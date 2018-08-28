Post a comment

How Media Failures Complicate The Nuclear Talks With North Korea
North Korea recently again asked the Trump administration to stick to the three steps agreed upon in the Singapore Statement.
The Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin characterizes the North Korean request as "belligerent":
Pompeo received the letter from Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee, on Friday morning, and showed it to Trump in the White House, two senior administration officials confirmed. The exact contents of the message are unclear, but it was sufficiently belligerent that Trump and Pompeo decided to call off Pompeo’s journey ...
Reuters amplified the alleged "belligerence" when it headlined:
Trump called off Pompeo's North Korea visit after belligerent letter: report
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump called off a visit to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after the latter received a belligerent letter from a senior North Korean official just hours after the trip was announced last week, the Washington Post reported on Monday.
Reuters must know that Josh Rogin does not do "reporting". He is not a journalist but a neocon shill with a direct line to John Bolton. He publishes his effusions in the Opinion section of the paper, not in its news parts.
CNN then entered the frail and reported the real content of the letter:
North Korea warns Pompeo denuclearization talks are 'at stake,' sources say:
Top North Korean officials warned the United States in a letter that denuclearization talks are "again at stake and may fall apart," sources familiar with the process told CNN.
The letter was delivered to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose fourth trip to Pyongyang was abruptly canceled, hours before he was scheduled to depart with his new special envoy Stephen Biegun on Friday, sources said.
Three sources with direct knowledge of the North Korean position on denuclearization said the letter stated that Kim's regime felt that the process couldn't move forward because "the US is still not ready to meet (North Korean) expectations in terms of taking a step forward to sign a peace treaty."
The described demand by North Korea to follow the agreed upon steps is certainly not 'belligerent'.
After the CNN reported the real content of the letter Reuters changed its 'belligerent' headline to:
North Korea tells U.S. denuclearisation talks may fall apart - CNN
but the URL to the piece on the Reuters website still reflects the original headline:
https://in.reuters.com/article/northkorea-usa/trump-called-off-pompeos-north-korea-visit-after-belligerent-letter-report-idINKCN1LC2HA.
The text though is now heavily modified:
WASHINGTON/SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean officials have warned in a letter to the United States that denuclearisation talks were “again at stake and may fall apart”, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
...
The Washington Post reported on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump called off a visit to North Korea by Pompeo after the latter received a belligerent letter from a senior North Korean official just hours after the trip was announced last week.
The "belligerent" Washington Post nonsense was moved down from the headline and first graph to the seventh of nine paragraphs. It should have been deleted or further modified.
This incident demonstrates two problems:
- News agencies like Associated Press, Reuters, AFP or DPA have increased their distribution of opinions and vague reports picked from other media without confirming the content themselves. Reuters first picked the item from an Opinion piece in the Washington Post and then corrected it with the bits it gleaned from a CNN piece. Where are its own reporters? Has Reuters given up on those? This is an abrogation of the original task and purpose of a general news agency.
- Websites which more or less automatically re-publish news agency reports do not have an automatic update process which replaces news-agency report with updates or corrections should the agency release any. A search for the "belligerent" Reuters headline finds more than 30 such entries hours after the original was updated and the headline changed. The lack of an automatic update procedure for agency news leaves a large amount of 'official' fakenews alive on the web even when the original piece has been retracted or modified.
Back to the North Korea issue. It is obvious that the Trump administration is not willing to follow the agreed upon sequence in the Singapore Statement and Panmunjom Declaration. It wants to proceed with step three, an aspirational North Korean promise to "work towards" denuclearization, before taking step one and two which prescribe the move towards better relations and a peace treaty. Instead of criticizing the unwillingness of the Trump administration to stick to its commitment, U.S. media push the administration further down its belligerent path.
A Washington Post editorial today laments that the Singapore negotiations have given North Korea too much. It urges Trump further into the blind alley he already finds himself in:
The administration’s best hope of rescuing the situation is to return to talking with North Korea about an equitable tradeoff. To start the process of denuclearization, U.S. officials say the Kim regime must provide a complete inventory of its assets — warheads, production facilities and other nuclear infrastructure — and agree to inspections to verify it. Previous negotiations have broken down because of Pyongyang’s refusal to take this step, so a full disclosure would provide the first clear signal that Mr. Kim was serious about denuclearization. That, along with a freeze in the production of missiles and fissile materials, could justify U.S. participation in the end-of-conflict declaration the two Koreas are seeking.
This is exactly what Trump and his water carrier Pompeo are doing. They demand that North Korea bows to whatever the U.S. wishes without assuring it of a significant quid pro quo. If the U.S. can not even stick to simple agreements, like the Singapore Statement, why should North Korea believe any verbal assurance of vague steps the U.S. might take after it disarms?
The only way out of this is for the U.S. to offer and sign a peace treaty that finally brings the Korea War to an official end. There is only one alternatives to that. A return U.S. strategic maneuvers, which Defense Secretary Mattis just now announced, followed up by North Korea with new nuclear and missile tests, possibly combined in a launch towards Guam. The 2020 commission report explains what we can expect to followed from these steps.
Posted by b on August 28, 2018 at 11:53 AM | Permalink
The spirit of John McCain lives on...
Posted by: Ross | Aug 28, 2018 12:00:39 PM | 1
thanks b.. everyone knows which country is the belligerent one.. the usa msm is a cess pool... i am amazed anyone pays any attention to any of it.. it is one big swirling cess pool of obfuscation.. i agree with your last paragraph which sums up the choice.. at this point - choosing point 1 would be going in the exact opposite direction that has defined usa foreign policy the past 60 years.. it is possible they are going to change direction, but highly unlikely..
Posted by: james | Aug 28, 2018 12:06:47 PM | 2
This has been going on since the inception of the USA. Just ask the indigenous people of North America. As long as the South Koreans allow the US to stay, they will, and since the US controls South Korean infrastructure, nothing will change. What is really at stake is the brains of the American populace, which has no time or inclination to read beyond the headline and to listen to its programmers on the idiot box and radio.
Posted by: Michael | Aug 28, 2018 12:19:52 PM | 3
CNN then entered the frail
perhaps you meant fray.
please delete this.
Posted by: Hal C | Aug 28, 2018 12:39:24 PM | 4
If there is a Bluster meter it must be topping out these days.
Bluster is the tool of grifters such as those "leading" America.
Grifters know that bad fake news is a tool of propaganda and use it frequently. They also know that retracting such lies rarely carries downstream.
The incentives of our social contract with private finance at the core continues to be perpetuated by lies, obfuscation and intimidation. How long can empire hold this dysfunctional social "order" together? I continue to hold out hope that China is sucking in all that private money that thinks that 51% ownership of some of China banking will save them and then will nationalize them when they have no where else to go.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Aug 28, 2018 1:01:03 PM | 5
As long as the US is trying to change the agenda from what was agreed in Singapore, the two Koreas will have the world's support in steaming ahead to a Korea-Korea peace agreement and reconcilliation without the US. In many respects that is much better than an agreement with the US because the US is not agreement-capable anyway. A US-Korea agreement is worth no more than the US-Gadhafi one was.
Posted by: BM | Aug 28, 2018 1:21:20 PM | 6
The only agreement that would have worth is one signed by South Korea, China and Russia. The US signature to any treaty or "agreement" is worth nothing. Who backs you, as Syria and Iran have found out in their sanctions and (for Syria) war, is crucial.
North Korea will not sign a bilateral "deal" with the US. That is a suicide note, not an international document.
Steps will be taken. The US knows the ground rules from before Singapore.
If they attack the North, they get a war with China and Russia along with North Korea.
North Korea and South Korea are undermining the US so quickly that the US is desperate to throw wrenches into the wheels.
A war is economic disaster to the US economy. South Korea is crucial to the manufacturing supply chain of most of the world.
A war begun by the US will be a disaster to the US military. They will take losses in a few days of such enormous numbers that no rational military man would start such a catastrophe.
Trump thought he could cajole Kim away from China. This is the naiveté of Americans thinking that North Koreans basically are not close with Chinese and might even resent their brothers-in-arms (who expended a half-million or more PLA souls in 1950-53).
Both nations (NK and China) also are deeply linked ideologically as Communist regimes.
And both nations are bonded as targets by the Hegemon for containment and ruin.
The US is faced with Moon gaining for them the softening of Kim with economic projects, and Russia being the differential by offering S-400 shielding (easily done from Russian side of the border and naval assets off the coast of NK).
Once Kim is comfortable with guarantees from his two big allies and his counter-part in the South, he will begin to bargain and give ground.
However, one eye is on the collapse of the Iran deal, the US breaking out of it. How the EU stands by Iran is crucial to how Kim will judge any arrangement he would consider.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Aug 28, 2018 1:42:53 PM | 7
Can't express any surprise over this as the entire sequencing aspect of both agreements was never elucidated by BigLie Media. This again confirms the Outlaw US Empire is not agreement capable. It also again confirms the policy to attain Full Spectrum Dominance of the planet is still the #1 goal.
But there is a third party to these agreements--South Korea--and we certainly know South Koreans stand to lose as much as their kin in the North should war again erupt. I'm sure Korean press have asked President Moon for his reaction, but it's likely published in Korean. At this point Moon must choose between his nothing to gain alliance with the Outlaw US Empire or his excellent opportunity to make Korea whole again and the outstanding economic gains that will bring. I must also wonder if in his meetings with Kim they discussed the very likely prospect that this situation would arise and how to counter.
In two weeks, the Far Eastern Economic Conference will begin in Vladivostok where sideline talks will likely occur on this issue, but I'd hope we'd see a few statements in reaction well before then. Also, prior to Mattis's announcement, the following event was reported by DPRK news outlet Rodong Sinmun and subsequently reported by EurasiaFuture:
"According to a south Korean radio, U.S. special units in Japan staged a drill of flying 1 200 km to the Philippines through air transport.
"The radio said one can confirm that the drill would be the drill aimed at “the infiltration into Pyongyang” in case of change of direction.
"Prior to the exercise, it was disclosed that the Michigan, the nuclear submarine belonging to the U.S. Navy, transported Green Berets, Delta Force and other special units present in Okinawa, Japan to the Jinhae naval base of south Korea in late July or early in August.
"In this regard, Rodong Sinmun in a commentary on Sunday says that it was extremely provocative and dangerous military moves to mar the hard-won atmosphere of the peace on the Korean peninsula and the dialogue between the DPRK and the U.S. and prevent the implementation of the Singapore DPRK-U.S. Joint Statement.
"Such acts prove that the U.S. is hatching a criminal plot to unleash a war against the DPRK and commit a crime which deserves merciless divine punishment in case the U.S. fails in the scenario of the DPRK’s unjust and brigandish ‘denuclearization first’.
"We can not but take a serious note of the double-dealing attitudes of the U.S. as it is busy staging secret drills involving man-killing special units while having a dialogue with a smile on its face.
"The U.S. would be sadly mistaken if it thinks that it can browbeat someone through trite “gunboat diplomacy” which it used to employ as an almighty weapon in the past and attain its sinister intention.
"The U.S. should ponder over its deeds."
Clearly, the US had already pondered for as soon as the ink was dry in Singapore, the Outlaw US Empire unilaterally moved denuclearization from step 3 to step 1 and has kept that stance.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 28, 2018 1:50:29 PM | 8
psychohistorian @5 suggests that this was no "media failure." I agree and see it as just business as usual for BigLie Media of which Reuters is a founding member. Clearly, the BigLie is to continue painting DPRK as the Bad Guy with Outlaw US Empire posing as Good Guy, primarily for the domestic audience, but also for the Five Eyes World. It was however funny that one BigLie Media outlet forced another to alter its BigLie.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 28, 2018 2:03:35 PM | 9
Just like with politicians and political parties themselves, mass media are reverting to being nothing but organizers of claques. Reuters has no more to do with true journalism than the Democrat Party has to do with true politics. Both merely organize celebrity fan clubs. In the same way that only garbage still adheres in a partisan manner to either half of the Corporate One-Party (I'm talking about the US, though the same phenomenon is rife throughout the Euro-world), so only garbage still craves the poison of the corporate media, newspapers or television.
What's the alternative? I warned people for years that social media was no firm foundation upon which to build a castle, and sure enough the censorship tide is coming in. To build real alternative media under the control of the people is part of the general need, to build a true cultural, spiritual movement against the whole system. But this would require cadres willing to dedicate their lives to the work, and at least in America there seems to be no such will.
If you look at the US media around the so-called Spanish-American War of 1998, you can see the same bent toward war, the same proclivity for propaganda rather than actual reporting, and the same misleading headlines and provocative language. Perhaps there have been brief times such as moments in the 70s and 80s when some (not all, but a significant few) reporters at major outlets could write articles based on fact but they are the exception to the rule.
Posted by: worldblee | Aug 28, 2018 2:37:48 PM | 11
Monty python does 1984, Alice in wonderland, Dr. Strangelove, and Forrest Gump all in one...starring that lovably wacky stable genius, the MIC, Congress, and a cast of neocons, neo nazis, neo zionists.
Posted by: Breadonwaters | Aug 28, 2018 2:46:13 PM | 12
Western scribblers could learn from their colleagues in South Korea. This is how a Korean JoonAng daily describe
s the events (close to top for Google News search "Korea belligerent"):
In a statement Saturday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said, “We think it is regrettable that the trip to North Korea was delayed at this time.”
The ministry added that advancing South Korea and the United States’ joint goal of “substantial progress toward the complete denuclearization and establishment of a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula is more important than anything else.”
This was a slight deviation from the State Department’s statement, which left out the concept of a “permanent peace regime,” while in turn, the South Korean statement made no mention of “pressure.”
================
Slight difference indeed.
Koreans made it very clear that the letter was characterized as "belligerent" by persons mentioned by name, and the title and first paragraph do not mention that word.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Aug 28, 2018 2:59:42 PM | 13
Well i read a few days ago a commentator´s view that everyone should perhaps keep in mind.
About the media the presstitute big media that looms over our consciences every minute.
iT said that the lying press, the mendacious agenda, the overwhelming need to the daily manipulate the most simple and factual thruths of events... became so FREQUENT, so MASSIVE so
coordinated, op-erates under a such amorality and shameless frame... that is necessarily bound to, in the way to destruction. To doom.
No third conclusion, no third exit.
They will either enslave us all or they will doom, destroy themselves.
In these prospects a few months back success seemed very unlikely because the US does not want peace in Korea between the two countries or withdrawal of its troops. Trump's role appears to be a naïve simpleton eager to be applauded as usual with a "not my fault" fall back position. Hence the breakdown in two short months, plus the arrogant posturing that Korea better deliver its nuclear weaponry pronto, and now resumption of drills. I suspect the next Moon will be a Duterte type who orders the US out of the country, as north and south, supported by China and Russia move on in the direction they obviously want to go. This may take a couple of years or so.
Posted by: Sid2 | Aug 28, 2018 3:15:48 PM | 15
PB @13--
I duplicated your search and got no current news. Topping the list was an 17 August Breitbart News report about a DPRK official's visit to Cuba. Nor does that change when North is added or by going directly to google instead of through Yandex's link. The Reuter's item's nowhere to be found. Yes, quite strange.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 28, 2018 3:40:38 PM | 16
Re: karlof Aug 28, 2018, 3:30:38 PM
The results of Google searches depend on your previous searches and perhaps clicks too.
But wait! I repeated the search and the link to South Korean source vanished. S...t. Evil Empire strikes back against its own algorithms?
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Aug 28, 2018 3:46:16 PM | 17
Trump has succeeded in destroying deals, throwing sanctions everywhere but until now he has not succeeded in creating one new deal with any other countries.
The North Korea embryo deal was pompously announced as the end of North Korea nuclearization.
But ridicule is what the US administration is known for.
Let us see if the Mexico-USA that Trump is so proud about will fly and if the "wall" will finally be built.
Posted by: Virgile | Aug 28, 2018 3:46:25 PM | 18
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Aug 28, 2018 3:49:02 PM | 19
Frankly, North Korea should be left to complete its deal with the South. It was going well. Idiot Trumpian US intervention serves no purpose. Leave the people concerned to reach their agreement.
Posted by: Laguerre | Aug 28, 2018 4:11:44 PM | 20
PB @19--
Thanks for the link! Seems that publication's being honest in its reporting unlike Nauert and the US State Department who keep pushing the BigLie that denuclearization only applies to DPRK. Good news that the September Summit in Pyongyang between Kim and Moon is still a go, but will it occur before or after Vladivostok? Do wish we could get more info from Korea, even in Korean.
As for Google's tricks, I don't use Google anymore as my primary search engine; I have Yandex for that and my home page.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 28, 2018 4:17:32 PM | 21
Silly me! I should have just searched for Korean Newspapers and found this nice list! One excellent item I found announces an increase in the amount allocated to inter-Korean affairs by over 14%. The same publication also provides the reason given by RoK's spy agency head for cancelling Pompeo's trip.
Will the South agree to resume war games with Outlaw US Empire and thus risk derailing the progress already attained? Moon must ask himself the question I posed earlier: Embrace an alliance for life with DPRK or chose the alliance of death with the Empire--I don't think I can put it much starker.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 28, 2018 4:43:22 PM | 22
Sputnik now provides a well balanced article but fails to mention Reuter's role in propagating what began as another BigLie.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 28, 2018 5:00:38 PM | 23
Re: karlof1, yandex
The search on Yandex that I tried was not any better, I am sorry to say. I guess Google still has best algorithm, but "hand intervention" subverts that. BTW, it seems that the linked newspaper is not leftists, but they criticize currently leftist government "technocratically". That suggest that reapproachment with North Korea has a wider basis of support than just core left voters.
IMHO, South Korea has some vestiges of the ancient division into three kingdom. Former Silla (Daegu, Busan) are conservative, former Baekje (Kwangjiu) is leftist, and Seoul metropolitan area (former Koguryo) tips the balance. However, in a bout of madness conservatives managed to get their candidate elected, and that president, daughter of a former military dictator who presided over economic expansion (and some repressions, of course) was unusually inept, morbidly shy and avoiding all human contacts except with another female who happened to be a shaman (literally) and a fraud (giving bad name to all honest shamans). That undermined the Korean version of neocons. If only Trump were morbidly shy...
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Aug 28, 2018 5:00:56 PM | 24
Demented US and UK elites are terrified of peace and as usual sabotage negotiation. We are being marched to war. The CIA controlled hi-tech social network companies are right now conspiring to silence dissenting voices in phase two of Cold War v2. That they think they can subdue or defeat the Russia/China alliance shows their dementia. It is definitely not possible for the US to 'win' even against Iran. The US has been checkmated. Now what will it do?
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Aug 28, 2018 5:21:34 PM | 25
The truly stupid never learn. Trust the US Overlords to screw up in everything they do. Trump's "leadership" only makes this more glaringly obvious.
Posted by: mike k | Aug 28, 2018 6:02:05 PM | 26
No doubt the Chinese capitalist elite - post 1979- could do with low intensity war to focus the ' masses ' attention onto an external aggressor .
The social , developmental contradictions, injustices of the present system where Chinese and foreign business exploit the Chinese people are always on the edge of opposition.
The Korean situation - no doubt - sits complexly under this keystone -
Posted by: ashley albanese | Aug 28, 2018 6:51:54 PM | 27
