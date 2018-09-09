Post a comment

The Strategic Aspect Of Bashing China's Re-education of Uyghurs
The New York Times reports on China's re-education program for Uygurs in Xinjiang, who are in danger for falling to Islamist extremism. The report is part of a larger U.S. campaign to instrumentalize the issue as a pressure point against China. It is a strategic issue for both sides.
The lede:
HOTAN, China — On the edge of a desert in far western China, an imposing building sits behind a fence topped with barbed wire. Large red characters on the facade urge people to learn Chinese, study law and acquire job skills. Guards make clear that visitors are not welcome.
Inside, hundreds of ethnic Uighur Muslims spend their days in a high-pressure indoctrination program, where they are forced to listen to lectures, sing hymns praising the Chinese Communist Party and write “self-criticism” essays, according to detainees who have been released.
The goal is to remove any devotion to Islam.
There are rumors that up to a million people are moved through such programs. That estimate is based on only 8 vague interviews with locals. The real number is likely in the lower thousands. There is no evidence that any serious harm is done to them.
The NYT report includes this gem of Orientalism:
One official directive warns people to look for 75 signs of “religious extremism,” including behavior that would be considered unremarkable in other countries: growing a beard as a young man, praying in public places outside mosques or even abruptly trying to give up smoking or drinking.
The writers of the New York Times seem to have little knowledge of their own city. In 2007 the New York Police Department published a study on Islamist radicalization that remarked on exactly those points:
As these individuals adopt Salafism, typical signatures include:
- Becoming alienated from one’s former life; affiliating with like-minded individuals
- Joining or forming a group of like-minded individuals in a quest to strengthen one’s dedication to Salafi Islam
- Giving up cigarettes, drinking, gambling and urban hip-hop gangster clothes.
- Wearing traditional Islamic clothing, growing a beard
- Becoming involved in social activism and community issues
The Chinese government probably copied its list of signs of religious radicalization from the NYPD and other 'western' sources. A French law prohibits public praying in the street. Other European states enacted laws against the wearing of certain religious attire. The Chinese do not lead in such analysis, they follow 'western' examples.
The re-education program became necessary after religious and even ethnic radicalization in Xinjiang became a real problem for the local population and the government. Deep down the NYT acknowledges this:
[Hotan, a] city of 390,000 underwent a Muslim revival about a decade ago. Most Uighurs have adhered to relatively relaxed forms of Sunni Islam, and a significant number are secular. But budding prosperity and growing interaction with the Middle East fueled interest in stricter Islamic traditions. Men grew long beards, while women wore hijabs that were not a part of traditional Uighur dress.
Now the beards and hijabs are gone, and posters warn against them. Mosques appear poorly attended; ...
The real wake up came only after and riots and acts of terrorism:
The government shifted to harsher policies in 2009 after protests in Xinjiang’s capital, Urumqi, spiraled into rioting and left nearly 200 people dead.
But there is more behind this than the extinction of a local insurgency. The NYT report misses the geopolitical point of the endeavor.
China is developing new rail and road connection throughout Eurasia as part of its strategic One Belt One Road initiative.
bigger
Xinjiang province is larger than Great Britain, France, Spain, and Germany combined. It is a mostly uninhabitable landscape of mountainous and desert terrain with a tiny population of some 24 million of which only 45% are Muslim Uyghurs of Turkic ethnicity. It would be rather unimportant outer province for China were it not at the core of the new Silk road connections.
bigger
It is a vulnerable point. An established insurgency in the area could seriously interrupt the new strategic communication lines.
Chinese strategists believe that the U.S., with the help of its Turkish, Saudi and Pakistani friends, was and is behind the Islamic and ethnic radicalization of the Turkic population in the province. It is not by chance that Turkey transferred Uyghur Jihadis from Xinjiang via Thailand to Syria to hone their fighting abilities. That the New York Times publishes about the Xinjiang re-education project, and also offers the report in Mandarin, will only confirm that suspicion. China is determined to end such interference.
The re-education or indoctrination program for people suspected of following an Islamist or national-ethnic trend is only one long term part of a security initiative that comes with intense surveillance and police control. The other part is economic development. Large infrastructure investments in Xinjiang create new options for a formerly rural or nomadic population.
But people do not live by bread alone. It is doubtful that Turkic and Muslim identity of Uyghurs can be exterminated by re-education. It will be necessary to adopt it in some pacified form that can integrate itself into the larger ideological construct of the Chinese state.
Posted by b on September 9, 2018 at 12:49 PM | Permalink
I linked to an article about 3 weeks ago that detailed what China's done/doing to deal with to source of the unrest--Takfiri promoting madrasahs. Han Chinese and Muslims have co-existed for centuries with little friction until the Outlaw US Empire sought to radicalize ethnic minorities everywhere so as to destabilize governments. IMO, Russia has provided China with advice based on its experiences, which helped China make the proper adjustments to its minorities policies.
Most Eurasian nations have suffered some form of attack on their nature by the Outlaw US Empire since WW2 and are wise to its deceits. In most Eurasian international fora where the Empire's still a member, solidarity now exists to the point where Machiavellian attempts by the Empire no longer work--ASEAN/EAEU cooperation is one excellent example. Sure, it still has a few strings it can pull, but those are atrophying and will soon cease to exist.
The Outlaw US Empire has lost its quest to dominate Eurasia but it has yet to accept that fact and retreat.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 9, 2018 1:48:58 PM | 1
thanks b.. china is right to be concerned given your overview here...
there are different variations on islam... unfortunately the brand that ksa and turkey have packaged for export to syria ain't pretty and gives islam a very bad name.. i am not as sure about pakistan, other then to note how the madrassas set up in pakistan for the longest time have been an export from ksa as well.. pakistan is poor, corrupt and has happily taken the financial support ksa/uae have offered in exchange for this indoctrination program they export..
on the other hand, in the usa's attempt to destabilize other countries, they have used ksa and to a lesser extent - the other countries.. at present the usa seems to be in a bad mood towards pakistan..
Posted by: james | Sep 9, 2018 1:50:41 PM | 2
I know it shouldn't have but this Uygur manipulation story reminded me of the story about "Iraqi protestors" torching the Iranian Embassy in Basra. When I first heard it I thought "Uh-oh! Who's fooling who(m)?"
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Sep 9, 2018 2:07:25 PM | 3
james @2--
Pakistan's new PM Khan's goal is to cleanse his nation of Takfiri preaching clerics and to promote Muhammad's (PBUH) actual message and goals, which is quite similar to the Chinese strategy--don't stigmatize Islam while ridding the nation of those using it for vile reasons that have nothing to do with Islam's message. Yes, Islam can be revolutionary as with Iran's example, but what was its target during that revolt? Injustice, Imperialism and Corruption.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 9, 2018 2:25:07 PM | 4
"Han Chinese and Muslims have co-existed for centuries with little friction until the Outlaw US Empire sought to radicalize ethnic minorities everywhere so as to destabilize governments."
I'm afraid that's living in dreamland. There's a long history of conflict. This in Xinjiang is the same as Tibet. The central Han government imposing its authority over the periphery. The Dungan Revolt (1862–77) (wiki) involved the massacre of large numbers of Muslims in central China.
Posted by: Laguerre | Sep 9, 2018 2:51:00 PM | 5
It is a mistake to underestimate Han-Chinese racism and the totalitarian Leninist-Communist features of the government of the Boys in Beijing [and don't neglect Han-genderismm] is creating its own problems by maltreating those they don't like for racial and religious and political reasons. The BIBs are creating a big problem out of a little problem and creating a playground for the failing US empire. The Han Communists are pursuing policies that have aspects of genocide in the sense of wanting to exterminate a culture if not necessarily murder it.
Posted by: StephenLaudig | Sep 9, 2018 3:06:56 PM | 6
@4 karlof1... in the past few weeks i finished reading imran khans book pakistan.. i came away liking the guy and admire the fact he has won the pakistan election... i wish him all the best in his endeavors as you've articulated here.. the book was written in 2011 prior to his win a month ago..
@5 laguerre.. thanks for that interesting and informative perspective..
Posted by: james | Sep 9, 2018 3:19:56 PM | 7
if china strengthened its ties with Iran. It would surely reflectly positevely on the muslim community in china
Posted by: occidentosis | Sep 9, 2018 3:50:58 PM | 8
Laguerre @5--
Yeah, all part of the UK Empire's attempt to destabilize China at that time, Opium Wars and all that.
occidentosis @8--
Do you think China isn't strengthening its ties with Iran? You are aware that China's been very up front about Iranian importance to its BRI, yes?
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 9, 2018 4:04:16 PM | 9
The US can bomb cities of Muslim origin into “Dresden” style destruction, to eradicate “extremists, with it’s left hand. But it extends it’s right hand to help “extremists” it labels as “rebels with a just cause” to undermine one who it considers a national security concern. The hypocrisy is breathtaking.
Posted by: Jose Garcia | Sep 9, 2018 4:10:23 PM | 10
The integration of Eurasia by energy conduits, high-speed maglev and port-connections
is a preeminent feature of the post-Imperial USA-City of London ecomomics that is borning.
The continuous "brushfire wars" since WW2 in this light seem to be spoiling actions aimed
at human progress and the model of sovereign nation-state interdependence and cooperation.
Very astute tweet captured by b. Yet another to add to my ever lengthening Twitter list. Applauding chinahand's reply:
"looking forward to the NYT's rollout of "Israel imprisons 1.9 million Muslims in Gaza concentration camp" coverage."
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 9, 2018 4:32:47 PM | 12
@karlof1
I meant culturally strengthen.
If you think about it the main reason the Uighur became muslims was because of the millennia old commerce between china and mideast since they live like b mentionned in the strategic gates linking south west asia and china.
And thats not even mentionning the trading history Between persia and china. I reckon easily 5000 years give or take some centuries.
Since we all know that Iran's shia doctrine is the antithesis of wahabism, China should encourage more chinese muslims to study in Iran's seminaries to strengthen moderate islam back home and present an alternative to the easily influenced minds
Posted by: occidentosis | Sep 9, 2018 4:49:05 PM | 13
occidentosis @13--
Thanks for your reply! The article I referred to at thread-top that I unfortunately cannot find the link for mentioned such collaboration. Yes, the links between Persia and China are indeed ancient, as are the Iranian links to Russian ethnicity and culture. Funny that Russia is the newbie when compared to them.
I found this Ramin Mazaheri essay from his 11 part series on Iran greatly helps to explain the source of the Shia/Sunni divide while also helping the Islamic novice learn the core of Islam's message without reading The Quran (My apologies if you're well versed in the subject).
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 9, 2018 5:33:03 PM | 14
Xinjiang has become important to China's Belt and Road initiative because it is the only route towards Europe that doesn't cross Russia, or the US controlled Pacific and Indian ocean.
Securing the trade routes from the whim of the Russians and the Americans is vital for China's future.
Dealing with the Uyghurs will not be an easy task. They are influenced by Turkey. They are a turkic people, and speak a dialect of the turkish language.
China is mainly combating this problem by resettling millions of Han Chinese into Xinjiang, changing the demographics of the area, encouraging mixed marriages and bringing wealth to a formerly poor province.
Posted by: redrooster | Sep 9, 2018 6:04:29 PM | 15
In America we call indoctrination .... Main Stream Media minus the fence. Do not need a fence, our ignorance is sufficient.
You can go to http://www.chinaversusa.com and use the Tag Cloud for Xinjiang, Uyghurs, Terrorism, et al and get a plethora of articles over the last six years or so. It's a good resource on many topics related to China vs US.
What happened was Xinjiang went from peaceful coexistence to bloody massacres by Uyghurs.
The police weren't even armed. In fact, in many police stations, they used women to interface with the Uyghur populations.
Then some terrorists, radicalized by AQ, killed them, slaughtering with machete long knives.
Gradually, bombs were used by terrorists.
Then they hit in Kunming, Beijing, as well as the capital of Xinjiang Urumqi. One attack killed 79 people.
And the targets were always innocent Hans.
Whatever is going down by Beijing in Xinjiang is very focused because the majority of Uyghurs are enjoying a growing economy and good times. They have a long history of peaceful development. But a faction have been radicalized.
The ETIM is the core organization of terror-idealization. East Turkestan Islamic Movement, newly named TIP, Turkestan Islamic Movement. They are based in Pakistan.
The CIA backed Uyghur group is called the World Uyghur Congress, led by a woman, Rebiya Kadeer, who happened to become a billionair while doing business in Xinjiang during the boom years of China. So when you hear the Chinese are real bastards to Uyghurs, factor in how the leader of the group paying for the terrorists and doing CIA destabilization projects became a billionaire.
Real terrorism has been suffered for ten years by these crazies. China has every right to "re-educate" those found to be under the influence of AQ, ISIS and CIA manipulation.
China should have come to Syria and help finish off the 5000 Uyghurs in Idlib. Erdogan will try to get them out and send them on to South Asia or Central Asia.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Sep 9, 2018 7:59:12 PM | 17
Found this article on a Pakistani website by a writer with a Pakistani Air Force background who focuses on current affairs and who has been visiting Urumqi (capital of XInjiang) over the past four decades apparently so he is in a position to observe (even if superficially) the changes that Beijing has brought to Xinjiang and Urumqi in particular.
S M Hali, "How Xi Jinping tackled radicalism in Xinjiang"
https://dailytimes.com.pk/238763/how-xi-jinping-tackled-radicalism-in-xinjiang/
Even if you think the author has been brainwashed, at least read the article and decide for yourselves whether some or most of what the Chinese authorities are doing might be effective in the long term.
Posted by: Jen | Sep 9, 2018 8:09:52 PM | 18
I would hope that the NYPD was condemned for labeling such mundane lifestyle changes as giving up drinking and gambling and growing a beard a sign of "radicalization". This article is not an argument that the indoctrination program is as acceptable as Western restrictions on Islam and religion. It's an argument that these NYPD guidelines, the French law against praying in the street and the laws prohibiting religious attire should be just as criticized as unjust and the indoctrination program.
Or maybe to give Muslim immigrants a means to get past a Muslim ban, the Trump Administration should make them undergo an indoctrination problem that makes them as Western as Mickey Mouse.
#18 Jose, maybe the hypocrisy is that Islamic extremist groups that come into conflict with the US get lauded in this board as heros fighting the "empire", but fighters, Islamic or otherwise, who defy dictatorship in Syria or China get a blanket label as "extremists" instead.
Posted by: Inkan1969 | Sep 9, 2018 8:34:11 PM | 19
A long time ago, Erdogan had admitted that his group was responsible for the problems in NW China. It was claimed that the head of China's MSS at time went ballistic at Erdogan. I surprised that Beijing didn't take a more active role in Syria, just to piss in Erdogan's cornflakes. While it's easier to place all the blame on Langley, let's not forget that Tokyo and Taipei are also involved.
Posted by: Ian | Sep 9, 2018 8:43:52 PM | 20
@17 red ryder and @18 jen... thanks for the overview with link..
@20 ian.. interesting if true..
Posted by: james | Sep 9, 2018 9:10:42 PM | 21
@karlof1
I am not versed in Islamic thought at all.I just know enough to realize that its another sea of knowledge.
Its been a long journey of correcting my assumtions and prejudice on a subject that I can frankly say I know nothing about.hence the username.
What I can say however, is that a large part of what I accumulated comes from a couple of Western born students in Iran's seminaries.
They make thoroughly researched short videos that debunk stereotypes and explain shia thought.
Also, they make Backfire videos as an answer to Netanyahoo's speech(to the iranian people) and to
And its absolutely hilarious.
Posted by: occidentosis | Sep 9, 2018 9:21:48 PM | 22
@karlof1
Sorry here is the link if you have any inclination to watch it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0--j1xywPBE
Posted by: occidentosis | Sep 9, 2018 9:24:18 PM | 23
Ian @ 20, James @ 21:
Tony Cartalucci / Land Destroyer is a good source of information about the activities of Turkish-backed Uyghur terrorists in NW China and parts of Southeast Asia (especially Thailand where Cartalucci is based).
This article is one such example:
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2018/04/asia-shutting-down-us-turkish-ugyhur.html
Posted by: Jen | Sep 9, 2018 10:15:02 PM | 24
ABC.net.au obediently scrambles onto the China-bashing bandwagon with some Secretly Filmed, 2/3 masked, footage of the prelude to the shooting execution of a kneeling male civilian, by people dressed as paramilitary types. It's a rural setting near a grassy knoll. There's a brief glimpse of a rural near-horizon above the grassy knoll and an appropriate story of gross injustice. Here's the online version of the story and short video which was broadcast this morning.
ABC calls it Inside China's Capital Punishment System.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-09-10/inside-chinas-capital-punishment-system/10214480
(link tested & OK)
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Sep 10, 2018 1:55:07 AM | 25
I'm generally never sure which I like less, whataboutery, or those who usually make the charge of whataboutery, but this time I am sure. Whatever crazy plan the racist NYPD used on muslims in New York needs to be condemned, and it in no way excuses the activities of the beijing central government as they oppress the indigenous population of the Uigur.
24 million is not a tiny population, yes even when measuring it against the billion souls who live in all of China. 12 million, the population of Uigurs whose presence is being deliberately overwhelmed by the PRC's transmigration program is no small number either.
12 million living, breathing thinking identities cannot be so lightly dismissed - ever.
I have opposed transmigration programs in Indonesia and fought against them in the Philippines where the Marcos and subsequent regimes deliberately foisted press-ganged Luzonese people upon the cultures and societies of Mindanao.
There are a few commonalities in these internal displacement programs such as the ones Beijing is running against Tibetans and Uigars. Firstly for the most part those transported have much in common with the Irish which england transported to Australia. They are the most powerless, poorest and put-upon people which the dominant culture can find amongst those who the dominant cultures deems to be somewhat culturally or racially aligned to themselves.
Since few volunteer to be transported far away from friends and family, law enforcement always makes up the numbers by giving what they consider the 'criminal element' within their own population an 'either or' option. It goes "either you agree to shift to Uigurland or we will execute you/put you in prison. So right from the get go the unwilling host population gets landed with unwilling immigrants who are frequently well versed in putting their own needs ahead of their community's needs.
I'm a bit upset to read this post b, it reminds me of the one where you appeared to try and justify the collective punishment visited upon Myanmar’s Rohingya people because some (a few, a very few and false flag cannot be discounted), members of the Myanmar’s Rohingya community took up arms against their oppressors. Thousands raped, hundreds killed, can never be excused espcially not when the action being taken is reminiscent of what the zionists do to the ME's indigenous population.
Because Uigurs are mostly muslim it is too easy for the arseholes in the PRC administration who have decided that they and only they should benefit from the belt and road initiative being developed in Uigurland to viciously crack down on the indigenous population stealing their land and denying them access any economic benefit, because they know if that indigenous population jacks up at all they can be dismissed as looney terrorists.
The jury is still out on Xi Jinping afaiac just because a pol backs some policies I like, that does not mean he/she gets a free pass from then on. Xi is a pol and should be regarded the same as any other member of that nefarious mob of shady self-servers.
Posted by: Debsisdead | Sep 10, 2018 3:33:21 AM | 26
Red Ryder @ 17,
Your Communist apologetics don't hold water. Yes the Ughurs "rose up" against "innocent Hans" - who have invaded their lands in massive waves to effect a slow cultural genocide, just like they have invaded Tibet. China's colonization is reminiscent of "Russification" during the USSR and the current mass immigration wave in Europe, but in the Uyghur case, the Han are the dominant, invasive settlers. The Han population of Uyghur approached 50%! Uyghurs never wanted to be, and do not now want to be, part of China, and especially not Communist totalitarian China.
You are just swallowing Chinese propaganda when you claim the tensions are the result of "radical jihadists". The opposition to Han colonialism and Chinese imperialism/Communist totalitarianism is widespread and unrelated to radical Islam.
It's worth observing that the US/CIA are often the bad guys, but do not let this fool you into propagandizing that China is in any way better; indeed China is far worse and if China ever takes over global dominion from the US, the situation will simply deteriorate far greater. China does not tolerate any dissent - it is not Communist economically (no Communist country ever was) but it is so politically.
Posted by: CalDre | Sep 10, 2018 5:57:35 AM | 27
What happened was Xinjiang went from peaceful coexistence to bloody massacres by Uyghurs. The police weren't even armed. In fact, in many police stations, they used women to interface with the Uyghur populations.Then some terrorists, radicalized by AQ, killed them, slaughtering with machete long knives.RedRyder's piece is just incredible. Can he really be unaware that the Chinese have been moving Han massively into Xinjiang? b's figure of 45% Uyghur today is precisely the proof of it. It's much the same as the figure of 40% Kazakhs in Kazakhstan at the end of the Soviet period. The pundits told us that the Kazakhs would never dominate their own country again, but they have done. What the Uyghurs have done is absolutely inevitable, given the heavy-handed Beijing policy. Nothing to do with the US, though they're no doubt egging them on.
Posted by: Laguerre | Sep 10, 2018 6:35:37 AM | 28
China should also think about a program of resettling most of the Uyghurs in other areas of the country of less geopolitical importance.
This can take a few generations but is possible to achieve peacefully, by offering Uygurs who agree to resettle economic incentives and a higher standard of living.
The areas of geopolitical importance have to be settled with a homogeneous and loyal people.
Posted by: redrooster | Sep 10, 2018 6:37:23 AM | 29
China should also think about a program of resettling most of the Uyghurs in other areas of the country of less geopolitical importance.You must be a Chinese troll. That's close to what Israel says about Palestinians, as long as the resettlement is outside Israel, in other Arab countries.
This can take a few generations but is possible to achieve peacefully, by offering Uygurs who agree to resettle economic incentives and a higher standard of living.
Posted by: Laguerre | Sep 10, 2018 7:44:06 AM | 30
Laguerre @30
I am talking about resettlement inside China, just not in the areas of geopolitical importance, namely where the trade routes and the pipelines pass.
Posted by: redrooster | Sep 10, 2018 7:54:58 AM | 31
Posted by: redrooster | Sep 10, 2018 6:37:23 AM | 29
Yeah there's nothing wrong with forcibly pushing people outta the homelands they have owned for centuries if they get in the way eh? Jaapie slugs did it in South Africa and zionist creeps are still doing it in Palestine - oh and Syria where the zioist arseholes decided that the Golan Heights were of strategic/econmic importance to israel so they just moved in and booted out any uncooperative types. That is how israel became known as an apartheid state, maybe Xi can help take the pressure off of netanyahoo and the rest of the rapists, thieves and murderers in zionland by doing the same, create 'apartheid China' it has a ring to it dontcha think?
People who live in 'the new world' - white invaders that is, really struggle to grasp how connected with land humans get after a few thousand years in the same spot.
Moving em on is never a good thing. I used to know a small mob who ended up in the territory after they got kicked outta the Pilbara in Western Australa.
Their original country was south western australia inland from Perth. About 120 years ago a gang of whitefellas moved onto their land and told the traditional owners "This is our land the government gave us a lease so it's now a cattle station - but its not all bad cos you fellas are our stationhands. Yep you are our jackaroos and we'll give you a bag of tea and a sack of sugar a week." So the locals were made to stop in one place - no more walking the dreaming trails for them. After a while (a few decades) they found out that the whitefellas who worked alongside em were getting paid cash money, so they asked for that too. "F*ck off only stores you coons, you bloody lucky to get that" said the owner. So the whole mob from the stations all around went on strike.
This was during world war 2 so the WA state government who were meant to be a labour party government pro workers backed by unions etc, declared a national emergency and sent in the army who pushed the blackfellas outta their land. Pushed off at the point of a gun, away a place where they had been for at least 20,000 years and made em shift north to the Pilbara.
"It was f##kin hard" this fella told me. From before was born but growing up the oldfellas talked about it and the women cried when they remembered their country. They had no connection with the new place plus it wasn't 'empty' as they had been told, that country belonged to another mob who weren't too happy to see them all, but they had also met a few whitefellas and they understood the mess these clans were in so they let them stay - pretty grudging at first by the sound of it. It was OK and getting better - except being as it wasn't their country they had no say in decisions made cos standard blackfella custom is the mob whose country it is says what's what.
Anyway they got themselves pretty settled until a whitefella, a real arsehole by the name of Laing Hancock (whose daughter Gina is now reputed to be the richest woman on the planet & she is even more creepy fascist than her dad was) discovered Iron ore in the Pilbara. All over it in fact. It didn't take much discovery since the entire area, mountains and all were ferrous.
So this mob plus the traditional owners, all got booted off. Yet again for the mob I knew some ellas from. The whitefellas had said the land was empty and that they could live there forever. Whitefellas lied about both. Again. Many moved north all the way up to Kimberly and Kununarra - some stopped in Broome as inland people they were blown away by the sea, and a few families shifted to Darwin where a couple of fellas in their clan had Larrakeyah connections.
A lot of this mob have booze issues; they have no home where they can stop and make rules like "no booze here" cos they have no country any more.
The concept of land is nothing the same for people who have stopped in one place for millennia. It is nothing like the same as a whitefella who doesn't mind selling his home for money if they can make a profit. That is so alien and abhorrent to people who look around their space knowing that their ancestors centuries before had done exactly the same thing. Willingly trading your home for anything much less something as temporary & useless as money seems insane to them. I doubt there is a word in whitefella lingo that can adequately describe how indigenous people feel about their land.
Values like that cannot be traded off, the destruction caused by shifting people away from their homes destroys even the most solid well rooted extended families and clans, no amount of money and stuff can ever put that right.
Socialism is about societies - any politician who deliberately destroys long established societies simply isn't a socialist.
Posted by: Debsisdead | Sep 10, 2018 8:25:40 AM | 32
Redrooster @ 29, 31: Doubtful that resettling Uyghurs elsewhere in China will work, if only because there are few parts of China that are not important geopolitically. Even deserts and mountains may have valuable mineral deposits underground or sources of groundwater needed to sustain agriculture, household and industry use. Who is to say that an area that is unimportant now will not be important in five years' time.
Plus resettling Uyghurs means asking others to make space for them or resettling those people somewhere else. The Chinese would be wise not to create new and unnecessary conflicts between ethnic and religious groups by moving groups around.
And if Uyghurs themselves don't agree to move voluntarily, even if offered money and jobs, are you prepared to force them to move?
Incidentally the US used to move its own aboriginal peoples like the Cherokee and the Chickasaw from one area to another. The result was clashes between one displaced aboriginal people and another aboriginal people on whose land the displaced group was dumped; and the displaced people feeling alienated in new surroundings, wanting to go home and becoming broken in spirit because they are separated from lands they regard as ancestral.
Posted by: Jen | Sep 10, 2018 8:30:41 AM | 33
@redrooster
I would like to resettle you in the northern territories, thats the middle of bumfuck nowhere.
no strategic importance no pipeline no shit.
the unfortunate souls who encountered the white men dont even have roofs there.
maybe the artic cold would calm your racist spiel a bit
Posted by: occidentosis | Sep 10, 2018 8:34:02 AM | 34
