Institut des Sciences de l’Evolution de Montpellier, France, along with legal scholars from the University of Freiburg point out that the method DARPA wants to apply makes little sense for the stated agricultural purposes.
The eminent U.S. magazine Science published their work. The scientists ask if the project is Agricultural research, or a new bioweapon system?
[A]n ongoing research program funded by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) aims to disperse infectious genetically modified viruses that have been engineered to edit crop chromosomes directly in fields.
...
In the context of the stated aims of the DARPA program, it is our opinion that the knowledge to be gained from this program appears very limited in its capacity to enhance U.S. agriculture or respond to national emergencies (in either the short or long term). Furthermore, there has been an absence of adequate discussion regarding the major practical and regulatory impediments toward realizing the projected agricultural benefits. As a result, the program may be widely perceived as an effort to develop biological agents for hostile purposes and their means of delivery, which—if true—would constitute a breach of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).
It its response to the Science paper DARPA again insists that the program is for purely agricultural purpose. But the response does not answer the questions the scientists put up.
The mechanism of spreading infectious genetically modified viruses to genetically modify and 'heal' plants in the fields is itself full of problems and dangers. To use insects for distributing such viruses borders on insane.
If one has access to the targeted crop fields and if one has a genetically modified virus to influence the plants why would one use insects to distribute it? Why not use the well known targeted process of spraying the affected fields, just like it is widely done today? Only when one does not have access to the fields, when these are situated in a foreign country the U.S. has no access to, does it make sense to use insects for such purposes.
The idea that the real (and illegal) purpose of such U.S. research is biological warfare is not far fetched at all.
During the Korea War the U.S. dropped infected insects and rodents over north Korea and China to infect people with deadly diseases. Various pathogens, including anthrax, were used against the civilian population. During the Vietnam war the U.S. sprayed thousand of square miles with poisonous defoliants. It tested biological weapons on the people of Hawaii, Alaska, Maryland, Florida, Canada and Britain. In 2002 weaponized anthrax spores from the U.S. biological warfare laboratory in Fort Derrick were used to scare U.S. politicians into agreeing to the Patriot Act. At least five people were killed. And why is the U.S. Air Force looking for synovial tissue and RNA samples collected specifically from Caucasian people in Russia?
Biological warfare programs are extremely dangerous. Not only to 'the enemy' but to ones own population. Infectious diseases and pathogens can spread around the globe within a few days. Genetic modifications can have unpredictable secondary effects. Viruses can jump over the species barrier. These are the sound reasons why such weapons, and research into using them, are prohibited.
The U.S. government should follow the law and stop all such programs. Even if only in the self interest of protecting its very own people.
Posted by b on October 6, 2018 at 10:02 AM | Permalink
A picture speaks a thoudsand words. There are 49 bio-weapons research labs in 6 countries in close proximity to Russia.
https://cont.ws/uploads/pic/2018/10/1538709227_349754.jpg
The UK Porton Down labs are also involved in this process. They have conducted experiments on the general public travelling on the London Underground. More recently, they have received a nice £47 million funding boost for all their good work on the Skripal case.
"Biological warfare programs are extremely dangerous. Not only to 'the enemy' but to ones own population."
This may explain the US BW research program interest in genetic material of RUssians. They may hope to produce some kind of narrowly targetted (in theory) pathogen. Given the ethnic diversity of the Russian Federation, Russian-ness is largely cultural rather than genetic. Genetic effects would only likely to succeed in populations with a narrow genetic spread.
Posted by: Yonatan | Oct 6, 2018 10:22:53 AM | 1
The sickness of these people knows no limits. The Nazis and the wartime Japanises were teddy bears by comparison.
Posted by: BM | Oct 6, 2018 11:00:10 AM | 2
@ b who ended with:
"
The U.S. government should follow the law and stop all such programs. Even if only in the self interest of protecting its very own people.
"
Your assumption is that the US government has the best interests of its citizens in mind. We know the US government is under the control of the global elite and yes, they do not have the best interests of global humanity at heart.
Western humans are being controlled by a parasite class that has historically operated in this manner. It is only with the advent of the intertubes that information is shared widely enough for these patterns of control to become clear. The mindset behind this control seems to be monotheism with the center held by private finance. Monotheism was perverted enough in in 1054 to insure that nowhere in Europe is the Crab Nebula supernova that was visible for 23 days and nights in the sky documented. This is a perverted mindset that denies reality so thoroughly, eh?
The spawn of the monotheistic elite continue to act as though they really are better than the rest of humanity and deserve to rule over everyone. They are having their position challenged and seem to have no moral center other than to themselves.
My only positive point to this situation is that it clearly brings out the entitled from under their rocks to push their bias. IF Western society cannot stand up and say that we don't want to live like this, then I suspect our extinction is closer than many think
Posted by: psychohistorian | Oct 6, 2018 11:02:29 AM | 3
B: ... To use insects for distributing such viruses borders on insane.
If one has access to the targeted crop fields and if one has a genetically modified virus to influence the plants why would one use insects to distribute it? Why not use the well known targeted process of spraying the affected fields, just like it is widely done today? Only when one does not have access to the fields, when these are situated in a foreign country the U.S. has no access to, does it make sense to use insects for such purposes.
It does NOT border on insanity, B, there is nothing remotely borderline about it. It is insane, full stop. (Borderline insanity means it is on the border, could be on either side).
Why not spray the fields? The compellingly obvious - and necessarily intended - feature of the insects is their ability to spread out of control.
Posted by: BM | Oct 6, 2018 11:17:33 AM | 4
Maybe this is one of the clues to the complex and so multifaceted Skripal saga - the British know the Russians had leads and would bring out this news, and were desperately trying to destroy their credibility in advance.
Posted by: BM | Oct 6, 2018 11:27:04 AM | 5
B/Psychohistorian
"The U.S. government should follow the law and stop all such programs. Even if only in the self interest of protecting its very own people."
Your assumption is that the US government has the best interests of its citizens in mind. We know the US government is under the control of the global elite and yes, they do not have the best interests of global humanity at heart.
Further than that - the elite expressly desire to reduce the global population - including the US population - to a tiny fraction of what it is at present.
As for the "law", well we see what is happening these days: Russiagate-FBI-DoJ criminality, US using terrorism as foreign policy, rapidly multiplying false flags, using sanctions to ban legtimate trade of competitors, Bolton's threats to ICC, threats to blockade Russia, ficticious sovereignty claims such as right to inspect Russian/Chinese ports and right to build bases in Syria ...
"LAW" is rapidly evaporating away - very soon it will not exist at all, in the West.
That appears to be a specific intention, and ties in with the mindless skripal fantasy/Syria chemical weapons fantasy/virtual reality/"we create our own reality" bullshit.
[B: My appologies for the string of short posts, it was not intentional as such!]
Posted by: BM | Oct 6, 2018 11:46:36 AM | 6
The latest rash of hacking accusations against Russia appears timed to distract the public from this highly disturbing information.
One way or another, the old white men who are the self appointed ruling elite week appear determined to turn the planet into a monstrous, king sized Jonestown.
Posted by: CD Waller | Oct 6, 2018 12:02:40 PM | 7
If you ask me, allowing our Ministry of War to be housed in a building that's shaped like a Satanic pentagram might not be the best idea.
Posted by: SlapHappy | Oct 6, 2018 12:11:34 PM | 8
Thanks b, for broaching this subject. Here is a video on this subject, posted by, I believe
Mark2, earlier last week.
http://dilyana.bg/diplomatic-viruses/
If this doesn't convince anyone of the depravity of empire, nothing will.
These are so truly sick MFers
Posted by: ben | Oct 6, 2018 12:51:07 PM | 9
PS- High five and a shout out to Anya,a poster here, for the contributions made for the same subject.
Hope my memory is correct, if not, apologies...
Posted by: ben | Oct 6, 2018 12:56:17 PM | 10
Psycho,
Which gets to the logical flaw in monotheism. A spiritual absolute would be the essence of sentience from which life rises, not an ideal of wisdom and judgement from which humanity fell. More the new born babe, than the wise old man. It is just that for social control, it makes more sense to idolize wisdom over passion.
The deeper issue is that Western culture is ideals based, rather balance based, like Eastern culture. The basis of civilization is story telling and the most memorable and repeated stories are those with a focus, moral lesson and compelling narrative. So it becomes assumed there must be some goal, destination, or ideal state to which we strive, even if it's just the bottom line. Rather than to be in balance with nature and the community, absorbing and radiating the energy of the present.
Which also goes to the nature of time. As we have this narrative thought process, being mobile organisms, processing our motion, we think of time as a vector from past to future, but the reality is change turning future to past. Potential>actual>residual. There is only this state of dynamic energy and thermodynamics is a more elemental aspect of it than time. Expansion/consolidation.
Posted by: John Merryman. | Oct 6, 2018 12:58:12 PM | 11
Thank you ‘b’ this subject is guaranteed to give us all nightmares on its own, but added in to the rest of the bigger equation ! We run out of strong enough words to do it justice ! It’s to much for one to bare. We need to share this burden or we will go under.
This kind of depravity has always been there in mankind—- napalm,agent orange, white phosphorus the human imagination is vast ! But now they have the power, technology, resources opatunity and motivation, that is new !
We here at present can spread this story as much as we possibly can ! Far and wide.
Posted by: Mark2 | Oct 6, 2018 1:02:02 PM | 12
The D in DARPA stands for defense == military. They are not doing research to improve our food or make our lives better.
The US has breached multiple international conventions it signed on biological, chemical, nuclear, and other nightmare weapons. And why not? It's 'indispensable and exceptional' like another people that thought they were 'uber alles'.
These horrific weapons will be used if not authorized by officials then likely by agents that go rogue according to their 'god-given' supremacist right to fight 'evil'.
The opportunities for use are increasing the probable use of some of theses weapons. There are just too many demented with access that believe the war mongering fake news. The war mongering button pushers are incapable of realizing what they are marching us into.
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Oct 6, 2018 1:32:30 PM | 13
Today, "sons of satan" are in control of every government and every national leader on Earth. Large majority of peoples on Earth trusts to their respective governments and leaders.
Who can prevent then following soon "human ballast" extermination?
Posted by: Vitaliy | Oct 6, 2018 1:34:46 PM | 14
A picture speaks a thoudsand words. There are 49 bio-weapons research labs in 6 countries in close proximity to Russia.
https://cont.ws/uploads/pic/2018/10/1538709227_349754.jpg
Posted by: Yonatan | Oct 6, 2018 10:22:53 AM | 1
Is there a bigger version? Some of the text is too small to read. I assume "Grusiya" is the Russian name for Georgia? (Since Georgia has to be in the list - but I couldn't find either Tbilisi or Lugar in the text below).
"LAW" is rapidly evaporating away - very soon it will not exist at all, in the West.
Posted by: BM | Oct 6, 2018 11:46:36 AM | 6
With all the implausible scenarios in the fake news, I suspect a key aspect might be designed to induce amongst the masses a sense of hopelessness, powerlessness, inevitability, and thereby apathy, indifference, suppressed critical thinking, and docility (like the fluoride used by the Nazis in the concentration camps).
As far as a critical minority is concerned such as MoA readers etc, that would have been a dismal failure - but maybe that doesn't matter to the elites, MoA readers can easily be rounded up and sent to the gulags as soon as the decision is taken to close the door - what matters most is the effect on the masses. That is where it becomes difficult to gauge where we stand right now - how much do the masses believe? how many are sceptical? Maybe that is the purpose of the latest Netherlands fantasy on the previous thread.
Posted by: BM | Oct 6, 2018 1:38:50 PM | 15
This makes why horrific mass-killing diseases like HIV/Aids and Ebola erupt on the continent of Africa including the occurrence of the Bubonic Plague in Madagascar last year, terribly suspect.
Posted by: Summer Diaz | Oct 6, 2018 1:44:08 PM | 16
These horrific weapons will be used if not authorized by officials then likely by agents that go rogue according to their 'god-given' supremacist right to fight 'evil'.
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Oct 6, 2018 1:32:30 PM | 13
One of the frightening aspects is that even if - somehow and sometime - these biological warfare centres were brought under control it seems virtually certain that several crazed individuals in different parts of the world would each pack a bundle of genocidal biological agents into a briefcase and go into hiding, and then blackmail the whole planet. How could they be stopped?
Posted by: BM | Oct 6, 2018 1:51:43 PM | 17
These evil realities of biological warfare have been smoldering for decades under blankets of secrecy. Let's hope lots of light can now be shined into these dark places, before it is too late for all of us.
Posted by: mike k | Oct 6, 2018 2:28:21 PM | 19
Here's the Associated Press downplaying the disturbing features of the story:
https://apnews.com/8ed74d87df524ab580d7fbd3b845d0c6/Scientists:-US-military-program-could-be-seen-as-bioweapon
Posted by: jayc | Oct 6, 2018 2:31:44 PM | 20
And one, truly telling aspect of this"research". It's being done on Russia's front porch..
Russia should announce this crap to the world..
Posted by: ben | Oct 6, 2018 2:45:25 PM | 21
thanks b.. it is indeed very disturbing and another example of the us military been given a green light to continue on in it's tradition as you highlight regarding korea.. most people remain ignorant of all this..
the article by Dilyana Gaytandzhieva is truly disturbing.. if one reads the full article, they get a scary picture of the deceitfulness behind the lugar centre and the agreement between the usa and georgia to allow these actions to continue.. of note is the pharmaceutical company gilead and it's biggest shareholder - donald rumsfield - and what they are doing here.. it is all very disturbing..
what about the scientists working for darpa? i suppose they find scientists who are just doing a job and not asking questions, or who are really into this sort of disturbing thing while not having the guts or character to answer any questions.. this joshua bast mentioned in dilyana's article is a case in point.. here is another example of his work from 2015 and further back.. https://www.researchgate.net/scientific-contributions/2008535079_Joshua_Bast
Posted by: james | Oct 6, 2018 2:46:45 PM | 22
Tailored for Disinformation Heavy Users: Conspiracy Theories on Biological Weapons
https://euvsdisinfo.eu/tailored-for-disinformation-heavy-users-conspiracy-theories-on-biological-weapons/
Posted by: ALAN | Oct 6, 2018 2:54:59 PM | 23
do yourself a favour and skip links shared without a relevant comment.. you never know where the link will bring you!
Posted by: james | Oct 6, 2018 2:57:23 PM | 24
One of the plots from the CIA written show about long-term Russian moles in the US, "The Americans", has these undercover Russians, on assignment from the Kremlin(it's an 80s period show), finding a US lab which appears to be engineering some sort of killer locust to devastate crops in Russia and cause a massive countrywide famine. So, like the evil commies they are, the spies murder the lab's scientist, except the one in charge who the lady spy had been bedding to get "inside".
On one of their dates, after these lab techs had been killed, this lead scientist, in a fog of infatuation, confesses to the lady spy(who he does not know is a spy) what the program is really about - it's to HELP crops! All over the world! The exact opposite of what the Russian government had theorized. The lady spy is devastated, and further demoralized vis a vis her lifelong mission.
So don't worry guys, the CIA has already telegraphed the end of this particular plot. The US is only trying to mend the world and wherever these labs are found, no matter what they appear to be doing, you can be assured it's for the greater good. The Americans are the good guys.
Posted by: sejomoje | Oct 6, 2018 3:00:42 PM | 25
Ben thanks for your brill help in getting this noticed ! You mention @ 21 the Russians get this out there they did a news breafing on R T. And I think sputnik russiaphile seems to be all but closed down.
James @22 an interesting aspect of this is —- there are clearly one or more inside whistle blowers [anonamous] this is beyond doubt authentic. Did you see the large amount of written documents. Plus the world wide map of labs not least near the ebola out-break areas !
Lastly a big big thank you to—-Dilyana Gaytandzhieva of dilyana.bg stay safe you got balls girl !! But your not on your own !!!
Posted by: Mark2 | Oct 6, 2018 3:13:02 PM | 26
The government running these programs are like the Mafia running pizza joints. From the front door, they'll sell you a slice of pizza, and from the back door, they're running illegal drugs like there's no tomorrow.
Posted by: Jose Garcia | Oct 6, 2018 3:19:00 PM | 27
How many ways are they inventing to kill us? Well their techies are pretty smart (not wise!) so they will finally come up with the goods to off all of us permanently! Good luck guys - don't spend your whole paycheck on drugs and pay for sex. Amazing how efficient intelligence can be in destroying itself.
Posted by: mike k | Oct 6, 2018 3:29:12 PM | 28
"The U.S. government should follow the law and stop all such programs. Even if only in the self interest of protecting its very own people."
Thankfully and coincidentally here in the States we now have "Presidential Alerts"; texts to all cell phones that were introduced and tested just this past week. These will no doubt be used to warn citizens when some experimental toxin has been released.
One can imagine that pre-recorded scripts are ready to send; for example "This is the President speaking. Go at once to a central windowless location where you are and remain as long as possible!"
Posted by: Bart Hansen | Oct 6, 2018 3:45:45 PM | 29
Whilst websites such as these provide an invaluable service, I think we are nearing the point of no return. Either we start actually doing something about all this sh_t, or our children and grandchildren are truly f_cked.
Posted by: ross | Oct 6, 2018 4:08:10 PM | 30
Ben here’s the Russian news breafing regarding the bio lab —- https://sputniknews.com/military/201809111067942351-lugar-center-alleged-us-biolab/
Posted by: Mark2 | Oct 6, 2018 4:12:19 PM | 31
As long as there is no disaster at home, US policy will not change. Who cares about what happens to foreigners? They're thousands of miles away. The Brits have much the same attitude, separated as they are by 22 miles of sea from the continent. We are about to see what happens when a US style attitude meets others who have power. The final negotiations being said to be in action.
Posted by: Laguerre | Oct 6, 2018 4:44:58 PM | 32
As far as I remember the East German state claimed - all the way through - that A I D S was a product of US laboratories. It was never clear to me from limited press coverage at the time whether the virus escaped from the government lab or was deliberately released.
The East German state asserted it was released for nefarious purpose !
Posted by: ashley albanese | Oct 6, 2018 5:05:47 PM | 33
Andromeda Strain, Omega Man, Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, represent a selection of the SciFi genre related to this topic, the last two being the most successful cable TV shows ever produced and marketed. These examples show their apocalypses to be classless--being rich doesn't confer immunity. I'm also somewhat surprised that the retired Navy person who sent the ricin hasn't been hyped to the max. I certainly agree with my fellow barflies that the Outlaw US Empire's not to be trusted one iota on this issue or any other--no matter how trivial. The one major lesson I learned from my NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical) training was nuclear fallout and chemical agents dilute and dissipate eventually allowing one to eventually remove NBC gear, but Bioweapons don't act that way and can persist for centuries/millennia and roam from the area they're deployed--of the 3, Bioweapons are the most hideous, IMO.
Speaking about not caring, this RT op/ed relates the life-end situation for Outlaw US Empire stormtroopers, active and retired, detailing the fact that they're more likely to die by their own hand than that of an enemy combatant--it's very much Born on the Fourth of July again. We haven't had a thread about the concentration camps for immigrant kids and their parents, but they exist all the same. There are many other examples I could provide proving the contempt US elites have for Commonfolk. It seems that gaining control of the Outlaw federal US government will be required to save humanity. Unfortunately, it falls to the US citizenry to do the deed to prevent the global war that would ensue if other governments combined to stop the Outlaw US Empire's madness.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 6, 2018 5:20:09 PM | 34
#22 James. Those scientists just doing their job need to be put in the dock as well as the politicians and military types. Just doing my job, following orders didn't past muster at Nuremburg.
Thank you b for highlighting this. I pray for Dilyana Gaytandzhieva. She is a true hero.
Interesting story from Stalker Zone. While there is no proof that the Siberian plague originated in one of those bio laboratories in Ukraine, the potential for outbreaks of infectious diseases is multiplied in Ukraine with increased poverty and lack of health services. The shutting down of the State Sanitary-Epidemiological Service may have. It was disbanded in May 2014. Quoting from the then Minister of Health Care in Ukraine, "The Sanitary-Epidemiological Service robbed the whole country via bribery. I don’t think that they effectively worked for the benefit and health of the nation. It is necessary to remove such Soviet symbols,” explained the reformer.
"The danger that the Siberian plague poses is evidenced by the fact that its pathogen in many countries was supposed to be used as a biological weapon – the rate of mortality in the pulmonary form of the disease is 100%."
http://www.stalkerzone.org/disease-and-poverty-why-the-siberian-plague-broke-out-in-the-odessa-region/
http://www.stalkerzone.org/the-fruits-of-reforms-in-the-supermarkets-of-kiev-cockroaches-trample-on-buns-and-bread-contains-delicious-larvae/
Posted by: Tom | Oct 6, 2018 5:22:37 PM | 35
The English dictionary term 'scientists' must be parsed carefully between for-profit 'private science' aka Technology, and for-looting 'public science' aka Scientocracy. Neither of them can be trusted, however, Technology can be counted on to deliver Products, while Scientocracy delivers Process. Technology develops and delivers discrete quantifiable units. Let's call them 'atoms'. Scientocracy develops and delivers indefinitely unquantifiable nebulous specious futurology, let's call them 'fatwahs'.
Science n. \ ˈsī-ən(t)s -
1. Private science, the art of technology, delivering units of 'atoms'.
2. Public science, the art of process, delivering units of 'fatwahs'.
e.g. Brett Kavanaugh was just elevated to the Chamber of Scientocracy
Posted by: Anton Worter | Oct 6, 2018 5:47:40 PM | 36
29
Did you notice on the Presidential Alert panel that blocked your screen the "OK" button?
If something flashed on your computer, like ALL YOUR FILES ARE INFECTED, would you click "OK"?
Of course not, you are trained and AVS protects you from these aggressive malware intrusions.
350,000,000 Americans just clicked OK, snapped their own selfie, phone number and GPS location.
God only knows what Mossad/AT&T malware was left behind on their cell phone after clicking OK.
Black is White, War is Peace, Slobbering Cretins
Posted by: Anton Worter | Oct 6, 2018 5:57:07 PM | 37
16
HIV was inadvertently introduced into hepatitis C vaccine produced by a Belgian-lab on chimpanzees, I believe, operating in Africa. Hepatitis vaccine found its way, naturally, to SFO, where the gay-needle crowd was exposed to Hep C. They got HIV as a result. AIDS is not a disease, per se, it's a symptomatic blight, it's the 'not-immune' body exposed to the world of degradation, in much the same way the non-immune and illiterate-even-if-educated global body has been exposed to the world of domestic psyops. There is no longer any distinction between reality and i-reality. You have to deal with that.
(At the moment there's viable voice synthesis to capture and mirror anyone's identifiable way of speaking, and Stanford has mastered the chameleon art of morphing any studio actor to mirror a public figure. In real time. By 2020, you will have no idea if Trump actually said, "Bmob the gooks for Jesus!", or if it was an actor in a video-audio post- sat feed.)
Ebola is the direct contact between non-immune bush meat hunters and viral monkey diseases. It's not a useful bioweapon.
The plagues, fevers and choleras (and now typhus is roaring through LA tent cities) are from crowded living conditions.
The solution is FEMA indefinite detention 'work' facilities ... and gas ovens.
Posted by: Anton Worter | Oct 6, 2018 6:17:25 PM | 38
Ashley@33
Some theories say that it was released in experimental Hepatitis B vaccines that administered to gay populations in NYC and SF in the mid to late 70’s
In 1969 a Pentagon Spokesman testified to congress that “Within the next 5 to 10 years, it would probably be possible to make a new
infective microorganism which could differ in certain important aspects from any known disease-causing organisms. Most important of these is that it might be refractory to the immunological and therapeutic processes upon which we
depend to maintain our relative freedom from infectious disease.
A research program to explore the feasibility of this could be completed
in approximately 5 years at a total cost of $10 million.”
Dr Gallo the discoverer of HIV in 1984 as a cause of AIDS, began his career at the National Cancer Institute which had just merged with the US biological warfare division (as it closed down) and moved to its new home in Fort Detrick. Before being closed down in 1969 by treaty they had worked on weaponizing cancer. Gallo had worked with one of the leading biological weapons contractor ”Litton Bionetics” and they operated the entire administration of the National Cancer Institute’s programs at Fort Detrick
Part of the research at NCI and previously the biological warfare lab involved looking at viruses that actually cause cancer, including animal viruses that may have contaminated vaccines at the time.
So maybe accident, maybe not. Its likely it was introduced to the population via vaccines
Of course, we will never know.
Posted by: Pft | Oct 6, 2018 6:31:39 PM | 39
A few months ago ‘b’ gave us a blog regarding plain shipments of arms from [i think] Bulgaria to the Middle East ending up in terrorist hands, this was done under diplomatic bag protection ! I notice this same miss-use of diplomatic immunity is used here. As seen in the dilyana’s video !
It’s a given —- western governments being the perpetrator’s here have been creating fake news against Russia to victim blame. Projecting the West’s wronging doing onto Russia deliberately incase this came out. It explains bogus chem attack claims by the west re- Syria, it explains the false novachok Salisbury feasco! I could’nt understand why or where this sudden political and media, hate campaign against Russia came from ! NowI know !!! Agenda 21 [google it] and bare in mind the research will be used to depopulate all of us by the rich elites !!! This is my speculation right or wrong I hope i’m Wrong
This should go viral ! Oh wait no
Posted by: Mark2 | Oct 6, 2018 6:39:45 PM | 40
Since some time ago, my computer´sound and wifi connection are being disabled while I am reading or posting on my favourite sites.....
Someone knows whether this could be a hacking issue?
Posted by: Sasha | Oct 6, 2018 6:51:03 PM | 41
41
I've had sudden eclipses like that, lately, where a video window tab I'm watching will simply disappear all of a sudden. Likely your cell phone contained information on your computer from those times when they were linked, and spread from the recent Presidential Advisory malware to all of your electronic components. I would suspect this is to 'kill' any opposing synthetic reality videos that attempt to impose on the Official State Video.
If you tune in right now, you can see New American Century Supremator Kavanaugh being sworn in:
"My Oath. I swear by Zeus, Moloch, Satan and the other gods of power, wealth and sovereignty to maintain my fealty to Sovereign Donald and The Chosen, and to cast my judgements always to their advantage. Nor shall I attempt by judgement to depose the Sovereign or his resplendants in Congress, nor overthrow the constitutions existing in each state, when they shall have swore the oaths, unless they shall give the People unreasonable powers over the Sovereign, then I shall smite them with a cruel and perfidious vengeance. Nor shall I do anything contrary to these agreements, nor shall I allow anyone else, as far as possible in my power, so help me Jaweh."
Wild!
Posted by: Anton Worter | Oct 6, 2018 7:15:09 PM | 42
Herr Worter
Lmao. Great schtick on this thread. As usual.
Posted by: donkeytale | Oct 6, 2018 7:48:01 PM | 43
Sasha @ 41
I’v noticed this too ! This guy may help https://mobile.twitter.com/Glyde__Jetson/status/1048522252080300033/photo/1
Beyond doubt my iPhone is hacked if I scroll down they skroll up! To the point where it turns into a tug of war!! Blatant! But I get my own back. I play hours of subversive reggae music on my phone for ‘them’ bet they hate me. But I may have subverted a few of ‘um !!!
Posted by: Mark2 | Oct 6, 2018 7:48:19 PM | 44
@Posted by: Anton Worter | Oct 6, 2018 7:15:09 PM | 42
@Posted by: Mark2 | Oct 6, 2018 7:48:19 PM | 44
Well I am in Europe, and, thus, I did not recieve the Presidential Alert, and it is not my phone who is behaving like that...but my laptop, guys...anyway, as exagerating as Anton Worter would look like, I think he falls even short of what is really happening in the US....See for yourself:
Say Goodbye to the Guardrails of Governance
Posted by: Sasha | Oct 6, 2018 8:22:23 PM | 45
Wrong link,here it is again...
Say Goodbye to the Guardrails of Governance
Posted by: Sasha | Oct 6, 2018 8:26:11 PM | 46
Wrong link, here it is again...
Say Goodbye to the Guardrails of Governance
Posted by: Sasha | Oct 6, 2018 8:28:19 PM | 47
karlof1 @ 34
Case in point, a festival near Washington DC in which several hundred children arrived by car and parked in a field that had recently been sprayed with herbicide. Big conspiracy? Doubtful, but American farmers by and large accept/ignore the risks and keep any notion of environmental concern filed under "climate change & related commie hocus pocus."
American children on the prescribed immunological regime contain enough mercury and aluminum derivatives to be declared miniature toxic waste hazards. If that doesn't do it, getting them hooked on long-term maintenance drugs, even setting aside the opioid programme, guarantees profit for the corporate dictators.
As RT reports, US storm troopers are their own worst enemy. They are but the tip of the iceberg. Without launching a long-winded analysis, I would only mention the concept that the US is turning on itself by the mental health vector, as in crazy people with guns, suicidal vets, opioid addicts, sociopathic public servants who facilitate environmental abuse by corporate chemicals, etc. You get my point. A sane creature surely wouldn't do itself in, nor those of their own species, right?
Perhaps we should wonder if the superlative Russian patience is founded on the knowledge that America will self-destruct. The concern is keeping it contained.
Side note, as a recovering X-Files addict, I offer part of the synopsis for an episode entitled Zero Sum (Wikipaedia) April 1997--
The entomologist is killed by a swarm of bees. The next day, Mulder and Skinner look at his body, which is infected with smallpox transmitted by the bees. Skinner visits the co-worker of the postal worker who died, who tells him she was pressured to not say anything about what happened by men who demanded a damaged package. At the photo lab Mulder analyzes the photo, which reveals Skinner's identity.
The Smoking Man meets with the Syndicate, who are responsible for the bees. Soon afterward a swarm of bees attacks a school in Peyson, South Carolina, and one of the teachers dies as a result while several students are injured. Skinner heads to the hospital, where he is met by Covarrubias. She demands to know what he knows about the matter. He tells her he believes that the bees are being used as a carrier for some sort of experiment.
Posted by: Stumpy | Oct 6, 2018 9:22:24 PM | 48
More on vectors, imagine not only weaponizing bees, but also the plants.
Abutilon theophrasti is a subshrub to about six feet, or two meters, often just a few feet. The stem and twigs are covered with fine hair. Leaves are heart-shaped and alternate. They are very fuzzy and have just a hint of teeth around the edge. One flower per leaf axils is produced, yellow, five petals, slightly notched. Self-pollinating each plant can produce up to 17,000 seeds and the seeds can remain viable for 60 years. One researcher reported 43% seed germination after 39 years of burial.
Along with my usual headache with Burr Dock and Curly Dock, this year's pest is Velvet Leaf. A handful of seed pods will drive an average gardener to insanity.
Posted by: Stumpy | Oct 6, 2018 9:45:50 PM | 49
End result? It's going to backfire, the spread will envelope the world and humankind as it's know today. Do they care? Absolutely not. They believe in their own invincibility, which is misplaced.
Posted by: Eugene | Oct 6, 2018 9:56:55 PM | 50
Depraved comes to mind; the last gasps of the death of empire.
The last vestiges of internationl law are being crushed.
The realignment going on today, away from the U.S., may prove too slow to save us...
Posted by: V | Oct 6, 2018 11:29:32 PM | 51
If you tune in right now, you can see New American Century Supremator Kavanaugh being sworn in:
"My Oath. I swear by Zeus, Moloch, Satan and the other gods of power, wealth and sovereignty to maintain my fealty to Sovereign Donald and The Chosen, and to cast my judgements always to their advantage. Nor shall I attempt by judgement to depose the Sovereign or his resplendants in Congress, nor overthrow the constitutions existing in each state, when they shall have swore the oaths, unless they shall give the People unreasonable powers over the Sovereign, then I shall smite them with a cruel and perfidious vengeance. Nor shall I do anything contrary to these agreements, nor shall I allow anyone else, as far as possible in my power, so help me Jaweh."
Posted by: Anton Worter | Oct 6, 2018 7:15:09 PM | 42
Man o man o man o man! I admit I know nothing about the Judge and his judicial history.
If it is a bad as this, then... it's bad; o my my my. In my TV-less ignorance, I had imagined
it was a mere spectacle about a politican accused of having sex with a horse-faced woman.
Test minus the links...
I have noticed that at times my posts get intercepted. They will appear on the site for a second then when I refresh they are gone.
Posted by: dltravers | Oct 6, 2018 11:56:43 PM | 53
Those are some hot links. 10 attempts and it would not let me post them.....
Posted by: dltravers | Oct 6, 2018 11:57:21 PM | 54
Stumpy @48--
I grew up in California's farmland and worked the fields along with Braceros, and know very well the toll of the 'Cides. The contempt elites have for us Commonfolk I've often remarked upon here at MoA--Expendables, Deplorables, Bewildering Herd, and other terms. The Class War's the Eternal Struggle, but only a small percentage of Commonfolk understand that whereas elites are taught it at an early age.
The lack of ethics and morality within the Outlaw US Empire is a direct reflection of the "Role Models" provided by the political leadership--just look at who youngsters wee subjected to: Two generations worth of War Criminals when we begin with Reagan/Bush. Demonizing the Other is a National Sport started by the Puritans. We are most certainly "Carefully Taught."
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 7, 2018 12:10:18 AM | 55
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |