Post a comment

Syria - The Rationale Behind The Delay Of Idleb's Liberation
Southfront has an excellent longread on the Turkish role in the war on Syria from its very beginning. The piece includes a list of the groups Turkey currently supports and gives an outlook on Turkey's plans:
Turkish Strategy In Northern Syria: Military Operations, Turkish-backed Groups And Idlib Issue.
The conclusion:
In the contemporary military and diplomatic reality surrounding the Syrian crisis, Ankara is pursuing the following tactical goals:
If these goals are achieved, Ankara will significantly increase its influence on the diplomatic settlement of the crisis and on the future of the post-war Syria. The returned refugees and supporters of militant groups in the Turkish-controlled part of Syria will become an electoral base of pro-Turkish political figures and parties in case of the implementation of the peaceful scenario. If no wide-scale diplomatic deal on the conflict is reached, one must consider the possibility of a pro-Turkish quasi-state in northern Syria, confirming the thesis that Erdogan is seeking to build a neo-Ottoman empire.
- To eliminate or at least disarm and limit influence of US-backed Kurdish armed groups in northern Syria;
- To strengthen a united pro-Turkish opposition Idlib and to eliminate any resistance to it, including in some scenarios the elimination of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its allies;
- To facilitate return of refugees from Turkey to Syrian areas under its own control;
bigger (pdf)
Elijah J. Magnier confirms our take that the Syrian-Russian operation to liberate Idleb is on hold but not canceled:
What is clear so far is the certainty that President Assad is not ready to give up Idlib to President Erdogan. Assad is said to be ready to start the attack in a few weeks even alone, at the cost of dragging everybody behind him onto the battlefield.
The operation has to wait until the Congressional elections in the U.S. are over and the danger of a U.S. escalation for domestic policy reasons recedes. Russia also fears that an attack on Idelb right now could re-unite the U.S. and Turkey and lead to a new coordinated onslaught on Syria.
Thomas Seibert at The Arab Weekly points to an upcoming change in the balance that will lower this risk:
Moscow would wait until October or November before ordering an all-out attack because the Kremlin expects the crisis in Turkish-US relations to deepen even further by then.
...
“Comprehensive action will start at a time when Turkey desperately needs Russian support” and Ankara is unlikely to add a crisis with Russia to its difficulties with the United States, [Kerim Has, a Moscow-based analyst of Russian-Turkish relations,] said. US sanctions against the Iranian oil industry starting in November are one reason why tensions between Turkey and the United States could worsen soon. Turkey buys about half its crude oil imports from Iran and has said it will not abide by the new sanctions.
But Turkey still does not want to remove al-Qaeda from Syria. It wants to move the group around while keeping it under its own control. They are excellent shock troops which, if transferred to Jarabulus in Turkey's Euphrates Shield area, could potentially be used against the U.S. supported Kurds in the northeast of Syria:
Erdogan’s government is proposing to transfer extremist groups such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an alliance led by al-Qaeda’s former Syrian affiliate, out of southern and western Idlib into the northern part of the province or to Afrin and Jarabulus, two Turkish-controlled areas in northern Syria.
...
News reports said Turkey would then deploy rebel forces of the Ankara-backed National Front for Liberation (NFL) to take up positions abandoned by HTS.
The chance for Turkey to achieve that is quite small. Just today HTS published a fatwa against showing the Turkish flag in Idleb. Other Jihadi groups in Idleb also issued statements against the "apostate Turkish army" and its presence in Idleb.
It is likely that the situation in Syria will now calm down for a while only to escalate again in two month when the operation to liberate Idelb will get its final go.
Posted by b on September 16, 2018 at 11:05 AM | Permalink
Launching revanchist adventures, and in different ways confronting both the US and Russia, when one's currency is about to collapse - what could go wrong!
I am far from convinced by this Mid-Term delay.
In fact anything may result of these very open elections, so who would bank on it or expect any real change in the neo-cons mind set or Israel ?
My Humble Opinion is that SAA will keep chipping bites of Idlib.
Russian will bomb any terrorist targets around.
Erdogan will have some face-saving enabling him to save some faithful supporters even if unfortunately they are rather located in the South West of Idlib.
But at the end HTS has to and will be destroyed.
Posted by: Charles Michael | Sep 16, 2018 12:21:55 PM | 2
Putin smartly waited to move on Idlib until Turkey basically invaded Idlib with massive reinforcements, also doled out to its proxy forces. Then Putin got to publicly back down to both Turkey and the US, whilst Israel continued to make sport of bombing Syria, thus continuing to point out Putin's craven obeisance to Israel.
The man is such a puppet. But no one can deny that he likes to play complicated games, preferably ending in 'frozen conflicts'.
Putin also left plenty of time for the Idlib PR campaign to portray Assad as Ultimate Evil and the Idlib militants as brave freedom loving souls (who do away with anyone wanting to reconcile though - freedom has to have its limits).
If anyone is ultimate evil in this war, it is Erdogan.
Posted by: paul | Sep 16, 2018 12:32:13 PM | 3
If Trump has a win with the coming US elections, Trump may lose interest in Idlib, but only because US war against Iran will be closer. Trump has a closing date for sanctions against both Iran and Russia set for the November elections.
I guess the outcome will depend on how long the sanctions are given to bite on the likes of Turkey and EU before war against Iran commences.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Sep 16, 2018 12:36:02 PM | 4
Everyone please ignore the possibility that 'Erdogan has turned east' narrative is false.
Erdogan hasn't 'turned east' if he's playing both sides.
Erdogan hasn't 'turned east' if he's still on the 'Assad must go! team.
Erdogan hasn't 'turned east' while he still in NATO.
Note: Turkey got a free-trade deal with EU only after he joined NATO. And EU is Turkeys biggest trading partner.
Oh, and while your at it, please ignore the benefits that Erdo and USA got from the 2016 apparent coup attempt.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Sep 16, 2018 12:39:23 PM | 5
b should have noted that Erdogan and Putin are meeting tomorrow in Sochi.
We'll know more after that meeting.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Sep 16, 2018 12:42:07 PM | 6
I agree with b that the operation to liberate Idlib is on hold.
But I disagree with the timing. It could be a long wait.
Turkey and USA have mutual interest in keeping Idlib in Turkish hands.
I wouldn't hold my breath wrt a deepening crisis in USA-Turkish relations. In fact, the current crisis seems rather fake. Tens (potentially hundreds) of millions of dollars potentially lost because Erdogan won't let a priest go free?!?!? Not likely.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Sep 16, 2018 12:48:11 PM | 7
I think it's Russia's fear of a US/NATO attack. After all, why all the bluster/publicity before the alleged gas attack if not as a very public warning to Russia not to go ahead with the attack on Idlib? Should the Russians and the Syrians call the USNATO bluff? Idlib is no Cuito Carnevale.
Erdogan is only on one team: Team Erdogan. He will happily betray Russia, the US, or anyone else for his own game. The only thing that holds him back is fear of losing power and money, as the Russian economic backlash after he had a Russian jet shot down.
Putin will continue to try to mitigate the danger of Erdogan by pulling his teeth and reducing his terrorist support until the point is reached when Erdogan has no options to keep his Ottoman dreams alive any longer and the defeat of terrorists in Idleb is a fait accompli.
Posted by: worldblee | Sep 16, 2018 1:22:18 PM | 9
The Duran today publishes an interesting piece on China's growing interest ion the war. Taking an Asia Times (anyone else having problems with their website?) story as the basis it rehearses the history if CIA interventions in Central Asia, including the open US sponsorship of the World Uighur Federation, or some such front.
The question that always occurs to me is when are Russia and China going to return the compliment and start sponsoring separatist and nationalist movements in the US Empire. The Good Old Comintern was very good at this, when nobody else cared the Communists were organising and advising Alabama sharecroppers, Arkansas farmers and Longshoremen trying to wrest their Unions from the Mafia.
The effectiveness of interference in US politics can be gathered from the panic that a few clickbait Facebook ads have produced in the US political caste-much of the outrage there is fake. But not all. They realise how brittle and fragile the hold over the population is and how easy it would be to stir up the 99%- albeit 5% at a time- against a corrupt oligarchy presiding over the biggest re-distribution of wealth, from the bottom up, in centuries.
If China and Russia together cannot bring Erdogan to see reason, nobody can.
Posted by: bevin | Sep 16, 2018 1:35:54 PM | 10
The one who's running the show here is Putin, I think you'll. He's done it before in Syria - sometimes you run faster, sometimes you run slower. The only real question is why, what is the reasoning behind it. Yeah, probably to lower the chance of American attack in some way.
Posted by: Laguerre | Sep 16, 2018 1:41:36 PM | 11
According to Hal Turner Radio the Russians are active outside the Al Tanf base
http://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news/world-news/3159-bulletin-russians-bombing-al-tanf-perimeter-of-u-s-base-american-troops-trapped
Posted by: Don Task | Sep 16, 2018 1:58:27 PM | 12
Syria cannot allow the continual threat of western backed vermin to stay in Idlib. Iran must get the US out of eastern Syria and will help Assad to accomplish that. Russia cannot retreat - it know what that will encourage. So the lines are drawn. A much bigger battle is coming.
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Sep 16, 2018 2:14:30 PM | 13
thanks b... that article from southfront is indeed very good.. here's one quote i pulled from it - " While sabotaging the fight against terrorists, Ankara is strenuously pretending it is forming the “moderate opposition”. In the short term the odds of the pro-Turkey “moderate opposition” defeating terrorism in Idlib with Ankara’s help are minimal. The Turkish stance toward a possible military operation against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its allies in Idlib by the Syrian-Iranian-Russian alliance is proof of it, if additional proof were needed."
on the one hand you have turkey under erdogan wanting to control idlib and get rid of the idea of kurdistan.. on the other hand there is the usa-israel wanting to create kurdistan... the kurds are a tool for the usa, and the headchoppers are a tool for turkey.. on this level, turkey and the usisraels objectives can't work.. also, turkey and russia-iran-syrias agenda can't work.. so, ultimately turkey is in a no win situation where something has to give.. putin is waiting until after the november elections, but is just prolonging the inevitable, which i am sure he sees..
the is an outside chance turkey wakes up to the realization that the usa and turkeys interests are too divergent for them to ever be on the same page.. i'm sure erdogan knows this, but is hoping to hold off the day of reckoning.. i don't think he can.. this is where i think putin is right to hold off a major assualt on idlib.. give erdogan more time, while some of his support in idlib gets worn down more.. i can't imagine the spirit of those forces in idlib wanting to see assad gone, or having turkey as protectorate being all that positive... they can see the conflict very starkly and must wish the war hadn't happened, or was over with them not in idlib..
so www3 gets pushed a bit back towards 2019 for the time being... nothing has really changed as no one is really backing down.. i think russia is taking a more nuetral position at present, but i don't believe this ought to be understood as backing down from anything.. i think time is working against turkey, and the idea of a kurdistan as well.. the jig about using isis as a battering ram has lost it's effectiveness and the idea of iraq playing along with usa objectives is also looking very shaky at this point.. time is on russia's side as i see it..
Posted by: james | Sep 16, 2018 2:57:24 PM | 14
@3 paul
I'm impressed that they haven't erased your truthful post yet. Indeed, Putin is an Anglo-Zionist tool, a traitor to all Christians and all civilized peoples everywhere. Putin openly collaborates with the Jews and the Americans by enabling them to bomb and murder the Syrians and their allies with impunity.
How many times did Putin say he was going to destroy the Americans and the Jews who cowardly murder Syrians?
Right, Putin is a Jew.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/04/the-happy-go-lucky-jewish-group-that-connects-trump-and-putin-215007
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/243350
Posted by: USA=ISIS | Sep 16, 2018 3:10:06 PM | 15
Could be there waiting for the hysterical humanitarian concerns to die down in the NYT, CNN, Fox..etc. The MSM went absolutely high wire trying to quickly drum up support for some sort of strike or greater war on Syria as they panicked before the incoming assault on Idleb. In a lot of ways they may have confused their audience with too may narratives in a short time about issues they know nothing about. First it was non stop "chemical weapons" from Haley and every news channel, than it was a rash of "poor Jihadis they're just waiting to die" videos and articles, now it's switched to "we have to stop Iranian influence". With no news of a massive assault and resulting carnage to follow that barrage of heart string tugging the US populous will loose interest and the next MSM scandal about Trump's corruption may take over very soon at the water cooler. Meanwhile a slow and steady bombing of key defense positions continues, while civilians try and move out of the way and perhaps greater fissures develop in the alliances between Jihadi groups. The arrests of heads of minor rebel group's leaders to prevent any surrenders or deals as well as HTS becoming increasingly belligerent towards Turkey and its proxies could escalate as widespread panic sets in and perhaps weaken morale from within. Perhaps there is even some push back from the civilian populous as they know the Jihadis can't win or protect them anymore. Intelligence from within Idleb may provide opportunities for airstrikes to take out gatherings of strong forces or the assassination of Jihadi commanders. Overall I think Putin knows he's not dealing with Trump who is on auto-pilot now, he's dealing with psychopaths with no conscience what so ever like Bolton who would probably welcome exchanging missiles with Russia or kicking off the greater war on Iran over this. As they say it's no "skin off their backs", indeed it's a chance for these old men's life long fantasies to play out while they're still in the control room.
Posted by: CC | Sep 16, 2018 3:49:58 PM | 16
Emir of Qatar presents Erdoğan with jet valued at $400 million
US ally and Muslim Brotherhood sponsor Qatar donates luxurious plane to NATO Turkey as Islamist Erdogan grabs Idlib.
Qatar previously provided funding for 'Assad must go! efforts. Now they reward Erdogan while Saudis provide funding to US-backed Kurds.
Nothing to see here.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Sep 16, 2018 4:25:29 PM | 17
Emir of Qatar presents Erdoğan with jet valued at $400 million
US ally and Muslim Brotherhood sponsor Qatar donates luxurious plane to NATO Turkey as Islamist Erdogan grabs Idlib.
Qatar previously provided funding for 'Assad must go! efforts. Now they reward Erdogan while Saudis provide funding to US-backed Kurds.
Nothing to see here.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Sep 16, 2018 4:26:47 PM | 18
@b
Please delete comment @17.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Sep 16, 2018 4:27:20 PM | 19
Another image from Idlib parades that's anti-Turkish/Erdogan. Lots of chatter on Twitter about Netherlands revelations leading to ever more pressure denouncing White Helmet terrorists. As I posted yesterday, WHs are being resettled in UK; those realizing that's happening are outraged. Zionist Facebook Command Center video segment which may differ from the one I posted yesterday.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 16, 2018 5:42:11 PM | 20
ElectronicIntifada article has links to previous segments of the The Lobby--USA the censored movie made by Al-Jazeera focusing on what's called The Israel Project.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 16, 2018 5:48:42 PM | 21
karlof1, thanks for the link.
I've put this about before, but since Idlib is off, there's chatter on Twitter that the US is about to nuke itself and blame it on Russia.
Those of us who understand what happened in Kiev see that Russia has waited too long and the neocons running things will bomb major US cities until Russia is forced to sue for peace.
Sorry, I'm in NC and it's been a long weekend. Think I'll shoot some holes in the freezer.
Posted by: Fec | Sep 16, 2018 6:03:27 PM | 23
Hey Fec, it's not that bad.
One poster on another thread said that any real governor of any real state would not even have paid that piddly storm any attention at all.
I think his point was that you guys will do anything to distract from the fact that the US got itself into such a mess. Or maybe it was because they were fixin' to try and block that all-important footage of people acting peaceful in Idlib It wasn't terribly clear.
But it was pretty down on you good ol' boys from NC. I've spent a lot of time there. Caldwell County specifically. Keep your chin up and put a few rounds in that freezer for me.
Posted by: peter | Sep 16, 2018 7:19:03 PM | 24
In view of the recent MSM hysteria focusing on the looming massacres in Edlib, Russia did well to stop. Having hammered that it would be the "worst refugees disaster in recent time' the MSM are now embarassed by the stop that seem to last. Interest will die off. When they will talk again, no one will pay attention.
Ideally the attack should happen when the Americans are busy watching and discussing the election.
As far as Erdogan, his main goal is not to topple Bashar al Assad, it is to crush the Kurds and neutralize them. He is on a collision course with the USA and Israel who are supporting the Kurds independence to annoy Syria and Iran. As Europe is also more on the Kurds side, Erdogan is isolated. He is trying to enlist Al Qaeda and the FSA to do the fight against the Kurds but this is not working.
Erdogan's best and only chance of taming the Kurds is to ask Bashar Al Assad for help. That may cost him his job and his life. Therefore is on a loose-loose path,a and Russia is watching him drowning...
Posted by: Virgile | Sep 16, 2018 7:25:07 PM | 25
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |