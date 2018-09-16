Post a comment

The MoA Week In Review - Secret Bio-weapons - Skripals - OT 2018-47
Last week's posts on Moon of Alabama:
- September 11 - A Few Items Related To Syria
- September 13 - Syria - Turkish Tantrum Delays Liberation Of Idleb
- September 14 - Syria - Al-Qaeda And Turkey Stage "Peaceful Civilians" Events
- September 15 - The Dike Breaks - Netherland Ends Support For "White Helmets" Terrorist Propaganda
- September 16 - Syria - The Rationale Behind The Delay Of Idleb's Liberation
- September 13 - This Anti-China Foreign Policy Piece Makes No Sense
The theme of the week was the now delayed operation to liberate Idelb governorate in Syria.
But the White Helmets will have to wait with their next 'chemical weapon' scam. The attack was delayed. The crisis has for now receded but the issue will be back in the news in some six to eight weeks.
The Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva published an extensive investigative piece on the secret U.S. biological weapon laboratory near Tbilisi, Georgia:
US diplomats involved in trafficking of human blood and pathogens for secret military program
The US Embassy to Tbilisi transports frozen human blood and pathogens as diplomatic cargo for a secret US military program. Internal documents, implicating US diplomats in the transportation of and experimenting on pathogens under diplomatic cover were leaked to me by Georgian insiders. According to these documents, Pentagon scientists have been deployed to the Republic of Georgia and have been given diplomatic immunity to research deadly diseases and biting insects at the Lugar Center – the Pentagon biolaboratory in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi.
A copy is also available at the Balkanspost. The Georgian government rejects the allegation and claims that the laboratory is under its full control. But why then is the U.S. buying even the toilet paper the scientist use in the lab?
Dilyana Gaytandzhieva previously published on secret weapon transfer from east-Europe to Syria and elsewhere under diplomatic cover.
The British government claimed that two Russian men, who traveled under the names Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, were in Salisbury to assassinate the British spy Sergej Skripal. It said that those names were likely false. But the chaps are real and talked with Russia Today editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. There is an English transcript of the full interview. Some of their answers may suggest that they are a gay couple. Looking at their picture this seems quite obvious to me ;-).
Petrov and Boshirov say that they went Salisbury on March 3 to see Stonehenge but were hampered by the weather. That might well be true. Stonehenge was indeed closed on March 3 because of high snowdrifts on the road to it. The chaps came back on March 4 but were again disappointed. Traffic was still hampered.
The newest British claim is that the two men partied the night before they allegedly tried to kill Skripal. They smoked grass and brought a prostitute into their hotel for some loud sex. Other guest complained to the staff. Only highly professional GRU agents with the most dangerous poison on a secret mission to assassinate a criminal Russia pardoned years ago would do such a thing.
Or would they?
Use as open thread ...
Posted by b on September 16, 2018 at 12:08 PM | Permalink
It's "Stonehenge" - not "hedge".
And why is everyone in the West so excited about Petrov's and Boshirov's sexual inclinations? Isn't that extremely non-PC? What on earth happened to their right to privacy? Besides which, the issue has absolutely nothing to do with the matter they are accused of.
It seems all Americans are permanently stuck in sexual fifth gear.
Posted by: Tom Welsh | Sep 16, 2018 12:25:55 PM | 1
The Daily Mail is playing on old russophobic stereotypes that go back at least as far as Peter I's visit to London in 1698, where he was accused of boorish drunken noisy partying.
Posted by: shargash | Sep 16, 2018 12:35:39 PM | 2
Actually, they are not homosexual.
As per the Daily Mail, they spent part of the night in their London hotel smoking joints and having sex with a female hooker, well into the wee hours, prior to their departure for Salisbury.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/russia/article-6172497/Novichok-suspects-drug-fuelled-night-cannabis-prostitutes-75-night-London-hotel.html
Some Russian "spies".
Posted by: Lea | Sep 16, 2018 12:41:59 PM | 3
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-israel-is-giving-china-the-keys-to-its-largest-port-1.6470527
Posted by: pB | Sep 16, 2018 2:01:19 PM | 4
@lea - please read to the end of my posts before commenting on them.
Thank you.
As per the Daily Mail, they spent part of the night in their London hotel smoking joints and having sex with a female hooker, well into the wee hours, prior to their departure for Salisbury.
A couple of would-be decadents?
Wow the GRU goes gay for pay ;-) lol
I hope they don't have too much trouble back home because of that.
Posted by: UserFriendly | Sep 16, 2018 2:27:48 PM | 8
A common narrative. The alleged 9ll hijackers allegedly gregariously used hookers, booze and cocaine. An act which called attention to themselves. It's a thing bad guys do. They cannot control themselves, apparently.
OTOH, it is also a matter of psychological projection. Jimmy Jeff Gannon Guckert, a gay male prostitute and a reporter for Talon News was friendly with one or more persons in the Dubya Bush White House. He had comings and goings and overnight stays. This was largely ignored by the MSM.
The name of the band hired by the RNC for the Republican convention - the year that David Gregory danced with Karl Rove - was "Hookers And Blow".
They're a Christian Right "Family Values" band, obviously.
Posted by: fast freddy | Sep 16, 2018 2:31:57 PM | 9
Posted by: Tom Welsh | Sep 16, 2018 12:25:55 PM | 1
And why is everyone in the West so excited about Petrov's and Boshirov's sexual inclinations?
The West has nothing to do with it.
The point is if they are a gay couple, it is way more likely that they are civilians as they claim, not two secret GRU agents on mission to disrupt the social order of Great Britain.
Russia is not an ancient Sparta, so it is highly unlikely that GRU has on its payroll
male operatives who are gay lovers too.
Posted by: hopehely | Sep 16, 2018 2:33:21 PM | 10
@7 It's all starting to make sense now. Obviously the hooker was a bisexual undercover MI6 agent.
Posted by: dh | Sep 16, 2018 2:49:56 PM | 11
I watched the subtitled video with Simonyan very carefully. I found the interview quite plausible and authentic. A few points to make.
First, I'm glad to see various commenters across the Web talking about the utter incompetence of the UK intelligence services. If the story is more or less true, then the UK just picked these two guys and made their story fit. Basically framed them, except not even with evidence, because the whole Skripal affair has consistently lacked any evidence of anything.
Second, I can well imagine the horror of finding your photographs splashed across every media outlet in Russia and Europe, and suddenly you go from being a free operative with the usual anonymity of ordinary life and business, and become notorious, or even infamous. Of course they want it to stop, purely from being recognized everywhere they go. But importantly too, they can see that they could end up being killed, maybe by the UK, who knows? The British government hasn't shown any concern so far for the lives of anyone caught up in this net.
And third, these guys obviously found or created some kind of gig that pays the bills. It either required them to travel to Europe or gave them the business excuse to go. That has probably ended for them now. I don't know what the Russian tax authorities are like, but if this were happening in the US, two self-employed business people could be very scared that the IRS would suddenly audit their tax returns, and disallow all those deductions for trips abroad, that were claimed as business expense and actually were just weekend junkets. This would be no laughing matter.
I've put myself in their shoes, and even if their business is an honest one (e.g., they're not mafia hit men or whatever the theories are currently), the story as it plays at face value certainly would account for all the anguish apparent in the interview. Their lives have just been ruined, and probably aren't going to improve anytime soon. If this is the case, I really feel sorry for them. And the UK government looks more chickenshit every day.
Thanks, b, for the opportunity to share these thoughts. I know the week was about Syria, but we never did have an on-topic way to air this story out until now.
Posted by: Grieved | Sep 16, 2018 3:26:10 PM | 12
Please look at this incredibly well researched article on the US Bio-warfare lab (Lugar) in Georgia. I advise you copy and file for future reference as it may not last long.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-16/us-diplomats-involved-trafficking-human-blood-and-pathogens-secret-military-program
Other notes. Sputnick (I think) and Itar Tass reported on the Russians pointing out this secret complex as a dangerous chemical warfare centre. Note that the article suggests experiments have already been carried out on Russian territory (as well as Georgia and other places).
The Journalist took significant personal risks.
She may even have had the blessings of the Russians to publish this.
Posted by: stonebird | Sep 16, 2018 4:15:07 PM | 13
As I've mentioned earlier, it was the RT editor who asked if they were gay. They denied it, saying there were just friends (who are also partners in business).
Worst case scenario, they are Eurasian Mafia.
IF they are Eurasian Mafia, then it is possible they are British assets. The British are famous for using Russian criminals and agents as assets -- Skripal himself being one of them.
However, none of this matters: in the interview for the RT, both denied they had a Nina Gucci perfume bottle (which is for women) with them. The British published not only the brand, but also the exact model of the product, which they designated as the muder weapon (in the quality of the vessel of the chemical). They stated that -- based on the CCTV only -- there was a box that seemed like the box of the perfume they divulged (the aforementioned Nina Gucci, a pink/redish box).
The only thing that matters now is: do the British have evidence they had the bottle or not? This is the only point that can be refuted or not between both versions of the story.
If the Russian couple had the bottle, then it would be no stress for the MI5/6 to have access to the airport x-rays images (if they transported it from Russia) or the receipts of all local stores that could've sold the product (if they bought it in the UK -- a very unlikely scenario). Since they didn't show, until today, the evidence of the bottle's existence, I consider, for all practical purposes, that the British are lying.
Now, if the Russian couple really are mafia goons and, because of that, were very uncomfortable in the interview with the RT; or really are a gay couple (that would mean the end of their business and lives in Russia, because homossexualism is considered a very bad vice, specially among the Orthodox), then that's only a side story.
Dan Cohen has an excellent mini-doc (part one has been released so far) on war propaganda in Western media pushing regime change in Syria: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2FUpbZXaN9w&feature=youtu.be
It will not be any new information for regular readers here of course but it is well edited and produced and good for sharing with friends who have not yet questioned too much the narrative on Syria.
Posted by: George Lane | Sep 16, 2018 4:29:56 PM | 15
@14
The only thing that matters now is: do the British have evidence they had the bottle or not? This is the only point that can be refuted or not between both versions of the story.
Things that matter more IMO are:
1. Where are the Skripals?
2. How come that BBC or any other British media cannot produce an equivalent interview from their side? Why BBC does not have an interview with British citizen Sergey Skripal?
3. So far the British side put forward verifiable info only about these 2 Russian visitors. And some details turned out to be false - Brits said their names ware fake but the RT interview debunked that. Beside these 2 Russians, nothing else in the Skripal case is verifiable - we just have dubious stories from official sources, no references, no evidence, nothing but hearsay. Outrageous. Shameless brazen insolence.
Posted by: hopehely | Sep 16, 2018 4:58:44 PM | 16
>>>> Lea | Sep 16, 2018 12:41:59 PM | 3
The same Daily Mail that claimed Putin a couple of days ago had whacked both of them. I can't find a link but the Mirror reported it as well
And what to make of this rant - seems pretty clear that the authors had dropped some acid.
Meanwhile, the Mirror is claiming that the moronic fuckups at MI6 have penetrated GRU, and that there is a sinister Dr. Mengele/Dr. Evil-like character involved
I don't think the two Russians are gay but I do think that they may have been up to something else in the UK, perhaps dealing in performance enhancing drugs which appear to be available over the counter in Russia but are prescription only in the UK so there is a black market in the UK that operates in many gyms across the UK.
Is the Skripal case a Wag-the-Dog moment for the Conservative government to deflect interest from MI6's involvement in compiling the Steele document - they can't go to war with anyone any more but they can launch a pissy little black op particularly if Skripal had tried to off himself with fentanyl.
BTW, with all the CCTV in the UK, you'd think there'd be something between the filling station on Wilton Road and the bridge on Fisherton Street over an hour later.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Sep 16, 2018 5:06:53 PM | 17
I reported this yesterday. All war crimes are serious, but attacking an international airport in close proximity to an event hosting thousands of civilians from around the world has a degree of hideousness about it that recalls the terrorism waged by Begin and his gang prior to Israel being carved out of Palestine. The Zionist attack must be called what it is--an act of terrorism.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 16, 2018 5:23:28 PM | 18
Guckert/Gannon wasn't just "entertaining" White House people. He claimed he was entertaining (his word) Tony Blair in D.C. when David Kelly was murdered.
Posted by: lysias | Sep 16, 2018 5:55:42 PM | 19
OK, I've posted here before asking the same thing and I'd like to ask again since it's been a while. You all were a great help last time, but I'm finding less and less alternative media websites and I thought I'd ask around again.
Since this is an open thread, I'd like to ask people what other websites that they know about that I could use. I'm talking about "alternative media" websites. Either alternative news websites or alternative media websites in general. That is what I'm looking for.
Let me share some alternative news websites that I've found. Hopefully, you'll find some here that you've never seen before:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com
This website.
https://www.blackagendareport.com
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info
That's all I know at the time being. I've been to more, but I don't want to overdo it.
Now that I did that, I'd like to again ask if anyone has some alternative media websites that I've never seen before. Either alternative news, alternative media websites in general, or even alternative history. Please, I'm really looking for help here. I'm always on the look-out for more alt-media websites, so any pointers would be greatly appreciated. If you don't, that's fine. But I'm always searching for more websites like Moon of Alabama.
Again, alternative news, alternative history, or alternative media websites in general. That's what I'm looking for.
Since this is an "open thread," I thought posting my plea here would be acceptable.
Posted by: TruthFinder | Sep 16, 2018 5:56:10 PM | 20
The Grayzone Project, unfortunately edited by Max Blumenthal, has released a video: The Syria Deception: Al Qaeda Goes To Hollywood. I've yet to watch, but it's been viewed by a few people I respect like those at ElectronicIntifada; so, despite Blumenthal's affiliation, I posted the link.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 16, 2018 6:09:47 PM | 21
@20 Truthfinder that is a good list, although I have to say I am not a big fan of The Duran as they seem to pander to alt-right audiences with clickbait headlines like "This guy DESTROYS SOCIALISM in TWO WORDS", but I have respect for their editor in chief Alexander Mercouris who writes high-quality columns.
I would add decades-old journals like Monthly Review, and individuals to follow like philosophers Slavoj Zizek and Alain Badiou (read their books!).
Posted by: George Lane | Sep 16, 2018 6:12:06 PM | 22
@karlof1, I know Max Blumenthal is not liked at this website for understandable reasons, but his recent work particularly on Nicaragua which cut against the grain of corporate media narrative deserves to be lauded.
Posted by: George Lane | Sep 16, 2018 6:14:01 PM | 23
@20 -- not alt media but good for tracking down little nuggets to support an argument -- https://unredacted.com -- hope they don't mind.
Posted by: Stumpy | Sep 16, 2018 6:14:37 PM | 24
Ghost Ship@17
“BTW, with all the CCTV in the UK, you'd think there'd be something between the filling station on Wilton Road and the bridge on Fisherton Street over an hour later.”
My exact thought. There should be a lot more surveillance video of those two. That it has not been shown suggests it contradicts the UK governments story
Posted by: Alaric | Sep 16, 2018 6:15:28 PM | 25
>>>> Alaric | Sep 16, 2018 6:15:28 PM | 25
There are claims that the police watched 11,000 hours of CCTV. Since they knew the time period when the alleged attack took place - at most over about eight hours, that translates to well over a thousand video cameras and they could manage no more than about 20 images of the alleged perpetrators.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Sep 16, 2018 6:28:15 PM | 26
Posted by: fast freddy | Sep 16, 2018 2:31:57 PM | 9
I guess it is also used to deflect from maybe blackmail of gay people being involved.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 16, 2018 6:29:52 PM | 27
Just looked at the local media in Salisbury.
From last year:
Salisbury CCTV system being installed first cameras are live
Work is well underway to install a brand new state-of-the-art CCTV system in Salisbury, with some cameras now live.
......
This process has taken longer than any of us had wanted, however the hard work with our partners is now paying off, and the people of Salisbury can be reassured their city is being overseen by a state-of-the-art modern system.
......
Work will be completed later this year.
And if anybody claims that the control room was only recently staffed:
The city's CCTV cameras were switched on more than a year ago, in August 2017, and footage has been available to the police but the control room has been unmanned.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Sep 16, 2018 6:41:50 PM | 28
Ghost Ship @26
If they know who they are looking for this can be done with Big Data Software on computers without human eyes going frame by frame. For example, If they want to capture all frames of any Russian in the UK which they have from their immigration department visa photos they just create an algorithm and let it the tech do its thing
Posted by: Pft | Sep 16, 2018 6:50:54 PM | 29
George Lane @23--
You are correct about most feelings toward him at MoA; so, I provided the two disclaimers. I note that neither Vanessa Beeley or Eva Bartlett retweet his (Dan Cohen) work despite doing so for other WH exposers.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 16, 2018 6:57:30 PM | 30
>>>> Pft | Sep 16, 2018 6:50:54 PM | 29
From what I understand, the software is used to extract potential candidates for human matching and it's not particularly reliable. False negatives would be a major problem. The Met have an on-going super recognizer project.
There has been another incident in Salisbury tonight:
A source briefed by the emergency services told Press Association that medics alerted the police because the symptoms were consistent with novichok poisoning, but stressed the symptoms could have other causes.
“The ambulance crew at the site took the decision that the symptoms seemed consistent with novichok poisoning, which is why they called their colleagues in the police,” the source reportedly said, adding: “The symptoms of novichok poisoning and particular types of narcotic abuse are very similar.”
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Sep 16, 2018 7:06:50 PM | 31
Over the years i have noticed how CCTV footage or camera footage is released when someone is holding up a 7/11 or the cops really want to find someone. If it is an event they want to cover up the video is held back. All the footage may be exculpatory hence it is not shown. They were probably enjoying their new found freedom in the capitalist whorehouses of the West.
Posted by: dltravers | Sep 16, 2018 7:07:27 PM | 32
TF@20
William engdahl, stepehen lenderman, paul craig Roberts, sst (pat lang), ellen brown
Posted by: Pft | Sep 16, 2018 7:37:58 PM | 33
@ Ghost Ship with the comment about the recent Salisbury incident...thanks
I haven't been following this very close but it seems incredible to me that they compare "particular types of narcotic abuse" with novichok poisoning which others have written here is slam blam lethal and potentially dangerous to first responders.
Is this the lie repeat function happening here? Will it work this time?
Posted by: psychohistorian | Sep 16, 2018 8:08:00 PM | 34
Looks like the food poisoning theory was correct after all:
Salisbury on high alert after two people taken ill in restaurant
Either that, or Porton Down is doing a crap job in containing its hazardous disposal.
I just read that two people in Salisbury were complaining of feeling ill in a restaurant today. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6173939/Restaurant-Salisbury-sealed-man-woman-fall-ill.html
Posted by: Mischi | Sep 16, 2018 8:14:07 PM | 36
It seems pretty likely that the englander insecurity services have stitched up those two russkies from top to bottom by investigating backwards. Rather than tracing back through actual evidence and tracking down the miscreants they have used their data gathering services to find any Russians who were in Salisbury on the day Skripal got sick. It isn't a perfect match hence the issues with the pair arriving in Salisbury too late to paint the doorknob at a time before the Skripals last touched it, but combined with the disinformation leaked to assorted media who willingly comply lest Leveson 2 (which was about investigating the routine leakage of sensitive information from government agencies to the media - generally for money, a more effective carrot than patriotism with police & intelligence etc) everything should be Jake.
That is the problem faced by the pair should they elect to front up to the Brits and say "charge me & prove it". The prosecution could invoke 'national security' hold the trial in camera and then cherry pick evidence. The discovery process in england is riddled with 'accidental amnesia' where the prosecution fails to supply defence with relevant information.
They would have to be a very brave couple of buff bodybuilders to take their chances with the corrupt englander system which has been executing innocents for a thousand years.
I cannot believe though that by now the bumbling Mr Plods haven't worked out who the real culprit is and given the revelations of a couple of hours ago - that another pair of Russians have been poisoned in a Salisbury Italian restaurant, it will be interesting to see how this new problem is dealt with. I stick to my original theory that it is the proximity of Salisbury to Porton Downs which is the crucial determinant and that russians are being targeted by someone who is angry about Syria since on both occasions the poisonings have occurred just as the terrorists in Syria are about to cop a big defeat.
How hard is it to check out if any Syrians are at Porton getting trained in the fine art of knocking up chemical weapons? Of course the guilty party won't be charged and it is likely that given the problems with attributing blame for this one to Petrov and Boshirov, the 'authorities will prefer to pass this off as a heroin OD or some such since they must have taken 100% control of Salisbury hospital staff by now.
That still leaves the angry arab or zionist however, so I guess they will have to try and knock him/her, so it won't be surprising if a weird accident befalls someone in or around Salisbury in the next little while.
Posted by: Debsisdead | Sep 16, 2018 8:34:24 PM | 37
@20 -- landdestroyer.blogspot.com
Posted by: reasonable | Sep 16, 2018 8:40:42 PM | 38
@20 -- corbettreport.com
Posted by: reasonable | Sep 16, 2018 8:54:36 PM | 39
VK @ 21:
"... Al Qaeda Goes To Hollywood"?
I haven't seen the documentary yet but I'd like to suggest a theme song.
The (revised by myself) lyrics are rather banal and repetitive so I'll just post a few lines:
"... Relax don't do it
When you want to go shoot it
Relax don't do it
When you wanna bomb
When you want to suck to it
Relax don't do it
When you wanna bomb
Bomb bomb bomb ..."
;-)
Posted by: Jen | Sep 16, 2018 9:12:04 PM | 40
VK @ 35:
Oh dear, another Italian restaurant! ... Seems like Italian restaurants in Britain are just not serving up Italian food very well.
Jamie Oliver, wherever you are, get back to the motherland and teach them how to cook proper-like again!
Posted by: Jen | Sep 16, 2018 9:15:49 PM | 41
Article at NEO.
https://journal-neo.org/2018/09/15/syria-or-southeast-asia-the-west-lied-lies-and-always-will/
Posted by: spudski | Sep 16, 2018 9:17:04 PM | 42
@10 hopehely.. thanks for stating that.. i have gotten so tired of explaining something so obvious to anyone but a doorknob (with or without novichok on it) that i don't bother anymore..
@14 vk.. i doubt @1 does anything other then drop stupid comments in a room of mostly thoughtful people..oh, but at least they get high marks for grammar, lol.. and i agree with @16 hopehelys comments to you as well..
@23 george lane.. i think max's work is a mixed bag, some good and some bad..
@35 vk... and it's from another italian restaurant! i think the uk ought to check the italians for novichok..
Posted by: james | Sep 16, 2018 9:19:02 PM | 43
@TruthFinder, 20
Hi,
Here's a list of various sites on various subjects:
http://thelibertymill.com/http:/
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/
http://pennyforyourthoughts2.blogspot.com/
https://alethonews.com/
https://riggedgame.blog/
http://alt-market.com/
http://cluborlov.blogspot.com/
https://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/
https://www.sott.net/
https://jamesperloff.com/
http://www.bollyn.com/
https://www.winterwatch.net/
https://www.henrymakow.com/
http://nomorefakenews.com/
http://www.andysutton.com/blog/
https://libertyblitzkrieg.com/
http://moneyinsights.org/
http://michael-hudson.com/
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/
https://srsroccoreport.com/
https://www.dollarcollapse.com/
http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/
https://wolfstreet.com/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/
http://americanfreepress.net/
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/
https://www.veteranstoday.com/
http://thesaker.is/
https://wattsupwiththat.com/
I hope this helps.
Posted by: Alligator | Sep 16, 2018 9:28:49 PM | 44
vk @35
Its a Porton Down employee who likes Italian food, but doesn't wash his hands.
Posted by: cdvision | Sep 16, 2018 9:33:23 PM | 45
PS or its a non-Italian restaurant trying to gain market share?
Posted by: cdvision | Sep 16, 2018 9:35:07 PM | 46
22 @ George Lane: Thanks! I appreciate this.
@24 Stumpy: Thank you.
@33 Pft: Thanks, but could you perhaps give a link to their website? I already had a hard time finding Godfree Roberts' blog website.
@38 & 39 reasonable: Thank you. I already know about those websites, but thanks nonetheless.
@44 Alligator: Dude, this helps a ton. Thank you!
Posted by: TruthFinder | Sep 16, 2018 9:53:41 PM | 47
@TruthFinder 20: I highly recommend Moscow-based news outlet EurAsia Daily. The news articles are succinct and to the point, while the analysis pieces are detailed and provide the necessary historical context. There's a lot of interesting information that you won't find even in the Western alt media. However, only a tiny fraction of the articles get translated and put on the English version of the site, so you have to use the Russian version. Luckily, it's easy to do with the help of Google Translate: eadaily.com/ru/. (To get to older articles, scroll down and use the calendar widget in the right-hand column.)
Posted by: S | Sep 16, 2018 9:59:48 PM | 48
Freedom of Expression in the UK:
Prominent British Scientist and Critic of the Skripal Poisoning Story Arrested
[Dr. Christopher] Busby was arrested and detained under the explosives act. last week.
I'm hardly in Dr. Busby's league, but home also raided by US Feds last week - computers seized, not arrested (yet).
Kind of hope we're extradited to the same black site for 'questioning' - always wanted to meet Busby. Sounds like an interesting guy.
Posted by: Paveway IV | Sep 16, 2018 10:28:05 PM | 49
TF @ 20
The longest running totally independent reader only sponsored news media is https://consortiumnews.com (but they can't go too far down the conspiracy rabbit hole otherwise would lose their well won alt-mainstream media credibility).
https://www.globalresearch.ca edited by a Canadian professor doesn't fear tackling facts like the 9/11 official story is totally bogus.
But sounds like you might want to take a leap into weird alternative narratives - https://stillnessinthestorm.com www.divinecosmos.com www.siriusdisclosure.com www.prepareforchange.net
Then there is the 'Q-anon' material: go to YouTube and follow 'praying medic' https://www.youtube.com/user/prayingmedic , or https://www.neonrevolt.com
Check out Dr Dave Janda (a highly qualified orthopaedic surgeon and US govt advisor on preventative health care for a succession presidential administrations at Operation Freedom Outpost. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ-qLG1bdWVrHM-Hu2W73CQ . In his last interview with Greg Hunter (former news talk show host at CNN who was sacked for challenging the censorship) of USAwatchdog.com https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ-qLG1bdWVrHM-Hu2W73CQ Janda is put on the spot by Hunter as to whether "'Q' is real or not?" Janda backs up to makes sure it is clear he is just citing his "high-level sources in Washington" to say "yes, I am informed that 'Q is real'".
In other words Q represents military intelligence officers who back Trump as a 'nationalist' faction (doesn't mean they're all goodness and light but they do seem to be for the rule of law) against the truly evil 'globalist' faction (who sponsor war, chaos, financial debt enslavement, and trades in weapons, drugs, human-trafficking and worse).
Janda also confirms that high level sources indicate the 'mass sealed indictments' (been going up by 5k per month for the 10 months that Q has been posting on 4Chan/8Chan boards) are also real. The total to end of August - established by several internet investigators looking at all judicial records in the USA - is now an unprecedented 51,701.
https://freedomforhumanity2016.wordpress.com/2018/09/07/massarrests-update-sealed-indictments-count-updated-to-51701-ascension-with-mother-earth-and-current-state-of-affairs-september-6-2018/
(Sealed indictments are used usually for taking down organised crime without tipping off the rest when making arrests - that are usually timed for simultaneous arrests, normal number for a full year in the whole USA is about 1,000).
This may explain Senator Lindsay Graham's change of attitude towards the Trump administration in recent months because McCain's death may - as Q says "he did not go on his own terms" - may have been as Ohio Governor Kasich let slip on CNN - an execution. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvJZCuo9B5s .
According to this narrative (which I only know by following the above websites) Trump's Exec Order earlier this year to extend the US military court martial handbook to include civilians who committed high crimes like treason - comes into effect on 1 January 2019. This was elucidated in Graham's interview of Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_gmOsnjrZw - it is like Graham is listing off what he's been told to. Graham's close comrade in war-mongering for decades was John McCain.
However, no need to wait for 2019 for a US navy officer senator who can be tried for treason (he did make an unauthorised trip to Syria and met the heads of al-Nusra and some say al-Bagdadi the caliph of ISIS himself - to presumably offer more money, weapons and training support:
http://45eq7vmb9bj1ratu11zv1p19.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/mccain-isis.jpg
The scene at McCain's funeral with General Mattis and General Kelly death-staring at Graham for talking with Huma Abedin (Hillary's P.A. and a former/still? Saudi national) is worth watching. Maybe people are reading more into it, but have a look at this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKGdLSVYLWQ
Consider - Graham is a 'globalist' who has 'flipped' because Trump and the 'nationalists' are in power. Consider - the attacks on MajGen Michael Flynn who had to give up being National Security Director. But Flynn had previously as Chief of the Pentagon's DIA been interviewed on Al-Jazeera to expose the Obama administration's "wilful policy" of allowing the rise of ISIS - which was for 'globalist' rationale for destruction of Syria for pipelines/petrodollar etc.
https://www.aljazeera.com/programmes/headtohead/2016/01/transcript-michael-flynn-160104174144334.html
Consider also that the news the Pentagon was pissed that the CIA was sponsoring jihadists the US military were fighting in Syria got into the MSM briefly a couple of years back. The proxy war in Syria is a multi-layered proxy war in this narrative - with US 'nationalist/DIA/marines + other military" on one side and the 'globalists/CIA/elements of military and military-industrial complex' on the other.
There is a lot of conjecture in this narrative, but the 'Q' material for those who've followed it is holding together well. I must say with a lot of scepticism for the first couple of months, but it is increasingly hard to be sceptical as the scores of 'Q-proofs' accumulate (Q posts followed within minutes by almost identical Trump tweets, photos from Air-Force 1 that seem genuine, predictions that come true). The MSM are coming down incredibly hard with what anyone who follows Q are completely inaccurate hit jobs about the 'Q conspiracy'.
Furthermore I've been searching for 9 months for a good debunking of the mass sealed indictments tally while watching it grow by 5k a month and have yet to see anything from MSM or alt. media. In fact it is mostly 'crickets' from MSM on this aspect or a very inaccurate 'nothing to see hear message'. Q says Jeff Sessions has 470 special prosecutors working with grand juries assembling evidence to take down the deep state - and the deep state must run very deep as looks by 51k sealed indictments. That means each prosecutor has assembled a handful of cases per week since last October.
A couple of nice, intelligent but somewhat geeky guys YouTube channel has more on Q:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2UFBarUuVU
Posted by: anoncommentator | Sep 16, 2018 10:33:00 PM | 50
Truthfinder @ 47:
Dr Godfree Roberts' blog:
http://chinarising.puntopress.com/tag/godfree-roberts/
Posted by: Jen | Sep 16, 2018 10:50:16 PM | 51
@49 paveway.. good to see you.. i hope you stay well and out of arms reach of the gulag mentality to the south of here..
Posted by: james | Sep 16, 2018 11:08:19 PM | 52
@ paveway IV with the report of being "investigated" by the US
Sorry to read that. When they came to take away Paveway IV we all did what? Which of us is next?
I wake to pain every day so losing my life to a good cause is appealing to me.....so I keep beating my drum
END PRIVATE FINANCE!
The following is a link karlof1 provided to me to a video about money that all would benefit from watching, IMO
https://twitter.com/noamchomskyT/status/1039942206591787008
Much more articulate than I
Paveway IV, keep us informed someway if you can about your status and if we can help.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Sep 16, 2018 11:21:42 PM | 53
not sure what to say, when the Daily Mail refers to Bellingcat as a "trusted investigative source" Elliot Higgins can sling propaganda with the best.
Posted by: juandonjuan | Sep 16, 2018 11:27:06 PM | 54
anoncommentator@50
Graham seems slightly more well behaved since McCain left the Senate. The stare down of Graham was excellent.
I hold to the theory that the Generals backed Trump and the CIA backed Hillary. Adding to that theory I submit that it was the reason why the former regime targeted Flynn first. As head of the DIA he may have had a big role in neutralizing some of the other intelligence agencies in their election meddling. He was the most dangerous person to the former regime.
I do not hold the the mass indictments theory. With that many Grand Juries going someone would see something unless they are being held on military bases with military people on the juries. The whole system would melt down if that happened. The MSN would be all over this spinning the military dictator line, especially with the upcoming election.
If the Republicans lose Congress the Trump Russia investigations will continue for another two years along with the tiring blather from the MSM.
Posted by: dltravers | Sep 16, 2018 11:46:17 PM | 55
So while everyone is distracted with hurricanes, typhoons, skipral, Idleb etc
Corbyn and Labour caved and accepted the IHRA definition of antisemitism. No criticism of Israel will be allowe. Similar legislation moving forward in US
EU effectively killed internet freedom, at least in Europe but soon to follow elsewhere (except China where its already killed). Copyright filters will block any comment or post deemed to be copyrighted which could also filter anything the PTB want.
Google china doing its part linking Android users numbers to each search and sharing it with the thought police
The west going on attack mode against Cyprus to protect Browder. Cyprus is cooperating with Putin on his financial dealings which all flowed through Cyprus. Lots of skeletons there that implicate many more important people than Browder
Somehow 70-80 homes in 3 towns in Massachusetts blew up or exploded due to gas in a 2 hr period. Like steel framed buildings collapsing due to fire such an event over such a wide area has never happened in peacetime. National news hardly mentioned it, and even conspiracy sites silent
Manafort agrees to cooperate with the cover up in chief himself (aka Mueller). Manafort knows stuff that could bringd down a lot of people besides Trump who want protection
One step at time down Jacobs ladder. At this rate we reach bottom soon. Global Warming will seem like a cool winter day
Posted by: Pft | Sep 17, 2018 12:00:07 AM | 56
Paveway IV | Sep 16, 2018 10:28:05 PM | 49
Major bummer, to say the least.
Can you say, or, do you know the reason you were raided?
Scary times indeed...
Posted by: V | Sep 17, 2018 12:17:21 AM | 57
Paveway IV @ 49:
Sorry to see the bad news. Keep us posted if and when you can. Let us know if we can help or donate in some way. Do you have back-ups or copies of the work that was on the seized computers?
Posted by: Jen | Sep 17, 2018 12:23:26 AM | 58
Fellow barflies
I have a request from one or more of the science folk about this study
Growth rings in trees synchronize on planetary level, scientists say
The quote that I want info on
"
Bernabei and a team of international scientists found that the growth rings in trees from 27 species across five continents "recorded" two solar storms -- explosions on the surface of the Sun -- that occurred in the years 774 AD and 993 AD, causing radiocarbon levels to jump by as much as 20 times above the norm.
"
I only know enough to ask the question, what does 20 times higher radiocarbon levels mean to us non-science steeped but curious human types?
Please and thank you
Posted by: psychohistorian | Sep 17, 2018 12:36:10 AM | 59
DUH!!!
for NOT from in first line...sigh/damn
Posted by: psychohistorian | Sep 17, 2018 12:38:13 AM | 60
Pshchohistorian@59
Carbon 14 (radiocarbon) is produced by cosmic rays hitting the atmosphere and creating neutrons which convert nitrogen to carbon 14. The carbon 14 then reacts with water to form CO2 which is absorbed by plants and then eaten by animals.
At normal times the carbon 14 levels in the atmosphere, plants and animals is assumed to be stable, but in times of abnormal solar activity such levels may increase due to more cosmic rays hitting the atmosphere.
Its mainly an issue in radiocarbon dating since such events might make an object being dated appear younger than it is
Posted by: Pft | Sep 17, 2018 12:54:25 AM | 61
@ Pft with the response to my question...thanks
But I was wanting to know more about how that number translates to potential effects on our current world of tech, etc. Is it enough to fry how much of the electronics currently employed on earth and in orbit?
Posted by: psychohistorian | Sep 17, 2018 1:14:07 AM | 62
Police in Busby case issue genuine "nothing to see here" statement:
Dr Busby was released from police custody at about 6pm yesterday evening.
Around the same time, Devon and Cornwall Police issued a statement explaining that no further action would be taken on the matter.
The statement said: "Police have confirmed that enquiries taking place at a property in Bideford are not being treated as criminal, but as a matter of public safety.
"Police were called at around 11.30am on Wednesday 12 September following concerns for the welfare of a woman in Bideford.
"Initial enquiries led officers to attend an address in Bridge Street, Bideford.
"Whilst at the address, some of our officers complained of feeling unwell and were immediately removed from the scene and a cordon put in place.
Emergency services on the scene at Bridge Street this afternoon
Emergency services on the scene at Bridge Street this afternoon (Image: Graham Hobbs)
"The ambulance Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended and treated these officers, all of whom are unharmed and have since returned to duty.
"Following searches within the property, a number of items were found which required expert analysis from specialist officers and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.
"Police have also been supported by fire and ambulance at the scene.
"Police have worked closely with partner agencies to ensure the safety of the public and the property. Enquires have now been completed at the address and it has been deemed that there is no risk to the wider public.
"A 73-year-old man was arrested under the explosives act. He has since been released and no further action will be taken in relation to this incident."
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Sep 17, 2018 1:16:05 AM | 63
>>>> Pft | Sep 17, 2018 12:00:07 AM | 56
Corbyn and Labour caved and accepted the IHRA definition of antisemitism.
Nah, Corbyn did not cave, it was the N.E.C which kissed Tel Aviv's arse.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Sep 17, 2018 1:18:54 AM | 64
@ Pft who wrote: "Its mainly an issue in radiocarbon dating since such events might make an object being dated appear younger than it is"
So it then seems like this new data from trees going back 11,500 years so far can act as a correction table for carbon dating, correct?
Posted by: psychohistorian | Sep 17, 2018 1:28:01 AM | 65
@13
thanks for that. read is recommended. i never heard of that journalist before, seems like dangerous work to me!
Posted by: radiator | Sep 17, 2018 3:18:57 AM | 66
Posted by: Pft | Sep 17, 2018 12:00:07 AM | 56
Corbyn caved and accepted the IHRA definition of antisemitism.
It looks increasingly clear that while Corbyn was often excellent as a maverick MP, as a party leader he's reached the level of his incompetence. While I think he's sincere (unlike con artists like Syriza or Sanders), he's clearly no fighter.
@TruthFinder #20
I suggest you consult PropOrNot. They maintain a pretty good list of alternative news / "Russian Propaganda" websites.
But really I would recommend doing your own research. Don't just trust any source - even this one. Be skeptical about everything and everyone, it will bring you closer to the truth.
A source for good homework exercises is EU vs Disinfo. Just pick out any topic and really, REALLY go to the bottom of it until you formed your own opinion.
Posted by: Joost | Sep 17, 2018 3:47:02 AM | 68
Oops wrong link @68, I meant https://euvsdisinfo.eu/
Posted by: Joost | Sep 17, 2018 3:49:30 AM | 69
From Wikileaks Verified Account @wikileaks
“AI culture wars: Israeli government launch video of Twitter/Facebook "Command Centre", which monitors "all posts" for "anti-semitism" with "artificial intelligence" then lodges complaints e.g with "intelligence & law enforcement" in a "certain european country" or other officials”
https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/1040979717028016128
Posted by: Afkaysit | Sep 17, 2018 4:23:29 AM | 70
@1 Tom Welsh
If the government / Police have outed them and they live in a country hostile to them being gay thus putting them in harms way they can all be charged under the UKs very broad "hate crime" laws. Hence the lies about having a prostitute in their room. It would be ironic if the laws the government put in place to stop criticism of it importing Takfiri terrorists to our shores under the guise of multiculturalism ends up taking them down.
Posted by: TJ | Sep 17, 2018 4:31:28 AM | 71
Censored film reveals The Israel Project’s secret Facebook campaign
The Israel Project, a major advocacy group based in Washington, is running a secret influence campaign on Facebook.
This is revealed in The Lobby – USA, an undercover Al Jazeera documentary that has never been broadcast due to censorship by Qatar following pressure from pro-Israel organizations.
In the newest clips, David Hazony, the managing director of The Israel Project, is heard telling Al Jazeera’s undercover reporter: “There are also things that we do that are completely off the radar. We work together with a lot of other organizations.”
https://electronicintifada.net/content/censored-film-reveals-israel-projects-secret-facebook-campaign/25486
Posted by: Afkaysit | Sep 17, 2018 5:01:05 AM | 72
@Paveway IV 49
I like your humorous outlook and I love your work as much as Dr Busby’s. This harassment by the two regimes is like an official dis-endorsement of your work and it is a sign that the regimes are feeling uneasy. Apparently, both Dr. Busby and you now got the first warning.
Whilst the regimes’ media trumpets are blowing odds of strength and unity, it appears that they do not feel as secure as the image they are projecting. Because one of the principal laws applying to semi- and fully totalitarian regimes is - the shakier, the more suppressive.
Posted by: Kiza | Sep 17, 2018 5:08:59 AM | 73
Paveway IV
♫ You can checkout any time you like, ♫♪♪
♪♫ But you can never leave! ♪♫ ♫
Posted by: john | Sep 17, 2018 5:56:46 AM | 74
Paveway IV
naughty naughty - you've been looking into stuff you shouldn't be looking into. Lost my computer a few years back. Hopefully it wont go further in your case. Scared the crap out of my wife so I stopped looking into what I was looking into and no more come of it.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Sep 17, 2018 6:02:56 AM | 75
Russia gets serious about MH17
Add to "The dike breaks".
Posted by: somebody | Sep 17, 2018 6:03:00 AM | 76
