Post a comment

Saudis Must Cough Up Billions To Settle Khashoggi Case
The Khashoggi case, discussed here, will be moved off the news pages even faster than assumed.
A CNN correspondent just tweeted this:
Alexander Marquardt @MarquardtA - 16:44 utc - 11 Oct 2018
Erdogan spox: "At the request of Saudi Arabia, a joint working group will be established to uncover the events surrounding Jamal Khashoggi."
Translation:
Erdogan spox: "Our Sultan received a sufficient down payment to start negotiating about the burial of the case."
Prediction:
Erdogan will use the 'joint working group' to squeeze as much as he can out of the Saudis. (A deal may even include a political settlement of the Saudi blockade of Erdogan's sponsor Qatar.)
Yesterday 22 Senators signed a request to Trump to investigate the Khashoggi case under the Global Magnitsky Act. The Trump administration has 120 days to finish the investigation and to report back to the Senate. Any person or organization found to be involved in the kidnapping and possible murder of Khashoggi could then come under U.S. sanctions.
Those 120 days are the time-frame for Erdogan to use the thumbscrews the Saudi fuckup in its consulate in Istanbul handed him. The Saudi clown prince Mohammad bin Salman will get squeezed like never before. It will cost him billions to purchase the video of the Khashoggi killing the Turkish government claims to have.
Erdogan will not be the only one to profit from the issue. The Senate move gives Trump enormous leverage over the Saudis. He will use it.
Trump loudly claimed that he personally closed a $110 billion deal in which the Saudis purchase more useless weapons. There never was a 'deal', only some non-binding letters of intent.
The Saudis have been reluctant to follow through. They did not pony up the $15 billion for the U.S. made THAAD missile defense systems Trump 'sold' them and even talked with Russia about buying the much cheaper and better S-400:
According to The Washington Post, among the agreements still up in the air is the $15 billion purchase of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System [THAAD], made by US defense contractor Lockheed Martin.
In a sign of Trump's continued emphasis on arms sales as a component of US foreign policy, White House senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner personally intervened with Lockheed to secure a 20% discount for the air-defense system.
Yet Riyadh let a September 30 deadline to wrap up that purchase come and go, according to The Post.
The new sales-pitch is easy to see. Either MbS buys the THAAD and other useless systems (without discount), or the investigation Trump has to pursue will reluctantly find MbS involved in the Khashoggi case. That would put MbS and his assets within the U.S. under sanctions. The Saudi King would have to replace MbS as clown king and successor.
Others will also try to gain political profit from the case. Netanyahoo will request that the investigation under the Global Magnitsky Act finds that Iran is guilty of the murder. Others will want to blame Russia. Was it a GRU cyberattack that hindered the Saudi consulates CCTV from recording the events while Qasem Soleimani slipped into the Saudi consulate and novichoked Khashoggi?
That might sound far fetched or even crazy but we have been here before. When in December 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie it was quite obvious that it was a revenge act for the July 1988 murder of 290 people on board of Iran Air flight 655 by the U.S. navy. But the investigation was fudged and in the end it was politically most convenient to blame Libya's Ghaddafi for the Pan Am disaster even while he had nothing to do with either incident.
But whatever.
Deals will be made and the case will be buried. If the deals are good enough, several dozen billions will be required, the U.S. might even allow Mohammad bin Salman to stay in his position.
But King Salman, or some Saudi citizens, may well find that the various crazy endeavors MbS tends to launch - the war on Yemen, the Qatar blockade, the Khashoggi assassination - are becoming way too costly for the country. A simple unlucky home accident could solve that problem.
Posted by b on October 11, 2018 at 03:03 PM | Permalink
If Turkey has it that video tape could well be the most valuable such tape there has been to date. No doubt there are multiple copies for security reasons.
Posted by: JohninMK | Oct 11, 2018 3:12:50 PM | 1
"Any person or organization found to be involved in the kidnapping and possible murder of Khashoggi could then come under U.S. sanctions."
Never hatchi tomodachi, although, DJT might further enrich himself behind the scenes, and off the grid. But really pressure the Saudis for what? A new orb to dance around?
Posted by: ben | Oct 11, 2018 3:33:03 PM | 2
The 'Global Magnitsky Act' vape...
Bill BROWDERs body double, dressed as outrage/
another pretender. another pretence.
Magnitsky: empire tax thief accountant becomes 'Bills lawyer'
martyr to truth.
Things between Bezos and MbS will never be the same again.
Posted by: bjd | Oct 11, 2018 4:13:08 PM | 4
Who?
Posted by: jo6pac | Oct 11, 2018 4:18:03 PM | 5
I think Trump will keep MBS in place and keep squeezing until US companies own Aramco.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 11, 2018 4:25:17 PM | 6
I hope that this plays out so that the war against poor Yemen comes to an end....cynical isn't it that the saudis will have to pay out perhaps tens of billions for the murder of one man, and it still costs them nothing to have killed or been responsible for the deaths of perhaps hundreds of thousands in Yemen, the poorest of all the Arab countries.
such is the world we live in
(when I saw the list of the signatories I noticed that none of the senators from NY or CA had signed on, especially notable to me about the repulsive Feinstein and Schumer)
Posted by: michaelj72 | Oct 11, 2018 4:27:48 PM | 7
Erdy is wielding a dangerous threat. MBS has enough idiocy to seek revenge on Erdy and that could benefit the world and the people of Syria too. Time to dig two graves it seems.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Oct 11, 2018 4:29:39 PM | 8
Thanks B, the pieces are falling into their places.
To Pan Am Flight 103: 4-5 years ago i watched a documentation about it, with the usual narrative. But some weeks ago i tried to learn some more pieces of the truth about it, and on Wikipedia is a MSM/propaganda article like so often these days.
Has anyone some links to an unbiased account on the tragedy?
Thanks in advance!
Posted by: DontBelieveEitherPropaganda | Oct 11, 2018 4:31:13 PM | 9
What Turkey does is neither here nor there, what the Americans do matters, and they have to be careful, the deranged Saudi youngster could call their bluff, do a deal with Russia and other oil exporting countries, begin the pricing of oil not in dollars but some synthetic currency, or the Chinese renminbi. If he does that the role of the dollar as the reserve currency is over.
Posted by: Baron | Oct 11, 2018 4:31:53 PM | 10
#9
You mean the role of MBS would be over. We'd see a US invasion with Aramco then gifted into Israeli/US hands, with another Saudi prince willing to give it all legitimacy...
Posted by: Castellio | Oct 11, 2018 4:44:27 PM | 11
I wonder if Bill Gates and Oprah still find the Clown Prince their favorite head lopper, child rapist and liver eater
Posted by: Anunnaki | Oct 11, 2018 4:46:21 PM | 12
How much will Theresa May ask Putin for the CCTV video showing Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov spraying novichok on Sergei Skripal's door handle which the British government claims not to have?
Posted by: Petri Krohn | Oct 11, 2018 5:05:52 PM | 13
Its being reported a deal to release Andrew Brunson has been reached between US and Turkey. This could be unrelated but as I said in other thread it might be related to the Khashoggi event. Question is what Turkey gets in return from the US which no doubt will come from the Saudis. In other words, Khashoggi event has been staged to provide a cover so the US will not be seen as paying for a hostage. Saudis concede something to Turkey and it will be written off as compensation for kidnapping or even murdering Khashoggi. Could the US have agreed to sacrifice Khashoggi for Brunson?
Posted by: Pft | Oct 11, 2018 5:12:01 PM | 14
Christ was crucified because of the Russians. GRU and Putin conspired to poison him at the Last Supper. The actual death on the Cross was staged to cover the poisoning.
"Highly Likely" Iran had a hand in it also. Judas was a 'Persian', of course, and would have been a Shiite if he hadn't been suicidal and lived another 800 years or so.
Bellingcat is due with the official report shortly. Stay tuned.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Oct 11, 2018 5:13:17 PM | 15
Current, unflattering sentiments about the actors in what some are calling the "US government soap opera." One reminder is the arms sales are $300 Billion, not 110.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 11, 2018 5:15:53 PM | 16
@8: For an objective discussion, with detailed analysis of the forensic evidence, of how and where the Lockerbie bomb was placed I recommend the book 'Adequately explained by stupidity?' by M.Kerr. The author (wisely in my view) does not speculate on who might have placed the bomb, although she makes it clear that it could not have been either of the Libyans tried for the crime. The book is not perfect, as it lacks an index, but you can't have everything!
Posted by: Coldish | Oct 11, 2018 5:17:07 PM | 17
@Red Ryder (14)
"Bellingcat is due with the official report shortly. Stay tuned."
Correction:
The Wikipedia article will be penned by Jimmy 'Jimbo' Wales himself, from which Bellincat and The Guardian will then quote.
Posted by: bjd | Oct 11, 2018 5:19:28 PM | 18
Posted by: Pft | Oct 11, 2018 5:12:01 PM | 13
It is hard to believe that Brunson was ever a real concern for USA. As far as "sanctions" that are brewing, I do not expect much. After the election season in USA, at the latest, the focus will be elsewhere.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Oct 11, 2018 5:29:41 PM | 19
She's no friend of the Turks or Saudis, yet Sharmine Narwani isn't so quick to condemn what is merely a different version of the Skripal frame-up complete with evidenceless pronouncements by BigLie Media.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 11, 2018 5:32:46 PM | 20
Excellent original (I assume) analysis, as usual.
Posted by: Protagonist | Oct 11, 2018 5:55:35 PM | 21
re: Lockerbie
Read this
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Document:The_Framing_of_al-Megrahi
originally published in 2009 here (but you must sign up):
https://www.lrb.co.uk/v31/n18/gareth-peirce/the-framing-of-al-megrahi
Posted by: mauisurfer | Oct 11, 2018 5:55:53 PM | 22
Could Brunson be a beneficiary in this as the changed position by Turkey is hard to explain.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 11, 2018 5:59:56 PM | 23
@Red Ryder (14)
Even Bellingcat beginning to be outed by the Independent
not seen till now though is any questioning of Bellingcat’s credentials in mainstream media. So let me hand you over, without further ado and with hearty if surprised approval, to Mary Dejevsky: not known as a Kremlin stooge or Putin troll. Yet here she is, in today’s Independent, asking in all sincerity and with admirable bluntness just WTF is Bellingcat?
Posted by: jsb | Oct 11, 2018 6:00:34 PM | 24
Re: Lockerbie
Here is a previous article from 2007 also from LRB:
https://www.lrb.co.uk/v29/n12/hugh-miles/inconvenient-truths
Posted by: mauisurfer | Oct 11, 2018 6:07:33 PM | 25
Not that hypocrisy by BigLie media's anything new, but their concern for Khashoggi compared to their mutedness over Assange is something to behold--the loss of a government tool's bemoaned whereas the censoring of one of the world's most important if not vital journalist doesn't raise a whisper of protest. Of course, no where is their mention of the total lack of evidence a la Skripal and Russiagate with all suppositions and presumptions being treated as proven facts. Yes, Khashoggi is more aptly described as a polemicist than a journalist whose importance pales to that of Assange. Further examples of BigLie Media hypocrisy are revealed in the linked article.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 11, 2018 6:23:07 PM | 26
@Posted by: DontBelieveEitherPropaganda | Oct 11, 2018 4:31:13 PM | 8
re Lockerbie
This is excellent: Lockerbie - The Flight From Justice Paul Foot - Private Eye Special Report
A dying ember of investigative journalism in the UK, written by a good man no longer with us.
Posted by: Ross | Oct 11, 2018 6:36:17 PM | 27
Turks have leaked the audio?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-11/us-intel-sources-say-khashoggi-murder-possible-rendition-gone-wrong
Posted by: Anunnaki | Oct 11, 2018 7:12:27 PM | 28
@19
I really like Sharmine, but on this one she's wrong and frankly I don't get why she's tweeting exculpatory comments when MbS deserves to be dragged to the Hague only for his crimes in Yemen. Actually, in his case the Hague should implement the death penalty. What can be worse than what he's doing to millions of children in Yemen???
It's one thing to mistrust the media, but it's another to deny the obvious truth and give that sado-psychotic criminal a millimetre of credibility.
15 Saudis including a Forensics expert fly in just before Khashoggi is set to enter the Consulate. He never exits. His fiancée is waiting - no Khashoggi (Khashoggi even told her to call the police if he didn't return in a reasonable time span); black van waiting at the back; black van goes to Consul's house into an underground garage; 15 Saudis leave hours later for airport and depart on same two jets via two different routes. Which facts is she looking at??? They look pretty damning to me! If the Saudis were holding him alive, they would show proof of life because otherwise I'm counting on well-deserved hell breaking loose on them! Except for Trump and Kushner who have millions and maybe a billion reasons to bury the truth and save their ass! Kushner 666 indeed!
If I didn't know better I'd suspect she's a Zionist double agent, but I know better and on this Saudi crime, SO SHOULD SHE.
Posted by: Circe | Oct 11, 2018 7:23:58 PM | 29
13
Brunson - Pence swap for making Khashoggi sanctions go away. Mossad-CIA extortion at its finest. No doubt MbS will also agree not to dump $T worth of junk Treasuries.
Posted by: Anton Worter | Oct 11, 2018 7:29:14 PM | 30
MbS may well be privy to the Trump Piss Tapes. If so, MbS may remain in good accord.
Posted by: fast freddy | Oct 11, 2018 7:31:40 PM | 31
A working group or committee is a sure way to massage the message to suit a particular narrative. History is replete with examples. In fact, many key characters are still living and available for such dirty deeds done dirt cheap.
Posted by: fast freddy | Oct 11, 2018 7:36:36 PM | 32
re Karlof1 @25 "...but their concern for Khashoggi compared to their mutedness over Assange is something to behold."
The MSM is as transparent as glass for those with eyes to see. All of them singing from the same song sheet across the world. The Internet enables us all to see this - if we choose. We might not be able to see man behind the curtain directly, but we can see the baton strokes of a "single mind" directing the symphony of deception.
Posted by: Activist Potato | Oct 11, 2018 7:47:39 PM | 33
AP @32--
Yea, that's been apparent since Nov 1963, if not before.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 11, 2018 8:03:49 PM | 34
A video of the killing mean prior knowledge.
Posted by: Alpi | Oct 11, 2018 8:38:31 PM | 35
It's hard to believe that they would film a killing.
Posted by: jiri | Oct 11, 2018 8:59:44 PM | 36
#7 That's a great forking point. It's disgusting how human lives can be differentiated in value so much.
Posted by: worldblee | Oct 11, 2018 10:02:46 PM | 37
To Pan Am Flight 103: 4-5 years ago i watched a documentation about it, with the usual narrative. But some weeks ago i tried to learn some more pieces of the truth about it, and on Wikipedia is a MSM/propaganda article like so often these days. Has anyone some links to an unbiased account on the tragedy? Thanks in advance! Posted by: DontBelieveEitherPropaganda | Oct 11, 2018 4:31:13 PM | 8
"For years disinformation specialists have peddled a giant lie about the crash of Pan Am 103 at Lockerbie. Time and time again the media has hysterically regurgitated the flawed and impossible legend that Maid of the Seas was brought to earth by a bomb triggered by a barometrically-activated timer, hidden in a radio in a samsonite suitcase. A barometric timer set for 10,000 feet altitude, which miraculously failed to activate when the Air Malta Flight it was allegedly planted on climbed through 10,000 feet after departing Valetta for Frankfurt, and again when the Pam Am feeder Boeing 727 to London climbed through 10,000 feet after departing Frankfurt." https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Document:The_Bomb_Trigger_on_Pam_Am_103
Copyright Joe Vialls, May 2000
On the previous thread I've linked a Hurriyet article @15 that stated Khashoggi was wearing a black Apple watch.
What is curious is that an Apple watch has two microphones built in and since Khashoggi was wearing one, that could have been the bug used to record the incident (one that is always near him and could have recorded the whole episode). That would also be prudent of Khashoggi to carry one into the trip to the embassy. That would also explain how the US intelligence could have figured out what happened so quickly, instead of the story about the Consulate being bugged by the Turks (a smokescreen) -- which would require bugs seemingly everywhere in order to figure what happened (as he was moved from room to room as is being reported).
Posted by: jsb | Oct 11, 2018 10:31:27 PM | 39
@19 karlof1
Thanks for the link. Sharmine is trying to be a journalist, and I applaud her for it. Everyone else seems to have abandoned this attempt.
Her point of view highlights the fact that with each incident like this, and Skripal before it, the requirement to present proof and evidence, prior to verdict, simply recedes further and further away.
That's the real crime happening here. But the critical view has left the room.
Posted by: Grieved | Oct 11, 2018 10:38:02 PM | 40
All this kinda' begs the question; Why would Khashoggi, a seemingly intelligent journalist, walk into the Saudi embassy voluntarily? What am I missing?
Posted by: ben | Oct 11, 2018 10:54:38 PM | 41
It's highly likely that Turkey does have a visual and/or audio record of every thing that happens inside the Saudi embassy, 24/7, including the Kashoggi incident. Books like Spy Catcher et al, tend to confirm that all countries bug and spy on each other's embassies using cutting-edge tech and tricks.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Oct 12, 2018 12:19:16 AM | 42
In Putin's Q & A following the recent Energy Summit, he referred to prostitution as the "second-oldest profession" - after spying.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Oct 12, 2018 12:24:18 AM | 43
US and Turkey both wants to benefit out of this incident. Probably colluded together to blackmail MbS.
Posted by: AG17 | Oct 12, 2018 1:08:22 AM | 44
DontBelieveEitherPropaganda @8
In The Oklahoma City Bombing and the Politics of Terror, which bombing is a modern template for many false flags that follow, i.e., a drill goes live, the author follows a myriad of threads, including the fact that CIA intelligence officers were on Pan Am 103 ("Inconvenient Truths" and "Lockerbie: The Flight From Justice" mention this was well). The contention is that they were returning to Langley to present evidence that a rogue CIA group was running drugs through Lebanon. It sez here the rogues managed to place a bomb on the plane in Germany.
Posted by: pogohere | Oct 12, 2018 1:20:42 AM | 45
ben 40 "Why would Khashoggi, a seemingly intelligent journalist, walk into the Saudi embassy voluntarily?"
I have also wondered about that. Perhaps he thought the US was covering his back or perhaps he thought MBS wouldn't be as blatant as to knock him off when there were witnesses to him going into the embassy.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 12, 2018 1:20:50 AM | 46
jiri 35
Haven't you seen the ISIS snuff movies.. No difference between Saudi's and ISIS other than US proclaims Saudi an ally and ISIS an enemy, notwithstanding that ISIS only exists to further US ambitions.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 12, 2018 1:31:22 AM | 47
I have a theory that the more lurid the death description, the less likely it is to be true.
The many deaths of North Korean notables is one example e.g.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/northkorea/10837897/Executed-Kim-Jong-Un-girlfriend-reappears-on-North-Korea-television.html
And of course
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/real-life/wtf/murdered-ukrainian-journalist-walks-into-press-conference/news-story/822ffad01230475c25f929735477bc06
So to tie this murder down, someone needs to produce actual body parts (entirely possible even if he's still alive) or have him walk into a press conference.
Much as I despise the Wahhabis there is simply not enough evidence that he was actually murdered - just lots of innuendo.
Posted by: Charles Wood | Oct 12, 2018 3:02:16 AM | 48
Somehow, judging from my armchair ;), this "killing" seems unlikely to me... I mean, suppose the saudis actually want to get rid of the guy, you'd think that literally every other location and method would be more appropriate than an embassy and his girlfriend waiting outside. Seems more likely that he's been kidnapped and will be traded?
Posted by: radiator | Oct 12, 2018 3:58:21 AM | 49
Interesting, my first instinct was also to think how Turkey would also use this to squeeze some cash out of KSA and USA, let's see how Turkish bonds do in the coming months maybe. Not like Erdogan is the greatest supporter of journalism and free speech now is he....
But this figures, many others like the USA can now also cash in on a very exposed MBS. It really shows what a petulant, inexperienced and dangerous leader he is, few more moves like this and he is definitely gonna get zapped by his growing list of enemies within the Kingdom.. oh well, couldn't happen to a nicer guy really.
Posted by: EtTuBrute | Oct 12, 2018 6:27:37 AM | 50
@ 9
I looked into the Lockerbie thing several years ago and was astonished to find out that the only link to Lybia was a Swiss made timer supposedly used to detonate the bomb. It was found "by chance" although the plane debris were scattered over many square kilometers...
Posted by: lili | Oct 12, 2018 6:49:45 AM | 51
Radiator@49
Yeah, duh
IMO it is basically a 3-4 way coordinated act/deal that allows all parties to get something they couldn't otherwise get w/o negative political consequences. Its possible Khashoggi and his fiance cooperated. Not sure
We will never know. People will believe what their confirmation biases allow.
Posted by: Pft | Oct 12, 2018 8:04:14 AM | 52
@9 Lockerbee ---> https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6222677/How-world-sold-monstrous-lie-Lockerbie.html
Posted by: hestroy | Oct 12, 2018 8:42:20 AM | 53
"......Others will want to blame Russia. Was it a GRU cyberattack that hindered the Saudi consulates CCTV from recording the events while Qasem Soleimani slipped into the Saudi consulate and novichoked Khashoggi?......"
Lately, the GRU has shown themselves to be little more than bumbling idiots. Bellingcat would have already exposed them if they were involved. However, Putin is an exceptional foreign policy strategist. He will be more than willing to step in and supply all the weaponry to Saudi Arabia they need if the US tries to withhold weapons sales for the murder(?) of Khashoggi. Trump will never allow that to happen for two reasons.
1. Maintaining the US-Saudi Arabia-Israel axis to counter the regional influence of Iran is far more important than the death of a single journalist.
2. Weapons sales are a big US business. Russia is a US competitor. That's one reason why the US put Russia under sanctions for the murder of the whistleblower, Magnitsky, in a Russian prison.
Posted by: craigsummers | Oct 12, 2018 9:59:11 AM | 54
@52
And I suppose you also believe Elvis is alive and well living in Las Vegas.
---------------
No one here can explain why Consulate staff was told not to come back from lunch and same at Consul's house. Facts are meaningless to some of you; you'd rather have the ridiculous explanation that protects criminals and your god Trump!
The Turkish government told U.S. officials they have video and audiotape of Khashoggi being interrogated, tortured and killed by the Saudis. It's possible the Saudis didn't conduct a thorough sweep. They should be pressured into releasing what they have but Trump has a billion reasons to make this disappear like Khashoggi. He's rotten to the core.
Posted by: Circe | Oct 12, 2018 10:07:34 AM | 55
@46
And if you notice from the video there's a guy in a blue jacket beside the door giving the impression that it's business as usual at the Consulate when in fact all the staff had been sent home. Even though he told his fiancee to call the police if he didn't return, like many here who insist on denying reality, he never imagined they'd have the audacity to do something there. He was fooled by his relief at getting the paperwork to marry his fiancee.
Actually I just heard Turkish authorities shared the audio and video with some Western intelligence and what was on there was brutal, extremely violent and shocking. Trump is in shet's corner now. GOOD.
Posted by: Circe | Oct 12, 2018 10:33:48 AM | 56
Qatar is jubilating! Turkey, too! Saudi Arabia will be criticized and isolated as most GCC countries would dissaprove and prefer to dissociate from such a crime. Dismembering the body of a dead moslem man is a very serious crime in Islam.
Kuwait and Bahrein are already cozyng up with Syria, the UAE is slowly moving out the Yemen war and reviewing ist relation with Syria.
Kashoogi's alleged martyr may save Yemenis lives and may have the Western world faced to the reality that in the region, the evil is not Iran but their best friend, Saudi Arabia and its smiling monster MBS.
Kashoogi may have succeeded unintentionnaly to destabilize MBS and probably trigger his removal. The USA will have no problem in sacrificing MBS for the sake of keeping the Saudi milking under control. The only problem will be that it will reflect on Kushner-MBS Grand Palestinian plan.
Maybe Kashoogi's love for fiancee made him take the risk to get a divorce paper from the Saudi Arabia consulate and be killed.
A sad ending to a love story.
Posted by: Virgile | Oct 12, 2018 10:40:45 AM | 57
30
As I predicted - BREAKING US pastor Andrew Brunson freed by Turkish court
Now Pence has his Rabbinicals circling the wagons for the Holy War against 'Evil Iran behind the brutal Khashoggi Murser!' -- it worked for Cheney in 2003. Evangelicals and Rabbinicals are nipot the brightest candles on the menorrah.
Posted by: Anton Worter | Oct 12, 2018 10:54:23 AM | 58
Schmoe 27
Go to Wikileaks and look up William Roebuck (whose name occasionally resurfaces these days in reference to Syria). His cables from 2007 and 2008 are all about the plans to destabilize Syria by doing pretty much what we've been seeing since 2011.
and Nick 28
You are spot on without realizing it with ''middle easternization''. The whole obsession with the WALL comes from the need to pretect the Hew Hess Hay from the colossal flood of refugees that such destabilization will generate -- and save the Hew Hess Hay from the problems the Europe is now facing.
Posted by: RJPJR | Oct 12, 2018 10:56:36 AM | 59
57
In a mere fortnight from now, this news story will be transmogrified into 'Brunson Released From Pharoahs' Chains As Triumphant Exceptional Judeo-Christian Evangelicals Fight Satanic Ayatollah Caliphate Head-Chopping Child-Buggering Mufti Labia-Mutilating Iran!'
Then Pence will raise a clenched fist alongside Bolton at some PNAC Rosh Chodesh Fest in WADC, and hoarsely yell, "Bmob the Persians for Jesus -- MAGA, MAGA, MAGA!' and Blue-Bloods on Wall Street will clap until their hands bleed.
It's an old parlor trick to save a dying PetroDollar.
Posted by: Anton Worter | Oct 12, 2018 11:06:30 AM | 60
55
"One word, Circe.
Sir?
One word, are you listening?
Yes, sir.
White Hats.
That's two words, sir."
Welcome to Fake News Apres Le Deluge.
Posted by: Anton Worter | Oct 12, 2018 11:12:52 AM | 61
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |