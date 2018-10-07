Post a comment

India's U-Turn Destroys Trump's Anti-Chinese 'Quad' Strategy
A change in India's foreign policy last week disintegrated the Trump administration's strategy against Russia and China. U.S. media pronouncements about India will now change. The Indian government under Narendra Modi will come under heavy propaganda fire.
Two weeks ago the MoA Weekly Review mused about the corrupt Rafale fighter jet deal India's Hindu-fascist President Modi had arranged:
In short: The previous government signed a contract with France' Dassault to buy 126 Rafale jets for $10.6 billion. Thirty percent of the price would flow back from Dassault to the Indian state owned aviation manufacturer HAL, which would assemble most of the planes.
Modi flew to Paris and changed the deal without the knowledge of his cabinet and the country's military. India will get only 36 Rafales but pay $8.7 billion for them. Thirty percent of the money would flow back to a private Indian company belonging to the largely bankrupt, privately held Reliance Group for unrelated projects and without any know-how transfer.
How much Reliance, owned by the once very rich Ambani family, would hand over to Modi and his party is yet unknown. There are calls for Modi to step down which he is unlikely to do.
The writing was based on and credited to the legwork Caravan Magazine had done.
Today the New York Times picked up the story - With ‘Fishy’ Jet Deal, India’s Opposition Finally Lands a Blow on Modi.
The 'paper of the record' is two weeks late with the story, adds nothing new to it and does not even credit Caravan which uncovered the details of the corrupt deal.
The question thus is: Why was this published now?
The U.S. had hoped that it could pull the traditionally non-aligned India to its side and use it in its strategic wars against China, Russia and Iran. The Quad strategy of an Indo-Pacific alliance of Japan, Australia and India under U.S. leadership was agreed upon a year ago, supposedly to implement a "rules based order" in which the U.S. makes up rules of what China (and others) are allowed to do - or not allowed to do - in the Indo-Pacific realm.
Critics of the Modi government did not like the subservient role proud India was supposed to play in that game.
Then the U.S. Congress, through the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanction Act (CAATSA), threatened India with sanctions should it buy the Russian S-400 air-defense systems. Trump also threatens with sanctions over India's purchase of Iranian oil.
Domestic criticism of Modi's strategy increased. The Rafale scandal added to the pressure. After some dithering he finally changed course.
Last week President Putin visited India and signed a number of big deals. India will buy 5 regiments (40 launchers) of the S-400 system for a cool $5 billion. Moreover both sides agreed on a deal for 6 additional nuclear reactors to be build by Russian companies in India. (Two Russian reactors are already running in India while two more are under construction.) The reactors come at some $20 billion each and will be build over the next decade. Rosneft signed a ten year deal to provide India with 10 million tons of oil per year. There are also a number of other new agreements.
The leaders' remarks at the summit referred to multilateralism and the joint statement they issued was a kick into Trump's ass. At Indian Punchline the former Indian ambassador M. K. Bhadrakumar remarks:
We seem to have flushed down the drain the Trump administration’s idea of the “Quad”, which of course was a barely-disguised attempt to create a US-led alliance system in the Asia-Pacific to isolate China in its region. India is marking its distance from that enterprise.
In a wider essay Bhadrakumar expands on the Indian perspective:
The big picture is incomplete unless we draw in these trends in the world order to conceptualise our response. We should put in proper perspective the growing Sino-Russian entente instead of viewing it sceptically. The entente underscores that the US strategy to divide China and Russia and fight them separately—China in the Pacific battlefield and Russia in the European battlefield—has not worked. On the contrary, what is under way is a squeezing of the US out of the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Washington is showing signs of nervousness. This explains the desperate American attempt to draw India into a military alliance to suit its own needs. We will be erring seriously in any mistaken belief that this is about a “liberal international order”, which, of course, is only an American myth.
Despite U.S. sanction threats India will also continue to buy Iranian oil:
India will buy 9 million barrels of Iranian oil in November, two industry sources said, indicating the world's third-biggest oil importer will continue purchasing crude from the Islamic republic despite U.S. sanctions coming into force on Nov. 4.
China will likewise continue to buy hydrocarbons from Iran.
All these transactions will, of course, not be done in U.S. dollars as was once customary, but in bilateral currencies or as barter deals.
The new Indian deals with Russia, the statements from the Russia-India summit and the continued oil buying from Iran are huge defeats for the Trump administration's anti-China, anti-Russia and anti-Iran policies. Its global strategy to rescue the 'unilateral moment' for the U.S. has failed over India's recalcitrance.
And that is the very reason the New York Times is now drawing attention to the Rafale corruption scandal and highlighting the opposition to Modi.
India under Modi is now on the official American shit list. Bring out the propaganda guns. It's time for regime change.
Posted by b on October 7, 2018 at 10:45 AM | Permalink
It is hard to imagine India not siding with the Empire.
It is a testament to how badly the US has carried out its relations with India.
India's political, intellectual and commercial elite is naturally inclined towards the Empire ever since the days of the British Empire.
It is still not too late for the US to give a few crumbs to India and get its on its side. So far, the US has been getting a lot from India but getting very little for its efforts.
Posted by: jiri | Oct 7, 2018 11:09:11 AM | 1
This is more confirmation, if any more confirmation was necessary, that the rogue president of the US is pursuing a foreign policy that is at same time detrimental to the US standing in the world, its trading partners and its own economy, while accomplishing nothing for the prospect of world peace. After all, India still gets to load up on advanced weapons systems.
And it's too simplistic to say Trump is "anti-Russia, anti-China, anti-India." Trump is anti-every other nation. Remember, his winning electoral strategy was "Amerikkka first."
Let's face it. Far from playing 4 dimensional chess on the world stage, rather Donald Trump is playing mutual masturbational pocket pool with his base supporters in hopes of keeping the GOP and (mainly) himself firmly in charge of the US regardless of the detrimental consequences....to the US, the world and future generations.
Posted by: donkeytale | Oct 7, 2018 11:36:25 AM | 2
I know nothing of Indian politics, but where exactly would regime change in India lead? It seems Modhi is as anti-China/Pakistan and as pro American as they come. If even he grew tired of US antics, then we are close to the end of the road.
Posted by: lysander | Oct 7, 2018 11:42:49 AM | 3
b- you are the best, keep ponding the bastards, and bring out the turuth
Posted by: Kooshy | Oct 7, 2018 11:53:30 AM | 4
I wouldn't project too much importance on this latest move. India takes its non-alignment identity rather seriously. And in order to maintain it in a bipolar world order, the country swings habitually to and from the Washington consensus with the regularity of the monsoon season. Shifts of Turkey and Pakistan are a lot more seismic.
Posted by: 0use4msm | Oct 7, 2018 11:59:26 AM | 5
Like Lysander said, US leadership would be foolish to expect a new Indian regime to be pro-US, considering how they blamed Modi for being too subservient to Washington.
Besides, I also think the Kissingerian focus on the dreaded Russia-China possible alliance is short-sighted. While it should be a real concern for the US, of equal concern should be an India-Chian alliance. Sure, that seems far less likely to happen, but the results would be equally bad for the USA, though for different reasons - you would have an alliance with more than 1/3 of all the world's population, a manpower pool offering human resources beyond anything we've ever seen in history. So, pushing India too hard when you're worrying about China is just as dumbfuck as pissing off Moscow with Russiagate and Skripals.
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Oct 7, 2018 12:05:44 PM | 6
thanks b... i wonder if modi has been talking with imran khan? it seems to me india and pakistan could be better friends, if they both agreed what a pain in the ass the usa is meddling inbetween.. same deal india and the other countries - china, russia and iran.. usa as great meddler is losing some of it's luster.. nyt to the rescue, lol...
Posted by: james | Oct 7, 2018 12:07:42 PM | 7
india is SCO so ofc they are with other SCO members
Posted by: jhh | Oct 7, 2018 12:19:22 PM | 8
This is more confirmation, if any more confirmation was necessary, that the rogue president of the US is pursuing a foreign policy that is at same time detrimental to the US standing in the world, its trading partners and its own economy, while accomplishing nothing for the prospect of world peace. After all, India still gets to load up on advanced weapons systems.
And it's too simplistic to say Trump is "anti-Russia, anti-China, anti-India." Trump is anti-every other nation. Remember, his winning electoral strategy was "Amerikkka first."
Let's face it. Far from playing 4 dimensional chess on the world stage, rather Donald Trump is playing mutual masturbational pocket pool with his base supporters in hopes of keeping the GOP and (mainly) himself firmly in charge of the US regardless of the detrimental consequences....to the US, the world and future generations.
Posted by: donkeytale | Oct 7, 2018 11:36:25 AM | 2
Trump is an Israeli Firster, he just kept peddling the "America First" from the beggining in order to hide it.
Everybody since the early 90's knew that US needed a world War and or a global major crisis to stay afloat. The then collapse of the Soviet Union gave them only a small time to kick the can down the road a bit. Then they started strategizing te financial crisis they brought forward with the Goldman Sachs. In the interim they needed a European war to make their first steps in their new strategy for the EU part of their Global battlefield Orchestra (they termed Global Domination) and to test some new technologies (nothing is really new under the sun, not even revolutionary military technologies, everything has indeed existed quite some time before in our history, everything. "Future ideas" are literaly past events revisited with just a new wording).
The Usurers Cabal End Game doesn't seem to involve USA making it unscathed, in one piece anyway in to the future, any more. It's all about outsourcing power to israel and certain conglomerates, if the Cabal manages to keep them under control. Google/Amazon, energy corporations/media organizations groups, Banking institutions etc.
Strategy seems to be to coerce the big stupid bully in the room (U.S.A) to start a fight with everyone else, so the Cabal can arange a winning strategy, since their global domination plan (the Usurers Cabal) is stalling.
It is only now that the other players in the room starting to understand the seriousness of the situation, but is it too late?
Posted by: Greece | Oct 7, 2018 12:21:31 PM | 9
If one country that is outside your control makes a decision in its own self-interest or in the self-interest of its leaders and this destroys your strategy, then it wasn't much of a strategy to begin with.
Posted by: Bobby | Oct 7, 2018 12:40:03 PM | 10
b
India is the master of double dealing...just like fukus.
In fact it sought ok from Washington and looks like its getting it.
Meaning, no political cost, no sanctions.
Sanctions Waiver Intended To "Wean" India, Others Off Russian Arms: US
https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/s-400-deal-sanctions-waiver-intended-to-wean-nations-like-india-off-russia-us-1928167
U.S. actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-iran-sanctions/u-s-actively-considering-waivers-on-iran-oil-sanctions-idUSKCN1MF2JO
----------------
As for its S400 ,its targeting China, just like its entire arms purchase program.
Here's a collection of headlines in past year, mostly from the Indian press....
Amid Ammo Shortage, Indian General Seeks More Funds to Counter China
With an eye on China, India is looking to buy more US-made advanced sub-hunting planes
How Top-Secret US System Will Allow India To Track Chinese Submarines
Destination Beijing: India to Test 'China-Killer' Nuke Missile
[Agni v missile was dubbed 'China killer']
Russian S-400 Triumf gives India an edge against Pakistan, China
India world's biggest arms importer, spat with Pak and China fueling demand
Posted by: denk | Oct 7, 2018 12:52:27 PM | 11
10
You guys are getting ahead of yourselves. Modi is a corrupt fascist swine-pucker who swindled the Indian people out of their 24k gold heirlooms, in return for Bank of London credit-debt in pounds sterling, then floated twice that debt in sovereign junk bonds ponzi, in the Menem-Ukraine Junta 'scheme' of absolute looting.
When you think of Modi, think of Erdogan. Don't megaphone these triumphal potted geopolitical theories. Boeing announced they are moving production to India, and USA IT is massively moving facilities to India. India is simply open for business.
These perennial bitcoin-boy theories of a Golden Yuan global currency are hilarious. India has nothing but Rothschilds Bank credit-debt, low-quality cheesy IT, Assam tea and basmati rice, and a whole bunch of stranded sadhus driving for Uber in USA.
Posted by: Anton Worter | Oct 7, 2018 1:07:31 PM | 12
There are other views, b, according to them you are exaggerating.
According to Andrew Korybko, India is still hedging its bets between Russia and the US
https://eurasiafuture.com/2018/10/05/indias-balancing-act-between-russia-the-us-will-break-down-over-iran/
Yes, they bought russian weapons (on the US condition that they reduce future russian weapon purchases as a percent of their total weapon purchases), but they also signed LEMOA and COMCASA military deals with the US. Things are not white and black.
Posted by: Passer by | Oct 7, 2018 1:27:02 PM | 13
@denk - while the Indian generals point to China when asking for weapons their real target is still Pakistan. There are some minor border issues with China but nothing that would deserve a large war. Pakistan though ...
Also:
The waivers the U.S. offers are seen in India as a U.S. attempt to control India's im- and export. Why should India ever agree to that?
Modi is in trouble at home. He wants to get reelected next year. He is running as a rightwing nationalist. He can no longer afford to kowtow to Trump.
b
Hope you'r right .
Only worry is that some BJP fanatics might figure
the S400 afford them a nuclear first strike option
on China.
Posted by: denk | Oct 7, 2018 1:44:41 PM | 15
Thanks for announcing the NY Times juvenile plagiarism, b! The SCO is becoming stronger daily. The S-400 IMO serves as a status symbol and is aimed at the Outlaw US Empire, not India's SCO neighbors who have no designs on its territory or want to control India's government. There's also a very deep, long-standing relationship between Modi and Putin the neocons weren't able to undermine.
One must look at the USA and imagine how it would behave if it wasn't the Outlaw US Empire when it comes to dealing with the developmental goals of Russia, China and SCO as there is another pathway that doesn't involve confrontation to attain a Zero-sum victory. Indeed, one can look at the entire post-WW2 era and muse about the alternative reality that would have arisen absent the Anti-Communist Crusade. Placing that possibility next to today's reality accentuates the utter wrongness of the Outlaw US Empire's policy goals--Those in charge of the federal government in 1942 decided then that the goals of the Atlantic Charter weren't to be followed. For those who can't recall those goals:
"The Charter stated the ideal goals of the war: no territorial aggrandizement; no territorial changes made against the wishes of the people (self-determination); restoration of self-government to those deprived of it; reduction of trade restrictions; global cooperation to secure better economic and social conditions for all; freedom from fear and want; freedom of the seas; and abandonment of the use of force, as well as disarmament of aggressor nations."
Yes, the USSR, USA and UK were the initial 3 signers. One of the most important points made by Gabriel Kolko in Politics of War was the initiation of what became the Anti-Communist Crusade in 1943 in Occupied Italy, thus signaling what the post-war attitude of the USA and UK would be toward the USSR, which is to say the Atlantic Charter was violated first by the very nations that proposed it--the USA and UK. Yes, these past facts matter greatly because they're the reason why we have today's confrontation: A world of @200 political entities (not all are nations) mostly seeking peace and collaborative Win-Win development against one nation and its vassals wanting to control/dominate everything such that all gains goes to it--Zero-sumism.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 7, 2018 2:06:49 PM | 16
b is right.
India's real beef is with Pakistan, not with China.
Especially whatever has to do with any areas the US could expand the Afghanistan tensions between Pakistan and India also regarding the Hindokush. They call it Hindokush for a reason...
There the US military planers half of them belonging to strange sects and herecies masking as christian, have brought upon a mini Apocalypse, testing all kinds of strange stuff both on the locals, their own personel and the environment. That's a war with a high strangeness factor, but compared to what the world will unfortunatelly witness, this is probably nothing.
USA, or whatever is left of it after the war will be trending to publicly being vocal for disavoing their military it's actions as purely evil and satanic. Mark my words.
The iconic picture of the average US Army soldier that liberates the world will be crushed in to a million pieces, abandoned and largely forgotten. Shame and guilt will take its place. Much much worst than the nazis.
You'll see....
Posted by: Greece | Oct 7, 2018 3:14:26 PM | 17
India has had a long standing relationship with the Soviet Union. They've had non-dollar bilateral trade for decades. Some 40% or more of existing Indian military hardware is Russian. Acquiring weapon systems to modernize their Russian hardware is part for the course. India will naturally focus on its interests. They will naturally attempt to gain advantage by playing both the Russians and the US. The signing of new deals with Russia is nothing new.
Posted by: ab initio | Oct 7, 2018 3:22:30 PM | 18
A gas pipeline to be built between Iran and India with Russian financing and China partnership in the Iranian South Pars gas field. Another slap in the face of US sanctions on Iran. The mission statement of the SCO is to create wealth not war, while the US mission statement is to make war and loot what remains. I hope the world gets to a path of win win before those who advocate zero sum strategy carry out any more dangerous actions.
https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Russias-Gazprom-To-Help-Build-Iran-India-Gas-Pipeline.html
Posted by: Tom | Oct 7, 2018 3:28:58 PM | 19
"One of the most important points made by Gabriel Kolko in Politics of War was the initiation of what became the Anti-Communist Crusade in 1943 in Occupied Italy, thus signaling what the post-war attitude of the USA and UK would be toward the USSR, which is to say the Atlantic Charter was violated first by the very nations that proposed it--the USA and UK."
An interesting sidebar is that General Alexander, who was commanding allied forces in Italy, signaled the new policy by publicly announcing that Allied forces would not advance during the winter months. This allowed the German forces and Mussolini's militia to devote the winter to killing Communist led partisan forces which had started guerrilla campaigns in anticipation of Allied assistance. That winter there was none and by next spring many of the Italian resistance forces had been wiped out. When the war ended the Communists and their allies were still the biggest party in Italy but they were no longer in position to take power.
Alexander, incidentally was well trained in anti communist fighting.
Wikipedia
"...As a temporary lieutenant-colonel, he led the Baltic German Landeswehr in the Latvian War of Independence, commanding units loyal to Latvia in the successful drive to eject the Bolsheviks from Latgalia..."
'Alex' died in 1969 whether he is still revered by Latvia's fascists seems unlikely, but he ought to be.
Posted by: bevin | Oct 7, 2018 4:15:53 PM | 20
bevin @20--
Thanks for the echo! The entire thrust of "Post-WW2 Western Historiography" is overturned when it's realized that the Anti-Communist Crusade began during the War, and that the USA and UK immediately began violating their UN Charter as soon as it was ratified.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 7, 2018 4:35:57 PM | 21
I gag every time I hear of the US "rules based order".
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Oct 7, 2018 4:41:03 PM | 22
I wrote at SyrPer earlier today the info below that has parallel to you excellent article b.
"India under Modi has shown to be with no one, this is a regime that won’t last, that is a fact, so should the US is placing all cards on it then it is doomed right there.
I see some holes on the over all concept above that you brought up.
1) Philippines is actually moving to embrace the new multipolar world, clearly shifting a century old alliance with the US.
2) Japan is looking closely to Russia for solving post WWII issue (northern islands), to increase trade with Russia, mainly energy, so its industry remain competitive. Japan is occupied by the US, and the latter used Russia and DPRK to keep its occupation, and may use China as the new reason.
3) South Korea has chosen last year to embrace Russia-China’s plan for peace with DPRK, involving end of the war, trade and development and a possible two State Government somehow, the US is basically following the flow here. Knowing the Koreans as I know, they think the peninsula is one people and one country, this “inner desire” will move ahead provided the right leadership continues to drive it they way they are driving it, without antagonize their enemies, US and Japan. Yes both don’t want a strong Korea with 80 million people, and 1/3 of it eager to consume goods.
4) Not sure you have noticed but right now Taiwan is only recognized as an independent State by only 19 UN States, 2/3s of them are small island States (9 US proxies) and the remaining are mostly Central American countries (5). Actually Taiwan is losing this battle and soon less than 13-15 countries will recognize it, 3 decades ago the list was way much longer. China will slowly get Taiwan back, no more than 10-15 years for it to happen.
5) The main “battlefield” for Asia is not located on the coastal countries, but inland, this is the heart of Eurasia strategy and here China and Russia are making huge strides, most of the central Asian countries have either bonded back with Russia (language, culture, trade and development) or China, besides the central Asian, both managed to extend their strategic gains to Pakistan (China had excellent relationship but now Russia has replaced the US), Iran and soon Afghanistan (Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan are close to shift Afghanistan away from NATO and terrorism). Not to mention Myanmar, which its strong alliance with China will serve a key outlet to the Indian Ocean (here India is the surrounded country by China), this is why India must wake up, embrace the future and development or face complete encirclement by the Tiger. Modi won’t last.
6) Then comes Turkey, a NATO member, at odds with EU and the US, looking everyday for Russia and China for trade, weapons, funds and future.
7) With Iran and Turkey closer to Russia and China, comes the ME, a traditional US/Israel ground which is shifting very fast toward Russia and China, it win’t be long for the ME to become neutral which means a clear loss for Israel and the US.
8) Last but not least is Africa, shifting centuries old of ties with EU to China, the latter has put so much resources in China that it is shifting the whole continent from centuries of abuse and exploitation toward modernity and a chance for the future, this process is slow but has no way back, Africans know that China wants local resources but are willing to share the wealth vs the traditional “do or die what I demand” style from EU/US.
All I am saying is that isolated places like Australia/NZ, part of the infamous 5 eyes won’t do a thing to revert the global trend, will follow the new leaders.
It remains to be seen what the EU will do (embrace the losers or help lead the future from the periphery). Will Latin America follow Mexico/Canada that bended completely to the US or strengthen ties with Russia and China ? Some countries have allied to the US deeply such as Colombia and Chile, some have made strong inroads with Russia and China, such as Peru, Argentina and Venezuela, while Brazil is part of BRICS thus keeping strong ties there, but has always kept strong bonds to the US, it may change is trade war comes to Brazil from the US."
Posted by: Canthama | Oct 7, 2018 5:09:09 PM | 23
India is being gamed by their former colonial masters. Britain loves nothing better than playing the old divide and rule card trick... What could be more fun than stirring up trouble between India and China? It's a marvelous game with such rich pickings
One is amused that we call it the American empire, as though the US is actually in charge. Fools, her majesty is laughing at you all
Posted by: Dan | Oct 7, 2018 5:17:50 PM | 24
#20 bevin #21 Karlof1. Thank you for pointing that out. Immediately after the war immigration of Nazi's to the west (knowingly) helped to squash socialism, communism or other governments not to the liking of the west worldwide. Planning for this must have taken place in the latter stages of WW2 as well as planning to attack the USSR with a nuclear bombs. Remind me again who is the greater evil. The west is like the character played by Peter Sellers in Dr. Strangelove. They have great difficulty in keeping their right arm down. Beneath a thin façade their true colours bleed out.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/wipe-the-ussr-off-the-map-204-atomic-bombs-against-major-cities-us-nuclear-attack-against-soviet-union-planned-prior-to-end-of-world-war-ii/5616601
Posted by: Tom | Oct 7, 2018 5:21:15 PM | 25
Greece @ 9
Trump includes Israel First inside his America First packaging. There may be no difference in his mind if not in reality. (Get the) Netanyahoo is his good buddy after all.
I agree with your premise of national governments now becoming reduced to front men for the multinational corporate interests. This has always been so but as the control of the multinationals spreads more evenly to the nouveau riche of many nations the true value to the global elites of maintaining a "strong" America even in decline rests on the illusion of monetary stability the US lends to global financial markets.
We all can envision newer international financial structures forming which eventually in stages will merge, synthesize and replace the current system to reflect the emerging reality. My thought is it won't be developed by enlightened princes as a panacea for the 99.8%.
The concept of the nation/state is as dead as Nietzche's God, existing only as the ever sharpening tool to keep us divided and fallen into line behind the false idols we are taught to worship from early childhood.
Posted by: donkeytale | Oct 7, 2018 5:28:01 PM | 26
An interesting sidebar is that General Alexander, who was commanding allied forces in Italy, signaled the new policy by publicly announcing that Allied forces would not advance during the winter months. This allowed the German forces and Mussolini's militia to devote the winter to killing Communist led partisan forces which had started guerrilla campaigns in anticipation of Allied assistance. That winter there was none and by next spring many of the Italian resistance forces had been wiped out. When the war ended the Communists and their allies were still the biggest party in Italy but they were no longer in position to take power.
Posted by: bevin | Oct 7, 2018 4:15:53 PM | 20
WOW!
So here is the "Greek version" of the same episode:
An interesting sidebar is that General Alexander, who was commanding allied forces in Italy, signaled the new policy by publicly announcing that Allied forces would not advance during the winter months. This allowed the German forces and local sympathizer's militia to devote the winter to killing Communist led partisan forces which had started guerrilla campaigns in anticipation of Allied assistance. That winter there was none and by next spring many of the Greek resistance forces had been wiped out. When the war ended the Communists and their allies were still the biggest party in Greece but they were no longer in position to take power. SO WINSTON CHURCHILL DISSEMBARKED 70.000 FORCES OF BRITISH MILITARY NEAR THE HALF OF 1945 THAT DURING THE COURSE OF 3 YEARS ENGAGED IN NUMEROUS ATTROCITIES, WITH THE...WAIT FOR IT....LOCAL NAZI SYMPATHIZERS, TO THE EXTEND THAT AMERICANS FEARED THEY WOULD NEVER GET THEIR CHANCE TO BURGE IN AND ESTABLISH SOME BASES FOR EXPERIMENTS (like the ones I mentioned at other thread) SO THEY BEGAN TO GIV THE BRITISH OCCUPATION AND THE ENSUING GREEK CIVIL WAR IN ABAD LIGHT AS A POLITICAL PRESSURE TO CHURCHILL,TO BACK DOWN. THE CIVIL WAR THAT WAS ENABLED BY THE BRITISH (QUIN/ROYALS POLITICAL DECISIONS INCLUDED) ENDED IN 1955. BUT BY THEN 30% OF THE ABLE POPULACE HAD MIGRATED OVERSEAS.
Greece. The country that has been f@ck3d in every turn and every way possible by it's "Allies".
Posted by: Greece | Oct 7, 2018 5:29:23 PM | 27
The concept of the nation/state is as dead as Nietzche's God, existing only as the ever sharpening tool to keep us divided and fallen into line behind the false idols we are taught to worship from early childhood.
Should have posted this in the same reply above, but didn't have time.
Actually, I do see Hungary playing "the Nation State" with EU's money, I also see Chez republic lending support with their own "Nation State" feelings, and humping along, I do see Austria's new government largely starting doing the same, right? Yep, Turkey a "Nation State" too. Poor Syria want's to get right back up on that "Nation State" hsaddle as soon as possible. Russia is in pretty good "Nation State" mode China definatelly is in a "Nation State" ood also, albeit, doing international stuff nowadays, notice they always export, they never import. For instance you won't see any Greeks or italians or Germans going there opening shops etc, they always keep coming over here....Right? USA is pretty much a "Nation State" too, pretty much bullying every other to stop believing to their own version of little nation States, while Germany too, wth ultra right on the rise, visiting Acropolis, the other day, saluting with nazi salutes taking pictures with local sympathizers, look for them on facebook, are pretty much of a "Nation State" idea too. Their Nation and Their State products/trading conglomerates pretty much captured the whole EU market, and the other countries are supposed to just shut up and vte some austerity already..
Well, it seems pretty much "Nation State" going as strong as ever, don't remember what happened to Nieztche's cat, or was that Shroedingers's? and who really died, was it God, or was that it was actually the observer's fault that mistook something else as a God etc. etc. It's just not for the "small guys" anymore. They are just to shut up about it and keep quiet so the stronger guys can tear them appart and share the loot between them, else WWIII might be around the corner. So let there be a WIII then, since so many of us have nothing to loose really.
Posted by: Greece | Oct 7, 2018 5:52:26 PM | 28
This piece by b is the best news I have read in a long time.
Also from Canthama's comment @23 "All I am saying is that isolated places like Australia/NZ, part of the infamous 5 eyes won’t do a thing to revert the global trend, will follow the new leaders."
I see five eyes as staying together and being isolated from the world unless the US collapse completely as did the Soviet Union. The PM's of Canada, NZ, and Australia, when sworn into office, all have to swear loyalty to the monarch of England rather than to their own countries.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 7, 2018 6:12:03 PM | 29
Australia will follow the money trail and that will be China .
Posted by: ashley albanese | Oct 7, 2018 6:32:32 PM | 30
Greece -- Well, People still worship Nietszche's dead God too, but yes this is approximately what I'm on about:
or was that it was actually the observer's fault that mistook something else as a God etc. etc. It's just not for the "small guys" anymore. They are just to shut up about it and keep quiet so the stronger guys can tear them appart and share the loot between them....
The big guys have nothing to gain from WWIII, they just wantto keep the little guys skeeeered from watching all the scary movies and crying out for our favourite strongman to protect and save us. Why would any of the big guys risk their "peacetime" gravy trains when everything is already rolling straight out of our pockets and into their gold plated railroad stations?
The big guys aren't sweating any nation/state, I guarantee you that, not theirs, yours or mine. They can go and be anywhere, they just need safe places to stash it and keep it moving into tax havens, away from us and the taxman.
The taxman is the nation/state.
Posted by: donkeytale | Oct 7, 2018 7:34:09 PM | 31
What's the mechanism by which the NYT responds to the needs of the US foreign policy machine to attach an uncooperative country? Does the State Department / NSC just start calling its contacts at the times to provide information that usable for an article?
Posted by: scale | Oct 7, 2018 9:41:42 PM | 32
I thought of posting something earlier so I can say "I told you so".
India has it's own deep state. However, unlike what some think, it is not centered in Hindustan anymore.
By the time Abdul Kalam and gang tested their thermonuclear device, control of strategic issues had moved south.
For India, China will always be a regional rival and USA the ideological rival. And Pakistan it's security problem.
Ideology being emotionally stronger, there is no way it will join USA unless doing so is needed to counter an extremely strong security threat.
Posted by: Kongu3 | Oct 7, 2018 11:42:10 PM | 33
It is absolutely necessary for Pakistan to maintain a balance of military power in South Asia. It has had to put immense economic burden on itself and get into unwanted alliances to do so. S-400 delivery to India has only escalated further the arms race in South Asia. Without doubt, Pakistan will try to balance out the military advantage India has gained by S-400. It will be interesting to see how it does that. It might actually get closer to US in looking for a solution, though it will be with a heavy heart. The reason for this desperation is that once India is confident that it has a favorable military advantage over Pakistan, it will attack it(it might seem far fetched but to get a taste follow Indian Media and its politicians for a week and you will know why).
Russia envisions itself as a balancer in South Asia and had been setting itself up pretty nicely for it. But for a sanctions-hit Russia the lucrative business opportunity India offers in S-400, Nuclear Power Plants and oil deals is enough to dismiss any uncomfortable little thought it might have had over disrupting the balance of power in South Asia. It might offer the s-400 to Pakistan as well if it asked (Pakistan can't afford it but might go for it depending on its perception of the potency of S-400). But India will not like it one bit.
China, on the other hand, will not any sleep over S-400 sold to India but on the contrary would be delighted to see these developments. Quad is dying, its revival and then the effect of that revival gives enough time to China to focus on other pressing affairs. Its concern will be to ensure Pakistan gets to neutralize any advantage India has gained over it. Chinese doesn't have any missile defense system to offer (their HQ-9 and HQ-16(or 18?) are no match for S-400); they bought S-400 themselves(it could be for reverse engineering though).
Posted by: Bilal | Oct 8, 2018 1:05:39 AM | 34
Posted by: Canthama | Oct 7, 2018 5:09:09 PM | 23
Thanks for the excellent post Canthama.
I wonder why Trump is being so aggressive against Saudi Arabia all of a sudden? If you compare his failed strategy in India and the blackmailing over Iran/Russia sanctions/S-400 with his recent activity criticising Saudi, what do you get? I wonder if there are already concrete hidden realignment moves (or firmly planned moves) in Saudi away from the petrodollar and towards Russia/China, that are not public but that the US already knows about?
Maybe the US is much closer to freefall than appears openly. The global geostrategic changes over the last 6 months are already cataclysmic.
Posted by: BM | Oct 8, 2018 2:31:31 AM | 35
Well there is no doubt that India is master of double game and is a terrorist state its fanatic Hindus are the gangsters in india. There is no rule of law for other religions except hindoos. India is thinking to fight against China but its all its day dream as indians cannot fight with Pakistan which is a small country as compare to India.
Rest soon USA will realize that India is not the country whom anyone can trust. And USA has to think again and change his policies regarding India.
Posted by: MUHAMMAD shahid | Oct 8, 2018 2:44:36 AM | 36
I always read news about bone of contention between China and India. But always see them together be it SAARC, BRICS, and SCO.
What exactly is the issue between China and India?
Regional Supremacy?
Posted by: AG17 | Oct 8, 2018 3:47:56 AM | 37
...
Without doubt, Pakistan will try to balance out the military advantage India has gained by S-400. It will be interesting to see how it does that. It might actually get closer to US in looking for a solution, though it will be with a heavy heart...
...
Posted by: Bilal | Oct 8, 2018 1:05:39 AM | 33
To which one could add "...and no Imran Khan."
And that's putting it mildly. Khan was blaming AmeriKKKa & Friends for all the world's Fake War Of Terror ills more than a decade ago.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Oct 8, 2018 3:57:50 AM | 38
bevin | Oct 7, 2018 4:15:53 PM | 20
i amm posting the passage to complete the picture of an American policy in Italy aftermath of WWII.
On the basis of recently declassified U.S. documents, the CIA was ready, on the eve of the April 1948 elections, in case of a left-wing victory, to support secessionist movements in Sardinia and Sicily and dismember Italy.³²
Posted by: partizan | Oct 8, 2018 7:09:09 AM | 39
India is A War Crime Committing Terrorist Fascist RSS Hindu Fake Democracy, Doing All The Vicious Atrocities Against India's Minorities and Even Low Cast Hindus. But So-Called Democratic American President & His Other Western So-Called Civilized Countries are not Imposing Sanctions on War Criminal India!
Posted by: Humayun Sheikh | Oct 8, 2018 7:17:17 AM | 40
India and Russia have great relations going back to the USSR. The closer ties between India and US only occurred recently and was based solely off the neocons and neolibs knocking on their door offering them gifts. Sure India is going to say yes. Why not? What does it cost them to take US military technology and to pretend to be a part of their insane plans. Nothing. They take what the US gives them and do what they want anyways. The first person who posted about the ties between Britain and India. LMAO. They were a colonial colony and suffered almost 100 years of the British Raj. Not that they want bad ties with the West, they don't, but certainly don't see the US as the flag bearers of the Western states as any kind of trustworthy partner.
Posted by: goldhoarder | Oct 8, 2018 4:01:47 PM | 41
Nice conversation here. I'd like to become a regular because I like your stuff... Thanks for the subcontinent tutorial. I'm an American, but really think Imran Khan is one of the few if any (other) Statesman in this bizarro world.. Keep it coming...!!!!!!
Please correct the error of "President" Modi. India does not have a presidential system. It has a Westminister style Parliamentary system, like most of the erstwhile colonies of UK. Modi is the Prime Minister of India. The President (right now Mr. Kovind) has a largely ceremonial role.
Posted by: ANN | Oct 9, 2018 6:50:42 AM | 43
jiri #1 "It is hard to imagine India not siding with the Empire... India's political, intellectual and commercial elite is naturally inclined towards the Empire ever since the days of the British Empire...
Codswallop. You have only to go back to Congress Days and the entire Cold War period to perceive crystal-clearly India's strongly pro-Soviet, anti-USA proclivities. This is reinforced, furthermore, if you consider India's decades-long key role in the NAM. It was for this every reason that Pakistan was always the USA's preferred partner-skivvy. This situation persisted until and for a whie after the USA confectionery "gwot".
Posted by: Plod | Oct 9, 2018 9:11:52 AM | 44
^^^ plod...Not to mention that India's pro-Russia and pro-Soviet affinities long pre-date the CW eras, strong ties going back two or three ccenturies, particularly w.r.t. Bengal.
Posted by: Plod | Oct 9, 2018 9:14:46 AM | 45
Modi will be out in next years elections, unless he can once more make use of the rigged EVMs (electronic voting machines) that are a notable scandal in India. The opposition has made this a major issue so maybe his party will not get away with it this time. But corrupt fascist or not, he is enough of a patriot and realist to have put India on a track to potential sanity and to peace and security in its neighborhood, and to the development attendant to that. There is more than one honorable way to solve the India-Pakistan problem, a deliberate bit of nastiness left by the British. One solution would be to have the whole of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir a domestically autonomous area with its foreign policy the joint responsibility of India and Pakistan and with its citizens still having a parliamentary vote in India or Pakistan, depending on which side of the current line of control they happen to be residing. (They would in effect be dual citizens of the two countries.) There could even be a formal commitment to China, guaranteeing it access to the Arabian Sea and to Sinkiang, that it currently accesses through Aksai Chin, that China holds in temporary hostile possession. The relaxation of tensions could allow China to adopt policies friendlier to the non-Han nations, Tibet and the Uighurs, whose lands the Chinese nation has incorporated.
Posted by: sarz | Oct 9, 2018 10:58:03 AM | 46
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |