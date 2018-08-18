Post a comment

New Interests Join The Clash About North-East Syria
Turkey's ongoing currency crises creates some new regional aspects that will influence the war on Syria and the fate of its U.S. occupied north-east.
Over the last two weeks Turkey's Lira (TL) behaved extremely volatile.
At the beginning of the year one U.S. dollar cost 3.5 lira. At the beginning of August it cost 4.80 lira. It then went up to 7.00 lira/$ and at Friday's closing it was down again at 6.00 TL/$. But Monday morning lira will again lose more of its value:
Turkey’s credit rating was cut further into junk Friday by S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, which said the volatile lira and wide current-account deficit may undermine the Middle East’s largest economy.
S&P reduced Turkey’s foreign-currency rating to four notches below investment grade at B+ from BB-, on par with Argentina, Greece and Fiji. Moody’s lowered its grade to Ba3 from Ba2, three notches below investment grade. The ratings companies said the weak currency, runaway inflation and current-account deficit are Turkey’s key vulnerabilities.
Turkey's crisis is homemade. The current spat with the United States only exaggerates it. For years Turkey borrowed large amounts of money from abroad and invested it into local infrastructure instead of producing exportable products. Its current account deficit this year will again be some $50 to $60 billion. International banks and other foreign lenders now demand interests rates above 20% from Turkish lenders because the chance of losing the lent money is high.
After the 17% crash on August 13 down to 7 TL/$ the Turkish Central Bank used some one-time measures to support the currency without raising its interest rate. The Turkish president Erdogan is ideologically adverse to interests and keeps the bank from doing what it must do to cool the Turkish economy and to stabilize the currency.
Erdogan asked Russia for help but received nothing but good advice. He also called in favors. When in June 2017 Saudi Arabia's clown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) tried to take over Qatar and to steal its juicy $350 billion sovereign wealth fund, the emir of Qatar called on Turkey for help. Erdogan sent the Turkish army and air force. His troops protected Qatar from a Saudi invasion.
With the lira in trouble the emir flew to Ankara and promised a new $15 billion investment into Turkey. Additionally some mysterious cargo was unloaded from his plane. That saved the lira for a few days. But Turkey's structural problems are unsolved. Erdogan is no longer trusted and his son in law, who he made finance minister, lacks the necessary qualification for the job. Thus:
"We forecast a recession next year," S&P said. "Inflation will peak at 22 percent over the next four months, before subsiding to below 20 percent by mid-2019."
The Qatari move came a few days before its arch enemy Saudi Arabia also moved into the area. On Friday the U.S. announced that Saudi Arabia would support the U.S. occupied north-east Syria with 100 million dollar. The Wahhabi Saudis are now financing the secular Kurdish terror organization PKK/YPG, the local U.S. proxy in north-east Syria.
If the Saudi clown prince MbS wants to take revenge on Turkey's Erdogan for messing up his plans for Qatar, he now has his chance. The PKK has been fighting Turkey for decades to establish a Kurdish state in east Turkey, north Iraq and north Syria. Saudi money and lots of U.S. weapon supplies will multiply their capabilities in their guerilla fight against the Turkish army.
In north-east Syria the U.S. is settling in. Trump had complained about the occupation and wanted the U.S. troops to leave as soon as possible. But his beef was only with the money the occupation would cost, not with the neo-conservative plan to overthrow the Syrian government. The financial problem is now solved. The Saudis and others stepped in and with that no U.S. funds are needed to finance the further occupation.
While the Pentagon continues to build more military infrastructure and the State Department named three high level envoys to push for its desired results:
The State Department will pull back funding it had allocated to rebuild parts of Syria once held by the Islamic State, saying Friday that other countries will now provide $230 million in planned spending.
Commitments from other countries already total $300 million, according to State Department officials, including $100 million announced this week by Saudi Arabia.
Trump’s initial announcement that he expected an early withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria — and the freezing of stabilization funding — sparked widespread concern that the United States was giving up leverage to press for its long-term goals in Syria, including the eventual departure of Assad and end to Iranian influence there, ...
The State Department named James Jeffrey, a former ambassador to Turkey, as "representative for Syria engagement." Recently Jeffrey worked at the Washington Institute which is part of the Zionist lobby. His latest opus there was guidance for the Trump administration policies in the Middle East. Its number one aim: "Containing Iran and its Shiite proxies".
Retired Army Col. Joel Rayburn, who was a senior director for Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon in the National Security Council, now joins the State Department as deputy assistant secretary for Levant Affairs, and as a "special envoy for Syria." The current envoy to the U.S. coalition to defeat ISIS, Brett McGurk, will continue in his position.
There are now three high caliber State Department envoys tasked with dismantling Syria into federated entities that they can easily manipulate and control. But too many cooks tend to spoil the broth. And the U.S. isl not the only entity with a plan.
Publicly the U.S. will keep the threat of ISIS alive to justify its illegal occupation of north-east Syria. That is why it planted way too high estimates for remaining ISIS members.
Brett McGurk confirmed that the several times announced assault on the remaining ISIS forces in the U.S. occupied area will be delayed further until the bit of ISIS that is left is no longer of use:
Although 99 percent of territory formerly held by the militants has now been retaken, “we still have not launched the final phase to defeat the physical caliphate,” McGurk said. “That is actually being prepared now, and that’ll come at a time of our choosing. But it is coming.”
McGurk described a “very significant military operation, because we have a significant number of ISIS fighters holed up in a final area of the Middle Euphrates Valley. And after that, you have to train local forces to hold the ground, to make sure that the area remains stabilized so ISIS cannot return.”
“So this mission is ongoing,” he said, “and it’s not over.”
The U.S. wants to stay in Syria and anyone but Israel and the Kurds dislikes that.
Today Erodgan's Justice and Development Party's (AKP) held its sixth grand congress. With regards to Turkey's economic problems Erdogan was defiant:
"They were not able to make us collapse and they will never be. If they have their dollars, we have our God. We will walk toward the future together with firm steps," Erdoğan told the crowd, referring to what he described as an "economic attack" on Turkey and its national currency.
He also announced that he will continue his plans to attack the PKK/YPK in Syria even as it is under U.S. protection:
During his address to the AKP congress, Erdogan also repeated his intention to continue military operations to push the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and its political wing, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), back from Turkey’s southern border.
“Turkey will continue cross-border operations by expanding them further,” Erdogan said, according to the state-owned Anadolu Agency.
“We will do what we previously did in Jarabulus, Al-Bab, Afrin along our border starting from Suruc to Cizre,” he added, referring to Syrian territory to the east of the Euphrates River controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
A renewed fight with the PKK/YPK Kurds, who are leading the U.S. proxy force SDF, will be a nice diversion from Turkey's economic troubles. That such a fight is now also a match between Qatari and Saudi money will intensify and prolong it. For serious national security reasons Turkey can not accept the U.S. proxy entity in north-east Syria. It is a dagger at its underbelly.
Syria and its allies will try to use the intensifying of the U.S.-Turkish conflict to their advantage. Turkey failed to dismantle al-Qaeda in Idleb governorate and the Syrian army has now been tasked with removing it. The Turkish plans to eventually annex the province are over. Other parts in north Syria held by Turkish allied forces will meet a similar fate. The best outcome Turkey can hope for is a sovereign and centrally ruled Syria that can keep the Kurds in Syria under tight control and hinder them from attacking Turkey.
Turkey will have to cooperate with Syria to reach that desirable end state. To achieve the removal of the U.S. from Syria necessitates a common plan.
When will Erdogan understand and accept this?
"When will Erdogan understand and accept this?"
How do you know they did not discuss this with Lavrov? Maybe he accepted it, who knows? Time will tell.
Posted by: T | Aug 18, 2018 4:40:04 PM | 1
Elite money dropping by to roast a turkey for thanksgiving?
Posted by: Sadness | Aug 18, 2018 4:40:53 PM | 2
Weird. When I lived in the UK in the 1990s, Turkish products--particularly white goods--were better, cheaper and more efficient than anything made in Europe. That's when the Turks still thought they had a shot at joining the EU.
Posted by: unheilig | Aug 18, 2018 4:54:01 PM | 3
One refinement to add to 'b's outstanding post (how the hell does he do it, miraculous !) as far as I can see Turkey fell into the same deep state bankers financial trap, that Spain Greece Italy fell for. Bail out a vunrable country then pull the rug out ! You own them ! So I would slightly disagree with it being entirely of there own making. I blame the Rothchild family.
Posted by: Mark2 | Aug 18, 2018 5:12:42 PM | 4
Moody's and S&P ratings agencies are fraudulent institutions. For having AAA rated billions worth of junk mortgages, they should have been indicted and prosecuted.
Posted by: Fastfreddy | Aug 18, 2018 5:32:52 PM | 5
Excellent analysis again, b. You surpass yourself. There is something you talk about that has always intrigued me…
“For years Turkey borrowed large amounts of money from abroad and invested it into local infrastructure instead of producing exportable products.”
There is a parallel here with Spain. From entry into the Euro in 1999 the floodgates of credit opened. Bankers, politicians and builders were involved in creating vast swathes of speculative urbanization; two airports were built which now stand empty, a formula 1 track hosted five races before closing, a phantom theme park; huge, almost empty accommodation complexes, and the list goes on. The ghost airport in Ciudad Real, which cost £1.2 million euros, was sold off to Chinese buyers for a mere 10,000 euros. The “Cajas”, the regional banks, were all bailed out by the government.
Apart from local corruption, which is nothing new, I think there must have been a deliberate strategy on the part of EU elites not to finance industrial projects that would generate export currency, and hence compete with EU industrial powers such as Germany (I once read Spanish academic paper arguing this but have not managed to track it down). When the same happens in Turkey, obviously not an EU country, you have to wonder whether is it part of a transatlantic banker strategy: corrupt national elites finance corrupt local elites to build ghost infrastructures as cheap and shoddy as you can get, the banks that financed it get bailed out if it all crashes. What’s not to like?
Posted by: Lochearn | Aug 18, 2018 5:44:06 PM | 6
Turks can't avoid Greek-style crisis now. The solution calls for a violent swing in trade balance from huge deficit to sizable surplus, somewhere in a range of $100B. That can't happen unless people of Turkey are warehoused in slave-labor-condition factories that can be competitive enough to displace Asian players. That entails bone-crushing fall in living standards.
All in all, 20 percent decline in GDP is now all but certainty. The longer Erdogan tries to avoid the harsh medicine, the deeper this cancer goes. He should either bow to IMF, or to exit NATO, join BRICS and ask for loans from that grouping.
Of course, Turkish military can say bye-bye to its present size. It's unsustainable. Financial crunch will reduce Turkish armed forces to less than half of their present size.
And if Erdogan wants to keep his soldiers well-equipped for half the price - which he should - he'll have to switch to much more reasonably priced Russian weaponry. Once he does that, even Russia may contribute $10B to his bailout kitty.
Otherwise, Erdogan is a dead man. The economic hurricane barreling his way is only gathering strength with every passing day. And all he is doing is unfurling umbrellas and increasing the volume of music.
Posted by: telescope | Aug 18, 2018 5:50:52 PM | 7
Moon of Alabama is astonishing. I read five or so alternative sites every day. They are mostly compilations. Here, it is always real analysis, up to date and knowledgeable across the world. This puts the media to shame. The USSR fell because the Party’s lies. The corporate lies are documented here every day. When John Brennen and gang are acknowledged as courtiers of Saudi Arabia and Israel against the best interests of the Westerners; the NATO occupation of Eastern Syria is sure to fail. If one has hope, it is that the collapse will be peaceful, but that seems a forlorn dream after the last two decades.
Posted by: VietnamVet | Aug 18, 2018 6:05:25 PM | 8
@ 8
"When John Brennen and gang are acknowledged as courtiers of Saudi Arabia and Israel against the best interests of the Westerners..."
Are not the Westerners those who have pillaged and stole, pirated or raped or enslaved for nigh five centuries while spreading democracy and good Christian values?
Posted by: Lochearn | Aug 18, 2018 6:21:58 PM | 9
Can not see Erdogan talking to President Assad, too much bad words and serious blood was shed. But I do believe 2nd and 3rd level turkish regime people are talking to the Syrian Government. The operation Idlib Dawn will show whether Russia-Turkey-Syria-Iran talks are working or not.
I would not take any Erdogan's speech as real plans, he is a populist and talks to ordinary Turks to raise their morale and strengthen his position, Erdogan is in deep problem, inflation is coming fast and high and Turkey will go down in a deep recession very soon, dark clouds over Turkey for the the next 2-3 years. Should US and KSA are funding PKK, than this is equal to a declaration of war against Turkey, and if Turkey does not do anything now, Turkey will be gone under a severe civil war soon.
Posted by: Canthama | Aug 18, 2018 6:24:51 PM | 10
Qatari vs Saudi money... it is too bad all that money couldn't have been put to a better use... ask a class of kindergarteners, they would probably come up with better uses.
Posted by: Out of Istanbul | Aug 18, 2018 6:27:30 PM | 11
That list of infrastructure @ Lochern mentions looks geared toward the holiday industry which in the past has been a major income for Turkey ! Worth at the time perhaps investing in. Very popular with Eurapians but very popular with Russians. My wild guess would be---- some dodgey ploy by the west to drive a wedge between Russia and Turky, devideding and ruling both! By meens of conflict and bank debt .The gains would be numerous long term and short term. But as already mentioned may back fire and bring Russia and Turkey closer. I hope so.
Posted by: Mark2 | Aug 18, 2018 6:29:19 PM | 12
Much of Turkeys external debt is private and not government . Their BIS controlled central bank kept interest rates high. This forced Turkish banks to take out loans in USD or Euro which had lower interest rates to meet loan demands in the private corporate sector , which they made at higher interest rates after exchanging for Lira. More profitable. The assumption was there would be a relatively stable exchange rate. So there was risk.
That risk made them vulnerable fx attack by the globalist banking cartel. When Erdogan took over more control from the TCB last month to reduce interest rates and reduce demand for foreign loans this was seen as an act of war. The independence of the central bank must be defended. Trumps additional tarrif increases, mild as they were were simply a symbolic barking of orders to take Turkey down
Looking at the broader picture. Since the 2008 financial blowout there has been “carry trade” fueled by zero-cost liquidity pumped into the global system by quantitative easing, which was then shipped to high-interest emerging markets such as Brazil, Turkey and other countries.
With the beginning of the Fed’s “tapering” of QE and rising interest rates since 2015, the whole financial system has triggered a “reverse carry trade” where dollars flow out of emerging markets back to safer havens. This is what you are seeing in Turkey, Argentina, Russia, Brazil, etc.
The last 10 years are a replay of the decade running up to the 1997/1998 crisis. While the 1985 ‘Plaza Accord’ dollar devaluation was not exactly QE, it had the same intent and results – a flood of cheap money and dollar debt, and therefore growing global dependence on the dollar and vulnerability to US monetary and economic policy
Some say countries like Turkey should know better, but countries have little control over their monetary policy under the global and independent central banking system forced on them. Go against this system and you will be hit with sanctions , subject to regime change or will be invaded
So call it a homegrown crisis if thats the reality you choose to live in. Who am I to say otherwise?
Posted by: Pft | Aug 18, 2018 6:30:54 PM | 13
Trump is tweet bragging about not paying the 230 million annually to Syria. He bullied the Saudis and others to pony up.
Posted by: fast freddy | Aug 18, 2018 6:32:52 PM | 14
These rating agencies are the same ones that rated junk mortgage bonds AA. They are for sale to highest bidder or since they haven't been prosecuted for their criminal behavior, vulnerable to threats from the same political machine that turned a blind eye in 2008.
Turkey may have homegrown economic problems as you have pointed out but they certainly have even more problems with a vindictive and extremely corrupt Uncle Sam who ruthlessly punish any and all independent actions.
Posted by: CDWaller | Aug 18, 2018 6:52:06 PM | 15
Indeed, the current economic issues will force Erdogan to choose which part of North Syria to waste money on, because he won't be able to provide Idlib rebels with money and equipment and attack YPG in NE Syria at the same time. And, if he has to make a choice, odds are that he'll throw Idlib under the bus and will jump at the Kurds' throat.
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Aug 18, 2018 7:06:54 PM | 16
Another excellent blog B. I agree with many of the above commenters that the breadth and depth of the analysis on MOA is truly amazing.
Pft@13. Good analysis as well.
However, I would expect that Turkey will not be another Greece. Rather I expect Turkey to get help from its friends to stabilize its economic position, resist U.S. sanctions and avoid an IMF bail-out.
With the support of Qatar, and I would expect China as well, I would expect Turkey to protect its banks. However, it is also possible that they will let some private Turkish companies, with dollar denominated debts, default. Such defaults, combined with the pressure that declining dollar liquidity is already putting on other emerging markets and Italy, would be destabilizing for the Western financial system. Sooner or later, and I suspect sooner, the FED will be required to start printing money again, which will reverse the dollar's recent strength and relieve the pressure on Turkey.
At the end of the day, however, I expect that this episode will be another step in the direction of de-dollarization and will further reduce the ability of the U.S. to use economic sanctions to bully its adversaries.
Posted by: dh-mtl | Aug 18, 2018 7:26:48 PM | 17
A strange paradox of life !
Owe your bank 1000 the bank manager will make you bankrupt, owe the bank a million and he'll invite you home for dinner ! More to lose !
By this token I'd like to think, the more country's that refuse there debt, the less power the west will have ! The less credibility and the less fear and influence they can inflict .
If the west wants to weaponise banking so be it ! Bring it on. Let's pull the rug out from under the banks/Rothchilds.
Feet ! Natural justice !
Posted by: Mark2 | Aug 18, 2018 8:03:33 PM | 18
Pft @ 13 said:"Some say countries like Turkey should know better, but countries have little control over their monetary policy under the global and independent central banking system forced on them. Go against this system and you will be hit with sanctions , subject to regime change or will be invaded."
CDWaller @ 15 said:"These rating agencies are the same ones that rated junk mortgage bonds AA. They are for sale to highest bidder or since they haven't been prosecuted for their criminal behavior, vulnerable to threats from the same political machine that turned a blind eye in 2008."
The usual suspects described perfectly.
Posted by: ben | Aug 18, 2018 8:19:12 PM | 19
@6
Your story about Ciudad Real airport is not quite accurate. The airport was built for 1.1 Billion Euros and went bankrupt. The Chinese bid of 10,000 Euros with a contingency spending of 100 Million in the future was rejected. The airport was finally sold for 56 million Euros and may soon open.
But the rest of your post is accurate with respect to financial corruption and baiting.
Posted by: Alpi | Aug 18, 2018 9:10:19 PM | 20
Proof of Terrorist Group Collusion: Newly found video reveals UK and US backed White Helmets and al-Qaeda Operating Together in Jisr Shoughour Idlib, 2015
https://steemit.com/new/@clarityofsignal/seg1gljm
Posted by: Liam | Aug 18, 2018 9:31:12 PM | 21
Bu-u-t S&P and Moody's had no problem with Lehman's, because they knew TBTF bailout was backed by the 'full faith and credit' of the US Petro-dollar, and $500B a year in debt service by the serfs.
USA pays TWICE Reagan's Cold War defense budget on interest-only debt service... FOREVER! Until the End of Days, the Fed Bank will steal half of all health and human services.
So where is 'Defense'?
Get Blue Team, or die trying.
E pluribus now get back to work.
Posted by: Chipnik | Aug 18, 2018 10:13:21 PM | 22
The beginning of Turkey's era with an all powered president is a prelude to a disaster. Erdogan is a populist but a zero in economy and in foreign relation. The Gulenists were the real architects of the economic and cultural boom in Turkey. They have all been removed and jailed. The country's economy is in the hand of amateurs under Erdogan's "expertise" and the international observers have no trust in this team.
How this will end? Not good for the country. As the AKP's popularity is linked to the economy, one year of high inflation maybe the end of Erdogan and the AKP..
Posted by: Virgile | Aug 18, 2018 10:23:14 PM | 23
CDWaller @15 "These rating agencies are the same ones that rated junk mortgage bonds AA. They are for sale to highest bidder or since they haven't been prosecuted for their criminal behavior, vulnerable to threats from the same political machine that turned a blind eye in 2008."
Yep, these are also the same agencies got fined by us regime for daring to down-rating it. It's really beyond ridiculous. Who rated whom!?
That's why alternatives are badly needed. Alternative rating agencies to bypass moody and its ilk, alternative internet to bypass google manipulations, alternative banks to bypass us sanctions, alternative commodity indexes, etc, etc.
Needless to say, Erdogan must shallow his pride and seriously starts negotiating with Assad. He must also seriously changing directions to the east instead of playing the opportunist game. Keep playing such games and he will even more and more being perceived as untrustworthy.
Posted by: Face The Fact | Aug 18, 2018 11:10:28 PM | 24
Turkey sent its top General and top Intel director to Moscow. They met with Shoigu and Gerasimov and were told what it going to happen. Russia decides. Turkey accepts.
Idlib will be cleansed by a massive boiler surrounding the scum (maybe as many as 50,000). Russian and Syrian air power and artillery will decimate the terrorists. Then armor will move in and blast the holdouts or hidden.
Russian special operators are in Idlib verifying the targets.
Turkey can join this as the Kurds have. In Moscow, the Turks certainly were given an opportunity to work in coordination with the operation the Russians have planned.
Later, in the northeast and east, the remnants of ISIS and AQ will be finished off, regardless of US military.
The US, Israel and Jordan did not matter in the Daraa-SW operations. Russia bombed wherever it wanted to.
The handwriting is in Cyrillic and on the walls of the CENTCOM jackals. The US in Syria faces exiting on its own or being kicked out.
Trump pulling reconstruction money from Syria weakens the last sliver of legitimate involvement.
The US can appoint 30 specialists, not just three.
The decision has been made in Moscow.
All nations not invited to stay will be ejected.
Iraqi AF has been flying missions into Syria to blast ISIS targets. That is an indicator that the Syrian government has not just Iran, but Iraq, Russia, China (for reconstruction), Hezbollah, some Syrian Tribal Arabs, some of the Kurds as military allies.
The US has the media bullhorn and some flatulence from Saudi Arabia, and a terrified Israel who now sees Russian MPs posted at the Golan.
Turkey needs to be on the side that will rule Syria and influence the ME for decades to come. That's standing with Moscow.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Aug 18, 2018 11:30:16 PM | 25
I heard on the radio an hour or so ago that Putin has called on Europe to assist with Syria's rebuilding and recovery. Experience and observation tell me that Putin doesn't kid himself. If he's talking about beginning to rebuild Syria now, that's what will happen.
He has effectively told Europe that AmeriKKKa's Syrian policy(?), and AmeriKKKa itself, can be safely ignored. If the Yanks are too stupid to get out of Syria asap it'll be amusing to hear who they decide to blame for the forthcoming Public Humiliation. China has already indicated its willingness to assist Syria so an opportunity to humiliate AmeriKKKa in doing so must be bordering on irresistible.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Aug 19, 2018 12:45:57 AM | 26
My first post here. Erdogan can follow the examples of Greece and Argentina, capitulate, and meet a similar fate - the scene in “The Matrix” of plugged in human dreaming donors serving as hosts for life-sucking parasites comes to mind - or he can default, make a clean break from NATO, join the SCO, and join the Alliance against the Empire (to switch to a Star Wars analogy.) I have a 70% bet on the latter, because Dumpf doubling down on sanctions leaves Erdogan few options. To this point Erdogan has been busy playing one side off against the other, using whatever leverage he has, but his leverage with the West is almost used up. Threaten to unleash hordes of immigrants upon Europe? Does Dumpf (or Israel) care? Threaten to leave NATO? Those threats have already been fielded. Does anyone see them backing off Dumpf? I don’t.
Posted by: Jndillard | Aug 19, 2018 1:07:39 AM | 27
I love the frisson of China and Russia rebuilding Syria whilst the Yanks sulk in their Bases & Bunkers shouting "The war isn't over 'til we say it's over!"
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Aug 19, 2018 1:08:06 AM | 28
It supports health to get rid of wishful thinking.
Posted by: Hausmeister | Aug 19, 2018 1:51:18 AM | 29
Sadly fascinating text ! I gather from it a few facts. The ongoing financial crisis in Turkey is from Erdogan’s making. His absolute power on his country and his economical beliefs stop him from correcting it. His allies are either reluctant to give him money (Russia) or short on their wallet (Qatar). Erdogan’s answer is « … we have our God ».
Erdogan’s belief in a neo Ottoman destiny forces him to enter Syria, Irak and Greece. He can’t give up this speech or he is politically toast so he has to expand his actions in Syrian and Irak.
With this in mind, he is an unreliable ally and a formidable enemy without any remorse or hesitation to lie, cheat, kill to make his gains.
The USA, Saudi Arabia (MBS in fact) and the Kurds have another agenda. The want to stop and destroy the Iranian influence in the region. The PKK/YPK members are the pawns of the game with ISIS. The second justifies the help for the first. The aim is Iran and the play field is Syria.
They oppose Erdogan who is using them to distract his population for his economical woes.
My bet is that Erdogan will not cooperate with Syria. It would be giving up his neo-ottoman destiny, his big dream. This dream pushed him from a street thug to the absolute power in Turkey. Giving it up would be admitting that his life is a failure.
In a sense, he is in the position of Hillary Clinton who wanted since her youth to be the first female president of the USA. She failed and can’t accept it. Erdogan hasn’t failed yet. I think he will and will accuse anybody but himself of that failure.
Another point comes into my mind. He is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. I can’t believe he quitted because there’s too much power with it. He is with his god so he can’t fail because he is following the orders of his god. When he’ll go bust, he’ll accuse traitors having destroyed the will of his god and make very graphic moves against the « traitors ».
I do hope I’m wrong.
Funny article. How does one justify $21 Trillion of the US debt? Because they can?
The US GDP is bullshit just as is economy. Yet according to analysts' it is still sound. I can see turkish products here and there, what's is the american one? CDS, FANG stock, new tranches of the IMF loan? Ahhh, yes, Raytheon bombs, and missiles. That is very productive.
Please....give me a break with BS.
Posted by: partizan | Aug 19, 2018 3:23:47 AM | 31
any country may have "good" economy based on the us postulates. credit and printing money. a monkey in the jungle can create that kind of economy.
Posted by: partizan | Aug 19, 2018 3:28:22 AM | 32
did not see the bridges collapses in turkey. italy is far sicker than turkey, italy's public debt is far higher than that of turkey yet italy is in deep shit thanks to the eu.
Posted by: partizan | Aug 19, 2018 3:50:30 AM | 33
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/14/italy-not-turkey-is-the-biggest-threat-to-european-banks-strategist.html
Italian PM Matteo Salvini: "euro is a crime against humanity".
Abrose Evans Picthard called the Turkey crisis, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opera_buffa
Posted by: partizan | Aug 19, 2018 4:00:10 AM | 34
DidieF 29
Reminds me of when they brought the news to Phillip the second that his 'divine ' Armada had been defeated in what was then to be God's new inscrutable plan .
After two centuries of Iberian- basically unhindered - conquest it must have and did come as quite a shock . The wheel turns !
Posted by: ashley albanese | Aug 19, 2018 7:22:29 AM | 35
a "news" from mainstream.
https://www.rt.com/usa/436302-trump-syria-money-ridiculous/
real reason.
https://www.brookings.edu/research/beyond-fragility-syria-and-the-challenges-of-reconstruction-in-fierce-states/
Today, for all intents and purposes, the structure, governance, and organization of post-conflict reconstruction in Syria are settled issues. The Assad regime has consolidated its dominance over the levers of reconstruction, rendering it virtually impervious to external pressure.
translated, get hell out of here. us and eu would like to buy syria with a fist of dollars like in east europe and elsewhere.
Posted by: partizan | Aug 19, 2018 7:56:35 AM | 36
You can be sure that Israil are haveing a major influence on America's policy re-Turkey ! Obviously for geographic reasons. But also regarding food and warter resource, strategically close to the Middle East control those two and you control the area.
So with all the fuss about Russian influence on us politics. The silence and hypocracy regarding Israil influence is deafing !
Posted by: Mark2 | Aug 19, 2018 8:03:33 AM | 37
To add to my above. ---- Has Israil taken over America ?
Posted by: Mark2 | Aug 19, 2018 8:15:48 AM | 38
To this point Erdogan has been busy playing one side off against the other, using whatever leverage he has, but his leverage with the West is almost used up. Threaten to unleash hordes of immigrants upon Europe? Does Dumpf (or Israel) care? Threaten to leave NATO? Those threats have already been fielded. Does anyone see them backing off Dumpf? I don’t.
Posted by: Jndillard | Aug 19, 2018 1:07:39 AM | 26
Dumph wants to Make Swampica America Again.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Aug 19, 2018 8:40:30 AM | 39
How can we really say how life should be, unless we first understand what it is? I think that under all the complexity, there is a very basic dynamic, which even physics overlooks.
Consider reality as a dichotomy of energy and form. Look at galaxies. Energy radiates out, as form coalesces/gravitates in. As living organisms, we evolved a central nervous system to collect and sort form, aka information. Along with the digestive, respiratory and circulatory systems to collect and combust the energy to drive ourselves on. Basically the motor and steering functions. The reason our intellectual institutions overlook this, is because they see everything as information, quantification, measurement, etc and have come to live in this realm of platonic information, taking the forces propelling it as secondary.
This relationship is the basis of time, in that as energy is constantly changing form, the energy goes from past to future, as form goes future to past. Tomorrow becomes yesterday, because the earth turns. As an effect of action, time is more like temperature, than space.
All of life lives in the present and what most of live communicates about is the present, from dangers to desires, but people learned to tell each other stories and learned to live vicariously. Our minds are not to discover fundamental truths, but simply to make sense of our environment, so much of that we think and say is more rationalizations, than rational. Tying together all the information pouring in is more essential than studying it objectively.
As communities of people grew more complex, the elders developed structures and selected leaders. This evolved into government. Which with its executive and regulatory functions, is analogous to the body's central nervous system. Processing and dealing with all the information of the environment.
When societies were small, economics, the energy and motor of the community, was organic and reciprocal. It was far more logical and efficient to share than saving and hoarding individually. Yet as they grew, forms of accounting, planning and storage became necessary. What has happened though is that the accounting and storage have become confused with each other. Money is a method of accounting, essentially a community voucher system. As such it is a social contract and economic medium. Yet because we experience it individually as hope and security, we try to store it. Since political influence is based on how much hope and security leaders can provide, it is logical for them to just add more money, than insist everyone keep circulating it. An analogy for why this is a problem, is that in the body, blood is the medium and fat is the store, or for cars, roads are the medium and parking lots are the store.
So now we have a system, Capitalism, where the goal is simply to create and store as much of these community vouchers as possible, without regard for the fact we are destroying the environment and society that gives them value in the first place.
Eventually we will have to go back to sharing communities, where value is stored collectively. We all save for the same general reasons, from raising children and housing, to healthcare and retirement, so if we found ways to recreate these as community functions and not try mining all value out of everything to store individually, it would be far more healthy and efficient, but we have a long ways to go, to get there.
Just some ideas for a Plan B, otherwise Disaster Capitalism is coming home to roost, when the Treasury can't pile up anymore debt and those with all the old notes start trading them for public properties.
Posted by: John Merryman | Aug 19, 2018 8:53:15 AM | 40
Mark2@37 If by 'Israel' you mean the Jews in US Congress .... yes we have been taken over.
Find the members of US Congress that have duel citizenship conferred on them by the Israelis.
The list will reveal the truth. A nation of proselytizes ... proselytizing US Politicians. Telling the truth about this matter will be called 'anti-Semitic'.
Much of Turkeys external debt is private and not government . Their BIS controlled central bank kept interest rates high. This forced Turkish banks to take out loans in USD or Euro which had lower interest rates to meet loan demands in the private corporate sector , which they made at higher interest rates after exchanging for Lira.
Posted by: Pft | Aug 18, 2018 6:30:54 PM | 13
What happens if Erdogan allows the banks with the USD/Euro loans to fail/default? who gets affected the most?
Posted by: BM | Aug 19, 2018 9:22:53 AM | 42
