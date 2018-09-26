Post a comment

The Trap Failed - Rosenstein Neither Fired Nor Resigned
Last Friday the New York Times published a story that reflected negatively on the loyalty of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein towards President Trump. Rosenstein, the NYT claimed, suggested to wiretap Trump and to remove him by using the 25th amendment. Other news reports contradicted the claim and Rosenstein himself denied it.
The report was a trap to push Trump towards an impulsive firing of the number two in the Justice Department, a repeat of Nixon's Saturday Night Massacre. The Democrats would have profited from such an 'October surprise' in the November 6 midterm elections. A campaign to exploit such a scandal to get-out-the-votes was already well prepared.
The trap did not work. The only one who panicked was Rosenstein. He feared for his reputation should he get fired. To prevent such damage he offered to resign amicably. He tried this at least three times:
By Friday evening, concerned about testifying to Congress over the revelations that he discussed wearing a wire to the Oval Office and invoking the constitutional trigger to remove Mr. Trump from office, Mr. Rosenstein had become convinced that he should resign, according to people close to him. He offered during a late-day visit to the White House to quit, according to one person familiar with the encounter, but John F. Kelly, the White House chief of staff, demurred.
...
Also over the weekend, Mr. Rosenstein again told Mr. Kelly that he was considering resigning. On Sunday, Mr. Rosenstein repeated the assertion in a call with Donald F. McGahn II, the White House counsel. Mr. McGahn — [...] — asked Mr. Rosenstein to postpone their discussion until Monday.
...
By about 9 a.m. Monday, Mr. Rosenstein was in his office on the fourth floor of the Justice Department when reporters started calling. Was it true that Mr. Rosenstein was planning to resign, they asked.
...
At the White House the deputy attorney general slipped into a side entrance to the West Wing and headed to the White House counsel’s office to meet with Mr. McGahn, who had by then been told by Mr. Kelly that Mr. Rosenstein was on his way and wanted to resign.
McGhan punted the issue back to Kelly and finally Rosenstein spoke with Trump. Trump did not fire him nor did he resign. It is now expected that he will stay until the end of the year or even longer:
President Trump told advisers he is open to keeping Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on the job, and allies of the No. 2 Justice Department official said Tuesday he has given them the impression he doesn’t plan to quit.
The trap did not work. Neither did Trump panic nor did the White House allow the panicking Rod Rosenstein to pull the trigger. The people who set this up, by leaking some dubious FBI memo to the NYT, did not achieve their aims.
There are only six weeks left until the midterm elections. What other October surprises might be planned by either side?
Posted by b on September 26, 2018 at 11:20 AM | Permalink
thanks b.. good question.. i am sure the neo-con, msm gang, can cook up something...
Posted by: james | Sep 26, 2018 11:37:23 AM | 1
The Rosenstein 25th Amendment story fizzled quickly didn't it? That's thanks to Kavanaugh and #MeToo butting heads. Whatever the outcome on the Kavanaugh confirmation vote I see a Blue Wave coming in November. The Dems, if they take the Senate, will be under enormous pressure from their base to pursue impeachment. But Trump will have launched his war against Iran by the time the next Congress is sworn in.
Posted by: Mike Maloney | Sep 26, 2018 11:38:35 AM | 2
"What other October surprises might be planned by either side?"
"November 6 midterm elections" - 11/6
116
upside down is
911
Someone (CIA inspired) will claim to have definitive evidence in Russiagate.
It will come with too little time remaining before the election to mount a proper
refutation.
I would put my money on the NYT to break this "new evidence".
Posted by: librul | Sep 26, 2018 11:45:33 AM | 3
This account gives an interesting twist, that Trump wants to keep Rosenstein as leverage.
Posted by: BM | Sep 26, 2018 12:02:51 PM | 4
Oh! Something went wrong with that link, it should be:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/26/rosenstein-vs-mccabe/
Posted by: BM | Sep 26, 2018 12:04:25 PM | 5
I think it is not in the interest of Trump to do anything that could look like hampering the Mueller investigation. It might be in his interest to try to force Mueller to show what he has bevore the midterm elections, but that could also be seen as a form of hampering.
I think there are already lots of indications that the whole Russiagate collusion story was fabricated. The messages between Peter Strzok und Lisa Page point towards this direction, and it seems that different stories that were used for Russiagate were connected.
It seems that the Steele dossier played a crucial role for getting warrants for spying on the Trump campaign and for starting the media campaign about Trump-Russia "collusion". Obviously, the Steele dossier is a rather implausible conspiracy theory (allegedly, Russia made preparations for Trump's candidacy years earlier when hardly anyone thought Trump would have the slightest chance of being nominated by a major party), contains no evidence for the allegations, and the elements that can be verified are either banal and don't show collusion or they are false (e.g. Trump's lawyer going to Prague, it seems he has an alibi, and there are leaks that there was another person named Michael Cohen, without a connection to Trump, who flew to Prague, so Steele probably had access to flight data, but did not do further verifications).
A further strand of "Russiagate" is the story around Papadopoulos. First, it should be noted that it hardly shows foreknowledge of the DNC leaks when someone may have speculated that Russia may have e-mails from Hillary Clinton - at that time, the deleted mails from Clinton's private server were talked about a lot, and one of the concerns that was often mentioned was that Clinton's private server may have been hacked by Russia or China. None of the versions of what Papadopoulos was allegedly told by Mifsud and told Downer specifically mention DNC or Podesta e-mails. Second, the people involved had close connections to Western intelligence services. Mifsud had close ties with important EU institutions and was connected with educational institutions used by Western intelligence agencies (mainly Italian, British, FBI). If he really was a Russian spy, there would have been larger consequences, and the FBI would hardly have let him go after questioning him. According to a book by Roh and Pastor who have known Mifsud for a long time, he denies having told Papadopoulos anything about damaging material about Hillary Clinton (Mifsud also said that in an interview), and Mifsud suspects Papadopoulos of being a provocateur of Western intelligence services - Papadopoulos forcefully tried to create connections between the Trump campaign and Russians, but both sides were not willing to go along (a representative of a Russian think tank which Papadopoulos asked to invite Trump answered that the Trump campaign should send an official request, which never followed). Papadopoulos was in (probably frequent) contact with FBI informer Stefan Halper, and it may be that Papadopoulos was an unwitting provocateur because of events Stefan Halper arranged. The Australian diplomat Downer has connections to the Clinton foundation (he helped arranging large payments by Australia) and Western secret services. Third, what has exactly been said by whom is disputed. As mentioned, Mifsud denies mentioning anything about damaging material on Hillary Clinton to Papadopoulos (the only one who claims this is Papadopoulos), and Papadopoulos denies mentioning e-mails to Downer. It seems, Papadopoulos were only half-willing participants in the setup arranged by Stefan Halper whose goal was to have some background for the message that could be received from Downer. Papadopoulos' wife has shared a picture of Stefan Halper and Downer together, which also fits the idea that this story was set up by FBI informant Halper with Downer.
The visit of the Russian lawyer Veselnitskaya was arranged by Fusion GPS, and she met with him before and after the meeting she met with Glen Simpson.
Of course, we are just in the beginning, there is certainly enough concrete material for starting an investigation (unlike with the alleged Trump-Russia collusion), but many details are still open. Those who presumably set up the collusion story went from offensive to defensive, even if that might not be clear if someone reads particularly biased media. Now, the time until the midterms certainly is not enough for conducting and concluding such an investigation. But it should be enough for unclassifying and publishing some documents that shed further light on these events.
The time for more decisive action against those who set up Russiagate may be after the midterm elections, and how easy that will be probably partly depends on the election result. Therefore, I suppose that Trump and other Republicans will strongly press for important documents being unclassified and published before the elections.
Posted by: Adrian E. | Sep 26, 2018 12:22:47 PM | 6
What other October surprises might be planned by either side
dunno b, inadequacy of communication is but one of the characteristics of theatre of the absurd...
but man, i sure wish they'd come up with a better stage director!
Posted by: john | Sep 26, 2018 12:25:51 PM | 7
Trump admin and GOP Congress are doing almost everything possible to alienate the majority of the public on a wide spectrum of issues that's also helped threaten the positions of Republicans masquerading as Democrats. The fallout from the 2016 Primary and subsequent disclosures about Clinton and DNC corruption and law breaking--meddling in elections and caucuses--has emboldened numerous people--particularly women--who were previously politically apathetic, not just to run for office, but also to work to get like-minded candidates elected. Sanders called for an insurrection--and yes, he's still sheep dogging--and it's emerged and isn't totally controlled by the DemParty despite its efforts: The cat's out of the bag.
Now I expect the usual attacks using the trite adage that voting doesn't matter. Well, guess what, Trump's election proves that adage to be 100% false. There's only one path to making America Great and that's by getting the neoliberals and neocons out of government; and the only way to do that is to run candidates with opposing positions and elect them--then--once in office, they need to oust the vermin from the bureaucracy--Drain the Swamp, as Trump put it. I know it can be done as it's been done before during two different epochs of US History. And the System was just as rigged against popular success than as it is now.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 26, 2018 12:42:35 PM | 8
Wow karlof1 that is an incredibly optimistic viewpoint, I don't share it but I'm still impressed.
As for me I doubt the US exists in 2020. Maybe physically, certainly not politically. Maybe I'm incredibly optimistic too :D
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Sep 26, 2018 12:52:58 PM | 9
Sunny Runny Burger @9--
Where do you live? I reside in Oregon, where engaged voters and their votes have proven to make a difference. To my South in my former state of residence, Californians are mobilized, particularly the "hyphenized" communities of minorities who now collectively outweigh white Anglos in population.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 26, 2018 1:00:23 PM | 10
THE BBC is heavily pushing Bellingcats Skripal nonsense on the 6PM main news, BBC story
To me the ears look very different in the 2 pictures presented.
Posted by: TJ | Sep 26, 2018 1:25:05 PM | 11
@11 Replying to myself
Using an online aging software turned up to max on the alleged 2003 passport photo and I get this. The ears look definately wrong to me.
Posted by: TJ | Sep 26, 2018 1:43:26 PM | 12
Karlof1 I agree w you 100%. Voters can make a difference and change is still possible however unlikely and rare. The problem is voter complacency which is fed by cynicism. Ironically younger liberal voters tend to be the most complacent especially at the midterm elections. This year complacency doesnt appear to be an issue so we will probably see a Dem House in January if not also a Dem Senate.
My take on Rosenstein is he went to the WH to force Trump to accept his resignation or fire him or keep him and thus shut him up either way because even as large a fool as Trump can't be so stupid as to fire RR before the midterms. A trap laid by the Deputy AG not the media imho to also take heat off Mueller.
Posted by: donkeytale | Sep 26, 2018 1:44:18 PM | 13
@11
The shape of his head appears different also.
Posted by: Ike | Sep 26, 2018 1:51:44 PM | 14
Us democracy is like a Marvel comic book: unbelievable.
Posted by: Den Lille Abe | Sep 26, 2018 2:03:03 PM | 15
Bellingcat is MI6, so what do you expect.
Posted by: Den Lille Abe | Sep 26, 2018 2:07:56 PM | 16
Bellingcat is MI6, so what do you expect.
Posted by: Den Lille Abe | Sep 26, 2018 2:07:56 PM | 16
Posted by: Greece | Sep 26, 2018 2:18:46 PM | 17
According to Microsofts State Of The Art face recogniser for the 2003 alleged passport photo vs the photo of Boshirov-
Verification result: The two faces belong to different people. Confidence is 0.44705.
Using the aged photo I produced-
Verification result: The two faces belong to different people. Confidence is 0.33398.
Posted by: TJ | Sep 26, 2018 2:22:09 PM | 18
Trump could shock the world by being on his best behavior for a few weeks. (j/k don't hold your breath).
Just a little review:
In November, Dems are expected to take the House of Representatives by a modest margin. The House, not the Senate determines impeachment. Impeachment is like an indictment -- the Senate would then have a "trial" of sorts, and then to convict, you need 2/3 majority of Senators. Nobody expects that.
Nixon actually resigned out of shame after being impeached. Clinton didn't. Trump gives zero f**ks so this outcome isn't even worth discussing.
The Senate is more important. It is just barely within reach for Democrats if everything goes in their favor. If they win every single seat that is competitive, Democrats get 51/100 seats, plus 2 independents who side with them, but minus a couple of Democrats-in-name-only who regularly vote with Republicans (West Virginia's Manchin for example). Recall that the Vice President (Pence) is the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.
More realistically, in a still optimistic scenario, Democrats will lose one or more of the competitive races, and end up with 49-50 votes in the Senate. (they are expected to win big in 2 years in 2020, due to many more Republicans facing re-election then).
Posted by: uuu | Sep 26, 2018 2:39:10 PM | 19
uuu @19--
The House organizes an investigation to arrive at a list known as Articles of Impeachment and votes to send them to Senate for Trial. Nixon was never Impeached. I think you meant to write that, but you didn't proofread.
Actually, the hypothetical outcome with Pence becoming POTUS is worth exploring for the wrongness of attempting to Impeach Trump as Pence is far more dangerous--although he keeps his mouth closed, Pence is very much like Bolton, and most agree Bolton as POTUS would be a disaster.
Some have mentioned that Trump's actually working to undermine the efficacy of the Outlaw US Empire. IMO, that would make an interesting thread topic. However, IMO, the Democrats, particularly Obama, Powers, Clinton, and Kerry did much prior to Trump to erode the Empire's Soft Power and empower the world's nations to begin resisting. The combination of BigLie Media and 100% unsubstantiated allegations powering Russiagate/Skripal has disgusted many and made the opportunities offered by China and Russia more attractive thanks to putting the arrogance of the Outlaw US Empire on full display--something BigLie Media cannot censor or spin to make disappear.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 26, 2018 3:15:48 PM | 20
Only someone morbidly partisan within the Corporate One-Party would bother seeking the impeachment of a fungible geek like a US president. Indeed, those fixated on impeachment evidently have no rationale beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome. To replace Trump with Pence would be no improvement and most likely would make things worse. Trump and Pence share the corporate globalization ideology and goals, but Trump’s more chaotic execution is more likely to lead to chaotic, perhaps system-destructive effects more quickly than a more disciplined execution. The same is true of any Democrat we could envision replacing Trump in 2020.
That’s why it was a good thing that Trump won in 2016: He’s more likely to bring about a faster collapse of the US empire and of the globalization system in general. Not because these are his goals, but because his indiscipline adds a much-needed wild card to the deck.
Needless to say, humanity and the Earth have nothing to lose, as we’re slowly but surely being exterminated once and for all regardless.
Yes, it's OT, yet it's germane just the same.
For those barflies not following what's happening politically in UK, you should know that Corbyn's Labour Party's aggressively on the move to end neoliberalism within UK. The best place to follow this show, IMO, is through Corbyn's Twitter, which currently has several short video ads at its top that I find compelling and powerful--the sort of ad campaigns that USA's Democrat Party would have run in the 1930s but won't today since it's 100% captured by neoliberal twats who'd rather help corporations than people. Indeed, if Trump's MAGA had produced its own version of My Town, he would have won even more handily (But he'd never be able to get Congress to pass any of his program since it's not Neoliberal--both Ds and Rs would vote it down).
IMO, once Labour regains control of UK government, much will also change within EU, and within the overall global order. Imagine an EU and UK having good relations with Russia and the changes that would generate.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 26, 2018 3:55:10 PM | 22
The author of this piece, David Frum–
Rod Rosenstein’s Departure is a National Emergency
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/09/rosensteins-departure-is-a-national-emergency/571132/
Is a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster who is closely aligned with this guy–
Eliot Cohen, also a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster, who is aligned with this guy–
Bill Kristol, also a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster who is aligned with this guy–
Paul Wolfowitz, a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster, who is aligned with this guy–
Robert Kagan, a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster,
As well as his portly brother, who are both aligned with this guy–
Max Boot, a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster who is aligned with this gal, Jennifer Rubin
A lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangstress and NeoCon Israel firster, and who is aligned with this guy–
Charles Krauthammer….That is, before he recently died and went to hell…
And who are all deeply, DEEPLY plugged into Israel’s Likud party, Israel’s intelligence apparatus and who were all in some way intimately involved not only with the events of 9/11, but as well, the disastrous ‘clash of civilizations’ that followed, better known as the ‘war on terror’.
In addition to this, they are all deeply, DEEPLY committed to seeing Trump impeached, and for the singular reason that he stands opposed to any new military adventures for Israel’s benefit and is dedicated to reigning in this Judaic mad dog before it blows up the entire world.
Also keep in mind, that an entire gaggle of geniuses, experts, and prophets, some of the ‘brightest luminaries’ in fact within the ‘9/11 truth movement’, find themselves in the peculiar and perplexing circumstance of standing alongside these aforementioned warmongering, Neocon Zionist Jews by lending their voices and their support in causing Trump as much discomfort as possible, thus assisting Israel in her drive to see this guy–
Mike Pence, a died-in-the-wool Christian Zionist, take over as the new occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Posted by: anon | Sep 26, 2018 4:00:06 PM | 23
Karlof1 I could be wrong of course but one example of why none of that would matter is when the US dollar for all practical purposes winks out of existence and that could happen right now as we speak. Why would that happen you may ask? It would happen whenever someone "beyond personal wealth" like the usual finance suspects decides it is the way for them to make enormous amounts of profit out of the resulting worldwide instability before any of their competitors beat them to it. The longer they wait the more likely someone else will jump the gun and surprise them.
I don't think the US has two years worth of "blood" left in it before that happens.
In a sense nothing will be left when each and every dollar becomes at least 20 trillion times less valuable. If the response to that happening is the same as the early 20ieth century response (Germany) then nothing will be left at all considering the difference in technology and differences in circumstance (everybody already have the weapons ready). If the response is the late 20ieth century response (USSR) then maybe something will be left but the USSR was both lucky and relatively solvent in comparison to the current US. The starting point for the US is several magnitudes worse in both examples. The world can't afford to carry the US at cost any more than the US can't right now and like the US haven't been able to for decades, the required wealth doesn't exist.
Posted by: Sunny Runny Burger | Sep 26, 2018 4:06:24 PM | 24
@karlof1 / 20
Thanks for the correction, I didn't know that detail (Nixon resigning before the House completed the legislative proceedings, which it began).
I agree on Pence, I find him far more threatening.
Posted by: uuu | Sep 26, 2018 4:24:12 PM | 25
I assume the Awan brothers and their scandalous spying on the US congress through all those democrats has been bipartisanly removed from public eye. If Trump has the cards to play to keep his team in majority NOW is the time to play them.
This is the biggest scandal since Hillary and her crappy email server.
The USA is a dopes circus.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Sep 26, 2018 4:47:44 PM | 26
it is obvious that Trump is not in charge. Or he is as stupid as the Dems would like to think he is. It would be obvious to most politicians that Sessions was a terrible choice as attorney General. Just like Agnew was deposed as VP before Nixon was deposed as President, Rosenstein would have to go before Sessions would be replaced. It would take quite a while to get the new AG confirmed. Rosenstein would then be acting AG. It does seem to me that Rosenstein is an agent of those opposed to Trump or is another part of the Jewish control apparatus in the US. He is the one who appointed Mueller as the Special Prosecutor. Mueller is definitely a minion of the "Deep State". It seems obvious to me that Trump had real estate dealings with the Russian Mafia. This will never be investigated. These would mostly be about money. So this would be the Jewish Russian Mafia contingent. There is Israeli collusion in meddling with American election outcomes. Somehow this will never be investigated.
Posted by: gepay | Sep 26, 2018 4:59:59 PM | 27
Sunny Runny Burger @24--
The nascent USA had its national capital sacked and presidential residence burnt during what's known as the War of 1812, yet it continued to exist politically. Same during Civil War. During the Revolutionary War, the USA had a national government and 13 separate state governments, all of which continued to function as the war raged. There've been at least two Coups--1963 and 2000--but the USA continued its political existence. Even the Germany destroyed by WW2 still existed politically. Destroying political entities is very--extremely--difficult, which is why it seldom occurs. Rome's central authority ceased in the mid 6th century but its provinces continued as did the Eastern portion of the Roman Empire. Russia's governmental system was drastically altered during and after Russia's Civil War, but Russia continued to exists as a political entity. The USSR was an imperial governing edifice built atop numerous national political entities. It did vanish, but the nations comprising it didn't; indeed, new nations were born as a result.
As for the dollar and its international position, even those nations desirous of undoing dollar hegemony have said it cannot be done overnight as the overall system is both too complex and too fragile for hasty adjustments to be made stably. Moreover, for better or worse, the Outlaw US Empire's an integral component of the global economy, which motivates those changing the system to arrive at a Soft Landing, not a Hard Crash.
Catastrophism belongs in the realm of Geology, not Geopolitics, although the former will certainly affect the latter. Geopolitics can certainly enable an ecological crisis such as the Overshoot we're now entering, but that's several magnitudes less than what rates as a geological catastrophe--and not all such catastrophes are global.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 26, 2018 5:13:27 PM | 28
