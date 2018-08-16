Post a comment

Syria - Pentagon Plants High ISIS Numbers To Justify Occupation
The U.S. aim in Syria is still 'regime change'. The Pentagon has made it clear that it wants to stay in the country even after the Islamic State vanished. A little propaganda trick is now used to create a justification for its continuing occupation.
The report by the UN Security Council's Sanctions Monitoring Team on ISIS, in parts discussed here, includes a number that smells of bullshit and manipulation:
3. Some Member States estimate the total current ISIL membership in Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic to be between 20,000 and 30,000 individuals, roughly equally distributed between the two countries. Among these is still a significant component of the many thousands of active foreign terrorist fighters.2
Footnote 2 gives as source:
2 Member State information.
The high number given by a "Member State" exceed all prior assessments. The original strength of ISIS was estimated as a few thousand and it swelled as it took more land and incorporated local auxiliary forces and newly arriving foreign fighters. In September 2014, when ISIS was near its peak, the CIA estimated a total of 31,000 ISIS fighters in Syria and Iraq. The number shrank as ISIS was kicked out of more places it earlier occupied while it lost ten thousands of its fighters to Russian, Syrian, Iraqi and U.S. bombs, artillery and other military means. In July 2017 the commanding general of U.S. Special Forces said that 60 to 70,000 ISIS fighters had been killed.
The numbers in the UN Sanctions Monitor report simply make no logical sense. It is also contradicted by earlier estimates that put the number of current ISIS fighters in the low thousands. In December 2017 President Trump claimed that only "1,000 or so" fighters remained in Iraq and Syria. In a June 5 Pentagon press conference the spokesman was asked about the number of ISIS fighters left in Syria. He responded:
As far as the numbers, there's -- there's been some numbers thrown out there over the past few months. You've heard the previous spokesmen range from 1,000 to 3,000. You've seen a lot of subject matter experts say something like that. I have nothing to add to that. What I will say is one ISIS fighter is one too many, and that's what we're pursuing. We're pursuing their defeat.
But there must of course be a reason why "some Member States" would give the UN Monitor team such an absurdly high number.
The U.S. is justifying its occupation of north-east Syria by claiming to fight ISIS under the legal cover of two UN Security Council resolutions. Now, as ISIS in Syria has shrunk to a few dozens of fighters, that justification is wearing thin. It is immensely important for the Pentagon to present a high number, as ISIS is its only legal justification to stay in Syria. It is doubtful that Congress would agree to a prolonged occupation if ISIS vanished.
To publicize a high number the Pentagon used an old propaganda trick, fake "multi-sourcing".
This trick was extensively used in the run up to the war on Iraq. Scooter Libby, the chief of staff of Vice President Dick Cheney, would call up pliant journalists, Judith Miller of the New York Times comes to mind, and tell them about a "top secret" assessment that Iraq bought aluminum tubes to build centrifuges for Uranium enrichment. (Experts knew that Iraq bought these tubes to make military mortars.) But the New York Times printed the 'nuclear' nonsense on page one of its Sunday edition. A few hours later Dick Cheney and other Bush administration members appeared on the Sunday morning talk shows and confirmed the story they had planted.
The tale of the 'nuclear' aluminum tubes was then perceived to have come from two independent entities and sources, the New York Times, and Vice President Cheney and other members of the Bush administration. It was thus widely believed.
We now see a similar scheme. A dubious fact, coming from a single source, is depicted as being multi-sourced. Another pliant journalist, this time Liz Sly of the Washington Post, is used to spread the fake news:
The Islamic State may still have in excess of 30,000 fighters in Syria and Iraq and appears to have rebounded from some of its worst setbacks, according to two new reports that call into question whether the militants are as close to defeat as the U.S. military has suggested.
...
The U.S. government report attributed its numbers to the Defense Department but acknowledged that such estimates “have varied sharply among sources and over time.” The report was delivered to Congress by the Lead Inspector General, an office created in 2013 to oversee the U.S. military’s operations overseas against the Islamic State. Quoting Defense Department officials, the report put the number of fighters in Iraq at between 15,500 and 17,100 and in Syria at 14,000.
The second report was written by the U.N. Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which monitors the impact of U.N. sanctions, and offered a similar figure. Quoting unnamed member states, it said there are believed to be between 20,000 and 30,000 Islamic State fighters across Iraq and Syria, divided roughly equally between the two countries.
The Lead Inspector General report (pdf) says:
The DoD estimated that 15,500 to 17,100 ISIS fighters remained in Iraq, although estimates of the numbers of ISIS fighters have varied sharply among sources and over time. ... 5
...
[B]y the end of the [2nd] quarter, ISIS was estimated to still control about 5 percent of Syria and to have roughly 14,000 fighters in the country, although estimates of ISIS force strength vary greatly depending on the source. 38
The footnote gives as sources:
5 DoD response to DoD OIG request for information, 7/11/2018.
...
38 DoD, response to DoD OIG request for information, 7/5/2018
The Inspector General is just repeating numbers the Department of Defense claims. A writeup on the IG report by AL-Monitor says that these numbers come from the Defense Intelligence Agency. It does not give any source for that claim.
The numbers in the UN Sanction Monitor team report are sourced to a "Member State" which is most likely the United States. It is the only one that operates against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The numbers in its report are astonishing similar to the numbers the Department of Defense gave to the Lead Inspector General. Both reports were published in the same week.
It is extremely likely that these numbers comes from the very same source, the Defense Intelligence Agency or someone else in the Pentagon who pulled it from Secretary Mattis' ass. It is well known that Mattis wants the U.S. to stay in Syria as long as possible to eventually achieve regime change by 'diplomatic' pressure means:
In Syria, "We do not want to simply pull out before the diplomats have won the peace," Mattis said. "You win the fight, and then you win the peace.”
The Washington Post now sells these numbers, which contradict all numbers the Pentagon has previously given, as coming from "two new reports", when it is pretty obvious that they come from a single source.
Some Post readers will see it as 'confirmed' information even though it is likely a wild ass guestimate which is based more on Mattis' wishes and intent than on logical thought or analytical rigor.
The U.S. is expanding its military infrastructure and personal in Syria despite the ever shrinking ground ISIS holds:
[T]he last hours witnessed the entry of more than 250 trucks carrying weapons, equipment, armored vehicles and machinery to areas controlled by the Syria Democratic Forces, where these shipments came from the Syrian-Iraqi border and headed to the military bases of the United States and the western forces in several areas east of Euphrates River, and the entry of more arms shipments comes after entering large quantities of similar shipments to the same areas during the past days and weeks, in addition to expanding the Coalition’s military bases in the area.
It will only take days until the freshly planted, confirmed but fake ISIS number will be cited as justification for these moves.
Posted by b on August 16, 2018 at 01:21 PM
Tiny neocon minds in the grip of a single idea...regime change in Syria. More target practice for the Syrian Air Force and mystery planes/drones.
Posted by: CD Waller | Aug 16, 2018 2:05:48 PM | 1
Neo-colonial US thinks it can stay and keep causing mischief but Turkey is making a cooperative turn to Russia and Iran, the Syrian Army is about to sterilize Idlib of jihadi vermin, the Kurds are turning to discussions with Assad (nervous about the US), and Iraq is trending to kick the US out.
The US that nearly everyone hates will be a sitting duck in eastern Syria.
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Aug 16, 2018 2:26:25 PM | 2
It seems what the US may be doing is using a rough total of ALL the various groups of Orcs and claiming them as ISIL.
Over at Syria Perspective, I have seen estimates of around 40,000 Orcs holed up in Idlib. Few, if any of these are ISIL; they are Al-Qaeda, HTF, Al-Zinki and other groups.
Antoinetta III
Posted by: Antoinetta III | Aug 16, 2018 2:33:59 PM | 3
US creates Iran Action Group to ‘change regime’s behavior’ (WATCH LIVE)
https://www.rt.com/usa/436153-pompeo-iran-action-group/
Posted by: Zanon | Aug 16, 2018 2:46:42 PM | 4
i think all of this is, what you mentioned, useless. the only possibly reason for them to be in Syria is to provide security for its 'overseas territory' that is to say controlling
the Iranian troops. but still all this is nonsense.
everything point that SAA is going to attack Idlib (Russian sends the Kalibre armed ships to Syria), for a second time the Kurdish delegation is in Damascus. in addition the rebel are surrendering in large numbers to the Gov. forces.
all in all there is nothing in game to Amerikkans. There are lone there, without any leverage in war or peace process. Total fiasco for the US.
Posted by: partizan | Aug 16, 2018 3:59:58 PM | 5
South east Syria is the northern end of the Persian Gulf oil fields. Oil - energy dominance - and Israel.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 16, 2018 4:26:34 PM | 6
"Liz Sly of the Washington Post"
Life precludes satire; Charles Dickens couldn't have crafted a better name for this sorry hack infogandist.
Posted by: Ort | Aug 16, 2018 4:26:41 PM | 7
I disagree with b. that the US aim in Syria is still regime change. I think the US has given up on Assad removal. What they want is to establish a secure base in a strategically excellent place – their jets merely have to hug the frontiers of Turkey for a couple of hundred kms or so and they are in Iran, and Iran is the big piece on the board. Iraq and Syria have been decimated by war and Hezbollah, as they may see it, will wither on the vine without Iran. If they really need Turkey’s green light then they will move heaven and earth to sweeten up old Erdo. Turkey has just had the stick so the carrot could be forthcoming in the not so distant future.
Posted by: Lochearn | Aug 16, 2018 4:38:45 PM | 8
@ Lochearn | 8
I disagree with b. that the US aim in Syria is still regime change. I think the US has given up on Assad removal.
What you probably meant is that US may not militarily try to overthrow Assad (the day is still young, we might still see fake "chemical attacks" in Idlib as a pretext), but they will NEVER give up on ousting him one way or another. Hell, they still want to overthrow Iranian and Russia governments, which are in 1000x better position that Syrian.
IMHO a lot of neocons in US want to partition Syria, and there is an inner-fight about how to continue. Trump wants out and likely reached the deal with Putin hence the Kurds got a greenlight to negotiate with Assad, BUT at the same time Trump wants concessions as a "great deal-maker", and for that he is fine giving longer leash to neocons for now - otherwise how he will get leverage to get anything for withdrawal?
Therefore current US schizophrenic course will continue, until they get something to exit while saving the face a la "we defeated ISIS and limited Iranian presence." Otherwise neocons and zionists (incl. Trump) will try to prolong their stay indefinitely and inflict as much harm on Syria as possible. IMHO Syria and Iran will agree to lower "Iranian presence" just like they did in the South campaign, even if its a pretense, just to give Trump and zionists a "win" so they could leave.
Posted by: Harry | Aug 16, 2018 6:52:39 PM | 9
@ 9 Harry
The US achieved part of its aims which was to destroy Syria. They have done that.
The empire always uses subterfuge to conceal its real aims. Our task is to spot the sneaky stuff and expose it. To do that req
Posted by: Lochearn | Aug 16, 2018 7:16:20 PM | 10
Ort @ 7:
Unfortunately Liz Sly is a British citizen. She graduated from Cambridge University.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liz_Sly
I suppose Charles Dickens would be hanging his head in shame.
Posted by: Jen | Aug 16, 2018 7:16:31 PM | 11
The partitioning of Yugoslavia was much easier. The USSR had its own partitioning struggles at the time. And if true, the USSR had mixed feelings about its relationship with Yugoslavia, Serbian leadership and its non-alignment. So there was insufficient assistance (zero, maybe) from Russia.
Germany too, was instrumental in busting up Yugoslavia.
Don't know that Germany or anyone other than USUKIS is terribly invested in busting up Syria.
Posted by: fast freddy | Aug 16, 2018 7:32:37 PM | 12
Apologies. I was going to say that to analyse how the West is going to react requires many long hours studying the past. It's all there in the fantastic (for now) internet. Every book, every article published in the last hundred years is there. We have no idea how to evaluate the feast we have been presented with. It is daunting and a sort of revolution in itself. While the masses supposedly gorge on fifty years of porn yielded up by the net, we intellectuals have everything we ever dreamed of.
Posted by: Lochearn | Aug 16, 2018 7:32:55 PM | 13
The historical examples of the evil USUKIS breaking up sovereign governments in the most brutal, and destructive manner imaginable should give pause - opportunity for introspection for all the countries of the world. Because any one of them could be next.
Posted by: fast freddy | Aug 16, 2018 7:39:34 PM | 14
Harry@9
"Therefore current US schizophrenic course will continue, until they get something to exit while saving the face a la "we defeated ISIS and limited Iranian presence." Otherwise neocons and zionists (incl. Trump) will try to prolong their stay indefinitely and inflict as much harm on Syria as possible. IMHO Syria and Iran will agree to lower "Iranian presence" just like they did in the South campaign, even if its a pretense, just to give Trump and zionists a "win" so they could leave."
I dont believe the US has any intention of exiting Syria anymore than they plan on exiting Iraq or Afghanistan. Unlike the Vietnam War where the opposition to the draft and having a currency tied to gold for most of it there are no real obstacles to staying. The zombie citizens dont care, just have to print what they need to fund it, and the military and contractors are well paid so no shortage of bodies to volunteer so long as casualty rates are kept to acceptable levels
Assad may stay. This is a long game and he wont live forever. Lebanon , Iran and Turkey are reasons to stay. Not to mention China and Russia
Posted by: Pft | Aug 16, 2018 7:59:23 PM | 15
And the force behind all of this, is the same as it's always been. Mega-business, and the oligarchs that own them, insatiable lust for more and more profits. Avarice is a mental illness that can never be cured. Government that's "of, by, and for the people", is the only cure. Too bad it's nonexistent here in the U$A...
Posted by: ben | Aug 16, 2018 8:03:33 PM | 16
@ 15
This is a high level blog. Please keep low level shite, such as you have submitted to yourself.
Posted by: Lochearn | Aug 16, 2018 8:08:39 PM | 17
fastfreddy@14
"Because any one of them could be next"
Thats why they go along, so they wont be next. Opposition is not without consquences. 120 years and counting, and many more hundreds when counting the UK's record. China might be the only country that can stand up , but China has never really had a history of looking much beyond its own backyard. Their energy needs require a larger perspective but they will avoid confrontation when possible if given a seat at the table..
Posted by: Pft | Aug 16, 2018 8:09:12 PM | 18
Fast Freddy @ 12:
Count France among the nations that have an interest in dividing and ruling Syria. France is the former colonial power that got Syria and Lebanon in the division of the post-Ottoman spoils in the Levant after World War I as per the 1916 Sykes-Picot agreement.
How France, Israel, the US and the UK would actually divide Syria and Iraq to keep the peoples weak and fighting among themselves, and at the same time grab the oil and gas resources, would be interesting (if not at all pretty) to see. This Gang of Four would fall out among themselves faster than we can say "fall out".
Posted by: Jen | Aug 16, 2018 8:13:14 PM | 19
I see,from time to time, some people intimate that " Government is the problem, not the solution"
If it's bought and paid for by the oligarchs, that's probably true. Otherwise Govt. can solve big problems if it's a true Democracy.
Folks who believe the old Reagan line above, probably also believe you can solve traffic problems by removing all stop signs, and traffic signals.
Posted by: ben | Aug 16, 2018 8:17:50 PM | 20
You may recall exactly the same numbers being pitched for the Taliban. That was the made-up CIA estimate used to get OEF-A's declaration from Congress, to where JSOC has just squandered over $1T 'fighting' 20,000 to 30,000 bearded Afghan hillbillies with AKs.
Had the occasion in KDR to attend a private fete for some Karzai brothers who were in town that day. They made this snark observation: "If the Crusaders had spent $1T on the Taliban, they could've put every one through Harvard business school, then built a US-educated Afghan empire of 1,000 years, one that would have outshone the (British) Raj."
Well OK, that was the Anglicized gyst of their jokes about JSOC and all those missing pallets of shrink-wrapped $100s. Real class act, Amurika. Cheney was just too greedy or ignorant to build a Raj. Or should I say, 'contingency action', that was the Cheney smurf to allow unlimited IDIQNB 'contracting' grift with his cronies, without declaring a war.
Now they're using '20,000 to 30,000' like they used to use 'Timmy's fallen in the well!'
"That's right, Timmy, we got you 13 toy battleships...even a Space Command!!"
"Zowie Paw, you're the bessus'! Right, Lassie?!"
"Rowwwff!! Rowwwff-Rowwwff!!"
https://i.pinimg.com/236x/28/96/d7/2896d729e2dc17e42b5421d16bf8b0e8--serie-tv-tv-series.jpg
Posted by: Chipnik | Aug 16, 2018 8:25:42 PM | 21
4
Anyone hope-and-chains'ing that somehow writing about this is going to change anything, or even be recorded as a history?
"Even the Nazis did not stoop to selling photo souvenirs of death camps, but in the US, Deep South lynching scenes became a burgeoning profit for the postcard industry. The trade had grown so large, and sending postcards featuring the victims of lynchings had become so common, that the U.S. Postmaster General banned the cards from the US mail delivery by 1908."
They're still playing Cowboys-and-Rabbinicals over in MENA. But the good news is, it's thinning out fast at the 800 US overseas bases. Something is afoot since Trump's No Taxes for the Rich created an -$800B deficit, on top of his $21,500B Debt. So he's going to sign another $1,500B Omnibus Debt Bill Two next month, but it's not enough. There are RIFs of all kinds being reported from my OCONUS buddies. Not just RIF's but reduction in pay and benefits. They're offshoring huge chunks of operations to Pinoy service centers. The center cannot hold. The loosening gyre. This schtuff's gonna blow!
Posted by: Chipnik | Aug 16, 2018 8:52:14 PM | 22
It's interesting that ISIS and its relatives and off-shoots seem more obsessed with oil than with Law & Order. Ironically, or not, this is exactly the same pattern of behaviour displayed by the US in Iraq in 2003. I recall groaning with exasperation when 'News' reports around the time of Mission Accomplished informed us that the Iraqi Oil Ministry building was standing Proud and Pristine in a devastated city.
Oil Ministry = Nationalised Oil, a Mortal Sin in the Privatisation-obsessed Christian Colonial West.
If Oil were to be nationalised globally, ALL of this horseshit would grind to a screeching halt. It would probably be necessary to kill a lot of senior oil executives to get there. But The Price Would Be Worth It to the rest of Humanity which has already paid far too high a price for the $ucce$$ of privately owned oil companies.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Aug 17, 2018 12:04:19 AM | 23
Jen@19
"This Gang of Four would fall out among themselves faster than we can say "fall out"."
Not necessarily. They have been working well together for over 90 years since the Achnacarry Agreement. The remnants of the seven sisters are interlocked with each other and the international banksters backing the Petro Dollar. They are basically the cartel that created and controls OPEC and competition is minimized (which is the purpose of a cartel).
Not to say there is not a bit of infighting now and then.
Posted by: Pft | Aug 17, 2018 12:56:12 AM | 24
Looks, to me, that the US suffers from, from what I call, the Hitler Syndrome. It see evil dictators at every corner, and acts like a knight in shining armor, to prevail over the evil menace. It sees itself as guardian of humankind, ready to fight for all that is good. It considers itself as the policeman of the world. But it is more like the corrupt police chief from the first Godfather film.
Posted by: Jose Garcia | Aug 17, 2018 1:48:08 AM | 25
You say:
" (Experts knew that Iraq bought these tubes to make military mortars.)"
This statement is not correct.
" After the invasion, the Iraq Survey Group determined that the best explanation for the tubes' use was to produce conventional 81-mm rockets; no evidence was found of a program to design or develop an 81-mm aluminum rotor uranium centrifuge.[1]"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iraqi_aluminum_tubes
quoting:
. "Comprehensive Revised Report with Addendums on Iraq's Weapons of Mass Destruction (Duelfer Report), Volume 2, Nuclear section"
The Department of Energy advised Bush/Cheney that the tubes were better suited to small rocket bodies than for centrifuges because they were so small in diameter.
Posted by: mauisurfer | Aug 17, 2018 2:10:08 AM | 26
@Hoarsewhisperer
I think it goes a little higher than the oil exec's. The great game Grand chessboard type thing. Kissinger's strategy for the new era is energy dominance.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 17, 2018 3:46:55 AM | 27
More evidence of what I have been telling here for months,
Putin, Trump Agreed in Helsinki Iran Should Exit Syria - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/us/201808171067256639-usa-russia-iran-exit-syria-putin-trump/
I guess we will see
renewed actions by US/Russia and Israel coming months against Iran.
Posted by: Zanon | Aug 17, 2018 4:13:33 AM | 28
"The U.S. aim in Syria is still 'regime change'." That is from 1948 onward.
While it is strategic aim and everything is centered around it is, for now, unreachable. But imperialists are counting on "rebuilding of the nation" effort. Pretty much all avenues to major financial institution are controlled/closed by the Western powers. That's what are good at, conquering nations without bullet fired. Here the Iranians are their best friend, the Russian tend to follow "brothers by skin", sometime.
the western liberal/interventionists sees here the chance of, if not regime change, than to get some concession in (re)shaping the future constitutional order and political life in Syria. The Syrian Gov. and its allies are unable to raise the money in the scale it needs.
Curiously, EU and Germany (soft power) spearheaded effort in such activities, i.e. blackmailing the Syrian Gov. with conditions for aid. Probably with the US "lead behind". Similar thing had happened in former Yugoslavia. That's the only matter that I see as the reason the US in Syria - pretending fighting own creation ISIS, and pretending protecting "territorial integrity" of Syria.
Posted by: partizan | Aug 17, 2018 4:24:14 AM | 29
@ Zanon | Aug 17, 2018 4:13:33 AM | 28
I have always suspected the meeting is about "security" of American Overseas Territory. They were scared that battle hardened Syrian army in its tenacity to liberate the land might attack (as they should) the Zionist's occupied Golan.
Posted by: partizan | Aug 17, 2018 4:46:33 AM | 30
This sudden "increase" in ISIS members in Syria is similar to the sudden 120'000+ unknown "displaced persons" who appeared and moved to the Quneitra area. Which could have been used in anti-Syrian Propaganda at that time. (as b reported). They "disappeared" when the Syrian army advanced a lot faster than expected by the West, and took the area.
The other piece of news is that the Saudis are going to give $100 million to the "north" of Syria - "where the ISIS used to be". ???
This is a long way from giving territory back to the Syrians.
Posted by: stonebird | Aug 17, 2018 4:55:25 AM | 31
Once again, this is what's come with Amerikkans.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2018/world/syria/raqqa-residents-abandoned-and-forgotten/?noredirect=on
We suffered under [the Islamic State], but we’re suffering more from this American liberation.”
Posted by: partizan | Aug 17, 2018 4:58:01 AM | 32
partizan
Indeed, thats a good description or, "Israeli overseas territory".
Posted by: Zanon | Aug 17, 2018 4:59:19 AM | 33
"Some Member States estimate the total current ISIL membership in Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic to be between 20,000 and 30,000 individuals,"
Such an.... odd.... turn of phrase.
If "some" states give that estimate then that must mean that "other" states did not concur.
How many is "some"? How many "others" gave a different "estimate"?
We don't know, because the report doesn't say.
But without that knowledge then this "estimate" (which, let me note, the committee reported but didn't actually endorse) is meaningless.
For all we know everyone bar one or two recalcitrant states agree that those numbers are about right, give or take.
But, equally, for all we know the "sum" of that "some" amounted to just the USA and a few Usual Suspects like Israel and Saudi Arabia.
b: "Footnote 2 gives as source:"
Well, to be fair, the stated source ("Member State information") is the same for almost every single footnote in that report, which tells us that the committee has no independent fact-finding capabilities of its own, and is therefore reduced to parroting what it has been told.
At least the committee doesn't pretend otherwise, which I suppose ain't nothin'.
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Aug 17, 2018 6:36:41 AM | 34
@28 "More evidence of what I have been telling here for months, "
No, actually, what you have been insisting "for months" is that Russia has been colluding with ISRAEL to force Iran to leave Syria.
Now you are pointing to an article that claims that "Putin, Trump Agreed in Helsinki Iran Should Exit Syria - Reports"
So which is it? Is Russia colluding with Israel, or is Russia colluding with the USA?
And why, exactly, should we place any credence in an article that itself admits is simply regurgitating another wirefeed "report" without offering any direct evidence to support that claim?
"According to a US administration official cited by Reuters,"... oh, please....
"According to the senior US official,"... oh, please....
"The US official also told Reuters"... oh, please....
You do understand, don't you, that Reuters is simply being used as a stenographer by one of Bomber Bolton's minions?
And that the easiest way to know if he is lying is to look at his lips: if they are moving then he is lying, and if they are shut then he isn't.
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Aug 17, 2018 6:49:14 AM | 35
Yeah Right,
Russia have had separate talks with both Israel and US to accomplish this. You believe there is a difference which Russia talks to? Like, do you support US/Russian talks on Iran vs Russian/Israeli talks on Iran? I condemn and call out both. Are you? Or do you think this is something to support?
Posted by: Zanon | Aug 17, 2018 7:05:39 AM | 36
No idea about who colluding with who here.. but it does seems Russia is not aligned with Iran like before.
Posted by: AG17 | Aug 17, 2018 7:50:26 AM | 37
Off topic, but came across this bizarre article: http://www.arabnews.com/node/1357721/saudi-arabia
In what alternate universe is this happening?
Posted by: AG17 | Aug 17, 2018 8:04:52 AM | 38
Every time the 4+1 clear a large area of jihadists, the disinformation cabal go into high gear.
This stuff is for the express purpose of diminishing the liberation of Daraa, East Ghouta, Yarmouk, West Ghouta, and the others
recently.
There is no other reason.
Idlib will be liberated, period.
Then the 4+1 will turn their attention to the NE or to Al-tanf.
What will NATO do if 80,000 SAA armed with AAMs long range artillery, and armour, show up and demand they leave or else?
Particularly should Iran choose to test some missiles over the heads of US bases in KSA and Qatar?
They will fold........
INDY
Posted by: Dr. George W. Oprisko | Aug 17, 2018 9:27:10 AM | 39
36 et alia
Russia and anyone can agree that Iran should leave Syria, because
in the long run it will have to happen once peace is restored.
Since we have not heard of a space frame for such withdrawal it is
a moot agreement that has no consequences. No need to make a
racket out of it.
Besides, Sputnik albeit being Russian doesn't seem to be always in
lockstep with the Kremlin.
@35 "Russia have had separate talks with both Israel and US to accomplish this."
Sure, sure, because it is RUSSIA that is driving this, hey, Zanon?
Because the way you paint it this is, apparently, all RUSSIA's idea, and they are shopping it around to the USA and to Israel as something that they never considered until Uncle Vlad came knocking on the door.
And in other news, pigs sprout wings and take to the skies, "reports" Reuters.
How's this for an alternative: both the Americans and the Israelis are obsessed about this notion and so they keep harping on about it to the Russians, who politely listen while making absolutely no commitment whatsoever. And the Americans (and the Israelis) find politeness to be such a foreign concept that they mistake it for acquiescence.
@36: "No idea about who colluding with who here.. but it does seems Russia is not aligned with Iran like before."
Yeah, it does SEEM that way, doesn't it?
Maybe because that is what misinformation is all about i.e. making something that isn't true SEEM to be true.
Both the Americans and the Israelis are suffering from wish-fulfillment, and so does Zanon.
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Aug 17, 2018 9:58:09 AM | 41
Yeah Right,
I wouldnt say Russia is driving this. Israel is and Russia works both with Israel and US to accomplish this. Overall its a israeli call.
As I said this approach by Russia needs to be condemned, dont you agree with me?
Posted by: Zanon | Aug 17, 2018 10:26:09 AM | 42
AG17
+1, Russia is moving further away from the good relationship they had some years earlier with Iran.
Cooperation with Israel threatens Russia’s Iran alliance
http://www.arabnews.com/node/1354211
Posted by: Zanon | Aug 17, 2018 10:28:49 AM | 43
Out of subject
If Russia wants to hurt the US owners of McDonald and such franchises,
Must buy ingredients and all supplies in Russia.
Only dollars allowed are for paying dividends annually.
The number is probably correct--after all, US should know how many terrorists they have deployed in the country
Posted by: carroll | Aug 17, 2018 11:34:57 AM | 45
Context is important.
US will resist any perceived advance or gain by Russia and/or China - just like in the last Cold War.
This became policy when the NDAA named Russia and China as "recidivist" nations that seek to overturn the established world order.
And there's little doubt that other Assad must go! Coalition countries have not given up on their Syrian goals also.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Aug 17, 2018 12:00:23 PM | 46
Some of the "insurgents" placed in the ME are from Kosovo. When a country like Yugoslavia is "partitioned", its economy is wrecked. And men are desperate for employment. They will work as mercs to "put food on their families".
Posted by: fastfreddy | Aug 17, 2018 1:12:13 PM | 47
AG17 @38
This happens when the guy making the statement is named "Ali Reza Qureshi". I won't even bother looking from which Gulf country the guy comes, but he's obviously Sunni.
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Aug 17, 2018 1:22:07 PM | 48
